CANADA

Note: Obits from Ontario will continue after we find a new researcher. Contact NFUEditor@pm.me .

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

RCCG Youth pastor Folarin Agbaje dies of cardiac arrest In Toronto

May 30, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we report the passing of Folarin Agbaje [41], a beloved Youth Pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Christ’s Tribe Branch in Toronto. Folarin tragically passed away on May 16, 2024, due to a cardiac arrest.

Link

In Manitoba, a vocalist “died suddenly”:

Duncan Peter Zaluski, 54

May 31, 2024

It is with sad hearts we announce the sudden passing of notable vocalist Duncan Peter Zaluski on Sunday, May 26, age of 54. He studied music at school, graduated from the Royal Conservatory of Music and Kolts Music Studios, then taught music there for many years until they closed. He attended St. Anthony of Padua Parish (WK) and was a member of the Saturday evening Mass choir, and then directed the choir until he passed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A dancer “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Meleah Jeannine Dyer, 17

May 31, 2024

Meleah passed away peacefully with family by her side on May 28, 2024, at the age of 17 years old. As soon as she could walk, she started to dance. At three-and-a-half years old she began her dance journey at LA Dance Academy. She won many awards throughout the years, even traveling to other provinces to compete in dance. Determined to make her own money, she got a job at Value Village. She also began modeling for Panache, and was a finalist in the International Model search. She even got her brow certification to work alongside her mother. She did all of this while fighting her cancer from age 14. She was looking forward to continue her life until it was cut short. The family especially thanks the many doctors and nurses at Cancer Care and Children's Hospital. If friends so desire, donations may be made to Ovarian Cancer Canada Walk of Hope.

Link

In Quebec, 36 “ died suddenly ”:

Axel Chaput, 40

June 2, 2024

From Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, on May 30, 2024, at the age of 40, died Mr. Axel Chaput, son of Mrs. Manon Chaput.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne-Marie Doucette, 56

June 1, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Anne-Marie Doucette, which occurred on May 31, 2024, at the age of 56. The family would like to thank the CHUM oncology care team for their good care and dedication to Ms. Doucette.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dani Boisclair, 48

June 1, 2024

It is with infinite sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Dani Boisclair, peacefully at her home, on May 19, 2024, at the age of 48. After a long battle with cancer, her strength and determination to enjoy each day was an inspiration to us all. We will always remember Dani for her joy of life, her contagious laughter and her indomitable will. She leaves behind a huge void in our lives but will remain forever in our hearts.

Link

France Denis, 58

June 1, 2024

At her home, on May 28, 2024, at the age of 58, passed away suddenly, Mrs. France Denis. Thanks to the staff of the oncology center of Saint-Raymond hospital for the good care provided and their humanism.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sakhom Sok, 44

May 31, 2024

In Charlemagne, on May 24, 2024, at the age of 44, Mr. Sakhom Sok died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Loïc Plante-Barsalo, 41

May 31, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden death of our dear Loïc, on May 26, 2024, in Montreal, at the age of 41. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation in his honor to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michaël Bélaïeff, 66

May 30, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share with you the sudden death of our father, Michka (Michaël/Michel) Bélaïeff, born on November 11, 1957, from the marriage of actress Renée Girard and producer/director Michel Bélaïeff.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean-Pierre Bard, 66

May 30, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death following a short illness of Jean-Pierre Bard on May 24, 2024, at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

No URL

Pauline Roy, 58

May 30, 2024

At the Laprairie palliative care center, May 28, 2024, at age 58, passed away Mrs. Pauline Roy of Candiac. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maxime Gilbert, 49

May 29, 2024

On May 26, 2024, Mr. Maxime Gilbert, son of Ms. Geneviève Lapointe and Mr. Vincent Gilbert, died at his home in Jonquière, at the age of 49 years and 8 months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

François Bergeron, 25

May 29, 2024

At the Chaudière-Appalaches Integrated Health and Social Services Center, Beauce sector, on Sunday May 26, 2024, at the age of 25, passed away Mr. François Bergeron.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ken Mayrand, 48

May 29, 2024

Desmeloizes: Died at his home on May 25, 2024, at the age of 48, Mr. Ken Mayrand. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marie Prud'homme, 52

May 29, 2024

Peacefully, at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital in Quebec, on May 27, 2024, at the age of 52, Marie Prud'homme died. The family would like to thank all the palliative care staff at the Enfant-Jésus Hospital for their humanity, their caring attitude and the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Lantin, 60

May 29, 2024

On May 22, 2024, Patrick Lantin, aged 60, died at the CHUM, surrounded by his family in love and peace. The family would like to sincerely thank their radiation oncologist and their chemo-oncologist for their humanity and support from the first day of care in July 2021.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marie-Pierre Bouffard, 49

May 29, 2024

On May 21, in Montreal, Marie-Pierre Bouffard died of cancer at the age of 49 years and 9 months.

Link

Roxane Cyr, 67

May 29, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Roxane Cyr, which occurred on May 23, 2024, at the age of 67. The family would like to thank the care team of the oncology department at the CHUM hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Morache-Cypihot, baby

May 28, 2024

In Montreal, on May 27, 2024, at the age of 11 days, passed away Thomas Morache-Cypihot.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul King, 56

May 28, 2024

Suddenly at his home, on May 25, 2024, at the age of 56, Mr. Paul King, son of Brian King and the late Elaine Degg, residing in Granby, passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Annie Sauvageau, 49

May 28, 2024

In La Tuque, on May 24, 2024, died at the age of 49, Mrs. Annie Sauvageau.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mario Boucher, 59

May 28, 2024

At his home, on May 20, 2024, at the age of 59, Mr. Mario Boucher died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jessie Fournier, 44

May 28, 2024

The Témiscamingue Funeral Cooperative informs you of the death of Mrs. Jessie Fournier from Laverlochère, who died on May 24, 2024, at the age of 44. Your sympathies can result in a donation to Mission Tournesol (a cancer foundation).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joël-Martin Proulx, 53

May 28, 2024

At the Rimouski Regional Hospital on May 24, 2024, died at the age of 53 years and 5 months, Mr. Joël-Martin Proulx, residing in Amqui, formerly of Saint-Charles-Garnier. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Association of Eastern Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerald Jerome, 57

May 28, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden death of Gerald Jerome, which occurred on May 23rd, 2024, at Maria hospital at the age of 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrice Robert, 51

May 28, 2024

At his home, on the 24th May 2024, at the age of 51, died Mr. Patrice Robert. Donations in his memory, to the CHUS Foundation, Hemato-Oncology department, would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bianka Glaude, 44

May 28, 2024

At Maison Aube-Lumière, on May 12, 2024, passed away at the age of 44, Mrs. Bianka Glaude. Maison Aube-Lumiere is a hospice for cancer patients with less than 3 months to live prognosis.

Link

Pascal Piché, 57

May 27, 2024

At Maison Source Bleue, surrounded by his wife and daughter, on May 21, 2024, Mr. Pascal Piché died at the age of 57, a native of St-Hyacinthe and domiciled in Sainte-Catherine. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sophie Saindon, 30

May 27, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Sophie Saindon, which occurred on May 22, 2024, at the age of 30.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathalie Locas, 39

May 27, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Nathalie Locas, aged 39, in Montreal on May 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Félix Marcotte, 20

May 27, 2024

It is with immense sadness that the family of Félix Marcotte announces his death on May 23, 2024, at the age of 20. We ask that you compensate the sending of flowers with a donation to the Northern Lanaudière Health Foundation, while specifying that you wish support adult mental health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adèle St-Laurent, baby

May 27, 2024

At her residence, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at the age of 4 months, passed away quietly under the radiant sun, Adèle St-Laurent.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gaston Gagné, 68

May 27, 2024

Died at Val-d'Or Hospital on May 18, 2024, at the age of 68, Mr. Gaston Gagné. The family would like to thank all the staff on the 8th and 9th floor of the Royal Victoria Hospital, as well as the staff on the 4th floor of the Val-d'Or Hospital, for the good care provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation or the Canadian Liver Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Judy Mativetsky, 65

May 27, 2024

Peacefully, after a short illness, on Sunday, May 26, 2024, in her 66th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Marceline Delicat, 47

May 27, 2024

In Montreal, on Saturday May 25, 2024, at the age of 47, Anne Marceline Delicat passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pierre St-Amour, 44

May 27, 2024

At his home in Lac-des-Écorces, Mr. Pierre St-Amour died on May 17, 2024, at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Monika Lepage-Barclay, 30

May 27, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the departure of Monika Lepage-Barclay.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen McClintock, 70

May 27, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Karen McClintock, beloved wife, mother, Marmie and best friend. After a short but valiant battle against colon cancer, Karen died peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, in the early hours of May 23, at Sacré-Cœur Hospital at the age of 70.

Link

16 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta:

Russell Eldin Friesen, 57

June 1, 2024

Russell passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 30th, at the age of 57, at the High Prairie Health Complex in High Prairie, AB.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Franklin, 39

June 1, 2024

Mr. Mark Franklin of St. George of Hearts Desire Newfoundland passed away at the Kingston General Hospital, Kingston, Ontario on Friday, May 24, 2024. Mark was 39 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melody Maria Perry, 45

June 1, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce that Melody Maria Perry, age 45, resident of Grande Prairie, AB, and formerly Fairview, AB, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital, after her brave two-year battle with cancer.

Link

Sandra Aida Dobbin, 59

June 1, 2024

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Sandra Aida Dobbin (nee Pulido), on May 30th 2024, following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Sandra was born in Bogotá, Colombia, and moved to Canada in 1988. Sandra navigated her cancer diagnosis with the same grace and resilience as she did the rest of her life.

Link

Barbara Derewonko, 66

May 30, 2024

Following a lengthy battle with cancer, Barbara Derewonko of Edmonton, Alberta, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2024, at the age of 66 years.

Link

Colin Brendon Scott Thomas, 28

May 29, 2024

Colin Brendon Scott Thomas of Carbonear passed away suddenly at the Carbonear General Hospital on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Colin was 28 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cindy Mucha

May 28, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Cindy Mucha announce of her sudden passing on Friday, May 24, 2024. She will be forever missed by her mom, Rose; sisters, Kerry, Bee and Niki; and several nieces and nephews.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jennifer Cook, 29

May 28, 2024

With great sadness we announce the passing of Jennifer Cooke on Monday, May 20, 2024, Cochrane, Alberta, at the age of 29.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marie-France Papillon, 65

May 28, 2024

It is with profound sadness that the family of Marie-France Papillon announces her unexpected passing at home on Monday, May 27, 2024, at the age of 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hao Pau Lieu, 44

May 27, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle, Hao Pau Lieu. Hao passed peacefully in the morning of Saturday May 18th, 2024, at the age of 44 years. He was surrounded and supported by his loving family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shawn Yunick, 47

May 27, 2024

On Tuesday, May 14, 2024, Mr. Shawn Franklin Yunick of Calgary, Alberta, passed away suddenly at the age of 47 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Greg Allan Walstrom, 41

May 24, 2024

Greg Allan Walstrom, 41, husband, father and son, passed away suddenly at his home on May 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrycja Ptaszynski, 35

May 24, 2024

The family of Patrycja Ptaszynski is saddened to announce her passing on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the age of 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emerson Malmberg, 16

May 24, 2024

Miss Emerson Malmberg of High River, Alberta, passed away at the Rotary Flames House in Calgary on May 20, 2024, at the age of 16 years.

No cause of death reported.



Link

Note: According to this GoFundMe, Malmberg found a cancerous hard mass in her lower abdomen in November, 2022:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/wqf2x-emy-malmbergs-cancer-journey

Peter David Flamand, 46

May 23, 2024

Peter David Flamand, resident of Grande Prairie, AB, formerly of Camperville, MB, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2024, in Grande Prairie, at the age of 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Shirley Santin, 61

May 23, 2024

After a brief but courageous battle, Shirley Santin lost the fight with cancer. She passed away in her home in Entwistle, Alberta, surrounded by loved ones, at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In British Columbia, 15 “died suddenly”:

Cheryl C. Fisher, 70

June 1, 2024

It is with great sadness that I announce the sudden passing of my mother, Cheryl Fisher (née Steel), at the age of 70. She was born April 5 1954.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Russell Verhaeghe, 37

June 1, 2024

With heavy hearts and profound sadness, we announce the sudden passing of Joseph Russell Verhaeghe on May 23, 2024. Joe was born March 19, 1987 in Calgary, Alberta and grew up most of his life in Fernie, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melissa Rose Teneese, 35

May 31, 2024

It is with heave hearts we announce the passing of Melissa Rose Teneese on May 25, 2024. Melissa was born in Invermere, BC, on October 31st 1988.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Armando Javier Fernandez, 50

May 31, 2024

It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of Armando Javier Fernandez at the young age of 50, at Ridge Meadows Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Evan William Westmorland, 44

May 30, 2024

Calgary, AB/Kelowna, BC - It is with broken hearts that the family of Evan Westmorland announce his sudden passing on April 25, 2024, at the young age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dennis Gerard Ainsley, 66

May 30, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of Dennis Gerard Ainsley on May 19, 2024, lovingly surrounded by his family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations, in Dennis's memory, may be made to BC Cancer – Kelowna.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Brian Drotar, 43

May 29, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected loss of Christopher Brian Drotar, who passed away on May 11, 2024, at the age of 43, in Kelowna, British Columbia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Allen Steven Robert, 28

May 29, 2024

No obit.

Link

Mike Alfredo Perri, 47

May 28, 2024

Mike Perri, a beloved father, partner, brother, and Zio, passed away suddenly on May 17, 2024, at the age of 47.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tate Spencer, baby

May 28, 2024

Towards the end of her pregnancy, Kristy developed a medical condition called cholestasis and because of the potential risks to baby she was sent to Prince George and induced around 37 weeks pregnant.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gregory Robert Walker, 67

May 28, 2024

It is with sadness that we inform you of the passing of Gregory (Greg) Robert Walker of Richmond, BC. Greg passed away on May 25, 2024, after a courageous battle with leukemia.

Link

Philip George Long, 62

May 28, 2024

Philip George Long, 62, left this world surrounded by the love of his family on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Kelowna, BC. At the beginning of April 2024, Phil entered the emergency with a suspected rotator cuff injury to his shoulder acquired while playing pickleball. Four hours later he was diagnosed with cancer and admitted to hospital. Two weeks in the hospital, two weeks at home, two weeks in hospice, and he was gone.

Link

Wanda Leah Wolfe, 54

May 28, 2024

It is with heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Wanda Wolfe on May 21, 2024, with her loving family by her side. She was a strong, brave woman who faced her challenges head on. This was evident in her courageous battle against cancer; she was fearless until the very end.

Link

William Howard Venton, 65

May 28, 2024

William (Bill) Venton, aged 65, a long-time resident of Marsh Lake, died of cancer on May 11, 2024.

Link

Adam Robb Flint, 46

May 27, 2024

Born March 28, 1978, in Victoria, BC, died May 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

19 “died suddenly” in Manitoba”

Kenneth Sanderson III, 16

June 1, 2024

Kenneth Sanderson III passed away on May 23, 2024 in THE PAS, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Grant Alexander Morrisseau, 38

May 31, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Grant Alexander Morrisseau announce his unexpected passing on May 27, 2024, at the age of 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jesse Easter, 42

May 31, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Jesse James Easter from Selkirk, MB, on May 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Paul Mikolajczyk, 62

May 31, 2024

With heavy hearts, the family announces the sudden and unexpected passing of our dear loved father, grandfather, brother, kin - Michael.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dorie Glen Dueck, 51

May 31, 2024

Dorie Glen Dueck was born December 14, 1972 and passed suddenly on May 24, 2024, at the age of 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Ricky Delorme, 70

May 30, 2024

We are sad to announce the sudden passing of Paul Ricky Delorme at the age of 70 on May 24, 2024. Paul was born April 30, 1954 in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lawrence Charlette, 37

May 17, 2024

No obit.

Link

Cora Leigh Carpenter, 37

May 29, 2024

Cora Leigh Carpenter, 37, passed away on May 9, 2024. Born on December 7, 1986, in Surrey, British Columbia, she was her own person right from the beginning.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Packo, 43

May 29, 2024

Richard Packo passed away on May 17, 2024, in THE PAS, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Paul Shearer, 47

May 29, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of John Paul (J.P.) Shearer on May 20, 2024, at the age of 47. Born and raised in Kitchener, Ontario, J.P. relocated to Winnipeg in 2002 with his family to pursue a business endeavor. The family would like to thank the family members, friends and colleagues who supported them along this journey, along with the caring and dedicated staff at HSC Hospital, Cancer Care Manitoba and Palliative Care Manitoba.

Link

Azalia Rae Lynn Peters, baby

May 28, 2024

With sadness we announce the sudden passing of our baby daughter, daughter, niece, granddaughter and great-granddaughter, Azalia Peters, on May 24, 2024, at the age of two months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Larry Vernon Thomas, 68

May 28, 2024

It is with great and deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved father, brother, grandfather, great grandfather and dear friend, Larry Vernon Thomas, on Thursday May 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Duncan Hart, 41

May 28, 2024

Duncan Hart passed away on May 21, 2024 in Thompson, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ken Jones, 73

May 28, 2024

In loving memory of Ken Jones who passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the age of 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenton Penner, 63

May 28, 2024

Kenton Glade Penner was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on March 28, 1961. On September 26, 2023, he received the news that he had stage four cancer, and he accepted the news with calm resignation. He passed away peacefully on May 24, 2024, at the age of 63, at Boundary Trails Health Centre, Winkler, MB.

Link

Ashton Jeremiah Esquega, baby

May 27, 2024

Ashton Jeremiah Esquega - May 20, 2024

*Beloved son of Dylan and Ashley*

I Am Your Angel

I am here in Heaven

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jordon Bell, 34

May 27, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our son, husband (common law), father, grandson, brother, brother in-law, son in-law, nephew, cousin and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Hudrick, 65

May 27, 2024

James Hudrick (aka Jim), age 65, of Ste. Anne, MB., passed away suddenly on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Selamawit Alehign, 28

May 27, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beautiful Selamawit Alehign, who left us on May 22, 2024, at the age of 28.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Four “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:

Christopher Bryant

June 3, 2024

Died unexpectedly Thursday, May 30, Shawn Christopher Bryant. Shawn’s death comes as an extreme shock to all of us, as he had just recovered from cancer treatment and was preparing to return to work.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kristen Doreen Evelyn Scott

May 30, 2024

Heaven has gained another angel when our daughter Kristen, who had a loving and caring heart, entered into eternal life on Saturday, May 25, 2024. Her kindness, gentleness and thoughtfulness in her short life touched the hearts of many and will live on in the lives of others. With grateful hearts we thank the staff of ICU2 at the Health Science Centre for their kindness and compassion, and for going above and beyond in caring for Kristen, and providing comfort for us every step of the way.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paula Bobbi Bennett, 54

May 30, 2024

It is with broken hearts the family of Paula Bobbi Bennett announce her sudden passing on May 27, 2024 at the age of 54 years. A sweet loving and precious mother, grandmother, daughter and partner.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kailee Kristen Nardini, 23

May 30, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of the Kailee Kristen Nardini announce her passing on Wednesday, May 28, 2024, at the age of 23 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

14 “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

John William Voth, 1

June 1, 2024

John William Voth, February 20 2023 - May 30 2024, 1 Year Old

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Lee Crookedneck Jr, 36

June 1, 2024

Brian “Nee-Pa-Chew” Crookedneck passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta, at the age of 36 years. Brian was predeceased by his girlfriend, Audrey.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Olivia Ernest, 45

May 31, 2024

On Sunday, May 26, 2024, Olivia Ernest passed away suddenly at the age of 45 years in St Walburg, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tracy Kittiekaywinnie, 38/39

May 30, 2024

No obit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rodney Lee Fisher, 59

May 30, 2024

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to so many. Rodney Lee Fisher, known to his friends as “Fish”, 59, of Prince Albert, SK, passed away peacefully in his sleep in the early hours of Monday May 27th in Prince Albert.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dale Lasota, 63

May 30, 2024

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Dale Lyndon Lasota of Moose Jaw, SK, aged 63 years, announce his passing on Tuesday May 28th, 2024, at the Dr. FH Wigmore Reginal Hospital in Moose Jaw, after a brave, courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Tanya Rose Willman, 43

May 29, 2024

It is with the heaviest of hearts we say goodbye to a mom, daughter, partner, sister and a good friend. Tanya Willman passed away on May 27, 2024, in Shaunavon, Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sharla Dawnett Severight, 31

May 29, 2024

It is with a heavy heart that the family of Sharla Severight announces her passing on May 22, 2024, in Calgary, AB, at the age of 31 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Serge Lepine, 54

May 29, 2024

The Memorial Service for Serge Lepine will take place on Friday, June 14, 2024 at 2:00 pm at the East Side Church of God in Swift Current. In memory of Serge, donations made to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nicholas Stephan John Proskie, 28

May 29, 2024

With profound sadness and heartbreak, we announce the sudden passing of Nicholas Stephan John Proskie at the young age of 28 years, on Sunday, May 19th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deanna Fontaine, 20

May 29, 2024

It is with broken hearts the family of Deanna announce her passing at the age of 20.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dustin Ross Perrault, 38

May 29, 2024

It is with overwhelming grievance and sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our sweet Dustin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Knox Simmons-Kopp, stillborn baby

May 27, 2024

Knox Simmons-Kopp, precious baby boy of Ava Simmons and Maguire Kopp. Knox was born into the arms of angels on Monday, May 20, 2024 at 7:39 pm in the Regina General Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thunderbird Bowering, 30

May 27, 2024

Thunderbird “Bird” Woman Bowering passed away suddenly on Friday, May 23, 2024, at the age of 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link