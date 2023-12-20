More notable deaths: Chinese actress Zhou Zhiruo; Russian journos Anna Tsareva (35), Andrei Konstantinov; Japanese sumo wrestler Nenyama; NZ double bassist Tony Rive

MOROCCO

Death of former Moroccan international Abderrahim El Ouakili

December 18, 2023

Former Moroccan international, Abderrahim El Ouakili, died Monday in Germany, at the age of 53, we learned from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation. Ouakili, who played as a midfielder, had worn the jersey of the national football team during the 1990s and notably took part in the 1998 World Cup in France. He played for several German clubs, including Mainz, Munich 1860, TeBe Berlin and Karlsruhe.

No cause of death reported.

ZIMBABWE

Gospel Singer Terry G Dead at 37 Following Hospitalization: Cause of Death Determined

December 14, 2023

Multiple media outlets confirmed musician-actor Terry G's death following his recent hospitalization. According to his manager, Edison December, Terry G died on Thursday, December 14, following a cardiac arrest while he was at the Arundel Hospital. His death came after his mother, Violet Green, asked everyone for prayers as he was in critical condition. Aside from his sudden heart problem, he was also diagnosed with cerebral palsy as soon as he was born. He reportedly had lung disease, as well. A fan said on X, "Rip Terry G. We losing young people as a nation day by day."

SOUTH AFRICA

Renowned South African musician Zahara has died at 35

December 11, 2023

Renowned musician Zahara, born Bulelwa Mkutukana, has tragically died at the age of 35. The multi-award-winning artist breathed her last at a private hospital in Johannesburg on Monday night. The news was confirmed by Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture Zizi Kodwa, who expressed his deep sorrow on social media. According to reports, Zahara had been hospitalized a week prior, shortly after celebrating her birthday on November 9.

No cause of death reported.

UKRAINE

Two soldiers “died suddenly”:

Three children were left without a father: the heart of a soldier from the Lviv region suddenly stopped beating

December 14, 2023

Lviv - Suddenly, the heart of a resident of the Verbiv community of the Lviv region, a defender, a loving husband, a father of three children, a staff sergeant, a platoon commander, a soldier Mykhailo Shynkaruk, stopped beating.

No age or cause of death reported.

The Kalush community in the Ivano-Frankivsk region will say goodbye to 27-year-old soldier Marian Turhanov

December 12, 2023

Ivano-Frankivsk - In the Kalush community in Ivano-Frankivsk oblast, they will say goodbye to 27-year-old serviceman Marian Turganov. The soldier's heart suddenly stopped during military training.

No cause of death reported.

RUSSIA

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

Deputy editor-in-chief, 35, of Putin's 'favourite propagandist newspaper' is found dead at her home in Moscow

December 13, 2023

The 35-year-old deputy editor-in-chief of Vladimir Putin's 'favourite propagandist newspaper' has been found dead at her home in Moscow. Anna Tsareva, the deputy editor of pro-Putin newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda, was found by her father after he became worried he hadn't seen her for a couple of days. Initial reports say there was no indication of a break-in to her apartment or any 'signs of a violent death'. It is understood she had developed an unspecified acute respiratory viral infection, and had suffered a high fever for several days. However, Shot media reported today that it is suspected she died of 'acute heart failure'.

The founder of Fontanka and the author of Bandit Petersburg, Andrei Konstantinov, has died

December 13, 2023

In St. Petersburg, journalist, writer, and founder of the Agency for Investigative Journalism, Fontanka and 47news, Andrei Konstantinov, died at the age of 60, the publications report. The journalist died on the morning of December 13 in his apartment; he had been seriously ill for the last year. Konstantinov is the author of the books “The Underworld of Russia”, “Lawyer”, “Journalist”, “Writer” and others; Based on his novels, the series “Gangster Petersburg” was filmed.

No cause of death reported.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

In the Special Military Operation zone, Saratov soldier Yevgeny Kovalev died suddenly

December 13, 2023

Saratov - On the territory of the special operation, a resident of the Balashovsky district of the Saratov region, Evgeny Petrovich Kovalev, died. The tragic news was announced on his official page on the social network Vkontakte, by the head of the municipal district, Pavel Petrakov, who offered condolences to the relatives of the soldier. Evgeny Kovalev was 34 years old. He comes from the village of Stary Khoper in Balashov. He participated in the NWO as a mobilized. On December 1, he died suddenly while performing official tasks.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

The AOKB Reported the Sudden Death of a Colleague

December 10, 2023

Amur - In the Amur region, obstetrician-gynecologist of the highest category Maxim Borzunov died suddenly. For the last four years of his life, he was an employee of the gynecology department of the AOKB. This was announced on Friday, December 8, in the telegram account of the Amur Regional Clinical Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

INDIA

A doctor “died suddenly” (among four others):

5 more youths suffer heart attack in Gujarat, dead ly heart attack or cardiac arrest continues

December 12, 2023

Gujarat: A series of fatal heart attacks or cardiac arrests are continuing today, in a very worrying manner of the youth, in which there is no time to save, to get treatment. Rajkot: A 22-year-old young doctor died of an attack at his home in Rajkot today, police said. According to the details received, 22-year-old Dr. Avinash Vaishnav was working as a medical officer at Gokul Hospital in Rajkot. In addition, his internship was also going on at the health center at Shapar. In the hospital, he was mostly on night duty, according to which he was sleeping at home in the afternoon yesterday, and did not wake up. So the youth was taken to Gokul Hospital, his place of duty, where he was declared dead.

In the second incident, a man named Keshavji Devrajbhai Maghodiya (44) had gone shopping at Gujri Bazaar on the banks of Rangamati River in Jamnagar. At around 4.45 pm, he suddenly complained of chest pain in the market, became unconscious, and was rushed to GG Hospital in Jamnagar, where he was declared dead. The B division police conducted an investigation. The deceased is said to be a resident of Amura village in Jamnagar Taluka.

Apart from this, 3 people died suddenly in Surat today. Kajalben Piyushbhai Dobria, 37, currently residing in Sarthana Surat, was at her home yesterday when she was rushed to a private hospital where she was declared brought dead. Srinivas Anant Ramlu, 43, a resident of Godadara area of Surat, died after he suddenly fainted while having dinner at home last night. In the third incident, 47-year-old Deepubhai Bhavani Soni, a resident of Rameshwar Nagar in Limbayat, Surat, died last evening due to deteriorating health.

Youth studying in Class-12 dies of heart attack in Mehsana's Bahucharaji

December 11, 2023

Mehsana - The number of deaths due to heart attack at a young age in the state continues. A 17-year-old man died of a heart attack in Mandali village of Bahucharaji in Mehsana district. A young man named Sedhabhai Rabari, who was studying in Class-12, suffered a heart attack. He was sleeping at night when he suddenly had an attack. There was a sense of mourning among the people when the young man was attacked in a small village.

Rajkot: 40-year-old farmer dies of heart attack in Rajkot

December 13, 2023

Rajkot: The death toll from heart attacks continues in the state. Today one more person has died of heart attack. Raidhanbhai Talshibhai Metadiya (40), a resident of Bhadla Veraval village in Jasdan, was rushed to Rajkot Civil Hospital for immediate treatment after informing his family members about the sudden chest pain. Intensive treatment was started here. But late in the night, there was a crisis in the family.

CHINA

The prettiest Zhou Zhiruo on screen died suddenly

December 12, 2023

According to Chinese-language entertainment media, Zhuhai My [57] suffered sudden health problems at her home in Beijing's Xinyi District villa in the early morning hours of December 11 and was later found to be breathless. She was rushed to the hospital, but did not survive, as family and relatives in Hong Kong could not arrive in time, the confirmation of information about the actor's death was delayed. The management unit remained silent, waiting until the hospital announced the state of death, after which the official information was revealed to the press.

No cause of death reported.

JAPAN

Former Sekiwake Terao's master Nenyama passed away at the age of 60

December 17, 2023

Former Sekiwake Terao's Seniyama Oyakata (real name Yoshifumi Fukuzono), who took the world by storm with his energetic sumo wrestling and sweet mask, passed away on the 17th at a hospital in Tokyo. He was 60 years old. Despite his slender 116 kg body, he boasted the nickname "Iron Man" and was ranked among the top 10 players of all time with numerous appearances, including total appearances. He had been suffering from heart problems such as arrhythmia. He missed last month's Kyushu tournament and was hospitalized for about two months. He was then discharged from the hospital and continued rehabilitation in preparation for a comeback, but his condition suddenly deteriorated.

INDONESIA

Suddenly Fell While Pedaling a Pedicab, Kedungupit Sragen Resident Dies

December 15, 2023

Sragen — The man named Marno Marto Wiyono, 63, suddenly lost consciousness and fell before being declared dead at RSUD.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Mojokerto Motorist Dies Suddenly , Suspected of Heart attack

December 15, 2023

Mojokerto, VIVA Jatim - A 43-year-old motorcyclist suddenly fell while driving on Jalan KH Nawawi, Magersari District, Mojokerto City. The victim is suspected of having a heart attack. Eyewitness Rudiharto, 52, said the victim drove from the north. Upon arrival at the scene, the victim stopped for a moment and then suddenly fell. Seeing this, Rudiharto and his friends immediately approached the victim to help him. However, shortly after that, the victim breathed his last at the scene.

AUSTRALIA

Colin Burgess, original AC/DC drummer, dies at 77

December 17, 2023

Sydney - Colin Burgess, the original drummer for the Australian rock band AC/DC, has died at the age of 77, due to unknown reasons. The Sydney-born rock star had previously been added to the Hall of Fame and was widely renowned for his contributions to the iconic band. In a post shared to Instagram on Saturday by the rock band, its members offered their condolences to the drummer and thanked him for their time together.

No cause of death reported.

Rising star bodybuilder Kristyn Lia dead aged 39 just months after career-best at contest

December 14, 2023

A rising star in the bodybuilding scene has died, aged just 39, months after she achieved her career best at a professional competition. As news of Kristyn Lia's death spread, tributes poured in from fellow competitors and fans. A heartbroken cousin said she was in "complete and utter shock" over Kristyn's passing. Her cause of death has not been made public. Just months before her death she had placed third in the IFBB Atlanta Pro competition. She just moved to USA from Australia to get her bodybuilding career started.

No cause of death reported.

Tragic loss': Community shocked after 20-year-old Berwick soccer player dies

December 19, 2023

A community in Melbourne's south-east is mourning the loss of a young promising soccer player who died over the weekend. Jeremias Sprague, also known as 'Jem', tragically died after suffering from a suspected heart attack last Friday. The 20-year-old was the captain of the 2023 Berwick City SC Reserves, based in Narre Warren North and was heavily involved in a number of south-eastern clubs.

South Australian football coordinator Ashleigh Young dies at 31

December 15, 2023

An inspirational women's football coordinator who encouraged girls to pursue their sporting dreams has suddenly died at the age of 31. Ashleigh Young [left] died while surrounded by her family on Thursday night following complications with asthma. Ms Young was the Female Football Coordinator at the Norwood Football Club, in Adelaide, and the Director of Sport and Recreation at private girls’ school, Wilderness. In a statement on Friday, the Norwood Football Club remembered Ms Young as 'a mother figure, a sister, a friend, a mentor, and a confidant'.

Mum-of-five dies suddenly after celebrating her eighth wedding anniversary with family

December 13, 2023

Queensland - The unexpected death of an Australian mum, just aged 33, has left her five children and husband heartbroken as friends rally round to raise funds. Chelsea Turvey, from Coolum Beach on the Sunshine Coast, tragically passed away on December 6, just after she had celebrated her eighth wedding anniversary with her husband, Jamie, and their children Atreyu, Alexis, Kruize, Jaxon and Tyson. The cause of her death is still not publicly known and Chelsea's best friend, Hollie Simpson, has started a fundraiser on behalf of the grief-stricken family to help provide support during this testing time.

NEW ZEALAND

A double bassist “died suddenly”:

Anthony Peter Golding (Tony) Rive, 75

December 11, 2023

Newtown, Wellington - With deep sadness, we announce the passing of our father, Anthony Peter Golding Rive (Tony), who after a battle with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, died peacefully in his sleep at Te Hopai Home and Hospital, on 3 December 2023, aged 75. Tony was a highly talented and respected professional musician who for 40 years, played double bass in the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra and Wellington Symphonia, and through his music, brought beauty to the world. Special thanks to Trish and the amazing team at Te Hopai, who cared for Tony over the last few weeks.

Golf club president confirmed dead in tramping incident

December 13, 2023

Lake Hāwea - Lake Hāwea Golf Club president Steve Smith died in a tramping incident on Saturday, police say. He fell about 50m down a mountain from Breast Hill Track, near Lake Hāwea, Sergeant Darren Cranfield confirmed. Sgt Cranfield said police were now investigating on behalf of the coroner what happened before Mr Smith fell from a narrow part of the track. He could not comment on the cause; for example, whether it was the conditions or a medical event. Mr Smith had been tramping with a friend, who called emergency services. The Otago Regional Rescue Helicopter flew to the site and Mr Smith was treated for injuries sustained in the fall but did not survive, Sgt Cranfield said.

No age or cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Nancy Marion (nee Reed) Benard

December 13, 2023

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away at Eventhorpe Rest Home in Hamilton, after a short illness, on Tuesday 12th December, 2023. Family was always important to her. She was also a passionate teacher who cared for her students and loved everything French.

No age or cause of death reported.

David John Balchin

December 13, 2023

Manurewa, Auckland - Beloved Husband, Father, Grandpa, Brother and Son, David John Balchin, went to be with Jesus his Saviour, Saturday 9th December, in the evening, after a cardiac arrest, while enjoying his treasured daily farm walk with his dear wife Chris.

No age reported.

Karyn Marie (nee Sosich) McFadyen, 64

December 16, 2023

Howick, Auckland - Passed away unexpectedly on 11 December 2023, aged 64.

No cause of death reported.

Kyle Jared Boniface, 47

December 16, 2023

Albany, Auckland - Born 28 November 1977. Died suddenly, 6 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Derek Alexander Stirling, 62

December 16, 2023

Hastings, Hawke's Bay - On December 13, 2023, passed suddenly after a short illness, aged 62 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice in memory of Derek would be gratefully received and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Beni Noetzli, 63

December 16, 2023

Havelock North, Hawke's Bay - With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Beni Noetzli, on 9th December 2023, aged 63.

No cause of death reported.

John Albert Pateman, 70

December 16, 2023

Timaru, Canterbury - Passed away after a short illness, on December 10, 2023, at Timaru Hospital, aged 70.

No cause of death reported.

Janice May Shore, 69

December 16, 2023

Timaru, Canterbury - 26.1.1954 - 11.12.2023 Aged 69 years young. Suddenly but peacefully in ICU, surrounded by her much-loved family. "Death is too negative for me, so I will be popping off for a long cup of tea. Do splash out on two bags in the pot and for God sakes make sure the water is hot!"

No cause of death reported.

Ian Leonard (Bowie) Morgan

December 16, 2023

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away suddenly on 8th December 2023, in Hamilton. Will be sadly missed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sharon May Turley

December 16, 2023

Orewa, Auckland - Sharon passed away suddenly at home, on 6th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christine Joy Malaghan

December 16, 2023

Meadowbank, Auckland – Peacefully, on 14th December at Auckland Hospital. Well Chris, after a courageous battle you're now free to knit to your heart's content while enjoying a gin and tonic or two with your loving mum and dad. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Malaghan Institute (biomedical research on immunology and immunotherapy) would be greatly appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Paterson

December 16, 2023

Levin, Manawatu-Wanganui - After a brief illness, on Monday 11 December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert Waaka

December 16, 2023

Upper Hutt, Wellington - Passed peacefully after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lex Evans

December 16, 2023

Timaru, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly, on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. "He will always be remembered, forever in our hearts".

No age or cause of death reported.

Stewart Walter Rickard

December 15, 2023

Waihi, Waikato - Passed away suddenly on December 13th, 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Barrie John Pennell

December 15, 2023

Pukekohe, Auckland - Passed away suddenly but peacefully, on Tuesday, 12 December 2023. The rocky road has come to the end. Rest in peace Barrie. We love you.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robyn May Wood, 70

December 14, 2023

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Passed away on the 8th December 2023, aged 70 years. Special thanks to the staff and doctors at the Oncology Unit at Taranaki Base Hospital, and also Te Rangimarie Hospice Taranaki.

No cause of death reported.

Pamela Raewynne Trimble

December 14, 2023

Mount Eden, Auckland - Passed away peacefully, on 12 December 2023, after a short illness. 'Forever in our hearts.'

No age or cause of death reported.

Hilary Anne Aro

December 14, 2023

Auckland - Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on 9th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Monica Lim, 68

December 13, 2023

Johnsonville, Wellington - 30th June 1955 - 11th December 2023, aged 68. Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donations be made to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Joseph (Dutchie) Wijdeven, 58

December 13, 2023

Pukekohe, Auckland - Born March 25, 1965. Dutchie passed away suddenly on Friday 8 December, 2023. Our message to those who loved him; "Don't remember him with sadness, don't remember him with tears, remember all the good times you shared with him throughout the years."

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Frederick Maynard, 34

December 13, 2023

Christchurch, Canterbury - On December 7, 2023, aged 34 years. Special thanks to Christchurch Hospital staff who have cared for Jonny.

No cause of death reported.

Melanie Jayne Sincock, 51

December 13, 2023

Rangiora, Canterbury - Passed away unexpectedly on December 8, 2023, aged 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Merle Nina Pauline Mounsey

December 13, 2023

Auckland - On 11 December 2023, passed away peacefully at Auckland Hospital. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to the Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sheila Isobel (nee Johnstone) Helleur

December 13, 2023

Albany, Auckland - Passed away after a brief battle with cancer, on Monday 11 December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lindsay Neal Andrews

December 13, 2023

Johnsonville, Wellington – Peacefully, on 10th December 2023, at Longview Rest Home. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Terence Lloyd (Lloyd) Elliott

December 13, 2023

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Passed away suddenly but peacefully, at Tauranga Hospital, on Saturday, 9th of December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

David John Masters Perry

December 13, 2023

Paraparaumu, Wellington - Died peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Geoffrey Kent (Parker) Shelley, 62

December 12, 2023

Havelock North, Hawke's Bay - Passed at home, on Friday 8 December, in Hastings, after a short struggle with cancer at the age of 62.

Shayne Peter Forrester, 57

December 12, 2023

Kaiapoi, Canterbury - 25.9.1966 - 08.12.2023. Shayne passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends at Christchurch Hospital. The family would like to recognise the excellent care Shayne received from the team on Ward 5B at Christchurch Public Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Ward 5B is oncology .

Pauline May Roke, 66

December 12, 2023

Henderson, Auckland - Passed away suddenly, at Waitakere Hospital, aged 66.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Coral Paulsen, 74

December 12, 2023

Waihi, Waikato - On December 10th, 2023, unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital. Aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kimbaley Rae Pearce, 29

December 12, 2023

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Peacefully at Te Rangimarie Hospice on Saturday, 9 December 2023, aged 29. Kim's family wish to extend their special thanks to the team at Te Rangimarie Hospice for their exceptional care of Kim.

No cause of death reported.

Lorraine Joy Walker

December 12, 2023

Pukerua Bay, Wellington – Peacefully, on December 8th, 2023, at Wellington Hospital. Family would like to thank the Doctors and Nurses for their loving care of Lorraine. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Cancer Society would be very much appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Premchand Chittibomma

December 12, 2023

Henderson, Auckland - A loving husband, father, son, brother and so much to so many people! His selfless love and kindness touched all of our lives, leaving behind a legacy of pure joy and deeply cherished memories.

No age or cause of death reported.

A GoFundMe page for a male of the same name (which was started within the last week) references sudden passing due to a heart attack :

https://www.gofundme.com/f/premchand-chittibomma-greatest-sonfatherfriend

Grant Adrian Evans

December 12, 2023

Wellington - Passed suddenly, on Sunday 10 December 2023, in Wellington.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter John O'Neill, 68

December 11, 2023

Timaru, Canterbury - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Peter (68), suddenly, at Timaru Hospital, on December 8, 2023. A witty and cheerful mate, Peter will be remembered for his warm spirit.

No cause of death reported.

Emma Casey Rooney, 39

December 11, 2023

Ashburton, Canterbury - On December 8, 2023, peacefully, at Hospice South Canterbury, surrounded by her family, aged 39 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice would be much appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Ann Goldsworthy, 71

December 11, 2023

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Passed unexpectedly at home on Wednesday 6th December 2023, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

