ITALY

Grosseto, farewell to Mauro Tenerini: showman and voice of the radio by night

February 14, 2024

For years he was the unmistakable nocturnal voice of Radio Grifo, the city's first private broadcaster, but Mauro Tenerini Ruperti [left], who died at the age of 77, spent a lifetime entertaining people on campsites and in discos, as an entertainer, organiser, announcer. A multifaceted artist who passed away suddenly on Monday morning, struck by an illness that left him with no escape. His heart was still beating when help arrived, but he didn't make it, leaving his family in the greatest pain.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Journalist Sabrina Villa collapses and dies at birthday party

February 19, 2024

Marsica mourning the sudden death of the journalist/blogger Sabrina Villa, originally from Forme, the hamlet of Massa d'Albe. The woman fell ill the day before last, while she was at the birthday party of her cousin, who was turning 50. She was 53 years old and was a very strong woman and loved by everyone. The journalist, very active in the province of Rome, also a women's rights activist, collapsed and despite attempts at resuscitation, died in front of the astonished gaze of the other participants in the event.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia Chendi, editor and writer, died suddenly at the age of 54

February 17, 2024

Milan – The Milanese publishing world is mourning the death of Patricia Chendi, writer, and editor for Sonzogno and Marsilio. She was 54 years old. She suffered a sudden illness. Thanks to Chendi, Sonzogno was the subject of a substantial renovation, which involved the creation of a new series, an innovation of the editorial line and, last but not least, a complete graphic restyling.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An architect “died suddenly”:

Pregnant architect found dead in Novoli by her husband: 31-year-old struck down by cardiac arrest at home

February 17, 2024

A young 31-year-old professional, Alessia Quarta, was found lifeless by her husband in their home in Novoli, in the province of Lecce. She, the architect, had been married for a year and a few weeks ago she discovered she was pregnant. As reported by Repubblica, the woman died of cardiac arrest. From what was reconstructed by local newspapers, returning from work around 8 pm on February 16, the husband found the 31-year-old unconscious in the bathroom at home. The woman was alone, and she suddenly felt ill. Once the emergency services were alerted, the 118 health personnel intervened on site and tried to resuscitate the young professional, but without success. According to what was reported by Repubblica, the 31-year-old did not suffer from any health problems. The investigations launched by the Carabinieri, based on the findings of the medical staff, confirmed the woman's death due to natural causes.

Link

A law professor “died suddenly”:

Antonio Carullo dead, University in mourning for the famous professor of administrative law

February 15, 2024

Bologna - Mourning in the academic world: at the age of 75, Professor Antonio Carullo suddenly died after falling ill while playing tennis on Wednesday evening at the Giardini Margherita club. Carullo, one of the leading Italian scholars of administrative law, had defended at the Court of Auditors most of the regional councilors involved in the "crazy spending" scandal. The teacher, who leaves behind his wife Annalisa Lubich and their children Gherardo and Giuditta, had been teaching administrative law and administrative procedural law at the University of Ferrara since 1980, then teaching public economic law at the Alma Mater and administration at the University of Venice Cà Foscari.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aliminusa mourns Epifanio, killed by fever at 13 years old

February 18, 2024

Tragedy in Aliminusa, a thirteen-year-old died after a few days of high fever. Epifanio Riili had been transported to the children's pediatric hospital in the capital, where he died around midnight yesterday. A sudden death following a few days of fever. The mayor of Aliminusa, Michela Panzarella, broke the news of the tragic event. The death of Epifanio, the couple's only child, who attended middle school, generated widespread grief in the town.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden illness while at home: 18-year-old student dies of a heart attack

February 13, 2024

Casella d'Asolo (Treviso) - At the news of the death of her son, the mother suffered a loss and it became necessary to be hospitalized: the 18-year-old did not suffer from previous pathologies and did not take drugs of any kind. It happened around 1 pm Monday, February 12, in Casella d'Asolo, in the province of Treviso. The victim is Hadel Álvarez Hernandez, of Dominican origin, an 18-year-old student who died of a sudden illness, probably a heart attack, while he was in the kitchen of his home. The father found the young man, lifeless on the ground, and sounded the alarm at 118 and then began to practice CPR. After that, the paramedics arrived on site, with a doctor and nurse and an ambulance from the Castelfranco Veneto emergency room as well as a helicopter rescue from Treviso with full crew. The medical staff performed repeated resuscitation attempts that lasted for 25 minutes, unfortunately proved useless and the 18-year-old died. The mother heard the news and felt a loss and had to be hospitalized.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Drama in the Valley, young man dies after sudden illness

February 17, 2024

Montesarchio - Boy struck down by a heart attack. Tragedy in a foreign center located in via Vitulanese in Montesarchio. This morning, around 7.30 am, a boy, who should be of Pakistani nationality, was found dead in his bed. The alarm was immediately raised and health workers from the Airola 118 station rushed to the scene and were unable to do anything other than confirm his death. The boy suffered a sudden heart attack and didn't even have time to ask for help. An event that shocked all the guests of the centre. The police also intervened on site to investigate the case.

No age reported.

Link

Pregnant woman of 8 months died suddenly from a sudden illness in Pistoia. Doctors struggle to keep the baby alive

February 19, 2024

Pistoia (Tuscany) - A woman of just 37 years died of a sudden illness. Her name was Laura Porta and she was 8 months pregnant. The condition was immediately severe and an emergency C-section was performed. The infant is in a reserved prognosis. The baby was born in extremis. His health conditions are serious, and he was admitted to the Meyer Children’s Hospital in Florence. He is currently in the neonatal intensive care unit and health care is doing everything possible to keep him alive.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Suddenly ill, Debora dies at 38

February 13, 2024

Brescia - These are days marked by pain for the community of Ghedi that mourns the death - premature and sudden - of Debora Boldrini. The young woman, mother of two girls, was killed by an illness at only 38. The tragedy took place on Friday 9 February: to shed light on the causes of death, an autopsy was also carried out. Debora was very well known in the village, active in the parish and in the oratory, but also in school and sports: for many years she had played volleyball.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Farewell to Salvatore Mulè, the young man died at only 38

February 13, 2024

Saint Joseph Jato in the province of Palermo in tears, farewell to Salvatore Mulè. The young man died suddenly at only 38 years of age throwing in pain and discomfort all his family and the people who got to know him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Young Calabrian trader died suddenly

February 17, 2024

A 39-year-old trader, Davide Rotundo, died suddenly, leaving his loved ones and the city of Catanzaro dismayed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pasquale Loiacono, historic Fiom delegate from Mirafiori, has died

February 17, 2024

Pasquale Loiacono, historic Fiom delegate of the Carrozzerie di Mirafiori Torinese but of Calabrian origin, died suddenly. He was 59 years old. He joined Fiat in 1987 as a worker and in 1997 he was elected delegate of Fiom Cgil by the workers. He was a profound expert in the organization of work, always busy studying the metrics of the assembly line to intervene whenever there were difficulties at work due to the strong production rhythms.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Corigliano-Rossano - An entire generation speechless: Piero Ianni has died

February 17, 2024

It was a sad awakening this morning in the city: Piero Ianni is no longer here. The phone calls and messages on social media follow each other, the disbelief is mixed with a sense of bewilderment, dismay, and deep sorrow. During the night his heart suddenly stopped beating, at the age of 54, leaving emptiness and pain in his wife and his two daughters, in his mother and brother Luca and in an entire generation of young people from Rossano. Piero has dedicated his entire life to social issues.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alberto Gabriele has suddenly passed away, presumably due to a heart attack

February 14, 2024

Yet another unexpected and painful death strikes the Marxist community in our country. This is Alberto Gabriele, economist and communist militant, some of whose contributions we have hosted in our newspaper both in the paper version in the nineties and in the online version. Alberto followed Contropiano daily, often making comments on the articles. In recent years he has focused in particular on the prospect of the real possibilities of building socialism in the 21st century, delving into the economic context of Cuba, Vietnam and China.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tommaso La Selva has died. Our newspaper loses a great collaborator

February 15, 2024

It is with great sorrow that we communicate the untimely passing of Tommaso La Selva. At just 54 years old, one of La Nuova Riviera's most important collaborators suddenly passed away. At this moment it is not easy to find the words to describe what his figure represented for this newspaper. He was the person who took care of our advertising. But he was also and above all a friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A chef “died suddenly”:

Frascaro: goodbye to Lucio Ferrari, the raclette chef

February 15, 2024

The famous cook of Frascaro (Piedmont) died suddenly, he was 55 years old. He was the long-time manager of the Hosteria de Ferrari, in the village between Alessandria and Acqui, a traditional reference point for lovers of good food. When he closed the Hosteria, he remained in the catering world, putting his experience at the service of some colleagues.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Castelnovo Monti, dead restaurateur Massimiliano "Gerry" Nobili

February 17, 2024

Mourning in Castelnovo Monti for the death of the restaurateur Massimiliano Nobili, only 59 years old, because of a sudden illness. He was the owner of the restaurant Da Geremia, one of the best known of the mountain, where he worked with his wife, Patrizia Agnesini and the rest of the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Torrebruna - the mayor's husband suddenly passed away

February 18, 2024

Angelo Pelliccia, husband of mayor Cristina Lella, died suddenly on Sunday morning. Serious mourning this Sunday in Torrebruna where Angelo Pelliccia, husband of the mayor Angela Cristina Lella, candidate in the next regional elections with the Democratic Party, died at the age of 60. The man felt ill: in the morning the 118 air ambulance also intervened to help him in Torrebruna, but attempts to resuscitate him were in vain. Pelliccia had been an Alpine soldier and civil protection volunteer. He leaves behind his wife and two children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The deputy mayor of Troina, Renzo Macrì, has died

February 15, 2024

Pain in Troina, in the province of Enna, where the deputy mayor Renzo Macrì died in the last few hours. He appears to have suffered a heart attack. It seems that the well-known political exponent of Troina was the victim of a sudden heart attack: unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done for him.

No age reported.

Link

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Sovere bids farewell to Paolo Bianchi, a doctor who died at the age of 28

February 15, 2024

The funeral of Paolo Bianchi, the 28-year-old doctor who suddenly died of a heart attack in his home in San Bonifacio, the town of Verona where he had moved for some time, will be held today at 3 pm in the parish church of Sovere. Paolo Bianchi was 28 years old. He graduated in Medicine in 2021 from the University of Brescia. The alarm went off last Friday evening. Paolo had an appointment with a group of friends for a pizza. When they didn't see him coming, they started calling him on his cell phone, without getting an answer. At that point the call for help was made. Paolo was found on the sofa at home, lifeless. Paolo was passionate about basketball: he also wanted to remember, with a moving place, the Centro Basket Alto Sebino, where the 28-year-old had played until 2022, playing the Promotion championship. Then a knee injury ended his career in the minor leagues.

Link

Doctor dies suddenly in the ward. Francesco Abati leaves behind his wife and 2 daughters

February 19, 2024

A sudden illness while on duty. A 57-year-old doctor died on duty in a clinic in Lecce on Sunday 18 February. The 57-year-old, who leaves behind his wife and two daughters, also worked in the 118 station of the old "Vito Fazzi" hospital in Lecce as a freelancer. The doctor died in the ward of the "Petrucciani" nursing home in Lecce. Struck by a sudden illness on Sunday evening. Francesco Abati's colleagues are in shock. The tragedy occurred at the time of shift change, when a colleague went to the doctors' room to take duty and found the 53-year-old lying on the floor, now lifeless.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Sestri Levante in mourning: farewell to former footballer Gianluigi Bianchini, he was 58

February 14, 2024

Sestri Levante mourns the sudden death of Gianluigi Bianchini, former privateer footballer of the second half of the 80s. He was 58 years old and the funeral will take place on Saturday 17 February at 9.30 am in the mortuary rooms of the Lavagna hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A coach “died suddenly”:

Busano: condolences for the death at 50 of Vallorco coach Pier Domenico Tarro Boiro

February 13, 2024

Pier Domenico Tarro Boiro, coach and instructor of the Pulcini of the historic Vallorco 1912, an amateur football club from the upper Canavese area, passed away suddenly today, Tuesday 13 February 2024. The 50-year-old, resident in Busano, was struck by a sudden illness that left him with no escape.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Viale San Martino is emptier today, farewell to Mimmo D'Angelo, animator "with a heart of gold"

February 13, 2024

Domenico D'Angelo, known to all as Mimmo, died yesterday, suddenly, at the age of 75. Son of the last shoe shiner on the avenue, he had made that stretch in the heart of the city his second home. His pockets always full of coins to give to those who asked and needed help, Mimmo D'Angelo was also known for his work at the Red Cross.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Capua. Mourning in the city, former employee of Oma Sud dies prematurely

February 13, 2024

Community mourning the premature death of Pasquale De Blasio, aged 57. A former employee of Oma Sud, Pasquale leaves his wife Anna Sabbatino, well known in the city, a sales assistant at a well-known local furnishing accessories shop, namely "Bova tendaggi furnishing accessories".

No cause of death reported.

Link

He goes to hospital with severe chest pain, judged to have the green code, after a few hours he dies

February 19, 2024

On Monday 12 February, at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome, the fifty-two-year-old Roberto Di Pucchio passed away due to an abdominal aortic dissection, i.e. a split in the wall of the blood vessel; a death that caused great sadness in his family and in numerous friends and acquaintances. Roberto Di Pucchio's family wants clarity on the death of their loved one which occurred in a Roman hospital after he had not been treated in Sora's hospital. Roberto's family and friends are questioning the handling of his medical emergency at Santissima Trinità Hospital in Sora. Despite presenting severe symptoms, he was initially given a low priority "green code" designation. After enduring a long wait and no treatment, he eventually received medical attention but tragically passed away during transfer to another hospital. They are asking why Roberto's symptoms were not taken more seriously, if proper protocols were followed, and why there were delays in diagnosis and transfer. They wonder if quicker action could have saved his life.

Link

Three “died suddenly” at work:

Tragedy in the apartment, plumber has a sudden illness while he is at work and dies before the customer’s eyes

February 14, 2024

Rapallo (Genova) - Yesterday afternoon, a tragedy struck an apartment in Rapallo, where a 72-year-old plumber had a sudden illness while he was working. During the accident, the man lost consciousness and violently hit his head. Health workers were immediately called on the spot and intervened with an ambulance and a car doctor. However, despite their efforts, it was not possible to save the man. According to initial investigations by the medical examiner, the cause of death appears to be attributable to sudden illness and not to the head injury suffered during the fall.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in the fields of Castel d'Asso, 33 years old, crushed by an illness

February 13, 2024

Viterbo (Lazio)- A sudden illness killed the life of a 33-year-old worker while he was working on a farm in Castel d'Asso. The fact occurred this morning when the young man collapsed to the ground. The rapid intervention of the rescuers and the attempt to revive him were to no avail. On the spot, in addition to the 118, the police intervened to investigate the case.

No cause of death reported.

Link

52-year-old courier from Cerignola loses his life. He collapses to the ground and dies while delivering parcels in Foggia

February 12, 2024

Cerignola (Apulia) - He was delivering packages to a pharmacy in Foggia when he collapsed and died. The 52-year-old courier was a victim of a sudden illness. The employees of the pharmacy immediately called for help but on the arrival of the "118 staff", the man had already died.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Seven “died suddenly” while out and about:

Illness during work in the countryside: 70-year-old dies in Ripa Teatina

February 18, 2024

A 70-year-old pensioner died yesterday in the countryside of Ripa Teatina after falling ill. The man resident in Bucchianico, was in a vineyard in the company of another person to carry out some work when he suddenly felt ill. Having alerted the emergency services, once on site the Chieti 118 health workers, who arrived by ambulance, could not help but confirm his death, probably due to a heart attack.

Link

Montefiascone - Tragedy at dawn, Massimo Pascucci found dead outside a bar

February 19, 2024

Massimo Pascucci, 53, found dead this morning at dawn by the managers of a bar in the center of Montefiascone. The man was probably on his way to buy cigarettes when he was taken ill and collapsed. When people noticed the body lying on the ground they immediately called for help but Pascucci’s heart had already stopped beating. On the spot were the carabinieri, 118 and the coroner who externally examined the body and highlighted the lack of any sign of violence and gave the green light for the removal of the body.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Civitavecchia, taken ill while recovering the car: 55-year-old dies in the parking lot

February 16, 2024

New inexplicable tragedy in Civitavecchia. Yesterday afternoon, a 55-year-old man was going with his family to retrieve his car, parked in the square adjacent to the Stegher barracks. Suddenly he was struck by an illness that left him with no escape. The man collapsed on the pavement and no longer showed signs of life. The attempts to resuscitate him made by the 118 paramedics who rushed to the scene of the accident were useless. The Carabinieri also rushed to the scene.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Piazza Matteotti, he dies at the age of 60 after an illness outside the Rome bar

February 16, 2024

He collapsed to the ground and, unfortunately, despite the desperate attempt of the rescuers to save his life, there was nothing more that could be done for him. Thus, in the late afternoon of today, Friday 16 February, a 60-year-old man from Livorno died, struck down by an illness that struck him while he was in Piazza Matteotti, just outside the Roma bar on the corner of Via Montebello, together with his friends. It was they who immediately alerted the operations center of the single emergency number which, just before 7 pm, sent a vehicle from the Misericordia di Livorno to the scene. The resuscitation maneuvers, started by the volunteers and then continued for a long time also by the 118 doctor, were as desperate as they were unfortunately in vain until his death was confirmed. State police officers were also at the scene of the tragedy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sick near the house, 51-year-old collapses and dies

February 14, 2024

Brescia (Lombardia) - He collapsed at the entrance of the driveway that leads to his home. When he was rescued, he was already unconscious and desperate attempts to restart his heart were all in vain. This is the tragic fate of Giovanni Garosio, 51 years old from Cologne: he was crushed by a reported illness, on the afternoon of Tuesday 13 February, near Via della Croce. According to what was rebuilt, Garosio had left the house a few minutes ago: he was waiting for a friend near the condominium where he lived, when he felt sick. The alarm was launched around 18:00: in a few minutes two medical cars and an ambulance arrived. The medics tried to resuscitate the 51-year-old for a long time, then they had to give up and report him dead. In the meantime, Chiari’s carabinieri had also arrived. There would be no doubt about the death of natural causes, probably due to a heart attack: Garosio’s body was immediately returned to his family and now rests in the Marini farewell room in Cologne.

Link

Chivasso – 66-year-old man collapses in station in Chivasso and dies

February 14, 2024

Drama this morning, Wednesday 14 February, shortly after 8, at the station in Chivasso. A man died while he was climbing the stairs leading to platform 2. The victim is a 66-year-old commuter whose details have not yet been known. The man was climbing the steps leading to the second track when he was struck by an illness and fell backwards into the underpass. Help was immediately provided by other commuters, who called 118.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He dies at 58 while driving, suffering from an illness on the A12 highway. SOS help called by motorists

February 13, 2024

The man, living in La Spezia, managed to stop in a rest area after Sestri Levante. The doctor of 118 had only to ascertain the death. Some motorists gave the alarm, seeing him lying on the seat of his car parked in a rest area on the A12. But at the arrival of help for the man, a 58-year-old, there was nothing more to do. In all probability he was hit by a sudden illness while he was driving his car along the highway in the direction of La Spezia. From that moment he barely had time to enter a rest area to stop. A gesture that unfortunately did not save his life but avoided potential serious consequences for other drivers: unimaginable what could have happened if the car had continued its race without any control.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eight “died suddenly” at home:

At 13, found dead in bed by his sister, tragedy near Parma: the police are investigating

February 13, 2024

Drama on the outskirts of Parma: a 13-year-old boy was found dead in his bed by his sister, in Traversetolo. The alarm went off around 6 in the morning, when the sister went to wake up her brother (probably to go to school). According to what was reported by some local newspapers, the medical staff attempted to resuscitate the young man several times, but without success. The health workers could therefore not help but confirm the death of the 13-year-old. From the first investigations it seems to be a natural death, it is probable that an illness struck him while he was in bed: from the first information he did not suffer from any previous pathology.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He dies at 20 years old in his grandparents' house, drama in Cerreto Guidi

February 20, 2024

A painful, heartbreaking loss that plunges two entire provinces into the blackest corner. The funeral of Lorenzo Sabatini, who died at just 20 years after a sudden illness while he was in the home of his grandparents will take place today at 16 at the parish church of Stabbia. Lorenzo graduated in Florence in financial administration and marketing. "It was a cardiac arrest, imposing, irreversible, very serious,” said the father, Massimiliano Sabatini, pained, “and nothing was worth the timely and highly qualified care of the health workers who came, to which goes our most sincere thanks. We note, with bitterness, that these cases of death due to sudden illness have become very frequent, too". The father himself says that already a professional athlete of good standing, he had myocarditis two years ago, which could have been very dangerous: myocarditis that was blocked and buffered by suitable therapy. " My son wasn’t so lucky."

Link

Sudden illness. Cook found dead by his partner at home in Marghera: betrayed by the heart at only 35

February 14, 2024

Marghera (Venice) - A sudden tragedy shocked the friends and colleagues of Esmail Mozafare, a 35-year-old Afghan who died last Saturday evening in his home in Marghera. The companion of the young man called for help after finding him lifeless. The boy would have died as a result of heart complications due to the pathologies he suffered.

Link

He doesn't answer his phone, 53-year-old found dead at home

February 13, 2024

He did not answer the calls from his family. Once in the house the gruesome discovery: the man had been dead for a week. The drama was discovered Saturday afternoon in a house of the Castelli Romani. The man who died of natural causes - an Italian citizen - was 53 years old. It was the carabinieri of the station of Ariccia - together with the firefighters - Saturday afternoon to go to the man’s house in Moletta. They entered the house and found the 53-year-old lifeless in the bedroom. Without obvious signs of violence on the body, with doors and windows closed inside, the 53-year-old died of natural causes.

Link

He watches the game on TV with his son, then goes to bed and dies

February 14, 2024

A serious loss has struck the community of Lozzo Atestino. In the night between Monday and Tuesday 13 February Federico Mancini died, he was 51 years old. The man spent the evening with his family, followed a game on the sofa in the company of his son Jacopo, then went to sleep. In the middle of the night his wife Valentina noticed that her husband wasn't breathing well and she got worried. In fact, Federico went from sleep to death and the timely intervention of the medical staff of Suem 118 did not help to save him. Before the other night, he apparently didn't suffer from any particular pathologies, now the pain of a sudden and unexpected death remains.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Valentina Fissore, the sailing champion found dead at home by her son

February 19, 2024

Livorno - Valentina Fissore was a woman of the sea: sailing champion and ocean navigator. She died at the hospital of Livorno. Last Wednesday, one of her children, who returned from school, found her dead on the floor of the house. He immediately sounded the alarm, but Valentina never recovered from the aneurysm. She died yesterday at the age of 49, leaving a huge void in the hearts of her mother Lilia Barontini, her father Beppe, her sister Beatrice, her children Vittorio and Edoardo, aged 15 and 19, and her aunt Franca.

Link

Illness at home: the Padua entrepreneur Giovanni Cazzaro, who was also very close to the world of football, has died

February 18, 2024

An entrepreneur at the top of a solid world-class company and at the same time a person always close to the world of football. This was Giovanni Cazzaro, simply Johnny to his friends, who suddenly passed away the other night due to a heart attack that struck him in his house on the Hills in Castelnuovo at the age of 59.

Link

Illness in the night, Civil Protection coordinator dies

February 16, 2024

Paolo Contessi, 57, from Gemona lost his life in the night between 14 and 15 February after suddenly feeling ill. Paolo Contessi died of a sudden illness. He worked as a blacksmith at Cignini Arredamenti in Buja.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Seven killed in “vaxxidents”:

Car crashes off road and ends up upside down, driver dies

February 19, 2024

More blood on the streets of the Marche. A 77-year-old woman, Pierina Barro, at the wheel of a car, lost control of the vehicle, a Renault Modus, which ended up off the road. The accident occurred at approximately 9.20 am today, February 19, in Nervesa della Battaglia in via Granze. Doctors and nurses from Suem 118, who intervened with a helicopter, ambulance and ambulance, were unable to help but confirm the death of the motorist, perhaps struck by a sudden illness or blinded by the sun. The car was proceeding at a low speed but ended up against a ditch. The old woman was returning from the weekly market and lived about a hundred meters from the place where she found her death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sickness while driving: hits a pedestrian and dies

February 19, 2024

Sickness while driving, followed by the collision: tragedy on Via Ardeatina. In the dramatic sequence of events, nothing could save a man who, while driving his scooter, suddenly lost control, hitting a pedestrian and then losing his life. The victim, a 59-year-old resident of Rome, was struck by a sudden illness that left him unable to maintain control of his Suzuki Burgman. The tragic accident occurred on Monday morning, right on Via Ardeatina, where the patrols of the IX Eur group of the local police of Roma Capitale intervened around 7.40 am. Unfortunately, for the driver of the scooter, every rescue attempt was in vain: he died at the scene of the accident, before he could even be transported to hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Borgo Veneto. Sudden illness at the wheel, then the crash against the lamppost: the entrepreneur Andrea Finco dies at 56

February 19, 2024

An accident with fatal results occurred at 19.15 today, Monday, February 19, in the centre of Santa Margherita d'Adige, Borgo Veneto. Probably caused by a sudden illness, Andrea Finco the 56-year-old entrepreneur from the nearby Bresega di Ponso, lost control of the vehicle and lost his life. Despite attempts to resuscitate, there was nothing to do. Andrea Finco leaves his brother Valentino, his business partner.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Husband dies after an accident, wife leaves in a state of confusion: she was found after two days of searching

February 18, 2024

A truly heartbreaking episode occurred last Thursday 15 February in the Cremona area. A 64-year-old woman disappeared into thin air after she witnessed the death of her 75-year-old husband due to a sudden heart attack that left him with no escape. For two long days her family was in great anxiety for her, and she wandered around in a state of confusion. However, it was yesterday, Saturday 17 February, that the good news arrived. A cousin managed to finally bring her home. The couple had gone out, perhaps to run some errands, when suddenly they had an accident. To be precise, a collision. However, it was precisely in those seconds that the man had a heart attack. His wife watched his death helplessly and was obviously in a state of confusion. So the lady, not knowing what to do, left the scene of the accident. The passengers of the other vehicle, seeing her go away, immediately told the police everything.

Link

Drama in Naples, man has a heart attack while driving, dies and the car crashes into parked cars

February 18, 2024

The exact dynamics of what happened need to be clarified, with Il Mattino as a priority. The 53-year-old, from Naples, would have been struck by a sudden illness, probably a heart attack. The man died while he was still driving and the car continued crashing into other cars before stopping. Fortunately, the accident did not cause any injuries. According to the police, the driver's death occurred due to natural causes.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He loses control of the car due to illness, crashes into a tree and dies

February 15, 2024

Road tragedy this morning, February 15th, shortly after 10 am, in Olmi di San Biagio di Callalta along Via Postumia Ovest. A 73-year-old man, Giuliano Broggio, probably due to a sudden illness, lost control of his car, a Dacia which ended up against a tree, crashing. The doctors and nurses at Suem 118 tried to do everything possible to save his life, unfortunately to no avail. Also, at the site of the tragedy (the 14th since the beginning of 2024) were the firefighters and carabinieri from the San Biagio di Callalta station who carried out the necessary investigations.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fatal illness after dinner with a friend. Found dead in his car at 41

February 14, 2024

The victim is Massimiliano Valerio of Bassano (Veneto), son of a former local police officer. The drama happened near the church of Loria. He died of a sudden illness a few minutes after leaving the home of a friend with whom he had dinner. It was the same person with whom he had spent the evening to find him lying, now lifeless in the car. Help was useless. The 118 medical staff arrived promptly after the call, but they could not but note the death of the man.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Farewell to Enrico Molinaro, the man died prematurely

February 13, 2024

The city of Lamezia Terme is in tears, farewell to Enrico Molinaro. The father of the family passed away suddenly at the age of 66, throwing all his family and the people who got to know him into pain and despair.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Illness at a party, the body discovered among women's clothes and shoes

February 19, 2024

An illness at the party. This is how a 67-year-old man died on Sunday afternoon, found lifeless around 5.30 pm in an apartment in San Bartolomeo in Bosco. But something doesn't add up, the police are investigating the incident. According to what we learn, it was another man who called for help. Once on site, however, the health workers and the police found the victim lying inside a room where there were several women's clothes and shoes. While the 118 operators began resuscitation maneuvers, which lasted several minutes but ended without success, the military wanted to see clearly. Investigations are underway to try to ascertain what happened inside the apartment and who was present at the time of the 67-year-old's death (there is no doubt about the sudden illness).

No cause of death reported.

Link