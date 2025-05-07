A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (155)

‘Floribama Shore’ star Kirk Medas dead at 33 after ‘severe’ illness

May 2, 2025

“Floribama Shore” star Kirk Medas has passed away. He was 33. Aimee Hall, who starred alongside Medas on the popular MTV reality show, announced the tragic news on Facebook on Friday, May 2. Medas’ heartbreaking death comes after it was revealed that the reality TV star had been fighting for his life on a ventilator for over two weeks amid a “severe case” of necrotizing pancreatitis and sepsis. He was hospitalized in intensive care on April 18, according to an Instagram post shared by Hall and fellow “Floribama Shore” alum Nilsa Prowant on Thursday. He fell into a coma shortly after. “I’ll never forget the moment they placed him on the ventilator, before the coma took hold. I told him I loved him, and tears rolled from his eyes,” Hall wrote in her moving tribute on Friday. Following “Floribama Shore,” Medas made several special appearances on other reality shows like “Fear Factor” and “Wild ‘n Out.” He also spent his final months posting on Instagram about his fitness and spiritual journey.

Andrew Karpen, Bleecker Street Founder and Respected Independent Film Executive, Dies at 59

April 29, 2025

Andrew Karpen, a widely respected film executive and the founder of Bleecker Street Media, died on Monday in Connecticut. He was 59. Karpen, an easygoing fixture of the indie film scene, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, in 2024. Before launching Bleecker Street in 2014, Karpen served as co-CEO of Focus Features for more than a decade.

‘Ren & Stimpy’ Artist and Spümcø Co-founder Jim Smith Has Died, Age 70

May 5, 2025

Storyboard and Layout artist, character designer and musician Jim Smith (born James Carl Jobb) died on Friday, May 2, of a heart attack at age 70. The animation veteran was perhaps best known for co-founding indie studio Spümcø with working partner John Kricfalusi, Bob Camp and Lynne Naylor and co-developing the influential Nickelodeon series The Ren & Stimpy Show in 1991. Smith was also an accomplished musician: He played the guitar on the Ren & Stimpy theme song, alongside Scott Huml and Chris Reccardi.

Jackson ‘Butch’ Guice, Acclaimed Longtime DC and Marvel Artist, Has Passed Away

May 1, 2025

Jackson “Butch” Guice, an acclaimed artist for Marvel and DC since the early 1980s (and the co-creator of the iconic X-Men villain, Apocalypse), has passed away at the age of 63, according to a social media message from Guice’s brother-in-law, James Hettel. Guice had recently been dealing with some health struggles.

No cause of death reported.

Blues legend Joe Louis Walker passes away

May 3, 2025

Joe Louis Walker passed away at the age of 75. The electric blues musician, passed away due to cardiac-related illness and died surrounded by family, that is, his wife of 16 years, Robin and two daughters, Leena and Bernice, as per Rolling Stone. His career spans for over six decades, where the guitarist and singer worked with artists like Bonnie Raitt and Mark Knopfler. Walker also opened for icons like Muddy Waters and Thelonious Monk, being considered a “musician’s musician” in the genre of blues with Aretha Franklin dubbing him as “The Bluesman.”

Scott Gertner, former owner of Sky Bar in Montrose, 3-time Grammy nominee, passes away

May 1, 2025

HOUSTON, TX – Several reliable sources tell the Isiah Factor Uncensored that legendary and three-time Grammy nominee Scott Gertner [61] has died. In a statement, family members said, “We are deeply saddened today to share the news of the unexpected passing of Houston entertainment icon Scott Gertner. Our family is heartbroken and still processing this sudden loss. We appreciate your expressions of love and kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this difficult time. Funeral details will be shared soon.”

No cause of death reported.

Former Kentucky MBB player Larry Johnson dies at 70

May 2, 2025

Larry Johnson, who made All-SEC Third Team in the 1976-77 season as a 6-foot-2 guard on the Kentucky men’s basketball program, has passed away at the age of 70. After his college career, Johnson, who would have turned 71 years old on November 28 of this year, went on to play one season in the NBA with the Buffalo Braves (now the Los Angeles Clippers). He was selected with the 24th overall pick in the 1977 NBA Draft, but spent most of his professional playing career overseas in Japan before going into a life in coaching.

Researcher’s Note – Johnson passed peacefully on April 29, 2025, in Mount Vernon, KY, surrounded by love. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy and donations may be directed to Rockcastle Regional Hospital and Respiratory Care Center: Link

No cause of death reported.

Two surfers in Hawaii “died suddenly”:

R.I.P. Clyde Aikau. Legendary Big Wave Rider and younger brother of Eddie Aikau passed at 75 away Saturday night

May 5, 2025

Legendary Hawaiian waterman Clyde Aikau, the younger brother of world-renowned waterman Eddie Aikau, passed away peacefully at his Waimanalo home on Saturday evening. Clyde, 75, is survived by his wife Eleni Aikau, son Ha’a Aikau, sister Myra Aikau, nieces and nephews. In recent years, Clyde rallied with his family’s support through a series of heart issues and ultimately pancreatic cancer.

Link

Pioneer of Women’s Surfing at Pipeline Passes Away

April 29, 2025

O’ahu, Hawai’i – The surf world is mourning, as an icon, a pioneer, an innovator in the realm of women’s charging heavy Hawaiian waves, has passed away. Lane Davey has died of cancer; she was 55 years old. In an Instagram post over the weekend, Lane’s husband – legendary surf photographer Sean Davey – announced the news, and shared a beautiful message honoring his late wife. “I lost my best friend early this morning. Lane and I were married for almost 30 beautiful years together. In 2023, Laneski was diagnosed with stage 4 metastasized cancer and given just 2 months to live. Straight away she got to work, fighting this horrible affliction with every fiber of her being. She threw everything at it including the proverbial kitchen sink, along the way enduring 5 serious operations that left her grossly disfigured. I’ve never seen anyone fight so hard to live. Two years down the line and she finally succumbed to the cancer, while still very much fighting the good fight. Lane fought this like a warrior. Many difficult moments today, but none more so than when they wheeled her away, knowing that I’d never see her again. I was inconsolable at that point. I’ve never felt more emotional pain than today. If I can offer anyone out there advice from this, please get yourself properly checked out once a year. For most folks, it’s just a simple blood draw. Lane was an excellent example that it can happen to anyone. Lane didn’t smoke or drink and she was an extremely healthy eater. The absolute last person that you would expect to be afflicted with any disease.”

Researcher’s Note – Davey was “vaccinated” Lane “LaneSki” Davey teaches literature, creative writing, first-year composition, and religion courses as a lecturer at the University of Hawai’i Mānoa: Link

The University of Hawaii today announced that a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination [sic] policy for employees will go into effect on Jan. 3. Under the new policy, all UH employees — including those that are teleworking — will be required to be fully vaccinated [sic] against the COVID-19 virus or receive an approved medical or religious exemption: Link

BMX Rider Davey Watson Has Unexpectedly Died

April 30, 2025

Though details remain scarce, it has come to light that Davey Watson [36] has passed away. While the exact date of his death has not been confirmed, it’s believed that Davey Watson died sometime in late April 2025. The BMX community was quick to respond to the tragic news, as several fans and amateur riders took to social media to offer their condolences, celebrate his legacy, and pay tribute to a rider who meant so much to so many.

No cause of death reported.

Former UW-Whitewater Star Ryan Ponick Dies, Leaving Parents Todd And Kim Ponick

April 29, 2025

Stanley, WI – Ryan Ponick, a former football star and team captain at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, passed away at the young age of 26, leaving his friends, family, and loved ones devastated. The Wisconsin native, Ryan Ponick, passed away on April 23, 2025; however, the information regarding the cause and manner of his untimely death his not yet available.

Link

Former Yankees All-Star Dedicates Home Run to Late Agent After Sudden Death

April 29, 2025

As Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres watched his ninth-inning home run sail into the left field sky Tuesday night, the two-time All-Star thought about the man who helped him reach the big leagues. Torres’ longtime agent, Scott Pucino, passed away on Sunday in Illinois. A quick glance at Torres’ social media Tuesday night made it clear just what he thought about Pucino. A cause of death has not been announced for the 71-year-old Pucino, who represented various MLB players.

No cause of death reported.

Eric Gardner, longtime meteorologist with KOTA Territory News, passes away

April 29, 2025

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Eric Gardner, the morning and noon meteorologist with KOTA Territory News, passed away sometime Monday evening. Eric has been an integral part of the KOTA-TV family since December 2002. Eric Gardner was 60 years old.

Researcher’s Note – KOTA-TV (channel 3) is a television station in Rapid City, South Dakota, affiliated with ABC: ABC to Face Trial Over ‘General Hospital’ Firings Tied to COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Mandates: Link

No cause of death reported.

Detroit DJ Grant Jackson has passed away

May 5, 2025

Grant Jackson, a well-known Detroit-based DJ known for hosting the popular local club night ‘Taco Tuesdays,’ has passed away at the age of 35. His family announced the news on his Facebook page on Friday, May 2nd, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Popular Topeka radio personality dies

May 5, 2025

TOPEKA, Kan. – An iconic voice of Topeka’s radio airwaves has passed away. John Lee Hooker died early Monday morning. His daughter, Abby, said he’d battled cancer for more than a year. Hooker hosted the Majic Morning Show on KMAJ for 33 years alongside Mike Manns. Chris Gallagher joined them for many years, as well. Hooker and Manns signed off in June 2018.

No age reported.

Beloved Alabama radio host Rod Sisco dead at 54

May 2, 2025

For many years, Sisco was a familiar voice hosting the afternoon drive show on Yellowhammer affiliate station, 105.1 WQSB in Albertville [AL]. Sisco passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 1st, leaving a void in the Alabama broadcasting community.

No cause of death reported.

Four journalists “died suddenly”:

Shelter Island Reporter obituary: Andrea Blaugrund Nevins

May 4, 2025

Andrea Blaugrund Nevins, 63, passed away from breast cancer surrounded by her family at her home in Los Angeles, Calif., on April 12, 2025. Following graduation, she pursued her love of storytelling, searching for subjects that illuminate the better side of humanity through her work as a journalist in the rural South; a reporter at NPR radio in Washington, D.C.: and at ABC News in New York, where she earned an Emmy Award for her reporting. Her first independent documentary, “Still Kicking,” received an Academy Award nomination.

Longtime NJ Advance Media reporter Matt Arco dies at age 39

May 2, 2025

Matt Arco, a sharp political journalist who doggedly covered governors, presidents, and presidential candidates for NJ Advance Media for more than a decade, died suddenly of natural causes Wednesday, his family said. He was 39. Deeply sourced, eager to sniff out hypocrisy, and beloved by colleagues, friends, and family, Arco was technically the first reporter hired by NJ Advance Media — the company that provides content to NJ.com and The Star-Ledger — in 2014. He quickly became a force at the Statehouse bureau, emerging as one of the most respected reporters covering the colorful and dramatic world of New Jersey politics. Arco also covered the administration of Chris Christie‘s successor, Gov. Phil Murphy, including providing daily and deep coverage during the COVID crisis.

Researcher’s Note - COVID vaccine [sic] or negative test to be required at NJ’s Statehouse in Trenton. Employees and visitors at the Statehouse must be vaccinated [sic] or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test beginning Dec. 1. 2021: Link

No cause of death reported.

Matt Thomas, award-winning journalist and former WFAA employee, dies at 41

April 30, 2025

HOUSTON, TX — Matt Thomas, an award-winning journalist and former WFAA employee, died on Wednesday after a brief illness, according to his current employer, Houston Public Media. He was 41. Thomas was a journalist’s journalist, and he spent his adulthood building a career that spanned from ABC Radio News in New York to right here at WFAA in Dallas, where he served as a Senior Content Editor.

No cause of death reported.

Guy Leonard, 49

May 2, 2025

Guy Joseph Leonard, Jr., 49, of Great Mills, MD, died suddenly April 24, 2025. In 2007, he began the second leg of his career as a staff writer with The County Times Newspaper, working diligently to make the start-up newspaper one of the most trusted and reliable sources of news locally in St. Mary’s County.

No cause of death reported.

Elise Long, aka Londyn Richie, Passes Away After Battle With Cancer

April 29, 2025

Entrepreneur, credit expert, and real estate powerhouse Elise Long, known professionally as Londyn Richie, has passed away at the age of 39 following a courageous battle with stage IV breast cancer. Her family confirmed her passing occurred peacefully on April 28 at 4:28 AM, surrounded by close friends and loved ones in Bali. Known as a serial entrepreneur and mentor to thousands, Elise built a name for herself as a credit repair guru and commercial real estate expert, based in Atlanta, Georgia. Londyn Richie’s brand became commonly known for financial empowerment. Her YouTube channel, “Londyn Richie TV,” gave followers a glimpse into her lifestyle and travels. She often documented her experiences worldwide, including her final days in Bali.

Link

Highly experienced American mountaineer dies of cardiac arrest climbing 27,838 ft peak

May 5, 2025

American mountaineer Alexander Pancoe died, likely from cardiac arrest, while preparing to summit Mt Makalu in Nepal. The renowned mountaineer from Illinois felt unwell late on Sunday night at Camp II after returning from Camp III, Iswari Paudel, managing director at Himalayan Guides, the expedition organiser, told The Independent. Pancoe, 39, had completed an acclimatisation rotation to Camp III, a practice climb meant to help the body adapt to reduced oxygen levels before a summit attempt. Pancoe aimed to raise $27,838 – the height of Mt Makalu in feet – for Lurie Children’s pediatric blood cancer programme in his hometown. The climber had survived a brain tumour but was battling leukaemia at the time of his death. Mr Paudal told The Independent that “Alex died possibly of cardiac arrest”. “The cause of the death can be confirmed after postmortem only, but we suspect that it was a cardiac arrest,” he said on the phone from Kathmandu. Mr Paudel said Pancoe had reached Nepal early last month. On Sunday, Pancoe’s team of four, his expedition leader, was about to rest for the night when he felt unwell. The teammates tried to revive him for over an hour, but he was unresponsive, Mr Paudel said.

Link

Julia M. Alexander, Walters Art Museum’s first female director, dies at 57

May 5, 2025

Former Walters Art Museum CEO and Executive Director Julia M. Alexander died Sunday night at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, the Baltimore [MD] museum confirmed. The cause of death was a heart attack. She was 57. The Claremont, California, native was named the Walters’ director in 2013 — the fifth in the museum’s history and the first woman to hold the position. In 2024, she left the Walters to become president of New York’s Samuel H. Kress Foundation, which supports the studies of European art, architecture and archaeology.

Researcher’s Note – The Walters Art Museum has a COVID-19 Vaccination [sic] Policy that requires all employees to be fully vaccinated per the CDC’s definition of full vaccination [sic]: Link

John Brantley, the former longtime director of RDU International Airport, has died

May 4, 2025

John Brantley, the former longtime director of Raleigh-Durham International Airport who helped guide the operation into the modern era, has died. Brantley, 82, died unexpectedly on Friday at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh [NC], according to his obituary. Brantley was director of RDU Airport from 1982 to 2011 during a period of tremendous growth. In lieu of flowers, Brantley’s family is asking that donations be made in his honor to the Raleigh Rescue Mission or the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

Prince David Klaren Laamea Kaumualii Kawananakoa dies at 73

May 2, 2025

HONOLULU, HI – Prince David Klaren Laamea Kaumualii Kawananakoa, a respected figure in Hawaii’s alii lineage and a dedicated cultural steward, has died. He passed away on May 1 in Honolulu at the age of 73, the Kawananakoa family announced Friday. Kawananakoa was a direct descendant of Prince David Kawananakoa, heir to the Hawaiian Kingdom, and King Kaumualii, the last sovereign ruler of Kauai and Niihau.

No cause of death reported.

City officials mourn untimely death of building and health inspector

May 5, 2025

CLAREMONT, N.H. — The city of Claremont is mourning the death of Chief Building Official and Health Officer Joel Tremblay, who died suddenly on Saturday night when he suffered a “medical event” while inspecting the McDonald’s on Washington Street. “Right now we don’t know 100% what happened so I would hate to even speculate, but we just know it is a horrible situation,” Mayor Dale Girard said. “I feel for his coworkers and I feel for his family. It’s just a really tough situation at this point.” Girard said Tremblay, 47, did end up on the floor, but wasn’t sure if he slipped or if a medical condition caused him to go down. Police Chief Brent Wilmot also did not want to speculate, but said the city has been working with the medical examiner to determine the cause and manner of death. Wilmot knew Tremblay well, as he was a police commissioner for nine years and a former city councilor.

Link

Stutsman County Official Jerry Bergquist Passes Away

April 29, 2025

JAMESTOWN, N.D. – Gerald “Jerry” Bergquist, 72, died Thursday April 24th, 2025 unexpectedly. Bergquist was one of the most respected Emergency Managers in the state of North Dakota. He was always willing to let the public know what the situation was during every disaster via of the media. Shortly after his retirement he was elected as a member to the Stutsman County Commission in November of 2022. He was serving as the Chairman of the Commission until his death.

No cause of death reported.

Waukesha County Board District 3 Supervisor Richard Morris dies unexpectedly

April 30, 2025

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha County Board District 3 Supervisor Richard Morris [83] died unexpectedly, the board shared on Facebook Tuesday night. Morris had served on the Waukesha County Board for over a decade. In the post, the Board called Morris a “dedicated public servant and a respected member of the Board.”

No cause of death reported.

A physicist “died suddenly”:

Dr. Vincent Urick, 46

May 2, 2025

Dr. Vincent (Vince) Jude Urick Jr died unexpectedly in Alexandria, VA, on April 25, 2025. He has authored more than 135 publications including the book, Fundamentals of Microwave Photonics and five U.S. patents. He lived in Alexandria, VA, for the last 24 years, but his heart was always in Irish Valley, Paxinos, PA, where he was raised. Dr. Urick began his career as a Research Physicist with the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory. In 2016, he moved to the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) where he remained until his death. His unexpected death marks the loss of a formidable leader whose contributions to national security have significantly reshaped modern military technology. One of Dr. Urick’s most influential projects involved the integration of cutting-edge artificial intelligence into military systems, providing soldiers with unprecedented analytical tools that transformed decision-making processes during critical missions.

Researcher’s Note – Mandatory Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination [sic] of DoD Civilian Employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Anchorage soldier dies during training in South Carolina

May 2, 2025

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A 22-year-old soldier from Anchorage died last week during a training exercise in South Carolina, Army officials in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, said Friday. Pvt. Gabriel J. Perez died during basic combat training on April 24, according to Fort Jackson media relations spokesperson Nathan Clinebelle. Perez was an active-duty soldier in training and was assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment. There was no immediate word on the cause of death, Fort Jackson officials said, but an investigation is currently underway.

Researcher’s Note – The DoD already administers 17 different vaccines to service members—outlined in the “Joint Regulation on Immunization and Chemoprophylaxis for the Prevention of Infectious Diseases.” These are the mandatory vaccinations that all service members are required to receive before initial entry or basic training: Adenovirus Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Influenza, Measles, mumps, rubella, Meningococcal Polio virus, Tetanus, Diphtheria, Varicella. Other vaccines administered depending on risk and occupation: Anthrax, Haemophilus influenzae type B, Japanese encephalitis, Pneumococcal Rabies, Smallpox, Typhoid fever, Yellow fever. Service members can request to opt out of a mandatory vaccination on health, administrative or religious grounds. These exemptions can be temporary or permanent: Link.

No cause of death reported.

Two infants “died suddenly”:

Influencer Lizzie Kieffer Announces Death of 12-Month-Old Daughter: ‘We Are Shattered’

April 28, 2025

Content creator Lizzie Kieffer is mourning an unthinkable loss. The physical therapist and social media personality, who is best known for helping women navigate pregnancy and postpartum, shared the devastating news that her 12-month-old daughter, Lilian “Lily” Louise Kieffer, has tragically died. “We are shattered,” Lizzie wrote in a gut-wrenching Instagram post on April 26. “Wednesday we woke up to a nightmare that we never imagined becoming our reality. Our Lily passed away.” Lizzie, who has over 300,000 followers across platforms, revealed that she and husband Matt Kieffer – who are also parents to daughter Mia and currently expecting another baby – are still searching for answers surrounding Lily’s sudden passing. According to the post, the couple that their daughter had a large mass on her brain, which went undetected. “She never showed signs,” Lizzie explained. “We won’t know more answers with many of these things for months until further testing is done.”

Link

Brendyn Everet Martin, 2 months

May 5, 2025

Brendyn Everet Martin, age 2 months, died unexpectedly Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Jamestown [ND]. Brendyn was preceded in death by an infant sister, Gretchyn, in 2020.

No cause of death reported.

Two children “died suddenly”:

‘Okay Baby’ TikTok star Preston Ordone’s heartbroken mom chokes back tears as she breaks silence on 2-year-old’s death

May 1, 2025

The mother of a beloved toddler who went viral on TikTok as “Okay Baby” has broken her silence on her son’s heartbreaking death. Parents Katelynn and Jaelan Ordone’s were traveling in their family truck with their two-year-old son, Preston, on April 24, when they were involved in a single-vehicle crash. Preston died from his injuries after the family’s vehicle veered off the roadway to the right and struck a tree, according to the Louisiana State Police. The family was heading home from a doctor’s appointment when the accident occurred, family members said. Loved ones of the Ordones shared horrific details about the crash in a video shared on Instagram on April 27. “Their truck veered to the right off the interstate and struck a tree and unfortunately Preston didn’t make it,” a woman called Brielle said. She said Preston’s parents are “severely injured.” “Katelynn has multiple broken bones. She had a very bad concussion. She walked for the first time today,” Brielle added. “Jaelan had to have emergency surgery on one of his legs. He has rods, pins in them. They’re both at different hospitals.” As part of the ongoing investigation, a routine toxicology sample was collected from the driver for analysis.

Link

‘Hero’ 8-year-old son of retired NYPD officer succumbs to rare brain cancer

May 3, 2025

The 8-year-old son of retired NYPD Lt. Eric Dym has died after touching the hearts of those who learned of his courageous battle against brain cancer. “Derek fought so hard,” his broken-hearted dad told The Post. “This cancer is just a monster.” The boy, who loved Minecraft, swimming, and art, died peacefully on May 1 — 14 months after being diagnosed with DMG Glioma, an aggressive cancer which strikes about 300 children a year in the US. The cancer started with headaches, striking while Dym, his wife Luiza, Derek and daughter Ellie, 3, were living in Bali after selling their home to travel through Asia on the adventure of a lifetime. Leaving everything behind, the Dyms rushed to LA, the closest US city with a children’s hospital. While they stayed in an RV, Derek underwent radiation and oral chemotherapy for the tumor, which could not be surgically removed because of its location in the brain. On their own, the Dyms also purchased costly alternative treatments such as a sound-therapy machine and a device using low-frequency electric fields aimed at destroying cancer cells. But Derek’s condition steadily worsened. He entered hospice on March 5, and Laguna Beach police officers escorted the family to an apartment where Derek could get comfort care at home. Derek fell into “a deep sleep” on Easter Sunday, Dym said. Derek did not wake up.

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

Indian Valley high school sophomore dies following battle with brain cancer

May 5, 2025

GNADENHUTTEN, Ohio – Indian Valley Local Schools are morning the death of a high school student. Evan Davis, a sophomore, died Saturday following a lengthy battle with an aggressive brain stem cancer. Davis was described by his band community as someone with great courage, strength, and determination. Online posts say Evan had been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor in 2023, but he continued to fight and do what he loved, including drumming with the marching band, as he dealt with side effects from treatments.

No age reported.

Former Allentown Central Catholic High School Student-Athlete Kiephe Wignal Passes Away At 19

May 2, 2025

Kiephe Wignal, a native of Allentown, Pennsylvania, and a high school student-athlete, passed away at the untimely age of 19, leaving his family, friends, and loved ones devastated. The Pennsylvania native, Kiephe Wignal, passed away on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. However, the details surrounding the cause and manner of his untimely death are not yet available.

Piper High School student dies after suffering medical episode in class

April 29, 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 15-year-old girl has died after suffering a medical emergency inside a Piper High School classroom last week. According to the teen’s family, on Thursday, April 24, Asia Green was in class when she told her teacher she couldn’t breathe. The family told FOX4 that the teacher encouraged Green to use an inhaler, but it did not help. Shortly after, the teen collapsed and hit her head, which the family said led to a staff member performing CPR while another escorted the students out the classroom. Paramedics started advanced life support and took over CPR. Green died on Sunday at the hospital. Green’s family said she had no history of heart issues; however, doctors told them she died from cardiac arrest.

Researcher’s Note - This teenage girl was under the cover of her brothers care and was likely on Medicaid. Most states require pediatricians who treat Medicare patients to enroll in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Vaccines for Children Program. The program requires doctors to administer all vaccines on the childhood immunization schedule to their Medicaid patients, regardless of the child’s health status or their parents’ wishes.

Link

Law enforcement searches for answers in teen deaths

April 28, 2025

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — The community of Brown County is reeling and searching for answers after the the deaths of two teenagers. April 28, Brown County Sheriff Vance Hill posted a statement to Facebook, saying deputies responded to the deaths of two teenagers over the weekend, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy. He described the deaths as “unexpected” and reportedly took place in two separate locations within the county, leading investigators to suspect there’s no connection [sic].

No cause of death reported.

Three college students “died suddenly”:

University announces death of undergraduate student Ian Hyun Kim

May 1, 2025

Durham, NC – [Duke] University announced the death of Ian Hyun Kim, a sophomore in the Trinity College of Arts & Sciences who passed away unexpectedly overnight. The cause of death has not yet been announced, but University administrators said that there was no sign of foul play.

Researcher’s Note - Although Duke dropped its “vaccination” mandate, it “strongly encourages” the jab: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Jersey Shore Waterpark EMT Dies Suddenly: Remembering Paul Yannarelli

April 29, 2025

The sudden death of a 20-year-old New Jersey resident, college sophomore, and EMT is sending shockwaves through multiple communities. Paul Edward Yannarelli died in Waco, Texas, on April 22, according to his obituary from Festa Memorial Funeral Home. A Totowa native, Paul was a student at Baylor University in Texas where he was a member of the wakeboarding team, his obituary says. The Baylor University Honors College shared in a Facebook post saying Paul was a sophomore majoring in health science studies, and a “cherished member of the Honors Residential College community in Alexander Hall,” the university said. The Casino Pier and Breakwater Beach Waterpark in Seaside Heights, where Paul worked summers, said they were “deeply saddened” by Paul’s sudden loss. “Paul worked as an EMT for the waterpark and pier in the past summers and was an excellent team member,” the Casino Pier post said.

Researcher’s Note – While Baylor never mandated covid “vaccination,” nearly 80% of undergraduates got the jab, compared to 96% at schools with mandates: Link

No cause of death reported.

Kathryn Jarvis, 21

May 4, 2025

Kathryn (Ryn) Delaney Jarvis, 21, passed away unexpectedly on April 30th, 2025, in Blacksburg, VA. She was a native of Virginia Beach. At the time of her death, she was a Junior, Biochemistry Major working toward a minor in French at Virginia Tech. She has maintained Dean’s List every semester and volunteered at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC.

Researcher’s Note – The university strongly encourages COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] and boosters: Link

No cause of death reported.

A biotech exec “died suddenly”:

Kirstin Sims, 49

May 4, 2025

San Jose, CA – Kirstin Lynn (Krall) Sims passed away Monday, April 21, 2025, following a short illness with her family by her side. Kirstin had an accomplished career in Biotech as a leader in quality, most recently as an Associate Director at Guardant Health. She created processes ensuring hundreds of thousands of patients received medical test results that they and their medical teams could rely on to guide their care. The family requests donations to be made to Stanford Medical Center in Esophageal Cancer or other charities of their choice.

Researcher’s Note – Covid Vaccination [Sic] Policy: Guardant Health Requires All Employees To Be Fully Vaccinated [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Ann Waldron, 67

May 4, 2025

Reno, NV – Ann M. Waldron, 67, of Reno, Nevada, passed away on April 4, 2025, in Reno after a short illness. In 1985, she graduated from the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health with her doctorate in medicine. She completed her Residency in Internal Medicine at the University of South Carolina in 1987; and her Residency in Psychiatry from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1990. She practiced medicine in Minneapolis, Minnesota and Reno, Nevada over 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Four nurses “died suddenly”:

Hearts Break Over Mom-of-Three’s ‘Honor Walk’ After Sudden Death at 41

April 27, 2025

A bereaved sister has shared the heartbreaking moment her sister received an honor walk through the hospital following her sudden cardiac arrest. Mom-of-three Jasmine Barbuto went into cardiac arrest on April 9 and was eventually discovered on the kitchen floor by her young children. They called 911 and emergency services revived Barbuto, 41, twice before transferring her to the hospital. Unfortunately, it’s thought that she was without oxygen for around 30 to 40 minutes while unconscious, and she was left with no brain function. Barbuto’s younger sister, Jade Chipps, 35, told Newsweek that it all happened “out of the blue” and the family was left in a state of shock. Medical professionals are still trying to work out the exact cause. “Jasmine was a very loving and nurturing person. She took pride in being a mother to her three children, being a wife to her husband, who is a sheriff, and she loved her job as a [pediatric] nurse,” Chipps, of Naples, Florida, said. For the six days she was in the hospital, Barbuto had many tests, and the staff tried to make her comfortable however they could. As she was an organ donor, it was decided that her organs should be harvested to help transplant patients. Before that surgery, Barbuto received an emotional “honor walk” through the hospital on April 15. As her bed was wheeled through the corridors, around 250 people stood by in silence to pay their respects to the mom-of-three who would go on and save more lives.

Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

Link

Mary Lee, 63

May 3, 2025

Duluth, MN – Mary Kathryn Lee, 63, died unexpectedly on Wednesday April 30, 2025, at her residence. Mary was employed as a home health administrator at St. Mary’s Medical Center for 25 years and was currently working at United Health Care for the last 13 years.

Researcher’s Note - UnitedHealth Group will require Covid vaccine [sic] for many employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

April Perkins, 47

May 2, 2025

April Ann Perkins, age 47, of Huntington, IN, passed away at her residence on Sunday, April 27, 2025. She was a registered nurse at Lutheran Hospital in the oncology unit.

Researcher’s Note – Parkview, LHN [Lutheran Health Network] employees to be required to get COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Teri Mitchell, 61

May 1, 2025

Mannford, Oklahoma – Teri Mitchell, 61, passed from this life after a short illness on February 17, 2025, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Teri married Scott Mitchell and had four boys. Teri studied to be a nurse (LPN).

No cause of death reported.

A veterinarian “died suddenly”:

Donald Volk, 64

May 2, 2025

Orono, Maine – Donald “Don” James Volk, 64, passed away unexpectedly in his home on April 25, 2025. Don obtained his veterinarian license at Tufts University in 1996. He moved to Maine in 2004, where he took over Timberland Animal Hospital, which he owned and operated alongside his wife, Ann, and loyal veterinary technician, Alicia, for 21 years. He looked forward to retiring along the coast at their Brooklin property that they were having built.

No cause of death reported.

Two police officers “died suddenly”:

Sheriff Johnny Christian, 58

March 31, 2025

Sheriff Johnny Christian, passed away unexpectedly. Johnny’s life was a testament to his deep roots and unwavering commitment to his hometown of Durant, Oklahoma. He honorably served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Upon returning home, he joined the Durant Police Department, where he quickly earned a reputation as a dedicated and fearless officer. He was known for his love of foot pursuits – he always got his man. Johnny Christian was a proud member of the The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma. He leaves behind his wife, four children and six grandchildren.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Major with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office dies unexpectedly

May 2, 2025

Fayetteville, NC – Maj. Tandra Denise Adams, chief jailer at the Cumberland County Detention Center, died Friday, May 2, the Sheriff’s Office announced. Adams, 53, had been with the agency since 2002, when she started out as a detention officer before climbing to the top of the ranks in 2014, according to Lt. Patrice Bogertey. In April, Adams listed her self-published book, “Learn from the Greatest Networker: How Jesus Built a Movement, Not Just a Team,” on Amazon. Adams’ cause of death was not immediately known.

Link

Three educators “died suddenly”:

‘A leader, mentor and education advocate’: Former U-46 chief José Torres dies at 65

May 5, 2025

José Torres, a nearly 40-year veteran educator and former Elgin Area School District U-46 superintendent, died Friday, May 2, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, after a brief illness, according to sources. He was 65.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Vella, 54

May 1, 2025

Ligonier, PA – Joseph “Joe” Vella, a cherished member of his community and beloved family man, was born on February 3, 1971, and sadly passed away on April 29th, 2025. Joe’s career as a software developer saw him rise to the esteemed position of President at Divium for a decade, showcasing not only his professional acumen but also his charismatic personality as a great speaker. A proud veteran of the United States Marines, Joe exemplified dedication and service both in his military career and in civilian life. His contributions to the community extended further as he helped coach golf as an assistant at Ligonier Valley High School, a role that reflected his love for the sport and dedication to mentoring young athletes. He was a member of the Ligonier Valley School Board serving in various positions. JROTC rep, and at one point he was Chair of District 8, he was currently a WIU representative, and he was the leader of the LVSD Strategic Plan Committee.

Researcher’s Note – Ligonier Valley School District staff members had an opportunity to receive their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine [sic] recently ahead of today’s return to part-time in-person instruction for a portion of the district’s learners. In collaboration with LVRx Pharmacy in Ligonier, 182 school district employees were vaccinated [sic], including teachers, secretaries, aides, cafeteria workers, custodians, matrons, coaches, bus drivers and bus aides: Link

No cause of death reported.

LaVonda Daniels, 45

April 29, 2025

LaVonda Daniels, age 45 years, of Pennsauken [PA], a dedicated educator, loving wife, amazing mother, and community servant, passed away on April 27, 2025 leaving behind a legacy of compassion, excellence, and unwavering commitment to student success. LaVonda joined the Abington School District in August 2006 as a teacher at Highland Elementary School. Her leadership and vision led to her promotion as Elementary Curriculum Specialist at Overlook Elementary School in 2017, and later to Assistant Principal at Abington Junior and Senior High Schools in 2019. Most recently, she served as the principal of Davis Elementary School in Upper Southampton, Bucks County from 2021 to 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

GoFundMe Started For Family of Maine Teacher Who Passed Following Cancer Battle

May 5, 2025

Augusta, ME – There are very few professions that truly make an impact on the lives of thousands. Teaching is one of those professions. Guy Meader was one of those ‘great’ teachers. Unfortunately, in December, he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. Over the next few months, he fought a courageous battle and went through several rounds of treatments in hopes that he would get a little more time with his family. And, maybe, be able to return to the classroom. Sadly, that was not to be. On May 2nd, Mr. Meader lost his battle with kidney cancer. According to a letter to parents from Dr. Christina Boursaw, the principal of Augusta’s Sylvio J. Gilbert Elementary School in Augusta, a notable sixth-grade teacher has passed away. Guy Meader had been a teacher at the school for nearly two decades.

Researcher’s Note – Maine public school teachers will be required to be vaccinated [sic] or undergo regular testing: Link

No age reported.

Man who documented the wolverine in the Thumb area has passed away

May 1, 2025

The man who helped chronicle the tale of the Michigan wolverine, an actual wolverine that was found in the state, has passed away. A family member has confirmed Jeff Ford died Friday at the age of 59. He was a teacher and avid outdoorsman.

No cause of death reported.

Four coaches “died suddenly”:

Ripley High School baseball coach Joel Gafford passes away at 40

May 5, 2025

RIPLEY, Miss. – Ripley High School announced Monday that the school’s longtime head baseball coach, Joel Gafford, has died at the age of 40. Gafford, who led the Tigers for 15 years, passed away on Sunday. The New Albany native compiled 254 wins in his time as the head coach.

No cause of death reported.

Rockland County Dad, High School Coach Steve Odierno Dies Suddenly At 50

May 5, 2025

Montvale, New Jersey – More than $91,000 has been raised following the sudden death of Steve Odierno — a Rockland County native, Saint Joseph Regional High School alum, and longtime staff member — on Monday, April 25. Steve was just 50 years old. Steve returned to SJR in 2019, recently serving as the school’s director of marketing, also serving as an entrepreneurship teacher and assistant track and field coach.

No cause of death reported.

Former WVU football standout Kelvin Dubouse has passed away

May 5, 2025

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. – Former West Virginia University football player and volunteer football coach at Mount View High School Kelvin Dubouse has passed away. Dr. Ingrida Barker, McDowell County Schools Superintendent, said his passing is a great loss for the school system and the community. Dubouse, a McDowell County native who was a Mount View High School graduate and football standout lineman at WVU, was 42 years old.

No cause of death reported.

‘Beloved’ two-sport Jefferson High School coach Joe Townsend dies at 52

April 30, 2025

Seattle, WA – Two-sport Jefferson High School coach Joe Townsend, also honored for his mentorship work with youth in King County, died unexpectedly Tuesday night. He was 52. A New York native, Jefferson had been the Raiders’ baseball coach since 2010. He also guided the school’s girls bowling team to the WIAA Class 3A championship last winter at Bowlero in Tukwila. After wrapping up a college baseball career at Long Island University, Townsend spent a brief time in the Chicago Cubs’ farm system before joining the U.S. Army, eventually sent to Joint Base Lewis-McChord. A longtime corrections officer at the King County Juvenile Detention Center in Seattle, Townsend has led Jefferson baseball for the past 15 seasons.

Researcher’s Note – Washington requires COVID-19 vaccination [sic] for teachers, staff: Link Vaccination [sic] rates rise at Washington Department of Corrections, other agencies in response to COVID-19 mandate: Link

No cause of death reported.

Three first responders “died suddenly”:

Charleston County EMS mourns passing of longtime EMT and Division Chief Terry Kindred

May 2, 2025

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. — First responders are mourning the loss of a longtime Charleston County EMT who died unexpectedly this week. Charleston County EMS Division Chief Terry Kindred passed away April 30 at the age of 53, according to a county spokesperson. His cause of death has not been released.

Researcher’s Note – Charleston County passes mandatory COVID-19 vaccines [sic] for county employees: Link

No cause of death reported.

Nathaniel Klimek, 41

May 4, 2025

Nathaniel “Nate” R. Klimek, 41, of Windsor, Colorado, formerly of Pittston, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on April 28, 2025. Nate was a lifelong first responder and proudly served as a Firefighter Paramedic with the Platteville Gilcrest Fire Protection District, where he was recognized in 2025 for five years of service and honored with the Chief’s Merit Award.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Czerwinski, 68

April 30, 2025

PITTSFIELD, MA – Robert Michael Czerwinski, 68, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2025, with family by his side after a long, courageous battle with cancer. After moving to Pittsfield to operate MedCare Supply on Elm Street, he worked for a short time for the Longmeadow Fire Department before being hired as a permanent member of the Pittsfield Fire Department in 1987. Bob was also an Emergency Medical Technician, a designation he held for 39 years. Following his retirement from the Pittsfield Fire Department in 2019, he served as interim Fire Chief for the Towns of Granby and Dalton, MA as well as the interim director of Southern Berkshire Ambulance Service.

Researcher’s Note – Massachusetts EMS providers blast Department of Public Health over new vaccine [sic] regulations: Link

Seven killed in “vaxxidents”:

Two people killed when small plane crashes into two homes in California

May 4, 2025

A small plane crashed into two homes in Simi Valley, California, Saturday afternoon, leaving two people and a dog dead, police told to CNN. The plane slammed into the two-story, single-family homes around 2:10 p.m. – igniting a fire and sending huge plumes of smoke into the air. People were inside both homes during the crash but were safely evacuated with no injuries, the Ventura County Fire Department said, and the fire was suppressed. There were no survivors aboard the plane, according to the Simi Valley Police Department. The plane — a four-seat, single-engine plane — had departed from William J. Fox Airfield in Lancaster and was headed to Camarillo Airport when it crashed around 2:10 p.m. local time around 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles, the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN Saturday afternoon. The aircraft was found in the backyard of a residence, according to Simi Valley police. The NTSB has said an investigator is on scene and the wreckage will be moved for further evaluation after it’s documented.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man suffers heart attack while driving Montgomery Co. Bus; prevents crash but later dies

May 1, 2025

A Gaithersburg, Maryland, man was driving a bus for Montgomery County on Wednesday when he suffered a heart attack that resulted in his death, but he managed to safely stop his vehicle, resulting in no other injuries, according to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich. In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Erich sent condolences to the family of Ruiz Bell, the 63-year-old driver who suffered a medical event hours before, leaving behind his wife and ten children. Bell, a 13-year employee of the county and a Ride On bus operator, was driving along a portion of southbound Route 55 when the heart attack occurred. He managed to pull the bus over to a safe stop, Elrich said.

Researcher’s Note – Montgomery Co. Workers Must Get Vaccinated [sic] or Tested by Sept. 18: Link

‘Medical Event Suspected’: One person killed after single-car crash in Wyoming

May 3, 2025

Authorities are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Wyoming, Michigan, that left one person dead. According to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. on May 2, 2025, in the 2200 block of Gezon Parkway. “Upon arrival, first responders located a severely damaged vehicle with two occupants trapped inside,” the department said in a statement. The Wyoming Fire Department was able to extricate both individuals from the car. Wyoming Public Safety said in a statement that the driver, a 77-year-old male resident of Byron Center, was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died. The passenger of the vehicle was not injured. Preliminary investigation indicates the driver may have experienced a medical event before the crash, authorities said.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies after medical emergency while driving golf cart at Sacramento course

April 30, 2025

A man died Wednesday after he suffered an apparent medical emergency while driving a golf cart at a Sacramento [CA] golf course. The man, who appeared to be in his 70s, was out golfing with friends at the Bartley Cavanaugh Golf Course. Capt. Justin Sylvia, a spokesperson for the Sacramento Fire Department, said the man was driving the golf cart toward where his ball was on the course. He said the man’s friends saw him with his upper body “slumping down” moments before the golf cart crashed into a pond. His friends pulled him out of the pond and began performing CPR until medics arrived. Sylvia said medics continued life-saving efforts for about 20 minutes before they pronounced the man dead at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Fatal North Las Vegas crash result of ‘medical episode,’ police say

April 29, 2025

NORTH LAS VEGAS — Authorities are investigating after a crash in North Las Vegas involving multiple vehicles resulted in one person dead. It happened just before 11 p.m. near the intersection of Losee and Ann roads, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department. When officers arrived, they found four vehicles involved, including a blue Mercedes, a black Dodge Ram, and two white BMWs. The driver of the Mercedes, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene. An additional driver reported minor injuries. Early investigation shows the blue Mercedes was traveling north on Losee Road when it started hitting several construction barrels near the intersection of Clarington Avenue. The Mercedes continued north without stopping and hit several vehicles stopped at a red light south of Ann Road. Investigators believe the driver of the Mercedes may have suffered a medical episode before the collision and do not believe impairment is a factor.

No cause of death reported.

Five inmates “died suddenly”:

IE Man Dies In Custody

May 2, 2025

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA — An inmate died Thursday after he was taken to a hospital from a San Bernardino County jail, authorities announced. Jabari Betts, 47, of Victorville, was found Wednesday suffering from a medical emergency in his cell at the West Valley Detention Center, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Officials said Betts’ health was rapidly declining as Rancho Cucamonga fire personnel responded. First responders began CPR as Betts stopped breathing, according to a news release from the department. Betts was rushed to a hospital, where he was admitted for treatment of a “pre-existing medical issue,” the department said. On Thursday at around 5:34 a.m., Betts was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

‘Had to f—ing throw myself on the floor’: Inmate’s organs shut down after jail blamed ‘extreme’ stomach pain on ‘Hot Cheetos, Takis, and pickles,’ family says in lawsuit

May 1, 2025

A county jail in Texas dumped a female inmate at a hospital after ignoring pain she said she had for three days — telling her daughter, “I had to f—ing throw myself on the floor so they could f—ing come get me” — before her eventual death for acute sepsis and organ failure, her family says in a lawsuit. Melissa de la Cruz, 45, was not even transported to the hospital in an ambulance, according to her family, who is suing for “mental anguish” caused by what their loved one allegedly went through in April 2023. Family members say that instead of providing treatment for de la Cruz’s “serious pain” from health problems that would soon result in her death, medical personnel at the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center “jokingly blamed Melissa’s issues on allegedly eating Hot Cheetos, Takis, and pickles,” according to the family’s complaint. “Melissa had been found on the floor, apparently cursing and yelling due to the extreme pain level,” the document says. On April 13, 2023, de la Cruz began experiencing severe abdominal pain, low blood pressure and an elevated heart rate. “This was likely due to serious infection raging in her body, untreated for several painful days,” her family’s complaint says. The jail transported de la Cruz in a county vehicle to a hospital that was 13 miles away that day, according to her family. She ended up dying there on April 22 after becoming septic and experiencing organ failure.

Link

Another Migrant Dies Under ICE Custody: ‘She Started Shaking, Screaming’

April 30, 2025

Another migrant has died under Immigrations and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ) custody, the latest case being a Haitian woman who was being held at a Florida center since February. ICE said in a release that Marie Blaise’s cause of death, which took place last Friday, remains under investigation. The agency then noted she was apprehended in the U.S. Virgin Islands “while attempting to board a flight to Charlotte, North Carolina” without a valid visa. She was then taken to three different detention centers, the last one located in Broward, where she died. A fellow detainee told the Miami Herald that Blaise [44] was complaining about chest pains on the day of her death. She had her blood pressure taken, given pills and told to lie down. However, another detainee said she later “started shaking, screaming ‘My chest! My chest!” She was later pronounced dead.

Inmate found dead in Santa Clara Co. Jail over the weekend; no foul play suspected

April 29, 2025

A man died after a suspected medical emergency in the Santa Clara County Main Jail this past weekend, the Sheriff’s Office said Monday. On Saturday just after 5 p.m., deputies responded to a medical emergency and found a 56-year-old man unresponsive in his cell. Deputies and medical staff immediately began CPR, continuing life-saving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived, the Sheriff’s Office said. The San Jose Fire Department and Medical Services team arrived at 5:20 p.m., but despite their efforts, the man was pronounced dead at approximately 5:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the death, and early findings suggest no signs of foul play, they said.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies at police station after telling officers he felt ill during traffic stop

April 29, 2025

DALLAS, TX – A man who told officers he was feeling ill died in police custody shortly after being medically cleared, according to Dallas police. Dallas officers conducted a traffic stop just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at C.F. Hawn Freeway and North Jim Miller Road. The man reportedly complained of chest pains, and the officer called Dallas Fire-Rescue around 1:45 a.m. to evaluate him. Paramedics cleared him medically, and officers transported him to the Southeast Patrol Station for an interview. According to a police statement, the man told officers he was feeling ill again as he walked into the interview room. Dallas Fire-Rescue was immediately notified and responded to the station, where the man was later pronounced dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” in cars:

Woman found dead at Cornelia Walmart identified

May 2, 2025

A woman in her mid-20s was found dead in the Walmart parking lot in Cornelia [GA] last month. The woman was found unresponsive in her vehicle on Wednesday, April 30, according to Habersham County Coroner Kasey McEntire. Cornelia Police, along with fire and EMS personnel, were dispatched to the scene at 1:50 p.m. Officers located the woman, later identified as 25-year-old Savannah Burnett of Gainesville, in the driver’s seat of a white sedan. Officers entered the vehicle, confirmed that Burnett was not breathing and showed no signs of life. Police say evidence at the scene indicated she had been dead for some time. Preliminary findings by Habersham County Coroner’s Office suggested Burnett may have suffered a diabetic-related medical emergency before her death. McEntire said it appears Burnett died of “natural” causes.

No cause of death reported.

Unidentified person found dead in vehicle near Whole Foods

May 2, 2025

Baltimore, MD – Authorities are investigating after an unidentified person was found unresponsive inside a vehicle near the Whole Foods at 1330 Smith Ave, officials revealed. The individual was pronounced dead by medics at the scene. The medical examiner’s office will receive the body to determine the cause of death.

No age reported.

“He had boundless energy, optimism and genuine warmth”: Brand USA’s Casey Canevari passes away

May 2, 2025

TORONTO, Canada — The Canadian travel industry has lost a friend from across the border, a man who worked tirelessly to promote U.S. tourism to the Canadian trade as part of the Brand USA team. Casey Canevari, who served as Director, Global Trade Development (Canada) for Brand USA, passed away May 1. Casey was here in Canada this week for Brand USA’s Canada Connect events. He suffered a medical seizure on April 28 in Toronto and lost consciousness, and was taken to Toronto Western Hospital. The Brand USA team shared the sad news: “It is with profound sadness that we share the heartbreaking news that, despite receiving the best possible care over the last four days in Toronto, Casey never regained consciousness and passed away peacefully yesterday, surrounded by his wife, Christine, his three sons, his brother, cousin and father-in-law. We are sharing this news with his family’s blessing, and they remain in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

No age reported.

Three prison guards “died suddenly”:

James Farris, retired correctional officers

May 1, 2025

James Farris, a retired correctional officer, passed away April 26, 2025. Farris began his career with the California Youth Authority, later the Division of Juvenile Justice, in March 1996. He later transferred to Folsom State Prison in July 2011. He remained at the institution until retiring in May 2023.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Christopher Ruiz, retired correctional officer

May 1, 2025

Pleasant Valley State Prison has been informed of the passing of Christopher Ruiz, a recently retired correctional officer. According to the institution, Ruiz passed away April 30, 2025. Ruiz began his career as a cadet Basic Correctional Officer Academy in October 1998. After graduating the academy, in December 1998, he reported to Pleasant Valley State Prison, where he served his entire career. He officially retired in February 2025.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Zachary Bennet, former correctional officer

April 28, 2025

Zachary Bennet, a former correctional officer who worked for CDCR for 26 years, passed away April 27, 2025. Bennet began his career with the department in July 1996. Following his training at the academy, he reported to San Quentin. In December 2000, he then transferred to Mule Creek State Prison (MCSP) where he worked until his separation from state service in July 2022.

Researcher’s Note – All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Man dies following medical emergency near Green Lake

May 1, 2025

GREEN LAKE, Wash. — A man in his 50s has died near the southern end of Green Lake following a medical emergency on Thursday, according to the Seattle Fire Department (SFD). Crews treated the man near East Green Lake Way North and West Green Lake Way North, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, SFD said.

Sedgwick County woman dies from cancer month after wedding dream realized

April 30, 2025

WICHITA, Kan. – A Sedgwick County woman, recognized for her bravery in her fight against terminal cancer and getting to experience her wedding day last month with support from the community, died early Wednesday morning, family confirmed. Esther (Farrell) Furches beat cervical cancer in December only to be diagnosed with terminal cancer in February. The community rallied around her and her then-fiancé, Nathan Furches, raising money toward sending them on a trip and helping them get to the altar. The couple became husband and wife on March 8. The GoFundMe, which was organized to support her “final dreams,” noted that Farrell’s terminal cancer had spread to her cervix, kidneys, liver, lungs, thyroid and brain.

No age reported.

Mom of 10 dies weeks after being diagnosed with ‘strange’ cancer that strikes 1 in a million

April 29, 2025

A mom of 10 has died weeks after being diagnosed with a rare cancer that began with a sensation of fullness in her belly. Angela Goodrich was 45. She had just started chemotherapy and was exhausted after her first cycle of treatment, but wanted to be interviewed to spread awareness about the disease — adrenocortical carcinoma, a malignant tumor that started in her adrenal glands. Only one in a million people is diagnosed in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute. “It was definitely a huge shock … (but) we’re going to get it figured out,” Goodrich, who lived in Toquerville, Utah, told TODAY.com about her diagnosis. “I think sharing in a journey binds people together and gives the information out to help other people as well.” She died the next day, on Friday, April 25, surrounded by her husband, Matt, and all their children. The family was shaken by Angela Goodrich’s sudden diagnosis. She promised a family member she’d get checked out. When she went to an urgent care in early March, the blood test results were “very strange,” she said. After a CT scan, an ER doctor came in “and just kind of said, ‘Tumor this’ and ‘Tumor that,’” she recalled. “That’s how we found out.” The diagnosis: Stage 4 adrenocortical carcinoma.

Link

Police ID man found dead in Ann Arbor park

April 28, 2025

ANN ARBOR, MI – Police have identified a man found dead in an Ann Arbor park last week. The body of Kenneth Singleton, 50, was found in Mary Beth Doyle Park around 9:45 a.m. April 22, said Chris Page, Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson. There were no signs of trauma to the body, Page previously said. Singleton, of Ann Arbor, had been missing for roughly 48 hours, Page said, citing family.

No cause of death reported.

Ralph Kinder Passes Away

April 28, 2025

Longtime horseman Ralph Kinder, owner of Alliance Bloodstock, passed away last week at his home in Paris, Kentucky. He was 67. “Sad to share my beloved dad tragically passed Thursday morning from a heart attack while on the farm in Kentucky,” Kinder’s son Baron reported in a Facebook post.

Timothy Phillips, 39

May 30, 2025

Timothy Charles Phillips, age 39, of Wyoming, Michigan, passed away suddenly at home on April 20, 2025. Tim dedicated his life to his family and worked in manufacturing, where he showcased his skills in various roles, including welding.

No cause of death reported.

Hamburg Dad Bryan Evans Dies Suddenly, 39

May 5, 2025

Shock and sadness spread following the sudden death of Bryan Evans, a Sussex County father of four. Evans, 39, died on Sunday, April 27 in Morristown [NJ], according to his obituary on the Pinkel Funeral Home website.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Piti, 44

May 5, 2025

Joseph Richard Piti, 44, of Clarksville Tennessee, originally from Glocester, Rhode Island, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday April 27th in Henning Tennessee. He was the father of the late Jade Rothermel, which he lost in 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Tracy Christian, 62

May 5, 2025

Tracy Sue Christian, age 62, of Hudsonville [MI], passed away on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, after a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Shannon L. Lewis, 64

May 4, 2025

Pekin, IL – Shannon L. Lewis, 64, of Pekin, passed away Friday, May 2, 2025, at her residence. She worked for Podiatry Arts Lab for 42 years retiring in 2023.

Researcher’s Note – Her place of employment was in the medical field. They make custom orthotics and other devices. In 2021, the IL governor mandated covid shots for all medical field personnel: Link

No cause of death reported.

Pamela Jean Preston, 68

May 4, 2025

Pekin, IL – Pamela Jean Preston, 68, of Pekin, passed away Friday, May 2, 2025 at her home. Memorial contributions may be given to American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Donovan Guinn, 53

May 4, 2025

Donovan Guinn, age 53, of Mahnomen, MN, died unexpectedly on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at the Mahnomen Health Center.

No cause of death reported.

Joyce Armijo, 61

May 4, 2025

Joyce Marie Armijo, 61, of Albuquerque, NM, died suddenly from a heart attack on April 7, 2025, at her home. She was employed for a number of years at Macy’s and Target stores, and by current employer New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Erickson, 66

May 4, 2025

St. Paul, MN – Susan Kay Erickson, passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2025, at the age of 66. She was a driven entrepreneur who established and successfully ran Infinity Transportation Services for many years, demonstrating her strong work ethic and determination.

No cause of death reported.

Blake Sandelin, 44

May 4, 2025

Blake Jarrod Sandelin, of Richmond [ME], passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 11, 2025, in New Bedford, Mass.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Grundon, 48

May 4, 2025

Matthew Todd Grundon, 48, of Elizabethtown [PA], passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in his home. He worked as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service at the Middletown Post Office.

Researcher’s Note - Yes, USPS workers will be required to get vaccinated [sic], but not under executive order for federal workers: Link

No cause of death reported.

William Booth, 63

May 4, 2025

William Frederick Booth, of Guilford, CT, died unexpectedly on April 29, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Randall Johnson, 68

May 4, 2025

Randall “Puddin” Johnson, 68, of Racine, Wis., passed away unexpectedly on April 21, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Yetter, 72

May 4, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Thomas George Yetter of Norman, OK, formerly of Copper Canyon, TX, who died at age 72 following a brief illness.

No cause of death reported.

Doug Toovey, 69

May 4, 2025

Lafayette, CA – Doug Toovey was born in Fullerton, California, to Monte and Marie Toovey. He passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep.

No cause of death reported.

John Galligan, 75

May 4, 2025

John “Jake” Edward Galligan, 75, of Campbellsport [WI], passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in Campbellsport.

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Van Sant Betzold, 74

May 4, 2025

CAPE ELIZABETH, ME – Stephanie Patricia “Pixie” Van Sant Betzold, 74, died suddenly of a stroke at Maine Medical Center, Portland on April 23, 2025.

Kevin Alan McCready, 60

May 3, 2025

East Peoria, IL - Kevin Alan McCready, 60, of East Peoria, passed away Thursday, May 1, 2025, at his home. Kevin was a Diesel Tech for Growmark at their Tank and Truck Center for many years, last working on Thursday.

Researcher’s Note – I found nothing to indicate McCready was sick, and the day he died was Thursday May 1‑-same as the last day he worked. How do you say “ died suddenly ” without saying it?

No cause of death reported.

Susan Shurilla, 72

May 3, 2025

NEW SPRINGFIELD, OH — Susan Marie Shurilla, 72, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Spraker, 60

May 3, 2025

Mr. Robert G. Spraker Jr., 60 of Fort Plain [NY], died unexpectedly at his residence on April 11, 2025. He was an Assistant Residential Manager for Liberty ARC [funded by New York State’s Office for People with Developmental Disabilities] and was recently acknowledged for his 25-year commitment to the agency and the clients he served.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Muenchow, 67

May 3, 2025

Richard D. Muenchow died unexpectedly in his home in Albany, Oregon, on April 6th, 2025. He was 67. Like his older sister Susan, he had been struggling with diabetes and neuropathy for many years.

No cause of death reported.

Dorothy Ryan, 64

May 3, 2025

Dorothy “Dottie” Ryan (Marshall), 64, of Waltham [MA], passed away unexpectedly at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Tyler, 61

May 3, 2025

Canton, Ohio – Sandra Dee (Cox) Tyler, 61, of Chillicothe, passed away unexpectedly in the early morning of May 2, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

David Elder, 65

May 3, 2025

David (Dave) Dean Elder was born on December 28, 1959, in St. Helens, Oregon, to the late Harold and Betty Elder. He passed away unexpectedly at his home in Scappoose, Oregon, on April 29, 2025. He volunteered with the EMTs in Scappoose before pursuing a career in graphic design at Data Print in Wilsonville and then worked for the St. Helens school district. For the past 29 years, he worked for the City of St. Helens Public Works Department, spending the last five years as a dedicated supervisor.

No cause of death reported.

Larry Shaffer, 65

May 3, 2025

Larry E. Shaffer, age 65, longtime resident of Shiloh, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2025 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Jay Wiendl, 50

May 3, 2025

Jay Wiendl, 50, of Hilton Head Island, S.C., formerly of Mountain Top, passed away unexpectedly Feb. 23, 2025, while on assignment in the Florida Keys. At the time of his passing, he was general manager and director of operations at the Beach House Resort on Hilton Head Island.

No cause of death reported.

Creda Smith, 67

May 3, 2025

Creda S. Smith, age 67, of Rogersville [TN], went to her Heavenly home Saturday, May 3, 2025, suddenly at her home.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Jensen, 31

May 3, 2025

Sandy, Utah – Jennifer “Jenny” Jensen passed away on April 30, 2025, surrounded by loved ones, following a cardiac arrest a few days earlier. Jenny excelled most at being a devoted and loving mom to her three young children.

Henry Bowman, 54

May 2, 2025

Henry Braxton Bowman II died unexpectedly in his home in Naples, Florida, on April 23, 2025, at the age of 54. He loved Hawaii and was looking forward to a planned vacation to Kauai in June with his mother and his brother’s family. After college, Braxton built a successful career as a financial advisor, earning the trust and friendship of clients nationwide.

No cause of death reported.

Katherine Morales, 44

May 2, 2025

Katherine “Kit” Meigs Morales, 44, died unexpectedly in Phoenix, AZ.



No cause of death reported.

Darrell Johnson, 71

May 2, 2025

Darrell (Bud) Johnson Jr. “BoxCarr”, 71, of Huntington [IN], passed away Friday, April 11, 2025 at his home. He had attended Huntington North High School and had served in the U.S. Army. He had worked for the U.S. Postal service in Florida, Fruehauf Trailer in Fort Wayne and Huntington Tree Service.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Charles MacGlashing, 71

May 2, 2025

Charles Tupper MacGlashing, 71, of Pittsfield [NH], passed away suddenly at home on April 21, 2025. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Jimmy Fund Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Charles MacGlashing.

No cause of death reported.

Sue Meier, 68

May 2, 2025

Columbus, Ohio – Sue Ann Meier (Morton), 68, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, April 29th, at Riverside Methodist Hospital after a brief illness. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to contribute to Sue’s memory may do so to the American Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Wright, 56

May 2, 2025

Stephen Thomas Wright, 56, of Cassopolis [MI], died unexpectedly, Tuesday April 29, 2025. Steve was the sixth generation of the Wright family who were original settlers of Cass County in the 1820s. He worked on and lived at, the family’s dairy and grain farm in Lagrange Township all his life.

No cause of death reported.

Mathew Nearpass, 49

May 2, 2025

Mathew (Matt) Nearpass, age 49, passed away suddenly on April 28, 2025, leaving behind devastated family and friends who loved him deeply. He served on the Town of Victor [NY] Zoning Board of Appeals for 17 years, most recently as Vice Chair. He and his brother also owned Cork 49 Wine Bar in the Village of Victor from 2017-2020.

No cause of death reported.

Akaiye Schmidt, 32

May 2, 2025

Akaiye C. Schmidt, age 32, passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2025, in his home in Brillion, WI. His love and passion for animals lead him to work at Eastshore Humane Association in Chilton. He worked as the lead animal caregiver. He helped care for hundreds of animals each year that needed a loving hand.

No cause of death reported.

Christina Sari, 59

May 2, 2025

Klamath Falls, OR – Christina Joanne Sari passed away unexpectedly at her home April 25. She was 59. For most of her career, Chris worked in the medical field, giving many years of service to Sky Lakes Medical Center, and most recently, Klamath Orthopedic Clinic. She participated in Henley’s track and field and FFA programs, and was a lifeguard at the YMCA. She did martial arts for several years, enjoyed walking, hiking and camping with her soul sisters, watching Oregon Ducks football and basketball, and going to concerts, including her favorites George Strait, Elton John and Pink.

Researcher’s Note - Oregon to require health workers, school staff be vaccinated [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

Leo Hopewell, 55

May 2, 2025

Leo “Bruce” Hopewell III passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 27, 2025, in New York City [NY]. After years in the restaurant industry, Bruce spent 11 years as the director of marketing at the Council for Better Business Bureau in the Advertising Division. He spent the last 10 years following his passion as an artist and writer.

No cause of death reported.

Perry Tewell 62

May 2, 2025

Chicago, IL – Perry William “Bill” Tewell, 62, lifelong Back of the Yards resident, passed away unexpectedly April 30, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

James DeVlaminck, 53

May 2, 2025

James Raymond {Jim} DeVlaminck, Jr., 53, of Buchanan, MI, passed away unexpectedly on April 27, 2025, at Corwell Hospital in St Joseph [MI]. He dedicated 30 years to Whirlpool, making friends in many departments. Jim spent time helping coach or coaching every sport his children were in, from Optimist soccer, Rocket football, softball, baseball, then on to middle school football, High school football, and eventually track.

Researcher’s Note – Whirlpool offers employees $1,000 to get COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: Link

No cause of death reported.

David Poon

May 2, 2025

California – David K. Poon died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sue Elizabeth McMillan, 73

May 2, 2025

Pekin, IL - Sue Elizabeth (Rudolph) McMillan, 73, of Pekin, passed away peacefully Monday, April 28, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL, after a short battle with cancer. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Kerri Nicole Garcia, 45

May 2, 2025

South Lake Tahoe, CA - Kerri (Cerney) Garcia passed away at home on Friday, April 18 after a fierce and courageous battle with cancer. Diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer in 2016, Kerri faced the battle with incredible positivity and strength. Following recovery, she embraced mountain biking, fitness spinning, photography, and continued running and racing. Another tumor in 2023 brought a renewed fight, met with grace and determination. She fought valiantly to remain present for her family. Kerri remained deeply connected to loved ones until her passing.

Debra Ogburn, 66

May 2, 2025

Debra Wray Ogburn, age 66, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 21, 2025.

Carmen Bennett, 71

May 2, 2025

Carmen Marie Bennett, age 71, of Gowen, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly from a ruptured brain aneurysm, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at Corewell Health-Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Daniel Hicks, 39

May 1, 2025

Daniel J. Hicks, a lifelong resident of Melrose [MA], died unexpectedly on April 29, 2025, at the age of 39. Daniel worked at Prince Pizza for 21 years, where he was known for his dedication and willingness to always lend a hand.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara Needs, 67

May 1, 2025

Rockford, IL - Barbara J. Needs, 67, of Mendota passed away unexpectedly on April 23, 2025, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center Rockford. During her work career Barb was an energetic and smart-witted waitress at Ziggie’s for over 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jessica McNeil, 35

May 1, 2025

Jessica “Jess” Lyn McNeil, of Canton [MA], died unexpectedly April 22, 2025. She was 35 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Rogelio Albano, 68

May 1, 2025

Aurora, CO – Rogelio Agonoy Albano, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend, passed away suddenly at home on April 9, 2025, at the age of 68. Rogelio served in the U.S. Air Force from 1984 to 1988, then continued to serve as a reservist until his retirement in 2016. He also worked as an electrical engineer for the federal government, retiring in 2021. His career took him across the world, with assignments in Illinois, California, Japan, and Colorado.

Researcher’s Note - DOL Issues Vaccine [sic] Mandate Guidance for Federal Contractors: Link

No cause of death reported.

Glenda Jordan, 69

May 1, 2025

Glenda Sue Jordan, 69, of Homerville [GA], passed away Monday, April 28, 2025, at Clinch Memorial Hospital after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Benjamin Bakuzonis, 70

May 1, 2025

Albany, NY – Benjamin H. Bakuzonis, Jr., 70, passed away peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at Albany Medical Center surrounded by his family. Ben retired from General Electric in Schenectady after 41 years as a machinist. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Ben’s name to The American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Philip Mears, 75

May 1, 2025

Iowa City, Iowa – Philip Mears died suddenly at home on April 24, 2025, at age of 75.

Donald Levine, 68

April 30, 2025

Donald Brian Levine, 68, of Marietta, Ga., passed away peacefully on April 23, 2025, after a short and sudden illness. Don built a successful career in sales, including owning his own plant brokering business — a perfect fit for his lifelong love of flowers and plants. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society in Don’s honor.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Ann Johnson, 75

April 30, 2025

Elizabeth Ann (Fry) Johnson, age 75, passed away Friday, April 25, 2025, in Albuquerque, NM, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Tucker Dillard, 33

April 30, 2025

Cleveland, TN – It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Tucker Ryan Dillard, who left us far too soon on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at the age of 33. He passed away suddenly at home, leaving behind a heartbroken family and beloved friends.

No cause of death reported.

Katie Burkhart, 42

April 30, 2025

Katie J. Burkhart passed away suddenly at home in Parker, Colorado, the morning of April 21, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Erin VanDusen, 45

April 30, 2025

Clifton Park, N.Y. – Erin Elizabeth VanDusen (King), a beloved wife, daughter, and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at Ellis Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, after a courageous battle with epilepsy. She built a meaningful career at Optum Health Care Services, LLC, where her dedication shone brightly.

Researcher’s Note – New York’s Covid-19 vaccine [sic] mandate for health care workers leads to suspension of hundreds of holdouts: Link

Wendy Gibbons, 49

April 29, 2025

Wendy Gibbons, a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Williamstown, Massachusetts. Her sudden departure leaves a profound void, but her radiant spirit and creative legacy will forever inspire those who knew and loved her.

No cause of death reported.

Dan Brown, 61

April 29, 2025

Dan Brown, 61, of Racine, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 20, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Grove, 70

April 29, 2025

ALBION, Idaho — Gregory David Grove, 70, of Albion, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Greg was a lifelong plumber who took pride in his work, whether under the blazing Las Vegas sun or across the scenic Albion Valley. Known for his humor and adventurous spirit, Greg often joked that he had “nine lives,” having survived a motorcycle accident, getting lost in the woods, a heart attack, a flaming semi-truck accident, a moose collision with a truck, and a battle with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

No cause of death reported.

Casey W. Keyes, 20

April 29, 2025

Of Millport, NY, passed away unexpectedly, on Thursday, April 24, 2025. The family requests that in lieu of flowers those wishing remember Casey through memorials to The Odessa-Montour High School or The Marcus Neuroscience Institute.

No cause of death reported.

James Robert “JR” Heist Jr., 59

April 29, 2025

Of Elmira Heights, NY, passed away on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Marta Thomas, 45

April 29, 2025

Marta E. Thomas of Southold [NY], passed away at home Monday, April 28, after a year-long battle with glioblastoma. She was 45 years old.

James Mastrian, 41

April 28, 2025

James Wayne Mastrian Jr. (Little Jimmy JimJam), age 41, died unexpectedly on April 17th, 2025 in Nevis, MN. Jimmy has been working as a cook at Jessa’s Tavern 203 in Nevis for the past few years.

No cause of death reported.

John Neal, 68

April 28, 2025

Mr. John S. Neal, 68, of Galesburg, Illinois, died unexpectedly at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria, Illinois. He was a Switchman/Brakeman for Burlington Northern/Santa Fe Railroad since May of 1976. He retired after 40 years in May of 2016.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Knott, 69

April 28, 2025

Green Bay, WI – Richard Gresham Knott, 69, passed away suddenly at home on April 24, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (560)

Ontario (290)

