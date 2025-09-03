A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (101)

‘Rock of Love’ Kelsey Bateman Dead at 39, Starred on Season 3 of Reality Show

August 31, 2025

Kelsey Bateman – a contestant on Bret Michaels’ reality show ‘Rock of Love’ – has died, TMZ has learned. A family sources tells us Kelsey passed away unexpectedly recently – though it’s unclear at this time exactly what caused her untimely death. We’ve reached out to local authorities for more information. Kelsey starred in the third and final season of the show – titled “Rock of Love Bus with Bret Michaels” – on which the ladies lived on tour buses and traveled with Michaels. Bret said he felt Kelsey’s actions showed she simply wasn’t making smart decision for herself before sending her back to Salt Lake City, Utah. Bateman was 39.

Link

‘Evil Dead 2’ Writer, ‘Intruder’ Director Scott Spiegel Has Passed Away

September 1, 2025

Scott Spiegel [right, with Sam Raimi], who co-wrote Evil Dead 2 with frequent collaborator Sam Raimi, has reportedly passed away at the age of 67. Spiegel met Raimi and Bruce Campbell in junior high and went on to play the role of Scotty in Within the Woods, which served as a precursor to The Evil Dead. Spiegel would pop up in cameos in several of Raimi’s later efforts, including Darkman, The Quick and the Dead, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Spiegel also executive produced the Hostel franchise, co-wrote Clint Eastwood‘s The Rookie, produced 2001 Maniacs, and introduced Quentin Tarantino to producer Lawrence Bender, who helped get Reservoir Dogs made.

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘The Virginian’ Star Dies at 83

August 31, 2025

Randy Boone, who played the singing and guitar-playing rancher on long-running NBC Western series The Virginian, has died at the age of 83, according to The Hollywood Reporter. His wife Lana Boone told THR that he died on Thursday, August 28. No other details were given.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Randy Moffitt, longtime Giants reliever and brother of tennis icon Billie Jean King, dead at 76

August 29, 2025

Randy Moffitt, the younger brother of tennis icon Billie Jean King and a former reliever for 12 seasons, died Thursday in Long Beach, Calif., following an extended illness, according to the Associated Press. He was 76.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Worcester State hockey team mourn Evan Armit

August 31, 2025

Worcester State men’s hockey player Armit dies at 23 following battle with metastatic melanoma, ‘his spirit left a lasting impression on all who knew him’ A two-year member of the Lancers, Armit was pursuing a degree in Business Administration. Beyond the rink, he was known for his strong work ethic, generosity, and character. Friends, teammates, and coaches remember him as a leader both on and off the ice—someone who always put others before himself.

Researcher’s Note - Massachusetts state universities mandate COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] for students: Link

Link

New York Native, NASCAR Pit Crew Veteran, Passes Away Unexpectedly

August 27, 2025

New York has lost a rising star in the NASCAR world. Zachary Yager, a native of Rochester [NY], passed away at just 34, leaving behind a legacy as one of the sport’s most versatile and respected pit crew members. Yager’s passing came unexpectedly, and the details are still unknown. His family shared that he had been missing since August 18.

No cause of death reported.

Link

TikTok Star Natasha Allen Dead At 28 After Sharing Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

August 27, 2025

TikTok star Natasha Allen, who chronicled her journey with stage 4 cancer, has died, per PEOPLE. She was 28. Allen’s death was announced on her official TikTok and Instagram accounts on Friday (August 22). Allen, who boasted over 190,000 TikTok followers and 36,000 on Instagram, opened up on social media about having stage 4 synovial sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. The TikTok star was first diagnosed with cancer in 2020 after doctors discovered a malignant tumor in her knee. After a period of remission, her cancer returned and advanced to stage 4, spreading to her lungs and later other parts of her body. “Officially, I have a 15 percent chance of being alive for five years after being diagnosed with stage 4. Me, however, I’m gonna be different. I’m putting that out in the universe,” Allen said in an April 2024 TikTok video.

Link

10 journalists “died suddenly”:

CBS News’ Mark Knoller, veteran White House correspondent, dies at 73

August 31, 2025

Mark Knoller, a longtime White House correspondent for CBS News, has died, according to the network. He was 73. A cause of death was was not disclosed, but he had reportedly suffered from diabetes and was in poor health. “Mark Knoller was the hardest-working and most prolific White House correspondent of a generation,” Tom Cibrowski, president and executive editor of CBS News, said. “Everyone in America knew his distinctive voice and his up-to-the-minute reporting across eight Presidential administrations.”

Link

KNON Radio Host David “DJ Roc D” Nuncio III Passes Away at 52

August 31, 2025

Dallas, TX – KNON Radio and the Tejano community are mourning the loss of David “DJ Roc D” Nuncio III, who passed away on Friday, August 22, 2025, at the age of 52.

No cause of death reported.

Link

WAPT Anchor Celeste Wilson Dies Suddenly at 42

August 27, 2025

WAPT weekend anchor Celeste Wilson has died from a heart attack. She was 42. “Though Celeste had only been with us a short time, we were already touched by her professionalism, warmth, and dedication to the work of journalism,” the Jackson, Mississippi station said. Wilson began her broadcasting career at the CBS affiliate in Monroe, Louisiana, and earned her Master’s degree in journalism from Arizona State University. She also worked at KARK in Little Rock, Arkansas between 2023 and 2024.

Link

Longtime Arizona’s Family anchor Frank Camacho dies at 75

August 29, 2025

PHOENIX, AZ — A beloved colleague and pioneer in the Arizona journalism industry has passed away. Family members shared that Frank Camacho, 75, died on Friday morning after a battle with cancer. He retired from Arizona’s Family in 2012.

Link

Missouri Sports Journalist Ben Arnet Dies ‘Unexpectedly’ at 43, His Colleagues Announce

August 29, 2025

A community of journalists and sports fans is mourning the unexpected death of longtime sports journalist Ben Arnet, who died Aug. 28 at the age of 43. Arnet’s death was confirmed by his colleagues at KOMU, an NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri, on air Aug. 28. The station reported that the sports director “unexpectedly died” earlier that day. A cause of death was not reported, but KOMU said the station “will share additional information as it becomes available.” Arnet led the sports department for five years, and he will be remembered for his passion for storytelling, sports and inspiring “the next generation of journalists who worked alongside him,” KOMU staff reported.

Researcher’s Note – NBCUniversal is requiring U.S.-based workers returning to the office later this fall to be fully vaccinated [sic]. Employees will also be required to provide details about their vaccination [sic] status: Link SAG-AFTRA and JPC Allow for Mandatory Vaccine [sic] Policies on Production Sets: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles Bierbauer, newsman who excelled at CNN and USC, dies at 83

September 1, 2025

Charles Bierbauer, a former CNN political and international reporter who later became dean of the University of South Carolina’s journalism school, has died at 83. Bierbauer, who retired from USC in 2017, was known for his unruffled poise and clear, on-the-scene accounts of complex headline-grabbing events from Atlanta to Washington to Moscow and everywhere in between. He died Sunday at his home in Spruce Pine, a quiet town of 2,200 in the western North Carolina mountains that was a sharp contrast from the bustling news-filled international capitals where he reported the doings of the world’s most powerful people, from presidents to dictators. His death was announced by his family, CNN reported. No cause of death was given.

Link

Longtime Clarksburg news editor John Miller dies

August 27, 2025

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — John Miller, the long-serving executive editor of WV News and formerly The Exponent Telegram, died suddenly Tuesday. Miller was a pillar of local journalism in North Central West Virginia for more than 40 years. He served as a sports reporter, sports editor, managing editor and executive editor. Miller was 62.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rick Snider’s cause of death: Longtime Washington sports reporter passes away

August 27, 2025

Veteran Washington [DC] sports reporter Rick Snider [65] died Tuesday after suffering a stroke on August 11, his friend Dennis Tuttle confirmed on X. Snider, a veteran journalist covering the sports teams in the Washington area, was known for his years of coverage of the Washington Commanders, formerly the Washington Redskins. A Washington native, Snider was a licensed tour guide as well and conducted planned tours of the city since 2010.

Researcher’s Note - NFL restricted media access in locker rooms: The NFL has mandated that only fully vaccinated [sic] personnel, with a maximum of 50 people, will have access to locker rooms while players are present on game days: Link

Link

‘College GameDay’ honors longtime producer Chad Hanna, who passed away in July

August 30, 2025

ESPN honored Lee Corso on his final College GameDay appearance on Saturday, but he wasn’t the only longtime member to be appreciated. Along with the Corso celebration, GameDay showed a tribute to longtime producer Chad Hanna [68], who passed away in July after a battle with cancer. He joined the GameDay crew in 1993, working as an EVS technician, cueing up replays, collaborating on important stories, and creating highlight packages, earning 12 Emmys for his work.

Researcher’s Note – ESPN Employees Must be Vaccinated [sic]: Link

Link

Radio and Media Executive Jim Dolan Passes Away at 72

August 29, 2025

Baltimore, MD - Jim Dolan, a respected broadcaster and strategist whose career spanned radio, cable, and digital media, has passed away. He was 72. He was recognized by Radio Ink as one of the Best Managers in Radio three years running, served as Chairman of the Baltimore/DC/Delaware Broadcasters Association, and sat on Arbitron’s Advisory Council.

No cause of death reported.

Link

“I Am Heartbroken”: Country Singer Cancels Upcoming Performances After Stepfather’s Death

August 29, 2025

While spending two decades in country music, 2025 marked a tough year for Easton Corbin. Although traveling across the country for numerous performances, in July, the singer announced he needed to take a break after suffering some issues with his voice. Following the doctor’s orders, Corbin reluctantly canceled a few of his upcoming concerts to recover. Expected to return to the stage sometime in August, tragedy struck yet again when his stepfather [Bennie Earl Cooper, 68] sadly passed away. Now, with Corbin sharing the heartbreaking news, the singer once again canceled shows.

No cause of death reported.

Link

beatBread Co-Founder and CEO Peter Sinclair Passes Away Following ‘Short But Fierce Battle With Cancer’

August 29, 2025

beatBread co-founder and CEO Peter Sinclair has passed away at the age of 50 following “a short illness.” The music funding company revealed the unfortunate news in a brief email this morning. According to that message, Sinclair passed “surrounded by his family in Los Angeles [CA]” on Saturday, August 23rd. Additionally, a local obituary mentioned a “short but fierce battle with cancer.”

Link

Katie Slaton, Cousin of 1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy and Amy Slaton, Dead at 37

August 27, 2025

The stars of 1000-Lb. Sisters are mourning the loss of their cousin. On Tuesday, Aug. 26, Amanda Halterman — sister of Tammy and Amy Slaton — announced on Instagram that their cousin Katie Slaton died the day prior at 37, after being diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Katie was diagnosed with stage 4 gastric adenocarcinoma, a rare form of stomach cancer, at the beginning of the year and was undergoing chemotherapy in the months since. According to an obituary, she died from the disease on Monday, Aug. 25, at Linda White Hospice House in Evansville, Ind.

Link

Decorated Vietnam pilot, convicted congressman ‘Duke’ Cunningham dies at 83

August 29, 2025

Randy “Duke” Cunningham, a decorated Vietnam War pilot and U.S. House member convicted of corruption, has died. He was 83. Cunningham, the inspiration for Tom Cruise’s character Maverick in the film Top Gun, died Wednesday at a hospital in Little Rock, Ark., after an illness, the San Diego Union reported.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Owasso vice mayor Lyndell Dunn dies after battle with cancer

August 30, 2025

TULSA, Okla. – The city of Owasso is mourning the death of Vice Mayor Lyndell Dunn [60], who passed away following a battle with cancer. Dunn was first elected to the Owasso City Council in 2014 and served as the city’s mayor for two years during his tenure.

Link

Longtime elected official and state Rep. Ken Waller dies at 63

August 26, 2025

HERCULANEUM, Mo. — State Rep. Ken Waller died suddenly on Saturday. He was 63. “There was speculation that his death was attributed to a heart attack, but the final ruling has yet to be made by the Medical Examiner’s Office,” Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said Monday. He recently announced his plans to run for a state senate seat next year.

Link

Tri-Cities H1 Unlimited photographer passes away

September 1, 2025

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A local photographer who captured scenes from local events like the Tri-City Water Follies and helped nurture the spirit of local water racing has passed away. H1 Unlimited shared on September 1 the organization’s official photographer, Chris Denslow, passed away in the evening of August 31 after a short illness. He was 56 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Peterson, CEO of Colored Musicians Club, passes away

September 1, 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Colored Musicians Club & Jazz Museum is mourning the loss of its CEO. The organization announced on social media that CEO Kenneth Peterson passed away this weekend. “Our hearts are heavy as we share this unfortunate news. Ken transitioned last evening. He will be deeply missed. Rest in Eternal Peace, Ken,” they said in their post. Just last year, Peterson did a walk through with 2 On Your Side’s Pete Gallivan and Claudine Ewing of the renovations at the Colored Musicians Club and Jazz Museum.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Four teenagers “died suddenly”:

Heyloe Spanks, 15

August 27, 2025

Columbus, Ohio – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved, Heyloe Spanks, who left us far too soon on Thursday, August, 14th at the age of 15.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scottsboro City Schools identifies dead student, share benevolence fund information

August 28, 2025

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. — Scottsboro City Schools have identified a student the system said had died on Wednesday. Interim Superintendent Jason Hass said on Wednesday the student, now identified as Gauge Palomo [16], at Scottsboro High School had died. Hass said on social media that the student died on Wednesday morning.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ava Reid Kuehl, 17

August 24, 2025

Ava Reid Kuehl, age 17, of Gold Hill, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Roosevelt High School Basketball Star, Shaniya Denson, Dies Untimely At 18, Leaving Her Parents Shattered

August 27, 2025

Shaniya Denson, a Portland, Oregon, native and basketball player, passed away this week at an untimely age of 18, leaving her family, friends, and loved ones devastated. While her family and friends haven’t shared the actual cause of her untimely death, many of her loved ones are paying tribute to the late Shaniya Denson and extending their heartfelt condolences to her family during this difficult time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A priest “died suddenly”:

Rev. Paul Coey, 37

August 29, 2025

Rev. Paul Coey, rector of St. Peter’s, Sheboygan Falls [WI], died suddenly Wednesday evening, August 27, 2025, following a medical event. Paul was only 37 years old. His death comes as a shock and heartbreak to all.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Update to our report earlier this year:

Cause of death revealed for US attorney who was found dead months after she quit as Trump was sworn in

September 1, 2025

The medical examiner has revealed the cause of death of Jessica Aber, the U.S. attorney who suddenly died earlier this year, mere months after resigning from her post on the day President Donald Trump took office. Police launched an investigation in March as mystery swirled around Aber’s sudden death at age 43. Just two months earlier, she announced she was stepping down as the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, effective on January 20, the day of Trump’s inauguration. “The manner of death is natural and the cause of death is sudden unexpected death in epilepsy,” a spokesperson for Virginia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told The Virginian-Pilot last month. Her family had previously said that she “suffered from epilepsy and epileptic seizures for many years.” Days after Aber was found dead at her Virginia home, police said that “detectives have found no evidence suggesting that her death was caused by anything other than natural causes.”

Researcher’s Note – Study: COVID vaccination[sic]-related exacerbation of seizures in patients with epilepsy: Link

Link

A judge “died suddenly”:

Delaware County Judge Barry Dozer Remembered as Fair and Fun

August 29, 2025

Retired Delaware County [PA] Common Pleas Judge Barry Dozer died unexpectedly over the weekend, shocking those who knew and worked with him, writes Alex Rose for the Daily Times. Dozer had a 23-year career on the Delaware County bench until he retired earlier this year at the age of 75.

Link

Two lawyers “died suddenly”:

Prominent Pinellas attorney Ed Armstrong has died

August 30, 2025

Ed Armstrong, a prominent Pinellas County [FL] attorney, whose lengthy client list over the years ranged from the Tampa Bay Rays to the Church of Scientology, has died. Armstrong, 68, was playing golf at the Belleair Country Club, when he collapsed Friday morning. Over 43 years in Tampa Bay, Armstrong specialized in land use and real estate law. Armstrong, a Republican, was also an actively engaged political player.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Russell, 54

August 31, 2025

Mequon, Wisconsin – Joseph Michael Russell, age 54, died unexpectedly on August 28th. After graduating from law school in 2003, Joe joined the Chicago office of the law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP in corporate litigation where he became a partner and worked for 10 years. In 2013, after moving back to his hometown of Milwaukee, he became a partner with the law firm von Briesen & Roper, S.C.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Family of Microsoft employee who died warn tech companies not to overwork workers

August 29, 2025

Relatives of a man who died at Microsoft’s office in Mountain View are calling on tech companies to stop pressuring their employees to overwork themselves. Pratik Pandey, 35, of Menlo Park [CA], was found face down around 2 a.m. on Aug. 20 at 1045 La Avenida Ave. Pandey had told his roommate and colleagues that he was under a lot of stress, juggling multiple projects at the same time, community leader Satish Chandra said in an interview Thursday. The initial assessment by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner indicated that Pandey suffered a heart attack, and he didn’t have any known health issues leading up to his death, Chandra said. Pandey worked as a software engineer at Apple, Illumina and Walmart Labs before landing at Microsoft in July 2020.

Researcher’s Note – Microsoft to require vaccines [sic] for workers at its US offices: Link

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

Concord School Superintendent Passes Away; Officials Say She Made ‘An Enduring Impact’ At SAU 8

August 27, 2025

CONCORD, NH — The superintendent of the Concord School District died Tuesday night, according to the SAU 8 school officials. Kathleen Murphy [76] passed away a week after requesting a medical leave to deal with a sudden illness. She had hoped to return to the job in December. The board approved her request for medical leave and quickly reassigned district personnel to cover for Murphy during her absence. Murphy told the board she would be leaving at the end of the 2026 school year. “Kathleen served as superintendent of the Concord School District for five years, during which she made an enduring impact on our schools and community,” they said.

Researcher’s Note – New Hampshire’s largest teachers union supports COVID-19 vaccine [sic] requirement for educators: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Four coaches “died suddenly”:

Former Blazers Coach Suddenly Passes Away at 73

August 30, 2025

A Portland Trail Blazers family member has headed into the locker room for the last time. Longtime former assistant coach Kim Hughes has died, aged 73. Ex-Portland reserve center Meyers Leonard reflected on his death via an extended Instagram post.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former FAMU basketball coach, hall of famer Mickey Clayton dies

August 26, 2025

Mickey Clayton’s commitment to Florida A&M and community was unwavering and extended across decades. Clayton’s death in Tallahassee Aug. 25 has left those close to him reeling. He was 70.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Snyder, 38

August 29, 2025

Joseph Lanny Snyder, 38, of Pleasantville [PA], passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Joe worked in the woods alongside his brother, Justin, for Snyder Bros Logging. He was a member of the Monday night golf league at Green Acres, the Wednesday and Friday night bowling leagues at Lin Van Lanes, and a volunteer assistant coach for the Titusville High School and youth wrestling teams.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dayton Dedrick, 51

August 28, 2025

Ticonderoga, NY – Upon graduation, Dayton was immediately hired to teach at Moriah Central Schools, where he was enveloped into the Vikings family. At Moriah, he coached the varsity baseball team, where they reached the championship game. He was also a class advisor and driver’s education teacher. Eventually, Dayton and his dad, Tom, started Dedrick’s Tree Service with only a ladder, pickup truck and one chainsaw.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four police officers “died suddenly”:

Algonquin police mourn passing of longtime evidence tech, community service officer

August 31, 2025

The Algonquin [IL] Police Department is mourning the death of Kim Peluso, who served at the department for 24 years. Peluso, 55, of Hampshire, died unexpectedly in her home last Monday, according to her obituary. She was hired by the department in 2001 and served as community service officer, evidence technician and evidence manager. Walker has seen her work at major crime scenes and was always proficient in her work, he said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Georgia Special Agent Dies Suddenly

August 30, 2025

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is mourning the sudden loss of Special Agent Tracy Sands, a veteran officer remembered for his dedication, compassion, and lifelong commitment to protecting the people of Georgia. Sands’ death was announced Saturday, with tributes pouring in from state leaders and colleagues. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp called him “a great Georgian” and praised his decades of service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Denver Detective Tom Haney Jr. Known for work on JonBenét Ramsey case dies

August 26, 2025

Tom Haney Jr., a former homicide investigator with the Denver [CO] Police Department, who was also brought in to assist on the JonBenét Ramsey murder case, died suddenly on Aug. 19 while playing golf with friends. Haney was 77.

Link

Patrick Keller, 56

September 1, 2025

Prince Frederick, Maryland – Patrick D. Keller, age 56, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, August 24, 2025. He retired as a Sergeant with the Metropolitan Police Department in 2019 after 30 years of service. Soon after, he continued his law enforcement career with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, where he served as a Deputy Sheriff until his retirement in 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nine “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

Lexington man drowns after suffering reported ‘medical emergency’

August 31, 2025

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lexington police and fire officials gathered near a body of water on Saturday evening after a man reportedly fell into the water due to an apparent medical emergency. Around 8:25 p.m. on Aug. 30, the Lexington Police Department told FOX 56 that officers had been dispatched to the 500 block of Laketower Drive in response to reports of a man falling into the water in the area. Officers said a man fell into the water after suffering a medical emergency. Officials with the Lexington Fire Department said he was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. On Sunday, the Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the man who fell as James Darin Langston, 43, of Lexington. Officials ruled his death as an accidental drowning.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kentucky man dies after medical emergency near Harlan County lake

August 30, 2025

At 1:51 pm today Aug. 29, 2025, the Harlan Co. Coroner’s Office was notified by Post 10 Harlan of a death at the Stone Mountain Boat Dock in the Cawood community. Deputy Coroner John Jones responded and pronounced a 58-year-old Cumberland man dead at the scene from natural causes at 2:27 pm. According to Jones, the gentleman was enjoying the day with his family on the lake near what is known as “The Island” when a medical emergency took place. Life saving measures were performed until they could get to the boat dock to awaiting EMS crew. Those measures were stopped and the Coroner notified.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in Lake Lanier

August 29, 2025

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said a 66-year-old man was found dead in Lake Lanier on Thursday morning. According to DNR officials, the man, later identified as Brent Williams, was reported missing after a tenant noticed he had not returned from his daily swim at the lake. Williams’ body was located by the Hall County Fire Marine Rescue ROV, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. At this time, no foul play is suspected.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman who crashed pontoon in Leech Lake suffered medical emergency

August 28, 2025

WALKER, MN — An autopsy of the 59-year-old Cass Lake woman who crashed a pontoon Tuesday, Aug. 26, in Leech Lake showed she suffered a medical emergency before the crash. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office provided the updated information on Thursday, Aug. 28, and identified the victim as Theresa Kay Cechini. The sheriff’s office received a report around 1:25 p.m. Tuesday of a boat crashing into the rocks and shoreline near Walker City Park. Responders found Cechini unresponsive in a 2016 Regency Tri-Toon. She was the only occupant. Lifesaving efforts immediately began, according to the release, and continued while the woman was transported to the Walker airport, where she was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

27-year-old who died after paddleboarding rescue at Headlands Beach identified as city of Cleveland employee

August 28, 2025

CLEVELAND, OH — A young woman who died after a paddleboarding rescue over the weekend at Headlands Beach State Park in Mentor has been identified as a city employee. The woman’s name was Ellen Baker and she was 27 years old at the time of her death, the Lake County Coroner’s Office confirmed. The city of Cleveland also confirmed that Baker was an employee working as an asset redevelopment senior specialist. On Sunday, just after 5 p.m., Ohio Department of Natural Resources officers were reportedly called to the state park after a person who was paddleboarding outside of the swimming area had gone underwater. First responders were able to rescue Baker and she was taken to the hospital, but she died Monday morning, an ODNR spokesperson said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing 76-Year-Old Found Dead After Massive New York Search

August 28, 2025

A 76-year-old vanished while enjoying a beautiful day in Upstate New York. Days later, first responders made a tragic discovery. The New York State DEC responded to Lower Saranac Lake near Eagle Island on Friday, around 6:10 p.m., after a caller reported that a boater jumped into the water from a pontoon boat and hadn’t been seen since. On Sunday around 11 a.m., New York State Police diver found the 76-year-old deceased. The victim’s name and age haven’t been released.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diver dies on Puget Sound night-dive

August 28, 2025

A scuba diver died on a night dive in Puget Sound, Washington state, on 25 August, after experiencing what rescuers described as a medical emergency under water. South King Fire & Rescue were alerted and attended the incident at a popular shore-diving location in Redondo Beach Park at about 9 pm. They found that 67-year-old Jeffery Alan Christiansen had already been brought to shore by fellow-divers, who were trying to resuscitate him. Paramedics took over to administer CPR but had to declare the diver dead at the scene. The two divers who had made a rapid ascent to bring Christiansen to the surface were taken to hospital to be kept under observation. Christiansen was from Olalla, a community across the sound. King County Medical Examiner’s Office said that his cause of death had yet to be determined, and Des Moines Police Department launched an investigation into the incident.

Link

Police ID Jessee Lee Pond As Many Found Off Waterford Coast

August 28, 2025

Authorities have identified a body recovered from the Long Island Sound off the coast of Waterford as a 39-year-old man from New London. Jessee Lee Pond was found near the shoreline Tuesday, Aug. 26, about 1.5 miles south of Millstone Point and west of Bartlett Reef, according to Waterford police. Officials said the Waterford Police Department and the New London State’s Attorney’s Office are working with the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barnegat Light’s Kirk Larson passes at 71

August 31, 2025

Kirk O. Larson, a longtime scallop fisherman and co-owner of the Viking Village dock in Barnegat Light, N.J., died suddenly Aug. 30. After experiencing severe back pain Larson was rushed to the AtlantiCare Cardiac Center near Atlantic City, where he died during emergency heart surgery, the SandPaper reported Sunday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A first responder “died suddenly”:

Hero Medic Dies Suddenly During Mid-Flight Mission to Albany Med

August 28, 2025

The Capital Region lost a true hero on Wednesday night when, during a mid-flight rescue mission bound for Albany [NY] Medical Center, Flight Paramedic Kevin Robert [55] suffered a medical emergency of his own. Sadly, he lost his life trying to save someone else’s. LifeNet of New York, where Robert was employed, wrote about the tragic incident on their Facebook page. “We are heartbroken to share the passing of Flight Paramedic Kevin Robert, who died suddenly on the evening of August 27th following a medical emergency while serving aboard LifeNet 7-13, based in Ticonderoga, NY,” they stated. According to the post, Robert was on a mission with his fellow crew, “a flight nurse and pilot providing life-saving care to a patient when he became critically ill.” The helicopter diverted to Saratoga Hospital, but, sadly, they couldn’t save Robert’s life.

Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four firefighters “died suddenly”:

Funeral held for firefighter in Massachusetts who died of cancer, a leading cause of death for firefighters

August 28, 2025

The sound of bagpipes played and a sea of blue blanketed Main Street in Watertown, Massachusetts, on Thursday, as firefighters from across Massachusetts gathered to honor one of their own. Matthew Callahan, a Watertown firefighter since 2017, was remembered as a dedicated public servant who was always quick to smile. Callahan, 38, died last week of occupational cancer.

Link

Seattle firefighter, 55, honored by hundreds after unexpected death

August 27, 2025

SEATTLE, WA — The Seattle Fire Department and the broader emergency services community are mourning the loss of Lt. Larry Doll, who died unexpectedly while off duty on Aug. 13 at age 55. Doll faithfully served the city of Seattle for 19 years, beginning his career in 2006. He worked on Engines 11 and 31 before being promoted to lieutenant in 2023. Most recently, he served as one of the department’s medical services officers, overseeing paramedics for an entire platoon — a role that reflected both his clinical expertise and his deep commitment to mentorship and leadership. Before joining the fire service, Doll served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Researcher’s Note – More than 90% of Seattle Fire staff vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19 ahead of mandate deadline: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Firefighter dies after cardiac emergency while battling Montana wildfire

August 27, 2025

A 60-year-old contract firefighter from Oregon died after suffering a cardiac emergency while battling a wildfire in southwestern Montana. Ruben Gonzales Romero collapsed while conducting suppression work on the ground and received medical aid within three minutes, said Kira Powell, a spokesperson for the Bivens Creek fire burning in the Tobacco Root Mountains. However, resuscitation attempts failed, and the Keizer, Oregon, man died Sunday afternoon. Gonzales Romero had more than 20 years experience as a firefighter, mainly doing chain-saw work, according to his company TJ Forestry Contracting LLC [a federal contractor].

Researcher’s Note – DOL Issues Vaccine [sic] Mandate Guidance for Federal Contractors: Link

Link

Past Fire Chief From NY Dies Suddenly At 47: Remembered As ‘Friend To Many’

August 26, 2025

The Orange County [ID] firefighting community is mourning the sudden loss of a past fire chief and longtime responder whose life was tragically cut short. Joseph John Mazza Sr., 47, of Orange County, died unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 23, the Pocatello Fire Department announced.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A California jailer “died suddenly”:

CMF mourns passing of Officer Sheryl Calalang

August 28, 2025

California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville is mourning the passing of Correctional Officer Sheryl Calalang [44]. She worked for the department for 14 years when she passed away Aug. 8, 2025. Calalang began her career with the department as a medical technical assistant at CMF in May 2011. Then, in February 2020, she became a correctional officer at CMF, where she remained until her untimely passing.

Researcher’s Note - All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four inmates “died suddenly”:

62-year-old dies at Mecklenburg County Detention Center; SBI to probe in-custody death

August 31, 2025

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A 62-year-old man died Sunday morning at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central after suffering a medical emergency in his housing unit, authorities said. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said the man was discovered unresponsive at approximately 5:35 a.m. during routine checks. Charlotte Fire Department and Mecklenburg EMS crews continued lifesaving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at approximately 6:13 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office. The man had been housed at the facility since June, officials said. His identity has not been released at this time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Inmate Awaiting Transfer To Prison Passes Away In Jail

August 31, 2025

An inmate awaiting transfer to prison passed away in Alexander County. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Herman Eugene Williams of Hiddenite, died Sunday (August 31) in the Alexander County Detention Center. Herman, sentenced earlier this month, was awaiting transfer to the North Carolina Department of Corrections.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Inmate Dies in Alexander County Detention Center While Awaiting Prison Transfer

August 31, 2025

TAYLORSVILLE, NC – The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office has reported the death of Herman Eugene Williams, a 41-year-old white male from Hiddenite, North Carolina, who passed away on August 31, 2025, while in custody at the Alexander County Detention Center. The circumstances surrounding Williams’ death have not been disclosed, pending an independent investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, which is standard procedure for in-custody deaths. This marks the second reported inmate death in the region on August 31, 2025, as authorities also noted a 62-year-old man found unresponsive at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center.

Link

Lyon County Sheriff reports in-custody death at jail

August 29, 2025

Yerington, NV - On August 28th, 2025, Theodore Hamel, a 70-year-old inmate at the Lyon County Detention Facility, was transported to South Lyon Medical Center after being found unresponsive in his cell. Lifesaving efforts were performed at the Lyon County Detention Facility and at South Lyon Medical Center. The inmate was pronounced deceased. The death is classified as in-custody. There are no signs of foul play, or suicide. The initial investigations indicates the death was medically related.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tri-County Tech mourns loss of student who passed during class

August 28, 2025

PENDLETON, S.C. – Tri-County Technical College said a student passed away during class on Wednesday evening. According to officials, 48-year-old Elaine Joyce Joseph arrived to her phlebotomy course at the Pendleton Campus and was participating normally when she suddenly became unresponsive. Officials said the instructor and students immediately responded, performing CPR until EMS arrived and continued life-saving efforts. Despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said there is no foul play suspected but Joseph’s cause and manner of death are pending investigation by the coroner and SLED.

Link

Hiker dies at Marcy Dam in the Adirondacks

August 28, 2025

A Dutchess County [NY] man died at Marcy Dam in the Adirondacks Saturday. State police say 69-year-old Alan Thomas of Wappingers Falls was descending the Van Hoevenberg Trail when he collapsed and lost consciousness. Someone hiking with Thomas called 911 and was forwarded to the DEC. Forest rangers instructed the caller to give Thomas CPR while they brought in Lake Placid EMS on a utility terrain vehicle. The Essex County Coroner also responded and pronounced Thomas dead at the scene. Police say no autopsy will be performed, and there were no signs of foul play [sic].

No cause of death reported.

Link

39-year-old Oregon man dies on home flight after trip to Bolivia

August 27, 2025

Andres Castro “suddenly stopped breathing” during his return flight from Bolivia on Monday, forcing the pilots to make an emergency landing in Colombia, his brother, Teo Ramirez, wrote on GoFundMe. Emergency crews rushed the dad of one to a hospital, where it was too late and he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Plymouth woman missing for two weeks found dead in Newport

August 27, 2025

NEWPORT, Maine – A Plymouth woman who has been missing for almost two weeks has been found dead in Newport. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they found the body of 70-year-old Pauline Berardi. Police say her body was discovered in the woods on Williams Road Tuesday afternoon, around 2:30 p.m. Berardi reportedly went missing from her home on August 15th.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Allen Preslar of InComm Payments dies at 59

August 26, 2025

U.S. Army veteran and InComm Payments Vice President Allen Preslar died unexpectedly Aug. 19, according to his obituary. He was 59 years old. Preslar dedicated more than a decade of his life to the U.S. Army. He then started TelSouth Communications in Knoxville, Tennessee, before culminating his career as vice president of sales U.S. Armed Forces Global, Regional/Indirect Retail U.S. Mall at InComm Payments, which services the convenience-store and other industries.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Man found dead in vehicle crash in Foresthill, CHP says

August 31, 2025

The California Highway Patrol Gold Run found a man dead in a vehicle that was off the roadway in the Foresthill area on Saturday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the vehicle had fallen down a steep embankment. Officers found a 70-year-old man dead in the vehicle. Officers noticed trauma to the man’s body, but it is not confirmed if he died from the crash or from a possible medical emergency.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing Yucca Valley Man Found Dead in Palm Desert

August 30, 2025

A 41-year-old Yucca Valley [CA] man who was reported missing was found dead, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said Saturday. The man identified as Justin Daniel Row was reported missing on Aug. 19 around 4:25 p.m., according to the Palm Springs Police Department, which received the initial report. Deputies determined there were no signs of foul play, and the coroner’s bureau assumed the investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chapel Hill man escaped flood, only to die after 1 st night in his new apartment

August 30, 2025

Dale Weldele was a tough guy with a soft heart who lived for 20-foot waves and being in nature, family and friends said, but losing his leg and then his Chapel Hill [NC] home may have been too much for the California native. Weldele died Thursday after a heart attack at UNC Hospitals. The 72-year-old from San Diego [CA] had lived for the last six weeks at the Comfort Inn in Durham, where he and other Camelot Village residents found refuge after a July 6 flood.

Link

DCH Regional Medical Center employee found dead; Tuscaloosa police investigate

August 26, 2025

Tuscaloosa [AL] police are investigating after an employee at DCH Regional Medical Center was found dead Aug. 25. at the hospital. DCH officials contacted the Tuscaloosa Police Department after an employee’s body was found at a work area at the hospital, 809 University Blvd E. The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded to investigate since the initial cause of death was unknown, said Capt. Jack Kennedy. No initial signs of criminal activity or foul play were found, he said. Kennedy said preliminary findings from the medical examiner indicate that the employee died because of a medical issue.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Rocky D. Parks, 64

August 31, 2025

East Peoria, IL – Rocky D. Parks, 64, of East Peoria, passed away Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at his home. Rocky was a United States Marine Corps veteran.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two Illinois healthcare workers “died suddenly”:

Casey Armbrust, 33

August 31, 2025

Casey Armbrust, 33, of Lisle [IL], died unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. As a building superintendent, he orchestrated the intricacies of constructing a multistory, multipurpose building from the ground up. Just a few weeks ago, he was excited to help lead a group of high school students from the Chicago Public Schools Career and Technical Education Summer Program on a behind-the-scenes look at a live construction project where he served as Senior Superintendent, the Lawndale Christian Health Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael E. Higgins, 52

August 31, 2025

Washington, IL – Michael “Mike” E. Higgins, 52, of Washington, passed away Sunday, August 24, 2025 at the OSF Hospice Home in Peoria, IL. He enjoyed working at Springfield Clinic as Associate Vice President of Regional Strategy and Planning in Peoria. Previously, he held various positions at OSF Healthcare, twice enjoying the title of the Interim President of the Children’s Hospital of Illinois. Memorial donations may be made to the Michael P. Brown Colon Cancer Foundation or to the OSF St. Francis Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher’s Note – Per the 2021 mandate of the IL governor, all healthcare workers must have Covid shot(s). The page with the executive order has been “scrubbed” from the State of IL web page, but here is another source for the order: Link

Joseph Wayne Gray, 67

August 31, 2025

Pekin, IL – Joseph Wayne “Joe” Gray, 67, of Pekin, passed away Tuesday, August 26, 2025, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Edward Bradley, 67

August 31, 2025

Pekin, IL – Thomas “Tom” Edward Bradley, 67, of Pekin, passed away Monday, August 25, 2025, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles Thiss, 45

August 31, 2025

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we announce Charles “Jason”, age 45, of Edina, MN, died unexpectedly Friday, August 22, 2025. He built a successful career as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Tokio Marine HCC, where he took great pride in his work and the relationships he built.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Lewis, 33

August 31, 2025

Noank, CT – Peter Edward Lewis of Noank, passed away unexpectedly Aug. 27, 2025, age 33. Peter was beset with many challenges of mental, and later, physical health that somehow, never dampened his sense of humor with his friends and loved ones. Peter was always quick to lend a hand – or ear – to any friend or family member in trouble, or in need of support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geoffrey Edgell, 47

August 31, 2025

Charleston, SC – It is with profound sadness we share that Geoffrey A. Edgell, 47, died unexpectedly on August 22, 2025. Though he faced personal challenges in recent years, he made repeated attempts to focus on his health and well-being.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Smith, 49

August 31, 2025

Cranston, Rhode Island – Paul E. Smith, III, a devoted family man, passed away suddenly on August 27, 2025, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tyvone Casey, 35

August 30, 2025

“Rex” Casey, son of Edward Casey Sr., and the late Marla (Lewis) Casey, loving father of Tyvone Lewis Casey Jr., Tyvone, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 25, 2025, at Buffalo General Hospital. Tyvone dabbled in many different types of work ending with factory work at Specialty Steel in Dunkirk NY.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Kevin Dowds, 63

August 30, 2025

Delavan, IL – William Kevin Dowds, 63, of Delavan passed away Friday, August 22, 2025, at his residence. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warrior Project or Illinois Cancer Care Foundation in Peoria in his name.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laura Elizabeth Webb

August 29, 2025

Thousand Oaks, CA - Laura Elizabeth Webb passed away on Tuesday, August 12, 2025, leaving a gaping hole in many hearts. Laura spent her last several days doing the things she loved – serving regulars at Lake Club, vacationing with her family in Michigan, dancing with her husband at a country concert, and celebrating her nephew’s birthday. She was the consistent, welcoming smile at Bandits Bar & Grill for 15 years and was most recently working at Lake Club at Sherwood.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Sitlinger, 57

August 28, 2025

Michael D. Sitlinger, 57, of Lykens [PA], passed away suddenly Wednesday, August 27, 2025, at his home. Mike was last employed as a truck drive with ABF and FED-EX.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tanner Hielsberg, 36

August 28, 2025

Tanner J. Hielsberg, 36, of Oshkosh [WI], passed away unexpectedly at home from a heart attack on August 23, 2025. He carved out a career in IT, where he combined his sharp mind with a genuine love for problem-solving.

Link

Robert Henry Oliver, Jr., 54

August 27, 2025

Robert Henry Oliver, Jr., age 54, of Marysville [Ohio], died Sunday, August 24, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amy Renee Sumis, 40

August 27, 2025

Lockport IL - Amy Renee Sumis, age 40, died unexpectedly on Monday, August 18th, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Lynch-Lloyd, 37

August 27, 2025

John Clark Lynch-Lloyd, 37, of Sacramento, California, affectionately called Johnny by family and friends, died unexpectedly in Sacramento on August 18, 2025. He worked as an investor and manager in real estate.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jolene Kemper, 51

August 27, 2025

Jolene Kemper, 51, of Grasston, MN, passed away unexpectedly on August 18, 2025, at the University of MN Medical Center after a massive heart attack. We are grateful for the doctors and staff in the cardiac unit. They did everything they could for Jolene, and they were extremely compassionate and caring.

Link

Elida Mellas, 59

August 25, 2025

In San Diego [CA], passed away on August 23, 2025, at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Santiago Gaughan, 23

August 25, 2025

Mark Santiago Gaughan, age 23, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away on Saturday, August 23, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cinthya Castañeda, 39

August 24, 2025

Cinthya Castañeda, age 39, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Loncee Doral Thompson, 54

August 22, 2025

Passed away on Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on March 13:

Nicholas Gamboa, 31

March 13, 2025

San Antonio, Texas - Nicholas Gamboa was born on January 26, 1994 in San Antonio, Texas. He held three jobs at once to be able to support his family. He worked at the School of Rock, giving private lessons to students there, at Millers Pond of the City of San Antonio Parks & Recreation, where he became a mentor to many and also working as a substitute teacher at the middle school he attended. His passion for music allowed him to escape the struggles he faced in life. When he performed on stage, he carried an awesome stage appearance. He leaves behind a daughter and his parents.

Researcher’s Note - A good friend told me about this today. He just leaned over and died , no indications beforehand.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (591)

Alberta (65)

Harold Paul Leonard, 64, Link

Caelan Bennett Jose Escalante, 20, Link

Rodrigo Azul Pineda, 45, Link

Charles Lawrence Robert Russell, 47, Link

Robert “Jamie” Roberts, 72, Link

Ryan Scott Grasdahl, 29, Link

Johan Friessen, 43, Link

Jamie Roberts, 72, Link

Murray Ellis Hewitt, 60, Link

Syed Muhammad Aarij Shamim, 33, Link

Darcy "Rick" Syryda, 63, Link

Jason Kenneth Walroth, 50, Link

Troy Quick, 53, Link

Brian Keith Isaac, 55, Link

Byron Yates, 60, Link

Cheryl Lynn Glimm, 62, Link

Katrina Cohrs, 65, Link

Blake Warren, 66, Link

Donald George Frederickson, 74, Link

Tyler Donal Bradshaw, 27, Link

Daniel Dean Westman, 56, Link

Michelle Margaret Pallier, 48, Link

Patricia Anne Kesslering, 71, Link

Christopher Shane Wall, 49, Link

Dwayne Leonard Jerke, 63, Link

Veronica Thompson, 43, Link

Edward Kelly Olson, 68, Link

Steven Frederick "Pops" Whitford, 64, Link

Joel Charles Auger, 41, Link

Alex Sinclair, 71, Link

Linda June Beaulieu, 75, Link

Anita Yates, 61, Link

Dwayne Isaac Charles Crowchild, 41, Link

Tracey Lynne Chapple, 50, Link

Morrie Goetjen, 63, Link

Jackson Wesley Gordon, 6, Link

Tom Albert Scott, 61, Link

Lyle Elwood John Sackmann. 70, Link

Lorelei Cora Hamilton, 43, Link

Evan Szymanski, 25, Link

Jason Stefan Kruk, 48, Link

Shane Joseph Swiss, 46, Link

Kenneth Allen Rebus, 63, Link

Gloria Mae Robertson, 53, Link

Wiley Davey Lorrice Wolf Child, 17, Link

Llewelynn Edward Winkel, 67, Link

Heather Jean Kohut, 66, Link

Kevin Lawrence Richter, 42, Link

Chase Goulet-Pantherbone, 35, Link

Paul Caetano, 54, Link

Fred de Vera Dave, 71, Link

Shawn Ashton Martel, 30, Link

David Brian Kwiatkowski, 63, Link

Peter Yuen Chan, 73, Link

Shane Travis Bleile, 33, Link

Lori Weisgerber, 54, Link

Michael Sims, 54, Link

John Vincent Mikal, 71, Link

Hugo Godoi, 16, Link

Rudy Hapke, 68, Link

Nicole Cocks, 54, Link

Brian William Curtin, 63, Link

Patricia Anne Minard, 65, Link

Cameron Gordon Pike, 64, Link

Dr. Steven Rempel, 46, Link

British Columbia (10)

Todd Giroux Tribute on My Life With the Walter Boys: How Did He Die? [51, passed away on July 4; died suddenly, “the reason for which has not been disclosed by the family; in his memory, they asked for donations to be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation”], Link

Dean Murray Doyle, 57, Link

Laurel Anne Brooks, 58, Link

Adam Hicks, 45, Link

Suniti Seth, 58, Link

Colin William Stevely, 48, Link

Ron Letham, 68, Link

Lowela Albacino Recelestino, 45, Link

Barry Eugene Boucher, 62, Link

Geoffrey Wardle, 66, Link

Manitoba (18)

Alvira Friesen, 52 [cancer diagnosed September 2021], Link

Marcus Constant, 39, Link

Marlene Bignell, 67, Link

Dean Zamkotowich, 57, Link

Adam Buck, 34, Link

Janet Sanderson Moore, 54, Link

Tiffany Langan, 51, Link

Leonard Michael McIvor, 60, Link

Ernie Joseph Zastre, 73, Link

Glenn Maxwell, 50, Link

Gladys Ann Bugera, 72, Link

Barbara Winiarski, 73, Link

David Sexton, 75, Link

Gerald Joseph Grift [36, muscular dystrophy], Link

Cody Joseph Ironman, 43, Link

Krista Walters, 48, Link

Kerry Hendry, 66, Link

Rubin Hartwich, 58, Link

New Brunswick (44)

Patricia "Patty" Flieger, 61, Link

Daniel A. McEwen, 58, Link

Sandra Lee Lucoe, 65, Link

Cindy L. Smith, 60, Link

David L. Jepson, 72, Link

Caroline St. Amour, 63, Link

Nadine Worton, 52, Link

Gabe Goguen, 24, Link

Jill Leslie Gosselin, 61, Link

Sandra Stevenson, 61, Link

Dr. Todd Curtis Way, 55, Link

Michel Godbout, 57, Link

Thomas E. Jones, 66, Link

Karen Mary Barton, 60, Link

Gerald Parsons, 65, Link

Marilyn Marie White, 74, Link

Diane Durepos, 67, Link

Michael "Mike" Hanley, 53, Link

Nicole E. Adams, 56, Link

Deborah Joy Painter, 73, Link

Brett Edward Russell, 58, Link

Rodrique Doucet, 68, Link

Paul Ferris, 68, Link

Mae Carol Dunn, 73, Link

Peter Wendell Curtis, 74, Link

James "Meathead" Wright, 53, Link

Liam Berton Vincent McCarthy, 37, Link

Thomas Edward Burns, 73, Link

Gregory Vaughan Upham, 71, Link

James Dickie, 64, Link

Gregory Green, 66, Link

Scott Edward Adams, 52, Link

Bébé Gionet, 1 day, Link

Dorothy Ann Brown, 64, Link

Dawn Marie Shea, 75, Link

Lori Beth Armstrong, 53, Link

Darren Dixon, 57, Link

Carol Anne Cornfield, 44, Link

Jeffrey Albert Penner, 58, Link

Cathy Ann Ingraham, 68, Link

Brent Gordon Almon, 53, Link

Kevin Lee Hicks, 59, Link

Pauline May Breau, 66, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (38)

Cindy Baker, 54, Link

Garrett Martin, 30, Link

Gilbert Hugh Wong, 65, Link

Wendy Glenys, 65, Link

Wayne Albert Elford, 63, Link

Rosalind Drake Langdon, 52, Link

Thomas Joseph O'Brien, 72, Link

Mary Elizabeth Maloney, 75, Link

Haisley Hanlon, 15 weeks, Link

Evan Michael Burton, 52, Link

Brenda "Bernice" Smith, 59, Link

Nancy Noelle Drachler, 33, Link

Kirk White, 54, Link

Rose Scott, 73, Link

Terry Baker, 36, Link

David Gerard LaSaga, 73, Link

Mathilda Onalik, 65, Link

Mona Watts, 61, Link

Maureen McGrath, 74, Link

Rex Crowley, 72, Link

Jamie Curt Lavers, 56, Link

Glenn Young, 61, Link

Mary Alicia Sherren, 54, Link

Victoria DiBello, 30, Link

Randy William Pope, 53, Link

Roy Skiffington, 70, Link

William Randell, 61, Link

Terrence "Terry" Duggan, 65, Link

Samuel Hillier, 62, Link

Thomas Joseph Thistle, 60, Link

Dennis William Smith, 68, Link

Hualin Wong, 49, Link

Iris Beatrice Sharpe, 73, Link

Lynn Johnson, 69, Link

Peggy Stratton, 71, Link

Roger Lee Sentner, 65, Link

Paul Edward Inder, 53, Link

Oral Elliott Wyman Clarke, 73, Link

Nova Scotia (56)

Mary Lou Smith, 63, Link

Gerald James Hennessy, 70, Link

Martin Gregory McNeil, 72, Link

Michael Laurie Hines, 39, Link

David Albert Sabean, 65, Link

Lisa Leanne Bonn, 52, Link

Bernice Mary Elizabeth Hall, 52, Link

Susan Lee MacPherson, 58, Link

Crystal Cheryl Faye Moore, 36, Link

George Irving Daniels, 72, Link

Mary Lorraine Benoit, 72, Link

Norman Louis Bushell, 53, Link

Felix Leroy Perry, 71, Link

Laurie Byron Thomas, 69, Link

Treva Hiltz, 64, Link

Lawrence "Bushie" Woods, 60, Link

Erika Marie Cameron, 39, Link

Dwight Kavanaugh, 69, Link

Audrey Aileen Chiasson, 62, Link

David Archibald MacIsaac, 61, Link

Charlene Ann Camus, 51, Link

Robert Leslie Cameron, 60, Link

Diane Margaret Jonah, 63, Link

Michael Paul Worsley, 46, Link

Dorothy Pace, 63, Link

Stephen "Holmes" Joseph Murphy, 46, Link

Judy Carole Seeley, 64, Link

Renette Marie Muise, 63, Link

Timothy Smith Wood, 69, Link

William Archibald "Archie" Clyke, 64, Link

Beverly Haggett, 58, Link

Philip Cossar, 58, Link

Marilyn Rose Wagner, 72, Link

Ashley Kathleen Hareguy, RN, 39, Link

Monica June Ryan, 68, Link

Charles Eugene Dixon, 61, Link

Devin Wayne Whynot, 44, Link

Stephen Ross Penney, 51, Link

Jo-Anne Alenha Huskins, 71, Link

Andrew David Glasgow, 19, Link

Noel Frederick Nicholas, 44, Link

Shelly Ann MacNeil, 46, Link

Shirley Mae Morris, 74, Link

Pauline Janet Wilkie, 64, Link

Brian Palmer, 72, Link

Esther Fu, 43, Link

Frank Adam Nicholson, 61, Link

Grace Maartje Mansvelt, 28, Link

Donna Lee Johnstone, 72, Link

Michael Thomas Gillis, 73, Link

Fraser Gerard Steele, 64, Link

Mikki Carr, 69, Link

Grace Lynn Davidson, 21, Link

John Andrew Dunn, 42, Link

Kenneth Charles MacKay, 66, Link

Randolph Merle Slaunwhite, 75, Link

Ontario (271)

Graham Greene Dies: Oscar-Nominated ‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Was 73 [long illness], Link

Family ‘Shattered’ After Mom Dies of Sepsis 4 Days After Childbirth [40, “diagnosed with a rapidly progressing Group A strep infection, which had severely damaged her uterus and begun spreading to her leg”], Link

Kenneth Lyle Poland, 75, Link

Roy Bruce Parker, 65, Link

Judy Irene Frank, 75, Link

Terri Ann Kendry, 68, Link

Paul Kenneth Irvine, 42, Link

Nick De Benedictis, 60, Link

Kyle Mielkie, 44, Link

Robert Allen “Bob” Schwindt, 61, Link

Colin Caddies, 57, Link

Volodymyr Gavva, 49, Link

Premlata Sarju, 60, Link

Cho Fa Carmen Tse, 59, Link

Nahren Mohi, 62, Link

Anna Richardson, 73, Link

Anna Elisabeth Andres, 73, Link

Carson Storm Drouillard, 24, Link

Jonathan R. Olivadoti, 69, Link

Leszek Konrad Malolepszy, 70, Link

Kimberly Ann Konkle, 63, Link

Paul Buckle, 62, Link

Noah Riley Smith, stillborn, Link

Josef (Joseph) Anthony Puseljic, 65, Link

Shelley Renee Graul, 64, Link

Lorna Joyce Lehman, 69, Link

Kaleb Robert Bowden Gopsill, 27, Link

Jan Ransom, 65, Link

Peter Gunn, 66, Link

Julie Anne Derksen, 52, Link

Mary Ann Cowley, 38, Link

Sanford Byrd, 63, Link

Scott Murray, 60, Link

Sari Susanna Tuomisalo, 59, Link

Stephanie Jane Martinovic, 32, Link

Katarzyna Rembiesa, 59, Link

William Lacourt, 66, Link

Alexis "Lexi" Diane Stager, 19, Link

Richard Keagan, 53, Link

Suzanne Marie Gibbs, 59, Link

John Thomas Anderson, 67, Link

Tommy Van Do, 27, Link

Rachel Katherine Brown, 54, Link

David Lincoln Mair, 69, Link

Gabriel Tropea, 65, Link

Trevor Ducharme, 34, Link

Alberto Carulasan, 65, Link

Deborah Cota, 73, Link

Samantha Gauvin, 34, Link

Deborah Ann Marie Stollar, 68, Link

Kelly Anne Peddigrew, 57, Link

Laurie Roulette, 61, Link

Ryan Gerrard, 31, Link

Patricia Louise Pletsch, 75, Link

William John "Billy" Brown-Brookshaw, stillborn, Link

Becky Pierce, 67, Link

Gavin Alexander Robertson, 63, Link

Terry Huska, 70, Link

Terrance "Terry" Emile Gilbert, 58, Link

Richard James "Rick" Huisman, 66, Link

Johny Vautour, 58, Link

Sharon Cameron, 71, Link

Eric Caldwell, 27, Link

Grant Donald Waldram, 65, Link

Jennifer Bredin Currie Ronca, 56, Link

Alexander Ogle, 64, Link

Howard Thomas Bigham, 71, Link

Taylor Bolton-Gearhart, 45, Link

Michelle Lynn Gibbs, 38, Link

Kareen Angela Hall, 60, Link

Richard Michael Millette, 67, Link

Ken Rogers, 75, Link