ITALY

The director Stefano Malchiodi, who brought Donatello's David to Martinengo, died at the age of 32

December 19, 2023

In his hands, at just 29 years old, Stefano Malchiodi had grasped one of the most coveted film awards: Donatello's David. The award for the short film "Anne", made together with Domenico Croce, represented the beginning of a career that promised to be brilliant. Today, the news of his passing, at just 32 years old, left the community of Martinengo, where he was born and raised, speechless. What happened to the young director from Bergamo has not yet been made known, but his death appears to have occurred following a sudden illness in a Roman hospital, where the 32-year-old had moved in 2015 to pursue his dream.

No cause of death reported.

Athletics in mourning, goodbye Andrea Barberi

December 20, 2023

Very sad news shakes the world of athletics. Andrea Barberi has passed away at just 44 years of age, one of the main four-hundredth runners in the history of the Azzurri, Italian lap record holder for ten years between 2006 and 2016. No one has won so many Italian titles in the 400 meters (eight consecutive outdoors since 2001, two indoors) and has worn the national team shirt twenty-five times, including in three editions of the World Championships. All Italian athletics and the Fiamme Gialle sports group mourn him. The deepest condolences of the president of FIDAL Stefano Mei and of the Federal Council go to the family of Andrea Barber.

No cause of death reported.

The 33-year-old athlete Leonardo Mazzara died : he had a heart attack during a race

December 18, 2023

Valderice (Sicily) - Leonardo Mazzara, 33 years old from Valderice, died in the night during an aortic surgery. The young man had felt ill yesterday shortly after the start of a running race, held in Calatafimi-Segesta. Many are remembering him on Social Media, astonished by the loss of the young athlete. Mazarra had taken off and, after a few hundred meters, had suffered an illness. He was rescued by Red Cross volunteers and was immediately accompanied to the rescue point. The athlete was transferred to the stadium Catella to board the air ambulance. Then the emergency surgery. Condolences for the premature and sudden death of the athlete Leonardo Mazzara, born in 1990, and with a great passion for sport.

No cause of death reported.

Two footballers “died suddenly”:

Daniele Rossetti dies, mourning in Città della Pieve. An illness struck the former goalkeeper at the age of 48

December 23, 2023

Mourning in the community of Città della Pieve: on the night between Thursday 21st and Friday 22nd December, Daniele Rossetti died due to a sudden illness. The 48-year-old, resident in the hamlet of Moiano, was an employee of Tsa (Trasimeno environmental services) and an all-round sportsman. Rossetti, who leaves behind his wife and a 10-year-old daughter, had been a goalkeeper in many teams in Umbria and Tuscany, and now that he had hung up his gloves he had not abandoned the green field. This year he held the role of goalkeeper coach for Olimpic Sarteano (second category in Tuscany)

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye Paolo Mariani, dead at 65: Montecatini in mourning for the former footballer and coach struck down by illness

December 23, 2023

He leaves behind his wife and two children: he had played in several professional football clubs, and as a coach he raised generations of footballers. Paolo based his entire existence on coherence and frankness, as a true intransigent front-line fighter, tenacious and determined in fighting strenuously in principles and values he believed in. And in the same courageous and exemplary way he fought to overcome the serious and sudden heart attack that struck him about twenty days ago. Transported to the hospital in Pistoia, he was then transferred and had surgery on his heart in Careggi, but he didn't make it.

A regional councilor “died suddenly”:

Genoa, illness when leaving the restaurant after dinner with the majority: regional councilor Manucci dies

December 21, 2023

Genoa – Dismay in Genoa at the sudden death of the regional councilor of the Brothers of Italy, Sauro Manucci. The tragedy occurred yesterday late in the evening, when the 70-year-old man from La Spezia fell ill while leaving a Christmas dinner organized by the centre-right majority, in the Carignano neighbourhood. The group leader of Forza Italia, Claudio Muzio, and the health councilor, Angelo Gratarola, a doctor specialized in anesthesia and resuscitation, attempted first aid, but there was nothing that could be done. The president of the Liguria Region, Giovanni Toti, who attended the dinner, and the entire regional council express deep condolences: "The sudden death of Sauro leaves us dismayed and deeply saddened,” we read in a note. “Only a few hours ago we were together, with our entire majority, to exchange Christmas greetings, and shortly afterwards the dramatic news arrived."

No cause of death reported.

Heartbreak in Vendrogno: little Sharon flew into heaven at just 4 years old

December 25, 2023

Heartbreak in Vendrogno: little Sharon Vitali went to heaven at just 4 years old, leaving not only her mother Silvia, father Cristian and her little brother in pain, but an entire community. Little Sharon was born in her home, in Vendrogno, on 8 December 4 years ago. Her birth arrived before the natural end of the pregnancy. After long hospitalizations, and intensive care, in the end the little girl left the hospital, and despite the problems linked to her prematurity, she grew up bringing joy to her family. This year she had also started attending nursery school and just the other evening, in front of the families and also the mayor Antonio Rusconi, she had taken part in the Christmas play, then during the night felt sick and had severe pain in the head. The emergency transfer, first to the Manzoni hospital in Lecco, and then to the Papa Giovanni hospital in Bergamo, specialized in pediatric care. But despite the doctors' desperate attempts, little Sharon's heart stopped beating.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Roccasecca. Five-year-old girl found dead by her mother

December 22, 2023

An entire town, Roccasecca, shaken - this morning, 22 December 2023 - by the sudden death of a 5-year-old girl. According to what we learn, the little girl may have been the victim of an illness during the night. Her little body will be subjected to an autopsy, upon request of the judicial authority. The examination was ordered to ascertain the causes of her death. The tragedy, apparently due to a sudden illness, occurred in a house near the center of Roccasecca. It was just 5.00 am when the little girl's mother alarmed the rescuers after realizing that her little daughter was no longer breathing. When the 118 health personnel arrived, her baby was already lifeless in her cot. From what emerged, it seems she suffered from a previous pathology. A fact that does not alleviate the pain and despair of an entire community.

No cause of death reported.

The community is in mourning, 8-year-old girl dies: all Christmas events cancelled

December 19, 2023

The community of Solarino mourns the death of an 8-year-old girl. The little girl had been ill for some time and, yesterday, unfortunately, she stopped living. The little girl was known by everyone, and her story had moved the inhabitants of Solarino, who now rally around the family. The mayor Giuseppe Germano announced the death and, as a sign of mourning and solidarity, announced on social media the suspension of all Christmas events for three days. “The time of tears for our community is unfortunately not over” – wrote the mayor on Facebook – “We mourn the passing of little Giulia who was suddenly and unexpectedly torn from life. For Giulia and her family, I have decided, in mutual agreement with my Administration, to cancel all the events scheduled in the Christmas calendar for today, tomorrow and the day after. Bye Giulia, bye little angel."

No cause of death reported.

San Costantino, death of little Domenico: autopsy underway. The 13-year-old died yesterday at school during PE

December 22, 2023

San Costantino Calabro - an incredulous and dismayed community, that finds itself forced to metabolize the death of the young Domenico Mazzeo. The 13-year-old collapsed on the ground during yesterday morning’s physical education class, breathing into the arms of his middle school classmates. The pupils and teachers who were close to him in those agitated moments, and then the health workers of the 118, who came to the school, were not able to help. Domenico, in fact, from what we learn, until yesterday had never had heart problems. On the case, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Vibo Valentia has opened an investigation to obtain absolute certainty on the cause of death that it is linked to a heart attack. The result of the autopsy will dispel any doubt.

Monza - after 15-year-old girl died of brain tumor, family raises money for better hospital equipment

December 22, 2023

A sudden illness, a brain hemorrhage, and at just 15 years old, Marta Roncoroni, from Brianza, died from a malignant tumor she didn't know she had. Her father Giovanni has launched a petition on Gofundme to raise 100 thousand euros for the Neurosurgical Intensive Care Department of the San Gerardo Hospital in Monza. In just six days he collected over 78 thousand. "Hi, I'm Marta, on December 11th I turned 15, but mine was a different birthday than usual", we read on the Gofundme page. On the night of November 10th, Marta had a cerebral hemorrhage, "due to a malignant tumor, which I didn't know I had", and which made it necessary for her to be admitted to the Neurosurgical Intensive Care Unit.

Mourning in Eboli and Battipaglia, a boy has died : he was a Salernitana fan

December 23, 2023

The communities of Eboli and Battipaglia are in shock over what they have learned in recent hours. A boy, Antonio Graziano, suddenly lost his life. The young man, according to initial information, was passionate about football and music, and was a huge Salernitana fan.

No age or cause of death reported.

A sudden illness took Lisa away at just 22 years old. The young woman found lifeless in bed at home

December 22, 2023

The girl was fighting a tumor, but nothing suggested such a sudden and terrible development. The 22-year-old was found dead in bed. The entire Upper Vicenza community mourns the passing of Lisa Balestro at just 22 years old. The young woman lived with her family in Schio. She had been fighting cancer for a long time.

No cause of death reported.

Fatal illness , 26-year-old student dies suddenly

December 21, 2023

Venice - An illness while at home, a rush to hospital, hospitalization and, finally, a sudden crisis. She died suddenly at just 26 years old. According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, the ordeal began on Monday evening, when the 26-year-old fell ill in her home in Venice. It was her boyfriend who raised the alarm. An ambulance accompanied Laura to the emergency room of the Civil Hospital of Venice and, from here, the young girl was transferred to the coronary intensive unit department. The following day, a sudden worsening. "The patient was examined, evaluated, and treated respecting the guidelines regarding standards of care, including every intervention useful to save her life during the sudden crisis that led to her death", explain Ulss 3 Serenissima. A "sudden crisis", a worsening that led to her death, and which still has no explanation.

Pesaro - young father dies at 28

December 23, 2023

Riccardo Valentini had been a father for six months. He had felt ill, 118 had taken him to the emergency room. Then the tragedy. He played American football. Riccardo Valentini, who passed away two days ago at the age of just 28 due to a sudden cardiac arrest.

A missionary priest “died suddenly”:

Mourning for the Diocese: recent missionary Don Edy Savietto died suddenly in Brazil

December 20, 2023

The news came suddenly and unexpectedly from Brazil, when it was the early hours of the morning there: Don Edy Savietto, fidei donum missionary in the diocese of Roraima (northern Brazil), died due to a sudden heart attack, while he was in his parish, in Pacaraima, on the border with Venezuela. Don Edy was 51 years old. Ordained a priest on 23 May 1998, he was parish vicar in San Martino di Lupari, Maerne, San Donà di Piave and Treviso Cathedral; therefore, parish priest of Olmi and Cavrie.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Young doctor found dead at home , Mossa says goodbye to Dr. Ali Toufaily

December 21, 2023

It's a bolt from the blue that shocked the Mossa community this morning, just a few days before Christmas: the young doctor Ali Toufaily passed away in his home in Trieste, where he was found lifeless: he no longer responded to messages and yesterday he had not shown up for work at the clinic. Born and raised in Lebanon, Toufaily had come to Friuli Venezia Giulia to study at the University of Trieste. In the end, however, Toufaily - who was just 29 years old - had practically been "adopted" by this territory, even though he still had his mother in the land of cedars. The causes of this premature death are still to be clarified, probably linked to a sudden illness. His medical colleagues have started a fundraiser to be able to repatriate his body, so that he can be buried by his family.

No cause of death reported.

A dentist “died suddenly”:

San Siro - 58-year-old dentist dies

December 21, 2023

Como – Drama in the heart of the historic center of San Siro around midday on 20 December 2023. A man, Marco Vicini, a well-known 58-year-old dentist from Rezzonico, died of a sudden illness while he was walking along a staircase. The man collapsed on the steps and, according to what was reported by the newspaper La Provincia, he was rescued by the owner of the Lauro restaurant who attempted to give him the resuscitation maneuvers learned in a first aid course. Vicini was transported by helicopter to the Sant'Anna hospital in San Fermo della Battaglia, where he however arrived lifeless.

No cause of death reported.

A dental technician “died suddenly”:

Stefano Berardinelli from Senigallia, is struck down by an illness in Cuba

December 24, 2023

Senigallia - Stefano Berardinelli died in Cuba, struck by a sudden illness. He was 61 years old. Since 2003, he was the administrator of the Biesse Dental dental practice in via Pisacane in the historic center. He was an esteemed dental technician, specialized in the creation of dental prostheses. Stefanino, as everyone called him, was also very active in social matters. An entertainer in the parish, he had collaborated with Caritas and had trained and directed the women's volleyball team when it was still part of the Italian Sports Centre.

No cause of death reported.

A pharmacist “died suddenly”:

Vicopisano, pharmacist dies at 54: "Without Michele we are more alone"

December 20, 2023

A sudden illness in the middle of the night. This is how Michele Fabrini, a well-known pharmacist from San Giovanni alla Vena, the hamlet of Vicopisano where he worked, lived, and to which he was very close, passed away at just 54 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

Mourning in Paesana and in the Green Cross of Saluzzo for the sudden passing of Marco Bertorello

December 20, 2023

Marco Bertorello, 47 years old, from Paesana, who had been residing in Torre San Giorgio for some time, passed away yesterday at the Verduno Hospital after a sudden illness. The man was well known in the town of the Po valley and in the Saluzzo area for his profession as a gardener and for the role as a volunteer he played in the Green Cross of Saluzzo. “He was a kind-hearted person who was loved by everyone”, is the memory of Michele Isoardi, president of the association

No cause of death reported.

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Tarquinia – Colonel Roberto Tomassini has died

December 21, 2023

Roberto Tomassini [63], colonel of the Italian army died today due to a sudden illness. Born in 1960, recently retired and with a passion for politics, he played in the National Alliance and ran several times in local elections, without ever managing to be elected.

No cause of death reported.

Daniele Carniel died at 54, farewell to the tireless volunteer from Brianza

December 24, 2023

Brianza (Lombardy) - He was always at the forefront to help others, finding solutions to problems, and reaching out to those in need. Daniele Carniel, vice-president of the association Amici del Masciocco of Camparada, active for years on the territory, and organizer of the traditional Brianza festival, died due to a sudden illness at the age of 54.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness , 67-year-old dies while playing soccer

December 23, 2023

Tragedy on Saturday evening in Bastia Umbra, that cut the life of a man due to an illness on the soccer field. Tragedy a few hours from Christmas, when a 67-year-old Gianni Ricci, a retired Isa worker - died during a game of soccer, a sport he used to play.

No cause of death reported.

Five “died suddenly” at work:

Heart attack while exiting the bakery: farewell to Paolo Da Ros, the man of nativity scenes and pathways

December 21, 2023

Polcenigo (Pordenone) - "It will be a sadder Christmas this year in via Coltura without him", were the words on social media of the journalist Mario Quaia. The man who loved his village and traditions, Paolo Da Ros, died yesterday, 20 December, at the age of 71, after suffering a heart attack while he was leaving the bakery. He had become a point of reference, in his courtyard, carving wood by making tools for everyday use. He gave the best of himself at Christmas time, setting up nativity scenes that had become a real attraction.

Caino - Struck by an illness at work, Roberto died at the age of 58

December 20, 2023

Roberto Furetta died on Monday evening, at the age of 58, in the headquarters of the Giornale di Brescia, struck down by a sudden illness: for some time, the newspaper reports, he had been employed as a doorman and receptionist in Via Solferino. Always a Cain, for many years he had been an esteemed and appreciated shoemaker in the city: he ran a shop in Via Fratelli Porcellaga.

No cause of death reported.

An illness strikes down the villager Marco Bertorello

December 20, 2023

Marco Bertorello, who was a gardener by profession, was struck down by a sudden illness while he was at work in Bra. The immediate rush towards the Alba hospital in Verduno was useless. Marco lived in Torre San Giorgio, he was only 47 years old, and leaves his son Gabriele with his mother Valeria, his sister Marina and his brother Walter with their respective families.

No cause of death reported.

Galeno - street vendor collapses and dies on the market

December 19, 2023

The tragedy occurred yesterday at the Rosignano Market, the victim being a 72-year-old street vendor, Domenico Bertolini, struck by a sudden illness, he collapsed to the ground and died. Some people present raised the alarm, and 118 vehicles rushed to the scene. The doctor attempted to save his life, and the maneuvers to resuscitate him lasted for several minutes. Everything useless.

No cause of death reported.

San Foca - fisherman dies at sea

December 19, 2023

A day of fishing turned into a tragic story in the seaside resort of San Foca, on the Adriatic side in the heart of Salento. A 58-year-old expert fisherman lost his life due to a sudden illness, leaving those on the boat dismayed. The tragic event occurred around 2 pm, when the man was off the coast of San Foca, intent on his fishing activity. Despite timely rescue efforts, which saw the joint intervention of the harbor master's office and 118 health workers, the fisherman was unable to overcome the sudden illness that struck him.

No cause of death reported.

Four “died suddenly” while out and about:

Mario Ottaviano, a retired nurse, died from a sudden illness while walking on the National Course

December 24, 2023

Salerno - The man felt unwell in the afternoon and the health workers of 118 were alerted promptly. However, the rescues were delayed because the ambulance arrived from the hospital of Nocera Inferiore. In addition, there was not a doctor among the medical personnel who arrived at the scene. This prevented an emergency intervention for the man, whose condition worsened in no time. After an hour of sudden illness, Mario was found dead.

No cause of death reported.

Struck by an illness in front of the Sanfront Market

December 20, 2023

As soon as he entered the slide that houses the shopping trolleys, an elderly man from the area fell to the ground, the victim of a sudden illness, presumably a heart attack. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful. The elderly man died instantly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Fatal illness for Giuseppe Monico, a life at the market stall in Lodi

December 20, 2023

On scorching summer days as well as on freezing winter mornings, his smile always lit up the market square. Giuseppe Monico, from San Martino in Strada, died on Monday at the age of 61: a sudden heart attack took him away from his loved ones.

Fatal Illness on the Bus: A Passenger Died in Sesso on the bus

December 22, 2023

A passenger on the bus that arrived at the end of the terminal felt sick, he collapsed in the middle and died instantly. The driver called 118. The doctors arrived on the spot with the police, they could not help but note the death of the man, a 68-year-old foreigner.

No cause of death reported.

Four “died suddenly” at home:

The entrepreneur Gianni Vagelli died at the age of 51 following a sudden illness

December 21, 2023

Venturina - A sudden illness left him no escape. Gianni Vagelli disappeared on Tuesday evening, in his home in Venturina where he lived together with his partner Cristina. He was 51 years old. A bolt from the blue for his entire family and the entire Venturino community of which he had always been proudly part. Theirs was a "historic" family of the municipality of Campiglia Marittima and, in particular, of the hamlet.

No cause of death reported.

Heart attack : farewell to Paolo Arienti, one of the owners of Pentacolor

December 18, 2023

Condolences to Robbiano, a hamlet of Giussano, for the sudden death of Paolo Arienti, 61, who died on Sunday evening, December 17, due to a sudden illness. “He had worked until 19:00 on Sunday, then he closed the store and returned home,” said his brother Roberto. “A few hours later he had a heart attack and unfortunately did not make it, we are all upset. He was taken to San Raffaele and the autopsy was arranged”.

Tragedy in Squillace, 46-year-old woman dies from an illness : help was useless

December 24, 2023

Tragedy in the Catanzaro area on Christmas Eve. R. C., 46 years old, from Squillace, didn't make it. She was struck by a sudden illness this morning and passed away, leaving the entire community in shock. According to her initial information, the woman felt ill at home, perhaps due to a heart attack, which left her with no escape. Rescue attempts were useless. Numerous messages of condolence arrived on social media. As often happens in a small town, she was known by everyone. The entire community is in disbelief at her dramatic and premature death.

43-year-old mother dies in her bed: "She was sick, they didn't listen to her". An investigation has been opened

December 23, 2023

Gardolo - A sudden death on which the Trento prosecutor's office wants to clarify. Gloria Bassetti, originally from Gazzadina but always a "gardolota", was a well-known face in the city: for almost twenty years she ran "Al Athir" with her husband Hammadi Harzalli, a bar, pizzeria and kebab at the beginning of via Brennero, in San Martino district. Gloria had started to feel unwell on Monday, but no doctor had examined her. She had also let off steam on Facebook with a post, the last one. “At midnight and 43 minutes we telephoned the emergency medical service. My wife was crying in pain, she explained that her left arm hurt, but her response was to take a Tachipirina. The doctor did not come to the house. In the morning, when I woke up, her hand was cold, icy. There was nothing left to do."

No cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” hunting mushrooms:

Mushroom hunter died from an illness in the countryside of Treiso

December 22, 2023

A dog’s yelps around noon in the locality of Tolino in Treiso guided a truffle mushroom hunter and allowed him to launch the alarm. At the foot of a cliff, 20 meters deep, lay the body of Maurizio Fenocchio, a resident of Neviglie. Immediately the arrival of the 118 rescue workers, the carabinieri and the firemen of Alba, who could only note the death of the man, 58 years old. The recovery of the body took several hours. The victim was looking for truffles and was probably taken ill. If there had not been the dog to guide the mushroom hunter, it would have been very difficult to find the body of the owner, given the particularly inaccessible area.

No cause of death reported.

A 36-year-old found dead on the street in Rome: investigation into the cause of death underway

December 21, 2023

The body of a man was found in via Longoni in the Colle Prenestino area of Rome, the night between Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st December, the lifeless body was on the street in the eastern suburbs of the capital. The details of who it belongs to are not known, it is presumably that of a homeless person. Investigations are underway and an autopsy will be carried out on the body to clarify the causes of death. From what we learn, the body showed no signs of violence or trauma. The main hypothesis at the moment is that what killed the man was a cardiac arrest, a sudden illness. The outcome of the autopsy will be fundamental to establishing how he died.

Seven killed in “vaxxidents”:

Struck by illness while driving his car, man dies instantly

December 22, 2023

Posta Fibreno – A heartbreaking scene that appeared before the eyes of the rescuers a short while ago in a small street in the town. A man collapsed inside his car after suffering a fatal illness near his home. For him all help was in vain. The news soon spread in the small community where the man was well known for the family business, a refreshment bar. That same thing happened to a pensioner from Ferentino. He also died after falling ill while driving.

No cause of death reported.

He dies while driving the van

December 23, 2023

A 70-year-old man died while driving a van in the late evening of Friday 22 December, in Valdarda, on the Chiavenna Rocchetta provincial road. Rescuers rushed here shortly before 11pm after some passing motorists noticed the off-road vehicle down from a bank, in the middle of the field, next to the road. When the man was found lying in the passenger compartment it seems that he had already been there for some time. The resuscitation maneuvers carried out on site by the health workers from 118 unfortunately proved to be in vain. It is hypothesized that the 70-year-old, from Lugagnano, went off the road due to a sudden illness that struck him while he was driving.

No cause of death reported.

Varazze, motorbike crash: a 56-year-old man dies

December 23, 2023

The victim is a 55-year-old man, Siro Pagani, who crashed his motorbike. The rescue team mobilized a crew from the Red Cross of Stella, and the 118 medics with medical vehicles, who tried to resuscitate the injured man. But it was all in vain.

The car went off the road on Cadore-mare, the 52-year-old dies after hospitalisation

December 22, 2023

A 52-year-old motorist, Frimpong Ebenezer Kwaku Dua, resident in Conegliano, near the Gelco company, lost control of his car, which went off the road, perhaps due to a sudden illness. The man, trapped between the sheets of the vehicle which crashed for a few meters into a ditch on the side of the road, was pulled from the passenger compartment by the Conegliano firefighters, and then entrusted to the care of doctors and nurses from Suem 118. The motorist was transported by helicopter to the emergency room of the Ca' Foncello hospital in Treviso where he died shortly after admission.

Andria mourns another young citizen, 44, who died in a one-car accident

December 20, 2023

Consternation in town, as the news got out about Nicola, who remained dead in a car accident this morning, 20 December. It happened in Via Vecchia Spiazzola. According to local police, it is possible he lost control over his vehicle due to a sudden illness, which made the 44-year-old violently ride into a wall. He was killed on the spot.

No cause of death reported.

Luigi Doro dies in Viale Europa

December 19, 2023

Fatal accident this morning in the center of Canneto. Shortly before 12, a 70-year-old pensioner, Luigi Doro, died while he was on board his Ape 703. A Mercedes Glc crashed into his vehicle - for reasons currently under investigation. The man died after twenty minutes of agony. Luigi Doro was well-known, having worked as a letter carrier for many years. The former postman was rescued by 118 operators who were unable to do anything to save him from death, despite long resuscitation operations. Among the hypotheses there is also that the elderly man did not die as a result of the traumas he suffered, which were not too obvious, but probably due to an illness suffered during the crash.

No cause of death reported.

43-year-old security guard dies on way home

December 20, 2023

Ozieri - A sudden illness, while she was driving returning home to Anela, after finishing work shift as a security guard at the Antonio Segni hospital in Ozieri. This happened Monday evening around 9. Just enough time to stop the car in a lay-by, and try to ask for help from passing motorists, who called 118. After a few minutes, a basic ambulance and a medical one arrived, with a doctor and nurse on board, but despite several attempts to resuscitate her, there was nothing that could be done for the woman.

No cause of death reported.

