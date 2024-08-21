INDIA

Dhanu Yatra’s iconic Kansa Gopal Sahu passes away

August 13, 2024

Gopal Sahu, the former "kansa Maharaja" actor of the famous Bargarh Dhanu Yatra, passed away at the age of 70, today. Sahu, who had been suffering from diabetes, was undergoing treatment at a hospital. Following his demise, a large number of people gathered at his residence in Barpall to pay their last respects to the departed soul.

Watch: Local Congress leader suffers heart attack , collapse s on stage while briefing media in Karnataka

August 19, 2024

A tragic incident occurred at the Press Club of Bangalore, where a local Congress leader suffered a massive heart attack while addressing the media on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Ravi Chandran (63), who served as the President of the Lal Bagh Morning Walkers Association and was in the midst of a press conference when the incident took place. As soon as Chandran collapsed on stage, he was rushed to a nearby private hospital. Despite the immediate medical attention, he was declared dead by the attending doctor. His sudden death has shocked the local community and his party members, who remember him as a dedicated leader and supporter of the Congress party.

Two journalists “died suddenly”:

Writer, activist & former journalism prof B P Mahesh Chandra Guru, no more

August 17, 2024

Mysuru - Writer, activist and retired professor of Journalism and Mass Communication at University of Mysore, B P Mahesh Chandra Guru, 67, breathed his last at his residence in Mysuru on Saturday. He was ailing for some time, and died due to a cardiac arrest around 7.45 pm.

Veteran journalist Balakrishnan R Nair passes away at 62

August 15, 2024

Balakrishnan R Nair, a retired Chief Sub Editor of the Press Trust of India, passed away at 62 after a brief illness. Known affectionately as 'BN,' he served PTI for over 30 years with distinction, admired for his attention to detail and swift editing skills. He retired in February 2022.

No cause of death reported.

Rakesh Pal, director general of Indian Coast Guard, dies of ' cardiac arrest ' in Chennai

August 18, 2024

Indian Coast Guard Chief Rakesh Pal passed away in Chennai due to a cardiac arrest on Sunday, officials said. He complained of uneasiness, following which he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital earlier on Sunday, according to officials cited by news agency PTI. Pal was scheduled to participate in an Indian Coast Guard event with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

No age reported.

A restaurateur “died suddenly”:

Shyamji of ‘Ramji Shyamji Pohewale’ passes away due to heart attack

August 16, 2024

Nagpur, India - Shyamnarayan Pandey, affectionately known as Shyamji, co-owner of the iconic ‘Ramji Shyamji Pohewale,’ passed away from a heart attack in the early hours of Friday. He was 45 years old. Family members reported that Shyamji suffered a heart attack around 3:30 am. Despite being rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead shortly after checking his pulse. Shyamji, along with his family, was known for serving Nagpur’s beloved Tarri-Poha on Wardha Road. ‘Ramji Shyamji Pohewale’ has long been a cherished spot for locals, holding a special place in the hearts of food lovers across the city, which is often referred to as the second capital of Maharashtra.

Union minister Jual Oram's wife Jhingia Oram passes away at 58

August 18, 2024

Bhubaneswar - Union minister Jual Oram's wife, Jhingia Oram, passed away due to dengue during treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar, family sources reported. She died at around 10.50 pm on Saturday night. Jhingia Oram, aged 58, is survived by her husband and two daughters. Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram is also suffering from dengue and is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

SI collapse s, dies at home

August 14, 2024

Chennai - A sub-inspector attached to Ambathur police station collapsed at his home while having dinner on Monday night. Saravanan, a 51-year-old resident of Kovil Padhagai, was a sub-inspector in the crime wing of Ambathur police station. Saravanan had been on medical leave for the past 15 days and had just resumed duty on Sunday. He experienced breathlessness and vomiting while having dinner and collapsed. He was declared brought dead at a private hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Jharkhand: Constable dies on duty due to heart attack

August 19, 2024

Seraikela - Constable Krishna Bhagwan Melgandi, aged 55, passed away while on duty at the Dugni police line on Monday morning. Melgandi, a resident of Purnia village in West Singhbhum district, had been on duty from 5pm to 8 am. At approximately 6 am, he contacted his wife to report feeling unwell but did not inform any officers about his condition. When his replacement arrived at 8 am, Melgandi requested water, drank it, and then fell unconscious. He was rushed to Sadar Hospital, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. Police personnel paid their respects at the police line before the body was handed over to his relatives following a postmortem examination. Seraikela police station in-charge Hiralal Kumar confirmed that the cause of death was a heart attack.

DCCB branch manager dies of heart attack in Karimnagar

August 18, 2024

Karimnagar - In a shocking incident, Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) Naka crossroads in Karimnagar town, branch manager Lavanya (45), who is also the Karimnagar DCCB employees’ union general secretary, passed away due to a sudden heart attack on Saturday evening.

22-year-old MBA student dies suddenly at pub in Nungambakkam

August 19, 2024

A tragic incident occurred on Saturday night when Mohammad Suhail, a 22-year-old first-year MBA student, collapsed and died at a pub in Nungambakkam. Suhail, a student from a private college in Ramapuram, was out with three female friends, dancing and socializing. However, while eating and chatting, Suhail suddenly began to sweat profusely and complained of feeling unwell. He collapsed shortly after, prompting immediate action from his friends and pub staff, who rushed him to Govt Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital (KMCH). Unfortunately, he was declared dead on arrival. Suhail’s parents have reported that he had no known history of heart issues. Although initial suspicions point to a possible cardiac arrest, doctors are awaiting chemical analysis results to confirm the exact cause of death. Friends of Suhail stated that he did not consume alcohol at the pub. Suhail, originally from Sivaganga district, had been residing in a hostel near his college.

Two lawyers “died suddenly” in court:

Lawyer giving arguments dies of heart attack

August 17, 2024

Karachi - The lawyer died of a heart attack during the hearing of a case at the Sindh High Court on Friday. The court proceedings were stopped at the tragic incident. Salim Khan Advocate, 55, was presenting his arguments in a very enthusiastic manner before Justice Iqbal Kalhoro. Suddenly, he went silent, grabbed his chest and collapsed to the floor. Even before his fellow lawyers could pick him up, Salim Khan Advocate had passed away. Doctors at the SHC Clinic confirmed his death.

Judge drives lawyer to hospital after cardiac arrest in Nagpur courtroom, but in vain

August 18, 2024

Nagpur - A 65-year-old lawyer, Talat Iqbal Qureshi, suddenly collapsed in the courtroom of the old district and sessions court complex late Saturday. The lawyer was waiting for his case to be heard in the court of civil judge S B Pawar, when he slumped to the ground, in what doctors later confirmed was a sudden cardiac arrest that caused his death. While it was taking time for court volunteers to reach the seventh floor, Pawar rushed down from his judicial dais and quickly directed lawyers and legal staff to wheel Qureshi downstairs. Later, he drove the lawyer to hospital with former district bar association secretary Nitin Deshmukh taking care of an unconscious Qureshi in the SUV's rear seat. Despite Pawar's best efforts, the lawyer was declared dead by doctors of a hospital near the court.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Vain who was in the joy of Rakhi - Sudden death of young man

August 19, 2024

Moga (Kashish Singla) - B. S. F. Jawawan Jagwinder Singh died due to a heart attack. Jagwinder Singh was cremated with official honors in village Phulewala today. Jagwinder Singh Phulewala joined the army in February 2004 and B. S. F. (Border Security Force). He was working in the unit in Barmer, Rajasthan. He had recently come to his village Phulewala to take a leave, and he suddenly died due to a heart attack.

No age reported.

Man dies of heartbreak after father's death

August 12, 2024

Bhupalpally - A man in Bhupalpally died of a suspected heart attack just hours after cremating his father, who had also died of a heart attack earlier the same day. Bisula Pedda Lakshmaiah, 62, of Peddampet village in Bhupalpally district, passed away on Tuesday morning after suffering a heart attack. His son, Krishna Raju, 30, was inconsolable and conducted his father's last rites later that day. However, tragedy struck the family again when Krishna Raju collapsed at his home on Tuesday evening. Family members rushed him to the hospital, but doctors were unable to revive him. Doctors believe he also suffered a fatal heart attack. The deaths have left the village in shock and mourning.

Sudden death caught on camera in Indore: Man dies of heart attack in front of doctor during visit to private hospital; disturbing video surfaces

August 18, 2024

In a case of sudden death in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, a man died of heart attack during a visit to a doctor on Sunday. The man, identified as Sonu, had gone to the hospital after feeling unwell and sought medical advice from a doctor. CCTV footage shows Sonu speaking to the doctor, who began examining him. Suddenly, Sonu collapsed in front of the doctor. Despite immediate efforts by the medical staff to revive him, Sonu was declared dead on the spot.

No age reported.

Man dies of heart attack in Dubai, trust brings body back home in Punjab

August 17, 2024

Amritsar - The Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust (SDBCT) facilitated the repatriation of the body of a Malerkotla resident who passed away in Dubai due to a heart attack. Managing Trustee of SDBCT, Dr. SPS Oberoi, informed on Friday that a resident of village Maholi Khurd, Muhammad Rafiq, 38, had suffered a heart attack in Dubai on July 19. “Like many others seeking opportunities in Dubai, Rafiq got a carpentry job in Dubai about a year and a half ago after working in several Gulf countries. However, fate took an unfortunate turn when he suffered a heart attack and passed away on July 19,” said Oberoi.

CHINA

Corey Yuen, Hong Kong director and action choreographer, revealed to have died in 2022

August 13, 2024

Corey Yuen [71], the actor, action choreographer and director of “So Close” and “DOA: Dead or Alive,” died in 2022, the Federation of Hong Kong Filmmakers confirmed to Variety. Local and English-language reports say that Yuen died of COVID-19 on an undisclosed date in Hong Kong. He was born on Feb. 15, 1951, as Ying Gang-ming. His death was initially kept private at the request of his family. But on Monday, the news was revealed on Chinese-language social media by fellow action star Jackie Chan, who paid tribute to Yuen and others in the industry who had died.

PHILIPPINES

A hoopster “died suddenly”:

Eight-year PBA veteran Eugene Quilban passes away at 58

August 17, 2024

Eugene Quilban, one of the great but underrated point guards in PBA history, passed away on Saturday due to a lingering illness. He was 58. Quilban's son Rhoko confirmed the death of his father due to complications of pancreatic cancer at the Philippine Heart Center. PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III, a close friend of the playmaker out of San Sebastian, said Quilban has been diagnosed with his illness since late last year and had been confined in the hospital for the past month.

MALAYSIA

M'sian singer Nidza Afham, 23, found dead near river after going for a run & becoming uncontactable

August 16, 2024

Malaysian singer Muhammad Nidza Afham Mokhtar [23] was found dead on Aug. 14 after he was reported missing in Klang, Malaysia. According to Malaysia English-language newspaper Malay Mail, the singer, otherwise known as Nidza Afham, reportedly went for a run by himself at the Sultan Suleiman Stadium on Aug. 13. His body was later found near Klang River at Jalan Tepi Sungai, Sungai Kolok, at 7 pm on Aug. 14. He gained fame after his YouTube cover of Indonesian band D'Masiv's song "Rindu Setengah Mati" went viral in 2020 and garnered seven million views to date. In a media statement shared on Facebook, Selangor police said an autopsy had been carried out on Nidza's body on Aug. 15. The cause of his death is still pending laboratory investigation. No physical injuries were found. Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the police will be investigating the case as a sudden death report.

SINGAPORE

Academician & scientist Anil Kejriwal passes away due to cardiac arrest

August 15, 2024

Academician, scientist and the founder of i2Cure, Anil Kejriwal, passed away after suffering from a cardiac arrest last week on a study tour to IIT Zanzibar in Tanzania. According to the people familiar with the development, local hospitals planted a stent, but he did not recover consciousness thereafter. People from the industry noted that Kejriwal brought the concept of IT Parks to India, setting up IT Parks in NCR, Kolkata and Bangalore. During the Covid-19 pandemic, he launched i2Cure, an effective sanitiser. “At i2Cure, we're dedicated to advancing healthcare solutions that align with our mission to deliver cutting-edge, science-based treatments and technologies,” Kejriwal's LinkedIn bio read. In his final days, he worked on establishing a prestigious institution in Bangladesh, modeled after the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) system. Earlier, he had founded the first international chapter of IIT Alumni in Singapore in 1992 and contributed significantly to the formation of the C19 Covid task force.

No age reported.

AUSTRALIA

YouTuber Pretty Pastel Please's sudden cause of death has been shared by her family

August 14, 2024

The family of Pretty Pastel Please, who was an Australian YouTuber named Alex, confirmed the 30-year-old's sudden cause of death and paid tribute to her in a Facebook post. The social media star built a successful online profile by posting product reviews, travel clips and fashion hauls. On July 5, a post on her Instagram account shockingly announced Alex had died, which said: Her passing was sudden, unexpected and devastating to all who knew her." Alex died on June 24, according to updates posted on Pretty Pastel Please's Facebook page, and her parents have been sharing statements. The post said the coroner's reported detailed: "It was determined by the Tasmanian Coroner that Alexandra's sudden death was due to a very rare, debilitating and fatal infection of her heart. A condition that affects approximately one in every 15 million people named Lymphocytic Myocarditis."

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Auckland school mourns former captain turned popular WA rugby figure Joseph Simpkins

August 13, 2024

Perth, Western Australia - Rugby communities both in New Zealand and in Australia are mourning the loss of a popular rugby player killed in a car crash. Joseph Simpkins, 28, was killed in a car crash in Perth on early Sunday morning. The Sydney Morning Herald reported Simpkins was driving near Perth Airport on Tonkin Highway when his car crashed into the side of a barrier.

De Gray, Western Australia: Child dies, five adults injured in rollover accident on remote highway

August 14, 2024

Pilbara - A child died and five adults were injured after a car accident on a rural highway. A Holden Captiva left an access road to the Nice Northern Freeway in De Gray, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday. A three-year-old girl was found seriously injured and died. The circumstances surrounding the accident are being investigated.

Man killed in go-kart accident during race near SA-Victoria border

August 18, 2024

A man has died in a go-karting accident during a race near the South Australia-Victoria border﻿. The man was taking part in a race at Loxton Go Kart Club on Karoonda Highway in Loxton just after 11.30am when his go-kart allegedly left the track and collided with a truck. The go-kart driver, a 74-year-old local man, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene. Police are investigating the circumstances that led to his death, including whether a medical episode was a contributing factor. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

Vanessa Holly Stephens, 41

August 17, 2024

Melbourne, Australia - Our beautiful butterfly passed away suddenly in Melbourne, Australia on 17/07/24, aged 41. A friend to many. Forever gone, not forgotten.

No cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

Experimental music pioneer Dean Roberts dies at 49

August 15, 2024

The music industry mourns the death of Dean Roberts, an innovative New Zealand-born musician and composer, at 49. Kranky, the record label behind Roberts’s 2003 album ‘Be Mine Tonight,’ announced his passing on August 14th, 2024. While details of his death remain undisclosed, the artist’s significant impact on the experimental music scene is widely acknowledged.

Michael Murray dead : My Kitchen Rules New Zealand star dies ' suddenly ' aged 46

August 13, 2024

Michael Murray, a contestant from My Kitchen Rules New Zealand, has died ‘suddenly’ aged 46. His death was confirmed on Monday afternoon (August 12) by an extended family member, but the cause of his death has not yet been disclosed. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the relative, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "It's a shock to all those who know him.”

Wayne Todd McNeil

August 17, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness, surrounded by loved ones on Friday, 9 August 2024. A man who loved family and would do anything to help out. Former police Sergeant 3331, who played a significant role in forming Neighbourhood Watch in West Auckland with the outstanding support of the Western Leader and the community.

No age or cause of death reported.

Grant Johnston, 74

August 12, 2024

Blenheim, Marlborough - MbChB Distinguished Fellow of RNZCGP, Dr Peter Grant Johnston, passed away peacefully, after a short battle with pancreatic cancer, on Monday August 5, 2024. Aged 74 years. Thank you to Springlands Health, Wairau Hospital, and Hospice Marlborough for their amazing kindness and care over the past few months. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Woman dies following crash on Hawke’s Bay expressway

August 17, 2024

Hawke’s Bay - A woman has died following a crash on Hawke’s Bay Expressway on Wednesday. A police media spokesperson said the vehicle crashed on the side of SH2, near the Kennedy Road off-ramp, around 12pm. “The driver and sole occupant was critically injured.“ She was transported to Wellington Hospital, where she sadly died yesterday.”

No age reported.

One dead in State Highway 3 crash at Māhoenui, Waikato

August 16, 2024

Waikato - One person has died in a single-vehicle crash at Māhoenui. Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway 3 about 6 pm yesterday. The vehicle had left the road, and one person was found dead at the scene, police said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Body found in search for missing 5-year-old

August 12, 2024

The body of a five-year-old boy missing near Gisborne has been found in a farm pond near his home. Khyzah went missing from his home in the rural Hangaroa district of Gisborne and had not been seen since about 2 pm on Sunday. Specialist search teams, rescue dogs, a helicopter and up to 300 people from the area were involved in searching for him. The pond was about 100 metres from his house.

No cause of death reported.

Denis O'Hagan

August 16, 2024

Wellington - Reverend Father (Member of the Society of Mary). Peacefully at Wellington Hospital, on Wednesday, 14 August 2024, after a short illness. Loved and respected member of the Society of Mary.

No age or cause of death reported.

Connor John Stephen Higgs, 18

August 19, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Taken unexpectedly at home, on August 14, 2024, aged 18 years. 'Love you to infinity and beyond.’

No cause of death reported.

Anna Maria Barbara "Miriam" Lips, 56

August 17, 2024

Wellington - Suddenly in Wellington on Monday 12 August 2024, aged 56. Beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and colleague. She will be dearly missed by us all. In lieu of flowers, donations to Kidscan.org.nz would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Note: It appears that Lips was the chair of digital government at Victoria University. Victoria University mandated both staff and student to receive Covid 'vaccination':

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Miriam_Lips

Harry Winston Stanley, 65

August 19, 2024

North Shore, Auckland - With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Harry Winston Stanley, who left us on 16 August 2024, at North Shore Hospital, Auckland. Harry was a beloved brother, cousin, nephew, uncle, and friend. Harry's sudden departure has left an irreplaceable void in our lives, yet his memory continues to shine brightly in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Neil Gitsham, 59

August 17, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On August 7, 2024, unexpectedly, aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Deborah Frances Greenhalgh, 73

August 17, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On August 15th, 2024, at Christchurch hospital, after a short illness, aged 73 years. Peacefully resting. A special thank you to the Christchurch Hospital Team for their wonderful care of Deborah.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Elizabeth Jacobs, 64

August 17, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On August 5, 2024, passed away suddenly in Dubai, aged 64 years. "Forever loved and remembered."

No cause of death reported.

Derek Robert Neal, 52

August 17, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Derek passed away peacefully at home after a short illness, on August 14, 2024, aged 52 years. A much adored, hard-case friend and workmate of many. "Goodbyes hurt when the story is not finished … And the book has been closed."

No cause of death reported.

Ethan James Hewson, 25

August 17, 2024

Geraldine, Canterbury - Passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, aged 25.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Frederick Harris

August 17, 2024

North Shore, Auckland - Passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, 11th August 2024, at North Shore Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin Anderson

August 17, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - Late of Foxton, formerly of Island Bay, Wellington. Passed away suddenly on 5 August 2024. The Anderson family wishes to express sincere thanks to the Foxton St John Ambulance and Foxton Fire Bigade.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael John "Mike" Elder

August 17, 2024

Porirua, Wellington - Passed away suddenly on 13 August 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ewan John Bennie

August 17, 2024

Alexandra, Otago - It is with great sadness that the Bennie Family announce that Ewan passed away after a short illness in Dunedin Hospital, surrounded by his loving and adoring family, on August 10, 2024. Ewan never liked crowds, preferring the ocean, bush, or mountains under his feet, where his ashes will be scattered, following a private cremation, exactly as he would like it. A charismatic man, Ewan would say, "he's dead at the moment."

No age or cause of death reported.

Heather Joy Davies

August 17, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Unexpectedly at her home on August 9, 2024. "May there be comfort in knowing that someone so special will never be forgotten."

No age or cause of death reported.

Bryan Grant Eltringham

August 17, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Janet Mary Leman Christiansen

August 17, 2024

Mt Albert, Auckland - Peacefully on 16 August 2024, at Everil Orr Care Centre, Mt Albert, after a battle with cancer, aged 74. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Breast Cancer NZ. Thanks to Everil Orr for their care of Jan over the last three months. At peace.

Nicola Susan (Nikki) McMillan, 62

August 16, 2024

Auckland - Passed away suddenly on 12 August 2024, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Roberto "Rob" Varricchio

August 16, 2024

Nelson - Passed away suddenly at home on Monday, August 12, 2024. Special thanks to the emergency response teams including our neighbour, first on the scene off duty police officer Ryan. Our hearts will be broken forever. We will miss your humour, unfiltered banter and cooking.

No age or cause of death reported.

Garry Lawrence (Garry-Mac) McCarthy, 73

August 15, 2024

Taupo, Waikato - Unexpectedly on Thursday 1st August 2024, aged 73 years. We will always cherish our childhood memories, forever in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Judith Ann "Judy" Millar

August 15, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - It is with great sadness that we share the news that Judy Millar passed away peacefully on 9 August 2024. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Stroke Foundation NZ and may be left in the chapel foyer.

No age or cause of death reported.

Barbara Joanne "Jo" Ellis, 65

August 14, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On August 10, 2024, suddenly at home, with her family by her side, in her 65th year. Jo was much loved, and a cherished friend to many. Her beautiful, bubbly personality and kind, caring nature will be deeply missed by all who came to know her.

No cause of death reported.

Jody Anne Barnard, 45

August 14, 2024

Hawera, Taranaki - Passed away peacefully at Trinity Rest Home on Sunday 11th August 2024, aged 45 years. Special thanks to the staff at Trinity Rest Home for the devoted care of Jody. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jody's memory to the South Taranaki Alzheimer's Support Group would be appreciated and can be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Lois "Denise" Adlington

August 14, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away peacefully in the company of family on Saturday 10th August 2024, after her battle with cancer. We are grateful for the care of the staff at Arohanui Hospice and Palmerston North Hospital, along with everyone who has supported her over these past few months.

No age reported.

Michael James Cooney

August 14, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - Died 13th August 2024, suddenly but surrounded by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Keren Joyce Larsen

August 14, 2024

Birkenhead, Auckland - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Keren after a short illness. Also a wonderful friend to many, and a shining light in our lives. You have shown pure strength in your battle, and we take comfort in you no longer suffering. We will miss you so much.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joan Margaret (nee Alcock) Reilly

August 14, 2024

Milford, Auckland - Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on Saturday 10 August 2024. Special thank you to all the amazing doctors and nurses at North Shore Hospital for the incredibly thoughtful care of our beloved Mum and enabling Di, Mike and John to spend the last days and nights by her side in Tōtara Haumaru, Toru Ward 3.

No age or cause of death reported.

Corinna Sylvia Margaret Young

August 14, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Unexpectedly at Auckland Hospital on Saturday 10 August 2024, fighting to the bitter end. You suffered much in silence, your spirit didn't bend, you lived your life with courage until the very end.

No age or cause of death reported.

Amanda Louise Davies, 47

August 13, 2024

Whangarei - Passed away suddenly on 6th August 2024, aged 47.

No cause of death reported.

Graham Neil "Chook" Anderson, 58

August 13, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - 7th September 1965 – 7th August 2024. Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 7th August 2024, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Diana "Di" Ford

August 13, 2024

Matamata - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of Di in Matamata, on Tuesday 6th August 2024. Her bubbly, warm, loving and kind nature was felt by many far and wide. Di will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jessica Elizabeth (Jess) Bullock, 42

August 12, 2024

Papakura, Auckland - On the 8th of August 2024, unexpectedly. Aged 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Paul James Kean, 73

August 12, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Suddenly at Southland Hospital on August 9, 2024. Aged 73 years. The family would like to thank the staff at Clare House for their love and care of Paul.

No cause of death reported.

