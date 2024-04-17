UNITED STATES

OJ Simpson dies from cancer months after saying 'all is well' in one of his final posts

April 11, 2024

Former NFL star O.J. Simpson has died at age 76 after a battle with cancer, his family have confirmed. Simpson had reportedly been battling prostate cancer and earlier this year had shut down reports he was in a hospice via one of his final social media videos, claiming ‘all was well’. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” his family wrote in a statement on his X account, formerly known as Twitter. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

More:

O.J. Simpson’s longtime friend, whom he was convicted of robbing, claims O.J. was really suffering 2 weeks before

April 14, 2024

A longtime friend O.J. Simpson is claiming that the former pro football player was really suffering about 2 weeks before his cancer-related death. Simpson’s friend, whom he was convicted of robbing, says, “He was really not feeling well,” and thought he would soon get better.

OJ was jabbed:

“Get your shot. I got mine!!!”

Emmy-winning editor Edgar Burcksen (76) dies of cardiac arrest complications

April 9, 2024

Edgar Burcksen, a distinguished editor celebrated for his work on feature films, documentaries, and television series, died on Sunday in Los Angeles, reportedly. He was 76. The cause of his death was complications following a cardiac arrest. His illustrious career included an Emmy award for the pilot episode of The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles, alongside an ACE's Robert Wise award, and a Golden Calf at the Netherlands Film Festival.

Marvel and IDW artist Jeffrey Veregge dies at 50

April 15, 2024

Legendary Marvel and IDW artist, Jeffrey Veregge, passed away at the age of 50 from a heart attack. Veregge has provided incredible cover artwork for the aforementioned publishers throughout his career. Veregge's death was first announced on his wife Christina's Facebook page and later on Marvel Entertainment's X account. The artist was first diagnosed with Lupus in 2021, and just like the many characters featured in his artwork, he battled it like a true superhero. Christine wrote in her Facebook post, "We're heartbroken to share the devastating news that our beloved Jeffrey passed away unexpectedly this morning from a heart attack. Our family is in shock and trying to process this unimaginable pain."

Tony Jones' cause of death : How did the former WWE wrestler die?

April 14, 2024

San Francisco, CA - According to sources, former WWE wrestler Tony Jones has reportedly passed away aged 53. At this moment, a cause of death hasn't been provided, as some sources say that the wrestler died 'suddenly.' Best known by his nickname 'Shooter,' Jones had brief stints at WWE between 1998 and 2007. However, it was in the independent circuit where he truly made a name for himself, leaving an indelible mark with California-based company All-Pro Wrestling and others like Ultimate Pro Wrestling and Xtreme Pro Wrestling.

No cause of death reported.

TikTok’s Kyle Marisa Roth dead as family asks for ‘prayers and thoughts’ in emotional message after star’s sudden death

April 15, 2024

TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth [36] has died unexpectedly. Her family announced the news in an Instagram post. Kyle was known as the Blind Item Girl on the social media platform. She gained fame on the site reading various blind items about celebs, starting each video with her trademark, "You want more? I'll give you more." Blind items are anonymous tidbits of celebrity gossip. Kyle's sister, Lindsay, posted an old picture of the young woman with her dog, adding an emotional note. While exact details of her passing are sparse at the moment, Kyle was a survivor of colon cancer - something she was open about online. However, it's not yet known what role, if any, her previous health issues had in her sudden passing.

No cause of death reported.

Organized Noize producer Rico Wade dead at 52

April 13, 2024

Rico Wade, a legendary Atlanta producer of the production group Organized Noize and the founding member of the Dungeon Family, has died. He was 52. A cause of death has not been disclosed. The family of Rico Wade has released a statement regarding the producer's death. "We are deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of our son, father, husband, and brother Rico Wade."

Mister Cee, NYC radio icon, reportedly dead at 57

April 10, 2024

Mister Cee, the iconic New York City radio DJ, has reportedly died. He was 57 years old. Born in Brooklyn, Cee was a prominent figure in the hip-hop scene in New York City and got his start as a DJ and producer for Big Daddy Kane and The Notorious B.I.G., according to his official profile. He also played a role in launching the careers of Drake, Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, and 50 Cent, among others. At the time of his death, he was working for Audacy’s 94.7 The Block in New York. The Block radio personality Shelley Wade, joined by the station’s program director Skip Dillard and DJ Dre Boogs, broke the news of his passing on Wednesday afternoon live on air.

No cause of death reported.

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega announce stillbirth of baby no. 4, daughter Indy

April 15, 2024

Maui, HI - The Spy Kids actress, 35, and the Big Time Rush star, 34, announced that their daughter was stillborn, sharing a joint statement on their Instagrams on Monday, April 15. "There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter 'Indy' was born at rest," they wrote. "It has been a painful journey. But in pain we have found peace."

RHOC alum Lauri Peterson's son Josh Waring dead at 35

April 8, 2024

The former reality star, an original cast member of the Bravo series, has shared that her son Josh Waring has died. He was 35. "It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday," Lauri wrote on Instagram April 6, alongside family photos of her son. "No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great."

No cause of death reported.

Kris Jenner's sister Karen's autopsy results revealed 1 month after ' unexpected ' death

April 13, 2024

Kris Jenner 's sister, Karen Houghton , died at 65 years old due to heart problems. The sister of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's death certificate revealed her cause of death was cardiac arrhythmia and cardiac arrest with Type 2 diabetes listed as an underlying cause. Per a news outlet, she passed away on Monday, March 18, at her San Marcos, Calif., home. She was cremated later that same week.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Larger-than-life Patriot Ledger reporter dies suddenly at 67

April 13, 2024

Braintree, Massachusetts - Patriot Ledger reporter Fred Hanson died Monday, April 8, 2024, after collapsing outside of Braintree Town Hall. He was there to cover a school committee meeting. Hanson, 67, worked for The Patriot Ledger for nearly 43 years. Most recently, he covered Braintree and Milton. Hanson loved to tell a tale, whether it was a story in The Patriot Ledger with his byline or in a weekly staff meeting with his peers. He was the president of The Patriot Ledger Newsroom Association.

No cause of death reported.

U.S. Senate candidate drops out after personal tragedy

April 11, 2024

U.S. Senate candidate Clark White ended his campaign after his wife unexpectedly died, Utah Republican Party chairman Rob Axson announced on Wednesday. Axson broke the news to eight other GOP candidates and a room full of state delegates during a panel discussion hosted by the Eagle Forum in Orem. White’s wife, Brandy Camille DeBruin White [34], died the morning of Sunday, April 7, according to her obituary. She is survived by her husband and their two young boys, who are 1 and 6 years old.

No cause of death reported.

4-year-old child dies after suffering medical emergency at early education center

April 9, 2024

Odessa, Texas - A young boy has died in Texas after suffering a medical episode. According to the Ector County Independent School District, a 4-year-old boy at Lamar Early Education Center suffered a medical emergency on Monday. The unidentified child was transported to the hospital but later died.

No cause of death reported.

Mia Carmen Guzman, 5

March 22, 2024

Mia Carmen Guzman, age 5, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Mia always walked to the beat of her own drum. She was opinionated and stood up for herself. She knew precisely what her favorite colors were: purple, pink, and teal (not light blue). She was natural born leader and would always make sure everyone was taken care of, never leaving anyone behind. When crossing the road she would always make sure everyone was holding hands as she watched out for cars. She was so considerate, she always thought of others.



No cause of death reported.

Jeremiah Ishmael Charo, 18

March 27, 2024

Jeremiah, born in San Antonio, Texas on March 24, 2005, transcended our earthly realm on March 22, 2024. One could always find Jeremiah in studies of meditation and physical fitness, pursuing his passion for exercise with dedication and enthusiasm. His commitment to training not only showcased his physical strength but also his mental fortitude and discipline. Jeremiah faced his final battle with unfathomable courage as he courageously battled cancer and won as he decided his next home would be in the glorious heavens. Through it all, he relied on his unshakeable faith in God, inspiring everyone around him with his strength and resilience. He leaves behind his parents, a brother and three sisters.



Jeremiah “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe, October 12, 2023:

My son, Jeremiah Ishmael Charo, just graduated from High school this summer of 2023 when he was unexpectedly diagnosed with a very rare type of non seminoma cancer. Unfortunately there are four types & only biopsy results will tell which type. This type of cancer started as a testicular cancer which spread throughout his upper body and spine near his neck, making it impossible for my son to walk. This cancer has made him lose his mobility which will require physical therapy for the next few weeks and other side affects chemo may cause like fertility damage. To make matters worse, my wife, his mom, has been battling Huntington's Disease for the past 9 years, which is recently placed in the hospice stages.

Texas A&M University-Commerce mourns the loss of student-athlete of Keith Miller

April 12, 2024

Commerce, TX - It is with great sadness that Texas A&M University-Commerce announces the passing of football student-athlete Keith Miller [23]. Miller passed away tragically in his apartment near campus on Thursday evening. The entire Lion community sends its deepest sympathy to Keith's family, friends, and teammates. Known for his infectious smile and personality, Miller was a two-year member of the Lion football program and served as a team captain in the 2023 season.

No cause of death reported.

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough dies at 73

April 8, 2024

Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough, a trailblazing Maywood Democrat who served in public office for more than two decades, has died. She was 73. Ms. Yarbrough passed away Sunday afternoon surrounded by her family and husband, former Maywood Mayor Henderson Yarbrough, said Sally Daly, deputy clerk of communications for the county clerk's office. Ms. Yarbrough had been hospitalized and was undergoing treatment for a medical condition, which Daly described last week as being serious without disclosing details.

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Karryn Maureen Peters, 54

March 26, 2024

Karryn Maureen Peters, age 54, of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2024. She was in the process of obtaining a degree, but did achieve her Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification. Karryn was proud of the work she did having been in the medical field for several years.



No cause of death reported.

Peters “died suddenly.” From Facebook:

This is a hard one. Blaine’s mom passed away early Friday morning. She had heart surgery the week prior, and was healing well, better than expected! Unfortunately, she unexpectedly passed away. We keep thinking it’s bad dream we will suddenly wake up from.

A professor “died suddenly”:

Joseph H. Shieber, professor of philosophy at Lafayette College, has died

April 15, 2024

Professor Shieber worked in epistemology, especially the epistemology of testimony and social epistemology, as well as in philosophy of language and the history of philosophy. He is the author of Testimony: A Philosophical Introduction, among other works. Professor Shieber joined the Department of Philosophy at Lafayette College [Easton, PA] in 2003. He died on April 7th following a brief illness. He was 53.

No cause of death reported.

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Mom-of-three who went viral for screeching at 'scary clown' in her driveway dies of cancer aged 44

April 15, 2024

New Jersey - It was the scream heard around the world - or at least the neighborhood, when a mother-of-three got the fright of her life after she saw a 'scary clown' out of the corner of her eye. Sadly, the New Jersey woman who became part of the hilarious viral video in 2022 has passed away after losing her battle with metastatic breast cancer. Cheryl Granito, from Denville, was a teacher and died last month at the age of 44 leaving behind three young daughters, 12-year-old Harper, Kayla, 7, and Ellie who is 4. She is also survived by her husband, 56-year-old Mark.

Link

Kevin Colvin, 46

April 12, 2024

Kansas City, Missouri - Kevin (KC) Michael Colvin, born October 17, 1977, passed away on April 9, 2024. Kevin's deep passion for serving others and his love for nature were remarkable, deeply rooted from his childhood. Kevin's dedication for serving people was evident while working for Lenexa Fire Department from 2004-2015. He began his career as a firefighter then eventually progressed to become Battalion Chief. He transitioned his passion of serving people after the fire department to serving students in Liberty School District from 2018-present as an Adaptive PE teacher. It was his honor and privilege to serve as a Special Olympics Coach for the past 3 years.

No cause of death reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

‘His soul went into everything he did': Essex community mourns death of coach Chris Baker

April 9, 2024

Essex Junction, Vermont – Chris Baker, a charismatic and outwardly emotional coach who was a beloved, passionate figure for scores of Essex sports teams, from youth levels to middle school and high school, died unexpectedly last week due to a pre-existing heart condition, leaving community members, family and friends in mourning from the loss of a man who put others' needs ahead of his own. He was 46.



Link

Ben Frank Harrison IV, 52

April 11, 2024

Ben Frank Harrison, IV, a man of profound love and thoughtful intelligence, passed away on April 5, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 52, due to brain cancer. Born on October 2, 1971, in Nacogdoches, Texas, Ben's life was a testament to the power of dedication and hard work. His academic pursuits led him to Texas A&M University, where he studied construction science and civil engineering. His passion for his field was evident in his career as an engineer specializing in blast resistant design, terrorist threat assessment, and incident investigation. Some of his notable contributions included investigating the West Texas Fertilizer and Didion Milling explosions. His work not only demonstrated his exceptional skill set but also his desire to protect and serve others through his professional endeavors. He leaves behind his wife and two sons.

Seven policemen “died suddenly”:

Mo. police chief dies following medical emergency

April 15, 2024

Lake Lafayette, Mo. — The chief of the Lake Lafayette Police Department died following a medical emergency while on duty, according to Officer Down Memorial Page. Chief Steven Singer suffered a medical emergency after several subjects on UTVs fled from him on April 7, according to the report. Singer had been called to a dam following reports of trespassers and people driving UTVs in the vicinity. Upon his arrival, the individuals fled the scene on their UTVs. He conducted a search of the area for the trespassers before concluding the incident. After completing his shift, he went home, where he suffered a medical emergency overnight, according to the report. Singer had been a member of the Lake Lafayette Police Department for 20 years and had also worked part-time with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office for 16 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ky. sergeant dies following medical emergency related to on-duty incident

April 15, 2024

Winchester, Ky. — A sergeant with the Winchester Police Department died following a line-of-duty related incident, WLEX 18 reports. Sergeant William Marty Jackson II died on April 14 after he was involved in a struggle with a suspect, according to Winchester police. Jackson served in law enforcement for more than 50 years. He served as Winchester’s chief of police from 1989 until he retired in 2008. Jackson returned to the department as a sergeant where he served until his death.



No age or cause of death reported.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear bribed state employees with vacation time to get “vaccinated”:

Chula Vista assistant police chief Phil Collum dies after cancer battle: CVPD

April 14, 2024

Chula Vista's assistant police chief died Friday evening after battling cancer, the Chula Vista [CA] Police Department announced. "It is with tremendous sorrow that Chief Roxana Kennedy announces the loss of her second in command and close friend, Assistant Chief Phil Collum. He passed away yesterday evening after his short battle with a rare form of cancer," the department said in a news release on Saturday. Collum joined the CVPD in 1994. During his 29 years in the department, he served as its first African American police lieutenant, captain and assistant chief.



California pushed the jab on state workers:

Bullitt County police officer dies of a heart attack on his way to a break-in

April 14, 2024

Louisville, Ky. - Pioneer Village police officer Brent Hall died Saturday. Hall’s attorney Thomas Clay said Hall was called to a break-in and was running over to where juveniles were when he had a heart attack. He later died.

No age reported.

Allegheny County sheriff's deputy dies unexpectedly

April 9, 2024

Allegheny County, Pa. - Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus has announced the sudden death of one of his deputies. 42-year-old Deputy Greg Wiland passed away on Monday evening. The Sheriff’s office say Wiland joined the agency in February 2010, just celebrating 14 years with Kraus. Wiland worked in the courts division (Family Court and Municipal Courts Building) for most of his time with the Sheriff’s office. Deputy Wiland was recognized several times during his career, including an award for his “vital aid” during a medical emergency at the Family Court Building. Before he was a deputy, Wiland was a member of the United States Marine Corps. He was a martial arts instructor in the service. During his service, he was honored with a Combat Action Ribbon.

No cause of death reported.

Pennsylvania’s governor bribed state workers to get jabbed:

Pennsylvania governor offering state employees who get vaccinated 5 days of paid leave. Wolf on Friday tweeted an update on Pennsylvania’s vaccination rate showing that about 72 percent of Pennsylvanian adults were fully vaccinated.

Gaylord Ben Gemo, correctional officer, passes away

April 8, 2024

Gaylord Ben Gemo, a correctional officer at California Medical Facility (CMF), passed away April 4, 2024. “Officer Gemo was highly respected by his peers and a well-loved member of the CMF family,” according to a statement issued by the institution. Gemo began his career with CDCR in November 2003 as a cadet at the Richard A. McGee Correctional Training Facility. After graduating the Basic Correctional Officer Academy, he reported to CMF as a Correctional Officer in February 2004. He remained at CMF until his passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

California’s “vaccination” mandate for state workers:

Martez L. Ellingburg, 32

April 12, 2024

Martez Ellingburg's passing at the age of 32 on Saturday, April 6, 2024 has been publicly announced by Serenity Memorial Chapel LLC in Kansas City, MO.



No cause of death reported.

From GoFundMe:

Martez Ellingburg was not just a beloved friend and family member; he was also an honorable security officer who took pride in providing safety to his community. Martez approached his work with dedication and integrity, always striving to ensure the well-being of those around him. Martez's presence brought a sense of security and reassurance to all who knew him, and his loss is deeply felt by the community he served.

Two first responders “died suddenly”:

TN paramedic captain collapse s, dies while responding to call

April 9, 2024

Morristown, TN - On Friday, April 5th, 2024, Captain Todd Giles, paramedic, along with his longtime partner Robert “Bobby” Johnson and paramedic student Azlynn Ross, who is also an AEMT, responded to a leg injury. As they walked up a steep driveway, Captain Giles experienced shortness of breath and collapsed. AEMT Ross, next to Todd, initiated medical treatment and identified him in cardiac arrest. CPR commenced within seconds, and an AED was applied by Rescue Squad Captain and RN-Critical Care Paramedic Claude Thompson. Additional support was summoned. Director Danny Houseright, Deputy Director Jamie Purkey, and Morristown Hamblen Medic 3 and Medic 4, accompanied by Morristown Fire Department Engine 3 and Truck 1 responded to the scene. The patient was cared for by responding units. Todd received exemplary care and was transported to Morristown Hamblen ER, where the ER staff continued resuscitation efforts, which, regrettably, were not successful. Todd joined Morristown Hamblen EMS in April of 1988 after his service in the Army. He earned his EMT license in 1987 and has been an integral part of our operations since. He served as the A shift supervisor during our 24-hour shifts and later as the A-1 supervisor upon our transition to 12-hour shifts. Todd also educated future EMTs and mentored many. He served as a medical death investigator for Hamblen County as well. Todd devoted his life to serving Hamblen County.

No age or cause of death reported.

JFRD engineer dies after experiencing medical emergency while on duty

April 13, 2024

Jacksonville, Fla. – A Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department engineer died after he suffered a medical emergency while on duty at Fire Station 54 Friday night, according to Fire Captain Eric Prosswimmer. Despite efforts of JFRD personnel and medical professionals at the hospital, Engineer Heath J. O’Shea, 44, died early Saturday morning. O’Shea served in the department for 20 years and was assigned to Tanker-54 located on the Southside, officials said.

No cause of death reported.

A funeral director “died suddenly”:

Valley funeral director dead at 60 following skin cancer treatment

April 12, 2024

Austintown, OH - A prominent funeral director in the Mahoning Valley has died at the age of 60. According to his obituary, Terrance "Terry" Reardon, who has worked as a funeral director for Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes since 1987 died unexpectedly following treatment for skin cancer.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Roscoe Hightower, FAMU faculty union president, dies unexpectedly , family says

April 11, 2024

Florida A&M University faculty union president Roscoe Hightower — remembered for his gregarious personality and fearless leadership — died unexpectedly, his family said. He was 58. Hightower was found dead in his home on Thursday, April 4. His older sister, Cynthia Hightower-Hammett, had spoken to him the day before. She said he sounded “fine and jovial” and that he was preparing a salad for dinner.

No cause of death reported.

Nine inmates “died suddenly”:

An ACI inmate died after collapsing , prison officials said

April 13, 2024

Cranston, R.I. – An inmate in the maximum-security facility at the Adult Correctional Institutions died after collapsing Friday night, according to a prison spokesman. Correctional staff called for medical assistance after the inmate suddenly collapsed while playing basketball in the prison gym, J.R. Ventura, public information officer for the state Department of Corrections, said in a news release. "Officers and nursing staff immediately began administering life-saving measures until the arrival of Cranston Fire," the statement said. The inmate was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mansfield woman, 32, dies as inmate at Richland County Jail after ‘medical emergency’

April 15, 2024

Mansfield, OH — A 32-year-old female inmate died Sunday morning after a “medical emergency” in the Richland County Jail, according to a press release from Sheriff Steve Sheldon. Candice Crose of Mansfield was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital at 9:52 a.m., according to Bob Ball, the chief investigator for the Richland County Coroner’s Office. The sheriff’s press release, issued Monday at 1:05 p.m., said jail corrections staff and medical personnel responded to the 3C11 housing unit around 9 a.m. for a “medical emergency” involving Crose. “Life-saving measures were performed by the staff but unfortunately Crose died at the hospital shortly after arriving,” according to the press release.

No cause of death reported.

Inmate found dead in San Jose jail cell, Santa Clara Sheriff's Office investigates

April 12, 2024

San Jose, CA - An inmate was found dead in his cell at the Main Jail Facility in San Jose, the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office reported. The 27-year-old man was discovered unresponsive early on the morning of April 6th, and despite resuscitation efforts by deputies and medical staff, was pronounced dead shortly after the fire department and emergency services arrived on the scene. The incident is currently under investigation, but initial findings suggest no foul play was involved in the individual's death. The deceased, whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was locked up alone when he was found at approximately 4:13 A.M.

No cause of death reported.

Inmate dies in Coffee County jail

April 10, 2024

Coffee County, Ala — An inmate died at the Coffee County Jail early Wednesday morning, Sheriff Scott Byrd confirmed to WDHN. Sheriff Byrd identified the inmate as 45-year-old Chad Jones from Gadsden, Alabama. Jones was arrested in Enterprise at 1:41 a.m. and charged with public intoxication. According to Sheriff Byrd, after being transported to the Coffee County Jail, Jones had a “medical emergency.” Enterprise Rescue and New Brockton Fire Department responded to the jail but could not revive Jones. A release from the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office states an autopsy will reveal a cause of death, and while no foul play is suspected, Sheriff Byrd requested the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to investigate.

Inmate dies at Tippecanoe County Jail following medical emergency

April 8, 2024

Tippecanoe County, Ind. – Indiana State Police are investigating the death of an inmate early Monday morning at the Tippecanoe County Jail. Foul play is not suspected, ISP said in a release. According to the release, jail staff were doing a routine check around 1:30 a.m. when they found an inmate who appeared to be having a medical emergency. Staff and medics attempted life-saving measures, but the inmate was pronounced dead at the jail by the Tippecanoe County Coroner. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death, ISP said, and the name of the inmate will be released at a later time.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on April 6:

Inmate dies after medical emergency during intake at Clayton County Jail, sheriff says

April 6, 2024

Atlanta, Ga. - A Clayton County inmate died after a medical emergency during the intake process, according to the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Jason Sanford was brought to the jail just before 12:30 p.m. Friday on charges of giving a false name. Around 1:15 p.m., he complained of back and wrist pain and was placed in a holding cell. According to deputies, Sanford then had a medical emergency. The sheriff’s office said, “Narcan was administered, CPR, and other life-saving efforts were performed.” He was taken to Southern Regional Hospital, where he died at 7:18 p.m. The sheriff’s office did not release a cause of death.

No age reported.

Note: We reported the death of Dewayne Driscoll , another Clayton Co., GA, inmate last month.

Reported on April 5:

Man’s death at N.J. jail under investigation

April 5, 2024

Hackensack, NJ - An investigation is underway after a Paterson man died in his cell at the Bergen County Jail. Staff at the jail found Qadir McCrae, 29, unresponsive in his cell around 3:15 a.m. on March 26, according to Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief Jeff Angermeyer. “Lifesaving measures were immediately initiated, emergency medical personnel responded to the scene, and he was transported by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center,” said Angermeyer. “He was pronounced died at 3:56 a.m.” McCrae had been transported on March 11 to Bergen County jail from St. Joseph hospital where he had been treated for a gunshot wound after a shooting on March 6 near Broadway and Main Street in Paterson. The Office of the Medical Examiner has not determined his cause of death, according to Angermeyer.

Reported on April 4:

Inmate dead after being found unresponsive at Sumter County jail, sheriff's office says

April 4, 2024

Sumter County, S.C. — A Sumter County inmate found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday has died, authorities say. According to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, inmate 59-year-old George Gregory Anderson Sr. received medication on schedule on Tuesday night at the Sumter-Lee Detention Center and was seen again during routine bed checks early Wednesday morning. However, the sheriff's department said a detention officer found Anderson unresponsive while waking inmates for breakfast the same morning. "Immediately, officers rendered aid and activated emergency procedures," the sheriff's office said. "Every means available was used in an attempt to resuscitate Anderson." The sheriff's office said those efforts included using an automated external defibrillator. He was then taken to Prisma Health Tuomey but ultimately died. The sheriff's office said Anderson's cause of death is still under review, pending an autopsy. However, authorities said Anderson had "an extensive medical history" and had recently been released from a medical facility.

Reported on April 3:

Inmate serving time for murder dies in Kansas prison

April 3, 2024

Reno County, NV —Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) resident Watson Kevin Bradford, 51, died Wednesday, according to a media release from the Kansas Department of Corrections. He was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday afternoon. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. Mr. Bradford was pronounced deceased by medical staff. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy.

10 killed in “vaxxidents”:

Strasburg woman dies in connection with crash in Rappahannock County

April 15, 2024

Rappahannock County, Va. - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rappahannock County. VSP announced Monday, April 15, that the crash happened along Route 211 around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, April 13. A 2006 Ford Expedition ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side, and struck an embankment before it overturned. The driver, 40-year-old Kristen N. Miller of Strasburg, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected during the crash. She was transported to Fauquier Health, where she succumbed to her injuries. A medical emergency is considered a factor in the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Coroner identifies man who died after crashing into ditch, being found unresponsive near Harvard

April 13, 2024

The coroner’s office has identified a 58-year-old man who died after he was believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed his pickup truck near Harvard [IL] Wednesday. The Harvard Fire Protection District and McHenry County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:50 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Route 173 and Reese Road in unincorporated Harvard for a vehicle crash. Fire crews arrived to find a single-vehicle crash with a sole occupant, according to Harvard Fire Chief John Kimmel. The male driver was unconscious and not breathing. McHenry County Chief Deputy Coroner Olivia Zednick identified the driver on Friday as Bryan Grelyak, 58, of Harvard. Kimmel said the Ford had been traveling southbound on Reese Road and went through the intersection at a low speed. The pickup truck sustained minor damage after it ended up in the ditch and tree line. Paramedics began performing lifesaving measures on the victim and requested Mercyhealth MD-1 and a REACT medical helicopter, Kimmel said. The helicopter and MD-1 were canceled and Grelyak was transported by ambulance to Mercyhealth Harvard Hospital. Grelyak was pronounced dead at the hospital after arriving, Kimmel said. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies in Milledgeville crash after suffering apparent medical emergency

April 12, 2024

Milledgeville, Ga. — One person is dead after crashing into the tree line on North Columbia Street in Milledgeville, according to a release from the Milledgeville Police Department. The crash happened just after 9 a.m. on Thursday in the 2600 block of North Columbia Street. Officers found a man inside the car unresponsive. They were able to get him out of the vehicle and start CPR and other life-saving measures before the man was taken by ambulance to Navicent Health Baldwin where he was later pronounced dead. They believe the driver of the car was having some type of medical emergency that caused him to crash into the tree line.

No age or cause of death reported.

One dead following crash on Clark Road crash

April 11, 2024

Sarasota, Fla. - A 34-year-old Sarasota man was killed in a crash Thursday morning. The single-vehicle crash happened on Clark Road near Swift Road. Florida Highway Patrol says the victim was driving an SUV when he lost control, crossed the median and struck a light pole. After the collision, the vehicle went up in flames. The driver was pronounced dead on scene.

No cause of death reported.

Stuart’s driver dies after suffering medical emergency on Lowell Connector

April 11, 2024

Lowell, Mass — A driver for Stuart’s Automotive died on Sunday after suffering a medical emergency while operating a tow truck on the Lowell Connector. The deceased was identified as Mike Vandinter, 56, a father of two, according to one of his good friends, Rick Petitpas. Reports of a Stuart’s tow truck that had come to a stop in the middle lane of the Lowell Connector, near Exit 4, came in an emergency radio broadcast at about 12:35 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

2 killed in wrong-way freeway crash in Chula Vista ID'd as new father, 67-year-old woman

April 11, 2024

A 67-year-old woman and a 16-year-old who were killed when their vehicles crashed head-on on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista were identified Thursday by family and authorities. Eileen Crawford, 67, was driving a Honda Civic that entered the southbound lanes of I-5 near the San Ysidro Port of Entry off of Camino del la Plaza around 3 a.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol said. The vehicle traveled six miles the wrong way before crashing into a Dodge Challenger driven by Ryder Shoup, 16, a new father from Imperial Beach who attended Mar Vista High School. Francisco Beltran, the neighbor of Crawford and a close friend said she was receiving radiation treatments for cancer and that she sometimes had moments of forgetfulness. "Sometimes, she went south, you know, kind of blank-minded and just take off," Francisco Beltran's sister, Nancy, said about her friend. Whether that was the case Wednesday morning, CHP says the cause has not been determined. The death of the 16-year-old Mar Vista High School student spread quickly on social media. CHP said they received calls from multiple people reporting a wrong-way driver. The crash happened about 3 minutes after the first 911 call. The Dodge caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames. Both drivers were trapped in their vehicles and died at the scene, CHP said.

Link

Fatal Wise County crash possibly related to medical emergency

April 10, 2024

A medical emergency may have contributed to a Tuesday morning fatal crash in Wise County. Virginia State Police say a 55-year-old man was driving a pickup truck on Route 23 near Route 634 when for some reason he went off the road and hit an embankment. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. VSP says the crash remains under investigation but they are looking at a possible medical issue as a cause. There were no other vehicles involved and no one else was hurt.

No cause of death reported.

Driver dead after truck crashes into Massachusetts behavioral health center, catches fire

April 10, 2024

Devens, Mass. — A driver is dead after the pickup truck he was driving crashed into a health care building and caught fire in Devens, Massachusetts, according to authorities. The incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at TaraVista Behavioral Health at 85 Patton Road in Devens. "At 5:36 this morning, a truck crashed into the front of our TaraVista Hospital facility, where the administrative offices are located," said TaraVista chief executive officer Francis Sauvageau. "Our capacity is 117 patients. We were fully occupied last night." Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said the truck burst into flames after the crash. The Worcester County District Attorney's Office said the driver of the truck, the only person who was inside the vehicle, was found dead after the fire was extinguished. "I thought it was just a fire. I didn't know it was a truck [crash]," said Devens resident David Legare. From Sky5, several fire engines, ambulances and police cars could be seen at the building. The black Ford pickup could be seen at the entrance of the building. No patients or staff were injured, and facility operations were not affected.

Link

Man involved in fatal accident in Spencer Co. identified

April 9, 2024

Henderson, Ky. – Troopers with Indiana State Police (ISP) received more details about a fatal crash that involved a man from Santa Claus, who has since been identified as Matthew Weber. ISP says on the night of April 8, at approximately 11:47 p.m., Indiana State Police and Spencer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on rural County Road 1200 North near Lamar. Troopers note this is just south of Santa Claus. According to ISP, preliminary investigation indicated Matthew S. Weber, 44, of Santa Claus, was driving a 2023 Ford Bronco eastbound on County Road 1200 North. Troopers say for an unknown reason, Weber’s vehicle slowly left the roadway and hit a tree head-on on the eastbound side of the road. Troopers say Weber died at the scene from his injuries. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor. An autopsy has been scheduled, but authorities say they are looking at the possibility that the accident involved a medical emergency.

No cause of death reported.

First-time NJ mom dies after delivering 'miracle baby,'

April 15, 2024

Union, NJ - The Union couple had struggled to conceive before 34-year-old Melissa got pregnant in Fall 2023. Tragedy struck the family on Wednesday, April 10, though when Melissa began to experience trouble breathing and soon went into cardiac arrest. Doctors were able to deliver baby girl Mia at 31 weeks, but Melissa passed away at Overlook Medical Center, leaving Matt broken hearted. Melissa died on the couple's three-year wedding anniversary, Matt noted.

Link

A 7-year-old Alabama girl set up a lemonade stand to help buy her mom's headstone

April 10, 2024

After her mother unexpectedly died last month, a 7-year-old Alabama girl launched a lemonade stand to fundraise for her headstone. Emouree Johnson, from Scottsboro, Alabama, began selling lemonade last week and has quickly raised nearly $10,000 following an outpouring of support from her local community, WHNT reported. “I didn’t know just making a little lemonade would bring this many people to my house,” Emouree told WHNT. “It’s fun, but it’s unbelievable at the same time.” Emouree's grandmother, Jennifer Bordner told WAFF the second grader came up with the idea all on her own. The grandmother added that her granddaughter was devastated after the death of her mom, Karli Bordner. Bordner died unexpectedly in March at 29 years old. The lemonade stand and the support it's garnered has helped Emouree heal.

No cause of death reported.

APD investigating after body found near Lamar Street Bridge at Lady Bird Lake

April 9, 2024

Austin, Texas — A body was discovered near the Lamar Street Bridge at Lady Bird Lake on Tuesday morning, the Austin Police Department said. At approximately 11:31 a.m., officers responded to a Check Welfare call reporting a body situated between a path and the river. Upon arrival, officers confirmed the presence of a deceased individual at the scene. The cause of death and the identity of the deceased have not been released at this time. Earlier reports from Austin-Travis County EMS indicated that they had received a call around 11:30 a.m. regarding a "cardiac arrest incident" at 199 Guadalupe Street, near Lady Bird Lake. The individual was found lifeless upon arrival and pronounced dead at the scene. ATCEMS clarified that the person was not in the lake nor pulled from the water.

No age or cause of death reported.

Barbara J. Zweifel, 65, of Waterville, NY, dies " suddenly " from undiagnosed cancer

April 6, 0024

Barbara J. Zweifel, 65, a lifelong resident of Waterville, NY, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in the loving presence of family. Her life was cut abruptly short from sudden and fierce symptoms caused by an undiagnosed cancer. Barbara made a career of working at Sherwood Medical in Oriskany Falls. She later worked as a bartender at the VFW Post #2338 and then retired while working at Dollar General, Waterville, NY. Barbara described as always being "cute" and "innocently mischievous." She cherished any opportunity to be with her children and grandchildren who she loved so dearly. Her favorite activities includes lying in the sun by her pool and sharing her life with her many beloved animals.

Man, 54, pronounced dead at Mokuleia Beach Park

April 8, 2024

Oahu, HI - Police have classified the death of a 54-year-old man found unresponsive at Mokuleia over the weekend as an unattended death. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a call at Mokuleia Beach Park about 9:45 a.m. on Saturday and assisted with the death pronouncement. The man was said to be fishing when another fisherman saw him unresponsive in the water, EMS said. Police said there were no suspicious circumstances or signs of foul play.

No cause of death reported.

Heart condition caused hospital patient to drown - inquest

April 15, 2024

Archirondel Bay, NJ - An inquest into the death of a man who drowned in Archirondel Bay has found he had a heart attack while swimming. Joannis Kallias, 66, was a patient at St Saviour's Hospital when he died in August 2022. The inquest at Morier House, St Helier, was told Kallias had been free to leave the mental health facility to spend time with family. Acting Coroner, Advocate Cyril Wheelan, said an undetected heart condition led to the "tragic outcome". On the afternoon of 25 August 2022 Mr Kallias had travelled to Archirondel Bay with his sister and elderly mother to go swimming. The inquest heard how he had been confident in water and how sea swimming was one of his biggest passions. Yasmin Hind, his sister, had been on the shore when she saw him struggling in the water and raised the alarm.

Albert Joseph Ursic Jr., 75

April 15, 2024

Albert Joseph Ursic Jr. (aka A. J.), 75, a resident of Minden, NV, died March 22, 2024, in Carson City, NV. A. J. was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in December 2023. After retiring and moving to NV, AJ was active in community affairs and organizations. He was a frequent attendee at BOCC meetings speaking up whenever he felt strongly of an issue, most recently the painted rock issue. He had decided to run for district 5 county commissioner as recently as one week before his last hospitalization.

Byron Toups, Jr., 49

April 14, 2024

Byron Toups, Jr., age 49, of Metairie, Louisiana, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 6, 2024. He worked as an electrician with nearly 29 years of dedicated service to H. Rocker Electric. He was an avid outdoorsman who found peace in the tranquility of the wilderness.

No cause of death reported.

Douglas Houck, Jr., 37

April 14, 2024

Douglas Houck, Jr. Of Murrysville, PA, age 37, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 12, 2024. He worked in various capacities, including landscaping and at a gym, where he not only took pride in his own fitness but also encouraged others to achieve their health goals.

No cause of death reported.

Morris E. Skyers Jr., 39

April 14, 2024

Morris E. Skyers, Jr., 39, of New Britain, CT, beloved partner for over 14 years of Waydie Lopez, and amazing father to their daughter, Ayanna Skyers, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Chantel Raechelle Moose, 25

April 14, 2024

Chantel Raechelle Moose was born on August 6, 1998, in Duluth, Minnesota. Chantel passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 12, 2024, at the age of 25 years in Duluth.

No cause of death reported.

Ryan William Moore, 33

April 12, 2024

Dover, OH - Ryan William Moore, 33, of Dover, passed away unexpectedly on April 8, 2024. He joined The United States Marine Corps after graduation and served in Afghanistan. He returned to the area and did tree work and then transitioned to automotive repair and went to work for Diehl Kia. He also enjoyed the outdoors riding his dirt bike, fishing and shooting targets and clay pigeons.

No cause of death reported.

Joshua Michael Burbine, 43

April 12, 2024

Lynn, MA - Joshua Michael Burbine, age 43, of Lynn, died unexpectedly at his home on Monday, April 8, 2024. Josh worked as a server at both the Salem Waterfront Hotel and at the Hawthorne Hotel and also worked as a prep chef at the Witch's Brew in Salem.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony T. Hicks, 47

April 12, 2024

Anthony Hicks's passing at the age of 47 on Saturday, March 30, 2024 has been publicly announced by Serenity Memorial Chapel LLC in Kansas City, MO.

No cause of death reported.

Edna Machado, 57

April 11, 2024

Ms. Edna Machado, age 57, of San Antonio [Texas] passed away on Monday, April 8, 2024. Edna was employed with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Department as a public dispatcher.



No cause of death reported.

Machado “died suddenly”: From Facebook:

Edna Machado is now in a hospice facility, this is very difficult for her family and ours, especially my kids who she was a God mother of.

Unbelievable… My sincere and deepest condolences…



Oh my goodness no. What happened was she sick? My prayers to the family.



Nooo....my condolences

Stephen Michael Lindensmith, 39

April 10, 2024

Enfield, Connecticut - Beloved son, brother, and friend Stephen Michael Lindensmith, 39, died unexpectedly and peacefully at his home on Friday, April 5, 2024. Stephen was a Navy veteran, serving with a Navy aviation unit stationed in Bahrain during the Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts. He finished his Navy service at the Whidbey Island Naval Air Station, near Seattle, Washington, and obtained further avionics and electronics training at Blue Ridge Community College in Virginia. He then went to work for Gulfstream Avionics as a fast response team service crew lead in Westfield, Massachusetts.

No cause of death reported.

Devin DeFoe, 31

April 9, 2024

Devin DeFoe, of San Antonio, Texas, age 31, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

DeFoe “died suddenly.” From our researcher:

No real obit, but his Facebook states his occupation as a delicatessen cutter slicer at H-E-B. HEB - again - which I believe is the largest family-owned grocery chain in the world. Forbes has them as one of the top 5 privately owned companies in the US. HEB had a jab mandate during the pandemic - still promote it from their in store pharmacies.

From his GoFundMe for medical costs:

Unfortunately on April 20, 2023, Devin and his wife, Elizabeth, got the news that Devin has pancreatic cancer. Devin has been admitted in the hospital since March 16, 2023 with a lot of pain and undergoing many test and surgeries. Due to being in the hospital for so long, Elizabeth has lost her job, which also includes the loss of health insurance.

From his GoFundMe for end-of-life preparations:

Hi, my name is Elizabeth I am the wife of Devin DeFoe. Devin is 31 and was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at the age of 30. He was fighting the cancer with radiation, chemotherapy, and various other methods we could get our hands on. He has now passed, and moved onto home with the loved ones we have lost. I am starting this GoFundMe to give him the burial he wanted. He is the love of my life, my very reason for being. I want to be able to give him what he wants.

Frederick William Webb, 43

April 8, 2024

Frederick William Webb, age 43, of Haddonfield, NJ, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Michelle Goguen, 26

April 8, 2024

Diane Michelle Goguen, a beacon of light and love in the lives of all who knew her, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2024, in her hometown of San Antonio, TX, after a courageous battle with leukemia and graft versus host disease. Diane's love for learning and her dedication to understanding the human mind led her to the University of Texas at San Antonio, where she graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor's in Psychology in 2020. Her thirst for knowledge was unquenchable, and she had embarked on her Masters/Doctorate program at Simmons University in Boston, Massachusetts, with the same zeal she approached all her endeavors. Diane's professional life was a reflection of her dedication to service and community. For eight years, she worked at AAFES, where her colleagues became a second family. Her commitment to the well-being of children was evident through her volunteer work with Child Safe and several other youth programs.



Tammy Sue Dyer, 53

April 8, 2024

Tammy Sue Dyer passed away, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 53 years. Tammy especially enjoyed being “Mimi” to her 7 grandchildren, going on cruises, bargain shopping, and binging Grey’s Anatomy. Tammy will be missed daily by her loving husband, Jimmy Dyer and their six children.



Dyer was “vaccinated”:

Reported on April 6:

Yesenia Ruiz Bryant, 26

April 6, 2024

Yesenia Ruiz Bryant, beloved wife, daughter, mother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully in San Antonio, Texas, on March 14th, 2024, at the age of 26. Yesenia's greatest joy in life came from her role as a devoted wife and mother. She married the love of her life, Brandin Bryant, and together they built a loving home filled with laughter, warmth, and endless love. Yesenia poured her heart and soul into raising her children, Brayden, Braxton, and Jessica.

No cause of death reported.

Bryant “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

We, the Ruiz Family, announce the unfortunate passing of our beloved Yesenia Ruiz Bryant (Yessi), 26 years young, leaving behind 3 beautiful children's ages 2 months old baby girl and 2 boys at age 1 & 4 years old, also her husband and family. She was loved by many and was a caring person to everyone. She left us unexpectedly and it happened so quickly, never thought this was coming to our family. In memory of her life, we are seeking support to cover the unexpected funeral expenses.



Reported on April 5:

April Jenine Robles, 50

April 5, 2024

It is with a profound sense of loss and affection that we announce the passing of April Jenine Robles. Born on June 7, 1973, in San Antonio, Texas, April was a very loving, intelligent, and courageous person whose faith-filled life touched everyone she knew. She gave 13 years of hardworking dedication as a surgical coordinator for Dr. Josh Bell, where her intelligence and compassion made a lasting impact on both colleagues and patients alike.

No cause of death reported.

Robles “died suddenly.” From her brother's Facebook:

Yesterday, heaven unexpectedly opened its gate to receive my beautiful sister, April Robles. What we thought was just going to be an ER visit turned into a hospital stay, a short stint in ICU, and eventually her fighting for her life and passing away....This is a reminder to call your family or someone you love and hug them tight. Anyone in our life can be taken too soon before we are ready.

Reported on April 2:

Lance Lewis Neill, 43

April 2, 2024

Lance Lewis Neill, a life-long resident of Stockdale, TX, passed away on March 29, 2024, in Corpus Christi, TX. Lance is survived by his wife, Robin Lynn Neill; two sons, Lee & Lawson Neill. Lance was a devoted husband and father. He took the title of father to heart, there was never a football, basketball, or baseball game that he was not in attendance, if possible. He coached CFPO youth football for 4 years, & coached or assisted Stockdale Little League Baseball for 6 years. Lance never knew a stranger, he never had a harsh word to say to anyone, and he was always the life of the party. He had many friends and could always talk to anyone, kindly giving advice where needed, or just encouraging others to be happy. There was always a lot of laughter where Lance was involved. Lance was a Christian man and routinely attended church with his family. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

From our researcher: I cried twice researching this one.



Neill “died suddenly”:

Robin, I am just shocked. I am just so so sorry you are having to go through this. I'm praying for you as you go through this horrific time. 😘😘



Robin Neill I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. It’s truly unimaginable. Please know you are in my prayers.



Robin Neill, this is heart-wrenching news. I can’t imagine what you are going through. You will be in my prayers, and I really mean that. I know you loved your hubby incredibly.



Such a shock to read 😢- sincere condolences to you and your boys x Sending you heart felt strength to get through this 🙏🙏🙏🥲

We are reaching out with heavy hearts following the unexpected loss of our beloved Lance Neill:

Reported on March 20:

Maggie Rios Rogers, 44

March 26, 2024

Maggie Rios Rogers, born May 29, 1979, in San Antonio, Texas, passed away on March 21, 2024 at the age of 44. Although her passing was unexpected, we use this time to celebrate her life and cherish the memories She allowed us to have while on this Earth.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 20:

Robert John Rufo Jr., 1 day

March 20, 2024

Robert John Rufo Jr. of San Antonio, Texas, March 10, 2024 - March 10, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Two brothers “died suddenly” less than 3 weeks apart:

Reported on March 29:

Shaun Brandon Kowalik, 43

March 29, 2024

Shaun Brandon Kowalik went to be with the Lord after a brave battle with cancer on March 28, 2024. Shaun loved his family with his whole heart. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and hunting. His passion was his John Deere tractor collection which he spent a lifetime building. One could also find him, more often than not, at Kosciusko Hall behind the scenes making sure the hall was well cared for. His love of music brought many concerts to the hall for the community. Shaun is survived by his wife and their two young daughters, his parents and one remaining brother.



Reported on March 12:

Steven L. Kowalik, 49

March 12, 2024

On March 9, 2024, Steven L. Kowalik, passed away in Seguin, Texas at the age of 49 years. Steven had a huge heart and loved to help anyone at any time. After his brother’s passing, he assumed the responsibilities of the family farm. He will truly be missed.

No cause of death reported.

From our researcher:

Reported on March 5:

Oddis Lovone Wolfe, 66

March 5, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our hero, Lonnie Wolfe. Lonnie passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Saturday, March 2, 2024, due to complications of heart failure.

