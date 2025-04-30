A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

UNITED STATES (155)

”Knots Landing” actress Lar Park Lincoln has died. She was 63

April 25, 2025

Lar Park Lincoln has lost her battle with breast cancer, her daughter confirmed to Fox News Digital. Lincoln was a beloved acting coach and founder of Actors Auditions Studios in Plano, Texas. The Dallas native was born in 1961 and began her acting career in the mid-1980s. She gained early recognition with roles in horror films such as “Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood (1988) and “House II: The Second Story” (1987). Her portrayal of Tina Shepard, a “telekinetic scream queen” facing off against Jason Voorhees, became a standout in the “Friday the 13th” franchise.​ In 1987, Lincoln joined the cast of “Knots Landing,” portraying Linda Fairgate, the daughter-in-law of Karen Fairgate, played by Michele Lee. Lincoln’s performance earned her a devoted fan base, and she continued to appear on the series until 1991. As her acting career spanned over four decades, she went on to earn a Bronze Halo Award for her contributions to the entertainment industry.

Link

Lulu Roman, Popular ‘Hee Haw’ Comedian and Gospel Singer, Dies at 78

April 24, 2025

Lulu Roman, the brash Hee Haw comedian and gospel singer who delighted fans of the long-running country music variety show while turning her life around in the process, has died. She was 78. Roman died Wednesday in Bellingham, Washington, her son, Damon Roman, told The Hollywood Reporter. She had moved there to be with him seven months ago. No cause of death has been determined.

Link

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente dies following leg amputation, aged 44

April 27, 2025

Bianca Castro, the RuPaul’s Drag Race US star known as Jiggly Caliente, has died, aged 44, following “a severe infection” that led to the amputation of her right leg. The news was announced by their family, who shared a statement on her Instagram page. “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arebejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente,” it read. “A luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy, Jiggly Caliente was celebrated for her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity.” Castro was born in San Pedro, Laguna, in the Philippines, and moved to America with her mum and brother aged 10 where they lived in Queens, New York City.

Link

Bruce Logan, VFX Pioneer on ‘Star Wars’ and ‘2001: A Space Odyssey,’ Dies at 78

April 25, 2025

Bruce Logan [left], the special effects pioneer and cinematographer whose credits include Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey and blowing up the Death Star in Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope, has died. He was 78. Logan died [unexpectedly] April 10 in Los Angeles [CA] after a short illness, his wife, Mariana Campos-Logan, told The Hollywood Reporter.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Celebrity matchmaker Amber Kelleher-Andrews, who worked with Eva Longoria, Paula Abdul and Hoda Kotb, dead at 56

April 25, 2025

Hollywood matchmaker Amber Kelleher-Andrews has passed away following a lengthy battle with ovarian cancer. She was 56. The relationship broker, who worked as a model and actress before becoming a professional matchmaker, was best known for working with actress Eva Longoria, 50, on the short-lived NBC reality series “Ready for Love” in 2013. “Our family suffered a huge loss last week with the passing of my cousin Amber, who was born five days after me in 1969,” the celebrity matchmaker’s cousin, Morgan Kelleher, told DailyMail.com on Friday. Morgan also revealed that his late cousin was diagnosed with Stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2017. But although the cancer went into remission “within three months,” it later “returned even stronger than the first time. She fought for over four months this year, and never complained about the pain but found every opportunity to crack a joke, or make someone laugh.”

Link

The Scarlet Opera bass player Daniel Zuker dies

April 22, 2025

The Scarlet Opera bassist Daniel Zuker [31] has died following a brief diagnosis of Stage IV esophageal adenocarcinoma cancer. Frontman Luka Bazulka revealed the devastating news on social media today. Zuker was diagnosed late last year, but revealed the news to fans in February 2025. The pop-rock band hails from Los Angeles, California, and is signed to Republic Records.

Link

Award-winning musician and producer Garry Jones passed away

April 28, 2025

Award-winning musician and producer, Garry Jones passed away on Sunday evening, April 27, 2025, after a brief battle with metastatic cancer. He was 62 years old. Garry had recently returned to his roots, once again producing the music of Gold City. He co-produced their 2024 recording, Right Now, and penned several songs on that project. Gold City’s latest chart single, “Rise Up,” was written by Garry, and is currently climbing radio charts across the nation.

Link

Prolific Producer Who Worked with Queen, The Cars, Journey, and Many More, Dead at 78

April 23, 2025

Roy Thomas Baker, the hugely successful producer who worked with some of rock and roll’s most influential and lauded acts, has died. According to a press release, Baker passed away on April 12 at the age of 78 in his Lake Havasu City, Arizona, home. His family just shared the news with the world today (April 22). His cause of death remains unknown.

Link

In Memoriam: Jamie McMann has passed away

April 25, 2025

Los Angeles, CA – Sadly, Engineer and producer Jamie McMann [48] has passed away. McMann worked on records by bands including Nofx, Swingin’ Utters, Tony Sly, Joey Cape, Leftover Crack, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes and a bunch more.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former MLB executive Walt Jocketty dead at 74

April 25, 2025

Former MLB Executive of the Year Walt Jocketty has died at the age of 74. Bob Nightengale of USA Today confirmed Jocketty’s passing on Saturday. Nightengale added that Jocketty had been dealing with “serious health issues” for the past two years. He had stepped back from his front office job in recent years, but still worked for the Reds as an executive advisor to the CEO.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steve McMichael has died at 67

April 23, 2025

Former Chicago Bears legend Steve McMichael has died at the age of 67 following his fight with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). McMichael was diagnosed with ALS in 2021, and he had been in the news over the last few years due to status updates surrounding his health. On Wednesday, McMichael’s sister Sharon shared a post on social media stating that the former NFL star had been moved into hospice care. Just a few hours after Sharon disclosed that Steve had been placed into hospice care, news came out that he had died.

Link

Former Tennessee linebacker Steve Kiner dies

April 24, 2025

Former Tennessee linebacker Steve Kiner has died, the University of Tennessee announced Thursday. He was 77. Kiner played for the Vols from 1967-69 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chito Martinez, former Baltimore Orioles outfielder and Mid-South resident, dies at 59

April 22, 2025

Chito Martinez, a Mid-South resident who was a former Baltimore Orioles outfielder, has died at age 59, according to a tweet April 22 from the Orioles. After being selected by the Kansas City Royals in the sixth round of the 1984 MLB draft, Martinez spent six seasons in the minor leagues − including two (1988-89) with the Memphis Chicks, then the Royals’ Double A affiliate. Martinez also became the first player in Orioles history to hit safely in the first six games of his career.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angela Bellios, former WNIR radio host in Greater Akron, has died at 53

April 22, 2025

Akron, OH – Angela Bellios, a former WNIR radio host, has died, Gary Guenther, chief investigator of the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, confirmed. She was 53 years old. She was reportedly found dead on April 19 at a friend’s house, where she was dog-sitting. Her cause of death is pending an investigation, Guenther said.

Researcher’s Note – While the information regarding the actual cause and manner of the untimely death of Angela Bellios is not yet available, according to some reports, she was suffering from serious health issues . Back in August 2021 , while still serving as the radio host of WNIR’s morning show “The Morning Buzz“, Bellios revealed that sepsis and kidney stones almost took her life . She also revealed that she had blood clots in her lungs , double pneumonia, and other issues that made her stay in the hospital for a month or more: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Longtime Erie morning radio show host Mojo McKay dies

April 22, 2025

The Erie [PA] radio community is mourning the loss of a well-known DJ, Mojo McKay. McKay died on the morning of April 22, according to the Rocket 105 Facebook page and several social media posts. McKay, 62, whose real name is Michael Sroka, had hosted a morning radio show in Erie for at least 35 years. McKay’s career on radio came to an end in August of 2024 after iHeartMedia laid off a number of employees nationwide due to declining revenue in the second quarter of the year.

Researcher’s Note – iHeartMedia Implements COVID-19 Vaccination [sic]/Testing Policy: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Iconic Atlanta Country Radio Host ‘Cadillac Jack’ Dies

April 22, 2025

For 26 years, he entertained Atlanta radio listeners as the morning host of Country WKHX-FM under its “Kicks 101.5” era. In February 2017, a health scare required surgery to install three stents to clear a blockage to one side of his heart, and recovery from a heart attack. On April 21, another heart attack would claim the life of a radio host who used the name “Cadillac Jack” across a career that had its ups and downs and time away from the South’s largest market. News of William Choate‘s passing was shared on social media by his former wife, Donna Kaye Choate. In recent weeks, Choate was finishing up writing for the final chapter of “Monkey’s Fly,” and had signed with a literary agent to consider publishing options. It was a positive trajectory for Choate that had come following various health scares. In August 2024, he posted on his personal Facebook feed that “for the last two years, I have been struggling.” He acknowledged that he had just completed “a very intensive in-patient mental health assessment at two local wellness centers” in greater Atlanta. “There were several significant life events I never fully processed as the loss of both my parents within a year and the loss of a 28-year job that I f-king loved, and that was my life (outside of Donna and the kids),” he wrote.

Link

Retired Judge Trapp passes unexpectedly

April 25, 2025

During the Geauga County Bar Association’s annual Law Day luncheon held today, it was announced that Retired Judge Mary Jane Trapp [68] had passed away unexpectedly. Ret. Judge Trapp served on nine Supreme Court of Ohio commissions, committees and task forces, Ohio Judicial Conference and College committees, co-chaired the Ohio Jury Instructions Board of Editors and on the Appellate Law and Procedure Committee, among other committees. Most recently, she was a Judge of the Ohio Court of Appeals in the 11th District from 2007-2013 and 2019-2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lawmaker announces ‘unexpected’ passing of his daughter, 22, during trip to Italy

April 24, 2025

A Massachusetts congressman announced the tragic passing of his young daughter on Thursday. Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., shared in a statement that his daughter, Molly, passed away while on vacation to Europe. The 22-year-old was suffering from a rare form of cancer, the lawmaker shared. ‘Even as she faced a rare cancer diagnosis, she did so with relentless courage, optimism, and tenacity—refusing to let her illness slow her down. She had just finished a semester abroad in Australia. She passed away unexpectedly in Italy while visiting a good friend and his family.’ Molly was studying political science and international affairs at Northeastern University, according to her LinkedIn page.

Researcher’s Note - Northeastern University Requires COVID-19 Vaccines [sic] For All Students, Starting In The Fall: Link

Link

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Aviano 29-year-old US soldier collapses and dies in the street: the “annoying” evening at the disco, the illness and death in hospital

April 25, 2025

A 29-year-old airman stationed at the 31st Fighter Wing of the USAF Base in Aviano (Pordenone, Italy), died in the early hours of today, Friday 25 April. The Italian Command of the airport and the 31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office jointly announced this, specifying that “the causes of death are under investigation”. According to what has been learned, the man, a 29-year-old sergeant, had gone, with friends, to a nightclub in Montereale Valcellina, where he had also been reported by internal security personnel for some harassing behavior, probably induced by the immoderate consumption of alcohol. At one point, he went out into the garden and suddenly collapsed to the ground: the Carabinieri, who are conducting the investigation, currently exclude third-party liability. Immediately assisted by medical personnel, the soldier was taken to the emergency room in Pordenone, where he died a few minutes after arriving, due to cardiac arrest.

Researcher’s note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

Link

Three policemen “died suddenly”:

Reported on April 3:

Ryan Stephen Kenedy, 42

April 3, 2025

Ryan was born in Santa Monica, and lived most of his life on the Monterey Peninsula, growing up in Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach, and later moving to Salinas [CA]. A lifelong lover of sports, Ryan was a member of the Pacific Grove youth baseball all-star team that reached the Bronco World Series in 1995, a multi-sport varsity athlete at Stevenson, a collegiate heavyweight rower at Trinity, and an avid snowboarder. Another passion was singing. Ryan sang at Stevenson, in an a cappella group at Trinity, and even, it was often noticed, in the police department locker room, while he was gearing up before dawn for the start of a twelve-hour patrol shift.

Researchers note – It is with profound sadness that the King City Police Department California shares the passing of one of our Police Department Family. Police Sergeant Ryan Kenedy passed away unexpectedly while on duty. Sergeant Kenedy experienced an apparent medical emergency that ultimately proved fatal . Sergeant Kenedy was promoted to Police Sergeant in January 2020, where he served until his tragic passing: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on April 1:

Alex George Scott, 40

April 1, 2025

Alex George Scott departed his earthly life at age 40. Alex also attended and graduated from ITT technical Institute achieving a degree in Criminal Justice. Alex served the community in his career as a St. Charles Parish (Louisiana) police officer from where he retired in 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Corsicana Police Department mourning death of Lieutenant Todd Morris

April 27, 2025

CORSICANA, Texas – The Corsicana Police Department is mourning the death of Lieutenant Todd Morris, who “unexpectedly passed away from natural causes” the evening of April 27, said police chief Robert Johnson. Morris began his career as a Detention Officer with the Navarro County Sheriff’s Office in 1986. In 1990, he joined the Corsicana Police Department, where he served the city for 35 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Three prison guards “died suddenly”:

Daniel Meyer‑Zolkovich, former officer

April 25, 2025

Daniel Meyer-Zolkovich, a former correctional officer, passed away April 24, 2025. He began his career with the department in January 2006. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy, he reported to California State Prison, Corcoran. In 2017, Meyer-Zolkovich transferred to Pelican Bay State Prison in Crescent City. He remained at the prison until separating from state service in September 2024.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Antonio Reyes, correctional officer

April 24, 2025

Antonio “Tony” Reyes, a correctional officer at California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi, passed away April 23, 2025. He began his career with the department in April 2017 after graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy. Reyes first reported to California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo. He then transferred to California Correctional Institution in September 2018, where he remained until his passing.

Researcher’s Note – Antonio (Tony) Reyes in May 2024 was diagnosed with Colon Cancer that has spread to vital organs: Link

All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age reported.

Link

Lexington Community Corrections officer dies

April 22, 2025

LEXINGTON, Ky. – A Lexington Community Corrections officer has died. Lexington Community Corrections announced on Monday that Officer Kevin Chaney passed away over the weekend while off duty. He joined them in June of 2024 and was serving as a custody officer.

Researcher’s Note – Kevin Quinn Chaney, 41 , born May 22, 1983, of Lexington, KY, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 20, 2025: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A boy and his mother “died suddenly”:

4-year-old found alive in apartment with bodies of mom and brother, who had been dead for 2 weeks

April 23, 2025

A four-year-old child was discovered in an apartment with the bodies of her mother and brother, who were believed to have died about two weeks ago. According to neighbors, Child Services came to the Bronx [NY] apartment the day before Lisa Cotton, 38, and her 8-year-old son, Nazir Millien, were discovered by relatives on April 19. When worried relatives eventually came to check on the family, they discovered 4-year-old Promise on her mother’s bed, alone, famished, and in terrible shape, with bugs crawling over her deceased family. According to Hubert Cotton, the 4-year-old managed to survive by “feeding herself with chocolate.” Lisa Cotton, according to law enforcement officials, had a history of unpredictable conduct and a pending ACS case for alleged child maltreatment before she was discovered dead. A neighbor reported that the mother had previously experienced “episodes.” Investigators believe Lisa Cotton, who had asthma, died of cardiac arrest, and that her prematurely born son, who required a feeding tube, may have starved to death.

Link

A teenager “died suddenly”:

‘I want answers,’ father of Booker High School teen that died wants to know what happened

April 28, 2025

SARASOTA, Fla. – On Friday, 16-year-old Cristian Lopez Sales was on the field during P.E class at Booker High School when something bad happened. The School Board’s Superintendent told ABC7 the student suffered a medical emergency and was taken to the hospital where he later died. On Monday ABC7′s Sophia Vitello spoke with the student’s father, Juan Mendez Guzman, who is Spanish speaking only, so they conducted the interview through a translator. Guzman said he had gotten a call saying they needed to go to the school because something happened. He told ABC7 the exchange was confusing because the school first told the parents to go to the hospital. Once they arrived at the school, Sales’ mother went with her son to the emergency room, while Guzman ran home to assist their other child. Then Guzman’s wife called saying their son had died in the hospital. Guzman did not get to say goodbye to his firstborn son. The father told ABC7 the school said the 16-year-old was on the field and went to wipe his sweat off of his face with a T-shirt, but when he went to put his hands on his hips, he collapsed. Guzman said the doctors did not know what caused the medical emergency but that they would call the family on Monday with answers from their autopsy.

Link

Five college students “died suddenly”:

22-year-old Rhode Island native and college student dies unexpectedly

April 27, 2025

A young college student from Rhode Island has died suddenly and unexpectedly. Paige Moreau was a 22-year-old architecture student at Roger Williams University and a native of Manville, Rhode Island. Moreau was a standout student, cheerleader, and community member who was pursuing a degree in architecture. Roger Williams College issued the following statement. “The RWU community is heartbroken to announce the passing of Paige Moreau, a beloved member of the Class of 2026. “Paige was in Florence, Italy, on a study abroad program when she experienced a medical emergency, which tragically resulted in her death on April 26.”

Researcher’s Note – Roger Williams to require vaccinations [sic] for students in fall: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Princeton Junior Found Dead in Lake Days After He Went Missing

April 25, 2025

Lauren Blackburn, a junior at Princeton University, was found dead in a lake on Friday, April 25, nearly one week after he was last seen at a campus library. He was 23. Blackburn’s body was found in Lake Carnegie, a man-made lake on the university’s campus, per an email by the Dean of Undergraduate Students, Regan Crotty, the Daily Princetonian reported. Authorities previously pinged a missing phone to the area, located near the Firestone Library, where he was last seen on Saturday, April 19, at approximately 6 p.m. local time, according to a Tiger Alert emailed to students on Tuesday, April 22. Blackburn was a recipient of the 2024 Sam Hutton Fund for the Arts and a former features writer for Princeton’s student newspaper. The student’s death is the third undergraduate passing in three years, and the seventh since 2021. All six undergraduate deaths before Blackburn’s have been ruled suicides, The Daily Princetonian reported. An investigation into his death is ongoing. Blackburn’s cause of death has not been confirmed.

Researcher’s Note - Princeton University will require students to be fully vaccinated [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

College athlete died after collapsing at practice. How can these tragedies be prevented?

April 23, 2025

Calvin “CJ” Dickey Jr. was a college football player who had many interests outside the game. He loved to cook, travel and go to museums, said his parents. They also said their son loved history and science and wanted to be a pharmacist. “He was more than just an athlete,’’ his mother, Nicole, told USA TODAY Sports. However, Dickey had a condition that has afflicted other athletes over the years. He was diagnosed in 2024 with the sickle cell trait, which has been linked to the deaths of 14 college football players since 2000, according to the National Registry of Catastrophic Sports Injuries (NRCSI). The death toll is 30 on a list that dates to 1963. Dickey was an 18-year-old freshman when he collapsed July 10, 2024, on the first day of the Bucknell football team’s workouts. He died two days later in a hospital, and a medical examiner’s autopsy and a private autopsy both cited sickle cell trait as a cause. On April 3, an attorney representing Dickey’s parents filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Bucknell . They allege the school knew Dickey had sickle cell trait but failed to take action that could have prevented his death. The risks are greatest when players overexert themselves in high temperatures. But sickle cell experts say that by following universal precautions, such as adequate hydration and rest, athletes who have the trait can still safely compete.

Researcher’s note - Bucknell requires students to be vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 [password protected]: Link

Link

Cincinnati Athletics Mourns the Loss of Football Player Jeremiah Kelly

April 22, 2025

CINCINNATI, OH – The University of Cincinnati Department of Athletics is mourning the loss of freshman football student-athlete Jeremiah Kelly [18], who passed unexpectedly at his residence early Tuesday morning. A native of Avon, Ohio, Kelly graduated from Avon High School, where he helped lead the Eagles to a 16-0 record and the school’s first state championship in 2024. The Plain Dealer ranked him among Northeast Ohio’s Top 25 prospects. Kelly was an early enrollee who practiced with the football team this spring semester.

Researcher’s note - UC lifts COVID-19 vaccine [sic] requirement, joins small list of U.S. colleges ending mandates [2022]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

GBI identifies student found dead at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong campus

April 22, 2025

SAVANNAH, Ga. — GBI has identified 20-year-old Matthew Morris as the student found dead at Georgia Southern University’s Armstrong campus Monday night. Morris was found dead around 6:50 p.m. in his apartment at the Compass Point Apartment Complex on the GSU Armstrong campus. At this time, GBI believes there was no foul play. Moore’s body will be taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler where a medical examiner will perform an autopsy. A 2023 graduate from Newnan High School, Matthew was attending Georgia Southern University and majoring in Health Sciences. He planned on becoming a Physical Therapist because he loved helping people and taking away their pain.

Researcher’s note - Seasonal COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] are available while supplies last to all Georgia Southern students, faculty, and staff right here on campus! Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A med school student “died suddenly”:

Med student, 28, dies after cardiac arrest during basketball game: ‘Worst pain’

April 22, 2025

Charlottesville, Virginia – In early March 2025, [University of Virginia School of Medicine] medical student Brenan Cullimore, 28, was playing a pick-up game of basketball with some friends when he felt faint. “What I’ve been told is he suddenly was like, ‘I’m feeling dizzy,’” Abby Cullimore, 27, his wife, tells TODAY.com. “He laid down and all of a sudden he lost consciousness.” His friend called 911 and an ambulance took him to a nearby hospital. Brenan Cullimore experienced cardiac arrest. Doctors placed him on ECMO, but he never regained consciousness and died two days later. His wife hopes to raise awareness of how CPR and AEDs can make a life-saving difference in cardiac arrest. Before collapsing, he recently learned that he had the gene for something called Brugada syndrome. Brugada syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that causes the ventricles — the lower chambers of the heart — to beat abnormally, what’s also called ventricular fibrillation (v-fib), according to Cleveland Clinic.

Researcher’s Note – UVA disenrolls 238 students who violated vaccine [sic] mandate: Link

Link

Two clerics “died suddenly”:

James Schrock, 42

April 27, 2025

Mr. James “Jamie” Robert Schrock, 42, passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2025, at his home in Charlotte, N.C. In addition to his accomplishments as an athlete, Jamie was also an exceptional writer, and he loved to read. He attended various churches throughout the Winston-Salem and Charlotte areas, eventually becoming an ordained minister with the hope of helping others.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rev. David Brian Shoda, 68

April 27, 2025

With deep sadness, we share the news that the Rev. David Brian Shoda died unexpectedly on April 7, 2025. Fr. Brian was received as a Priest in The Episcopal Church on September 10, 2014 and served first at Mt. Zion in Hedgesville and St. Mark’s in Berkeley Springs and more recently, as the full time Rector at Mt. Zion in Hedgesville [WV].

No cause of death reported.

Link

A social worker “died suddenly”:

Lorena Olague, California Institution for Men LCSW

April 23, 2025

Lorena Olague [47], a licensed clinical social worker at California Institution for Men (CIM), passed away April 17, 2025. She began her career at CIM in Chino in October 2013. In March 2015, she laterally transferred to California State Prison, Los Angeles County. She returned to CIM in December 2015, where she remained until her untimely passing.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A veterinarian “died suddenly”:

Missing vet Shawn Frehner, 56, found dead in lake – weeks after being seen kicking horse in chilling viral video

April 22, 2025

A vet who vanished without a trace after a video showing him kicking a horse went viral has been found dead. Shawn Frehner’s body was found in the Lake Mead reservoir over the Easter weekend – more than two weeks after he went missing. He vanished after being slammed over a video that showed him kicking a horse. Frehner was last seen on April 6 and cops honed in on the Lake Mead area before finding his keys, wallet and cellphone in his parked truck. Las Vegas [NV] cops revealed a body was found on April 18 before identifying the remains as Frehner’s. He was identified via his dental records, as reported by the Las Vegas Review Journal. Frehner’s cause and manner of death have not been revealed. Frehner’s death comes as he was facing allegations of animal cruelty. Shawna Gonzalez accused him of kicking a horse that he was treating. Frehner was heavily criticized after the video surfaced online, and he tried to explain what had happened. He said he was trying to give an anesthetic to the horse during a medical check. He claimed the horse panicked and feared it was going to break its neck. Frehner said the horse was partly trapped in its stall, which prompted him to take action. “I could not get him free until I grabbed the paneling and pushed him out with my foot,” he said in a now-deleted Facebook post.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Thomas Ward, 67

April 21, 2025

Thomas (Tom) Marshall Ward, age 67, of Little Rock, Arkansas, passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2025, following a recent surgical procedure. After a residency in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he became certified in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation and practiced medicine in Little Rock for over 36 years.

Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Six nurses “died suddenly”:

Deborah Holman, CHCF registered nurse

April 25, 2025

Deborah Holman, a registered nurse at California Health Care Facility (CHCF) in Stockton, passed away April 22, 2025. Holman began her career as a registered nurse at the facility in November 2013, where she remained until her passing.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marina Sacdalan, supervising registered nurse II

April 23, 2025

Marina Sacdalan [45], a supervising registered nurse II from California Health Care Facility, passed away April 18, 2025. She began her career with CDCR/CCHCS in March 2011 at Avenal State Prison as a registered nurse. In May 2013, she transferred to California Health Care Facility in Stockton. Then, in December 2016, she promoted to supervising registered nurse II at California Medical Facility in Vacaville. She transferred back to California Health Care Facility in August 2018, where she remained until her passing.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jabari Chapman, Folsom Prison registered nurse

April 23, 2025

Jabari Chapman, a registered nurse at Folsom State Prison, passed away April 18, 2025. Chapman began his career with California Correctional Health Care Services at the Correctional Training Facility at Soledad in December 2012. He then transferred to California Health Care Facility in Stockton in September 2013. Three years later, he transferred to Folsom State Prison, where he remained until his passing.

Researcher’s Note – It is with a very heavy heart that I announce the passing of my loving husband Jabari. Its still very unbelievable that I am writing this and talking about my husbands passing . My children and I are still in shock and are trying to comprehend everything that has happened over the last 3 months. On January 15, 2025, Jabari was rushed to the Emergency Room and was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia, a blood cancer: Link

All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age reported.

Link

Joyce Jacques, 71

April 27, 2025

Joyce (Gallagher) Jacques, 71, of Mendon [MA], died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at her home. Her desire to serve and care for the people around her led her to pursue a Nursing Degree later in life. She worked as a registered nurse at Vantage Health and Rehab of Milford and had previously worked at the Medway Country Manor for many years. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Joyce’s memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Heather Stephenson Morell, 52

April 25, 2025

Heather Stephenson Morell died unexpectedly on April 2, 2025, on vacation in Puerto Rico with her loving husband Kaleb. She attended Purdue University before joining the Air Force and working as an Aerospace Medical Technician. After settling in Andover, Minnesota, Heather studied to become a registered nurse at North Hennepin Community College.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Coral Terpening, 45

April 15, 2025

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Coral Cressman Terpening, 45, of Westfield, Indiana, on April 12, 2025. Coral passed away in Louisville, KY, while attending a volleyball tournament with her daughters, leaving behind a legacy of love, compassion, and joy that touched everyone fortunate enough to know her. Coral continued her education at Indiana University, earning a bachelor’s degree in science and becoming a registered nurse — a career that reflected her deep care for others. Coral’s heart led her to the ICU floor at Community North Hospital, where she worked tirelessly and compassionately until her life’s greatest joys arrived: her daughters, Stella and Gwenyth. Coral loved yoga and practiced daily with a circle of dear friends who cherished her energy, laughter, and presence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A professor “died suddenly”:

YSU management and marketing professor dies after suffering medical emergency

April 23, 2025

Youngstown State University [Ohio] is mourning after the death of a professor at the university. YSU has issued a statement mourning the loss of marketing professor Dr. Peter Reday who died after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday, April 22. According to YSU’s website, Dr. Reday completed his PhD in International Industrial Sales Management at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. Since then he’s taught at a university level for more than 17 years. In addition to being a professor, Dr. Reday was a husband, father and veteran.

Researcher’s Note – YSU faculty and students protest against COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Four educators “died suddenly”:

Middletown assistant schools superintendent found dead at her home in Windsor, police say

April 22, 2025

MIDDLETOWN, CT— Stacey McCann, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, for Middletown public schools, died Monday at her home in Windsor, police said. McCann was found Monday afternoon, according to a Windsor police spokesman. The department is working with the chief medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death, but foul play is not suspected, the spokesman said.

Researcher’s Note - Governor: COVID Vaccines [sic] Now Mandatory for Connecticut Teachers, School Staff: Link

No age reported.

Link

Michael Lee, 59

April 27, 2025

Newington, CT – Michael F. Lee was born March 29, 1966, in Hartford and died unexpectedly at home, on April 22, 2025. Mike had a bachelors degree from CCSU and was employed as an IT Specialist, by Newington Public Schools at the time of his death.

Researcher’s Note – COVID Vaccines [sic] Now Mandatory for Connecticut Teachers, School Staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Catherine Schupak, 40

April 26, 2025

Catherine A. (Murphy) Schupak, “Katie”, born on July 20, 1984, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 40 at Stony Brook University Hospital in Stony Brook, NY, on April 16, 2025. Although her death was unexpected, she was surrounded by the love of her family and friends as she passed. She was a dedicated and beloved educator and special educator for over 20 years working with children ranging from preschool all the way through middle school.

Researcher’s Note - Requirement for COVID-19 Testing for Teachers and other School Employees—with Opt-Out for Vaccinated [sic]—Passes Public Health and Health Planning Council: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Horton, 64

April 26, 2025

Altoona, PA – Christopher E. “Chris” Horton, 64, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Tuesday. He was a 1979 graduate of Altoona Area High School and was employed at the Altoona Area School District for the next 43 years, which is where he retired from on Aug. 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three teachers “died suddenly”:

Remembering Jennifer Southerland, an ‘incredibly joyful’ Delta mother and supporter

April 25, 2025

MUNCIE, IN — Jennifer Southerland was “the ultimate Delta Eagle parent.” From her career as an elementary school teacher for Wes-Del and Cowan, to her commitment to her health and physical activity, to her favorite job of all — being a mom — Southerland approached everything she did with love, enthusiasm and authenticity. Jen Southerland died unexpectedly on April 4 while doing one of her favorite activities — being outdoors on her morning bike ride. She was 55 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shoreham-Wading River teacher dies two days after suffering medical episode after school

April 25, 2025

A sixth grade teacher at Albert G. Prodell Middle School in Shoreham [NY] died suddenly Thursday, two days after suffering a medical episode on campus in front of students. In a letter to the community, Shoreham-Wading River Superintendent of Schools Gerard Poole wrote, “Adrian Gilmore [48] was not only a dedicated and passionate educator, but an outstanding coach, mentor and source of inspiration to many generations of SWR colleagues, families and students.” On Tuesday, district officials sent a message out to parents alerting them that a staff member had suffered a “medical emergency” after school hours at the middle school where students were present and witnessed the event. “It’s very sad,” Shoreham resident Matt Neumair said. “I mean it came out of nowhere. I don’t really know the details around it, but it’s very unfortunate.” Officials have not shared more details about the incident or how Gilmore died. Gilmore had taught at the school for more than 20 years.

Researcher’s Note - Governor Hochul Announces New Requirements and Guidance for the Safe Reopening Of New York Schools: Requirement for COVID-19 Testing for Teachers and other School Employees—with Opt-Out for Vaccinated [sic]—Passes Public Health and Health Planning Council: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Baske, 56

April 20, 2025

Greenwich, CT – Joseph (Joe) Anthony Baske has passed away at the age of 56. He was currently pursuing his doctorate at ULM. Joe was a social studies teacher for 27 years at Greenwich High School.

Researcher’s Note - Greenwich Schools set vaccine [sic] mandate for employees, despite concerns from board members: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

Milton-Washington volunteer firefighter Scott Adams dies after responding to emergency call

April 28, 2025

MILTON, Ind. — A firefighter for the Milton-Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department died Friday, a few hours after responding to an emergency call. Scott Adams [46], who served the department since 2024 and the Boston [IN] Volunteer Fire Department since 2007, had a medical emergency at his home hours after responding to a motor vehicle accident. No other details regarding what caused Adams’ death were provided.

Link

Fallen Hope fireman had Arkadelphia ties

April 26, 2025

Hope, AR – The Hope Fire Department announced Thursday, April 24, 2025, the unexpected passing of one of its firefighters, Tristan Johnson. The 28-year-old died while on duty in an incident that was not related to a specific call for service. City officials in Hope have not disclosed Johnson’s cause of death.

Link

Utah fire community mourns South Jordan firefighter who unexpectedly died while on duty

April 22, 2025

SOUTH JORDAN, UT — South Jordan Fire Chief Chris Dawson says Corban Summers’s work ethic and personality made him special. Dawson, his department and all firefighters in Utah were in mourning on Tuesday over the unexpected death of Summers, who died while on duty on Monday at the age of 49. Summers was in his dorm room at Fire Station 61, 10758 S. Redwood Road, when he was found unresponsive just after 2 p.m. His fellow firefighters immediately began lifesaving measures and took him to Jordan Valley Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Summers had been with the South Jordan Fire Department for 23 years and had served before that in West Jordan, Bluffdale and Saratoga Springs. Dawson says a “medical event” is believed to have contributed to Summer’s death, but he had no other details to release on Tuesday.

Link

Six inmates “died suddenly”:

Man held at Pima County Jail dies after ‘medical emergency’

April 28, 2025

Pima, AZ – Detectives are investigating after a man being held at the Pima County Jail died Monday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said in a press release. Kyle Gonzales, 38, experienced a “medical emergency” at the jail around 3:41 p.m. Sunday and was transferred to a nearby hospital where he was placed on life support and died the next day, Deputy Adam Schoonover said in a press release. The department did not give details regarding the nature of the medical emergency or the circumstances of Gonzales’ death, noting that an investigation is ongoing. Gonzales is the third person to die while in custody at the jail this year.

Link

52-year-old inmate’s death at Allen County Jail ruled natural

April 28, 2025

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities say an inmate who died Friday at the Allen County Jail passed away from natural causes. According to the coroner’s report released Monday, 52-year-old Jesse Allen died from a heart issue and was determined to have died of natural causes.

Link

Berkshire County Jail inmate dies from medical emergency

April 25, 2025

A 22-year-old inmate at Berkshire County [NY] Jail died Thursday after a medical emergency. Jail Superintendent Brad Little said the inmate suffered an unspecified medical episode at around 8:45 a.m. Jail staff attempted life-saving efforts, and county ambulance medics continued them when they arrived. The inmate was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead just before 10 a.m., Little said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Death of woman incarcerated at Sacramento County Jail under investigation

April 24, 2025

A woman incarcerated at the Sacramento County [CA] Main Jail was found unresponsive in her cell Wednesday night and pronounced dead later at a hospital, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. About 10:20 p.m., deputies found the 32-year-old inmate unresponsive in her cell where she was being housed in the 7-East building of the downtown Sacramento jail. She appeared to have suffered a medical emergency, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Sheriff’s officials said deputies removed the woman from her cell and attempted life-saving first-aid with help from nursing staff at the jail. Medics from the Sacramento Fire Department arrived at the jail and took her to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Local golf pro found dead in jail cell in Fincastle

April 23, 2025

FINCASTLE, Va. – A local golf pro was found dead in his jail cell on Tuesday, Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office said. BCSP said a correctional deputy found an unresponsive inmate during a routine security check at the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail around 10:57 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities attempted life-saving measures, but ultimately, the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene. The inmate was identified as 57-year-old Richard Sprinkel, the former Head Golf Professional at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Inmate dies after medical emergency at Athens-Clarke County Jail, sheriff’s office says

April 22, 2025

ATLANTA, Ga. – An inmate at the Athens-Clarke County Jail died after being found unresponsive in his cell Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff’s office. Around 7:55 a.m., jail staff were conducting routine checks before breakfast when they learned of a medical emergency inside a cell, the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release. Employees found an unresponsive 39-year-old man in the cell. They immediately began life-saving measures and called for medical staff. Medics soon arrived and continued resuscitation efforts as they rushed the man to a nearby hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A chef “died suddenly”:

Lance Swisher, 41

April 24, 2025

Lance Herbert Swisher was born on December 12, 1983, at the Tallahassee Birth Centre and died unexpectedly on April 11, 2025, in Tallahassee [FL] at age 41. Lance apprenticed under French chef, Laurant Poupart and cheffed locally at Chez Pierre, Georgio’s, A La Provence, and Albert’s restaurants before moving to Houston where he was sous chef at award-winning Reef restaurant. Later, he returned to Tallahassee as a caterer and private chef. He then established a food truck with his fellow chef and friend, Terrance Bond. The pandemic led to a change in the business model. He then created home cooked meals to order and cheffed at Orchard Pond for hunting events.

No cause of death reported.

Link

New Details Emerge About Female Pilot Rebecca Lobach’s Shocking Negligence Before Helicopter-Plane Collision Near DC’s Reagan Airport

April 27, 2025

New details about the fatal helicopter-plane crash near DC’s Reagan Airport reveal the female pilot was repeatedly ignored warnings from her male co-pilot to turn away, but she flew right into the passenger jet. An American Airlines flight carrying approximately 64 souls collided with a Blackhawk helicopter near Washington D.C. Reagan National Airport (DCA) in late January. All 64 passengers in the jet were killed. The three pilots in the Blackhawk helicopter also died in the explosive crash.

A preliminary FAA report indicated that staffing at the DCA Air Traffic Control tower was “not normal” at the time of the helicopter-plane collision. According to NBC News, at the time of the collision, one controller was overseeing both helicopter and airplane traffic. Typically, one controller focuses on helicopter activity. Webcam video from the Kennedy Center showed the Blackhawk helicopter flying right into the American Airlines plane.

The third pilot’s name, Rebecca Lobach, was finally released three days after the crash so they could scrub her social media. The other two soldiers killed in the crash identified by the Army, are Staff Sgt. Ryan Austin O’Hara, 28, of Lilburn, Georgia, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves, 39, of Great Mills, Maryland. Lobach reportedly had 45 hours of flying experience [sic; see below] and served as an aide to Joe Biden.

On Sunday, The New York Times released new details about the fatal crash and it revealed Rebecca Lobach repeatedly ignored warnings from her right seat about altitude. Lobach’s male co-pilot, an Army flight instructor, directly told her to turn away, and she flew straight into a passenger jet. “Not only was the Black Hawk flying too high, but in the final seconds before the crash, its pilot failed to heed a directive from her co-pilot, an Army flight instructor, to change course,” The Times reported. “The Black Hawk was 15 seconds away from crossing paths with the jet. Warrant Officer Eaves then turned his attention to Captain Lobach. He told her he believed that air traffic control wanted them to turn left, toward the east river bank,” The New York Times reported. “Turning left would have opened up more space between the helicopter and Flight 5342, which was heading for Runway 33 at an altitude of roughly 300 feet,” The Times reported. And the fatal mistake, as reported by The Times, “She did not turn left.”

Researcher’s note - The flying time is a typo: Lobach had 450 hours of flying experience.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Mother suffering medical emergency drowns with 1-year-old daughter after vehicle crashes into river

April 26, 2025

HOUSTON, TX – A woman and a small child were pronounced dead after Texas authorities say they drowned when their car went underwater in the San Jacinto River on Friday. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the woman, later identified as Crystal Njepu, was driving a 2020 Kia in the 17300 block of Market Street when she started suffering a medical emergency that caused her car to veer off the road. Authorities said the car abruptly stopped before accelerating into the grassy area and eventually into the water. A witness said that they saw two kids struggling in the SUV that was taking on water after it crashed. Deputies said the witness then risked their own life to help and jumped into the water to save the two children, ages 5 and 7 years old. The good Samaritan was able to rescue the children and get them to solid ground. They are expected to be OK after the ordeal, after receiving medical attention at the hospital. But there was no saving their mother or their 1-year-old sister. Authorities said a nearby camera caught some of the incident on video that showed the kids in the car appearing to make some gestures that their mom was in distress.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Salem Man Dies After Suffering Medical Emergency

April 24, 2025

Effingham County, IL - On Wednesday April 23, 2025, at approximately 7:49 pm, the Illinois State Police received a call of a motorist assist on I-57 SB MP 161. Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on the side of the interstate. Rural Med EMS arrived and attempted resuscitation but their efforts failed and the Coroner’s Office was called to respond to the scene. The male was identified as Gerald L. Crist, age 73, of Salem, Illinois. Preliminary investigation revealed Mr. Crist was driving southbound on I-57 when his wife observed him go unresponsive. Mr. Crist then struck the concrete barrier wall which caused minimal damage to his vehicle. Mr. Crist’s death was not caused by the crash but a medical emergency while driving.

No cause of death reported.

Link

23-year-old runner dies after collapsing just past Eugene Half-Marathon finish line

April 28, 2025

A Eugene Half-Marathon runner who collapsed just a few feet past the finish line at Hayward Field in Eugene on April 27 has died. The runner was identified as Mateo Cruz, a 23-year-old resident of Eugene. After a team of medics administered chest compressions to Cruz on scene, he was taken to a local hospital, according to the Eugene-Springfield Fire Department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bicycle Rider Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest In Castaic

April 28, 2025

A bicyclist died after going into cardiac arrest Monday morning in Castaic [CA]. Around 8:50 a.m. Monday, first responders received reports of a bicycle rider in cardiac arrest on Hillcrest Parkway near Sloan Canyon Road in Castaic, said Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department pronounced the individual dead on arrival. As of the publication of this article, it is unknown if the rider went into cardiac arrest before or after the fall, according to officials.

No age reported.

Link

City says worker death was medical

April 26, 2025

The City of Arkansas City [KS] sanitation worker who passed away while on the job April 10 died from a medical incident, a city spokesperson said, not a work-related accident. Chad Gleason, 43, had worked for the city’s Public Service Department since January of 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing Somerset man found dead in Laurel County

April 25, 2025

SOMERSET, Ky. — A Somerset man who was declared missing by police earlier this week was found dead on Thursday afternoon in Laurel County. Around noon on Wednesday, the Somerset Police Department posted on social media asking for help finding Robert “Robbie” Caddell, 34. On Thursday, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Caddell’s body was found in the Forestry Road area of the Hal Rogers Parkway, six miles west of London. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office. The sheriff’s office wrote that no foul play was suspected in Robert’s death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

American Airlines sued for ‘leaving dad to die after he collapsed on flight’ as his worrying symptoms were ‘ignored’

April 25, 2025

American Airlines has been accused of heartlessly carting a suffering dad through the airport to a connecting flight instead of giving him life-saving treatment. John William Cannon, 62, died in April 2023 after senseless workers allegedly ignored obvious signs of a medical crisis and put him on a plane. Cannon’s tragic story came to light in a lawsuit filed by his family two years after his death. In the suit, they claim that Cannon suffered a “syncopal” event and fainted on a flight from his home in Kentucky to Colorado. However, instead of ensuring he was safe, the flier was merely put on the jet bridge and told he was fine to make his connecting flight once they landed, the lawsuit claims. At the time, Cannon was flying to Texas for his female partner’s funeral, and had one more flight, the lawsuit seen by The Sacramento Bee states. The traveler allegedly continued to show “concerning signs of medical distress” in the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, but no one stopped him from boarding the next plane. At some point in the next flight or upon landing, Cannon “entered a stage of medical crisis which resulted in him becoming unresponsive,” the suit alleges. But despite his clear signs of suffering, the flight crew allegedly waited patiently for the plane to land and for every single passenger to deplane before calling for medical assistance. Once first responders finally arrived, Cannon was rushed to the hospital.While he was in the ambulance, he “suffered sinus bradycardia, which progressed to ventricular fibrillation arrest,” the suit claims. Early the following day, Cannon was declared dead.

Link

Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Makapuu Lighthouse Trail

April 24, 2025

An older male adult has died after suffering cardiac arrest while hiking the Makapuu Lighthouse Trail this morning, according to first responders. The Honolulu [HI] Fire Department received a 911 call just before 11 a.m. for a missing hiker at the trail along the Kaiwi coastline. Firefighters ascended the trail on foot to find the hiker that was reported to have ventured off the main trail, according to HFD. After conducting a ground search, firefighters found the man, who was pulseless, apneic (not breathing), and unresponsive. EMS said the man suffered a cardiac arrest, and assisted with resuscitation efforts before assisting with the death pronouncement. EMS estimated the man to be about 76 years old.

Link

Missing Harwich man, 23, found, police say

April 23, 2025

A Harwich [MA] man who was reported missing on Monday, April 21, was found dead Tuesday, according to Harwich police. His family was notified. At about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brewster police posted in a Facebook update that the 23-year-old man [Joseph Cottle] had been located. A search for him had been underway for more than 12 hours. State police are continuing an investigation but there does not appear to be any foul play involved, according to Harwich police Lt. Aram Goshgarian.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead near his vehicle in Acadia National Park, officials say

April 23, 2025

WINTER HARBOR, Maine — The National Park Service said it is leading an investigation into the death of a man at Acadia National Park in Maine. Acadia National Park dispatch received a 911 call at about 4 p.m. Monday reporting an unresponsive man outside of his vehicle, which was parked in a pullout on Schoodic Loop Road, south of Frazer Point in Winter Harbor, according to the Acadia Superintendent’s Office. Park rangers responded to the scene, along with personnel from Schoodic Emergency Medical Services, the Winter Harbor Police Department and Maine State Police. Schoodic EMS personnel were the first to arrive at the scene and pronounced the man dead. The NPS said the man’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, where his identity and the cause of his death will be determined.

No age reported.

Link

Man found dead on Blue Line train at O’Hare

April 22, 2025

CHICAGO, IL — A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead on a CTA Blue Line train at O’Hare International Airport on Tuesday morning. According to police, an adult man was found unresponsive on a Blue Line train at the O’Hare station in the 100 block of West CTA O’Hare Platform Street. Officers said the man was pronounced dead shortly after he was discovered. Currently, it is unclear what led to the man’s death and authorities have not yet identified him.

No age reported.

Link

Jessica Gillen, Owner Of Pic-A-Lilli Inn, Berlin Native, Dies At 45

April 21, 2025

Jessica Gillen, a Berlin [NJ] resident, died on Tuesday, April 8 at the age of 45, according to her obituary from the Leroy Wooster Funeral Home. Gillen helped run the Pic-A-Lilli Inn in Shamong, dedicated to preserving its legacy.

Researcher’s Note – It is with heavy hearts, that we announce that after 451 days , Jessica passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, on April 8, 2025. Thanks to your donations, Jessica’s special needs son, Jack, has been able to remain with Jessie’s mom, Karen, in the home where he is most comfortable. Karen was also able to devote valuable time and resources to ensure that Jessie received the best care available while in and out of medical facilities for 16 excruciating months: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on April 17:

Nuclear site employee collapses and dies at work outside Hanford plant

April 17, 2025

Othello, WA – A 42-year-old Hanford workers collapsed and died Wednesday on the Hanford nuclear site. The man was working the night shift at the massive vitrification plant when he walked out to a portable toilet just before 6 a.m., said Benton County Deputy Coroner Dennis Morris. Morris said the worker collapsed on his way back to work and was found by some other employees. The workers immediately began CPR and called Hanford fire officials, said Staci West, a Bechtel National spokesperson. Medical staff arrived within minutes and took over the life-saving efforts, but the man died at the plant. While an autopsy is planned for Tuesday, there is no sign of foul play, Morris said. West said the death did not appear to be work related.

Researcher’s Note – It’s with heavy hearts to announce the passing of Othello, WA native, Rolando Hernandez on April 16, 2025, due to natural causes . Rolando enlisted in the United States Army in 2006, serving with utmost pride as an Airborne Infantryman in 1 st Battalion, 501 st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4 th Brigade Combat Team, 25 th Infantry Division, in Ft. Richardson, Alaska. In 2021, Rolando deployed in support of the Joint Multinational Training Group Ukraine (JMTG-U): Link

Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hector Hinojosa, 54

April 28, 2025

Hector Hinojosa Jr., 54, Warsaw [IN], died unexpectedly Saturday, April 26, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Benjamin Snow, 42

April 28, 2025

WORCESTER, MA – Benjamin David Snow, age 42, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Ben was happiest outdoors, exploring with his son Jameson, kayaking and fishing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keith Deeter, 67

April 28, 2025

Tower City, PA – Keith E. Deeter, our devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2025, at the age of 67. Keith attended Tri-Valley High School and has been employed as a tool and die repairman with TYCO for the past 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joe Geren, 32

April 28, 2025

Joe “Joey” Clifford Geren IV, 32, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025. He built a career in the automotive industry and proudly worked for Msi Professional Services Group for nine years. During his time there, he held several key roles, including serving as a Team Lead and Supervisor at Volkswagen of Chattanooga.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ann Marie Biscup, 69

April 28, 2025

LITTLE VALLEY, NY — Ann Marie Biscup, 69, of Sawmill Run Road, Little Valley, Town of Salamanca, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday (April 24, 2025) at home of natural causes. She was currently serving as a home health care aide for Sharon Raub, and had also done so for others in the area.

Researcher’s Note – NY Vaccine [sic] Mandate Deadline Hits Friday for Home Health Aides, Will Expand Again Nov. 1: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Blackmar, 62

April 28, 2025

Michael A. Blackmar, 62, of Burgess Avenue, East Providence [RI], died unexpectedly on April 26, 2025, at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence surrounded by his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keith Pierce, Jr., 73

April 28, 2025

Crestline, OH – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and uncle Keith Pierce. He died unexpectedly early Thursday morning at his home of a heart condition.

Link

Christopher Mayle, 38

April 27, 2025

Christopher Allen Mayle, 38, passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Wilson, 33

April 27, 2025

Andrew Wilson, 33, of Kokomo, Indiana, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 21, 2025 in Kokomo. He worked as a material handler at Subaru in Lafayette, since 2018.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chester Hoffman, 50

April 27, 2025

Chester “J.R.” Hoffman Jr., 50, of Oswego, NY, passed away Thursday, April 24th, 2025, at University Hospital, Syracuse, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susan R. Aresti, 75

April 27, 2025

SCARBOROUGH, ME – Susan R. Aresti, 75, of Scarborough, passed away suddenly at home on Easter Sunday night, April 20, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Geist, 64

April 27, 2025

Steven Robert Geist, 64, of Fleetwood, PA, died suddenly on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, while at work. Steve was employed as a Supervisor for Urban Engineers, Inc., Allentown for 10 years. Prior that, Steve worked for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andres Legaspi, 61

April 27, 2025

Bartonvile, IL – Andres “Andy” Simplicio Legaspi, 61, of Bartonville, passed away Sunday, April 20, 2025, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

Researcher’s Note – From his wife’s Facebook: I just spent about 30 minutes talking with him a few weeks ago . I’m so glad I took the time to yell at him across the Kroger parking lot and catch up. I am sending prayers to you and your family during this very difficult time. Also noted, per a profile picture, that his wife had received her Covid shot in June of 2021: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Irene Mason

April 27, 2025

Irene Caroline (Haas) Mason of Naples, Florida, formerly of Omer, died unexpectedly on April 1st in Breckenridge, Colorado. Queen Irene graduated from Arenac Eastern High School in the Class of ‘76. As a Senior Business Consultant, Irene built a successful career around the skills she obtained, improving computer systems and applications for many companies around the world.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

William Moon, 67

April 27, 2025

William A. Moon, Jr., 67, of Schaghticoke, NY, passed away suddenly at home on Friday, April 18, 2025. Bill dedicated over twenty years of his life to Hoosick Valley Contractors, where he built a reputation as a hard-working and highly skilled mason. Committed to his community, Bill was a volunteer firefighter with the Schaghticoke Fire Department as a young adult.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amanda Quint, 45

April 27, 2025

Amanda Lee (Neal) Quint, 45, passed away suddenly on April 15th, 2025, at her home in Round Lake Beach [IL].

No cause of death reported.

Link

Angelo (Angel) S Christos Kallas-Anderson, 34

April 27, 2025

Angelo (Angel) S Christos Kallas-Anderson, age 34, of Macomb County, Michigan, was unexpectedly and suddenly taken from us to be with God, our Lord, on Saturday, April 12th, 2025. Remarkable talented, Angelo confidently strived and pursued his dreams with relentless passion becoming a business owner at just 20 years old. He excelled at everything he did leaving an abundance of accomplishments in his short time here.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ruth Doskocil, 72

April 27, 2025

Ruth LaNell Lorenz Doskocil was born November 4, 1952, to Leon and Hilda Schmidt Lorenz in Rosebud, Tx, and passed away to her eternal home on April 21, 2025, after a short illness, with her loved ones by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rachel Skowron, 27

April 26, 2025

Rochester, NY – With profound sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Rachel Nishijima Skowron, who tragically left us on her 27th birthday, April 20th, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dishawn Gilbert, 42

April 26, 2025

Alan Gilbert of Nicholasville, KY, died unexpectedly on April 24, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Thomas

April 26, 2025

Richard died suddenly and unexpectedly on April 23, 2025, in Winter Haven, FL. He spent 30 years working for the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Terre Haute. He retired in 2015 and fulfilled his dream of moving to Florida in 2016, where he was an annual passholder at Walt Disney World. He took the position of assistant coach for his daughter’s high school soccer team, when he didn’t know anything about soccer. He also enjoyed supporting his daughter, Sarah, in Special Olympics bowling and bocce.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Oakes, 59

April 26, 2025

Sedro-Woolley, WA – Thomas Dean Oakes left us too soon on March 12, 2025. Tom was a long-time Boeing employee, working as a warehouseman for more than twenty-seven years. Tom’s sudden passing has left behind his father, Tom (Cheryl) Oakes of Camano Island, mother Sue Dean of Sedro-Woolley, brother, Todd Oakes of Burlington, step brother, Greg (Holly) Beal of Surprise, Arizona, stepsister, Samantha (Andy) Axelson of Rhododendron, Oregon, and a host of relatives including aunts, an uncle, many cousins, nieces and nephews, great-nieces and a great-nephew, plus many friends and co-workers.

Researcher’s Note – Boeing suspends vaccine [sic] requirement for employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert McMahan, 59

April 26, 2025

Randy was born to Joe and Betty McMahan on February 4, 1966, in Corpus Christi and died unexpectedly of natural causes on March 26, 2025, in Tyler [TX]. In 1994, Randall moved to Atlanta, GA, to be near his brother and sister-in-law and worked in corporate communications. He then relocated back to Austin, where he lived and worked until moving to Tyler to act as a caregiver for his aging parents until his death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Feldmar

April 26, 2025

Marlborough MA – Thomas “Tom” Feldmar of Clinton passed away unexpectedly on April 24, 2025. Tom graduated from Assabet Valley Technical High School in Marlborough, class of 2007. He worked as an engineer.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Juana Custodio Díaz, 65

April 26, 2025

Juana Custodio Díaz, 65, of New Haven, CT, died suddenly at her home on Friday, April 25, 2025. While living in the Dominican Republic, Juana received her law degree and practiced law there for several years. She moved to the U.S. in 1990, living in the Washington Heights section of the Bronx for ten years, then lived in Paterson, NJ, for seventeen years before moving to New Haven seven years ago.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ellis Robert Hart, 75

April 26, 2025

Ellis Robert Hart, “Bob,” age 75, died unexpectedly April 23, 2025, at his residence in Elmira, Michigan. Bob was raised in Rosebush and Mount Pleasant, Michigan, where he graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1968. He later served his country honorably during the Vietnam War within the United States Marine Corps. Following his service Bob returned home and went to work for General Motors in Saginaw working as a fork-truck lift operator.

Researcher’s Note – Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary TeVogt, 73

April 26, 2025

Mary Dolores TeVogt (Middlekamp) passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at her home in Aurora, Illinois. Mary and Bill partnered to run a successful real estate business until her later years when she fully dedicated herself to his required care due to Parkinson’s Disease.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas D. McFarlane, 50

April 25, 2025

Pekin, IL – Thomas D. McFarlane, 50, of Pekin passed away Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at his residence.

Researcher’s Note – McFarlane “died suddenly.” From Facebook: It’s with deep sadness that I share the passing of Rob’s younger brother, Tom McFarlane, who passed unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, April 16 th , from a heart attack: Link

Link

Wesley Sonmore, 62

April 25, 2025

San Mateo, CA - In the warm embrace of a brother's love, I, Russell Sonmore, bid farewell to my remarkable brother, Wesley Sonmore, who departed this life on April 8, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Devin Tafoya, 32

April 25, 2025

Kent, WA - Passed away on February 28th, 2025, at the age of 32.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laura Burnett, 55

April 25, 2025

Laura Anne Burnett, 55, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 21st, 2025, at Liberty Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Immune Deficiency Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robin McCurry, 64

April 25, 2025

Robin McCurry, 64, of Monongahela [PA], passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 7, 2025, in his home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Bailey, 68

April 25, 2025

James B. Bailey, age 68, of Villard [MN], died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Glacial Ridge Hospital in Glenwood.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Meadows, 39

April 25, 2025

Rapid City, SD – Daniel Lee Meadows, age 39, of Plainfield, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 13th, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary White, 52

April 25, 2025

Mary Darlene White, 52, of Glen Campbell, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Forbes in Monroeville [PA]. She worked as a caregiver for Accessabilities for many years and was still caring for others at the time of her death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacquelyn Bartell, 72

April 25, 2025

Jacquelyn K. Bartell, 72, died April 18, 2025, (Good Friday), at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, IL, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Hoffman, 71

April 25, 2025

Peter Hoffman, age 71, of Montour Falls, NY, and formerly of Waterloo, NY, died on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, following a short illness. Pete was well known for his magic rebel charm that came through in his music and conversations, performing his own piano arrangements of anti-war protest songs: “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival; “Universal Soldier” by Buffy Sainte-Marie; “Feel Like I’m Fixin’ to Die Rag” by Country Joe and the Fish, and many others.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joshua Hofer, 54

April 25, 2025

Joshua Hofer (Yehoshua ben Avraham), a beloved member of the Long Beach [CA] Jewish community, passed away on the 20th of Nissan, Chol Hamoed Pesach, 5785. He was 54. Josh grew up in Los Angeles, California, and over the years lived in Minnesota, Las Vegas, and Long Beach, where he spent many meaningful years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jon Walter Nelson, 66

April 25, 2025

Seattle, WA – Jon Walter Nelson died unexpectedly, but peacefully with his family by his side on March 26, 2025. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Conte, 64

April 25, 2025

Greenwich, CT – John Robert Conte Jr. died suddenly at home on April 22, 2025. With a passion for the beauty of trees, he later became a CT State licensed arborist. John went on to become a CT and NY licensed Landscape Architect as well.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Randall, 62

April 25, 2025

Mr. Wayne Christopher Randall, 62, passed away suddenly at his home in Temperanceville [VA], on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Army, where he proudly served his country as a military police officer until his honorable discharge in March of 1987. Following that, he began his career at Eastern Correctional Institution, retiring in 2007.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Timothy Dixon, 47

April 25, 2025

Timothy J. “T.J.” Dixon, age 47, of Saugus [MA], died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Melrose Wakefield Hospital. T.J. worked as an electrician for Picardi Electric in Saugus for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Rummel, 64

April 25, 2025

Steven D. Rummel, Sr., age 64, of Littlestown, PA, died suddenly at his home on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. He was a 1979 graduate of Gettysburg Area High School and following graduation proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Steve was currently employed at Hanover Logistics.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Osvay, 47

April 25, 2025

FAIRFIELD, CT — On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Kevin Michael Osvay, of Fairfield, CT passed away unexpectedly. Kevin had a passion for all sports, but was especially competitive on the baseball diamond. Kevin earned his Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Connecticut, which only expanded his kind heart and willingness to support others in any way they needed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael White, 61

April 25, 2025

Michael David White, 61, of Huntington Woods and Las Vegas, Nevada, died unexpectedly on April 9, 2025, from a glioblastoma brain tumor. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death.

Link

Carol Chesney Hess, 74

April 24, 2025

YARMOUTH, MAINE—Carol Chesney Hess died after a brief illness on April 2, 2025, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. Carol’s intellect and curiosity led her into public service work, and she began to explore the world. While working for the “State Department”, she was posted to the U.S. Embassy in Bujumbura, Burundi (Africa). Carol returned to the U.S. in 1984. Carol’s passion for women’s rights and democratic causes was well-known to anyone she encountered!

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sean Chizmar, 27

April 24, 2025

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Sean Martin Chizmar, 27, passed away suddenly and peacefully at his home in Austintown, Monday, April 21. Despite his health challenges, he faced every obstacle with determination and strength. A gifted artist, Sean had a passion for animation and comic books, in particular Batman. He dreamed of one day creating a cartoon or comic of his own. The family would like to thank Fresenius Kidney Care Cornersburg, and the cardiac team at the Cleveland Clinic for their dedicated care.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Greg Allan Phelps, 67

April 24, 2025

Glasford, IL – Greg Allan Phelps, 67, of Glasford, passed away on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. He had a long fight with diabetes and a short and sudden battle with cancer.

Link

Craig A. Norbom, 47

April 23, 2025

Washington, IL – Craig A. Norbom, 47, of Washington, IL, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Daniel Kieser, 56

April 23, 2025

Wyoming, IL - Robert Daniel Kieser, 56, of Wyoming, passed away on April 19, 2025, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. He showed love and kindness to all, always being willing to help others where he could. He was never one to complain and never complained throughout his illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald Carpenter, 61

April 23, 2025

Pastor Donald A. Carpenter, 61, of Torrington, CT, went home to be with the Lord, suddenly and unexpectedly, on April 12, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Hollister, 74

April 23, 2025

Joseph M. Hollister, 74, of South Main Street, Bolivar [NY], passed away Sunday, April 20, 2025, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roy Demge, 64

April 23, 2025

Roy Stanley Demge, 64, passed away unexpectedly at his friend’s home in Briggsville [WI], on Wednesday, April 16, 2025. He attended Campbellsport High School and immediately enlisted in the United States Navy. He proudly served his country for eight years. Following his time in service, Roy held several different jobs throughout his career mostly as a machinist.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Doyle Uptain, 66

April 23, 2025

Doyle Lyle Uptain, 66, passed away unexpectedly on April 2, 2025. He spent several years as a commercial diver and underwater welder, proudly served as a sheriff’s deputy for the Valencia County Sheriff’s Office, and excelled in the oilfield, as a heavy equipment operator and over-the-road truck driver.

Link

Scott Karst, 58

April 22, 2025

Scott P. Karst, age 58, of Princeton, MN, died suddenly on Friday, April 18, 2025, at his home in Baldwin Township. Scott was self-employed in the construction business.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gregory J. Gorman

April 22, 2025

Needham Massachusetts – Passed away at home with his family by his side on Saturday, April 12th, 2025. He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife, son and mother Dymphna.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Carol Krupitza, 73

April 21, 2025

Binghampton, NY - After an enjoyable afternoon of golf with Rudy, Carol D. Krupitza died suddenly at her home Friday April 18, 2025. She was 73.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sean O’Halloran, 59

April 21, 2025

Sean M. O’Halloran, 59, of Johnstown, PA, former native of Long Island, NY, passed away suddenly in his home on Thursday, January 2, 2025. Sean worked at J.C. Penny for a number of years and took care of his aging parents before moving to Johnstown, PA, where he purchased a 125-year-old house that he was renovating.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carver Siewert, 48

April 21, 2025

With a heavy heart and deep grief we share the passing of Carver Clay Siewert, who died unexpectedly at the age of 48 on March 7th, 2025, in Fort Myers, Florida. His last gift in life was that of life itself; as an organ donor, he was able to give the ultimate gift to four people, allowing their lives to continue on.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Gambrel, 54

April 21, 2025

Mendota, IL – Matthew J. Gambrel, 54, passed away unexpectedly on April 18, 2025, at OSF St. Paul Medical Center, his loving wife by his side. He worked for C. I. T. Trucking in Peru as a parts counter man. In keeping with Matt’s loving and generous spirit, even in death, his giving continues as his donation of tissues will touch the lives of many.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey Brown, 63

April 21, 2025

Jeffrey Brown, age 63, died unexpectedly at his home in Racine, Wisconsin, on Monday, April 14, 2025. He found great purpose in his job at Zeigler Honda, where his coworkers were more like family.

Researcher’s Note - Honda to pay workers $400 to get COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Meagan Hagen-Pond, 35

April 21, 2025

Mandan, ND – Meagan Marie Hagen-Pond, 35, of Mandan, ND, died unexpectedly April 12, 2025. She worked various jobs as a young woman until she began working at Red Carpet in Mandan, ND. Because of her experience as a loving mother of a child diagnosed with autism, she started her journey to become a licensed social worker.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles Martz, 70

April 21, 2025

Charles L. “Chuck” Martz, 70, passed away unexpectedly on April 17, 2025. Born in Akron, Ohio to John and Mary (Dipierro) Martz, he was a lifelong area resident. Chuck was a master mechanic who enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, anything relating to motorcycles and spending time with his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Lewandowski, 57

April 21, 2025

Thomas Lewandowski – Lifelong resident of Turtle Creek [PA], age 57, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 21, 2025. Born the son of the late Charles Lewandowski and the late Judith (Organist) Lewandowski. He was employed as a laborer for over 25 years with Gaven Industries in Saxonburg.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alan Van Sickel, 67

April 21, 2025

Alan Richard Van Sickel, age 67, passed away unexpectedly, on April 18, 2025, at Avita Hospital in Ontario, OH. Alan had been employed at General Motors in Ontario as a Tool and Dye maker for over 40 years before retiring in 2013.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sean Stogsdill, 38

April 21, 2025

Chesapeake, VA - Sean Michael Stogsdill passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and deep connections that touched everyone who knew him. Born a twin, Sean shared a special bond with his brother Shane Stogsdill, a relationship that remained strong throughout his life. Above all, Sean was a devoted father to his two cherished children, Aubrielle and Theodore.

Researcher’s Note – Police identify body found floating in Chesapeake pond. The medical examiner identified Sean Stogsdill, 38 , of Chesapeake, according to a release from the Chesapeake Police Department: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Sutherland, 71

April 21, 2025

James Milton Sutherland, PhD., passed away at the age of 71 on Tuesday March 25, 2025 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, TN after a short illness. Jim worked as an Environmental Engineer throughout his career, but found time for public service serving as Mayor of New Ellenton, SC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Grotts, 70

April 21, 2025

Sierra Vista, AZ – Our Husband, Father, Papa, and friend, David “Dave” Grotts passed away unexpectedly in his home on April 2, 2025 after a brief illness. Dave was a pastor early in his adulthood, then switched to plumbing for the last 30 years of his life and he excelled at both careers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Joseph Larimore, 64

April 21, 2025

Pekin, IL – Gary Joseph Larimore, 64, of Pekin, passed away Friday, April 18, 2025, at Carle Health Pekin Hospital.

Researcher’s Note – Posted by a friend on the tributes page of his obituary: Gary was a longtime friend of mine from working at Cat to long motorcycle trips to landscaping and yard work. He was always willing to give you a hand with any project that may come up. I can’t believe he has passed so soon ! Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donna Parcellin, 67

April 21, 2025

Donna J. Parcellin, 67 years old, of Revere, MA, passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2025, at her home. Donna worked as an Administrative Assistant for John Hancock Insurance for many years, then she studied Web Development/Graphic Design at Bunker Hill Community College and became a PCA to help care for her special needs niece.

Link

Frank Papio, 56

April 21, 2025

Toledo, OH – Born on March 22, 1969, passed away unexpectedly in his home on April 14, 2025. Frank was an amazing handyman to say the least, leaving on this earth many projects to be proud of.

Link

Reported on April 20:

James Wilson, 52

April 20, 2025

James D. Wilson, 52, of Amherst [OH], passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 19, 2025, at St. John West Shore Hospital following a brief illness. Throughout his life, James worked in a variety of roles, most recently in construction with Oglesby Construction. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janice Marie Brekke, 62

April 20, 2025

Washington, IL – Janice Marie Brekke, 62, of Washington, passed away on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 at her home.

Researcher’s Note – From her daughter’s Facebook: Her death was so unexpected and my heart is crushed. Hold on to the people you love, it could be gone like that . Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Papenfuss, 69

April 20, 2025

With his loving family by his side, James “JP” William Papenfuss, 69, of Graytown, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital after complications from a surgical procedure. JP had worked for the City of Toledo for 32 years. After retiring, he then went on to work for Detwiler Golf Course, and then Benton Township for 8 years.

Link

Reported on April 18:

Scott Anderson, 73

April 18, 2025

Scott Lee Anderson of Brunswick, Maine, passed away suddenly at home on April 6, 2025. Scott taught at Hawthorne School for 15 years and then at Coffin School for 23 years. Scott was kind, quick witted, responsible, athletic, competitive, loyal and a whiz at trivia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

If you like “News from Underground” (or hate it, but get something out of it), please read this post.

CANADA (530)

Ontario (259)

Billy Bilton, 62, Link

Gary James Reed, 39, Link

Robert Edward Sheard, 74, Link

Ronin Baker, stillborn, Link

Karen Lynn Jessup, 64, Link

Brent Antonio Bresseau, 60, Link

Greg Pachulski, 40, Link

Melanie Judith Davie, 65, Link

Edward Maxwell Tremblett, 63, Link

Danny Lynn Pappel, 69, Link

Michael Hagiwara, 46, Link

Timothy James Bertrand, 38, Link

Frank Allan Perkins, 63, Link

Yinghao Li, 64, Link

Antonio “Tony” Dequito, 60, Link

Brian Alexander Kong, 41, Link

Sara Hannah Gerber, 34, Link

Nancy Ellen Walker, 63, Link

Nancy Ann Machan, 72, Link

Kevin Oicle, 62, Link

Penelope Ann McComb, 64, Link

Karen Lee Kindree, 72, Link

Douglas Donald Whitley, 63, Link

Debasish Biswas, 66, Link

Baby Jotsaroop Kour, stillborn, Link

Murray Clare Hyatt, 61, Link

Hemalatha Satchithanantham, 62, Link

William “Bill” Migizi Meawasige, 62, Link

Lisa Clouter Arrigo, 61, Link

Randall Kenneth Jack, 32, Link

Nelia Maria Fernandes, 56, Link

Marilyn Florence Vignjevic, 72, Link

Daniel Keller, 71, Link

Patricia Lee Musty, 73, Link

Christina Mae "Yakotshánit" White, 71, Link

Brayden Timothy McCleary, 39, Link

Anne Sandrel-Defoort, 63, Link

Stacey Klages, 52, Link

George Nicolae Barbita, 44, Link

Gordon "Mike" Utting, 59, Link

Donald Anthony Geoffrey Pringle, 68, Link

Michele Woodrow, 60, Link

Zoie Rodney, 12, Link

Patrick Francis Hartman, 6, Link

Barbara Cerny, 72, Link

Jasper Luciani, 3, Link

Brian William Maybury, 76, Link

Beverley ‘Bev’ Steven Hamel, 60, Link

Doreen Lyvia Fox, 32, Link

Loraine Mary Zirnis, 65, Link

Jeff Taylor, 64, Link

Shelly Dawn Elliott, 61, Link

Shawnet Ashley, 41, Link

Adewale Fashanu, 41, Link

Stella Edith Maynard, 61, Link

Betty Ann Doyon, 73, Link

Eugene James Tanguay, 49, Link

Émile Benoit Joseph Lépine, 24, Link

Zoran Dimik, 67, Link

Brad Evaschuk, 55, Link

Tony Scolaro, 64, Link

Elizabeth “Beth” Hundey, 40

April 25, 2025

Beth passed peacefully, surrounded by the love of her family, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at Victoria Hospital, London, at the age of 40. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Karin Hahn and the staff at LHSC for their tireless work on Beth’s behalf.Beth earned her PhD in geography from Western University in 2014. Beth shared her passion with others as a professor at Western, continuing her career as a curriculum specialist and champion for climate change action.

Researcher's note - As of April 2025, Western University in London, Ontario, no longer requires COVID-19 vaccination [sic] for students, staff, or visitors. The university revoked its vaccine [sic] mandate in November 2022, following consultations with medical experts and local public health officials. While vaccination [sic] is no longer mandatory, Western strongly encourages everyone to stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations [sic]. ​However, the university continues to enforce certain health measures. Masks are still required in instructional spaces, such as classrooms and seminar rooms, to minimize the transmission of COVID-19 on campus. Additionally, students and staff are asked to complete a COVID-19 self-assessment if they exhibit symptoms or have tested positive for the virus. ​Previously, Western had one of the most stringent COVID-19 vaccination [sic] policies among Canadian universities. In August 2022, it mandated that all students, faculty, and staff receive a complete primary series of the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] along with a booster dose, generally totaling three doses. Proof of vaccination [sic] was required by October 1, 2022, with students in residence needing to get their booster dose before moving in. ​This policy faced legal challenges, but in September 2022, Ontario’s Superior Court upheld the university's right to collect proof of vaccination [sic], ruling that it did not violate the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act (FIPPA). ​Link Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cathie Stewart, 67, Link

Ernest Martin Jr., 63, Link

Allan MacKinnon, 75, Link

Cheryl Grassl, 40, Link

Florevic Nicolas Malapit, 39, Link

Rakesh Verma, 59, Link

Wayne Charles LaFlamme, 70, Link

Brenda Chowen, 61, Link

Jay Bradley Palo, 53, Link

Idalee Yvonne Roberts, 75, Link

Paul Kenneth VanEvery, 61, Link

Bunny Ramnauth, 57, Link

Kyley Haughton, 40, Link

Penelope Ann "Penny" McComb, 64, Link

Angelo Giovanni Brunetta, 58, Link

Bernard James Leonard, 50, Link

Guery Rinald Goyo, 64, Link

Cheryl Marie Rogers, 68, Link

Brian Edward Cole, 60, Link

Gizella Lukacs Araya Vanderwerf, 66, Link

Amber Marie Morley, 31, Link

Laura Lynn Dodds, 64, Link

Jeffery Stephen Steel McGhie, 51, Link

Joseph Michael Fenech, 62, Link

Mira Marunic, 63, Link

Francesco "Frankie" Ala, 41, Link

Eden Melissa Alchin, 25, Link

Royal Joseph Carney, 52, Link

Quentin Caza, 18, Link

Thanh Phong Lam, 49, Link

Grace Luk, 49, Link

Jeremy John Moores McNeil, 20, Link

Jimmy (Jim) Palombi, 68, Link

Holly Roxanne Van Ravens - Creighton, 41, Link

Clarence William Westhaver, 56, Link

Pierre Chaput, 56, Link

Patrick Bertrand, 40, Link

Coralie Robinson, 55, Link

Bryan David MacDonald, 45, Link

Riccardo Koehler, 52, Link

Joanne Elizabeth O'Connor, 67, Link

William “Kirk “ Stewart, 69, Link

Jeremy Rushton, 40, Link

Gregory Joseph Horoky, 74, Link

Bob Harding, 61, Link

Simona Ciobanu, 55, Link

George Robert Blower, 61, Link

Jeff McClinton, 64, Link

Eric Ohene Nkansah, 53, Link

Ricky Faron Thomas Osawanimiki, 65, Link

Dalila Murphy, 54

April 24, 2025

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that donations be made to 'The Dystonia Medical Research Foundation of Canada', in honor of her enduring spirit.

Researcher's note - Dystonia is a disorder that affects the way the body moves. It causes the muscles to contract, which makes them move involuntarily or get stuck in an abnormal position. Dystonia can affect the entire body or a certain part, and the movements can sometimes cause pain. Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derwin "Derry" Alexander Ross, 73, Link

Linda Alice McVey, 61, Link

Rick Clark, 72, Link

Rosemary Smith, 72, Link

Emily Mapletoft, 24, Link

Lisa Marie Turner, 63, Link

Wilfred Lucius "Butch" Crooks, 68, Link

Chrysta Beaton, 45, Link

John George Luckman, 73, Link

Curtis Peters, 55, Link

Christiana Serwaa Bonsu, 55, Link

Valerie DeCaire, 68, Link

Aidan Barter, 24, Link

Mirae Cho, 64, Link

Yvette Chiasson, 61, Link

Giuseppe Alfano, 72, Link

Nicole Grace Gaspar, 30, Link

Janet Lynn Gagnon, 68, Link

Anthony Richard Goddyn, 55, Link

Andrew Beveridge, 62, Link

David Nathaniel St. Pierre, 25, Link

Eldon Coles, 57, Link

Randall Morrison, 68, Link

Herberto Goulart Da Rosa, 55, Link

Lynn Davidson, 63, Link

Pierre Beaulieu, 52, Link

Teresa Marie Cartwright, 39, Link

Ronald Reginald Campbell, 69, Link

Brett Michael Drouillard, 55, Link

Deborah Lynn Dolph, 75, Link

Rebecca Love Acquah - Sampson Harding, 64, Link

Cecilia Estanislao, 70, Link

Susan Elizabeth Prieur, 64, Link

Cynthia Lou O'Hare, 68, Link

Jennifer Ann Robert, 59, Link

George Eldon Martin, 70, Link

Jason Barron, 50, Link

Stratos Klemos, 72, Link

Dave Swann, 55, Link

Donald Leproude, 73, Link

Esardai Sankar, 73, Link

Donna Lee Ebbs, 64, Link

Wasim Abboud, 37, Link

L. Charlene Thomas, 73, Link

Patricia Alonzi, 46, Link

Kimberly McLeod, 64, Link

R. James "Jim" Young, Dep. Chief Belleville Fire, 58, Link

Karen Alayne Olmstead, 74, Link

Graziana (Grace) Sverko, 66, Link

John Andrew Creighton, 73, Link

Orville Wilson, 63, Link

Karina Villar Sanabria, 49, Link

John Gordon Perry, 66, Link

James Ferguson, 69, Link

Leo Albert Elijah, 59, Link

Stephen Anthony Horenberg, 65, Link

Sandy James MacKay, 74

April 23, 2025

Peacefully at ARCH on Saturday, April 20, 2025, at the age of 74.

Memorial donations may be made to ARCH or Tracy’s Dream.

Researcher's note - Tracy's Dream has been developed to help support cancer patients with parking costs while attending treatments at the Algoma District Cancer Program. Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Irene Socchia, 72, Link

Anna Marie Jeffrey, 70, Link

Ronald "Ron" Ypma, 61, Link

Sandra Elizabeth Laybolt, 58, Link

Janet Gagnon, 68, Link

Barry Francis Nelligan, 75, Link

Gerry Sequillion, 74, Link

Shawn Hogeboom, 52, Link

Audrey Jacqueline "Jackie" Flindall, 71, Link

Tara Marie Milburn, 50, Link

Peter Stanley Parwicki, 74, Link

Doug Haskett, 57, Link

Hazel Garrick, 62, Link

Chinwe "Grace" Onwubolu, 34, Link

Amanda Sumiko McCormick, 46, Link

Connie Hayhoe, 59, Link

Marco Fernandes, 45, Link

Jennifer Christine Miller, 50, Link

Richard James Anderson, 62, Link

Kathleen Laliberté, 63, Link

Vassilici Lumley, 73, Link

Angelo Giovanni Brunetta, 58, Link

Norma Linda Barber, 74, Link

Dylan John McLachlan, 24, Link

Kathryn "Kathy" Barnes, 71, Link

Moira Jean “Mo” Johnston, 69, Link

Gaylord Stephen “Gator” Hollingsworth, 71, Link

Terry Scott Kelly, 65, Link

Bradley John "Brad" Foster, 72, Link

Devan Kealey, 28, Link

Patty Lynn McNeil, 56, Link

Zachary Gaudette-Beauchesne, 44, Link

Donald Runstedler, 68, Link

Slawomir Wojczyszyn, 57, Link

Omer Aziz, 61, Link

Matthew "Matt" Fagan, 31, Link

Cheryl Green-Betts, 67, Link

Baby Orias, 65, Link

Vince Galifi, 65, Link

Brenda Lee Lukovnjak, 74, Link

Bryna Patman, 40, Link

Michael Joseph Reddam, 54, Link

Mitchell Thompson, 66, Link

Marilyn Theresa Carson, 68, Link

Darrel Stierle, 44, Link

Clayton Shapwaykeesic, 40, Link

Jeff Latimer, 66, Link

William Clifton Elvidge, 69, Link

Jamie Stephens, 40, Link

Sherry Linda Keats, 48, Link

Robert Andrew Thomson, 63, Link

William John May, 72, Link

Peter James Seguin, 66, Link

Humberto Da Rosa, 43, Link

Trish Corfield, 64, Link

Joseph Michael Fenech, 62, Link

Leonard Anderson, 64, Link

Lynn Cormier, 57, Link

Vicky Bondy, 63, Link

Lynn Graham, 70, Link

Brian Rea "Douglas" McMillan, 72, Link

Pierre "Peter" Couillard, 68, Link

Mayur Patel, 26, Link

Lishaben Tejaskumar Fadadu, 32, Link

Joseph John Wintar, 62, Link

Donald Keith Rantz, 72, Link

Michel Lionel Paquette, 64, Link

Marco Cesar Rodrigues, 47, Link

Allan Robert Pammett, 56, Link

Matthew Nicholas Fusaro, 24, Link

Victor Tsu-Yuh Hsu, 59, Link

Allen Bradley Connor, 70, Link

Garry Mervin Chernest, 70, Link

Julia Ann Banham, 50, Link

Lynne Mabel Cole, 72, Link

Bonnie Edith Elizabeth Sparrow, 67, Link

Ronald Wilson Craig, 73, Link

Lesley Nagoda, 49, Link

Eva Markova, 75, Link

Wayne Joseph McHale, 74, Link

Michael John Dennett, 63, Link

Fiorenza Forgione, 75, Link

Charmaine Choi, 40, Link

Prince Edward Island (5)

Jenny Rebecca deVries, 32, Link

Howard "Howie" Paul Doherty, 48, Link

David William Wall, 70, Link