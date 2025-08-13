A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

UNITED STATES (117)

Kelley Mack died from a rare cancer

August 6, 2025

Actress Kelley Mack, best known for her roles on “The Walking Dead” and “Chicago Med,” has died at age 33 after a seven-month battle with an aggressive form of cancer. In January, the rising star revealed she had a diffuse midline glioma, a fast-growing tumor that attacks the central nervous system. The diagnosis came just months after she began experiencing pain she believed was from a simple back injury. Mack, born Kelley Klebenow, “passed peacefully” on Saturday in her hometown of Cincinnati with her mother and aunt by her side, her sister shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Link

Adult film star & influencer Lina Bina dies after suffering fatal blood clot in her heart and neck

August 7, 2025

Adult film performer and social media personality Lina Bina – also known online as MissJohnDough – has died, her family has confirmed. The rising Texan star died aged 24 from complications caused by a blood clot in her heart and neck, her sister Moni said.

Link

Jeffrey Louis Starr dead at 61: Former child star acted with Tony Curtis and William Devane in Bad News Bears sequels

August 9, 2025

Former child star Jeffrey Louis Starr died at the age of 61 on July 25 while ‘surrounded by loved ones.’ The late actor – who is known for appearing in the Bad News Bears sequels – passed away inside a hospital in Carbondale, Illinois, TMZ reported on Saturday. Family sources confirmed Jeffrey’s death to the outlet and stated that he had been battling an illness leading up to his passing last month. The star’s brother Kevin also shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook just one day after his passing and revealed that he had been ‘sick for several years.’

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jon Miyahara Dead - ‘Superstore’ Actors Dies at 83

August 7, 2025

Jon Miyahara has sadly passed away. The actor, known for recurring throughout Superstore as Brett, passed away at the age of 83, as confirmed by cast member Colton Dunn on Instagram. A cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Researcher’s Note – Jon Miyahara was working in Hollywood between 2021-2023) : Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derrick Kardos, Graphic Designer on ‘Black Swan’ and ‘The Departed,’ Dies at 53

August 7, 2025

Derrick Kardos, a graphic designer on films including Jonathan Demme’s The Manchurian Candidate, Martin Scorsese’s The Departed, Ridley Scott’s American Gangster and Darren Aronofsky’s Black Swan, has died. He was 53. Kardos died July 18 in Carteret, New Jersey, of complications from Long COVID, his family announced. As he struggled with Long COVID, he became an advocate for more aggressive medical research and treatment development and for formal recognition of Long COVID as a disability.

Researcher’s Note – Kardos was working heavily in Hollywood between 2021-2023: SAG-AFTRA and JPC Allow for Mandatory Vaccine [sic] Policies on Production Sets: Link

Link

Brad Pitt’s Mom Jane Etta Dead at 84: Actor’s Family Announces Her Passing With Heartbreaking Message — ‘We Were Not Ready For You To Go Yet’

August 6, 2025

Brad Pitt’s mother, Jane Etta Pitt, has passed away at the age of 84, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Sydney, who is the daughter of Pitt’s younger brother Doug, said her grandmother “could keep up with all 14 of us grandkids without missing a beat.” Sources reportedly said Jane died within the last day or two. Her cause of death remains unknown at this time.

Link

Rock legend Bobby Whitlock dies after hidden struggle

August 10, 2025

The music world has lost one of its most influential figures with the passing of Bobby Whitlock, the legendary musician who co-founded Derek and the Dominos and helped create some of rock history’s most enduring songs. The 77-year-old artist died peacefully at his Texas home early Sunday morning after a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Jill Lisson of Funerus has passed away

August 9, 2025

Bassist/vocalist Jill Lisson [54] of Funerus has passed away. Lisson had been a member of the band for over three decades and is featured on all releases from the group. In a post on social media, it was revealed that Jill passed away due to an ongoing battle with diabetes and heart issues.

Link

Israeli musician Alon Cohen, of Nosei Hamigbaat, found dead in his New York home

August 8, 2025

Israeli musician Alon Cohen, a member of the 1980s band Nosei Hamigbaat (The Top Hat Carriers), has died, his former bandmate Tamir Albert says. He was 55 years old. Albert shares a screenshot on Facebook of a text he received from Cohen’s sister this morning, confirming that he was found dead in his apartment in New York last night, apparently after suffering a heart attack. Nosei Hamigbaat, an Israeli new wave band, was formed in 1984 and disbanded in 1992.

Link

Bowman Gray Stadium Sportsman Racer Robbie Brewer Passes Away

August 10, 2025

A Bowman Gray Stadium racer passed away Saturday night following a medical emergency that led to a crash at the North Carolina short track. Robbie Brewer, of Winston-Salem, NC, who competed in the Sportsman division, crashed hard in the fourth corner coming to a restart. Brewer’s passing was officially announced by his family on Sunday morning. Sources have told FloRacing that Brewer had a heart attack in the race car, which led to the crash itself. The incident occurred with four laps remaining in the first of two 20-lap features for the Sportsman division. Brewer’s No. 17 car was scored in the fourth position at the time of the incident. As the field was headed towards the green flag, Brewer’s car veered towards the outside wall in the center of turns three and four. He bounced off the wall and then went nearly head-on into the front-straightaway wall at the exit of turn four. Track personnel rushed to the aid of Brewer where they removed the roof of his car to extricate him. He was then taken to a nearby hospital.

No age reported.

Link

‘Incredible Teammate, Beautiful Young Man’: Tinley Native, Former LWE Linebacker Dies At 22

August 7, 2025

FRANKFORT, IL — A Tinley Park native, former Lincoln-Way District 210 linebacker and current player for Indiana State University is being remembered for his leadership, positivity and kindness after his sudden death. Edward Amankwah, a 2021 alumna of Lincoln-Way East, was a defensive back at Indiana State and was pursuing his graduate degree after earning his bachelor’s degree in athletic training at the Terre Haute unversity, the school said in a release about his death. Amankwah died from a medical condition unrelated to athletics on Aug. 6. He was 22 years old.

Researcher’s note – ISU “strongly encouraged” students to get the jab: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Darby, prominent pastor and activist with a line to top Democrats, dies at 74

August 9, 2025

CHARLESTON, SC — Too often, someone in the political or educational spheres would do something, or say something, that would rub the Rev. Joseph Darby the wrong way. Woe to those who provoked him. In clear, convincing prose, Darby would set the record straight, usually demolishing his opponent’s argument with a few reminders of the facts and a handful of bold rhetorical strokes. Darby, an AME Church pastor, staunch defender of public education and leader in the Charleston branch of the NAACP, died Aug. 8 after years of health struggles with colon cancer, according to his sons Jeremy and Jason. He was 74. Darby typically was on the invitation list for major events featuring Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama or Joe Biden, who all respected his knowledge and appreciated his counsel.

Link

Guy Fieri Mourns Devastating Personal Loss

August 9, 2025

Guy Fieri mourned a devastating personal loss in the wake of his friend John Ash’s death. The founder of John Ash & Co., 83, died on Thursday, Aug. 7, The Sonoma News-Index reported. According to the publication, his children confirmed his death from a heart condition after a brief illness. On Saturday, Aug. 9, the Food Network star took to his Instagram Stories with tribute to a fellow chef who died. “RIP to my friend a great chef and culinary inspiration to the wine country,” Fieri, 57, wrote alongside a photo of Ash smiling and holding a glass of wine.

Link

Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Husband and Talent Manager, Dies at 48 from Cancer

August 7, 2025

Brandon Blackstock, a talent manager and Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband, has died; he was 48. Blackstock was dad to four children: Savannah, Seth, River and Remington Before his death, Clarkson revealed in an Aug. 6 Instagram post that “this past year, my children’s father has been ill,” adding that she would be taking time to focus on River and Remington. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

Link

20-Year-Old Influencer Chase Filandro’s Cause of Death Revealed

August 6, 2025

Influencer Chase Filandro’s cause of death has been revealed. “It was Chase’s own decision to enter Heaven. His light will continue to shine eternally in the hearts of all those he touched throughout his remarkable, though far too brief, life,” his family told TMZ in a statement on Tuesday, August 5. “Our family is heartbroken and devastated by the sudden and unexpected loss of our beloved, Chase.” News of Filandro’s death was first shared by the official Instagram account for acting school Take 2 Actor’s Studio on Friday, August 1.

Link

Longtime 7News WHDH Boston reporter Byron Barnett has died: ‘One of the legends of the Boston broadcasting world’

August 5, 2025

Local TV legend Byron Barnett, who was with 7News WHDH for decades, has died. He was 69. A member of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame, Barnett passed away on Sunday, according to the Boston station. Barnett joined Boston’s 7News in 1983, and he retired from the station after 38 years in 2021. Barnett was battling cancer and its complications, according to 7News reporter Jonathan Hall.

Link

An investment advisor “died suddenly”:

Charles Frederick Pohl, 67

June 11, 2025

Charles Frederick Pohl, a global investment leader, husband, father and friend, passed away peacefully on June 2, 2025, in San Francisco, CA, after living with ALS. Charles began his investing career at Wells Fargo Investment Advisors, before joining Dodge & Cox, where he worked for the remainder of his career. He served as Chairman and Chief Investment Officer at Dodge & Cox, where he helped shape the firm’s long-term, value-driven investment philosophy over more than three decades. He traveled to more than 90 countries, and continued to explore the furthest corners of the globe even after his diagnosis – always returning with a gift in hand.

Researcher’s Note – From a reader: Decades ago I was in a different social circle in SF, and was very sad to hear Charles Pohl had ALS from a mutual friend who said he was quite fit and in great shape and wasn’t taking statins (which can cause ALS ) or overweight before he came down with ALS two years ago .

Link

MBG Marketing Mourns Sudden Loss of Its CEO

August 11, 2025

MBG Marketing, a domestic blueberry and blackberry cooperative that sells its fruit under the Naturipe Farms label, announced the sudden and unexpected passing of CEO Brad Moorer on Aug. 7. Bradley Byron “Brad” Moorer, age 48, of Saugatuck, Michigan, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer.

Link

An advertising exec “died suddenly”:

Sally-Ann Dale, former Droga5 head of production, dies at 55

August 8, 2025

Sally-Ann Dale, a prolific and gifted advertising production leader who was chief creation officer and partner at Droga5 for many years, died unexpectedly on Aug. 3. She was 55.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Todd Howe dead: Key figure in Cor bid-rigging case was 65

August 8, 2025

Todd Howe [center, with finger to mouth], a lobbyist who was a key figure in a bid-rigging scandal that involved Syracuse-area business executives, has died, according to the Times Union in Albany. Howe, 65, died of an apparent heart attack in Ketchum, Idaho.

Link

Former Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond passes away at age 71

August 11, 2025

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Former Broken Arrow Mayor Craig Thurmond has passed away at the age of 71. Thurmond passed away in his home on August 7. He served on the Broken Arrow City Council for 20 years, which includes his time as mayor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Longtime N.J. councilman, county commissioner dies at 62

August 5, 2025

Ernest Coursey, a longtime Democrat whose decorated political career included roles as a local lawmaker and positions for governors, senators and mayors, died after recently being diagnosed with cancer, according to officials. Coursey was 62. Coursey, who spent 30 years as an elected official, declined to seek reelection in November, Atlantic County officials said.

Researcher’s Note – Murphy orders vaccination [sic] requirement for all N.J. state workers, including at public colleges: Link

Link

Four educators “died suddenly”:

Addison band director Jim Head dies at 61

August 11, 2025

Haleyville, AL – James Stanley Head died unexpectedly on July 25 at age 61. He was a musician’s musician. He spent the last 27 years of his life teaching at Addison High School as band director, history and computer teacher, and track coach. A week before Head’s death, he wrote about his life’s accomplishments and adventures.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronald “Keith” Boaz, 46

August 11, 2025

Springfield, MO – Ronald “Keith” Boaz, born on October 2, 1978, to Ron and Judy Boaz, died suddenly on August 6, 2025. One of Keith’s passions was MSU. He started working there as a teenager, following in his father’s footsteps. He left the university after graduation for only one year before a job opened back up at HSC. He started as Associate Director of Hammons Student Center and ended as Executive Director of Entertainment and Athletic Facilities.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jocelyn Rodrigues, 56

August 11, 2025

Jocelyn A. Rodrigues, 56, of Fall River [MA], passed away on Friday, August 8, 2025, at St. Anne’s Hospital. As a dedicated Lunch Lady at Kuss Middle School, Jocelyn was more than just a provider of meals. She was a comforting presence for the students she served, always ready with a smile and a kind word. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a memorial donation to the American Heart Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julie Hirsh, 48

August 10, 2025

Julie Ann Hirsh, born March 7, 1977, in Dallas, TX, and passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2025, in Plano, TX, at age 48. Julie was a talented educator, serving as a teacher and campus administrator in Plano ISD, Lovejoy ISD, Highland Park ISD, and Frisco ISD.

Link

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

North Valleys football coach Rick Arazosa dies after unexpected medical event

August 7, 2025

Sparks, Nevada – Rick Arazosa [50], a longtime youth football coach who was North Valleys’ junior varsity head coach, died suddenly this week. Arazosa’s wife, Charlene, posted on social media that her husband died Monday morning after a medical event. “Yesterday was one of the very hardest days in our family,” Charlene Arazosa wrote Tuesday. “My husband Rick Arazosa suddenly passed away yesterday morning of a splenic vein rupture at 5:20 a.m.” A splenic vein rupture involves a tear in the splenic vein, which can lead to severe internal bleeding. It can be precipitated by trauma from an fall or less commonly happen spontaneously as a result of splenic vein aneurysms or thrombosis. The latter is extremely rare with estimates of its incidence between 0.1 and 0.5 percent.

Link

Coaching Great Lynn Benson Passes Away

August 11, 2025

Lexington, Massachusetts. – Lynn Benson, considered the “mother of synchronized skating” and founder of the powerhouse Haydenettes, passed away on Aug. 7, 2025, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was 76. Benson founded Haydenettes Synchronized Skating in 1979 to encourage young skaters to continue competing in the sport of figure skating.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

‘Darling son’ of Irish business tycoon Ben Dunne dies in US two years after father

August 7, 2025

The son of one of Ireland’s most prominent business figures has passed away in the United States. The family of Robert ‘Rob’ Dunne, son of the late Ben Dunne, said he died peacefully in New York last Friday. The second son of the Cork business mogul Ben Dunne, the former leader of store chain Dunnes Stores and fitness chain Ben Dunne Gyms. Robert, aged in his 50s, passed away in New York, where he built a career as a lawyer, distant from his childhood in Castleknock un Dublin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Johns Hopkins Children’s Center’s Dr. Alyssa Rose Lillian Unexpectedly Died at the Age of 28

August 11, 2025

Johns Hopkins Children’s Center pediatric resident Dr. Alyssa Rose Lillian passed away, according to a Facebook post that her father, Joe Lillian, shared on Aug. 7, 2025. He did not share her cause of death in his post, which was on a local neighborhood group, but his announcement left many wondering what happened to Dr. Alyssa Rose Lillian, especially those with whom she worked at Johns Hopkins Children’s Center. According to the funeral home’s online obituary, Alyssa passed “peacefully at her residence in Baltimore, MD.” While that does not explain what happened, it doesn’t sound like Alyssa had any underlying health problems. Her father didn’t share publicly that Alyssa was battling a diagnosis, and, for the most part, it sounds like Alyssa’s death was a shock to many, including her patients and those she worked with.

Researcher’s Note – Lillian was educated at East Brunswick High School, American University and New Jersey Medical School (NJMS): Rutgers to Require COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] for Students: Link American University to end COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandate and PCR test distribution in May: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Giants lineman Dave Gallagher, who quit football to become a surgeon, dead at 73

August 7, 2025

A former Giants defensive tackle and first-round draft pick who left the team in the 1970s to become an orthopedic surgeon has died at age 73. Dave Gallagher died at his Columbus, Ind., home on January 20, according to his online obituary published on August 4. A cause of death was not announced. Gallagher played two seasons with the Giants from 1975 to 1976, but was unhappy about being benched and returned to his alma mater, the University of Michigan, to pursue his doctorate in medicine during his offseasons. The turn from football to the rigors of the medical field wasn’t completely out of nowhere — Gallagher wanted to be a doctor just like his father since he was young.

Link

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

Ashley Heaton, 44

August 11, 2025

Ashley Nicole Heaton, age 44, a resident of Winfield, IL, and formerly of Lisle, IL, passed away unexpectedly on August 7, 2025. She was currently employed at DuPage Care Center as a licensed CNA [Certified Nursing Assistant].

Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Mandate for Health Care Staff: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrea Johnson, 44

August 10, 2025

Centerville, NC – Andrea Johnson, 44, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 9, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of love, faith, and service. A dedicated nurse for 25 years, Andrea served with compassion and excellence, touching countless lives through her profession.

Researcher’s Note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

A child “died suddenly”:

Family announces death of 12-year-old Fall River [MA] girl

August 8, 2025

A family is in mourning after the death of a young local girl taken far too soon. According to family members and a GoFundMe fundraiser for funeral expenses, 12-year-old Ayana Bell passed away on Thursday. Family states that Bell died at home unexpectedly. Services have yet to be announced, and the medical examiner is in the process of determining a cause of death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Seven teenagers “died suddenly” (plus three drownings listed under “in the waters,” below):

Cayden Robert Candage, 14

August 8, 2025

Cayden Robert Candage, 14, of Derry, NH, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jaxen Pagel, 14

August 10, 2025

Kewaunee, Wisconsin – Jaxen J. Pagel, 14, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘Bright, beautiful smile’: Montgomery teen athlete dies after suffering fatal heart attack

August 5, 2025

MONTGOMERY, Texas – A Montgomery family is grieving the unexpected death of 15-year-old Kaleb Hill, an incoming high school freshman who collapsed from a fatal heart attack just days after receiving a routine sports physical. Kaleb had recently joined the junior varsity football team at Montgomery High School alongside his brother, Kason. The two were looking forward to their first season. But before official practices began, tragedy struck. The Hill family later learned Kaleb had an undiagnosed genetic heart condition—an abnormal cardiac artery—that likely contributed to his death. According to the family, Kaleb’s salt levels were elevated and he didn’t have enough fluids in his system, a dangerous combination in the Texas summer heat.

Link

Dallas ISD track star, state champ dies unexpectedly before senior year begins

August 10, 2025

Roy Hughes, a 17-year-old star student and athlete from Lincoln High School, died just before his senior year, according to his family. He was found unresponsive at his home after practice on Friday. An autopsy is being performed to determine the cause of death. According to Dallas [Texas] Police, officers were called to the 1800 block of West Mockingbird Lane on Friday around noon. When they arrived, they found Hughes unresponsive. Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and pronounced him dead. His mother, Virginia Mosley, tells FOX 4 News Roy went to practice Friday morning. After practice, he went home and fell asleep. His mother says he never woke up.

Link

Prayers Pouring In After 3 Young Football Players Die Suddenly

August 10, 2025

Three young football players have lost their lives ahead of the start of the 2025 high school football season. The 2025 football season is right around the corner. Teams in the NFL have already begun preseason games. Meanwhile, in college football, games begin in less than a month. Tragically, three high school football programs in the United States have found tragedy, as three players have lost their lives suddenly ahead of the start of the season. Two players died due to issues while practicing in the heat, according to their family members. A 16-year-old football player in Memphis and a 15-year-old player in Atlanta died. “By the time I got there, he’s in the back of an ambulance, lethargic, unconscious, no eyes open and barely able to breathe,” the mother of the 16-year-old player in Memphis said. His family released a statement. “It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of our beloved Joshua. After bravely fighting for his life in the hospital, Josh transitioned 7/26 due to complications from organ failure caused by a severe heat stroke,” the family said. “Josh was only 16 years old, full of life, laughter, and promise. He was deeply loved by his parents, siblings, extended family, and all who knew him. His sudden loss has left our hearts shattered and our world forever changed.” A similar statement was released for the 15-year-old player in Atlanta. ”His sudden loss has left an immeasurable void in the lives of everyone who knew and loved him,” said the family. Tragedy struck a program in Waverly, too, as an 18-year-old senior-to-be was killed in a car crash.

Link

Effort to support family after unexpected death of Minnesota newlywed

August 5, 2025

A fundraising campaign has been launched to support the family of a newlywed who died unexpectedly less than three months after she got married. Justin and Hallie Stallman were married on May 3, but Hallie tragically and suddenly died in South Dakota on July 30. She was 26 years old, according to her obituary. A GoFundMe has been launched to help Justin Stallman, who is a firefighter and first responded for Browns Valley and Donnelly fire departments in west-central Minnesota, near the South Dakota border. A post on social media by Hallie Stallman’s mother, Amanda TeKrony, state that her death was the result of sepsis, which is when the body responds improperly to an infection and starts attacking the body, impacting the ability of organs to function. The post is critical of the care Hallie received in the weeks before her death, saying she went to “several different facilities that did the tests and found out the problems,” but says her condition was not deemed “critical enough” to treat as an emergency, and was instead given outpatient referrals.

Link

14 “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

Officials encourage residents to avoid recreating alone after man found dead on boat at Lake Powell

August 10, 2025

LAKE POWELL, Utah — A man was found dead Saturday on board a boat at Lake Powell. Around 10:20 a.m., some boaters saw a boat anchored in a cove near Bullfrog Marina, with one person on board who appeared to be dead, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office. The deceased man was identified as 77-year-old Bruce Wayne Brinkley. He was from Globe, Arizona. It’s not yet known how long he had been dead before he was found. The sheriff’s office said there is an open investigation into the cause of Brinkley’s death, and his body has been turned over to the Utah Medical Examiner’s Office. However, they said there is no indication of foul play, suicide or an accident.

Link

Man found dead in northeast Wichita neighborhood pond

August 10, 2025

WICHITA, Kan. – Police are investigating the discovery of a body being found in a pond in a northeast Wichita neighborhood. Around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, first responders were called to a pond in the area of East 19th Street North and North Frederic Circle, after reports of what was believed to be a body floating in the pond. Upon arrival, responders found the body of a man in his mid-30s who was found deceased. Currently, police say there are no signs of trauma or indications of foul play.

No cause of death reported.

Link

17-year-old drowning victim found in Lahontan Reservoir

August 10, 2025

LYON COUNTY, Nev. – A missing 17-year-old has been found dead at Lahontan Reservoir, the Lyon County Sherriff’s Office says. After being found in the water, the teen was brought to shore where they were confirmed dead. Investigators found no signs of foul play, and the death has been determined to be accidental in nature, the Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies started the search around 5 p.m. on Saturday after they went to Lake Lahontan on a report of a distressed person who disappeared under the water.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman found dead in bathtub in central Phoenix

August 9, 2025

PHOENIX, AZ — A woman was found dead in a bathtub early Saturday morning in central Phoenix, authorities said. According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to reports of an injured person in the area of 23rd Avenue and Thomas Road around 3:00 a.m. The caller indicated that they had found a woman unresponsive in a residential bathtub. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived on scene and the woman was pronounced dead. Police said, at this time no foul play is suspected.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Teen drowns off Coney Island beach, NYPD says

August 9, 2025

An 18-year-old man drowned near the Coney Island Boardwalk earlier this week, according to the NYPD. Police said they responded to Coney Island Beach after a lifeguard spotted the man and pulled him out of the water Wednesday. He was already unconscious and unresponsive at the time, officials said. The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to Coney Island Hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.

Link

Man dies from cardiac arrest after falling off capsized boat in Kapolei

August 9, 2025

KAPOLEI, Hawaii – A man died after a cardiac arrest after falling into the ocean from a capsized boat in Kapolei on Saturday morning. A 66-year-old man was swam to shore by two others also on the capsized 15-foot boat. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the unresponsive man who was in cardiac arrest around 8:18 a.m. on Aug. 9. The boater was transported from Hanua Street in critical condition to the emergency room. He was later pronounced dead. High surf and choppy waters were reported at the time of the incident. There were no signs of foul play in this case.

Link

Man found dead in lagoon at Central Kentucky sanitation plant

August 8, 2025

A man was found dead Monday in a lagoon at a wastewater plant in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office. The coroner’s office identified the man as 50-year-old Dwayne Chadwell, of Frankfort. The cause and manner of his death are unknown, and he underwent an autopsy Tuesday. Chadwell was found in a small lagoon at the Farmdale Sanitation District on Peach Tree Lane in Frankfort. Chadwell worked as a machine operator for Summit Polymers, according to his obituary.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Autopsy report shows Kansas City firefighter drowned during training exercise

August 8, 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Last September, the Kansas City Fire Department said 33-year-old Kyle Brinker died after experiencing a medical emergency during a training exercise. An autopsy report shows that his cause of death was drowning. According to the report, on Sept. 17, 2024, Brinker was swimming during a rescue training exercise and experienced sudden cardiac arrest. He collapsed and was underwater for about 30 seconds before someone got him out. The autopsy report showed he had bleeding inside his lungs after water filled them. It states that coworkers tried to perform CPR on Brinker at the Gladstone Community Center, and he was transferred to North Kansas City Hospital, where he ultimately passed away from the incident.

Link

Man, 72, Dies Bodysurfing In Ocean Grove, Officials Confirm

August 8, 2025

A 72-year-old body surfer died after being pulled from the waters of Ocean Grove [NJ] Monday, Aug. 4, authorities and his family said. At 11 a.m., first responders were on scene for a man, later identified as Donald Gill, having a medical emergency, Neptune Township police said. Gill was pulled from the water unconscious and without a pulse, Neptune police said. While CPR restored Gill’s pulse, he later died at a nearby hospital, police said. It is unknown what happened to him in the water, police said.

Link

O’Fallon man drowns after falling out of canoe on Meramec River

August 7, 2025

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Missouri — A 65-year-old O’Fallon man died after falling out of a canoe and drowning on the Meramec River Wednesday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A report by the highway patrol says that the man suffered a medical incident, fell out of the canoe and drowned. The incident occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday near Vilander Bluff in Onandaga State Park. The man was pronounced dead a few hours later.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Winthrop woman dies days after boating incident in Massena

August 7, 2025

MASSENA, NY – A Winthrop woman has passed away following an incident at the Massena Intake on Aug. 3. State Police say Tracey Billhardt, 29, passed away after being found unresponsive in a boat at the intake. An autopsy was conducted on August 6, 2025, at 9:15 a.m. at Upstate Medical University Hospital by Forensic Pathologist Yekaterina Merkulova from the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office. The autopsy results for Tracey Billhardt are pending a toxicology report. During the incident, police conducted lifesaving measures, which were continued by personnel from Seaway Valley Ambulance.

Link

Montauk tragedy involves founder of New York and Hamptons-based fashion brand

August 5, 2025

Greater Long Island has learned more about the woman found dead aboard a boat docked at the Montauk Yacht Club early Tuesday — a woman Suffolk police have identified as 33-year-old Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra of Manhattan [NY]. While Suffolk County authorities have not released any additional details about Nolan-O’Slatarra’s background, the New York Post on Tuesday published a photo of a woman named Martha Nolan-O’Slatarra. That woman is the founder of East X East, a fashion and lifestyle brand with ties to both New York City and the Hamptons. Social media accounts and previous media coverage indicate that Martha Nolan was an Irish entrepreneur who moved to New York several years ago and launched East X East, a clothing and apparel line that specializes in eyewear, swimwear and resortwear. Police said Nolan-O’Slatarra was found unresponsive just after midnight Tuesday aboard a boat docked on Star Island Road at the Montauk Yacht Club. Good Samaritans tried performing CPR, but she was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The Suffolk County Medical Examiner is performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Police have not confirmed that the Martha Nolan identified in public-facing media is the same person found on the boat. The investigation is ongoing.

Link

Woman found dead floating in Manhattan pier: FDNY

August 5, 2025

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — A woman was found dead floating in the water in Manhattan on Tuesday, according to officials. Firefighters received a call for a body floating in the water at Pier 16 near Fulton St., which is right next to the concert venue, The Rooftop at Pier 17. Police received word that it was an unidentified female, according to the NYPD. The woman was dead when officers arrived just before 3 p.m., the FDNY said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jack Gauthier, 16

August 8, 2025

Jack Allen Gauthier, 16, of Little Lake, Michigan, passed away on July 30, 2025, due to an accidental drowning, one day before his 17th birthday.

Link

Two firefighters “died suddenly”:

Hamilton Fire Department mourning unexpected death of lieutenant

August 7, 2025

HAMILTON, Ohio — The Hamilton Fire Department and the community are mourning the unexpected loss of a fire lieutenant. Tony Manfredi [37] died while off duty at his home, the Hamilton chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters announced this week.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beloved Bay Area firefighter dies at age 36 after cancer battle

August 5, 2025

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – The Mountain View Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own, a 36-year-old firefighter and a beloved and deeply respected public servant who is being remembered for his “compassion, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to service.” Fire Engineer Paramedic Gabriel Shamiya died on July 14. His death followed a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer, according to the fire department. Shamiya was a nine-year veteran of the department, talented in his skills and admired for his character in his first responder duties and beyond.

Researcher’s Note – Santa Clara County was one of the first agencies in the South Bay to mandate vaccines [sic] for its roughly 22,000 employees. In July, the county announced that all employees, including the sheriff’s office, firefighters and other social service workers, were required to be fully inoculated—not including the booster—as a condition of employment: Link

Link

Four police officers “died suddenly”:

Local sheriff’s deputy dies after battle with cancer

August 10, 2025

XENIA, OH — A Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputy has passed away after a battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Deputy Chris Longfellow died Sunday morning at the Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, according to a spokesperson with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. Only three weeks ago, Longfellow had received a diagnosis of stage 4 pancreatic cancer, according to his family’s GoFundMe fundraising page. As previously reported by News Center 7, Longfellow served with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office since 2000, after working as a dispatcher from 1997 to 2000. He was also a United States Air Force veteran of Desert Storm.

No age reported.

Link

St. John PD detective dies after suffering from medical emergency while playing hockey, chief says

August 9, 2025

ST. JOHN, Ind. – A Northwest Indiana police officer died after suffering from a medical emergency while playing hockey on Friday night, officials said. St. John Police Chief Steven Flores said officers and first responders with the local fire department responded a call about a man who became unconscious at Midwest Training and Ice Center just before 10 p.m. When officers arrived at the facility, located at 10600 White Oak Avenue, they saw bystanders performing CPR on the man, who they recognized as one of their fellow officers, Detective Aaron Amptmeyer. First responders performed CPR on Amptmeyer, but were unable to revive him, Flores said. Flores said Amptmeyer started his law enforcement career at the Gary Police Department in 2005 before transferring to the Dyer Police Department in 2007 and joining the St. John Police Department in 2018.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Temple community honors the life of fallen Officer Toalua “Charlie” Aumua

August 8, 2025

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department and loved ones honored the life of Officer Toalua “Charlie” Aumua [34] Friday morning, one week after Aumua tragically lost his life while off-duty. Officer Aumua drowned at Belton Lake on August 1 while off duty with his family, according to the Temple Police Department.

Link

Former Worcester Police Chief Gary Gemme dies at 71

August 7, 2025

WORCESTER, MA — Gary J. Gemme, the longest-serving police chief in the city since World War II, has died. He passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 6, in his Shrewsbury home. He was 71. Gemme rose in the ranks during his 33 years with the Worcester Police Department. He grew up on Grafton Hill, was a U.S. Navy veteran and a graduate of the FBI National Academy. Gemme spent 11 years as chief before his retirement in May 2016.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

An inmate “died suddenly”:

Inmate serving 3 life sentences dies after medical emergency at jail in Lynchburg

August 8, 2025

LYNCHBURG, Va. — A man sentenced to serve three life sentences behind bars died after a medical emergency at the jail in Lynchburg, according to authorities. On New Year’s Day 2023 we reported on a police car chase and shootout with a man named Jonathan De’Keith Poe. According to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, he died on August 8 at the hospital. According to BRRJ, he was taken from the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center to the hospital on August 1 for a medical emergency. “Inmate Poe was admitted to the hospital and later placed on a ventilator,” BRRJ said. On Friday, they said he was pronounced dead in the early hours of the morning. His body is being taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

No age reported.

Link

‘Grateful Dead’ Fan From Michigan Dies After Collapsing During Concert Dance

August 8, 2025

Fred Cothard was enjoying the Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary concert when he “suddenly collapsed,” his family revealed in a statement on their GoFundMe page. The Grateful Dead fan died a couple of hours later at a hospital; the cause of death was not specified. Jody Leddy shared a statement on Facebook indicating that Cothard was dancing with her to the song “They Love Each Other” when he collapsed. She shared a last photo she said was taken of Cothard just two hours before he died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Three “died suddenly” in cars:

Person Found Dead In Vehicle In Cartersville

August 8, 2025

CARTERSVILLE, GA — A person was found dead in a vehicle Friday in the 800 block of West Avenue, Cartersville Police said. Officers and firefighters responded around 1 p.m. to a call of an unresponsive person in a vehicle. They then pronounced the person dead, and the coroner was notified, police said. The person was not identified, and limited details were available. The manner of death was not immediately known.

No age reported.

Link

Update to our report earlier this year:

Autopsy determines cause of death of 31-year-old woman found in parking lot

August 8, 2025

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL − The death of a 31-year-old woman found in her car in a restaurant parking lot in July was determined to be natural, a Port St. Lucie Police spokesperson said Aug. 8. Kellie Decker, of Port St. Lucie, was found about 11:30 p.m. July 10 in her four-door Honda in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant in the 3100 block of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard. She was in the front passenger seat. Sgt. Dominick Mesiti, police spokesperson, on July 11 said there were no signs of trauma to the body and no signs of foul play. Mesiti said Aug. 8 that an autopsy determined haemophilus parainfluenza sepsis with meningitis and pneumonia was the cause of death, and the manner of death was natural.

Link

Troopers name person found dead at Hyde Park residential facility

August 7, 2025

HYDE PARK, N.Y. — New York State Police have identified the man who died at a New Horizons Resources Inc. Residential facility in Hyde Park. Thomas Anderson, 26, of Hyde Park, was reportedly found in a transportation van. State Police were dispatched to the scene, located at 102 Cream Street, at about 2 p.m. on Monday. The van was reportedly parked in the facility parking lot and is owned by New Horizons Resources Inc. According to its website, New Horizons Resources Inc. Offers residential and day services to those with developmental disabilities in Dutchess County and Ulster County. Troopers said the autopsy on Anderson was completed, but the cause of death will be determined after further examination and toxicology results.

Link

Derek Russell, Arcata Skater and Owner of Ampt, Dies at 37

August 8, 2025

Derek Russell, long-time Humboldt [CA] resident and owner of Arcata’s Ampt skate shop, died July 31 after suffering a massive heart attack during a camping trip near Roseburg, Ore. He was 37. Russell’s impact on the local skating scene cannot be overstated. He ran Arcata’s summer skating camp for years, and his teaching influenced countless skaters.

Link

16 killed in “vaxxidents”:

MTS bus hits guardrail on SR-163 after driver had medical emergency: CHP

August 5, 2025

San Diego, CA - A Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) bus veered and crashed into a guardrail on State Route 163 Tuesday morning after the driver experienced a medical emergency, the California Highway Patrol told NBC 7. The incident occurred around 9 a.m. when the bus, traveling northbound on SR-163 north of University Avenue, veered to the right and hit a guardrail, coming to a stop, CHP said. CHP Sgt. Millen Mateo said first responders found an unconscious 60-year-old driver who was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The San Diego Fire-Rescue said one other person was also taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No other vehicles were involved in the crash. CHP said alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in the collision.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman who hit TPD vehicle this morning has died

August 11, 2025

A 75-year-old woman who suffered a medical emergency and hit a parked Tuscaloosa [AL] Police Department vehicle on Stillman Boulevard this morning has died. The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. near the intersection of Stillman Boulevard and 29th Avenue; the TPD vehicle had stopped to assist another driver. The woman was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center for her injuries.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four dead after car found submerged in Delta

August 9, 2025

Four occupants of a vehicle found submerged in Delta waters southwest of Lodi [CA] earlier this week have died, Woodbridge Fire District said. On Monday at about 4:08 a.m., crews responded to reports of a vehicle in the water just south of Eight Mile Road. Upon arrival, crews found the vehicle fully submerged just below the surface. “Our guys broke a window and felt around, and were able to pull two people out within 30 minutes of arrival,” battalion chief Eric Edwards said. “We took them to a hospital, but they unfortunately died.” The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office dive team pulled two other occupants out of the vehicle, but they were pronounced dead at the scene, Edwards said. The occupants had all been working on the island, and their vehicle had been reported missing after 2 a.m., Edwards said. It was unknown how the vehicle ended up in the water.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Semi truck driver dies after suffering medical emergency on SR-520

August 8, 2025

KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says a semi truck driver has died following a crash early Friday morning heading westbound on State Route 520 in Bellevue. Just after 3:30 a.m., approaching I-405, the 53-year-old driver suffered an apparent medical emergency, causing the truck to lose control, according to a WSP report. The truck hit the right guardrail and continued for several hundred feet before coming to a stop on the shoulder. Crews attempted to treat the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, State Patrol says.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tractor-Trailer Crash In Riverview Claims Life Of Lake Wales Man, Medical Emergency Suspected

August 8, 2025

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A two-vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon in Hillsborough County has resulted in the death of a tractor-trailer driver. The incident, which occurred just west of US-301 on Windermere Lake Drive, is believed to have been caused by a medical emergency suffered by the truck driver. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), a 55-year-old Lake Wales man was driving a tractor-trailer westbound on Windermere Lake Drive around 1:46 PM. Ahead of him, a 24-year-old Tampa woman in an Infiniti G37 slowed down to turn into the Windermere Apartments complex. The FHP report states that the tractor-trailer, for reasons currently under investigation but likely related to a medical event, failed to slow down and struck the rear of the Infiniti. Following the initial collision, the tractor-trailer continued forward, first hitting a cinder block wall and then a tree before coming to a stop. The driver of the tractor-trailer was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Infiniti G37 was uninjured in the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Police ID Man Who Died After Apparent Medical Incident Caused Car Crash: PD

August 8, 2025

HOLBROOK, NY — A man died from an apparent medical incident during a single-vehicle crash in Holbrook early Friday morning, according to Suffolk County police. Vincent Buccellato, 48, of Commack, was driving a 2005 Mercury Sable on the North Service Road of the Long Island Expressway when he had an apparent medical incident and the vehicle left the roadway and struck a guardrail near the intersection of Laurel Street around 12:53 a.m. The man was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tractor-trailer driver dies after truck runs off I-93 and plunges into river in Tilton, New Hampshire

August 8, 2025

A truck driver died after his tractor-trailer went off of Interstate 93 in Tilton, New Hampshire, and landed in a river early Friday morning. According to New Hampshire State Police, 48-year-old Benjamin Wilson of Granby, Vermont, was driving a tractor-trailer unit on I-93 south and apparently “failed to negotiate a curve in the road” just before 2 a.m. In a statement, state police said the truck “broke through the center median guardrail, traveled through the median and the embankment, across the railroad tracks, where the tractor-trailer unit came to a final rest on its side in the Winnipesaukee River.” No one else was hurt in the crash, which police said is still under investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Medical event suspected in tractor trailer crash near Valley, police say

August 8, 2025

VALLEY, Neb. – Valley Police say a medical event may have been the cause of a crash where a man was found dead Thursday morning. Valley Police say the truck was found in a ditch near Highway 275 and Meigs Street Just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday. VPD says the driver of the truck was found “slumped over” the wheel and was unresponsive. After being taken to the hospital, the driver was declared dead. VPD also said one officer sustained some cuts on his hands and arms after pulling the driver from the truck, and is expected to be OK.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tri-State driver may have had a medical emergency before fatal crash

August 7, 2025

GREENDALE, Ind. – A 70-year-old driver killed in a crash in Dearborn County Wednesday may have suffered a medical emergency. Greendale Police say emergency crews were called to Stateline Road near Alpine Drive at about 4 p.m. They found David Gentrup unconscious and not breathing in his car. They performed life-saving measures as they worked to free him but he was pronounced dead at the scene. While the crash remains under investigation, police believe Gentrup may have suffered medical episode leading up to the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Link

4 killed after medical transport plane crashes while heading to Arizona hospital to retrieve patient

August 6, 2025

Four people were killed in a plane crash near an Arizona airport after the medical transport aircraft en route to a nearby hospital went down in flames on Tuesday. The Beechcraft 300, a small dual-propeller medical transport plane, plummeted to the ground near the Chinle Airport around noon and was soon engulfed in flames, according to the Navajo Police Department. All four people on board were killed, cops confirmed. The plane was heading to a local hospital to pick up a patient when it crashed. It was operated by CSI Aviation, an air carrier specializing in medical flight services that has previously held contracts with the US Department of Defense and serviced high-ranking members of the United Nations. The National Traffic Safety Bureau and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash. The cause is still unknown.

Link

Rob Amundson’s family, friends remember him with love, and a special moment on the golf course

August 11, 2025

Rochester, MN – Rob Amundson, a husband, father of three, son and brother to his family, and even more to the Rochester community, died unexpectedly last week, on Monday, Aug. 4, at the age of 39.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stark coroner releases ID of body found at former Lindsey’s Restaurant in Canton

August 8, 2025

CANTON, Ohio ‒ The Stark County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man found dead on Aug. 6 at the former site of Lindsey’s Restaurant. Randal E. Cantwell, 43, of Canton, was identified as the deceased. A citizen alerted the police that he found a body decomposing in the bushes around 4:35 p.m. Police reported the decomposing body was clothed with a cell phone and book bag found nearby. The investigation is ongoing.

Link

Missing 61-year-old woman found dead in Wilsonville

August 8, 2025

PORTLAND, Ore. — A 61-year-old woman previously reported missing at the end of last month was found dead in Wilsonville on Thursday afternoon, police said. At around 1 p.m., Wilsonville police found the body of Lee Ann McNerney in a grassy area off Interstate 5. According to Tualatin police, McNerney was reported missing on July 24 and listed as “missing and endangered due to cognitive/medical concerns.” She was last seen near the 25000 block of Southwest Parkway Avenue in Wilsonville, authorities said. Officials say no foul play is suspected at this time and the death investigation is being conducted by the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.

Link

Body found off Austin Bluffs confirmed to be missing woman

August 7, 2025

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A body found near Austin Bluffs Parkway earlier in August has been confirmed to be that of a woman reported missing at the end of July. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers initially took a report of a woman missing from the 4400 block of Champions View, near Cottonwood Creek Park. The report stated that 56-year-old Cheryl Bennett had walked away from her home and had not been heard from. On Friday, Aug. 1, officers responded to the 6400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway, about two blocks from Bennett’s home, on a report of a dead body being discovered. When officers arrived, they found the body of a woman. The El Paso County Coroner was “unable to make a positive identification” in its initial autopsy on Aug. 2, according to CSPD, but in a follow-up on Aug. 5, the coroner identified the woman as Bennett. The official cause and manner of death will be determined by the coroner, though CSPD said the investigation is ongoing.

Link

Woman found dead in Atlantic Beach home after neighbors called 911

August 6, 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was found dead at her Atlantic Beach home after neighbors did not see her for five days, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Neighbors said they had not seen her since last Thursday. Tuesday, one of them found the woman deceased in her home in the 300 block of Sailfish Drive. She was identified only as an adult woman around the age of 70. Police say the circumstances are unknown at this time. JSO said that they are not aware of signs the woman was in trouble before she disappeared, but it is still early in the investigation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man Falls From Upper West Side Building in Possible Suicide

August 6, 2025

New York, NY – Police say that a man plummeted to his death from The Gloucester, an apartment building on W. 79th St., on the morning of August 4. Cops are actively investigating why the 68-year-old, whose identity still has not been released by police, fell from the 18-story luxury building at around 9:30 a.m. that day, namely as to whether he jumped himself. He was pronounced dead at the scene by arriving EMS at around 9:39 a.m. A tipster told The Spirit that the man had landed in the driveway leading to the building’s underground garage. It is unclear if the man was living in the building.

Link

Missing Lewis County man found dead

August 5, 2025

LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. – Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced that they found Alexander Whitehead [20] at 2 p.m. in a rural part of Lewis County. Whitehead was found dead by a local landowner, according to officials. Officials stated the autopsy is scheduled for later this week. The investigation is still ongoing, but Lewis County Sheriff’s Office stated that the death does not appear to be the result of foul play at this time. Alexander “Alex” Whitehead was last seen on July 29 in LaBelle, Missouri.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Giles, 55

August 11, 2025

Oxford, MA – Mark D. Giles, 55, of Waite Street, died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at Umass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester. Mr. Giles was a custodian at Oxford High School in Oxford for over 20 years.

Researcher’s Note – Mass. Teachers union supports mandatory vaccines [sic] for school staff, students: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charles Snyder, 51

August 11, 2025

Charles R. “Chuck” Snyder, 51, of Marysville [OH], passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 3, 2025, at his residence following a brief illness. A gifted artist, he loved to draw and led him to becoming a talented tattoo artist.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeremy Holley, 41

August 11, 2025

Jeremy Michael Holley, 41, of Huntington [IN], passed away on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, in LaFontaine, Indiana. He proudly owned and operated his own construction business, Holley Construction. Memorial Contributions can be made out to American Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adam Powell, mid 40s

August 11, 2025

Adam David Powell of Columbus, Ohio, died unexpectedly August 6, 2025. He graduated from Upper Arlington High School in 1997 and took classes at Fort Hayes Arts and Academic High School. He developed professional interests in digital marketing and cyber security and was a passionate advocate for digital privacy.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan Hughes, 37

August 11, 2025

Ryan N. Hughes, beloved father, son, brother, and friend, passed away on August 9, 2025, at the Kobacker House in Columbus [OH], following a hard-fought, courageous battle with cancer. A 2007 graduate of Marysville High School and Ohio High Point, Ryan’s career included two years in research and development at Honda, building upon many years of experience as an auto mechanic.

Link

Daniel Gitto, 28

August 10, 2025

EAST GREENBUSH, NY – Daniel “DJ” E. Gitto Jr., 28, of East Greenbush, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, August 5, 2025, at home. He was an Opioid Analyst for the Rensselaer County Department of Health for years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nikki L. McCord, 50

August 10, 2025

Morton, IL - Nikki L. “Nik” McCord, 50, of East Peoria, passed away Thursday, July 31, 2025, at Carle Health Methodist in Peoria, IL. Nik served in the US Army from 2005 – 2010. He was stationed in Kuwait, Iraq and Germany.

Researcher’s Note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth LeRoy Hubbart, 63

August 10, 2025

Metamora, IL – Kenneth LeRoy “Kenny” Hubbart, 63, of Metamora, passed away Friday, August 8, 2025, at OSF St Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. Memorials may be made to the Illinois Cancer Center in Peoria.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jose Roman Pino, 51

August 10, 2025

Pekin, IL – Jose Roman Pino, age 51, of Pekin, IL passed away on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Researcher’s Note – There is no other information on this man, not even a proper obituary. He died 13 days from the time this was submitted. I felt that he needed to be acknowledged in some way.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey Ciolk, 54

August 10, 2025

Lowell, MI – Jeff Ciolk, loving husband, son, brother, uncle, and co-worker, died unexpectedly in his sleep in the early morning on Tuesday, August 5, at the age of 54. Jeff was a popular server at Flat River Grill for almost 18 years, with a career spanning over three decades in restaurants.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Tarter, 44

August 10, 2025

Anthony Erik Tarter passed away unexpectedly on July 30, 2025, at the age of 44. At the time of his passing, Anthony was the Vice Chairman/Head of Workforce Housing Multifamily Capital Markets in the Dallas [Texas] office of Newmark Capital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Charlene Marie McCollum, 68

August 10, 2025

Peoria, IL – Charlene Marie McCollum, 68, of Peoria passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 4, 2025. Charlene’s love of family and faith in God carried her through her nearly 17-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Link

Tiffany Bailey, 29

August 9, 2025

Tiffany, born March 28, 1996, of Norwood [MA], passed away unexpectedly on July 27, 2025, following a sudden asthma attack.

Link

Randy Carr, 41

August 9, 2025

WORCESTER, MA – Randy Carr, 41, of Worcester, died unexpectedly Monday, July 28, 2025, in his home. Randy worked as a construction worker for various firms in the area.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Springer, 41

August 9, 2025

James Mark Springer, born March 8, 1984, in Little Rock, passed away unexpectedly on May 16, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. Mark was a successful salesperson and also worked as a locksmith and stone mason. Age 41 is tragically young to die: many things left unsaid and undone.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bradley Moorer, 48

August 9, 2025

Bradley Byron “Brad” Moorer, age 48, of Saugatuck, Michigan, passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, August 7, 2025, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. In 2011, Brad and his family relocated to Michigan when he accepted a position and later became the CEO of MBG Marketing in Grand Junction.

Link

Michael Green, 58

August 8, 2025

Michael D. Green, 58, of Boston [MA], died unexpectedly on July 30, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrea Trick, 38

August 8, 2025

Andrea M. Trick, age 38, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly Wednesday morning, August 6, 2025, at home with her family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey David James Archie, 50

August 8, 2025

Of St. Louis Park, MN, began his journey to the spirit world on July 29, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathryn Jane Lucera, 46

August 6, 2025

Peoria, IL – Kathryn Jane “Kate” Lucera, 46, of Peoria, passed away peacefully on the morning of August 4, 2025, at OSF Hospice House with her sister by her side. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, TAPS Animal Shelter or a charity of choice.

Researcher’s Note – Per her Facebook page, she fought her breast cancer for several years: Link

Link

Roberta Schaper Eastman, 50

August 5, 2025

Oak Park, IL – Roberta “Bobbi” Schaper Eastman, 50, a lifelong Oak Parker, died unexpectedly on July 30, 2025. Using her knowledge of her hometown as a Realtor for Baird & Warner for the last 15 years, she was a leader as their charitable arm team captain, helping to organize community events and raise funds for local charities, most notably Beyond Hunger.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Travis Johnson, 36

August 5, 2025

Garner, NC – Travis Clea Johnson, 36, passed away unexpectedly on July 31, 2025.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jordon Cain, 32

August 5, 2025

Los Angeles, California – With unimaginable heartbreak, we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Jordon D. Cain, at the age of 32. In California, Jordon began his career at Blizzard Entertainment and later with Riot Games as a computer engineer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darin Hudson, 51

August 5, 2025

Darin Gene Hudson, 51, died suddenly at home in Grand Island [NB], on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. His passing occurred after an illness of several years. He worked for the Grand Island Independent as a web developer and then for IdeaBank Marketing, based in Hastings. In more recent years he operated a small business. Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Kidney Association or the American Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ryan McBride, 41

August 5, 2025

Ryan Patrick McBride, 41, Shelbyville [KY], died suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on Monday, August 4, 2025. Become a full-time firefighter and reached that goal for nine years at the Eastwood Fire Department. Years later, he co-founded Grim Industrial Services. He specialized in environmental cleanup following accidents and spills, whether on the highway or in our waterways and was certified by the Coast Guard.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on August 1:

Matt Grantham, 65

August 1, 2025

Napa, CA. – With deep love and heavy hearts, we share the passing of Matt Gary Grantham, born in Santa Monica, CA. Surrounded by family Matt left us peacefully, after a short battle with late-stage Cholangiocarcinoma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities in honor of Matt’s courageous fight.

Link

Reported on July 31:

Nicholas Shepard, 34

July 31, 2025

Burlington, Vt – Nicholas Patrick Shepard passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by his family, on July 22, 2025, at the age of 34. His generosity and compassion will provide hope and healing to countless families after his passing, thanks to his lifesaving organ and tissue donations.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on July 19:

Stephen Gilbert, 64

July 19, 2025

Stephen Leo Gilbert, 64, of Keene, N.H., passed away at home on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, surrounded by his family following a lengthy illness. In 1987, he was hired by The Keene Sentinel, where he was able to combine two of his greatest passions, sports and journalism. Despite his cancer diagnosis 18 months ago, Steve was able to do many of the things he loved – traveling, skiing, hiking, watching baseball, and visiting with his beloved daughters and grandchildren.

Link

CANADA (499)

Alberta (108)

Bradley Haidner, 63, Link

Janice Anne Paskey, 62, Link

Newell Reed Jackson, 70, Link

Colleen Ardath Dann, 53, Link

Glenn “Omahkokata” Running Rabbit, 58, Link

Lynda Jane Ditchburn, 71, Link

Zonia Delfina Alvarenga Maldonado, 60, Link

Malcolm Douglas Cook, 62, Link

Vivian Irene Romaniuk, 63, Link

Dean Martin Dewald, 66, Link

Pierre Black Kettle, 38, Link

Jerry Jr. Desjarlais, 36, Link

Kyla Brittny Stein, 35, Link

Shane Adam Arsenault, 43, Link

Kelly Cyr, 53, Link

Pauline Elizabeth Carnegie Scott, 64, Link

Krystal Felecia Williams, 38, Link

Eric Robert Jandrey, Link

Michael Wurz, 2, Link

Trent Letwiniuk, 48, Link

Conal Gregory Child, 49, Link

Aimee Galick, 41, Link

Alvin "Al" Roy Habberfield, 74, Link

Mark Edward Lester, 44, Link

Melissa Roselle Quigg, 52, Link

Michael John Wasylyk, 65, Link

Breanna "Bre" May Beckett, 21, Link

Gordon William Gibson, 63, Link

Carlos Manuel Lopes, 61, Link

Leon Saulnier, 69, Link

Grace Cervantes Tajonera, 53, Link

Andrew Clair "Drew" Haines, 62, Link

Thorren John Aldrich, 37, Link

Sherry Lee Joan McKay, 61, Link

Connie Elaine Church, 72, Link

Emile David Cardinal, 59, Link

Gregory Allan Sveinson, 67, Link

Richard "Rick" Kornelsen, 58, Link

Edna Auger, 64, Link

Kelly Broadhead, 60, Link

Werner Heinrich Hermann, 62, Link

Sheri Ingram, 61, Link

Aidan Anthony Rowe, 52, Link

Bruce Edward Tomusiak, 50, Link

Gary Brian Chidley, 67, Link

Finley Richard Phillips, 62, Link

Candice Yarosh, 40, Link

Audrey Stefanizyn, 63, Link

Richard (Ritchie) Dowling, 23, Link

Alan Bradley Ward, 65, Link

Eric Ragsdale, 65, Link

Matthew (Matt) Sydney Blanchard, 41, Link

Tracy Trenholm, 57, Link

Jon Christian Tollestrup, 52, Link

Clifford Hendrie, 54, Link

Nathan Steinhauer, 47, Link

Paul Dorotich, 60, Link

Darren Doyle McKay, 63, Link

Ronnie Frank Auger, 45, Link

Ashton Jack Hays, 21, Link

Ian Mareuil Andrew, 62, Link

Marlene Linda Eaton, 67, Link

Kelly Frederick Helm, 55, Link

Marlene Joyce Fitzel, 53, Link

Ronald Poole, 74, Link

Wayne Joss, 75, Link

Elizabeth "Betty" Anne Janssen, 73, Link

Richard "Rick" Kornelson, 58, Link

Gayle Christine Wrigley, 69, Link

Randall Bradley "Brad" Cochrane, 50, Link

Joan Darlene Sabine, 65, Link

Kent James Pitt, 49, Link

Andrew Thomas Panther Bone-Bull Calf, 47, Link

Jesse Scott Madore, 45, Link

Eileen McLachlan, 63, Link

Matthew Shawn Roberts, 49, Link

Tracey Shannon Trusz, 59, Link

Michelle MacDonald, 57, Link

Blaine Lewis, 75, Link

Cameron Alexander Moore, 21, Link

Adeine Renaud, 41, Link

Sharon Skage, 67, Link

Randhir Singh, 62, Link

Brady Ryan Hamilton, 59, Link

Caroline Anne Grieve, 67, Link

Joanne Alice Knoppers, 71, Link

Tim Devouge, 61, Link

Valarie Margaret Keim, 73, Link

Cory Roland Lee Old Woman, 36, Link

Julius Joseph Spear Chief, 62, Link

Heather Herring, 67, Link

Corey Jason Keen, 53, Link

Angela Esteves Nunes, 55, Link

Cathy Bernadette Thibaudeau, 57, Link

Thomas Elvin Zook, 73, Link

Sylvia Roxanne Curtis, 57, Link

Allen Gary Wojda, 62, Link

Peder Jay Thompson, 65, Link

Reginald Alan McAllister, 62, Link

Jim Drever, 70, Link

Irina Byvald, 59, Link

Sandro (Sandy) Tavernini, 72, Link

Carol I. Anderson, 70, Link

Laura Janvier, 61, Link

Lance Holland, Link

Sherry Ann Vanbocquestal, 55, Link

James Bonagofsky, 67, Link

British Columbia (7)

Andrea Dianne Nishi, 49, Link

Dennis Herchack, 63, Link

Stephen James Graham, 65, Link

Yo Trieu, 46, Link

Stephen John Lippold, 75, Link

Kanwarjot Singh Bhatia, 17, Link

Ronald Gale Neufeld, 60, Link

Manitoba (3)

Melanie Gisele Noto, 44, Link

Robbie Harmon, 38, Link

Leslie Dawn (Oversby) Jones, 50, Link

Nova Scotia (23)

Philip Horner, 69, Link

Brooklin Ru-Celing Craig, 25, Link

Neil James MacNeil, 74, Link

Shawn Kevin Mombourquette, 54, Link

Delma LeBlanc, 68, Link

Trevor Robert Longmire, 58, Link

Mary Helen Vingoe, 70, Link

Linda Catherine Horne, 63, Link

Marjorie Ethel Parker-Dorey, 65, Link

Kristin Amanda Graves, 36, Link

William Thomas Kean, 47, Link

Theodore Phillip "Ted/Teddy" Mader, 72, Link

Ruby Roseann Hallett, 65, Link

Michael MacKeigan, 71, Link

Wayne MacGibbon, 63, Link

Joseph Ronald “Ron” Higgins, 65, Link

Roger Landry, 63, Link

Michelle Lynn Hood, 36, Link

Lorie Dianna LeBlanc, 58, Link

Daniel Edward Lefler, 69, Link

Beverly Ann Deveau, 66, Link

Janis Pauline Moher, 45, Link

Gregory Peter MacKenzie Stone, 53, Link

Ontario (266)

Trailblazer, human rights activist Susan Eng dead at 72 [cancer], Link

Nancy Elizabeth Johnson, 64, Link

Linda Diane "Lyn" Wright, 75, Link

Larry “J.R.” Barber, 54, Link

Mary Marvin, 61, Link

Jagir Singh Randhawa, 58, Link

Alkaben Jayantkumar Desai, 58, Link

Surinderpal Singh Dhaliwal, 57, Link

Michael "Mike" Patrick Moran, 66, Link

Richard Devolder, 65, Link

Barbara Anne Honsinger, 58, Link

Evan Joseph Gabriel Mack, 4, Link

Stacey Burns-Hogan, 51, Link

Robert Pearson, 63, Link

Dennis Lynn Firby, 68, Link

Randy Sampson, 65, Link

Ann Marie Stopar, 61, Link

Captain Mark McConnell, 63, Link

Iqbal S. Gangji, 73, Link

Robert Keith Issell, 58, Link

Tammy Jones, 46, Link

Juvenal De Abreu, 75, Link

Garry Harrison, 58, Link

Brenda Joyce Bye, 64, Link

Michael Yaromy, 65, Link

Bradley David Angst, 60, Link

Jimmy Corbett, 51, Link

Adam Gregory Kowal, 49, Link

Susan Janet Albert, 75, Link

Erica Daybutch, 44, Link

Michael (Mike) Kilroy, 65, Link

Denis Albert Cyr, 63, Link

Christopher Anderson, 41, Link

Brayden Timothy Clarke, 21, Link

Tony Tavares, 62, Link

John Robichaud, 65, Link

Visvalingam Kumaravel, 63, Link

Michelle Leger, 63, Link

Ronald Gordon Strome, 74, Link

Edward Marcel Mendler, 61, Link

John "Johnny" Wojnowski, 54, Link

Vladislav "Vlad" Paul Gryshchenko, 16, Link

Frank Conde, 61, Link

Marc Jean Joseph Leacock, 62, Link

Sany Davis, 70, Link

Messias Ponte, 65, Link

Robin Quesnelle, 62, Link

Dale Robert Feasby, 71, Link

Zvonko Marjanovic, 72, Link

Robert Joseph Chartrand, 67, Link

Fernande Benedict, 68, Link

Johnnie Helton Craig Jr., 61, Link

Donald Herbert "Don" Shore, 63, Link

Judith (Judy) Crites, 75, Link

Mark Suwala, 62, Link

David Michael McBride, 66, Link

Jennifer Anne Sutherland, 65, Link

Leonard Poulin, 73, Link

Joanne Marie-Louise Dagenais, 65, Link

Benjamin (Ben) Ambrose Hartman, 41, Link

Timothy Riegle, 61, Link

Jean Frances Phinnemore, 63, Link

Deborah “Deb” Sampson, 52, Link

Patricia Kletke, 59, Link

Maleeka Melowde Moonchild Fortier, 19, Link

Kenneth Bradley Boniface, 62, Link

Beverly Ann Whyte, 69, Link

Samuel James Kingson, 22, Link

Sandra Jean Kruchka, 70, Link

Gregory Sherlock, 40, Link

Sophia Llewellyn - Doerr, 59, Link

Gary Miller, 61, Link

Eugene Raymond "Gene" Barre, 72, Link

Kennedy Drew McMaster, 24, Link

Janice Margaret Rose Harmer, 67, Link

Kulvir Singh Saini, 50, Link

Joseph Duffy, 59, Link

Jeffrey Eric Cowan, 42, Link

Jennifer Maureen Lederer, 71, Link

Joanne Elizabeth Badida, 51, Link

Frank Jr Webber, 55, Link

Alicia Collado, 60, Link

Bonnie Christine Soule, 58, Link

Zdzislaw Boruch, 71, Link

Lisa Margaret Lehti, 58, Link

Sandra Ann Kenny, 74, Link

Darin Lohnes, 59, Link

Su Mei Wong, 50, Link

Dan Vanderpost, 59, Link

Diane McIntosh, 62, Link

James Leonard Green, 53, Link

Luke Roy Byfield, 63, Link

Stacey Lee Walker, 59, Link

Jeffery Kenneth Armishaw, 56, Link

Wayne Joseph Cabana, 67, Link

Dave Campbell, 66, Link

Alex Silvano, 55, Link

Diane Dorothy Ritchie, 58, Link

Donna Watson, 71, Link

Michael Johnston, 74, Link

Sophan Sean, 65, Link

Debra Lynn Bruinsma, 63, Link

Aaron Steven Hibbert, 48, Link

Gary Roels, 63, Link

Salome Felizarte Dela Fuente, 65, Link

Corey Arthur, 50, Link

Evan Boardman-Ritchie, 22, Link

Mike Kilroy, 65, Link

Dalbir Singh Jhattu, 65, Link

David Ford Barrow, 59, Link

Sab Manganiello, Link

Gerald Gregoire, 57, Link

Sandra Kenny, 74, Link

Douglas Grant Hodgson, 49, Link

Jacqueline "Jackie" Messer, 76, Link

Bishop Roy Roger Brown, 62, Link

Gordon Allan Davies, 63, Link

Lawrence “Larry” Hendry, 66, Link

Yan Guan, 54, Link

Vladan Markovich, 67, Link

Kim Robinson, 58, Link

Diane Joan Langman, 63, Link

Michael William Neff Sr., 68, Link

Marija aka Marica "Mary" Miladin, 75, Link

Umberto Nicola "Umby" Maida, 63, Link

Jessica Howlett, 39, Link

Irene Whyte, 75, Link

Christopher Fairbrother, 63, Link