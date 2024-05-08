ITALY

Giovanni Luca Germinario, who died of a heart attack while at the tyre dealer: the architect was 55 years old

May 1, 2024

The architect Giovanni Luca Germinario, responsible for the urban planning area of the municipality of Atri, in the province of Teramo, died of a sudden illness. The former mayor of Atri Piergiorgio Ferretti broke the news on social media. The official was 55 years old and from Pineto. Germinario, the day before yesterday, around 6.30 pm, felt ill while he was at the tyre dealer to have his tyres changed. Those present intervened promptly and alerted the emergency services. A medical ambulance from Atri 118 intervened on site. The medics, after resuscitating him on the spot, an operation that lasted about forty minutes, considering his serious condition, transported him to the emergency room of the Mazzini hospital in Teramo, where a team of doctors and cardiologists were waiting for him. The medical staff immediately started drug therapy to try to save him, but unfortunately, the architect died shortly after a heart attack killed him.

An engineer “died suddenly” on vacation:

Engineer from Bergamo dies in Scotland from a sudden illness

May 5, 2024

His name was Mauro Carminati, he was 32 years old, and his job was as a mathematical engineer at Lamborghini. What tore him prematurely from the affection of his loved ones was a sudden illness which, within a few days, left him with no escape. It was the man's aunt who spoke about him with L'Eco di Bergamo, who traced his life and character: the whole city is in shock. Mauro Carminati was in Edinburgh for a few days' holiday when, a few hours after his arrival on 26 April, he began to experience some symptoms. He had dreamed of visiting the beautiful Scottish city for years and, to fully enjoy it, he had planned to stay there for five days: right here, however, he closed his eyes forever.

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Nurse dies in Villorba (Treviso): the man leaves his wife Beatrice with his daughter Ginevra

April 30, 2024

Villorba (Treviso) - The community of Villorba mourns the passing of Alberto Pivato, a well-known 32-year-old nurse who dedicated his life to a noble objective such as providing palliative care and comfort to all those who suffer in the last moments of life. Native of Villorba, he passed away suddenly yesterday evening due to an intestinal infarction following a few days of feeling unwell. His wife Beatrice (also a nurse) who he had married only last December, discovered his body in the house, now lifeless. Unfortunately, the help provided by Suem 118 was of no avail and, despite repeated attempts at resuscitation, they later had to confirm his death.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

Six children “died suddenly”:

Newborn just a few weeks old found lifeless in Nole, suspected case of 'cot death'

May 3, 2024

A suspected case of cot death (known in the medical field with the acrostic of Sids), occurred this morning, Friday 3 May 2024, in via Bertino in Nole. The victim is a newborn baby, just a few weeks old, found lifeless by his parents, who realized that he was not breathing and immediately asked for rescuers to intervene. The ambulance and air ambulance arrived on site for an extreme resuscitation attempt, but the little boy was already lifeless. The local police, the carabinieri of the Venaria Reale company and the mayor Luca Bertino also intervened.

No cause of death reported.

Baby died at nursery last September: the "white death" hypothesis confirmed

May 3, 2024

Alessandro Izzi, the 11-month-old child who died last September 29th while he was sleeping at the "Raggio di Luna" nursery in Porcellengo, apparently died due to sudden infant death syndrome. Confirmation of what was found during the autopsy of the child came from the vascular pathology department team of the University Clinic of Padua. The investigation, which had called into question Rachele Pezzillo, a 37-year-old from Paese (the director of the nursery school) and the two teachers, Giulia Cavasin, a 27-year-old from Vedelago (also like Pezzillo defended by the lawyers Fabio Busnardo and Giovani Schembri) and Sara Gambardella, 33 years old from Zero Branco (defended by the lawyer Alessio Morosin), all under investigation for the crime of manslaughter, would therefore be directed towards dismissal. The results of the tests would confirm that Alessandro's death would not have been caused by the negligent behaviour of the three operators who, on the contrary, would have made the child lie down correctly, as was also confirmed by the analyzes carried out on the cot. The child's airway has no obstructions, so the hypothesis of suffocation, attributable to regurgitation, should be ruled out. Rather, the possibility would arise that the child was the victim of the so-called Sids, or sudden death of the newborn, colloquially referred to as "white death". An event caused by the sudden death of an infant between one month and one year of age, which remains unexplained after a thorough investigation, including a detailed examination of the circumstances and location of the death, a review of the medical history and a complete autopsy.

Campania - 5-year-old girl dies due to an illness

May 2, 2024

A sad event shook Capua this morning. A 5-year-old girl died during the night; she was originally from Grazzanise. The girl passed away at the first aid post, where she already arrived unconscious, in Via d'Aquino after she suffered a sudden illness. Mayor Petrella declared a general mourning in town to symbolize the grief of the people. The family of the girl is well known in town, and many offered condolences for the premature death of the child.

No cause of death reported.

Fatima collapses while she is celebrating her birthday with her cousins and dies at the age of 8

April 30, 2024

A small crowd of children playing in the street to celebrate Fatima's birthday, who turns 8. Then the little girl collapses on the ground, under the eyes of her little brothers and cousins. The adults immediately rush in, and the situation immediately seems desperate. The air ambulance flight with the rescue was useless: Fatima died in Bologna hospital on Monday morning, a few hours after turning eight, struck down by a sudden illness. The tragedy has shocked two communities, that of Gallo di Poggio Renatico, in the Ferrara area, where Fatima's family, of Pakistani origins, manages the kebab shop outside which the little girl suffered the fatal illness, and that of Malassociazione, where the little girl lived and attended elementary school.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness, Michela collapses and dies at the age of 10 in front of her mother. An autopsy has been arranged

May 4, 2024

Montecchio - A sudden illness while she was at home with her mother, a desperate call for help on 118 and a dramatic epilogue. Thus Michela Nunziata, a little girl from Montecchio Emilia, died at just 10 years old. The drama, which occurred late Thursday afternoon, left the country speechless. Michela started to feel ill in the late afternoon of Thursday, lost consciousness and collapsed on the floor, prompting her mother, Tiziana Fiore, to call 118. The response was immediate: the Orange Cross ambulance, the Montecchio ambulance and the Reggio Emilia ambulance rushed to the scene, followed by the Parma air ambulance. Despite the rapid arrival of medical personnel, who found Michela in critical condition, attempts at cardiopulmonary resuscitation continued for a long period without success. The situation worsened rapidly, leading to the sad epilogue: Michela's heart stopped beating, and the little girl was urgently transported to the Maggiore hospital in Parma, where she was declared dead. The Reggio Emilia local health authority has announced that an autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact causes of Michela's sudden death, trying to bring some answers to the tragic event.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Campania: 13-year-old dies after a high fever and a sudden illness

May 6, 2024

Benevento – Yesterday afternoon, a 13-year-old boy died following an illness after days of high fever. Upon his arrival in the emergency room of the San Pio hospital, there was nothing that could be done for the young man. The circumstances of his death are shrouded in mystery, as it appears that he was dealing with a particularly persistent fever, which was treated as a common flu. However, yesterday the sudden illness occurred. The parents immediately called 118, but the paramedics found the boy in critical condition. During the journey to the hospital, they desperately attempted resuscitation maneuvers, but unfortunately, the young man's heart stopped before he arrived at the hospital. When he entered the emergency room, the boy was already in cardiac arrest. Although the doctors did everything they could to save him, every attempt was in vain. The boy's body was transferred to the San Pio morgue, where an autopsy will be performed in the next few days. Only the medical examiner's examination will be able to provide further details on his death, which could have been caused by myocarditis or meningitis.

No cause of death reported.

Trentola Ducenta, tragedy at the Jambo shopping center: 21-year-old dead

May 3, 2024

Tragedy at the Jambo shopping centre in Trentola Ducenta where a 21-year-old boy was struck by a serious illness just before entering. The young man reportedly felt a strong pain in his chest and immediately afterwards collapsed to the ground. The emergency services were immediately alerted. Two ambulances arrived on site, including the resuscitation unit. The 118 health workers tried to do everything possible but there was nothing they could do. The 21-year-old died instantly. It all happened in front of dozens of people, in a surreal atmosphere. From what we have learned it seems that he had previous heart problems. Autopsy ordered.

No cause of death reported.

25-year-old student found dead at home: autopsy ordered

April 30, 2024

G.A., a 25-year-old student originally from Termoli, in the province of Campobasso, was found lifeless in his home in Bologna. The tragic event occurred on the night of Sunday 28 April 2024. The boy shared the house with his older brother, who discovered the lifeless body and immediately alerted the emergency services. An autopsy has been ordered to clarify the causes of death, but a sudden illness cannot be ruled out.

Caorle: Monica Fraulin dies at home at 26 years old

May 3, 2024

In Castello di Brussa, Caorle, yesterday began with a tragedy that left an unbridgeable void. Monica Fraulin, a young woman of only 26 years old, died suddenly on her bed in her home where she lived with her mother. Her death follows a period of serious personal and health difficulties that had already profoundly affected her young existence. After days of battling a high fever, Monica appeared to have recovered Wednesday. However, a sudden worsening at dawn on Thursday required urgent emergency intervention. Despite the rapid arrival of the ambulance from Portogruaro and desperate resuscitation attempts, the young woman died next to her mother, leaving the entire community in a state of shock. Born in Udine, Monica moved to Castello di Brussa with her family as a child. After the death of her father Bruno, which occurred just a few years ago, Monica's life became further complicated. She had faced a serious illness that required head surgery, and subsequent treatment seemed to have led to a slow but progressive recovery. Despite her adversities, Monica completed her studies at the Luzzatto Commercial Institute in Portogruaro, bringing with her dreams and ambitions that unfortunately she did not have time to realize.

No cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness, Samuele Del Minister dies at the age of 50: he was a firefighter and athlete

April 30, 2024

In his career, he had participated in many emergency phases on the national territory: from the earthquake in L'Aquila to the Costa Concordia accident. The sudden illness, an hour hanging between life and death and finally death. These are the last moments of Samuele Del Minister, a 50-year-old firefighter who fell ill during the night between Sunday and Monday in the Lingotto barracks in Turin. The race and admission to the Molinette hospital were in vain: the man died after an hour.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Manager dies after an illness, funeral home set up at school

May 6, 2024

The news shook an entire community: Pierantonio Ragozza, head teacher of the Spezia high school in Domodossola, Piedmont, died suddenly at the age of 64, after an illness, last Thursday evening. The funeral chapel was set up inside the school gym. As reported by Vco Azzurra TV, long applause greeted the arrival of the coffin in the school courtyard.

No cause of death reported.

Four “died suddenly” at work:

Sudden illness: he dies while painting the walls of the oratory

May 6, 2024



Drama this morning at the oratory of Palazzolo sull'Oglio: a 63-year-old man died while he was engaged in some maintenance work on the parish structure. Andrea Pirotta was struck by an illness that left him with no escape. It was just after 9.30 when the call for help went out from the oratory of San Giuseppe Artigiano: two medical vehicles and an ambulance from the Red Cross of Palazzolo arrived in via Verdi, sirens blaring. The medical team and volunteers worked hard to try to save the 63-year-old: they resuscitated him for several minutes, but unfortunately, his heart never started again. According to what emerged, the man - who lived in the house in the village - would have suffered a heart attack while he was painting the walls of the changing rooms of the oratory.

Martinengo and the Alpini, greeting Gianni Vittori

May 5, 2024

The funeral of Gianni Vittori, 46, who died last Thursday in Treviglio hospital following a sudden illness at work in Cologno al Serio, was held on Saturday in the parish church. He leaves behind his wife Antonella and the three teenagers Filippo, Nicolò and Luca, his mother Anna and his brothers, Monica and Michele.

No cause of death reported.

Illness in factory during night shift: 56-year-old worker dies in Atessa

May 4, 2024

A 56-year-old worker died last night while working at the former Sevel, in the Stellantis plant in Atessa. The man, from Lanciano, according to what was reconstructed by Adnkronos, fell ill while he was working the third shift, the night shift, in the Assembly department: he collapsed while he was on a trolley. Attempts to resuscitate the worker by the health workers, both internal and 118, were useless. The carabinieri of the Atessa company also intervened on-site for investigations and legal findings.

No cause of death reported.

Sickness while on a mechanical shovel: 79-year-old deceased

May 6, 2024

It happened late on Monday morning in a quarry in Pieve Albignola Ilaria Dainesi Ilaria. He collapsed while he was on board a mechanical shovel, inside a quarry located in the municipal area of Pieve Albignola. When the rescuers arrived there was nothing that could be done: the 79-year-old man was already dead, probably due to a sudden illness that left him with no escape. The alarm went off late this morning, Monday, a few minutes after 1 pm, in Cascina Fornace. The 118 health workers and the Carabinieri from the Voghera Company arrived on site; the Mede firefighters were also alerted.

No cause of death reported.

Six “died suddenly” while out and about:

Man found dead on the street in Rome: "Maybe succumbed to illness"

May 6, 2024

A man was found dead on the street in Rome. It happened off Largo Leonardo da Vinci, in the Ostiense area. He is a 43-year-old Albanian citizen. The man was on the ground next to a bench. Police officers from the Colombo police station are on site investigating the matter. An illness is assumed. A head wound was found on his body. According to investigators, it would be compatible with a fall from the bench following the sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness, Treviso man dies at the foot of the Calatrava bridge

May 6, 2024

A scientific informant aged around 57, Giorgio Serena, a resident in Mogliano Veneto, lost his life on the morning of Monday 6 May in Piazzale Roma, right at the foot of the Calatrava bridge. The man lived along the Terraglio and leaves behind a young son and his wife, Valentina Poletti, a pharmacist in Musile di Piave. It was around 11.30 am when the alarm was raised. It seems, based on an initial reconstruction, that the man felt ill and collapsed to the ground. Other people who were nearby immediately alerted the local police and 118, who sent a rescue team to the scene. Rescuers began life-saving operations, giving him a cardiac massage. In the meantime, the officers took care of keeping pedestrians at a distance, directing them along different routes. The resuscitation manoeuvres, however, were of no avail and the man was declared dead shortly after 12.

No cause of death reported.

Aielli: man taken ill, dies aged 60

May 6, 2024

The firefighters have been busy since dawn this morning in the rescue of a 60-year-old B.G. man in Aielli, in the Casalicchio area, near the Chiesetta degli Alpini. According to the first information leaked, the man - originally from Valmontone - was struck by a fatal illness while he was walking in the area, together with four other hunters. According to what was told by those present - the man collapsed to the ground and at that point, the alarm was raised to 112, the single emergency number in Abruzzo. The firefighters from the local station arrived on site and tried to resuscitate the 60-year-old also with the use of a defibrillator, but the operation did not give a positive outcome. Subsequently, the 118 doctors also managed to reach the area, but could not help but confirm the man's death.

No cause of death reported.

Drama on the zipline: 41-year-old Ghizlane falls and dies after the crash

May 6, 2024

Yesterday, Sunday 5 May 2024, was full of family fun and adventure but it turned into a tragedy for Ghizlane Moutahir, a 41-year-old recently resident in the province of Lodi in Sant'Angelo Lodigiano. She was on the zip line in Albaredo San Marco in Valtellina when she fell from a height of about twenty metres. The impact was very strong and the woman, still residing in the province of Lecco, lost her life in front of the eyes of her beloved nieces who were recording a video to then show to friends and relatives. Ghizlane had embarked on this adventure hanging from a suspended rope intent on flying between the mountains at a speed of around 120 kilometers per hour. However, just as she neared the end of the trail, something went horribly wrong. One of the hypotheses being examined by the authorities is that the victim had a sudden illness which led her to unhook herself.

Riposto - man disappears and is found lifeless: hypothesis of sudden illness

May 4, 2024

In Riposto (Catania), the lifeless body of a 57-year-old man was found who, in the previous hours, had appeared missing. After the alarm raised by his wife and the subsequent report, the police found the body of the 57-year-old near the Archi countryside. According to initial reconstructions, it is possible that the cause of death can be traced back to a sudden illness suffered by the man, who was intent on picking citrus fruits on a piece of land in the area.

No cause of death reported.

Drama in Redondesco, he dies in the street struck by a sudden illness

May 4, 2024

A 75-year-old man lost his life this morning, Saturday 4 May 2024, while he was walking in the street While he was in via Cantarana in Redondesco, he was struck by a sudden illness, probably a heart attack, which left him with no escape. It happened shortly after 10.30 am. First aid was given to the 75-year-old by some passers-by who witnessed the dramatic scene and at the same time also alerted 118. Despite the efforts of the ambulance and ambulance medical staff, attempts to resuscitate the man were unfortunately in vain.

Eight “died suddenly” at home:

Genzano - 66-year-old woman found dead in her home by a neighbour

May 2, 2024

This morning the arrival in via Edmondo De Amicis of two State Police cars and two ambulances, one with a doctor on board (medical vehicle), caused concern for the numerous residents and many passing citizens. Here's what happened: in one of the buildings in the populous Genzano neighbourhood, a 66-year-old woman was found lifeless by a neighbor in her home, lying on the ground. After the necessary investigations, the medical examiner issued a medical certification certifying the natural death of the woman, dating back to a few hours earlier, perhaps in the early morning or the previous evening, due to a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness, Val Serina mourns the super volunteer Luca "Bambu"

May 6, 2024

He passed away suddenly, on the evening of May 5, in his home in Rigosa di Algua, next to his mother Ornella, father Fiorenzo and his brothers Massimo and Matteo. Luca “Bambu” (as he was nicknamed since he was a boy) Ghirardi was 47 years old. He was the super volunteer of Rigosa and Sambusita (fractions of Algua), the latter where he had lived with his family until 25 years ago, before moving. Attempts to save him by his family and then by the medical personnel who intervened on site were unsuccessful.

No cause of death reported.

Massimo Colturato died suddenly at age 58

May 6, 2024

Badia Polesine (Rovigo) – Massimo Colturato, 58 years old, partner and cousin of Leni Ranzani with whom he ran the very popular break bar since the end of the 90s, has suddenly passed away in via Pinzon in Badia Polesine. Originally from Castelbaldo, he lived in Masi with his wife Loredana, his son Cristopher and his father "Gigi". His cousin Luciana Arzenton reports a sudden illness at home and that the attempts to resuscitate him were in vain.

No cause of death reported.

He doesn't show up for work, 58-year-old found dead at home

May 5, 2024

A 58-year-old man, Stefano Cerneaz, was found lifeless, lying on the sofa inside his home in Terenzano di Pozzuolo on the morning of Sunday 5 May 2024. Health workers immediately arrived on site and could not help but confirm the death of the man attributed to a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Minori - 2 deaths of well known towns people

May 1, 2024

Minori, what a pain for the sudden death of 40-year-old Filippo Esposito and Antonio D'Auria. A May 1st of pain in the town on the Amalfi Coast. Filippo Esposito, 40 years old, was struck down by a sudden illness last night in his house in Treviso where he lives with his wife and two children, a worker, first a worker and then a pizza chef. Then Antonio D'Auria, the pain expressed by many on social networks including on Facebook by Mayor Reale.

No cause of death reported.

Alassio, mourning for the death of Maria Ines Poggi, restaurant entrepreneur

May 3, 2024

She died on the night between Thursday 2nd and Friday 3rd May, Maria Ines Poggi in Vitale due to a sudden illness. Maria Ines was well known in Alassio and the Riviera di Ponente for her decades-long activity in catering. Together with her husband Pippo, she had managed the "Pippo's" restaurant in central Budello for several decades.

No age or cause of death reported.

Santa Maria Capua Vetere – man dies of sudden illness

May 1, 2024

Lorenzo Di Vilio, a fifty-eight-year-old resident of Santa Maria Capua Vetere, died yesterday morning due to a sudden illness. “O’ gassusar”, as he was known in the city, was found lifeless in his home near via Foibe. The funeral will be celebrated this afternoon.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” on bikes:

Tragedy in Concordia Sagittaria: fatal illness for a young cyclist

May 5, 2024

In Concordia Sagittaria the community is shaken by a tragic event. A young 33-year-old man, S.I., originally from Senegal but a long-time resident of the locality, lost his life in sudden and painful circumstances while riding along the cycle path in Via San Pietro. The witnesses, alarmed by the man's unexpected fall from his bicycle, immediately called for help. The health workers of Suem 118 and the agents of the local police of Portogruarese quickly intervened on the spot, together with the Leone 1 helicopter rescue service, which left from the Ca' Foncello hospital in Treviso. Despite desperate efforts, for S.I. there was nothing to be done. The public prosecutor on duty at the Pordenone Prosecutor's Office was informed of the incident and ordered the removal of the body for further investigations. Although the dynamics of the accident are still being examined by investigators, the first indications are that the cause may have been a sudden illness, which left the young man with no escape.

No cause of death reported.

Tragic illness for Adriano Ischia di Riva, he dies while cycling with friends

May 5, 2024

He was cycling with a group of friends, early in the morning, up the climb from Arco to San Giovanni al Monte when, suddenly, he collapsed to the ground. This is how Adriano Ischia, 66 years old, a great sportsman and known for his activity as an antenna installer with his company TV Center in Riva del Garda, died. The request for help from the cycling companions was immediate and the ambulance arrived from the nearby hospital just as quickly. His condition immediately appeared critical, so much so that the intervention of the Trentino Emergenza helicopter was required but, unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done. Adriano was a very sporty guy and in fact, he dedicated himself to various activities such as biking, running and cross-country skiing.

No cause of death reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Venaria, crashes his BMW into two parked cars: 82-year-old dies after falling ill while driving

May 6, 2024

An 82-year-old man died in the late afternoon today while he was driving along Corso Garibaldi, in Venaria, aboard his car, a BMW 320. It is probable that he had a sudden illness and therefore lost control of the vehicle. The elderly man's car first hit two parked cars and then invaded the oncoming lane. The man died instantly. Two other motorists were involved in the collision: an eighty-four-year-old, driving a Fiat Punto, was hospitalized in Ciriè hospital: at the moment there is no news on her health condition.

Car crashes into vegetation, well-known chalet owner from Tortoreto dies

May 4, 2024

Corropoli – The road accident in which Ettore Muscella, 58, former municipal administrator of Torano Nuovo and well-known seaside entrepreneur in Tortoreto, lost his life in the early afternoon of today, could have been caused by a sudden illness on the part of the driver. Musella, for reasons still to be clarified by the carabinieri of the Alba Adriatica company, lost control of his Citroen C4 while driving along Viale Gran Sasso, along the 259 between Nereto and Corropoli, ending up with the car against a tree on the edge of the road. There are no traces of braking on the asphalt and this suggests that the car was suddenly left without a driver, therefore it is thought that Muscella was struck by an illness. Unfortunately, the rescue efforts were useless. The impact against the tree was extremely violent and gave the entrepreneur no escape.

Released from the emergency room, he died two days later. The victim is a 65-year-old man

April 30, 2024

Udine - He goes to the emergency room because he is short of breath but is sent home. After two days, however, he falls ill with the same symptoms and dies in the ambulance while being transported to the hospital. The victim is a 65-year-old man from Povoletto (Udine). To ascertain the causes of death, the wife and daughter filed a complaint and the Udine Prosecutor's Office ordered an autopsy, investigating two cardiologists and a doctor from the local emergency room for manslaughter. The autopsy, carried out this morning by the medical examiner Antonello Cirnelli, confirmed that death was caused by a pulmonary embolism.

