More notable deaths: Montenegroese footballer Matija Sarkic (26); Spanish sculptor Koldobika Jauregi, playwright María Cárdenas (44), journo Constantino Mediavilla (63, C); Belgian songwriter Jan De Vuyst, comic artist Etienne Willem; Romanian make-up artist Anca Molnar

FRANCE

A hiker succumbs to a heart attack in the Pyrenees

June 14, 2024

A 65-year-old man from the Haute-Garonne department succumbed to a heart attack on June 14 in Arcizan-Dessus. Having gone on a hiking trip with 15 people used to mountain outings, the hiker felt unwell in the middle of the day. Even when the mountain rescue workers were alerted immediately, the resuscitation care they provided to the victim had no effect on him. The lifeless body of the hiker was evacuated by helicopter and taken care of by the funeral service.

Link

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

A septuagenarian dies of a malaise while driving, near Cherbourg

June 13, 2024

This Thursday, June 13, 2024, a 72-year-old man succumbed to a malaise while driving in Martinvast, near Cherbourg. The victim, who was driving on the chemin de l’Obélisque, finished his drive in a ditch. Arriving quickly on the spot, the firefighters and the paramedics tried to revive him. In vain. The 72-year-old man had died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deux-Sèvres: a 35-year-old man dies after feeling unwell at the wheel

June 12, 2024

Wednesday, June 12, 2024, a 35-year-old motorist felt unwell while driving in the town of Mauzé-sur-le-Mignon. He passed away. The tragedy occurred shortly after 9:30 a.m. His car ended up against a low wall. The firefighters and a team from the Niort paramedics intervened to try to revive him, to no avail. The motorist died "as a result of malaise," says the gendarmerie.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fatal road accident in the north of the Gard: the theory of a "malaise" is privileged

June 8, 2024

This Saturday, June 8, around 8:30 a.m., the firefighters responded to a traffic accident that occurred on the territory of the municipality of Saint-Just-et-Vacquières. According to the Alès firefighters, it was probably a "malaise that led to the accident", the car involved having finished its race at very low speed against a wall located on the edge of a small road that goes up to the village. When they arrived on site, the emergency services tried to revive the motorist who was driving, aged between 40 and 50 years. In vain. Unfortunately, the latter had passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BELGIUM

Belgian soprano Jodie Devos dies at 35

June 16, 2024

On June 16, 2024, soprano Jodie Devos died at 35. According to reports, the soprano died from cancer in Paris. Throughout her career, she performed all over the world in many of the prestigious theaters including the Opéra Comique, Opéra Royal de Wallonie, and Opéra National de Montpellier.

Link

Songwriter and screenwriter Jan De Vuyst passed away

June 3, 2024

The Ghent writer and screenwriter Jan De Vuyst (71) has died unexpectedly. Jan De Vuyst became known in the 1970s for his lyrics for the cabaret record 'Jus d'orange' by Lieven Coppieters, containing the song 'Neerhof', which ended at number 34 this year in the 'Radio 1 low country list'.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Socialist figurehead Freddy Willockx (76) receives a state funeral

June 15, 2024

Socialist leader Freddy Willockx died unexpectedly after becoming unwell this morning. Willockx was 76 years old and had a long political career as minister, state secretary, Member of the European Parliament and mayor of Sint-Niklaas. As Minister of State, he receives a state funeral.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Big shock for the world of comics: Etienne Willem is dead

June 17, 2024

He has been invited to the Festival Comics International in Contern almost every year and has worked at Mélusine Productions Studios 352, also in Contern, for 20 years - the Belgian comic artist and storyboarder Etienne Willem from Libramont has died. The news of his unexpected death spread like wildfire on social networks. Great is the consternation. Etienne Willem was born in Charleroi in 1972 (51). He was one of the best Franco-Belgian comic artists.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronny Baeten, 45

June 16, 2024

Born May 12, 1979, died June 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jo Braeckman, 56

June 16, 2024

Born in Wetteren, January 25, 1968, died unexpectedly at home in Hasselt, June 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pascal Chot, 62

June 16, 2024

Born in Etterbeek, February 1, 1962, died unexpectedly in the Erasmus hospital, June 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Liesbeth Coenegrachts, 42

June 15, 2024

Born in Dormaal, October 29, 1981, died in Dormaal, June 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kévin Achtergael, 30

June 15, 2024

Resident in Houdeng-Goegnies. Born in Soignies on Monday, August 16, 1993, died in La Louvière on Friday June 14, 2024, at the age of 30.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arnaud Lepinois, 33

June 14, 2024

Resident in Mont-sur-Marchienne. Born in Mons on Tuesday, July 3, 1990, died in Erquelinnes on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at the age of 33.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laurence Thonon, 49

June 14, 2024

Resident in Dalhem. Born in Rocourt on Saturday, November 16, 1974, died in Oupeye on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne-Marie Van Boxstael, 74

June 13, 2024

Born in Aalst, August 21, 1949, died unexpectedly at home in Impe, June 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donald Pielaet, 55

June 13, 2024

Born in Eeklo, February 25, 1969, died unexpectedly in Zoersel, June 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Francis Kempinaire, 41

June 13, 2024

Resident at Romsée. Born in Liège on 26 July 1982, died in Romsée on 12 June 2024, at the age of 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

François Piron, 49

June 13, 2024

Resident in Libramont. Born in Libramont on Sunday, January 19, 1975, died in Libramont on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at the age of 49.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Timmerman, 69

June 13, 2024

Resident at Braives. Born in Cologne (Germany) on 18 October 1954, died in Bouge on 12 June 2024, at the age of 69 years, after a battle with cancer

Link

Christophe Lhoest, 49

June 12, 2024

Of Oupeye. 28/03/1975 - 11/06/2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacques Gressens, 69

June 12, 2024

Born in Namur June 22, 1954, died there on June 11, 2024. Thank you to the oncology department of Saint-Luc de Bouge.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ann Husson, 50

June 11, 2024

Born in Koersel on January 13, 1974, and died unexpectedly at home in Genebos-Ham on June 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Guy Reynaert, 63

June 11, 2024

Born in Roeselare, May 17, 1961, died there unexpectedly June 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stijn Deneyer, 39

June 11, 2024

Born in Vilvoorde, June 3, 1985, died in AZ Leuven, June 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maarten Schiltz, 46

June 11, 2024

Born in Genk, October 7, 1977, gently slipped away in AZ Gasthuisberg, Leuven, on June 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michiel Heylen, 48

June 11, 2024

Born in Turnhout, June 27, 1975, died in Leopoldsburg, June 10, 2024. Resided in Leopoldsburg.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dina De Mey, 48

June 11, 2024

Born in Wilrijk, February 15, 1976, died in Wilrijk, June 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marc Vanhaverbeke, 62

June 11, 2024

Born in Roeselare, March 9, 1962. After an illness in Zuidschote, unexpectedly left us on June 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Line Viaene, baby

June 11, 2024

Born and died in Knokke-Heist, June 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Evert Cloetens, 33

June 11, 2024

Born in Dendermonde, June 19, 1981, died unexpectedly in Glabbeek, June 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rebecca Maes, 49

June 11, 2024

Born 07/08/1974, died 06/06/2024, Tielt.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mila Van Elslande-Ozer, baby

June 11, 2024

Mila Van Elslande-Ozer, born and died on June 2, 2024, in Seraing. Residence Chocier.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jorgen Vannoppen, 48

June 11, 2024

Born in Hasselt, February 15, 1976, died in Leuven, June 9, 2024, lived in Genenbos.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ragos Dimitrios, 42

June 11, 2024

Born in Genk, June 9, 1981, died in Lommel, June 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fabrice Habay, 57

June 11, 2024

Born in Bastogne, January 30, 1967, died unexpectedly in Chene, June 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joeri Schurgers, 43

June 11, 2024

J the Cook, born in Maaseik, July 28, 1980, died in Lanklaar, June 10, 2024. You slept so silently this night, the sun could not have known, that you, so quiet and soft, would forget about the dawn.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Leirens, 63

June 11, 2024

Born in Ninove, September 20, 1960, died unexpectedly in the Erasmus hospital in Anderlecht, June 10, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Briffeuil, 74

June 11, 2024

Born in Baudour, April 13, 1950, died unexpectedly in Tollenbeek, June 9, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Wadey, 45

June 10, 2024

Born in Berekum, Ghana, May 25, 1979, died in Heilig Hart Hospital, Heverlee, June 8, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jesse Vatteroth, 41

June 10, 2024

Born in turnhout, April 22, 1983, died at home in Mol after a heavy battle on June 4, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tine Duinslaeger, 64

June 10, 2024

Born in Oostende January 8, 1960, died unexpectedly at home in Oostende, June 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacqueline Meert, 72

June 10, 2024

Born in Buggenhout, March 16, 1952, died unexpectedly at home in Kapelle-op-den-Bos, June 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elsie Verdonck, 58

June 10, 2024

Born in Wetteren, August 12, 1965, died unexpectedly at home in Impe, June 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leon Kerfs, 67

June 7, 2024

Born in Helchteren, February 5, 1957, died unexpectedly in the Virga Jesse Hospital in Hasselt, June 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NETHERLANDS

Singer and songwriter Marko Poucki has passed away

June 8, 2024

Singer and songwriter Marko Poucki passed away last Tuesday at the age of 47. In 2000 he won both the jury and the audience prize at the Noord Nederlands Liedjes Festival with his song Nothing to See … and was a regular guest at regional and national radio stations … Poucki has recently been regularly releasing new music.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former director of VPRO Lennart van der Meulen (65) has died

June 11, 2024

Hilversum - Former VPRO director Lennart van der Meulen died on Monday at the age of 65. Van der Meulen was general director of the VPRO for fourteen years. In March 2023 he resigned because he had bile duct cancer.

Link

Chantal Stal van Tongeren, 49

May 26, 2024

The emptiness and sadness are great, the memories are beautiful. Completely unexpectedly, Chantal died far too early. A beautiful, caring mother, who loved gardening and ballet.

No cause of death reported.

Link

GERMANY

Actress Ruth Wohlschlegel is dead

June 17, 2024

The actress Ruth Wohlschlegel has passed away unexpectedly at the age of only 68. This was announced by a fan account of the ZDF TV-series "Frühling" ["Spring"], in the current episodes of which Wohlschlegel can be seen. Her death was officially confirmed to RUHR24.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

Heike Schweitzer, 56

June 14, 2024

In the early hours of June 11, 2024, Heike Schweitzer died far too early at the age of just 56. It is a shock for the German and European antitrust community. Heike was probably the leading competition lawyer of her generation and an influential political advisor. Hardly anyone would disagree with this, as Heike did indeed have an enormous influence on the further development of competition law in Germany and the EU, and ultimately also worldwide thanks to the influence of European competition law.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dr. Stefan Hörnemann

June 15, 2024

Dr. Stefan Hörnemann headed the Brand Strategy & Brand Portfolio division of the Volkswagen Group. Prior to that, he had worked as a strategy manager at a Volkswagen subsidiary, as Director Strategy & Business Development at Bertelsmann Arvato, as Practice Lead Marketing & Consumer Insights at the Porsche subsidiary MHP and in various specialist positions in international marketing at Volkswagen AG. In June 2024, Dr. Stefan Hörnemann died suddenly and unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Unexpectedly deceased : Bauerntheater mourns for Mirl Weiher-Forsthuber

June 12, 2024

Dismay and stunned grief reign among the members of the Schliersee Bauerntheater. It has lost a long-time member. Completely unexpectedly, Mirl Weiher-Forsthuber passed away on Friday last week as a result of a medical procedure. Since 1968, Mirl has been a permanent member of the ensemble and a guarantor of the best entertainment, writes board member Florian Reinthaler for the theater family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

In mourning: conservationist and city councilor Johannes Mohr is dead

June 11, 2024

Johannes Mohr - The nature of Forchheim was close to his heart like hardly any other. The 68-year-old died unexpectedly on Monday. A life for the family, species conservation and city politics. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Link

Popular ex-policeman Siegbert Schuch-Di Bernardo has passed away

June 12, 2024

He loved sports and classic motorcycles, was a brilliant shooter and a dedicated law enforcement officer – and had so much more in mind. Just recently, Siegbert Schuch-Di Bernardo, long-time head of the police post in Schefflenz, died completely unexpectedly at the age of just 63 years. The proud and caring grandfather also wanted to do a lot with his now three grandchildren. He was already looking forward to the fourth one – before a heart attack suddenly tore him out of life.

Link

Mourning for Franz Sales House director Hubert Vornholt

June 11, 2024

The Diocese of Essen mourns for Hubert Vornholt. The head of the Franz Sales House in Essen - a large, Catholic institution for integration assistance for people with disabilities - died completely unexpectedly on Sunday, June 9, at the age of 63. In 2017, the business graduate had become director and CEO of the Franz Sales House and thus head of a social enterprise group with around 2000 employees.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Rev. Dr. Dominik Schindler passed away

June 17, 2024

Pastor Dr. Dominik Schindler died suddenly and unexpectedly of a heart attack on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the age of 37. The parish informed the faithful about the tragic incident on Sunday morning at the church services of the parishes and prayed for him, his parents, his friends and relatives as well as his team and the people in Bad Bergzabern. In all the parishes the bells rang in memory of him.

Link

Long-time employee Jürgen Rödingen unexpectedly passed away

June 15, 2024

Suddenly and unexpectedly, tax consultant Jürgen Rödingen, a long-time employee of the VDW Rheinland Westfalen, died at the age of 64 on June 3, 2024. The entire team of the association reacts to the news with dismay and deep sadness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Suddenly sick while on vacation, a German tourist dies in the hotel room

June 16, 2024

Lake Garda, Italy - A 58-year-old man died of a sudden illness while on holiday on Lake Garda. The sad episode happened shortly after dawn today (Sunday, June 16), in a hotel room in Vesio in Tremosine. The alarm alerted the rescuers - on the spot came in code red a medical car, an ambulance and even the helicopter, along with the carabinieri of Salò. The doctors tried to resuscitate him several times, but unfortunately for the German national there was nothing to do but to ascertain his death. There would be no doubt about the cause of death: the man was taken ill, perhaps a cardiac arrest, while he was in his hotel room.

Link

Four killed in “vaxxidents”:

Medical emergency causes traffic jam on Autobahn 3

June 14, 2024

Shortly before 7 a.m., a semi-trailer driver was driving on the autobahn in the direction of Frankfurt when he got medical problems near Kleinostheim, according to the police. He came to a stop in the left lane. The quickly alerted fire brigade, police, and ambulance service and emergency doctor came to the place. However, despite all efforts, the 61-year-old man still died on the spot. During the operation, the autobahn in the direction of Frankfurt was completely closed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SUV crashes at pedestrian traffic lights two young women dead : killer driver was apparently unconscious

June 17, 2024

After the terrible SUV accident at a pedestrian traffic light, Baden-Württemberg is mourning the two young women who died in such a tragic way. Now it is getting out: Apparently the driver had lost consciousness shortly before the crash in front of the train station in Nürtingen near Stuttgart. Christos K. (54) crashed into a traffic light pole at about 18.50 and hit student Shirin H. (27), another pedestrian (28) and a 16-year-old. Christos K. was sitting motionless at the wheel of his Mercedes GLK when the rescue workers arrived and then came to himself again. He said: "I was getting dizzy. I don't know anything after that.“ Now the prosecutor's office is investigating the motorist, who was probably on his way to his home two kilometers away. Initial investigations have shown that the Mercedes driver had no alcohol in his blood.

Link

Man (76) dies after accident on K5

June 14, 2024

According to previous investigations, the driver turned off the Grünestraße on the K5 towards the city center with his small car at about 12.50 pm, lost control of his vehicle, and got off the road. The car hit a tree stump and overturned. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown out of the car, got under the car, and was trapped. A medical emergency is probably the background of the accident.

Link

AUSTRIA

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Young commander died unexpectedly : fire brigade mourns for a member

June 12, 2024

The volunteer fire brigade Hart-Albersdorf pronounces a last "Gut Heil" to their long-time comrade Manuel Rassi. The young group commander passed away on Sunday, June 9, at the age of 28, "completely unexpectedly and much too early," as the emergency services announced with dismay.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tourist dies at sea: tragedy under the eyes of family

June 16, 2024

Jesolo (Veneto, Italy) - A 64-year-old Austrian tourist died yesterday afternoon, around 4 pm, while bathing on the beach of Jesolo, between Piazza Mazzini and Piazza Brescia. The man, who had arrived in the city for a few days for a vacation, was taken ill immediately after entering the water. Another nearby tourist noticed the scene and promptly brought the man to shore, alerting the lifeguards to the rescue. The latter intervened immediately, starting the resuscitation maneuvers. The emergency staff of the Jesolo hospital arrived quickly on the spot. Despite numerous attempts at resuscitation, including the use of defibrillators, there was nothing to do for the man. The scene was heartbreaking for the family present.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NORWAY

Hadsel: school employee died on school trip

June 14, 2024

It was Thursday evening that the class was on a local trip, where a school employee got sick and died. School principal Renate Kvandahl said the deceased had worked at the school for over 30 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

FINLAND

Foreign correspondent Pekka Hakala has died

June 13, 2024

Pekka Hakala (65), long-time foreign editor of Helsingin Sanomat, has died of a sudden illness. Hakala focused on Russia. He worked, among other things, as a correspondent in Moscow and in crisis areas. Hakala was due to retire this year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

DENMARK

Gitte Marna Jansson, 69

June 15, 2024

Gitte Marna Jansson, March 24, 1955 - June 9, 2024, has suddenly fallen asleep.

No cause of death reported.

Link

René Lykke Røndbjerg, 69

June 14, 2024

My beloved husband Our beloved father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather René Lykke Røndbjerg, 24 September 1954 - 12 June 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hanne Rasmussen, 73

June 14, 2024

My beloved wife, our dear one, Hanne Rasmussen, born 22 May 1951, died suddenly on 12 June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anja Madsen, 49

June 14, 2024

My beloved wife, the world's best mother, Anja Madsen, born 13 January 1975, has quietly fallen asleep, after a short illness. Ranum, June 12, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jack Schrøder Degn, 32

June 14, 2024

Our beloved son, brother and uncle, Jack Schrøder Degn, September 27, 1991 - June 10, 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alma Østerlund Clausen, 68

June 13, 2024

My beloved wife our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, grandmother, and sister Alma Østerlund Clausen, born 17 May 1956, has fallen asleep quietly after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Inger Graff Andersen, 72

June 12, 2024

Our dear mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and sister Inger Graff Andersen, February 6, 1952 - May 30, 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Birthe Marianne Hejlesen, 74

June 12, 2024

My dear wife, our dear mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great-grandmother Birthe Marianne Hejlesen has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Henrik Berg, 59

June 12, 2024

Our beloved father, father-in-law and grandfather, Henrik Berg, September 14, 1960 - June 3, 2024, has passed away unexpectedly. You will always be in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Flemming Jon Petersen, 69

June 12, 2024

Our beloved husband, son, brother, papa, father-in-law and grandfather, Flemming Jon Petersen, June 15, 1964 - June 9, 2024, has been taken from us, far too soon, after a hard fight against cancer. Flemming leaves a great loss and void, but also a great gratitude for everything he has been for us over the years.

Link

Yvonne Cadovius, 63

June 12, 2024

Our gorgeous, beloved, colorful, beautiful daughter, and mother, actor and writer Yvonne Cadovius, December 2, 1960 - June 9, 2024. She fell asleep peacefully after several years of battling MSA (multiple systems atrophy, a neurodegenerative disorder). She was strong and tough to the end.

Link

Peder Pedersen, 71

June 11, 2024

My dear husband our dear father, father-in-law and grandfather Graves Peder Pedersen, August 6, 1952 - June 10, 2024, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kurt Skoven Kristensen, 61

June 11, 2024

My beloved husband, our beloved Kurt Skoven Kristensen, December 19, 1962 - 8 June 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anette Flindt Madsen, 50

June 11, 2024

Our all happy and loved one, Anette Flindt Madsen, is suddenly taken from us on June 8, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elga Pedersen, 68

June 10, 2024

Our beloved mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and grandmother, Elga Pedersen, January 15, 1956 - June 7, 2024, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mia Grauslund, 31

June 10, 2024

My beloved daughter, Mia Grauslund, a charismatic personality, has let go of this life. April 11, 1993 - 5 June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alis Karstens, 60

June 10, 2024

My beloved wife our beloved mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, my dear daughter, Alis Lund Karstens, born 30 July 1963, has been taken from us after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

POLAND

Marzena Kipiel-Sztuka is dead . The actress suffered from COPD and struggled with depression

June 10, 2024

Marzena Kipiel-Sztuka is dead. The actress known, among others, for the role of Halinka Kiepska in the series "Świat dla Kiepskich", died on June 9 at the age of 58. Marzena Kipiel-Sztuka struggled with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and was treated for hypertension. She also spoke openly about depression.

Link

ROMANIA

Anca Molnar: Romanian celebrity make-up artist passes away from brain cancer , ignores common symptom

June 13, 2024

A celebrity makeup artist has tragically passed away from brain cancer after ignoring a common symptom. Anca Molnar announced she was diagnosed with a brain tumour more than a year ago. The 35-year-old beauty therapist is known for her work with celebrities in her native country, Romania. Molnar revealed she had suffered from a series of headaches prior to her diagnosis, and according to her close friend Alina Radi, she had ignored them for quite some time. When the pain became so severe and started affecting her daily life, she decided to go to the doctor. After a year of intensive treatments, she sadly passed away on Tuesday.

Link

MONTENEGRO

Millwall goalkeeper Sarkic dies aged 26

June 15, 2024

Millwall goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has died at the age of 26. Sarkic, a Montenegro international, joined the Championship club from Wolves in August 2023 and made 33 appearances last season. He last played for his country in a 2-0 friendly defeat by Belgium on 5 June. The Montenegro Football Association (FSCG) said Sarkic died suddenly on Saturday morning, with local media reporting he collapsed in his apartment in Budva.

No cause of death reported.

Link

ALBANIA

The 57-year-old collapse s to the ground in Durrës, dies after a heart attack

June 17, 2024

A 57-year-old man died this evening in Durrës. The high temperatures are suspected to have affected his health. Journalist Vali Qyrfyçi reports that the event took place in the square in front of the train station in Durrës. Sources from the local police say that an ambulance sent the 57-year-old to the hospital, but it was in vain. It is previously stated that he died of a heart attack.

Link

Note: According to Timeanddate.com, the highest temperature in Durrës, Albania, on June 17 was 90 degrees F, in the afternoon.

Past Weather in Durrës, Albania — Yesterday or Further Back (timeanddate.com)

SPAIN

Alkiza sculptor Koldobika Jauregi dies

June 17, 2024

The artist, recognized for his work in wood and stone, and for the management of the Ur Mara museum, died this Sunday at the age of 64, due to a heart problem. Jauregi admired the thoughts of Henry David Thoreau … "Simplify, simplify" is Thoreau’s motto that Jauregi made his own, to the point of carving it on one of the walls of a cabin that he built, without the use of any nails, in the 1990s with his wife, also artist Elena Cajaraville, and which is one of the epicenters of the Ur Mara museum in Alkiza, where Jauregi had his workshop, and where he wanted to combine art and nature … During his career he starred in more than 150 exhibitions, and at the time of his death he was preparing a new exhibition.

Link

Playwright María Cárdenas dies

June 10, 2024

The Valencian playwright María Càrdenas, co-founder of the company La Teta Calva, died this morning at the age of 44. Among the pieces by the playwright, photographer, and publicist María Cárdenas are 'Adiós Still', Ciutat de Alcoi Award; or 'Sindrohomo', Max Award for best Newcomer authorship 2016, and the award for best Theatrical Text at the Premis de les Arts Escèniques Valencianes 2018.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Constantino Mediavilla dies at 63

June 15, 2024

As has been revealed in the last few hours, Constantino Mediavilla, 63 years old, who was known for being the Chronicler of the Town of Madrid and president-editor of the Madridiario and Diariocrítico groups, died this Saturday at the Madrid hospital in La Paz. The journalist has said goodbye after a long fight against the cancer he suffered from.

Link

Handball: Dika Mem's sister dies at 17

June 2, 2024

The team captain explained at a press conference the reasons why he has been in France this week and did not join the Barça expedition in Jaén: the unexpected death of his 17-year-old sister. "The match was a bit special on a personal level. I've been away all week. My sister passed away, I came back yesterday, so this next match, I hope tomorrow the title goes to us. We want to win the title for the club and I, personally, for my sister," said Dika Mem, who obviously immediately received the condolences of the entire handball family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tributes pour in for 52-year-old mayor of Malaga village who has died following a heart attack

June 17, 2024

The town of Periana, in the upper Axarquia on the eastern side of Malaga province has woken up this morning, Monday 17 June, to the news that the mayor, socialist Rafael Torrubia, died in the early hours of this morning after suffering a sudden heart attack at his home in the town.

Link