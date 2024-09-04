MEXICO

Villano V dies, the fighter Ray Mendoza Jr. died at 62 years of age

August 29, 2024

This Thursday, August 29, the death of the fighter Villano V (Ray Mendoza Jr.) was announced. He died at the age of 62, so wrestling is facing the loss of one of its greatest exponents. The idol of the ring lost his life this morning after a stroke.

Link

What Nicola Rustichelli, creator of Webcams of Mexico, died of

August 27, 2024

Nicola Rustichelli, creator of Webcams of México, was the successful Italian who died at the age of 54. "A friend, a brother, an inspiring man who gave life to this great project has departed," were the words of the Webcams de México platform to mourn his death. Due to his love for Mexico, the Italian created Webcams de México, a special platform that shows in real time the landscapes of several states of the country, in addition to promoting tourist destinations and that has millions of users. On August 22 of this year, family and friends confirmed that Nico suffered from ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis). According to Fernando del Río, a friend of the Italian, he reiterated that his health had worsened rapidly. It is a rare disease, because it is not known what causes it, but it causes progressive muscle atrophy.

Link

Note – ALS is associated with Covid ‘vaccination’.

Elderly adult dies in Saltillo pharmacy: he was going to a doctor's consultation

August 29, 2024

A tragic event occurred this Thursday, August 29, in the Ampliación Morelos neighborhood, east of Saltillo, when a 63-year-old man died at the entrance of a pharmacy while on his way to a medical consultation. Nicolás, a resident of the area, was walking towards the doctor because he felt bad, but unfortunately he did not manage to get to the office. At approximately 9:30 a.m., he collapsed on the stairs of the property located at the intersection of 17th and 20th streets. Pharmacy staff reacted immediately and called an ambulance, but upon arrival, paramedics confirmed that Don Nicolás no longer had vital signs. Early reports suggest that he suffered a heart attack.

No cause of death reported.

Link

COSTA RICA

National football is in mourning for the unexpected death of a young player

August 27, 2024

National football mourns the unexpected death of a young Costa Rican player. This is Kendall Bolaños, a 24-year-old boy who died Monday while traveling in the United States. The news was confirmed by the Municipal Greece, since Bolaños hails from the Alajuelan canton. He made his minor divisions with the Greek four. “Municipal Greece deeply regrets the death of the young Kendall Bolaños who at the time was part of our minor leagues. His death occurred on US soil, so his family seeks funds to repatriate his body”, the text said. At the moment, the causes of his death are unknown, but according to comments from his friends, they found him lifeless.

Link

HONDURAS

A soccer player from the reserves tournament of the National League of Honduras dies as a victim of dengue

September 1, 2024

Shocking and mourning news in Honduran national football was confirmed this Saturday. Dengue took the life of one of the national prospects. Julio César Hernández Cáceres was known to have died from the disease that has caused much pain in Honduras. The young man was an active player in the reserves of the Olancho FC, club that reported the unfortunate death. “He left a gap difficult to fill for those who knew him ”, the club quoted in its statement. Before the beginning of the meeting between the Olancho FC and Génesis FC there was a minute of silence in memory of the young footballer.

No age reported.

Link

GUATEMALA

Estuardo Zapeta, prominent Guatemalan journalist, dies

August 24, 2024

This Friday, August 23, the death of renowned Guatemalan journalist Estuardo Zapeta [59], who had been facing health problems for several months, was reported.

No cause of death reported.

Link

They mourn the death of María Odette, Guatemalan mother

September 1, 2024

The Guatemalan, who was a mother, died after facing a cancer diagnosis, according to details from her relatives in various publications. She was much loved by friends and family. Her death has caused consternation, and now they say goodbye to her with emotional messages.

No age reported.

Link

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Authorities investigate the surprising death of a man in Cabarete

September 28, 2024

The deceased was identified as North American citizen Felipe Sánchez Requena, who apparently lost his life due to a heart attack in the early hours of last Monday.

No age reported.

Link

Young woman convicted of injuring man who raped her daughters dies after battling cancer

August 29, 2024

Reynoso Romano, 31, suffered from type III cervical cancer and was arrested at the Najayo-Mujeres Correction and Rehabilitation Center (CCR), sentenced to five years in prison for stabbing a man whom she allegedly found raping her daughters.

Link

JAMAICA

McKenzie ‘devastated’ over passing of Aenon Town councillor

September 2, 2024

Kingston - Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, has expressed shock and sadness at the passing of Councillor for the Aenon Town Division in the Clarendon Municipal Corporation, Marjorie McLeod-McFarlane. McLeod-McFarlane died unexpectedly on Sunday after battling cancer for some time, a release said on Monday.

No age reported.

Link

COLOMBIA

Mother of renowned influencers 'Los Patojos' is found dead in strange circumstances

August 26, 2024

The content creators 'Los Patojos' are a very famous family for recording all kinds of comedy content in the countryside, where their children, their parents and their pet are always seen together. However, in the last few hours, Yenny Judit Ariza, 45, who was the head of this home, was found lifeless inside her house located in the village of Jesús María, in Santander.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Félix H. Patiño “Cinturita”, journalist and radio host in southern Colombia, died

August 27, 2024

The renowned journalist, broadcaster, radio broadcaster and businessman Felix H died around noon on this Tuesday, August 27 in Popayán, Cauca. Patiño. According to family members, he was at his house when a sudden cardiac arrest surprised him. Félix, who was 64 years old, arrived in the 80s with the also radio professional and businessman and radio broadcaster Jaime Arturo Herrera, with whom he started Sindamanoy radio 1300 AM, in Mocoa, giving way to the radio outpost in Putumayo and many talents who, with Herrera and Patiño, began a long career in regional and national media.

Link

PERU

Florinda Camayo Lapa: Legend of the International Marathon of the Andes died at 59 years old

August 26, 2024

At 59 years old, the legend of Huancayo athletics passed away on Monday - Florinda Camayo Lapa, recognized for her integrity and rectitude in her career. Those who know her also highlight her discipline and her life dedicated to sports … she won the Los Andes International Marathon five times. Born in Huancayo on April 20, 1965, Florinda worked as a physical education teacher at the Nuestra Señora del Rosario school in this city. She was dedicated to education, to cultivating talents, but cancer, from which she suffered, took her away.

Link

Leader dies of cardiac arrest while arguing with the Municipality of Callao and everything is captured live

August 29, 2024

The former president of the Association of Residents of Santa Rosa and former provincial governor of the Shut up, Eric Cornejo Alay, died of a heart attack on Tuesday during a discussion between neighbors and officials of the Callao Provincial Municipality. The unfortunate event occurred in the Rosedal Park, where preparations were being made for a medical campaign in commemoration of the 40th anniversary of the Satellite City "Santa Rosa". Even though the Negreiros hospital is only a few blocks away, police personnel did not help him in time, and he died.

No age reported.

Link

She arrived early to compete: Athlete loses her life in the middle of the race, there is mourning and pain

September 1, 2024

Young Chinchana athlete dies during competition in Sunampe, the organization investigates the causes. Psychologist and enthusiastic runner Guisella Lizarve, a native of Chincha, lost her life this Sunday while participating in the 7-kilometer "La Ruta del Jaguar" race in Sunampe in the neighboring country of Peru. Guisella, who came to the event with enthusiasm and ready to do her best, suffered a sudden collapse in the middle of the journey. Despite efforts to quickly move her to the nearest hospital, doctors failed to save her.

No age reported.

Link

BOLIVIA

Sergio Rivero, a defender who played for Oriente and the national team, passed away

September 2, 2024

Sergio Rivero Kuhn (60 years old) who was a player for Oriente Petrolero, Real Santa Cruz, Guabirá and was part of the national team in the 1994 World Cup qualifiers, died this Sunday in Santa Cruz after a bout of dizziness and high blood pressure, which he presented on Saturday night. After returning home, Rivero was found lifeless today in an armchair at his home, according to information from reliable sources. The news had an impact on the world of football, especially on his teammates like José Luis Medrano and Jorge ‘Ratón’ Monasterio who said they could not believe what was happening.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BRAZIL

Luís Carlos Pistellli, musician and physiotherapist, dies at age 70

August 28, 2024

On the morning of Monday (26), Luís Carlos Pistelli, 70, a physiotherapist who graduated from the Pontifical Catholic University of Campinas (Puccamp), in 1976, died. His curriculum was extensive, which includes two postgraduate degrees, participation in congresses, symposiums and courses in Brazil and internationally. Throughout his career, he has given numerous courses and lectures. At the moment, while he was being treated for cancer, he was preparing the physical launch of the e-book 'Seeing Blind Children – A Look at the Neurological, Psychic and Social Development of Children with Visual Impairment', previously published at the La Maison Natale Museum, Coupvray, France, 2022.

Link

Singer and composer Pery Souza dies, aged 71

September 2, 2024

The artist was battling Alzheimer's and had been away from the stage for more than 10 years. He was part of the first formation of the group Almôndegas and composed songs such as "Noite de São João" and "Estrela Guria".

Link

Sônia Omena, former lead singer of the band Cio da Terra, dies aged 51

September 1, 2024

This Sunday, 01, Sônia Omena, known for her work in front of the Arapiracan band Cio da Terra, passed away at the age of 51 at Hospital Chama, in Arapiraca. The singer had been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in recent days due to kidney and liver complications, which ended up affecting her heart as well. Unfortunately, Sônia did not resist the serious health condition.

Link

Professor, writer and actor João D’Olyveira dies in Taubaté

August 29, 2024

The cause of death is being investigated by the Taubaté death verification service, but friends and family suspect that he may have had a heart attack, as a result of previous heart problems. He was 64.

Link

Presenter and influencer Odilon Wagner dies

August 29, 2024

Presenter and digital influencer Odilon Wagner (24), was found dead in his apartment this Thursday morning (29), in the center of Campina Grande. SAMU was even triggered by friends, who found him lying in bed already lifeless. The death, according to police, must have occurred around 3 am this Thursday (29). Information indicates that the presenter had been undergoing psychological treatment in recent months. The PM also reported that some medications were found in the influencer's bed.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Three journalists “died suddenly”:

Renowned photojournalist from Paraná, Jaelson Lucas dies at age 70

August 30, 2024

The State Secretariat of Communication (Secom) of Paraná lamented, through official channels, the death of photojournalist Jaelson Lucas, who died at the age of 70 this Friday (30), in Londrina, after undergoing heart surgery. With an important career in photojournalism in Paraná, Jajá, as he was known, stood out in the London press, especially in the newspaper Folha de Londrina, with great coverage.

Link

Chamber servant, journalist Patrícia Sant’Ana dies at age 52

August 27, 2024

Journalist Patrícia Sant'Ana died, on Monday night (26), at the age of 52, victim of a cardiorespiratory arrest. She had worked for 29 years in the Department of Social Communication of the City Council of Piracicaba.

Link

Radio broadcaster Jadir Camargo dies at age 75 in João Pessoa

August 28, 2024

Radio presenter Jair Camargo died this Wednesday (28), aged 75, in João Pessoa. The communicator was fighting pancreatic cancer and did not survive.

Link

An immunologist “died suddenly”:

The former chancellor of UFMA, professor Dr. Othon Bastos, dies

August 30, 2024

Othon Bastos was admitted to São Domingos hospital, fighting cancer. Othon Bastos was rector of the Federal University of Maranhao (UFMA) between 1996 and 2003 and rector of the Virtual University of the State of Maranhao (UNIVIMA). Graduated in Pharmacy, from UFMA, the professor doctor in Famacia Othon Bastos had a Master and Doctorate in Immunology, both from the State University of Campinas (SP).

No age reported.

Link

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

Nurse from Engenheiro Coelho (45) dies in Santa Casa de Limeira from meningitis

August 29, 2024

The disease, which affects the membranes around the brain and spinal cord, is known for its severity and rapid progression.

Link

Nurse dies at age 35 in Feira

August 26, 2024

Nurse Jamile Pereira de Almeida, 35, was found dead inside her residence on Monday afternoon (26), in the Condominium Reserva Camboriu, in the SIM neighborhood. Jamile worked at the UPA (Ready Care Unit) State of Feira de Santana and the General Hospital Cleriston Andrade (HGCA). The causes of death of the professional are being investigated by the Civil Police. After almost a day without contact with the nurse, the worried family asked the brother to go to the residence. Upon arriving at the property, it was necessary to break down the door of the room, where they found the nurse's body in bed, with purple color and rigid body, with no medications, apparent signs of violence or weapons.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Cruz das Almas: Teacher Rony Fiuza dies, aged 43

August 31, 2024

The cause of death has not yet been officially disclosed, but, according to information, he had suffered a sudden illness.

Link

Brumado: Dies at age 42, Rick Willy; the civil servant suffered a massive heart attack

August 30, 2024

Rick Willy, as he was known, worked in the municipality's Health Department.

Link

Former mayor of Monte Alegre dies at age 59

August 27, 2024

Hildebrando de Almeida was fighting head cancer.

Link

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Fire Department Colonel dies in Cuiabá, aged 39

September 1, 2024

Cause of death was not disclosed by the corps.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Military police officer Roodney Gregório de Oliveira, from the 8th Baep, dies at age 38 from cancer

August 29, 2024

Military Police, City Hall and Municipal Council of Presidente Prudente (SP) mourned the death of the corporal. Roodney died last Monday (26) after a battle with cancer of a little more than a year. He left a wife and a daughter.

Link

Personal trainer dead in São José, Guga loved sports and family

August 27, 2024

Guga Serra, as he was known, was a personal trainer and worked in gyms in São José and in online and face-to-face consulting. The cause of death was not reported. Passionate about sports and family, dedicated to work and inspiration for his students. This is how Gustavo Ricardo Serra is described, who died at the age of 42 last Sunday (25), in São José dos Campos. Gustavo leaves his parents and two brothers.

Link

Four clerics “died suddenly”:

Caico priest Nixon Bezerra dies in Rio, aged 51

August 28, 2024

Father Nixon Bezerra de Brito, 51 years old, died in the early hours of Wednesday (28) in Rio de Janeiro. He was hospitalized treating a glioblastoma, a type of tumor that affects the central nervous system and develops in the spinal cord or brain with invasive growth.

Link

Bishop Dom Mariano dies at age 72 in Campo Grande

August 30, 2024

Dom Frei Janusz Marian Danecki, OFM Conv – called Dom Mariano Danecki – died at the age of 72 on Friday night in Campo Grande (MS). Polish, the Bishop had served as auxiliary of the Archdiocese of the capital of Mato Grosso do Sul since 2015. According to MS Notícias, Dom Mariano was treating complications after cardiovascular surgery, when he died at Unimed.

Link

Pastor Elisângela dies at age 49 and moves faithful in the Valley

August 30, 2024

The burial took place at 1:30 pm at the Jardim da Paz cemetery. The cause of death was not announced.

Link

Father Hiata, parish priest of the São José Operário Church, dies at age 40

August 30, 2024

According to the statement released by the Diocese of Corumba, the priest had been hospitalized for days in Campo Grande due to cerebral edema. Father Hiata would complete seven years of priesthood on September 30th.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Lawyer Ronald Miorin dies, victim of a massive heart attack

August 27, 2024

In the late afternoon of Tuesday (27), the lawyer Ronald Miorin, 56 years old, died. The criminal lawyer was the victim of a massive heart attack. Miorin was rescued by the Firefighters and taken to the Santiago Hospital Group (GHS), but did not respond to several resuscitation attempts.

Link

A labor leader “died suddenly”:

Oziel Felisbino, President of the Paranaguá Housekeepers Union, dies

August 28, 2024

Oziel Felisbino passed away in the early hours of Wednesday (28), at the age of 50. He was elected president of the Paranaguá Ushers Union in 2019 and re-elected in 2022 for a new three-year term. His early death caused great commotion among the city's unions. The inter-union front released a note of condolence highlighting his qualities.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jaime Alves de Souza dies, aged 66

August 31, 2024

Jaime Alves de Souza died in the early hours of today, in Assis, at the age of 66, a very beloved figure in the city and a traditional member of the Festa de Reis. Jaime was the brother of councilman Gerson. He worked at Kaza Vip. Jaime was returning from a fishing trip when he began to feel ill. Unfortunately, in the early hours of the morning, he suffered a massive heart attack. His daughter, Juliana Alves de Souza Picolo, told Portal Abordagem that her father was on vacation and had traveled with his wife to Porto Seguro before participating in the fishing trip with friends.

Link

Itabirito: Silvio Bernadão dies aged 74, former president of Itabirense

August 29, 2024

Last night (28/8), Silvio Eduardo de Oliveira, known as Silvio Bernadão, died at the age of 74. "With regret and with a wounded heart, I announce the death of my father that occurred at the Mother Teresa Hospital, in Belo Horizonte," said Bernadão's son, Leandro Dias de Oliveira. The cause of death, according to the hospital, was cardiorespiratory failure. He had been hospitalized for days.

Link

Egle Rodrigues, founder of Projeto Tia Egle, dies in Santos

September 2, 2024

The president and founder of Projeto Tia Egle, Egle Rodrigues Pereira, died this Monday (2), a victim of cancer, at the age of 58. The Project's official Instagram profile announced the death.

Link

An engineer “died suddenly”:

Rui Ramos, agricultural engineer passionate about travel and Latin music, dies

September 2, 2024

On the afternoon of Sunday, September 1st, agricultural engineer Rui Ramos died at the age of 68, the victim of a massive heart attack.

Link

Acreana, 55, dies one month after being diagnosed with cancer : ‘Moment of pain’

August 28, 2024

Dona Antônia Xavier was well known in Sena Madureira, married to Felipe and mother of the candidate for councilor Ronieri Xavier (MDB).

Link

Cido from the company “Garoto” dies at the age of 53

August 29, 2024

According to information from family members on social media, Cido died after suffering a heart attack. He was married to Joana Arevalo Cardoso Neves with whom he had two children, Renato and Camila

Link

Taboão da Serra: Paulo Duarte, the Federated, dies at age 56 of a heart attack

August 27, 2024

Sales representative Paulo Duarte, affectionately known as Federado, died on Monday morning, the 26th. A striking figure of Pq. Santos Dumont, in Taboão da Serra, he was known for the joy and hundreds of friendships he created in his 56 years of life.

Link

Three infants “died suddenly”:

Baby, just 25 days old, dies while sleeping with his parents in the Neva neighborhood, in Cascavel

September 1, 2024

According to information, the child was sleeping with his parents during the night. In the morning, the couple realized that the baby was not breathing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

1-month-old baby dies after undergoing PPA twice

August 29, 2024

Benjamin passed away on August 19th. A 1-month-and-9-day-old baby died in Vargem Grande do Sul after undergoing care twice and being released at the Emergency Care Post (PPA) "Alfeu Rodrigues do Patrocínio". Benjamim Peres Milan died on August 19 and the mother filed a police report on Friday, the 23rd, as she believes in negligence in care. The case will be investigated by the Civil Police. According to G1, the baby's mother, Jéssica Regina Mansara, 32, reported that the baby was treated at the PPA at 11 am on August 18, as he had a wheezing in his chest and cried a lot. According to her, the general practitioner on duty said that the child had the flu and prescribed prednisolone (anti-inflammatory) and an inhaler. No radiographic examination of the lung was requested, and the baby was released. With no improvement with the treatment, Jessica returned with Benjamin to the emergency room at night. She was seen by another doctor, who diagnosed the boy with gas and prescribed intravenous dipyrone and Plamed. Also according to the mother's account, a stranger would have warned her to take Benjamin to a "private pediatrician or at Unimed", otherwise the baby would die there. Desperate, Jessica did not give the gas medication and took her son to Unimed in the early hours of August 19, around 1 am. At the private hospital, a doctor asked for tests, lung X-rays and the child was diagnosed with a serious bacteria in the lung, being intubated immediately. However, the baby did not resist and died at 9 am from septicemia (exaggerated inflammation of the body when there is an infection) and bilateral lobular pneumonia (an infection that affects both lungs). "The Unimed doctor saw that it was serious and asked for an X-ray that should have been done from the first appointment. He was intubated and had two cardiac arrests, he suffered too much," said the mother. The death occurred less than 24 hours after the first care at the PPA.

Link

Five-month-old baby dies from whooping cough in Curitiba

August 30, 2024

This is the second death from the disease in Curitiba and the third in Paraná in 2024. In four years, the state recorded an increase of 2666% in cases. Whooping cough is a respiratory disease and the main way to prevent it is the vaccine.

Link

9-year-old girl dies in hospital in Apucarana

August 26, 2024

Emanuela Gonçalves Pagliarini Michelin Zanella, aged 9, passed away on Monday afternoon (26) in Apucarana (PR). She had been hospitalized since Sunday (25) at the Maternity and Children's Hospital of Hospital da Providência. According to a cousin, Emanuela died of bacterial pneumonia.

Link

10-year-old boy dies in Catalão on suspicion of meningitis

August 29, 2024

A 10-year-old boy died 24 hours after admission to the Children's Emergency Room (PAI). Health authorities are investigating suspected meningitis.

Link

Teenager dies after aneurysm ruptures, family says

August 29, 2024

Yago Mendes Costa, 14 years old, had a ruptured aneurysm in his heart, according to the boy's uncle. The teenager was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

Link

Teenager who waited for a bed at FCecon for brain tumor treatment dies

August 30, 2024

The teenager was transferred to FCecon on the 22nd, after 18horas reported that she and two other children were waiting for a bed for specialized treatment.

No age reported.

Link

Santos fan who moved the squad and even Dorival Jr. dies at the age of 15 from a rare disease

September 2, 2024

Vitor Santos received a video from Dorival while he was hospitalized with intestinal dysganglionosis, a rare, non-hereditary, and incurable disease.

Link

17-year-old girl dies in Paraná and cause of death is unknown, generating strong commotion in the city

September 1, 2024

A tragedy shook the city of Arapongas this weekend with the death of Kaciane de Freitas Taborda, just 17 years old. The young woman died on Saturday (31), after being admitted to a hospital in the city on Friday (30). The cause of death has not yet been disclosed by the family, who prefer to maintain privacy in this moment of pain.

Link

‘Former chubby guy’ who became a bodybuilder dies at age 19 in Santa Catarina

September 1, 2024

Young bodybuilder Matheus Pavlak, only 19 years old, died this Sunday (1st) after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest at his home, located in the Salto Weissbach neighborhood, in Matheus, who was the only son of a sergeant in the Military Police, did not resist, despite the intense efforts of the rescue teams.

Link

21-year-old student dies and generates great commotion in Boa Hora

September 1, 2024

A law student known as Jacyra Dimas died on Sunday morning (01/09), after being admitted to an Intensive Care Unit in Teresina. Jacyra was a student at a college in the municipality of Piripiri, but was a native of the municipality of Boa Hora. The family released a note informing the death of the young woman, but did not mention the causes.

Link

Piripiriense dies in Goiânia and family organizes a whip-round to transfer the body

August 28, 2024

The young man was 21 years old; family wants to bring the body and starts this campaign. The family of Antonio Weslley Moraes do Nascimento, a pyripirian who died in Goiania, is mobilizing the community to raise funds for the transfer of the body back to Piripiri. Weslley could not resist surgery and suffered cardiac arrest during the procedure.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ufersa medical student who was fighting cancer dies at age 22

September 1, 2024

Medical student José Daniel Florêncio Duarte, aged 22, died this Sunday (1st), after a battle against a rare cancer.

Link

23-year-old prisoner has a heart attack and dies in Papuda; family demands explanations

August 29, 2024

The family of Railson Barros dos Santos, 23 years old, was informed that the young man suffered a massive heart attack. The inmate's mother denies health problem.

Link

CBMDF colonel dies after cardiorespiratory arrest in gym

August 29, 2024

A colonel of the paid reserve of the Military Fire Department of the Federal District (CBMDF), 55, who trained at a gym on 03rd Street, in Vicente Pires, suffered cardiorespiratory arrest, did not resist and died. Around 19 am on Wednesday (28/8), the corporation of which he was part was called to meet the victim. When the team arrived at the scene, the man was lying on the ground.

Link

Montenegrin dies during football match

August 30, 2024

The victim was 40 years old and suffered a sudden illness with cardiac arrhythmia.

Link

Church worker dies during the meeting

August 29, 2024

Lucia Marinho, 53, worked as a worker for 21 years in the city of Bethlehem, in Para. During a Friday meeting, she prayed for the release of a woman when she fainted and fell to the ground. She was rescued and taken to the hospital, but she could not resist.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman dies after losing balance and hitting her head on a bus in Rudge Ramos

August 31, 2024

On Friday afternoon (30), a 74-year-old woman lost her life after getting out of balance and hitting her head on a bus in Largo do Rudge Ramos. The Municipal Civil Guard (GCM) and the Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) were called, but the woman was already dead when the rescuers arrived. According to the Occurrence Bulletin registered in the 2nd Police District, the victim was waiting on the curb of the sidewalk when she lost his balance and fell, hitting her head on the bus and then on the sidewalk. The driver of the collective reported that he tried to stop the vehicle when he saw the fall through the rearview mirror, but could not avoid the accident. Forensic examination was requested to determine the exact circumstances of the accident, and a necroscopic examination has already been requested to help clarify the causes of death.

Link

SAMU helps a motorcyclist and a pedestrian has a heart attack and dies in the same place

August 30, 2024

While Samu was helping the motorcyclist, a passerby had a heart attack in the same place. Rescuers tried to resuscitate him, but unfortunately, he lost his life at the scene close to the accident between the motorcycle and the car.

No age reported.

Link

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Military Police Sergeant dies in car accident in the interior of Alagoas

August 27, 2024

An accident between cars killed Alagoas Military Police sergeant, Márcio Rogério Rodrigues, who was 44 years old, on Monday night, the 26th. According to the Highway Police Battalion (BPRv), the Fiat Strada that was driven by the sergeant crashed into a Volkswagen Up that was heading in the opposite direction. With the impact, the Up fell on the banks of the highway, while the Fiat stayed in the middle of the track.

Link

Driver dies after falling ill and crashing car in Jundiaí tunnel

August 28, 2024

A 49-year-old man died after failing and hitting the vehicle that drives in the tunnel that connects the Union of Railways and Frederico Ozanan, on Wednesday (28), in Jundiai (SP). According to the Department of Traffic, the vehicle was heading Center. After failing, the driver lost control of the steering and crashed into the concrete. The victim was treated by the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and sent to the Hospital Sao Vicente de Paula (HSVP), but did not resist.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Driver falls ill, crashes car and dies on Alameda Horto street, in Sorocaba

September 1, 2024

A man, around 45 years old, died late this Sunday morning (1st), after getting sick at the wheel, losing control of the car and crashing into a parked Chevrolet Blazer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Identified man who died after accident in Renascença

August 30, 2024

The driver, victim of a traffic accident in the early hours of this Friday (30), in Renascença was identified as Fagner Junior Portz Alnoch, 34 years old. The accident happened on a rural road in the community of Rios Elias, in Renascença.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Head of electoral registry dies in car accident in Goiás

August 30, 2024

The official of the Regional Electoral Tribunal (TRE) of Sao Luis de Montes Belos, Lazaro Giacomini Ventreschi, 57, died after being involved in an accident at GO-060, in the rural area of Firminopolis, in the central region of Goias. The accident happened on Wednesday (29), near the border with Turvania, according to the Military Police. The corporation reported that Lazarus was driving the car, lost control of the steering, left the track and crashed into a tree. The Fire Department was deployed to provide relief, but the server died on the spot. The Military Highway Police was mobilized to control traffic. The Medical Legal Institute (IML) was called in to remove the body. The causes of the accident will be investigated by the Civil Police.

Link

Body of 36-year-old man found in rural area in the Region

August 28, 2024

36-year-old man found dead in rural home. The body was discovered after friends noticed his absence and went to his home, where they found the victim in the kitchen.

No cause of death reported.

Link

35-year-old man found dead in house in Nosso Teto

August 30, 2024

According to police, the body showed no signs of violence, and the cause of death will be investigated.

Link

Barbarense Damaris Borro dies at age 32

August 29, 2024

Preliminary information indicates that the cause of death would be pulmonary embolism.

Link

34-year-old woman dies in Jaraguá do Sul

September 2, 2024

Tania Mara de Souza had her death confirmed by the medical team at Hospital São José this Monday (2), around 1:30 pm.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Itabirito: Emanuel, son of Silvio Bernardão, dies at age 37

May 27, 2024

Emanuel Eduardo Dias de Oliveira died in the early hours of this Monday (27/5), aged 37. He was in the ICU at São Vicente de Paulo Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Faithful devotee and loyal friend, Rafael dies at age 37 in Jacareí

September 1, 2024

Rafael dos Santos Ramos, resident of Jacareí, died this Saturday (31), aged 37. The cause of death was not reported. Friends commented on social media that he had been facing health problems.

Link

Mourning: Young Thiara de Jesus Matos passed away at the age of 38, after fighting for her life

August 31, 2024

The city of Itabuna was surprised by the sad news of the death of Thiara de Jesus Matos, a resident of the Mangabinha neighborhood. Thiara, daughter of teacher Lucineide Maria de Jesus Matos, better known as Neidinha, former director of Colégio João Mangabinha Filho, was undergoing cancer treatment in Salvador, but unfortunately did not resist the disease.

Link

Dead man identified after being rescued in Leporace

August 29, 2024

The man who died on Monday night, 26th, at the Municipal Emergency Room "Álvaro Azzuz", in Franca, after being rescued by Samu (Mobile Emergency Care Service), in Parque Vicente Leporace, has been identified. This is Samuel Aparecido Fernandes, 40 years old. The victim's friend and neighbor, Christina, reported that when she arrived at the abandoned house where Samuel lived, she found Samuel feeling sick and soon called for help. "I called Samu's vehicle, which provided first aid for 25 minutes. He went into cardiorespiratory arrest. Soon after, they called another car to try resuscitation," said Cristina. But Samuel did not resist and died. The cause of death was bacterial pneumonia.

Link

PARAGUAY

Popular Paraguayan economic analyst and communicator Pablo Herken dies

September 1, 2024

Asunción - The popular Paraguayan economic analyst and radio and television host Pablo Herken died this Sunday at the age of 70 as a result of gastrointestinal complications, confirmed health authorities from the Social Security Institute (IPS) of Paraguay.

Link

URUGUAY

Gonzalo Perera dies, age 57

September 2, 2024

Luis Gonzalo Perera Ferrer​ was a doctor in mathematics, Uruguayan professor, researcher, disseminator, consultant and writer. He was a research professor at the University of Paris-Sud (1996-1998) and at the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique in Marseille (2003-2004). He was a full-time professor at the Faculty of Engineering, University of the Republic; director of the Institute of Mathematics and Statistics. He died of cardiac arrest on September 1, 2024, in La Paloma, Rocha department.

Link

Infinite sadness: Club Nacional de Uruguay confirmed the death of Juan Izquierdo

August 27, 2024

After several days of fighting in Sao Paulo, the "charrúa" defender lost his life after a cardiac arrest last Thursday. Last Thursday, São Paulo received Nacional de Montevideo for the rematch of the round of 16, a duel in which the Brazilians ended up advancing to the quarterfinals. However, the duel was interrupted in the second half due to a serious situation. Juan Izquierdo, 27, a defender for the Uruguayans, fainted on the field of play and had to be rushed to a clinic in São Paulo. “He suffered a cardiac arrhythmia during the match. He is being treated in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the Albert Einstein hospital. He is currently stable and remains under observation,” the Uruguayan club reported. However, as the hours passed, the diagnosis changed to ‘cardiac arrest’. The defender resisted until Tuesday night.

Link

ARGENTINA

Retiree went to collect his salary and died after decompensating

August 31, 2024

The tragic event occurred around 7 in the morning when the victim – 69 years old, resident in the Centro neighborhood – was on Rivadavia Street, between Alem and España, collecting his wages.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CHILE

Lonco Carlos Paillamanque Ancapán, Lafquenche leader and territorial defender, dies

August 31, 2024

This morning the death of Lonco Carlos Paillamanque Ancapán, a prominent Lafquenche leader from the coastal area of ​​San Juan de la Costa, in Maicolpue, was confirmed. Paillamanque, who suffered from an aggressive cancer, died after a rapid progression of the disease.

No age reported.

Link

Law School reports the sensitive death of graduate Felipe Merino García

August 26, 2024

On Sunday, August 25, the lawyer and graduate of our Faculty, Felipe Merino García, died, who entered our Faculty in 2010, after completing the Baccalaureate program at the University of Chile. He graduated from school in 2014, taking his undergraduate exam a year later. The 35-year-old lawyer began his classes at the faculty in 2010, graduating in 2017 after delivering his report entitled "Computer Crimes and the possible alternative solutions from the economic analysis of law."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Well-known Coyhaican taxi driver died

September 28, 2024

The news of the death of the well-known Coyhaican taxi driver Ernesto Águila Cárdenas (58 years old), who suffered from heart disease, caused sorrow among the transport union. Águila stood out for being a simple, friendly man with a good disposition towards the customers he knew and had more confidence in them. Unfortunately, a few months ago he suffered an episode that complicated his health and had to seek relief in Santiago.

Link