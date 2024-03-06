UNITED KINGDOM

Jim Reeve Dies: Great Point Media Founder & British Entertainment Executive Was 64

March 1, 2024

London - Jim Reeve, the British film and TV financier, died unexpectedly earlier this week. He was 64. The announcement about the founder and Chairman of Great Point Media was made in a statement on the company’s website. “It is with profound sadness that Great Point must confront the sudden and unexpected loss of our founder, mentor and friend, Jim Reeve, who passed away on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

John Lennon peace sculptor Laura Lian dies after short illness

February 29, 2024

Liverpool - Laura Lian, who designed the bronze sculpture of a young Lennon leaning on a peace symbol, died on Tuesday morning after a "short illness", Mick Ord said. Ms Lian, 72, was described by Mr Ord as a "free spirit" and "hippy at heart".

No cause of death reported.

Dave Myers death: TV chef who was one half of Hairy Bikers dies age 66

February 29, 2024

TV chef Dave Myers, best known as one half of the Hairy Bikers, has died at the age of 66. A statement from his co-star Si King on social media said: "Hi everyone, I'm afraid I bear some sad news. "Most of you will know Dave has been fighting cancer for the past couple of years. Last night, on 28th February 2024, with Lili, Dave's wife, his family, close friend David and myself by his side, he passed away peacefully at home.”

Tragedy for Dodi Fayed's former lover as her daughter is found dead just after her 38th birthday

February 28, 2024

Dodi Fayed, who died in the Paris car crash alongside Princess Diana, will always be associated with tragedy. Now, another of his lovers has been similarly afflicted by misfortune. Louise Dyrbusz, who went out with Dodi in the 1980s, has lost her daughter, Annabelle Delicata, who was found dead in East Sussex last month, shortly after her 38th birthday. 'Our beloved Anna died tragically at home in Hove,' a family spokesman confirms, describing her as 'missed beyond words by the Delicata family, her father, James Cartland, and her many friends. Her loving spirit and love of nature is her legacy.' James – a cousin of late romantic novelist Barbara Cartland, step-grandmother of Princess Diana – was, in fact, Anna's stepfather.

No cause of death reported.

Coventry Blaze assistant coach Dayle Keen dies aged 33

February 27, 2024

Blaze assistant coach Dayle Keen died suddenly on Monday at the age of 33. Affectionately known as Keeno, he has been an integral part of the ice hockey club since 2018. Keen also worked as Great Britain under-20’s assistant coach and was part of two silver medal winning teams in 2020 and 2023 and helped lead the GB youngsters to bronze medals in 2022 and 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Trans prisoner Tiffany Scott dies in jail

February 29, 2024

Scotland - A violent transgender prisoner whose transfer to a women's jail was blocked has died in custody. Tiffany Scott, who was previously known as a man called Andrew Burns, died in HMP Grampian on Thursday. The 32-year-old was serving an indefinite sentence under an order for lifelong restriction (OLR). Scott was handed the sentence in 2013, after admitting to stalking a 13-year-old girl by sending letters while serving a prison sentence. A Scottish Prison Service (SPS) spokesperson said: "Tiffany Scott, 32, of HMP Grampian has died on 29 February 2024. With each death in custody, Police Scotland are advised, and the matter is reported to the Procurator Fiscal”.

No cause of death reported.

Boy, 15, dies suddenly as police issue statement addressing 'concern in the community'

March 3, 2024

Wales - A teenage boy has died suddenly with police issuing a statement to address "concern in the community" following the tragedy. Police have confirmed a 15-year-old boy died "at a location near Lampeter" on the afternoon of St David's Day. A Dyfed-Powys Police statement said the boy's death was not being treated as suspicious but was being investigated. They said they were "aware of concerns in the community" but asked people not to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the boy's death. A force spokesman said: "Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a 15-year-old boy at a location near Lampeter on Friday afternoon, March 1, 2024. The family is being supported by specialist officers”.

No cause of death reported.

Teenage Rangers fan dies suddenly as tributes paid to 'talented footballer'

March 2, 2024

Glasgow - A Scots family has been left devastated after an 18-year-old 'talented footballer' died suddenly. Liam Stevenson, from Drumchapel in Glasgow, passed away on Tuesday, February 27. His family and friends remember him as a 'talented footballer' with a 'heart of pure gold'.

No cause of death reported.

A dad “died suddenly”:

Dad died of cancer while partner was being treated for disease

February 26, 2024

Leicestershire - A woman whose partner died from cancer while she was also being treated for the disease has thanked the local community for their help. Stacey Chetwyn found out she had cancer in her pelvis just days after her partner Stuart Ashby learned he had cancer in his oesophagus. Mr Ashby, from Syston in Leicestershire, died three weeks after being diagnosed. Miss Chetwyn had previously been diagnosed with cervical cancer in September 2020 but was treated for this and told she was in remission in April 2021. However, she was admitted to the hospital on 10 September 2023 after experiencing pain and mobility problems and was told she had cancer in her pelvis on 11 October. Meanwhile, Mr Ashby had been admitted to hospital on 24 September because of pain he was experiencing. He was told he had cancer in his oesophagus, liver, and spleen on 5 October. Mr Ashby was then moved to LOROS hospice in Leicester and died on 22 October.

No age reported.

‘Much-loved’ woman, 31, died after ‘hospital’s new computer system delayed treatment for blood clot in her lung’ [Inquest - died December 2022]

February 28, 2024

Durham - NHS dietician died after a hospital’s new computer system is thought to have delayed treatment for a blood clot in her lung. Emily Harkleroad, 31, collapsed on December 18, 2022, and was taken to the University Hospital of North Durham, where she died the following morning from a pulmonary embolism – a clot on the lung. A coroner has now issued a warning over the new computer system, following Emily’s death. An inquest into Emily’s death, who had previously worked for the trust as a dietitian, was opened on January 6, 2023, and concluded on January 17, 2024. While staff recognised that a pulmonary embolism was the likely diagnosis, the inquest heard “errors and delays” in her treatment resulted in her not receiving the anticoagulant, or blood thinning treatment, that she needed quickly enough.

Emergency services attend sudden death of a man in Co Derry

March 4, 2024

Northern Ireland - The emergency services were called to the sudden death of a man in Co Derry yesterday evening. Police were called to the Learmount Road area of Claudy on Saturday, March 2, close to John Mitchel's GAC pitch, following reports that a man had died suddenly. Several officers attended the incident alongside the ambulance service. Police have said that they are not treating the death as suspicious at this time.

No age or cause of death reported.

Person dies near Largs railway line after medical incident

March 1, 2024

North Ayrshire, Scotland - A North Ayrshire resident is understood to have died close to the railway line between Fairlie and Largs. Emergency services responded on Tuesday evening to what is believed to have been a medical incident. Rail services were stopped for three hours from around 8.40 pm, as transport police and paramedics attended the scene. The local resident was tragically pronounced dead at the scene. British Transport Police confirmed that it was not a trespassing incident.

No age or cause of death reported.

Baby Olivia Emma Teare, 6 weeks

February 29, 2024

Syston - Suddenly became unwell, and then fell asleep surrounded by family on Saturday 17th February 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Lucy McGeehan, 11

March 2, 2024

Castlederg, Tyrone - Peacefully at The Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Belfast, 2nd March 2024 aged 11 years. Much cherished daughter of Lynne and Paul.

No cause of death reported.

Mandy Cleworth, 45

March 4, 2024

Huddersfield - Died 31st January 2024, aged 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Tony John Higley

February 27, 2024

Crewe - Suddenly on Monday 12th February. Donations in memory of Tony will be gratefully received towards a new defibrillator.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jacqui Saunders (Clarke), 66

February 27, 2024

Cardiff - 7th February 2024. Suddenly and unexpectedly aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Thomas Hennighan, 74

February 27, 2024

Plymouth - Passed away suddenly at Derriford Hospital on Tuesday 6th February 2024, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Nicola Elizabeth Florence Darlington, 47

February 27, 2024

Plymouth - We are deeply saddened to announce the unexpected passing of our dear Nicola on 31st January 2024 aged 47.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew Rodger

February 28, 2024

Alyth - Suddenly but peacefully on 16th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Charles Taylor, 75

February 28, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly on February 21st John aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Lakin, 43

February 28, 2024

Stafford - It is with the deepest of regret that we announce the death of Mark Lakin aged 43 years, proprietor of ML Plumbing and Heating, who died suddenly on 27th January 2024. Donations to the Midlands Air Ambulance who fought valiantly to save Mark.

No cause of death reported.

Larinda Walls, 41

February 29, 2024

Boston - Passed away peacefully at Woodlands Court on the 11th of February 2024 aged 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gerald Shaw

February 29, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly at Royal Alexandra Hospital, Paisley on the 19th of February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Brian Keeley, 42

February 29, 2024

Liverpool - Passed peacefully aged 42 years with his loving family at his side.

No cause of death reported.

Nathan James Grayson, 34

February 29, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly surrounded by his loving family died peacefully on 20th February, Nathan aged 34 years.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Hudson, 42

February 29, 2024

Leam Lane - Peacefully passed away at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with his family by his side, on 26th February 2024 aged 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Johnny Jones

March 1, 2024

Lampeter - Suddenly on February 16th, 2024, at Glanwgili Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Philip Acton, 49

February 29, 2024

Bangor - 20 February 2024 Suddenly but peacefully in Bangor, aged 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Pete Fytche

March 1, 2024

Grimsby - It is with great sadness, that Carol announces the sudden passing of Pete, on 19th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gail Barber, 59

March 1, 2024

Walker - Suddenly but peacefully, on 13th February aged 59 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sally June Baskomb

March 1, 2024

Grimsby - Suddenly on Sunday 4th February 2024 Sally passed away. A beloved daughter of Jennifer and the late Adrian.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noel Francis Ormond, 71

March 1, 2024

Tamworth - Passed away suddenly on 14th February 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Phillip Wilson, 68

March 1, 2024

Thornaby-on-Tees - Suddenly in hospital on 17th February, departed too soon, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Harry James Woodcock, 71

March 1, 2024

Hull - Passed away unexpectedly on 19th February 2024 aged 71 years surrounded by his loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Parsons, 67

March 1, 2024

Scunthorpe - It is with deep sadness to announce, that after a short stay at Diana Princess of Wales Hospital Grimsby, Richard passed away suddenly at, the age of 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

George Tim Slater, 70

March 1, 2024

Huddersfield - On 9th February 2024 suddenly in Huddersfield Royal Infirmary aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Smith, 68

March 1, 2024

Gosforth - Suddenly on 12th February 2024, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Alan (Tubby) Staniforth, 63

March 1, 2024

Scunthorpe - It is with great sadness that we announce that Alan died suddenly on Monday 12th February 2024, aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Martin (Kenny) Corbett, 56

March 1, 2024

Hanford - Suddenly at rest on 13th February 2024 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital. Kenny aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Hazel Burgess, 72

March 1, 2024

Dumfries - On the 17th of February 2024, suddenly at Dumfries Infirmary, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Sue Anne Morris (Nee Lawn), 45

March 4, 2024

Bucknall - Suddenly at rest on Friday 23rd February 2024, aged 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Francis Patrick (Frank) O'Connor, 66

March 4, 2024

Burslem - Suddenly on Friday 16th February 2024, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Ellison-Hutton (nee Ellison), 61

March 4, 2024

Washington - Suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday 20th February, aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Garry Hind, 55

March 4, 2024

Dunston - On 19th February 2024, aged 55 years. Donations if desired to Shelter Charity, Newcastle upon Tyne, or British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Frances (Sue) Lucas (nee Stones), 74

March 4, 2024

Bentilee - Passed away peacefully on Sunday 18th February 2024 at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice, aged 74 years. Donations if desired will be forwarded to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Michael (Mick) Campbell, 53

March 4, 2024

Thornaby-on-Tees - On February 28th peacefully in Woodside Grange Care Home, Mick, aged 53 years. Donations to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Wyn Elias Davies, 65

March 4, 2024

Skewen - Peacefully on Saturday 17th February 2024, aged 65 years. Donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Suppport.

No cause of death reported.

Robert John Worgan, 71

March 2, 2024

Pembroke - On Saturday 24th February 2024, aged 71 years. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Shelagh Mary Atherton, 75

March 1, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away peacefully aged 75 years. Donations in memory of Shelagh are welcomed for Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Denis Paul Davis, 74

March 1, 2024

Torquay - It is with deep sadness that we must inform you that Denis passed away very unexpectedly on Saturday 24th February 2024 following a serious stroke aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Melissa Delaney, 41

March 1, 2024

Dumfries - On the 13th of February 2024, aged 41 years. Donations to the Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Jack Dowling, 72

March 1, 2024

Coleman's Hatch - Passed away on 8th February 2024, aged 72 years. Donations in memory of Jack may be made to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Ann Watts, 51

March 1, 2024

Nuneaton - Passed away peacefully on 18th February 2024, aged 51 years. Donations if desired payable to Breast Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

James George Woodward (Jimmy), 71

March 1, 2024

Swansea - Sadly, passed away on 14th February 2024 aged 71 years at Morriston Hospital. Donations if so desired to Cancer Research Wales.

No cause of death reported.

Ian Mullins, 42

March 1, 2024

Hedon - Passed away suddenly on Thursday 22nd February 2024, aged 42 years. Donations for British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Graham Arthur (GTX) Tarrant

March 1, 2024

Arnold - Passed away unexpectedly on Friday 16th February at the Queens Medical Centre. Donations, if so desired, will be gratefully received for The British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Digby (Don), 58

February 29, 2024

Shocklach - Passed away peacefully on the 14th of February 2024, aged 58 years. Donations if desired will be divided between Macmillan Cancer Support and Diabetes UK.

No cause of death reported.

Drinkall (Kathleen) (nee Altoft), 64

February 29, 2024

Barrow upon Humber - Sadly on Monday, February 19th, 2024, aged 64 years. Donations for Macmillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Janice "Jan" Gowland (nèe Brown), 63

February 29, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Passed away peacefully at St Oswald's Hospice with family by her side on 14th February 2024 aged 63 years. Donations to Pancreatic Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Hunter, 73

February 29, 2024

Stamfordham - Peacefully at Marie Curie Hospice on 16th February 2024, aged 73 years. A collection will be held in aid of Tiny Lives, Macmillan Cancer Support and Marie Curie Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Alexander (Alex) Martin, 74

February 29, 2024

Whickham - On 21st February 2024, aged 74 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Irene Elizabeth Pervin, 75

February 29, 2024

Loughborough - Sadly passed away on the 9th of February 2024 aged 75 years. All donations will be greatly appreciated and will support the invaluable work of Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Elaine Janet Barlow (nee Groizard), 62

February 28, 2024

Hull - Passed away peacefully on the 12th of February 2024, aged 62 years. Donations to PDSA and Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Margaret (Liz) Bramwell (nee Price), 72

February 28, 2024

Liverpool - It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth on 8th February 2024, at the age of 72. Donations if desired, be made to Cancer Research UK, in memory of Liz's compassionate spirit and her fight against cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah Francesca Bray, 51

February 28, 2024

Stroud - On Thursday, 25th January 2024, Sarah passed away unexpectedly at the Bristol Heart Institute, aged 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

David (Davy) Fanning, 68

February 28, 2024

Liverpool - 24th February 2024, suddenly aged 68 years. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Kirsty Graham (nee Isibor), 35

February 28, 2024

Liverpool - Peacefully surrounded by her loving family aged 35 years. Donations if desired to Marie Curie Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

David Michael Ketley, 73

February 28, 2024

Chelmsford - Sadly, on 11th February 2024, aged 73 years. Donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Rosemary (Rose) O'Brien, 69

February 28, 2024

Totnes - Passed away on Wednesday 14th February 2024 aged 69 years. Donations in memory of Rose for Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Denis Peers, 72

February 28, 2024

Liverpool - 20th February 2024, peacefully aged 72 years. Donations if desired to the Clatterbridge Cancer Charity.

No cause of death reported.

Vicki O'Regan

February 28, 2024

Folkestone - It is with huge shock and great sadness we announce the sudden death, on Monday 5th February, of Vicki. Donations if desired to 'The British Heart Foundation'.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patricia Anne (Trish) Keitch, 66

February 27, 2024

Willand - On Sunday, February 11th, 2024, Trish, aged 66 years, passed away peacefully in Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Donations in memory of Trish, in aid of The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Clive Ernest Pyszky, 75

February 27, 2024

Kidsgrove - Peacefully at rest on Tuesday 13th February 2024 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 75 years. Donations in memory of Clive to Prostate Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Gregory (Pete) Stephens, 71

February 27, 2024

Leicester - Passed away on the 9th of February aged 71. A donation in Pete's name can be made to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Harry (Vino) Vincent, 71

February 27, 2024

New Waltham - Sadly on 13th February 2024 at his home, Kenneth aged 71 Years passed away. Any donations to Diabetes UK and Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Alister Kerr, 61

February 27, 2024

Dumfries - On the 21st of February 2024, peacefully at home, aged 61 years. Donations if desired to the Cancer Centre at the Western General Hospital, Edinburgh.

No cause of death reported.

Christine Larkin, 62

February 27, 2024

Netherton - Peacefully at home aged 62 years. Donations if desired to Pancreatic Cancer Action.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth (Ken) Rainey, 75

February 28, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully at home with his family on Friday 23rd February 2024 aged 75 years. Donations gratefully received on behalf of Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Margaret (Maggie) Scott, 72

February 28, 2024

Helston - Passed away peacefully on Friday 9th February 2024 at her home in Helston, aged 72 years. Donations in aid of Cancer Research & Compassion UK.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Tabiner, 64

February 28, 2024

Hull - Passed away suddenly at home on 21st February 2024. Aged 64 years. Donations if desired for Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Jeni Anne Marshall, 69

February 28, 2024

Bridge of Allan - Passed away suddenly at home in Bridge of Allan on Thursday the 22nd of February 2024, aged 69. Donations will be gratefully welcomed for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Bryn Hughes, 44

March 1, 2024

Valley (Y Fali) - 24 February 2024. Passed away peacefully at his home, aged 44 years. Donations gratefully accepted if desired towards Macmillan Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Paul William (Yonka) Allen

March 1, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly passed away on Sunday 18th February 2024 at his home. Donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Claire McDougall, 23

March 1, 2024

Dumfries - On the 24th of February 2024, peacefully at home, in the presence of her family, aged 23 years. Donations if desired to Young Lives vs Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Finbar Murphy, 58

March 1, 2024

Cardiff - Peacefully at home on 23rd February 2024 with his wife by his side, aged 58 years. Donations would be appreciated for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Edwin (Bothy) Botham, 67

March 1, 2024

Hull - Passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday 21st February 2024 aged 67. Donations for Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy (Tim) Vowles, 62

February 29, 2024

Frome - Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, 18th February 2024 aged 62 years. Donations if desired for 'Cancer Research UK'.

No cause of death reported.

Trudy Auld (nee Hepple), 69

February 28, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully at home with her family on Sunday 25th February 2024 aged 69 years. Donations gratefully received on behalf of Maggie's Cancer Care.

No cause of death reported.

Sally-Anne Cobley, 48

February 29, 2024

Exeter - Passed away peacefully at home with her family around her on 12th February 2024, aged 48 years. Donations in Sally's memory to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Danielle Gilliver, 54

March 1, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Peacefully but unexpectedly at home on Saturday 17th February 2024, aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Margaret Thurgood, 70

February 29, 2024

Spridlington - Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at her home, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Iain Ferguson Preston, 71

March 4, 2024

Stokesley - Died suddenly at home in Stokesley, on Sunday 28th January.

No cause of death reported.

Sue Holliday (Killingworth), 63

March 1, 2024

Killingworth - Suddenly at home on 23rd February, aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Arthur Burton, 73

February 29, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Suddenly on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at his home, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Pauline Elizabeth Lipscomb, 73

February 29, 2024

Gloucester - Passed away peacefully at home on 7th February 2024 aged 73 years. Donations are welcome for Breast Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Emyr Vaughan Olsen, 73

February 29, 2024

Pontllyfni - Suddenly on 21st February 2024 at his home, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Harris (Mike), 57

February 28, 2024

Middlesbrough - On February 16th, peacefully at home, aged 57 years. Donations to Pancreatic Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

John Robert Kenyon, 75

February 28, 2024

Cardiff - John passed away suddenly at home on Thursday 8th February 2024, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Linda-May McAuley, 67

February 28, 2024

Perth - Unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home, on Sunday, February 25th, 2024, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

David John Wood, 75

February 28, 2024

Cheadle - Suddenly but peacefully on the 19th of February 2024 at his home. aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Leslie Rodger

February 27, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly but peacefully at home on Friday 2nd February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Karen (Kaz) Woodifield

February 27, 2024

Hull - Our auntie Kaz passed suddenly but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ebony Rayne Butters, 7

February 27, 2024

Grimsby - Sadly on 18th February at her home in Grimsby, Ebony aged 7 years passed away after an illness bravely fought.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Martin Frappell, 70

March 1, 2024

Meavy - Died on 22nd February 2024, aged 70 at home with his family after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Graham Whiteley, 73

March 1, 2024

Torthorwald - On the 22nd of February 2024, peacefully at home, after a short illness, aged 73 years. Donations if desired to Brain Tumour Research.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Hall, 62

March 1, 2024

Spennymoor - Passed away on 24th February aged 62 after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony (Anto/Dude) McGrath, 65

February 29, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - It is with great sadness we must inform you that Anthony (Anto) sadly passed away on Sunday 18th February 2024 after a short illness, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Catherine Evans-Snarr (née Jennings), 75

February 28, 2024

Trawsfynydd - Passed away peacefully on 22nd February aged 75, with her family by her side, following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Dave Streather, 74

February 28, 2024

Attleborough - Passed away peacefully after a short illness on 19th February 2024 aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Barney (Grenville Richard) Gerry, 73

February 27, 2024

Buckland Filleigh - Aged 73 years, peacefully after a short illness at Barn Park on 18th February 2024. Donations if desired to The Devon Air Ambulance Trust.

No cause of death reported.

Chris Clay, 71

March 1, 2024

Leicester - Passed away on 15th February 2024 at Leicester Royal Infirmary after a short illness, aged 71 years. Donations are preferred to Cancer Research UK (specifically for Bowel Cancer Research).

No cause of death reported.

Alan Bunce

March 2, 2024

Queen’s Park, London - Formerly of Cork, Ireland. On February 26th, 2024, Alan passed away, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas McGoona

March 4, 2024

Northwich, Cheshire - Formerly, Meath, Ireland. Thomas died peacefully following a short illness, with his devoted wife Elaine by his side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alison Georgina Purser, 71

February 27, 2024

Nottingham - Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at Beechdale Manor care home following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

David (Lou) Lindop, 75

February 28, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - At rest after an illness fought with great courage and dignity, on Sunday 18th February 2024 aged 75 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

IRELAND

Professor Mick Gibney, Ireland’s foremost expert on nutrition who was happy to challenge views of the establishment

March 2, 2024

Despite his many achievements, Professor Michael Gibney requested that there be no eulogy at his funeral and that he be borne into the church by six men and carried out by six women — wishes his family gladly complied with. Mike, or Mick as he was best known, was Ireland’s foremost expert on nutrition, with an international reputation which he enjoyed but carried lightly. He travelled all over the world to speak at conferences and lecture and was a member of important scientific boards at home and abroad. He was also a charming man who enjoyed life to the full, loved poetry and music and was working on the last chapter of his latest book at his home in Blackrock, Co Dublin, days before he died on Friday, February 23, after a short illness, at the age of 75.

No cause of death reported.

Love Island star pays emotional tribute to late father: ‘He inspired me, he could do anything’

March 1, 2024

Love Island star Dami Hope paid an emotional tribute to his late father during his funeral Mass on Friday thanking him for shaping him into the man he is today. Father of six, Babajide Mayowa Adegbesan, late of Bellevue Heights, New Ross, died suddenly on Saturday, February 24. The Wexford man, who appeared on series 8 of the reality dating show, said he has been having a recurring dream about his father. “He was looking for something. One of the nights in my dream he finally found it. Happiness in the form of a seed. Found in a place only known to him. That seed could have been from the life he saw me finally starting to live”.

No age or cause of death reported.

Evil killer Michael Leonard who brutally burned woman alive dies just weeks after being sentenced to life in prison

February 29, 2024

Co. Limerick - An evil killer who set fire to a woman he became obsessed with has died - just weeks after being sentenced to life in prison. Callous murderer Michael Leonard (63) died after a battle with cancer at Mercy University Hospital in Cork on Tuesday - ten weeks after he was jailed for life for the gruesome murder of Mary O’Keeffe in February 2021. In a statement, the Irish Prison Service said it could confirm the death of a person in custody at Cork Prison on February 27, 2024, adding that “next of kin have been notified".

Tragic Loss Heartbroken family of ‘gentle soul’ homeless mum, 47, who died on Dublin street pay emotional tribute as vigil held

February 26, 2024

Dublin - The heartbroken family of a "gentle soul" and "absolute lady" who died homeless on the streets of Dublin have paid emotional tribute. Mum-of-one Ann Delaney, who had been sleeping rough for several years in Dublin city centre, lately around Aungier St in the south inner city, died at St James' Hospital on Sunday. The 47-year-old, who was originally from Co Laois, was found unresponsive outside an Aungier Street store on Sunday morning. Bouquets, candles, packets of crisps and bottles of water have been left near the scene in memory of the tragic mother.

No cause of death reported.

Baby James Moran

March 1, 2024

Ballyroan, Laois - We are overcome with sadness as baby James gained his wings and joined the angels yesterday, in the arms of his loving parents at Kings College Hospital, London.

No age or cause of death reported.

Damien Bracken

March 4, 2024

Arklow, Wicklow - Damien died on 2nd March, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Avril Broderick Lonergan

March 4, 2024

Cahir, Tipperary - Passed unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendan Carmody

March 4, 2024

Ardfert, Kerry - The sudden death has occurred of Brendan Carmody. Deeply missed by his parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Charlie Carroll

March 4, 2024

Kiltyclogher, Leitrim - Suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ivor Denis Corboy Banks

March 4, 2024

Birr, Offaly - Died unexpectedly on March 3rd, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martin Flaherty

March 4, 2024

Portmarnock, Dublin -1st March 2024, passed away suddenly at Beaumont Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Derek Jones

March 4, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - Unexpectedly, at Tallaght Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Collette Kenny

March 4, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - Suddenly at Tallaght Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noel Melaugh

March 4, 2024

Crossroads, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Noel Melaugh.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tatjana Crnjar

March 4, 2024

Annaghdown, Galway - Tatjana passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday night 27th of February 2024 in ICU of University Hospital Galway.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tracy O'Neill

March 4, 2024

James Street, Dublin - The death has occurred of Tracey O'Neill, suddenly surrounded by her loving family. Sadly, missed by her loving father John.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jerry O'Riordan

March 4, 2024

Terelton, Cork - On March 3rd, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully in the care of the wonderful staff of Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Doreen Williams (née Smith)

March 4, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - Unexpectedly, in the kind and wonderful care of all the staff of Tallaght Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Agata Bajek

March 3, 2024

Abbeyfeale, Co. Limerick - Unexpectedly on 1st March 2024. Sadly, missed by her loving parents Anna and Piotr Bajek.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alanna Murtagh

March 3, 2024

Ballyvolane, Cork - On the 1st of March 2024, suddenly and unexpectedly in the wonderful care of the staff of the Mercy University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nicholas (Nickey) Murphy

March 2, 2024

Dunboyne, Meath - February 29th March 2024, suddenly but peacefully, surrounded by his family and in the loving care of the staff at the I.C.U, Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marjorie Phelan (née Bergin)

March 2, 2024

Ballaghmore, Laois - Died suddenly with her loving family by her side in Midlands Hospital Portlaoise.

No age or cause of death reported.

Barbara Taylor

March 2, 2024

Howth, Dublin - Suddenly, on Thursday, 29th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sue Mary Attle (née Maile)

March 1, 2024

Mountmellick, Laois - The unexpected death of Sue Mary Attle.

No age or cause of death reported.

Breda Crowley

March 1, 2024

The Lough, Cork - On March 1st, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully, in the excellent care of the Staff at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eileen Gee (née O'Mahony)

March 1, 2024

Dungarvan, Waterford - Eileen passed away on Friday, 1st of March 2024, peacefully and in the tender care of staff at The Bon Secours Hospital, Cork.

No age or cause of death reported.

Matthew (MJG) Greville

March 1, 2024

Killucan, Co.Westmeath - 1st March 2024, unexpectedly, in the Regional Hospital, Mullingar. Donations, if desired, to the Supporting Leukaemia Patients in Ireland - Bonemarrow Trust.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Mullins (née McGrath)

March 1, 2024

Bishopstown, Cork - On 29th February 2024, peacefully, yet unexpectedly at St. Joseph’s.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Pat) O'Keeffe

March 1, 2024

Cork City, Cork - On February 28th, 2024, unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ciaran Sheridan

March 1, 2024

Carrigallen, Leitrim - Suddenly on the 29th of February.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Wiggins

March 1, 2024

Oldcastle, Meath - Passed away suddenly on March 1st, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rory Lee Wilson

March 1, 2024

Ballybofey, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred of Rory Lee Wilson.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brenda Doyle (née Quinn)

February 29, 2024

Booterstown, Dublin - 28th February 2024, unexpectedly at Blackrock Clinic with her family by her side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joseph (Joe) Loughlin

February 29, 2024

Ballintogher, Co. Sligo - February 28th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at Sligo University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

William Anthony (Tony) McHale

February 29, 2024

Raheny, Dublin - 28th February 2024 suddenly but peacefully in the loving care of the staff of the Fairview Community Unit.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kay (Kathleen) Phillips (née Grainger)

February 29, 2024

Ashbourne, Meath - February 25th, 2024. Suddenly at James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown.

No age or cause of death reported.

Samantha Talbot

February 29, 2024

Scariff, Clare - The death has occurred of Samantha Talbot, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Coady

February 28, 2024

Borris, Carlow - 25th February 2024 tragically and much too soon. Beloved son of his heartbroken parents Majella and James Snr.

No age or cause of death reported.

Darren Corcoran

February 28, 2024

Longwood, Co. Meath - 25th February 2024, suddenly. Beloved son of Brendan & Bernie.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jeff Hoskin

February 28, 2024

Arklow, Co. Wicklow - 26th February 2024, suddenly. Beloved son of Peggy.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eimear McBride

February 28, 2024

Drumcondra, Dublin - 24th February 2024, unexpectedly and peacefully, at the Mater Hospital. Cherished and devoted daughter of Brighid.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Anthony (Tony) Molloy

February 28, 2024

Killaloe, Co. Clare - Suddenly at Royal Papworth, Cambridge.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ricky Barry

February 27, 2024

Rochestown, Cork - On February 25th, 2024, unexpectedly. Dearly loved son of Richard and Susan.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jeremy Goode

February 27, 2024

Clara, Offaly - Suddenly at the Midlands Regional Hospital, Tulllamore.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pauline Meehan (née Kennedy)

February 27, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - Suddenly, but peacefully in the kind care of all the staff of St. Vincents Private Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dayle Swambo

February 27, 2024

Swords, Dublin - February 26th, 2024, suddenly, at the Mater Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Catherine (Cathy) Tobin (née Groark))

February 27, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - February 26th, 2024, suddenly, in the loving care of Tallaght Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joe Shannon

March 4, 2024

Drumcliffe, Sligo - March 4th, 2024, peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of the staff at Northwest Hospice. Donations if desired, to Northwest Hospice Fund or Sligo Cancer Support Centre.

No age or cause of death reported.

Seaghan Ó’Lanagain

March 3, 2024

Lucan, Dublin - March 2nd, 2024, peacefully, surrounded by his family and in the care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maria Lynam (née Gooding)

March 2, 2024

Gorey, Wexford - Very sadly missed by her sons, daughters, and grandchildren. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Charles (Chassie) Fallon

February 29, 2024

Golden, Tipperary - February 28th, 2024, unexpectedly. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alan Carr

February 28, 2024

Dundalk, Louth - Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Donations if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Morgan Cox

February 28, 2024

Mullingar, Westmeath - February 28, 2024, peacefully, with dignity and compassion surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to Lustgarten Foundation (pancreatic cancer research).

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Kearney

February 27, 2024

Ballybeg, Waterford - Monday 26th February 2024. Donations if desired to Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mamie (Mary) Ryan (née Murtagh)

February 27, 2024

Finea, Westmeath - February 27th, 2024, peacefully at the General Hospital Cavan. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Allen Patrick Proby

February 27, 2024

Gorey, Wexford - Died 26th February 2024 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to Wexford Palliative Care and Arklow Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Larry Rogers

February 28, 2024

Kells, Meath - Peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick Joseph Dooner

March 1, 2024

Killoe, Longford - Patrick died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on March 1st, 2024. Donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care / Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tadhg Quinn

February 28, 2024

Abbeyfeale, Limerick - Passed away peacefully at home, following a brief illness, in the care of his loving wife and family, on Wednesday, 28th February 2024. Donations in memory of Tadhg to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Gilchriest (née Owens)

March 1, 2024

Glack, Longford Town - Peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ursula McFarlane (née Tyrrell)

March 4, 2024

Tullamore, Offaly - Peacefully at home with her loving family. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jack (John) McGrath

March 4, 2024

Beaufort, Kerry - Suddenly but peacefully at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martin Crean

March 3, 2024

Arklow, Wicklow - Unexpectedly but peacefully at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Frank Martin

March 1, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - 28th February 2024. Suddenly at home surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Mayock

March 1, 2024

Castlebar, Mayo - 29th February 2024, unexpectedly at his home. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken mother Maureen.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ivy Byrne (née Donovan)

February 29, 2024

Fermoy, Cork - Ivy passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family after an illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tómas Allen

February 28, 2024

Kinsalebeg, Waterford - Tómas passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maureen Cornally

February 28, 2024

Straffan, Kildare - February 27, 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sean (Bocky) Donoghue

February 28, 2024

Edenderry, Offaly - Sean passed away unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Barry Kelly

February 28, 2024

Douglas, Cork - On February 27th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Merrigan

February 28, 2024

Priorswood, Dublin - 24th February 2024, unexpectedly, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian Lynch

March 2, 2024

Kilmore, Dublin - 29th February 2024. Unexpectedly, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Seamus (Sé) McGovern

March 2, 2024

Bundoran, Donegal, - 29th February 2024, suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Dennehy

March 1, 2024

Burnfort, Cork - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home on February 29th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michaelo Dowler

March 4, 2024

Ennistymon, Clare - Suddenly at his residence on Friday 1st March 2024. Sadly, missed his loving mother Alice.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noel Dunbar

March 4, 2024

Sligo Town, Sligo - March 4th, 2024, suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Amy Morrison

March 4, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - On March 2nd, 2024, suddenly, at her residence. Very deeply regretted by her parents, Martin, and Sharon.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tommy Kilgannon

March 4, 2024

Dromore West, Co. Sligo - Suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gary Carolan

February 27, 2024

Ratoath, Meath - February 24th, 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tony (Anthony) Cochraine

February 27, 2024

Rialto, Dublin - 12th February 2024 – Suddenly at home. Beloved son of Elizabeth (Lilo).

No age or cause of death reported.

Philip Gray

February 27, 2024

Abbeyleix, Laois - Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Morgan

March 2, 2024

Dublin - March 1st, 2024. Peacefully, after a short illness. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marty Horan

March 4, 2024

Eyrecourt, Galway - Marty, a retired ESB employee passed away after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Daveron (née Long)

March 4, 2024

Headford, Co. Galway - 3rd March 2024, peacefully at UHG after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Philip (Phil) Moynagh

March 3, 2024

Ballinagh, Cavan – Saturday, March 2nd peacefully after a short illness at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Billy Murphy

March 3, 2024

Leixlip, Kildare - March 2nd, 2024, peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rory O'Sullivan

March 3, 2024

Passage West, Cork - On March 3rd, 2024, peacefully surrounded by his family after a short illness in the exceptional care of the Doctors, Nurses, and Staff at Marymount.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Joe Kielty

March 2, 2024

Ballymote, Co.Sligo - 2nd March 2024, peacefully, in the loving care of the North West Hospice Sligo, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ronnie Doyle

March 1, 2024

Goatstown, Dublin - 29th February 2024, peacefully, after a short illness in the care of the staff in St Vincent’s University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Goodey

March 1, 2024

Bray, Dublin - Died 27th February 2024, peacefully with his family by his side after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maria Gleeson

February 29, 2024

Dublin - After a short illness at Beaumont Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Louise Kinsella (née Crowley)

February 29, 2024

Greystones, Wicklow - Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 28th February 2024, in the loving arms of her family at St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin, after a short battle with cancer.

Robert (Bob) Brendan Dore

February 28, 2024

Donegal Town, Donegal - Passed away, following a short illness fought with dignity.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alicia Agboola, 21

February 27, 2024

Glenburren Park, Tuam Road, Galway City, Galway - Alicia Agboola, aged 21, beloved daughter of Pamela and Seun Agboola, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and her closest friends at UHG after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Jackie Browne

February 27, 2024

Doneraile, Cork - Jackie passed away, in Marymount Hospice, on February 26th, 2024, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pauline Moore (née Fox)

February 27, 2024

Julianstown, Meath - 26th February 2024. Peacefully after a short illness in the devoted care of the medical staff in St. Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin.

No age or cause of death reported.

