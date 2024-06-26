UNITED KINGDOM

Misty Bailey model death, multi-award-winning Jamaican artist and entrepreneur has passed away

June 21, 2024

London - Multi-award-winning Jamaican artist, entrepreneur and model Misty Bailey [30] has sadly passed away. She died earlier this month leaving those who knew her in shock. She was confirmed dead through a post that reads: “Dear Clients and Community, with great sadness and heavy hearts, we inform you of the passing of Misty Bailey, our esteemed Brand Ambassador.” The actual cause of Misty Bailey’s death has not been made known at this time.

Paul Spencer, from Crewe, known for 90s dance hit "Sunchyme," has sadly died from rectal cancer, aged 53

June 17, 2024

Paul rose to fame in 1997 as part of the Cheshire dance trio, Dario G, named after former Crewe Alexandra manager, Dario Gradi. Alongside Scott Rosser and Stephen Spencer, Paul hit the big time with debut single "Sunchyme" - reaching number two on the UK Singles Chart. In June last year, Paul gave a shock social media statement, announcing he had been diagnosed with stage four rectal cancer. On Monday 17 June, it was announced Paul had sadly passed away from the disease that morning.

RAF Brize Norton officer dies following sudden illness

June 24, 2024

Jamie Gibbon-Sissons of RAF Brize Norton’s Logistic Squadron has died following a sudden illness. His death was announced through a statement by RAF Brize Norton today (Monday, June 24). He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Popular rugby player dies suddenly aged 33 after falling unwell at home as tributes pour in

June 18, 2024

A popular rugby player has died suddenly aged 33 after falling unwell at home. Former second-row Kristian Smith, from Blaina, Wales, passed away in hospital on Saturday evening. Kristian was known as 'Long Dog' by his friends and played for a number of clubs including Blaina, Cardiff, Merthyr, Tredegar and Nantyglo. He hung up his boots a couple of years ago due to an injury.

No cause of death reported.

Two schoolgirls “died suddenly”:

Schoolgirl found dead on sofa hours after complaining of stomach pain

June 19, 2024

A mum told of her heartbreak after finding her daughter dead on the sofa. Shaylisha Morrison, 10, was found unresponsive at her family's home in Ainsworth, Bury, Greater Manchester, last month. Her mum Debbie said she believed her daughter was sleeping when her panicked husband called for her to "get an ambulance" as she was "not breathing". Debbie had told her daughter to "get some sleep" the day before her death on May 30, after she became ill and began vomiting. Within days of Shaylisha's sudden death, her twin sister Chardonnay was also rushed to hospital. Both girls have suffered with bowel problems since birth and Debbie believes the issues may be linked to Shaylisha's tragic death.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes after sudden death of Devon teen just two days after last GCSE exam

June 24, 2024

The sudden death of a 'creative, witty and compassionate' Devon schoolgirl just two days after taking her final GCSE exam is being mourned. Mikelle Hardy Ingham, a pupil at Torquay Girls’ Grammar School and a popular presenter with local radio station Palm Torbay, passed away at home on June 16. The 16-year-old had planned to return to the school’s sixth form in September and was keen to pursue her passion for music. She sat her last GCSE exam on June 14.

No cause of death reported.

A university student “died suddenly”:

‘She was an angel on earth’: Camberwell girl, 18, who was training to be a midwife, tragically dies

June 22, 2024

Leicester - Zilal Bankole was in her first year of university when she passed away in her sleep aged just 18. She was training to be a midwife at the University of Leicester and had already delivered five babies, shortly before her tragic death. After hearing the devastating news, her family said their lives had been ‘shattered.’ “She went to bed on Saturday night and never woke up on Sunday morning,” they explained, adding that she was found ‘beautifully’ in her bed.

No cause of death reported.

A mum “died suddenly”:

Mum, 24, who was told said her common heart condition was ‘nothing to worry about’ dies months after giving birth

June 22, 2024

Newcastle - A Mum who was told her common heart condition was "nothing to worry about" died from a complication just months after giving birth. Hollie Lowes was diagnosed with Wolff Parkinson White (WPW) syndrome - an abnormal heartbeat that causes the organ to pump very fast - but doctors assured her family that the risks were low. However, less than five months after welcoming her son into the world, the 24-year-old suffered a fatal cardiac arrest. Medics reportedly said Hollie's heart stopped due to her WPW - a rare side effect. "We were told that there were no risks linked to WPW and Hollie could continue her life like normal," her younger sister Sophie said. "Doctors said it could at worst make her faint or have a fast heart beat, but there was no mention of cardiac arrest”.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Body found in search for missing teacher

June 21, 2024

Norfolk - Police searching for a missing schoolteacher in Norwich have found a body. Anthony Hill, 37, left his address on Plumstead Road East at about 07:45 BST on Monday before CCTV showed him at a Co-op store on Sprowston Road at about 09:58. Officers confirmed a body had been found in an area off Heathgate shortly before 20:00 on Thursday and the force said the death was not believed to be suspicious.

No cause of death reported.

Scotland fan & Tartan Army stalwart dies suddenly at Euros in Germany as tributes paid to ‘genuine good guy’

June 18, 2024

Tributes have flooded in for a "wonderful" Scotland supporter and Tartan Army stalwart who died in his sleep during a trip to Germany for the Euros. Colin King, from Blantyre in South Lanarkshire, went to bed in the early hours of yesterday morning but tragically didn't wake up. The 57-year-old attended the Euro opener against Germany on Friday in Munich and spent the day exploring Dusseldorf on Saturday.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

‘Much loved dad' died after car entered water

June 17, 2024

Cambridgeshire - A family has paid tribute to a Cambridgeshire man who died after the car he was driving ended up in water. Jamie Parish, 35, of Stirling Square, Godmanchester, died at the scene after his red Mercedes left the road and went into the Fort Foot Drain, near Chatteris, at about 11:50 BST on Thursday. Emergency services attended and the road was closed while rescue efforts took place and the vehicle was recovered. Police appealed for anybody with dashcam footage or information about the incident to contact them.

No cause of death reported.

British tourist, 56, dies while hiking up Mount Vesuvius in Italy after he 'suffers a heart attack when approaching volcano's summit'

June 24, 2024

A British tourist has died while hiking up Mount Vesuvius after he reportedly suffered a heart attack as he was approaching the volcano's summit. The 56-year-old, named by Italian media as Mark John Irwin, lived in the United States and was on holiday in Italy with his wife and two children. Mr Irwin fell ill near the top of the volcano and despite the efforts of rescuers to save him, he died while still on the volcano.

Woman dies suddenly at Isle of Wight Festival

June 21, 2024

Isle of Wight - A woman in her 40s has died at a campsite of a music festival, police have confirmed. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary was called at 10:51 BST on Thursday to reports of a "sudden death" at the Isle of Wight Festival site in Newport. Officers are not treating the death as suspicious, and the woman's family have been made aware.

No cause of death reported.

Janet 'Jan' Adams (nee Baldwin), 59

June 20, 2024

Harriseahead - Suddenly but peacefully on 12th June at the RSUH, aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Ayers, 72

June 20, 2024

Huddersfield - Suddenly and unexpectedly on the 4th of June, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Lee Anthony Cocklin, 47

June 20, 2024

Liverpool - 28th May suddenly aged 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jay-Dee Colclough (Jay), 21

June 20, 2024

Bucknall - Tragically passed away on June 2nd, 2024. Jay aged 21 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Anthony (Grizz) Copeland, 59

June 20, 2024

Lincoln - Passed away suddenly on the 25th of May 2024 at the age of 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Lorraine Davies

June 20, 2024

Suddenly on Tuesday 4th June 2024, adored daughter of Phyllis.

No age or cause of death reported.

David John Grindey, 68

June 21, 2024

Ashbourne - Passed away suddenly but peacefully aged 68 years at The Royal Derby Hospital on June 9th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Neil Alexander Russell, 67

June 21, 2024

Grimsby - Unexpectedly on 3rd June 2024 at The Diana Princess of Wales Hospital, Grimsby, Neil aged 67 years sadly passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Adrian John Treacy

June 21, 2024

Hall Green - Sadly passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday 11th June 2024. Donations to Prostate Cancer UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

Shauna Mary Dineen, 32

June 20, 2024

Lincoln - Sadly, passed away on 23rd May aged 32 years. Donations if desired to The Tuberous Sclerosis Association.

No cause of death reported.

Pauline Elizabeth Dixon, 71

June 20, 2024

Worcester - Sadly, and unexpectedly, Pauline Dixon passed away on the 5th of June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Leslie Derek Eveson (Les), 55

June 20, 2024

Southport - Passed away peacefully on Thursday 13th June 2024, aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia Hibberts, 73

June 19, 2024

Newcastle-under-Lyme - Suddenly on Saturday 8th June 2024, aged 73 years. Donations preferred to Breast Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Vickery, 63

June 19, 2024

Exeter - Peter passed away quite suddenly on 6th June aged 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Alan (Willie) Wilson, 73

June 19, 2024

Ashington - Suddenly on 10th June 2024 aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia Haiselden (née Doyle)

June 19, 2024

Yeovil, Somerset - formerly Fermoy, Ireland. Tricia passed away on March 13th unexpectedly but peacefully in hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter May, 60

June 19, 2024

West End - Suddenly on 8th June aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Lesley Skade, 67

June 19, 2024

Crewe - Passed away unexpectedly on 29th May 2024, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Louisa Rose Moore, 36

June 19, 2024

Blaenau Ffestiniog - Passed peacefully in her sleep on June 8th, 2024, aged 36.

No cause of death reported.

Alice Moosa, 73

June 19, 2024

Hull - Passed away suddenly on 7th June 2024, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Derek Francis, 70

June 18, 2024

Brackla - The Francis and Goddard families are sad to announce the sudden passing of Derek Francis. Born 1954 and died May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Delyth Alwena Harries, 64

June 18, 2024

Lampeter - Passed away suddenly on Sunday 19th May 2024 aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Irene Heath, 71

June 18, 2024

Blythe Bridge - Passed away unexpectedly on Friday 7th June 2024 at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kainan Kernow, 28

June 20, 2024

Penzance - Very sadly passed away on 11th June 2024, aged just 28.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Joseph (Chris) Powley, 59

June 20, 2024

Burton upon Trent - Passed away suddenly at Queen's Hospital on 2nd June 2024, aged 59 years. Donations in memory of Chris, will benefit The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Glen Shillcock, 61

June 20, 2024

Derby - Passed away suddenly on 6th June 2024, aged 61 years. Donations for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah Elizabeth Vizor-Smith, 52

June 20, 2024

Gloucester - Passed away suddenly on 6th June 2024, aged 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Sadie Leigh Baines Stoodley, 19

June 24, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly on June 18th, Sadie aged 19 years.

No cause of death reported.

Clare Louise Selway, 55

June 18, 2024

Gloucester - Passed away suddenly at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital on 10th June 2024, aged 55 years. Donations to Scoliosis Support and Research or Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

William Henry (Hena) Lewis, 68

June 22, 2024

Gateshead - Passed away suddenly in hospital on June 6th aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Thomas Rees, 75

June 22, 2024

Clunderwen - Suddenly but peacefully at Morriston Hospital, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Philip Brownett, 64

June 21, 2024

Swansea - Passed away suddenly on 6th June 2024 aged 64 years. Donations to Prostate Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Margaret White, 69

June 18, 2024

Leicester - Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday 23rd May 2024, aged 69 years. Donations can be made to Loros (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Kathy Collister (née McDermott), 74

June 24, 2024

Liverpool - Died suddenly but peacefully at home on Saturday 1st June 2024, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

James Matthew Christopher Kilty, 54

June 24, 2024

Birtley - Suddenly at home on 8th June 2024, aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Danial Wyn Jones, 40

June 22, 2024

Blaenau Ffestiniog - 15th June 2024. Passed away suddenly at his home, aged 40 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Brooks, 72

June 22, 2024

West Cross - Suddenly at his home on 11th June 2024, aged 72 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martin Rees

June 22, 2024

Tycroes - Suddenly on Tuesday 11th June at his home. Donations if so desired, to the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Janice Boyle, 68

June 21, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Unexpectedly on Tuesday 11th June 2024 at home, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Carabini-Jones (Peter Jones), 58

June 21, 2024

Liverpool - 58 years old. Taken suddenly at home.

No cause of death reported.

Amanda Jayne Rundle, 52

June 20, 2024

Camborne - On Saturday 8th June 2024, passed away unexpectedly at home, aged 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andy Stark, 58

June 20, 2024

Hull - Suddenly at home on the 13th of June 2024 aged 58 years. Donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Oliver, 59

June 19, 2024

Hinckley - Passed away suddenly at home on 2nd June aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Philip Russell Soulby (Phil), 65

June 19, 2024

Scunthorpe - Unexpectedly whilst at home Phil passed away on the 8th of June 2024 aged 65 years. Donations in memory of Phil may be made to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Ayre, 67

June 18, 2024

Grimsby - Peacefully but suddenly on Thursday 13th June 2024, at his home surrounded by his loving family, Paul aged 67 years sadly passed away. Donations to Macmillan Palliative Care (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Dr John Anthony Hewitt, 60

June 18, 2024

Manchester - Died suddenly at home on Friday 7th June, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Frederick Curnow, 75

June 20, 2024

Penzance - Unexpectedly, on Saturday 1st June 2024, Peter, from Penzance, aged 75 years, passed away at home.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Burke, 64

June 20, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly at home aged 64.

No cause of death reported.

Amanda Charlesworth (nee Binns)

June 20, 2024

Market Weighton - Passed away suddenly on 2nd June at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Andrew John (Andy) Allen, 56

June 19, 2024

Penzance - On Sunday, 9th June, Andy sadly and unexpectedly passed away at his home, aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Turner, 39

June 21, 2024

Dumfries - On the 7th of June 2024, suddenly at home, aged 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Charles Jenkins, 64

June 21, 2024

Swansea - Sadly, passed away at his home on Sunday 9th June 2024 aged 64 years after a short but typically determined battle with cancer. Music teacher, performer, arranger, composer and examiner, at Picton Music, RCJ Music, The Performance Factory, The Friendship Theatre Group, Yamaha Music UK, and the London College of Music.

Paul Edward (Danno) Dannemann, 73

June 20, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Paul, aged 73, passed away peacefully in the presence of his loving family on 13th June 2024 at RSUH after a short illness. Donations preferred to British Heart Foundation and Douglas Macmillan Hospice.

No cause of death reported.

Ken Brooksbank Dunston, 57

June 19, 2024

Dunston - Peacefully in hospital after a very short illness on the 14th of June, aged 57 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Marion Kuhl, 72

June 18, 2024

Stafford - Peacefully at rest whilst holding the hand of her devoted partner at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice on Thursday 23rd May 2024 - after a short illness fought with great courage and dignity, aged 72 years. Donations if desired to Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support) in memory of Marion.

No cause of death reported.

Owen Geraint Williams, 72

June 21, 2024

Llanfechell - Peacefully in the presence of his family after a short illness aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Wignall, 65

June 20, 2024

Liverpool - Sadly, passed away after a short illness, with his loving daughter Ashley at his side.

No cause of death reported.

IRELAND

Heartbreaking tributes paid to camogie player & athlete, 18, after she dies ‘unexpectedly’ in hospital

June 21, 2024

Heartbreaking tributes have poured in after a talented camogie player and athlete passed away "unexpectedly" in hospital earlier this week. Sarah Kate O'Mara, 18, from Gurranbraher in Cork died in the Mater Hospital Dublin after becoming unwell on Monday. The talented athlete played for Cork's Glen Rovers camogie club and was a member of Carraig na bhFear AC athletics club. The athletics club shared the devastating news on Facebook. Her funeral notice reads that she died surrounded by her loving family by her side.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Tributes flow in for ‘gentleman’ Tullamore teacher after ‘unexpected’ death

June 22, 2024

Tributes continue to flow in for a much-loved father-of-four, Gaelscoil teacher, and basketball coach whose funeral details have been announced following his ‘unexpected’ passing earlier in the week. Richie O’Mahoney of Tullamore, Co Offaly, formerly of Roscommon and Tralee in Co Kerry, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 19. His death notice reads: ‘Formerly Riasc, Ballyferriter, Dingle, Tralee. Unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Galway restaurant community 'in shock' as beloved figure dies suddenly

June 18, 2024

The Galway restaurant community has been left in shock over the sudden death of a beloved figure this week. Tributes have poured out across the Galway community and beyond for John Ward, who died suddenly this week. As founder and owner of Dooncastle Oysters, John, who was from Claddaghduff in Connemara, was well known as of the most prominent suppliers of oysters in the west of Ireland.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mayo farmer, 66, died from heart attack while helping a cow to give birth to calve, inquest hears

June 17, 2024

The death of a 66-year-old Co. Mayo man who died while helping a cow give birth to a calf highlights the strenuous nature of farming especially for those with medical conditions, a coroner said on Monday. Pat O’Connor, Coroner for the District of Mayo, was commenting at the conclusion of an inquest into the sudden death of John (Johnny) Harrington on his farm at Bushfield, Charlestown on February 29. Mr. Harrington, who was single, collapsed and died in a field adjacent to his home while pulling a calf, using a calving jack. The newborn calf was found close by, and the calving jack was still in Mr Harrington's hand. The medical cause of Mr. Harringtons’ death was explained by Dr. Fadel Bennani, consultant pathologist, who carried out a postmortem examination, as "ischemic heart disease due to occlusive coronary atheroma”. He added that Mr. Harrington had been involved in a strenuous task pulling a calf with the aid of a calving jack.

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Daniel Sampson, youth

June 19, 2024

Dublin - It is with deepest sorrow that we announce the news of young Daniel Sampson who passed away in his home peacefully surrounded by his loving family on the 17th of June 2024. Daniel encapsulated courage and strength. He was a talented footballer who represented many teams along the way in Beechwood FC, St Joseph’s Boys AFC, Kilnamanagh AFC and Malahide United. Donations, if desired, to the Gavin Glynn Foundation (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

John Campbell

June 18, 2024

Ballycroy, Co. Mayo and London - Passed suddenly on 17th June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Hogan

June 18, 2024

Celbridge, Kildare - Suddenly, June 16th, 2024, in the loving care of the staff at St. James’ Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Calum McGrath Kearns

June 18, 2024

Youghal, Cork - Unexpectedly on Saturday June 15th. Sadly, missed by his heartbroken family, his mum Olivia and dad Terry.

No age or cause of death reported.

Vincent (Vino) McNally

June 18, 2024

Dublin - June 14, 2024 – unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bernard Curran

June 19, 2024

Lucan, Dublin - 18th June 2024 - Suddenly at James Connolly Memorial Hospital, Blanchardstown.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nuala Margaret Haughian (née Grogan)

June 19, 2024

Manor Kilbride, Wicklow - Peacefully after a sudden illness. Donations, if desired, to: Pat Smullen Pancreatic Cancer Fund and The Palestine Children's Relief Fund.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sarah-Kate O'Meara

June 19, 2024

Gurranabraher, Cork - On 17th June 2024, unexpectedly, but peacefully, with her loving family by her side, in the Mater Hospital, Dublin. Treasured daughter of Tony and Diann. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter O'Neill

June 18, 2024

Brittas Bay, Co. Wicklow - Passed away unexpectedly on 16th June 2024. Sadly, missed by his loving mother Mary.

No age or cause of death reported.

Will Ring, 9

June 24, 2024

Inistioge, Kilkenny - Beloved and forever cherished son of Rob and Dee, Will passed away on 22nd June 2024, tragically and unexpectedly at Children's Hospital, Ireland, Temple Street, Dublin, aged 9 years.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Galligan

June 24, 2024

Artane, Dublin - 23rd June 2024. Unexpectedly, surrounded by his loving family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Beaumont Hospital. Loving son of Peter senior.

No age or cause of death reported.

Grainne McEntagart (née Swan)

June 24, 2024

Cabra, Dublin - 20th June 2024, suddenly, in Greece.

No age or cause of death reported.

James (Jimmy) Meere

June 24, 2024

Lissycasey, Clare - Suddenly at University Hospital, Limerick.

No age or cause of death reported.

Conor Torsney, 20

June 23, 2024

Dromahair, Co. Leitrim - Suddenly, in Birmingham, England, aged 20, June 18th 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Maxine McIntyre

June 23, 2024

Arva, Cavan - Sunday June 23rd, unexpectedly at Cavan General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Karen Manley

June 22, 2024

Priorswood, Dublin - June 20, 2024 unexpectedly. Sadly missed by her loving mam Bernie and dad Pat.

No age or cause of death reported.

Carol McCord

June 22, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - 17th June 2024, suddenly in the Mater Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tom McIntyre

June 22, 2024

Knocklyon, Dublin - 20th June 2024, suddenly and unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Emmet Ó Cleirigh

June 22, 2024

Clontarf, Dublin - 19th June 2024, unexpectedly, dearly beloved son of Aonghus and Patricia.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rosanna Crowe

June 21, 2024

Mount Street, Dublin - Suddenly on June 19th. 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian Davis

June 21, 2024

Lucan, Dublin - Suddenly. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Susan Johnston (née Carpenter)

June 21, 2024

Huntstown, Dublin - June 20th, 2024, suddenly, at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown.

No age or cause of death reported.

Raymond Murphy

June 21, 2024

Cork City, Cork - On 21st June 2024 unexpectedly at the South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital. Beloved son of Michael and Breda.

No age or cause of death reported.

Eamonn Dowling

June 20, 2024

Mullingar, Co.Westmeath - 19th June 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Trisha (Patricia) Maher (née Connolly)

June 20, 2024

Bray, Co. Wicklow - June 18th, 2024, unexpectedly on return from a family holiday.

No age or cause of death reported.

Daniel O'Grady

June 20, 2024

Dundalk, Louth - Unexpectedly. Beloved son of Debbie and the late Kevin.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anne Thew (née Russell)

June 20, 2024

Dublin - It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden and unexpected death of Anne Thew.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noreen O'Reilly (née O'Donovan)

June 20, 2024

Passage West, Cork - On June 19th, 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Kettle

June 20, 2024

Drumkeen, Donegal - The sudden death took place at his home on Wednesday 19th June 2024 of Kevin Kettle. Deeply missed by his loving son and daughter and their mother Mary.

No age or cause of death reported.

Vanessa Beirne (née McGranaghan)

June 20, 2024

Tulsk, Roscommon - Suddenly at her residence. Vanessa will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband, son and father Des.

No age or cause of death reported.

Donal O'Sullivan

June 19, 2024

Gathabawn, Kilkenny - Died suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Richie O'Mahoney

June 19, 2024

Tullamore, Offaly - Unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Séamus Gavigan

June 19, 2024

Clonmellon, Westmeath - suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Seán Collins

June 19, 2024

Bishopstown, Cork - On 17th June 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Olena Bundiuk

June 20, 2024

Kinsale, Cork - On June 18th 2024 suddenly at her home. Olena, beloved daughter of Lydia and Vladimer.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Paul Comer

June 20, 2024

Ballinadee, Cork - Passed away on June 15th 2024 suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard Bell

June 24, 2024

Kinlough, Co. Leitrim - 22nd June 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Harry Dowling

June 24, 2024

Dunsany, Meath - Suddenly at his home, 22nd June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

John (Sean) Fitzsimons

June 24, 2024

Macken Street, Dublin - 21st June 2024. Unexpectedly but peacefully, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas Joseph (Joey) Keegan

June 24, 2024

Sligo Town, Sligo - Unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Chris Kirwan

June 24, 2024

Rathfarnham, Dublin - Unexpectedly at his home. Chris will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his parents Michael and Ann.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Paddy) Martyn

June 24, 2024

Galway City, Galway - Died suddenly and unexpectedly at home on 22 June, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dermot Bates

June 23, 2024

Midleton, Cork - Passed away on June 23rd 2024 unexpectedly and peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rose Barry (née Brannigan)

June 22, 2024

Cobh, Cork - Unexpectedly but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rory Bowman

June 22, 2024

Killiney, Co. Dublin - June 21st, 2024. Suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Frank John McCarthy

June 22, 2024

Skibbereen, Cork - On June 21st, 2024, unexpectedly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Delaney

June 20, 2024

Killinarden, Dublin - 8th June 2024 - unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Annette McWilliams (née Curran)

June 21, 2024

Shankill, Dublin - June 20th, 2024, suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Majella Geraghty (née Fox)

June 18, 2024

Mullingar, Westmeath - June 17, 2024, unexpectedly, but peacefully, at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

John (Seán) Ward

June 19, 2024

Claddaghduff, Galway - Suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jocelyn Brennan (née Hanley)

June 18, 2024

Sutton, Dublin - On 18th. June 2024, peacefully, after a short illness at home. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alice Brennan (née Kerwick)

June 21, 2024

Rosegreen, Tipperary - Peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Edward Walsh

June 22, 2024

Tramore, Waterford - Edward passed away peacefully in University Hospital Waterford after a short illness. Donations if desired to the Solas Centre (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Matthew Keogh

June 22, 2024

Kilcock, Meath - Peacefully after a short illness at Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown. Sadly, missed by his mother Doris.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pat (Patrick) Dockery

June 20, 2024

Castlerea, Roscommon - June 19th, 2024, peacefully, in the loving care of the Mayo Hospice surrounded by his loving relatives and close friends after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Josephine (Jose) O'Connell

June 23, 2024

Grange, Limerick - On June 22nd, 2024, peacefully, after a brief illness, at Milford Care Centre, surrounded by her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Edward Joseph (Joe) Butler

June 22, 2024

Kells, Co. Meath - 22nd June 2024. Peacefully after a short illness. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Brophy

June 23, 2024

Crettyard, Laois - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, after a short illness, on June 22nd, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Andrew (Andy) O'Donovan

June 24, 2024

Drimoleague, Cork - On 22nd June 2024, peacefully after a short illness in the wonderful care of Bantry General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noel Sexton

June 24, 2024

The Lough, Cork - On June 22nd, 2024, after a short illness at South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Siobhán Hennessy

June 22, 2024

Ballycallan, Kilkenny - Passed away on 21st June 2024, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, after a short illness bravely borne. Donations can be made to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maura Amin (née Hanrahan)

June 19, 2024

Malahide, Dublin - June 18th, 2024, after a short illness, under the care of the staff in St Vincents Private Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jesse O'Sullivan

June 19, 2024

Cork City, Cork - On 13th June 2024, peacefully, after a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

