As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

Myles Goodwyn, April Wine Singer, dead at 75

December 3, 2023

Myles Goodwyn, the singer, guitarist and primary songwriter for Canadian rock group April Wine, has died at the age of 75. Goodwyn formed April Wine in 1969 alongside brothers Ritchie and David Henman, and their cousin, Jim Henman. The group’s self-titled debut album arrived two years later, but generated only minor attention. Steadily, the band’s popularity grew: Their fourth album, 1975’s Stand Back, went double platinum in their homeland, while their next LP, The Whole World's Goin' Crazy, hit No. 1 in Canada.

No cause of death reported.

A filmmaker “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Charles Officer, 49

December 4, 2023

Charles Officer, a pioneering Black Canadian film and TV director, has died. He was 49. Officer died Friday at his home in Toronto due to complications, which included battling an autoimmune illness, following a lung transplant that he underwent in February 2023. Officer’s latest film was Akilla’s Escape, a crime noir about an urban child soldier, Akilla Brown, who captures a 15-year-old Jamaican boy in the aftermath of an armed robbery and over one night confronts a cycle of generational violence he thought he escaped.

A surfer “died suddenly” in British Columbia:

Matthew Jackson, 58

November 29, 2023

Vancouver Island - A beloved member of the British Columbia surf community has tragically passed away. According to The Times Colonist, Matthew Jackson, 58, a surfer and physiotherapist, died on November 13 while surfing in Tofino, three days after his birthday. The article states that Jackson died suddenly during a surf session with his daughter and fiancé, but the circumstances of his death are not clear, and the B.C. Coroners Service is investigating his death. The article goes on to say: “Jackson, who was described as an outgoing and positive person, known for a big smile and warm personality, was active as a swimmer and surfer, rock climber, hiker, skier and cyclist.”

No cause of death reported.

In Nova Scotia, a firefighter “died suddenly”:

John Leon Legere, 58

November 29, 2023

On November 24th, 2023, John Leon Gerard Legere passed away peacefully at age 58, surrounded by his loving friends, family, and beloved dog Athena, in Waldec, Nova Scotia. He was devoted to his country and served for 17 years as a Naval Weapons Technician in the Royal Canadian Navy, where he served on several ships, including HMCS Fraser, HMCS Margaree, and HMCS Toronto. He then worked in the field of Subsea Engineering for 18 years. He greatly enjoyed the opportunity these careers provided to travel to all corners of the world, including Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Ghana, Brazil, and Greenland. He also served as a volunteer firefighter for several years in Hammonds Plains, Nova Scotia at Station 50. John bravely battled a craniopharyngioma, a rare type of brain tumor, with levity and optimism.

A teacher “died suddenly” in British Columbia:

William James Inkster (Bill), 60

December 1, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of William James Inkster (Bill) announce his passing after his battle with cancer. He was a lifeguard, forester, and teacher. Bill taught in the Coquitlam School District from 1994 to 2023. He taught at Irvine Elementary School, Glen Elementary School, Scott Creek Middle School, and Kwayhquitlum Middle School.

In Quebec, 44 “ died suddenly ”:

Roberto Di Francesco, 60

December 3, 2023

In Montreal, on December 2, 2023, at the age of 60, Mr. Roberto Di Francesco died. The family thanks the oncology and intensive care departments, particularly Dr. Michel Palumbo, for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Robidoux, 47

December 2, 2023

In Franklin, on November 24, 2023, at the age of 47, passed away Mr. Martin Robidoux,

No cause of death reported.

Doris Huot, 63

December 2, 2023

In Quebec, on November 27, 2023, at the age of 63, passed away Ms. Doris Huot. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation

No cause of death reported.

Maude Cloutier, 73

December 1, 2023

In Montreal, suddenly on November 29, 2023, at the age of 73, Maude Cloutier died.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Lynn Ross, 61

December 1, 2023

From Saint-Colomban, on November 29, 2023, at the age of 61, passed away Ms. Marie-Lynn Ross. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Rejean Parent, 49

December 1, 2023

From Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, on November 30, 2023, at the age of 49, passed away Mr. Réjean Parent. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Myeloma Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Brittany Kirouac, 18

December 1, 2023

At her home, on November 22, 2023, at the age of 18, passed away Brittany Kirouac. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Diabète Québec Association.

No cause of death reported.

Steeve Dufour, 58

December 1, 2023

On November 30, 2023, Mr. Steeve Dufour died suddenly at his home at the age of 58 years and 3 months.

No cause of death reported.

Vincent Poulin Pepin, 30

December 1, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Vincent Poulin Pepin, aged 30. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the A-T Disability Resource.

No cause of death reported.

Steeve Gaudreault, 44

December 1, 2023

On November 17, 2023, died at his home, at the age of 44 years and 8 months, Mr. Steeve Gaudreault. Donations to Toxic Actions.

No cause of death reported.

Maryse Gauthier, 60

December 1, 2023

At Villa le Reflet, on Saturday November 25, 2023, Mrs. Maryse Gauthier died at the age of 60. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Stephanie Langlois-Levesque, 36

November 30, 2023

At the Saint-Cyprien Accommodation Center, on November 27, 2023, Mrs. Stéphanie Langlois-Lévesque, residing in Saint-Cyprien, died at the age of 36.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvain Lorrain, 56

November 30, 2023

In Saint-Eustache on November 27, 2023, at the age of 56, Mr. Sylvain Lorrain, husband of Mrs. Mélanie Lamanque, died. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Charles Fordham, 75

November 30, 2023

In St-Zotique, on November 29, 2023, at the age of 75, Mr. Charles “Charley” Fordham passed away suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Raynal Pineault, 63

November 29, 2023

Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to Procure (prostate cancer) or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Boily, 55

November 29, 2023

At the IUSMQ palliative care unit, on November 27, 2023, at the age of 55, died, surrounded by the love and kindness of his family, Mr. Michel Boily. A special thank you to the staff of the IUSMQ palliative care unit for their dedication and the good care provided. Any mark of sympathy can result in a donation to the Fondation Cancer Du Pancreas (Pancreatic Cancer Foundation) Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Carolyn Ayoub, 56

November 29, 2023

It is with immense sadness that we inform you of the death of Mrs. Carolyn Ayoub on November 25, 2023, at the age of 56. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Todd Henderson, 59

November 29, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Todd Henderson, on November 19, 2023, at the age of 59.

No cause of death reported.

Minelly Leblanc-Ramos, 21

November 29, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Minelly Leblanc-Ramos on November 22, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Serge Dionne, 59

November 29, 2023

Suddenly, in Ste-Thérèse, on November 25, at the age of 59, Mr. Serge Dionne died. The family would like to thank the Mont-Laurier ambulance crews for their dedication and attention given to Serge.

No cause of death reported.

Steven Lassenba, 72

November 29, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Steven Howard Lassenba, husband of Wendy Graham, son of the late Howard Lassenba and the late Barbara Kees. Steve passed away at the CHUS Fleurimont on November 23rd, 2023, at the age of 72, with his loved ones by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Levesque, 52

November 29, 2023

At his home, on November 27, 2023, Mr. Daniel Lévesque died suddenly at the age of 52.

No cause of death reported.

Charles-Olivier Drolet, 12

November 29, 2023

It is with deep sadness and broken hearts that we announce the departure of our beloved son, Charles-Olivier Drolet, who joined the stars on November 26, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Prud’homme, 61

November 29, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Jean Prud'homme, who occurred at the Montreal University Hospital Center on November 19, 2023, at the age of 61. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Hélène Archambault, 44

November 28, 2023

It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the departure of our dear Hélène Archambault, who passed away on November 26, 2023. Her bright smile, contagious laugh, enthusiasm, and devotion to her children, her family and all the people around her, will remain forever engraved in our hearts and memories.

No cause of death reported.

François Cloutier, 55

November 28, 2023

In Trois-Rivières on November 24, 2023, died at the age of 55, Mr. François Cloutier. In his memory, donations to the Canadian Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Samuel Oliveira Albuquerque, baby

November 28, 2023

On November 16th, Samuel’s mission was completed here on Earth.

No cause of death reported.

Louis Cyril Jovani Mariette, 42

November 28, 2023

In Quebec, on November 18, 2023, died at the age of 42, Mr. Louis Cyril Jovani Mariette.

No cause of death reported.

Martine Dupéré, 64

November 28, 2023

At her home, on November 24, 2023, at the age of 64, Mrs. Martine Dupéré passed away. As a token of sympathy, a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Julie Gravel, 54

November 28, 2023

It is with immense regret that we inform you of the death of Madame Julie Gravel on November 21, 2023, at the age of 54. For those who wish, donations to Breast Cancer Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Brigitte Picard, 60

November 28, 2023

On November 24, 2023, at the age of 60, Mrs. Brigitte Picard of St-Charles-Borromée died. As expressions of sympathy, the family would appreciate donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Nadia Rodrigue, 52

November 28, 2023

At Maison Catherine de Longpré, on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at the age of 52, passed away Mrs. Nadia Rodrigue. We would like to thank all the nursing staff in the oncology department as well as the warm care received at Maison Catherine de Longpré.

No cause of death reported.

Roxane Chartrand, 51

November 28, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Roxane Chartrand, which occurred on November 19, 2023, at the age of 51. In lieu of flowers, we invite you to make a donation via the following link to the Canadian Brain Tumor Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Mario Boulet, 60

November 27, 2023

At the Chaudière-Appalaches Integrated Health and Social Services Center, Beauce sector, on November 25, 2023, at the age of 60 years and 9 months, passed away Mr. Mario Boulet. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation for Relay for Life (Canadian Cancer Society).

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Gagne, 48

November 27, 2023

At Maison Catherine de Longpré, on Saturday November 25, 2023, at the age of 48 years and 9 months, Mr. Daniel Gagné died.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Houle, 67

November 27, 2023

In Longueuil, on November 25, 2023, at the age of 67, passed away Mr. Daniel Houle. Donations for cancer research would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Carrier, 48

November 27, 2023

At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, on November 12, 2023, at the age of 48, died Mr. Michael Carrier. We express our sincere thanks to Michael's mother and stepfather for their constant presence and attention to him. We are also grateful to the staff at the Physical Impairment Rehabilitation Center for the excellent care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Mélanie Goupil, 45

November 27, 2023

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis, on November 24, 2023, at the age of 45, Mrs. Mélanie Goupil died.

No cause of death reported.

Antoine Adam Barbe, 34

November 27, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Antoine Adam Barbe, which occurred on November 25, 2023, at the age of 34. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Etienne Buffoni, 48

November 27, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Étienne Buffoni, who died suddenly on November 12, 2023, at the age of 48.

No cause of death reported.

Lise Germain Dery, 69

November 27, 2023

At the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec, on November 21, 2023, at the age of 69, passed away Lise Germain. A sincere thank you to the staff of the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec, for their dedication, their kindness and the support provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Yves Morin, 69

November 27, 2023

At his home in Saint-Bernard, on November 22, 2023, surrounded by the love of his family and in serenity, Mr. Yves Morin died at the age of 69. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Liliane Riendeau, 71

November 27, 2023

In Montreal, on Friday November 24, 2023, at the age of 71, passed away Liliane Riendeau. The family would like to thank the gyneco-oncology team at Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital as well as the Palliative Home Care Society of Greater Montreal for the care provided.

No cause of death reported.

25 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta

Melissa Reed Boogaart, 36

November 30, 2023

The Lethbridge College flag has been lowered in memory of a valued member of our community. Melissa Reed Boogaart, an operations assistant in the Centre for Teaching, Learning and Innovation (CTLI), passed away suddenly on Tuesday. Melissa, beloved wife of Mr. Chase Boogaart, passed away in her home on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at the age of 36 years.



No cause of death reported.

Clayton Giroux, 46

November 30, 2023

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Clayton Giroux of Swan River, Alberta on Monday, November 20th, 2023, at the age of 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Mac Walsh

November 30, 2023

Mackenzie “Mac” Walsh of Calgary, AB, passed away on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at the age of 34 years. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared and viewed with Mac’s family here.

No cause of death reported.

Tricia Joy Preston, 48

November 30, 2023

Tricia Joy Preston (nee Urban), a beloved wife, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away peacefully at her home in Cochrane on November 26, 2023. She was born on October 15, 1975, in Weyburn, Saskatchewan. Tricia will always be remembered for her vibrant spirit, warm heart, and unwavering love for her family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Domonic Angelo Rossignol, 31

November 30, 2023

Domonic Rossignol passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2023, at the age of 31 years. Domonic was born and raised in Halifax. At 18, he moved to Calgary, and traveled back and forth from Calgary to Nova Scotia. He lived life on the edge. He was athletic and practiced the combat sport, Muay Thai. Most of all he loved his kids.

No cause of death reported.

Travis Aykroyd, 34

November 30, 2023

On Monday, November 27, 2023, Travis Aykroyd of Wainwright, Alberta, passed away suddenly at the age of 34 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jamie White, 50

November 30, 2023

It is with heartbreaking sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, Jamie, on Sunday, November 26th, 2023. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetic Association (NL Division) or to a charity of one’s own choice.

No cause of death reported.

Kimberly Edwards, 39

November 29, 2023

Kimberly Edwards, beloved wife of Jared Edwards and mother to Seth (Jessica), Abby, Sage, Ethan and Rhett, passed away in Raymond on Monday, November 27, 2023, at the age of 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Haydon Nash, 15

November 29, 2023

It is with extreme sadness that the family of Haydon Keith Nash announce his unexpected passing, on Monday, November 27, 2023, at the age of 15 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Stanley Weeks, 56

November 29, 2023

It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of the amazing and courageous David Stanley Weeks, on November 20, 2023. He was born July 15, 1967 and was 56. Due to sudden compounding complications of possible infections and pneumonia, he had difficulty breathing and required extensive CPR. David was a grand fighter, but this time was too much.

Link

Stan Crook, 59

November 29, 2023

We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved brother, Stan Crook, 59, on November 28, 2023, in Lethbridge, Alberta, after a brave battle with cancer. Stan was surrounded by his loved ones during his last days and as he took his final breath.

Barry Hefferan, 49

November 29, 2023

Barry Kevin Hefferan of Daysland, Alberta, formerly of Trinity Bay Bellevue, NFLD, passed away on Monday, November 27, 2023, at the age of 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jake Martens, 36

November 29, 2023

Jacob Martens, beloved husband of Lisa Martens, passed away in Taber on Monday, November 27, 2023, at the age of 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Teresa Caswell, 63

November 29, 2023

Teresa Denise Caswell, of Lethbridge, passed away unexpectedly at her home, on Monday, November 20, 2023, at the age of 63 years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

Link

Della Margaret Coldwell, 58

November 28, 2023

Della Margaret Coldwell passed away unexpectedly on November 21, 2023, in Lloydminster, Alberta, at the age of 58 years. Donations in memory of Della may be made to the Thorpe Recovery Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Nate Stang, 13

November 28, 2023

It breaks our hearts to share on behalf of the Stang Family, the unexpected passing of Nate Stang. Nate passed away on November 27, 2023, in Macklin, Saskatchewan at the age of 13 years.

No cause of death reported.

Marcy Gladue, 42

November 28, 2023

With broken hearts, the family of Marcy Andrea Gladue of Calgary, Alberta, formerly of Goodfish Lake, Alberta, regretfully announce her unexpected passing on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the age of 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan (Jon) Hintz, 39

November 28, 2023

Jonathan (Jon) Edward Hintz, of Lethbridge, AB, passed away suddenly on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at the age of 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Marvin Neil Campbell, 67

November 28, 2023

It is with extreme sadness we announce the sudden passing of Marvin Neil Campbell.

No cause of death reported.

Marilyn Clarke, 45

November 28, 2023

On Sunday, November 26,2023, Marilyn Clarke of Wainwright, Alberta, passed away at the Wainwright Health Centre at the age of 45 years. If so desired, the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the Alberta Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Veronica Mugarab-Samedi, 59

November 28, 2023

On November 22, 2023, many hearts across the world were saddened with grief over the passing of a beloved woman, Veronica Mugarab-Samedi (née Sologubova). After a short battle with cancer in Bathurst, NB, Veronica found peace by God’s side and quietly surrendered herself in His arms.

Link

Ron Giesbrecht, 69

November 27, 2023

It is with profound sadness that the family of Ronald Billy Giesbrecht announces his sudden passing on November 22, 2023, at the age of 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kristy Cheryl Crow Spreads His Wings, 45

November 27, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our sister, Kristy Cheryl Crow Spreads His Wings, who now joins our parents and brother in Heaven. Kristy passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on November 23, 2023, in Lethbridge, AB, at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Bradley Shane Blonski, 59

November 27, 2023

Brad passed suddenly but peacefully, filled with love, in his home at the age of 59, leaving so many loved ones, family, and friends to grieve a truly wonderful man.

No cause of death reported.

Lillian Moses, 39

November 27, 2023

On November 16, 2023, Ms. Lillian Moses of Saddle Lake passed away, at the age of 39 years. She is survived by 3 daughters and son.

No cause of death reported.

In British Columbia, 12 “died suddenly”:

Jean Larcombe, 73

December 1, 2023

This past weekend, Jeannie passed away peacefully and unexpectedly in her home in Kelowna, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Byron Eric Horne, 37

December 1, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Byron Eric Horne, a longtime resident of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the age of 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Olive Jasmine Raven Azak, 35

November 30, 2023

Olive Jasmine Raven Azak was born on November 25, 1987, in Terrace, BC, and passed away on November 17, 2023, in Kamloops, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Charles Richard Junior Calahasen, 48

November 30, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Charles Richard Junior Calahasen, a lifelong resident of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Linda Diane Nichol, 68

November 30, 2023

It is with heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Linda Diane Nichol of Parksville BC, on November 26th 2023, at Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. She fought a hard battle with cancer since being diagnosed in January of 2023.

Link

Cody Schlenker, 33

November 29, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Cody Schlenker, a longtime resident of Dawson Creek, British Columbia, on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at the age of 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

Wanda Marie Roes, 64

November 29, 2023

Wanda Marie Roes (nee Simon) passed away peacefully on November 26, at Hospice House Kelowna, following a battle with cancer.

Link

Rennis “Rennie” Lloyd Wutke, 72

November 28, 2023

Born in Meadow Lake, Saskatchewan, on December 28, 1950, Rennie Wutke passed away suddenly, surrounded by family, on November 23, 2023, at the age of 72 years, in Kelowna, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Johnathan Patrick “Jon” Conroy, 39

November 28, 2023

Jonathan (Jon) Patrick Conroy, of Moyie BC, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 39, with his wife by his side, on November 22, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Jane MacNeil, 60

November 28, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth (Jane) MacNeil on Nov. 10, 2023, at the age of 60. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate a donation in Jane’s name to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Thompson, 63

November 28, 2023

Karen Jane Thompson, age 63, of Oliver, BC, passed away suddenly at her home on November 17, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Arkadiusz (Ark) Banaszek, 55

November 28, 2023

Arkadiusz (Ark) Banaszek, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully with his family by his side following a brave battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, Ark’s family would appreciate donations being made to the Leukemia/Bone Marrow Transplant Program (BMT) of British Columbia in his memory to help find a cure for a disease that took a great man too early. The Vancouver General Hospital BMT team was instrumental in providing Ark with the most innovative cancer treatments, giving us more precious time with him while he fought Burkitt lymphoma, a rare and highly aggressive blood cancer.

Link

13 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Jeanine Rae Olson, 42

December 3, 2023

It is with great sorrow we announce the passing of Jeanine (Jen) Rae Olson.

No cause of death reported.

Sheena Hotomani, 38

December 1, 2023

It is with heavy hearts and sorrow that we announced the sudden unexpected passing of Sheena Rain Dawn Dee Hotomani, on November 13th, 2023, at the age of 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Shauna-Lee (Shauna) Shepit, 50

December 1, 2023

Shauna-Lee passed away with family by her side on November 26, 2023, at Grace Hospice at the age of 50. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Hospice or Never Alone Cancer Foundation if friends so desire.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Birdy Acoby, 40

December 1, 2023

With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Jonathan Acoby (Notre Dame de Lourdes, Manitoba), who passed away on November 24. A special thank you to the Swan Lake First Nation and Adam’s Funeral Home.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Dean Mazurat, 61

November 30, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, Gary at the Portage District General Hospital on November 29, 2023, at the age of 61 years. Gary worked for BFI in Portage for 10 years before becoming an employee for Canadian Base Operations Allied Wings in Southport, MB, which he held until his passing. If friends so desire, donations may be made in Gary’s memory to Cancer Care Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Cody Lagimodiere, 28

November 30, 2023

On November 25, 2023, we announce with broken hearts the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend, Cody Shaun Thomas Lagimodiere.

No cause of death reported.

Debra Lynn Paterson, 61

November 30, 2023

Debra passed away at the age of 61 on November 20, 2023, at the Grace Hospital, after a battle with cancer. Debra worked as a home care aid for many years and enjoyed working with seniors. She was loved so much and will be forever missed.

Link

Mike Richard, 42

November 29, 2023

Mike Richard passed away on November 19, 2023, in Gladstone, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Neil Thomas Holmes, 62

November 29, 2023

In the early morning hours of Monday, November 27th, 2023, Neil Holmes passed away at the Virden District Hospital, with his wife by his side, after courageously fighting a nine-month battle with cancer.

Link

Mark Edward Giesbrecht, 39

November 28, 2023

It is with profound sadness that the family announces the sudden and unexpected passing of Mark Edward Giesbrecht on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

Angelika Sudfeld, 70

November 28, 2023

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved ‘Wife/Mama/Tante/Oma’ Angelika Sudfeld, peacefully at her home in Thompson, Manitoba, on November 15th 2023, at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

Kaylin Nasekapow, 21

November 27, 2023

Kaylin Nasekapow passed away on November 11, 2023 in The Pas, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Jaxon Jerell James Huber-Cook, baby

November 27, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we honour and say goodbye to our son, grandson, great grandson, nephew and cousin, Jaxon Jerell James Huber-Cook, who suddenly left us on November 16, 2023, in Thompson, Manitoba, to be with our Lord and Almighty Saviour.

No cause of death reported.

Seven “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:

Caitlan Campbell Fiefield, 35

December 27, 2023

It is with broken hearts the family of Caitlan Campbell Fiefield announce her passing on Friday, November 24th,2023, at Western Memorial Regional Hospital at the age of 35 years. Leaving to mourn are her daughters, Keyana and Envee, who were her whole world and the light of her life. The family would like to extend many heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses of the ICU Unit at Western Memorial Regional Hospital, Corner Brook, for their care and compassion.

No cause of death reported.

Alyssa White, 16

December 2, 2023

Alyssa Margaret White, aged 16, passed unexpectedly yet peacefully away at the Janeway PICU, after a courageous battle with an unknown, mysterious, devastating illness.

No cause of death reported.

Clifford Pittman, 53

November 30, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Clifford Ivan Pittman announce his sudden passing on the 29th of November, at the Health Sciences Centre, St. John’s, NL at the age of 53.

No cause of death reported.

Kyndell Nicole Gladys Strickland, 33

November 30, 2023

Kyndell Nicole Gladys Strickland passed peacefully away in her sleep on November 29, 2023, at the Health Sciences Centre, at the young age of 33 years.

No cause of death reported.

Benjamin Cross, 49

November 30, 2023

Benjamin Cross, 49, of Gambo, NL, passed away on November 29th, 2023, at St. Clare’s Mercy Hospital. Ben was born on August 24th, 1974, to Evelyn and Winston Cross in Gander, Newfoundland.

No cause of death reported.

Colin Alexander Gosse, 46

November 30, 2023

It is with broken hearts we announce that Colin Alexander Gosse, 46 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, November 25th at GB Cross Memorial Hospital in Clarenville. He battled his cancer diagnoses like a warrior, never complaining, until his last breath. He took much pride in his work as an operator/maintainer at Rio Tinto (Iron Ore Company of Canada). His coworkers became his family.

Link

Gerry Hogan, 67

November 27, 2023

It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Gerry on Saturday, November 25, 2023. Predeceased by his wife Linda Lane Hogan (2016).

No cause of death reported.

21 “died suddenly” in Nova Scotia:

Marlene Gay Calder (Zwicker), 65

December 4, 2023

Bedford - Marlene passed away suddenly at home on November 28, 2023, at age 65. Marlene lived most of her life in Halifax and worked in bookkeeping and retail until her retirement. Special thanks to her niece, Sarah Gayton, who provided immeasurable support and care to Marlene during the last two years.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Watson Schofield, 64

December 4, 2023

Brian Watson Schofield, age 64 of North Alton, lost his battle with cancer on November 29, 2023, in the Valley Regional Hospital, Kentville. Brian worked at the Irving in Berwick for several years before his health pushed him into early retirement. Memorial donations may be made to the Valley Regional Hospital Cancer Patient Navigator Fund or Diabetes Canada.

Link

Robert Ernest Robertson, 68

December 4, 2023

It is with heartfelt sorrow that we, the family of Robert Ernest Robertson, announce his passing on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at Hospice Cape Breton after a short and difficult battle with cancer at the age of 68. Robert worked for 22 years as an auto-tech at Gus Brown Chev/Olds in Whitby, ON. For the past 12 years, he worked as a professional long-haul truck driver, his lifelong dream job which to a fulfilling career and the connection to many new colleagues and friends.

Link

Lorne Anthony Dempsey, 72

December 2, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our eldest brother, Lorne Dempsey, age 72. He passed away unexpectedly on November 28th, during a brief stay at the QE11 hospital, in Halifax NS. As a retired civil servant, Lorne had many career accomplishments, but beyond these, Lorne will be most remembered for his thoughtfulness, strong faith, and service to others. While he was able, Lorne took on many volunteer roles and as such, became a respected member of his home community of Herring Cove.

No cause of death reported.

Lydia Frances Millett, 16

December 2, 2023

In the early morning hours of November 28th, a beautiful moon provided the spotlight for Lydia Frances Millett to make her exit and dance into the next phase of her journey. Allison (mama) lay beside her, Russell (dada) held one hand, and Stella (Siba) the other. It was a beautiful end to a four-week battle that has forever changed the lives of those that knew and loved her. Her formal dance training was with Rhythm and Sole School of Dance and CaDance, where she made numerous life-long friends and studied all styles of dance. But we will always think of her as a ballerina. School and work provided other venues for her creativity and resulted in yet another group of people who cared deeply about her. Lydia was a good student who was on the honour roll at Horton District High School. In the community, she worked as a conscientious and caring babysitter for several families and assisted in teaching dance at Rhythm and Sole. Lydia also thoroughly enjoyed interacting with customers and staff while working at Stirling’s in Wolfville. Donations can be made to the QEII Hospital Foundation, Intensive Care Unit.

No cause of death reported.

Esta Jean MacIntyre, 60

December 2, 2023

With broken hearts, we the family, announce the peaceful passing of Esta Jean (Cameron) MacIntyre on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Esta was a lover of sports and was involved in a variety of leagues, including softball, darts, and golf. She especially enjoyed spending time at the bungalow in Islandview, where she competed in many washer toss tournaments with her friends and family. You could also find her sitting around the bonfire strumming her guitar and singing. The family would like to thank the Cape Breton Cancer Center, Palliative Care, and VON doctors and nurses who were involved with her care. Memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research or to Home is Where the Heart is Cat Rescue.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Uriah "Jay" Whalen, 45

December 2, 2023

It is with broken hearts and profound sadness that the family of the late Jason Uriah "Jay" Whalen, of Pembrooke, ON, formerly of Canaan, NS, announce his unexpected passing on Friday, November 24, 2023. Jay loved Nova Scotia and his kids. He also loved history, especially military history. His entire career was with the military. He did three tours Kandahar, Doha and Kabul. He might have been the shortest person in the room, but he was certainly the loudest! He had a heart of absolute gold. Most importantly, through all the good and bad times, he was loved by his parents, his children, his friends and extended family. Donations in memory may be made to Canadian Mental Health.

No cause of death reported.

Garnet Eugene Delong, 68

December 1, 2023

Garnet Eugene DeLong, 68, of Albany, Queens County, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 30, 2023, at home. Garnet had an incredible work ethic and spent all of his working life as a truck driver. He worked for Van Dyk’s Trucking and for the Department of Transportation in the winters. Garnet was an active volunteer in the community throughout his lifetime. He served for many years as president of the North Queens Credit Union, and he was also a long time member of the North Queens Fire Department.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Shawn "Joey" Janes, 53

December 1, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce that Joey, of Windsor, passed away suddenly in Hants Community Hospital, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. Joey loved hunting, fishing and being in the woods, but he especially enjoyed time spent gathered with friends. Joey and Mariebel also loved to travel and recently enjoyed a seven week trip to her homeland in the Philippines.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher John Gordon Henneberry

December 1, 2023

Chris passed away November 21, 2023, with his family by his side. In lieu of flowers a donation to Nova Scotia Brain Injury Association is appreciated.



Ann Liebscher, 61

November 30, 2023

Elizabeth Ann Liebscher passed away at home on November 26, at the age of 61, after a short battle with cancer. She joined the Canadian Armed Forces shortly after high school, eventually becoming a Heavy Equipment Operator (MSE Op). She had astonishing grit. Ann faced the discomfort and setbacks of her cancer treatment without complaint, remaining positive to the end and expressing only gratitude for the care she received. Like her Star Trek heroes, she too did boldly go.

Link

Richard ‘Ricky’ Colson, 64

November 30, 2023

We, the family of Richard ‘Ricky’ Colson regret to announce his sudden passing on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at home.

No cause of death reported.

Aaron Joseph Chute, 47

November 30, 2023

Aaron Joseph Chute, 47, of Bridgetown, passed away November 28, 2023, in Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Middleton. Aaron was a heavy equipment operator who worked hard. Those who knew him knew that he was ambitious and mischievous and full of love, but most of all a great father and a great friend.

No cause of death reported.

Jo-Ann Alberta Thomas, 66

November 29, 2023

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Jo-Ann Alberta Thomas on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at the Valley Regional Hospital, Kentville. Jo-Ann worked for 41 years at the Bank of Nova Scotia, Canning and New Minas branches, where she started as a teller and moved her way up. Donations may be made to the Canadian Heart and Stroke Foundation or another organization of choice.

No cause of death reported.

Debra Joy Phelan, 65

November 29, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Debra (Debbie) Joy Phelan. Debbie began her caregiving career at Mountain Lea Lodge in the 1970s. She took some time to care for her family, then returned to MLL for many more years. She took pride in her work and considered her coworkers an extension of her family.

No cause of death reported.

Joan Collier, 55

November 29, 2023

It is with sadness we announce the death of our mother, Joan Marie Collier, 55, who passed away suddenly at her home in Hazel Glen on Saturday, November 25, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Merlin Thompson, 66

November 29, 2023

Elmsdale: Daniel Merlin Thompson, 66, died November 16th, 2023, in the Magnolia continuing care community after a short battle with cancer. He worked for over 30 years at the Shubenacadie Wildlife Park, receiving a Long Service Award in recognition and appreciation of thirty years of faithful service.

Link

Aaron Joseph “Joey” Mattatall, 56

November 28, 2023

It is with disbelief and broken hearts we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Joey. For over 37 years, his work ethic and thirst for knowledge made him an invaluable part of the Scotsburn/Agropur team as he worked his way from the production floor to management. The family would like to thank the first responders, nurses and doctors, and those who stopped to help.

No cause of death reported.

Larry Tyson Fraser, 76

November 28, 2023

It’s with profound sadness that we, the family, announce the sudden passing of Larry Tyson Fraser on November 27, 2023, at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital. After retiring from Nova Scotia Power, Larry enjoyed many days fishing with his good friend Moby and spending time at Northside Downs with his good friend Gary. Larry had many friends in the racing industry from PEI and Cape Breton.

No cause of death reported.

Raymond Francis Wayne, 72

November 28, 2023

It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Raymond Francis Wayne DeCoste, age 72, known as "Big Wayne" on Monday, November 27, 2023, at his home in Frankville. Wayne was a welding superintendent with Mulgrave Machine Works. He loved to go fishing and hunting with his sons and also spending time at their camp. Wayne was the singer in his band Wayne and the Telecastors, and sang at many dances throughout the area over the years. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association or to the SPCA or a charity of one's choice.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Alexander Matthews, 59

November 28, 2023

It is with deep regret and sadness that we the family announce the passing of our husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, Richard Alexander Matthews, age 59, on Sunday November 26, 2023, at his home following a short battle with cancer.

Link

In Saskatchewan, 22 “died suddenly:

Phoenix Regan Stonechild, 16

December 1, 2023

Phoenix Regan Stonechild, “Little Girl Who Brings The Sundance Tree”, was called home by the Creator unexpectedly on November 27, 2023, at the age of 16.

No cause of death reported.

Rayden Benjamin, 26

November 30, 2023

Rayden Ronald Burton Ivor Benjamin, residing in Rosthern, Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Denaya Faith Asapace, 27

November 30, 2023

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts the family announces that Denaya and her daughter Hailey were called home by Creator on November 22, 2023. May you and your baby girl arrive safe in the arms of all those who left before us.

No cause of death reported.

Jayden Charles (Shaking Earth, Honey) Bitternose, 22

November 30, 2023

It is with great sadness and sorrow we announce the passing of our beloved Jayden – partner, father, brother, uncle, nephew and grandson.

No cause of death reported.

Garret “Du” Sloan Severight, 43

November 30, 2023

In loving memory of Garret “Du“ Sloan Severight who, on November 21, 2023, went to the arms of our Creator at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Joey Anderson, 19

November 29, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Johanna Lynisha Grace Anderson (Lynisha Fox). She liked to be called Joh. Joh was born on June 2, 2004 in Regina, Sask., and she passed away on Wednesday November 22, 2023 in Calgary, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Colin Mark Rowlandson, 38

November 29, 2023

It is with profound sadness that the family of Colin Mark Rowlandson announce his sudden passing on October 15, 2023, at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Jesse Alexander Gramlich, 34

November 29, 2023

The family of Jesse Alexander Gramlich are saddened to announce his sudden passing on Friday, November 17th, 2023, at the young age of 34.

No cause of death reported.

Angelique Matilda McKenzie, 48

November 29, 2023

Angelique passed away on November 25, 2023, in Prince Albert, SK. She was born July 26, 1975.

No cause of death reported.

Tegan Kayseas-Paslowski, 10

November 29, 2023

Tegan Kayseas-Paslowski, age 10, passed away in Kylemore, Saskatchewan, on November 28, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Ronald Bitzer, 35

November 29, 2023

Ronald Dennis “Ronnie” Bitzer passed away on November 25, 2023, in Tisdale, Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Shaundel Pope, 40

November 28, 2023

The family of Shaundel Pope, age 40, of Swift Current are saddened to announce her unexpected passing on Sunday, November 26, 2023, in Langley, BC.

No cause of death reported.

James Yakimoski, 45

November 28, 2023

James worked primarily as a truck driver and for local farmers. He worked alongside many members of the community on road construction and would often recall funny stories about working on various crews. In 2011, James fulfilled a lifelong dream and drove a truck on the ice roads in the North West Territories. He was well-known for being a skilled truck driver and even won an award for safety while trucking on the ice roads.

No cause of death reported.

John Koshman, 66

November 28, 2023

The family of John Koshman of Ebenezer, beloved son of Violet and the late Bill Koshman, sadly announce his sudden passing on November 25, 2023. John was 66 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Eugene Paul Stifter, 68

November 28, 2023

Eugene Stifter passed away in North Battleford, SK, on November 19, 2023. A Funeral Service for Eugene will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30PM at St. James’ Roman Catholic Church in Wilkie, SK. Tributes may be directed to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Coreen Dawn Melby, 48

November 28, 2023

Coreen passed away on November 10, 2023, at the Hospice at Glengara. The family would like to thank Dr. Iqbal and the oncology team at the Saskatoon Cancer Center, and Glengarda Hospice, for their support and amazing care of Coreen.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Duquette, 64

November 28, 2023

Rick’s life was changed completely by God and he spent every moment grateful for this. He lived to share his story and that of his Saviour. He had a brief 8-month battle with cancer. His family would like to thank all the doctors, nurses and other staff who took care of Rick. He passed away peacefully in Saskatoon, SK.

Link

Justin Patrick Cooney. 47

November 27, 2023

Justin passed away after battling cancer on November 21, 2023.

Link

Bradley Sutherland, 46

November 27, 2023

Bradley Sutherland passed away on November 24, 2023, in Rosthern, Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Derek Gilbert Morris Charles, 31

November 27, 2023

Derek passed away on November 22, 2023, in Stanley Mission, SK. He was born February 18, 1992.

No cause of death reported.

Helene Thivierge, 57

December 1, 2023

Helene Thivierge passed away suddenly in Trois-Rivières, on Friday November 24, 2023, at the age of 57. The family wishes to express its gratitude to the first responders and the CHAUR emergency personnel who made all their efforts to resuscitate her.

No cause of death reported.

Nathalie St-Pierre, 58

December 1, 2023

At the La Tuque Hospital, on November 27, 2023, at the age of 58, passed away Ms. Nathalie St-Pierre. As a token of sympathy, a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

One “died suddenly” in Prince Edward Island:

Samuel John Turkington, 66

November 28, 2023

Samuel John “Sam” Turkington, III, of Naufrage Harbour, Prince Edward Island and Houston, Texas, and formerly of Manchester, Connecticut, passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 26, 2023, at his home in Naufrage. Sam spent much of his career at sea, working everything from small ferries and tugs to serving as first mate on oil tankers for Mobil Oil. He served as captain on his very last tanker voyage. He ended his career in Safety Training and Vessel Vetting for Exxon Mobil.

No cause of death reported.

