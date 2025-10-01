In memory of those who “died suddenly” in the United States and worldwide, September 22-28, 2025
Clinton lawyer Robert B. Barnet; evangelist Voddie Baucham Jr.; footballers Bill Ferrario, Rudi Johnson, Matt Vrzal; gambling “icon” Ernie Stevens Jr.; PGA golfer Jake Knapp’s girlfriend (28); & more
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation.
Note: This week’s “died suddenly” compilation covers six days instead of the usual seven.
UNITED STATES (57)
Powerhouse attorney Robert B. Barnett, known for representing the Obamas and Clintons, dies
September 26, 2025
NEW YORK, NY — Robert B. Barnett, a powerhouse Washington attorney who became a fixture in the political and publishing worlds as the literary representative for Barack and Michelle Obama, Bill and Hillary Clinton and dozens of other leaders, has died at age 79. One of Barnett’s partners at Williams & Connolly, Michael F. O’Connor, told The Associated Press that he died Thursday night at Sibley Memorial Hospital of an “undisclosed illness.” Additional details were not immediately available.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
No cause of death reported.
Voddie Baucham Jr. dies at 56 after medical emergency
September 25, 2025
Voddie Baucham Jr., a prominent evangelical preacher, author and educator, has died at the age of 56. According to a statement posted Thursday by Founders Ministries, Baucham died earlier in the day following an “emergency medical incident.” Baucham had previously faced serious health challenges, including a heart failure diagnosis in 2021 that required treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Florida. Baucham was the founding president of Founders Seminary in Cape Coral, Florida, and served on the board of Founders Ministries. Baucham was a vocal critic of public education, feminism and critical race theory—positions that earned him both a devoted following and significant criticism.
No cause of death reported.
Bill Ferrario, former Wisconsin standout lineman who played in NFL for Packers, dead at 47
September 25, 2025
Bill Ferrario, a former NFL offensive lineman who was a standout for the Wisconsin Badgers, has died, according to an online obituary. He was 47. Ferrario died “unexpectedly” on Wednesday, according to The Times-Tribune in Scranton, Pennsylvania, where Ferrario was born. His death occurred two days after his birthday.
No cause of death reported.
Rudi Johnson, former Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl running back, dies, apparently by suicide, at 45
September 23, 2025
Former Pro Bowl running back Rudi Johnson — a three-time 1,000-yard rusher who holds multiple Cincinnati Bengals records — has died, apparently by suicide, Florida authorities said Tuesday, as his agent called for more resources to combat chronic brain damage. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of Johnson, 45, though “no foul play [is] suspected,” it said in a statement. “All indications are leading to suicide,” Detective Joseph Peguero told NBC News. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to call in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, at about 11:13 ET Monday to treat and transport an “adult trauma alert patient,” the agency said. Johnson’s agent, Peter Schaffer, said he hopes Johnson’s death will spur more research into chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated blows to the head.
Nebraska mourns former Cornhusker and beloved business owner
September 26, 2025
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. – Former Husker, coach, and pizzeria owner Matt Vrzal has died at the age of 51, according to multiple reports. Originally from Grand Island, Vrzal owned Piezon’s Pizzeria in Omaha. He also served as a coach and radio host, frequently appearing on local sports shows. Vrzal is remembered for his time as a Cornhusker, walking on at Nebraska in 1992 and contributing to the team’s National Championship victories in 1994 and 1995.
No cause of death reported.
Gaming icon Ernie Stevens Jr. oversaw record-breaking growth in tribal gaming
September 26, 2025
Wisconsin - Ernest L. “Ernie” Stevens Jr. — who led the powerful Indian Gaming [gambling] Association for more than 20 years while working to help others through community activism — died suddenly on Friday, Sept. 26. He was 66.
No cause of death reported.
Makena White, Girlfriend of Star PGA Golfer Jake Knapp, Dies at 28
September 26, 2025
PGA golfer Jake Knapp’s girlfriend, Makena White, has died at age 28, her friend announced on social media. A post from a friend on White’s Instagram account on Friday, Sept. 26 says, “Hi everyone – this is Makena’s friend, writing with the heaviest heart to share that Makena passed away earlier this week.” Additional information about the cause of White’s death has not been made available.
Cheyenne City Council Stunned By Sudden Death Of Longtime Councilman Scott Roybal
September 26, 2025
CHEYENNE, WY — Friends and fellow Cheyenne City Council members say they are still reeling from the news Friday of the death of longtime Councilman Scott Roybal [65]. Roybal was the longest-tenured member of the council, first elected to a four-year term in 1996 and served until 2000. He returned to city government in 2015 and continued to serve until his death. Mayor Collins confirmed to Cowboy State Daily that the Cheyenne Police Department responded to Roybal’s home Friday morning after receiving reports of an unresponsive male. They identified that person as Roybal and declared him deceased on the scene. “To my knowledge, there is nothing suspicious about what happened,” Collins said. “It’s just an unfortunate death.”
No cause of death reported.
Sunbury City Councilman John Barnhart passes away unexpectedly
September 23, 2025
SUNBURY, Pa. — “He was a true American patriot because he just wanted to serve his community in whichever way it was,” said Josh Brosious, the mayor of Sunbury. Sunbury City Councilman John Barnhart passed away suddenly in his late 60s on Monday afternoon. He died doing what he loved. “He passed away unexpectedly up at the Bloomsburg fair working his food trailer, and you know, I’m glad that was where it was at, because he loved that food trailer, he was up at the Bloomsburg fair, he was so proud to get his food trailer in there,” said Brosious.
No cause of death reported.
69-year-old American man dies during the Mugello Marathon
September 28, 2025
Florence, Italy – Tragedy at the Mugello Marathon, the 51st edition of the race was marked by the sudden death of one of the participants. The event organizers announced the news: “On the sporting front, the event provided thrills with the half marathon (21 km) and the marathon (42 km), rewarding the athletes’ efforts with top-level podium finishes that confirm the prestige of Italy’s oldest marathon. Alongside the joy, however, the day was marred by a painful moment. During the race, a 69-year-old American tourist, Gregory Helbig, on vacation in Italy with his daughter and an avid marathon runner for 39 years, suddenly felt unwell. Rescue efforts were swift: volunteers, medical staff, and a helicopter rescue team did everything they could. After an initial improvement, Gregory unfortunately passed away.”
No cause of death reported.
Two children “died suddenly”:
North Ridgeville 2nd grader dies after ‘sudden illness’
September 28, 2025
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – A second-grade student at Liberty Elementary School in North Ridgeville tragically passed away this weekend after a sudden illness, a message to families stated. The North Ridgeville City Schools said it would not share the student’s name out of respect for the family.
No age or cause of death reported.
Boy, 7, dies following medical emergency at St. Cloud school
September 23, 2025
The incident sparked a major emergency response to Westwood Elementary School last week. A 7-year-old boy has died after suffering a medical emergency at a school in St. Cloud [MN] last week. St. Cloud Police Department has confirmed that the boy, a student at Westwood Elementary School, stopped breathing last Tuesday. It sparked a major emergency response to the school, with paramedics performing CPR on the boy, who was then brought to St. Cloud Hospital. From there he was transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he later died.
No cause of death reported.
Three teenagers “died suddenly”:
Missing Plainsboro teen found dead near Grover’s Mill Road, police investigating
September 23, 2025
PLAINSBORO, NJ – An investigation is underway after a 17-year-old township boy who was reported missing late Sept. 21 was found dead several hours later. NJ101.5 reported West Windsor-Plainsboro Superintendent David Aderhold identified the teen as Alan Zheng, a 12th-grade student at High School North. He was a member of the swim team. Around 7:45 a.m. Sept. 22 the teen was found unresponsive in the nearby area of Grover’s Mill Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the prosecutor’s office.
No cause of death reported.
19-Year-Old Student Found Dead Inside Ohio State’s Football Stadium
September 28, 2025
An Ohio State University student has been found dead inside the school’s football stadium. Fire officials in Columbus responded to a call to the scene on Friday, Sept. 26, at 9:56 a.m. local time, per The Columbus Dispatch. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, the university confirmed that there was a “fatality at the stadium” that morning and identified the deceased student as 19-year-old William Meyers of Fairfield, Conn. “Foul play is not suspected and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” the university added in the statement. Meyers’ cause of death has not yet been released.
Researcher’s note - Ohio State dropped its “vaccination” mandate in May 2023: Link
Teen’s Sudden Death Due To Seizure Disorder Leaves NJ Community Heartbroken
September 24, 2025
Support is on the rise following the death of a 14-year-old New Jersey boy. Nicholas M. Leonor, 14, of Somers Point, died Friday, Sept. 19, at home from a seizure disorder, according to his obituary from Wimberg Funeral Home. A GoFundMe created by his sister Jennifer Leonor said, “On Friday, September 19th, our family’s world shattered. We lost my baby brother, Nicholas, to Epilepsy. He was only 14 years old, with his whole life ahead of him.”
Researcher’s Note – Study: COVID vaccination[sic]-related exacerbation of seizures in patients with epilepsy: Link
Elevated Risk Of Epilepsy, Appendicitis In Children After COVID-19 Vaccination [sic] Study: Link
A firefighter “died suddenly”:
Influential Salinas firefighter Joshua Hostetter dies after 23 years of service at age 49
September 28, 2025
Salinas, CA – Joshua “Hos” Hostetter spent 23 years, nearly all of his adult life, working for the Salinas Fire Department.“ He died unexpectedly on Sept. 10 at age 49. The cause of death is pending an investigation by the coroner’s office. He was the longtime president of the Salinas Firefighters Association and was a relentless advocate on behalf of their union, the IAFF Local 1270. Lauderdale, also a paramedic, was a captain supervising Hostetter, an engineer responsible for operating fire engines, on a range of calls over many years.
Two “died suddenly” in or around the waters:
Death of man found in pool at The Village in Dallas deemed an accident, officials say
September 28, 2025
Dallas, TX – Officials have identified a 42-year-old man who died after being found unconscious in a swimming pool at the The Village apartment complex. David Paul Mitchell died around 11:26 a.m. Thursday while in the swimming pool at the The Village apartment complex in the 5600 block of Village Glen Drive, according to the Dallas County medical examiner’s office. He was found in the lap pool of the Village Country Club, which is near the Drey Hotel and the restaurants. His death was deemed an accident by the medical examiner’s office. Other residents identified as a fellow resident.
Missing college student found dead after Texas fishing event at Toledo Bend Reservoir
September 27, 2025
SABINE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Game Wardens have confirmed that 21-year-old college student Peyton Hughes’ body was recovered on Friday at 7:15 a.m. after he went missing on Wednesday in the Toledo Bend Reservoir. His body was recovered near the Alpine Marina 35 hours after he was reported missing by his fishing coach after he did not return to the launch point at the end of a tournament. Hughes was involved in the Newport Bassmaster Kayak Series, taking part in the pre-fishing activities before the tournament began. He was also a member of the Campbellsville University fishing team, which was participating as well. On Friday morning at around 7:30 a.m., dive teams from the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office recovered his body in the general area of the island, about 200 yards north of where the kayak was found.
Researcher’s note - Campbellsville U. recommends that students get the jab: Link
No cause of death reported.
Sign Man, Marty Prather passes away
September 28, 2025
Heartbreaking news for Missouri sports fans, Marty Prather passed away Sunday from complications of respiratory distress. Prather was 67 years old. He had been fighting the illness for the last few weeks. Prather was known as the “Sign Man” for the large signs with clever sayings that he brought to Missouri State, Springfield and St. Louis Cardinals games.
A lawyer “died suddenly”:
Community Mourns Mass Native Eddie Shine After Sudden Death: ‘His Presence Is Irreplaceable’
September 25, 2025
A young Massachusetts native who died suddenly is being remembered for a life full of passion and promise. Now, the community is rallying to support his family. Eddie Shine, from Foxborough, recently graduated from George Washington University Law School after earning his undergraduate degree from American University in Washington, D.C. He was preparing to begin a career in law. His family has not released the cause of death.
Researcher’s Note – George Washington University requiring vaccinations [sic] for students, faculty and staff: Link
No age reported.
An engineer “died suddenly”:
Erik Verboon, director and cofounder of Walter P Moore New York City office, dies at 46
September 24, 2025
Jersey City, New Jersey – Erik Verboon, a director of Walter P Moore’s New York City office, died on September 21 at age 46. At Walter P Moore, Verboon helmed complex facade engineering projects, including multiple stadiums.
Researcher’s Note - My heart is broken to share that my husband Erik Verboon passed away unexpectedly on 9/21/25. He was the love of my life and the most devoted father to Arjen and Bram: Link
No cause of death reported.
A doctor “died suddenly”:
Pakistani Doctor Passes Away 30 Minutes Before Undergoing Liver Transplant in US
September 28, 2025
Dr. Maryam Shoukat, a 27-year-old Pakistani physician pursuing her residency in the United States, passed away just half an hour before undergoing a life-saving liver transplant. Earlier this month, Dr. Maryam was admitted to Rutgers University Hospital in Newark, New Jersey, after suffering acute liver failure. Her condition deteriorated rapidly, and doctors stressed that an urgent transplant was her only chance of survival. Tragically, just as she was about to be taken for surgery, Dr. Maryam’s condition suddenly worsened, and she died 30 minutes before the procedure.
Two nurses “died suddenly”:
Reported on September 15:
CT – Maria Nazare Sparmer, fully vaccinated, died age 64 from brain cancer
September 15, 2025
Maria Nazare Sparmer [64] had been battling brain cancer since May 2023. She was first vaccinated January 18, 2021, glad to be able to get it early because of being a nurse. She was born in Meruge, Portugal, on June 15, 1961 and lived a life rooted in faith, family, and service. A devout Catholic, she carried her beliefs into everything she did, determined to leave the world better than she found it. She had touched countless lives through her work—in classrooms, in hospitals, in communities, and in the lives of everyone who crossed her path. Her calling was in nursing and education, where she poured her heart into teaching future nurses at Capital Community College, Uconn, St. Paul’s School of Nursing, and Three Rivers Community College.
Jenna Shepheard, 36
September 22, 2025
Jenna Shepheard, 36, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, September 16, 2025. She earned her Medical Assistant degree from Vatterott College, then worked as a medical assistant for KU Med Mid-America Cardiology for more than 10 years.
Researcher’s Note – The University of Kansas Health System today notified employees in its Kansas City Division that COVID-19 vaccinations [sic] will be required for employees, volunteers, students, temporary workers or contractors working in Kansas City-area facilities, and for all University of Kansas physicians: Link
No cause of death reported.
A teacher “died suddenly”:
Popular Groton teacher and coach who ‘did a phenomenal job’ dies suddenly, officials say
September 26, 2025
GROTON, CT — A popular teacher and coach in the school system and Groton community has died, the school’s parent-teacher organization said. Chad Fleming [54], a Mystic resident, taught eighth grade English at Groton Middle School and was in the classroom as recently as Wednesday.
No cause of death reported.
Three police officers “died suddenly”:
Richmond Police Announce Passing of Officer Jonathan Platzner
September 26, 2025
Richmond, CA – The Richmond Police Department announced the passing of Motor Officer Jonathan Platzner. Here is the statement released Friday afternoon: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of RPD Motor Officer Jonathan Platzner. Officer Platzner died unexpectedly after suffering a medical emergency this morning while off duty.”
No age or cause of death reported.
Master Sgt. Richard Kelly of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office has passed away
September 23, 2025
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Master Sgt. Richard Kelly [53] of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office passed away in his sleep last night, the department announced today. Master Sgt. Kelly started his career at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in 2008 as a Corrections Assistant. In 2012, he became a Patrol Deputy, was promoted to Sergeant in 2020, and reached the rank of Master Sergeant in June 2023.
No cause of death reported.
Jacksonville active-duty police officer dies after battle with cancer
September 23, 2025
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that active-duty Officer William “Bill” Cater died Sunday after being diagnosed with colon cancer in 2023. According to JSO, Cater joined the agency in 2003 and in 2017 was assigned to the Motor Unit, where he worked in traffic enforcement. In 2023, he was named Motorman of the Year by the agency.
No age reported.
Seven killed in “vaxxidents”:
SAPD: Man dies after possibly suffering medical episode, crashing vehicle on north side
September 27, 2025
SAN ANTONIO, TX — A 53-year-old man died Friday night after a single-vehicle crash on the north side, according to the San Antonio Police Department. According to SAPD, the man was driving a blue 2005 Volvo northbound on the access road when he lost control of the vehicle. The car struck traffic signs on a concrete island before coming to rest in the middle of the intersection. Witnesses told officers the driver may have experienced a medical episode prior to the crash, police said. He was found unresponsive at the scene and transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
No cause of death reported.
Roane County Sheriff’s Office Investigates After Man Found Dead Near Caney Creek Road
September 27, 2025
Knoxville, TN – On Friday, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to Caney Creek Road near Joiner Hollow Road, where a man was found dead around 4:30 a.m. A car believed to be connected to him was discovered less than a mile away after running into an embankment. Authorities in Roane County are investigating the death of a man described as a white male, about 28 years old. “The body has been sent off for an autopsy,” as mentioned by WBIR. Authorities continue to investigate the incident on Caney Creek Road to determine the connection between the man and the crashed vehicle.
Granger man, 76, dies after suffering medical emergency while behind the wheel
September 27, 2025
A 76-year-old Granger [IN] man died after suffering a medical emergency while driving along Ash Road, authorities said. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, John G. Pickard was traveling southbound in a 2007 Ford F-150 around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, Sep. 27, when he apparently lost consciousness behind the wheel. His vehicle veered off the east side of Ash Road, just south of County Road 10, and struck a tree on private property at 52284 Ash Road. Despite the impact, the truck sustained only minor damage to the front and driver’s side. After hitting the tree, the vehicle continued moving before coming to rest partially on the grass and driveway of the same property. Pickard was found unresponsive and not breathing at the scene. Paramedics from Cleveland Township Fire Department attempted life-saving measures but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials confirmed that he was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash and that his death was the result of a cardiovascular medical issue, not the collision itself.
Man dies in Westnedge Avenue crash after having medical emergency
September 26, 2025
PORTAGE, MI — A 65-year-old man died on Friday, Sept. 26 after he had a medical emergency while driving, causing a four-vehicle crash, according to Portage police. Portage Public Safety police and fire divisions, along with Life EMS, responded to the scene, where they found the man suffering from a medical emergency. Lifesaving measures were attempted on scene, but unsuccessful, police said.
No cause of death reported.
Driver crashes near Elburn after suffering medical emergency
September 26, 2025
A driver having a medical emergency suffered minor injuries in an early morning, single-vehicle crash Friday near Elburn [IL]. A Kane County sheriff’s office press release said the 37-year-old man was driving a Honda Civic north on La Fox Road near the Route 38 intersection when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The man was transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in Geneva for treatment. His injuries were not considered life-threatening, investigators said.
Man, 70, dies after crash caused by suspected medical emergency
September 25, 2025
Police say a maroon Ford Explorer was driving erratically, crossing lanes and driving on the median. Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver continued northbound, eventually striking several vehicles and a large box truck before stopping at Hickory Grove Road. The driver of the Explorer, a 70-year-old Detroit man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The drivers of the other vehicles were not injured. The crash is being investigated, but police believe the driver may have been experiencing a medical emergency before and during the crash.
No cause of death reported.
Utah man dies after medical emergency leads to crash on I-84
September 24, 2025
MALTA, Idaho – A Utah man died Wednesday morning after suffering a medical emergency while driving on Interstate 84 near Malta. Idaho State Police said the 74-year-old man from Layton, Utah, was driving a Ford pickup towing a horse trailer when he veered off the road near mile marker 256. The vehicle crashed through a fence, crossed the frontage road, and came to rest upright on the hillside. A 54-year-old woman from Las Vegas, Nevada, was riding as a passenger. She was wearing a seatbelt and did not require hospitalization.
No cause of death reported.
Missing man found dead in Pleasant Hill
September 27, 2025
PLEASAND HILL, La. – A man, who was reported missing a week before, has been found dead. On Sept. 27, Trevor Williams, 23, was found dead in a pasture off of WPA Road in Pleasant Hill. Williams was reported missing a week before, after no one had heard from him for several days. At this time, officials say they do not suspect foul play.
No cause of death reported.
Katy Flosi, wife of Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, dies unexpectedly at 50
September 25, 2025
In a heartfelt announcement, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force David A. Flosi revealed the unexpected passing of his wife, Katy Flosi, on September 20 due to medical complications. In a poignant letter addressed to the Air Force community, CMSAF Flosi expressed the depth of his loss, describing Katy as “a cherished soul, universally loved for her warmth, kindness, and vibrant spirit.” He acknowledged the heartbreak his family is experiencing and thanked the community for their support during this difficult time.
No cause of death reported.
Wedding Venue Allegedly Refuses to Return $20K Deposit After Groom’s Sudden Death
September 25, 2025
Durham, NC - A North Carolina family is fighting for a refund after a wedding venue kept thousands of dollars in deposit fees following a groom’s sudden death. In August, Sue Perry left a Google review for The Cotton Room explaining that her son, Chris Perry, and his fiancée, Kristen Seidel, booked the Durham venue for an Oct. 11, 2025, wedding. She continued, “The Cotton Room has insisted that they ‘cannot’ refund the deposits paid, although they have done nothing to earn the nearly $20,000 that had been paid to them to date.” In a joint interview with Bill, the couple said Chris suddenly collapsed and died on May 12, just one day before his 33rd birthday. Seidel discovered his body hours later. “They were just so excited,” Sue said of Chris and Seidel’s outlook on the future after he proposed during a trip to Italy in 2024.
No cause of death reported.
Owner of Northside bar The Comet dies at 54
September 24, 2025
CINCINNATI, OH — Dave Cunningham, the owner of The Comet bar who helped spark a renaissance in Cincinnati’s Northside neighborhood, died suddenly at his home Tuesday at age 54, WCPO confirmed. We were not able to confirm the cause of his death.
University of Alabama Employee Dies Monday, No Foul Play Suspected
September 23, 2025
A University of Alabama employee died while operating lawn equipment on Monday morning, and police do not initially suspect foul play was involved. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, confirmed that they are working on what appears to have been a medical emergency. Kennedy said reports of a man found dead came in around 9:00 a.m. and drew a large police presence to Pinehurt Drive just off the University of Alabama Strip. Their investigation shows a University of Alabama employee died while operating lawn equipment and there are no signs of any criminal act or other “foul play.”
Researcher’s note - Employees of University of Alabama System Campuses, Auburn University Must Be Vaccinated [sic] by Dec. 8: Link
No age or cause of death reported.
Reported on September 15:
Honoring the Life and Legacy of Deedra Cheatham: A Light That Shines On
September 15, 2025
New York, NY - Today, we celebrate the life of Deedra Cheatham [42]—survivor, mother, advocate, and beloved member of the URI [Urban Resource Institute] family.
Researcher’s Note – Help Support Deedra’s Children After Her Sudden Passing: On September 7th, 2025, our family experienced a devastating loss. My beloved sister, Deedra Cheatham, passed away suddenly and left behind her two beautiful children—Makayla (21) and Makai (9). Makayla, in shock and panic, tried desperately to wake her mother while calling 911 multiple times, only to be hung up on twice. On the third attempt, she was instructed to do chest compressions—something she didnt have experience with. Despite her instructions and efforts and the eventual arrival of paramedics over 20 minutes later, it was too late: Link
New York City vaccine [sic] mandate extends to all city workers and includes a new $500 bonus, mayor says: Link
Durango’s Toh-Atin Gallery owner dies at 75
August 28, 2025
Jackson Clark II, owner of Toh-Atin Gallery in Durango [CO], died on Thursday at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs after suffering a stroke. He was 75 years old. Jeanette Dale would refer people to the Toh-Atin Gallery in Durango, telling them the owner was a good guy who appreciated Native artwork. She said she last spoke to Clark on Monday. He informed her he had suffered a minor stroke and doctors were to perform tests and assess his health. She recalled telling him to get better, and that’s the last conversation she had with him.
Missing Delta County Woman Found Dead; Foul Play Not Suspected
September 28, 2025
The Michigan State Police (MSP) Gladstone Post has located a Gladstone woman who was previously reported missing. On Friday afternoon, September 26, 2025, Brenda Meadows [58] was found deceased in her vehicle in a remote area of Delta County. No foul play is suspected.
No cause of death reported.
Man found dead in Downtown Macon parking deck
September 28, 2025
MACON, Ga. — An unidentified man was found dead inside a pickup truck in a downtown Macon parking deck Saturday evening, according to the Bibb County Coroner’s Office. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said a call came in to the Macon-Bibb E-911 Center around 7:12 p.m. reporting a person down in the parking deck next to the Douglass Theatre. Deputies arrived and found a man dead inside a running vehicle. Authorities say the body will be sent for an autopsy. No cause of death has been released at this time. Sunday morning, the sheriff’s office said that “at this time, it doesn’t appear to be any foul play.”
No age reported.
Missing Vermont man found dead in Orange
September 22, 2025
ORANGE, Vt. — A Vermont man who was reported missing has been found dead in the town of Orange. Jonathan Brauch, 70, was reported missing on Saturday, with his last known location on Eastman Road. Police continued their search over the weekend, and on Monday morning they announced that they had located Brauch’s body along that same stretch of road. An autopsy has been scheduled for later this week to determine the cause and manner of death. At this time, investigators said there are no signs of foul play.
John Michaels, 47
September 28, 2025
John E. Michaels Jr., 47, of Ravena, N.Y., passed away suddenly on September 18, 2025. For 27 years, John built a career at the Times Union, where his dedication and work ethic left a lasting mark. More recently, he found great joy at Rivers Casino, where his colleagues became like family and supported him with deep care, even in his final moments.
No cause of death reported.
Walter Smith, 55
September 27, 2025
Walter Swan Smith III, age 55, passed away suddenly at his home in Marietta, GA, on the morning of September 23, 2025. Walter worked at Phoenix Stamping Group for nearly 29 years.
No cause of death reported.
Donald Shaver, 52
September 26, 2025
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Donald Charles Shaver (donnie, porky), age 52, of Watertown, New York, who left us unexpectedly on September 19, 2025, at his home.
No cause of death reported.
Seth Benjamin Crowell, 50
September 25, 2025
Delavan, IL – Seth Benjamin Crowell, 50, of Delavan, passed away Monday, September 22, 2025, at his residence. He found his niche working in the food service industry. Seth made Delavan his home and loved working at The Farmhouse, last working on Saturday.
No cause of death reported.
Brandon Lee Masters, 50
September 25, 2025
Pekin, IL – Brandon Lee Masters, 50, of Pekin, passed away Tuesday, September 23, 2025, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
No cause of death reported.
Richard Marsh, 43
September 25, 2025
Richard Walter Marsh Jr., 43, of Stoddard, NH, passed away unexpectedly at home on September 18, 2025. For the past 14 years, he served as the head mechanic at Monadnock Boat Store in Stoddard, where his knowledge, dedication, and work ethic made him an irreplaceable part of the team.
No cause of death reported.
Dustie Sims, 45
September 25, 2025
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Dustie Sims, who left us suddenly on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at the age of 45, in her home in Bedford, Indiana. She was a lifelong participant in the Lawrence County Special Olympics, an athlete and family member, a cherished member of the First Chance Day Program, and actively involved in her church family at White River Baptist Church.
No cause of death reported.
Alexandra Fischer, 28
September 25, 2025
Alexandra Elizabeth Fischer (née Stetter) passed away on Sunday, September 14, 2025, in New York. She was 28. Alex began her professional career as a management consultant in Boston. After two years as a regular passenger on the train between Boston and New York, Alex moved to Manhattan and into an apartment with Eric. Alex was married to Eric in Waitsfield, Vt., in October 2024, surrounded by family and friends.
No cause of death reported.
Tommy Cheng
September 22, 2025
Early Sunday morning, September 7th, 2025, Tommy Cheng died in his apartment on The Church of the Intercession campus. Tommy was our Native American who assisted in running the adjunct Native American program to the National Museum of the American Indian Museum diagonally across the street from Intercession before it was moved downtown to Bowling Green [NY]. Tommy was also an artist, a self taught, contemporary folk artist – his many works often on display and sold.
No age or cause of death reported.
CANADA (480)
Alberta (86)
Edmonton Elks owner Larry Thompson passes away at age 65 [”suffered severe complications following surgery”], Link
My colleague, Edmonton, Alberta Doctor Dr. Darren Markland has died suddenly at age 54, Link
Dr. William Makis: “Darren was one of my biggest attackers on X and abused and defamed me for helping cancer patients and for raising concerns about COVID-19 Vaccines and AHS corruption. Darren was an ICU doctor who Ventilated and gave Remdesivir to thousands of Albertans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Darren was also one of Alberta’s biggest supporters and promoters of COVID-19 Vaccines. He influenced thousands of Albertans into taking the mRNA jabs. Darren was a cyclist and athlete, he was very physically active. Working in the ICU and being a believer, he would have had every booster and would have taken all 10 recommended COVID-19 Vaccines. The Official story is that he died in a mountain biking accident 2 hours west of Edmonton in a rugged mountainous area. So many times I raised concerns about athletic COVID-19 Vaccinated Canadian doctors dying suddenly while exercising and was attacked and abused mercilessly for it.”
Bill Manchuk, 78, Link
Dawn Kathleen Verney, 64, Link
Leslie Maureen Tutty, 74, Link
Kenneth Harry Grant, 65, Link
Glen Arthur Moman, 63, Link
David Andrew Cosburn, 65, Link
Wendy Jane Moseley, 60, Link
Brett Allan Hudson, 70, Link
Christopher Michael John Buckno, 49, Link
Steven Gonzales, 41, Link
Donna Jean Canning, 62, Link
John Albert Poole, 61, Link
Keith Gallagher, 68, Link
Lainey Nanooch, 27, Link
Kelvin Moodie, 52, Link
Dallas Lane Basnett, 45, Link
Trina Klutskow, 63, Link
David Andrew Heddinger, 61, Link
Jorge Andres Rojas, 37, Link
Perry Michael Rath, 51, Link
Michel B. Blanchett, 45, Link
Thomas Lloyd Cawson, 65, Link
Wendy Savi, 61, Link
Janet-Lee Catherine Christie, 69, Link
Trudy Singbell, 56, Link
Kendall Sean White Cow, 47, Link
Terry Thomas Wain Gamble, 50, Link
Michael John Zacharias, 27, Link
Shirley May Campbell, 71, Link
Terrance “Terry” Wutzke, 63, Link
Cindy Laurie-Ann Beagle, 64, Link
Leslie Bryan Mayan, 66, Link
Leviathan Kona Auger, stillborn, Link
Ashley Rose Chalifoux, 16, Link
Terry Attrell, 63, Link
Brian Habkirk, 71, Link
John Arthur Armstrong, 61, Link
Shanendoe (McCawley) Hanna, 64, Link
Craig Granter, 63, Link
Jennine Rose Granger, 33, Link
Scarlett Briellica Behl, born sleeping, Link
Emily Qian, 57, Link
Albert Wing Hung Ng, 65, Link
Trevor George Hawkins, 59, Link
Shane Percy MacKay, 29, Link
Wesley Henning, 62, Link
Joshua Wayne Bach Bourelle, 43, Link
Anna F. Penner, 58, Link
Ava Noskiye, 16, Link
Garry Joseph DesRoche, 64, Link
Icelyn Kadrea Holloway, 17, Link
Rod Mitton, 64, Link
Marty Sikora, 62, Link
Donald “Todd” MacKay, 64, Link
Dylan Mackay, 24, Link
Patrick “Tex” Steele Hughes, 74, Link
Diane Helen Polok, 62, Link
Heather Jean McDonald, 64, Link
Brooke Jean Chloe Kajdy, 24, Link
Brian Van Eeken, 62, Link
Matthew Stewart, 53, Link
Ilyn Bancifra Estabillo, 50, Link
Anna Cathleena Pearson, 43, Link
Tinita Nancy Bul, 33, Link
Louis Charles Amyotte, 64, Link
Adam Harold Sandeski, 44, Link
Craig Jeffery Bajic, 49, Link
Robert Arthur Teeter, 75, Link
Roberta Leigh Monnich, 59, Link
Darryl F. Sawatzky, 66, Link
Dr. Nickett Sydnie Donaldson-Kabwe, 49, Link
Kent Batty, 72, Link
Wesley Aaron Oliver, 52, Link
Elaine Hawrrelak, 70, Link
Jimmy (Jim) Greydanus, 70, Link
Sandra Gaye Onespot, 65, Link
Susanne Grenville Smith, 62, Link
Richard Curt Pasveer, 58, Link
Vladyslav Zobol, 28, Link
Billy Tyndall, 50, Link
Claudio Kyllo, 70, Link
Yvonne Marie Brzak, 69, Link
Linda Arlene Elson, 73, Link
Wade Everett Lee, 54, Link
British Columbia (6)
Corbett Offet, 62, Link
Elizabeth Slaney, 68, Link
Denny Joseph Hoff, 44, Link
Wayne Mervin White, 31, Link
Donald Bruce Moulton, 74, Link
Janet Melanson, 73, Link
Manitoba (15)
Winnipeg man [54] dies after medical emergency during charity boxing match, Link
Douglas Ballantyne, 58, Link
Nancy Christine McRae, 53, Link
Camille Marcel Curé, 58, Link
Marcel Patrick Reimer, 57, Link
Sheila Purdy, 65, Link
Sydney Victoria Punton, 30, Link
William John Fair, 61, Link
Doris Katherine Wiebe, 52, Link
Christina May (Ballantyne) Buck, 55, Link
Michael Hazenbiller, 63, Link
Earl Yonton Sinclair Jr., 45, Link
Les Dutchyshen, 69, Link
Eileen Sheila (Clerihew) Didora, 74, Link
William (Bill) Clark, 74, Link
New Brunswick (17)
Jennifer Lee McInnis, 56, Link
Raymond Charles Bastille, 69, Link
Marguerite “Margie” Jane McGrath, 68, Link
Peter DeMerchant, 58, Link
Wilson David King (Major, Retired), 72, Link
Rex Woods Price, 48, Link
Judy Dianne Thomas, 71, Link
Richard Nice, 73, Link
Logan Stephen Grant, 30, Link
James Gardiner Stokes, 69, Link
Leonard Timmy Mitchell, 52, Link
Carter Joshua Gilliatt, 41, Link
Daniel Owen Chase, 65, Link
Burdett John ‘Buddy’ Vicaire, 49, Link
Sherrie Lynn Harrison, 62, Link
Fernande Bordage, 68, Link
Jacob Bentley, 18, Link
Newfoundland and Labrador (21)
Kevin Maddigan, 57, Link
Richard Joseph Duffy, 61, Link
Doug Jankowski, 70, Link
Reginald Peddle, 74, Link
Madeline Kavanagh, 59, Link
Robbi Gordon, 57, Link
Patrick Kevin Callahan, 62, Link
Donald Robert Bell, 54, Link
Roy Hynes, 70, Link
Amanda Glibbery, 43, Link
Colin Durnford, 53, Link
Wanda Warren, 60, Link
Cody Wallace Ryan, 30, Link
Harold T. Coombs, 71, Link
Bonita Pryor Flood, 60, Link
Dennis Batten, 63, Link
Lucy Ann Miller, 65, Link
David Wayne Perry, 68, Link
Bradley James Penney, 54, Link
Rex Grenfell Hansford, 75, Link
Emily Lee-Au, 52, Link
Nova Scotia
Gary Godwin, 66, Link
Ontario (281)
Brenda Lima, 52, Link
James William Bassie, 53, Link
Steven Crawford, 59, Link
Shyam “Shyam Sunder” Sunder Joshi, 56, Link
Pamela Jean Park, 42, Link
Michael “Mike” Bisch, 70, Link
Avi Raitman, 65, Link
Katharine “Armal” Soulliere, 69, Link
Janice Ruth Echlin, 65, Link
Angela Grace Dezan, 46, Link
Karen Isobel Tierney, 72, Link
Ben Thomas Pearson, 40, Link
Sukhvinder Singh Rao, 54, Link
Robert Eric Weber, 72, Link
Mary Ann Glenfield, 75, Link
Deborah Nancy Slaughter, 70, Link
John Clark, 67, Link
Stephen Allen, 66, Link
Patricia Houghton, 65, Link
Rose Marcelle Branton, 66, Link
Arnold Dawson, 68, Link
Eliza Jane Morrow, 26, Link
Paul Toste, 67, Link
Cynthia Jean Haynes, 70, Link
Darrell Brown, 62, Link
Angelito Medina de Guzman, 61, Link
Riley Rose Kroekenstoel, 16, Link
Jardan Rashaun Peevy, 47, Link
Joy Marie Fields, 59, Link
Brenda Durance, 74, Link
Elizabeth Gail “Lizzie” Travis, 65, Link
Sandra “Katie” Katelyn Messner, 36, Link
Cenelandia Flor Menezes, 75, Link
Antonia Xibilia, 73, Link
David Anthony Chadala, 67, Link
Randoll Cecil Armstrong, 58, Link
Makena Joy Barrington White, 28, Link
David Norman Mountain, 63, Link
James Scott Henderson, 64, Link
Trevor Lee Knight, 39, Link
Rodney Glenn Crawford, 65, Link
Hayden Edward Fowle, 24, Link
Renato Corpuz, 60, Link
Richard Kraska, 69, Link
Patrick Gil Cabiles Dantis, 33, Link
Sukhwinder Kaur Bahga, 57, Link
Ravinder Kaur Goindi, 63, Link
Daniel Diego Lalonde, 39, Link
Patricia Ferrier, 42, Link
Carolyn Marie harris, 72, Link
Genevieve Maureen Denomme, 63, Link
Erin Elisa Boa, 45, Link
James Aaron Brown, 15, Link
Leslie Ann Murray, 54, Link
Lorrainne Smith, 64, Link
Margaret Marozsan, 74, Link
Julie Lavertu, 49, Link
George Kemp, 74, Link
Frank De Santis, 71, Link
Mark Stanley, 71, Link
Nora Kerrigan Munro, 61, Link
David Joseph Gallucci, 71, Link
Baby Caleb Head, 7 months, Link
Colleen Kirson Adams, 47, Link
Leopoldo Lopez, 59, Link
Carol Shepherd. 60, Link
Michelle De Andrade, 46, Link
Darlene Clark, 72, Link
Nicolette Cole, 57, Link
Chad Douglas Seed, 51, Link
Phillip Dustin Simeon Doxtator, 35, Link
Zsolt Ori, 66, Link
Yvette Yvonne Beaulieu, 63, Link
Edgar Keith Spooner, 52, Link
Irvin Mayhew, 63, Link
Ralph Thomas Olive, 74, Link
Elaine Groom, 71, Link
Paulin Harusha, 43
September 24, 2025
The devoted husband of the late Branka Raiceviq (Harusha).
Researcher’s note - His wife died February 2025 at age 39. No cause mentioned in the obituary: Link
No cause of death reported.
João Filipe Oliveira Costa, 30, Link
Matthew Sean Kirkwood McKeag, 42, Link
Randal “Randy” Kevin Hulley, 60, Link
Rodney Franklyn Goulding, 53, Link
Franklin Pereira, 66, Link
Scott Marvin James Sedgewick, 35, Link
Michele Lapensee, 68, Link
John Scott Bailey, 53, Link
Rudolph Rampaul, 54, Link
Kody Beaver, 26, Link
Paul Martin Morelli, 68, Link
Roskyraj Navaratnam, 46, Link
Ryan G. Lesage, 39, Link
Linda Steele, 72, Link
Thuy “Judy” Do, 53, Link
Jennifer Marcella, 44, Link
Enzo Boreanaz, 67, Link
Janelle McCrory, 36, Link
Colleen Seccareccia, 73, Link
Danielle Neil, 61, Link
Gary Cooper, 69, Link
Jaime Ulep Udaundo Sr., 72, Link
Anthony Arrizza, 62, Link
Barbara Weier, 71, Link
Eric Phillip Mintz, 75, Link
William “Bill” Earl Roussie, 55, Link
Timothy Quentin Fagan, 63, Link
Wendy Lynn Bartlett, 60, Link
George Nathan Mitchell, 68, Link
Michael Patrick “Mike” Dumont, 64, Link
Wilfred Couture, 60, Link
Pierre Asselin, 60, Link
Titus Martin, 16 months, Link
Eunjung Lee, 62, Link
Will Paterson, 59, Link
Gurmit Kaur Ghotra, 63, Link
Cathy Freitas, 61, Link
John Blake, 62, Link
Debbie Lynn Cook, 64, Link
Ashley Jeanne Coaster, 31, Link
Rick William Anthony Lehto, 58, Link
Valerie Rae Tymryk, 46, Link
Yuhang He, 63, Link
Yu Jun Li, 61, Link
Linda Conrad, 72, Link
Photios Sofroniou, 61, Link
Dyanne Lyn Perrier, 69, Link
Julia Brunelle, 60, Link
Susana Elizabeth Hampson, 72, Link
Tammy DeCicco, 53, Link
Jennifer Hume, 51, Link
Herbert Troy Ellis, 55, Link
Colin Courville, 24, Link
Wendy McNally, 61, Link
Glenn Cameron, 67, Link
Jason Daniel McKay, 46, Link
Nevin Gordon, 57, Link
David Dufton, 73, Link
Danny McFadden, 75, Link
Joni Stewart, 67, Link
Williams Douglas “Doug” Williams, 63, Link
Leon Gordon Johnson, 60, Link
Joanne Yvonne Marie Labine, 62, Link
Steven Michel “Steve” Plourde, 42, Link
Michael Douglas Newman, 59, Link
William “Bill” Stuart Smith, 68, Link
Lori Marie Woodhouse, 66, Link
Ross Alfred Byers, 66, Link
Gage Franz, 31, Link
Hewan Eyasu, 63, Link
Jim Muir, 75, Link
Yvonne King, 69, Link
Michelle McNeil-Dauphin, 54, Link
Roger Parisé, 61, Link
Joseph Vaughan Sears, 71, Link
Terry Hornby, 66, Link
Belinda Leanne Jamieson Deveau, 55, Link
Darlene Walker Cox, 65, Link
Peter (Pierre) Emery, 56, Link
Paula Anita Rosemarie Frank, 57, Link
Natalie Lynn Porter, stillborn, Link
Nicholas Craig Demeray, 38, Link
Alan “Brett” Haight, 58, Link
Maria Paulette Barbarino, 58, Link
Kyle Connolly, 50, Link
Patricia Lucille Chambers, 69, Link
Terry Kosmack, 70, Link
Debra Jo-anne Morrison, 71, Link
Frank Vincent Battaglia, 69, Link
Brian Frederick Jamieson, 74, Link
Kelly Charles Duemo, 61, Link
Diane Christine Marlatt, 52, Link
Barbara Jean Robertson, 73, Link
Donald Marshall Elkow, 66, Link
Carl Christie, 75, Link
Derek Dubreuil, 52, Link
Lisa Jane Brook, 61, Link
Eleanor Morris, 75
September 22, 2025
Died at home on September 19, 2025, after a courageous battle with Bulbar ALS.
Researcher’s note - Bulbar ALS is a form of ALS that specifically affects the motor neurons controlling the face, head, and neck muscles, leading to initial symptoms of speech and swallowing difficulties. It is also known as bulbar-onset ALS. Common symptoms include slurred speech (dysarthria), trouble swallowing (dysphagia), choking, muscle weakness in the face, and excessive saliva. Bulbar-onset ALS is a distinct subtype of ALS, characterized by its onset in the bulbar region of the brainstem, and often progresses faster than other forms of the disease.