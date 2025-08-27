A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

UNITED STATES (74)

Sharon Chuter, Founder of Uoma Beauty and the Pull Up for Change Initiative, Dies at 38

August 24, 2025

Beauty executive Sharon Chuter has died at the age of 38. According to the Los Angeles [CA] Medical Examiner, Chuter, the founder and former creative director of beauty brand Uoma Beauty, was found dead on a patio on Aug. 14. Her death is listed as deferred, which means it is still under investigation. Despite all the trailblazing work she had done at the helm of Uoma Beauty, Chuter stepped down as the CEO in 2023. (Days after, Chuter confirmed that she remained a shareholder in the company.) In an announcement post shared to Instagram that May, Chuter revealed that she came face-to-face with a health scare that landed her in the hospital that January, and it inspired her to carve out a healthier work-life balance. “I lost 10kgs in one week, doctors thought it may be stomach cancer but luckily it wasn’t and I’m back ok albeit forced into medical leave which was the true story of my sabbatical,” she wrote.

Link

International Rapper Derrick ‘Aesop’ McElroy, Who Called Fresno Home, Dies at 51

August 20, 2025

When he wasn’t touring Asia, Europe, or across the U.S., Derrick “Aesop” McElroy was busy making a name for himself and for the city he called home — Fresno [CA]. McElroy — known for his time with hip-hop supergroup Living Legends under the name Aesop, Black Aesop, and the Black Wolf — died at age 51 due to unknown causes, it was announced Monday. Only weeks before his death, McElroy shared on social media his excitement to return to touring with hip-hop groups Atmosphere, Heiroglyphics, and Dilated Peoples.

Link

Hollywood legend who worked on The X-Files and Lost dies aged 78

August 21, 2025

Legendary New Zealand-born cinematographer John Bartley died on Sunday in Los Angeles, aged 78. The Emmy Award-winning cameraman was born in Wellington in 1947, and went on to become one of film and TV’s most expressive visual storytellers. His death was confirmed by his close friend, Australian filmmaker Polly Pierce, in a social media statement.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Entertainment Attorney Harrison Dossick Dies at 65

August 22, 2025

Harrison Dossick, a longtime entertainment and media litigator and partner at Glaser Weil, died unexpectedly on Aug. 14 in Los Angeles [CA]. He was 65. Over nearly four decades, Dossick represented major film studios, creative talent, distributors and media companies. He has been recognized by the Legal 500 and Best Lawyers in America, and was named a Southern California Super Lawyer by Los Angeles Magazine and Southern California Super Lawyers Magazine (2006-2010 and 2014-2018).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ariana DeBose mourns the loss of her mother Gina. The Oscar winner announced that the 57-year-old was suffering from uterine cancer

August 19, 2025

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (32) is mourning the loss of her mother Gina. As the actress announced on Instagram on Tuesday, her mother died on Sunday morning at the age of 57 as a result of stage three uterine cancer. Her “beautiful, funny, special warrior queen mother” had been battling the “insidious disease” for three years, DeBose said. DeBose acknowledges Gina’s dedication as a teacher—she taught for nearly 30 years, most recently in 8th-grade social studies—and her passion for empowering young people. She highlights Gina’s creativity, empathy, and courage, calling her a “local celebrity” in her community. Ariana emphasizes that her Oscar “belongs to her mother as much as it does to her” and that her greatest pride is having made her mother proud.

Link

An update to our report earlier this month:

‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ star Loni Anderson’s cause of death revealed as rare uterine cancer

August 23, 2025

Loni Anderson, best known for her role as Jennifer Marlowe on the hit CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, died at the age of 79. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, her cause of death was metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. The beloved actress passed away on August 3, just two days before her 80th birthday. Her remains were cremated and laid to rest in Hollywood [CA] on August 7.

Researcher’s Note – Loni Anderson was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

Link

An update to our report last month:

OnlyFans Model Kylie Page’s Cause of Death Revealed

August 22, 2025

New details have come to light regarding Kylie Page’s death. After the OnlyFans content creator (real name Kylie Pylant) died unexpectedly June 25 at just 28, the County of Los Angeles [CA] Medical Examiner has issued her official cause of death. In a report released Aug. 22 to the Los Angeles County website, Kylie was found to have died through an accidental overdose of cocaine and fentanyl in her Los Angeles [CA] home.

Link

Former University of Arizona pitcher passes away from cancer

August 18, 2025

Former University of Arizona pitcher James Farris, who played for the national championship-winning 2012 team, has passed away after battling liver cancer. He was 33 years old. Farris died on Sunday, August 17, in his hometown of Jonesboro, Arkansas, according to a family friend. Farris pitched for the Wildcats from 2011 to 2014. He was a key part of the 2012 team that won the College World Series. In 2013, he was drafted by the Houston Astros. A GoFundMe campaign was created to support his family during his illness.

Link

Former Atlanta Braves scout Roy Clark dies, team says

August 23, 2025

ATLANTA, Ga. – A famed baseball talent scout who worked with the Atlanta Braves for decades has died, the team announced on Saturday. Roy Clark was 68 when he passed away. Clark joined the Braves in 1989, helping draft and sign players like Charlie Morton, Jason Marquis and Brian McCann, according to MLB. In 2009, he joined the Washington Nationals, and in 2022, he became a senior advisor for the Kansas City Royals. Clark’s cause of death is unknown.

Link

Matthew Rooney, grandson of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, dead at 51

August 20, 2025

Matthew Rooney, the grandson of Pittsburgh Steelers legendary founder Art Rooney, died at his Hamptons [NY] home on Friday, the team confirmed to The Post. He was 51. A cause of death was not revealed. Rooney served as the vice chair of the donor arm of the New York City Ballet’s Allegro Circle and was a member of the board of directors for the Metropolitan Opera of New York.

Link

Caroline Klein, Smith Entertainment Group CCO, Passes Away At 40

August 22, 2025

SALT LAKE CITY – Caroline Klein, the chief communication officer for the Smith Entertainment Group, has passed away at the age of 40 after a multi-year battle with cancer. Klein was hired by the organization in 2022, working across public relations, community relations, and broadcasting for both the Jazz and the Utah Mammoth.

Researcher’s Note – Sitting in her kitchen nook in her Salt Lake City home on a May morning, Caroline Klein describes her cancer diagnosis as ironic . Before it, she had always lived a healthy life and never had a cold or needed to use her health insurance. That all changed in September 2022, six weeks after Klein moved to Utah to start a new, high-profile job as Smith Entertainment Group’s chief communications officer: Link Smith Entertainment Group (SEG), which owns the Utah Jazz and the Delta Center (formerly Vivint Arena), initially implemented a COVID-19 vaccine [sic] policy during the pandemic but later adjusted it. The Utah Jazz also required all full-time and part-time employees to be fully vaccinated [sic], with “fully vaccinated” [sic] defined as two weeks after the final dose: Link

Link

Beloved Athens resident Jody Temple has passed away at age 50; was renowned BMX trickster

August 19, 2025

Mr. Joseph Martin “Jody” Temple Jr, 50, of Athens, GA, passed away Friday, August 15, 2025 at his home. Mr. Temple received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from the University of Georgia. He worked at The Globe restaurant in Athens, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hartwell. Jody was also a BMX trick rider where he competed and performed in several states.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A YouTuber “died suddenly”:

KingCobraJFS Passes Away At 34, YouTuber Seen Sick In Last Video, What Could Be The Cause Of Death?

August 22, 2025

Joshua Faye Saunders, popularly known by his YouTube username, KingCobraJFS, was a popular content creator who had a cult like following among his fans. Though he had started his YouTube channel to promote his music, the YouTuber rose to infamy due to his eccentric and absurd behavior. However, despite his divisive content, heartfelt condolences have poured in as KingCobraJFS has passed away at the age of 34. A lot of KingCobraJFS’s content revolved around his drinking and eating habits. The YouTuber was seen drinking copious amounts of alcohol and smoking a lot of cigarettes. He would also post a lot of videos while being visibly drunk. Before the YouTuber’s passing away was confirmed on August 21, 2025, Joshua had posted a video on his Facebook handle, complaining about his ill health. In the video, Joshua, who looked very sick, stated that it hurt him even to lie down or breathe. This was the YouTuber’s last ever post. Joshua’s father, Clint, shared a video on the YouTuber’s channel confirming his death. The video has now been deleted where Clint stated that he had gone to check up on his son, but found him unresponsive. Though an official medical report is still awaited, Joshua’s family claims that he passed away in his sleep rather than by suicide, as was believed earlier.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A TikToker “died suddenly”:

TikTok Star John Crawley Dead at 47

August 19, 2025

John Crawley AKA KingBeardX – best known for his hilarious TikTok reactions to the way people eat food – has died, TMZ has learned. James Steele, the funeral director at Glenfield Funeral Home in New Albany, Mississippi, tells us Crawley died Monday in the hospital. His cause of death is cardiac arrest. We’re told he had been hospitalized for at least the last two weeks. According to a GoFundMe started by his friend and former podcast cohost, Anthony Caruso, he went to the hospital because he was having trouble breathing. Doctors put him on a ventilator and he stopped breathing, so he was moved to the ICU. Caruso says he had a tube placed in his chest because of how bad it got. John was 47.

Link

Black Forest games producer Dennis Schiefer has passed away

August 19, 2025

Adrian Goersch, CEO and founder of Black Forest Games, a THQ Nordic Studio, shared the news two days ago via LinkedIn. “It is with great sadness that I must share the news that Dennis Schiefer [56], a long-standing producer at #BlackForestGames, passed away last week,” he wrote. “We are all shocked and heartbroken.” The CEO considers Schiefer an exceptional producer, with credits on 2020’s Destroy All Humans! Remake, as well as Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed. According to his Moby Games profile, Schiefer is also credited as producer for Fade to Silence, Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back, and Rogue Stormers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A married couple “died suddenly” within 2 days:

Family devastated after Alabama couple dies suddenly two days apart

August 20, 2025

The sudden deaths of an Alabama husband and wife in a span of days has devastated their family. Johnny [48] and Tammy [53] Schmidthorst lived in Prattville, but over the weekend Johnny suffered a heart attack, according to Joey Prusha, Johnny’s brother. Tammy had tried to perform CPR on Johnny at their home but he could not be revived. Tragedy would strike again two days later on Monday as Tammy was found dead at the couple’s home. “We have sent Tammy’s body off for an autopsy, but many of us believe that Tammy actually died from a broken heart,” Prusha told Rick Karle. The couple is survived by their sons, grandchildren and other family members. “As many of you may know, my brother tragically and very unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, August 16th from a massive heart attack,” Prusha said. “Unbelievably, we also lost his wife, Tammy, on Monday the 18th. This is hitting us all extremely hard and we need help to bury them as they had no life insurance. Anything you are able to give would be greatly appreciated.”

Link

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

High School Football Player Dies After Telling Coach He Wasn’t Feeling Well During Practice

August 21, 2025

A high school football player in Texas has died after experiencing a “medical emergency” during practice earlier this week, school officials said. In a news release shared with PEOPLE on Thursday, Aug. 21, the Lancaster Independent School District identified the victim as 15-year-old Preston Malone, a sophomore at Lancaster Early College High School. The school district said Malone, a junior varsity student-athlete, was participating in football practice on Monday, Aug. 18, when he told a coach he wasn’t feeling well. “The coach immediately noticed that Malone was not sweating,” Kimberly Simpson, a spokesperson for the school district, said at a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 20. “He was not perspiring.” The school district’s news release added that staffers contacted 911 and Malone was put into a cold tub to lower his body temperature. When paramedics arrived, Malone was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. “We were hopeful for his recovery, but his condition changed overnight, and he sadly passed away,” the school district shared. The practice had taken place indoors due to high temperatures outside, ABC affiliate WFAA and NBC affiliate KXAS reported.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marshall ISD identifies student who died after ‘medical emergency’

August 20, 2025

Marshall [LA] ISD has identified a high school student who died after a “medical emergency” at an after-school event. “It is with profound sadness that we share that one of our Marshall High School students passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on August 18, 2025,” the district posted Wednesday morning on Facebook. The district later Wednesday identified the student as Estefani Cabrera. “… We are writing to inform Marshall ISD families … a beloved MHS student experienced a medical emergency at an after school event. The student received immediate medical attention from Marshall ISD staff and EMS,” the district said in an email.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Jason Grills, 36

August 25, 2025

Joliet, IL - Jason Patrick Grills, age 36, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, August 19, 2025. He graduated with the class of 2007 from Joliet West High School, and earned an associate’s degree from Joliet Junior College School of Nursing in 2016. Jason, a healthcare professional, was employed by many facilities from emergency rooms to nursing homes to hospice.

Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five educators “died suddenly”:

Former CSU Chancellor, Fresno State President Joseph Castro, 58, Passes of Cancer

August 25, 2025

Joseph I. Castro, the first Mexican American and first California native to lead the California State University system and Fresno State, died Sunday at age 58 after battling cancer. Mr. Castro began at the University of California Office of Governmental Relations in Sacramento; later held faculty and leadership posts at five UC campuses (Berkeley, Davis, Merced, Santa Barbara, San Francisco). At UCSF, he was vice chancellor of student academic affairs and professor of family and community medicine. Chancellor, California State University (2021–22) – First Californian and first Mexican American to lead the nation’s largest and most diverse public university system, serving nearly 500,000 students.

Researcher’s Note - The California State University System announced this morning that it will require immunization [sic] against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from students, faculty and staff who will be on a CSU campus beginning with the Fall 2021 semester: Link

Link

Washington School District mourns beloved teacher and coach Ron Todd

August 25, 2025

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A beloved western Pennsylvania teacher and football coach has died. Officials with the Washington School District shared the death of Junior High School teacher and football coach, Ron Todd [50]. The coroner said in a statement that Todd suffered a cardiac event in the stands during the game and was taken to Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Researcher’s Note – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf provided an update on the special initiative to vaccinate [sic] more than 100,000 pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and school staff members across Pennsylvania. After vaccinating [sic] more than 112,500 teachers and school staff in only about three weeks, Wolf visited Luzerne County to announce the special vaccination [sic] initiative is a success [sic] and was completed ahead of schedule.

Link

NJ EMT, Teacher Meredith Pisaeno Dies, 44

August 23, 2025

Meredith Lynn Pisaeno, a beloved special education and elementary school teacher in the Sayreville School District, died Friday, July 25, at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick [NJ], surrounded by her family, according to her obituary. She was 44. A Cranford native, Pisaeno was a lifelong Girl Scout who earned the Gold Award and served as a volunteer EMT. She was also a passionate athlete, competing in running and triathlon events to benefit causes like Bike MS, Meat Fight MS, and Mary’s Place by the Sea in Ocean Grove, her obituary reads.

Researcher’s Note - Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Instituting Vaccination [sic] or Testing Requirement for All Preschool to Grade 12 Personnel: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two teachers killed in a “vaxxident”:

Cleveland school teacher suffered heart attack behind wheel in crash that killed both him and his wife, family confirms

August 23, 2025

CLEVELAND, OH — Investigators have determined what caused the fiery crash that killed two Cleveland Metropolitan School District educators and injured two of their children last week in North Carolina. Family members confirm to 3News that Donald Nunney, 55, suffered a heart attack while driving on the combined stretch of Interstate 40 and I-85 near Statesville on Aug. 15. On Friday, Aug. 15, around 1:18 p.m. local time, 55-year-old Donald Nunney was driving a Honda Odyssey east on Interstate 40 near Chapel Hill when the vehicle “ran off the right side of the roadway … [and] struck several small trees,” a spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol told PEOPLE. The minivan “traveled down an embankment and collided with a large tree,” the spokesperson said. Nunney’s 50-year-old wife Maria was in the passenger seat of the Honda Odyssey, while two of their four children — ages 14 and 9 — were in the back seats. CMSD later verified that both parents were employees at the district — Donald as a language arts teacher at Joseph M. Gallagher School and Maria as a counselor at Wilbur Wright PreK-8 School. The family had been in North Carolina to drop older son, Noah, off at college in Chapel Hill.

Researcher’s Note – CMSD employees must show proof of vaccination [sic] or be tested: Link

Link

Five “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

Man dies at Roaring Springs Water Park in Meridian after ‘medical incident’

August 25, 2025

Meridian, Idaho – Authorities reported that a man died after suffering a medical emergency at a popular Meridian water park over the weekend. Roaring Springs said a man in his 40s experienced a medical incident at 2:48 p.m. Saturday while in its action river attraction, Tiffany Watts, chief marketing officer, told the Idaho Statesman by email. “Members of his party and a lifeguard recognized his distress immediately,” Watts said. “He remained on the surface of the water on his back and was pulled from the water where life-saving efforts were performed by Roaring Springs EMT, lifeguards, and Ada County Paramedics.” The man died at the park, according to Watts. Meridian police confirmed to the Idaho Statesman that the man appeared to die from natural causes, and law enforcement is not conducting any type of criminal investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Apollo-Ridge student dies after falling in Kiski River Saturday; community rallying to help family

August 25, 2025

Colton Bureau, the 14-year-old Apollo-Ridge High School student who fell into the Kiski River on Saturday, died Monday morning at UPMC Children’s Hospital, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Monday evening. Colton suffered an unspecified medical emergency before falling into the river. First responders were called about 2:45 p.m. Saturday to the Roaring Run trailhead off of Canal Road, Kiski Township [PA] police said at the time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Retired King County detective killed in Montana boating accident

August 21, 2025

LAKE COUNTY, Montana — A retired King County detective died following a boating accident in Montana last weekend, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). Dave Easterly, 67, jumped off his boat into Flathead Lake on the evening of Aug. 16 and did not resurface. Another person, also on his boat, called 911 for help. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office launched a search operation that began that day and lasted until Aug. 19, when a crew located and recovered Easterly’s body. The Lake County Coroner’s Office is investigating the official cause and manner of his death.

Link

First Time Belmar Beach Trip Ends In Tragedy, Report Says: Jersey City Teen ID’d As Victim

August 20, 2025

Sameeha, of Jersey City, was on a trip organized by Young Muslims of Jersey City, her mother, Ishrath Parveen, tells NJ Advance Media. She said Sameeha and her 12-year-old sister “weren’t strong swimmers” but had really wanted to visit the Jersey Shore because they had never been. The group arrived around 5:30 p.m., just after lifeguards went off duty, her mother told the outlet. At 6:36 p.m., Belmar police received several 911 calls about a swimmer in distress off the 8th Avenue beach, police said. One person was brought to shore, whom NJ Advance Media identified as Sameeha’s sister, but Sameeha was missing. Belmar Water Rescue units entered the water, and at 7:29 p.m., she was found unresponsive near the 7th Avenue beach, police said. Sameeha was removed from the water, and life-saving efforts were made by Belmar lifeguards, Belmar EMS, and Hackensack Meridian Paramedics, police said. She was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

61-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Nicolet Bay

August 19, 2025

At 8:13 am, the Door County [WI] Sheriff’s office was notified of a dead body in the water near Nicolet Bay Campground by a camper at the site, according to Veeser. The body was found close to the shore of the campground, he said. Preliminary investigations reveal no suspicious activity surrounding the death of the 61-year-old woman whose body local authorities recovered in Nicolet Bay on Tuesday morning, Aug 19, according to Chief Deputy Kyle Veeser with the Door County Sheriff’s Office. The woman, who was camping in Peninsula State Park at the time, has been identified, but her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, out of respect for the family’s privacy. Update: On Wednesday, Aug. 20, the Door County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the woman as Carol A. Peterson of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. An autopsy was conducted the same day at the Brown County Examiner’s Office, The results of which are currently pending.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eight police officers “died suddenly”:

Community honors Sgt. Ernest Kazmar, after unexpected death

August 25, 2025

The Reno [NV] Police Department is grieving the sudden and unexpected passing of one of its own, Sergeant Ernest Kazmar [46], who passed away on August 22, 2025. Sergeant Kazmar had a career spanning 16 years serving the community, with receiving several citizen appreciation letters. While the Medical Examiner’s Office is still investigating the cause and manner of death, authorities do not suspect foul play. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the law enforcement investigation.

Link

San Francisco police recruit dies after mandated training exercise

August 25, 2025

Jon-Marques Psalms, 30, was hospitalized on Wednesday after the emergency occurred during training and died two days later, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. Officials did not disclose the nature of the emergency or confirm whether it was directly connected to the exercise. The San Francisco [CA] Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Link

Western Wisconsin police raising money for officer’s family after his unexpected death

August 24, 2025

A western Wisconsin police department is raising money for the family of one of its officers after his unexpected death. Barron Police Department Officer Bennett Mitchell Smith, 26, died while off duty on Wednesday. Smith had been with the department since early 2024. Before joining the department, Smith worked for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office.

No cause of death reported.

Link

New York Law Enforcement Agencies mourn loss of Sheriff

August 22, 2025

Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville died Friday morning at home, the department said. A lifelong Putnam County resident, McConville was elected in 2021 after 30 years with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department. He began his career with the MTA Police as a patrolman, rising through the ranks to become chief, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tullahoma Mourns the passing of School Resource Officer Brant Voss

August 21, 2025

The Tullahoma Police Department and the City of Tullahoma [TN] are deeply saddened to report the passing of School Resource Officer Brant Voss [53] on August 20th, 2025. SRO Voss experienced a sudden medical emergency while off duty and was treated at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, where he, sadly, passed away. SRO Voss was assigned to Tullahoma High School and had only recently come on duty with the department earlier this month. He came to Tullahoma after a 20-year career in the United States Marine Corps and served an additional nine years in law enforcement as a K9 handler.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barron police officer passes away unexpectedly

August 21, 2025

A member of the Barron [WI] Police Department has passed away unexpectedly, according to chief Joe Vierkandt. He issued the following statement on Thursday, Aug. 21: “The Barron Police Department is saddened to announce the unexpected off duty death of Officer Ben Smith. Officer Smith served with the Barron Police Department since January of 2024, and had prior experience in 2023 with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, 2019-2020 with the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and several firearm distributors in sales and as an instructor.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lincoln County Sheriff Brian Graley dies at 59

August 21, 2025

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. — Lincoln County Sheriff Brian Graley has died. Graley died Thursday at the age of 59. He was serving his first term as sheriff and previously served as circuit clerk and in the Air Force. His obituary said he passed at age 59 after battling cancer.

Researcher’s Note – Lincoln County commissioners OK $500 bonus to encourage employee vaccinations [sic], add more sick leave and give out COVID-19 test kits: Link West Virginia to give away guns, trucks and lots of cash as part of its vaccination [sic] lottery program: Link

Link

Le Sueur Police Department mourns the loss of Officer Karl Haugen

August 19, 2025

Kenyon, Minnesota – The Le Sueur community and police department are mourning the loss of long-time Police Officer Karl Haugen [41] who, passed unexpectedly [at his home] while off duty. Officer Haugen faithfully served the Le Sueur-Henderson community since 2008, contributing in both part-time and full-time capacities with the Le Sueur Police Department over the years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Three firefighters “died suddenly”:

Long-time Duluth firefighter passes away

August 25, 2025

The Duluth [MN] Fire Department announced on Monday that Fire Equipment Operator Steve Swanson has passed away unexpectedly over the weekend. Swanson had worked for the Duluth Fire Department for 15 years before retiring in May of 2025 at the age of 52. According to the Duluth Fire Department. Swanson’s final wish was to provide others the gift of life through organ donation.

Researcher’s Note – Duluth to require city employees to be vaccinated [sic] or tested regu larly for COVID-19: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Probationary Firefighter Sadia Williams, 21, Dies Days After Fire Academy Graduation

August 25, 2025

Probationary Firefighter Sadia Williams, a member of Cadet Class 27, passed away unexpectedly while off-duty on Sunday, Aug. 24, [Washington] DC Fire and EMS confirmed in a statement. Williams had graduated on Friday, Aug. 22, and was preparing to begin her assignment at Engine Company 13 in the city’s Southwest Waterfront neighborhood. Williams reportedly fell from a building. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries sustained in the fall.

Link

Northwood fire captain dies suddenly

August 21, 2025

Northwood [NH] Fire Captain Christopher Brown, described as a dedicated and valued member of the community, died suddenly this week at the age of 42. The Northwood Fire Department transported Brown from Portsmouth Regional Hospital to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Concord on Wednesday afternoon to determine his cause of death. Brown died Tuesday. He worked at the fire department for 24 years, starting out as a fire explorer. His father, Chuck, also served as a fire captain with the department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An inmate “died suddenly”:

Heart disease caused April death of woman in Tarrant County Jail, examiner says

August 21, 2025

The death of a woman in custody of the Tarrant County [Texas] Sheriff’s Office in April was due to a coronary thrombus, or blood clot, due to atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Lizza Gadlin, 57, died April 19 after being arrested at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport four days earlier on charges of theft of property between $100 and $750.

Link

Five killed in “vaxxidents”:

Police: Man found dead in vehicle submerged in Boise canal

August 25, 2025

BOISE, Idaho — A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle submerged in a canal early Monday morning, according to the Boise Police Department. Authorities located a vehicle submerged in a canal. A man was reportedly found dead inside the vehicle. Police said the death investigation remains ongoing. There are no signs of foul play.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Missing man found dead in wrecker truck off I-24 after crash

August 24, 2025

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – A missing man was found dead in his wrecker truck off of I-24 in Rutherford County after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. THP said a Dodge Ram wrecker was traveling east on I-24 near mile marker 68 when the vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a sign and tree. The driver, Danny E. Brown, 68, died in the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Possible Medical Emergency Behind Fatal Crash in Azusa

August 23, 2025

AZUSA, CA – The driver of a gray Honda Civic possibly passed out behind the wheel before crashing head-on into a tree on the shoulder of the west 210 freeway Saturday. The crash happened near the Vernon Avenue on ramp just before 3:30 p.m. August 23. Witnesses reported the driver may have passed out, causing the vehicle to swerve across all lanes before slamming into the tree, according to California Highway Patrol traffic logs.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Motorcyclist dies of apparent medical emergency while riding near Vista Ave.

August 19, 2025

BOISE, Idaho — A motorcyclist died Tuesday morning in Boise after having what police believe was a medical emergency while riding. Boise Police officers responded to Lemhi St. Near S. Vista Ave around 10:15 a.m. to reports of a single motorcycle crash. Boise Fire and paramedics attempted to provide life-saving measures, but were ultimately unsuccessful, and the rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say it appears the rider had some sort of medical emergency while driving on Lemhi Street across Vista Avenue. The rider went off the roadway, and while it appeared that he attempted to return to the street, the motorcycle eventually came to a stop in the road, according to police. The rider has not been identified while the coroner works to notify next of kin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Woman found dead after vehicle pulled out of Brazos River in Waco

August 18, 2025

WACO, Texas — A minivan was pulled from the Brazos River in Waco on Monday, Aug. 18. Police have confirmed one person was found dead inside the vehicle. The Waco Police Department stated a Dodge Caravan was found in the river near the intersection of University Parks Drive and Jefferson Avenue. Waco Police stated the victim is a 39-year-old Hispanic woman, though the woman’s identity has not been released at this time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A chef “died suddenly”:

Palm Beach Gardens’ Robert Scott, a cook with special skills who was generous to a fault

August 24, 2025

If you’ve lived in northern Palm Beach County [FL] the last 40 years, there’s a good chance you ate a meal prepared by Robert Scott ... even if you couldn’t afford it. Scott worked at numerous big-name restaurants such as The River House and Abbey Road and was a major consultant in the food industry. The Palm Beach Gardens [FL] resident died unexpectedly Aug. 6 after a brief battle with cancer. He was 66.

Link

Englewood’s Alisa Dawes Dies, 30, Remembered For Kindness

August 22, 2025

Funeral services have been set for Alisa Dawes, a 30-year-old Englewood [NJ] woman remembered by loved ones as a “bright light” who “lifted others with her kindness.” Dawes died on Tuesday, Aug. 19, according to her obituary.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in Portland; death likely heat-related, officials say

August 24, 2025

PORTLAND Ore. – Multnomah County officials believe the death of a 56-year-old man found on Saturday was related to the record-setting heat wave [100 degrees] in Portland, the medical examiner’s office said on Sunday. While the man’s death is suspected of being heat-related, officials said tests to confirm will not be complete for weeks. This man is the third suspected heat-related death in Multnomah County this year. According to a report from the county health department, last year, 18 people were hospitalized for heat-related illness and four people died.

Link

22-year-old man who was last seen at the Michigan Renaissance Festival last weekend has been found dead

August 22, 2025

The search for a young Downriver man who disappeared from the Michigan Renaissance Festival in Oakland County has come to a tragic end. Family and friends are asking for privacy after the remains of 22-year-old Jacob Tyler Angeles were discovered late Thursday night in Northern Michigan. It’s still not clear how Angeles died. Angeles’s body was then found by deputies at around 11:30 p.m. the same day in the woods in Crawford County, which is in the Grayling area. Officials said “foul play is not suspected,” although the case remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing Dixon man found dead, police say

August 22, 2025

DIXON, Ill. – A missing man from Dixon was found dead on Friday, police said. David Dykema, 52, was found dead in Whiteside County, officers with the Dixon Police Department said in a Facebook post. Police are investigating, pending the results of an autopsy.

Link

Fontana Man Reported Missing Found Dead in Adelanto Desert, No Foul Play Suspected

August 22, 2025

ADELANTO, Calif. — A 49-year-old Fontana man reported missing by his wife was found deceased in the desert near Holly Road and Raccoon Avenue in Adelanto. Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area at approximately 1:49 p.m. on Thursday, August 21, 2025, after receiving a report of an adult male lying unresponsive in the desert. Upon arrival, deputies located the man, identified as Edson F. Pitts, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators determined there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tiana Roussin, 32

August 25, 2025

Tiana (“TT”) Regina Roussin, beloved partner of Luke Clavelle and loving mother of Ryley Roussin, passed away unexpectedly at the University of Vermont Medical Center on August 22nd. Tiana, only 32 years old, suffered from postpartum hemorrhaging. The only bright moment on a very dark day was the birth of Clara Ferries Clavelle, the beautiful and healthy daughter of Tiana and Luke.

Link

Herbert Walker, 55

August 24, 2025

With heartfelt sympathy, the management and staff of Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home, Inc., and members of the Walker family announce the passing of Mr. Herbert Walker of Darlington, SC. Mr. Walker transitioned on Friday, August 22, 2025, at his home following a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bobby Thomas Thekkekandam, 46

August 23, 2025

With broken hearts, we share that Bobby Thomas Thekkekandam, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 15, 2025, aged 46. The family is shocked and deeply saddened by his sudden passing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Philip Chiappetta, 46

August 23, 2025

Philip Robert Chiappetta, 46, of Beaver Falls [PA], died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 21, 2025, at his home. Philip was a graduate of the Community College of Beaver County with an associate’s degree in criminal justice and has been employed at the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority for close to 20 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marisa Joyce, 32

August 23, 2025

Marisa Rochelle Kimbrel Joyce, 32, died unexpectedly on May 17, 2025, at her home in Portland, OR.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Rideout, 51

August 22, 2025

Mark Allen Rideout, 51, of Manchester [OH], passed away suddenly Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

G. Hoyt Moore, 59

August 21, 2025

Topeka, Kansas – G. Hoyt Moore, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on August 16th, 2025, at the age of 59. Over the past 40 years, he and his devoted wife, Laurie, successfully ran four companies: Hoyt’s Truck Center, Hoyt’s Trailer Center, Hoyt’s NationaLease, and Savannah Transport.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Seth Rioux, 37

August 21, 2025

BROOKLIN, MAINE—Seth William Rioux, 37, died unexpectedly at his home in Brooklin on August 8, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jared Charette, 27

August 21, 2025

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Jared K. Charette, 27, of East Windsor [CT], who died unexpectedly on August 17, 2025. Jared was a hardworking and devoted employee, dedicating himself to his trade as a skilled mechanic, truck driver and machine operator for his family business, Quality Paving.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony J. Majerus, 66

August 19, 2025

Delavan, IL – Anthony J. Majerus, 66, of Delavan, passed away Saturday, August 9, 2025, at his residence with family by his side. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a musician.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Russell W. Pulliam, 65

August 19, 2025

Pekin, IL – Russell W. Pulliam, 65, of Pekin, passed away Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michelle Eva Key, 50

August 19, 2025

Pekin, IL - Michelle Eva Key, 50, of Pekin, passed away on Friday, August 15, 2025 at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago. Michelle was a sterilization processor at Carle Health Proctor Hospital in Peoria, retiring in 2021. Memorial contributions can be made to American Liver Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marcus Clark, 30

August 19, 2025

Marble, N.C. – Marcus Lavern Clark Jr., 30, of Marble, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jason Crosby, 49

August 18, 2025

Jason “Moose” Edward Crosby passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at his home in Essex Junction, Vt., in the early morning of Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Jason was an honorable veteran, serving six years as a medic in the U.S. Army and deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2006 to 2008 in Iraq, where he met his sons’ mother. He was a personal master trainer at the Edge Sports & Fitness for more than 12 years, with more than 23 years of experience in fitness. Jason was also seen making smoothies, giving advice on supplements and “talking shop” at Greene Mountain Smoothies in Williston. Jason was employed part time at GMS for more than a decade.

Researcher’s Note - The Edge to require proof of vaccination [sic] at its Vermont fitness centers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA (526)

Alberta (74)

Karen Lynn Wendt, 62, Link

Amal Nadeem Shah, 27, Link

Robbie DeMarre, 61, Link

Hamza Abdirizak Hussein, 30, Link

Barry Justin Huddlestun, 65, Link

Oksana Kulhawy, 54, Link

Colin Neil Harberg, 63, Link

Calvin "Scully" Clifford Buffalo, 56, Link

Anthony (Tony) MacRoberts, 52, Link

Jonathan McLeod, Link

Steven John Krembil, 51, Link

Frank Wegen, 63, Link

Marie Russell, 70, Link

Jocelyn Lenore Wielenga-March, 51, Link

Kenneth "Ken" Roy Blake, 73, Link

Gerald Leo Langan, 65, Link

Micah Ben Neels, 30 days, Link

William Blair Davidson, 60, Link

Tracy Anne Shipka, 62, Link

Gregory (Greg) Thomas Hamilton, 67, Link

Gerard Carroll, 66, Link

Kipp Douglas Stroh, 59, Link

Marilyn Louise Law, 73, Link

John Vincent Mikal, 71, Link

Kelli Dawn Tanner, 61, Link

Edward Davey, 71, Link

Mitchell Perry Chatrin, 58, Link

Victor Hugo Allier Corona, 62, Link

Dennis John Seibel Jr., 55, Link

Kelli Ruth Rainsforth, 47, Link

Darcy Reginald Spiller, 62, Link

Chanse Twins, 31, Link

Thomas Baden Doan, 54, Link

David James Berrigan, 71

August 20, 2025

Passed away on August 13, 2025. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to scleroderma.ca.

Researcher's Note - Jun 15, 2024 — Scleroderma (sklair-oh-DUR-muh), also known as systemic sclerosis, is a group of rare diseases that involve the hardening and tightening of the skin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Alvin Kshyk, 69, Link

Jarod James Clifford Brown, 40, Link

Jo Anne Elizabeth Lake, 63, Link

Ryan Cutler, 33, Link

Christian John Pflueger, 53, Link

Allie Lefthand, 64, Link

Toni Buffy Eagle Tail Feathers, 53, Link

Anton Vincent Carifell, 35, Link

Darrell Trent Loos, 54, Link

Chad Lesko, 46, Link

Byron Cameron Bristow, 60, Link

Tristan Daryl Supernault, 25, Link

Eunice Greta Hunter-Beaver, 63, Link

Mark Theodore Hilderman, 62, Link

William Riley Racette-Gossen, 29, Link

Erin Houston, 56, Link

Diane Lee Russell, 59, Link

Trevor Burton, 64, Link

Sherry Louise Buchenel, 74, Link

Tyler Allen Dale Larson, 22, Link

Michael Walter Sims, 54, Link

Lisa Michelle Inkster-Smith, 50, Link

Michael Anthony Knox, 62, Link

Onna Ann Altwater, 61, Link

Laurie Kim Soderberg, 66

August 20, 2025

After a short but hard-fought battle with a rare cancer, due to the BRCA1 gene.

Researcher's Note - The BRCA1 gene is a human tumor suppressor gene that helps repair damaged DNA, and it plays a crucial role in controlling cell growth. Mutations in the BRCA1 gene can increase the risk of several cancers, particularly breast and ovarian cancers, as well as other cancers like prostate and pancreatic cancers. These mutations are inherited from a parent and are associated with hereditary cancer syndromes, leading to a higher likelihood of developing cancer, though not everyone with a mutation will develop cancer.

Link

Kiara Suzanna Grace Fyten, 15, Link

Bernard "Bernie" Allan Bishop, 74, Link

Darlene Ann Dewar, 57, Link

Susana Somogyvari, 61, Link

Kerry Wasilow, 65, Link

Brandon Lee Campiou-Boucher, 29, Link

Chinh Minh Phan, 66, Link

Troy Adam Thibodeau, 47, Link

Kaylee Lorrale Letendre, 27, Link

Jerry Joseph Mullin, 55, Link

Terry Lee Smith, 54, Link

Stacey Edmund “Spaceman” Britton, 61, Link

Michele Anne Armstrong, 63, Link

Janice Anne Paskey, 62, Link

British Columbia (12)

Catherine Galliford, the RCMP officer who launched a sexual harassment lawsuit against the force, dead at 58 [cancer], Link

Wayne Neidig, 53, Link

Jenny Lynn Yorke, 53, Link

Sean Cerny, 29, Link

Owen Dorfman, 64, Link

Dean William Rush, 55, Link

Vrishank Prabhu, 21, Link

Troy Adam Thibodeau, 47, Link

Wendy Ann Sobkowicz (nee Munro), 69, Link

Quinn Michael Hanson, 21, Link

Lorrain Langevin, 62, Link

Robbie Harmon, 38, Link

Manitoba (23)

Shelby Brekelmans, 63, Link

Cory Sutherland, 42, Link

Heinz "Henry" Dahl, 72, , Link

Cory Combot, 33, Link

Larrie James Somerville, 75, Link

Krystal Amber Patterson, 41, Link

Wally Caribou, 47, Link

Arthur Penace, 39, Link

Valentino Macalino, 53, Link

Betty Lynn Catcheway, 32, Link

Jocelyn Marie Wood, 41, Link

Raymond Legarde, 32, Link

Paul Michael Riesterer, 41, Link

Kimberly Louise Gibson (nee Garrioch), 62, Link

Mark Garnet Bidgood, 71, Link

Featherstone Copapay, 35, Link

Sheldon Wayne Peters, 58, Link

Alan Kehler, 62, Link

Silas James Wieler, 5, Link

Denise Pelletier, 70, Link

Christopher Frederickson, 44, Link

Daxton Darcy Leask, baby, Link

Kenneth Allard, 70, Link

New Brunswick (2)

Francine LeBlanc, 64, Link

Susan Horsman, 64, Link

North West Territories

A 32-year old man has passed away after an apparent drowning in Long Lake [paddleboarding when they went under the water and did not resurface], Link

Nova Scotia (2)

Riley Joseph Potter, 30, Link

John Burke, 57, Link

Ontario (319)

WWE legend Trish Stratus announces death of her mom after cancer battle, Link

Daniela Magisano-Wolf, 59, Link

David Stewart Conner, 40, Link

Marilyn Plimmer, 74, Link

William Fontaine, 34, Link

Thomas Henry Jacques, 63, Link

Mark Goodlet, 63, Link

Laura Ann Barton, 53, Link

Michael Egger, 46, Link

Paul Stanislaus Donoghue, 73, Link

Rhonda Lorraine Chauvin, 56, Link

Thomas Shura Jr., 59, Link

Bonnie Lynn Eichmanis, 65, Link

Guo Min Yang, 64, Link

Kimberly Summers, 50, Link

Brian Montenegro, 59, Link

Dwight D. Westecott, 57, Link

Yoanand "Bo" Etwaru, 53, Link

Lucia Quercia, 66, Link

Rick Deprez, 63, Link

Gary Patrick Reaume, Link

Christopher Charles Archambault, Link

Mark Sheppard, 63, Link

Colleen Shawna Kohen, 60, Link

Mona Rateja, 61, Link

Douglas Hamilton, 74, Link

Carol Ann Komar, 68, Link

Richard 'Rick' Bruce, 54, Link

Patric James “Scott” Collins, 54, Link

Lennox Steven Dennis Jamieson, 3 weeks, Link

Andre Rivard, 73, Link

Elizabeth Colleen Desbois, 62, Link

Kim Denise Perry, 67, Link

Sara Patricia Braga Salvador, 30, Link

Nancy Roney, 58, Link

Luc Gendron, 59, Link

Silvana Borsato-Espinosa, 71, Link

Rani Hassani, 42, Link

Brandon Donald Richard Penny, 29, Link

Danny Zoratto, 63, Link

Frank Todd Jr., 60, Link

Christine Ann Gregorcic, 63, Link

Rita Ovila Whitney, 60, Link

Brenda Osborne, 61, Link

Kathy Mazza, 45, Link

Phan Pech Keo, 57, Link

Dean Raynold Arthur Wideman, 61, Link

Paul Langlois, 56, Link

Marciana Baldas Lacaden, 60, Link

Terrance (Terry) Michael Vilneff, 49, Link

Zoren Brillo, 20 months, Link

Valerie Diane Bird, 66, Link

Daniel John Hope, 56, Link

Peter Dornhoff, 63, Link

Kevin Porterfield, 62, Link

John Allen Small, 35, Link

Eduardo Arruda, 59, Link

Kevin Callaghan, 53, Link

Philip John Howland, 72, Link

Susan Elizabeth Armstrong, 65, Link

Susan Rose Doman, 67, Link

Evan Joseph Morrison, 35, Link

Cheryl Boutros, 70, Link

Jason Daniel MacPherson, 48, Link

Hester (Heather) Arthur, 66, Link

Randy Marcinek, 67, Link

Cathy Buda, 63, Link

Brenda Jane White, 68, Link

Terry Jackson, 58, Link

Cheryl Maude, 60, Link

Pritpal Kaur Bhatti, 54, Link

Ajay Sansanwal, 53, Link

Kassie Persad Boodoo, 62, Link

Susan Marie Tattrie, 33, Link

Robert Darrell Morriseau, 59, Link

Dave Prentice, 75, Link

Aravinda Bose Balasingam, 55, Link

Krystyna Ozimek, 65, Link

Jose Rebelo, 63, Link

Jorge Sebastian Batz Perez, 45, Link

Karen Elizabeth Phillips, 65, Link

Munden "Mun" Walter Peddle, 75, Link

Laurie Widzinski, 63, Link

Brian Phillip MacDonald, 66, Link

Mina Hunt, 75, Link

Ralph Monteith, 74, Link

Debbie Kitchen, Link

Joan “Boots” Thomson, 71, Link

Caterina "Cathy" De Luca, 70, Link

Bonnie Laforet, 73, Link

Donald Ian Conrad Daigle, 55, Link

Janice Joan Dumond, 67, Link

Catherine “Cathy” King, 69, Link

Randy Oake, 42, Link

Mark Simm, 42, Link

Arvinder Singh, 63, Link

Ashwani Kumar Vig, 61, Link

Darshan Kaur, 63, Link

Manpreet Singh Rangi, 46, Link

Austin John Kitchikeesic, 23, Link

Jason Gardonyi, 42, Link

Rudy Muzyka, 74, Link

Aliya Skye Johnup-Kamenawatamin, 17, Link

Estifanos Admasu Lakew, 62, Link

Shruthi Sailesh, 26, Link

Ross Leonard Yule, 62, Link

Robert Sean Baker, 55, Link

Abel Hagos Mesgna, 15 months, Link

Dave Meyer, 74, Link

Joe Pechinka, 63, Link

Brandyn Mellon, 37, Link

Suzanne Ladouceur, 64, Link

Brett Brown, 19, Link

Ryan McAleer, 46, Link

Joe Melville Irvine, 68, Link

Sean Toomey, 32, Link

Terri Anne Mesicek, 58, Link

Steve Blackwood, 59, Link

Francis John Durston, 58, Link

Penny Rebecca Mary Lee Fawcett, 42, Link

Russell 'Corey' Heydon, 51, Link

Dr. Andrew G. "Bill" Denyer, 76, Link

Joseph Vella, 49, Link

Dwayne Sohm, 65, Link

John Cornelius Mary Aarts, 70, Link

Wayne Clifton Brown, 75, Link

Richard 'Ricky' Newlands, 38, Link

Donald “Donny” Roy, 65, Link

Marcel Gerard Lalonde, 60, Link

Chad Crozier Mergaert, 53, Link

Monique Valdes, 63, Link

Lori Jansen Newman, 57, Link

Catherine "Cathy" Marie McManus-Cloes, 62, Link

Thomas Harvey William Markell, 68, Link

"Jerry" Gerald Robert Mumby, 65, Link

Roelie Vanderlaan, 73, Link

Richard William Conley, 64, Link

Christopher Anthony James "Milne" Milne, 29, Link

Andrew Wayne Young, 48, Link

Darik Donald Vander Meer, 59, Link

George “Rob” Robert Paul, 50, Link

Sandra Cripps, 69, Link

Adrianus "George" Hendriksen, 75, Link

Jennifer Elizabeth Shaw, 63, Link

Doum Hav, 61, Link

Brian Keith Kral, 66, Link

Joyce Schreiber, 62, Link

Brian Bend, 44, Link

Diana Lynn O'Mara, 74, Link

Lisa Maureen Sutherland, 61, Link

Hailey Elizabeth Scatterty, 17, Link

Stephen Patrick Nagy, 69, Link

Joseph "Yves" Farley, 60, Link

Patrick Craig Carron, 56, Link

Cheri Acton, 45, Link

Shawn Bull, 47, Link

Terry Murphy, 62, Link

Gordon (Gord) Pedersen Jr., 54, Link

Jacqueline “Jackie” Bélanger, 60, Link

Patty Elliott, 57, Link

Steven William Prok, 58, Link

Karen Bernice Jury, 64, Link

Shawn Harwood, 55, Link

Shayna Summer-Lynn Boyer-Gionette, 29, Link

Joan Ann Slaughter, 74, Link

Lori Strickland, 58, Link

Yvan Blair, 55, Link

David Armstrong, 62, Link

Kim Thomas, 58, Link

David Thomas Hood, 61, Link

Lisa Marie Romadenko-Aalbers, 46, Link

Ian David Twa, 61, Link

Aviana Staats, 2 hours, Link

Mark Louis Peter Krissak, 68, Link

Glynis Beardsworth, 75, Link

Mystica Marie Beekmeyer, 65, Link

Gail L. Fisher, 68, Link

William "Bill" Walkem, 72, Link

Ryan Glasbey, 41, Link

Pat Maltby, 74, Link

Tim Sullivan, 68, Link

Rosa Franzoni, 72, Link

Gerald “Gerry” William Pierce

August 20, 2025

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jessica’s House Exeter or Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia Foundation of Canada.

Researcher's Note - Macroglobulinemia, also known as Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia (WM), is a rare, slow-growing B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma characterized by an overproduction of immunoglobulin M (IgM). This excess IgM, called M-protein, can cause hyperviscosity syndrome, where the blood becomes thickened, leading to symptoms like bleeding, vision problems, and nerve issues. Other symptoms can include fatigue, night sweats, and weight loss. Treatment options, such as watchful waiting, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy, aim to control the disease and relieve symptoms.

No age reported.

Link

James "Jim" Douglas MacMillan, 72, Link

Kevin Francis Hartman, 61, Link

Desmond "Des" Cullen, 62, Link

Paul Joshua KIrwan, 25, Link

Clyde Reid, 69, Link

Peter Alan Hayes, 69, Link

Edmond Beneteau, 66, Link

Kimbra Lynne Long, 62, Link

Kevin Wain, 63, Link

Matthew Clifford Brown, Link

Bill Minshall, 72, Link

Mark Edward Smith, 65, Link

Vincent DeFranco, 53, Link

Daniel Roth, 26, Link

David Palmateer, 60, Link

Norb King, 76, Link

Stephanie Smith, 54, Link

Ryan Woodworth Graham, 33, Link

Heather Longlad, 64, Link

Paul Maynard Brown, 62, Link

Parag Madhukar Deorukhkar, 54, Link

Sushil Kumar Verma, 56, Link

Brad Hibbard, 44, Link

Monique Ranger, 58, Link

Kisung Sa, 64, Link

Fred Castillo, 64, Link

Mark Gregory Redmond, 63, Link

Tamara Lynn Ormesher, 49

August 19, 2025

We announce the sudden passing of Tamara Lynn Ormesher, on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at the age of 49. Donations in Tamara’s memory can be made to GBS/CIDP Foundation of Canada. Personal condolences may be shared at www.smithleroy.com

Researcher's Note - Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) (pronounced Ghee-yan Bah-ray) is a rare neurological disorder in which a person's immune system mistakenly attacks part of their peripheral nervous system—the network of nerves that carries signals from the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Loretta “Echo” Jabokwoam, 19, Link

Fe Caasi Tolentino, 59, Link

Richard Alan Sveda, 73, Link

Judith Beverly Reidel, 74, Link

Grazyna Anna Hamelin, 71, Link

Anita Dunk, 62, Link

Patti Rueffer, 60, Link

Ronald Gereld Rettinger, 70, Link

Elizabeth Jesson, 75, Link

Wayne Rouse, 68, Link

Christopher Howard Ronald Andress, 37, Link

Vincent Francis McGovern, 61, Link

Luke Sandy, 64, Link

Sandra Zamora, 47, Link

Susan Jane Keene, 75, Link

David Burton, 61, Link

Sergio "Sach" Santarossa, 75, Link

Charlotte Kareena van Amelsvoort, 27, Link