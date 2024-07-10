MEXICO

12 “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

He plays football, comes home for dinner and is killed by a heart attack

July 5, 2024

A man died last night after suffering a heart attack while he was at home, in Escuinapa. The deceased was identified as Juan Manuel "P", 34 years old. A family member reported that Juan Manuel came home after playing soccer, and after dinner he started convulsing and lost consciousness. Around 21:30 hours, an emergency call was received, requesting an ambulance. At 22:25 hours, it was confirmed that the man had died at the IMSS. The emergency doctor reported that the patient was admitted without vital signs.

Link

Man dies of a fulminant heart attack in Coita

July 5, 2024

A man lost his life after having keeled over when he was leaving his house heading to the street, when a heart attack took his life. The incident occurred on Friday afternoon in a house in the Unión Hidalgo neighborhood, in which the family experienced moments of anguish and despair when they saw their loved one lying on the ground, unconscious. The paramedics worked to provide first aid to the patient named Jesus "N", 72 years old, by trade a mechanic. They carried out cardiopulmonary resuscitation without finding a solution, so after ten minutes, they confirmed that the patient had lost his life.

Link

Man dies of heart attack in electoral office

July 2, 2024

A man died of a heart attack while doing paperwork in an electoral office, in the Cuauhtémoc mayor's office in Mexico City. Witnesses said the victim, aged between 50 and 55, began arguing with two other people. After arguing, the man keeled over. For this reason, public servants and witnesses requested support from emergency services. However, despite performing the resuscitation maneuvers, they could only confirm his death.

Link

60-year-old woman faints while waiting for her lunch; dies of a heart attack

July 1, 2024

According to the first reports, the approximately 60-year-old woman was waiting for her lunch when she suffered an anxiety attack, followed by a fainting spell. The customers and employees of the store tried to help her immediately, but their efforts were in vain. Rescuers of the Mexican Red Cross were dispatched to the scene. Despite their attempts to resuscitate the woman, the paramedics determined that she no longer had vital signs.

Link

He dies of a heart attack in front of Elektra shop

July 6, 2024

A man between 40 and 45 years old died in the middle of a public road, in front of the Elektra shop in the downtown area of Nuevo Casas Grandes, apparently from a cardio-respiratory failure. The first to arrive were the Red Cross paramedics due to the report of a person who "lost consciousness", but they realized he no longer had vital signs, and although they tried to give resuscitation, the male no longer responded and was pronounced dead.

Link

An elderly person lost his life after a sudden heart attack

July 5, 2024

An elderly person lost his life after a sudden heart attack on Francisco I. Madero Street; a situation that caused a nervous breakdown in another subject, who did not require transfer to a hospital for a control, because he was tranquilized by emergency personnel. The above was highlighted after reports to 911 of a person who collapsed on the public road, for which elements of the Emergency Medical Care Service (SAMU) arrived who confirmed the death of the adult. He died of a heart attack due to suspected cardiac arrest.

No age reported.

Link

Sexagenarian died of a massive heart attack outside the welfare offices

July 4, 2024

The elderly person, identified as Antonio Gómez Hairo, 69, died naturally from a heart attack when he arrived at the welfare offices in the downtown area of Piedras Negras. The coordinator of public prosecutors, Juan Carlos Rivas Saucedo, said that information of the case was taken, and witness statements were collected, ruling out from the beginning that the death was a violent event.

Link

Woman dies of a massive heart attack in the streets of Miguel Hidalgo

July 4, 2024

A fulminant heart attack ended the life of a woman who got off a public transport at the intersection of Parque Lira Avenue and Gobernador Melchor Múzquiz. The approximately 50-year-old woman suddenly felt a strong chest pain that made her sit down and collapse on the sidewalk. Passers-by ran to try to help but received no response. Paramedics arrived to provide first aid to the woman, but a quick review could only determine that she no longer had vital signs.

Link

Man dies of a heart attack

July 2, 2024

A man died of a heart attack next to a planter in the Centro neighborhood, of the Cuauhtémoc mayor's office. Elements of the Auxiliary Police (SSC) of Mexico City arrived at the scene, who attended to the report of an unconscious person. The officials requested medical support, so paramedics from the Rescue and Medical Emergencies Squad (ERUM) arrived; however, they determined that the person had already died.

No age reported.

Link

Cyclist suffered a sudden heart attack

July 5, 2024

A worker who was heading home on a bicycle, after finishing his working day, suffered a sudden heart attack. The incident occurred at approximately 4:20 pm this Friday, the local authorities immediately responded. When the emergency services arrived, they could only confirm his death.

No age reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Driver dies of heart attack on the Siglo XXI highway

July 3, 2024

A tragic event took place on the Siglo XXI highway when a man lost his life as a result of a heart attack while driving his vehicle. His car ended up crashing into the containment barrier in the opposite direction to the vehicular flow. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Upon arrival at the scene, IAP Rescue rescuers found the damaged car and, after evaluating the driver, confirmed his death. The individual had no signs of traumatic injuries. The victim was identified as Jonathan Jesus O., 28, a native of Lazaro Cardenas.

Link

They were coming to Los Mochis to buy seed, he died of a heart attack in his vehicle

July 5, 2024

He allegedly came from the state of Sonora to buy seed, but here he suffered a heart attack inside the vehicle. The victim answered in life to the name of Miguel Ángel Nieblas, 69 years old, who had his address in the city of Álamos, Sonora. Minutes before 16:00 hours this Friday, they were heading towards Alamos, but suddenly the elderly man felt unwell, and his nephew, who was driving the vehicle, notified the authorities and returned to the city to take him to a hospital.

Link

COSTA RICA

Dayana Hernández, activist and first trans woman to be a candidate for deputy in Costa Rica, dies (40)

July 1, 2024

On the morning of this Monday, July 1, the death of social activist Dayana Hernández, who dedicated her life to the fight for the rights of the trans population of Costa Rica, was revealed. In 2017 she became the first trans woman to run for deputy, taking second place. During the Diversity March that took place this Sunday, June 30, tribute was paid to Hernández, with a blanket that had the face of the founder of Transvida printed on it.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CUBA

Cuban doctor dies of malaria shortly after returning from Angola mission

July 7, 2024

Dr. Yaneidys Barea Gregori, a Cuban physician, tragically passed away from malaria just days after returning from a medical mission in Angola. This incident has sparked a wave of criticism and raised questions about the efficiency and current state of the healthcare system in Cuba. At the age of only 40, after spending 18 months in Africa, Dr. Barea died on July 4th in the province of Las Tunas. Friends and family are calling for justice, arguing that the protocols failed, and the disease could have been treated early and effectively.

Link

Two “died suddenly” from infections:

Farewell held at home for 17-year-old who passed away in Santiago de Cuba

July 1, 2024

Family and friends gathered at the home of Héctor Eduardo Tamayo Burgos, a 17-year-old who passed away this Sunday in Santiago de Cuba after several weeks of hospitalization due to a late-diagnosed brain infection.



Recently, a young father of a four-year-old also died in Santiago de Cuba due to alleged medical negligence at the Ambrosio Grillo Hospital in the town of El Cobre. "He developed something in his nose that turned into cellulitis. It seems it spread, and he caught a bacteria. They took him to the doctor because he was in a lot of pain, and you know how medical attention is in Cuba. They didn't give him the right medication. They were treating him with pills, which weren’t what he needed," a relative explained in an audio message to journalist Mayeta. The victim, identified as Yasser Sánchez, was 34 years old and lived in the Los Pinos neighborhood, where neighbors have expressed their distress over his death.

Link

GUYANA

Footballer collapse s and dies during training

July 3, 2024

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Enoch Carmichael, who tragically passed away on Wednesday morning during a routine training session with the Guyana Defence Force FC at the National Training Centre in Providence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

From May 2021: Guyana Defence Force to sanction members who refuse COVID-19 vaccines

Although government officials have stated that COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory, the memo stated that all members of the GDF who are refusing the vaccines will be interviewed and told of “disincentives that will follow and possible sanctioning by the Force." It also stated that only vaccinated soldiers will be permitted on transportation belonging to the GDF and that vaccinated persons are to be served meals first at bases. The memo instructs commanders to reorganise the barracks at the various bases in such a way that the vaccinated soldiers will be housed separately from those who are not vaccinated.



https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/news/20210522/guyana-defence-force-sanction-members-who-refuse-covid-19-vaccines]

BRAZIL

A lawyer and rights activist “died suddenly”:

Letícia Garces

July 4, 2024

It was with great sadness that we received the news of the passing of comrade Leticia Garces. Labour Party leadership, competent lawyer, researcher, human rights activist and defender of the rights of women and LGBTQIA+people.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two DJs “died suddenly”:

DJ Bianca Oliveira dies at the age of 29

July 5, 2024

The news of the death of Bianca Oliveira, 29, known for her energetic sets as a DJ, has left the music community and her fans in deep mourning. The artist, just returned from a trip, felt unwell, which culminated in her hospitalization and subsequent diagnosis of a serious infection. According to information from a close friend, Mascarenhas, the DJ initially sought a health center due to worrying symptoms. “She had very low immunity and, after a first evaluation, we decided to take her to a clinic for a more detailed investigation”. Bianca underwent tests that revealed advanced pneumonia. "Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, she did not resist the complications of the disease,” Mascarenhas explained. Experts recommend travelers keep their vaccinations up to date, watch for signs of illness and seek immediate medical attention if they feel unwell.

Link

The world of Rio funk was shaken with the sad news of the death of DJ Caverna

July 7, 2024

The world of Rio funk was shaken, this Saturday (6th), with the sad news of the death of DJ Caverna, known for his performance in the music scene. According to information from Radio FM O Dia, where he was presenter from Monday to Saturday, the artist was the victim of a heart attack.

No age reported.

Link

Princess of the Most Beautiful Old Woman contest dies

July 2, 2024

Retired public servant Áurea dos Santos Camilo, 62, died last Monday afternoon (1st) in Itajaí. The previous week, the old woman won the runner-up title of 2nd princess in the Most Beautiful Old Woman contest. According to the note published by the city of Itajaí, Áurea died as a result of a heart attack.

Link

Three doctors “died suddenly”:

Doctor who cut off fiancé's penis and tortured husband dies of heart attack

July 5, 2024

Doctor Myriam Priscila de Rezende Castro, 43, known for having severed her fiancé's penis in 2002 after he broke up with her days before the wedding, died this week in Campos do Jordão. OVALE learned that Myriam suffered a heart attack last weekend, during her mother's wake, and was rescued by paramedics. However, she did not resist and died on Wednesday night (3rd).

Link

The clinical physician Paulo Gustavo Araújo has died

July 6, 2024

The clinical physician Paulo Gustavo Araújo died on the morning of Friday (5th) in Campos dos Goytacazes. He was at home when he did not feel well, passing away afterwards. The cause of death had not yet been reported. Paulo Gustavo Juarez Araújo was a doctor at the Álvaro Alvim School Hospital in Campos, as well as a professor at the Campos Faculty of Medicine.

No age reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Doctor killed after being hit by driver who had sudden illness

July 3, 2024

Doctor Karine Guimarães Lacerda, 35, who died after being hit by a car in the south of São Paulo, was buried on Wednesday (3rd). According to the police report, the driver (44) who hit Karine had a sudden illness, lost control of the vehicle and invaded the central block of Avenida Engenheiro Luís Carlos Berrini, last Monday (1st). In addition to the doctor, who worked at the Albert Einstein Hospital and was on her way to work, another woman was also hit, but survived.

Link

Young medicine student dies of heart problems

July 3, 2024

The student Maria Eugênia Assis Lins, 23 years old, died on Wednesday (3rd), in São Paulo. The young woman, who was studying medicine in São Paulo, died as a result of heart problems. According to preliminary information, Maria Eugênia had complications after contracting Covid-19, during the infection pandemic, even being intubated. She was left with sequelae, and after a strong flu, she again had heart problems. The young woman was hospitalized and could not resist the disease.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Today I will not post cheerful photos of our cardiovascular nursing league

July 2, 2024

Today I will not post cheerful photos of our cardiovascular nursing league. We are too sad, losing a bright, cheerful, proactive member, full of dreams, including attending residency in cardiovascular nursing. But the infarction won, unfortunately. My beloved Luciene Maria Da Cruz Gomes Martins, may God receive you with immense light.

No age reported.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Teacher falls ill, does not resist and dies in Parambu

July 5, 2024

A teacher died after falling ill on Friday morning, 5th, in the rural area of Parambu. The victim is Maria Erilande Pereira Soares, 35 years old, resident in the town of Lagoa do Anjo. According to the information, she reportedly felt unwell and died even before any medical help.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Twin sister of the presenter Ariana Bombom died of heart attack

July 4, 2024

Adriana Bombom suffered a great family loss. Andréa, twin sister of the presenter, died this Thursday at the age of 50. Sources of the column Fábia Oliveira told that she lived in Niterói and was found unresponsive in the bathroom of her house. According to our information, Bombom is quite shaken by the premature death and has had a bad time. The cause of death has not been confirmed, but friends and family suspect she suffered a heart attack.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Police sergeant dies of heart attack while working

July 2, 2024

Police sergeant Marcos Roberto De Aquino, 49 years old, died on Monday night, victim of heart attack. The sergeant was working in the radio room (Military Police Operations Center) in Paranaíba, when he had a sudden illness, and communicated to colleagues that he was not feeling well. Immediately, a police vehicle rescued him to the Santa Casa de Paranaíba, but unfortunately, he died.

Link

Fátima Moreno dies

July 1, 2024

The businesswoman Fatima Moreno died in the early hours of Monday (1st). Very well known and loved in the city of Rio Claro and throughout the region, Fatima suffered a heart attack and could not resist.

No age reported.

Link

Friends mourn the death of Silvana Freitas da Silva; she passed away on Wednesday at the age of 37

July 3, 2024

The real estate broker Silvana Freitas da Silva died on Wednesday (3rd), at the age of 37. Well known in Umuarama, Silvana was undergoing treatment for cancer. Moreover, she was engaged and was going to be married soon. On social media, friends and relatives mourned the broker's death.

Link

Little Matheus Gabriel de Jesus Vieira, only 4 years old

July 2, 2024

Little Matheus Gabriel de Jesus Vieira, only 4 years old, died today, after being ill, in Ibitinga. Matheus received emergency medical attention, but did not resist, the cause of death is being investigated.

Link

Note: Covid jabs are mandatory in Brazil for ages 0-5, enforced with daily fines of up to USD $1800.

Five-year-old girl dies of bacterial pneumonia, family says

July 3, 2024

At the farewell of Victoria Valentina at the Municipal Cemetery of Maringá, on the morning of Wednesday, there was a lot of commotion. Friends of the family released white balloons in honor of the child who died on Tuesday (2nd), at the Santa Casa Hospital, where she had been hospitalized since Saturday (29th). According to her father, five-year-old Victoria began to show the first symptoms on Friday (28th), was taken to the Municipal Hospital, but quickly worsened. Doctors told the family she had pneumonia and the flu. Grandfather Levi Inacio Bueno was inconsolable. He said his granddaughter woke up Friday excited to go to school because she was going to have a June Party. She was dressed up as a cowgirl, but soon returned home, because the teacher called her parents. The girl was not well.

Link

12-year-old boy dies during futsal match

July 6, 2024

A 12-year-old boy suffered a heart attack during a futsal match in the morning of Saturday, 6th. The victim was identified as Sterdji Charlotin, a native of Haiti, who played for the 2012 category of the Prata da Casa football school. Soon after the incident, Sterdji was rescued, and referred to the hospital São José de Arroio do Meio, but unfortunately it was not possible to revive him. Sterdji was a 5th grade student at the João Beda Korbes School in the Aimoré neighborhood.

Link

Son (13) dies of rare cancer 39 days after mother dies of heart attack

July 2, 2024

I inform with great regret the death of the teenager Ezequiel Hermínio Corrêa at the age of 13, here in Joinville, victim of a rare cancer. The mother has died of a heart attack 39 days ago. To the father and all his family, our feelings.

Link

14-year-old student faints at the entrance to school and dies with sudden tachycardia

July 1, 2024

A high school student at Avelino Antônio State College in Curitiba, only 14 years old, died on Monday morning (1st), due to a sudden tachycardia. The young woman, according to the school's management, had already been temporarily absent from classes on medical recommendation, due to heart problems and, this morning, upon returning to class, she had a sudden illness and fainted at the entrance of the school.

Link

Ricardo died at the age of 43 after a heart attack

July 2, 2024

Ricardo died at the age of 43 after a heart attack in the workplace. He owned the Santa Ceia restaurant on the third floor of Teresópolis Shopping Mall, in the food court. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning (2nd).

Link

Sheila Soneli Borges passed away on the night of last Sunday

July 2, 2024

Sheila Soneli Borges, known for being a merchant in the Central Square and in Praça 500 Anos, passed away on the night of last Sunday, the 30th. Around 9:30 pm, the churro seller did not feel well while she was in an establishment in Vila Santana. She asked for water and went to her vehicle, where she suffered a heart attack. Friends called for rescue, all medical support, but Sheila passed away at the scene. She was 47 years old.

Link

Man dies of suspected heart attack in the middle of a public road in Tampico

July 3, 2024

A man of approximately 50 years old died this Monday while walking along the extension of Hidalgo Avenue in Tampico, Tamaulipas. According to authorities, the man suddenly keeled over, falling from his own height and losing his life almost instantly. It is presumed that the cause of death was a heart attack, according to the first report of the Red Cross paramedics who provided the care.

Link

Fulminant infarction - Man (38) goes to ranch, complains of stomach pains and is found dead

July 7, 2024

He was buried on the morning of Saturday, 6th, the worker whose body was found dead yesterday at the place where he had gone with friends the day before. André Medeiros, who was 38 years old, complained of stomach pains when he arrived at the ranch, and friends wanted to bring him to receive medical attention, but he said he had improved. Hours later, he was found with no vital signs, apparently caused by a fulminant infarction. Medeiros worked in construction and on farms in the region.

Link

Jessika died on her birthday after suffering a stroke

July 6, 2024

Jessika (33) died on her birthday after suffering a stroke. Our condolences to family and friends.

Link

Maciel da Silva, 35

July 6, 2024

The young Maciel da Silva, of 35 years, who resides in Barreto, this Sunday 07 July came to die, victim of a heart attack.

Link

We communicate with regret the death of Edson Luiz De Souza

July 5, 2024

We communicate with regret the death of Edson Luiz De Souza, better known as "Helman", victim of heart attack, extinct at the age of 52 years. To family and friends, our heartfelt condolences.

Link

Death of Ramine Santana

July 4, 2024

This Wednesday, 3rd, Ramine Santana, resident of Cândido Sales, died. Ramine suffered a heart attack yesterday afternoon, could not resist and died. She was well known and loved, leaving behind two daughters.

No age reported.

Link

Felipe suffered a heart attack at the age of 33

July 4, 2024

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Felipe Ferreira ("Chuva") resident of Giuliano Cecchetini Street, born and raised in our neighborhood, always very polite to everyone. He unfortunately suffered a heart attack at the age of 33! Our sincere condolences to family and friends.

Link

PARAGUAY

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Police officer died in Villa Elisa: he collapsed while driving

July 5, 2024

A police officer who was returning to his home after completing his workday reportedly suffered a heart attack while driving, which caused the loss of control of the road and the subsequent collision against a pole. Volunteer firefighters performed the resuscitation protocol without positive results. The victim was identified as José Antonio Ortiz Ruiz, 39.

Link

ARGENTINA

Gabriel Bartolucci, renowned Corrientes musician, has died

July 5, 2024

The renowned musician Gabriel Bartolucci, 47, a former member of the chamamé [folk music] Tupá group, died, according to close sources. The artist was in bad health and had asked for blood donors in recent days.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr. Lorenzo Villagra has died : a well-known doctor and politician

July 4, 2024

This Thursday, a tragic event was recorded in the vicinity of San Martin Square, in La Chacarita. In that place and after suffering a heart attack, Dr. Edmundo Lorenzo Villagra lost his life at the age of 70. Passersbys, after witnessing the dramatic moment, immediately called the police and the paramedics, who confirmed the death.

Link

Consternation in Santiago over the death of a well-known cyclist

May 7, 2024

José Matejuk, a well-known cyclist from Santiago del Estero, died, causing deep pain in the sports community to which he belonged. He served as president of the UNSE Cycling Tourism Association and was always linked to this activity. He suffered from an illness that led him to stay for a while in a private sanatorium, and blood donors were requested for José, through social networks; however, despite the battle he fought, he ceased to exist.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two “died suddenly” playing football:

A veteran player died of a cardiorespiratory arrest while playing a game

July 7, 2024

A new unfortunate fact was registered this Saturday in the veteran’s football. While a match was being played, a player from the town of Santa Ana suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest and died. This is Dante Eloy "Chochón" Michellod, collaborator and director of the Santa Ana Sports and Social Center.

No age reported.

Link

Tragedy in Ayacucho: a 7-year-old girl died while playing football

July 5, 2024

The city of Ayacucho is experiencing hours of dismay and sadness over the unexpected death of Xiomara Pedraza, a girl of just 7 years old, who died yesterday Thursday while playing football at the Sarmiento Club. “We couldn't do anything. It was due to sudden death”, her relatives told. The little girl suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest this Thursday, July 4, in the afternoon, while she was doing her first day of physical activity at the Ayacuchense sports institution. Despite the efforts of the doctors of the Municipal Hospital, where she was urgently transferred, attempts to revive her were in vain. The news generated widespread commotion in the community.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

A man suffered a heart attack and died when he was going to fill gas at a gas station

July 5, 2024

A man died on the spot this Friday after suffering a heart attack when he was about to fill gas at a gas station in Maipu. The tragedy occurred after 18.30 at a YPF bowser. The victim, identified as Jaime Adrover (76), was driving a red Peugeot Partner utility truck and when he collapsed, he crashed into another vehicle and rammed one of the barriers of the establishment.

Link

Commotion in Tolosa: a man keeled over in a busy commercial block and died

July 2, 2024

A man suffered a collapse and died while walking along a busy shopping block in the town of Tolosa. The dramatic sequence set off all the alarms among the neighbors in the area who quickly came to his aid but could not do anything to save him. Agents of the Forensic Police carried out rigorous examinations, although everything indicates that the victim suffered a heart failure that ended up costing him his life.

No age reported.

Link

Jennifer Jiménez González unfortunately lost her life due to health complications

July 5, 2024

It is with deep regret that we inform you of the death of Jennifer Jiménez González, who unfortunately lost her life at the Lilian Fernández de Navarrete Hospital, due to health complications. We extend our sincerest condolences to all her family members at this difficult time.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link