INDIA

Udaan actor Kavita Chaudhary, India’s beloved ‘Lalitaji’, dies of heart attack at 67

February 16, 2024

Actor Kavita Chaudhary, who is still remembered for her television show Udaan, and playing Lalitaji in Surf commercials, passed away on Thursday. Kavita Chaudhary’s nephew Ajay Sayal told Indian Express that the actress passed away in Amritsar on Thursday night after suffering a cardiac arrest. Kavita was 67.

Anupamaa actor Rituraj Singh dies due to heart attack at the age of 59

February 19, 2024

Actor Rituraj K Singh, who was currently playing the role of Yashpal Dhillon in the popular TV show Anupamaa, passed away on Monday night due to a heart attack. He was 59. Apart from TV shows, he has also worked in several films as well.

What Is Dermatomyositis, The Rare Disease 'Dangal' Actor Died Of?

February 18, 2024

Dangal star Suhani Bhatnagar, who essayed the role of young Babita Phogat, died at the age of 19 in Delhi on Friday. The actor was battling a rare disease called dermatomyositis. On February 7, the 19-year-old was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences. However, after facing medical complications, she died on February 16. Suhani Bhatnagar's family shared that while her symptoms appeared two months ago, she was diagnosed with the disease only ten days back. As per the official page of Johns Hopkins Medicine, dermatomyositis is a rare disease that causes inflammation and skin rash. The report by the private research university states that while this disease can occur at any age, it most often affects adults ages 50 to 70. It is possible that people who are suffering from this rare disease also have a connective tissue disorder, such as lupus or rheumatoid arthritis. It must be noted that dermatomyositis is so rare that Suhani Bhatnagar's father Sumit Bhatnagar claimed that there are only five to six people across the globe who have been diagnosed with it. Talking about her daughter's symptoms, her mother Puja Bhatnagar said, “She developed a red spot on her hands about two months ago. We consulted with doctors in different hospitals, but it couldn't be diagnosed.” To this, Mr Bhatnagar added that there was no improvement in her health and eventually her "lungs got damaged due to an infection and accumulation of excess fluid". He continued, “She was put on the ventilator but there was no improvement.”

Kerala's famous director Prakash Koleri dies, dead body found at home

February 13, 2024

The flow of bad news is not stopping for the Indian film industry. Famous 65-year-old director Prakash Koleri (Prakash Koleri Age) was found dead at his home in Wayanad on Tuesday. The reason for the death of Prakash Koleri is not yet clear, the police reached the spot, sent the body for post-mortem, and started investigating the case.

Noted music director Malabar Manoharan passes away

February 16, 2024

Kerala - Noted music director and theatre artist Malabar Manoharan passed away. He was 71. He was undergoing treatment for heart-related ailments at a private hospital in Thrissur. He is known for being the music director of the National Award-winning film Swaroopam, directed by K. R. Mohanan, starring Sreenivasan. He was also the music director of movies 'Yanam Mahayanam' and 'Purushartham'. He composed music for nearly 100 plays, including that of T.G. Ravi and M.T. Vasudevan Nair.

No cause of death reported.

RRR cinematographer Senthil Kumar's wife Roohi passes away due to health complications

February 16, 2024

The wife of RRR cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, Roohi, passed away on Thursday. She reportedly succumbed to multiple health issues and was declared dead at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad. As per reports on a leading news portal, Roohi had multiple organ failure. She was undergoing treatment for health issues. Roohi was a yoga instructor with a celebrity clientele that included Prabhas and Illeana D’Cruz, among others. She tied the knot with Senthil in June 2009.

No age reported.

Ex-Dhenkanal Municipality chief Indramani passes away

February 19, 2024

Dhenkanal - Former Dhenkanal Municipality chairman and stage artiste Indramani Behera passed away here on Friday. He was 66. According to family sources, he was ailing for the past few days. As news of his demise spread, hundreds of people rushed to his residence and paid tributes. Indramani was a BJD leader and Chairman of Dhenkanal Municipality from 2013 to 2016. He was also a stage artiste and acted in films and TV serials.

No cause of death reported.

Pandalam royal family member PG Sasikumar Varma passes away

February 13, 2024

Thiruvananthapuram - Member of the Pandalam royal family and former chairman of the palace management team PG Sasikumar Varma passed away at the age of 71. He died from a heart attack at a private hospital in Thiruvalla.

TMC MLA Idris Ali dies from illness

February 16, 2024

Kolkata - Trinamool Congress MLA Idris Ali, who has been suffering from several illnesses, died at a private hospital in West Bengal's Howrah district on Friday, a party leader said. Ali (73), the legislator from Bhagawangola in Murshidabad district, breathed his last around 2:20 am, an official at the hospital said. "Idris Ali was unwell, though he recovered from Covid-19. Recently, his health condition deteriorated, and he was unable to walk properly. He developed severe breathing problems and was admitted to the hospital on February 13. He died early on Friday," the party leader told PTI.

No cause of death reported.

Siddham Participant Dies of Heart Attack

February 19, 2024

Kurnool - A member of the ruling YSRC, Havildar Yesum Basha, suffered a fatal heart attack on Sunday night while returning from the Siddham meeting in Raptadu village, Anantapur district. The devoted party activist, hailing from Gutupalli village in Bethamcherla mandal, was in a bus with fellow villagers when the incident occurred. Despite immediate efforts, he succumbed to a severe heart attack during the journey near the outskirts of Gooty.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Haryana Police Sub-Inspector Dies While On Duty At Shambhu Border

February 16, 2024

The 52-year-old police sub-inspector (SI) Hira Lal was posted at the Shambhu border as part of the Haryana Railway Police in the wake of the farmers’ protest, a police spokesperson said. While on duty, the Sub-Inspector (SI) faced a sudden deterioration in his health, said the spokesperson. Lal was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ambala, but despite the best efforts of medical personnel, he succumbed to his condition.

No cause of death reported.

Nine-Year-Old Boy Dies of Suspected Cardiac arrest in Telangana

February 15, 2024

Jagtial (Telangana) - A nine-year-old boy died due to a suspected cardiac arrest in Telangana’s Jagtial district on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Bale Harshit, son of Gangadhar. According to the deceased’s family members, Harshit along with his family members was returning from Tirupati darshan. On the way, Harshit started vomiting. The family members then took him to a local doctor for treatment. Meanwhile, after reaching home, his health started deteriorating and the family members rushed him to a private hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared him dead.

Puttur: Second PU student dies of heart attack while studying late at night

February 16, 2024

Puttur - A college student died of cardiac arrest in her sleep near Karvelu, of 34 Nekkiladi village, late night on Wednesday. The deceased, identified as Hafeeza (17), was the daughter of entrepreneur Dawood. Hafeeza had previously attended the Indian School of Uppinangady and was currently pursuing her second PU Science at a private college. It was reported that she had been studying until late at night on Wednesday. However, when she did not wake up on Thursday morning, her family members went to check on her and tragically discovered that she had passed away.

Student, 18, From Jharkhand Dies After Suddenly Falling Ill In Rajasthan's Kota

February 16, 2024

Kota (Rajasthan) - A Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant from Jharkhand was brought dead to a city hospital after he suddenly fell ill while chatting with friends at his paying guest accommodation, police said on Friday. The 18-year-old boy, Parneet Roy, a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, was chatting with his friends in their room late Thursday night when he fell ill, the police officer said. The friends made him rest for a bit and called his family members but when his condition worsened, they called an ambulance and took him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead, he said. According to DSP Singh, the boy was reportedly not suffering from any major disease, however, he had a cold and cough.

No cause of death reported.

Young businessman Sajjad Ahmad Mir dies of sudden heart attack

February 15, 2024

Tangmarg - Sajjad Ahmad Mir, a 22-year-old wholesale trader, succumbed to a sudden heart attack early Thursday morning. Sajjad, a resident of Triran village in Tangmarg, was the son of Fayyaz Ahmed Mir. Scores of people gathered at the family’s residence to express their condolences and share in the grief of the bereaved family.

Kanpur: Four died , including two due to heart attack , two respiratory patients, spread of viral infection intensifies.

February 13, 2024

In Kanpur, two patients died of heart attack and two respiratory patients. Fluctuations in temperature increase viral infections. Due to this, patients are complaining more about breathlessness. Mukundlal (49), resident of Civil Lines, reached home on a bike, fell at the door, and became unconscious. By the time his family could bring him to cardiology, he died on the way. Family member Brij Kishore told that before this he was absolutely fine, he did not have any disease. Similarly, Bindeshwari (51) of Shivrajpur died of heart attack. He returned from Delhi on Monday.



The respiratory system of patients with viral infections is also deteriorating. In Ursala, patient Shailendra (56) died during treatment due to inability to breathe. The patient was admitted in critical condition after viral infection. Vinay (55), a patient from Fazalganj, died of pneumonia. He was undergoing treatment at OPD level in Halat.

Man went to change clothes after playing the role of Ravana, suddenly got chest pain, died due to heart attack

February 12, 2024

Tikamgarh - There is painful news from Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. Here, just after playing the role of Ravana in Ramleela, a person suffered chest pain. His friends immediately took him to the hospital for treatment. but to no avail. He died of heart attack. The villagers in Chainpura village had organized Ramlila here. The role of Ravana was played by Bhola Singh Thakur of the same village. As soon as the last scene was over, there was applause and the curtain fell. After this, Singh went behind the pandal to change his clothes. Singh felt chest pain. He started feeling difficulty even in standing. He called out to his friends in a choked voice. They hurriedly took Singh to the hospital. Here the doctors examined him and declared him dead.

The groom died the next day of the reception; chest pain while sleeping, death due to heart attack

February 19, 2024

According to the information, Durga Prasad, resident of Bhusa Gali of Kotwali police station area, had married her son Ashish Kumar (30) with great pomp on February 13. On 17th February, Ashish sent Karishma to her maternal home with full rituals. Ashish remained busy serving the guests at his house. He went to his room to sleep at around 1 o'clock in the night. After that, around 2 o'clock in the night, he started having trouble breathing. He started calling his father. Meanwhile, he fell down from the bed and suffered a slight head injury. By the time the father and other family members reached his room, Ashish was dead.

No cause of death reported.

Tamil Nadu man dies of heart attack while trekking at Agastyaarkoodam

February 15, 2024

Thiruvananthapuram - A 55-year-old Tamil Nadu native, R Ramesh, suffered a fatal heart attack while trekking at Agastyaarkoodam. Ramesh went trekking on the hill with a group of four people. The incident occurred above Muttitichantheri around 5 pm on Thursday. Ramesh's body has to be carried by foot down the hills to an area accessible by vehicles. And this took at least six hours.

Two “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Indore: 32-Year-Old Man Dies Of Heart attack During Evening Walk With Wife

February 19, 2024

A 32-year-old man passed away after suffering a silent attack on Sunday during an evening walk with his wife in Indore. The deceased, identified as Jagdish, complained of sudden chest pain during the stroll and fell unconscious on the ground. His wife immediately called a doctor. However, before medical help could arrive, Jagdish passed away. Doctors suspect a silent heart attack, a post-mortem report is pending for confirmation. This incident comes shortly after Rahul Raikwar, 26, suffered a similar fate in the Musakhedi area of Indore on Saturday. Riding pillion on a bike with his younger brother, Rahul experienced a heart attack and collapsed en route. Rushed to the hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival, attributing his death to a silent attack.

Five farmers “died suddenly” at protests:

Another protesting farmer dies of heart attack in Punjab’s Patiala; third such death during current farmers' protest

February 19, 2024

One of the farmers who, along with other farmers, was protesting outside the house of former chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh here, died of suspected heart attack. Narinderpal Singh was 43. On Sunday night, when his health suddenly started to deteriorate, he asked his fellow farmers to take him back to the village. On way to the village, his condition deteriorated. Narindrapal was rushed to Government Rajindra Hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. A resident of Bathoi Kalan village in Patiala, the deceased farmer has two daughters and a son. This is the third such death during the recent farmers' protests. The first death was reported from the Shambhu border, the second from Khanauri.

Bharat Bandh news: 63-year-old farmer dies of heart attack at Shambhu border

February 16, 2024

A 63-year-old farmer who was participating in the protests at the Shambhu border close to Haryana's Ambala passed away on 16 February due to heart attack, officials said as reported by news agency PTI. The farmer identified as Gian Singh complained of chest pain in the morning and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Punjab's Rajpura. He was then rushed to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where doctors declared him brought dead. Singh hailed from Punjab's Gurdaspur district, and had come to the Shambhu border two days ago to participate in the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march.

2nd protester death in two days: 72-year-old farmer dies due to cardiac arrest at Khanauri border

February 19, 2024

A 72-year-old farmer, protesting at Khanauri on the Punjab-Haryana border, succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Sunday evening. The deceased farmer, Manjeet Singh of Patiala, was a unit president of BKU (Krantikari). The farmer was brought to the Patran Health Centre at around 7.30pm. “We suspected that the farmer may have suffered a massive heart attack. He was unconscious when he reached here. We referred the farmer to Rajindra Hospital,” said a senior doctor at the Health Centre. The farmer was declared brought dead at Rajindra hospital.

TSRTC-hire bus driver dies after suffering heart attack while driving

February 15, 2024

A 40-year-old driver of a bus, hired by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), died of heart attack shortly after halting the bus safely by the roadside at Kallur in Khammam district on Thursday morning. The deceased was identified as T Srinivas (40), a native of Adasarlapadu village in Vemsoor mandal of Khammam district. According to sources, Srinivas reportedly experienced chest pain and palpitations while driving the bus packed to its capacity on Sathupalli-Khammam main road. A short while later, he stopped the bus, carefully abutting the main road as the chest pain and breathlessness persisted. He walked into a nearby Primary Health Centre (PHC) accompanied by the bus conductor. The staff at the PHC performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him but could not save his life.

59-year-old dies of cardiac arrest ; kin agree to donate organs

February 15, 2024

Chennai - The organs of a 59-year-old man who died due to cardiac arrest were donated by his family members, and his funeral was conducted with state honours. D Ramachandran of Ganapathipuram in Tambaram was running a vegetable shop and was also the former secretary of the Tambaram Vanigar Sangam. On Wednesday night Ramachandran, who was admitted to the private hospital in Tambaram for chest pain, died in the hospital.

Beltangady: 45-year-old land surveyor suffers heart attack , dies on way to hospital

February 14, 2024

An employee working as a surveyor at the office of the Assistant Director of Land Records in Beltangady suffered a heart attack and passed away on the way to a hospital in Mangaluru on Tuesday February 13. The deceased is identified as Vishwanath Rao (45). He is survived by wife and son.

Tourist Dies of Heart attack in Srinagar

February 14, 2024

Srinagar: A 65-year-old tourist died of a heart attack in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Wednesday, officials said. They said that a tourist, aged 65, identified as Sheth Kamlesh Kumar of Vadodara Gujrat, died of a heart attack at a hotel Paradise in Srinagar Dalgate.

PAKISTAN

Teenager Zainab's demise shocks tennis community

February 13, 2024

Karachi - The shocking, untimely death of teenage tennis star Zainab Ali Naqvi has plunged the sports circles across the country into mourning and deprived Pakistan of a talented sportsperson. The 17-year-old rising star from Karachi, ranked among the top eight junior players, passed away in Islamabad on the night of February 12 due to cardiac arrest. She was participating at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Juniors Khawar Hayat Memorial Tournament in the capital. Young tennis player Zainab Ali Naqvi passed away in Islamabad on Monday. Zainab, 17, was taking a bath after a match, at her home, but after 30 minutes was found dead in the washroom.

MALAYSIA

Malaysian High-Stakes Poker Player Kok Weng Beh Passes Away at 42

February 18, 2024

Malaysia's Kok Weng Beh, a high-stakes poker player who amassed hundreds of thousands in tournament earnings, passed away at the age of 42. On the morning of Feb. 16, Triton Poker shared the news of Beh's death on social media, noting that his "legacy lives on in the cards and community (he) helped shape."

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRALIA

A videogame developer “died suddenly”:

Adam Duncan, League of Geeks co-founder, dies

February 13, 2024

League of Geeks co-founder Adam Duncan has died. The social media announcement did not share the details about his passing. "Adam was a founding member of League of Geeks, respected art director, concept artist, and animator. His stunning illustration and character designs gave our projects a unique and joyful spirit, packed with heart," said the studio. Duncan worked alongside Blake Mizzi, Ty Carey, and Trent Kusters as they established the developer back in 2011 in Melbourne, Victoria. He was eulogized on social media by past and present coworkers and colleagues.

No age reported.

A rugby player “died suddenly”:

Tributes flow for Aussie rugby league player who tragically died during training

February 16, 2024

The identity of the New South Wales rugby league player who tragically died in a training session this week has been revealed as father-of-four Blake Tisdell, as tributes flow in for the loving parent, partner and teammate. The Aberglasslyn Ants were running a pre-season training session at its home ground near Maitland when a player, aged 31, collapsed on Tuesday night. He died in the ambulance on its way to the hospital. It is the second Ants player to pass suddenly in the space of a year, after the club mourned the death of prop Brodie Pearson in 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Townsville family's devastation after their daughter Zali Breitkreutz, 8, suddenly died in her sleep

February 14, 2024

The family of a young girl who was about to start a new school year has been left devastated by her sudden death after she suffered a brain bleed and died in her sleep. Zali June Breitkreutz died at home in Townsville, in North Queensland, last Monday. The eight-year-old was due to start Year 4 at St Anthony's Catholic College this month. It's understood Zali complained of a mild headache on the day of her death, but showed no other symptoms. Her cause of death was determined to be a type of stroke known as an intracerebral haemorrhage.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr. Mike Davis – Beloved father and husband died from brain aneurysm

February 10, 2024

Dr. Mike Davis, a prominent figure at the Alstonville Clinic in Australia, passed away on Monday, February 5th, 2024, after bravely battling a devastating brain aneurysm. His untimely departure has left a profound void in the hearts of his colleagues, patients, and the broader medical community.

No age reported.

No jab, no work:

All workers and new recruits are required to receive 2 doses of a Therapeutic Goods Administration approved or recognised COVID-19 vaccine to commence employment engagement or continue to work within a NSW Health service.

https://www1.health.nsw.gov.au/pds/ActivePDSDocuments/PD2023_022.pdf

Punjabi Youth Death in Australia: Death of Kotakpura youth in Australia

February 14, 2024

Young Sourav Walia, son of Sanjay Walia, a resident of Lajpat Nagar, Kotakpura [India], has died in the city of Sydney, Australia. His body arrived in Kotakpura city and was cremated as per the rituals at the local Ram Bagh this afternoon. According to the family, Sourav Walia had been living in Sydney for the past 9 years, where he died during treatment after he suddenly fell ill about two weeks ago. Speaking on the occasion, people close to the family said that Sourav Walia could not get timely treatment in Australia.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sudden death investigation, Logan

February 15, 2024

Queensland - Logan Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating the sudden death of a 41-year-old woman at a Woodhill address, February 15. At approximately 9.30am, police were called to an Undullah Road property following reports of a sudden death. Upon arrival, police located a 41-year-old Woodhill woman deceased.

No cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

An educator “died suddenly”:

South Auckland primary school in mourning after much-loved principal dies in her sleep

February 16, 2024

South Auckland - A South Auckland primary school and its community are in shock after their much-loved principal and leader died in her sleep. Paeariki Mataroa-Johnson, 51, died unexpectedly in the early hours of Monday morning. The exact cause of death is yet to be determined, her family says. Known to her students as Whaea Paeariki, she had over 20 years of teaching experience working in schools around South Auckland; including Rongomai Primary School, in Ōtara, where she returned to take the role of principal in 2016.

Note: All educators were mandated to receive Covid 'vaccination' from approx. Nov 2021 to April 2022.

Body recovered in Kaipara Harbour thought to be missing Piha swimmer

February 18, 2024

Kaipara Harbour, West Auckland - A body found in the Kaipara Harbour yesterday afternoon is thought to be the swimmer who went missing from West Auckland’s Piha beach last week. Police have made contact with the family of the missing person and are providing support.

No cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Farm worker in fatal crash in Waiharara, Far North

February 16, 2024

Waiharara, Far North - A 37-year-old man died after a car he was a passenger in lost control and ended up in a ditch in the Far North. Northland serious crash investigator Warren Bunn said, on arrival, police found four other men in the vehicle who were immediately transported to a hospital with serious to moderate injuries, while one of their companions was declared dead at the scene. Bunn said the five people worked at a local avocado farm and were returning home when the crash occurred.

No cause of death reported.

Waikato crashes: One dead and two injured in separate incidents

February 16, 2024

Tokoroa, Waikato - Maraetai Rd, Tokoroa was closed last night while emergency services responded to a crash involving a single vehicle, reported around 9 pm. Police confirmed that one person died in transit to hospital after they were helicoptered from the scene in a critical condition. The Serious Crash Unit has completed its scene examination, and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

No age or cause of death reported.

One dead after light aircraft crashes near St Arnaud, Tasman

February 18, 2024

St Arnaud, Tasman - One person has died after a glider crashed at Lake Station Airstrip, Howard, on Sunday afternoon. A police spokesperson said the aircraft crashed on the runway and the occupant died at the scene.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mark Henry Appleman, 54

February 17, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - It is with the greatest of sadness that we announce that on Monday, February 12, 2024, Mark suffered a medical event and passed away suddenly at his home, aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Judging by his unusual name it would appear that Appleman was the General Manager of Network Planning and Strategy at Mainpower (see first link). Going by a newspaper article in Stuff (see below link), Mainpower encouraged workers to get 'vaccinated' against Covid by giving them a special day of leave if 90% of the workforce were fully 'vaccinated' (minimum of two doses) by December 2021 (see second link).

https://www.mainpower.co.nz/about-us/latest-news/remembering-mark-appleman

https://www.stuff.co.nz/national/health/coronavirus/126206555/covid19-company-offers-fullyvaccinated-employees-extra-day-of-leave

Murray Noel McWatt, 67

February 17, 2024

Beachlands, Auckland - Suddenly passed away on the farm, on 12 February 2024, aged 67 years. 'I've got no idea when I am going to retire. Whenever they pick me up and take me to the funeral home, I guess'.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher John Woods

February 17, 2024

St John, Auckland - Died suddenly at home on 13 February 2024. He will be missed by his colleagues at the Citizen's Advice Bureau, Pakuranga.

No age or cause of death reported.

Luke Francis Mark Fielding, 29

February 15, 2024

Newcastle, New South Wales - On his 29th birthday, February 14, 2024, Valentine's Day in Newcastle, Australia, by his own hand. Forever in our hearts.

Note: Covid 'vaccination' is known to cause and worsen mental health conditions. Suicide rates in NSW were up 5 per cent in 2023 from the previous year:

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-05-17/rising-suicide-rate-puts-spotlight-on-prevention-strategies/102348336

Petra Monika (Petra) (nee Patock) Pilkington, 60

February 18, 2024

Tikipunga, Whangarei - Passed away on February 13, 2024. Passed away at home suddenly. Loved friend to many. Adored by her Schnauzerman, Floki.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Lawrence Donovan, 68

February 17, 2024

Auckland - Died suddenly but peacefully on 14/02/2024, 68 yrs.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Lucas, 66

February 17, 2024

Island Bay, Wellington - Martin died unexpectedly in Christchurch. He will be missed enormously by his family and friends. Moe mai ra e Martin.

No cause of death reported.

Nicole Troy Silcock, 47

February 17, 2024

Waikato - Suddenly at home on 5th February 2024, aged 47 years. Our thanks to St John Ambulance and NZ Police officials for their assistance. A private family service has been held.

No cause of death reported.

Justin William Hoon, 50

February 17, 2024

Kilbirnie, Wellington - Passed away unexpectedly on 11 February 2024. Aged 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Pamela Anne Morrison, 60

February 17, 2024

Hastings, Hawke's Bay - On Thursday 15th February 2024, aged 60 years. In lieu of flowers, Pamela has asked for online donations to be made to the Motor Neurone Association, www.mnf.org.nz.

No cause of death reported.

Note: Covid 'vaccination' is known to cause or exacerbate MND.

Susanne Jane McCullough, 72

February 17, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed peacefully on February 10, 2024, aged 72, after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Philippa Robin (nee Mills) Graham, 74

February 17, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Died February 10, 2024, after a short illness. Love you to the moon and back, see you anon.

No cause of death reported.

Warwick Rawdon Busfield

February 17, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Died whilst travelling overseas, February 10, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Martha Conroy

February 17, 2024

Auckland - Mary sadly passed away peacefully after a short illness. Forever in our hearts.

No age or cause of death reported.

Wayne Charles Docherty

February 17, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - Passed unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Allan John McCarroll

February 17, 2024

Invercargil, Southland - Passed away after a short but courageous fight. Our pillar of strength has fallen, and we are heartbroken, but thankful to have had such a wonderful guiding hand helping us through life. "Moe mai ra, e papa, rest easy dad, forever with us".

No age or cause of death reported.

Kay Evelyn (nee Jenkins) Marsh, 70

February 17, 2024

Karapiro, Tauranga - On Wednesday, 14 February 2024, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Aged 70 years. "A truly wonderful woman who endeared herself to so many. Taken far too soon but no longer in pain." A sincere thank you to the wonderful nursing staff at Hospice Waikato and Bupa St Kilda Retirement Village and Care Home for the tremendous care they provided Kay in her final days.

Janet Shirley (nee Parker) Brears, 75

February 17, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - Shirley passed away peacefully at Dove Hospice Glendowie, Auckland on the morning of 14th February 2024 after a very short battle with cancer. Born on 30th June 1948 in Taumaranui hospital and raised in Taringamutu valley. And a very, very special friend to Peter. Shirley was a very generous spirited and caring person, who will be missed deeply by her many close friends and wider family.

Grant Anthony Herbert, 54

February 17, 2024

Stratford, Taranaki - On Wednesday 14th February 2024 after his brave journey with cancer, my loved brother passed away. 54 years young. A legend to all of us, who is now in Romaniacs Heaven.

Angela Irene Hodel-Bardellini, 69

February 16, 2024

Nelson - Passed away suddenly at Nelson Hospital with family at her side, on Saturday, February 3, 2024. Aged 69 years. "Your vibrant colours will never be forgotten".

No cause of death reported.

James Robert Halkett, 74

February 16, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on February 11, 2024; in his 74th year. Linda and her family would like to thank the services of the district nurses, the Cancer Society, Dr Fish and staff at Oak House Medical, and extended family for all the support during this difficult time.

No cause of death reported.

Glenys Anne Prosser, 59

February 16, 2024

Upper Hutt, Wellington - Palmerston North, passed away peacefully after a short illness with cancer on 14 February 2024, aged 59 years. The family would like to give thanks to Glenys's wonderful friends who have been there for her. Rest now in Peace.

Rex Arnold Howard, 75

February 15, 2024

Springlands, Blenheim - Passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on Monday, February 12, 2024. Aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jessica Pania Andrews-Bell

February 15, 2024

Wiri, Auckland - Passed suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Martha (nee Moloney) Conroy

February 15, 2024

Auckland - Died 2 February 2024, after a short illness. Be at peace, Mary.

No age or cause of death reported.

Keith McCallum, 73

February 14, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On February 11th, 2024, suddenly but peacefully at home, aged 73 years. Rest in peace.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Charles Nielsen, 56

February 14, 2024

Levin, Manawatū-Whanganui - 08.12.1967 - 08.02.2024. Of Levin. Passed away unexpectedly at his home in his 56th year.

No cause of death reported.

David Michael Bayliss, 69

February 14, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - 9.3.1955 – 8.2.2024

Passed away after a short illness. He will be missed by all – Santa's helper, Activist, Gypsy, Artist, Musician, and Comedian friends.

No cause of death reported.

John Wayne Leighton Pettit

February 14, 2024

Rotorua, Bay of Plenty - Passed away suddenly at Thames Hospital on 11th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Carol O'Keeffe

February 14, 2024

Upper Hutt, Wellington - Died peacefully, after a short illness, on Saturday, 10 February, 2024. The family would like to thank the amazing staff and volunteers at Te Omanga Hospice and Elderslea Rest Home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Vivienne Janine Rea, 60

February 14, 2024

North Shore, Auckland - Aged 60, passed away peacefully following a courageous battle with ocular melanoma, surrounded by her loving family on 10th February 2024.

