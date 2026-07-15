A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (110)

July 12, 2026

Lindsey Graham, a longtime Republican senator, has died. He was 71. The South Carolina lawmaker’s office announced in a social media post that he died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 11. “On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” the statement read. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.” According to NBC News, emergency services responded to reports of a “cardiac arrest” at Graham’s Capitol Hill home on Saturday night. The South Carolina politician’s cause of death has not been publicly confirmed at this time. Graham’s death comes just days after his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ukraine. Graham was scheduled to appear on NBC News’ Meet the Press to discuss his visit to Ukraine on Sunday.

Researcher’s notes - Graham was “vaccinated,” and was among the few Republican senators who strongly pushed “vaccination”. In April 2021, Graham said, “I’ve been vaccinated [sic], and I’m glad I did. If you haven’t been vaccinated [sic], get vaccinated [sic]. I think the vaccine [sic] is safe, I think it’s effective, and I want to congratulate all the volunteers.... It is a military-like operation from the time you get here to the time you get your vaccination [sic], it is pretty quick.” Waving away from informed consent, Graham said, “There’s a lot of stuff on the internet. This is safe [sic]. I took it early on to try to show that I’m willing to take it. You’ll be doing yourself, your family, and the state a great service.” https://www.lgraham.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/2021/4/graham-applauds-south-carolina-vaccination-efforts Lindsey Graham Dies Suddenly After 14th COVID Booster Graham says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 despite “vaccination.” Graham said he was glad he got the “vaccine” because without it, “I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.” https://wlos.com/news/local/lindsey-graham-tests-positive-covid-despite-vaccination Last evening, the Washington Post confirmed, “Lindsey Graham died of aortic dissection, preliminary medical report says” Could spike protein-mediated fibrosis predispose to aortic dissection?

No cause of death reported.

July 13, 2026

Scott Bryce, the two-time Daytime Emmy nominee beloved for playing Craig Montgomery on hit CBS soap opera As the World Turns, has died at 68. News of his death began circulating Sunday evening, July 12, after his longtime friend and former costar Lucie Arnaz shared it in a Facebook post that has since been taken down, according to MichelfreemanTV.com. Bryce had been diagnosed with Stage 3 esophageal and stomach cancer back in 2025, and he’d credited catching it early as a major factor in his treatment, as reported by Soapoperanews. For a while, he shared encouraging updates with fans, reporting that he was on the mend. Arnaz revealed that his cancer had ultimately returned.

Researcher’s note - As an actor working in 2021 and 2022, under SAG-AFTRA’s Return-to-Work protocols, Bryce would very likely have been required to be “vaccinated”: https://www.sagaftra.org/sites/default/files/7-19-21 RTW Agreement (Fully Executed) (00249626xBE9D7).PDF?utm_source=chatgpt.com

July 8, 2026

Cristina Sanz, the beloved star of A&E’s groundbreaking reality docuseries Born This Way, has tragically passed away at the age of 36. The news was confirmed by her heartbroken parents, Mariano and Beatriz, who revealed that the Emmy-winning television personality suffered a sudden cardiac arrest on Monday, July 6, while attending her local day program. Announcing the news of her death on social media, her parents wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that our daughter, Cristina, passed away Monday morning. She suffered a sudden cardiac arrest while at her Day Program and was rushed to the hospital. Her death was a total shock and unexpected. We will forever treasure the gift of her life. We will all carry in our hearts the wonderful ‘Cristina moments’ that she gave us.”

July 12, 2026

Barbara Ling, the Oscar-winning production designer who transformed present-day Los Angeles into 1969 Hollywood for Quentin Tarantino, has died. She was 73. Ling died Thursday in Santa Barbara after a battle with cancer, a spokesperson for WME told The Hollywood Reporter. Her work on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood earned her the 2020 Academy Award for production design alongside set decorator Nancy Haigh.

July 13, 2026

It has been announced that the legendary heavy metal drummer and vocalist Mike Browning has passed away on July 13, 2026, aged 62. The news comes from Decibel Magazine. Formed in 1983 by Mike Browning and Trey Azgathoth, Morbid Angel became one of the first bands to ever incorporate guttural screams, blast beats, and breakdowns in such a rapid succession, quickly earning them accolades as veterans in the death metal scene.

No cause of death reported.

July 11, 2026

Calvin Hayes, a founding member of the British pop band Johnny Hates Jazz, has died at the age of 63 after collapsing at his home in Washington state. His wife, Kathy, confirmed his death to The Express UK, and on Saturday, Hayes’ former bandmates Clark Datchler and Mike Nocito shared an emotional tribute celebrating both the musician and the lasting legacy of the music they created together. In their Instagram statement, Datchler and Nocito said they were “utterly shocked and deeply saddened” by Hayes’ death, explaining that they chose to speak privately with friends and loved ones before making a public statement “to share our memories, express our emotions, and begin to come to terms with such a tragic loss.”

No cause of death reported.

July 12, 2026

DECATUR, Ala. - Noah Boler-Kyle [24], a Decatur Heritage Christian Academy graduate who went on to a standout basketball career at Lee University in Tennessee, has died. Boler-Kyle died Friday after suffering a serious medical event that led to his hospitalization at UAB Hospital, according to family members who shared the news in recent days. A 6-foot-9 forward, Boler-Kyle spent five years with the Flames’ men’s basketball program, earning his bachelor’s degree before returning for a season as a graduate student.

Researcher’s note – Lee University did not mandate the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] for its students or employees at any point during the pandemic. Instead, the institution strongly encouraged vaccination [sic], but allowed individuals to take personal responsibility for managing COVID-19: https://www.leeuniversity.edu/coronavirus/

No cause of death reported.

July 10, 2026

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Former University of Iowa basketball player Lynn Kennedy passed away on July 3 at the age of 61, according to UI Athletics. The New Jersey native led in Hawkeye rebounds as a rookie in 1984.

No cause of death reported.

July 8, 2026

The American alpine skiing community is in mourning. Former elite skier TJ Lanning has passed away at the age of 41. U.S. Ski & Snowboard, the national governing body for skiing and snowboarding in the United States, announced the news in an emotional statement. For years, Lanning was considered one of Team USA’s greatest talents. In 2001, he was the highest-ranked junior in the world in both slalom and super-G. Later, he focused entirely on speed events, making a strong impression at the international level. No cause of death was reported.

July 9, 2026

Former Rutgers football captain Jamil Merrell died at the age of 36, according his twin brother and fellow former Scarlet Knight Jamal. Jamal did not reveal the cause of death, and said his family is facing “one of the hardest moments we’ll ever have to face.” “Before this moment, he looked at us with peace and said, ‘It’s time for me to level up, and everything down here for me is complete,’ 💪🏾,” Jamal wrote Wednesday in an Instagram post. Jamal added that while his “heart is broken” in an indescribable way, he’s taking peace in knowing his twin is no longer in pain. “No more suffering. No more hospitals. No more hurting. Just peace… the kind of peace you deserve,” Jamal wrote in his Instagram message.

No cause of death reported.

July 8, 2026

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke native and former MLB pitcher Al Holland, Sr. has died at the age of 73. Holland, Sr. passed away on Saturday, July 4 in Fort Mill, South Carolina, according to his son Al Holland, Jr. Holland, Sr. spent ten years in MLB, playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies, California Angles, and the New York Yankees. He was selected for the All-Star game in 1984. Holland, Sr. also served in Roanoke City Public Schools (RCPS) for more than two decades in alternative education, as a substitute teacher, and as a coach.

No cause of death reported.

July 8, 2026

Texas A&M has been hit with the tragic news of the demise of one of its former players. Former offensive lineman Chad Dean Loitz passed away at the age of 31. The heartbreaking news has left his former teammates, coaches, family members, and friends in utter grief. As a Texas native, it was an easy decision for Loitz to join Texas A&M. He displayed the same work ethic, leadership qualities, and dedication that made him an outstanding high school athlete. At Texas A&M, he pursued a degree in Nutritional Science. He was one of the 66 student-athletes from Texas A&M to be named to the 2015 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. Although he was not a star on the team, Chad was a great teammate and was kind to everyone around him. He showed great leadership skills throughout his high school and CFB career.

No cause of death reported.

July 13, 2026

Douglas Graham, a veteran photojournalist who documented his battle with cancer on Loudoun Now, died Sunday, July 12. He was 65. In 1985, Doug began working for the Loudoun Times-Mirror in Leesburg [VA], at the time the largest weekly paper in Virginia. In 1997, Doug began commuting to DC to work for Congressional Quarterly, and then later for Roll Call newspaper, part of the British media company The Economist Group. In 2025, Graham was diagnosed with Stage 4 esophageal cancer.

July 8, 2026

Nearly two years after being diagnosed with a rare kind of cancer, Waukesha County [WI] Executive Paul Farrow has died at age 61, according to a July 8 news release from Waukesha County. After Farrow was diagnosed with Stage 4 mucinous adenocarcinoma, a rare kind of cancer, in September of 2024, he said his goal was to support other cancer survivors and to create awareness. During his months of chemotherapy, he often worked on his county executive duties at Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - Elmbrook Campus in Brookfield during treatments, he told the Journal Sentinel. After his chemo regimen ended, Farrow underwent cytoreductive surgery, or CRS, which he said “attacks the cancer and has had a good success of getting (the cancer) out of the system.” Farrow underwent the procedure in March 2025, and two months later he told the Journal Sentinel he had “no evidence of the disease.” However, in November 2025, Farrow announced in a Facebook video that he had a biopsy that came back positive for cancer. In February 2026, he posted a video that his treatment plan included immunotherapy, which stimulates the immune system, and a biologic treatment, an antibody that blocks a pathway for the cancer. He was still maintaining his duties just before he died. Before becoming county executive, Farrow served in the Wisconsin Assembly, the state Senate, and as Senate assistant majority leader, according to the release.

July 10, 2026

SIDNEY, IN – Sidney Town Council Member Rebecca Adams died in Sidney on Thursday, July 9, following a medical emergency. Adams graduated from Indiana Wesleyan University with an associate’s degree in accounting. She was married for 15 years to her husband, Eric Adams. They had seven children together. When interviewed about running for Sidney Town Council in 2023, Adams described wanting to install a park in town if elected.

No age or cause of death reported.

July 8, 2026

Louisiana state Sen. Larry Selders died suddenly July 7 while attending one of his son’s sports practices, sending shock waves and sadness through the Legislature. Selders, 44, a Democrat from Baton Rouge, had missed much of the Legislature’s spring session with a heart ailment, but colleague and friend Sen. Sam Jenkins of Shreveport said, “We thought he was on the mend.” “All of us are in a state of shock,” Jenkins told USA Today Network Wednesday morning.

Researcher’s note – Most Louisiana lawmakers have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine [sic]; see who has, hasn’t. Among the 30 lawmakers who haven’t gotten vaccinated [sic], five said they had recently recovered from COVID-19 and definitely planned on getting vaccinated [sic] in the future: Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe; Rep. John Illg Jr., R-River Ridge; Rep. Rhonda Butler, R-Ville Platte; Rep. Larry Selders, D-Baton Rouge; Sen. Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge: https://archive.ph/mfiTc#selection-4317.0-4317.336

July 11, 2026

BENSON, N.C. - The Town of Benson is mourning the loss of Commissioner Maxine Peacock Holley [76], who died Saturday, July 11, after a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer. Holley served the community as a Commissioner At-Large and was most recently re-elected to the Benson Board of Commissioners in November 2025.

An infant “died suddenly”:

July 7, 2026

Amelia Jaine Morgan, the two-month-old daughter of Shay Morgan and Madison Obrad of Morgantown [WV], was called home to the Lord suddenly on Sunday, July 5th, 2026. She was born April 20th, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

Two children “died suddenly”:

July 10, 2026

PORTLAND, Ore. - A Colorado family is sharing the story of their 5-year-old son’s sudden death during a Pacific Northwest vacation, hoping greater awareness of the rare disease that claimed his life could help save others. “It’s still hard for us to believe it was only five days,” said Terese Peden. Parents Terese Peden and Viet Vu said their son, Justin, went from being a healthy, energetic child to dying in the hospital in less than a week. The family traveled to the Pacific Northwest for a vacation, spending four days visiting destinations including Cannon Beach on the Oregon coast and the Oregon Zoo. But everything changed on the night of July 3, when Justin complained of abdominal pain. “He just said he had a stomach ache, and we just figured it was something normal,” Peden said. But Justin would spend the night vomiting, prompting his parents to take him to the emergency room the following morning. Doctors worked to determine the cause of his illness, considering possibilities ranging from appendicitis to a bacterial infection. As Justin’s condition rapidly deteriorated by early July 5, his parents received devastating news from his care team. They told us he had to be put on life support, and that he had a 50-50 chance,” Peden said. While Justin underwent additional testing, one physician at Randall Children’s Hospital suspected a rare diagnosis. “She said this sounds a lot like Clarkson’s,” Peden said. Clarkson’s disease, also known as systemic capillary leak syndrome, is an extremely rare condition, with only about 500 cases reported worldwide since it was first identified in the 1960s. It causes fluid and proteins to suddenly leak from blood vessels into surrounding tissues, leading to dangerously low blood pressure, severe swelling and potentially life-threatening organ failure. Once doctors identified the likely diagnosis, Justin’s medical team made a final effort to save him, but it was too late. They said Justin died peacefully.

July 10, 2026

SALEM, Va. – A Salem boy died suddenly this week. 12-year-old Walter Moyer, a standout athlete, who friends and family described on social media as a dear friend and loving family member, passed away after complications from a medical procedure. The cause of death has not been released by the family or officials and a GoFundMe has also raised more than $36,000.

Nine teenagers “died suddenly”:

July 10, 2026

Parents in a close-knit Southern California community are looking for answers after one teen died, and five more were diagnosed with a rare cancer. Six children from Ladera Ranch [CA] have been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a very rare cancer of the bones and soft tissues, according to a report by NBC LA. About 200 children are diagnosed with it each year, the American Cancer Society says. “Seems very, very out of the ordinary for our community to have that many cases here. And something must be causing it, right?” Dustin Matteson, whose son, Brody, died in March, told NBC LA. Brody was first diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma in August 2024, and as a GoFundMe established to support the family explains, his treatment caused him to develop a secondary cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML). He died on March 22. “We don’t have a clear line of evidence to pesticides, but it is one of the things that concerns us,” said Matteson, who told NBC that after Brody’s death, he heard from other parents in Ladera Ranch whose children also had been diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma.

July 10, 2026

Riley Allen Quiggle, age 15, of Kingsport [TN], passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 28, 2026. Baseball was not just a sport for Riley; it was his passion, and he devoted countless hours to developing his skills, often sharing his love for the game with those close to him. He also excelled in football, where his remarkable athleticism was shown.

No cause of death reported.

July 10, 2026

Potomac, Maryland - The Montgomery County community is coming together to support the family of 16-year-old Cephas Nnamdi, a Winston Churchill High School honors student who died unexpectedly on Thursday, July 2. Cephas, who had just completed his junior year at the Bethesda school, was known as a dedicated student and accomplished athlete who played football, rugby and competed in track. He had planned to spend the summer working at a local ice rink while pursuing entrepreneurial projects before beginning his senior year.

No cause of death reported.

July 13, 2026

Hunter “Buck” David Chastain, 18, of Coshocton [OH], passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at his home. Hunter worked for The Corn Crib in Walhonding, Ohio.

No cause of death reported.

An airman “died suddenly”:

July 9, 2026

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Preston Lee Olds, a beloved father, son, sibling, uncle, and loyal friend. Preston passed suddenly at home on the morning of July 2, 2026, from sarcoidosis, an autoimmune disease. Preston served his country in the United States Air Force for eight years. The day before he died, Preston was looking ahead to managing his illness, eventual retirement from the Air Force, and growing a closer relationship with his son, Cecil.

Researcher’s note – Pentagon mandates US military service members receive Covid vaccine [sic] immediately: https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/25/politics/us-military-covid-vaccine-mandate/index.html

A judge “died suddenly”:

July 7, 2026

Vermont Superior Court Judge H. Dickson Corbett died unexpectedly on July 2nd after walking in the woods and making his family breakfast. As an attorney and later a judge, Dickson was deeply committed to the law.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

July 6, 2026

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Idaho Falls community is mourning the loss of a beloved local figure whose passion quite literally lit up the town every Independence Day. Dr. Derek Campbell [55], a local medical instructor and family medicine doctor, died Friday, July 3rd, without warning. He was also a teacher at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s medical residency program. Dr. Campbell served as a bishop for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was well known throughout his community for his love of the 4th of July. For years, his spectacular fireworks shows brought neighbors together to create lasting memories, leaving behind a bright legacy that will not soon be forgotten.

Researcher’s note – Local hospitals will comply with COVID-19 vaccine [sic] mandates, or risk losing Medicare and Medicaid patients: https://www.eastidahonews.com/2021/11/local-hospitals-will-comply-with-covid-19-vaccine-mandates-or-risk-losing-medicare-and-medicaid-patients/ From September 2021: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints won’t provide vaccine exemptions

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

July 11, 2026

Sue Ann Powers, 59, of Hellertown [PA], formerly of Quakertown, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 18, 2026, in Kissimmee, Florida. Sue dedicated her career to caring for others as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Phoebe Richland.

Researcher’s note – Phoebe Ministries, including the Phoebe Richland senior care campus, implemented a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination [sic] policy for all staff during the pandemic: https://www.mcall.com/2021/08/16/phoebe-ministries-to-require-employees-to-get-covid-19-vaccine/

No cause of death reported.

Two educators “died suddenly”:

July 10, 2026

Thomas Paul Dildine, 66, of Hermon [NY] and formerly of Canton, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, July 5th, after living with respiratory illness for several years. In his college years, Tom became an EMT, and continued that work for many years, working for both professional and volunteer organizations. He was a certified scuba diver and participated in volunteer projects to retrieve sunken objects from the Finger Lakes. Tom moved to the North Country in the early 1990s and eventually settled into a role at the St. Lawrence University Library, where he worked for over 20 years.

Researcher’s note – St. Lawrence University announces employee vaccination [sic] requirement: Link

July 7, 2026

Malta, NY – Erin Ashley Baertschi (Herkenham), 41, passed away on July 7th, 2026, after a two-year battle with cancer. Erin’s favorite author was Jane Austen, and she was a connoisseur of any television or movie adaptation of Austen’s work. She was most recently an educational coach with the Capital Region BOCES. Erin had a deep passion for education and believed every student deserved the opportunity to succeed.

Four teachers “died suddenly”:

July 13, 2026

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - For nearly a decade, Pedro Gonzalez taught students at John W. Lavelle Preparatory Charter School, first through art and later through science. But to his family, colleagues and former students, the 50-year-old educator offered something even more lasting than lessons in the classroom: he made people feel seen. Gonzalez died June 25 from complications of Myasthenia Gravis, a chronic neuromuscular disease, according to his sister, Paola Silva.

Researcher’s note – NYC teacher vaccine [sic] mandate expands to all charter schools: https://www.chalkbeat.org/newyork/2021/9/14/22674175/nyc-charter-school-vaccine/

July 10, 2026

Michael Francis Carson [40] of Northern Liberties, Philadelphia, son of Michael Philip and Anne Marie (Crispin) Carson of Springfield, died suddenly and peacefully in his sleep during the early hours of July 4, 2026. He served at several prestigious private schools in the course of his career, and his professional life culminated in his role as Director of Sales for Educational Collaborators from 2022 until his death. Michael was also a trained wellness coach and mindfulness instructor, and taught at Tula Yoga + Wellness in Philadelphia.

No cause of death reported.

July 10, 2026

Deedra Ayn Benson, 60, of Dover, NH, passed away unexpectedly from a brain aneurysm on July 2, 2026, at Mass General Hospital in Boston, MA. Deedra taught for many years at Barrington Elementary. She later received her Master’s in Speech Pathology from Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professionals and worked at Nashua and Exeter High school.

July 7, 2026

Tina Strubin, age 53, of Wilmington, Illinois, formerly of Lockport, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Friday, July 3, 2026, at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora, Illinois. Tina completed her studies to be a Teacher’s Aide, serving special needs children at several school districts.

Researcher’s note – Illinois announces “vaccination” mandate for education and healthcare staff: All K-12, higher ed and healthcare employees in Illinois must receive the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] or participate in weekly testing: https://www.foodservicedirector.com/hospital-healthcare/illinois-announces-vaccine-mandate-for-education-and-healthcare-staff

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

July 9, 2026

APPOMATTOX, Va. - Sad news Thursday night from the local high school sports scene as Appomattox High School officials told WFXR Sports former Raiders volleyball head coach Mark Drinkard [61] had passed away. Statement from Appomattox High School Athletic Director Mark Drinkard : “I am absolutely heartbroken to share some devastating and unexpected news. Our longtime fellow coach, mentor, and friend, Mark Drinkard, has passed away. I know this comes as a massive shock to everyone. Please hold Mark’s family close in your hearts right now.”

Researcher’s note – Virginia teachers’ union backs vaccine [sic] or testing requirement; New law changes process for student mandate: https://www.wric.com/news/virginia-teachers-union-backs-vaccine-or-testing-requirement-new-law-changes-process-for-student-mandate/

No cause of death reported.

July 8, 2026

David Martin Morrison, age 58, husband of Christin Morrison, and a resident of Culleoka, Tennessee, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 6, 2026. David proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Following his military service, he enjoyed a successful career in heavy equipment sales before retiring in December 2025.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

Two first responders “died suddenly”:

July 11, 2026

ARLINGTON, VA - The Arlington County Fire Department is mourning the loss of Firefighter Larry Wright [30], who died Wednesday following a medical emergency. Wright joined the department in October 2018 as a member of Recruit Class 76 and most recently served at Fire Station 9, the department said. The department did not release additional details about the medical emergency.

Researcher’s note – Arlington County lifts vax [sic] mandate for employees as public health emergency ends: https://www.arlnow.com/2023/05/11/arlington-county-lifts-vax-mandate-for-employees-as-public-health-emergency-ends/

No cause of death reported.

July 11, 2026

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas - The Slocum Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of Fire Safety Chief Dan Hernandez [54], who died after suffering a medical emergency while responding to an emergency call earlier this week. The department announced Hernandez’s death Saturday, saying he had been hospitalized in Palestine after experiencing a medical emergency while on duty. He died surrounded by family, friends and fellow firefighters.

No cause of death reported.

A police officer “died suddenly”:

July 11, 2026

SMITH COUNTY, Texas – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office gathered together on Saturday to honor fallen deputy Gerald Atchison. The 53-year-old Atchison died unexpectedly on Tuesday after a medical emergency that officials suspect was a heart attack. Atchison was working on duty at the sheriff’s on Tuesday as a property and evidence technician when the medical emergency happened. Atchison had worked with the sheriff’s office for over 20 years.

A California state prison staffer ‘“died suddenly”:

July 13, 2026

Amasa Hoskins, a staff member at Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) in Jamestown [CA], passed away July 9, 2026. Hoskins had worked for SCC [a state prison] since November 2019 as a groundskeeper. He previously worked as a temporary firefighter with CAL FIRE from June 1991 through November 2002.

Researcher’s note – All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

No age or cause of death reported.

July 13, 2026

The Telugu diaspora in abroad has been going through a tough phase due to a series of heartbreaking news over recent months. It is well known that several individuals from both AP and Telangana lost their lives in unfortunate accidents and sudden health complications. Adding to these recent tragedies, another similar incident has come as a big shock to the community following the sudden demise of a Telugu professional in Georgia. As per reports, Ravishankar Mutha, a 38-year-old resident of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away suddenly on July 10 after suffering a massive heart attack. Known as a dedicated professional and a loving family man, his untimely demise has shocked neighbors, colleagues, and the local community. He leaves behind his grieving wife and two young children.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

July 12, 2026

A 73-year-old woman was killed after driving into a home in Rutherford [NJ], leaving the residents displaced. The Rutherford Police Department responded to call about a vehicle crashing into a residency on Delafield Avenue at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. Once at the scene, officers found the Rutherford woman unconscious. Officers began CPR on her, and she was transported to a local hospital shortly after where she was pronounced dead. The Rutherford Police Department stated that their investigation and interviews with witnesses on the scene led them to believe the woman suffered a medical episode prior to the crash.

No cause of death reported.

July 8, 2026

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. - A 59-year-old New Kent County woman was killed in a crash Wednesday morning after state police say she had a medical emergency while driving. Just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, troopers with Virginia State Police were called to eastbound Route 60 near Toe Ink Terrace for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Investigators determined that 59-year-old Deitra Lynn Saunders of New Kent was driving her 2021 Chevrolet Equinox east on Route 60 when she ran off the left side of the roadway and hit a ditch. She then reentered the roadway, ran off the right side and hit a guardrail, with the Equinox continuing to move about 50 feet along the guardrail before coming to a stop.

No cause of death reported.

10 “died suddenly” in and around the waters:

July 13, 2026

A 15-year-old girl died after falling from a paddle board in a Connecticut pond over the weekend. The unidentified East Hampton teen was paddling at Crystal Pond in Eastford on Sunday, July 12, when she fell into the water around 12:15 p.m., according to the Environmental Conservation Police. Witnesses told investigators the teen appeared to suffer a medical emergency before she fell into the water, authorities said. A good Samaritan jumped into the pond to pull her from the water. Rescuers treated her on shore before responders rushed her to Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

No cause of death reported.

Retired Bar Harbor college professor dies while swimming in Acadia National Park [and 3 more who “died suddenly” in national parks]

July 13, 2026

A retired College of the Atlantic professor died over the weekend after having a medical emergency at a popular swimming hole in Acadia National Park. Nancy Evelyn Andrews, a distinguished artist and tenured professor, was found unresponsive in Echo Lake near the Ikes Point boat launch on July 11, according to the Bar Harbor Story, which was first to report her death. Officials with the park service, which no longer has a designated spokesperson for Acadia, said a 61-year-old woman died after experiencing a medical emergency while exiting the water. The park does not release the identities of people who have died in the park until at least 72 hours after their next of kin has been notified, according to a statement emailed from a general park communications media account. Chris Wiebusch, a retired law enforcement park ranger and search and rescue volunteer who worked in Acadia for more than 30 years, said the incident was initially reported as a drowning, though officials later determined Andrews had suffered a medical emergency. Andrews had a prolific career creating films, drawings, installations and written stories shared internationally. The Museum of Modern Art collected six of her experimental films, according to her website. Andrews’ death comes after national park officials across the country were instructed not to confirm deaths or provide details about severe injuries on park property, according to a U.S. Department of the Interior internal memo obtained by the Washington Post in late June.

Andrews was the second water-related death on MDI this month. On July 2, local tour guide Rachel Crisp, 36, died in what was described in the North Carolina native’s obituary as a “swimming accident” on Somes Pond in the Mount Desert village of Somesville, according to Bar Harbor Story. Another woman died while swimming last weekend, but off MDI in the Hancock County town of Otis. On Sunday, Deborah Wedge, 67, a Tremont resident, died at Beech Hill Pond in Otis - north of Ellsworth - after she likely had an unknown “medical event” in the water. Bystanders pulled her out of the pond and performed CPR, but she died at the scene. Her death was disclosed within hours by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

No cause of death reported.

July 13, 2026

LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police say a man is dead after experiencing a cardiac arrest at Warren Dunes State Park south of Bridgman last week. According to the Baroda-Lake Township Police Department, it happened around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday at the state park, which is located at 12032 Red Arrow Highway in Lake Township. Officers said when they arrived, they found a 51-year-old man from LaPorte, Indiana, in full cardiac arrest. In an email to News 8, Police Chief Wes Koza explained that the man was apparently in the water “for a short time,” but the medical emergency occurred on shore. The man was rushed to the hospital. Despite first responders’ and medical workers’ efforts, the man was later pronounced dead, according to the police department. His name was not immediately released.

July 10, 2026

CHESTER, Conn. - A jet skier has died after an accident on the Connecticut River near the Chester Ferry, according to Chester Fire Department. The incident happened just south of the Chester Ferry. A group of jet skiers was on the river when one rider took on a wave and fell from their ski. The person was unconscious in the water. Other members of the group reached the victim before rescue crews arrived. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection retrieved the victim and brought them to a Chester Fire Department boat. The person was in cardiac arrest and was transported to Middlesex Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

No age reported.

July 10, 2026

St. Petersburg, FL - A 31-year-old woman who had been paddleboarding was found dead in the water at Lassing Park on Friday morning, the St. Petersburg Police Department reported. St. Pete Fire Rescue arrived on scene, and the woman, who police identified as Erica Grace Wendling, was pronounced dead. Police found a paddleboard nearby and other items onshore, and they determined that Wendling had been paddleboarding. The news release states that Wendling’s death “does not appear suspicious” but the Pinellas-Pasco Medical Examiner’s Office will determine her cause of death.

July 7, 2026

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - A California man died after a medical emergency on Lewis and Clark Lake Monday. A news release from Nebraska Game and Parks said Knox County 911 Center received a report of a man who had been injured while operating a personal watercraft west of Gavins Point Dam. The caller reported the man was having difficulty breathing and needed immediate medical assistance. Boaters spotted a 65-year-old man near the south shore of the recreation area. After he was rescued, emergency personnel took him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

July 10, 2026

MOBILE, Ala. - Just days after living out what he called one of the best days of his life, 49-year-old Brian Smith has passed away. Smith, a Tuscaloosa husband, father and avid fisherman battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 8, at 10:10 p.m. at Hospice of West Alabama, surrounded by his family and siblings, according to a statement from his sister, Kristie Smith Hall.

July 10, 2026

South Tampa [FL] restaurant goers were met with sad news today as Bern’s Steak House told followers that its executive chef, Chad Johnson, died this week. The Tampa Bay Business Journal said the unexpected death happened Wednesday. Property and voter registration records indicate Johnson was 47 years old. In a statement, David Laxer, Owner and President of Bern’s, wrote that the restaurant was closed last Thursday night as the team and Johnson’s family grieved. A cause of death has not been shared, and Laxer asked for privacy for Johnson’s family and Bern’s team.

July 10, 2026

Los Angeles, CA - Workers at a Granada Hills Vons said their managers kept the grocery store open for hours with a customer’s dead body lying in an aisle. Paszion Horner-Smith said she was working as a supervisor on July 5 when one of her customers suffered a medical emergency in the supermarket’s bakery aisle. “It’s just something I’ve never, ever in my 27 years that I’ve worked for the company, ever encountered or dealt with,” she said. Horner-Smith and another employee performed CPR, but the customer died. The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews were called to the store just after 7 p.m. that night for a report of a cardiac arrest. Horner-Smith said her corporate managers told her to cover the body with carts and umbrellas while the store remained open.

No age or cause of death reported.

July 9, 2026

Saint Cloud, MN - A beloved employee at a Twin Cities donut shop has died just weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. Maple Grove-based Uffa Donuts shared that its longtime employee, Kristen Palm, died of stage 4 breast cancer, which had spread to her liver and bones, according to a GoFundMe page. The bakery shared the news of Palm’s diagnosis in mid-June, and had planned on hosting a special fundraiser to help support Kristen and her family.

No age reported.

July 8, 2026

The sudden death of a Long Island husband and father has led to an outpouring of support from the community, with an online fundraiser soaring past $100,000. Keith Rang, of Bayport [NY], died suddenly Tuesday, June 16 at age 46, according to his obituary from Raynor & D’Andrea Funeral Home.

No cause of death reported.

July 7, 2026

Ithaca, N.Y. - A 52-year-old man was found dead Tuesday when a bus traveling from New York City arrived in Ithaca, police said. Around 1:11 a.m., police were dispatched to the 100 block of East Seneca Street for a medical assist call. Officers arrived and assisted the Ithaca Fire Department and Bangs Ambulance with an unresponsive man in a bus seat, according to a news release from the Ithaca Police Department. The passenger on the bus was identified as Anthony Zeigler of Ithaca, police said.

No cause of death reported.

July 7, 2026

A Juneau man last seen leaving his home on the morning of June 29 was found dead last Thursday in a wooded area near Adair-Kennedy Memorial Park, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Oscar Griffin, 25, was reported missing on the afternoon of July 1 after last being seen leaving his home in the vicinity of the park at about 6 a.m. two days earlier, according to a bulletin issued by the Troopers. A missing persons notice shared on local social media stated he was last seen wearing brown pants, a blue shirt, and a checkered flannel shirt. The death does not appear to be suspicious in nature, said Juneau Police Department Deputy Chief Krag Campbell.

No cause of death reported.

July 7, 2026

Quincy, MA - An unidentified woman was found dead behind the Star Market in Quincy late Monday night The Norfolk County District Attorney’s office told Boston 25 News the woman was in her 30s and was found last night around 11:30 p.m. Prosecutors say there were no obvious signs of trauma and they are working to determine a cause of death. The woman’s name is not being released at this time.

July 14, 2026

Travis R. Sellstone, 26, of Bridgewater, MA, passed away suddenly after a brief illness on July 9, 2026. Travis started his own detailing company Doomsday Detailing in 2020. He also worked at PNL Paintball for over a decade and spent the last few years working for Jet Express.

No cause of death reported.

July 13, 2026

Aidan Robert Kelly, 21, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend [IN]. During his time at St. Anthony de Padua, Aidan was a four-time Panther Football champion, a basketball and track athlete, a recipient of the 8th-grade Leadership award, and served as both an altar server and a lector at Mass. At Indiana University Bloomington, Aidan studied Biotechnology and was selected for the Arts & Sciences Undergraduate Research Experience (ASURE) program. He became a Resident Assistant his sophomore year and embraced global perspectives by traveling to Greece for an immersion program between his sophomore and junior years.

Researcher’s note - IU’s “vaccination” policy (Brave AI): Indiana University Bloomington initially mandated COVID-19 vaccination [sic] for all students, faculty, and staff starting in the fall of 2021, a requirement upheld by a federal judge in July 2021 against legal challenges. However, by May 2022, the university effectively shifted to an honor system where vaccination [sic] is "expected" but proof of vaccination is no longer required due to state legislation preventing the enforcement of vaccine passports.

No cause of death reported.

July 13, 2026

Napa, CA - Chase Brandon Williams [43] passed away suddenly at home on June 19, 2026. After high school, he attended Wyoming Tech Diesel Mechanic School and worked briefly as a mechanic before finding his true calling in crane rental as an operator. At the time of his death, he was employed at Mountain Crane. He was a proud and respected member of the Operating Engineers Local 3 Union.

No cause of death reported.

July 13, 2026

Julie G. Norris, 57, of Towanda [PA], passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, July 9, 2026. She worked for many years as a switchboard operator at Physician’s Care in Bradford County until declining health prevented her from continuing the work she enjoyed. A devoted member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in State College, Julie found joy in the simple pleasures of life.

Researcher’s note - From Brave AI: The Seventh-day Adventist Church officially encourages responsible COVID-19 vaccination [sic] and states it has no religious or faith-based reason to oppose immunization.

No cause of death reported.

July 13, 2026

Lorena Soto-Bunker, 50, of West Hartford, CT, passed away unexpectedly on July 5, 2026. A cancer survivor, she earned two master’s degrees and fulfilled her dream of becoming a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, dedicating her career to helping individuals, couples, and families throughout the Hartford County community.

No cause of death reported.

July 13, 2026

Danville, IL - Ryan Michael Cerutti, 39, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 4, 2026. He worked at Wilson’s Body Shop, Quaker Oats, and Redemption Botanicals.

July 12, 2026

Mark Sconce, 58, of Lynch, KY, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2026, after a two-year-long battle with cancer. Mark enjoyed playing golf, fishing and in his younger years shooting basketball.

July 12, 2026

South Strafford, VT – Kimberly Lynn (Maclay) Cook, 67, died unexpectedly Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. After graduating Kim ran a childcare out of her home where she watched over, entertained, and nurtured dozens of children. She then accepted a position at Trafalgar Square Publishing in 1993 and worked there for thirty years. Kim was promoted several times and was serving as the Marketing Director when she left the company. For the past two years she worked in the cafeteria at Thetford Academy prepping food and serving both middle and high schoolers.

No cause of death reported.

July 12, 2026

Sommerville, Mass. - Tayon Kulos, 25, died unexpectedly July 4, 2026, in his mother’s arms. A gifted communicator with a deep passion for public service, Tayon studied political communication at Emerson College in Boston. During his time there, he worked on Senator Elizabeth Warren’s campaign and later founded his own nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing civic engagement among young people. Most recently, he lived in Sommerville, Mass., and worked as a career readiness coordinator for Partners for Youth with Disabilities. He had big plans for his future and was excited to volunteer with City Year in the coming months.

Researcher’s note – Emerson College in Boston, Massachusetts, mandated COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] and boosters for all in-person students, faculty, and staff beginning in the Fall 2021 semester: https://today.emerson.edu/2021/06/17/covid-19-update-fall-2021-vaccine-requirement-reminder/

No cause of death reported.

July 12, 2026

Mark Steinhauser, 67, passed away surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, in Libertyville, Illinois, after a two-and-a-half-year battle with ALS. A faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Libertyville, Mark’s faith in God was the foundation of his life. He was an all-conference cross-country runner and enjoyed competing in hundreds of races throughout his life, including three marathons. Classic Rock, especially The Who and Jethro Tull, was a cornerstone of Mark’s life, and he attended as many concerts as he could.

July 11, 2026

Norman Robert Mackensen received his victory in Christ on July 11th, 2026, at Clement J. Zablocki VA, Milwaukee WI. He fought a lengthy and difficult battle after suffering a severe stroke in 2022, and eventually succumbed to a rare and aggressive cancer. Through it all, he was assured of and confident that he had a place in his heavenly home. With an eye towards travel and adventure, Norm proudly entered the Navy following high school and served as a journalist. This experience shaped his character and instilled in him a lifelong sense of duty and perseverance. Norm also found happiness on the golf course, casting a line while fishing, and cheering for his Brewers.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

July 11, 2026

Elizabeth Darlene Miley, 59, of Saratoga, Indiana, died suddenly on Monday, July 6, 2026, at Ascension St. Vincent Randolph Hospital in Winchester, Indiana.

No cause of death reported.

July 11, 2026

Raymond, NH – Jim passed away suddenly at his home July 8, 2026. Jim went on to a career with the Local 40 Carpenter Union for over 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

July 11, 2026

Mark Lane Churchwell, 53, died unexpectedly at his home July 6, 2026, in Greenville, NC. Mark had recently relocated to the Outer Banks to be closer to his boss, mentor, and friend - Tod Gaskill (Angie) of Frisco, NC.

No cause of death reported.

July 11, 2026

Reid Mitsch, 32, of Lowell, IN, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 9, 2026. Reid owned and operated Mitsch Custom Landscape and was a graduate of Lowell High School.

No cause of death reported.

July 11, 2026

Salem, Oregon - Scott “Aiden” Stanley Clark, Jr., age 21, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 7, 2026. Aiden was such a sweet and loving, quiet, humble young man with a heart of gold. Always kind to everyone and had such a sweet smile on his face. Always playing jokes and picking on the people he loved and was so funny and caring. He loved spending time with his cousins. He also enjoyed playing pickle ball, his computer, gaming with friends, and making videos. Aiden didn’t live long in this life but he sure made an impact on everyone with a lot of lasting memories.

No cause of death reported.

July 11, 2026

Michael Paul Austin, 46, of Cassadaga [NY], died unexpectedly Saturday, July 4, 2026, at Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, due to heart conditions. Michael attended Cassadaga Valley Central School and worked as a Farm Mechanic at the former Meadowlark Dairy in Sinclairville with his late brother Robert. Michael was a “Mr. Fix-It” who loved tinkering and riding his motorcycle.

July 10, 2026

Michelle Renee (Primo) Cronin, 57, of Monaca [PA], passed away on the morning of July 8th, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was always helping others, including through her career as a pharmacist, and loved the friends she met along the way.

July 10, 2026

Benjamin Jon Damhof, age 35, of McBain/Cadillac [MI], passed away at home after a short illness with his father by his side. Ben had many interests and excelled at many things during his short life. His latest interest involved a newly formed 3D printing business that was his current passion and was showing potential and growing rather quickly.

No cause of death reported.

July 10, 2026

Christopher Leon “Chris” Allen was born in Dallas, Texas, on September 20th, 1962, and passed away at his home in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, on June 26th, 2026. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1981, serving as an Airman until 1987. From 1988 to 1994 he continued his military path in the U.S. Marine Corps, rising to Corporal (E-4) and deploying to Desert Storm-Desert Shield, Saudi Arabia and Iraq. Following active duty, Chris worked for Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (Metro) in Washington, D.C. and suburban Maryland until retirement in October 2022.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

July 10, 2026

Frank Skwirz, 61, passed away suddenly on June 28, 2026, at his home in Garland, TX. He was a talented mechanic by trade and was well known in the industry for his frame and alignment work.

No cause of death reported.

July 10, 2026

Centralia, Illinois - Gabriel Matthew Burket, a spirited soul with a zest for life and a heart full of love for his family and friends, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 3rd, 2026, at the young age of 20. A painter at Weld Fab Machine, Gabe was known for his hard work.

No cause of death reported.

July 9, 2026

Rayne, LA - Pauline was a beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, friend, and nanny to countless children throughout South Louisiana and beyond. She was a professional jeweler and jewelry designer at Koury’s in Rayne and worked in the accounting department of a large nationwide travel agency in Raleigh, NC. In lieu of flowers, the Koury family requests donations to the Gallbladder Cancer Foundation, which fights the rare aggressive cancer that took her life.

July 9, 2026

Barbara Gene (Cottrell) Keating, 63, of Rehoboth, MA, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, July 2, 2026. Barbara’s passing was sudden and unimaginable, leaving her family and friends heartbroken. Later in life, she joined her husband at Bath Fitter, working side-by-side and building a successful business.

No cause of death reported.

July 9, 2026

Sunnyside, WA - Demetrio Eduardo Hernandez passed away suddenly at Valley Medical Center in Renton, WA, on July 6, 2026, at the age of 32 years. He graduated from Sunnyside High School and pursued a degree at Perry Tech Institute.

No cause of death reported.

July 9, 2026

Todd Howard Unger, 53, of Rochester, MN, died suddenly of natural causes on Friday, July 3, 2026. He spent much of his career in the local food service industry, most notably serving as a manager at Grandma’s Kitchen for many years. Most recently, he worked for Rochester Public Schools. Todd lived in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for two years, where he thoroughly enjoyed golfing on some of the world’s finest courses.

Researcher’s note - From Brave AI: During the 2021–2022 period, Minnesota OSHA enforced standards requiring organizations with 100 or more employees (including many school districts) to mandate that staff either provide proof of full vaccination [sic] or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing while wearing face coverings.

No cause of death reported.

July 9, 2026

Kevin Thomas Burroughs, 67, of Green Bay, WI, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on July 9, 2026, following a three-year battle with stroke complications. Kevin loved music and enjoyed singing, playing his trumpet, and whistling, sometimes into the wee hours of the morning. Kevin made use of his right brain as much as he did his left. He was ambidextrous; both an artist and a technician. A mechanical drafter by trade, he designed machines used in paper mills nationwide that pattern napkins and toilet paper (including McDonald’s napkins, legend has it). Kevin was happiest outdoors enjoying God’s creation, and was an avid fisherman, hunter, disc golfer, trail biker, and mushroom forager.

July 9, 2026

Somerville, NJ. - Lindsay Trembulak passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on July 6, 2026. She was 40 years old. She was employed by RWJ Barnabas Health, where she was a Project Manager responsible for implementation and training for the Epic electronic health record software program. Outside of work, she was passionate about watching and cheering for her children at each of their sporting events. She was fiercely independent, determined, strong-minded and courageous – qualities she demonstrated every day throughout her 3½ -year battle for rehabilitation following a stroke in 2022. Surrounded by the love and support of her family, she faced each challenge with remarkable strength, grace and resilience until the very end.

Researcher’s note - RWJ Barnabas heath mandated the COVID “vaccine” for all employees, with no option to test: https://www.rwjbh.org/blog/2021/may/rwjbarnabas-health-mandates-covid-vaccination-fo/?utm_source=chatgpt.com

July 9, 2026

Richard K. Clark, 58, of Austintown [Ohio], passed away unexpectedly on July 9, 2026, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown following a massive stroke. Richard dedicated more than 15 years to AT&T in customer service, where he took immense pride in his work. Known for his reliability, professionalism, and genuine care for others, he was described by his manager as an integral part of the team and someone everyone truly enjoyed working alongside. Even in passing, Richard’s giving spirit endured. As an organ donor, he gave the gift of life to three individuals—a final, selfless act that reflects the kind of man he was.

July 8, 2026

Revere, MA - Gary Gene Gray Jr., affectionately known as “The Goose,” passed away on July 8, 2026, at the age of 53, surrounded by his family after a one-year battle with cancer. While cancer claimed his body, it never conquered his spirit. Born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Gary called Revere home, where he built lifelong friendships and developed a love for the outdoors, adventure, and the simple pleasures in life.

July 8, 2026

Mr. Charles Andrew “Andy” Fitzgerald, 47, of North Augusta, SC, beloved husband and best friend of Benita Newman Fitzgerald, entered into rest suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, July 3, 2026, while in the comfort of his home. At the time of his death, he had been employed at Owens Corning for almost twenty-two years and was currently a Process Line Chief.

No cause of death reported.

July 8, 2026

James G. Moriarty, 67, of Topanga, CA, and formerly of Worcester, MA, passed away suddenly on June 10, 2026, during a family vacation in Mallorca, Spain. Jim moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue a career in the film and television industry as a lighting, camera and electrical technician. His many credits include “Mystic Pizza” (1988), “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” (1989), “Tremors” (1990), “The Fifth Element” (1997), and the blockbuster “Titanic” (1997). In June 2006, Jim and Southern California native Terri Mansour were married and purchased their home in Topanga in the hills above Malibu. Following the birth of their son Aidan, and two years later, son Thaddeus (Thadd), Jim retired from the film industry to embark upon his magnum opus as a full-time, stay-at-home Dad.

No cause of death reported.

July 8, 2026

Joel Martínez, Jr., 28, of New Haven, Connecticut, died suddenly on Tuesday, July 7, 2026. He was fork lift operator for Adusa Distribution of Manchester, and was a 2016 graduate of Metropolitan Business Academy of New Haven.

No cause of death reported.

July 8, 2026

COCOA, FLORIDA - John Michael Smith, a longtime Brevard County resident and electronics technician at Kennedy Space Center, passed away at his home in Cocoa on June 22, 2026. He was 55. He graduated from Bauder College with a degree in Electronics Engineering Technology and built a career as an electronics technician with Amentum at Kennedy Space Center, where his technical knowledge and strong work ethic were well respected.

Researcher’s note – At the height of the pandemic, NASA strictly enforced Executive Orders requiring all federal employees and contractors to be fully vaccinated [sic] or submit to regular, on-site COVID-19 testing: https://airbornescience.nasa.gov/sites/default/files/documents/Return-to-Center COVID-19 Safety Information - V14 Final.pdf

No cause of death reported.

July 8, 2026

Kimberley-Anne Elizabeth Olejkowski, 50, passed away on July 4, 2026, in York, Pennsylvania. As a teenager, Kimberley began her career at a local bicycle shop in her hometown of Glenside, Pennsylvania, where she honed her talents and became one of their lead mechanics. Having later developed an enthusiasm for computers and technology, she returned to school and graduated from Penn State University with an associate degree in Computer Science.

No cause of death reported.

July 8, 2026

Michael Harold Poole passed away suddenly on July 5th, at his home in Raymond [NH]. He was a Master Mason with the Tucker Lodge 99 in Raymond, New Hampshire, for roughly forty years, a Captain in the Raymond Fire Department, and served with the Epping Police Department. In 1986, he and Tammy established Poole’s Oil Burner Service. His strong work ethic, deep knowledge of HVAC systems and troubleshooting, honest business practices, and friendly demeanor eventually built a large and loyal customer base. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

July 8, 2026

Woodbury, MN - Nancy (Logsdon) Newman died unexpectedly in her sleep on July 2nd. She was 66 years old. She enjoyed working for Merrick Charitable Gambling for over 20 years where she fulfilled several different roles.

No cause of death reported.

July 8, 2026

Middletown, CT - Robert A. Rich Jr., 65, of Cromwell, beloved husband of forty years, to Sherry (Pessina) Rich, died suddenly at Hartford Hospital. Robert was a CNC Machinist for 47 years. He was an 18-year member of the Cromwell Fire Department and a long-time member of the Elks Club.

No cause of death reported.

July 8, 2026

Medford, Wisconsin - Shawn E. Hartl, 43, of Medford, town of Hammel, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 1, 2026. Shawn worked his entire career as a mechanic. He started at Abbyland, then worked for Bauer’s and Krug’s before starting his own business, Hartl Diesel in Medford. He also helped his dad with his landscaping and plowing business when he was able.

No cause of death reported.

July 7, 2026

Windsor, CT - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Danielle Kelly Wheaton, who passed away suddenly in her home on June 10th, 2026, at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

July 7, 2026

Joshua Ray Allen, 38, of Paris [TX], passed away suddenly on Friday, July 3, 2026. He worked as a roofer and also worked at Huhtamaki.

No cause of death reported.

July 7, 2026

Westford, MA - Nicholas ‘Nick’ Ferreira, 35, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. After graduation, he began working in HVAC and proudly called himself a tin knocker for Sheet Metal Workers Local 17.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on July 3:

July 3, 2026

Brigham City, UT - Susan Marie Steed Moeglein passed away on July 3, 2026, following medical complications after a stroke. Susan was a talented singer and an accomplished pageant competitor. Susan loved her grandchildren and found a lot of joy in crafting gifts for them. She always had a supply of trinkets, toys, outfits, and books to spoil them with.

Reported on July 1:

July 1, 2026

Lenny Oltmans, 66, of Monroe, SD, died suddenly at his home on Thursday, July 9, 2026, from an apparent heart attack. For 17 years he was employed by South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks where he planted and cultivated trees. He was a member of the First Church of Monroe and served as an elder.

Reported on June 26:

June 26, 2026

Center Rutland, VT - Allyn M. Cole (Lynn), 54, passed away on Friday, June 26,2026, at UVM Medical Center hospital due to complications from a massive stroke. She worked at Security Pacific, Chittenden Bank, and Royal Group, was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose in Rutland, Vt.

Reported on February 26:

February 26, 2026

Brighton, CO - Pam went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 19, 2026, surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with very aggressive cancer. Pam grew up in Las Animas, Colorado, and loved the prairie surrounding the area.

CANADA (468)

Alberta (71)

Carl Gary Michael Redepenning, 35 [“memorial donations … to Crohn's and Colitis Canada]

Jackie Susanne “Bruno” Lee, 30 [“gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Arthur Child Cancer Centre”]

British Columbia

Manitoba (3)

Matthew Boychuk, 35 [diagnosed with Cholangiocarcinoma, a “rare” cancer, last August]

New Brunswick (76)

Nova Scotia (4)

Ontario (296)