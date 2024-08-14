INDIA

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Kadam dies of cancer at 68

August 10, 2024

Noted Marathi actor Vijay Kadam died of cancer in Mumbai on Saturday, as confirmed by family sources. He was 68 years old. The actor was battling cancer for the last one and a half years. As per ANI, the news of his demise was confirmed by his actor-friend Jaywant Wadkar. “He had been courageously fighting cancer. Initially, he recovered, but his health eventually deteriorated. Around 25 days ago, he even got an acidity attack.”

Link

An architect “died suddenly”:

Architect Amar Tendulkar passes away

August 11, 2024

India’s notable Architect Amar Tendulkar, who expressed his emotions and points of view through architecture, passed away today. His sudden death has come as shock to the architecture and real estate fraternity, mourned by all. He was recently seen sharing his knowledge at the 2nd Realty+ Harit Bharat Summit Leadership Summit and Awards, 2024 on July 24 at Taj, Santacruz – Mumbai. With over 25 years of experience in architecture, construction and real estate development, he was well-known in the real estate industry for his iconic works.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mihika Shah, Divya Seth Shah’s daughter, dies unexpectedly

August 6, 2024

In a sudden and heartbreaking development, Mihika Shah, daughter of actress Divya Seth Shah, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2024, in Mumbai. Sources close to the family reveal that Mihika’s death came as a shock; she experienced a fever that quickly escalated to a seizure, leading to her untimely demise. Mihika was the granddaughter of renowned actress Sushma Seth. Despite her family’s prominence, Mihika lived a private life and was still a student, largely staying out of the media spotlight.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A photojournalist “died suddenly”:

Film photojournalist Pradeep Bandekar, favorite of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, passes away due to heart attack

August 11, 2024

Veteran film photojournalist Pradeep Bandekar died on early Sunday morning at his residence due to a heart attack. Bandekar, who was a favourite of many Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shah Rukh Khan, and Sanjay Dutt, was in his early 70s. “He passed away at 2.30 am at his residence in Powai. He started feeling uneasy after he returned home from a family dinner in the early hours of Sunday. His son Prathamesh immediately rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by the doctor,” a source close to the family told PTI. A respected name in the Mumbai media circuit, Bandekar — whose career spanned over four decades — had worked with several leading newspapers of the city.

Link

BJP’s three-time tribal MLA in Rajasthan Amrit Lal Meena passes away at 64

August 8, 2024

Amrit Lal Meena, the BJP’s tribal MLA from Salumber in Udaipur, who was in active politics for over two decades, was admitted to Udaipur’s Maharana Bhupal Government Hospital late on Wednesday, after his health deteriorated suddenly. Meena passed away early on Thursday, following a cardiac arrest. He was 64.

Link

UGC ex-vice chairman H Devaraj passes away at 70 in Chennai

August 9, 2024

Chennai - Former vice chairman of University of Grants Commission (UGC) and professor of Zoology in the University of Madras H Devaraj passed away on away on Friday after he suffered a major cardiac arrest. Devaraj, who lived in Adyar was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai in the morning due to chest pain.

Link

Kottayam DCC general secretary collapse s and dies

August 9, 2024

Kottayam - Kottayam DCC general secretary Joboy George collapsed and died in the city centre on Thursday. He was 45 years old. Joboy collapsed while buying vegetables in the Kottayam city market. Although he was rushed to the hospital, his life could not be saved. The preliminary conclusion is that he died of a heart attack. Joboy was the former Kottayam district president and state general secretary of KSU. A native of Kuravilangad, Joboy had also served as the Youth Congress Parliamentary Constituency President.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Lawyer (38) collapse s during visit to friend's flat, dies of heart attack in Gurgaon

August 7, 2024

Gurgaon - A 38-year-old advocate working for a private law firm in the city was declared dead at a hospital after he collapsed at a friend's flat in Essel Towers on MG Road on Monday evening. Police said the death appears to be due to health reasons, possibly a heart attack, but an autopsy report is awaited. Cops said the advocate joined the law firm around four months back. He went to meet his friend, who is also a colleague in the same firm, at her house in Essel Tower's Pilot Court on Sunday. Cops said the advocate collapsed while he was sitting with his friend and some others. "He was rushed to a nearby private hospital by the people in the flat in an ambulance, and he was declared dead by doctors," Rishi Kant, ACP (East) said.

Link

A policeman “died suddenly”:

CRPF Man dies of heart attack at Navayuga Tunnel, Banihal Distt. Ramban

August 9, 2024

Srinagar, Aug 09 - Sources told News Vibes of India that a Central Reserve Police Force personnel, identified as SI GD Yalla Narsingha Rao of G/60 Bn, deployed at Navayuga Tunnel Banihal, died due to sudden heart attack on Friday evening.

No age reported.

Link

Kottayam girl collapse s during run at school, dies in hospital

August 8, 2024

Kottayam - A girl collapsed during a run in her school at Arpookara and died while undergoing treatment in a hospital here on Thursday. The deceased is Crystal C Lal, daughter of Lal C Louis, of Karipputhattu in Kottayam. Crystal was a Class 7 student at St Philomena's Girls High School, Arpookara. She was taking part in a running race when she collapsed. Though she was rushed to the Children's Hospital of the Kottayam Medical College, where she was put under ventilator support, Crystal could not be saved.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

18-year-old collapse s, dies during football match in Thrissur

August 11, 2024

Thrissur - An 18-year-old collapsed and died while playing football on the turf in Pension Moola, Chembukkavu here. The deceased, Madhav S Pothuval, was a first-year BCom student at St. Thomas College, Thrissur. Despite his teammates immediately rushing him to a nearby private hospital, he could not be saved. Madhav is survived by his father, Sunil Pothuval, a court officer at the High Court, his mother, Poornima, and his younger brother, Manav.

No cause of death reported.

Link

27-year-old woman dies of cardiac arrest in Adilabad

August 8, 2024

Adilabad - A 27-year-old woman, Mamtha, an employee of the Samagra Shiksha scheme, died of a cardiac arrest at Subhashnagar here on Thursday. Mamatha, who worked with a school in Gadiguda mandal, collapsed after which she was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad where she breathed her last while undergoing treatment. She was a physically challenged person.

Link

A soldier “died suddenly”:

A military martyr guarding the border. His health suddenly deteriorated while on duty in Sikkim

August 10, 2024

Army jawan Hauldar Gurveer Singh of Khadial village of Sangrur died while on duty in Sikkim. According to the information received, he went back to duty after taking leave two days ago. Gurveer, who was posted in 19 regiment in the army, suddenly became ill after which he was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Balbir Singh, the brother of the deceased soldier, informed that he received a call from his regiment at about half past noon that Gurvir Singh suddenly fell ill and died during treatment.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mangaluru: Bus passenger suffers heart attack ; dies despite being rushed to hospital by staff

August 6, 2024

On Monday morning at around 8:30 AM, a person who boarded the Pereira bus at Kottara Chowki, traveling from Mangaluru to Manipal, collapsed about 300 meters later at Kodikal Cross. Assistant Professor Linette from a nursing college in Kaup, who was also on the bus, provided first aid as the person was unable to speak. Bus conductor Anil told ‘Udayavani,’ “The person collapsed onto another passenger’s shoulder immediately after boarding the bus. We initially thought it was fits (seizures). We decided to rush him to the hospital as soon as we realized it might be a heart attack.

No age reported.

Link

Goldsmith found dead at home ; cardiac arrest suspected

August 10, 2024

Kundapur - A goldsmith was found dead in his house at Kundapur. The body was found in a decomposed state, and it is suspected that he might have died of a cardiac arrest. The deceased is Santosh Acharya (45). He was unmarried and was pursuing his profession in Kundapur for the past several years. On Friday his elder brother had rang him up but on not receiving response had asked a friend to check. When the friend arrived, foul smell was emanating from his accommodation. Acharya was found dead on his bed with earphones in his ear. Even the fan was running. Reportedly he had sent a good morning message to a friend on Tuesday morning. It is suspected that he succumbed to cardiac arrest later on.

Link

PAKISTAN

Haniya Aslam of Zeb and Haniya passes away

August 12, 2024

Haniya Aslam, one half of the band Zeb and Haniya, cousins who came under the spotlight for being the first Pakistani all-woman band and their Coke Studio outing with Rohail Hyatt with a Dari tune – Bibi sanam jaanam — originally sung by Afghan musician Wahid Qasemi, passed away in Pakistan last night due to a cardiac arrest. She was in her 40s. Her death was confirmed on Instagram by her cousin Zebunissa Bangash (Zeb).

Link

KAZAKHSTAN

The head of the sports department of Almaty died suddenly

August 8, 2024

Almaty - The head of the Almaty Sports Department, Yerden Khairullin, died in Paris during a business trip, inbusiness.kz reports with reference to Interfax-Kazakhstan. The press service of the city akimat did not specify the causes of death of 36-year-old Khairullin. Meanwhile, a number of Kazakh media, citing the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, reported that "according to preliminary data, the cause of death was cardiac arrest."

Link

NEPAL

Singer Prakash Timilsina passes away

August 11, 2024

Noted Nepali singer Prakash Timilsina [37] was found dead on Saturday evening at his residence in Adinath Marg, Lalitpur Metropolitan City-18. The discovery was confirmed by Lalitpur Police spokesperson Naresh Raj Subedi, who stated that Timilsina’s lifeless body was found in his bedroom around 9 pm. The body has been sent to Patan Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. The news of his sudden passing has left the Nepali music industry and his fans in deep mourning.

Link

JAPAN

LIPHLICH vocalist Kuga Shingo passes away

August 10, 2024

We regretfully announce that Kuga Shingo [42], vocalist and founder of the band LIPHLICH, passed away on August 4, 2024. The band has announced their intent to hold a memorial with fans at a later date. All of Kuga’s performances have been canceled and ticket refunds will be issued. The announcement from LIPHLICH’s official site is translated from Japanese – “We would like to inform everyone who supports LIPHLICH that LIPHLICH’s vocalist Kuga Shingo passed away on August 4, 2024. It is very sudden and hard to believe, and all the members are confused and feel deep sadness and regret. Kuga Shingo had recently kicked off solo work.” His solo album PUBLISH DEMO, released under his own name (listed as Shingo Kuga on Spotify), came out in June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

INDONESIA

Sad news, actor Otig Pakis passes away

August 8, 2024

Sad news came from the country’s film industry, actor Otig passed away today, Thursday afternoon. This sad news has been confirmed by Otig's son, Macan Wigit. "Yes, that’s right, he died. He left this afternoon" Said Macan Wigit when contacted by phone. Macan explained that his father died of illness. It is known that Otig, 64, has suffered from rectal cancer for the past few years.

Link

AUSTRALIA

One of Australia’s loudest pro-vaccine voices and host of ‘Anti-Vaxxers Exposed’ documentary, dies after battle with cancer

August 6, 2024

Jane Hansen, a staunch advocate for COVID-19 vaccination and the host of the “Anti-Vaxxers Exposed” documentary has passed away from glioblastoma, a fierce and relentless brain tumor. Hansen, who was in her 50s, succumbed to the disease on the Gold Coast on Tuesday, surrounded by her family. Her death comes just three years after she publicly championed the Pfizer vaccine. She was diagnosed with glioblastoma 18 months ago.

Link

In 2013, Jane Hansen wrote in the Telegraph, “Childcare centres should have the right to ban unvaccinated kids from childcare centres and preschools under a proposed ‘no jab, no play’ policy. The Sunday Telegraph and The Daily Telegraph are today launching a campaign to stop the rise in the number of children succumbing to preventable diseases because parents are failing to have them fully immunized . . .”

https://tinyurl.com/yc7af6jp

Rising Labor star found dead at home

August 7, 2024

A woman touted as a possible future Labor leader has been found dead at her home. Sarah Carter, 45, died “suddenly” at her home in Melbourne’s northwest. She was found by police at 3.45 pm on Tuesday. Her death is not being treated as suspicious. Ms Carter was a councillor on Maribyrnong Council, in Melbourne’s west, which covered suburbs including Footscray, Yarraville and Tottenham as well as Maribyrnong itself.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Boy, 13, who came home with a headache dies suddenly just days later

August 7, 2024

Chance Peniongo woke up on June 20 and started his day as he would any other as he headed to school. "He didn’t seem off in any which way," Rose shared with 7NEWS. However, several hours later, Regina Rose received a call to pick up her son, who was complaining of headaches. Initially attributing his symptoms to a common cold, Regina soon realized something was seriously wrong when Chance's condition rapidly deteriorated. He suffered seizures and was rushed first to a hospital in Echuca and then airlifted to The Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne, Australia. Doctors diagnosed Chance with influenza A, which had led to a severe brain condition known as acute necrotising encephalitis. Despite being placed on life support for several days, 13-year-old Chance passed away just six days after falling ill. A month after her son’s death, Regina spoke to 7NEWS, reflecting on her son’s life and the devastating impact of the rare disease. "There was a big difference from looking at him that morning to looking at him at lunchtime," she said. "I could see that he wasn’t well." Chance’s symptoms, initially limited to headaches, worsened overnight. The following morning, Regina was alarmed to hear Chance moaning and found him unresponsive, prompting an emergency call. "I didn’t know much about influenza A, but it still for me, didn’t explain the seizures," Regina said. "I didn’t understand it."

Link

Tributes for ‘absolute gentleman’ who died in Australia

August 7, 2024

Tributes have been paid to an ‘absolute gentleman’ from Co Galway who has passed away in Australia. Kevin Ruane from Ballybrit, Co Galway, was living in Perth, Australia, when he unexpectedly passed away, with friends of the ‘lovely and pleasant lad’ starting a crowdfunding attempt to bring him home to his family in the West of Ireland.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brent Kenneth (Brent) Cleland, 60

August 10, 2024

Australia - Passed away in hospital in Australia on 2 August 2024, after a short illness, aged 60. Forever loved and missed. Our hearts are broken. Gone too soon. Rest in peace Brent.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John "Johnny" Cave, 73

August 10, 2024

Melbourne, Victoria - Unexpectedly passed, in Melbourne, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, aged 73. Thanks to the Geelong Hospital staff for their care of John.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lee-ann Kennedy, 56

August 5, 2024

Hervey Bay, Queensland - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Aged 56, originally from Gore, Lee-ann lived in Hervey Bay.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Gisborne music legend to be farewelled on Saturday

August 9, 2024

Gisborne - Musician, bar owner and devoted local music promoter Darryl Monteith will be farewelled at a funeral service in the Showgrounds Park Event Centre tomorrow afternoon. The service will start at 1 pm and will be livestreamed. The owner-operator of Smash Palace died suddenly at home on Monday afternoon at the age of 59. His passing was a “devastating shock” to his family and many other people in Tairāwhiti and throughout New Zealand.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Douglas KC Ewen, 56

August 8, 2024

Wellington - Kings Counsel. On 3 August 2024, aged 56, at Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington. Surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness. Douglas leaves a successful career in NZ law. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice in memory of Douglas would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: Ewen is still registered with the law society until 30/06/2025. Lawyers were not mandated, however it was very difficult to do Court work, as testing multiple times was required:

https://www.lawsociety.org.nz/register/douglas-alexander-ewen-kc/

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Hamilton Boys’ High teacher dies after collapsing in class, remembered as ‘man of mana’

August 8, 2024

A relief teacher at Hamilton Boys High School has died in Waikato Hospital after collapsing during class from a coronary. Leighton Edwards, 58, had just returned to Aotearoa from a teaching career across Asia. He began relieving at Hamilton Boys High School three weeks ago. He was a “talented sportsman” who loved football and rugby in national and international tournaments, said close friend Hamish Fletcher. He had played in Scotland’s Melrose Sevens Tournament and had been a reserve player at the Hong Kong Sevens in a team with Jonah Lomu, Christian Cullen and Adrian Cashmore.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

One dead after crash near Nelson

August 8, 2024

Nelson, Tasman - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in the Tasman district yesterday evening. Police were notified of the crash, on Main Rd in Hope, southwest of Nelson, about 6.15 pm. The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene, police said in a statement this morning.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Motorcyclist dies after crash in Hawke’s Bay community of Poukawa

August 6, 2024

Hawke's Bay - A motorcyclist has died after a serious crash in Hawke’s Bay this evening. Emergency services responded to Mutiny Rd, Poukawa, following reports of a collision involving a motorcycle at about 5.10 pm. “The rider died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said. Police confirmed no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Police treating death of infant in North Canterbury as ‘unexplained’

August 6, 2024

Canterbury - Police are investigating the death of an infant at a North Canterbury property. A police spokesperson said the baby died yesterday morning and the death was being treated as “unexplained”. “Police are working to determine the circumstances.” An autopsy was performed today, police said.

Link

Christchurch police investigating unexplained death

August 6, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - A person has died in Christchurch in what police are describing as “unexplained” circumstances. Police were called to a house on Linwood Ave shortly before 11am. St John and Fire and Emergency NZ staff were also called to the property.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Police investigating after person found dead in Ruakākā

August 5, 2024

Ruakākā, Northland - Police are investigating yet another unexplained death in Northland, after a body was found in Ruakākā on Monday afternoon. An investigation into the circumstances of the death is under way and at this stage it is being treated as unexplained. “Further information will be provided when we are in a position to do so,” a police spokesperson said. The death is the second unexplained fatality in Northland in days, as police continue investigations into the unexplained death of a Dargaville mother of eight.

No age reported.

Link

Lynette Loris Reed

August 5, 2024

Eden Terrace, Auckland - Passed away on 20 July 2024, after a short fight with cancer, which was triggered by the Spike Protein of the Covid booster. Donations to the Cancer Society appreciated.

No age reported.

Link

Note: Of the 20 comments currently on Reed’s obituary, almost all express thanks for being honest and brave in naming what one commenter called “that awful thing they made you have”:

“Lynette was an intelligent, capable and kind woman with a fierce determination to beat Turbo cancer but it ultimately overwhelmed her. She had a firm conviction that the Covid booster had caused the return of her cancer after prior successful surgery some years previously.”

Mark Christian Reyes Reyes, 28

August 7, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On July 30, 2024, died peacefully in the care of ambulance staff, at the age of 28 years. Special thanks to the staff of Christchurch Hospital for taking great care of Mark during these past few months. Mark is indebted for all the support and love his friends have given him through the years. In addition, he is very grateful to his workmates who deeply inspired Mark through their presence and contribution.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dr Blair Nicholas "Blair" McMaster

August 10, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Died August 1, 2024, at Summerset Life Care, Avonhead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Note: McMaster was an adjunct appointment in the Computer Science and Software Engineering department of the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Canterbury (see below link). UC mandated staff and students to receive Covid 'vaccination'.

Link

Dawn Rene Lucia, 66

August 10, 2024

Carterton, Wairarapa - (Acupuncturist). On August 2nd, 2024, peacefully at home, after a courageous battle with leukemia, aged 66 years. Much-loved auntie to all her nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer NZ.

Link

Note: All health professionals in NZ were mandated to receive Covid 'vaccination' from approx November 2021 to September 2022.

Matthew William David (Matt) Gibson, 33

August 8, 2024

Meadowbank, Auckland - Aged 33 years. Passed away on 2 August 2024, as the result of an unexpected medical event. A loving and thoughtful young man, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends, and Billy the Cat.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laura Charlotte Taylor, 26

August 10, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Left us too soon. Unexpectedly on August 6, 2024, aged 26 years. In lieu of flowers and in honour of Laura's much loved cat Max, donations can be made to the SPCA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carol Ann (nee Yeomans) Holmes, 71

August 10, 2024

Matamata, Waikato - Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, 6 August 2024. Aged 71 years. Carol's family would like to thank St John Ambulance and the Matamata Fire Brigade for their service. Donations may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Anne (Margo) Jackson, 73

August 10, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - On August 8, 2024, passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital after a short illness, aged 73.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Neville John Beattie, 65

August 10, 2024

Kaiapoi, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, after a courageous fight against cancer, aged 65 years. Many thanks to the staff at Annaliese Haven Rest Home who cared for Neville in his final weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Association would be greatly appreciated.

Link

Janice Moira Lamont, 56

August 10, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On July 31, 2024, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 56 years. Always Loved, Never Forgotten.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Note: There is a reference to Lamont’s death being sudden under 'memories and condolences' at the bottom of the page.

Mark William Stephen Nutsford

August 10, 2024

Wiri, Auckland - With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Mark William Stephen Nutsford of Otahuhu, Auckland. Mark passed peacefully in his sleep after a staunch fight with cancer in the early hours of Wednesday, 7th of August 2024.

No age reported.

Link

Dawn Margaret Colman, 73

August 10, 2024

Stratford, Taranaki - Dawn passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 7th August 2024, after a short cancer battle, in her 73rd year.

Link

Susan Alice (Sue) Weller

August 10, 2024

Howick, Auckland - Passed away Monday, 5th August 2024, from a short illness. You've been set free Mum. No more pain. You have always shown pure strength for yourself and your family. Never giving up. We all know you are watching over us. Love you big time.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David Charles Olds

August 10, 2024

Auckland - Arrived early, left early. Passed away suddenly on Saturday, 3rd August 2024, in Atlanta. Much loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A good friend to all his many worldwide friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Shirley Barbara Hol

August 10, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On Wednesday, August 8, 2024, at Nurse Maude Hospice, after a short illness. Special thanks to all the staff at Nurse Maude Hospice and Essie Summers Retirement Village.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David Murray Quested

August 10, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Died August 6, 2024, after a short illness, at Christchurch Hospital surrounded by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ernest Malcolm Leonard "Sam" Staines

August 10, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly on August 7, 2024, at home in the arms of his loving daughter. Sam was a very respected friend to many. Now playing golf in Heaven.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Susan Elizabeth "Susy" French, 75

August 10, 2024

Wellington - 08.11.1948 – 31.07.2024. It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Susy following a short battle with cancer. Susy will be sorely missed by all those who knew her. No flowers please, instead the family would love you to light a candle in memory or give a donation to the Cancer Society of New Zealand.

Link

Lucy Nora "Georgie" Broughton, 75

August 9, 2024

Invercargil, Southland - Passed suddenly on Monday, August 5, 2024, aged 75 years, at Dunedin Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sheryl Enid Grouwstra

August 9, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Passed away quite unexpectedly on 5 August 2024. Murph, you will be sorely missed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Maxwell Joseph Davies, 75

August 8, 2024

Katikati, Bay of Plenty - Passed away at home on 06 August 2024, surrounded by whanau after a short illness. Aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Anthony Bulman, 72

August 8, 2024

Blenheim, Marlborough - After a short but hard battle, he passed away with his close family by his side. The coolest enthusiast of cars, fishing, and dogs. Heartfelt thanks to A&E, HDU at Wairau Hospital and the Marlborough Hospice. "We will miss the happy go lucky and the ‘all good’ guy".

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Wayne Jellyman, 67

August 8, 2024

Blenheim, Marlborough - eg. NO. R764500. On August 2, 2024, peacefully at Redwood Lifestyle Care, after a short illness, in his 67th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian David Jones, 57

August 8, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, 5 August 2024. Aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lloyd Euan Blythen

August 8, 2024

Warkworth, Auckland - Suddenly at home. "A great loss to his family and friends."

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Roy Thomas

August 8, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury – Suddenly, at Christchurch Hospital, on Monday, August 5, 2024. In lieu of flowers, online donations to the SPCA would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Yan Karl Glavin, 49

August 7, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - passed away suddenly at home on August 5, 2024, aged 49, with his loving wife and best friend Pam by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Stephen "Jock" Cournane, 65

August 7, 2024

Alexandra, Otago - Unexpectedly, on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yan Karl Glavin, 49

August 7, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly at home on August 5, 2024, aged 49. Comedic genius and #1 Highlanders fan who will be terribly missed. "We will be forever grateful for your presence, laughter, and love in our lives".

No cause of death reported.

Link

Graham "Tas" Taylor, 74

August 7, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away unexpectedly at Christchurch Hospital, on Friday, August 2, 2024, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kerry Rex Kilgour

August 7, 2024

Meadowbank, Auckland - Passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital on Saturday, 3rd August 2024, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ralph Sydney Woodhouse

August 7, 2024

Foxton, Wellington - Passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, 4th August 2024. Ralph will be deeply missed by all his Family and Friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Colleen Ann Norman, 71

August 6, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - We sadly announce the sudden passing of Colleen, aged 71 years, on Thursday, August 1, 2024, after a courageous battle following illness at Southland Hospital, Invercargill.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ruth Diana Knox

August 6, 2024

Mangere, Auckland - On Friday, 2 August 2024, suddenly at her home in Auckland.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Bernard Unverricht

August 6, 2024

Havelock North, Hawke's Bay - Passed away peacefully after a short illness, on 1st August 2024, at Duart Hospital. Loving uncle to all his nephews. Peter has enjoyed the companionship of many dear friends over the years with whom he has shared memorable times. Thanks to the staff of the Emergency Department and Ward 2 of Hastings District Hospital and Duart Hospital for the support and care of Peter during this time.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Gerald Lambeth, 69

August 5, 2024

Whangarei, Northland - Passed away suddenly, 30th July 2024, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Jon Peters, 52

August 5, 2024

Auckland - Born 24 January 1972. David passed away suddenly on 30 July 2024. Special friend to all aunties, uncles, and cousins that would always get a chuckle from his antics, which kept us all on our toes. Will be sorely missed by us all and his friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colleen Dorothy (nee Sullivan) Retemayer

August 5, 2024

Mangere, Auckland - After a short illness, we are saddened to announce the passing of our family matriarch, Colleen Dorothy Retemeyer (Nee Sullivan). Passed peacefully surrounded by her whanau on August 2nd, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Beverley Mary Zeta (Bev) (nee Jurkovich) Shaw

August 5, 2024

Auckland - Passed away after a short illness on 1 August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link