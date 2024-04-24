ITALY

Claudio Di Muzio, world accordion champion, succumbed to an illness

April 20, 2024

Rieti – Claudio Di Muzio, a well-known musician, and world accordion champion for two years, an instrument with which he had been part of the Sebastiani orchestra, passed away suddenly, at just 42 years of age. Struck by an illness a few days ago, he was hospitalized at Gemelli, where he died today. He leaves behind his partner and two children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Südtirol News founder Karlheinz Gamper has left us

April 21, 2024

Karlheinz Gamper from Naturno died suddenly and unexpectedly last Tuesday at the age of 63. The resourceful and versatile entrepreneur was, among other things, the founder of the news portal Südtirol News, which he launched in 2009.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Belluno, the little Felipe dies at 4 years for a cardiac arrest

April 19, 2024

The tragedy in Agordo (Belluna). The child had recently been discharged from the hospital in Padua. A 4-year-old boy, Felipe Scussel Lopez, died of heart failure. He had spent a period of treatment in the pediatric department of the hospital in Padua but had recently returned home. He was recovering, as the Gazette and the local press explain. But after a healthy period came a complication and sudden death. A premature death that brought pain and discomfort not only in the family but in the entire community of Agordo.

Link

Altare - 12-year-old dies of getting sick suddenly

April 17, 2024

Tragedy in Altare, where in the early afternoon a twelve-year-old died after suddenly losing consciousness. The boy, who already had some previous health problems, residing in a rural area of the municipality of Altare, fainted shortly after one in the afternoon. The mother called for help and the White Cross of Altare and the Sierra Automedica of ASL2 immediately intervened at the scene of the accident. The medical and nursing staff attempted to resuscitate the boy, who unfortunately suffered several episodes of cardiac arrest, while all emergency protocols were applied. Once the transfer was made possible, the young man was taken to the Grifo helicopter, which in the meantime had arrived at the Altare sports field but the fatal crisis occurred during the flight. The helicopter then landed at the San Paolo Hospital in Savona, where it was not possible to do anything but confirm the death.

Link

Casal di Principe - 18-year-old dies while bicycling

April 22, 2024

He was riding his bicycle, travelling along the road that leads to a shopping centre in the town. It seemed like a peaceful day. Instead, in an instant, the drama unfolded. Alessio Russo, 18, fell to the ground. The situation immediately appeared very serious to the first responders. A 118-ambulance arrived on-site and picked up the patient to transfer him to the nearest hospital. Unfortunately, moments later, the 18-year-old's heart stopped beating. The cause of the death may have been a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Illness at home at the age of 19, passes away in Civile. Carpenedolo in mourning for Andrea Pinelli

April 19, 2024

The very young Andrea Pinelli died in the premises of the Civile di Brescia. He was only 19 years old; on Monday, without any warning, he collapsed to the ground while he was at home with his parents in Carpenedolo. Rescue services began under code red and the boy was airlifted to hospital, but it wasn't enough to save him. The causes of death are not yet clear. The family and all the citizens of Carpenedolo remained hanging by a thread of hope, but the health workers were clear about the very serious conditions in which the young man found himself. In the end, Andrea didn't make it, he died on a bed in the Brescia hospital. An atrocious and completely sudden loss, given that his body had never shown signs of failing.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caserta loses another very young player

April 19, 2024

A sudden illness, probably a sudden heart attack, put an end to the young life of Gaetano Sorbo, 26 years old. An immense pain for the city of Caserta. The boy worked on the staff of the band "Pinguini Tattici Nucleari", who paid him a heartfelt memory during the last concert at the Forum in Milan: "An incredible person, always smiling" were the words of Riccardo Zanotti, frontman of the group.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jonathan Napolitano died at 27 years old: killed by a heart attack while he was at a restaurant

April 16, 2024

Drama in Atripalda, Avellino. Monday evening, April 15, a 27-year-old boy, Jonathan Napolitano, from Mugnano del Cardinale, Avellino, while at a restaurant, was struck by a heart attack. Help arrived on the spot but was useless. The young man had dinner in a restaurant when he suddenly felt sick. He collapsed and never recovered. Immediately transported to the hospital at Moscati, for him there was nothing to do.

Link

Absurd tragedy in Atripalda: 28-year-old boy killed by a heart attack

April 16, 2024

Atripalda (Avellino) - Last night, a young man of only 28 years, after spending time in a well-known club in Atripalda, was struck by a heart attack, leaving behind a trail of pain and dismay. Despite immediate rescue attempts, unfortunately for the young man, there was nothing to do. The heart attack struck suddenly and devastatingly, taking him away tragically and prematurely.

Link

Dead at 29, Nicolas Ridolfo, the terrible discovery by his father in the car: fatal cardiac arrest

April 16, 2024

Caorle (Veneto) - A 29-year-old boy lost his life due to a cardiac arrest in Caorle. The illness is sudden with no family history. It was the father who found Nicolas Ridolfo passed out in the car and called for help. The young man was taken to hospital in Portogruaro, but shortly after his arrival at San Tommaso dei Battuti he died. The Carabinieri investigated to reconstruct the facts, while the body was made available to the authorities. The 29-year-old, from the first statements, was healthy and had no problems related to the heart system. At the moment there is talk of sudden illness, as in the case of the 26-year-old footballer Mattia Giani.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An engineer “died suddenly”:

Marco Paccagnella dies at 31 years old, defeated by illness. He was an engineer and football coach

April 22, 2024

Mestrino - Mourning in Mestrino for the passing of Marco Paccagnella, a 31-year-old engineer. The young man died following a sudden illness. He was the manager of the football school of the AtleticoLissaro88 club, where he had played as a footballer and coach, while now he trained the younger athletes. He worked as an engineer in the technical office of the Municipality of Mestrino. He graduated in construction engineering from the University of Padua.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dies of illness aboard a Ryanair flight, the wife of the 34-year-old notices the tragedy upon arrival

April 18, 2024

34-year-old Giuseppe Stilo died suddenly on a Ryanair flight, which took off at 11 am from Turin’s Caselle airport. The man was visiting relatives in Vibo Valentia with his wife, who is expecting a child, sitting in another area of the plane. It was his wife who warned relatives about the flight delay, talking about a person who was sick on board. Only once when she arrived at the destination did she discover the tragedy that had just happened and that it was her husband. Initially, two medical passengers on board began CPR manoeuvres with flight personnel who also used a defibrillator but for the 34-year-old there was nothing to do.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A psychologist “died suddenly”:

Former Enaip footballer and teacher dies at the age of 44

April 20, 2024

An illness took away a young family man: dismay among his acquaintances and colleagues. “This morning Enaip Domodossola woke up in absolute silence. In the corridors and offices only bright eyes and dismayed faces. No words capable of telling, commenting, or explaining the sudden disappearance of Roberto Fantone, 44 years old, in his home Preglia in Crevoladossola, where he lived with his wife Katiuscia and daughter Camilla. Roberto was a psychologist and psychotherapist and had been collaborating with Enaip for some time, as a teacher, guidance counsellor, tutor and course coordinator". … he dedicated himself to the mountains, in particular ski mountaineering. On Sunday he had climbed with a friend to Capanna Margherita, as well as Punta Parrot. A fit person, nothing could predict what would happen a few days later.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Doctor dies in the office: Armando Rotondo was municipal councillor in San Donato di Lecce

April 18, 2024

Salento - Another mourning in the health of Salento for the sudden death last night in San Donato di Lecce of doctor, Armando Rotondo. Among the possible causes of death was a sudden illness, which left no time for the 66-year-old to ask for help. The professional was found dead in his office by family members worried about the man’s delay in returning home. The emergency call made by the relatives and the intervention of the 118, unfortunately, was not enough: all attempts to revive him failed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Illness in hospital, anesthetist doctor dies

April 17, 2024

Drama in the hospital in Gela, in the Nisseno area. An anesthesiologist, Maurizio Portelli, 60 years old, was found dead in his room. He had worked the night shift and was lying on the bed in the room to rest when, likely, he fell ill. A colleague of his found out this morning. The body was transferred to the mortuary.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

Nurse, mother of 2 small children, dies suddenly

April 18, 2024

Pianezze is mourning the sudden death of Alice Zarpellon, 36 years old, a nurse at Ulss 7 Pedemontana, and mother of two small children. It all started on Monday evening when Alice told her husband she had a bit of a fever, which is why she went to bed immediately after dinner. From the living room, the husband could hear her heavy breathing, nothing that could indicate any problems, but suddenly he no longer heard anything, so he immediately had the instinct to go and check. After the illness, probably caused by a cardiac arrest, the ambulance ride to the San Bassiano hospital, where the doctors did everything to save the mother's life. Alice lived for her children, she was a caring and attentive mother and a great professional. She had never had health problems, which is why it is very difficult for her family to find the strength to accept such a sudden and dramatic loss.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Naples, 64-year-old nurse died at Cardarelli Hospital: illness during shift

April 16, 2024

A sudden illness took the life of Angela Bocchetti, a 64-year-old nurse who died yesterday while carrying out her work shift. The woman who had chosen not to retire yet due to the great passion with which she carried out her work, felt ill yesterday afternoon. Angela had started the afternoon shift at 2 pm in the Third Medicine department of the Cardarelli hospital where she was appreciated and esteemed by the colleagues with whom she had shared the nursing duties of the department for years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two ambulance drivers “died suddenly”:

Today farewell to Paolo Vecchiarelli, the volunteer of the Blue Cross died at 63 years old

April 19, 2024

A deep sorrow struck the community of Ripatransone and the entire healthcare world of Piceno and Fermano with the sudden death of Paolo Vecchiarelli, a volunteer driver of the Blue Cross, only 63 years old. A sudden illness killed him on Wednesday afternoon. Paul had gone to the Emergency Room of Saint Benedict suffering an illness at home, but nothing left to do for the tragic and sudden end.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rome, 118 operator Roberto Campigotto died of a heart attack while helping a patient in cardiac arrest

April 22, 2024

The 57-year-old ambulance driver went down to resuscitate him but had a heart attack and was in turn helped by colleagues, in disbelief at the scene. Shock in Monterotondo, Rome, where 118 operator Roberto Campigotto died of a heart attack while helping a patient in cardiac arrest. The colleagues of the 57-year-old "hero" are in shock over this sudden death, which occurred while Campigotto, from Friuli, was carrying out his work as he does every day.

Link

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

Two lawyers “died suddenly”:

Abbiategrasso, illness while they arrest him: lawyer Giovanni Bosco dies in Magenta hospital

April 18, 2024

Yesterday morning the lawyer Bosco was served with an arrest order served on him by the financiers of the Magenta Company at his home. He suddenly felt ill and was taken to the Fornaroli emergency room before being transferred to the intensive care unit. His condition immediately appeared very serious and, at 4 pm this afternoon, his heart stopped beating. This morning's arrest was part of an investigation into tax crimes, fraudulent bankruptcy and money laundering which led to the issuing of four precautionary measures and the seizure of assets worth over four million euros. A sudden stress that the lawyer Bosco, born in 1957 [67], could not handle.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Avezzano mourns the sudden death of the lawyer Carlo Lucci

April 15, 2024

Avezzano (Abruzzo) - In the early afternoon of today the lawyer Carlo Lucci was found dead in his home. Born in 1966 [58], Lucci was well known in the Marsican capital. According to an initial reconstruction of the facts he died of natural causes, from a sudden illness. On-site were the 118 rescue and law enforcement.

Link

Three policemen “died suddenly”:

Pordenone - The policeman who suffered a heart attack last week passed away

April 22, 2024

Stefano Del Piero, the Pordenone policeman who fell seriously ill at the end of his shift, didn't make it. The man, transferred to the Ca' Foncello hospital in Treviso, was hospitalized in intensive care in the cardiology department in very serious conditions. The episode occurred in the night between Wednesday and Thursday inside the police headquarters. According to the reconstruction of the episode, the officer had finished his patrol shift 19-24 when he felt ill and collapsed to the ground. He had returned to the office with his colleagues to draft the documents. His colleagues from Treviso found him unconscious, started resuscitation procedures and immediately called 118. It immediately became clear that the 49-year-old had suffered a heart attack. Urgently transported by ambulance to the emergency room, Stefano Del Piero, after the first tests, underwent a delicate surgery by the doctors of the Veneto hospital. His condition did not improve, and he was declared dead today, April 22, after five days of agony. The authorization for organ donation has been signed.

Link

The commander of the local police Franco Mangiucca struck down by an illness at the age of 62

April 18, 2024

Gallese – The local police chief of Gallese Franco Mangiucca is struck by a sudden illness and dies. The incident occurred this morning, around 8, in Piazza Don Milani. He was 62 years old. The man was in the car near the town's primary school. The 118 men intervened immediately on the spot and were unable to do anything other than confirm the death. The police also intervened.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Urban policeman has a disease in front of the school, died in service

April 18, 2024

Gallese (Viterbo)- A sudden illness and a fall on the ground knows that he never got up; this morning around 08.00 in Piazza Don Milani in Gallese, an urban policeman died while he was working in front of the school. The lieutenant of the local police, Franco Mangiucca, 62 years old living in Fabrica di Roma, lost his life while he was driving near the primary school for what would seem to have been a sickness. Unfortunately, the attempts of resuscitation by the staff of 118 on the spot also the carabinieri were not useful.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Tragedy in Gela: the teacher Gabriella Tasca dies suddenly after the school trip

April 20, 2024

Gela (Sicily) - A tragedy struck the city of Gela, where the teacher Gabriella Tasca lost her life in the night due to a sudden illness. The morning of the tragedy, the teacher was on a school trip with her little pupils. Her sudden death shocked not only her family but also all those who knew and appreciated her. Tasca, much loved by his students and respected by her colleagues, leaves an unbridgeable void in the community of Gela. Gabriella Tasca’s sudden death left behind a broken family. Forty-nine years old, she leaves her husband and two children, who now face the unbearable pain of losing their loved one.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two “died suddenly” at work:

Sudden illness on the construction site

April 20, 2024

Selva di Trissino (Veneto) - He had a sudden illness, a month after his father’s death. In the early afternoon of Thursday, he was busy working as a plumber in a building in the centre of Selva di Trissino, when he collapsed from a heart attack, which proved fatal. The prompt alarm of the neighbours and other workers in the construction site at 118 brought an ambulance to the area, but nothing was worth the attempts of resuscitation of doctors: Severino Antoniazzi, 64, never recovered. The health of the craftsman, who continued his activity with commitment, certainly did not foresee such a sudden end, after a life dedicated to work and family.

Link

Suddenly ill, Sergio dies while at work. The drama this morning

April 18, 2024

Falciano Del Massico (Caserta) - There seems to be a sudden illness at the base of the death of Sergio Rea, who died this morning shortly after reaching the workplace. The 60-year-old, like every morning, reached the parking lot of the local railway station where he worked. Probably at the first signs of the malaise he would have had time to call his brother, but he collapsed to the ground, crushed by a heart attack. Disbelief and a great sense of sorrow are common to his fellow citizens.

Link

Five “died suddenly” while out and about:

Historic retired watchmaker falls on rocks and dies

April 22, 2024

The tragedy occurred in Porto Santa Margherita di Caorle in the early morning of today, April 22nd. Luciano D'Este, 77 years old, lost his life. Rescue efforts were useless: perhaps a sudden illness caused the tragedy. Although he closed his watchmaking business in 2013, he was still very well known. The pensioner, due to a sudden illness, slipped on some rocks while he was taking a walk and hit his head violently against a rock. The Carabinieri of the Portogruaro Company and the Caorle station intervened to investigate the case and clarified that it was an accident. D'Este had spent the weekend at the seaside and had not heard from him since Sunday: his family, worried, had alerted the police for this reason. A passer-by found the lifeless body in the morning.

No cause of death reported.

Link

San Vito Lo Capo, man died on the beach

April 22, 2024

A 73-year-old man originally from Parma on holiday was found lifeless on the shore of San Vito Lo Capo. Some friends of the victim raised the alarm this morning when they saw the body floating. They brought him to shore and started practicing manoeuvres to try to resuscitate him, in the meantime they raised the alarm. The 118 health workers and the soldiers from the Port Authority intervened. But there was nothing the man could do. It is not known at the moment what may have caused his death, a sudden illness or something else, to dispel any doubt the magistrate on duty ordered an autopsy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aversa - man collapses and dies in the street

April 22, 2024

A tragedy occurred in the Aversa area. While on the street, a person suddenly felt ill and died shortly afterwards. Rescue services were on site, but unfortunately in vain given the death that occurred.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Savona - Calogero Gramaglia passed away suddenly

April 20, 2024

Mourning in Savona for the passing of Calogero Gramaglia, a well-known figure in the city. Fatal cardiac arrest this morning. According to initial information, the man was on board a bus when he fell ill: those present immediately made him get off and sit in a bar, calling for help, but there was nothing that could be done.

No age reported.

Link

Victim of an illness, 45-year-old man found dead in the street

April 18, 2024

A 45-year-old man was found dead along Via Brescia in Chiari, near a fuel station. A passer-by noticed the lifeless body around 3 pm on Thursday 18 April and alerted the emergency number. An ambulance and a medical vehicle rushed to the scene, but the doctors could not help but confirm the death. The Chiari police also immediately intervened and carried out the necessary investigations: no signs of violence were found and the possible responsibility of third parties was excluded. There would therefore be no doubt about the natural causes at the origin of the death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five “died suddenly” at home:

Sudden tragedy, 66-year-old dies at home

April 22, 2024

Tragedy this morning in a home in San Prisco. A 66-year-old man, F.M., died of a sudden illness while he was in his home. The ambulance that arrived in the Via Napoli area, following the request of the family, immediately went to the man's home: however, the health team could not do anything other than confirm that he had died. Great shock in the area where the man was well-known and respected.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Grisolia a 44-year-old man found dead in his house

April 19, 2024

Grisolia (Calabria) - In an apartment along the State Road 18 in Grisolia, the neighbors noticed an unusual silence and reported the prolonged absence of Salvatore Carlo Bono, 44, originally from Naples but residing in Grisolia. The local authorities were alerted and around noon the police and firefighters intervened to monitor the situation. It turned out that Salvatore had died in the apartment, probably due to natural causes, from a sudden illness without being able to ask for help.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The pacemaker sounds the alarm, but help doesn't arrive: a 75-year-old dies

April 21, 2024

A 75-year-old man lost his life due to a heart attack even though his pacemaker had sent the signal to the hospital. Guido Cristofori, from Bergenza tragically lost his life due to the failure of the emergency services to intervene, despite the alert from his pacemaker. The body will be subjected to an autopsy on Tuesday 23 April, the prosecutor Paolo Fietta, of the Vicenza prosecutor's office, has opened criminal proceedings for the hypothesis of the crime of manslaughter, even if at the moment the accusation is against unknown persons. The man, already a heart patient, following a heart attack in 2010, had the life-saving device implanted which was connected to the Santorso hospital. On the night between 13 and 14 April, however, it seems he died due to a heart attack; his son Marco found his body on Monday morning. The investigations began because, although the pacemaker had regularly signaled the illness, no one would have sent help promptly. The man's son was contacted only two days later when his father was already dead. The Breganze carabinieri and the deputy prosecutor deemed it necessary to open a file to investigate what happened.

Link

Illness in the bathtub, Angela dies at 48

April 20, 2024

Salgareda mourns the sudden death of Angela Scotton, found lifeless on Friday 19 April in her apartment where she lived. Family members and neighbours had no news of her for days: Angela Scotton, 48, lived alone in an apartment in the Campodipietra hamlet of Salgareda. Followed by social services due to a series of psychological difficulties, in the past, the woman had already left home for a few days, but she had always returned. As reported by "Il Gazzettino di Treviso", on Friday morning, 19 April, following a report from the neighbours, local police, carabinieri, firefighters and health personnel from the Local Health Authority went to the 48-year-old's home and found her lifeless in the bathtub. Angela was alone in the house, there was no sign of forced entry on the front door and the window frames. The cause of her death would therefore be a sudden illness that killed the woman instantly, without giving her either time or the opportunity to ask for help from the emergency services.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marzia Miecchi, the 62-year-old who worked in the pharmacy in Tarquinia, was found dead at home

April 19, 2024

Marzia Miecchi, 62 years old, was found last night in her home in Lido di Tarquinia, now lifeless. She was struck down by a sudden illness, probably due to her heart disease. The woman was employed at the municipal pharmacy in the city and for this, she was well known. The forensic police officers of the Tarquinia police station intervened on site to investigate the case and the medical examiner ruled that she had died of natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Inmate dies in prison, falls ill while sleeping

April 22, 2024

An inmate of the Sulmona prison, 65-year-old Silvio Chiodo, died in his cell. A tragic discovery shocked Sulmona prison, where Silvio Chiodo, 65, was found lifeless in his cell. The man, apparently in good health, was the victim of a sudden illness while sleeping, according to what emerged from the prison officers. The Prosecutor's Office has started investigations into the accident, ordering checks at the Sulmona hospital morgue, where the body was transferred. The examination confirmed that the death was caused by natural causes. Chiodo, detained for some years in Sulmona prison, was known as a quiet guest who had never caused problems for prison staff or his cellmates. His sudden death shocked the prison and raised questions about the safety and health of inmates.

No cause of death reported.

Link

“Died suddenly” while hiking:

Illness while hiking the via ferrata, Roberto Tentori is the dead hiker on Lake Maggiore

April 16, 2024

Roberto Tentori, 55 years old from the province of Lecco, died on Saturday during the descent on the Picasass path. He became ill while walking down the path, after completing the stretch of ferrata. On the spot the men of the Mountain Rescue of the station of Omegna, with the staff of 118, who could not help but note the death of the man. Tentori, a great lover of the mountains, was a volunteer at the Sec refuge in Pianezzo and a member of the Società escurionisti valmadreresi.

No cause of death reported.

Link

San Gregorio Armeno, farewell to Alessandro Starini: shops closed for the death of the master craftsman

April 19, 2024

Naples - Shops closed for the sudden death of the master Nativity Scene craftsman, Alessandro Starini of 49 years, heir of the historic workshop Starini of the Decumani. The victim was struck down by a sudden illness yesterday, Thursday, April 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

3 killed in “vaxxidents”:

Struck by a sudden illness: a truck driver dies

April 17, 2024

Drama in the industrial area of Lonato del Garda. He felt ill while at the wheel of a truck he was crossing the industrial area of Via Mantova in Lonato del Garda. The heavy vehicle would have skidded, ending up going off the road and hitting some parked cars. The call to the single emergency number was made around 1.15 pm today and a medical vehicle, an ambulance and an air ambulance were sent to the scene, landing in the adjacent fields. When the medics arrived, the 56-year-old truck driver was already unconscious and his condition immediately appeared desperate: he was resuscitated for a long time, but his heart never started beating again.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden illness while driving: dies at 55

April 16, 2024

Carpi (Modena) - A 55-year-old man died this morning, while he was driving his van on the Carpi - Ravarino a Limidi of Soliera, at the roundabout. The victim, probably due to an illness, lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road. Any attempt to rescue him was useless.

Link

Motorcycle accident in Tarcento, 50 years old dies in hospital

April 16, 2024

Tarcento (Udine) - Alessandro Fabbro died at the hospital in Udine after the accident on Sunday. The 50-year-old involved in an accident with his motorcycle in the early afternoon of Sunday in Tarcento, did not make it. The man was riding along via Mazzini when, perhaps because of an illness, he lost control of his motorbike, ending up against the curb of a sidewalk. Several injuries were sustained in the impact by the rider, who was revived on the spot. His condition immediately appeared very serious and had been transported in code red to the hospital in Udine. Despite efforts, he died this morning in the intensive care unit.

Link

Sudden illness while on holiday: woman found dead

April 15, 2024

Drama in the hotel. Medical intervention was useless. She died at the age of 52, struck by an illness while spending her holidays on the morainic hills of Garda. The tragedy occurred on the morning of Monday 14 April in Muscoline. The victim is a 52-year-old woman: she was inside a bed & breakfast in via Castello when she felt ill which later proved fatal. The emergency call went out just before 11 am and an ambulance and a medical vehicle rushed to the scene. The doctors tried to resuscitate the woman, but everything was useless: the 52-year-old had already stopped living. The police also intervened to investigate the case: there were no doubts about the natural causes at the origin of the death and the body was returned to the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link