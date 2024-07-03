More notable deaths: S. Korean K-pop singer Jason (43); Malaysian bodybuilder Suharwardi Dahlan (38); Kiwi rugby players Connor Garden-Bachop (25), Shayne Philpott, reality star Andrew Jury (33, ‘Married at First Sight’, in prison)

INDIA

Famous actor Charanjit Sandhu death : Unfortunate news from Punjabi industry, famous comedy actor died

June 29, 2024

The unfortunate news is coming from the Punjabi industry that the famous actor of Punjabi films, Charanjit Sandhu [64], passed away suddenly. He had been ailing for the past few days.

No cause of death reported.

A boxer “died suddenly”:

Former national boxing champion Sachin Dahiya passes away

June 27, 2024

Former national champion Sachin Dahiya passed away at the age of 27 in Rohtak on Wednesday. Dahiya's career was marked by numerous achievements that showcased his prowess both on the international stage and at the national level. Dahiya was a member of the Indian contingent that participated in the 2020 Asia & Oceania Boxing Olympic Qualification Tournament held in Jordan.

No cause of death reported.

Bigg Boss Marathi fame Jay Dudhane’s father, Anil Dudhane, passes away due to cardiac arrest

June 28, 2024

[Reality show] Bigg Boss Marathi 3 first runner-up Jay Dudhane lost his father, Anil Dudhane, on June 24. He turned 55. Jay wrote an emotional note in an Instagram post. Jay opened up about his father’s nature, his love for him, and more. The “Bigg Boss Marathi 3” star wrote, “I never thought I would share this. I lost my superhero to cardiac arrest on June 24th at midnight.

jaydudhaneofficial A post shared by @jaydudhaneofficial

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Journalist, artist Mayank Saxena dies of heart attack

June 25, 2024

Mayank Saxena, who was in his 30s and known for his contributions as a journalist, screenwriter, poet, and musician, died of a heart attack in Delhi today. Mayank died at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, and his body is being taken to Lucknow.

Telangana: Congress leader Dharmapuri Srinivas passes away due to cardiac arrest

June 28, 2024

Former Congress president of united Andhra Pradesh and former minister Dharmapuri Srinivas passed away at 3 am today due to a heart attack. Born on September 27, 1948 [75], in Nizamabad district, Dharmapuri Srinivas completed his education at Nizam College before starting a political career with the Congress party.

Former BJP MP from Adilabad Ramesh Rathod passes away at the age of 57

June 29, 2024

Hyderabad - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Lok Sabha MP from Adilabad constituency of Telangana, Ramesh Rathod, passed away on Saturday at the age of 57 due to multi-organ failure, and a heart attack. Rathod fell ill and was treated at a hospital in Delhi, returning home to Adilabad only two days ago, according to family sources.

Top Mao leader dies of heart attack in Malkangiri of Odisha

June 27, 2024

Malkangiri - One of the top Mao leaders died of a heart attack. CPI (Maoist) central committee and politburo member, Katakam Sudarshan, known by his nom de guerre “Anand”, reportedly died of heart attack. A press release has been issued by the committee regarding his death. He was associated with the CPI for the last five decades says report. Anand was staying in the border of Telengana and Dandakaryana forest in the ‘Gurella Zone’. He was suffering from diseases like diabetes and high blood pressure for the past few years. However, the organization has declared the cause of death to be heart attack.

No age reported.

Former city council member T. Chidananda passes away due to heart attack

June 30, 2024

Vijayanagar - T. Chidananda, a former city council member from Hospet, passed away on Sunday morning after suffering a heart attack. He was 72 years old. Chidananda, who has served five consecutive terms as a municipal councilor, was a prominent figure in social service for 25 years

Former Union Minister M. Veerappa Moily’s daughter passes away

June 30, 2024

Bengaluru - Former Chief Minister and Union Minister M. Veerappa Moily’s daughter, Hamsa Moily, passed away in Bengaluru on Saturday night. Hamsa Moily, 46, had been unwell since the last few days. She was a renowned Bharatanatyam dancer and experimental choreographer.

No cause of death reported.

Government employee dies of cardiac arrest while having lunch

June 28, 2024

A 45-year-old Group D employee working at Ramanagar’s Deputy Commissioner’s office died due to cardiac arrest while he was at work. The deceased has been identified as Yogya Kumar. The disturbing incident was captured on the CCTV installed inside the office. Yogya Kumar collapsed while having his lunch. He was immediately rushed to a hospital but did not survive.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

J&K: Army soldier dies of cardiac arrest in Poonch

June 26, 2024

Jammu - An army soldier died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday in J&K’s Poonch district. Officials said that Subedar Anil Raghav died of cardiac arrest in the army’s base camp at Sagar Mankote in Poonch district. “He complained of chest pain and died of heart failure,” officials said.

No age reported.

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

Head constable dies of heart attack while on duty in Siddipet

June 30, 2024

Siddipet - A head constable died of a heart attack while he was on duty at the Three-Town police station in Siddipet on Sunday. Kuchanpally Yadagiri (52), a 1993 batch constable, collapsed on the premises of the station on Sunday, after which Three-Town Inspector Vidya Sagar, SI Bhaskar and other staff members rushed him to the Siddipet government hospital. The doctors declared him brought dead.

Policeman dies of cardiac arrest in Sopore

July 1, 2024

Sopore - A policeman died of cardiac arrest in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday. The policeman, identified as Khushal Ahmad, was on his way home and was waiting for a train at the railway station in Sopore when he suddenly collapsed on the ground. He was shifted to the Sub District Hospital Sopore, where the doctor declared him dead on arrival.

No age reported.

Telangana: 13-year-old found dead in hostel; cardiac arrest suspected

June 26, 2024

Hyderabad - A 13-year-old student was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the hostel room of Sri Chaitanya School, Kompally, on Tuesday, June 25. The deceased has been identified as Mallikarjuna, a 7th-grade student from Chilvera village in Medak district. According to reports, Mallikarjuna went to bed after having dinner with his fellow students but did not wake up the next morning. When hostel staff found him unresponsive on Tuesday, he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. “The preliminary investigation suggests that he died of cardiac arrest. However, we are waiting for the post-mortem report to determine the actual cause of death.”

24-year-old dies of heart attack

June 28, 2024

Napoklu - A woman, who was getting ready for work, suffered a heart attack and died at her home in Nelaji village near Napoklu yesterday. The deceased is Nilika Ponnappa (24), daughter of coffee planter Manavattira Ponnappa (Ponnu) and Sita couple, who was working as a data entry operator on outsource basis at Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences in Madikeri. Nilika was getting ready in her room to go work when she suffered a heart attack, collapsed on the bed and breathed her last.

Shocking video: 30-year-old bank manager dies of heart attack while at work in office in UP’s Mahoba

June 26, 2024

A private bank manager suffered a sudden heart attack and lost his life on the spot while at work in his office in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba on June 19. In a video that has been growing viral, 30-year-old Rajesh Kumar Shinde from Hamirpur, serving as an Agri Regional Manager at HDFC Bank’s Mahoba headquarters, can be seen suddenly collapsing while seated at his desk. His colleagues can be seen in a state of confusion and panicHis colleagues tried to revive him by sprinkling water on his face and giving him CPR. However, despite their best efforts, Shinde’s condition worsened, and he became unresponsive. Reports suggest that the bank staff immediately rushed him to the hospital, but unfortunately, it was too late.

Passenger dies of heart attack on KSRTC bus journey

June 30, 2024

Puttur - A Mysore-based passenger traveling on a KSRTC bus from Mangalore to Mysore passed away after he suffered a heart attack on the night of June 28 in Puttur. The deceased, identified as 57-year-old Manjunath, a resident of Mansi Nagar in the Mysore Hanchya postal area, had a history of heart disease. On the evening of the 28th, Manjunath boarded the bus in Mangalore. As the bus approached Puttur, he fell unconscious. Despite immediate efforts by KSRTC staff and fellow passengers to rush him to Puttur Government Hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival.

Farmer diagnosed with cancer found dead in agriculture field in Adilabad

July 1, 2024

Adilabad - A 42-year-old farmer, who was diagnosed with cancer, was found dead in an agriculture field at Anukunta village in Adilabad Rural mandal on Monday. Santosh had gone to the field on Sunday evening but did not return home. His family members searched the village and found the body in the field. Villagers and family members of Santosh said they noticed a rope and an empty bottle of beer near Santosh’s body. Family members said Santosh was diagnosed with cancer and was bedridden for a long time. A case of suspicious death was registered. An investigation is on.

BANGLADESH

Popular [!] executioner suddenly passed away

June 26, 2024

Bangladesh's deadliest executioner, Shahjahan Bhuiyan, died in the capital Dhaka on Monday at the age of 74. Earlier, the former chief executioner complained of pain in the chest. Bhuiyan has carried out at least 26 executions by hanging in the Dhaka Central Jail, some sources even speak of up to 60 executions.

MALDIVES

Football legend Bakaa passes away

June 25, 2024

Malé - Football legend Mohamed 'Bakaa' Arif has passed away. Bakaa, who was the National Football Team’s midfielder passed away some time on Tuesday evening. The football legend is to have succumbed to an illness, after he returned from a trip to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform this year’s Hajj pilgrimage. The footballer was 38 years of age at the time of his death. Bakaa passed away while being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of ADK Hospital, after he contracted a viral disease during his trip to perform Hajj pilgrimage. His condition deteriorated after his temperature soared and he was rushed to the hospital.

SINGAPORE

Former senior parliamentary secretary Maidin Packer dies at 66

June 25, 2024

Former Senior Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Mohammad Maidin Packer Mohd, 66, died of a heart attack on June 24. He was rushed to Changi General Hospital at about 7:05 pm, but passed away soon after, Maidin Packer's brother told Berita Harian.

Telenor head of Nordics Jørgen Rostrup passes away unexpectedly

June 25, 2024

Telenor has confirmed that its head of Nordics, Jørgen Rostrup, has suddenly passed away, aged 58. In a statement, the telco said Rostrup had traveled to Asia for a board meeting, where he suddenly died after an unexpected illness on Saturday (June 22) afternoon. He has been leading Telenor's Asia business from a regional hub in Singapore for the last few years.

No cause of death reported.

CHINA

Chinese badminton player, 17, dies after collapsing on court

June 30, 2024

A 17-year-old Chinese badminton player died after collapsing on court during an international tournament in Indonesia, officials said on Monday, mourning him as "outstanding" and "talented". Zhang Zhijie was suddenly taken ill during a match late Sunday against Japan's Kazuma Kawano at the Asia Junior Championships in Yogyakarta. The score was 11-11 in the first game when Zhang fell to the floor. He received treatment at the venue and was taken to hospital by ambulance but passed away after efforts to resuscitate him failed. The cause of death was not immediately known.

A chef “died suddenly”:

The 35-year-old executive chef passed away four days after being promoted three months after his marriage

June 29, 2024

The 35-year-old man had just been promoted to executive chef of a five-star hotel and fulfilled his dream. He married his partner of six years three months ago and was about to embark on a new journey, but he died young. Being a chef seems to be a destined career for Zhang Fuxiong. He was promoted to the position of executive chef just four days ago, but unexpectedly passed away due to coronary artery disease the day before yesterday.

SOUTH KOREA

Co-ed K-pop group 2LSON’s Jason tragically passes away at 43 while vacationing in Thailand

June 26, 2024

Korean co-ed music group member Jason suddenly passed away just at the age of 43. Reports revealed a heart attack caused his unfortunate demise, while on a vacation in Thailand. He faced a sudden myocardial infarction, causing his unfortunate death. His bandmate Noel broke the unfortunate news to the media, saying that the bandmates were extremely shocked to hear about Jason’s sudden passing.

JAPAN

A painter “died suddenly”:

Kazuyuki Takezaki, star of the Japanese art scene, dies at 48

June 25, 2024

Kazuyuki Takezaki, a painter whose blurry, washed-out landscapes made him a closely watched artist of Japan’s art scene, has died at 48 after a heart attack. Jeffrey Rosen, cofounder of Takezaki’s Tokyo-based representative Misako & Rosen, confirmed the artist’s death and said his gallery was working to establish an estate for Takezaki. Takezaki died just weeks after the closure of his first major New York solo exhibition, at 47 Canal gallery. That show featured recent paintings of trees, mountains, greenery, and more that he spotted in Marugame, the seaside city in Japan where he was based.

The file of young Kindaichi, Inuyasha voice actor Taiki Matsuno dies at 56

June 27, 2024

Talent agency Aoni Production announced on Thursday that voice actor Taiki Matsuno died on Wednesday from a right cerebral hemorrhage. He was 56. Matsuno, born in Tokyo, is perhaps best known for his role as Hajime Kindaichi in many entries in the The File of Young Kindaichi anime. He also voiced the Japanese dub of the character SpongeBob in SpongeBob SquarePants, starting with season 4 of the show.

MALAYSIA

Miri bodybuilder dies of heart attack after returning from tournament in Sibu

June 25, 2024

Miri - The bodybuilding fraternity in the state mourns the loss of one of its members, Suharwardi Dahlan, who died of a heart attack after returning from a two-day tournament in Sibu. Suharwardi, 38, was pronounced dead at his home in Pujut Tanjung Batu around 3 am on Monday. Suharwardi’s wife, Nurul, said her late husband arrived home around 11 pm on Sunday night. “When he arrived, he took a shower and went to bed. At around 2.40 am, I realised that he was unconscious and immediately contacted the paramedics who later pronounced him dead,” she said, adding that they had been married for 12 years.

AUSTRALIA

Boatie guard of honour at Straddie send-off for young dad, marine mechanic Scott Broadbent

June 28, 2024

Dozens of boats formed a flotilla guard of honour around Toondah Harbour at Cleveland as a sign of respect for a well-known boat mechanic and engineer, young dad Scott Broadbent, who died suddenly this month. The 39-year-old, who grew up at Point Halloran, ran a successful boat repair and marine engineering business out of his home at Carbrook, Logan. Ms Broadbent was at work the day her husband died, after leaving him sleeping to start an early shift. Their son Tyler had called an ambulance after finding Mr Broadbent had suffered a stroke at the family home.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

ATSB: JetRanger accident highlights importance of pilots properly declaring all medical information

June 25, 2024

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) urges pilots to monitor changes in their health and lifestyle and properly declare all medical information during aviation medical examinations, following an investigation into a JetRanger helicopter accident near Maitland. On Oct. 6, 2022, the pilot of a Bell 206B JetRanger left Casino in northern New South Wales for a solo ferry flight to Warnervale on the Central Coast. While transiting the Williamtown military restricted area via the inland visual flight rules lane, the helicopter turned around and deviated outside the lane, and the pilot did not respond to radio calls from air traffic control. Witnesses then observed the helicopter heading towards the Hunter River, descending slightly and possibly began to turn, before rolling markedly and descending rapidly. The helicopter collided with the riverbank and was destroyed, and the pilot was fatally injured. The ATSB’s investigation found it was likely the pilot experienced an incapacitating event prior to the accident. “While it was not possible to forensically determine if the pilot experienced a heart attack, it remained a significant risk factor,” ATSB Director Transport Safety Kerri Hughes said. A cardiology review undertaken less than 12 months before the accident found only minor coronary artery disease in the pilot. However, the pilot’s post-mortem showed they had severe coronary atherosclerosis within all three major coronary arteries, with at least 80 percent blockage observed within each artery. “This accident reinforces to pilots the importance of remaining aware of any health and lifestyle changes [say, “vaccination”?—NFU editor], and how these may affect your fitness to fly.”

No age reported.

“Died suddenly” in the waters:

Appeal for assistance, sudden death , Rainbow Beach

June 29, 2024

Queensland - Police are appealing to the public to keep an eye out for scuba equipment, as they investigate the sudden death of a man in waters off Double Island Point on Friday, June 28. A 54-year-old Gold Coast man died while on a commercial dive charter at the Wolf Rock dive site just after 11am. His death is not being treated as suspicious and a report is being prepared for the coroner.

No cause of death reported.

Benjamin Corby "Ben, Benny" Grice, 27

June 29, 2024

Brisbane, Queensland - After a courageous battle, our brave and beautiful Ben passed away in Brisbane June 22, 2024; aged 27 years, surrounded by his loving family. Our lives will never be as bright without you here, you are forever in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Hank Arts, 75

June 29, 2024

Cairns, Queensland - 14th August 1948 - 16th June 2024. Hank passed away peacefully in Cairns after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Bryce John Percival, 66

June 26, 2024

Gold Coast, Queensland - Passed away peacefully on Friday 21 June 2024 after a short courageous battle with cancer. Bryce was loved by everyone he met in his travels. Fly high Bryce, we will miss your strength and your smiling face. Much aroha always and we will see you over the rainbow.

NEW ZEALAND

‘Married at First Sight’ star Andrew Jury, 33, found dead in prison hours before assault trial

July 1, 2024

Former “Married at First Sight” star Andrew Jury was found dead in his jail cell hours before a court appearance. Jury, who starred in New Zealand’s first season of “MAFS” in 2017, reportedly died early Thursday morning at Mt. Eden Corrections Facility in Auckland, according to the New Zealand Herald. Although emergency staff tried to save him, their attempts were unsuccessful. The 33-year-old’s cause of death has not been released and officials said, “there is no indication that his death is suspicious.” According to the Herald, Jury was charged with unlawfully entering a building, assault with intent to injure, willful damage, possession of an offensive weapon and threatening behavior. Andrew’s father, Roy Jury, later told the outlet he was deeply saddened by the passing of his son, who was on remand at the corrections facility at the time. Roy said he was concerned about Andrew’s mental health in the days leading up to his scheduled hearing.

Note: Covid 'vaccination' is known to exacerbate pre-existing mental health issues as well as cause new issues.

Two rugby players “died suddenly”:

Highlanders back Connor Garden-Bachop has died

June 18, 2024

Dunedin - Highlanders and Māori All Blacks player Connor Garden-Bachop has died, aged 25. New Zealand Rugby confirmed his death and said Garden-Bachop died on Monday following a medical event. Garden-Bachop made his Highlanders debut in 2021 and played five seasons with the franchise.

No cause of death reported.

New Zealand rugby union player Shayne Philpott dies after ‘medical event’, aged 58

June 25, 2024

Tributes are flowing for former New Zealand rugby union player Shayne ‘Rita’ Philpott. Philpott died on Tuesday at the age of 58, after suffering what The New Zealand Herald called a “medical event”, while messages from loved ones suggested it was a heart attack.

No cause of death reported.

Blood cancer patient Simon Clark dies before Pharmac funding breakthrough: ‘Left a legacy’

June 29, 2024

North Shore, Auckland - Multiple myeloma patient Simon Clark helped highlight the severe lack of modern medicines funded by Pharmac for his disease. He died days before a breakthrough in funding that will see new drugs funded for blood and other cancers. A father of four who became the face of New Zealand’s dire lack of funded blood cancer drugs has been remembered for his infectious love of life and devotion to his young family. Clark died in North Shore Hospital on June 17, aged 48, and two and a half years after being diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a common blood cancer.

Upper Hutt teen William Jones dies one day after he was diagnosed with the flu

July 1, 2024

The family of a healthy teenager have been plunged into shocked grief after he died hours after being diagnosed with the flu. William Jones, 16, was found unresponsive in his bed by his mother Rebecca Rollason at their home near Wellington, on June 14. She called the doctor a day earlier after William developed a sore throat and cough two days prior. She went to check on William the following morning, but the teenager was already dead. 'We just don't understand how this can happen to a boy who was barely ever sick and was very healthy,' Ms Rollason told the New Zealand Herald. 'We ask ourselves how what started as a sore throat, snotty nose, and a cough on Tuesday to no longer with us three days later.' The grieving family are still waiting for results from specialists to determine the cause of death.

Three “died suddenly” in the waters:

Man missing for months found dead during severe weather

June 29, 2024

Hawke's Bay - A man who has been missing since mid-March was found dead during flooding in Hawke's Bay earlier this week. Earle Taka, who is known as Pat, was from central Hawke's Bay and was last seen at a service station at the intersection of Russell Rd and State Highway 2 Waipukurau. Police said Taka was found by a contractor who was carrying out flood protection work in the waterways of the Ōtāne area on Tuesday afternoon. Hawke's Bay and Tai Rāwhiti received with torrential rain earlier this week, causing flooding and prompting evacuations as well as local states of emergency. Police said they did not believe the 66-year-old's death was suspicious, and a post-mortem had been carried out.

No cause of death reported.

Body found in Ōtāne, Central Hawke’s Bay

June 26, 2024

Hawke's Bay - A member of the public has found a body in a rural area in Central Hawke’s Bay. A police spokesperson said police are working to identify the body and establish the circumstances behind their death.

No age reported.

Body found off the coast of Dunedin’s Brighton Beach

June 25, 2024

Dunedin, Otago - Police and Coastguard are working to recover a body located in the water off Taieri Mouth Rd, Dunedin this morning. A police spokesperson said they were notified of a body spotted in the water off the coast near Brighton at 11.40 am. “Inquiries into the circumstances of this incident are in their very early stages,” they said. Recovery of the body remains ongoing with assistance from Coastguard.

No age or cause of death reported.

Amber Loucks, 47

June 24, 2024

Auckland - Our dear Amber gained her Angel Wings on Friday 21 June 2024, aged 47. Her bravery, poise and grace was evident right through to the end. She was supported by her family and Kiwi Tribe. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sophia's Trust.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Loucks was a teacher and was registered until 20 August 2023. All education professionals were mandated to receive Covid 'vaccination' from Nov 2021 to April 2022:

https://teachingcouncil.nz/find-a-registered-teacher//registryAPI?registryName=loucks&endpoint=individual

Heather Lyane Murdoch-Trollope

June 29, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Our darling Heather sadly passed away on June 22, 2024. 'Arohanui'.

No age or cause of death reported.

Note: There is a lawyer with a very similar name (Heather Lyane Murdoch) registered until 30 June 2024 (see 1st link below) who works at Trollope and Co lawyers (see 2nd link). Lawyers were required to either be 'vaccinated' against Covid in order to do court work or test many times. Many law firms also brought in their own mandates.

https://www.lawsociety.org.nz/register/heather-lyane-murdoch/

https://tc.legal/about/our-team/heather-murdoch

Maxwell Alexander "Mac" Allan, 3

June 25, 2024

Gore, Southland - Passed away unexpectedly, at Southland Hospital, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at the precious age of 3 years. Best friend of Finn Vanloon. A special thank you to Annette, Erica and Andrew for their attentive care and support of our precious Mac.

No cause of death reported.

Murray Howard (Muzza) O'Hara, 73

June 29, 2024

Waihi, Waikato - On 26th June 2024 at Tauranga Hospital after a short illness. Aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Leonard Andrew (Len) Olesen, 64

June 29, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Len unexpectedly passed away at his home on Saturday, 22nd June 2024, aged 64 years. Len will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. In memory, donations to Cancer Society would be preferred in lieu of flowers.

No cause of death reported.

Gregory Nigel Taylor, 72

June 29, 2024

Greg died suddenly at home in Wellington on 19 June 2024, aged 72, and was privately cremated on 25 June 2024. He is loved and remembered by his family and his lifelong friends here in New Zealand.

No cause of death reported.

Kay Michelle Holder, 69

June 29, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Leader, adventurer, force of nature. Died suddenly at her horse paddock. Donations to FMC in lieu of flowers.

No cause of death reported.

Dion Lloyd Jones, 47

June 29, 2024

Hawera, South Taranaki - Aged 47 years, passed away suddenly on 25th June 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hawera Idea Services can be left in the donation box at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Lindsay "Rick" Orr, 59

June 29, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury –Passed away suddenly on June 19, 2024. Rick was a very loved friend of many! In lieu of flowers, donations in Ricks memory to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Keith Douglas Taaki Te Momo, 71

June 29, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - It is with much sadness we announce the passing of Keith, from lung cancer, aged 71 years. He passed away under the fantastic care of Nurse Maude Hospice, on June 24, 2024.

Anthony Michael "Tony" Waipouri, 61

June 29, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Suddenly, in Christchurch, on Sunday, June 23, 2024, aged 61. Loved uncle, cousin, nephew and friend to many.

No cause of death reported.

Philip Dennis "Phil" Barrett, 70

June 29, 2024

Temuka, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 23, 2024. Aged 70.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Alistair deWit, 43

June 29, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Passed unexpectedly but peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Wednesday June 26, 2024, aged 43 years. "Forever in our Hearts".

No cause of death reported.

Keith John Signal

June 29, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - On the 25th of June, 2024, at Waikato Hospital after a brave battle with a five-week illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Judith Dilys "Judy" Ashworth

June 29, 2024

Pukerua Bay, Wellingon - On Monday, 24th of June 2024. Died peacefully after a short illness at Wellington Hospital. Judy is dearly loved and will be missed by all of her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Raymond "Ray" Humphries

June 29, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On June 15, 2024, in Papua New Guinea, after a medical event.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Brian McNaughton

June 29, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - "The old Irishman". Passed away suddenly at Timaru Hospital on Monday, June 24, 2024. Beloved son of the late Vera. Sadly Missed.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert Thomas John Bell

June 29, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Passed away following a short illness, at Timaru Hospital, on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be much appreciated and may be left at the service.

No age or cause of death reported.

Annette Joy Croy

June 29, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Sadly and unexpectedly passed away at Timaru Hospital, on June 25, 2024, with family by her side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kerry Phillip O'Reilly, 75

June 29, 2024

Auckland - Passed away on June 18th, 2024, at 75 years old. Kerry passed away after a short but tough battle with pancreatic cancer. Kerry was a character larger than life and will be greatly missed.

Fraser Magee, 70

June 29, 2024

Nelson - Passed away peacefully on 24 June 2024, surrounded by loved ones after a brave battle with cancer. Aged 70. In lieu of flowers donations to Nelson Tasman Hospice can be made at the service.

Rita Tyrie

June 28, 2024

Nelson - Passed away peacefully at 4.00 am, on Monday, June 24, 2024, at Nelson Hospital, after a short illness. Brian would like to thank all her medical staff at both Nelson Hospital for the care they gave Rita and also to the doctors at Wakefield Health Centre for their care of Rita over the recent years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gary Charles (Gazza) Whittaker, 60

June 27, 2024

Albany, Auckland - Gary passed away unexpectedly at North Shore Hospital on Saturday 22 June 2024, aged 60 years. Gazza will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Elena Lilian Nelson, 75

June 27, 2024

Wellington - Passed away peacefully after a short illness on June 25, 2024, aged 75. Born in Winton, Southland.

No cause of death reported.

Aaron John Major, 50

June 27, 2024

Westport, West Coast - Passed away after a sudden illness in Christchurch Hospital, surrounded by family and loved ones. He was loved by all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Joseph Lancaster, 64

June 27, 2024

Grey Lynn, Auckland - Passed peacefully on 26 June 2024, aged 64, after a brave battle with cancer. Respected member of the Grey Lynn RSC.

Deborah Frances (Debbie) Goulding, 58

June 26, 2024

Kerikeri, Northland - Passed away suddenly on Monday 24th June 2024, aged 58. A loved and loving daughter, aunt, friend and neighbor.

No cause of death reported.

Fleur Elizabeth Underwood, 54

June 26, 2024

Mangere, Auckland - Passed unexpectedly. Friend of many.

No cause of death reported.

Benjamin David Aiden Croft, 27

June 26, 2024

Cambridge, Waikato - Passed away at home on Tuesday, 18th June 2024, aged 27 years.

No cause of death reported.

Sharmain Walker-Manaia, 72

June 26, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Suddenly at home on 17th June 2024. Aged 72 years. "In the arms of her Lord".

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Peter "Andy" Wilson, 72

June 26, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Due to a short illness, passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Michelle Yvonne Hughes, 45

June 26, 2024

Auckland - Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family. Michelle, aged 45, had a brave two-and-a-half-year tussle with sigmoid colon cancer. Michelle will live on in our hearts forever.

Connor Garden-Bachop, 25

June 25, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of Connor, who passed from a medical event on June 17, 2024. In his 25 years, he touched many lives with his love, joy, and remarkably cheeky spirit.

No cause of death reported.

Francis Thomas "Frank" Kerrison, 73

June 25, 2024

Prebbleton, Canterbury - Suddenly passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Patricia Strang

June 25, 2024

Kerikeri, Northland - Pat died following a courageous fourteen-day battle after suffering a stroke. Pat leaves behind a profound legacy of service and devotion to others, deeply cherished by her heartbroken family.

No age reported.

Christopher James (Chris) Sinclair

June 25, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Suddenly and peacefully on June 20, 202. Rest easy knowing you are always loved, always remembered, and always in our hearts.

No age or cause of death reported.

Fay Louise Hercock

June 25, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatū-Whanganui - Died unexpectedly at home on 16 June 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Peter Anthony Withers, 72

June 24, 2024

Carterton, Wairarapa - On 14th June 2024, at Wairarapa Hospital after a short illness. Aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Noeline Faye Carnegie, 74

June 24, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On June 20, 2024, surrounded in the love of her family, aged 74 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to Stroke Foundation NZ would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Neil Anthony Cately

June 24, 2024

Tauranga - Passed away after a battle with cancer, with family by his side, on 21 June 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice and Westpac Rescue Helicopter are welcomed.

No age reported.

