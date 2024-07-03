FRANCE

Three killed in a “vaxxident”:

Woman & two men dead after tourist plane plunges to ground and smashes into Paris motorway

June 29, 2024

Three people are dead following a light aircraft crash on a motorway near Paris this afternoon. The plane is reported to have come down on the A4 in Nosiel, east of the capital, at around 4 pm on Sunday after hitting an electric power cable. No vehicles were struck in the incident, it’s understood. Meaux prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier said the victims were “two men and a woman”, adding the pilot “was born in 1989”. Horror footage showed the aircraft lying on its roof, crumpled atop on the motorway barrier. Nearby, flaming parts of the wreckage can be seen. Emergency services and members of the public can be seen frantically running by the wreck as traffic is ushered past. “A tourist plane from Lognes-Emerainville (aéroflight flying club) has crashed for the second time in a year on the A4 near Collégien,” the Association of residents of the Lognes aerodrome said in a statement.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Chris Wiggs dead : British inventor who created Polly Pocket dies aged 74 after rare cancer battle

June 28, 2024

The inventor of the iconic 1990s toy Polly Pocket has died, aged 74, after a battle with a rare form of brain cancer. Chris died peacefully at his home in France surrounded by his loved ones on June 20, according to the New York Post. He was suffering from a form of neurological cancer before he died.

Link

Six-year-old Safa dies of a heart attack at school while preparing for the end-of-year show

June 26, 2024

While she was rehearsing the end-of-year show at her school, Tuesday around 10:30 a.m., six-year-old Safa collapsed in the courtyard of the Sainte-Famille school, in Moissac (Tarn-et-Garonne). Noticing the malaise, the staff of the establishment alerted the emergency services. They tried to resuscitate the little girl for almost forty minutes. Unfortunately, the victim died. It is likely a cardiac malaise, but an autopsy will be performed to confirm the causes of death.

Link

She dies of a heart attack during a castle visit

June 22, 2024

A 66-year-old woman died at the end of the morning, floored by a heart attack while she was visiting the castles of Lastours. A death that occurred a few hundred meters from the beginning of the route of the four castles that overlook the city north of Carcassonne in the Aude. 11 firefighters intervened, taking turns trying to help the victim. Despite several attempts they failed to resuscitate her.

Link

Landes: fatal discomfort for a man on a motorway station of the A63

June 28, 2024

This Friday, June 28, in the late afternoon, a man was the victim of a heart attack at a service station on the A 63 motorway, near the town of Lesperon in the Landes. Alerted, the firefighters were dispatched to the scene and provided first aid to the victim, found in cardiorespiratory arrest. Despite their efforts, the man, who had recovered cardiac activity the first time, could not be saved.

No age reported.

Link

A cyclist has a fatal discomfort

June 30, 2024

On June 30, around 12:30 p.m., a cyclist was found on the side of the Methamis road in Monieux. The firefighters and a paramedics team came as fast as they could, and the doctor started a cardiac massage. Despite everything, the latter had to resign himself to pronouncing the death of this 52-year-old man.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BELGIUM

Rita De Kesel died unexpectedly

June 26, 2024

Rita De Kesel was a prayer leader in Kristus Koning. She was born in Wilrijk, January 1, 1950, and died unexpectedly in Antwerp, June 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geert DHont, 62

June 29, 2024

Verificator at FOD Finances. Born in Oudenaarde, March 5, 1962, died unexpectedly in Oudenaarde, June 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nell Robberechts, 10

July 1, 2024

Born in Heusden-Zolder, June 24, 2014, died in Stal, June 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julien Guebel, 25

June 29, 2024

Born in Libramont, April 2, 1999, died in Houffalize, June 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

François-Xavier Dumonceau, 48

June 29, 2024

Resident at Barvaux-sur-Ourthe. Born in Namur on May 8, 1976, died in Mont-Godinne on June, 28 2024, at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ivette Van Hoeck, 61

June 28, 2024

Born in Bornem, October 21, 1962, died unexpectedly at Vitaz hospital Sint-Niklaas, June 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ludwig Swinnen, 66

June 28, 2024

Born in Neerpelt, February 1, 1958, died unexpectedly and suddenly in Pelt, June 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cecile Houbion, 43

June 28, 2024

Resident in Gerin. Born in Dinant on Friday April 17, 1981, died in Dinant on Thursday June 27, 2024, at the age of 43.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fany Tissier, 48

June 28, 2024

Resident at Grivegnée. Born on 05 May 1976, died in Liège on 27 June 2024, at the age of 48 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mario Maertens, 52

June 27, 2024

Technical service employee, born in Genk, May 20, 1972, died unexpectedly and way too soon in Lanaken, June 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cédric Aernout, 45

June 27, 2024

Resident in Anderlues. Born in Charleroi on Wednesday July 5, 1978, died in Anderlues on Wednesday June 26, 2024, at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laurent Bracher, 57

June 27, 2024

Resident at Petit-Rechain. Born in Verviers on 25 October 1966, died in Verviers on 26 June 2024, at the age of 57 years. Request for donations for Cancer foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jan Ghijssels, 74

June 27, 2024

We are sad to have to communicate the sudden death of Jan Ghijssels, of Knokke-Heist. Born November 12,1949 - died June 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Philippe Mossoux, 45

June 27, 2024

Resident at Modave. Born in Huy on 14 August 1978, died in Hannut on 26 June 2024, at the age of 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tom Janssens, 59

June 26, 2024

Born in Leuven, January 9, 1965, died unexpectedly at the ASZ in Aalst, June 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andy Hoste, 48

June 26, 2024

Postman from Bpost Tielt, born in Izegem, October 1, 1975, died unexpectedly at home in Ingelmunster, June 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Van Praet, 66

June 26, 2024

Born in Sleidinge, May 21, 1958, died suddenly at home in Oosteeklo, June 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Edith Housen 49

June 26, 2024

Former manager of Leonidas Bree. Born in Brussels, August 28, 1974, died at home surrounded by her loved ones in Bree, on June 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rose Clerc, newborn

June 26, 2024

Little angel Rose Clerc, Resident in Merbes-le-Château. Born in Auderghem on Tuesday June 25, 2024, died in Auderghem on Tuesday June 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Luc Carobel, 70

June 25, 2024

Born in Opbrakel on May 29, 1954, and died unexpectedly in Zottegem on June 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Oleffe, 46

June 25, 2024

Domiciled in Bouge. Born in Ottignies on Saturday July 23, 1977, died in Saint-Denis-Bovesse on Monday, June 24, 2024, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laura Vinassa, 37

June 25, 2024

Resident at Lambermont. Born in Verviers on 07 February 1987, died in Liège on 24 June 2024, at the age of 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Petra Van Oprooy, 41

June 14, 2024

Born in Mereksem, December 21, 1982, died unexpectedly in Temse, June 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NETHERLANDS

Founder of broadcasting passed away , recently last job in Delft

July 1, 2024

André Pruijssers, one of the founders of Omroep Delft, died unexpectedly last week in Rotterdam, two weeks before he would have turned 65. He first started at RAZO, the local radio broadcaster from which Stadsradio Delft and then the current broadcast would later emerge. On Friday, May 31, he provided both the auditorium and radio/TV sound in the library on Vesteplein for the program 'De Staat van Delft', about the city's history of slavery. He did this that day with his usual enthusiasm for this technically difficult job and with his confident craftsmanship, from early in the morning until clearing away audio equipment in the evening.

No cause of death reported.

Link

GERMANY

Deputy Mayor Franz Rieperdinger died unexpectedly at the age of 67

June 24, 2024

"We are still in shock,“ says Mayor Thomas Schmidinger. Franz Rieperdinger, the long-standing deputy mayor of the municipality of Schnaitsee, passed away completely unexpectedly on Saturday. "A heavy loss, he was a popular and sociable person and someone who was committed to the place and the club life in many ways," said Schmidinger.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bönen's dismay at the death of Green Councillor Friedhelm Lange

June 30, 2024

Friedhelm Lange was a democrat in the best sense, tolerant, open and honest. On Thursday, the long-time councillor and group spokesman of Alliance 90/The Greens died completely unexpectedly in Bönen. He turned 69 years old, leaves his wife and two daughters.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The Bönen Green Party in 2020:

From the claim that the coronavirus is more harmless than any flu to anti-Semites and racists who use the crisis for their agenda: such myths sow insecurity, hatred and can even endanger human lives.

https://gruene-boenen.de/corona-mythen/

Mourning for a jack of all trades

June 30, 2024

He was a fire brigade commander, a municipal councilor and a committed member and supporter of several clubs in the village. Marcus Leibbrandt from Murr died on Thursday at the age of 57. Only three weeks ago he was re-elected for the free voters, he had been a member of the municipal council from 1999 to 2014 and since 2019.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The faculty mourns the loss of Dr. Alexander Zimmermann

June 25, 2024

The faculty mourns for Dr. Alexander Zimmermann, who died unexpectedly at the age of 60. Dr. Alexander Zimmermann was a research assistant at the Institute for Software Systems in Technical Applications of Computer Science (FORWISS) at the University of Passau. As an enthusiastic musician, he was also co-founder and co-organizer of the monthly Folksession at the University of Passau, together with his wife Claudia.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amateur football mourns the loss of Ralf Müller

June 24, 2024

Amateur football in Frankfurt mourns the loss of Ralf Müller. On Friday, the 57-year-old functionary died suddenly and unexpectedly. "RaMü", as he was called, "not only promoted our football operation, but also always attached great importance to club life and the cheerfulness in our community," emphasized Tony Gering, his long-time club friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A priest “died suddenly”:

Vechta's provost Michael Matschke is dead

June 26, 2024

Vechta's provost, Monsignor Michael Matschke, 74, passed away on Wednesday evening. In the provost's church of St. George in the city center, the bells rang in the evening because of the death. As provost, Matschke has been the senior pastor of the St. Mariä Himmelfahrt parish since 2010. In October 2022, Pope Francis elevated him to the rank of monsignor as an honorary Papal chaplain. In March of 2024, Monsignor Matschke suffered a stroke. In November, he wanted to retire after his 75th birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mourning for Almuth Holdschlag

June 25, 2024

Suddenly and incredibly for all of us, Almuth Holdschlag passed away on 11.06.2024. For many years, she has been involved with joy and dedication in the church board, in the association committee of the Deanery of Borken, and in the One World Committee, and has moved so much in our community and for our partner community in Makukuulu.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mourning for Hansa managing director Steffen Krakhardt

July 1, 2024

Steffen Krakhardt, managing director of the Oldenburg Hansa care group, has died unexpectedly. Krakhardt was co-founder, shareholder, managing director and rector of Azurit (with a nursing center in Augustfehn) and the Hansa Group. The Group operates over 80 facilities in Germany, including two nursing homes in Oldenburg, and looks after over 7000 people in senior and disability care and employs over 6900 people.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A life for the animals: Shelter manager Katja Bösel died unexpectedly

June 28, 2024

Completely unexpectedly, the head of the Zweibrücker animal shelter, Katja Bösel, passed away at the age of only 48 on Thursday. "Katja was fully there for the shelter. She embodied it”, Nadine Bender praises her deputy, who became a friend.“ The shelter manager died of a cardiac arrest. Katja Bösel leaves a husband.

Link

A shop-owning couple “died suddenly”:

Double tragedy in Jägerstraße: "We really miss them very much"

June 25, 2024

Edit Keller and her husband Tino Henske enjoyed life to the fullest before their death. The two owners of the Hungarian specialty store both passed away within a few months. When the neighbors talk about their former colleagues and friends, they have a big smile on their lips, despite grief. After Edit Keller passed away last autumn after a long illness, her husband, Tino Henske, suffered a heart attack a few weeks ago. His heart just stopped beating, a heart that had always been with "his Edit".

No age reported.

Link

Erzgebirge loses a quiet and very sensitive artist far too early with Holm Ludwig, a wood designer

June 28, 2024

He was a quiet artist and master of his craft, he could act with the chainsaw as artfully as with the delicate pencil tip. Now he has died completely unexpectedly. [Paywall]

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Torsten Punke died unexpectedly at the age of 60

June 25, 2024

Torsten Punke died at the age of 60. He was very involved in community life in Barßeler. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Link

“Died suddenly” in the waters:

Tragedy while bathing: 58-year-old woman dies in gravel pit near Zerbst

June 25, 2024

Tragedy in Zerbst: a woman died while bathing in a gravel pit. The 58-year-old suffered a heart attack. Bathing in such waters carries significant risks. [Paywall]

Link

Woman collapse s in supermarket and dies

June 28, 2024

A 69-year-old woman collapsed and died while shopping at a supermarket in Bernau near Berlin. According to the information, an emergency doctor was called, but could no longer save her. A death investigation has been launched.

Link

Two cyclists “died suddenly”:

Trial for dead cyclist in Bad Segeberg: bizarre case

June 27, 2024

The 55-year-old cyclist was riding on the connecting road between Wilstedt and Wakendorf II on September 11, 2022. A friend was driving ahead. The accused is said to have approached from behind with a tractor and trailer. According to the indictment, he is said to have overtaken the road cyclist riding in front of him without maintaining the required safety distance of two meters. In fright, the racing cyclist suffered a heart attack and died. However, the situation was completely different in the district court of Bad Segeberg. As the forensic physician Prof. Claas Buschmann, who had autopsied the dead cyclist after the accident, explained in detail, he had discovered a previous heart disease in the dead man, of the dangerousness of which the man probably knew nothing at all. And that's not all: the defendant's defense attorney had recently, on his own initiative, evaluated the dead cyclist's heart rate monitor, which he had worn before and during the accident to record his training, and found out amazing things in the process. The cyclist had already had a pulse of more 170 beats per minute before the scene of the accident, which had almost reached the border of cardiac fibrillation. The defendant had actually driven after the cyclist, but had noticed, according to his own information, how the amateur athlete suddenly stopped. He thought that he was "probably running out of breath," the defendant, a farmer from the district of Stormarn, had his defense lawyer explain. Then he overtook him and drove on. What he had not noticed: the cyclist had collapsed and had suffered a heart attack.

Link

Seriously injured at bus stop: cyclist died in hospital

June 26, 2024

An injured cyclist was found at a bus stop in the Zellerau district of Würzburg in mid-June. First aid was provided by the rescue workers and the police. The Police Headquarters reported on this on June 18, 2024. According to the investigation, a medical problem was the cause. According to the officials, external influence by third parties can currently be ruled out. Now the police have announced that the 69-year-old cyclist has died in the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

66-year-old dies as a result of a traffic accident in southern Brandenburg

June 27, 2024

A man was killed by a car accident on federal highway 96 on Thursday morning. According to the police, the 66-year-old got off the road in his Opel at about 9:45 a.m. between the Goßmar and Luckau junction. According to the current state of investigation, health problems could have been the cause of this. The man crashed into a tree and came to a standstill in a field. An emergency doctor could only determine the death of the man.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dead man found on Danish beach presumed to be a German tourist

July 1, 2024

The South and South Jutland police Saturday morning responded to the northern part of the beach on Rømø, after the police had received a report that a dead person had been found. The police have a presumption that it is a German tourist. Both dog patrols and forensics were sent to the beach to investigate the site, and a forensic autopsy was carried out on the spot. Investigations at the site have been completed. The police do not believe there is anything criminal behind the death, the police district writes in a press release. The deceased man has not yet been finally identified, but the police have a presumption that it is a German tourist who has been reported missing to the German police. The deceased had the missing person's identification on him, the press release continues.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

AUSTRIA

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Man dies in Clarence Street, Bellerive, truck crash after suspected medical episode

July 1, 2024

A man has died in a truck crash on Hobart’s eastern shore following what police believe was a medical episode. The incident occurred just after 11 am on Monday, with Clarence Street in Bellerive closed in both directions while police and emergency services work to clear the scene. A witness at the scene told Pulse the truck was travelling towards Howrah when it reportedly mowed down a pedestrian crossing, collided with a car, mounted the footpath, crashed into a concrete wall, and came to a stop next to a power pole. “At this stage it is believed the crash may be the result of a medical episode,” a police spokesperson said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A9 tunnel: Medical emergency claims one fatality

June 26, 2024

At about 20:30 on Tuesday, the emergency services of two fire brigades, together with the police and the Red Cross, were called to an operation in the A9 motorway tunnel Ottsdorf near Micheldorf. A motorist had suffered a medical emergency while driving in the tunnel and as a result crashed his car into the tunnel wall. The driver died at the scene of the accident despite first aid measures.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

An engineer “died suddenly”:

In memory of Gerhard Berghofer

June 24, 2024

We are deeply saddened to announce that our colleague engineer Gerhard Berghofer died completely unexpectedly in the sixty-first year of his life in the evening hours of June 18. Berghofer began his professional career at the Institute for Space Research of the Austrian Academy of Sciences on October 1, 1984. Recently, Gerhard has been mostly engaged in preliminary studies for the magnetometer on the ESA spacecraft Vigil, which is expected to significantly improve the prediction of space weather phenomena from 2031.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Person found dead at "door opening human rescue" operation

June 24, 2024

On 24.06.2024 we were alerted to a "door opening human rescue" in Pulgarn at 14:05 o'clock. Arriving at the place, it turned out that a person was lying on the balcony. A ladder was used to enter the house via the balcony and the door was opened from the inside. Unfortunately, the doctor who was alerted could only determine the death of the person.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

SWITZERLAND

Inline hockey player (16) dies after a brain hemorrhage: "We're playing for Dodo now"

June 26, 2024

The 16-year-old Dominik Zietala had to retire from life far too early. Fortunately, it is rare for athletes to have an accident or be taken out of life while exercising their passion, but every case is one too many. Such a fate befell a junior player of Wiggertal United, the junior section of the two inline hockey clubs Rothrist and Zofingen. Last week Dominik Zietala left his life far too early.

Link

Man found dead at his workplace in Wuppenau

June 25, 2024

An employee found his unconscious colleague in a boiler room this morning, as the cantonal police of Thurgau writes in a message. Despite resuscitation attempts by the emergency services, the 59-year-old died on the spot.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NORWAY

Plumbo drummer Tor Erik "Elg" Knudsen (49) has died

June 30, 2024

Our good friend and drummer Tor Erik "Elg" ["Moose"] Knudsen lost the battle against cancer today, the 30th of June. A wonderful drummer and friend has passed away after a short time of illness, writes Plumbo on Facebook. Knudsen was a member of the rock band for twelve years.

Link

Magnus Solberg is dead

June 26, 2024

The physiotherapist from Haugesund, who received a serious cancer diagnosis during a routine examination in 2022, suddenly fell ill on a flight to Central America. On Tuesday night, he fell asleep in a hospital in El Salvador. He was 43 years old. In mid-October 2022, he received the phone call from the doctor: changes in the intestines and liver had been detected … Shortly thereafter, Solberg learned that he had bowel cancer, with spread to the liver.

Link

FINLAND

Photographer Vertti Teräsvuori has died

June 24, 2024

Photographer Vertti Teräsvuori died last Thursday 20 June from a sudden attack of illness. He was 57 at the time of his death. "He drew from imagination and fantasy and composed pictures. He did not describe existing life. He was a photographer of built reality and one of the first to do so," says Leena Sipponen, curator at the Museum of Photography.

No cause of death reported.

Link

DENMARK

Hans Lindberg has suddenly lost his father

July 1, 2024

The 42-year-old handball star Hans Lindberg and his family are in deep sorrow. On Thursday, his father, Tómas Erling Lindberg, died very suddenly. This is what Hans Lindberg says on his profile on Facebook. “My father, the boys' lovely grandfather, and my mother's beloved husband, died suddenly on Thursday 27 June”, writes Hans Lindberg, who was present with the rest of the family when his father suddenly died. “The family was gathered with him when he passed away”, writes the handball star, who just now should have been gathered with the men's national team in connection with the Olympics.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah Hellegaard Tang, 40

June 30, 2024

Our beloved wife and mother, Sarah Hellegaard Tang, born on 17 May 1984, has quietly fallen asleep at Hospice Limfjord on 28 June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jette Hattens, 60

June 30, 2024

My beloved wife, our dear mother and mother-in-law, Jette Hattens, November 20, 1965 - June 16, 2024, has passed away after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Henrik Vendelbo Mikkelsen, 58

June 29, 2024

Our husband and father, Henrik Vendelbo Mikkelsen, born 24 March 1966, has died after a short illness on 27 June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bo Arentoft, 61

June 29, 2024

Our beloved brother, uncle, and brother-in-law, Bo Arentoft, born 5 May 1963, died 20 June 2024. Bo died completely unexpectedly and of natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gitte Krarup Ravnholt, 62

June 28, 2024

We have suddenly lost our beloved wife and mother, Gitte Ravnholt, born on 22 June 1972. Died in Breum, 26 June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

René Knabenhans, 69

June 28, 2024

We have unexpectedly lost our beloved husband, father and grandfather, René Knabenhans, March 11, 1955 - June 27, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anna Lise Bomholt, 68

June 27, 2024

My beloved wife, Anna Lise Bomholt, born 5 September 1955, has suddenly passed away in Hvalpsund, 26 June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lotte Søndergaard, 60

June 27, 2024

Lotte Søndergaard, Søholm, on 24 June 2024. Lotte's wish was that instead of possibly flowers, consider donations for the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Birgit Hyttel Vagner, 63

June 26, 2024

Our loved one, Birgit Hyttel Vagner, born 3 June 1961, is suddenly taken from us. Sæby, 20 June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ursula Kristine Johansen, 68

June 26, 2024

Our beloved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law, Ursula Kirstine Johansen, is suddenly taken from us, December 16, 1955 - June 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Susanne Klinge Kristensen, 52

June 26, 2024

Our beloved Susanne Klinge Kristensen has quietly fallen asleep, after a short illness. 8.8.1971 - 18.6.2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Erich Wilhelm Zanke, 72/73

June 26, 2024

Our dear father, Erich Wilhelm Zanke, lost the battle against cancer on June 24, 2024.

Link

Steen Hyldgaard Christensen, 73

June 25, 2024

My dear beloved husband our dear father, father-in-law and grandfather, Steen Hyldgaard Christensen, born on 12 October 1950, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness. Tjørring, 23 June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rikke Hauerslev, 49

June 25, 2024

Our beloved mother, mother-in-law/bonus mother, grandmother and wife, Rikke Hauerslev, born 16 January 1975, has slept in at Hospice Vangen Ulsted, 23 June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alex Jorgensen, 39/40

June 24, 2024

Alex Jorgensen, 1984 – 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Palle Marx Laustsen, 68

June 24, 2024

My dear husband, our dear father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Palle Marx Laustsen, born 15 December 1955, is suddenly taken from us after a short illness. Nykøbing, 22 June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

POLAND

Human rights activist Leonid Svetsik died suddenly in Warsaw

June 28, 2024

Warsaw - Human rights activist Leonid Svetsik died suddenly on June 28 in Warsaw. He was 59 years old, according to the human rights center "Viasna". Leonid Svetik headed the Vitebsk branch of Viasna for many years. In 2021, Svetsik was forced to leave Belarus, fearing reprisals.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Polish man drowns in Norway

July 1, 2024

A drowning accident occurred in Arendal in Norway. A Polish man in his 30s died here. Here, passers-by had seen the man swimming in a lake, where he suddenly disappeared under the surface of the water. According to NRK, he was found by a diver from the Norwegian fire service at a depth of three meters and, like the Danish woman, was taken to the hospital. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.

No cause of death reported.

Link

PORTUGAL

Brazilian woman falls ill while working in a hotel and dies at the age of 48 in a city on the coast of Portugal

June 28, 2024

Rosiani do Nascimento Curty and her husband migrated two years ago to the European country. She was buried this Friday, 28, in the city of Armação De Pêra, on the coast of Portugal. She suffered a stroke while working at a hotel in the beach town where she was hired as a chambermaid. The husband said that, on Saturday morning, after falling ill and falling on the bed while cleaning a room, she received chest massages by co-workers and was sent to Portimão, a nearby city that has a larger hospital. At dawn the next day, the patient went to Faro, an even larger coastal city, and was admitted to the ICU. Hours later, her husband, who had expected his partner to undergo brain surgery, was told of her brain death.

Link

SPAIN

Bullfighter and former Vox councilor Carlos García Muñoz found dead in El Espinar

June 26, 2024

Today Carlos García Muñoz was found dead at the age of 40, he was a bullfighter and former councilor in the last legislature for Santiago Abascal's party in the town of Spinari, as well as a resident of Villacastin. At the moment, the reasons for his death are unknown, but the news has already been made public through two statements from both councils.

Link

Berta Sureda, ex-Commissioner for Culture of the Barcelona City Council, dies

June 24, 2024

The ex-Commissioner for Culture of the Barcelona City Council, Berta Sureda, died this Sunday at the age of 65, in Palma, where she was now working, as reported by the newspaper 'Ara', a victim of cancer.

Link

A man dies in Barreiros after suffering a possible cardiorespiratory arrest during a veteran’s football match

June 30, 2024

A 46-year-old man from Barreirense died this Sunday in Barreiros during the course of a veteran’s football match, having suffered a possible cardiorespiratory arrest. During the match, one of the participants felt unwell and suffered from dizziness. Two nurses who were watching the match and the referee, also a health professional, tried to revive him while 061 was alerted. After the arrival of two ambulances, the resuscitation tasks were intensified. The doctors struggled for an hour in the tasks of resuscitation, but finally they could not avoid the fatal outcome.

Link