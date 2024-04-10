UNITED KINGDOM

Lost talent: Adrian Schiller dead at 60 – ITV star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’ as tributes paid to ‘talented actor’

April 4, 2024

Actor Adrian Schiller has died “suddenly and unexpectedly,” aged 60. The Brit was best known for playing Aethelhelm in the historical series The Last Kingdom and the character Cornelius Penge in the ITV series Victoria. The tragic news was confirmed by the star’s agent today. Scott Marshall Partners, who represented Schiller for more than three decades, said in a statement: “He has died far too soon, and we, his family and close friends are devastated by the loss”. His death was sudden and unexpected and no further details about its cause are yet available.

Chris Cross, Ultravox bassist, dead at 71

April 2, 2024

Chris Cross, best known as the bassist in the English new wave band Ultravox, has died at 71 years old. According to reports, Cross (born Chris Allen) died on March 25th, but the news was not made public until longtime bandmate Midge Ure shared a statement on Ultravox’s Instagram paying tribute to “the glue that held the band together.” No cause of death has been revealed. “We worked together, we played together, made music, and directed videos together. We were instant friends as well as Ultravox comrades,” Ure wrote. “Even after years apart we managed to pick up where we left off like the years in between never existed.”

No cause of death reported.

Former deputy mayor of London Ray Lewis dies aged 61

April 2, 2024

A former deputy mayor of London who founded an organisation which helped disadvantaged young children, which is said to have inspired a BBC series, has died aged 61. Ray Lewis was deputy to then-London mayor Boris Johnson but resigned in July 2008 following allegations of inappropriate behaviour and financial irregularities. In 2002 Mr. Lewis set up the Eastside Young Leaders' Academy (EYLA), a charity which sent hundreds of disadvantaged young children to elite public schools in an attempt to address racial inequality. The work of the charity is said to have inspired the creator of BBC3 series Boarders, a comedy drama about five black students who win scholarships to an elite private school. Mr Lewis died overnight on Good Friday.

No cause of death reported.

Welsh world champion powerlifter Phil Richard dies aged 52 as community 'devastated'

April 2, 2024

World powerlifting champion Phil Richard has died at the age of 52. In total, he won 48 championships over his long and highly successful powerlifting career, which he balanced alongside his job as a senior process technician in the mining industry. His death has come as a shock to those involved in the sport, with British Powerlifting saying his passing is a "devastating loss for the whole powerlifting world". Richards tragically passed away just two days before his 53rd birthday. Having continued the sport into his fifties, at the time of his death Richard was the Classic British Masters Champion, Equipped European Masters Champion, and Equipped Western European Champion, reports BarBend. While most of the fitness world seemed shocked by Richard’s sudden demise, many were concerned about how someone so physically active could pass away at 52. Fans and followers paid their last tributes in the comment section of the Generation Iron’s post wanting to know the reason behind such a sudden demise.

No cause of death reported.

A beauty queen “died suddenly”:

British beauty queen dies suddenly over Easter weekend as family left 'shattered'

April 2, 2024

Friends and family are mourning the sudden death of a former beauty queen over the Easter weekend. Jade Leigh Hunt, 35, who won the Miss West Lothian beauty pageant in 2012, passed away suddenly on March 30, leaving her loved ones devastated. Jade also went on to win Miss Galaxy Scotland.

No cause of death reported.

A photographer “died suddenly”:

Man famous for photographs of the night sky dies suddenly aged 34

April 3, 2024

Turkey - A photographer famed for capturing the skies of Wales has died suddenly aged 34, his parents have confirmed. Alyn Wallace, known as Wally, was known as one of the world's leading astrophotographers and became known for taking breathtaking photos of the night sky in Wales and further afield. Mr Wallace died on March 28 overseas with his parents Pauline and Ian Wallace saying he died after a gall bladder stone infection "spread rapidly, causing multiple organ failure". They said their son had a weakened immune system due to a pre-existing condition.

Tributes paid after shock death of Highland councillor

April 4, 2024

Tributes have been paid after the shock death of a Highland councillor. Alasdair Rhind, who had served five terms as an independent on Highland Council since 1999, passed “suddenly” on Thursday aged 65. Highland Council convener Bill Lobban said: “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Alasdair. “Not only will we miss his extensive experience and countenance at Council meetings – as a figurehead in his local community his passing will be a deep loss to many.

No cause of death reported.

Former University of Nottingham student Gwen Zheng has died after being diagnosed with cancer in China while visiting family

April 4, 2024

A woman who was diagnosed with stage four stomach cancer while visiting family in China has died. Former University of Nottingham student Gwen Zheng met her husband Matthew Newton while living in the United Kingdom and had strong ties to the community. Former Southwell City footballer Matthew rushed to her side and had been living with her in China since the diagnosis in October - but his wife died on Thursday, March 28. The healthcare system in China operates on a fee basis and Gwen was too ill to travel to the UK for further treatment.

No age reported.

Two footballers “died suddenly”:

Lorcán Branagan: Co Down family hit with second tragedy after death of talented GAA player in Australia

April 7, 2024

Northern Ireland - A family and community in Co Down has been hit by a second tragedy after a ‘very talented’ GAA player died suddenly in Australia six years after the death of his brother. Lorcán Branagan, aged in his 20s, tragically passed away in Sydney last weekend. As was his brother, Lorcán was a talented GAA player for his local club Clonduff and played both hurling and Gaelic football for the Co Down team.

No cause of death reported.

‘Fantastic’ soccer player dies suddenly at 24

April 2, 2024

A soccer player described as “talented” and “fantastic” has died suddenly at just 24 years old. Tributes have been flooding in on social media for “terrific” British soccer player Ross Aikenhead following his tragic death over the Easter weekend. Aikenhead was a “fantastic young man,” his club Winsford United FC said in a statement. The Cheshire team, which plays in the Northwest Counties League, said Ross will be “sorely missed” after his unexpected death.

No cause of death reported.

Limavady United lead tributes to mother of player following sudden passing

April 2, 2024

Co. Londonderry, Northern Ireland - Dean Brown has expressed his gratitude to Limavady United after the club passed on their condolences to his family following the shock passing of his mother. The Roesiders paid tribute to Maureen Brown on social media, paying sympathies to Dean, brothers Conor and Gareth, who are former players of the club, and the entire family circle. A statement on the Roesiders social media pages said: "Limavady United would like to send our deepest condolences to first team player Dean Brown and ex-players Conor and Gareth on the sudden death of their mother during Saturday's cup final. Our thoughts and prayers are with Dean and his family at this time."

No age or cause of death reported.

Tributes as running club chairwoman dies suddenly

April 4, 2024

Wiltshire - Members of Avon Valley Runners have paid tribute to their ‘beautiful, brilliant and fun-loving’ chairwoman who died suddenly on Sunday. Sara Robert, 63, had been a member of the club for ten years and had been the chairwoman for the last two. A former pupil of the Bentley Grammar School in Calne, she was a former Detective Constable with Wiltshire Police, stationed in Melksham. She died on Sunday, March 24 - the day after attending Trowbridge Town Council's Civic Dinner at the Civic Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Angelo Cane dies aged 59

April 4, 2024

Angelo Cane, the founder of VinumTerra Wine Merchant, died suddenly last week at the age of 59. Cane founded the wine merchant, described by the late Steven Spurrier as “one of the UK’s foremost importers of Italian wine”, in 1991 and served as managing director for 33 years. He suddenly died in London on Tuesday 26 March.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Police investigate fatal Picton collision

April 4, 2024

Prince Edward County OPP is continuing to investigate after a fatal collision in Picton on Monday. Shortly before 3 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle accident on Main Street near Paul Street. The 71-year-old driver was unconscious and taken to the hospital where they were pronounced deceased. Police suspect the individual experienced a medical emergency before the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Man's death in Chippenham sees emergency services response

April 8, 2024

Officers were called to a property in Lowden, Chippenham, at around 3.30pm on Friday, April 5. A spokesperson for the force said: “We were called to an address in Lowden at approximately 3.30pm on Friday April 5 following the sudden death of a man in his 50s. “There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.”

No cause of death reported.

Emergency services rush to scene of 'sudden death'

April 5, 2024

A man in his 60s died suddenly at a home in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon. Police were alerted about the death at around 12.55 pm. Emergency services, including police, rushed to the property on Welland Road. They had received reports of a sudden death in the area and were on the scene throughout the afternoon. Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious. The details are due to be handed over to the coroner.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies after cardiac arrest at roadside in Swindon

April 5, 2024

A man died after a 'medical incident' which closed a road near Swindon for several hours. The incident, which took place on Hay Lane in Wroughton, closed the road for just under three hours on Friday afternoon (April 5) after emergency services rushed to the scene. The road was partially blocked at a turning near Betts Pets, and several traffic websites reported the incident as a crash. Wiltshire Police have confirmed that the cause of the closure was not a crash, but a medical incident in which a man lost his life. "This road closure relates to a medical incident," said a spokesperson for Wiltshire Police. "A male in cardiac arrest at the roadside has sadly died."

No age reported.

Cheryl Wendy (Wendy) Corbett, 68

April 4, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away suddenly aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Allan (Ex ICI) Foster, 70

April 4, 2024

Redcar - Passed away peacefully at Teesside Hospice on 21st March aged 70 years. Donations to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Robert Baxter, 69

April 4, 2024

Boston - Passed away peacefully at the Pilgrim Hospital on the 21st of March 2024 aged 69 years. Donations if desired will go to MIND and Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Johannes Raven Ratclif, 65

April 4, 2024

Hertford - Donations if desired will benefit The Living Room, Stevenage or the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Brody Robinson, stillborn

April 4, 2024

Scunthorpe - Born sleeping on the 19th of March 2024 at 7:18 pm, weighing 6lb 9oz, in the care of Scunthorpe General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Sharon Loretta Sewell, 53

April 4, 2024

Shelton Lock - We are sad to announce the passing of our bright and beautiful Sharon Loretta Sewell on Friday 15th March 2024, aged 53 years. Donations if desired, as per Sharon's wishes, are invited for The Aortic Dissection Charitable Trust.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Ann Sked, 71

April 4, 2024

Great Torrington - Unexpectedly at the NDDH, Barnstaple, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathon Lee Watson, 34

April 4, 2024

Grangetown - Tragically on March 22nd Jonny aged 34.

No cause of death reported.

Annette Baynes, 74

April 3, 2024

Alsager - Peacefully on 13th March 2024, Annette aged 74 years. If desired a donation may be made to The Christie Charity (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Mary Brownhill, 70

April 3, 2024

Huddersfield - On March 20th, 2024, suddenly but peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, aged 70 years. Donations if desired, to Yorkshire Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Charles Coleman, 60

April 3, 2024

Grimsby - Sadly, on 18th March 2024 at Castle Hill Hospital Hull, Richard aged 60 years passed away. Donations if so desired to either The British Heart Foundation or The Fishermen's Mission.

No cause of death reported.

Jill Gannon (nee Blohm), 58

April 3, 2024

Liverpool - Died suddenly on the 20th of March 2024, aged 58. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Ann Myfanwy (Nanw) Jones, 65

April 3, 2024

Llandudno - Passed away peacefully on 17th March 2024, aged 65 years. Donations, if so desired, will be gratefully received for ICU Glan Clwyd and Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Georgia Verity (George) Marsden, 18

April 3, 2024

Ripley - It is with great sadness that we announce the recent sudden passing of our wonderful daughter George on Saturday 9th March 2024, aged 18 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Mitchell, 74

April 3, 2024

Whitley Bay - Suddenly on 21st March, aged 74 years David, Former school Teacher. Donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew (Andy) Oliver, 63

April 3, 2024

Churchdown - Passed away suddenly on 4th March 2024 aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Hannah Abigail Page, 46

April 3, 2024

Cheltenham - Our beloved daughter sadly passed away unexpectedly on the 5th of March, aged 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ian William Campbell, 75

April 2, 2024

Dumfries - Suddenly, on Tuesday 12th March 2024 whilst on holiday in Llandudno, Wales, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Douglas Docksey, 73

April 2, 2024

Burton upon Trent - John closed his eyes for the final time on Tuesday 19th March 2024 aged 73 years. Donations in John's memory can be made to the Air Ambulance or Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Heal, 69

April 2, 2024

Chilton Trinity - Passed away suddenly on 1st March 2024 aged 69.

No cause of death reported.

Katie Smith, 43

April 2, 2024

Sunniside - Peacefully in St Oswalds Hospice on 23rd March 2024 aged 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Vincent James Smith, 41

April 2, 2024

Middlesbrough - Passed away on March 24th, aged 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Thomas Walker, 50

April 2, 2024

Llancarfan - Peacefully on Sunday 17th March 2024, aged 50 years. Donations, in memory of Richard, for Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Helen Lewis

April 2, 2024

Port Talbot - Sadly passed away on Tuesday 5th March 2024. Donations if desired in the memory of Helen to Macmillan Cancer Charity.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Rees (John the Shop)

April 2, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly and peacefully on Tuesday 19th March. Donations if so desired, to the Stroke Association.

No age or cause of death reported.

Keith Brown, 74

April 6, 2024

Hull - Suddenly passed away on Sunday 24th March 2024, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Roy Holford, 71

April 6, 2024

Meir - Peacefully passed away on March 8th 2024 at Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 71 years. Donations preferred to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Glyn (Glyn Pen Nionyn) Morris, 74

April 6, 2024

Groeslon - Peacefully in the presence of his family, aged 74 years. Donations in memory of Glyn will be gratefully accepted towards the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara Ann Parry, 73

April 6, 2024

Bradwell - Peacefully at rest surrounded by her loving family on 22nd March 2024 at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice, aged 73 years. Donations preferred to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Darren Reveley, 63

April 6, 2024

Blyth - Peacefully on 29th March aged 63 years. Donations if desired to be collected for Cancer Research UK & The Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Diana Jane (Jane) Rix-Johnson, 75

April 6, 2024

Hessle - On 27th March 2024, in Hospital aged 75 years. Donations to the Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Smith, 58

April 6, 2024

Liverpool - 16.02.1966 - 24.03.2024. Passed away suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Fatma (Fats, Jackie) Conteh

April 6, 2024

Leicester - Fatma passed away suddenly on the 7th of March from a stroke.

No age reported.

Hughie Armstrong, 73

April 5, 2024

Billingham - Suddenly in Hospital on March 27th, aged 73 years. Will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

David James Bance, 73

April 5, 2024

Tonbridge - Aged 73 years. Sadly, passed away at Tunbridge Wells Hospital. Donations in memory of David to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Rosemary Bell (Gosforth), 72

April 5, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully but far too soon. At home with her loving family close by. On Sunday 31st March 2024 aged 72 years. Donations if so desired to MPN Voice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Mary Blizzard, 68

April 5, 2024

Melksham - Sadly passed away on the 24th of March 2024, aged 68 years. Donations in memory of Mary to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Lynn Edwards (nee Read), 64

April 5, 2024

Farncombe - Died peacefully in hospital on 14th March, aged 64 years. Donations, if desired, to St Luke's Cancer Appeal.

No cause of death reported.

Jacqueline Gill (née McKie), 70

April 5, 2024

Walker - Peacefully on Tuesday 26th March 2024 with her loving family by her side, aged 70 years. Donations if so desired to Charlie Bear Cancer Charity.

No cause of death reported.

John Stephen (Steve) Lake, 69

April 5, 2024

North Shields - Passed away on 30th March 2024, aged 69 years. Donations for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Ellen "Beth" McCairns (nee Murphy), 64

April 5, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away peacefully on 27th March, aged 64 years. Donations to Cancer Research UK please.

No cause of death reported.

Shaney Meredith, 50

April 5, 2024

Gloucester - It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Shaney on 28th March 2024, aged 50.

No cause of death reported.

Barbara Morrison (Babs), 59

April 5, 2024

Accrington - The family sadly announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Barbara, aged 59 on 14th March 2024. She loved life and brought joy to so many people. She enjoyed laughing (very loudly!), singing, dancing, and good times with friends and family and was looking forward to celebrating her 60th birthday in July in Portugal with friends. It is in times like these that we will desperately miss her infectious laugh and 'booming' voice, but they will forever live on in our memories.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Ann Murphy, 61

April 5, 2024

Tonbridge - Died suddenly on 8th March 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Austin Rodway, 67

April 5, 2024

Rhymney - Passed away peacefully on 18th March 2024, aged 67.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Anthony Walker, 75

April 5, 2024

Liverpool - Aged 75 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Ives, 60

April 5, 2024

Rawtenstall - It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Andrew Ives who passed away on March 24, aged 60 after a courageous battle with cancer. Donations in memory of Andrew will be very gratefully received for Macmillan Cancer Support, Dumfries.

Robert Adrian Clive Charles-Davies, 68

April 5, 2024

Lampeter - Suddenly on Tuesday 26th of March at his home aged 68 years. Donations to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Hughes, 58

April 6, 2024

Penygroes - 27 March, 2024. Suddenly at his home, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Victoria Budrevicius, 67

April 6, 2024

Kidsgrove - Passed away surrounded by family on Saturday 23rd March 2024 at home, aged 67 years. Donations if desired will be gratefully received for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

David Graham Clayton, 61

April 6, 2024

Llandudno - Sadly, passed away peacefully but unexpectedly at home on the 19th of March 2024, aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael G. Howell

April 2, 2024

Gorseinon - Suddenly but peacefully on 16th March 2024 at his home. Donations if so desired for the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian Joseph Hodgson, 74

April 2, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully at home on 21st March aged 74 years. Donations for St Oswald's Hospice and Marie Curie Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

David Kenneth (Skippy) Pegg, 66

April 2, 2024

Clayton - Passed away suddenly at his home in Clayton on Monday 4th March 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Cameron George (Cam) Slater

April 3, 2024

Coventry - On Wednesday 13th March 2024 Cameron passed away peacefully in his sleep. Going to bed normally and not waking up has completely devastated our family. Cameron adored by his sister Chandler and very much missed by Darren & Bernie, until we meet again son, Mum, Dad, and Chandler.

No age or cause of death reported.

Elwyn Thomas

April 3, 2024

Skewen - Sadly at home on Wednesday March 20th, 2024, following a courageous and dignified battle against ill-health. Donations in memory of Elwyn may be made to Action for Pulmonary Fibrosis or to the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Henry Edward (Ted) Batch, 75

April 2, 2024

Ashington - Died peacefully at home on 24th March 2024 aged 75 years. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Olwen (Liz, Bella) Ward, 71

April 3, 2024

Liverpool - 18th March 2024, suddenly at home aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Alexander Rose

April 3, 2024

Doune - Passed away suddenly at home, on Friday 22nd March 2024. Alex is the current president of the Scottish Indoor Bowling Association and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

No age or cause of death reported.

Clive Richard Pearson, 71

April 3, 2024

Plymouth - Passed away suddenly at home surrounded by family on 14th March 2024 aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Marc Greeves, 50

April 3, 2024

Kenton - Died suddenly at home on Tuesday 19th March 2024 aged 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Francis Gary Callaghan, 57

April 3, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly whilst at home on March 28th, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gavin Richard Hughes-Jones

April 4, 2024

Cheltenham - Died peacefully at home on 16th March 2024. Donations, if desired, are gratefully accepted for the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lynda May Morris

April 4, 2024

Trentham - We are so sorry to announce the sudden peaceful passing of Lynda, on 23rd March 2024 at her home. Donations can be made to Parkinson's UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

Charles (Floyd) Thomas, 59

April 4, 2024

Blaenau Ffestiniog - 17 March, 2024. Suddenly at his home, aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael James Hancock, 48

April 4, 2024

Scunthorpe - Unexpectedly at home, on the 24th of March 2024, aged 48 years. Donations would be gratefully accepted for "British Heart Foundation".

No cause of death reported.

Ian Chisolm, 61

April 4, 2024

Byker - Passed suddenly and unexpectedly during recovery at home after a period of time spent in hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Vicki Creek, 71

April 4, 2024

Porthmadog - 12 March, 2024. Suddenly at her home, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

John David (Gateshead) Mazingham, 75

April 4, 2024

Bensham - Peacefully at home surrounded by the people he loved on 28th March 2024 aged 75 years. Donations to Northern Centre for Cancer Care.

No cause of death reported.

Gwenda Virginia ("Gwen") Hughes (née Evans), 71

April 5, 2024

Shirehampton - Passed away peacefully at home on 23rd March 2024 aged 71 years. Donations in memory of Gwen may be given on the day and will be split between St Peter's Hospice & Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Catherine (Cathie) McLaughlin (Hall), 67

April 5, 2024

East Kilbride - At home on the 26th of March, aged 67 years. Any donations gratefully received to Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Giulio Riva, 72

April 5, 2024

Cardiff - Peacefully surrounded by close family, Giulio passed away on 24th March 2024 at home aged 72 years. Donations if desired, can be made to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Evan Aelwyn Hugh (E.A.H) Davies

April 5, 2024

Capel-Gwynfe - Peacefully but unexpectedly at his home. Donations if so desired towards "Parkinson's UK" or the "British Heart Foundation”.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nora Elizabeth Maher (Holsgrove)

April 5, 2024

Wallasey - Our beautiful Nora passed away unexpectedly at home on 17th March 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christine Firth, 74

April 5, 2024

Hull - Chris sadly passed away peacefully at home after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffery (Jeff) Rowbottom

April 4, 2024

Scunthorpe - After a short illness, Jeff sadly passed away at home on Friday the 22nd of March 2024, with his beloved family by his side. If desired, donations would be gratefully accepted for "Cancer Research UK".

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul John Thomas Satterthwaite, 64

April 3, 2024

Chester-le-Street - Aged 64, sadly passed away at home due to illness on 17th March. Donations in memory of Paul will be split between the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Grant Mackin, 2

April 4, 2024

Stirling - Peacefully on 30th March 2024 at Queen Elizabeth University Children's Hospital, after an illness bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family, aged 2 years.

No cause of death reported.

Melvin Poyser, 65

April 3, 2024

Derby - Sadly passed away on the 18th of March 2024 at the Royal Derby Hospital after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Robinson, 70

April 3, 2024

Prestwich - We write to announce Stephen passed away in hospital after a short illness aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

David (Chipper) Wade (Ernest)

April 2, 2024

Bristol - Passed away on 8th March after a short sudden illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Ramsay (nee Anderson), 74

April 6, 2024

Stirling - Passed away after a short illness, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Keith Patrick McNulty, 66

April 5, 2024

Sleaford - Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 20th March 2024, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Trevor James

April 5, 2024

Haverfordwest - Peacefully on 22nd March 2024, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Hugh McGarva (Shug)

April 5, 2024

Dumfries - On the 30th of March 2024, peacefully at the Alexandra Unit Dumfries and Galloway Infirmary after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

IRELAND

Long standing Kilbeggan racecourse manager dies suddenly

April 6, 2024

Long standing manager of Kilbeggan racecourse, Paddy Dunican, has died suddenly aged 61. Mr Dunican was a well-known figure in the region, having managed the Westmeath-based course for over 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Fintan Cullen

April 5, 2024

Raphoe, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Fintan Cullen.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martin Hanan

April 5, 2024

Blackrock, Cork - On 4th April 2024, in the presence of his loving wife, unexpectedly, and in the care of the staff at Cork University Hospital. Donations to Cancer Research and Sightsavers.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gary Hobbs

April 5, 2024

Kilcrohane, Cork - On March 22nd, 2024, unexpectedly. Donations if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendan Keogh

April 5, 2024

Swords, Dublin - Passed away unexpectedly, at the Tara Winthrop Private Clinic, Swords.

No age or cause of death reported.

Andrew Lyle

April 5, 2024

Clarehall, Dublin - Dublin and Medicall Ambulance Service. Suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lisa (Annmarie) Maughan

April 5, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by her loving family. Sadly, missed by her heartbroken mother & father and loving children.

No age or cause of death reported.

Charlie Barrins, 6 months

April 3, 2024

Carrigtwohill, Cork - On April 1st, 2024, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family at Crumlin Children’s Hospital, aged 6 months.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Francis Concannon, 2

April 4, 2024

Castleknock, Dublin 15 - April 3rd, 2024, suddenly, at 2 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Fergal Buckley

April 4, 2024

Ballybunion, Kerry – Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday 18th March in London. Gone too soon. Fergal spent his last day celebrating St Patrick's Day (his favourite day of the year) with some of his nearest and dearest.

No age or cause of death reported.

Philip Coffey

April 4, 2024

Lawrencetown, Galway - Philip passed away suddenly in the tender care of the ICU staff, Portiuncula Hospital on Wednesday morning in the presence of his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noreen Flood

April 4, 2024

Dublin - 3rd April 2024. Suddenly at the Mater hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Groves

April 4, 2024

Dalkey, Co. Dublin - March 31st, 2024, suddenly. Dearly beloved son of Deirdre and John.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Paddy) McAree

April 4, 2024

Smithborough, Monaghan - The untimely & sudden death has occurred of Paddy McAree.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen (Patch) Murphy

April 4, 2024

Dundrum, Dublin - March 31st, 2024, suddenly. Beloved son of Dan and the late Pamela. Donations if desired in memory of Stephen to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Aidan Barron

April 3, 2024

Dungarvan, Waterford - Died unexpectedly on Monday, 1st April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dermot Downes

April 3, 2024

Swords, Dublin - Passed away suddenly in the Mater Private Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Angela Geoghegan (née O'Reilly)

April 3, 2024

Arva, Cavan - Wednesday, 3rd April, suddenly at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eimear Hewitt (née King)

April 3, 2024

Clonmel, Tipperary - Passed away unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Shaun Jackson

April 3, 2024

Swords, Dublin - Suddenly, on the 30th of March 2024, at Beaumont Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Long

April 3, 2024

Athea, Limerick - Died suddenly on 1st April 2024. Deeply regretted by his loving parents Henry and Jackie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Karl Meehan

April 3, 2024

Multyfarnham, Westmeath - April 2, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bernadette Noon (née McInerney)

April 3, 2024

Carnaross, Meath - Died suddenly, but peacefully, in London on 29th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Justin O'Brien

April 3, 2024

Terenure, Dublin - 30 March 2024. Surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Mater Private’s fundraising campaign for the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Queally

April 3, 2024

Rathgar, Dublin - The death has occurred suddenly of Stephen Queally.

No age or cause of death reported.

Collette Reardon (née Callaghan)

April 3, 2024

Cloghran, Dublin - March 31, 2024, unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving family,

No age or cause of death reported.

Adrienne Wall

April 3, 2024

Cork City, Cork - On April 2nd, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at Cope Foundation Glasheen. Much loved daughter, deeply missed by her heartbroken family,

No age or cause of death reported.

Colm Padraig Berkery

April 2, 2024

Termonfechin, Louth - April 2nd, 2024, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Bon Secours Hospital, Dublin. Donations if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Donal (Don) Costello

April 2, 2024

Finglas, Dublin - With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Don, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, surrounded by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Kavanagh

April 2, 2024

Dromiskin, Louth - Unexpectedly, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Donations, if desired, online to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rufina Morgan

April 2, 2024

Bayside, Dublin - Suddenly, in Beaumont Hospital on Easter Sunday March 31st, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian O'Connell

April 2, 2024

Malahide, Dublin - 1st April 2024 in the wonderful care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Helena Chaney

April 7, 2024

Lifford, Donegal - Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Hillcrest House Nursing Home. Donations if so desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jamie Dutton

April 7, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paddy Dunican

April 6, 2024

Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath - Suddenly, on April 6th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Padraic (Paudge) Gilmartin

April 6, 2024

Tubbercurry, Co.Sligo - Suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Pat) Lardner

April 6, 2024

Loughrea, Galway - Passed away suddenly on Friday 5th April 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

John McCarthy

April 6, 2024

Headford, Kerry - On April 6th, 2024, peacefully, at Ballincurrig Care Centre. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Neil O'Brien Heathwood

April 6, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - Sadly passed away unexpectedly 2nd April 2024. Beloved son of Tommy and Joan.

No age or cause of death reported.

Valarie MacArthur (née Malone)

April 6, 2024

Drimnagh, Dublin - 4th April 2024. Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rafal Kaniewski

April 6, 2024

Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow - April 3rd, 2024, suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sabrina Hogan

April 7, 2024

Gorey, Wexford - Unexpectedly, but peacefully, at her home. Cherished daughter of Carmel & Michael.

No age or cause of death reported.

Susan Baxter

April 6, 2024

North Inner City, Dublin - 29th March 2024, suddenly at her residence. Susan will be deeply missed by her loving parents Pamela and Philip.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Maher

April 2, 2024

Ballaghmore, Laois - Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

John David Bourke

April 2, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - On March 31st, 2024, passed away suddenly at home. The family would like to thank the Paramedic Team for their help and professionalism.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Power

April 3, 2024

Inniscarra, Cork - On April 1st, 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joan Fox (née Byrne)

April 3, 2024

Whitehall, Dublin - March 30th, 2024, suddenly, but peacefully in her own home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michelle Maguire

April 3, 2024

Swords, Dublin - March 29th, 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Fran (Francis) Duffy

April 3, 2024

Fettercairn, Dublin - March 28, 2024, unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Carey

April 3, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - On March 31st, 2024, suddenly, at his residence. Very deeply regretted by his mother Kathleen.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jimmy Meaney Jnr, 59

April 3, 2024

Bray, Co. Wicklow - Died suddenly at home, aged 59 years, on Tuesday, 2nd April 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jim Murphy

April 4, 2024

Tinryland, Carlow - April 3rd, 2024, suddenly, at home. Donation to Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eóin O'Neill

April 4, 2024

Cabinteely, Dublin - 2nd April 2024. Suddenly and unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Derek Flynn

April 4, 2024

Poppintree, Dublin - 4th April 2024, peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family. Donations, if desired to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, and the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Paddy) Downey

April 4, 2024

Lucan, Dublin - Suddenly but peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Philomena (Phil) McHugh

April 5, 2024

Caherlistrane, Galway - Suddenly at her home. Donations, if desired, to Croí - Irish Heart and Stroke Charity.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christopher Masterson

April 5, 2024

Sligo Town, Sligo - April 4th, 2024, unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eileen Buckley

April 5, 2024

Listowel, Kerry - Peacefully, on April 5th, 2024, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Kerry Hospice Foundation or the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas (Tom) Anthony Horan

April 5, 2024

Kilcoole, Wicklow - April 4th, 2024 (his 49th wedding anniversary) peacefully at home surrounded by those he loved. Donations in memory of Tom to Greystones Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Charles (Charlie) Kearney Jnr.

April 5, 2024

Carnew, Co. Wicklow - Charlie passed away at his home on Wednesday 3rd April 2024. Donations if desired, to Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard (Gerry) O'Shea

April 4, 2024

Toomevara, Co. Tipperary - Suddenly at home following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kathleen Carney (née O'Shea)

April 5, 2024

Finglas, Dublin - Peacefully, after a short illness in the care of the Mater Hospital. Donations if desired, to Daffodil Care Services or the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mairead Ryan (Rue)

April 5, 2024

Roscrea, Tipperary - Died on April 5th, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness at University Hospital, Limerick.

No age or cause of death reported.

Breda Walsh (née Doyle)

April 3, 2024

Rathfarnham, Dublin - After a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of John Huston Ward, St James Hospital, Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Teresa Brien (née Greene)

April 2, 2024

Donaghmede, Dublin - 31st March 2024, peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital surrounded by her loving family after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Emma Corcoran

April 2, 2024

Rosscahill, Galway - On the 1st of April 2024, unexpectedly and peacefully after a short illness. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West.

No age or cause of death reported.

Oliver (Ollie) Maxwell

April 2, 2024

Moneygall, Co. Tipperary - After a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael White

April 2, 2024

Ashbourne, Meath - Peacefully after a short illness, at The Mater Hospital Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Dwyer (née Mulhern)

April 7, 2024

Thurles, Tipperary - Peacefully after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lindsay Byrne

April 6, 2024

Arklow, Co. Wicklow - 6th April 2024, peacefully, after a short illness borne with dignity & courage surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Helen Callery (née Smith)

April 6, 2024

Dunlavin, Wicklow - Helen slipped away peacefully on Wednesday, 3rd of April, in the exceptional care of the team in St. Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh, following a short illness bravely borne. Donations, if desired, in memory of Helen, to the cancer charity of your choice.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noreen Hamilton (née Cremin)

April 6, 2024

Conna, Cork - Passed away peacefully after a brief illness bravely borne in the exceptional care of the staff at Mercy University Hospital in the presence of her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kathy (Kathleen) Kenna (née Delamere)

April 6, 2024

Roundwood, Co. Wicklow - 5th April 2024, peacefully, after a short illness, at St. Vincent’s University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

