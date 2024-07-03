In memory of those who “died suddenly” in France, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Poland, Portugal and Spain, June 24-July 1, 2024
Belarusian rights activist Leonid Svetsik; Spanish bullfighter Carlos García Muñoz (40); Polly Pocket inventor Chris Wiggs (C); Norwegian rock drummer "Moose" Knudsen (49, C, Plumbo); & more
FRANCE
Three killed in a “vaxxident”:
Woman & two men dead after tourist plane plunges to ground and smashes into Paris motorway
June 29, 2024
Three people are dead following a light aircraft crash on a motorway near Paris this afternoon. The plane is reported to have come down on the A4 in Nosiel, east of the capital, at around 4 pm on Sunday after hitting an electric power cable. No vehicles were struck in the incident, it’s understood. Meaux prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier said the victims were “two men and a woman”, adding the pilot “was born in 1989”. Horror footage showed the aircraft lying on its roof, crumpled atop on the motorway barrier. Nearby, flaming parts of the wreckage can be seen. Emergency services and members of the public can be seen frantically running by the wreck as traffic is ushered past. “A tourist plane from Lognes-Emerainville (aéroflight flying club) has crashed for the second time in a year on the A4 near Collégien,” the Association of residents of the Lognes aerodrome said in a statement.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No age or cause of death reported.
Chris Wiggs dead: British inventor who created Polly Pocket dies aged 74 after rare cancer battle
June 28, 2024
The inventor of the iconic 1990s toy Polly Pocket has died, aged 74, after a battle with a rare form of brain cancer. Chris died peacefully at his home in France surrounded by his loved ones on June 20, according to the New York Post. He was suffering from a form of neurological cancer before he died.
Six-year-old Safa dies of a heart attack at school while preparing for the end-of-year show
June 26, 2024
While she was rehearsing the end-of-year show at her school, Tuesday around 10:30 a.m., six-year-old Safa collapsed in the courtyard of the Sainte-Famille school, in Moissac (Tarn-et-Garonne). Noticing the malaise, the staff of the establishment alerted the emergency services. They tried to resuscitate the little girl for almost forty minutes. Unfortunately, the victim died. It is likely a cardiac malaise, but an autopsy will be performed to confirm the causes of death.
She dies of a heart attack during a castle visit
June 22, 2024
A 66-year-old woman died at the end of the morning, floored by a heart attack while she was visiting the castles of Lastours. A death that occurred a few hundred meters from the beginning of the route of the four castles that overlook the city north of Carcassonne in the Aude. 11 firefighters intervened, taking turns trying to help the victim. Despite several attempts they failed to resuscitate her.
Landes: fatal discomfort for a man on a motorway station of the A63
June 28, 2024
This Friday, June 28, in the late afternoon, a man was the victim of a heart attack at a service station on the A 63 motorway, near the town of Lesperon in the Landes. Alerted, the firefighters were dispatched to the scene and provided first aid to the victim, found in cardiorespiratory arrest. Despite their efforts, the man, who had recovered cardiac activity the first time, could not be saved.
No age reported.
A cyclist has a fatal discomfort
June 30, 2024
On June 30, around 12:30 p.m., a cyclist was found on the side of the Methamis road in Monieux. The firefighters and a paramedics team came as fast as they could, and the doctor started a cardiac massage. Despite everything, the latter had to resign himself to pronouncing the death of this 52-year-old man.
No cause of death reported.
BELGIUM
Rita De Kesel died unexpectedly
June 26, 2024
Rita De Kesel was a prayer leader in Kristus Koning. She was born in Wilrijk, January 1, 1950, and died unexpectedly in Antwerp, June 20, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Geert DHont, 62
June 29, 2024
Verificator at FOD Finances. Born in Oudenaarde, March 5, 1962, died unexpectedly in Oudenaarde, June 27, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Nell Robberechts, 10
July 1, 2024
Born in Heusden-Zolder, June 24, 2014, died in Stal, June 29, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Julien Guebel, 25
June 29, 2024
Born in Libramont, April 2, 1999, died in Houffalize, June 27, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
François-Xavier Dumonceau, 48
June 29, 2024
Resident at Barvaux-sur-Ourthe. Born in Namur on May 8, 1976, died in Mont-Godinne on June, 28 2024, at the age of 48 years.
No cause of death reported.
Ivette Van Hoeck, 61
June 28, 2024
Born in Bornem, October 21, 1962, died unexpectedly at Vitaz hospital Sint-Niklaas, June 27, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Ludwig Swinnen, 66
June 28, 2024
Born in Neerpelt, February 1, 1958, died unexpectedly and suddenly in Pelt, June 27, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Cecile Houbion, 43
June 28, 2024
Resident in Gerin. Born in Dinant on Friday April 17, 1981, died in Dinant on Thursday June 27, 2024, at the age of 43.
No cause of death reported.
Fany Tissier, 48
June 28, 2024
Resident at Grivegnée. Born on 05 May 1976, died in Liège on 27 June 2024, at the age of 48 years.
No cause of death reported.
Mario Maertens, 52
June 27, 2024
Technical service employee, born in Genk, May 20, 1972, died unexpectedly and way too soon in Lanaken, June 24, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Cédric Aernout, 45
June 27, 2024
Resident in Anderlues. Born in Charleroi on Wednesday July 5, 1978, died in Anderlues on Wednesday June 26, 2024, at the age of 45.
No cause of death reported.
Laurent Bracher, 57
June 27, 2024
Resident at Petit-Rechain. Born in Verviers on 25 October 1966, died in Verviers on 26 June 2024, at the age of 57 years. Request for donations for Cancer foundation.
No cause of death reported.
Jan Ghijssels, 74
June 27, 2024
We are sad to have to communicate the sudden death of Jan Ghijssels, of Knokke-Heist. Born November 12,1949 - died June 26, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Philippe Mossoux, 45
June 27, 2024
Resident at Modave. Born in Huy on 14 August 1978, died in Hannut on 26 June 2024, at the age of 45 years.
No cause of death reported.
Tom Janssens, 59
June 26, 2024
Born in Leuven, January 9, 1965, died unexpectedly at the ASZ in Aalst, June 24, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Andy Hoste, 48
June 26, 2024
Postman from Bpost Tielt, born in Izegem, October 1, 1975, died unexpectedly at home in Ingelmunster, June 25, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Patrick Van Praet, 66
June 26, 2024
Born in Sleidinge, May 21, 1958, died suddenly at home in Oosteeklo, June 24, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Edith Housen 49
June 26, 2024
Former manager of Leonidas Bree. Born in Brussels, August 28, 1974, died at home surrounded by her loved ones in Bree, on June 26, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Rose Clerc, newborn
June 26, 2024
Little angel Rose Clerc, Resident in Merbes-le-Château. Born in Auderghem on Tuesday June 25, 2024, died in Auderghem on Tuesday June 25, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Luc Carobel, 70
June 25, 2024
Born in Opbrakel on May 29, 1954, and died unexpectedly in Zottegem on June 24, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Michael Oleffe, 46
June 25, 2024
Domiciled in Bouge. Born in Ottignies on Saturday July 23, 1977, died in Saint-Denis-Bovesse on Monday, June 24, 2024, at the age of 46.
No cause of death reported.
Laura Vinassa, 37
June 25, 2024
Resident at Lambermont. Born in Verviers on 07 February 1987, died in Liège on 24 June 2024, at the age of 37 years.
No cause of death reported.
Petra Van Oprooy, 41
June 14, 2024
Born in Mereksem, December 21, 1982, died unexpectedly in Temse, June 13, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
NETHERLANDS
Founder of broadcasting passed away, recently last job in Delft
July 1, 2024
André Pruijssers, one of the founders of Omroep Delft, died unexpectedly last week in Rotterdam, two weeks before he would have turned 65. He first started at RAZO, the local radio broadcaster from which Stadsradio Delft and then the current broadcast would later emerge. On Friday, May 31, he provided both the auditorium and radio/TV sound in the library on Vesteplein for the program 'De Staat van Delft', about the city's history of slavery. He did this that day with his usual enthusiasm for this technically difficult job and with his confident craftsmanship, from early in the morning until clearing away audio equipment in the evening.
No cause of death reported.
GERMANY
Deputy Mayor Franz Rieperdinger died unexpectedly at the age of 67
June 24, 2024
"We are still in shock,“ says Mayor Thomas Schmidinger. Franz Rieperdinger, the long-standing deputy mayor of the municipality of Schnaitsee, passed away completely unexpectedly on Saturday. "A heavy loss, he was a popular and sociable person and someone who was committed to the place and the club life in many ways," said Schmidinger.
No cause of death reported.
Bönen's dismay at the death of Green Councillor Friedhelm Lange
June 30, 2024
Friedhelm Lange was a democrat in the best sense, tolerant, open and honest. On Thursday, the long-time councillor and group spokesman of Alliance 90/The Greens died completely unexpectedly in Bönen. He turned 69 years old, leaves his wife and two daughters.
No cause of death reported.
The Bönen Green Party in 2020:
From the claim that the coronavirus is more harmless than any flu to anti-Semites and racists who use the crisis for their agenda: such myths sow insecurity, hatred and can even endanger human lives.
https://gruene-boenen.de/corona-mythen/
Mourning for a jack of all trades
June 30, 2024
He was a fire brigade commander, a municipal councilor and a committed member and supporter of several clubs in the village. Marcus Leibbrandt from Murr died on Thursday at the age of 57. Only three weeks ago he was re-elected for the free voters, he had been a member of the municipal council from 1999 to 2014 and since 2019.
No cause of death reported.
The faculty mourns the loss of Dr. Alexander Zimmermann
June 25, 2024
The faculty mourns for Dr. Alexander Zimmermann, who died unexpectedly at the age of 60. Dr. Alexander Zimmermann was a research assistant at the Institute for Software Systems in Technical Applications of Computer Science (FORWISS) at the University of Passau. As an enthusiastic musician, he was also co-founder and co-organizer of the monthly Folksession at the University of Passau, together with his wife Claudia.
No cause of death reported.
Amateur football mourns the loss of Ralf Müller
June 24, 2024
Amateur football in Frankfurt mourns the loss of Ralf Müller. On Friday, the 57-year-old functionary died suddenly and unexpectedly. "RaMü", as he was called, "not only promoted our football operation, but also always attached great importance to club life and the cheerfulness in our community," emphasized Tony Gering, his long-time club friend.
No cause of death reported.
A priest “died suddenly”:
Vechta's provost Michael Matschke is dead
June 26, 2024
Vechta's provost, Monsignor Michael Matschke, 74, passed away on Wednesday evening. In the provost's church of St. George in the city center, the bells rang in the evening because of the death. As provost, Matschke has been the senior pastor of the St. Mariä Himmelfahrt parish since 2010. In October 2022, Pope Francis elevated him to the rank of monsignor as an honorary Papal chaplain. In March of 2024, Monsignor Matschke suffered a stroke. In November, he wanted to retire after his 75th birthday.
No cause of death reported.
Mourning for Almuth Holdschlag
June 25, 2024
Suddenly and incredibly for all of us, Almuth Holdschlag passed away on 11.06.2024. For many years, she has been involved with joy and dedication in the church board, in the association committee of the Deanery of Borken, and in the One World Committee, and has moved so much in our community and for our partner community in Makukuulu.
No age or cause of death reported.
Mourning for Hansa managing director Steffen Krakhardt
July 1, 2024
Steffen Krakhardt, managing director of the Oldenburg Hansa care group, has died unexpectedly. Krakhardt was co-founder, shareholder, managing director and rector of Azurit (with a nursing center in Augustfehn) and the Hansa Group. The Group operates over 80 facilities in Germany, including two nursing homes in Oldenburg, and looks after over 7000 people in senior and disability care and employs over 6900 people.
No age or cause of death reported.
A life for the animals: Shelter manager Katja Bösel died unexpectedly
June 28, 2024
Completely unexpectedly, the head of the Zweibrücker animal shelter, Katja Bösel, passed away at the age of only 48 on Thursday. "Katja was fully there for the shelter. She embodied it”, Nadine Bender praises her deputy, who became a friend.“ The shelter manager died of a cardiac arrest. Katja Bösel leaves a husband.
A shop-owning couple “died suddenly”:
Double tragedy in Jägerstraße: "We really miss them very much"
June 25, 2024
Edit Keller and her husband Tino Henske enjoyed life to the fullest before their death. The two owners of the Hungarian specialty store both passed away within a few months. When the neighbors talk about their former colleagues and friends, they have a big smile on their lips, despite grief. After Edit Keller passed away last autumn after a long illness, her husband, Tino Henske, suffered a heart attack a few weeks ago. His heart just stopped beating, a heart that had always been with "his Edit".
No age reported.
Erzgebirge loses a quiet and very sensitive artist far too early with Holm Ludwig, a wood designer
June 28, 2024
He was a quiet artist and master of his craft, he could act with the chainsaw as artfully as with the delicate pencil tip. Now he has died completely unexpectedly. [Paywall]
No age or cause of death reported.
Torsten Punke died unexpectedly at the age of 60
June 25, 2024
Torsten Punke died at the age of 60. He was very involved in community life in Barßeler. [Paywall]
No cause of death reported.
“Died suddenly” in the waters:
Tragedy while bathing: 58-year-old woman dies in gravel pit near Zerbst
June 25, 2024
Tragedy in Zerbst: a woman died while bathing in a gravel pit. The 58-year-old suffered a heart attack. Bathing in such waters carries significant risks. [Paywall]
Woman collapses in supermarket and dies
June 28, 2024
A 69-year-old woman collapsed and died while shopping at a supermarket in Bernau near Berlin. According to the information, an emergency doctor was called, but could no longer save her. A death investigation has been launched.
Two cyclists “died suddenly”:
Trial for dead cyclist in Bad Segeberg: bizarre case
June 27, 2024
The 55-year-old cyclist was riding on the connecting road between Wilstedt and Wakendorf II on September 11, 2022. A friend was driving ahead. The accused is said to have approached from behind with a tractor and trailer. According to the indictment, he is said to have overtaken the road cyclist riding in front of him without maintaining the required safety distance of two meters. In fright, the racing cyclist suffered a heart attack and died. However, the situation was completely different in the district court of Bad Segeberg. As the forensic physician Prof. Claas Buschmann, who had autopsied the dead cyclist after the accident, explained in detail, he had discovered a previous heart disease in the dead man, of the dangerousness of which the man probably knew nothing at all. And that's not all: the defendant's defense attorney had recently, on his own initiative, evaluated the dead cyclist's heart rate monitor, which he had worn before and during the accident to record his training, and found out amazing things in the process. The cyclist had already had a pulse of more 170 beats per minute before the scene of the accident, which had almost reached the border of cardiac fibrillation. The defendant had actually driven after the cyclist, but had noticed, according to his own information, how the amateur athlete suddenly stopped. He thought that he was "probably running out of breath," the defendant, a farmer from the district of Stormarn, had his defense lawyer explain. Then he overtook him and drove on. What he had not noticed: the cyclist had collapsed and had suffered a heart attack.
Seriously injured at bus stop: cyclist died in hospital
June 26, 2024
An injured cyclist was found at a bus stop in the Zellerau district of Würzburg in mid-June. First aid was provided by the rescue workers and the police. The Police Headquarters reported on this on June 18, 2024. According to the investigation, a medical problem was the cause. According to the officials, external influence by third parties can currently be ruled out. Now the police have announced that the 69-year-old cyclist has died in the hospital.
No cause of death reported.
Killed in a “vaxxident”:
66-year-old dies as a result of a traffic accident in southern Brandenburg
June 27, 2024
A man was killed by a car accident on federal highway 96 on Thursday morning. According to the police, the 66-year-old got off the road in his Opel at about 9:45 a.m. between the Goßmar and Luckau junction. According to the current state of investigation, health problems could have been the cause of this. The man crashed into a tree and came to a standstill in a field. An emergency doctor could only determine the death of the man.
No cause of death reported.
Dead man found on Danish beach presumed to be a German tourist
July 1, 2024
The South and South Jutland police Saturday morning responded to the northern part of the beach on Rømø, after the police had received a report that a dead person had been found. The police have a presumption that it is a German tourist. Both dog patrols and forensics were sent to the beach to investigate the site, and a forensic autopsy was carried out on the spot. Investigations at the site have been completed. The police do not believe there is anything criminal behind the death, the police district writes in a press release. The deceased man has not yet been finally identified, but the police have a presumption that it is a German tourist who has been reported missing to the German police. The deceased had the missing person's identification on him, the press release continues.
No age or cause of death reported.
AUSTRIA
Two killed in “vaxxidents”:
Man dies in Clarence Street, Bellerive, truck crash after suspected medical episode
July 1, 2024
A man has died in a truck crash on Hobart’s eastern shore following what police believe was a medical episode. The incident occurred just after 11 am on Monday, with Clarence Street in Bellerive closed in both directions while police and emergency services work to clear the scene. A witness at the scene told Pulse the truck was travelling towards Howrah when it reportedly mowed down a pedestrian crossing, collided with a car, mounted the footpath, crashed into a concrete wall, and came to a stop next to a power pole. “At this stage it is believed the crash may be the result of a medical episode,” a police spokesperson said.
No age or cause of death reported.
A9 tunnel: Medical emergency claims one fatality
June 26, 2024
At about 20:30 on Tuesday, the emergency services of two fire brigades, together with the police and the Red Cross, were called to an operation in the A9 motorway tunnel Ottsdorf near Micheldorf. A motorist had suffered a medical emergency while driving in the tunnel and as a result crashed his car into the tunnel wall. The driver died at the scene of the accident despite first aid measures.
No age or cause of death reported.
An engineer “died suddenly”:
In memory of Gerhard Berghofer
June 24, 2024
We are deeply saddened to announce that our colleague engineer Gerhard Berghofer died completely unexpectedly in the sixty-first year of his life in the evening hours of June 18. Berghofer began his professional career at the Institute for Space Research of the Austrian Academy of Sciences on October 1, 1984. Recently, Gerhard has been mostly engaged in preliminary studies for the magnetometer on the ESA spacecraft Vigil, which is expected to significantly improve the prediction of space weather phenomena from 2031.
No cause of death reported.
Person found dead at "door opening human rescue" operation
June 24, 2024
On 24.06.2024 we were alerted to a "door opening human rescue" in Pulgarn at 14:05 o'clock. Arriving at the place, it turned out that a person was lying on the balcony. A ladder was used to enter the house via the balcony and the door was opened from the inside. Unfortunately, the doctor who was alerted could only determine the death of the person.
No age or cause of death reported.
SWITZERLAND
Inline hockey player (16) dies after a brain hemorrhage: "We're playing for Dodo now"
June 26, 2024
The 16-year-old Dominik Zietala had to retire from life far too early. Fortunately, it is rare for athletes to have an accident or be taken out of life while exercising their passion, but every case is one too many. Such a fate befell a junior player of Wiggertal United, the junior section of the two inline hockey clubs Rothrist and Zofingen. Last week Dominik Zietala left his life far too early.
Man found dead at his workplace in Wuppenau
June 25, 2024
An employee found his unconscious colleague in a boiler room this morning, as the cantonal police of Thurgau writes in a message. Despite resuscitation attempts by the emergency services, the 59-year-old died on the spot.
No cause of death reported.
NORWAY
Plumbo drummer Tor Erik "Elg" Knudsen (49) has died
June 30, 2024
Our good friend and drummer Tor Erik "Elg" ["Moose"] Knudsen lost the battle against cancer today, the 30th of June. A wonderful drummer and friend has passed away after a short time of illness, writes Plumbo on Facebook. Knudsen was a member of the rock band for twelve years.
Magnus Solberg is dead
June 26, 2024
The physiotherapist from Haugesund, who received a serious cancer diagnosis during a routine examination in 2022, suddenly fell ill on a flight to Central America. On Tuesday night, he fell asleep in a hospital in El Salvador. He was 43 years old. In mid-October 2022, he received the phone call from the doctor: changes in the intestines and liver had been detected … Shortly thereafter, Solberg learned that he had bowel cancer, with spread to the liver.
FINLAND
Photographer Vertti Teräsvuori has died
June 24, 2024
Photographer Vertti Teräsvuori died last Thursday 20 June from a sudden attack of illness. He was 57 at the time of his death. "He drew from imagination and fantasy and composed pictures. He did not describe existing life. He was a photographer of built reality and one of the first to do so," says Leena Sipponen, curator at the Museum of Photography.
No cause of death reported.
DENMARK
Hans Lindberg has suddenly lost his father
July 1, 2024
The 42-year-old handball star Hans Lindberg and his family are in deep sorrow. On Thursday, his father, Tómas Erling Lindberg, died very suddenly. This is what Hans Lindberg says on his profile on Facebook. “My father, the boys' lovely grandfather, and my mother's beloved husband, died suddenly on Thursday 27 June”, writes Hans Lindberg, who was present with the rest of the family when his father suddenly died. “The family was gathered with him when he passed away”, writes the handball star, who just now should have been gathered with the men's national team in connection with the Olympics.
No age or cause of death reported.
Sarah Hellegaard Tang, 40
June 30, 2024
Our beloved wife and mother, Sarah Hellegaard Tang, born on 17 May 1984, has quietly fallen asleep at Hospice Limfjord on 28 June 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Jette Hattens, 60
June 30, 2024
My beloved wife, our dear mother and mother-in-law, Jette Hattens, November 20, 1965 - June 16, 2024, has passed away after a short illness.
No cause of death reported.
Henrik Vendelbo Mikkelsen, 58
June 29, 2024
Our husband and father, Henrik Vendelbo Mikkelsen, born 24 March 1966, has died after a short illness on 27 June 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Bo Arentoft, 61
June 29, 2024
Our beloved brother, uncle, and brother-in-law, Bo Arentoft, born 5 May 1963, died 20 June 2024. Bo died completely unexpectedly and of natural causes.
No cause of death reported.
Gitte Krarup Ravnholt, 62
June 28, 2024
We have suddenly lost our beloved wife and mother, Gitte Ravnholt, born on 22 June 1972. Died in Breum, 26 June 2024.
No cause of death reported.
René Knabenhans, 69
June 28, 2024
We have unexpectedly lost our beloved husband, father and grandfather, René Knabenhans, March 11, 1955 - June 27, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Anna Lise Bomholt, 68
June 27, 2024
My beloved wife, Anna Lise Bomholt, born 5 September 1955, has suddenly passed away in Hvalpsund, 26 June 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Lotte Søndergaard, 60
June 27, 2024
Lotte Søndergaard, Søholm, on 24 June 2024. Lotte's wish was that instead of possibly flowers, consider donations for the Cancer Society.
No cause of death reported.
Birgit Hyttel Vagner, 63
June 26, 2024
Our loved one, Birgit Hyttel Vagner, born 3 June 1961, is suddenly taken from us. Sæby, 20 June 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Ursula Kristine Johansen, 68
June 26, 2024
Our beloved mother, grandmother and mother-in-law, Ursula Kirstine Johansen, is suddenly taken from us, December 16, 1955 - June 22, 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Susanne Klinge Kristensen, 52
June 26, 2024
Our beloved Susanne Klinge Kristensen has quietly fallen asleep, after a short illness. 8.8.1971 - 18.6.2024.
No cause of death reported.
Erich Wilhelm Zanke, 72/73
June 26, 2024
Our dear father, Erich Wilhelm Zanke, lost the battle against cancer on June 24, 2024.
Steen Hyldgaard Christensen, 73
June 25, 2024
My dear beloved husband our dear father, father-in-law and grandfather, Steen Hyldgaard Christensen, born on 12 October 1950, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness. Tjørring, 23 June 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Rikke Hauerslev, 49
June 25, 2024
Our beloved mother, mother-in-law/bonus mother, grandmother and wife, Rikke Hauerslev, born 16 January 1975, has slept in at Hospice Vangen Ulsted, 23 June 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Alex Jorgensen, 39/40
June 24, 2024
Alex Jorgensen, 1984 – 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Palle Marx Laustsen, 68
June 24, 2024
My dear husband, our dear father, father-in-law, and grandfather, Palle Marx Laustsen, born 15 December 1955, is suddenly taken from us after a short illness. Nykøbing, 22 June 2024.
No cause of death reported.
POLAND
Human rights activist Leonid Svetsik died suddenly in Warsaw
June 28, 2024
Warsaw - Human rights activist Leonid Svetsik died suddenly on June 28 in Warsaw. He was 59 years old, according to the human rights center "Viasna". Leonid Svetik headed the Vitebsk branch of Viasna for many years. In 2021, Svetsik was forced to leave Belarus, fearing reprisals.
No cause of death reported.
Polish man drowns in Norway
July 1, 2024
A drowning accident occurred in Arendal in Norway. A Polish man in his 30s died here. Here, passers-by had seen the man swimming in a lake, where he suddenly disappeared under the surface of the water. According to NRK, he was found by a diver from the Norwegian fire service at a depth of three meters and, like the Danish woman, was taken to the hospital. The man was pronounced dead a short time later.
No cause of death reported.
PORTUGAL
Brazilian woman falls ill while working in a hotel and dies at the age of 48 in a city on the coast of Portugal
June 28, 2024
Rosiani do Nascimento Curty and her husband migrated two years ago to the European country. She was buried this Friday, 28, in the city of Armação De Pêra, on the coast of Portugal. She suffered a stroke while working at a hotel in the beach town where she was hired as a chambermaid. The husband said that, on Saturday morning, after falling ill and falling on the bed while cleaning a room, she received chest massages by co-workers and was sent to Portimão, a nearby city that has a larger hospital. At dawn the next day, the patient went to Faro, an even larger coastal city, and was admitted to the ICU. Hours later, her husband, who had expected his partner to undergo brain surgery, was told of her brain death.
SPAIN
Bullfighter and former Vox councilor Carlos García Muñoz found dead in El Espinar
June 26, 2024
Today Carlos García Muñoz was found dead at the age of 40, he was a bullfighter and former councilor in the last legislature for Santiago Abascal's party in the town of Spinari, as well as a resident of Villacastin. At the moment, the reasons for his death are unknown, but the news has already been made public through two statements from both councils.
Berta Sureda, ex-Commissioner for Culture of the Barcelona City Council, dies
June 24, 2024
The ex-Commissioner for Culture of the Barcelona City Council, Berta Sureda, died this Sunday at the age of 65, in Palma, where she was now working, as reported by the newspaper 'Ara', a victim of cancer.
A man dies in Barreiros after suffering a possible cardiorespiratory arrest during a veteran’s football match
June 30, 2024
A 46-year-old man from Barreirense died this Sunday in Barreiros during the course of a veteran’s football match, having suffered a possible cardiorespiratory arrest. During the match, one of the participants felt unwell and suffered from dizziness. Two nurses who were watching the match and the referee, also a health professional, tried to revive him while 061 was alerted. After the arrival of two ambulances, the resuscitation tasks were intensified. The doctors struggled for an hour in the tasks of resuscitation, but finally they could not avoid the fatal outcome.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.