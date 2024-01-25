MEXICO

Saltillo in mourning: wave of death s shake the community

January 15, 2024

On January 7, the community of Saltillo woke up with a sad news, the confirmation of the death of Jazmelly Cavazos, an outstanding former cheerleader of the Saraperos de Saltillo, recognized for her enthusiasm and charisma in the animation of the local baseball team. In an emotional tour of the field that she used to light up with her presence, friends and family gave her the last goodbye. The official cause of her death was that Jaz was hospitalized in the hospital “La Concepción” for an illness that complicated and led to a respiratory arrest.



Another of the tragedies happened at the “Diamante Trail” sports event of the Sierra de Arteaga, with the death of hiker Felipe Daniel Calderón, 36, who lost his life due to a heart attack while participating in the competition last Saturday. The tragic episode occurred approximately two hours after Calderón started the competition, when he began to feel unwell, despite this, he opted to continue ahead in the race. Around 22:00 hours, the malaise intensified, and he requested medical assistance. The organization of the event had an ambulance for emergency cases, which provided support to the athlete and quickly transferred him to the Saltillo General Hospital. However, despite medical efforts, Calderón died shortly after his arrival.



Another tragedy that shocked passersby and workers at a gas station in Saltillo was the death of a taxi driver at the wheel of his vehicle due to a heart attack. The man was identified as Valentin Rodriguez, known as "El Canas," 70. The incident took place around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday in the Los Alpes neighborhood, next to the Petroseven gas station. Despite the efforts of two emergency medical technicians from the Red Cross, unfortunately, Valentin had already died from the heart attack.

16 “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Student dies of cardiac arrest on his way home after high school

January 19, 2024

A 14-year-old boy who was on his way home after leaving secondary school, died of a heart attack. It was nine o'clock at night when a 14-year-old boy was leaving the federal school 7, and allegedly played “luchitas” with his friends, and after some blows and jokes the students dispersed. The young man was walking along Jorullo Street, and he keeled over and became unconscious. The relatives of the minor who were accompanying him called the Emergency Department to request an ambulance, but upon the arrival of the paramedics his death was confirmed. Despite having a heart murmur, the body was taken to the amphitheater to determine if he causes of death were due to the blows that the minors were playing.

He died while eating at a taquería

January 18, 2024

Yesterday afternoon, a person who was inside a food business lost his life. He was eating his food accompanied by relatives, when he received a phone call and answered it, then when he hung up, he keeled over and fell from the plastic chair. It is unknown if it was a fulminant infarction. When the relatives realized that their loved one had fallen to the ground, they asked for help from the authorities. Unfortunately, the subject no longer had vital signs, so the area was immediately cordoned off.

No age or cause of death reported.

A woman died of a sudden cardiac arrest during a visit to Cereso #2 in Hermosillo

January 16, 2024

A woman died during a conjugal visit at the Social Rehabilitation Center (Cereso) Number 2, in Hermosillo, due to a fulminant heart attack, during last Monday, January 15th. The Ministry of Public Security informed that an autopsy was carried out to determine the cause of the woman's death. It was announced that the cause of death was due to an acute myocardial infarction, which ended the woman's life while she was on a conjugal visit. The possibility of a violent death had also been considered; however, this was quickly denied, due to the fact that no type of injury was found on the affected woman's body.

No age reported.

46-year-old man dies while waiting for truck in Gomez Palacio

January 15, 2024

A man died after suffering a heart attack while waiting for the truck that would take him to his job. At the bus stop, Juan Carlos keeled over in the presence of several people, who requested immediate support. Red Cross paramedics arrived at the scene, who checked him and confirmed that he no longer had signs of life.

An elderly man died while walking in the Insurgentes Chulavista neighborhood in Puebla capital

January 15, 2024

While walking, an elderly man fainted and died, in the Insurgentes Chulavista neighborhood of the city of Puebla. The paramedics confirmed that the elderly man no longer had signs of life, and the probable cause of death was established as cardiac arrest.

No age reported.

Man died of heart attack in San Pablo Xochimehuacan

January 14, 2024

On the morning of Sunday, January 14, a 60-year-old man died inside his car, in San Pablo Xochimehuacan in the municipality of Puebla. The man, identified as Roberto, was found by his wife, who asked for the support of paramedics, who confirmed the death. Staff of the State Attorney General's Office allowed the relatives to take charge of the body by corroborating the death by heart attack.

Well-known merchant dies in the middle of a public road in Agua Dulce

January 20, 2024

On Saturday night, Don 'Antonio N' (52), who was widely known in this city, died of a sudden cardiac arrest. His body was left lying on the sidewalk of Justo Sierra Street, a few meters from the Cava's warehouse. According to eyewitness accounts, the now deceased was helping other colleagues to unload the beer cartons in the establishment. Minutes later, and when he was about to get into the company van to continue with the route, he fainted, where he began to tremble. The people who were at the place tried to revive him but could do nothing. They asked for the intervention of the emergency bodies, but when they arrived, they confirmed the death.

He is surprised by a heart attack in the streets of Colonia San Javier

January 18, 2024

A cardiorespiratory arrest surprised an adult man when he was on Agustín González Street in the San Javier neighborhood. Neighbors at once asked for support through the emergency number 9-1-1, mentioning a man who had suddenly keeled over in the middle of a public road, so an ambulance was channeled there. They immediately tried to provide cardiopulmonary resuscitation, however, despite the efforts, nothing could be done and only his death was confirmed.

No age reported.

Grandpa dies in the middle of a public road in Tampico; allegedly due to a heart attack

January 15, 2024

It was the morning of this Monday, January 15, when this person of approximately 65 years of age, was walking towards the area of the markets when he suddenly fell to the ground, surprising the people who were passing by the place and who immediately tried to help him. When they saw that he was unresponsive and unconscious, people called the 911 emergency line. Marlene Arteaga put her first aid studies into practice, giving CPR to the grandpa, but unfortunately nothing could be done, he had lost his life.

Two “died suddenly” riding bikes:

Elderly man dies of fulminant heart attack while riding his bike

January 20, 2024

An approximately 70-year-old man lost his life this morning from a cardiac arrest, just as he was riding his bicycle. Some people who were walking around the place, realizing that the old man fell off his bicycle and became senseless, quickly arrived to help him. But as he was not moving or responding to their calls, they asked for the help of an ambulance. Minutes later, when paramedics arrived and tried to give him first aid, they determined that there was nothing to do anymore, because he had already died, apparently of cardiac arrest.

75-year-old cyclist dies after suspected heart attack

January 15, 2024

On Lázaro Cárdenas Street in the Emiliano Zapata Neighborhood, a 75-year-old man, apparently a foreigner, lost his life while riding his electric bicycle at the intersection with Gardenia Street. Although the exact details of the incident are still unknown, everything suggests that a possible heart attack could have been the cause of the fatal outcome.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

He had a heart attack while driving with 16 people on board!

January 19, 2024

TV report: A man lost his life after he had a heart attack while driving a van with 16 people on board.

No age reported.

Man in his sixties died of a heart attack while driving his van in Santa Anita

January 18, 2024

A man died from a heart attack while driving his truck and ended up crashing into another one. The deceased was identified as Gustavo Antonio Hernández López, 61 years old. He was driving a Volkswagen Saveiro pickup truck, moving towards the north. However, he suddenly suffered a heart attack and hit a Honda van that was going in the same direction. After the collision, the Volkswagen ended up on top of the central divider, with its driver unconscious, so the operator of the Honda requested help from the emergency services. Police and paramedics rushed to the site and checked on the sexagenarian, confirming that he had already died from a heart attack.

Taxi driver dies after crashing his car; he would have suffered a heart attack moments before

January 15, 2024

Personnel of the State Criminal Investigation Agency took cognizance of the death of a man who was working as a taxi driver. In the first versions, it was indicated that the car of public service crashed into a retaining wall of the federal highway. In the medical part, it was indicated that the taxi driver arrived at the hospital without vital signs. There, they wanted to revive him, but nothing could be done for him, so it was determined that he died during the transfer. It should be noted that the collision with the retaining wall was not strong, the vehicle was damaged only the front and the ministerial authorities do not rule out that before the impact, the taxi driver suffered a heart attack and therefore lost control of the steering wheel.

No age reported.

Woman dies inside a public transport bus in Tlatlauquitepec

January 18, 2024

An elderly woman died inside a combi in the municipality of Tlatlauquitepec. Unofficially, it is known that the deceased presented a probable fulminant heart attack and died inside the combi.

No age reported.

Body found in state of decomposition in Saltillo; heart attack cause of death

January 21, 2024

A heart attack was the cause death of a man whose body was found in a state of decomposition on Saturday afternoon in Saltillo. The above is the conclusion after the necropsy of the remains of Oscar to determine the causes of his death. He was discovered on Saturday afternoon, because a former work colleague had not heard from him for several days. It was with the help of the renter of the deceased that they managed to enter the house, finding Oscar's body sitting on an armchair, in an advanced state of decomposition.

No age reported.

Video: He faints in the street, is run over and dies

January 17, 2024

A man who was walking along Manuel Gómez Morin Boulevard and suddenly keeled over, falling to the ground, was hit by a car, becoming lifeless. The incident was recorded in a video captured by the security camera of a business located on that artery, one of the main ones in the city, which reached this newsroom. In the material it can be seen that the subject is staggering on the sidewalk, when suddenly he falls to the left, and a gray compact car passes over him. The body of the man was left lying between the street and the sidewalk, with a trail of blood. Authorities were present at the place. It is not known if the driver who hit him stayed behind to try to help.

No age reported.

Man found dead in the Transfer Center of Pantitlán

January 18, 2024

During the afternoon of January 17, a man was discovered lifeless on the stairs of one of the exits of the Modal Transfer Center of Pantitlán. The first indications suggest that the man, approximately 40 years old and whose identity has not yet been revealed, fainted on the stairs, becoming unconscious and subsequently without vital signs. Despite the quick intervention of the paramedics of the Medical Emergency Regulatory Center, the death of the individual was confirmed, although the causes still remain unknown at this time.

No cause of death reported.

CUBA

Death of Cuban Olympian Maricet Espinosa

January 22, 2024

Cuban judo is in mourning after the death of Olympian Maricet Espinosa. The former number five of the world championships in 2011 and double Pan American Champion retired in 2017 but had been in the team for over ten years. Maricet Espinosa González died on Sunday outside the island and suffered a heart attack at the age of 34. She had undergone some operations on her breasts, which influenced the fateful outcome.

Link

A 17-year-old Cuban young man who had just arrived in the United States died

January 18, 2024

The family of a 17-year-old boy who recently arrived in the United States has died from a severe infection, and is seeking help with funeral expenses. The victim was identified as Anthony Veliz. According to a summary of the fundraiser posted on the GoFundMe platform, he died unexpectedly in the early hours of Monday, January 15, as a result of the massive infection. Anthony and his family recently arrived in the United States.

TURKS AND CAICOS

Rev Wayde Coleby, Healing Waters Ministry International, dies suddenly at 67 years old

January 19, 2024

Late Sunday night, condolences flooded social media with news that another beloved Turks and Caicos Islander was gone. Posts were alight with disbelief, shock and bewilderment on the sudden passing of pastor, preacher, father, friend and community man, Rev Wayde Coleby of Healing Waters Ministry in Providenciales, TCI.

No cause of death reported.

COLOMBIA

Colombian Senator Piedad Cordoba dies of an apparent heart attack

January 20, 2024

Colombian Senator Piedad Cordoba died this Saturday in Medellin at the age of 69, President Gustavo Petro confirmed. "As a congresswoman I knew her and as a senator she died. A true liberal has died," Petro said. In the first decade of this century, Piedad Córdoba, at the time a senator for the Liberal Party, served as a mediator, together with the then Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, for the release of several kidnapped by the FARC guerrillas.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Renowned teacher died after agony due to stroke

January 18, 2024

Diana Carolina Ferreira Herrera, a prominent teacher from San Gil, died at the age of 36, as a result of a stroke that affected her in December. The tragic news shocked her loved ones and the educational community who admired her dedication and talent. Diana was recognized from an early age for her skills in mathematics, physics, and chemistry in her hometown. She developed an outstanding academic career. Since 2020 she has been part of the de la Salle University, contributing to the development of educational programs.

Link

In December 2021, La Salle University announced a new anti-covid vaccination day in Bogotá:

La Salle University will hold a new covid-19 vaccination day between November 24 and 26, for students, teachers, administrative staff, and the community in general. People who want to participate in the vaccination day, that is completely free, just need to register to avoid crowds and thus offer all the biosecurity guarantees needed for the people attending the day.

PERU

Last Moments of Kenyan Athlete Who Collapsed and Died

January 17, 2024

Athletics enthusiasts around the world were sent into shock following the saddening news of the tragic demise of a Kenyan athlete, who collapsed and died. Long-distance runner Hosea Kiplagat Kipkemoi died on the evening of January 15, a distance away from his home. The athlete is reported to have collapsed while in the company of his son in Iten, Elgeyo Marakwet County. According to a police report, tragedy struck when the marathoner, who was based in Peru, suddenly fell ill, and collapsed on his way home. He further added, “Eyewitnesses said that he sat down and complained of chest pains before he died on the spot. Police rushed to the scene and confirmed it was true.” The 32-year-old had been competing in the South American country in various long-distance races.

No cause of death reported.

BRAZIL

Ivo Romani dies of fulminant heart attack

January 18, 2024

The singer and composer Ivo Romani passed away on the morning of Thursday, 18th. He was a very talented artist and loved by family and friends, being a good and kind person.

He was recognized for his regional success in the late 70s, especially for the song "a Moça do Supermercado“ ["The Supermarket Girl"]. His compositions won admirers through radio and in performances around the region. Relatives reported that the cause of death was a fulminant infarction. Ivo was 69 years old and leaves a daughter.

17-year-old singer from Alagoas dies after cardiorespiratory arrest

January 21, 2024

The singer Rodrigo Feitosa, known as 'Rodriguinho', died on Friday (19th), aged 17, as a result of a cardiorespiratory arrest. The information was confirmed by the city hall of Palmeira dos Índios, in Alagoas, the artist's hometown. Rodriguinho was admitted to the ICU of the Hospital Regional Santa Rita due to a digestive hemorrhage. In the early evening of Friday (19th), he was in an ambulance to be transferred to Santa de Maceió. However, the young artist had a cardiorespiratory arrest and could not resist.

Journalist dies after cardiac arrest and leaves the sporting world in mourning

January 20, 2024

Journalist Fábio Vital, an Atlético reporter on Rádio Inconfidência, died at the age of 43, in Belo Horizonte, after suffering a cardiac arrest. Fábio was admitted to Santa Casa to treat a lung infection. He leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter. Fábio Vital has been part of the Rádio Inconfidência team since 2008.

Football organizer Irineu Bezerra dies

January 21, 2024

The sportsman Iriniu Bezerra, known as 'Negão dos Caris', died on Saturday morning, victim of a heart attack. Irineu was 62 years old, he played football in the São Francisco region, in teams such as XV de Novembro de Juazeiro. Irineu had great importance for the fact that he took amateur teams from neighborhoods of the city for excursions in cities in Bahia, Pernambuco and Ceará.

At the age of 31, Eduardo Ferreira, son of Markinho Automóveis, dies

January 19, 2024

Eduardo dos Santos Ferreira, at the age of 31, son of the well-known businessman in the vehicle business in Franca, Markinho Automóveis, died in the early hours of Friday, 19th. According to information from people close to Eduardo, he would have been the victim of a heart attack. The young man died at home.

Director of the Proeng Group dies of a heart attack at the age of 52

January 21, 2024

The general director of the Proeng Group, Antônio Pereira Gonçalves, aged 52, died this Saturday (20th), in Pedra Azul, in the Mountain Region of the state. He had a heart attack. “Antônio was meeting with his family at an inn in Pedra Azul and fell ill right after lunch. A doctor staying at the inn provided the first treatment and, unfortunately, was unable to revive him. He leaves his wife, Ivana, and two children, Lucas, aged 27, and Iris, aged 24”, informed Proeng Marketing.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

It is with deep regret that we inform you of the death of doctor Jorge Latorre

January 16, 2024

It is with deep regret that we inform you of the death of Doctor Jorge Latorre. The doctor worked at the Sidrolândia hospital for many years. The cause of death was reported as sudden illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

A pharmacist “died suddenly”:

Pharmacist from Campo Novo is found dead in an apartment in Horizontina

January 17, 2024

Marcelo Plazido was an employee of a pharmacy chain with two stores in the city and was already known in the community. He lived in the Industrial neighborhood and, according to information, was found dead in the apartment where he lived this Wednesday, the 17th. A paramedic team was at the scene to certify the death and, according to unofficial information, it apparently had a natural cause.

No age or cause of death reported.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Leonardo Thompson Flores dies aged 40, victim of stroke

January 17, 2024

The lawyer Leonardo Thompson Flores, son of the former vice-president of the Federal District Section of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB-DF) and director of the Faculty of Law at the University Center of Brasília (Ceub), Paulo Thompson Flores, has died. The death was last Monday the 15th. The lawyer died from a hemorrhagic stroke, about a week after turning 40.

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

Civil Police Officer Udson Belém dies, victim of a heart attack

January 23, 2024

It is with deepest regret that the Fábio Roberto Notícias website communicates the death of the civil police clerk of Bahia, Udson da Silva Belém, victim of a heart attack, which occurred late this Sunday morning (21st). Udson was participating in a football match with other friends in the city of Canavieiras, when he fell ill and fell on the field, being rescued and taken to the hospital, but, unfortunately, he did not survive.

No age reported.

Police officer Claudinei José Souza Cruz, 52, died after an accident

January 20, 2024

Police officer Claudinei José Souza Cruz, 52, died after an accident on Thursday (18th), in Cuiabá. He was the driver of a white Gol that fell from the Miguel Sutil Avenue overpass, near Todimo, in the late morning. According to preliminary information, Claudinei suffered a heart attack while driving the vehicle. The policeman was promptly rescued, doctors performed cardiac massage and hurriedly sent him to the Municipal Hospital of Cuiabá (HMC), but Claudinei could not resist and died.

Link

Trade unionist Paulo Vieira died of a massive heart attack

January 16, 2024

The trade unionist Paulo da Silva Vieira died this Monday (15th), after suffering a massive heart attack, during an assembly of the Union of Federal Public Servants (Sindsef).

No age reported.

Boy suffers fracture during football and dies a week later due to cardiac arrest

January 16, 2024

The Bauru Civil Police will investigate the cause of death of a boy aged just 12 who died, this Monday (15th), after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest. The death occurred after possible complications that the boy had due to a fracture that occurred a week earlier while playing football. Samuel Cardoso Miguel was injured playing football on the 7th. During his first medical appointment the day after his football injury, Samuel had body pain, fever, headache and a possible case of dengue fever. The following day, Tuesday (9th), still according to the police record, the boy was taken again to UPA Bela Vista, this time reporting pain in the body and intense pain in the knee and local hyperemia (redness). This Sunday (14), one day before his death, his mother noticed jaundice, that is, his skin and the whites of his eyes turned yellow. This Monday (15), when helping the boy take a bath, she noticed that he was hypoactive (abnormally inactive) and had cyanosis, which means a bluish color to the skin, possibly due to insufficient oxygenation of the blood. Faced with this unexpected evolution of Miguel's health condition, she helped him for the third time to the UPA in Bela Vista, where the boy arrived unresponsive. He was taken to the emergency room, but died.

13-year-old teenager from São Gabriel da Palha dies

January 18, 2024

The boy Erick Martins Santana, just 13 years old, passed away on Wednesday night (17th). He had a cardiorespiratory arrest. According to family members, doctors still tried to revive the boy, but he did not respond to their attempts and died. The boy was battling a pulmonary embolism. He had been admitted to Hospital São José, in Colatina, since last Wednesday (10th), where he remained intubated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

With regret we inform you of the premature death of young Luiz de Oliveira

January 19, 2024

With regret, we inform you of the premature death of young Luiz Müller Araújo de Oliveira, aged 24, victim of a possible cardiac arrest, according to reports shared with the family. We who work at @sobralonline express our feelings and solidarity, wishing strength and comfort at this difficult time for the family. May they find peace to face this irreparable loss.

Mourning - young Denis 28 years old

January 23, 2024

In the tragic outcome of last Sunday (21st), we regret to inform about the death of Dênis Rudinei de Souza, 28 years old. Denis was diagnosed [with cancer] last Tuesday following a biopsy, and unfortunately, less than a week after the discovery, his condition worsened, resulting in his passing. At this difficult time, we extend our deepest condolences to Denis' family and friends.

Fiancé of the secretary who died at age 29 says the couple was planning a wedding: “Love of my life”

January 17, 2024

Rafael Roman, fiancé of Amanda Morlos who died at age 29, says the couple planned to get married later this year. According to him, the engineer, and pianist in her spare time, was a person close to the family, with an easy and contagious smile. Amanda had an undiagnosed autoimmune disease. She was admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of Hospital Baía Sul, in Florianópolis, and did not survive a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Businessman in the fishing industry feels ill and dies

January 20, 2024

With regret we inform you of the death of Marcos Willian Opata at the age of 29, owner of Pesque-pague do Polaco in Ponta Grossa. He was a victim of a cardiorespiratory arrest. Our condolences to family and friends.

It is very painful to report the death , so early, of our beloved Bianca Duarte Rodrigues

January 20, 2024

It is very painful to report the death, so early, of our beloved Bianca Duarte Rodrigues, 30 years old, victim of an acute myocardial infarction. She was known and loved by our entire Community. To her family, certainly on behalf of all of us, we leave them our warm embrace and our most sincere condolences. We pray to God to receive her in His Kingdom!

Two “died suddenly” playing football:

Player dies after football match in Divinópolis

January 19, 2024

Last night (18th) Luciano Antônio Silva died, following a football match at a club in the city. At 52 years old, Luciano felt unwell after a football game. Even with quick medical care, including by professionals who were at the club, it was still impossible to reverse the situation and he died at the scene. Divinopolitan sport is dismayed.

No cause of death reported.

Marcinho Ferreira suffers heart attack during football game and dies

January 18, 2024

Last night (17th), amateur athlete Marcio Ferreira, 38, suffered a heart attack during a football game in Dourados. He was rescued to the UPA (Emergency Care Unit) but did not resist. Quite well known among football circles, 'Marcinho', as he was called, leaves three children and a wife.

Young woman dies while practicing bodybuilding exercises in the northwest of Rio de Janeiro

January 19, 2024

A young woman suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest while doing weight training and died in Itaperuna, in the northwest of Rio de Janeiro. Larissa Soares was taken to the hospital but did not survive. The case draws attention to the importance of consulting a doctor before practicing physical activities.

No age reported.

Two “died suddenly” in swimming pools:

Emerson Coelho de Araujo had a heart attack while swimming

January 17, 2024

In addition to his love of sports, Emerson will also be remembered for his helpful profile. Known as "prego", he died at the age of 59, on the morning of the previous day (16th) and had a fulminant heart attack while swimming. "They tried to resuscitate, they did everything. He lived with my mother and took care of her. And he helped me a lot. We talked so much yesterday, we made plans,” said his sister Márcia Coelho

39-year-old man dies of a heart attack at pool

January 17, 2024

On Tuesday, January 16, a 39-year-old man died of a heart attack at SESI Osasco, located in Jardim Piratininga. The Mathematics teacher, Vinicius Ventura Ferreira Luiz, died shortly after leaving the institution's swimming pool. A childhood friend of the teacher, Jussara Rocha Souza, was one of the first to receive information about her friend's death at around 10am yesterday. “I was completely shocked by the news, as Vinicius was in the habit of attending SESI daily. I found out that he had gotten out of the pool and, while walking towards the snack bar, he fell and felt sick,” the podiatrist told us in a telephone interview.

Images from a security camera show the moment a cyclist suffered a sudden illness while he was pedaling in Manaus

January 14, 2024

The video shows that the case happened on Saturday (13th). According to preliminary information, the man, who has not been identified, was playing a football match on a field in the neighborhood. During the match, the man reportedly felt unwell and asked to leave the game. Then he went home on his bike when he ended up feeling bad. The information is that he did not resist.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies after falling ill on motocross trail

January 17, 2024

A 37-year-old man died yesterday in Santo Antônio do Amparo after falling ill during a motocross trip with friends. Firefighters were called to assist a victim with shortness of breath. The man was unconscious when a colleague called asking for help. When firefighters arrived, a SAMU ambulance and the man's family members were already at the scene. The team confirmed the death at the time. The group of 20 people was going to Aparecida do Norte. The victim and a friend were working on opening the trail with the help of tools. When they approached the Fagundes community, the man asked to take a break, as he was not feeling well and had chest pain. He then lost consciousness.

No cause of death reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

A sad event shook Morro Grande with the premature death of Emerson Milanez, aged 24

January 17, 2024

A sad event shook Morro Grande, with the premature death of Emerson Milanez, aged 24, who, while driving a tractor on the family property, suffered a sudden illness, fell from the tractor and was run over by his own vehicle. The tragedy raises questions in society, which is faced not only with the pain of loss, but also with a growing feeling of insecurity associated with vaccination against Covid.

Taxi driver dies after losing control of the vehicle and hitting pole

January 20, 2024

An unidentified taxi driver died after losing control of the vehicle and hitting a pole on Friday night (19th) on Francisco Marreiros Street, in the Novo Horizonte neighborhood. Residents heard the thumping sound of the moment the car hit the pole. According to the witness account, no braking sound was heard from the vehicle, which may indicate that he had become ill. Taxi driver Pedro Ferreira told us that family members of the victim said he had been unwell during the day, took medication, and returned to work. The suspicion is that he had a heart attack, but only the medical report will be able to prove it.

No age or cause of death reported.

Trucker found dead in truck at rest stop

January 20, 2024

A 56-year-old man was found dead inside the cab of the truck with which he worked, on Saturday night (20th), at a rest post on the Washington Luiz highway (SP-310), in Araraquara. The trucker did not answer messages, and, because the truck was tracked, it was discovered that he was stopped at the post, where he was found dead. The Military Highway Police and the rescue team of the concessionaire that manages the highway were activated and were on the scene, verifying the death of the victim, which probably occurred from natural causes, since there were no signs of violence.

No cause of death reported.

The suspicion is that Bruno Afonso de Andrade, 49 years old, suffered a sudden illness

January 17, 2024

A truck driver was found dead inside his vehicle this Wednesday morning (17th), at a gas station in the city of Vila Rica, 1,276 km from Cuiabá. According to the Military Police, an anonymous tip reported that there was a man sitting in the driver's seat, with the window half open, and that a bad smell and several flies were coming from the place. The Technical-Scientific Police (Politec) team carried out examinations, and the body was sent for autopsy in Confresa, to identify the cause of death. According to the police, Bruno worked for the company Tambasa, in Minas Gerais, which provides transportation of goods across the country. He was married and had two children. It is suspected that he suffered a sudden illness, but there is still no forensic report to confirm the hypothesis.

No cause of death reported.

38-year-old woman dies in apartment

January 17, 2024

On Wednesday night (17th), a sad occurrence was recorded in the neighborhood of Pedro II. A woman, identified only as "Ceicinha", aged 38, and mother of 3 children, lost her life in an apartment on Manoel Nogueira Lima Street in the city center. According to police information, the victim was next to her boyfriend when she began to feel ill. Desperate, he sought help at the Josefina hospital, next to the building, but, when he returned with a nurse, "Ceicinha" was already dead. Doctor Dr. João Eudes, present at the scene, found the cause of death to be cardiorespiratory arrest, showing no signs of violence.

Belém: man dies inside motel after sudden illness

January 19, 2024

Sudden illness is a thermology to refer to the event of suddenly falling ill and losing consciousness, which is normally related to cardiovascular events. In Belém, on the night of last Thursday (18th), a man died after having a sudden illness in a motel located in Travessa Vileta, in the Pedreira neighborhood, in the capital of Pará. The man was approximately 60 years old and was accompanied by a woman in the establishment. According to reports, the victim complained of chest pain during the day, but did not seek medical attention.

Prisoner falls ill in Papuda, is taken to hospital and dies of meningitis

January 19, 2024

Lucas Domingos Batista, aged 29, died as a result of meningitis at Santa Maria Hospital, on December 14, 2023. He had been serving his sentence at the Federal District II Penitentiary (PDF II), in the Papuda Penitentiary Complex, since 2017. Metrópoles had access to the document that certifies meningitis and sepsis as the causes of death.

34-year-old woman dies in Araraquara

January 19, 2024

Last Wednesday (17th), Natalia Aparecida Dias Galle, aged 34, passed away. Information indicates that she lived in Boa Esperança do Sul, a neighboring city, and was hospitalized in Araraquara. Close friends reported that Natalia was facing pulmonary thrombosis and, unfortunately, she was unable to overcome it.

Mauro de Almeida, resident of Artur Nogueira, dies at 62

January 18, 2024

The resident of Artur Nogueira, Mauro de Almeida, died on Wednesday afternoon (17th), at the age of 62. According to the family, he suffered a fulminant heart attack. Born in Vitória da Conquista, he lived in the rural area of Artur Nogueira. He leaves his wife Agnes, four children, and six grandchildren.

It is with regret that we announce the death of Jhonata Cavali

January 22, 2024

It is with regret that we announce the death of Jhonata Cavali, a resident of the city. This morning he was struck by a massive heart attack that prematurely took him from us. A hard-working boy, full of dreams, who fought from an early age to achieve the purpose of working in nursing and helping those who most needed care in times of poor health, left us today. Our sincere condolences to family and friends, may God strengthen everyone's hearts in this moment of sadness.

No age reported.

Note of regret for the death of Fabiano Martins

January 20, 2024

It is with deep regret that we announce the death of Fabiano Vinicius Martins, at the age of 51, victim of a heart attack. Fabiano, who recently resided in Porto Velho, carried with him the roots and memories of Rolim de Moura, the city where he lived most of his life.

It is with deep regret that we announce the death of Daniel Nogueira Rosa

January 16, 2024

It is with deep regret that we announce the death of Daniel Nogueira Rosa, aged 58, at the UPA in Rolim de Moura, victim of an acute myocardial infarction. Daniel, a person loved by many, leaves a legacy of friendship and good memories. His passing represents a great loss for all who knew and loved him.

Catarinense Crematorium announces the death of Marilsa Darabas

January 17, 2024

Catarinense Crematorium announces the death of Marilsa Marcelo Rosso Darabas, at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Viviane Andrigueto

January 20, 2024

With great sadness I inform you that our friend had a heart attack, passed away - rest in peace.

No age reported.

ARGENTINA

He went to play football with his friends, keeled over and died in the middle of the match

January 22, 2024

Last Saturday afternoon, a 53-year-old man died after keeling over during a football match. His relatives took him to the emergency room of the J.B Iturraspe Hospital. The doctor who treated him unfortunately declared that Fernando Evelio Calvo no longer presented vital signs. Despite the efforts made to revive him, unfortunately his life could not be saved. The man's relatives reported that he suffered a malaise while playing sports. It is being investigated whether he had any medical conditions that may have triggered the incident.

No cause of death reported.

Argentine glass entrepreneur passes away

January 16, 2024

Rosario - The owner of an Argentine glass plant has died after a short battle with illness. Hugo Ballester, owner of the Nueva Cristalería Rosario glass manufacturing facility in Rosario, Argentina, passed away on January 5.

No age or cause of death reported.

Deep regrets to the great family of Luján Rugby Club

January 14, 2024

The great family of Luján Rugby Club is in mourning, and along with it all those Lujanenses who knew the excellent guy who was Antonio Pereyra, better known as “El Topo”. This morning, after playing a soccer game with schoolmates, he did not feel well and ended up going to his mother's house where a cardiac decompensation surprised him, just after he was fifty.

