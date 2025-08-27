In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, August 18-25, 2025
Beauty exec Sharon Chuter (38); rapper ‘Aesop’ McElroy; cinematographer John Bartley (X-Files); entertainment lawyer Harrison Dossick; baseballer James Farris (33, C); Braves' scout Roy Clark; & more
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
UNITED STATES (74)
Sharon Chuter, Founder of Uoma Beauty and the Pull Up for Change Initiative, Dies at 38
August 24, 2025
Beauty executive Sharon Chuter has died at the age of 38. According to the Los Angeles [CA] Medical Examiner, Chuter, the founder and former creative director of beauty brand Uoma Beauty, was found dead on a patio on Aug. 14. Her death is listed as deferred, which means it is still under investigation. Despite all the trailblazing work she had done at the helm of Uoma Beauty, Chuter stepped down as the CEO in 2023. (Days after, Chuter confirmed that she remained a shareholder in the company.) In an announcement post shared to Instagram that May, Chuter revealed that she came face-to-face with a health scare that landed her in the hospital that January, and it inspired her to carve out a healthier work-life balance. “I lost 10kgs in one week, doctors thought it may be stomach cancer but luckily it wasn’t and I’m back ok albeit forced into medical leave which was the true story of my sabbatical,” she wrote.
International Rapper Derrick ‘Aesop’ McElroy, Who Called Fresno Home, Dies at 51
August 20, 2025
When he wasn’t touring Asia, Europe, or across the U.S., Derrick “Aesop” McElroy was busy making a name for himself and for the city he called home — Fresno [CA]. McElroy — known for his time with hip-hop supergroup Living Legends under the name Aesop, Black Aesop, and the Black Wolf — died at age 51 due to unknown causes, it was announced Monday. Only weeks before his death, McElroy shared on social media his excitement to return to touring with hip-hop groups Atmosphere, Heiroglyphics, and Dilated Peoples.
Hollywood legend who worked on The X-Files and Lost dies aged 78
August 21, 2025
Legendary New Zealand-born cinematographer John Bartley died on Sunday in Los Angeles, aged 78. The Emmy Award-winning cameraman was born in Wellington in 1947, and went on to become one of film and TV’s most expressive visual storytellers. His death was confirmed by his close friend, Australian filmmaker Polly Pierce, in a social media statement.
No cause of death reported.
Entertainment Attorney Harrison Dossick Dies at 65
August 22, 2025
Harrison Dossick, a longtime entertainment and media litigator and partner at Glaser Weil, died unexpectedly on Aug. 14 in Los Angeles [CA]. He was 65. Over nearly four decades, Dossick represented major film studios, creative talent, distributors and media companies. He has been recognized by the Legal 500 and Best Lawyers in America, and was named a Southern California Super Lawyer by Los Angeles Magazine and Southern California Super Lawyers Magazine (2006-2010 and 2014-2018).
No cause of death reported.
Ariana DeBose mourns the loss of her mother Gina. The Oscar winner announced that the 57-year-old was suffering from uterine cancer
August 19, 2025
Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (32) is mourning the loss of her mother Gina. As the actress announced on Instagram on Tuesday, her mother died on Sunday morning at the age of 57 as a result of stage three uterine cancer. Her “beautiful, funny, special warrior queen mother” had been battling the “insidious disease” for three years, DeBose said. DeBose acknowledges Gina’s dedication as a teacher—she taught for nearly 30 years, most recently in 8th-grade social studies—and her passion for empowering young people. She highlights Gina’s creativity, empathy, and courage, calling her a “local celebrity” in her community. Ariana emphasizes that her Oscar “belongs to her mother as much as it does to her” and that her greatest pride is having made her mother proud.
An update to our report earlier this month:
‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ star Loni Anderson’s cause of death revealed as rare uterine cancer
August 23, 2025
Loni Anderson, best known for her role as Jennifer Marlowe on the hit CBS sitcom WKRP in Cincinnati, died at the age of 79. According to a death certificate obtained by TMZ, her cause of death was metastatic uterine leiomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. The beloved actress passed away on August 3, just two days before her 80th birthday. Her remains were cremated and laid to rest in Hollywood [CA] on August 7.
Researcher’s Note – Loni Anderson was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link
An update to our report last month:
OnlyFans Model Kylie Page’s Cause of Death Revealed
August 22, 2025
New details have come to light regarding Kylie Page’s death. After the OnlyFans content creator (real name Kylie Pylant) died unexpectedly June 25 at just 28, the County of Los Angeles [CA] Medical Examiner has issued her official cause of death. In a report released Aug. 22 to the Los Angeles County website, Kylie was found to have died through an accidental overdose of cocaine and fentanyl in her Los Angeles [CA] home.
Former University of Arizona pitcher passes away from cancer
August 18, 2025
Former University of Arizona pitcher James Farris, who played for the national championship-winning 2012 team, has passed away after battling liver cancer. He was 33 years old. Farris died on Sunday, August 17, in his hometown of Jonesboro, Arkansas, according to a family friend. Farris pitched for the Wildcats from 2011 to 2014. He was a key part of the 2012 team that won the College World Series. In 2013, he was drafted by the Houston Astros. A GoFundMe campaign was created to support his family during his illness.
Former Atlanta Braves scout Roy Clark dies, team says
August 23, 2025
ATLANTA, Ga. – A famed baseball talent scout who worked with the Atlanta Braves for decades has died, the team announced on Saturday. Roy Clark was 68 when he passed away. Clark joined the Braves in 1989, helping draft and sign players like Charlie Morton, Jason Marquis and Brian McCann, according to MLB. In 2009, he joined the Washington Nationals, and in 2022, he became a senior advisor for the Kansas City Royals. Clark’s cause of death is unknown.
Matthew Rooney, grandson of Pittsburgh Steelers founder Art Rooney, dead at 51
August 20, 2025
Matthew Rooney, the grandson of Pittsburgh Steelers legendary founder Art Rooney, died at his Hamptons [NY] home on Friday, the team confirmed to The Post. He was 51. A cause of death was not revealed. Rooney served as the vice chair of the donor arm of the New York City Ballet’s Allegro Circle and was a member of the board of directors for the Metropolitan Opera of New York.
Caroline Klein, Smith Entertainment Group CCO, Passes Away At 40
August 22, 2025
SALT LAKE CITY – Caroline Klein, the chief communication officer for the Smith Entertainment Group, has passed away at the age of 40 after a multi-year battle with cancer. Klein was hired by the organization in 2022, working across public relations, community relations, and broadcasting for both the Jazz and the Utah Mammoth.
Researcher’s Note – Sitting in her kitchen nook in her Salt Lake City home on a May morning, Caroline Klein describes her cancer diagnosis as ironic. Before it, she had always lived a healthy life and never had a cold or needed to use her health insurance. That all changed in September 2022, six weeks after Klein moved to Utah to start a new, high-profile job as Smith Entertainment Group’s chief communications officer: Link
Smith Entertainment Group (SEG), which owns the Utah Jazz and the Delta Center (formerly Vivint Arena), initially implemented a COVID-19 vaccine [sic] policy during the pandemic but later adjusted it. The Utah Jazz also required all full-time and part-time employees to be fully vaccinated [sic], with “fully vaccinated” [sic] defined as two weeks after the final dose: Link
Beloved Athens resident Jody Temple has passed away at age 50; was renowned BMX trickster
August 19, 2025
Mr. Joseph Martin “Jody” Temple Jr, 50, of Athens, GA, passed away Friday, August 15, 2025 at his home. Mr. Temple received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from the University of Georgia. He worked at The Globe restaurant in Athens, and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Hartwell. Jody was also a BMX trick rider where he competed and performed in several states.
No cause of death reported.
A YouTuber “died suddenly”:
KingCobraJFS Passes Away At 34, YouTuber Seen Sick In Last Video, What Could Be The Cause Of Death?
August 22, 2025
Joshua Faye Saunders, popularly known by his YouTube username, KingCobraJFS, was a popular content creator who had a cult like following among his fans. Though he had started his YouTube channel to promote his music, the YouTuber rose to infamy due to his eccentric and absurd behavior. However, despite his divisive content, heartfelt condolences have poured in as KingCobraJFS has passed away at the age of 34. A lot of KingCobraJFS’s content revolved around his drinking and eating habits. The YouTuber was seen drinking copious amounts of alcohol and smoking a lot of cigarettes. He would also post a lot of videos while being visibly drunk. Before the YouTuber’s passing away was confirmed on August 21, 2025, Joshua had posted a video on his Facebook handle, complaining about his ill health. In the video, Joshua, who looked very sick, stated that it hurt him even to lie down or breathe. This was the YouTuber’s last ever post. Joshua’s father, Clint, shared a video on the YouTuber’s channel confirming his death. The video has now been deleted where Clint stated that he had gone to check up on his son, but found him unresponsive. Though an official medical report is still awaited, Joshua’s family claims that he passed away in his sleep rather than by suicide, as was believed earlier.
No cause of death reported.
A TikToker “died suddenly”:
TikTok Star John Crawley Dead at 47
August 19, 2025
John Crawley AKA KingBeardX – best known for his hilarious TikTok reactions to the way people eat food – has died, TMZ has learned. James Steele, the funeral director at Glenfield Funeral Home in New Albany, Mississippi, tells us Crawley died Monday in the hospital. His cause of death is cardiac arrest. We’re told he had been hospitalized for at least the last two weeks. According to a GoFundMe started by his friend and former podcast cohost, Anthony Caruso, he went to the hospital because he was having trouble breathing. Doctors put him on a ventilator and he stopped breathing, so he was moved to the ICU. Caruso says he had a tube placed in his chest because of how bad it got. John was 47.
Black Forest games producer Dennis Schiefer has passed away
August 19, 2025
Adrian Goersch, CEO and founder of Black Forest Games, a THQ Nordic Studio, shared the news two days ago via LinkedIn. “It is with great sadness that I must share the news that Dennis Schiefer [56], a long-standing producer at #BlackForestGames, passed away last week,” he wrote. “We are all shocked and heartbroken.” The CEO considers Schiefer an exceptional producer, with credits on 2020’s Destroy All Humans! Remake, as well as Destroy All Humans! 2: Reprobed. According to his Moby Games profile, Schiefer is also credited as producer for Fade to Silence, Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back, and Rogue Stormers.
No cause of death reported.
A married couple “died suddenly” within 2 days:
Family devastated after Alabama couple dies suddenly two days apart
August 20, 2025
The sudden deaths of an Alabama husband and wife in a span of days has devastated their family. Johnny [48] and Tammy [53] Schmidthorst lived in Prattville, but over the weekend Johnny suffered a heart attack, according to Joey Prusha, Johnny’s brother. Tammy had tried to perform CPR on Johnny at their home but he could not be revived. Tragedy would strike again two days later on Monday as Tammy was found dead at the couple’s home. “We have sent Tammy’s body off for an autopsy, but many of us believe that Tammy actually died from a broken heart,” Prusha told Rick Karle. The couple is survived by their sons, grandchildren and other family members. “As many of you may know, my brother tragically and very unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, August 16th from a massive heart attack,” Prusha said. “Unbelievably, we also lost his wife, Tammy, on Monday the 18th. This is hitting us all extremely hard and we need help to bury them as they had no life insurance. Anything you are able to give would be greatly appreciated.”
Two teenagers “died suddenly”:
High School Football Player Dies After Telling Coach He Wasn’t Feeling Well During Practice
August 21, 2025
A high school football player in Texas has died after experiencing a “medical emergency” during practice earlier this week, school officials said. In a news release shared with PEOPLE on Thursday, Aug. 21, the Lancaster Independent School District identified the victim as 15-year-old Preston Malone, a sophomore at Lancaster Early College High School. The school district said Malone, a junior varsity student-athlete, was participating in football practice on Monday, Aug. 18, when he told a coach he wasn’t feeling well. “The coach immediately noticed that Malone was not sweating,” Kimberly Simpson, a spokesperson for the school district, said at a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 20. “He was not perspiring.” The school district’s news release added that staffers contacted 911 and Malone was put into a cold tub to lower his body temperature. When paramedics arrived, Malone was taken to a hospital for further evaluation. “We were hopeful for his recovery, but his condition changed overnight, and he sadly passed away,” the school district shared. The practice had taken place indoors due to high temperatures outside, ABC affiliate WFAA and NBC affiliate KXAS reported.
No cause of death reported.
Marshall ISD identifies student who died after ‘medical emergency’
August 20, 2025
Marshall [LA] ISD has identified a high school student who died after a “medical emergency” at an after-school event. “It is with profound sadness that we share that one of our Marshall High School students passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on August 18, 2025,” the district posted Wednesday morning on Facebook. The district later Wednesday identified the student as Estefani Cabrera. “… We are writing to inform Marshall ISD families … a beloved MHS student experienced a medical emergency at an after school event. The student received immediate medical attention from Marshall ISD staff and EMS,” the district said in an email.
No age or cause of death reported.
A nurse “died suddenly”:
Jason Grills, 36
August 25, 2025
Joliet, IL - Jason Patrick Grills, age 36, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, August 19, 2025. He graduated with the class of 2007 from Joliet West High School, and earned an associate’s degree from Joliet Junior College School of Nursing in 2016. Jason, a healthcare professional, was employed by many facilities from emergency rooms to nursing homes to hospice.
Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link
No cause of death reported.
Five educators “died suddenly”:
Former CSU Chancellor, Fresno State President Joseph Castro, 58, Passes of Cancer
August 25, 2025
Joseph I. Castro, the first Mexican American and first California native to lead the California State University system and Fresno State, died Sunday at age 58 after battling cancer. Mr. Castro began at the University of California Office of Governmental Relations in Sacramento; later held faculty and leadership posts at five UC campuses (Berkeley, Davis, Merced, Santa Barbara, San Francisco). At UCSF, he was vice chancellor of student academic affairs and professor of family and community medicine. Chancellor, California State University (2021–22) – First Californian and first Mexican American to lead the nation’s largest and most diverse public university system, serving nearly 500,000 students.
Researcher’s Note - The California State University System announced this morning that it will require immunization [sic] against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from students, faculty and staff who will be on a CSU campus beginning with the Fall 2021 semester: Link
Washington School District mourns beloved teacher and coach Ron Todd
August 25, 2025
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A beloved western Pennsylvania teacher and football coach has died. Officials with the Washington School District shared the death of Junior High School teacher and football coach, Ron Todd [50]. The coroner said in a statement that Todd suffered a cardiac event in the stands during the game and was taken to Washington Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Researcher’s Note – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf provided an update on the special initiative to vaccinate [sic] more than 100,000 pre-K through 12th-grade teachers and school staff members across Pennsylvania. After vaccinating [sic] more than 112,500 teachers and school staff in only about three weeks, Wolf visited Luzerne County to announce the special vaccination [sic] initiative is a success [sic] and was completed ahead of schedule.
NJ EMT, Teacher Meredith Pisaeno Dies, 44
August 23, 2025
Meredith Lynn Pisaeno, a beloved special education and elementary school teacher in the Sayreville School District, died Friday, July 25, at St. Peter’s University Hospital in New Brunswick [NJ], surrounded by her family, according to her obituary. She was 44. A Cranford native, Pisaeno was a lifelong Girl Scout who earned the Gold Award and served as a volunteer EMT. She was also a passionate athlete, competing in running and triathlon events to benefit causes like Bike MS, Meat Fight MS, and Mary’s Place by the Sea in Ocean Grove, her obituary reads.
Researcher’s Note - Governor Murphy Signs Executive Order Instituting Vaccination [sic] or Testing Requirement for All Preschool to Grade 12 Personnel: Link
No cause of death reported.
Two teachers killed in a “vaxxident”:
Cleveland school teacher suffered heart attack behind wheel in crash that killed both him and his wife, family confirms
August 23, 2025
CLEVELAND, OH — Investigators have determined what caused the fiery crash that killed two Cleveland Metropolitan School District educators and injured two of their children last week in North Carolina. Family members confirm to 3News that Donald Nunney, 55, suffered a heart attack while driving on the combined stretch of Interstate 40 and I-85 near Statesville on Aug. 15. On Friday, Aug. 15, around 1:18 p.m. local time, 55-year-old Donald Nunney was driving a Honda Odyssey east on Interstate 40 near Chapel Hill when the vehicle “ran off the right side of the roadway … [and] struck several small trees,” a spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol told PEOPLE. The minivan “traveled down an embankment and collided with a large tree,” the spokesperson said. Nunney’s 50-year-old wife Maria was in the passenger seat of the Honda Odyssey, while two of their four children — ages 14 and 9 — were in the back seats. CMSD later verified that both parents were employees at the district — Donald as a language arts teacher at Joseph M. Gallagher School and Maria as a counselor at Wilbur Wright PreK-8 School. The family had been in North Carolina to drop older son, Noah, off at college in Chapel Hill.
Researcher’s Note – CMSD employees must show proof of vaccination [sic] or be tested: Link
Five “died suddenly” in or around the waters:
Man dies at Roaring Springs Water Park in Meridian after ‘medical incident’
August 25, 2025
Meridian, Idaho – Authorities reported that a man died after suffering a medical emergency at a popular Meridian water park over the weekend. Roaring Springs said a man in his 40s experienced a medical incident at 2:48 p.m. Saturday while in its action river attraction, Tiffany Watts, chief marketing officer, told the Idaho Statesman by email. “Members of his party and a lifeguard recognized his distress immediately,” Watts said. “He remained on the surface of the water on his back and was pulled from the water where life-saving efforts were performed by Roaring Springs EMT, lifeguards, and Ada County Paramedics.” The man died at the park, according to Watts. Meridian police confirmed to the Idaho Statesman that the man appeared to die from natural causes, and law enforcement is not conducting any type of criminal investigation.
No cause of death reported.
Apollo-Ridge student dies after falling in Kiski River Saturday; community rallying to help family
August 25, 2025
Colton Bureau, the 14-year-old Apollo-Ridge High School student who fell into the Kiski River on Saturday, died Monday morning at UPMC Children’s Hospital, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office announced Monday evening. Colton suffered an unspecified medical emergency before falling into the river. First responders were called about 2:45 p.m. Saturday to the Roaring Run trailhead off of Canal Road, Kiski Township [PA] police said at the time.
No cause of death reported.
Retired King County detective killed in Montana boating accident
August 21, 2025
LAKE COUNTY, Montana — A retired King County detective died following a boating accident in Montana last weekend, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO). Dave Easterly, 67, jumped off his boat into Flathead Lake on the evening of Aug. 16 and did not resurface. Another person, also on his boat, called 911 for help. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office launched a search operation that began that day and lasted until Aug. 19, when a crew located and recovered Easterly’s body. The Lake County Coroner’s Office is investigating the official cause and manner of his death.
First Time Belmar Beach Trip Ends In Tragedy, Report Says: Jersey City Teen ID’d As Victim
August 20, 2025
Sameeha, of Jersey City, was on a trip organized by Young Muslims of Jersey City, her mother, Ishrath Parveen, tells NJ Advance Media. She said Sameeha and her 12-year-old sister “weren’t strong swimmers” but had really wanted to visit the Jersey Shore because they had never been. The group arrived around 5:30 p.m., just after lifeguards went off duty, her mother told the outlet. At 6:36 p.m., Belmar police received several 911 calls about a swimmer in distress off the 8th Avenue beach, police said. One person was brought to shore, whom NJ Advance Media identified as Sameeha’s sister, but Sameeha was missing. Belmar Water Rescue units entered the water, and at 7:29 p.m., she was found unresponsive near the 7th Avenue beach, police said. Sameeha was removed from the water, and life-saving efforts were made by Belmar lifeguards, Belmar EMS, and Hackensack Meridian Paramedics, police said. She was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
No age or cause of death reported.
61-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Nicolet Bay
August 19, 2025
At 8:13 am, the Door County [WI] Sheriff’s office was notified of a dead body in the water near Nicolet Bay Campground by a camper at the site, according to Veeser. The body was found close to the shore of the campground, he said. Preliminary investigations reveal no suspicious activity surrounding the death of the 61-year-old woman whose body local authorities recovered in Nicolet Bay on Tuesday morning, Aug 19, according to Chief Deputy Kyle Veeser with the Door County Sheriff’s Office. The woman, who was camping in Peninsula State Park at the time, has been identified, but her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, out of respect for the family’s privacy. Update: On Wednesday, Aug. 20, the Door County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the woman as Carol A. Peterson of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. An autopsy was conducted the same day at the Brown County Examiner’s Office, The results of which are currently pending.
No cause of death reported.
Eight police officers “died suddenly”:
Community honors Sgt. Ernest Kazmar, after unexpected death
August 25, 2025
The Reno [NV] Police Department is grieving the sudden and unexpected passing of one of its own, Sergeant Ernest Kazmar [46], who passed away on August 22, 2025. Sergeant Kazmar had a career spanning 16 years serving the community, with receiving several citizen appreciation letters. While the Medical Examiner’s Office is still investigating the cause and manner of death, authorities do not suspect foul play. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be handling the law enforcement investigation.
San Francisco police recruit dies after mandated training exercise
August 25, 2025
Jon-Marques Psalms, 30, was hospitalized on Wednesday after the emergency occurred during training and died two days later, according to a statement from the San Francisco Police Department. Officials did not disclose the nature of the emergency or confirm whether it was directly connected to the exercise. The San Francisco [CA] Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
Western Wisconsin police raising money for officer’s family after his unexpected death
August 24, 2025
A western Wisconsin police department is raising money for the family of one of its officers after his unexpected death. Barron Police Department Officer Bennett Mitchell Smith, 26, died while off duty on Wednesday. Smith had been with the department since early 2024. Before joining the department, Smith worked for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office.
No cause of death reported.
New York Law Enforcement Agencies mourn loss of Sheriff
August 22, 2025
Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville died Friday morning at home, the department said. A lifelong Putnam County resident, McConville was elected in 2021 after 30 years with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police Department. He began his career with the MTA Police as a patrolman, rising through the ranks to become chief, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
No age or cause of death reported.
Tullahoma Mourns the passing of School Resource Officer Brant Voss
August 21, 2025
The Tullahoma Police Department and the City of Tullahoma [TN] are deeply saddened to report the passing of School Resource Officer Brant Voss [53] on August 20th, 2025. SRO Voss experienced a sudden medical emergency while off duty and was treated at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, where he, sadly, passed away. SRO Voss was assigned to Tullahoma High School and had only recently come on duty with the department earlier this month. He came to Tullahoma after a 20-year career in the United States Marine Corps and served an additional nine years in law enforcement as a K9 handler.
Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link
No cause of death reported.
Barron police officer passes away unexpectedly
August 21, 2025
A member of the Barron [WI] Police Department has passed away unexpectedly, according to chief Joe Vierkandt. He issued the following statement on Thursday, Aug. 21: “The Barron Police Department is saddened to announce the unexpected off duty death of Officer Ben Smith. Officer Smith served with the Barron Police Department since January of 2024, and had prior experience in 2023 with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections, 2019-2020 with the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, and several firearm distributors in sales and as an instructor.”
No age or cause of death reported.
Lincoln County Sheriff Brian Graley dies at 59
August 21, 2025
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. — Lincoln County Sheriff Brian Graley has died. Graley died Thursday at the age of 59. He was serving his first term as sheriff and previously served as circuit clerk and in the Air Force. His obituary said he passed at age 59 after battling cancer.
Researcher’s Note – Lincoln County commissioners OK $500 bonus to encourage employee vaccinations [sic], add more sick leave and give out COVID-19 test kits: Link
West Virginia to give away guns, trucks and lots of cash as part of its vaccination [sic] lottery program: Link
Le Sueur Police Department mourns the loss of Officer Karl Haugen
August 19, 2025
Kenyon, Minnesota – The Le Sueur community and police department are mourning the loss of long-time Police Officer Karl Haugen [41] who, passed unexpectedly [at his home] while off duty. Officer Haugen faithfully served the Le Sueur-Henderson community since 2008, contributing in both part-time and full-time capacities with the Le Sueur Police Department over the years.
No cause of death reported.
Three firefighters “died suddenly”:
Long-time Duluth firefighter passes away
August 25, 2025
The Duluth [MN] Fire Department announced on Monday that Fire Equipment Operator Steve Swanson has passed away unexpectedly over the weekend. Swanson had worked for the Duluth Fire Department for 15 years before retiring in May of 2025 at the age of 52. According to the Duluth Fire Department. Swanson’s final wish was to provide others the gift of life through organ donation.
Researcher’s Note – Duluth to require city employees to be vaccinated [sic] or tested regularly for COVID-19: Link
No cause of death reported.
Probationary Firefighter Sadia Williams, 21, Dies Days After Fire Academy Graduation
August 25, 2025
Probationary Firefighter Sadia Williams, a member of Cadet Class 27, passed away unexpectedly while off-duty on Sunday, Aug. 24, [Washington] DC Fire and EMS confirmed in a statement. Williams had graduated on Friday, Aug. 22, and was preparing to begin her assignment at Engine Company 13 in the city’s Southwest Waterfront neighborhood. Williams reportedly fell from a building. She was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries sustained in the fall.
Northwood fire captain dies suddenly
August 21, 2025
Northwood [NH] Fire Captain Christopher Brown, described as a dedicated and valued member of the community, died suddenly this week at the age of 42. The Northwood Fire Department transported Brown from Portsmouth Regional Hospital to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Concord on Wednesday afternoon to determine his cause of death. Brown died Tuesday. He worked at the fire department for 24 years, starting out as a fire explorer. His father, Chuck, also served as a fire captain with the department.
No cause of death reported.
An inmate “died suddenly”:
Heart disease caused April death of woman in Tarrant County Jail, examiner says
August 21, 2025
The death of a woman in custody of the Tarrant County [Texas] Sheriff’s Office in April was due to a coronary thrombus, or blood clot, due to atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Lizza Gadlin, 57, died April 19 after being arrested at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport four days earlier on charges of theft of property between $100 and $750.
Five killed in “vaxxidents”:
Police: Man found dead in vehicle submerged in Boise canal
August 25, 2025
BOISE, Idaho — A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a vehicle submerged in a canal early Monday morning, according to the Boise Police Department. Authorities located a vehicle submerged in a canal. A man was reportedly found dead inside the vehicle. Police said the death investigation remains ongoing. There are no signs of foul play.
No age or cause of death reported.
Missing man found dead in wrecker truck off I-24 after crash
August 24, 2025
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – A missing man was found dead in his wrecker truck off of I-24 in Rutherford County after a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. THP said a Dodge Ram wrecker was traveling east on I-24 near mile marker 68 when the vehicle ran off the roadway and hit a sign and tree. The driver, Danny E. Brown, 68, died in the crash.
No cause of death reported.
Possible Medical Emergency Behind Fatal Crash in Azusa
August 23, 2025
AZUSA, CA – The driver of a gray Honda Civic possibly passed out behind the wheel before crashing head-on into a tree on the shoulder of the west 210 freeway Saturday. The crash happened near the Vernon Avenue on ramp just before 3:30 p.m. August 23. Witnesses reported the driver may have passed out, causing the vehicle to swerve across all lanes before slamming into the tree, according to California Highway Patrol traffic logs.
No age or cause of death reported.
Motorcyclist dies of apparent medical emergency while riding near Vista Ave.
August 19, 2025
BOISE, Idaho — A motorcyclist died Tuesday morning in Boise after having what police believe was a medical emergency while riding. Boise Police officers responded to Lemhi St. Near S. Vista Ave around 10:15 a.m. to reports of a single motorcycle crash. Boise Fire and paramedics attempted to provide life-saving measures, but were ultimately unsuccessful, and the rider was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say it appears the rider had some sort of medical emergency while driving on Lemhi Street across Vista Avenue. The rider went off the roadway, and while it appeared that he attempted to return to the street, the motorcycle eventually came to a stop in the road, according to police. The rider has not been identified while the coroner works to notify next of kin.
No age or cause of death reported.
Woman found dead after vehicle pulled out of Brazos River in Waco
August 18, 2025
WACO, Texas — A minivan was pulled from the Brazos River in Waco on Monday, Aug. 18. Police have confirmed one person was found dead inside the vehicle. The Waco Police Department stated a Dodge Caravan was found in the river near the intersection of University Parks Drive and Jefferson Avenue. Waco Police stated the victim is a 39-year-old Hispanic woman, though the woman’s identity has not been released at this time.
No cause of death reported.
A chef “died suddenly”:
Palm Beach Gardens’ Robert Scott, a cook with special skills who was generous to a fault
August 24, 2025
If you’ve lived in northern Palm Beach County [FL] the last 40 years, there’s a good chance you ate a meal prepared by Robert Scott ... even if you couldn’t afford it. Scott worked at numerous big-name restaurants such as The River House and Abbey Road and was a major consultant in the food industry. The Palm Beach Gardens [FL] resident died unexpectedly Aug. 6 after a brief battle with cancer. He was 66.
Englewood’s Alisa Dawes Dies, 30, Remembered For Kindness
August 22, 2025
Funeral services have been set for Alisa Dawes, a 30-year-old Englewood [NJ] woman remembered by loved ones as a “bright light” who “lifted others with her kindness.” Dawes died on Tuesday, Aug. 19, according to her obituary.
No cause of death reported.
Man found dead in Portland; death likely heat-related, officials say
August 24, 2025
PORTLAND Ore. – Multnomah County officials believe the death of a 56-year-old man found on Saturday was related to the record-setting heat wave [100 degrees] in Portland, the medical examiner’s office said on Sunday. While the man’s death is suspected of being heat-related, officials said tests to confirm will not be complete for weeks. This man is the third suspected heat-related death in Multnomah County this year. According to a report from the county health department, last year, 18 people were hospitalized for heat-related illness and four people died.
22-year-old man who was last seen at the Michigan Renaissance Festival last weekend has been found dead
August 22, 2025
The search for a young Downriver man who disappeared from the Michigan Renaissance Festival in Oakland County has come to a tragic end. Family and friends are asking for privacy after the remains of 22-year-old Jacob Tyler Angeles were discovered late Thursday night in Northern Michigan. It’s still not clear how Angeles died. Angeles’s body was then found by deputies at around 11:30 p.m. the same day in the woods in Crawford County, which is in the Grayling area. Officials said “foul play is not suspected,” although the case remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.
No cause of death reported.
Missing Dixon man found dead, police say
August 22, 2025
DIXON, Ill. – A missing man from Dixon was found dead on Friday, police said. David Dykema, 52, was found dead in Whiteside County, officers with the Dixon Police Department said in a Facebook post. Police are investigating, pending the results of an autopsy.
Fontana Man Reported Missing Found Dead in Adelanto Desert, No Foul Play Suspected
August 22, 2025
ADELANTO, Calif. — A 49-year-old Fontana man reported missing by his wife was found deceased in the desert near Holly Road and Raccoon Avenue in Adelanto. Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area at approximately 1:49 p.m. on Thursday, August 21, 2025, after receiving a report of an adult male lying unresponsive in the desert. Upon arrival, deputies located the man, identified as Edson F. Pitts, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators determined there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
No cause of death reported.
Tiana Roussin, 32
August 25, 2025
Tiana (“TT”) Regina Roussin, beloved partner of Luke Clavelle and loving mother of Ryley Roussin, passed away unexpectedly at the University of Vermont Medical Center on August 22nd. Tiana, only 32 years old, suffered from postpartum hemorrhaging. The only bright moment on a very dark day was the birth of Clara Ferries Clavelle, the beautiful and healthy daughter of Tiana and Luke.
Herbert Walker, 55
August 24, 2025
With heartfelt sympathy, the management and staff of Mitchell-Josey Funeral Home, Inc., and members of the Walker family announce the passing of Mr. Herbert Walker of Darlington, SC. Mr. Walker transitioned on Friday, August 22, 2025, at his home following a sudden illness.
No cause of death reported.
Bobby Thomas Thekkekandam, 46
August 23, 2025
With broken hearts, we share that Bobby Thomas Thekkekandam, of Midlothian, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, August 15, 2025, aged 46. The family is shocked and deeply saddened by his sudden passing.
No cause of death reported.
Philip Chiappetta, 46
August 23, 2025
Philip Robert Chiappetta, 46, of Beaver Falls [PA], died unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 21, 2025, at his home. Philip was a graduate of the Community College of Beaver County with an associate’s degree in criminal justice and has been employed at the Beaver Falls Municipal Authority for close to 20 years.
No cause of death reported.
Marisa Joyce, 32
August 23, 2025
Marisa Rochelle Kimbrel Joyce, 32, died unexpectedly on May 17, 2025, at her home in Portland, OR.
No cause of death reported.
Mark Rideout, 51
August 22, 2025
Mark Allen Rideout, 51, of Manchester [OH], passed away suddenly Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at his residence.
No cause of death reported.
G. Hoyt Moore, 59
August 21, 2025
Topeka, Kansas – G. Hoyt Moore, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away on August 16th, 2025, at the age of 59. Over the past 40 years, he and his devoted wife, Laurie, successfully ran four companies: Hoyt’s Truck Center, Hoyt’s Trailer Center, Hoyt’s NationaLease, and Savannah Transport.
No cause of death reported.
Seth Rioux, 37
August 21, 2025
BROOKLIN, MAINE—Seth William Rioux, 37, died unexpectedly at his home in Brooklin on August 8, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Jared Charette, 27
August 21, 2025
It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Jared K. Charette, 27, of East Windsor [CT], who died unexpectedly on August 17, 2025. Jared was a hardworking and devoted employee, dedicating himself to his trade as a skilled mechanic, truck driver and machine operator for his family business, Quality Paving.
No cause of death reported.
Anthony J. Majerus, 66
August 19, 2025
Delavan, IL – Anthony J. Majerus, 66, of Delavan, passed away Saturday, August 9, 2025, at his residence with family by his side. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a musician.
No cause of death reported.
Russell W. Pulliam, 65
August 19, 2025
Pekin, IL – Russell W. Pulliam, 65, of Pekin, passed away Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at his residence.
No cause of death reported.
Michelle Eva Key, 50
August 19, 2025
Pekin, IL - Michelle Eva Key, 50, of Pekin, passed away on Friday, August 15, 2025 at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago. Michelle was a sterilization processor at Carle Health Proctor Hospital in Peoria, retiring in 2021. Memorial contributions can be made to American Liver Foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Marcus Clark, 30
August 19, 2025
Marble, N.C. – Marcus Lavern Clark Jr., 30, of Marble, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025.
No cause of death reported.
Jason Crosby, 49
August 18, 2025
Jason “Moose” Edward Crosby passed away unexpectedly in his sleep at his home in Essex Junction, Vt., in the early morning of Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Jason was an honorable veteran, serving six years as a medic in the U.S. Army and deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom from 2006 to 2008 in Iraq, where he met his sons’ mother. He was a personal master trainer at the Edge Sports & Fitness for more than 12 years, with more than 23 years of experience in fitness. Jason was also seen making smoothies, giving advice on supplements and “talking shop” at Greene Mountain Smoothies in Williston. Jason was employed part time at GMS for more than a decade.
Researcher’s Note - The Edge to require proof of vaccination [sic] at its Vermont fitness centers: Link
No cause of death reported.
CANADA (526)
Alberta (74)
Karen Lynn Wendt, 62, Link
Amal Nadeem Shah, 27, Link
Robbie DeMarre, 61, Link
Hamza Abdirizak Hussein, 30, Link
Barry Justin Huddlestun, 65, Link
Oksana Kulhawy, 54, Link
Colin Neil Harberg, 63, Link
Calvin "Scully" Clifford Buffalo, 56, Link
Anthony (Tony) MacRoberts, 52, Link
Jonathan McLeod, Link
Steven John Krembil, 51, Link
Frank Wegen, 63, Link
Marie Russell, 70, Link
Jocelyn Lenore Wielenga-March, 51, Link
Kenneth "Ken" Roy Blake, 73, Link
Gerald Leo Langan, 65, Link
Micah Ben Neels, 30 days, Link
William Blair Davidson, 60, Link
Tracy Anne Shipka, 62, Link
Gregory (Greg) Thomas Hamilton, 67, Link
Gerard Carroll, 66, Link
Kipp Douglas Stroh, 59, Link
Marilyn Louise Law, 73, Link
John Vincent Mikal, 71, Link
Kelli Dawn Tanner, 61, Link
Edward Davey, 71, Link
Mitchell Perry Chatrin, 58, Link
Victor Hugo Allier Corona, 62, Link
Dennis John Seibel Jr., 55, Link
Kelli Ruth Rainsforth, 47, Link
Darcy Reginald Spiller, 62, Link
Chanse Twins, 31, Link
Thomas Baden Doan, 54, Link
David James Berrigan, 71
August 20, 2025
Passed away on August 13, 2025. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to scleroderma.ca.
Researcher's Note - Jun 15, 2024 — Scleroderma (sklair-oh-DUR-muh), also known as systemic sclerosis, is a group of rare diseases that involve the hardening and tightening of the skin.
No cause of death reported.
Richard Alvin Kshyk, 69, Link
Jarod James Clifford Brown, 40, Link
Jo Anne Elizabeth Lake, 63, Link
Ryan Cutler, 33, Link
Christian John Pflueger, 53, Link
Allie Lefthand, 64, Link
Toni Buffy Eagle Tail Feathers, 53, Link
Anton Vincent Carifell, 35, Link
Darrell Trent Loos, 54, Link
Chad Lesko, 46, Link
Byron Cameron Bristow, 60, Link
Tristan Daryl Supernault, 25, Link
Eunice Greta Hunter-Beaver, 63, Link
Mark Theodore Hilderman, 62, Link
William Riley Racette-Gossen, 29, Link
Erin Houston, 56, Link
Diane Lee Russell, 59, Link
Trevor Burton, 64, Link
Sherry Louise Buchenel, 74, Link
Tyler Allen Dale Larson, 22, Link
Michael Walter Sims, 54, Link
Lisa Michelle Inkster-Smith, 50, Link
Michael Anthony Knox, 62, Link
Onna Ann Altwater, 61, Link
Laurie Kim Soderberg, 66
August 20, 2025
After a short but hard-fought battle with a rare cancer, due to the BRCA1 gene.
Researcher's Note - The BRCA1 gene is a human tumor suppressor gene that helps repair damaged DNA, and it plays a crucial role in controlling cell growth. Mutations in the BRCA1 gene can increase the risk of several cancers, particularly breast and ovarian cancers, as well as other cancers like prostate and pancreatic cancers. These mutations are inherited from a parent and are associated with hereditary cancer syndromes, leading to a higher likelihood of developing cancer, though not everyone with a mutation will develop cancer.
Kiara Suzanna Grace Fyten, 15, Link
Bernard "Bernie" Allan Bishop, 74, Link
Darlene Ann Dewar, 57, Link
Lori-Rae Eno, 55, Link
Susana Somogyvari, 61, Link
Kerry Wasilow, 65, Link
Brandon Lee Campiou-Boucher, 29, Link
Chinh Minh Phan, 66, Link
Troy Adam Thibodeau, 47, Link
Kaylee Lorrale Letendre, 27, Link
Jerry Joseph Mullin, 55, Link
Terry Lee Smith, 54, Link
Stacey Edmund “Spaceman” Britton, 61, Link
Michele Anne Armstrong, 63, Link
Janice Anne Paskey, 62, Link
British Columbia (12)
Catherine Galliford, the RCMP officer who launched a sexual harassment lawsuit against the force, dead at 58 [cancer], Link
Wayne Neidig, 53, Link
Jenny Lynn Yorke, 53, Link
Sean Cerny, 29, Link
Owen Dorfman, 64, Link
Dean William Rush, 55, Link
Vrishank Prabhu, 21, Link
Troy Adam Thibodeau, 47, Link
Wendy Ann Sobkowicz (nee Munro), 69, Link
Quinn Michael Hanson, 21, Link
Lorrain Langevin, 62, Link
Robbie Harmon, 38, Link
Manitoba (23)
Shelby Brekelmans, 63, Link
Cory Sutherland, 42, Link
Heinz "Henry" Dahl, 72, , Link
Cory Combot, 33, Link
Larrie James Somerville, 75, Link
Krystal Amber Patterson, 41, Link
Wally Caribou, 47, Link
Arthur Penace, 39, Link
Valentino Macalino, 53, Link
Betty Lynn Catcheway, 32, Link
Jocelyn Marie Wood, 41, Link
Raymond Legarde, 32, Link
Paul Michael Riesterer, 41, Link
Kimberly Louise Gibson (nee Garrioch), 62, Link
Mark Garnet Bidgood, 71, Link
Featherstone Copapay, 35, Link
Sheldon Wayne Peters, 58, Link
Alan Kehler, 62, Link
Silas James Wieler, 5, Link
Denise Pelletier, 70, Link
Christopher Frederickson, 44, Link
Daxton Darcy Leask, baby, Link
Kenneth Allard, 70, Link
New Brunswick (2)
Francine LeBlanc, 64, Link
Susan Horsman, 64, Link
North West Territories
A 32-year old man has passed away after an apparent drowning in Long Lake [paddleboarding when they went under the water and did not resurface], Link
Nova Scotia (2)
Riley Joseph Potter, 30, Link
John Burke, 57, Link
Ontario (319)
WWE legend Trish Stratus announces death of her mom after cancer battle, Link
Daniela Magisano-Wolf, 59, Link
David Stewart Conner, 40, Link
Marilyn Plimmer, 74, Link
William Fontaine, 34, Link
Thomas Henry Jacques, 63, Link
Mark Goodlet, 63, Link
Laura Ann Barton, 53, Link
Michael Egger, 46, Link
Paul Stanislaus Donoghue, 73, Link
Rhonda Lorraine Chauvin, 56, Link
Thomas Shura Jr., 59, Link
Bonnie Lynn Eichmanis, 65, Link
Guo Min Yang, 64, Link
Kimberly Summers, 50, Link
Brian Montenegro, 59, Link
Dwight D. Westecott, 57, Link
Yoanand "Bo" Etwaru, 53, Link
Lucia Quercia, 66, Link
Rick Deprez, 63, Link
Gary Patrick Reaume, Link
Christopher Charles Archambault, Link
Mark Sheppard, 63, Link
Colleen Shawna Kohen, 60, Link
Mona Rateja, 61, Link
Douglas Hamilton, 74, Link
Carol Ann Komar, 68, Link
Richard 'Rick' Bruce, 54, Link
Patric James “Scott” Collins, 54, Link
Lennox Steven Dennis Jamieson, 3 weeks, Link
Andre Rivard, 73, Link
Elizabeth Colleen Desbois, 62, Link
Kim Denise Perry, 67, Link
Sara Patricia Braga Salvador, 30, Link
Nancy Roney, 58, Link
Luc Gendron, 59, Link
Silvana Borsato-Espinosa, 71, Link
Rani Hassani, 42, Link
Brandon Donald Richard Penny, 29, Link
Danny Zoratto, 63, Link
Frank Todd Jr., 60, Link
Christine Ann Gregorcic, 63, Link
Rita Ovila Whitney, 60, Link
Brenda Osborne, 61, Link
Kathy Mazza, 45, Link
Phan Pech Keo, 57, Link
Dean Raynold Arthur Wideman, 61, Link
Paul Langlois, 56, Link
Marciana Baldas Lacaden, 60, Link
Terrance (Terry) Michael Vilneff, 49, Link
Zoren Brillo, 20 months, Link
Valerie Diane Bird, 66, Link
Daniel John Hope, 56, Link
Peter Dornhoff, 63, Link
Kevin Porterfield, 62, Link
John Allen Small, 35, Link
Eduardo Arruda, 59, Link
Kevin Callaghan, 53, Link
Lynn-Marie Hermack, 62, Link
Philip John Howland, 72, Link
Susan Elizabeth Armstrong, 65, Link
Susan Rose Doman, 67, Link
Evan Joseph Morrison, 35, Link
Cheryl Boutros, 70, Link
Jason Daniel MacPherson, 48, Link
Hester (Heather) Arthur, 66, Link
Randy Marcinek, 67, Link
Cathy Buda, 63, Link
Brenda Jane White, 68, Link
Terry Jackson, 58, Link
Cheryl Maude, 60, Link
Pritpal Kaur Bhatti, 54, Link
Ajay Sansanwal, 53, Link
Kassie Persad Boodoo, 62, Link
Susan Marie Tattrie, 33, Link
Robert Darrell Morriseau, 59, Link
Dave Prentice, 75, Link
Aravinda Bose Balasingam, 55, Link
Krystyna Ozimek, 65, Link
Jose Rebelo, 63, Link
Jorge Sebastian Batz Perez, 45, Link
Karen Elizabeth Phillips, 65, Link
Munden "Mun" Walter Peddle, 75, Link
Laurie Widzinski, 63, Link
Brian Phillip MacDonald, 66, Link
Mina Hunt, 75, Link
Ralph Monteith, 74, Link
Debbie Kitchen, Link
Joan “Boots” Thomson, 71, Link
Caterina "Cathy" De Luca, 70, Link
Bonnie Laforet, 73, Link
Donald Ian Conrad Daigle, 55, Link
Janice Joan Dumond, 67, Link
Catherine “Cathy” King, 69, Link
Randy Oake, 42, Link
Mark Simm, 42, Link
Arvinder Singh, 63, Link
Ashwani Kumar Vig, 61, Link
Darshan Kaur, 63, Link
Manpreet Singh Rangi, 46, Link
Austin John Kitchikeesic, 23, Link
Jason Gardonyi, 42, Link
Rudy Muzyka, 74, Link
Aliya Skye Johnup-Kamenawatamin, 17, Link
Estifanos Admasu Lakew, 62, Link
Shruthi Sailesh, 26, Link
Ross Leonard Yule, 62, Link
Robert Sean Baker, 55, Link
Abel Hagos Mesgna, 15 months, Link
Dave Meyer, 74, Link
Joe Pechinka, 63, Link
Brandyn Mellon, 37, Link
Suzanne Ladouceur, 64, Link
Brett Brown, 19, Link
Ryan McAleer, 46, Link
Joe Melville Irvine, 68, Link
Sean Toomey, 32, Link
Terri Anne Mesicek, 58, Link
Steve Blackwood, 59, Link
Francis John Durston, 58, Link
Penny Rebecca Mary Lee Fawcett, 42, Link
Russell 'Corey' Heydon, 51, Link
Dr. Andrew G. "Bill" Denyer, 76, Link
Joseph Vella, 49, Link
Dwayne Sohm, 65, Link
John Cornelius Mary Aarts, 70, Link
Wayne Clifton Brown, 75, Link
Richard 'Ricky' Newlands, 38, Link
Donald “Donny” Roy, 65, Link
Marcel Gerard Lalonde, 60, Link
Chad Crozier Mergaert, 53, Link
Jean-Marie King, 65, Link
Monique Valdes, 63, Link
Lori Jansen Newman, 57, Link
Catherine "Cathy" Marie McManus-Cloes, 62, Link
Thomas Harvey William Markell, 68, Link
"Jerry" Gerald Robert Mumby, 65, Link
Roelie Vanderlaan, 73, Link
Richard William Conley, 64, Link
Christopher Anthony James "Milne" Milne, 29, Link
Andrew Wayne Young, 48, Link
Darik Donald Vander Meer, 59, Link
George “Rob” Robert Paul, 50, Link
Sandra Cripps, 69, Link
Adrianus "George" Hendriksen, 75, Link
Jennifer Elizabeth Shaw, 63, Link
Doum Hav, 61, Link
Brian Keith Kral, 66, Link
Joyce Schreiber, 62, Link
Brian Bend, 44, Link
Diana Lynn O'Mara, 74, Link
Lisa Maureen Sutherland, 61, Link
Hailey Elizabeth Scatterty, 17, Link
Stephen Patrick Nagy, 69, Link
Joseph "Yves" Farley, 60, Link
Patrick Craig Carron, 56, Link
Cheri Acton, 45, Link
Shawn Bull, 47, Link
Terry Murphy, 62, Link
Gordon (Gord) Pedersen Jr., 54, Link
Jacqueline “Jackie” Bélanger, 60, Link
Patty Elliott, 57, Link
Steven William Prok, 58, Link
Karen Bernice Jury, 64, Link
Shawn Harwood, 55, Link
Shayna Summer-Lynn Boyer-Gionette, 29, Link
Joan Ann Slaughter, 74, Link
Lori Strickland, 58, Link
Yvan Blair, 55, Link
David Armstrong, 62, Link
Kim Thomas, 58, Link
David Thomas Hood, 61, Link
Lisa Marie Romadenko-Aalbers, 46, Link
Ian David Twa, 61, Link
Aviana Staats, 2 hours, Link
Mark Louis Peter Krissak, 68, Link
Glynis Beardsworth, 75, Link
Mystica Marie Beekmeyer, 65, Link
Gail L. Fisher, 68, Link
William "Bill" Walkem, 72, Link
Ryan Glasbey, 41, Link
Pat Maltby, 74, Link
Tim Sullivan, 68, Link
Rosa Franzoni, 72, Link
Gerald “Gerry” William Pierce
August 20, 2025
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jessica’s House Exeter or Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinemia Foundation of Canada.
Researcher's Note - Macroglobulinemia, also known as Waldenstrom macroglobulinemia (WM), is a rare, slow-growing B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma characterized by an overproduction of immunoglobulin M (IgM). This excess IgM, called M-protein, can cause hyperviscosity syndrome, where the blood becomes thickened, leading to symptoms like bleeding, vision problems, and nerve issues. Other symptoms can include fatigue, night sweats, and weight loss. Treatment options, such as watchful waiting, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy, aim to control the disease and relieve symptoms.
No age reported.
James "Jim" Douglas MacMillan, 72, Link
Kevin Francis Hartman, 61, Link
Desmond "Des" Cullen, 62, Link
Paul Joshua KIrwan, 25, Link
Clyde Reid, 69, Link
Peter Alan Hayes, 69, Link
Edmond Beneteau, 66, Link
Kimbra Lynne Long, 62, Link
Kevin Wain, 63, Link
Matthew Clifford Brown, Link
Bill Minshall, 72, Link
Mark Edward Smith, 65, Link
Vincent DeFranco, 53, Link
Daniel Roth, 26, Link
David Palmateer, 60, Link
Norb King, 76, Link
Stephanie Smith, 54, Link
Ryan Woodworth Graham, 33, Link
Heather Longlad, 64, Link
Paul Maynard Brown, 62, Link
Parag Madhukar Deorukhkar, 54, Link
Sushil Kumar Verma, 56, Link
Brad Hibbard, 44, Link
Monique Ranger, 58, Link
Kisung Sa, 64, Link
Fred Castillo, 64, Link
Mark Gregory Redmond, 63, Link
Tamara Lynn Ormesher, 49
August 19, 2025
We announce the sudden passing of Tamara Lynn Ormesher, on Sunday, August 17, 2025, at the age of 49. Donations in Tamara’s memory can be made to GBS/CIDP Foundation of Canada. Personal condolences may be shared at www.smithleroy.com
Researcher's Note - Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS) (pronounced Ghee-yan Bah-ray) is a rare neurological disorder in which a person's immune system mistakenly attacks part of their peripheral nervous system—the network of nerves that carries signals from the brain and spinal cord to the rest of the body.
No cause of death reported.