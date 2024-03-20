UNITED STATES

David Breashears, mountaineer and filmmaker who co-produced Mount Everest documentary, dies at 68

March 16, 2024

Marblehead, MA— David Breashears, a mountaineer, author and filmmaker who co-directed and co-produced a 1998 IMAX documentary about climbing Mount Everest, has died, his business manager confirmed Saturday. He was 68. Breashears was found unresponsive at his home in Marblehead, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Ellen Golbranson said. She said he died of natural causes but "the exact cause of death remains unknown at this time.” Breashears summited Mount Everest five times, including with the IMAX camera in 1996, his family said. "He combined his passion for climbing and photography to become one of the world’s most admired adventure filmmakers,” the family said in a written statement.

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘General Hospital’ actress Robyn Bernard found dead in open field

March 13, 2024

San Jacinto, CA - Actress Robyn Bernard, who appeared in 145 episodes of the soap opera General Hospital in the 1980s, was found dead in a field behind a business in San Jacinto, California, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department reported. No cause of death has been established for Bernard, 64, who retired from show business more than two decades ago.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy as singer suddenly dies in coma after emergency surgery - 'The spark has gone'

March 18, 2024

Angela McCluskey, from the Wild Colonials, has tragically died as fans pay tribute to the singer songwriter after her death. The frontwoman sadly passed away on Thursday, after being in a coma following emergency surgery for an arterial tear. The 64-year-old’s career spanned more than three decades, and saw her music feature in Grey’s Anatomy as well as movies like The Beat That My Heart Skipped and Rachel Getting Married. She formed the Wild Colonials with her husband Paul Cantelon, Scott Roewe and Shark in 1992.

Link

Grammy-winning rock star Paul Nelson dies from heart attack

March 16, 2024

The exclusive club of Grammy winners lost one of its members on Sunday. Beloved rock musician Paul Nelson has died, according to CT Insider . The cause of death is said to be a heart attack. Nelson, who was touring at the time of his death, was a guitarist, songwriter and producer who was best known for the 2014 Grammy-winning album Step Back from Johnny Winter. Nelson produced the LP, which won the Grammy Award for Best Blues Album in 2015. He also worked with a slew of music legends, such as Eric Clapton, Slash, Joe Perry, Vince Gil, Buddy Guy and Paul Schaffer.

Link

Rapper Bo$$ dead at 54

March 13, 2024

Bo$$, who famously was the first female rapper signed to Def Jam, has died. Rapper Bun B announced the news Monday evening, paying tribute to Bo$$, whose real name was Lichelle Marie Laws.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Danny Hargrove death , bassist of The Joe Perry Project, passed away

March 16, 2024

The music community mourns the passing of Danny Hargrove, former bassist for The Joe Perry Project, who passed away unexpectedly last night. His contributions to the industry were immense, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Musician Jon Butcher confirmed the heartbreaking news, expressing his deep sorrow over the loss of his close friend and brother, Danny Hargrove.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gap Band member Anthony 'Baby Gap' Walker dead at 60

March 12, 2024

Gap Band member Anthony Walker, famously known as "Baby Gap," has died, TMZ has learned. Dr. Eric Walker, Anthony’s younger brother, tells TMZ the singer and musician passed away at an Ohio hospital last Monday after he experienced complications from a neck surgery he was undergoing. Unclear what exactly the procedure was meant to correct, or what went wrong, but we're told Anthony died as a result.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Knott, who changed the course of Christian rock, dies at 61

March 14, 2024

California - An entire industry wouldn't exist without him, yet few know his name. Michael Knott, a brash and brilliant pioneer of the alternative Christian rock scene who challenged the faithful to examine their faults and hypocrisies, died Tuesday. Knott's cause of death is currently unknown. He was 61. "To me, Michael Knott was larger than life," wrote Stormie Fraser, his daughter, in a statement. "He was a kind, empathetic father and a creative genius.”

Link

Bobby Rivers, pioneering film critic and food network host, dead at 70

March 17, 2024

Bobby Rivers, a renowned television host, radio personality, and actor, passed away at the age of 70. His contributions to the entertainment industry, particularly in breaking barriers for Black hosts, are celebrated by colleagues and fans alike. Bobby Rivers was not just a television host; he was a trailblazer, a pioneer who paved the way for diversity and representation in the media landscape. News of Bobby Rivers’ passing elicited an outpouring of tributes from industry peers and fans alike.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Big Red Machine backup Bill Plummer dies

March 14, 2024

Bill Plummer, who earned two World Series rings while backing up Johnny Bench, has died. He was 76. Plummer died Tuesday. The former Cincinnati Reds catcher had a heart attack last Thursday at his home in Redding, Calif, according to Redding Colt 45’s general manager Rick Bosetti. Plummer was a Redding assistant coach from 2018-23.

Link

Former Notre Dame national champion, Cincinnati Bengals player suddenly passes away

March 16, 2024

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Cincinnati Bengals are mourning today as the sudden death of one of their former players was announced on Saturday morning. Jimmie Browner Jr., who played running back and defensive back for the Irish, has died at the age of 68. Jimmie’s passing was confirmed Friday by one of his surviving brothers, Keith, and his high school football coach, Steve Arnold.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenny (aka Santa) Blair passed away after suffering a heart attack

March 16, 2024

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma - Coach Kenny Blair, a former Philadelphia Eagles player, who was popularly known as Black Santa, has passed away on March 16, 2024. He enjoyed visiting the communities in the role of Black Santa. Santa Blair shared his experience, saying that it is important for children and people of all ages to see someone who reflects them. Kenny was also a well-known coach for Oklahoma school students. Coach Kenny also provided athletic training for some of the top athletes in the world. He played for the NFL’s St. Louis Cardinals after being a part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ 1981 Super Bowl debut. He was the football coach and a teacher at Douglass High School. Kenny Blair passed away suddenly from heart attack on March 16, 2024.

No age reported.

Link

NBA star RJ Barrett is granted personal leave from the Toronto Raptors following the shock death of his younger brother

March 14, 2024

Miami, FL - RJ Barrett will miss the Toronto Raptors' game against the Orlando Magic on Friday after the sudden death of his younger brother Nathan. On Thursday, it was reported that Barrett, 23, will miss his second straight game due to personal reasons. Hours later, news of Nathan, four years RJ's junior [19, above right], passing away surfaced with a heartfelt tribute from former coach Chris Stewart. Stewart coached the Barretts in the Mississauga Monarchs in their native Canada. The cause of Nathan's death has not been revealed.

Link

Jess Curtis, choreographer and accessibility champion, has died

March 13, 2024

San Francisco, CA - Dancer and choreographer Jess Curtis, a champion of accessibility in the performing arts, has died, according to an announcement on Instagram from his sister Jenene, close collaborator Keith Hennessy and several others. On Instagram, Hennessy posted that Curtis collapsed from an apparent heart issue during a bike ride in San Francisco on March 11 and passed away unexpectedly.

No age reported.

Link

Two radio anchors “died suddenly”:

John Lomax dead at 72: Beloved WKRC Cincinnati anchor known as the ‘godfather’ suffered complications from pneumonia

March 13, 2024

A beloved Ohio anchor known as The Godfather of morning news has died. John Lomax died at 72 after spending 40 years with a local news station in Cincinnati. His death was confirmed by his old station CBS affiliate WKRC, which revealed that he died from complications with pneumonia. Friends and former coworkers have started to share their heartbreak after his unexpected death.

Link

Radio pro Ron St. Pierre dies unexpectedly

March 12, 2024

Rhode Island native and longtime programmer and air personality Ron St. Pierre died on Monday (3/11) at age 69 after suffering a heart attack. St. Pierre served with WABC, New York during his career but worked much of his career in Rhode Island radio and TV.

Link

A publisher “died suddenly”:

Sue Arroyo, CEO and publisher of CamCat Books, dies at 57

March 13, 2024

Sue Arroyo, founder, publisher, and CEO of CamCat Books, died on February 26 following a fall at her home in Brentwood, Tenn. She was 57. Arroyo founded CamCat in 2018 and published its first book, the novel Dead Air by Michael Bradley, in June 2020. In all, CamCat, has published more than 100 titles, including Arroyo's own mystery novel, The Dead Won't Tell, written under the pen name S.K. Waters. Arroyo, who was born in Manhattan on July 2, 1966, began her career as a software engineer, and founded her own company, Trident Technologies, in 2006. In 2019, she sold her interest in the business and turned her attention toward CamCat and her lifelong passion for books.

Link

Three teenagers “died suddenly”:

‘Bright and full of dreams’: Family remembers 17-year-old Reagan Fowler

March 15, 2024

Eagle Mountain, UT – In a quiet neighborhood in Eagle Mountain, yellow ribbons and sunflowers line the street to honor a soul gone too soon. “(Reagan) loved sunflowers, just how big and bright they were,” said Tyler Fowler. “Kind of a metaphor for her – big and bright and full of dreams.” Tyler’s daughter, 17-year-old Reagan Fowler, died suddenly on Monday, leaving a big hole in their family and the community. Tyler was at work when he experienced a parent’s worst nightmare. “I got a call from my wife and dropped everything and ran to the emergency room immediately,” he said. “The doctors did everything they could … and I got there just in time to see her kind of wrapping things up. So, we got to say goodbye to her.” The Fowler family is still waiting on autopsy results for the official cause of death.

Link

Body of 18-year-old Carson Hughes recovered from Versailles Lake in Ripley County

March 17, 2024

Ripley County, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recovered the body of 18-year-old Carson Hughes from Versailles Lake in Ripley County on Sunday night. According to a press release, conservation officers found Hughes in six feet of water by utilizing sonar devices. The Ripley County Coroner pronounced Hughes dead at the scene. Officials will conduct an autopsy to help determine Hughes’ exact manner and cause of death.

Link

Mustang high school student dies after collapse in Edmond gym

March 14, 2024

Oklahoma City, Okla. - A Mustang High School student and MMA fighter who collapsed earlier this month has died, according to his father. Zach Doran [18] had a heart attack two weeks ago while practicing at an Edmond gym, but was administered CPR by those around him until paramedics arrived. Doran's father says his son was otherwise healthy and had no known heart issues. Doran's family said they have plans to enact change by creating a new law in Zach's name which would require automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, in all gym facilities.



Link

Men's hockey league, friends and family honor Hayden Nelson after unexpected death

March 12, 2024

Edina, Minn. — On any given Minnesota night, where ice time is available, a men's league hockey game is being played. But this night is different. "It was Hayden's favorite day of the week every week," said Ted Larson. "He always wanted to come here and play." Just on Jan. 27, 22-year-old Hayden Nelson died in his sleep. After an autopsy, the reason is still unknown. "It was a nightmare," described his mother Ann Kansanback. "Just kind of shock and disbelief. Heartbroken."

Link

Epson Tour caddie dies after collapsing during practice round

March 11, 2024

An Epson Tour caddie died last week after collapsing during a practice round for the tour’s season opener. Rick Evans, who was looping for 17-year-old amateur Yana Wilson, suffered the medical incident on Tuesday at the Country Club of Winter Haven, site of the Florida’s Natural Charity Classic. According to Golfweek, Wilson learned two days later that Evans had died. Evans, nicknamed “Goose,” was a longtime caddie at Liberty National in New Jersey and first caddied for Wilson during last summer’s Mizuho Americas Open. Wilson won the AJGA portion of that event.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A lobbyist “died suddenly”:

John Boykin Bartley, a former aide to Senator Ted Cruz and Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant, dies aged 32

March 15, 2024

A former aide to Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant and Texas Senator Ted Cruz died in Washington DC at the age of 32, according to his obituary. John Bartley Boykin, a native of Mississippi and Ole Miss graduate, had recently transitioned out of frontline politics and had begun working for Goddard Gunster, a political lobbying firm most famous for its role in Brexit. Boykin's cause of death has not been made public.

Link

Six lawyers “died suddenly”:

Larry H. Parker, auto accident & personal injury attorney, dead at 75

March 15, 2024

Larry H. Parker, the famous auto accident and personal injury attorney known for his iconic commercials in the '80s and '90s, has died, TMZ has learned. The famed attorney's longtime law firm partner, Ron Beck, confirmed to us Friday that Larry had passed away, but wouldn't elaborate on details, including where, when or under what circumstances. We're hearing he may have died as recently as this week, although it's not 100% clear.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on March 8:

Remembering Joyce Slocum and her leadership in public radio

March 8, 2024

Joyce Slocum, who led both NPR and Texas Public Radio into a new era for public media, died Sunday from complications of colon cancer. She was 66. Colleagues remembered her as a successful lawyer and media executive who used her intelligence and principles as a moral force to shepherd news organizations through turbulent times. Before Slocum came to TPR in 2014, she served as interim CEO of NPR in Washington D.C. for nine months. Slocum was there from 2008 to 2013, and she was credited as having a stabilizing presence on the public broadcasting network.



https://tinyurl.com/5yy9nc37

Disbarred attorney Steve Bachar died after medical emergency in Rifle prison

March 18, 2024

Rifle, CO - Prison staff performed CPR on disbarred attorney Steve Bachar after he had an apparent medical emergency and became unresponsive in Rifle Correctional Facility where he was serving a three-year sentence for theft, according to the Garfield County Coroner’s Office. The cause and manner of death for Bachar, who was 58, is pending, but Coroner Robert Glassmire said his death is “most consistent with a natural death.” First aid was initiated until emergency medical responders arrived, but Bachar died at the prison, Glassmire said. The coroner’s office was called to the prison at 6:43 a.m. Friday and an autopsy was performed later in the day. His cause of death will be determined pending toxicology results, Glassmire said. The Department of Corrections confirmed Bachar’s death Friday, but it declined to release further information.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Brian Daniel, 58

March 12, 2024

Robert Brian Daniel of Dripping Springs, TX, passed away peacefully at the age of 56, surrounded by loved ones, on March 6, 2024, following complications from septic shock. Brian earned his BBA from the University of Texas at Austin in May 1994. Brian next attended the University of Denver Law School, and graduated with his Juris Doctor in May 1998. Brian was licensed to practice law in Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming, and his legacy includes the founding of the Daniel Law Firm.



Link

Glenn Lee Weinberg, Baltimore attorney and retired Cordish executive, dies in New Zealand on his 68th birthday

March 14, 2024

Glenn Lee Weinberg, an attorney and retired executive of The Cordish Companies, died of a heart attack while vacationing in New Zealand on March 7, his 68th birthday. He was a resident of Owings Mills [MD] and Austin, Texas.

Link

Robert Hunter Aaronson, 68

March 11, 2024

Santa Rosa, CA - Robert Aaronson died unexpectedly at 68 years old on December 12, 2023. He graduated from MIT and went on to graduate from Stanford Law School. He started his law career working for the San Francisco City Attorney's Office doing child abuse law. Later he moved to a litigation section of the City Attorney's Office. More recently, he worked as an independent police auditor for many years, until he retired in January 2022. He found his work very satisfying, especially in Santa Rosa where he was determined to help solve the difficulties faced by the homeless population, working closely with citizen activists.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vicksburg alderman dies of cancer at 65

March 12, 2024

Vicksburg, Miss. - An alderman in the city of Vicksburg has died. Alderman Michael Mayfield, Sr. passed away Monday night. According to his son, this was Mayfield’s second battle with cancer. He was 65.

Link

A veterinarian “died suddenly”:

Dr. Norman Smith DVM, 66

March 12, 2024

Morongo Basin, CA - Dr. Norman Smith, DVM, a lifelong resident of the Morongo Basin, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 21, 2024. He leaves behind a legacy of unwavering dedication and love for his family, friends, animals and members of the local community. Dr. Smith started Companion Animal Clinic in 1990, saved countless animals' lives, and diligently served his community and the surrounding desert cities for nearly 34 years that followed. Norman has been described as "a voice for the voiceless" regarding his exemplary and compassionate care of animals and their humans. His calm, kind, and wise words will always echo in the hearts and minds of so many of us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Marisela Santos, 54

March 12, 2024

Marisela Santos, 54, wife of Richard Santos, went to be with the lord on March 9, 2024, at her residence in San Antonio, Texas. As a Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) she helped countless patients throughout her career. She leaves behind her husband of 24 years and their two children.

Link

Santos “died suddenly.” From her Facebook:

June 11, 2023 - Hello Friends & Family, last month I was unfortunately Diagnosed with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia with Philadelphia Chromosome. I am currently in the hospital undergoing Chemotherapy. I have been getting blood transfusions, lumbar punctures 2×weekly. I will need a bone marrow transplant in the near future. This is the toughest fight I've ever had to go through, but I intend to beat Leukemia. Your well wishes and prayers would be Greatly appreciated!

https://www.facebook.com/santosmarisela

Two pilots “died suddenly”:

Captain Geoffrey John Brock, 58, passed away unexpectedly during a stopover in Honolulu, HI

March 14, 2024

Geoffrey John Brock, age 58, of Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, passed away unexpectedly February 16th 2024. Geoffrey followed in his father's footsteps and learned to fly when he was 15. He turned this passion into a lifelong career. Shortly after graduation he was hired as a pilot with Suburban Airlines and soon thereafter upgraded to captain. During 1995, Geoff was hired by Northwest Airlines that eventually merged into Delta Airlines. At Northwest, Geoffrey upgraded to captain on the DC-9. At the time of his passing, Geoff a Boeing 767-400 captain flying throughout the world

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on March 8:

Nabil Takla, 62

March 8, 2024

Nabil Takla, of San Antonio, Texas, better known as “Nab”, was a devoted father, respected pilot, and beloved member of the community. He passed away unexpectedly at the age of 62 on March 2, 2024, surrounded by his loving family and friends. Nab was born on May 16, 1961, in Port Said, Egypt. When he was four years old, he and his family moved to Adelaide, Australia, which he called home. In 1997, Nab moved to the United States to pursue his passion for aviation. After earning his pilot license, he joined Baron Aviation, where he served with distinction for over fifteen years. Nab was not just a pilot; he was a mentor and friend to many in the aviation community, known for his unwavering professionalism, warmth, and a ready smile that could light up the darkest room.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A professor “died suddenly”:

Virginia college professor found dead while attending conference in Orlando, police say

March 18, 2024

Orlando, FL - Averett University professor Dr. David Hanbury was found dead in Orlando on Sunday after being reported missing while attending a conference in town, police and the university confirmed to FOX 35. The 38-year-old was found at a private men's club in Orlando, the Orlando Police Department said in an update on Monday afternoon. His death doesn't appear to be suspicious at this time, police said. Hanbury's cause of death has not been determined, according to the Orlando Police Department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

Eastern Hancock SRO and Shirley Police Department officer gone too soon

March 18, 2024

Charlottesville, Indiana — The Shirley Police Department (SPD), along with students, staff and administrators at Eastern Hancock Community School District and those in the surrounding community, are mourning the loss of a beloved school resource officer (SRO), Sgt. Zachary Fuhrman. Fuhrman, 37, Greenfield, died unexpectedly Friday. An investigation into his passing is being conducted by officials from the Greenfield Police Department (GPD), who were called to 900 block of N. Mill Run Boulevard, Greenfield around 12:24 p.m. Friday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Death of active-duty Massachusetts police officer “ sudden and tragic”

March 16, 2024

An active-duty Massachusetts police officer has died in what is being described as a sudden and tragic loss. Police Chief Keith Houghton of the Chelsea Police Department announced Saturday the death of Detective Scott Conley. A cause of death was not released.

No age reported.

Link

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Pregnant teacher Courtney Fannon’s school breaks silence after her sudden death at end of work day

March 12, 2024

Kendall, NY - The school district of a pregnant special education teacher who died just before leaving work on Friday has come forward with a statement. Courtney Fannon, 29, was pregnant with her daughter, Hadley Jaye, when she collapsed at Kendall Elementary School in New York on March 8. After being found unresponsive, Fannon was rushed to the hospital, where ultimately unsuccessful life-saving measures began for both her and her unborn daughter. By 6:30 pm that night, both Fannon and her baby were declared dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nine inmates “died suddenly”:

DeKalb inmate dies after medical emergency, sheriff’s office says

March 18, 2024

Decatur, GA - A DeKalb County inmate died Friday, two days after experiencing a medical emergency in his cell, the sheriff’s office said. The medical team rendered aid to Christon Devante Collins, 27, in his cell Wednesday until paramedics arrived, a spokesperson for the sheriff said. Collins was taken to a hospital, where he died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office investigating inmate death on Thursday after medical emergency

March 15, 2024

Chattanooga TN - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate on Thursday who was about to be released. It happened around 8:30 pm at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center on Standifer Gap Road. HCSO spokesperson Matt Lea says the unidentified inmate was booked at the jail on a burglary warrant at around 6:30 am on Thursday. Lea says the inmate was waiting in a holding cell for the release process to be completed when he had a medical emergency. Lea says when the medical emergency happened, corrections deputies, along with contract medical personnel with QCHC immediately responded to provide medical aid. Lea says the inmate was taken to a local medical facility by HCEMS where he was later pronounced dead.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Death of inmate announced by Clay County Sheriff’s Office

March 14, 2024

Clay County, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is reviewing the death of an inmate in the Clay County Jail. According to an announcement by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 4 a.m. on Thursday, an inmate housed at the Clay County Jail suffered an apparent medical emergency. Although deputies, medical staff, and Clay County Fire Rescue immediately responded and provided lifesaving measures, the effort was unsuccessful. The inmate, who has not been identified, died at the jail.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man being booked into Charleston County jail has medical emergency, later dies

March 13, 2024

North Charleston, South Carolina — The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of a man who suffered a medical event while being booked into the Charleston County jail. 50-year-old Andrew "Polloc" Kluczinsky from Ravenel was being booked into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on March 10 on charges of receiving stolen goods when the event occurred, according to a statement from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Kluczinsky died at the Roper St. Francis Hospital just before 12:30 a.m. on March 11, according to the Charleston County Coroner. His cause of death has not yet been identified. Autopsy results are pending, according to Charleston Coroner Bobbi Jo O'Neal.

Link

Inmate at Uintah County Jail passes away after 'medical event' during breakfast

March 13, 2024

Vernal, Utah — An inmate at Uintah County Jail died after experiencing what officials called a "medical event" during breakfast. The incident occurred just after 6:30 a.m. on Monday. Staff members from the jail attempted to help the inmate until emergency crews arrived. The man was transported to a hospital where he passed away. An investigation is underway, but officials did not believe the death was suspicious or suspected foul play.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

WCSO inmate dies after suffering medical emergency

March 12, 2024

Reno, Nev. - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Washoe County Detention Facility. The WCSO says that around 1:30 a.m. Monday, the inmate, who was not named pending notification of next of kin, was taken to a hospital because of a medical emergency. Despite continuous treatment, the inmate died Tuesday. Detectives and the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office are conducting an official investigation but say there is no indication of foul play or criminal activity.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies in Cranston's adult correctional institutions

March 12, 2024

Cranston, RI — Authorities are investigating after an inmate died overnight Saturday while in custody at Cranston's Adult Correctional Institutions, according to multiple reports. The man's cellmate said he appeared to be in "medical distress" just before his death, according to WPRI and The Providence Journal. Emergency responders provided medical help immediately, but the man later died at the hospital, both outlets reported.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Henry County inmate death investigated

March 12, 2024

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an in-custody death, according to Sheriff Josh Frey. On Tuesday, March 12, an inmate inside the Henry County Jail was being checked on due to complaints of not feeling well. While checking the inmate’s condition, officers observed the inmate lose consciousness. CPR was immediately started by officers and EMS was called, Frey said. The inmate was transported to the Henry County Medical Center. The case is still under investigation and pending an autopsy. The inmate was pronounced deceased at the Henry County Medical Center. Frey said, “At this time no foul play is expected and cause of death appears to be of natural causes.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on March 1:

Inmate death cause "pending," says Dauphin County coroner

March 1, 2024

Dauphin County, Pa. — The Dauphin County coroner is ordering "advanced studies," after the death of an inmate at Dauphin County Prison. Justin Cofield was found unresponsive in his bunk on Friday, February 23rd. The 33-year-old was pronounced dead around 10 a.m. that morning, after life-saving measures were performed, according to county officials. His autopsy was scheduled for Thursday, February 29th, but now the cause and manner is still under investigation.

Link

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

North Georgia baseball coach collapse s on field during game, dies

March 16, 2024

Bartow County, Ga. — A North Georgia baseball league is mourning the loss of a coach who collapsed on the field during a game. Canes Sports Performance said on Friday, during the “Shamrock Classic” tournament in Emerson, 14U Coach Doug Davis collapsed on the field. According to Coach Jeff Owens, Davis suffered a massive heart attack. Owens confirmed that Davis died; however, he did not specify if Davis died when he collapsed on the field. “As soon as it happened, myself and the rest of the coaches rushed to Doug. Nurses and doctors came out of the stands onto the field,” Owens wrote to Channel 2 Action News. “[It was] probably one of the most devastating things I’ve experienced.” Owens said the park went silent as the teams gathered around Davis’ family.

No age reported.

Link

Kurtis Rissmiller, 44

March 12, 2024

Windsor, CA - Kurtis Lyle Rissmiller died unexpectedly on February 16, 2024. Throughout his life, Kurtis enjoyed the beauty of Sonoma County and the wide variety of activities it offered. He was an especially enthusiastic mountain biker and loved riding the trails in and around Sonoma. Drawn by the discipline of the sport, he also began participating in CrossFit, going to training sessions, learning to weightlift, and more. After seven years in New York, Kurtis returned home to Sonoma County. He soon found his way to EA's Crossfit, a small Sonoma Valley CrossFit gym where he began working as a trainer/coach. While dedicated to his coaching, Kurtis simultaneously studied for and earned his license in real estate appraising. Soon after, he earned his real estate license and jumped into the industry.

No cause of death reported.

Link

11 killed in “vaxxidents”:

Hobart man killed in Saturday crash

March 18, 2024

A 59-year-old Hobart [IN] man died Saturday morning after a single-car crash in the 100 block of North Wisconsin Street, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. The coroner identified the man as David Frizzell; the release said he died about 11:30 a.m. at the St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. His family was at his bedside and made the identification to coroner investigators. An autopsy was slated to be performed Sunday. Hobart Capt. Nicholas Wardrip said Monday no other vehicles were involved in the crash and police were still awaiting word of the cause of death.

Link

Community in mourning as 3rd person dies after SF West Portal SUV bus shelter crash: SFPD

March 17, 2024

San Francisco, CA -- We're learning more about a terrible crash that has now claimed the lives of three people, including a small child. Police say a woman died from her injuries Sunday. A baby is in critical condition. It happened Saturday when the driver of an SUV crashed into a bus shelter on Ulloa Street. According to family friends, the couple and their two kids -- a toddler and baby -- were waiting at the bus stop Saturday for a trip to the zoo, when the driver of an SUV crashed into them. Falerio says the father and toddler were killed. SFPD confirms a woman died from her injuries Sunday. Falerio says she was wife and mom. Police say the baby survived the crash, listed in critical condition on Sunday. Investigators still don't know why the driver crashed into the shelter. "The driver may have suffered a medical emergency. It's still under investigation," said SFFD Chief Jeanine Nicholson. Police say the SUV driver is still in the hospital.

Link

Sixty-five-year-old driver killed in crash on Youngstown's Poland Avenue identified

March 15, 2024

Youngstown, Ohio - A 65-year-old man who died after a car he was driving crashed into a tree on Youngstown's Southside late Wednesday has been identified. The Mahoning County Coroner's Office has identified the driver as 65-year-old Gregory Endsley. The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. on Poland Avenue near Walton Street. The car appeared to be on the way from Struthers and heading into Youngstown when the crash occurred. Endsley was taken to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Police believe medical event was a factor in dead ly Windsor crash

March 14, 2024

Windsor, Maine - One man was killed and a woman was injured in a crash in Windsor early Thursday morning. The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash on Mud Mill Road around 3:10 a.m. to find a car that had gone off the road and crashed into trees. The driver, 65-year-old Shawn Donovan of China, died at the scene. His passenger, a 42-year-old Augusta woman, was not conscious at the scene and was taken to Maine General Medical Center. Deputies believe Donovan suffered a medical incident before the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Link

2 dead in solo car crash into tree in Sonoma County

March 13, 2024

Two people died Tuesday night after crashing into a tree on River Road in Sonoma County, California Highway Patrol officials said. Around 10:52 p.m., CHP officers and Sonomo County firefighters responded to reports of a car accident on River Road west of Laughlin Road. Officers said they found a Chevy Trailblazer tipped on its side on the side of the road. The male driver and female passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene. Officers said the car was traveling east on River Road when, for unknown reasons, it drifted off the road, collided with a tree and rolled onto its side.

Link

Mother dead , 2 children injured after car crashed into tree in Waterbury

March 13, 2024

Waterbury, Conn. — A woman and 2 young children were in a car that collided with a tree on Jersey Street at 8:34 a.m. on March 12. The driver was identified as Jermiyiah Pegues, 23, of Waterbury. She was critically injured in the crash, and died shortly after the incident at Waterbury Hospital. The two children, both three years old, who were passengers in the vehicle, sustained minor injuries. They were evaluated at the hospital and later discharged. Pegues was not only the driver but also the mother of both children involved in the crash.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Driver dies after crashing through fence at Gulfgate-area elementary school, HPD says

March 13, 2024

Houston, Texas -- A driver died after crashing through two fences at an elementary school in the Gulfgate area overnight, according to police. Houston police said it appears the driver veered off the roadway on Martin Luther King Boulevard and crashed into not one, but two fences at Peck Elementary School just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. The impact caused the vehicle to flip. Video from the scene shows the car landed upside down. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Now, HPD is trying to determine what exactly led up to the crash. The investigation is ongoing, but police believe he may have had a medical emergency or may have fallen asleep. The Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy and a toxicology report to determine his exact cause of death. "The angle that he left the roadway, it's like he, something happened. Like I said, potentially he fell asleep, potentially had some sort of medical issue that caused him to leave the roadway," Sgt. David Rose said. Police don't believe any other drivers were involved in the crash and the driver who was killed was the only person in his vehicle.

No age reported.

Link

Massachusetts State Police say a medical issue led to fatal crash

March 11, 2024

The Massachusetts State Police Department released the identity of a man that suffered a medical issue leading to a fatal crash in New Bedford over the weekend. Police said 46-year-old Jeffrey Synzal experienced a medical event and lost consciousness while driving. Officers responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday. The car crashed into a utility pole at the end of the ramp from Route 195 eastbound onto Washburn Street. Crews transported Szynal to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. A female passenger in the vehicle with him was not injured, according to police.

Link

Man falls to his death from Pompano Beach causeway drawbridge, witnesses say

March 16, 2024

Pompano Beach, FLA. - A Pompano Beach drawbridge was shut down for hours after, witnesses said, a man was killed. Broward County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting an investigation that locked the Northeast 14th Street Causeway drawbridge on Saturday after the man fell to his death. First responders were seen speaking with the bridgetender and other witnesses. Neighbors said the bridge was already up when the incident happened. “I talked to the witness, and he said what I just told you, that the gentleman just walked right past him, went under the gate and fell over,” said an area resident. It remains unclear why the person continued walking. It appears that when he fell, he landed on the apparatus. People who have lived in the area for years were left in shock. “I’ve never seen this before, and it’s really sad,” said an area resident. BSO detectives said there is no foul play suspected pending an autopsy by the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Hartshorne school releases students early after employee found deceased

March 15, 2024

Hartshorne, OK - Hartshorne's North Ward Elementary School was placed on lockdown Thursday as a precautionary measure after a school employee was found deceased. Hartshorne Police Chief Jerry Ford identified the employee as Timothy Maddux, 42, of Hartshorne. Ford said the family has been notified. Ford said Maddux, who was a janitor at the school, was found in a janitor's closet at the elementary school. The police chief said he saw no signs of foul play and his initial conclusion is that Maddux died due to natural causes. He said Maddux's body has been released to the state Medical Examiner's office. The Medical Examiner's office is expected to issue a finding on the exact cause of death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thousands raised in less than a week for Gatesville family after sudden loss of son, young father of two

March 15, 2024

Gatesville, Texas - A Gatesville family is getting a lot of support after losing a son, husband, and father of two unexpectedly. While his cause of death is unknown to KWTX right now, the level of financial and emotional support that has poured in is a testament to the impact that Rayven Jones had on his community. More than $14,000 has been raised for the family in less than a week. After 26-year-old Jones, a devoted Christian, husband, father and son, passed away.



Link

New Mexico man dies of plague

March 13, 2024

A New Mexico man has died from plague in the state's first human fatality since 2020, according to health officials. The man lived in Lincoln County -- located in the southeastern part of the state -- and was hospitalized from the disease before dying, the New Mexico Department of Health said in a press release last week. No other identifying information about the man was available, including his name, age or race/ethnicity. Plague is treatable with commonly available antibiotics and the odds of full recovery are higher if a patient seeks medical care early, according to the CDC .

Link

Autopsy: Croatan jogger's death likely caused by heart disease

March 18, 2024

Croatan National Forest, NC — An autopsy report reveals that Cary Carney, the 60-year-old man who was found dead in the Croatan National Forest, likely died of issues related to heart disease. Carney, a Newport resident, was found Tuesday, Feb. 6, after he failed to return home from his morning jog. The autopsy, which found fibrosis compatible with ischemic heart disease, secondary to severe coronary atherosclerosis, indicates that a likely complication of the findings is fatal cardiac arrhythmia, precipitated by exertion.

Link

Gregory Michael Biersack, 40

March 16, 2024

Gregory Michael Biersack died unexpectedly at age 40 on March 13, 2024, at his home in Burnsville, Minnesota. This marks the sad end to a beloved son, brother, husband, father, and friend. He was an avid athlete, playing organized and unorganized sports throughout his life, including baseball, basketball, football, softball, kickball, and snowboarding.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maria J. Fernandez

March 16, 2024

Freeport, NY - Maria J. Fernandez passed away suddenly on March 13, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dawn Wimberly, 59

March 16, 2024

Dawn Wimberly, 59, of Rome [NY], passed away on Friday, March 15, 2024, at Oneida Health Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. Dawn was employed as a CNA for several of the area nursing homes and later an RN for Rome Hospital before retiring.

Link

Steven Taylor Seibold, 63

March 16, 2024

Steven Taylor Seibold, a true Texan, passed away peacefully at his home in Blanco, Texas, on March 7, 2024, surrounded by family after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.



Link

Stephen Eric Hardeman, 55

March 15, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - Steve, our rock, dad, and wonderful husband, went to be with our Lord and Savior on February 27, 2024, signing off on a life full of blessings. We kindly ask for no flowers please. We instead would like to honor Steve by giving donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Association, where he had a passion to find a cure and volunteering at every event he could.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Jose E. Rodriguez, 58

March 14, 2024

Resident of Fremont California, he passed away unexpectedly on March 4, 2024 at the age of 58. To his many nieces and nephews, he was uncle Teddy Bear. Always making us laugh and filling a room with smiles. Jose's generous and thoughtful nature impacted the lives of many, and those who loved him take comfort in the outpour of condolences from friends and family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raina Victoria Quaid, 44

March 14, 2024

Gilroy, CA - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Raina Victoria Quaid. She entered heaven in the early morning on Saturday, March 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Esther Kekai Yoneko Suzuki, 32

March 14, 2024

Boise, ID - Beloved daughter, cousin, granddaughter, niece, aunt, passed away in her sleep. Esther was a gifted artist, musician, scholar, athlete, and had a large online community following her. She also loved animals, fashion, and was a die-hard Harry Potter fan. She spent her childhood in her hometown of Morgan Hill, California where she was a gymnast, swam with the swim team, danced with San Jose Dance Theater, and performed with Suzanne's Music School showcase choir. As a young adult, Esther illustrated murals in her hometown and studied with the Academy of Art in San Francisco. Upon moving to Idaho, she became a bodybuilder, personal trainer, fitness model, and set five state powerlifting records. Esther spent the bulk of her career in medical administration working for Blue Cross of Idaho, Ameriben and St. Luke's Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Albert Vasquez, 6 months

March 14, 2024

John Albert Vasquez, age 6 months, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anita Escamilla-Cook, 59

March 14, 2024

Anita Escamilla-Cook, age 59, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on July 26, 1964, in Crystal City, Texas.



Link

Escamilla-Cook “ died suddenly.” From her Facebook:

October 2, 2023 - Unfortunately on Memorial Day I woke up experiencing some strange symptoms. Damon took me to the hospital right away and I was given the diagnosis of having stage 4 cancer. The cancer was presenting strangely in my body so it took them awhile to figure out exactly where it originated from. I’ve been fighting this monster since that day. I’ve had radiation and chemo. I’m about to have more radiation and I might be enrolled in a new trial soon. The cancer has been responding to treatment so far.

https://www.facebook.com/anita.cook.5648

Kenneth Joseph Fowler, 66

March 14, 2024

Antioch, CA - Kenneth Joseph Fowler, 66, known to us all as "Ken" or "Kenny" unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, from a heart attack. He lived in San Jose, California.

Link

Sharon Anne Riddell, 62

March 14, 2024

Frankfort, NY – Sharon Anne Riddell, age 62, died on March 12, 2024, after succumbing to the effects of a brain aneurysm.

Link

Bryan D. Hallengren, 41

March 13, 2024

Carbondale, IL - Passed away on Thursday, February 29, 2024 aged 41 years. Bryan loved cooking (and eating) all types of meats for his friends. He had a revolving door policy at his house for family and friends. Bryan recently achieved his lifelong dream of owning his own business! He purchased Greenridge Landscaping, where he worked tirelessly to maintain a very successful and reputable business.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick L. Ward, 73

March 13, 2024

Peoria, IL - Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, March 10, 2024 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, aged 73 years. Pat worked and retired as the Chairman of South Side Bank in Peoria. He later owned and operated National Marine Sales in Peoria Heights. Pat was also Retired Chairman of Mid Illinois Bank Corp, owner of the Peoria Pirates Football Team and a teacher at Illinois Central College

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard A. Howard, 64

March 13, 2024

Herkimer, NY – Richard A. Howard, 64, of Herkimer, passed away unexpectedly, on March 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jackie Whisennand, 66

March 12, 2024

Blythe, CA - Jackie Whisennand, born Jacqueline Ruth Williams, was brought into the world on May 10, 1957 in Muleshoe, Texas. Jackie left us unexpectedly on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 in Blythe, California.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephanie Elizabeth McPhee, 23

March 12, 2024

Santa Barbara, CA - We are mourning the loss of Stephanie Elizabeth McPhee, who died unexpectedly on March 3rd, 2024 at the age of 23. As a child she was frequently singing and dancing, and in grade school she was a prolific finger knitter, collager, and reader. She wrote her first book at age 5 called "My First Book". She received a scholarship to Naropa University in Boulder, Co., which she was planning to attend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Todd Landon Black, 40

March 12, 2024

Santa Barbara, CA - Todd Landon Black passed away unexpectedly on February 28, 2024 in Santa Barbara, CA, where he has lived and worked for the last 10 years. Todd was always up for an adventure. He loved to travel and was working toward getting his pilots license for both airplanes and helicopters. Todd was about to fulfill his life-long dream of being a family man. He was to be married to the love of his life, Devin Cook, on March 16. They are expecting a baby girl in September.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Joy Kalpin, 62

March 12, 2024

Joy Kalpin, 62, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas. Joy had various jobs before settling at Wells Fargo for over 10 years. She is survived by her daughter, a brother and a sister.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Phillips Harmon, 56

March 12, 2024

Boron, CA - James Phillips Harmon, 56, passed away to be with the Lord on Saturday February 11, 2024 at home with his family in Boron, California after a brief battle with bone cancer. He was beloved by his family and friends. In his remaining years he spent most of his free time with his youngest son in California. He lived healthy most of his life, until health issues in the late 2023 followed by a diagnosis of cancer in early 2024.

Link

Michael B. Young, 57

March 12, 2024

Michael Young, a devoted family man, adventurous ice road trucker, and car enthusiast, departed this world surrounded by his family on March 7th at the age of 57, in San Antonio, Texas. An adventurer at heart, Michael found his calling as an "ice road trucker" in the challenging landscapes of Alaska. Fearlessly navigating frozen terrains for over 20 years, he embraced the thrill of the road, showcasing his skills and determination.

Link

Young “died suddenly” from cancer. There are numerous comments of his valiant fight (also pictures):

https://www.facebook.com/jeannette.whiteyoung

Vanessa Janelle "Nessa" (Moore) Williams, 34

March 11, 2024

Utica, NY – Vanessa Janelle "Nessa" (Moore) Williams, age 34, passed away surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness on Monday, March 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tiburcio H. Carrillo, 44

March 11, 2024

Blythe, CA - It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of Butch Carrillo. Butch was unexpectedly and tragically taken from his family and friends on February 23, 2024 in Blythe. He was 44 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Garrett Allen Hinsey, 38

March 11, 2024

Carmichael, CA - It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Garrett Allen Hinsey on February 14, 2024 at the age of 38. Garrett also had a rewarding career at Costco working at the Citrus Heights warehouse since 2016. He took pride in caring for the plants in the garden center and was known to provide excellent service to his customers. The relationships he had with his Costco family and gardening clients greatly enriched his life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tiffany Evette Tovar, 41

March 11, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - On March 8, 2024, Tiffany Evette Tovar, our beloved angel of 41 years, found her peace in the loving arms of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Tiffany will always be remembered for her fun loving and kind hearted ways. She loved spending time with her family. More than anything in this world, Tiffany cherished the life she created with her “Beautiful Babies.” (Her three children.)

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tovar “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of our loved one and are asking for donations during this difficult time to help with funeral expenses.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/tiffany-evette-tovar

Reported on March 10:

Robert Lee Eubanks Jr, 49

March 10, 2024

Robert Lee Eubanks Jr, age 49, of Clarksville, TN.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Kenyon, 39

March 10, 2024

Los Angeles, CA - Scott Alexander Kenyon, a loving husband, father, son, brother, friend, and true force of nature, unexpectedly passed away on February 15, 2024 at the age of 39. Scott spread more love, had more laughs and forged more friendships in four decades than most do in a century.

Link

Scott "Mac" MacPherson, 40

March 10, 2024

Scott "Mac" MacPherson, a cherished son, brother, father, and friend, passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on March 6, 2024, in Austin, Texas, at the age of 40. His commitment to service was evident early on, as he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 2005. As a Corporal, he served his country with distinction, earning numerous accolades, including the Combat Action Ribbon for his bravery in Iraq, the Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with three stars, the Iraq Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Navy Unit Commendation for his unit's exceptional performance.

Link

Reported on March 6:

Richard Allen "Butterball" Bush, 29

March 6, 2024

Murfreesboro, TN - Richard Allen "Butterball" Bush passed away March 1, 2024, at the age of 29.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Danielle Peterson, 29

March 6, 2024

Murfreesboro, TN - Danielle Peterson, age 29, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2024. Danielle, aka Punky, was a warm and caring woman who would give the shirt off her back to someone in need. Her heart was bigger than her wallet. Her smile could light up a room. She loved hiking, skiing, mountain biking, the beach, and anywhere that had room service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on March 5:

William (Bill) O. Sagoonik, Jr., 57

March 5, 2024

William (Bill) O. Sagoonik, Jr., 57, of Seguin, TX, passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2024. Bill enjoyed spending time outdoors with friends and family, especially hunting on “The Property” and fishing. When not outdoors, he was a fan of watching football and playing pool. He loved muscle cars and took pleasure in driving them. He was kind to animals, and loved his dog of 17 years, Sparky, and his cat, Kingsford, of four years. He had a great sense of humor and a wonderful laugh that will be greatly missed. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Kathryn.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on February 23:

Patricia "Pat" Whitehead, 64

February 23, 2024

Patricia "Pat" Whitehead, 64, of Bastrop, TX, passed away on February 19, 2024, after a short battle with lung cancer. Pat was well known in the community, and developed life long friendships through her passion of bartending and bar management. She was an active and notable pool player and played on many different teams and leagues over the years, and enjoyed trips to Las Vegas to play.

Link

Reported on February 20:

Elliot Alexander Christensen, 1 day

February 20, 2024

Kyle, Texas - February 16, 2024 - February 16, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on February 15:

Stephen Paul Guedry, 42

February 15, 2024

Stephen Paul Guedry, 42, of Smithville, Texas, passed away on Monday, February 12, 2024 in Smithville, Texas. He served in the US Air Force as a crew chief on the C5. Returning to Bastrop he worked at Deep in the Heart Art Foundry.

Link

Guedry “died suddenly.” From his mother's Facebook:

January 18, 2024: (afternoon)- Please pray for my son, Stephen. He was just air flighted to St David south. Prognosis is not good.

January 18, 2024: (evening) - Better news tonight. He does have pneumonia- and a bad case - but doctors feel they can treat with antibiotics. He is still on ventilator but will start weaning him off it. He is sedated due to ventilator but will begin to bring him around.

January 20 - Small improvement. Off of sedation. More alert. I’m trying to learn his hand signals. Still on ventilator. Testing to see if he can get off it.

Update - Off of ventilator! Talking. Very responsive. Things are looking up. Thank you, God

January 22, 2024 - Continuing to improve. Eating ice. Asked me to sneak food for him from cafeteria. Watching tv. Electrolytes still out of whack. Sugar seems to be stabilizing. Still in ICU. Thanks again for all your prayers, calls, texts.

January 24, 2024 - Still in ICU but making small improvements. Hope to move to intermediate care as soon as bed comes available. Swallowing not quite where they want it so still has feeding tube. Almost off oxygen. Got to sit up in chair for a couple of hours this morning. Still working on electrolytes. Please continue to pray.

January 26, 2024 - Moved out of ICU and into Intermediate Care. Stood up today for a very short bit. Very weak. Only tubes are feeding and oxygen.

February 2, 2024 - Really nothing new to update.

February 7, 2024 - News is not good. He will be transferred to hospice care at his grandmother’s home. Probably Friday. He is alert and aware of all that is happening.

February 12, 2024 - It is with the deepest sadness that I tell you that Stephen has passed away. He died this morning very peacefully at his grandmother’s home. We miss him more than words can say.

https://www.facebook.com/susan.guedry.5

From our researcher: Guedry’s only brother (who was a nurse and only 37) passed away on Friday, September 22, 2023:

https://www.bastropprovidencefuneralhome.com/obituary/jacob-guedry

Reported on February 14:

Vincent Sbarra Sr., 71

February 14, 2024

Vincent Sbarra Sr., 71, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in North Utica, NY. Vinny began bodybuilding, with his dad, at an early age. He entered many competitions and won many championships. Vinny Sbarra was legendary for his physical prowess and well respected by all who knew him and knew of him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on February 4:

Amius Reveles Mansano, 1 day

February 4, 2024

Kyle, Texas - January 31, 2024 - January 31, 2024



No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 26:

Staci Beth Calvert, 58

January 26, 2024

Staci Beth Calvert, of Bastrop, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 26th, 2024 after a brief illness. She started her professional life at Bastrop Abstract Company. She then went to work for the law office, working for Phil Ducloux, James Kershaw, and Will Jenkins.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 24:

Nathan (Nate) Allen Koi, 48

January 24, 2024

Nathan (Nate) Allen Koi, 48, passed away in Houston after a brave 2-month battle against a rare brain infection. Nathan received a liver transplant on June 24th, 2019, that changed his life, and he was eternally grateful. Over the past 4.5 years, he was able to watch his son Trevor graduate high school and his daughter Avery graduate college and begin medical school. He also was able to get married to Julie Harvell, take in her 5 kids as his own, build their dream house, and have 4 beautiful grandchildren. These have been the best years of his life, as he was proud, happy, and loved being a Papa.

Link

Reported on February 25:

Winton Covey Porterfield, 59

February 25, 2024

Winton Covey Porterfield, 59, of San Marcos [Texas], died at home after a brief illness. The son of highly acclaimed southern writers, Winton was a sportswriter and journalist with several newspapers across Texas until he took a position as Hays County Judge Eddy Etheredge's administrative assistant. There, he discovered a keen interest in land use and transportation development in Central Texas, one of the fastest growing regions in the nation. He worked for several prominent engineering firms and land companies before circling back and working once again for Hays County, where he was recently promoted to Assistant Director of the Transportation Department.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on February 22:

Cortney Nichole DeAngelo (nee Buechler), 44

February 22, 2024

Cortney Nichole DeAngelo (nee Buechler) of Austin [Texas], died peacefully in her sleep at her home on February 18, 2024. Cortney married Jonathan DeAngelo on October 23, 2010, in Pflugerville. They had 15 wonderful years together in total. In her professional journey, Cortney devoted herself to her passion for theater, earning recognition as a revered 'tech ninja' within Austin's improv community. Renowned for her impeccable comedic timing in lighting design and unwavering attention to detail, she leaves behind a legacy of artistic excellence and treasured memories. Cortney took immense pride in her collaboration with Edwin Wise, notably their creation of the Fantastical Fairytale Artifacts show in 2015, which continues to captivate audiences today. Additionally, Cortney played a significant role at Austin Community College, leveraging her storytelling prowess to support the innovative pilot program, Storytelling with Data.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on January 29:

Jeffrey Michael Waldrop, 51

January 29, 2024

Jeffrey Michael Waldrop, of Converse, Texas, departed this world on 26 December 2023 at the age of 51. Jeff leaves behind a legacy to his nation. He served 16 years (Combat Communication and Recruiter) in the United States Army with an Honorable discharge as a Sergeant First Class.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Waldrop “died suddenly.” From his wife's Facebook:

On December 26th, 2023 my husband, Jeffrey Waldrop, unexpectedly passed away. I don’t have the words to describe how we are all feeling right now and would appreciate it if people didn’t ask me questions. It has been really hard on our family and I would appreciate time and space to for my children and I to process everything.

https://www.facebook.com/felicia.waldrop.1

Weixia "Bonnie" Huang, 51

January 29, 2024

Weixia "Bonnie" Huang passed away due to a stroke on Thursday, January 25, 2024. She was 51 years old. She was born September 14, 1972, in Beijing, China, the daughter of Mingyuan Huang and Guangling Miao. She graduated from Beijing No. 4 High School and earned a BA in Automation Engineering from the Beijing University of Technology, where she met her beloved husband, Chen Yu. They moved to the United States in 1999, and she later earned an MA in computer science from Rochester Institute of Technology and worked as an IT professional at Xerox, Indiana University Bloomington, and the University of Texas - Austin. She leaves behind her husband and their two sons.

Link