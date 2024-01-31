UNITED KINGDOM

Emmerdale star Richard Howard dies aged 79 after a 'short illness' as his agents pay tribute to the actor following a long TV and theatre career

January 29, 2024

Richard Howard has died at the age of 79. The veteran stage actor had a long career in the theatre and had also featured in Emmerdale but passed away after a 'short illness', his agents have confirmed. Outside of his TV career, Richard taught at his alma mater as well as at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

No cause of death reported.

Fashion designer dies after bitter £6.9m divorce battle: Wife whose controlling property tycoon husband locked her in and fitted spy cameras at their £1.3m Cheshire mansion following split dies suddenly aged 53

January 24, 2024

A fashion consultant whose millionaire ex-husband's 'deplorable' controlling behaviour was slammed by judges in their £6.9 million divorce battle has died suddenly aged just 53. Tragically, the mother-of-two was found dead over Christmas, and friends have now spoken of their devastation at her sudden death. Describing her as 'an absolute diamond of a friend', they recalled her as 'a wonderful person' who was 'always dressed to the nines'. The cause of her death has not been revealed, with the local coroner still investigating. A spokeswoman for Manchester South Coroner's Office said: 'A coronial investigation is underway in relation to the death of Ms [Tracey] Ratcliffe.'

‘Pioneering leader in dance world’ Emma Gladstone dies at 63

January 24, 2024

Emma Gladstone, a former artistic programmer at Sadler’s Wells and chief executive of dance festival Dance Umbrella, has been hailed as “a pioneering and highly respected leader in the dance world across the globe” after her death at 63. She died at home on Monday after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, a statement from the festival said.

No cause of death reported.

A photographer “died suddenly”:

Joseph Sinclair dead aged 49: Photographer dies after career capturing celebs including Dua Lipa & stars of The Crown

January 23, 2024

Celebrity photographer Joseph Sinclair who snapped the rich and famous has died suddenly at the age of 49. In his career Sinclair captured a host of celebrity faces including pop stars Dua Lipa and Nicole Scherzinger. He also photographed Normal People actor Paul Mescal and recently the young stars of royal drama The Crown. Sinclair’s agent John Parkinson confirmed the sad news, saying: “Joseph sadly passed away last Friday. I spoke to him around 4 pm on the phone, then later found out that he had died that evening. His work appeared in a host of glossy magazines and supplements, including GQ, Esquire, Vogue, Vanity Fair and the Sunday Times. Sinclair also shot publicity campaigns for Netflix, Disney, Amazon & HBO.

No cause of death reported.

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

Neil Kulkarni has died, aged 51

January 23, 2024

Neil Kulkarni, the esteemed writer for Melody Maker and The Quietus among other publications, has died, aged 51. He passed away following a suspected heart attack on Monday afternoon (January 22) in Coventry. Alongside his writing work for various music-based publications, he had devoted his time over a number of years to working as a musician, author, podcaster and lecturer

Erwin James, former Guardian prison columnist, dies aged 66

January 23, 2024

Erwin James, the writer of an influential Guardian column about life in prison who would go on to be a leading voice on criminal justice, has died. James, real name Erwin James Monahan, was convicted of murder in 1984 and served 20 years in prison. He wrote the Guardian column, A Life Inside, from 2000 until his release in 2004, and continued to write extensively for the newspaper afterwards, offering a glimpse of the reality of life behind bars and the challenge faced by those trying to build a rehabilitated life after it. James died suddenly at his home in Devon on 19 January, leaving his wife, Margaret, his sister and two daughters. He was 66. The Prisons Reform Trust, of which he was a former trustee, described him as “a man of deep intelligence, humility and warmth”.

No cause of death reported.

Brendan Kennedy: Co Tyrone GAA club “in shock” at sudden death of handball champion

January 29, 2024

A Co Tyrone GAA club have said they are “in a profound state of shock” following the sudden death of Brendan ‘Bing’ Kennedy at the weekend. Pomeroy Plunkett’s shared news of Brendan Kennedy’s passing on Friday evening and paid tribute to him in a statement issued on social media. It is understood that Mr Kennedy (54), a former Tyrone Handball Chairman, passed away shortly after playing a game of handball.

No cause of death reported.

Lenny Piper dead at 46: Former England schoolboys and Gillingham star passes away as League Two side lead tributes

January 28, 2024

Gillingham have led the tributes to their ex-player, Lenny Piper, who has passed away at the age of 46. Piper began his career at Wimbledon having come through the team's academy. He then joined Gillingham in 1996 after joining for a £40,000 fee, before playing 24 times for the club. After a leg break affected Piper's career, he moved to non-league St Albans, where he became a fans' favourite. He made 98 appearances for the Hertfordshire side, scoring 28 times during his two year spell there. He then signed for Conference side Farnborough before spells at Dagenham & Redbridge and Margate. Piper ended his career with Surrey side Whyteleaf.

No cause of death reported.

Former Celtic star Stuart Gray dies aged 50 after agonising cancer fight as Hoops stars to pay tribute vs Ross County

January 27, 2024

Former Celtic star Stuart Gray has passed away at the age of 50 following a cancer battle, the club has confirmed. The son of Scotland and Leeds hero Eddie, Gray came through the ranks at Parkhead, spending six years at the Hoops in which he made 28 appearances. The club paid tribute to their former midfielder - who was recently diagnosed with stage four cholangiocarcinoma – a cancer that forms in the bile ducts.

Tributes pour in for speedway rider, manager, promoter and impresario Graham Drury

January 26, 2024

Shropshire born Graham raced for the Cradley Heathens, managed Birmingham Brummies and was the man who put speedway on ice in Telford. Graham rode for his country more than 20 times but had a varied life which also included being a magistrate in Oswestry for 20 years, 15 of which he was chairman of the bench. Graham died yesterday morning aged 71, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Sarah Healey sudden death: Mother-of-three collapses and dies at funeral

January 24, 2024

Berkshire - A British mother-of-three collapsed and died as she delivered a eulogy at her father-in-law’s funeral.39-year-old Sarah Healey’s family say “life will never be the same” after the tragedy, which was witnessed by her partner and three children. Healey was delivering a tribute to her father-in-law Roy West at the Slough Crematorium in Berkshire in November last year when she collapsed. It is believed she suffered a cardiac arrest, although she had no history of heart trouble, The Leader reported. Her grieving partner James West and three children aged 16, 7 and 6 were also at the service. Healey was a nurse with a background in accident and emergency and oncology who had started her own aesthetics business in 2019 in Windsor and had built up a significant clientele.

No cause of death reported.

A vigil is being held on Monday for a first year Edinburgh student who ‘suddenly’ died

January 26, 2024

A vigil is being held on Monday for an Edinburgh student who “suddenly died” earlier this week. Lucy Carroll, a first year law student at the University of Edinburgh, died this Wednesday morning, on 24th January. The university named her in an email to the Law UG Community this afternoon and announced that a “gathering” will be held in her memory on Monday 29th January.

No age or cause of death reported.

‘Remarkable, kind, loving soul' dies aged 27

January 28, 2024

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales - Tributes have been paid to a "kind and loving" friend and brother who suddenly developed liver problems and died after a liver transplant. Curtis Matthews from Merthyr Tydfil died aged 27 last week, six months after the transplant and just two months after his father passed away from brain cancer, his family said. Curtis, who suffered from Crohn’s disease, fell ill suddenly last April. Doctors told him he had a rare liver disease, not connected to his Crohn’s, said Lucy. He was transferred from Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where he had a liver transplant at the start of July. Weeks later their father Philip was diagnosed with brain cancer. Curtis started to make a good recovery and after being discharged from hospital was well enough to come home to care for his father.

Family searching for answers after 'amazing young man', 25, suddenly dies

January 26, 2024

Yorkshire - The family of an 'amazing young man' who passed away at home aged just 25 are now searching for answers following his sudden death. David Horsfield [center left], known by his loved ones at Didi, suddenly died at home on Monday, January 22, Yorkshire Live reports. His family, from Todmorden in West Yorkshire, said they have 'no idea what has happened'. Didi's step mum Cheli Morton said they have been left heartbroken following his unexpected death. "There are no words for how upset we all are, Didi was just 25 years old, it was so sudden and unexpected, we have no idea what has happened. His dad, my ex-husband, found him at home and we won't know what happened for another two weeks.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes paid to advocate for St Peter's Paul Walters

January 29, 2024

Worcester - Paul Walters, chairman of St Peter’s Parish Council, died "suddenly and unexpectedly" at his home. Mr Walters has been described by many as a "passionate" and "dedicated" councillor who went above and beyond for St Peters.

No age or cause of death reported.

Young Scots woman dies suddenly after bleed on brain as mum pays tribute to ‘feisty’ daughter

January 29, 2024

The heartbroken family of a Scots woman who died suddenly on Christmas Eve have remembered her as "feisty and hilariously funny". Kirsteen King suffered a brain bleed on December 24, 2023, just days after travelling to her family home in Prestwick to spend the festive period with her family. The 36-year-old lived in London and had a successful career as an events sales manager after graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University. "She worked as an events sales manager in London and had a fabulous career. She met loads of stars, did work in film, in the fashion industry, the pop world."

Hartshead Moor Cricket Club mourning unexpected death of popular chairman

January 27, 2024

Hartshead Moor - The members of Hartshead Moor are still coming to terms with the sudden death of their popular cricket chairman Tony Dickinson. The 46-year-old was a larger-than-life character whose jovial nature made him a hugely popular figure at Highmoor.

No cause of death reported.

Two first responders “died suddenly”:

Tributes to commended Preston firefighter Gregg Bolton who died suddenly aged 57

January 26, 2024

Preston - Tributes have been paid to a commended Preston fireman who died suddenly aged 57. Gregg Bolton, a former pupil at Broughton High School, served as a fireman for 32 years and was given a bravery award in 1999 for saving a knife wielding woman from a burning house. Despire retiring from the service, Gregg still kept his hand in by delivering training sessions at Fulwood station in Preston. Gregg's death on Saturday January 13, from a suspected heart attack, came as a great shock to those who knew him.

Weston rallies to remember life of RNLI crew member Christopher Lyons

January 26, 2024

Weston - Christopher Lyons suddenly died on December 23, 2023, during emergency surgery at the Bristol Heart Institute after a problem with his heart was discovered only the evening before. In a letter written to the Weston Mercury, Christopher's mother, Crista Murray, wrote: "Chris leaves his partner Laura, his son Jenson aged 11 and Laura's daughter Izzy aged six. "Laura was also a crew member at Weston RNLI, me his mum is a water safety advisor at Weston RNLI. His Uncle Matt Davies is launch operations manager at Burnham-on-Sea RNLI. "Like most 31-year-olds he had not planned, saved or even thought of a funeral so this happening was a massive blow to a family that had just bought their first home in Weston. We reached out to local companies knowing that we needed somewhere large and local to hold the celebration of Chris' life. “

Tribute paid to Peterhead solar farm worker who suddenly died overnight

January 26, 2024

A solar farm developer has paid tribute to an employee who died suddenly at his Peterhead home. Chukwuemeka Amaechi passed away on the evening of Tuesday January 23, just hours after his shift at Bilbo Solar Farm near Crimond. It is understood he was employed by a third-party contractor to construct solar panels at the site, which is being overseen by Ethical Power. The Exeter-based green power company has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tributes to Rochester and District League secretary and legend Terry Lawrence after unexpected death

January 25, 2024

Rochester - The unexpected death of a football league’s secretary has left “a huge hole in the lives of many”. The Rochester and District league has paid tribute to long-serving secretary Terry Lawrence who passed away suddenly in his home last Tuesday (January 16). In a statement from the league’s committee they described Terry’s death “as a complete shock to his family and friends and the wider football family”.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tributes paid to man who suddenly died while on a night out with friends at popular Northampton pub

January 24, 2024

Tributes have been paid to a ‘much-loved’ 55-year-old man who died while on a night out in Northampton just before Christmas. On Thursday, December 21, Michael Cass died suddenly while enjoying a night out with friends at the Crown and Cushion pub in Wellingborough Road. Friend Peter Mallin said: “For over 30 years, our group, who have known each other since we were 18 or younger, all come together to go to a few pubs on the Welly Road and then go for a curry. It’s a tradition we would never miss. "On that night when I arrived at the Crown and Cushion, I saw Mike through the window at the bar ordering a drink. By the time I had entered the pub, he had collapsed and was on the floor. Two of my friends were with him and were trying to revive him. A nurse in the pub at the time came to help, and between us, we got him into the recovery position and another friend began CPR. Paramedics arrived, and the pub was cleared of all customers apart from Mike's friends. They tried to revive Mike for at least 30 minutes, but I don’t think they could do anything to bring him back. However, he was taken to the hospital so there must have been signs of life. He was declared dead not long after arriving at Northampton General Hospital.”

No cause of death reported.

Glasgow family 'heartbroken' as third brother dies suddenly in just four years

January 24, 2024

A Glasgow family have been left devastated after a young man passed away in his sleep suddenly - marking the fourth tragedy they've suffered in as many years. Andrew Montgomery was staying at the home of his mum, Mairlyn Wright, who lives in supported accommodation when he tragically died in his sleep. The 60-year-old raised the alarm after she woke up on January 11 after noticing that her son, who is her primary carer, had gone extremely cold. Doctors revealed to the family that the 26-year-old, from Dennistoun, may have lost his life due to a previously undiagnosed condition.

No cause of death reported.

Fund launched in memory of agent who died suddenly on Christmas Caribbean holiday

January 23, 2024

A GoFundMe page has been set up in memory of a ‘kind and caring’ agent who died on Christmas Eve while on holiday in Barbados. Lynn ‘Libby’ Jones, 56, who was a homeworker for loveholidays, had been away with her partner Nick Repton as part of a three-week holiday when she collapsed and suffered a fatal heart attack while staying at The Yellow Bird Hotel. Nick described Lynn’s death as a complete shock.

‘You didn't deserve this': Mum suddenly dies at 47 leaving family heartbroken

January 25, 2024

Airdrie - A family have been left shocked and heartbroken after a mum suddenly died. Airdrie woman Charlotte McCormack, known as Chazy, is being remembered as an “absolute diamond” after loved ones were devastated by the major loss. The 47-year-old’s body “couldn’t fight anymore” and she passed away at University Hospital Monklands on Friday, January 12, after battling health issues.

No cause of death reported.

Shock and sadness at sudden death of Kevin McGovern

January 25, 2024

The Derrygonnelly community was left shocked and saddened following the death of one of its much-loved residents, Kevin McGovern. Mr McGovern, formerly of Doagh, passed away suddenly on Sunday, January 21, aged just 49. He was a dedicated farmer, caring for his cattle and sheep with the utmost care and attention.

No cause of death reported.

Brit skier, 63, collapses and dies of a heart attack on the slopes at French ski resort

January 29, 2024

A British skier has collapsed and died of a heart attack on the slopes at a French ski resort. The unnamed 63-year-old complained of feeling ill before collapsing at the ski resort of La Plagne, Savoie, an alpine region in the southeast of France, yesterday. Officials say he had a heart attack and that he could not be resuscitated by the mountain rescue team.

Baby Nansi Jên Thomas, 1 day

January 27, 2024

Dear daughter of Aled and Lisa Jên.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Elodie Nola Quinn Cadmore-Davies

January 25, 2024

Swansea - Sadly, fell asleep on 9th January 2024, the beautiful and darling daughter of Scott and Beth. "The littlest feet leave the biggest footprints on our hearts".

No cause of death reported.

Baby Peter Robinson, 6 weeks

January 25, 2024

Liverpool - January 6th, 2024, aged 6 weeks. Peter you will be forever in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Lilly Hope, 22

January 23, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away suddenly on 13th January 2024, aged 22 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Clarke, 28

January 24, 2024

Nuneaton - Former pupil of St Pauls C of E School and Hartshill High School. Passed away suddenly on 9th December 2023 aged 28 years.

No cause of death reported.

Liam Griffiths, 31

January 25, 2024

Ingleby Barwick - Peacefully in Alice House Hospice on January 19th with his loving family close by his side, aged 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

Adele Mason (nee Wilcox)

January 25, 2024

Gorseinon - Suddenly on 1st January 2024 at Bronglais Hospital, Aberystwyth whilst on holiday. Donations if so desired for the UK Sepsis Trust.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sylvia McEown (nee Easton), 73

January 25, 2024

Howdon - Suddenly and peacefully, on 17th January, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kim Turnbull, 67

January 25, 2024

Lincoln - Passed away suddenly on 17th January 2024 at home, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael (Micky) Palmer, 66

January 28, 2024

South Shields - Suddenly on 18th January 2024, aged 66 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jean Haigh (previously Hodgkiss)

January 27, 2024

Rochdale - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on 7th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Isobel Tinning, 71

January 23, 2024

Dumfries - Suddenly at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary on 15th January 2024 aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ann Stockdale

January 23, 2024

Cardiff - Suddenly but peacefully on January 5th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Julie Donaldson (McCreith)

January 23, 2024

Liverpool - My beloved baby sis, I just can't find words to say how much we miss you. You have been taken from us far too soon, but the wonderful memories of you that we hold in our hearts cannot be taken from us.

No age or cause of death reported.

Trevor Hirst, 63

January 23, 2024

Huddersfield - On 4th January 2024, Aged 63 years, A much loved dad and grandad. Donations would be appreciated for The Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Pamela Irving, 65

January 23, 2024

Crawcrook - Peacefully in Marie Curie Hospice on 17th January aged 65 years. Donations for Marie Curie Cancer Care.

No cause of death reported.

Leonard Gordon (Len) MacGlashan, 70

January 23, 2024

Willaston - Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 2nd January 2024 aged 70 years. Donations instead of flowers please to Maggie's Wirral (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Chris Newman

January 23, 2024

Exeter - Died suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday 14th January 2024, whilst playing 5-a-side football.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gwyneth Williams, 71

January 24, 2024

Bontnewydd - Passed away peacefully in the company of her family, aged 71 years. Donations gratefully accepted towards Cancer Research Wales.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Robert, BEW

January 23, 2024

Corsley - Passed away unexpectedly on 8th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Robert (Dave) Smith, 70

January 24, 2024

Grimsby - It is with great sadness to announce that Dave, aged 70 years passed away peacefully on 16th January 2024 with his loving family by his side whilst in the tender care of Diana Princess of Wales Hospital. Donations in Dave's memory can be made to Waldenstroms Macroglobulinaemia (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Brian Lawson, 52

January 24, 2024

Boston - Former pupil of Boston Grammar School passed away peacefully at Addenbrookes Hospital on 4th January 2024 aged 52 years. Donations towards Centenary Methodist Church and Addenbrookes Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Mandy Livingstone

January 24, 2024

Ayrshire - Mandy passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on 9/01/24 at Kirkcaldy Victoria Infirmary with her beloved husband Stuart and dear son Callum by her bedside. She was the much-loved daughter of Joan and Gerry Crawley.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Lord, 57

January 24, 2024

Huddersfield - On 22nd January 2024, suddenly, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Rachel Diana Harrison (neé Mason), 54

January 24, 2024

Leicester - Died suddenly and tragically on Friday 15th December 2023, aged 54 years. Donations if desired to D, L & R Air Ambulance may be sent.

No cause of death reported.

Raymond William (Ray) Baker, 75

January 24, 2024

Camborne - Passed away peacefully at The Beeches Nursing Home, Hayle, on Tuesday, 16th January 2024 aged 75 years. Donations in memory of Ray to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Lennox (Mitchell) Collins, 73

January 24, 2024

Huddersfield - On 16th January, suddenly but peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital and of Crosland Moor aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Irene Elizabeth Crimes, 68

January 24, 2024

Macclesfield - Irene aged 68 years of Macclesfield, suddenly but peacefully passed away on Sunday 7th January 2024, in the presence of her loving family, at Macclesfield District General Hospital. Donations may be sent to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Elizabeth Mary Langston Brown, 71

January 27, 2024

Rhyl - Passed away suddenly aged 71 years on 12th January 2024. A devoted former Secondary School Teacher at Rhyl High, Emrys-ap-Iwan, North Westminster Community School and dedicated NASUWT Union Leader.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Edward (Mike) Giles

January 28, 2024

Grimsby - It is with great sadness to announce the sudden passing of Mike. Donations if desired can be made to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Beverley Jane Warner, 68

January 26, 2024

Coventry - Passed away peacefully on 13th January 2024, aged 68 years. Donations if desired payable to The British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Derek Whitman, 70

January 26, 2024

Huncoat - Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, January 6 at the Springhill Nursing Home, Accrington, aged 70.

No cause of death reported.

Philip James Bird, 65

January 27, 2024

Stafford - His family are sad to announce his passing at Royal Stoke University Hospital on the 11th of January, aged 65 years. Donations to help support the work of either Cancer Research or the Critical Care Unit.

No cause of death reported.

Robert (Bob) John Grainger, 75

January 26, 2024

West Bridgford - Passed away peacefully Friday 19th January 2024 aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

George Edwards, 74

January 26, 2024

Burton upon Trent - George passed away peacefully at Royal Derby Hospital on 23rd December 2023, aged 74 years. Donations if desired are invited to benefit 'British Heart Foundation' and 'Cancer Research UK'.

No cause of death reported.

William (Bill) Farmiloe, 72

January 26, 2024

Bristol - Bill sadly passed away suddenly on January 17th, 2024. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph (Joe) Griffin, 63

January 26, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Passed away peacefully whilst at The Douglas Macmillan Hospice on Friday 19th January 2024 aged 63 years. Donations preferred in memory of Joe to The Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Yvonne Barbara Roberts, 69

January 26, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Peacefully at rest on Sunday 14th January 2024 whilst at the R.S.U.H, aged 69 years. Donations in memory of Yvonne for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Neil David (Nazel) O' Dare, 61

January 26, 2024

Dinas Powis - Suddenly, on 8th January 2024, Neil passed away aged 61. Donations in memory of Neil may be made to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Michael James Lewis, 45

January 26, 2024

Cardiff - We are saddened to announce his sudden passing on 11th December 2023, aged 45.

No cause of death reported.

Carol McNally, 67

January 26, 2024

Elswick - Peacefully on 7th January aged 67 years. Donations in lieu of flowers to Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Terence (Terry) Cockcroft, 72

January 25, 2024

Middlesbrough - Peacefully in James Cook University Hospital on January 16th surrounded by his loving family Terry aged 72 years. Donations are much appreciated to The Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Terry Dawber, 69

January 25, 2024

Gloucester - Sadly, passed away on 12th January 2024 aged 69. Donations are for 'Charlie's Cancer Support'.

No cause of death reported.

Yvonne Hughes, 54

January 26, 2024

Llangefni - Passed away suddenly on the 18th of January 2024, aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Harris, 59

January 26, 2024

Accrington - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Margaret on Saturday, January 6, aged 59 years. Donation if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Martin William Hawes, 71

January 26, 2024

Marske-by-the-Sea - Suddenly but peacefully in hospital on January 8th, aged 71 years. Donations if so desired, for Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Andrew James Jervis, 60

January 26, 2024

Stafford - Andrew passed away peacefully on the 16th of January 2024 aged 60. Any donations that people would kindly like to make to The Stroke Association.

No cause of death reported.

Alan Forrest, 54

January 27, 2024

Blyth - Peacefully in hospital on 22nd January 2024, aged 54 years. Donations kindly received for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Granville Bradbury, 63

January 26, 2024

Trentham - At rest on 5th January 2024 at the RSUH, Chris, aged 63 years of Trentham. Donations would be appreciated for Prostate Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Joyce Johnson (née Beach), 68

January 28, 2024

Wallsend - Joyce passed away peacefully in hospital on 14th January 2024 aged 68 years. Donations if desired to Marie Curie Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Barry Hodgson, 72

January 28, 2024

Huddersfield - On 15th January 2024 suddenly at home, aged 72 years. Donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Darren Patterson, 53

January 28, 2024

Deckham - Suddenly at home on January 18th, 2024, aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Roy Ingram, 59

January 27, 2024

Perth - Suddenly but peacefully at home on Saturday 6th January, Roy, aged 59 years, passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Diana Margaret Mason (Brooke-Smith)

January 27, 2024

Polyphant - Died suddenly at home on Sunday 14th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard Smith, 67

January 27, 2024

Old Colwyn - Suddenly at his home, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Miriam Dewitt, 71

January 26, 2024

Cilybebyll - Passed away peacefully at home on 6th January with her family at her side. Donations supporting Cancer Research UK and Macmillan Cancer Care are welcomed.

No cause of death reported.

Maurice Dowson (Mossa), 75

January 26, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly at home on January 20th, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Gwyn Lee Evans, 73

January 26, 2024

Llanrwst - 22 January 2024. Suddenly at his home, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Philip Fitzpatrick, 75

January 26, 2024

Coventry - Passed away peacefully at home on 13th January 2024, aged 75 years. Donations if desired payable to Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of Kevin.

No cause of death reported.

Agnes Higgins

January 26, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly at home on 15th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Norma Hindson, 66

January 26, 2024

Swalwell - Suddenly at home on 20th January 2024, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Laura Jayne Costello, 39

January 23, 2024

Macclesfield - Suddenly but peacefully passed away at home on Sunday 31st December 2023, aged 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Heulwen Jones Parry, 70

January 23, 2024

Blaenau Ffestiniog - Suddenly on Friday, January 12th at her home at the age of 70. Donations in gentle memory of Heulwen for Cancer Reasearch UK.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah (Debbie Maz) Taylor, 60

January 23, 2024

Port Mead - Suddenly passed away at her home on 10th January 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Geoffrey (Geoff) Williams, 67

January 23, 2024

Huddersfield - Sadly and unexpectedly at his home on 19th Dec 2023, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Yates, 62

January 23, 2024

Morpeth - Formerly of Bath, passed away suddenly at his home in Morpeth, aged 62, on 12th January.

No cause of death reported.

Les Middleton

January 24, 2024

Boston - Died suddenly on Wednesday 10th January 2024 at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jill Rudd (Nee Ferguson), 64

January 24, 2024

Middlesbrough - Passed away suddenly at home on 13th January aged 64 years. Donations to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Dean Douglas Ruddle

January 24, 2024

Somerton - Dean passed away very suddenly at his family home on the 5th of January 2024, which devastated his family and the wider community.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kathleen Wear (Kath) (nee Robson), 72

January 24, 2024

Felling - Suddenly at home on January 14th aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Keith Derry, 74

January 24, 2024

Clayton - Suddenly on 2nd January 2024 at home, aged 74 years. Donations would be appreciated for Alsager Animals in Need and the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Robert (Bob) Wilson, 68

January 25, 2024

Swansea - Peacefully passed away on Wednesday 17th January at his home. Wing Commander No. 3 Welsh Wing Air Cadets. Donations in memory of Bob can be made to Maggie's Swansea or Macmillan Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Seamie McNulty

January 25, 2024

Warrenpoint, Down - 24th January 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eirlys Mair Johnstone, 64

January 26, 2024

Rhyl - Passed away at her home in Rhyl on Friday 12th January 2024 aged 64 years. Donations if so desired, in memory of Eirlys will be gratefully accepted towards The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Adrian Smith, 74

January 26, 2024

Eaglescliffe - On January 23rd, suddenly but peacefully at home, aged 74 years. Any donations to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

William Kenneth (Billy) Mears

January 26, 2024

Brynhyfryd - Suddenly at his home on Wednesday 3rd January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Craig Duncan

January 25, 2024

Scunthorpe - Suddenly and unexpectedly at home, on the 9th of January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Helen Griffiths, 41

January 25, 2024

Barnstaple - Passed away suddenly at home on 9th January 2024, aged 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Nikki Knight, 58

January 25, 2024

Woodmancote - On 25th December peacefully at her home, aged 58 years. Donations for The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

No cause of death reported.

Anne Newcomb (Dumpling Hall), 73

January 25, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly at home on 14th January 2024 aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Arthur George Packer, 70

January 25, 2024

Cardiff - Passed away suddenly at home on 31st December, at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

John Phillips, 65

January 25, 2024

Heaton - Passed away peacefully at home on 7th January 2024, aged 65 years. Donations if desired to Asthma & Lung UK.

No cause of death reported.

Shona Moira Muir (McLean)

January 25, 2024

Winchburgh - Peacefully at home on 13th January 2024, after a heroic battle against pancreatic cancer.

No age reported.

Joan Ann Rees (nee Hopkins)

January 26, 2024

Swansea - Peacefully passed away after a short illness on 15th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Barry Stone, 66

January 26, 2024

Accrington - Passed away after a short illness aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Hywel John (John) Walters

January 26, 2024

Margam - Peacefully on 17th January 2024 at Princess of Wales Hospital after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kitty Gundy

January 25, 2024

Dorridge - Passed away peacefully at Marie Curie Hospice on 8 January 2024 following a short illness. Donations to Marie Curie (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Susan (nee Lawton) Walker (Sue), 58

January 25, 2024

Porthill - Aged 58 years, after an illness fought with great courage, bravery, dignity, and unwavering hope. Donations to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

John William Roy Carter, 71

January 24, 2024

Coventry - Passed away on Saturday 13th January at University Hospital Coventry, after complications linked to his battle with cancer, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

David McKinnon, 44

January 24, 2024

Raploch - Peacefully at F.V.R.H. on Monday 15th January 2024 after an illness fought with courage and dignity, aged 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Pam Weighell (née Brumby), 75

January 24, 2024

Scunthorpe - After a short illness with family by her side, Pam passed away on Friday, January 12th, 2024, at the age of 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Conboy, 59

January 23, 2024

Birmingham - Sadly, passed away on the 16th of January 2024, aged 59, following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

IRELAND

Irish dad of five dies suddenly after falling ill as community supporting family

January 24, 2024

Co. Mayo - A community in the west of Ireland has rallied behind a family who lost their beloved father and husband on St Stephen's Day. Maria, Matthew, Finn, Joseph, Thomas and Maisie McHale sadly lost their beloved Frank after he suddenly fell ill. Frank was much loved in his local Burrishoole community and was regularly seen spending countless hours in his community, Clubs & Local fundraisers. Now, the community has set up a fundraiser to pay back all those countless hours Frank gave.

No age or cause of death reported.

Baby Fiadh Halton, 22 weeks

January 26, 2024

Naas, Kildare - 26th January 2024, peacefully at 22 weeks old in her mammy and daddy’s arms.

No cause of death reported.

Baby Eve Bernadette Flannery

January 24, 2024

Stradbally, Laois - Baby Eve Bernadette Flannery died peacefully, in the arms of her Mammy and Daddy, on January 23rd, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Baby Jackson Edward Mills, 7 weeks

January 2, 2024

Born 5th December 2023 and slipped away peacefully on 12th January 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Adam Colgan, 8

January 25, 2024

Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo - Aged 8. Died Tuesday, 23rd January.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Barry (née Mullins)

January 29, 2024

Youghal, Cork - Peacefully but unexpectedly at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marian Campbell (née Gilsenan)

January 29, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - 28th January 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michelle Durac Dunne

January 29, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - The sudden death has occurred of Michelle Durac Dunne in hospital in Chania, Crete.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas Gooney

January 29, 2024

Ennis, Clare - 28th January 2024 unexpectedly but peacefully at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Hayden

January 29, 2024

Rathmines, Dublin - December 22, 2023, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard (Gerry)(Ger) Monaghan

January 29, 2024

Claremorris, Mayo - Passed away suddenly Sunday morning.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alan Whelan

January 29, 2024

Rathfarnham, Dublin - 27th January 2024; Unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Cyril Trenier

January 23, 2024

Killeshandra, Co. Cavan - Sunday, January 21st, suddenly and peacefully, in Sligo General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sr. Anna Ryan

January 23, 2024

Roxboro, Limerick - Sr. Anna died unexpectedly, in the tender care of Catherine McAuley House, on 23rd January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Agnes Redmond (née Cunniffe)

January 23, 2024

Eyrecourt, Galway - Agnes passed away unexpectedly on the 18th of January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Breda (Biddy) Roche

January 23, 2024

Dungarvan, Waterford - It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected but peaceful passing of Breda.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ronán Mulvenny

January 23, 2024

Whitehall, Dublin - January 22nd, 2024, peacefully, but unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family at the Mater Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael (Mickey) Connolly

January 25, 2024

Clones, Co. Monaghan - Suddenly and unexpectedly, in Cavan General Hospital surrounded by his loving family, Thursday 25th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bernard Curran

January 25, 2024

Ballincollig, Cork - On January 24th, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Teresa Doyle (née Kelly)

January 25, 2024

Huntstown, Dublin - January 23rd, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tony Foley

January 25, 2024

Castlerea, Co. Roscommon - January 24th, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Olive Griffin (née O'Toole)

January 25, 2024

Navan, Meath - Unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bríd Kirby (née Baggott)

January 25, 2024

Clonakilty, Cork - January 23rd, 2024, suddenly at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rachel Madden

January 25, 2024

Carlow Town, Carlow - Passed away unexpectedly, surrounded by her loving family, on January 25th, 2024, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pat Mohan

January 25, 2024

Monaghan Town, Monaghan - 25th January, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired, to "The Irish Cancer Society".

No age or cause of death reported.

Marie Moore (née O'Gorman)

January 25, 2024

Cabra West, Dublin - 23rd January 2024, suddenly, at The Mater Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard Cassidy

January 24, 2024

Navan, Meath - Passed away suddenly on January 22nd, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Henrique De Jesus Coelho

January 23, 2024

Claregalway, Galway - January 20th, 2024, unexpectedly. Sadly, missed by his parents, Silvia and Pedro, relatives, and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kitty Durnin (née Rock)

January 23, 2024

Ardee, Louth - 22nd January 2024. Peacefully but suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Henderson

January 26, 2024

Oulart, Wexford - Unexpectedly, on 24th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Antonio Delfino Duarte, 55

January 28, 2024

Fermoy, Cork, and Brazil - Passed away unexpectedly on January 28th, 2024, aged 55 years, surrounded by his loving family at Cork University Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Aidan O'Reilly

January 28, 2024

Blarney, Cork - On January 27th, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Sweeney

January 28, 2024

Derrybeg, Donegal - The sudden death has taken place of John Sweeney (John the Chef).

No age or cause of death reported.

David Ward

January 28, 2024

Loughrea, Galway - Passed away suddenly on Saturday, 27th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Henry Ahern

January 27, 2024

Farranfore, Kerry - The sudden death has occurred of Henry Ahern Farranfore.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christina (Mona) Pearson (née O'Leary)

January 28, 2024

Farranree, Cork - On January 28th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully in the loving care of the staff at The Mercy University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joe Marshall, 33

January 26, 2024

South Roscrea, Co. Tipperary - Aged 33 years died 24th of January 2024, peacefully surrounded by his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Philomena (Phyllis) McGowan (née Bent)

January 26, 2024

Laytown, Meath - 25th January 2024, peacefully at the Bons Secours Hospital. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Paddy) Moloney

January 26, 2024

Mungret, Limerick - On January 26th, 2024, unexpectedly, at University Hospital Limerick.

No age or cause of death reported.

Winifred Mullarkey

January 26, 2024

Rathmines, Dublin - January 23, 2024. Suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christina Byrne (née O'Keeffe)

January 25, 2024

Ballylooby, Tipperary - Peacefully on Thursday 25th January 2024 in the Mercy Hospital Cork surrounded by her loving family. Donations to Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret (Rita) Taylor (née Neary)

January 23, 2024

Kilmacud, Dublin - Peacefully, in the tender loving care of the staff at St Michael's Hospital. Donations, if desired, can be made to Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eugene Prunty

January 23, 2024

Newtownforbes, Longford – Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home. Donations if desired to The Stroke Unit at the Midland’s Regional Hospital, Mullingar.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Paddy) Byrne

January 23, 2024

Wicklow Town, Wicklow - Peacefully at St. Colmcille's Hospital, Loughlinstown. Donations, if desired, to Wicklow Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Freda Hudson (née Tapster)

January 24, 2024

Enniskillen, Fermanagh - Peacefully 24th January 2024 surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired to the Friends of the Cancer Centre.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marian O'Mahony (née Grant)

January 25, 2024

Borrisoleigh, Tipperary - January 25th, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Julia Molloy

January 27, 2024

Straide, Mayo - The death has occurred of Julia Molloy surrounded by her loving family at the Galway Clinic. Donations if so desired to Cancer Care West / Mayo Roscommon Hospice.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kacper Kozlowski

January 27, 2024

Midleton, Cork and Poland - Passed away peacefully on January 27th, 2024, in the presence of his loving family. Donations to Mercy University Hospital Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Finn

January 26, 2024

Kimmage, Dublin - Suddenly on the 16th of January 2024. Donations if desired to Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Seán Foran

January 26, 2024

Terenure, Dublin - 25th January 2024. Peacefully, surrounded by his family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Byrne

January 26, 2024

Hartstown, Dublin - January 23rd, 2024, suddenly, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

J.P. Fanning

January 28, 2024

Fenagh, Leitrim - Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, 27th January 2024. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Dowling

January 26, 2024

Portlaoise, Laois - January 26th, 2024, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Timothy (Ted) Fitzgerald

January 28, 2024

Douglas, Cork - On January 25th,2024 - Unexpectedly, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

P.J Keating

January 27, 2024

Graiguecullen, Carlow - Passed away unexpectedly, on January 25th, 2024, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nicky Gogan

January 27, 2024

Donore, Co. Meath, 27th January 2024, suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jimmy Shanahan

January 28, 2024

Nenagh, Tipperary - Suddenly and peacefully, at home, on Jan. 26th, 2024. Donations, if desired, to Croí Heart & Stroke Charity.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ivor Browne

January 24, 2024

Ranelagh, Dublin - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Professor William Ivory Browne (Ivor), on 24th January 2024. Ivor died peacefully in his sleep, at home, surrounded by his loving family and friends. As one of Ireland’s leading psychiatrists, as well as being a talented musician, Ivor made a huge impact on the lives of countless people. He will be lovingly remembered by the thousands he came into contact with, both professionally and personally.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bernard (Barney) Darley

January 25, 2024

Cobh, Cork - Unexpectedly but peacefully at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

John De Lacey

January 25, 2024

Carlow Town, Carlow - Passed away, unexpectedly, on January 24th, 2024, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alison Galbraith

January 25, 2024

Blackrock, Co. Dublin - 19th January 2024, suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Laurence “Larry” Mullins

January 25, 2024

Castlerea, Roscommon - Unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paula Wynman

January 25, 2024

Cork City, Cork - On 24th January 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jason Byrne

January 24, 2024

Mariners Port, Dublin - Suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas Carey

January 24, 2024

Monasterevin, Kildare - Passed peacefully, at home, on 22nd January 2024. Sadly, missed by his mother Helen.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dolores Conway (née Smyth)

January 24, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin - 21st January 2024. Unexpectedly, but peacefully at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tommy Joe Cunningham

January 24, 2024

Loughrea, Galway - Tommy Joe passed away, suddenly, at home on Sunday 21st January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Davies

January 24, 2024

Skibbereen, Cork - On January 22nd, 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

James Fitzpatrick

January 24, 2024

Newmarket, Cork - On January 23, 2024, unexpectedly, at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark Lynch

January 24, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - 22nd Jan 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joe Campbell

January 23, 2024

Bundoran, Co. Donegal - 22nd January 2024, suddenly, at his late residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Pat) Heffernan

January 23, 2024

Drumshanbo, Leitrim - Passed away suddenly at home on 22nd January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maura Sweeney (née Curry)

January 23, 2024

Bunclody, Wexford - Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Donations to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Cullen

January 29, 2024

Bennettsbridge, Kilkenny - John passed away on 27th January 2024, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerry (Gerard) Doyle

January 29, 2024

Portmarnock, Dublin - 27th January 2024 suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patsy French

January 29, 2024

Cork City, Cork - On January 28th, 2024, suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Przemyslaw Gilbert

January 29, 2024

Kanturk, Cork - On January 26th, 2024, unexpectedly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Esther Heffernan (née Tynan)

January 29, 2024

Portlaoise, Laois - Jan 28th, 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Veronica Keane (née Howlett)

January 29, 2024

Fettercairn, Dublin - Unexpectedly, in the arms of her partner at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martin McGrane

January 29, 2024

Artane, Dublin - Passed suddenly at home on January 28th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Seamus McNamee (Jnr)

January 29, 2024

Mullingar, Co. Westmeath - Suddenly, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Teresa Quigley

January 29, 2024

Chapelizod, Dublin - 28th of January 2024, suddenly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

James (Jimmy) Mullen

January 29, 2024

Navan, Meath - Suddenly at his home surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Liam Beatty

January 25, 2024

Castlerea, Co. Roscommon - 24th January 2024, suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Clifford (Cliff) Browne

January 25, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

James (Jimmy) Kelly

January 26, 2024

Tuam, Galway - Peacefully at his home with his loving wife at his side. Donations, if desired, to Acquired Brain Injury Ireland.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark McGovern

January 26, 2024

Mullingar, Co. Westmeath - January 25, 2024, suddenly, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brigid (Bríd) Moran (née Molloy)

January 26, 2024

Roscam, Galway - It is with deep sadness that Bríd’s family share the news of her unexpected death on 25 January, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Irene Sheehy

January 28, 2024

Newcastle West, Limerick - Irene passed away, unexpectedly at her home, on Friday 26th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Murray (née Fanning)

January 28, 2024

Kilkenny City, Kilkenny - Margaret passed away on 28th January 2024, unexpectedly, at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eileen Carey Doyle

January 26, 2024

Barnicullia, Dublin - Unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Barry Murphy

January 27, 2024

Frankfield, Cork - On January 27th, 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Josephine McDonnell (née Kinsella)

January 27, 2024

Kilcock, Meath - Peacefully at home, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Betty Darcy (née Sheahan)

January 24, 2024

Ballingarry, Limerick - Peacefully at her home following her battle with a short illness, on Tuesday 23rd January 2024, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (PJ) Heneghan

January 29, 2024

Westport, Mayo - Peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Olivia Jordan (née O'Neill)

January 28, 2024

Ballon, Carlow - Passed away peacefully after an illness bravely borne on January 27th, 2024. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken son and parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

George Graves

January 27, 2024

Bantry, Cork - On January 27th, 2024, after a short illness, died peacefully with his family by his side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sally Hopkins (née Heneghan)

January 27, 2024

Castlebar, Mayo - Peacefully after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff of the Mayo.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marie Halligan (née Ruane)

January 26, 2024

Leixlip, Kildare - January 26th, 2024, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the care of the staff at the Hermitage Clinic, after a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Caroline Lafford (née Duggan)

January 26, 2024

Cahir, Tipperary - Peacefully, at CUH, Cork, after a short illness bravely borne with her beloved husband Paul and son Kian by her side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Josephine Coleman

January 25, 2024

Malahide, Dublin - Passed away peacefully, on 24th January, surrounded by her loving family following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ludmila Donoaga (née Sava)

January 25, 2024

Leixlip, Kildare - Late of Moldova. January 22nd, 2024, peacefully after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Black

January 24, 2024

Ballyroan, Dublin - Peacefully after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Micheál Gargan

January 24, 2024

Castleknock, Dublin - Passed away peacefully on the 24th of January 2024, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family and in the care of the staff at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

No age or cause of death reported.

William Kavanagh

January 24, 2024

Cork City, Cork - On January 23rd, 2024, after a short illness bravely borne, peacefully at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tom Donovan

January 23, 2024

Clonmel, Tipperary - 21st January 2024, peacefully, following a brief illness, fought bravely at Tipperary University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Cormac Flynn

January 23, 2024

Ballyclough, Limerick - On January 22nd, 2024, peacefully, after a brief illness, at the Bons Secours Hospital, Cork, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Séamas Ó Brógáin

January 23, 2024

Carpenterstown, Dublin - Séamas Ó Brógáin has sadly died after a short illness, in Connolly Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Daniel Prusak

January 23, 2024

Ballinasloe, Galway - Daniel passed away, unexpectedly, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Ryan

January 23, 2024

Artane, Dublin and San Francisco - Passed away unexpectedly after a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Barry Callan

January 29, 2024

Dundalk, Louth - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 28th January 2024 at the Mater Hospital, Dublin after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Roger McGrath

January 29, 2024

Clonmel, Tipperary - Roger passed away peacefully, after a short illness, at Tipperary University Hospital on Sunday morning.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alice Quinn

January 29, 2024

Glenealy, Wicklow - 28th January 2024, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at St. James’s Hospital after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

