A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (110)

Dr. Danielle Spencer, child star of ’70s sitcom ‘What’s Happening!!,’ dead at 60

August 12, 2025

Dr. Danielle Spencer, best known for her role as Dee Thomas on the 1970s sitcom What’s Happening!!, has died at age 60. Her passing was announced on social media by her longtime friend and co-star Haywood Nelson, who played Dwayne Nelson on the series. According to Nelson’s post, Spencer died Monday following a “long battle with cancer.” While she will be fondly remembered for her work on What’s Happening!! and its 1980s sequel What’s Happening Now!!, Spencer went on to build a career as a veterinarian, dedicating her life to caring for animals.

Tristan Rogers, longtime ‘General Hospital’ star, dies at 79 after battle with lung cancer

August 15, 2025

Tristan Rogers, the actor whose career spanned decades and was marked by his well-known portrayal of Robert Scorpio on ABC’s daytime television soap opera “General Hospital,” has died. He was 79. Rogers’ death was confirmed by his longtime manager, Meryl Soodak, who told ABC7 entertainment reporter George Pennacchio that the actor passed away Friday morning after a battle with lung cancer. Soodak noted that Rogers had never been a smoker.

Researcher’s Note – Tristan Rogers was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link See our earlier post, The toll of "vaccination" inside "General Hospital", from earlier this year:

Elon Dershowitz, Film Producer and Son of Famed Lawyer, Dies at 64

August 18, 2025

Elon Dershowitz, the film and podcast producer whose career spanned Hollywood cinema, television, and digital media, died on Aug. 17 at the age of 64. The cause was a stroke, his family confirmed. The son of prominent attorney Alan Dershowitz, Elon carved out his own creative path in the entertainment world, with credits that bridged critically acclaimed films, sports documentaries, and new media ventures. His generosity extended beyond his life; he donated his organs, giving families he never met the gift of more time with their loved ones. Funeral services will be held Tuesday in New York City.

Michael Klick Dies: Emmy-Winning Producer From ‘Homeland’ & ‘24′ Was 77

August 11, 2025

Michael Klick, an Emmy-winning producer on Homeland and 24, died August 10 at his home in Los Angeles [CA]. He was 77. His death was announced on Facebook by his daughter, Caitlin Hoey-Klick. “My dad, Michael Klick, passed peacefully in his sleep,” she wrote. “So many people knew him as Klick, or Mike or Michael, but my favorite title of his was Caitlin’s dad. He was my world. My mom and I are in utter shock.”

No cause of death reported.

Michael Sloan, veteran TV writer-producer behind The Equalizer, dies at 78

August 16, 2025

Veteran TV writer-producer Michael Sloan died on August 13, 2025. Sloan was the co-creator of the popular 1985 action drama series The Equalizer with Richard Lindheim. While the family did not reveal the cause of death, they did share that the 78-year-old veteran writer died peacefully.

Natchez author Greg Iles succumbs to cancer at 65

August 16, 2025

Mississippi lost one of its most successful contemporary authors on Friday with the passing of Greg Iles at age 65. Iles, a Natchez native who wrote 17 novels, died around 5 a.m. after a decades’ long battle with multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer. Iles informed readers in early 2024 that he had cancer and would soon be undergoing a stem cell transplant. In a public letter, he revealed his diagnosis first came in 1996, but he had been living as “one of the luckiest patients alive.” “Two years ago, however, my extraordinary run of luck ran out, and myeloma ‘switched on.’ I nearly died before I was even aware that the disease had reawakened.”

Researcher’s Note – Greg Iles reposted Neil Stone @DrNeilStone: RFK Junior thinks there’s conclusive proof ivermectin works for Covid but there isn’t enough evidence for vaccines [sic]. He uses long words and sounds convincing. But he has no idea what he is talking about: Link

Two bodybuilders “died suddenly”:

Pro Bodybuilder Craig Licker Has Passed Away at 57 Years Old

August 15, 2025

Former IFBB Pro bodybuilder Craig Licker passed away at 57 years old. Ron Harris, who first reported the news, claims there is no cause of death revealed at the time. Licker was a successful bodybuilder during his competitive years before continuing to work in the fitness world after his days on stage ended. After his career on stage, Craig Licker began working as a salesman in New England for Species Nutrition, where he became one of the top in the industry in 2012-13. Palumbo shared that Licker was also a fanatic of BMWs and enjoyed upgrading his own while discussing cars often.

Champion bodybuilder dies at 37, as sport mourns seventh sudden death in six months

August 14, 2025

Champion bodybuilder Hayley McNeff has passed away at the age of 37, becoming the seventh bodybuilder to pass away within the past six months. McNeff, a native of Concord, Massachusetts, passed away on August 8 – but tributes didn’t start pouring in until Wednesday. Her cause of death has not yet been disclosed, but her obituary says her passing was ‘unexpected but peaceful’.

WWA Alumnus “The Great Wojo” Passes Away

August 14, 2025

Gregory Wojciechowski, the US Olympic wrestler who competed professionally in the Mid-West as the Great Wojo, has passed away. The Toledo Blade reports that Wojciechowski passed away after cardiac issues. He was 73 years old.

DeLaSalle star Derreck Robinson, who played at Iowa and in the NFL, dies at 43

August 14, 2025

One of the best football players to come out of Minnesota this century recently died unexpectedly. Derreck Robinson, who starred on the gridiron at DeLaSalle High School and later played for the Iowa Hawkeyes and then with multiple teams in the National Football League, was 43 years old when he died in San Diego, California. His cause of death has not been revealed. The Hawkeyes reported in 2016 that Robinson was leaving in San Diego and working in real estate.

Record-Breaking Surfer Who Rode Waves for 14,642 Consecutive Days Over 40 Years Dies at 76

August 12, 2025

A surfer who dedicated his life to riding the ocean’s waves every day for more than four decades has died. Dale Webster was 76 years old, according to SFGate, The New York Times, and Surfer magazine. Webster, a Northern California native, was a “fixture at Sonoma County beaches” over the last 40 years, according to SFGate. Out of the water, the Times reported that Webster worked as a janitor at a local school. “He was a surfer, that was his main thing, that was his life ambition. I don’t think he ever second-guessed it,” close friend William Beal told SFGate this week. In recent years, Webster’s health took a turn for the worse, Beal told SFGate – although he and Webster’s daughter did not reveal what caused the surfing icon’s death, according to the local news site.

A YouTuber “died suddenly”:

A Life That Changed Millions

August 16, 2025

Robert “Bob” John Schrupp, 65, of Winona, MN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. In keeping with his generous spirit, he was also an organ donor, giving the gift of life to at least three individuals. Recognizing the power of digital outreach, he co-founded the YouTube channel “Bob and Brad,” which became one of the world’s leading resources for physical therapy education, reaching millions worldwide. Even after being diagnosed [in October 2023] with cerebellar ataxia, Robert continued his mission with resilience, adapting his methods and platform to ensure his expertise remained accessible to all. Bob was still working in the business until the day he had the cardiac event [August 1].

Four journalists “died suddenly”:

Beloved City Desk supervisor Myron Rushetzky dead at 73: ‘Part of the fabric of The Post’

August 15, 2025

New York, NY - Myron Rushetzky — The Post’s beloved meticulous, sometimes maddening newsroom support-staff supervisor who churned out generations of ace copy kids — died peacefully Friday in the city he loved. Rushetzky, 73, was known as the gatekeeper of the City Desk — answering phones and announcing callers in his thick Brooklyn accent — over a career that spanned a mind-boggling 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Longtime Tampa Bay media icon Rob Lorei dies

August 17, 2025

Retired journalist Rob Lorei, who was among the founding members of WMNF Community Radio and served as host of WEDU’s Florida This Week for nearly 24 years, has passed away following a battle with cancer, according to multiple social media posts mourning his death. He was 70 years old. Lorei served as host until March, when he announced he would be stepping down. It was then that Lorei also revealed his cancer diagnosis.

Ted Grossman, longtime WLRN radio host of ‘The Night Train’, dies of cancer. He was 83

August 17, 2025

Ted Grossman, who hosted “The Night Train” program on WLRN radio for almost 50 years, died Saturday after a long bout with cancer. He was 83. Grossman retired from WLRN on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, when he aired his last four-hour “Night Train” show live from the station’s main studio in downtown Miami.

100 Degree Hockey Mourns the Passing of Former Writer Michael Owen

August 13, 2025

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Michael Owen [58], former writer for 100 Degree Hockey from 2021-2024. Michael passed away at his home in Round Rock [Texas] on June 26, 2025, after a long illness. He was affected by that same illness toward the end of his time working with us here and fought tooth and nail to make sure he was still present at games, even when he did not feel anything close to 100%. 100 Degree Hockey has made a donation to the American Liver Foundation in his memory.

No cause of death reported.

Jeff Bezos’ mother, Jacklyn Gise Bezos, dead at 78

August 14, 2025

Jeff Bezos’ mother, Jacklyn Gise Bezos, died Thursday after a long fight with Lewy body dementia, the Amazon founder announced. She was 78. Jacklyn Bezos was surrounded by family when she died at her Miami home, her son wrote in a touching Instagram tribute.

Link

Chuck Girard, Christian Rock Pioneer Who Fronted Love Song in 1970s After Hitting Top 10 With the Hondells, Dies at 81

August 13, 2025

Chuck Girard, who became one of the pioneers of Christian rock as Love Song’s lead singer in the 1970s after having hits as a member of the Hondells in the ’60s, died Monday at age 81. Girard had announced on social media earlier that he was battling stage 4 cancer. In June, Girard relayed to his followers that his cancer had metastasized to his lungs about a year ago, and that he had stopped chemo treatments

A child “died suddenly”:

6-year-old Wadena boy dies after cancer battle

August 18, 2025

WADENA, Minn. — A Wadena boy who captured the hearts of his community has died after a three-year battle with cancer. Caleb Prushek, 6, died at home Friday, Aug. 15. His family said he had been looking forward to starting kindergarten this fall.

Link

Seven teenagers “died suddenly”:

4 Young Athletes Die After Collapsing During Practice

August 14, 2025

The 2025-26 school year is getting ready to begin. Many schools around the country have already started class. Fall sports teams have been practicing for weeks, getting ready for their first games and matches of the year. Unfortunately, at least four young athletes have now died suddenly, after collapsing after practice. It’s devastating for their families, their friends, their schools and their local communities. Julian Gilbert, a 16-year-old soccer player at Crandall High School in Texas, is dead after collapsing during a workout. “The Crandall High School senior soccer player started seeing spots while working out with his friends at his home gym. He collapsed, hitting his head,” FOX 4 reported. His dad added: “It was brain. The brain stem herniated. What we were told once the brain stem herniated the functions of life are controlled by the brain stem, and it was no longer present.”

In Tennessee and Georgia, two young football players died, after collapsing in the heat. Joshua Henderson, a 16-year-old high school football player from Bolton High School in Memphis, and MiKah King, a 15-year-old high school football player from Atlanta, both died after collapsing.“It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Joshua. After bravely fighting for his life in the hospital, Josh transitioned 7/26 due to complications from organ failure caused by a severe heat stroke,” the family said. King, meanwhile, collapsed and died suddenly.

13-year-old girl drowns at Jersey Shore beach, police say

August 15, 2025

A 13-year-old girl drowned in the water off a Jersey Shore beach, according to police. Calls came in to police just after 6:30 p.m. about a swimmer in distress off the 8th Avenue beach in Belmar. When officers arrived, they found one swimmer was out of the water, but another child was still missing. Water rescue teams arrived at the scene to conduct a search. Around 7:30 p.m., the teenage girl was found unresponsive in the water off about a block away, according to police. She was pulled out of the water, with lifeguards and EMS performing CPR in an effort to resuscitate her. The teen was taken to Jersey Shore University Hospital, where she died, police said. Lifeguards were off-duty at the time of the drowning, and are generally off-duty after 6 p.m. at many Jersey Shore beaches.

Investigation underway after teenager dies in Deep East Texas

August 17, 2025

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Deputies are investigating after a 14-year-old died Saturday following a reported medical emergency in Deep East Texas. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on County Road 269 after the teen’s family member said the child was having a medical issue. After EMS took the teen to a hospital, the child died a short time later, the sheriff’s office said. Officials have ordered an autopsy and a death investigation is underway.

Diamond Catalan, 19, Dies After Unexpected Heart Attack

August 12, 2025

A Maryland family is mourning the sudden loss of 19-year-old Diamond Catalan, who died after suffering a heart attack, and they are now asking for help to give her the farewell she deserves.

A college student “died suddenly”:

NJ family honors 20-year-old student after tragic passing

August 18, 2025

VOORHEES, New Jersey – 20-year-old Dylan Geller is remembered by his family as an ever-smiling, go-getting, sports-loving, all-inclusive student, brother, uncle, and son. In middle school, Geller was diagnosed with epilepsy and suffered many seizures. Geller had a passion for working with individuals with special needs and was studying at Rowan University. His dream was to create a physical education program for that population. Tragically, Geller passed away on July 27, 2025, due to a seizure he experienced while riding a jet ski with his brother, Chase.

Researcher’s Note - Rowan University students who refused COVID shot for 'personal' reasons must change plans: Link

A pharmaceutical research scientist “died suddenly”:

Ying Qiao, 64

August 13, 2025

Gaithersburg, MD – In 1989, after three years of teaching at a campus of Peking University, Ying won a full scholarship to study at Purdue University where she pursued her Masters degree in organic chemistry and paved the way for her family to settle down in the U.S. Her intelligence and diligence led her to an impactful career in pharmaceutical R&D at pharma companies and drug quality regulatory science at the FDA. Ying passed away on August 11, 2025, at the age of 64 with her family by her side. As she battled cancer in her final months, her unwavering faith and deep love for her family was an inspiration to all.

Researcher’s Note - Joe Biden’s “vaccination” mandate for all federal employees: Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

Longtime school superintendent passes away

August 13, 2025

A longtime Martha’s Vineyard superintendent has passed away after a hard-fought battle with leukemia. Jim Weiss, 78, passed away on Sunday afternoon at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. “We were hoping for a recovery,” said Richie Smith, current Martha’s Vineyard superintendent. “It’s still shocking.”

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Michelle Renee Campbell

August 18, 2025

Michelle Renee Campbell, 51, of Hollidaysburg [PA], died unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025, in Kittanning. After graduation from Penn State University, she began her career as a lifelong educator, currently as a teacher at Bellwood-Antis Middle School. The family suggests that contributions in Michelle’s memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Researcher’s Note – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf provided an update on the special initiative to vaccinate [sic] more than 100,000 pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and school staff members across Pennsylvania. After vaccinating [sic] more than 112,500 teachers and school staff in only about three weeks, Wolf visited Luzerne County to announce the special vaccination [sic] initiative is a success and was completed ahead of schedule: Link

No cause of death reported.

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Shenandoah announces death of former football standout Wilder

August 17, 2025

On Friday, Shenandoah University Athletics announced the death of former football cornerback/safety Keyshawn Wilder [25], who served as an assistant coach for the team in 2024 after completing his playing career in 2023. Shenandoah University Athletics declined to provide further details about Wilder’s death at this time. Wilder, a Baltimore, Maryland, native who graduated from Randallstown High School, played at Shenandoah in 2019 and from 2021-23. He then joined the team’s coaching staff for the 2024 season. Wilder has been around football his entire life. His mother Lakeisha is the sister of NFL legend Ray Lewis, the Pro Hall of Famer who played for the Ravens from 1996-2012. Wilder has other relatives who have also played at a high level.

Researcher’s Note – SU is requiring that individuals within certain groups — those who have high levels of contact with others at the university or pose a greater risk to our community — be fully vaccinated [sic] for COVID-19 by August 1 for Fall 2021 or have at least the first dose by June 1 for groups that will be in person this summer (with full vaccination [sic] following as soon as possible), unless they have an SU-approved medical or religious exemption. Once the COVID-19 vaccines [sic] have full FDA approval, which could be as soon as this fall, we expect to require vaccination [sic] of all faculty, staff and students:Link

No cause of death reported.

Beloved Youth Softball Tournament Organizer, Travel Coach Dies

August 16, 2025

Camarillo, California – The founder of Preps Academy and USA Preps, Price Hansen, died suddenly Thursday night. Hansen was 56 years old. Hansen was beloved in his softball community. Hansen was also known for his love for Hawaii. After striking a connection with coaches from the University of Hawaii, Hansen would bring 10-12 players to the Mainland. He would house them, feed them, and give them a chance to earn a college scholarship.

No cause of death reported.

17 “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

New Hampshire woman drowns after suffering medical emergency in Merrimack River

August 17, 2025

CONCORD, NH — The New Hampshire State Police are investigating the death of a Concord, NH, woman who died in the Merrimack River on Sunday. According to preliminary reports, Claire Knowles, 67, was swimming after her tube when she experienced a medical event as she returned to the shore. Despite lifesaving efforts by two good Samaritans and first responders, Knowles was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No cause of death reported.

JSO: Elderly man found dead in water on Lakeshore Boulevard

August 17, 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an elderly man was found dead in the water Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they found an elderly white male in the water. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. JSO says this appears to be an accident, but the official cause of death will come from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

A grandmother’s request to spend a few more minutes at a NYC beach ends in tragedy

August 17, 2025

A fun day at the beach turned tragic when a 77-year-old Russian grandmother drowned at Manhattan Beach Park in Brooklyn. Liudmila Marchenko, who was visiting her family in Sheepshead Bay, had been enjoying the ocean on Monday, Aug. 11. As lifeguards were finishing their shift, she called her daughter to ask for more time at the beach. But only minutes later, swimmers spotted Marchenko floating face down in the water. Lifeguards rushed to help and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. She was taken to Coney Island Hospital but was pronounced dead around 7 p.m., city officials said.

Nebraska Omaha forward Deng Mayar dies after drowning incident at 22

August 17, 2025

University of Nebraska Omaha forward Deng Mayar died on Saturday night after an incident in Utah, the program confirmed. He was 22. Mayar transferred into Omaha this summer after spending the past two seasons at North Dakota. According to the Omaha World-Herald, Mayar drowned after an incident in the Blackridge Reservoir near Herriman, Utah, on Saturday. According to ABC 4 in Utah, which the World-Herald reports identified Mayar by using his father’s last name instead of his own, Mayar was seen alongside another man struggling in the water at the reservoir. The second man eventually made it to shore and was taken to a local hospital, where he’s expected to recover. Mayar’s body was eventually recovered on Saturday night.

Researcher’s Note - UN offered incentives for students to get “vaccinated”: Link

Double Drowning Tragedy Strikes Carnival’s Celebration Key

August 16, 2025

It is always a sad and tragic situation when a cruise guest passes away, and it was doubly sad on Celebration Key on Friday, August 15, 2025, with two separate drowning incidents less than one month after the port opened. According to Our News Bahamas, both guests were American citizens. One was a 79-year-old man, the other a 74-year-old woman. One guest was snorkeling from the beach, while the other passed while enjoying one of the port’s freshwater lagoons. It is not clear whether the incident happened in the family-friendly Starfish Lagoon or the more laid back, adult-friendly Oasis Lagoon. It is possible that each drowning may have been precipitated by medical incidents, or the guests may have overreached their own capabilities while in the water.

No cause of death reported.

Child dead after being pulled from retention pond in St. Johns County, officials say

August 16, 2025

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A three-year-old has died after being pulled from a retention pond Friday night in Nocatee, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue (SJCFR). A spokesperson for SJCFR told First Coast News that crews responded to a call about the incident just after 7:00 p.m. off of Crystal Sands Court. Officials say the child had drowned and was in cardiac arrest when being pulled from the water. Fire rescue officials say the child was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Swimmer drowns in Tulsa’s Zink Lake

August 16, 2025

TULSA, OKLA. — The Tulsa Fire Department said Saturday afternoon that a person drowned while swimming in Zink Lake near the Gathering Place. The TFD and the Tulsa Police Department responded to a drowning report earlier this morning. Initial reports indicated that two people were in the water when one of them went under. The other tried to locate the person before crews arrived. The missing person was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

Person found dead at the bottom of pool

August 16, 2025

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A person was found dead at the bottom of a swimming pool Friday evening. According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, around 6:40 p.m., units were dispatched to Aryshire Lane in western Boca Raton for a reported drowning. Emergency responders pronounced one person dead at the scene.

Man dies after suffering medical emergency while riding jet ski on Torch Lake

August 14, 2025

ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – A 76-year-old New York man died after suffering a medical issue while riding on a jet ski on Torch Lake, WPBN reports. Deputies from the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office found the man unresponsive in the water when they arrived at the scene. The man was given CPR and later pronounced dead at the scene. He was riding a jet ski with a woman when he slumped over and fell, according to police.

No cause of death reported.

Westford man dies after possible medical emergency while swimming in Lake Winnisquam in NH

August 14, 2025

TILTON, N.H. — An 81-year-old Westford man died on Thursday after being pulled from Lake Winnisquam in Tilton following a suspected medical episode while swimming. The New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol said Jack Bilodeau was believed to have been swimming after his drifting boat near Mohawk Island at about 11:35 a.m. when he experienced a possible medical episode and briefly submerged. A nearby good Samaritan quickly recovered him from the water and began CPR onshore along Route 3. Emergency responders from the Tilton Police Department, the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department, and the Belmont Fire Department arrived shortly after and transported Bilodeau to Concord Hospital-Laconia, where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Man found dead after falling into water at Euclid Creek Reservation

August 14, 2025

EUCLID, Ohio – A man has died after falling into the water at Euclid Creek Reservation on Thursday morning. Metroparks Director of Communications Jacqueline Gerling said crews recovered the body near the water’s edge. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner later identified the man as 71-year-old Dennis Cancasci of Highland Heights. The accident and cause of death remain under investigation.

Man found dead after drowning near Reggae on the River festival in Northern Calif.

August 14, 2025

Officials in Mendocino County [CA] have identified a 66-year-old man who drowned in the South Fork Eel River near the popular Reggae on the River music festival earlier this month. Captain Quincy Cromer with the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office told SFGATE that the man has been identified as Robert Samuel James of Los Angeles. His preliminary cause of death is drowning, and the final cause of death will be confirmed following complete autopsy and toxicology reports. According to Cromer, there is no evidence at this stage of the investigation that suggests alcohol or drugs were involved in James’ death. James’ body was discovered on Aug. 2 by a snorkeler with California Trout, an organization that works to remove invasive fish species from waterways, the Redheaded Blackbelt reported. The snorkeler found the body in a remote stretch of the river about 1.4 miles upstream from where the music festival was held that weekend, near the town of Piercy.

Investigation underway after teen found dead in Duck River

August 12, 2025

COLUMBIA, Tenn. – The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is investigating the death of an 18-year-old male. On Tuesday, around 9:30 a.m., CPD, along with Columbia Fire & Rescue (CFR), responded to Duck River near the Highway 31 bridge for a deceased person in the water. CPD and CFR removed the body from the water and confirmed the man was dead.

No cause of death reported.

Residents in Annapolis community rattled after man’s body was found in a creek

August 12, 2025

A man was found dead in a creek in a quiet Annapolis [MD] neighborhood on Sunday, August 10, prompting police to investigate. Residents in the Hillsmere Shores community found a man unresponsive in Duvall Creek near the kayak launch. Maryland Natural Resources Police officers and Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to the creek, where the body of a 51-year-old man from Annapolis was recovered. Officers said the man’s backpack and other personal items were found on shore.

No cause of death reported.

Man found dead in Tulare County canal identified; foul play not suspected

August 12, 2025

OROSI, Calif. — Tulare County Sheriff’s Office detectives have identified the man discovered in an Orosi canal on Monday as 46-year-old Jimmy Valdez. Authorities reported that there are currently no signs of foul play and no apparent injuries on Valdez’s body. An autopsy has determined that the cause of death was drowning, however, officials noted that a toxicology report is still pending.

Body found floating in South Carolina river identified as elderly Charlotte man

August 12, 2025

FORT LAWN, S.C. – A body found floating in a South Carolina river last Wednesday was identified a week later as an elderly man from Charlotte. On Tuesday, Aug. 12, the coroner identified the person who died as 70-year-old Mohammed Kargarian. Kargarian’s body was reportedly seen floating around noon on Wednesday, Aug. 6, in the Catawba River near the Chester-Lancaster County line. In a multi-agency recovery effort, the river was searched by drone and boat, and eventually, crews recovered Kargarian’s body. His body was reportedly found about 1 p.m. next to the bank on the Lancaster County side of the river, just south of the Highway 9 bridge. An autopsy performed revealed no obvious trauma to Kargarian’s body; therefore, foul play was not suspected. As of this writing, it remains unclear how Kargarian got into the river.

No cause of death reported.

14 jailers, prison staffers and a prison doctor in California “died suddenly” (all presumably vaxxed):

CHCF mourns passing of Psychiatrist Bhuvaneshwar Pagadala

July 29, 2025

Psychiatrist Bhuvaneshwar Pagadala, with California Health Care Facility [a mental hospital for prisoners] in Stockton, passed away July 27, 2025. Pagadala began his career with the department as a psychiatrist at CHCF in July 2016. He remained at the institution until his passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

PBSP mourns passing of Officer Andrew Labrada

August 15, 2025

Pelican Bay State Prison (PBSP) is mourning the passing of Correctional Officer Andrew Labrada [33]. He passed away Aug. 6, 2025. Officer Labrada began his career with the department in September 2021. Following his academy training, he was assigned to PBSP in Crescent City in December 2021, where he served with distinction until his passing.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 23:

Larry Walsh, retired CMF sergeant

July 23, 2025

Larry Walsh [56], a retired correctional sergeant from California Medical Facility (CMF) in Vacaville, passed away July 21, 2025. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy, he reported to CMF in October 1995. He was promoted to correctional sergeant in May 2009 at CMF where he remained until his retirement in June 2022.



No cause of death reported.

Brian Eason, retired correctional officer

July 23, 2025

Brian Eason, a retired correction officer, passed away July 11, 2025. He worked for CDCR for over 30 years, retiring in 2024. Eason began his CDCR career as a cadet at the Basic Correctional Officer Academy in 1993. After graduating, he reported to Sierra Conservation Center in Jamestown in July 1993. Eason transferred to California Health Care Facility in Stockton in June 2016 where he remained until retiring in March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rod Chronister, retired correctional officer

July 23, 2025

Rod Chronister, a retired correctional officer, passed away July 22, 2025. He worked for the department for 28 years. Chronister began his career with the department as a cadet at the Basic Correctional Officer Academy in June 1995. After graduating, he reported to California Correctional Center in Susanville. In April 1997, he transferred to Wasco State Prison-Reception Center, where he remained until retiring in January 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

CIM mourns passing of Evelio Fernandez

July 23, 2025

California Institution for Men (CIM) is mourning the passing of Evelio Fernandez, a correctional lieutenant who passed away July 17, 2025. Fernandez graduated from the Basic Correctional Officer Academy in October 2003 and reported to CIM. In November 2014, Fernandez promoted to correctional sergeant at CIM. Five years later, he promoted to lieutenant. He remained at CIM until his untimely passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on July 16:

Dennis Schlosser, retired correctional lieutenant

July 16, 2025

Dennis Schlosser, a correctional lieutenant who retired in April, passed away July 11, 2025. After graduating, he began his service as a correctional officer at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad. In March 2005, he transferred to San Quentin. He remained at the institution as a lieutenant for nearly 20 years, retiring April 30, 2025.

Researcher’s Note – The retired jailer was killed in a “vaxxident”: Dennis Schlosser, 50 , was driving a 2003 Ford F-250 pickup towing a two-axle box trailer when he lost control and veered off the left side of the freeway . The truck overturned multiple times before becoming disconnected from the trailer and coming to a rest. The driver, 50-year-old Dennis Schlosser, of Ennis, Montana, was transported to the hospital, where he died on July 11: Link

No cause of death reported.

Clyde Stribling, retired correctional supervising cook

July 16, 2025

Clyde Stribling III, a retired correctional supervising cook, passed away July 2, 2025. Stribling began his state career with the California Conservation Corps in October 1986. In 2014, he transferred to California State Prison (CSP) Sacramento, as a correctional supervising cook. He continued at the institution until he retired in May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on July 15:

Casey Fenton, retired correctional officer

July 15, 2025

Casey Fenton [44], a retired correctional officer, passed away July 3, 2025. Fenton worked for the department for 22 years and retired last month. He later transferred to Kern Valley State Prison in August 2005 where he remained until he retired in June 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 9:

Pelican Bay mourns passing of Tayler Dutton

July 9, 2025

Pelican Bay State Prison is mourning the passing of Personnel Specialist Tayler Dutton. She passed away July 8, 2025, at the age of 32. She began her career with CDCR as an education office assistant at Pelican Bay State Prison in December 2019. The following year, she was promoted to office technician and then to in October 2022, she promoted again to personnel specialist. She remained in this role until her untimely passing.

No cause of death reported.

CSP‑Sacramento mourns passing of Officer Jason Terwilliger

July 9, 2025

Jason Terwilliger [46], a correctional officer at California State Prison (CSP) Sacramento, passed away July 5, 2025. He worked for the department for 11 years and was a U.S. Navy veteran. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy, he reported to California Health Care Facility in Stockton in September. In November 2015, he transferred to CSP-Sacramento where he remained until his untimely passing.

No cause of death reported.

Calipatria prison mourns passing of Officer Joel Vasquez

July 9, 2025

Joel Vasquez, a correctional officer at Calipatria State Prison, passed away June 29, 2025. He worked for the department for seven years. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy in August 2018, he reported to Calipatria State Prison. He worked at the institution in various assignments until his passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Avenal mourns passing of mechanic Joseph Chavez

July 9, 2025

Joseph Chavez, a maintenance mechanic at Avenal State Prison, passed away June 27, 2025. Chavez began working for the department as a mechanic at Avenal State Prison in May 2023, where he remained until his passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

CIM mourns passing of Officer Lavell Sanders, Jr

August 15, 2025

California Institution for Men (CIM) is mourning the passing of Correctional Officer Lavell Sanders, Jr. The officer passed away Aug. 8, 2025. Officer Sanders began his state career at Division of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) at the Ventura Youth Correctional Facility in November 2018 as a youth correctional counselor. When DJJ closed in June 2023, he transferred to CIM where he remained until his untimely passing.

Researcher’s Note - All Calif. Cos, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Nine police officers “died suddenly”:

David Martinez, West New York Police Officer, Dies

August 18, 2025

David Martinez, who served West New York as a police officer for 25 years, died on Saturday, Aug. 16, the police department announced. “Officer Martinez faithfully served the West New York [NJ] community for 25 years with honor, dedication, and compassion,” West New York police said. Martinez died weeks away from his retirement, police said. Sources tell Daily Voice his death was sudden.

No age or cause of death reported.

15-year veteran of law enforcement in South Georgia dies from ‘sudden illness’

August 16, 2025

COOK COUNTY, Ga. – The Cook County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced on Saturday that a deputy has passed away. In a statement posted to Facebook, the sheriff’s office said Deputy Howard “Howie” Lorette [49] died at his home following a “sudden illness”.

No cause of death reported.

Former officer of Electra Police Department dies unexpectedly

August 16, 2025

Wichita Falls, TX – The Electra Police Department mourns the passing of a former officer. Justin Hiracheta [37] spent some time serving the City of Electra at the EPD. In a Facebook post from EPD, it was reported that Justin passed away unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Haralson County Sheriff’s Office mourns sudden death of deputy

August 16, 2025

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the death of a deputy. Sgt. Ricky Parks died suddenly on Friday. Parks worked in law enforcement for 37 years and served the last 20 years of his career with the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, where he held the rank of sergeant for more than 12 years. He spent several years as a school resource officer for Henry County schools.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paducah Police Sergeant Death Classified as in the Line of Duty

August 15, 2025

PADUCAH, Ky. – The Paducah Police Department shared more details on Friday in connection to a recent fallen officer. Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird held a press conference after Paducah Sgt. Ryan Hudson, 32, passed away earlier in the week. Hudson has been with the Paducah Police Department since February of 2015. Laird said Hudson’s death was in the line of duty after becoming ill after working a shooting incident which left a pregnant woman and unborn child dead and injured two others. Sgt. Hudson worked the shooting incident, guiding officers through the chaotic and stressful scene, Laird explained. Hours after the shooting incident, Hudson started to become ill. Laird said Hudson continued working, however, by Saturday night, his condition worsened. Hudson went to the hospital on Monday morning and later died on Tuesday evening. Laird said Hudson had an underlying cardiac condition which was of responding to the critical shooting incident.

Joliet Police mourn death of veteran K9 Officer Daniel Willis

August 14, 2025

The Joliet [IL] Police Department is mourning the loss of K9 Officer Daniel Willis, who died unexpectedly due to complications from a medical procedure on Monday while off duty. Willis was 52. He was a 20-year veteran of the Joliet Police Department and had served with several other departments prior to joining the Joliet force in 2005.

No cause of death reported.

Law enforcement recruit dies during training at Lake Tech in Tavares

August 13, 2025

TAVARES, FL — Morlon Jenkins Jr., 42, a Lake Technical College law enforcement recruit, experienced a medical emergency on Aug. 11 during the first night of his training at the Florida Law Enforcement Academy at the Institute of Public Safety, a campus of Lake Technical College in Tavares. He died shortly after the incident, according to the Tavares Police Department and the school. According to a statement from Lake Technical College, at the time Jenkins experienced the medical emergency, students were engaged in the Florida Department of Law Enforcement-required physical training component, as outlined in state curriculum. All participants in the Florida Law Enforcement Academy program are required to have medical clearance from a physician, the school said in the statement. Jenkins had that required medical clearance.

No cause of death reported.

Funeral procession planned for Forest Lake officer who died unexpectedly

August 13, 2025

Minnesota police detective Josh Brown – A funeral procession is planned Wednesday morning through Forest Lake for an almost eight-year veteran of the city’s police force. Josh Brown died unexpectedly Monday while he was off duty, according to the Forest Lake Police Department. “He served with dedication and tenacity as a patrol officer and detective during his career,” the department said in a statement Tuesday. “Detective Brown will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the whole law enforcement community.” The cause of death was not disclosed.

No age reported.

Retired NJ Police Detective Michael Petershack Dies Suddenly, 47

August 11, 2025

Michael Petershack, a retired Hardyston Police Department detective, coach, and devoted father and husband, died on Thursday, Aug. 7. He was 47. Sources tell Daily Voice that Petershack’s death was unexpected. In 2018, the family moved to Sparta, where Mike became an active part of the community, serving as both a softball and hockey coach.

No cause of death reported.

Detroit grandmother takes in 8 children after daughter’s sudden death

August 16, 2025

HARPER WOODS, Mich. – A local family is grappling with heartbreak and financial hardship following the sudden passing of Alexus Sherrill, a young mother of five, just weeks after giving birth. Alexus Sherrill died on Aug. 9, three days after returning home from the hospital, where she was treated for complications related to childbirth. The cause of death, according to the family, was postpartum heart failure due to multiple blood clots and fluid around the left chamber of her heart, with clots lodged in her left lung.

Researcher’s Note - From GoFundMe: Alexus was a beautiful 29-year-old woman and mother of five amazing children: Link

38-year-old Fall River native, New Bedford resident known for his work in hospitality and restaurant service has passed away

August 15, 2025

Family members say a Fall River native died last week. Far too young. According to an obituary and a GoFundMe fundraiser, 38-year-old Adam S. Bisson of New Bedford [MA], passed away at home unexpectedly on Thursday, August 7, 2025. Bisson was born in Fall River, was a Durfee grad, and worked in hospitality and restaurant service at various locations for about fifteen years, including Chili’s of Somerset and Tao Mohegan Sun.

No cause of death reported.

Two clerics “died suddenly”:

Father Naji Kiwan, Youngstown, Ohio

August 15, 2025

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Dear Brother Priests, Deacons, Subdeacons, Religious and Lay Faithful, it is my sad duty to announce the passing of Father Naji Kiwan [52], on Friday, August 15, 2025, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Reverend John Woods, 53

August 16, 2025

Reverend John (J.) William Woods, age 53, of Harriman, formerly Port Wentworth, Georgia, passed away Thursday, August 14, 2025, at the Roane Medical Center after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” at festivals:

Elements Music & Arts Festival 2025: 30-year-old attendee dies, investigation ongoing

August 14, 2025

A 30-year-old man died after being transported to an area hospital from the Elements Music & Arts Festival at the Pocono [PA] International Raceway, police said. The Monroe County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the man. Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Chris Wagner said police were notified at noon Monday that the individual had been pronounced dead at the hospital. The four-day festival was held from Friday to Monday at the venue in Blakeslee, Monroe County. An estimated 27,500 people attended the event, which offers games, activities, crafts and annually showcases over 100 acts across multiple stages, police said.

No cause of death reported.

Denver man dies at The Meadows during festival

August 18, 2025

A man, later identified as Matthew Gawiak, 36, of Denver, collapsed Aug. 15 during the King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard’s Field of Vision Festival at The Meadows in Buena Vista [CO]. Chaffee County Sheriff Andy Rohrich said at this time a death investigation is being conducted, including an autopsy and toxicology report. Rohrich said it is being treated as a homicide until proven otherwise. “I am not suggesting it is (a homicide), but we rule out everything in hopes of getting to natural causes,” Rohrich said.

No cause of death reported.

Worcester Massachussetts animal control officer dies while playing basketball

August 14, 2025

Matthew Ohman, 41, was the city’s animal control officer for the past twelve years. He married his wife, Krystina Bombard, in 2013 and they had two children. When Ohman died, he was doing what he loved most: “Winning a competitive basketball game with his family,” the obituary stated. He was born in Worcester and raised in Grafton and graduated from Grafton High School. “A natural leader, he served as team captain and was a two-time MVP of the school’s hockey team. He later attended Quinsigamond Community College, where he continued pursuing his passion for competitive sports as a pitcher on the baseball team for a season,” his obituary read. That love continued into his adult years. He was a member of the MC/Dell golf league with his father at the Highfields, where he achieved the hole-in-one honor on hole two.

No cause of death reported.

Verragio’s Michael Barabash, a ‘Kind Soul,’ Dies at 58

August 18, 2025

New York, NY— Michael Barabash [left], a beloved member of the Verragio team, died Aug. 9. He was 58. Verragio announced news of his death last week, stating that Barabash had been battling an illness but was showing signs of improvement before unexpectedly passing away. In a statement, Verragio described Barabash, who worked as a client relations representative for the company, as a “vital” part of its customer service team.

Researcher’s Note – NYC to End Private Employer COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Mandate on November 1, 2022: Link

No cause of death reported.

Eight killed in “vaxxidents”:

Who was Charles German? TikTok star Lisi German’s father passes away in California

August 11, 2025

Charles German, the father of California-based beauty TikToker Lisi German, known on social media as Lisa Shops, has passed away. The 17-year-old announced in the news on Instagram on Sunday, revealing that Charles German passed away “very suddenly a few days ago.”

Researcher’s Note – RENO, Nev. - German was killed in "vaxxident": A man who was killed in a crash on Douglas Fir Drive has been identified. NHP says 52-year-old Charles German of Dana Point, California, was killed in the crash , which occurred just after 11:00 p.m. on Aug. 7. An initial investigation from NHP indicates that a 2024 Mercedes GLS 450 was headed west on SR431 near Douglas Fir Drive when German failed to drive in the marked travel lane. The Mercedes entered the right shoulder, and its right side struck the guardrail , redirecting it left across the highway and into the left shoulder. The front of the Mercedes hit the guardrail before coming to a stop on the eastbound shoulder. German was declared dead at the scene . The SUV was also occupied by two adult passengers who sustained no injuries during the crash . Investigators say the cause of death i s not believed to have been from the crash itself. An official cause of death is pending review from the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office. Foul play is not suspected in German’s death : Link

No cause of death reported.

Missing California mother and 8-month-old daughter found dead in canal, family says

August 17, 2025

Family says the bodies of a Sacramento County woman and her infant daughter have been found in their vehicle in a canal near Oakdale. Whisper Owen [36] and her eight-month-old daughter Sandra McCarty were reported missing back on July 15. They were last seen in Fresno. Authorities confirmed that Owen’s vehicle was spotted on traffic cameras in the Atwater area later on the night she was reported missing. Owen’s vehicle was then discovered pinned under a bridge, the search group says. The bodies of Owen and McCarty were also discovered, the family said. The California Highway Patrol will investigate how the vehicle ended up in the water.

No cause of death reported.

Man dead after vehicle found in Lake Erie, Cleveland Fire says

August 16, 2025

A man is dead after the Cleveland Division of Fire found a vehicle in Lake Erie early Saturday morning. Around 2:40 a.m., Cleveland Fire said it responded to the East 9th Street Pier and located a vehicle with its tail lights on, submerged in the water about 100 feet offshore. Divers swam to the vehicle and pulled the man out, and CPR was performed, Cleveland Fire said. The man was brought to dry land and pronounced dead on the scene. The circumstances surrounding the vehicle in the water are unknown at this time, and we are working to learn more.

No age or cause of death reported.

Medical Emergency Led To Fatal Head-On Crash, Authorities Say

August 13, 2025

CLAYTON, NC – A medical emergency is believed to have caused a fatal head-on collision Friday night in Johnston County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Gus Drellos of Clayton was driving southbound on Barber Mill Road around 8:53 p.m. on August 8 when he experienced a medical episode. His red Chevrolet Equinox crossed the centerline near Vinson Court and struck a northbound white Subaru SUV head-on. Drellos, who was alone in his vehicle, died at the scene. Investigators believe Mr. Drellos suffered a medical episode just moments before the collision. Speed and alcohol were not a factor for the 79-year-old driver. The driver of the Subaru, identified as 24-year-old Juan Rodriguez Jr., also of Clayton, was injured in the crash and taken to Johnston Medical Center for treatment. His vehicle left the road after the impact and struck a residential propane tank.

No cause of death reported.

3 dead after car crashes into coffee truck, pedestrians in Astoria

August 12, 2025

Three people are dead after a car crashed into a coffee truck in Astoria, Queens [NY], and two men standing by it on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on 19th Avenue and 42nd Street just after 8:30 a.m. The 84-year-old driver of a Toyota Corolla, who has not been identified, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators say two male pedestrians, ages 41 and 70, were standing by the truck and were struck. The 41-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene and the 70-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Eyewitnesses said the vehicle was speeding before slamming into the parked coffee truck. “Must have been going at least 60+ miles an hour just right through the stop sign and within seconds I heard the crash and screams and just dropped everything and ran over there, it was instant,” witness George Giakoumis said. Police say the Toyota spun around after the impact and collided with a Volvo which was attempting to make a U-turn. There’s no word yet on why the driver crashed into the truck.

Two “died suddenly” in cars or trucks:

Investigation underway in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque after man found dead in car

August 17, 2025

LOS RANCHOS DE ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An investigation Aug. 17 closed down Chavez Road NW at Rio Grande Boulevard NW in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque due to a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigation. BCSO is reporting that the investigation is due to a man who was found dead in his car. Officials believe he may have died of natural causes.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man found dead in his truck in Grafton parking lot

August 14, 2025

GRAFTON, N.D. — A truck driver from Massachusetts was found dead in his truck in a parking lot in Grafton. According to a release sent to the media by the Walsh County Sheriff’s Office, the driver was a 46-year-old from Springfield, Mass. The release said Hanson Auto and Implement in Grafton received a call from a trucking company after not having contact with the driver for a period of time. On Wednesday, Aug. 13, an employee found the man dead in his semi truck. Sheriff Ron Jurgens said nothing suspicious has been noted as of this time, and the cause of death is pending results of the autopsy.

Mesa woman who went missing last week, triggering Silver Alert, found dead

August 14, 2025

PHOENIX, AZ – A Mesa woman who went missing last week, triggering a Silver Alert, was found dead on Wednesday, authorities said. The death of 71-year-old Quenett Scott does not appear suspicious, according to the Mesa Police Department. A Silver Alert was issued for Scott on Friday night. She was last seen leaving her home near McDowell Road and Val Vista Drive around 5:30 p.m. Scott was prone to seizures and needed medication to treat her condition.

No cause of death reported.

Bellevue, WA, police find body in woods near campus

August 16, 2025

BELLEVUE, Wash. – On Friday evening, police in Bellevue reported finding a body that had been decomposing for weeks in a wooded area near a college campus. Just before 8 p.m. on Aug. 15, officers were dispatched to investigate a body found near Bellevue College in the area of Landerhold Circle Southeast. As of Saturday afternoon, investigators say initial evidence found at the scene did not indicate that foul play was a factor in the death of the person.

No age or cause of death reported.

Coroner’s office seeking family of man found dead in South Toledo

August 14, 2025

The Lucas County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding relatives of a man who died in July. Eddie Hamblin, 68, was found dead in bed in South Toledo [OH] on July 5.

No cause of death reported.

IBJJF Competitor Dies After Match at Chicago Open, Raising Urgent Safety Concerns

August 13, 2025

The incident in which an IBJJF [Brazilian ju jitsu] competitor died occurred just minutes after his match ended. At first, onlookers assumed he was recovering from exhaustion. But when he remained unresponsive, panic spread through the mat-side crowd. Coaches and volunteers rushed to help, improvising an emergency response without the benefit of professional equipment. Bystanders attempted CPR, but witnesses say it took several minutes before paramedics arrived from outside the venue. In situations involving sudden cardiac arrest, each minute without defibrillation reduces the chance of survival by 7–10%, underscoring how critical immediate intervention can be. The reality is that even healthy, well-conditioned competitors can face sudden cardiac events, dehydration complications, or respiratory distress.

No age or cause of death reported.

Missing 23-year-old found dead above Emerald Lake

August 13, 2025

On Wednesday, August 13, a body believed to be that of Blake Kieckhafer, 23, of Omaha, Nebraska, was recovered above Emerald Lake. Rocky Mountain National Park [CO] rangers completed an on-scene investigation and recovery operations took place by helicopter. Kieckhafer was reported missing to park rangers by family on Monday, August 11. He was last seen in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday, August 7 around 5:20 p.m. when he was dropped off by a ride share service.

No cause of death reported.

Alfred Village Police: Death investigation underway after one person found deceased

August 13, 2025

The Alfred [NY] Village Police Department wants to address the growing concern of a large police and medical services presence that was noted at Alfred University around 12:45pm on this date. The Alfred Police Department received a 911 call for a subject that was unresponsive. The Alfred Police Department is conducting a death investigation and cannot comment any further.

Researcher’s Note – City University of New York (CUNY) and State University of New York (SUNY) colleges will end the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine [sic] mandate for students and staff, the higher education institutions both announced Tuesday: Link

No age or cause of death reported.

Missing Apple Valley man found dead in Rosamond: coroner

August 12, 2025

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A man reported missing out of Apple Valley was found dead days later in Rosamond. The Kern County Coroner’s Office said Richard Allen Foxe, 70, was reported missing from Apple Valley on Aug. 6. Foxe was found dead in the 19000 block of Gaskell Road in Rosamond on Aug. 9 at about 9:18 a.m. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of his death. Officials with the sheriff’s office told 17 News Foxe’s death is not suspicious.

Man found dead on farm in Town of Sun Prairie appears to be accidental

August 12, 2025

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A deadly farm accident in the Town of Sun Prairie. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office finds that human remains found in a manure pit were likely the result of an accident. Deputies responded before 7 a.m. on Saturday to a farm near State Highway 19 and Charlotte’s Way. A 62-year-old man was found dead in a manure pit. Authorities said the man was not associated with the farm where he was found. An investigation into the death is ongoing.

Kevin Bruce Boise, 62

August 17, 2025

Peoria, IL – Kevin Bruce Boise, 62, of Peoria, IL passed away Thursday, August 7, 2025, at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Leslie Rollins, 54

August 17, 2025

Leslie Rollins, whose career wove together artistry, empathy, and innovation, passed away unexpectedly in Alfred, NY, on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. With an MFA from Alfred University and Bas in Art and English from Andrews University, Leslie sought, through his art, to transform the overwhelming pace of modern life into deeply meditative audiovisual experiences. In 2021, he returned to Alfred University where he was employed as a Technician for Expanded Media.

Researcher’s Note – City University of New York (CUNY) and State University of New York (SUNY) colleges will end the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine [sic] mandate for students and staff, the higher education institutions both announced Tuesday: Link

No cause of death reported.

Sherri Kay Hynes, 71

August 17, 2025

Iowa City, IA – Sherri Kay Hynes passed away on August 14, 2025, surrounded by her family in Iowa City after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

John Kubarych, 60

August 16, 2025

John S. Kubarych, 60, of Norwalk [CT], died unexpectedly on August 14, 2025, at Cassena Care in Stamford. Born in Derby, CT, he was the son of Ida (Cocchia) Kubarych and the late John Stephen Kubarych, and had worked as a carpenter and mechanic for more than 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Kuchinski, 37

August 16, 2025

Brian F. Kuchinski, age 37, of Montague, NJ, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 11, 2025. He served our country in the United States Army during the Iraq War having been decorated with the Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Driver and Mechanic Badge with Driver-Wheeled Vehicles.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Heath Kelvin Hagen, 38

August 16, 2025

Pekin, IL – Heath Kelvin Hagen, 38, passed away on August 7th, 2025, in Pekin, IL, following heart-related complications.

Gregg Edward Todd, 64

August 14, 2025

Pekin, IL – Gregg Edward Todd, 64, of Pekin, passed away on Monday, August 11, 2025, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.

No cause of death reported.

Paula J. Pullium, 55

August 12, 2025

Pekin, IL – Paula J. Pullium, 55, of Pekin, passed away Monday, August 4, 2025, at her residence.

No cause of death reported.

Craig Nelson Lorentz, 63

August 12, 2025

Manito, IL – Craig Nelson Lorentz, 63, of Manito, formerly of Eau Claire, WI, passed away on August 10, 2025, surrounded by family and love.

No cause of death reported.

Ethan Cook, 34

August 12, 2025

Ethan Samuel Cook, 34, of Marple Newtown, PA, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at his home surrounded by his loving and devoted family.

No cause of death reported.

Phillip Jeroid Mack, 56

August 12, 2025

Georgia - Mr. Phillip J. Mack, passed on August 9, 2025. He was employed at YKK as a Supervisor for many years and at Forstmann Company for many years. He was a 1986 graduate of West Laurens High School. He continued his education and became a graduate of Heart of Georgia Technical College. He also served on the usher board at Springfield Baptist Church.

No cause of death reported.

Tawaski Kentez King, 33

August 12, 2025

Dublin, GA - Tawaski King was a 2010 graduate of Dublin High School and a 2014 graduate of Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina, where he was honored for scoring 1000 points. He was employed with the Department of Juvenile Justice until his untimely death on Monday, August 11, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Jon Lines, 62

August 11, 2025

Essex Junction, VT – Jon Lines passed to the beyond in the early morning hours on August 8 after a brief struggle with a hard illness. In the mid-’90s, Jon took over the Oasis and was joined by brother David to run the show for a decade. After selling the business in 2007, he went to work for Barrett Trucking. The Barretts had been part of the extended diner family, and Jon became an indispensable member of the team until his recent illness. In these years, he was living a little kid’s dream of driving trucks and tractors for a living.

No cause of death reported.

CANADA (553)

Alberta (91)

Christopher Jason Westlund, 43, Link

Jay Zebroff, 49, Link

Angella Brandford, 65, Link

David James Charleson, 35, Link

Shelley Marie Buffie Thornton, 46, Link

Darryl Smolnicky, 61, Link

Chace Edward Martin, 19, Link

Lawrence Harry Holinaty, 68, Link

Bob Muschett, 63, Link

Kerry Donald Wasilow, 65, Link

William Jeffrey Hammond, 62, Link

Shelley Anne Marie MacEachern, 62, Link

Dr. Stephen James Finnegan, 57, Link

Shelly Ellen Francis McInnes, 54, Link

Tammy Kathleen McNeil, 57, Link

Joseph Erickson, 23, Link

Brian Gordon Dyksley, 71, Link

Judith Irene Bradley, 74, Link

Christine Jane Nichiporik, 73, Link

Mason Boot, Link

Kathy Howatt, 72, Link

Jessie Dale Cardinal, 33, Link

Douglas Zaraska, 53, Link

Emily Jean Benjamin, 69, Link

Evelyn Elsie Nilson, 66, Link

Avneel Kumar, 27, Link

Kathy Kidby, 55, Link

Karen Ann Ganong, 66, Link

Michelle Patrick, 55, Link

Janet Lorraine Reesor, 64, Link

Kurtis Edmund Shaw, 33, Link

Mervin T. Bungay, 57, Link

John Dunn, 42, Link

Kathy Friesen, 15 days, Link

Clinton Robert Loveday, 39, Link

Beverly Ann Stoddard, 72, Link

James Leskiw, 47, Link

John Alexander Crinklaw, 32, Link

Nicole 'Nikki' Kessel, 45, Link

Linda Maureen Fowler, 72, Link

Reece Jani Michael Juman, 22, Link

Dennis Koens, 64, Link

Robert Karl Muschett, 63, Link

Bradley Russell Haidner, 63, Link

Inez Sciamanna, 75, Link

Shandell Martha Chapman, 55, Link

Adam Holbrook, 43, Link

Cory White Quills, 51, Link

Kyle Salopree, 28, Link

Blake Walker, 73, Link

James William Drever, 70, Link

Darcy Ray Kenneth Goodman, 40, Link

Devin Lee Martin Strikes With A Gun, 56, Link

Skyler Darnell Noel Edwards, 38, Link

Jane Viau, 68, Link

Michael "Mike" Jukosky, 74, Link

Seth Ryan Carter, 23, Link

Todd O'Hara, 60, Link

Blaine Cameron Squires, 35, Link

Cpl. Robert William Wilson, 68, Link

Roberto Bencivenga, 72, Link

Vicki Reurink, 55, Link

Finn Cunningham, 17, Link

Bobby-Joe Rae (Metzger) Jensen, 42, Link

Mellissa Larocque-Morningstar, 49, Link

Peter Randall David Selig, 57, Link

Lillian Innes, 75, Link

Maci Alanah Miller-Nichol, 9, Link

Remedios Balacang Leahy, 65, Link

Trey Abraham, 28, Link

Mervyn Dale Abrams, 47, Link

Sullivan Justin Knull, 11, Link

Monica Lynn Bird, 43, Link

Tyson Lee Kowalsky, 43, Link

David Donnie Collins, 35, Link

Blake William Isaac, 27, Link

Sheldon L. Desjarlais, 51, Link

Ann Marie Giroux, 74, Link

Amanda Rose Cardinal, 39, Link

Sean Carlton Fontaine, 54, Link

Ava Dawn Hadfield, 15, Link

Donald Andrew Fowlis, 65, Link

Steven Paul Klassen, 64, Link

Ricardo Francisco Joseph, 65, Link

John William "Grant" Fedorak, 56, Link

Manuel Dourado, 73, Link

Brenda Severight, 61, Link

Robert D’Aoust, 67, Link

Parker DeGraff, 22, Link

William Frank King, 66, Link

Drew Haines, 62, Link

British Columbia (6)

Glenda Joy Pye, 65, Link

Margit Ruta Mikelsons, 59, Link

Allison Lindsay Marshall, 31, Link

Edward Albert May, 59, Link

Roy Roger Lecompte, 50, Link

Michael Tse, 67, Link

Manitoba (3)

Arla Francisco, 62, Link

Ejovi Eghwerehe, 22, Link

John Taylor, 50, Link

New Brunswick (20)

Jordon T. Moffitt, 39, Link

Carla Jane Sproul, 64, Link

Glenn Rodney Carson, 60, Link

Paul Hachey, 61, Link

Robbie Clifton Brewer, 48, Link

Aaron J. Gayton, 42, Link

Robert Francis Gallagher, 44, Link

Janette E. Lord, 74, Link

David Issac "Benson" Elliott, 60, Link

Terry Nelson "Snib" Steeves, 62, Link

Douglas Nelson Martin, 72, Link

Isaiah William Yerxa-Hatto, 29, Link

Donald Brewster, 70, Link

Mark Tomlinson, 58, Link

JoAnna Marie Holt, 51, Link

Robin Marie Dunfield, 39, Link

Lynne M. Owens, 71, Link

Patrick Doucet, 71, Link

Timothy Peter Mills, 69, Link

Jake Isaac Tulle, 24, Link

Newfoundland and Labrador (53)

Loyola Matthews, 62, Link

Dennis William Smith, 68, Link

Adam Edgar Hindy, 39, Link

Sharon M. Constantine, 64, Link

Tony Suttis, 65, Link

Frank Green, 68, Link

Roy Hynes, 70, Link

Roger Sentner, 65, Link

Jason "Jay" Mark Rollings, 52, Link

James "Jim" Francis, 57, Link

Kaden Arthur Richard Sturge,18, Link

Marilyn Maxine Mercer, 68, Link

Stephanie Lorraine Quinlan, 34, Link

Dale Wells, 55, Link

Amanda Gaultois, 66, Link

Randy Dunn, 64, Link

Mason Dearing, 32

August 13, 2025

Announce his passing at the Lionel Kelland Hospice, Grand Falls-Windsor, NL, on Sunday, August 10, 2025, after a brave and courageous fight with Angiosarcoma, a very rare & aggressive cancer.

Researcher's Note - Angiosarcoma is a rare cancer that develops in the lining of blood vessels and lymph vessels. It can occur in various parts of the body but is most commonly found in the skin, particularly on the head and neck, and less frequently in the breast, liver, and heart. It often appears as a bruise-like lesion that may grow and bleed easily.

Barbara Porter, 68, Link

Theresa Marie Winslow, 73, Link

Tommy Boutcher, 56, Link

David Wells, 68, Link

Vivian Jean Walsh, 71, Link

Eileen Margaret Drover, 67, Link

Bonnie Bowers, 52, Link

Derrick Lambert, 66, Link

Wayne Francis, 47, Link

Kerry Ann Synard, 53, Link

Abbie Anna Downey, 74, Link

Dorothy Grace Moores, 63, Link

Dianne Josephine Collins, 69, Link

Ina Margaret Trickett, 69, Link

Dion Ross Burton, 57, Link

Douglas Joseph Wells, 60, Link

Verna Marie Green, 69, Link

Roger Tilley, 72, Link

Vivian Dinah Elliott, 64, Link

David Clyde Peach, 35, Link

Paulette Marie Parsley, 65, Link

Madonna Louise Ryan-Gorner, 71, Link

Kimberly Ann Ryan, 55, Link

Paul Gerard Hamilton, 60, Link

Jay Lee Debienne, 60, Link

Wendell George Humphries, 61, Link

Charlotte June Hibbs, 73, Link

Cory Robert Brockway, 45, Link

Randy “Dean” Hurley, 62, Link

Karen Mary Hanlon, 54, Link

Francis "Francie" Tobin, 63, Link

Molly Boland, 74, Link

Chris Francis Williams, 75, Link

Melody JoAnn Lampe, 18, Link

Carolyn S. Pitcher, 62, Link

Barbara Marie Trickett, 60, Link

Nova Scotia (42)

James Troy MacNeill, 51, Link

Cheryl Joanne Brown, 64, Link

James "Jimmy" Henry, 68, Link

Iris Oudett Wood, 62, Link

Krista Allison Patricia Kruger, 39, Link

Patsy Irene Anderson, 61, Link

Stewart William Rodgerson, 61, Link

Allan Bruce Singer, 75, Link

Leonard Brian Pike, 72, Link

Shawn Joseph Samson, 54, Link

John-Michael David Kennedy, 22, Link

Kevin MacDonald, 64, Link

Cassandra MacAskill, 34, Link

Joseph Capstick, 64, Link

Duane Warren, 21, Link

Michael Peter Muise, 63, Link

Penny-Ann Mildred Harnish, 48, Link

Nicole Mattie, 41, Link

Sharon Rushbrook, Link

Florence Edith MacDonald, 70, Link

Delores Detienne, 69, Link

Philip John Horner, 69, Link

Allan McInnis, 63, Link

Frederick Ashe, 68, Link

Holly Lynn Matthews, 60, Link

Shaylyn Hawkins, 34, Link

Patricia ‘Trisha’ Marie Mombourquette, 66, Link

Trent Mitchell Whittaker, 75, Link

Katherine ‘Kathy’ Jeanette MacKinnon, 62, Link

Betty Lorraine Keddy, 69, Link

George Grant Fraser, 74, Link

David Andre Amritt, 44, Link

Darrell MacDonald, 67, Link

Stephen Paul Saunders, 70, Link

Bernard "Bernie" Lloyd MacLeod, 58, Link

Gloria "Jean" Pottie, 73, Link

Nancy Joy Ricker, 65, Link

Henry "Haas" Joseph Clarke, 65, Link

Bernard Duncan "Bernie" Thompson, 68, Link

Kerstin Marie Wetter, 32, Link

Thomas Arthur Baker, 75, Link

Ontario (264)

Rideau LRT station closed due to fatal medical emergency [adult male had been on an escalator “at or near” the LRT station when he went into cardiac arrest], Link

Tracy McCordic, 64, Link

John Ragona, 64, Link

Leonarda "Dina" Cipolla, 63, Link

Sensei Danny Griffith, 67, Link

Diane Scruton, 65, Link

Christine Perry, 71, Link

Ian Campbell, 64, Link

Thi Sa Nguyen, 65, Link

Linda Swartz, 65, Link

Angela Marie Lennon, 61, Link

Brian Clayton Sturgeon Jr., 36, Link

Linda Marie Wunderlich, 70, Link

Augustin Wemigwans, 58, Link

Simon Coady Oliveira, 29, Link

Catherine Marie McManus-Cloes, 62, Link

Troy Hodgkinson, 57, Link

Patrick Curtis, 75, Link

Ann Bumbacco, 75, Link

Gloria Soderholm, 68, Link

Brian Orgias, 61, Link

Orel Marc Eserve, 56, Link

Kelly Paakkunainen, 47, Link

Mario Casullo, 70, Link

Francisco Jose Carvalho Miranda, 61, Link

Marc Joseph Dubuc, 61, Link

Christopher “Chris” Gary Nicholls, 41, Link

Michael Dingee, 75, Link

Judy Campbell, 70, Link

Anna Maria Kurylo, 39, Link

Deb Mahood, 67, Link

Stacey Lynn Stevens, 56, Link

Yvonne Marie Marsh, 63, Link

Kevin William Bacher, 64, Link

Clarence Moreau, 63, Link

Elizabeth Gail Wigg, 62, Link

Nancy Dittaro Paull, 71, Link

Rick Jones, 59, Link

Richard Blue, 47, Link

Rheal Gille Deschamps, 59, Link

Cheryl Lynn Smelser, 69, Link

Tony Sudar, 64, Link

Christian Joseph Gilles Roy, 64, Link

Christina Mary Rooney, 64, Link

Brian Douglas Mackintosh, 68, Link

Nelson "Ed" Somerville, 62, Link

Sybil Obline Marie Smith, 63, Link

Paul Kimberly Caslick, 73, Link

Paul McCrory, 75, Link

Corey Reynolds, 52, Link

Travis Henry Curtis Gregory, 43, Link

Janice Isabel Turner, 64, Link

Donald Albert Guerrieri, 70, Link