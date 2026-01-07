A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

UNITED STATES (98)

Isiah Whitlock Jr dies aged 71: The Wire and Veep actor with iconic catchphrase dies after battling a short illness

December 30, 2025

Actor Isiah Whitlock Jr – whose starring role in The Wire launched an iconic catchphrase – has died aged 71. Whitlock Jr was best known for his recurring roles in Law & Order and Veep as well as being a regular in Spike Lee films.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yuen Cheung-yan dead: Matrix and Charlie’s Angels legend dies aged 69

January 2, 2026

Yuen Cheung-yan has passed away at 69. The action choreographer, who starred in Stephen Chow’s 2004 blockbuster Kung Fu Hustle, died in hospital on New Year’s Day, film director and actor Lee Lik-chi revealed on his Weibo page Thursday. He also confirmed a funeral service will take place on February 1, though no additional information was provided regarding the cause of the Hollywood actor’s death.

Link

Finding Prince Charming star Jasen Kaplan dead at 46

January 2, 2026

Finding Prince Charming star Jasen Kaplan has died at the age of 46 – only weeks after the ‘sudden’ passing of his former castmate Chad Spodick [reported last month]. Kaplan passed away at a hospital in New York City on December 31, Page Six reported on Thursday. The NYPD also told the outlet that an investigation is currently underway in regards to the death of a 46-year-old male at the late star’s apartment building while the chief medical examiner will determine Kaplan’s cause of death. The TV personality had appeared on season one of the reality dating series when it first aired in 2016 – but was eliminated during week two.

Researcher’s note – Kaplan committed suicide : Authorities listed Kaplan’s “blunt impact injuries of torso and extremities” as the cause of his death , per TMZ. Sources also told the outlet that the injuries were “consistent with a fall from height ”: Link

Link

Reported on December 24:

Pat Finn, who appeared in ‘The Middle,’ ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld,’ dead at 60

December 24, 2025

Los Angeles, CA – Actor and comedian Patrick Finn, best known for his role in ABC’s “The Middle,” has died, according to a statement from his family. Finn, 60, died on Dec. 22 following a three-year battle with cancer, which had been in remission but then returned. ”Seinfeld” fans knew Finn as Joe Mayo, a character in the episode “The Reverse Peephole,” while “Friends” fans would remember him as Dr. Roger, Monica’s boyfriend in the episodes “The One That Could Have Been, Part 1” and “The One That Could Have Been, Part 2.” Finn also appeared in films like “Dude, Where’s My Car” and “It’s Complicated,” and was an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado and his alma mater, Marquette University.

Researcher’s note – If Finn was teaching at the University of Colorado between the fall of 2021 and early summer of 2023, he would have been subject to their COVID “vaccination” mandate: Link

Link

‘Wicked’ Star Dies at 46

January 3, 2026

Broadway actor Bret Hanna-Shuford has died of a rare form of cancer, his husband has confirmed. Writing on the Instagram accountBroadway Husbands, which the pair ran together, Stephen Hanna-Shuford said that Bret died “surrounded by his family” early Saturday morning. Hanna-Shuford was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma and the immune condition hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis over the summer.

Link

Tommy Lee Jones explained why he once ‘fired’ daughter Victoria before her sudden death aged 34

January 2, 2026

No Country for Old Men actor Tommy Lee Jones once shared fond memories of working with his daughter, Victoria, ahead of her sudden death this week at the age of 34. Victoria Jones is reported to have died at the Fairmont hotel in San Francisco in the early hours of New Year’s Day, with the San Francisco Fire Department confirming that paramedics responded to a call at the hotel’s address at around 2:52am. Paramedics found a deceased individual at the scene, after which the local police department and medical examiner’s office took control over the case. The cause of death is not yet known.

Link

Tatiana Schlossberg, journalist and granddaughter of JFK, dies at 35

December 30, 2025

She announced her terminal cancer diagnosis in a New Yorker essay that took aim at Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whom she called “an embarrassment.” Tatiana Schlossberg, a journalist who told stories of the changing climate and the ways humans can help protect the environment, and whose terminal illness and position in the Kennedy family thrust her into the national spotlight late in life, died Dec. 30. She was 35.

Link

Former ‘Late Show’ host dies ‘suddenly’ at 67

January 5, 2026

Standup comedian John Mulrooney, who briefly hosted “The Late Show” in 1987, has died. He was 67. Mulrooney died “suddenly” on Dec. 29, 2025, at his home in Coxsackie, New York, the Times Union reported. A cause of death was not shared. “I’m just stunned,” Mulrooney’s coworker Steve Van Zandt told the outlet. “To talk to somebody less than two weeks ago, and he had mentioned what he was doing for Christmas, and he was looking forward to 2026 because he had a pretty full calendar … It’s all so unexpected. It’s still sinking in.” Throughout his career as a standup comedian, Mulrooney made appearances at The Improvisation, The World Famous Comedy Store and The Laugh Factory. He briefly helmed Fox’s “The Late Show” in 1987 after Joan Rivers’ exit.

Link

Michael Lippman, Manager and Lawyer for George Michael, David Bowie, Rob Thomas and Other Music Stars, Dies at 79

December 30, 2025

Michael Lippman, who worked with David Bowie, George Michael, Matchbox Twenty and other top stars as a manager, lawyer or label executive, died Monday at age 79. No cause of death was immediately given. In later years Lippman was best known for serving as a manager to Michael, first at the peak of his fame during the “Faith” era in the late 1980s, and then again, after a 17-year gap, beginning in the mid-2000s.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Banjo Great Gabe Hirshfeld Passes Away at 36, Remembered by Bluegrass Contemporaries

December 29, 2025

Banjo prodigy Gabe Hirshfeld has passed away. The Berklee College of Music graduate, known for his co-founding of The Lonely Heartstrings Band, which released a successful series of records and toured nationally, while evoking the spirit of the great Earl Scruggs, succumbed to a long-term health issue stemming from an organ transplant the artist received earlier this year and, more recently, spine decompression. He was 36 years old.

Link

Memorial service for Santa Fe musician Jim Almand planned Sunday in Madrid

January 2, 2026

Santa Fe, NM – A longtime and beloved Santa Fe singer-songwriter who died recently will receive a sendoff from friends and admirers this weekend on the stage where he was a regular performer for many years. A memorial service for Jim Almand, 73, who died of a heart attack Dec. 20, will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at The Mine Shaft Tavern & Cantina, 2846 N.M. 14 in Madrid. According to a post on the late artist’s Facebook page, those in attendance will be encouraged to play songs, tell stories and help mark his passing.

Link

Beloved pillar of Quad Cities music scene passes away

January 5, 2026

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A beloved pillar of the Quad Cities music scene, Greg Hipskind, passed away unexpectedly this weekend. He was 49 years old. Born and raised in Moline, Hipskind played music for over 30 years. For the past two decades, he has made a living as a professional musician by teaching lessons and performing on a regular basis. That worked turned into the QC Rock Academy when its doors opened in December 2011.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Packers Super Bowl linebacker Jim Flanigan dies

January 2, 2026

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Jim Flanigan Jr. has passed away. His obituary says he died unexpectedly in Iron River, Mich., the day after Christmas. Flanigan was 80 years old. He was with the Packers when the team won the second Super Bowl in 1968, after he was drafted by the team as a second-round pick in 1967.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Horse racing legend, Kentucky Derby pioneer, dies following cancer battle

January 2, 2026

Diane Crump, whose determination in the late 1960s helped open professional horse racing to women in the United States, died on Thursday at the age of 77 after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Her family confirmed her death on social media. Crump had been diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2025.

Link

Motorsports Legend Michael Printup Dies Suddenly at Racing America

January 2, 2026

Racing America announced the sudden passing of Chief Operating Officer Michael Printup, sending shockwaves through the motorsports community. The 30-year NASCAR veteran died unexpectedly, leaving behind a legacy that spans from Watkins Glen International to the Trans Am Series. Printup was widely regarded as an icon in motorsports, known for his unwavering passion for racing and deep commitment to advancing the sport. His sudden departure has left colleagues, friends, and family members devastated across the racing world.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Al Roker Passed Away Today: Remembering The Legacy Of A Beloved Weatherman

January 1, 2026

Today, the world mourns the loss of a beloved television icon, Al Roker [71], whose passing has left a significant void in the hearts of many. Known for his infectious smile and engaging personality, Roker was a staple on morning television for decades, providing weather forecasts and sharing stories that resonated with millions.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former TV20 Chief Meteorologist Bill Quinlan dies

January 5, 2026

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Former TV20 Chief Meteorologist Bill Quinlan has died. Family members say Bill died suddenly over the weekend from a heart attack. Bill joined the WCJB weather team in 1996. For many years, he provided forecasts during the 5 Live, News at 6 p.m., First Look at 10 p.m., and News at 11 p.m. newscasts. Bill was at the station for 27 years, forecasting the weather for North Central Florida before departing the station in 2024.

No age reported.

Link

Laurie Curtis, founding member of Total Weather Spotters, dies

January 5, 2026

UNION, Maine — A founding member of WMTW’s Total Weather Spotters network has died. Laurie Curtis, a dependable weather spotter for more than a decade, died unexpectedly at her home on Dec. 21, 2025. She was 71. Curtis was a familiar and trusted presence behind the scenes of WMTW’s weather coverage.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Z105.9 DJ Stephanie Smallwood passes away

January 4, 2026

LAFAYETTE, La. — Delta Media Corporation announced the passing of beloved radio personality Stephanie Smallwood. She passed away early Sunday morning. Smallwood, who was the heart of KFXZ Z105.9, retired on December 1, after falling ill in October. Her impact and legacy remained deeply woven into the station’s fabric even after she stepped away from the microphone.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Xbox Legend Albert Penello Passes Away: “A Pillar of Gaming at Microsoft and Amazon”

January 4, 2026

Albert Penello [53], a former planning director at Microsoft involved with the OG Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One, has passed away from cancer. This occurred on December 31st, 2025, with Penello survived by his wife and daughter. Various industry figures have since expressed their condolences, including Larry Hryb, formerly Major Nelson and director of programming for Xbox Live.

Link

Lincoln County Commissioner Claire Hall died late Sunday in Portland hospital; recall election is now void

January 5, 2026

Longtime Lincoln County [OR] Commissioner Claire Hall died late Sunday in a Portland hospital amid worsening health conditions and a contentious recall election. She was 66. Hall’s death comes the week of a historic recall election – the first time in the county’s 132-year history that voters are being asked if a commissioner should be recalled from office. With her death, the recall election underway is void. Hall fell in her office in September, fracturing her hip, shoulder and several ribs. She was later hospitalized in Corvallis with further health issues and then complications from surgery. Although she had only recently begun attending commission meetings remotely, in the last weeks of her life she assured constituents that despite her health issues she was ready to fight the recall and had the strength to attend to county business. Hall served as county commissioner for 21 years building a reputation as an advocate for unhoused people and affordable housing, and was popular with progressives. She also publicly came out as transgender in 2018 while holding office.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Midcoast Lobsterman was a Thoughtful and Persuasive Advocate for Industry

January 5, 2026

Chris McIntire was content. He had made goals — to live on Orr’s Island [ME], to fish for a living, to raise a family — and by working hard, he had achieved them. Maybe more than anything else, he wanted to make sure his children could also have the life that satisfied him so much, if they wanted it. McIntire, an emerging voice in the community and in Maine’s lobster fishery, died unexpectedly on Nov. 24 at the age of 32.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missionary from Utah serving in New Mexico died unexpectedly in sleep

January 4, 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from Utah has passed away in his sleep unexpectedly Saturday in New Mexico, according to a news release from The Church. Elder Caleb Gene Martin, 21, died from a medical cause that has not been determined, Church spokesman Sam Penrod said in a statement. According to The Church, Martin had been serving in the New Mexico Farmington Mission since May 2024. He was from Salem, Utah.

Researcher’s note – The LDS on “vaccination” in 2021: Vaccinations [sic] ‘protect health and preserve life,’ Latter-day Saint handbook update says: Link

Link

15 infants “died suddenly”:

Baby Amiri Fox

December 30, 2025

Spartanburg, SC – Baby Amiri Fox Gibson has passed away. December 27, 2025 – December 27, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

Henry Andrew Lauto, 4 days

December 30, 2025

Chesapeake, VA - Our sweet baby boy, Henry Andrew Lauto, given to us December 19th 2025, peacefully slipped from our arms to be with Jesus after four days here on earth. Henry was the most precious, perfect baby we’ve ever known, and loved by hundreds in his brief lifetime.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby “Shaziyah” Lesley, 2 years

December 30, 2025

Mathers, NC – Baby “Shaziyah” Lesley was born on February 27th, 2023 and passed away on December 23rd, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Boy Zakkary David Bazell, 1 day

December 29, 2025

Ironton, OH – Baby Boy Zakkary David Bazell of Ironton, OH, was wrapped in the arms of Jesus on Saturday, December 20, 2025, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born Friday, December 19, 2025 the son of Erik David Bazell and Elizabeth Marie Cole Hutton.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hendrix James Green, 1 day

December 29, 2025

Bartlesville, Oklahoma – Hendrix James Green December 19, 2025 — December 20, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Jaxon Trim, 1 day

December 29, 2025

Palestine, TX – William Jaxon Trim, a beloved infant son, was born into this world and gently taken into the arms of Jesus on the same day, Saturday the 27th day of December 2025, in Palestine, Texas. Born to the loving arms of his parents, Luke and Avery Trim, Jaxon’s time on Earth, though brief, was filled with an immeasurable amount of love and tenderness. Jaxon, a beautiful baby boy, weighed 11 pounds and 12.3 ounces and measured 22 and a half inches long.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lilly Sophia Valenta, 2 months and 6 days

December 29, 2025

Haywood, OK - Lilly Sophia Valenta, age 2 months and 6 days, passed peacefully on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, in Haywood. Lilly Sophia was born on October 17, 2025, to Nick and Michelle (Garvin) Valenta. Affectionately known to her family as “Baby Bumblebee” and “Lil So-So,” Lilly was a happy baby with a beautiful smile and a personality to match. Though her time on earth was brief, she filled every moment with joy, love and plenty of kissy faces! Lilly was perfect in every way.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 28:

Reiln Lamon Allen Jr., 5 months

December 28, 2025

Elk Grove, CA – With hearts full of love and sorrow, we announce the passing of Reiln L. Allen, Jr., a precious and beloved baby boy, who transitioned peacefully into eternal rest. Though Reiln’s time on earth was brief, his life made an everlasting impact on all who were blessed to know him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carter Brooks Lukacs, 1 day

December 28, 2025

Batesville, Mississippi – Carter Brooks Lukacs, infant son of Susana Soto Lukacs and Casey Lukacs, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, December 27, 2025. December 26, 2025 — December 27, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Enzo Gabriel Santos, 9 months

December 28, 2025

Durham, NC – Baby Enzo Gabriel Santos was born on Friday, March 21, 2025, and passed on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 27:

Lotus Leighton Bear, 1

December 27, 2025

Tama, IA – Lotus Leighton Bear, age 1, of Tama, passed away, Thursday, December 25, 2025 at UnityPoint Health-Marshalltown Hospital. Lotus was filled with a light that touched everyone around him. He was a happy, camera-loving, yo-gabba-gabba obsessed baby. Lotus enjoyed all food, mostly pizza. And you can’t forget about those puffs.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Skylar Grace Dazet, 6 months, 5 days

December 27, 2025

Brockway, Pennsylvania – Skylar Grace Dazet, age 6 months, 5 days, died on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, at Penn Highlands DuBois. Skylar was the most-happy little baby girl, always waking up in her crib in a playful mood and entertaining herself until mom or dad scooped her up to start her day. She was also a curious little person that found everything around her interesting and something that needed to be explored. Perhaps her favorite activity in her short life was just rolling around on the floor and playing with her sister Piper.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Olivia Elizabeth Grace Ann Straitiff, preterm

December 27, 2025

Williamsport, MD – Baby Olivia Elizabeth Grace Ann Straitiff passed away on December 25, 2025, at Meritus Medical Center Hagerstown, MD. She was born on December 25, 2025, in Hagerstown, MD to Koty Alen and Brook Danielle (Fahnestock) Straitiff of Hagerstown, MD.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 26:

Twins Raylen Thomas and Quaevion Thomas Jr., infants

December 26, 2025

Northport, Alabama – Baby Raylen Thomas and Baby Quaevion Thomas Jr., who passed in Northport, Alabama.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four children “died suddenly”:

Lilliana “Lily” Lucille Ruback, 4

January 2, 2026

Sykesville, MD - Lilliana “Lily” Lucille Ruback, 4 years old, passed away on December 27, 2025. Lily brought joy and love to all and she will be deeply missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

5-year-old son of Catholic speaker Paul Kim passes away

January 1, 2026

Austin, Texas – Micah Kim, the 5-year-old son of popular Catholic speaker Paul Kim, has passed away, Kim announced in a tearful social media post Thursday afternoon. Micah died on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, after more than a week on life support following a rare medical emergency brought on by a severe case of the flu.

Link

Community mourning the loss of Swansea 2 nd grader who died unexpectedly

January 2, 2026

Fall River, MA – Heartbreaking news has been announced concerning the unexpected death of a young Fall River area child. According to Scott Holcomb, Superintendent of Schools in Swansea, Mason Stringer, a Grade 2 student at Gardner Elementary School in Ms. Robinson’s classroom, passed away unexpectedly. A cause of death was not released.

No age reported.

Link

Peter Duane Hatch, 11 years

December 29, 2025

Fort Mill, SC – Petey loved math and dreamed of becoming a math professor. He was a member of the Gold Hill Middle School Math Club and always impressed his parents with his ability to do quick and accurate calculations. Petey also loved travel and the outdoors. His longest trip was to visit the family of his Nana Haimann in Newcastle, England, which he completed in April of 2024. Petey and his sister also loved attending annual outdoor summer camps offered at the Alta Mons retreat in Shawsville, Virginia, and where he spent the weekend before. Petey, 11, passed quietly and unexpectedly in his sleep the morning of December 22, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

Body Found in Field Identified as Missing Teen Camila Mendoza Olmos. Officials Say Her Death Has Been Ruled a Suicide

January 1, 2026

A body discovered during the search for Camila Mendoza Olmos, who disappeared after leaving her Texas home on Christmas Eve morning, has been confirmed as the missing 19-year-old, authorities said. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, Dec. 31, that the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified the decedent found during an open-field search in the 10000 block of FM 1560 as Camila Mendoza Olmos. Officials determined that she died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head.

Link

Teen dies unexpectedly on Christmas Day after opening presents with family: ‘Hug your babies every day’

December 31, 2025

PIEDMONT, Ala. — A 16-year-old girl in Alabama died unexpectedly on Christmas Day after opening presents with her family. Janice Durden said her daughter, Scarlett, finished opening her Christmas presents at home when her heart suddenly stopped beating. “Shaylee, my youngest daughter, runs back in there and she’s like, ‘Mom, Scarlett’s being weird,’ and I ran, found her on the floor and I called 911,” Durden said. There is a family history of heart-related deaths, and Scarlett’s father is currently in the hospital waiting for a heart transplant. Scarlett was a student at Piedmont High School. Her mother described her as goofy and loving, someone who would always put a smile on your face when you met her. “I want moms to remember everywhere — you have no idea what could happen, and just hug your babies every day, just hug them every day,” Durden said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two college students “died suddenly”:

Reported on December 19:

Baylor junior died unexpectedly Thursday

December 19, 2025

Waco, TX – Los Angeles junior Maggie Skinner died unexpectedly Thursday, according to a BaylorNewsFlash email. Skinner, a pre-nursing student, was a member of Baylor Chamber of Commerce, the rock climbing team, Alpha Lamba Delta honor society and Turning Point USA at Baylor. Her sudden passing was announced via a NewsFlash email Friday afternoon.

Researcher’s note – Baylor University strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”, and, if Skinner was in the pre-nursing program during the mandates, some clinical sites may have required “vaccination”: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Former Westfield baseball player Bard, 23, dies unexpectedly

January 4, 2026

Noblesville [IN] resident and Westfield High School graduate Parker Bard, 23, died Dec. 30 in Noblesville. His obituary stated that he “passed away unexpectedly.” Bard was a 2020 graduate of Westfield High School and was a star on the Shamrocks’ baseball team. A pitcher, Bard played collegiately at the University of Dayton.

Researcher’s note – UDayton ended its “vaccination” mandate for students, but still “strongly encourages” the jab.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Daniel Thomas Goulson, 63

December 29, 2025

LEXINGTON, KY – Daniel Thomas Goulson, 63, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 18th, 2025, two years after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor. After graduating from Chapel Hill High School, Dan earned his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Virginia Tech (1985). While there, he became more interested in medicine, which inspired him to complete medical school at the University of North Carolina (1989). After medical school, Dan completed an anesthesia residency program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. In fall 2023, Dan was diagnosed with a glioblastoma brain tumor. After diagnosis, he continued his work in the Saint Joseph system before retiring in January 2025. Dan participated in multiple medical trials to attempt to treat the glioblastoma. Ultimately, after a brief hospitalization, he passed away in the comfort of his home of 24 years, surrounded by his family and pets.

Link

Three nurses “died suddenly”:

Shasta Rae Noack, 49

December 30, 2025

LOVINGTON, NM – Shasta was born on February 3, 1976, in Hobbs, New Mexico, to Freddy and Janis (Martin) Noack and passed away on December 24, 2025. Shasta graduated from Lovington High School and from New Mexico Junior College Nursing School. She worked as a Register Nurse for 29 years and for the State at the Lovington Health Office for 23 1/2 years.

Researcher’s note: An entry in the guestbook said, “No more pain and suffering.”

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 24:

Wendell Osborn, 66

December 24, 2025

CLOVIS, NM – Wendell Marc Osborn, age 66, passed away on December 2, 2025 in Lubbock, TX. He served as a nurse practitioner and co-owner of XPRESS CARE along with his partner, Melvina Fielden. Marc had extensive experience as a medical professional, working as an EMT, registered nurse (BSN) and nurse practitioner (C-FNP) throughout his career.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 16:

Kimberly Shavaughn Dotson, 51

December 16, 2025

Kimberly Shavaughn Dotson, 51, of Farmington, New Mexico, went to be with her Lord and Savior, surrounded by her children, after a hard-fought battle with cancer on December 15, 2025. Kim was a jack of all trades, that is until she found her calling as a nurse. She traveled back and forth to Albuquerque to attend classes, putting in tireless hours upon hours until graduating in 2015. She was a charge nurse in the Emergency Department at San Juan Regional, where she got to work with her daughter Ali for a few years. When tragedy struck our family and she lost her husband she could no longer go back to nursing, instead she opened a stained-glass shop with her mom. There they made beautiful pieces, taught classes, and brought people together with art.

Researcher’s note: Her husband died in April 2023.

Link

Four teachers “died suddenly”:

Longtime Lorain educator remembered after sudden death last month

January 4, 2026

LORAIN, OHIO – A longtime Lorain educator died suddenly late last month. Sandra Peloquin, 59, of Elyria Township, died unexpectedly Dec. 27, 2025. She was a longtime English Language teacher at Lorain Schools and spent more than 25 years in the district before her retirement in June 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Longtime Kansas Athletics administrator passes away

January 4, 2026

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics administrator and Jayhawks loyalist Dr. Scott “Scooter” Ward, a staple at the University of Kansas for more than 30 years, passed away Saturday afternoon, surrounded by family and friends at University of Kansas Health System. Ward was 59 years old. Ward was a faculty member in the School of Education at the University of Kansas, before joining the Kansas Athletics staff in the summer of 2003. At the time of his passing, he was serving as the Director of Peak Performance and Leadership with the KU Athletics’ Student-Athlete Development department. In his latest role at KU, Ward worked with KU LEADS and he assisted with mental performance aspects for all KU student-athletes.

Researcher’s note – KU’s “vaccination” mandate for employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Northridge Local Schools community mourning after band director’s death

January 1, 2026

DAYTON, Ohio – The Northridge Local School District community is mourning after the unexpected death of its teacher and band director, Jacob Lorkovic. “This is a heartbreaking loss for our entire Northridge Family, and my thoughts and prayers are with each one of you, along with Jacob’s family, friends, colleagues, and all of the many students whose lives he touched,” wrote Superintendent Dave Jackson. He described Lorkovic as having an energetic passion for music and his students. He said he had a genuine heart and was loved for his optimism, leadership and service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tracy L. (Griffith) Sheredy, 55

December 30, 2025

Ebensburg, PA – Tracy, 55, passed away unexpectedly at home on December 30, 2025. Tracy was a dedicated educator, teaching middle and high school students at Forest Hills School District. She enjoyed reading, shopping and spending time with her family, and her beloved dog, Dani.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A first responder “died suddenly”:

Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad Regrets to Announce Passing of Active Life Member Karen Elizabeth Strickland Szabo

January 2, 2026

Karen Elizabeth Strickland Szabo, 59, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away suddenly on December 31, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones. The biggest constant in Karen’s life other than family was the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad. She began volunteering there in the mid-1980s, eventually serving as an EMT, as well as many other positions within the squad including supply officer and on the bylaws committee. She forged many lifelong friendships with the people she ran duty with.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five police officers “died suddenly”:

CMPD officer unexpectedly dies at 39

January 5, 2026

CHARLOTTE, NC — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg law enforcement community is mourning the death of an off-duty officer who died unexpectedly Sunday morning. Officer Michael Miles, who was 39 years old, joined the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on Oct. 15, 2012, and served in the Freedom Division for over 13 years. Miles was also a patrol training officer where he spent years mentoring and shaping the next generation of officers, CMPD stated Monday in a post on X. Before CMPD, Miles served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baltimore County Detective Dies While On Duty On New Year’s Eve

January 4, 2026

TOWSON, MD — Funeral preparations are being made for a Baltimore County Police detective, who authorities said died suddenly while on duty on New Year’s Eve. Detective Paul Hoke, 49, of the Homicide/Missing Persons Unit, died Friday afternoon at an area hospital, surrounded by family and friends, after experiencing a medical emergency, a department news release said. Around 7:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, Hoke was working the desk at Precinct 6 – Towson when he collapsed while working voluntary overtime and was rushed to the hospital, FOX Baltimore reported.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two cops “died suddenly” New Year’s Eve in two PA police departments:

Communities mourn deaths of police officers on New Year’s Eve

January 1, 2026

Carbondale police officer Dominick Andidora Jr.

South Abington Twp. Police Officer Scott Seigler.

Two local police departments and the communities they serve are mourning the unexpected deaths of two of their own on New Year’s Eve. South Abington [PA] Township Officer Scott Seigler and Carbondale [PA] Police Officer Dominick Andidora Jr., both died of natural causes, leaving behind a gap in their departments that will be hard to fill, officials say. Seigler was at home with his family, when he suddenly felt ill, collapsed and was taken to the Geisinger Community Medical Center, where medical personnel tried unsuccessfully to revive him. Andidora also passed away on New Year’s Eve while preparing for a work shift later in the day. Carbondale Mayor Michele Bannon said the city is mourning Andidora’s unexpected loss.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

[Officer] Lynnarowe Vy [LAPD]

December 30, 2025

Los Angeles, CA – It is with deep sorrow that we share the passing of Police Officer II Lynnarowe Vy, Serial No. 44126, who passed away on December 30, 2025, following an illness. Officer Vy was last assigned to Central Area.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Four inmates “died suddenly”:

Four deaths in four days at ICE detention centers

January 2, 2026

Four people held in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody died within a four-day span, according to agency press releases, adding to what advocates say is one of the deadliest years on record for deaths in ICE detention. At least 32 individuals died in ICE custody in 2025, according to records compiled by researchers and advocacy groups, raising renewed concerns about medical care, oversight and detention conditions as immigration arrests have increased nationwide. On December 12, Jean Wilson Brutus, a 41-year-old Haitian national, died at University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, following a medical emergency at Delaney Hall Detention Facility, ICE said. Brutus had entered ICE custody the previous day after an arrest for criminal mischief.Emergency medical responders transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. ICE said Brutus entered the United States illegally in June 2023 and had been paroled pending immigration proceedings. Two days later, on December 14, Fouad Saeed Abdulkadir, a 46-year-old from Eritrea, died at Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania. ICE said Abdulkadir complained of chest pain while in custody. On December 15, Nenko Stanev Gantchev, a 56-year-old Bulgarian national, was found unresponsive in his cell at North Lake Processing Center in Baldwin, Michigan, ICE said. Medical staff performed CPR and contacted emergency responders. The cause of death remains under investigation, though ICE said natural causes are suspected. That same day, Delvin Francisco Rodriguez, a 39-year-old from Nicaragua, died at Merit Health Natchez in Mississippi. ICE said Rodriguez had been hospitalized earlier in the month following a medical emergency and later failed a test determining brain function. He was removed from a ventilator in accordance with his family’s wishes.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Shogren, Entrepreneur Behind Wuollet Bakery, Leaves a Global and Local Mark

January 5, 2026

Minneapolis – St. Paul, MN – Those who knew Eric Shogren well considered him a visionary in the business world. The Minneapolis native opened restaurant chains across the United States and Russia during his three-decade career. Before he died of a heart attack on Christmas Eve at age 59, Shogren mostly kept to himself within the food community, says Robb Leer, his publicist.



Link

Steve Chiappetti, well-known Chicago chef and friend of WGN, dies at 58

January 4, 2026

A well-known Chicago [IL] chef and longtime friend of WGN has died. Steve Chiappetti, who made many appearances on WGN — including one just before Christmas on Spotlight Chicago and one in September on Weekend Break — died unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 2, at 58. He leaves behind his wife and two children. Chiappetti was a South Side native who used his talents at many of Chicago’s best restaurants. Most recently, he served as executive chef at The Albert in Streeterville.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bronzeville Grieves Beloved Chicago Chicken and Waffles Manager’s Sudden Death

January 4, 2026

Chicago, IL – Bronzeville is mourning the unexpected loss of Brian Mills, the beloved manager of Chicago’s Home of Chicken and Waffles. Mills’ sudden death has left a significant void in the restaurant and the surrounding community. At the age of 45, Brian Mills passed away unexpectedly in his sleep just before the new year. As his family navigates this sudden loss, they are still determining the cause of his death. Chelsea Mills, his sister, underscored the importance of health and self-care, stating, “There are things we could do to make sure that we’re maintaining our health.”

Link

Two coaches “died suddenly”:”

Steve Gray remembered

January 1, 2026

[Coach Steve] Gray died unexpectedly on Dec. 28 at the age of 69. The retired coach and OHSBCA Hall of Famer led his teams to 481 wins in 34 seasons at four different schools but made his biggest impact on and off the court in Norwalk [Ohio].

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ex-NJ football coach found dead after disappearing on Christmas

January 1, 2026

A former New Jersey youth football coach was found dead Wednesday after disappearing on Christmas night, police said. Stephen Iannotti, a 72-year-old Logan Township man, was found dead after authorities located his vehicle in South Jersey, the Gloucester County emergency management department said in a Facebook post. His cause of death was not revealed. Iannotti was a math teacher and football coach in the Kingsway Regional School District, according to NJ.com. The district did not comment on Iannotti’s disappearance.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

NYSP: Plow truck driver passes away after crash in Troupsburg

January 1, 2026

TROUPSBURG, N.Y. — A plow truck driver died after a rollover crash in Troupsburg Thursday morning. According to New York State Police, Troopers were dispatched to Grinnold Road just before 7:00 a.m. for a reported rollover crash involved a plow truck. Before Troopers arrived, the driver was extricated from the truck and was loaded in an ambulance to be taken to St. James Hospital in Hornell. Troopers said the driver, a 44-year-old man, passed away from his injuries on the way to the hospital. Troopers said the 2024 Freightliner plow truck was resting on the passenger side and was on the south shoulder of the roadway. The Steuben County Coroner responded and ordered an autopsy to determine the cause of death for the driver. The investigation into cause of the crash is underway.

Link

Reported on December 19:

Local man dies in single car accident

December 19, 2025

SILVER CITY, NM – On Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025, at 6:11 p.m., a caller to GCRDA reported a red Jeep was ‘in the river’ off Highway 15 at the Meadow Creek sign ‘on the righthand side if you’re going toward Lake Roberts.’ The caller stated caller could not see anyone inside the vehicle and the exhaust was cold. The first GCSO deputy arrived at 6:55 p.m. and stated it was a fatality and the vehicle was on its top. This deputy also advised that OMI, and a brush truck with a winch for extraction, were needed at MM 15-16 (10-11 miles north of Pinos Altos). The deputy further stated the red Jeep Cherokee was down in the arroyo approximately 12 feet below the highway and an elderly-looking male was inside the vehicle. The deputy identified the male as Joel Hannig, 76, of Silver City, from previous contacts with him. New Mexico State Police officers arrived at 8:40 p.m. and took control of the crash. NMSP stated they did not want the body moved until they finished taking photos. Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department and U.S. Forest Service personnel assisted in the investigation.

Link

South Omaha community advocate dead at 51

January 1, 2026

OMAHA, Neb. - Shanda Kohler, a South Omaha community advocate who spent years helping neighbors through her Facebook page “We Are South Omaha,” died suddenly from influenza A. She was 51. Family members said Kohler died within hours of becoming sick last week. More than 4,000 people followed her Facebook page, where she organized fundraising efforts and assistance for community members in need.

Link

New Britain Mom Of 2 Remembered for Her Personality, Kindness After Christmas Eve Death

December 29, 2025

The unexpected death of a New Britain [CN] mother of two on Christmas Eve has left her family reeling. Loved ones say her warmth, generosity, and larger-than-life personality touched everyone she met. Roxanne “Bean” Buonanducci, 46, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, according to her obituary. Her family did not disclose the cause of death. She leaves behind two children, a son and a daughter, who were the center of her life.

Link

James Edward Meekins, 69

January 5, 2026

James Edward Meekins, fondly known as Jim, passed away on December 27, 2025, in Virginia Beach, Virginia, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was met in heaven by his friend and brother-in-law John who passed away on Christmas Eve. Born on July 3, 1956, in Ohio, Jim was 69 years old at the time of his passing.

Link

Kevin Francis Carroll, 63

January 4, 2026

Kevin Francis. Kevin Francis Carroll, 63, of Fishers Island, N.Y., died suddenly on December 22, 2025. Kevin grew up in Baltimore and later made Fishers Island his home. Known for his warmth and humor, he was a lifelong lacrosse enthusiast and an accomplished sailor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mathew “Matt” Robert Murphy, 61

January 4, 2026

Mathew “Matt” Robert Murphy, age 61, of Cedarville, Michigan, died unexpectedly on December 17, 2025, at his home. If anyone ever needed anything, Matt was the guy for the job and was a jack of all trades. Despite many of life’s challenges, he did the very best he could to be a good husband, dad, brother, and best friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James J. McPhillips, 55

January 4, 2026

Loving brother, uncle and friend; James J. McPhillips, 55, of Dracut, Massachusetts, passed away unexpectedly on December 25, 2025, at his home. Prior to his retirement, Jim was a Customer Service Representative with Verizon and later FairPoint Communications in New Hampshire. Previously, he had enjoyed working at Ray’s Stateline and Brookside Farms in Pelham, NH. Jim enjoyed crafting and was active with Stamp It Up. But some of his best times were when he was with his beloved dog, Chewy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kimberly “Kim” Anne Costa, 63

January 4, 2026

Nashua, NH – Kimberly “Kim” Anne Costa, 63, a recent cancer survivor, died unexpectedly at her home on Friday, January 2, 2026. For over 30 years, Kim worked as a finance manager for Homeyer Consulting Services. In her free time, Kim loved escaping to the coast of Maine, her annual family Christmas trip to Northern New Hampshire, and never turned down the chance for a peaceful day by the lake.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine A. Brown (Lingle), 69

January 4, 2026

Christine A. Brown (Lingle), 69, passed away peacefully Friday, January 2nd 2026 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her devoted family as she was welcomed into Gods Heavenly Kingdom after a short stay at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore [PA].

Link

Frank Mbah Asaah, 25

January 2, 2026

At just 17 years old, Frank made the courageous decision to travel to the United States to build a better future. His goal was simple yet powerful: to figure out life, work hard, and support his parents and four siblings in Cameroon. He embraced every opportunity with resilience and humility, taking pride in honest work and remaining deeply connected to his family despite the distance. Tragically, on December 16, 2025, Frank was found unresponsive in his car, fully dressed in his work clothes. His sudden passing has left his family and friends heartbroken and in shock. Frank was only 25 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Paul Kysylyczyn, 67

January 2, 2026

Little Canada, MN – Brian Paul Kysylyczy, age 67, of Little Canada, passed away unexpectedly on January 2, 2025. For the past 20 years he worked for Brown’s Ice Cream Co. Brian appreciated a cold 7&7, Wednesday night dinners with his daughters and rewatching his favorite Andrea Bocelli concerts. He was hard working, loved his daughters, and will be deeply missed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick “Pat” Karlen, 65

January 1, 2026

Marathon County, WI – Patrick “Pat” Karlen, 65, of Marathon, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 1, 2026, at his home. He devoted much of his life to working alongside his father, where he learned the true meaning of craftsmanship, dedication, and pride. Together, they left their mark on countless residential and agricultural buildings, each project a testament to their skill and care. He found joy in the simple pleasures of life. His shed was a reflection of who he was – meticulously organized, immaculately cleaned, and always ready for the next project.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Alan Wasson, 65

December 31, 2025

CARIBOU, ME – Wayne Allen Wasson, 65, died unexpectedly December 30, 2025 at his Caribou residence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Miguel Archila Galindo, 38

December 31, 2025

It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we share the sudden passing of our beloved Miguel. His death was unexpected, and our family is still trying to process this profound loss. Miguel Archila Galindo, age 38, passed away on November 25, 2025, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alonso Largo, 37

December 31, 2025

FARMINGTON, NM – Alonso Largo passed on December 23rd, 2025. He was 37 years old and resided in Farmington, NM.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah Ann Cooke, 37

December 30, 2025

Revere, MA – With heavy hearts, we share the sudden and unexpected passing of our beloved Sarah Ann Cooke, age 37, on December 26, 2025. Sarah was a devoted Christian, a caring sister, and most importantly, a loving mother whose life centered around her children and her faith. Our family is still trying to process this profound loss, which came so suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine “Chris” Ortega, 58

December 30, 2025

ESPANOLA, NM – Christine was unexpectedly called to our Lord on December 28, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 28:

Steven Lamar Starns, 50

December 28, 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the unexpected passing of Steven Lamar Starns, who departed this world on December 18, 2025, at the age of 50, in Lawrenceburg, TN.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 26:

Riley Grove, 21

December 26, 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and best friend. Riley Neil Grove, age 21, passed away on December 20, 2025, in Paris, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 25:

Kay M. Buehner, 70

December 25, 2025

Fond du Lac, WI – Kay M. Buehner, 70, of Fond du Lac passed away unexpectedly on Christmas morning, December 25, 2025, at St. Agnes Hospital. She was a proud and active member of Bethel UCC in Byron and a member of the Bethel Circle of Friends. She retired from Fond du Lac Lutheran Home and taught Sunday School at Bethel UCC for over 50 years. A special thank you to the relatives and friends for their prayers during this difficult time. Also thank you to the caring staff at St. Agnes Hospital ER Department and the Eden First Responders.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 24:

Raymond Reyes Maynes, Sr., 55

December 24, 2025

SANTA CLARA, NM – Raymond Reyes Maynes, Sr., 55, a resident of Roswell, NM., entered eternal rest Sunday, December 21, 2025, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tammy Lynn Eaton, 50

December 24, 2025

Ashtabula, OH – Tammy Lynn Eaton, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on December 24, 2025, surrounded by love at ARMC ER after a sudden heart attack. Tammy found joy in simple pleasures: listening to country songs that spoke to her heart, spending sunny days outdoors, and sharing precious moments with the people she loved. Her energy, humor, and fierce love for her children and grandchildren made every gathering brighter and every memory sweeter.

Link

Reported on December 23:

Victoria Gallegos, 38

December 23, 2025

SANTA FE, NM – Victoria Gallegos, born on April 3, 1987, in Tucumcari, New Mexico, passed away unexpectedly on December 7, 2025, in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Lewis Bird, 65

December 23, 2025

South Burlington, VT – Peter Lewis Bird, also known as “Frank,” passed away unexpectedly in his home on December 23rd, 2025. If you knew Pete, you know that he would be able to tell you any sports statistic about any sport and any team, including high school sports which he enjoyed keeping up with. When his children and nieces were younger and enrolled in sports, he was always their biggest supporter. Pete lived his life to the fullest and was always unapologetically himself no matter where he was or who he was talking to. That was one of his greatest attributes.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen Dopp, 59

December 23, 2025

Kathleen Beck Dopp, aged 59, passed away peacefully of pancreatic cancer on December 20, 2025, at her home in Layton, Utah, surrounded by her family.

Link

Reported on December 20:

Peter Joe Maestas, 62

December 20, 2025

Peter Joe Maestas, age 62, of Chili, NM, passed away peacefully after a short illness with his family at his side on December 12, 2025. Peter was a cosmetologist by trade and lived in Chili with his parents. Peter leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled. The family would like to thank all of those who visited Peter during his final days.

Researcher’s note: A guestbook comment says that unknowingly they had their last conversation together last month while Maestas was getting gas at the gas station.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 19:

Clifton Ransom, 50

December 19, 2025

CLOVIS, NM – Clifton Eugene Ransom, age 50, of Clovis, NM, passed away on Monday, December 15, at his residence. He proudly served our United States Army.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on December 16:

Richard Saiz, 50

December 16, 2025

SANTA ROSA, NM – Richard Saiz, passed away unexpectedly on December 12, 2025, at Guadalupe County Hospital. As a self-employed mechanic, Richard dedicated himself to his craft, honing his skills while working for various establishments, including notable restaurants such as Denny’s and Corn Construction. His work ethic and expertise in mechanics made him a respected figure among his peers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Krista Clark, 40

December 16, 2025

FARMINGTON, NM – Krista Marie Clark, age 40, passed away on December 12, 2025, while living in Bloomfield, New Mexico.

Researcher’s note: Her aunt wrote in the guestbook that she “courageously fought hard for so long.” She also wrote she was grateful that Krista was free from suffering.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Francisco “Frank” Galvan, 51

November 21, 2025

TUCUMCARI, NM – Francisco “Frank” Galvan, age 51, passed away suddenly at his home Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (519)

Alberta (99)

Josh Kennedy, 37 [“brief illness”], Link

Nora Gamazon Carillo, 56, Link

Valerie Lynn Leahy (née Mrakava), 65, Link

Alison Lee Klymok, 50, Link

Glenda Rose Pard Misomohkotktsipitaaki-Old Stone Woman, 58, Link

Nicholas Shane Woods, 31 [brain cancer diagnosed when 29], Link

Doris Emilie Mary Tyler, 67, Link

Daryl Nosko, 67, Link

Debbie Hochachka, 61, Link

George Robert “Bob” Hesleton, 60, Link

Trace Jackson Morrell, 13, Link

Timothy Gayton, 58, Link

Stacy Badger-Gladue, 57, Link

Kendra Weaver, 34 [cancer], Link

Wendy Marie Smith, 71, Link

Heidi Ann Lawton, 59, Link

Gera Weber, 47, Link

Colin Keith, 63, Link

Bruce Douglas John Hendrix, 68, Link

Margaret Anderson, 71, Link

Kevin Shostak, 42, Link

Amy Brown, 55, Link

Randy Marvin Graham, 66, Link

Deborah Andersen, 62, Link

Pepito Mino Pepito, 54, Link

Frankie Black Plume, 59, Link

Roberta “Bobby” Jo-Anne Fallon, 55, Link

Gary Andrew Williams, 64, Link

Shelby Regine Martens, 32, Link

Christopher Wayne Zarbock, 35, Link

Lacey Noskey, 40, Link

Steven Sehn, 55, Link

Ken Leslie, 63, Link

Fred Wapahoo, 40, Link

Allys Nambozo Saby, 60, Link

Joao Pereira, 49, Link

Sidney DeWindt, 62, Link

Julius Mendoza Bullecer, 48, Link

Janette Rudzcki, 59, Link

Randall Kaul, 63, Link

Tara Lynn Kortbeek, 57, Link

Scott William McNaughton, 63, Link

Corey Harper Coates, 59, Link

Ethan Michael Bell, 29, Link

Cody Allan Rak, 37, Link

Mary Jessie Pozniak, 58, Link

Heather MacIntosh MacGregor Grieve-Hamilton, 56, Link

Cheryl Scammell, 63, Link

Jarrett Adam Solway, 35, Link

Renae Lee Turning Robe, 24, Link

Neil Currie Wahpistikwan, 31, Link

Gary “Bumpy” Robert Hill, 64, Link

Danny Boy “Thunder” Makokis, 37, Link

Scott Edward Ware, 63, Link

Wyatt Wendell Sekura, 28, Link

Warren Mitchell Myhovich, 65, Link

Robb Allen Savage, 51, Link

Coleen Veronica Crawford, 60, Link

Alexander Desjarlais, 57, Link

Cynthia “Sindee” Gaetz, 62, Link

Micah Gregory Lamothe, 32, Link

Leonard Francis Gladue, 65, Link

Clinton James Bailey, 55, Link

Genny Bratko, 50, Link

Alvin Rayta, 55, Link

Monica Brown, 70, Link

Kim Malmberg, 67, Link

Clifford “Cliff” Edward Francis, 71, Link

Cordt Euler, 59, Link

Corinne Joy Freeman, 59, Link

Levi Saunders, 44, Link

Karmen Fok, 52, Link

Joe Dumas, 69, Link

Peter Shewchuk, 66, Link

Montgomery “Monty” Peacock, 72, Link

Audrey Scott, 71, Link

Linda Jean Carolan, 69, Link

Jo Ann Barnes, 70, Link

Linda Louise Salloum, 65, Link

Darren Bohnet, 57, Link

Gary Rose, 70, Link

Anwar Khan, 62, Link

Faduma Ismail Jama, 40, Link

Joshua James Healy-Irvine, 21, Link

Kenneth John Keohane, 62, Link

Huntyr Joseph Robert Theoret, 26, Link

Bruce Edward Humfrey, 74, Link

Annette Gabrielle (Beliveau) Albert, 67, Link

Bob Claude, 75, Link

Kameron Erker, 38 [cancer], Link

John Groves, 59, Link

Roberta “Bobbie” Niwa, 60, Link

Susan Eileen Possberg, 61, Link

Aldege Labbe, 43, Link

Mark Allan Francisco, 66, Link

Dianne Nicole Petersen (formerly Long), 50, Link

Nicholas Winter Dysart, 26, Link

Roma Jean Walsh, 50, Link

British Columbia (2)

Beloved Port Alberni radio host and Bulldogs broadcaster Evan Hammond dies at 45 [stroke], Link

Arlene Joy Bruchmann, 59, Link

New Brunswick (33)

Donna Joan Hoffman, 68, Link

Kevin Lorne Crowder, 55, Link

Ronald MacDonald, 64, Link

Tracey Dawn (Brawn) Nowlan, 52, Link

Julie Andrée Martin, 49, Link

Wayne Parent, 63, Link

Brenda Maude Best, 58, Link

Wayne Andrew Morley, 51, Link

Terry Babineau, 58, Link

Katherine Linda Baird, 75, Link

Shane Trent Anthony McGarrigle, 59, Link

Robert Ian Murdoch, 58, Link

Wayne Robert McCoy, 57, Link

Jeffrey Mark Daley, 59, Link

Michael (Mike) Cedric Kavanaugh, 71, Link

Anne Lavigne, 65, Link

Claude LeBlanc, 55, Link

Jearld Kennedy Spencer, 63, Link

Isaac Stewart Wall, 23, Link

Paul Ross Howell, 65, Link

Kelly Power, 56, Link

David Gordon Hicks, 74, Link

Gail Porter, 72, Link

Abby L. MacMillan, 38, Link

Allan Percy Finnamore, 70, Link

Karen L. Budrow, 67, Link

Reginald L. Gilliss, 65, Link

Roger W. Hachey, 71, Link

Mildred “Louise” MacDonald, 72, Link

Susan M. Corning, 66, Link

Laurence (Laurie) Edward Hull, 65, Link

Shawn Wallace Malley, 41, Link

George McIntosh, 71, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (37)

Jeanette Follett, 63, Link

Delores Byrne, 66, Link

Keith William Sheppard, 71, Link

Kenneth Philip Wiseman, 63, Link

Stewart West, 62, Link

Michael Elliott Rhodenizer, 52, Link

George Patrick White, 58, Link

Linda Dianne Follett, 49, Link

Lorraine Mary Neil, 67, Link

Geraldine Denise Bennett, 58, Link

Steve Mistenapeo, 48, Link

Randy Coles, 65, Link

Paul Sleeba Collins, 54, Link

Nancy Sarah Best, 64, Link

Christopher Fudge, 49, Link

Ruby Louise Borden, 74, Link

Frederick Craig Tremblett, 61, Link

Barbara Hewlett, 73, Link

Roberta Louise Tulloch, 64, Link

John Harvey Rowe, 66, Link

Lesa Marie Courtney, 50, Link

Amanda Lynn Murphy, 46, Link

Harold Williams, 60, Link

Jordan Blanchard, 28, Link

Brian Cameron Perry, 69, Link

Myril Baker, 65, Link

John Joseph Connolly, 71, Link

William Edward Whitten, 65, Link

Gordon Hugh Kane, 73, Link

Paul Pitcher, 53, Link

Israel Wayne Hynes, 75, Link

Clarence Freake, 59, Link

David (Dave) Power, 68, Link

Debra (Debbie) Lynn Pike R.N., 70, Link

Theodore (Ted) Martin, 60, Link

Frederick Gordon Hannis, 66, Link

Norman Frederick Williams, 67, Link

Nova Scotia (39)

Florence (Forsythe) Millett, 71, Link

Conrad Woodrow Paul, 72, Link

Jody Grant Swinamer, 58, Link

Timothy Henry Benjamin, 49, Link

Ian Charles Andrew Freeman, 64, Link

Daniel Grant Hillgartner, 55, Link

Shelby Karl Kaiser, 34, Link

Jean Boutros Alphonce, 56, Link

Terry Kevin Beaman, 66, Link

Jesse Alojzij Lee, 41, Link

Charles Steven McNutt, 65, Link

Cherie Crystal Owen, 55, Link

Lynden (“Lynne”) Bernadette O’Leary Victoria Morris, 35, Link

Glenn Dwayne Rodrigues, 52, Link

Deborah “Debbi” Diane Fitzgerald, 70, Link

Lillian Marlene Sampson, 62, Link

Dwayne Meagher, 55, Link

Anthony Stephen Daniel Dennis, 35, Link

Norman Morrison “Morris” Ross, 74, Link

Eric Gillie, 67, Link

William Christopher Spooney, 61, Link

Denise Geraldine Bennett, 58, Link

Robert Joseph (Robbie) Blinkhorn, 63, Link

Michael Daniel Gallant, 62, Link

Susanne Holland, 59, Link

Pamela Zoe MacPherson, 63, Link

Kenneth MacIsaac, 42, Link

Bradley Glynn Lockhart, 32, Link

Pauline Cooke, 58, Link

Carolyn E. Demings, 68, Link

David Douglas Quinn, 64, Link

Carla Jo Ann Cameron, 58, Link

Andrew Lewis Kent, 65, Link

Donald Allister “Donnie” MacLeod, 75, Link

Janice Leigh (Allen) Pace, 66, Link

Krista Gallant, 60, Link

Jennifer Blenkhorn, 67, Link

Eileen Margaret Hartigan- Drohan, 74, Link

Jennifer Blenkhorn, 67, Link

Ontario (279)

Marion Elizabeth Mendonca, 64, Link

Luigi “Louie” Cutillo, 63, Link

Sylvia Bartkiw, 67, Link

Yvonne Kropf, 71, Link

Daniel Angus MacRae, 62, Link

Brenda (Benjie) Duthie, 66, Link

Anthony ‘Tony’ Corran, 64, Link

Susie Phillips, 63, Link

Bhupinder Kaur Sira, 56, Link

Puneeta Puneeta, 52, Link

Jahnavi Shah, 50, Link

Christine Van, 63, Link

Zeng Ping Liu, 65, Link

Jody Patrick Di Falco, 59, Link

Pasquale Di Ciaula, 50, Link

Heidemarie Phillips, 72, Link

Zachary Terrance Gauthier, 18, Link

Paula Da Silva, 51, Link

Maurice Charles Patchen, 71, Link

Robert William Walford, Link

Sara Levesque, 36 [cancer], Link

Doreen M. Price, 73, Link

Marian Ng, 62, Link

Hong Liu, 62, Link

Sehan Lee, 17, Link

Ana Cristina Fernandes, 58, Link

Eddie Meekis, 35, Link

Cody McKeown, 26, Link

Stewart Campbell, 64, Link

Christine Bradley, 67, Link

Ronald Apigo, 58, Link

Lucia Di Ciaula, 74, Link

Pasqualina D’Onofrio, 71, Link

James David Murakami, 65, Link

Wrechal Currie Young, 51, Link

Byung MN Son, 63, Link

Bradley Reginald Warren, 68, Link

Randy Gerber, 59, Link

Dr. Michael Ronald Murray, 54, Link

Malcolm R. Sutton, 69, Link

Jordan Moore, 33, Link

Eric John Jensen, 58, Link

Rajwant Kaur Nijjar, 64, Link

Amanda Louise McQuade, 42, Link

Martin Sauvé, 48, Link ,

Abira Kirubananthan, 27, Link

Kin Tak Siu, 55, Link

Robert Cormier, 61, Link

Edward “Ed” John Locke, 65, Link

Jeremy Richard George Russell, 44, Link

Brian John Sims, 70, Link

Gwenda McConnell, 65, Link

Ronald Maracle, 68, Link

Gord Tomkin, 68, Link

Amanda Mae Lee, 47, Link

Sue Guglielmi, 64, Link

Margaret Raymond, 73, Link

Anka Necak, 73, Link

David Malpage, 72, Link

John Colwell, 71, Link

Joachim “John” Andrew Van Der Werf, 64, Link

Melissa Sugg, 50, Link

Steven Christopher Schmidt, 58, Link

Chris Laurin, 72, Link

Yuet Kwai Connie, 64, Link

Patricia Jane Cordiner, 56, Link

Matthew Demeter, 46, Link

Jeremy Lennox Shears, 38, Link

Gary Duarte, 61, Link

Anita Bowen, 62, Link

Patrick John Hanson, 49, Link

Joseph John Micallef, 69, Link

Ernest William Wilfred Kendall, 73, Link

Rodney Paul Barkey, 63, Link

Ronald Robert Fockler, 65, Link

Rossana Ciotti, 61, Link

Blake Bruce Jones Sauriol, 1 hour, Link

Vanessa Cox, 69, Link

Faron James Rittwage, 57, Link

Daniel Ardellini, 52, Link

Daniel Novia, 36, Link

Carlo Di Fazio, 61, Link

Jerry Edward Luther, 64, Link

José Alberto Cravo, 68, Link

Paul Ballantyne, 62, Link

Tyler Austin Pangowish, 30, Link

Geraldine Marie Brideau, 30, Link

Marybella Wendy Ritchie-Smith, stillborn, Link

Mark Rannells, 64, Link

Benjamin Michael Dubil, 57, Link

Jessica “Trouble” Vos, 49, Link

Ivan Wayne Lewis, 75, Link

Catherine Marie Crawford, 64, Link

Bronwyn Joan Scott, 71, Link

Linda Margaret Barry, 65, Link

Rodney Douglas Marr, 64, Link

Philip Steven Belk, 45, Link

Courtney Megan Shubrook, 37, Link

Normand Roy, 71, Link

Frances (Fran) Irene Robertson, 67, Link

Nancy Cutlet, 53, Link

Patrick Robitaille, 53, Link

Nury Trujillo Cortez, 60, Link

Irma Garcia, 65, Link

Carmeline Gonsalves, 65, Link

Hip Yu Louisa Wong, 65, Link

Darcy Lee David Flynn, 67, Link

Michael Austin Collins, 19, Link

Ellen Sue Bourque, 63, Link

Kevin Michael Powell, 48, Link

John Paul Gagnon, 62, Link

Steaven Wayne Krawchuk, 57, Link

Kevin Stahlke, 67, Link

Beth Ann Upper, 67, Link

Terry Ross Jollymore, 65, Link

Peter W. Thompson, 41, Link

Abigaille D’Alimonte, 11, Link

Allan Clark Inch, 63, Link

Colette Nettleton, 61, Link

Paramjeet Kaur, 56, Link

Yasamin Sharifi, 58, Link

Marcia Harris, 60, Link

Susan Lynne Patterson, 55, Link

Steven Edward Jamieson, 57, Link

Graham Gregory Redner, 8 months, Link

Patricia Cordiner, 56, Link

Michael Jerry Luketic, 56, Link

Brenda Scott, 74, Link

Sylvie Baribeau, 63, Link

Dean Young, 64, Link

Sharon Ruddy, 60, Link

Jay Scott, 66, Link

Deidre Zalomski, 63, Link