More notable deaths: Spanish boxing champ boxer José Antonio 'Gitano' Jiménez; Greek folk singer Haris Kostopoulos; Maltese fashion designer Drew Warhurst (49); Austrian radio host Joey Fellner; Polish make-up artist Magdalena Dobrowolska (44); Latvian keyboardist Uģis Muzykants; Serbian journo Denis Kolundžija, high board diver Borko Miladinović; German economist Philipp Sandner, sculptor Karl-Heinz Bethmann; Dutch child activist Maria Jongsma

FRANCE

Iliad reports death of CFO Jaeger

January 17, 2024

Paris - Iliad Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO Nicolas Jaeger died on Monday, the French telecoms company, owned by billionaire Xavier Niel, said on Tuesday. He was 45. "It is with great emotion and profound sadness that the Iliad Group announces the sudden death yesterday evening of Nicolas Jaeger," the unlisted company's statement said. Iliad, which has operations in France, Italy and Poland, did not disclose the cause of death.

No cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Lyon: he feels unwell at the wheel and hits a heavy truck

January 20, 2024

This Friday, January 19, in the afternoon around Vaulx-en-Velin, a man aged about 70 years old died at the wheel of his car, on the A46 motorway in the direction Marseille-Paris. According to the newspaper Progrès, he felt unwell while driving, before collapsing on the steering wheel, and hitting a heavy truck. Despite several attempts to resuscitate by the emergency services, the driver had already gone into cardiac arrest and thus died at the scene of the accident.

Man dies of cardiac arrest while driving

January 18, 2024

Reunion - This Thursday morning, a man in his seventies on board his vehicle had an accident and died of a cardiac arrest at the Port. The vehicle, the only one involved in the incident, finished its run on the lower side after an exit from the road. The driver had a cardiac arrest on board his vehicle and died despite the intervention of the emergency services.

Biker found dead by the side of a road in Loire-Atlantique: what we know

January 17, 2024

The body of a man was found lifeless at the side of a road, this Wednesday, January 17, near Sainte-Anne-sur-Brivet. After several unsuccessful attempts at resuscitation, the victim, aged 49, was pronounced dead by a doctor from the Samu. Tuesday, January 16, around 17:30, this father of the family left his home and got on his motorcycle. He had indicated that he wanted to go to a company specializing in motorized two-wheelers. The same evening, around 21:50, the man still hasn't returned. Worried, his family decides to alert the police. The man is finally found in a ditch. The first findings reveal that the motorcycle does not show signs of shock. No forensic obstacles have been reported. An accident has been ruled out. That of a fall following a cardiac malaise was the privileged hypothesis.

BELGIUM

Family can finally say goodbye: funeral of Tineke, who died in Thailand, next Saturday

January 20, 2024

Tineke Verhelst (41), scion of a well-known entrepreneurial family from Koekelare, died on Sunday while on holiday in the Thai holiday paradise of Phuket. Her boyfriend Hans found her lifeless in the swimming pool; perhaps a heart condition proved fatal to her - just like her brother Peter only 3.5 years ago. An autopsy took place on Monday, which should provide a definitive answer to the exact cause of death.

Rina Poppeliers, 43

January 21, 2024

Born in Breda, Netherlands, October 22, 1980, passed gently away in Antwerp, January 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Van Costenoble, 71

January 20, 2024

Born in Bethune France, February 16, 1952, died unexpectedly in Ghent, January 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Philippe Van De Walle, 29

January 20, 2024

Born in Bruges, August 1, 1994, Died in Bruges, January 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Laseure, 38

January 19, 2024

Born in Knokke-Heist, November 1, 1985, and died there, January 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Rita Van Dessel, 75

January 19, 2024

Born in Reet, September 12, 1948, died unexpectedly at home in Berlaar, January 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Brent Degraeve, 21

January 19, 2024

Born in Veurne, July 28, 2002, died in Veurne, January 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sabrina Pollet, 47

January 19, 2024

Woonplaats: Messelbroek. Born in Diest, March 22, 1976. Died in UZ Leuven, January 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Juergen Kravanja, 68

January 18, 2024

Juergen Kravanja, former Eisden mine worker. Born in Uebach-Palenberg, Germany, May 8, 1955, died unexpectedly at home in Lanaken, January 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dirk Vanlinthout, 59

January 18, 2024

Unexpectedly we have to say goodbye to Dirk Vanlinthout,

born December 10, 1964, died January 16, 2024, Herent.

No cause of death reported.

Erik Parys, 51

January 18, 2024

From discobar Volle Petrol. Born in Bonheiden, January 9, 1973, died unexpectedly and peacefully at home, January 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Jeanne Herzeel, 74

January 18, 2024

Born in Sint-Niklaas, April 13, 1949, and died there, unexpectedly but peacefully, January 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Van Rooy, 55

January 18, 2024

Born in Beerse, April 29, 1968, died there suddenly at home on January 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Francis Gilson, 49

January 18, 2024

Born in Malmedy, January 21, 1974, died in Barvaux, January 17, 2024. Resident of Barvaux.

No cause of death reported.

Raphaël Bourgeois, 47

January 18, 2024

Born in Huy January 5, 1977, died in Auderghem January 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Brandon Van Eynde, 26

January 18, 2024

Born in Diest, on June 27, 1997, and passed away unexpectedly at home in Geel, on January 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Cindy Voets, 47

January 18, 2024

Place of residence: Tienen. Born in Uccle on May 7, 1976. Died in Leuven on January 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Thierry De Cooman, 35

January 18, 2024

Resident at Sint-Antelinks. Born in Zottegem, on 20 October 1988. Died in Sint-Antelinkson, 16 January 2024, at the age of 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Alessio Bruyninckx, 32

January 18, 2024

Resident at Bruxelles (Laeken). Born in Bruxelles (Laeken), on 08 December 1991. Died in Bruxelles (Laeken), on 16 January 2024, at the age of 32 years.

No cause of death reported.

Karina Godinho Barao, 48

January 17, 2024

Karina was born in Maasbracht (NL), January 13, 1976, and died in Sint-Niklaas, January 16, 2024. Please no flowers, but rather a gift to the Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Sofie Vansantvoort, 39

January 17, 2024

Born in Geel, December 13, 1984, died in Leuven, January 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Tom Rombaut, 42

January 16, 2024

Too suddenly we had to say goodbye to Tom Romaut, born in Sint-Niklaas, November 10, 1981, and died there, January 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dagmar Ghys, 26

January 16, 2024

Born in Turnhout, June 11, 1997, died January 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ivan Verdeyen, 49

January 16, 2024

Born in Leuven, July 7, 1974, died in Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe, January 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Vanden Brempt, 57

January 15, 2024

Adjutant to the operative leadership of the prison of New Dendermonde. Born in Dendermonde, June 6, 1966, died unexpectedly, January 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dorenda Wojciech, 51

January 15, 2024

Wojciech Dorenda 1972 – 2024. Born in Debica (Poland), on June 26, 1972, and died unexpectedly in Gistel, January 12, 2024.

Residence Blankenberge.

No cause of death reported.

Yves Kennes, 43

January 15, 2024

Born in Mechelen, June 7, 1980, died in Puurs, January 13, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Maria Jongsma (69) passed away

January 19, 2024

It was clear that Maria Jongsma from Haren would die soon, and yet the news came unexpectedly. Her life, which was dedicated to equality, justice and empathy for people with fewer opportunities, came to an end on Wednesday, January 17.

Children were at the center of her thoughts and actions. In December 2022, she developed complaints that turned out to be the harbinger of a debilitating illness. In March the disease was given a name: ALS. Maria knew that the time left for her would be short and she tried to make good use of it. This spring she was honored with the Ubbo Emmius Medal from the University of Groningen. She saw this as an encouragement for her latest project: free childcare for children aged 0-2 years. She wrote a project plan - 'Young Together' - and hit the mark. The municipality of Groningen will implement the plan in the form of a pilot in several city districts. Her enthusiasm and persuasiveness were in stark contrast to the decline in her health. ALS hit hard. . .

Dordrecht photographer Rinie Boon passed away unexpectedly last weekend

January 16, 2024

Boon was a well-known face in the Dordrecht media world. He took photos for various media for years. He made reports at home and abroad for the weekly magazine Aktueel. He then worked for the door-to-door newspaper Merwesteyn and later De Stem van Dordt. In recent decades he mainly took photos for AD De Dordtenaar. Boon was also a carnival fan. He turned 68 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Temmy Blom, 38, died unexpectedly

January 16, 2024

No money for funeral: hundreds of Sittard residents contribute to a dignified farewell for Temmy Blom (38). [paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Hans Rosbergen, 59

January 15, 2024

Unexpectedly and far too soon we had to let go of you: Henk Jacobs. August 6, 1964 - January 12, 2024. Husband of Anita Jacobs – Kirkels.

No cause of death reported.

GERMANY

Abwärts frontman Frank Z. has died at the age of 66

January 18, 2024

The band Abwärts ["Downward"] singer and guitarist Frank Ziegert, known by the stage name Frank Z., has died at the age of 66. The Hamburg punk group announced this on Facebook on Thursday. "It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that we have to bring you the news that Frank Z. passed away yesterday," the post reads. "We are mourning the loss of an extraordinary artist, musician and friend.“ At the beginning of January, the band announced on their Facebook page that Frank Z. had been suffering from prostate cancer for a long time, but that the course had now deteriorated sharply.

Jazz singer Richetta Manager is dead

January 17, 2024

Richetta Manager is dead. As the music theater in the district reports, the singer succumbed to cancer a few days ago. In November of last year, she was still able to celebrate her 70th birthday, and was on stage until the very last. In Kirchhellen, Richetta Manager is known as a committed organizer of the traditional Rotary benefit concert at the Schmücker Hof, which has developed a committed fan community in twelve years.

Crypto Professor Philipp Sandner is Dead

January 22, 2024

The Frankfurt economist Philipp Sandner is dead. This was confirmed by a spokeswoman for the Frankfurt School of Finance & Management, where Sandner was a professor. Sandner died on January 16, he turned 43 years old. For years, Sandner was one of the most important voices in the German crypto scene. He regularly reported in mass media to explain and classify the developments around Bitcoin, digital euro or blockchain.

No cause of death reported.

The sculptor Karl-Heinz Bethmann passed away

January 18, 2024

From 1976 Karl-Heinz Bethmann studied sculpture at the University of Applied Sciences for Art and Design in Hanover. In the years 1989/90 Bethmann got a teaching position at the University of Applied Sciences. After that, he returned to his birthplace, Schwüblingsen, where he was provided with a house by the municipality, which he was allowed to use as a studio. Karl-Heinz Bethmann lived his life before death and died suddenly and unexpectedly in his studio on November 5, 2023, at age 71.

No cause of death reported.

Jens-Holger Kirchner: Berlin Green politician died at the age of 64

January 22, 2024

The Berlin Green politician Jens-Holger Kirchner has died at the age of 64. As confirmed to the Berliner Zeitung from party circles, he succumbed to a prolonged cancer illness at the weekend. Kirchner was first a city councillor of Berlin-Pankow from 2006 to 2016, and then state Secretary in the transport administration under Senator Regine Günther (Greens) from 2016 to 2018.

Henrik Uhd Christensen, Viking Life-Saving CEO, dies

January 22, 2024

Viking Life-Saving Equipment CEO Henrik Uhd Christensen passed away on January 17, 2024, after a short period of illness. Christensen leaves behind his wife and two adult sons. He was 54 years old. He joined Viking Life-Saving in 1992, in export sales before being stationed in Hamburg, Germany, as managing director in 1996. In 2000, he was appointed global sales and marketing director. He became CEO in 2010.

No cause of death reported.

Hertha Berlin president Kay Bernstein dies unexpectedly aged 43

January 16, 2024

Berlin - Hertha Berlin president Kay Bernstein, a former ultra fan who surprisingly took over the presidency in 2022, has died at the age of 43, the club said in a statement on Tuesday. Bernstein was a longtime ultra supporter and his presidential election win -- a first for Bundesliga clubs -- was hailed across Germany as a win for fans against the commercialisation of the sport. "Hertha BSC are mourning the death of Kay Bernstein. The club received the terrible news on Tuesday that president Kay Bernstein has passed away unexpectedly aged 43," the club said.

No cause of death reported.

Always there, always hardworking, always innovative: Seeshaupt bowlers mourn for committed club colleague

January 22, 2024

Time has stood still at the Sportkegelklub Seeshaupt. In any case, this is shown by a look at the homepage, which has always been kept up-to-date. The last update was a while ago. This fact also impressively illustrates to outsiders how important Rosa Maria Daldos was for the bowling club and what she did there. The captain died completely unexpectedly at the age of 67.

No cause of death reported.

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Former DEG goalkeeper Carsten Gossmann has passed away

January 20, 2024

This news is a huge shock: Carsten Gossmann passed away completely unexpectedly on Saturday morning at the age of only 49 years. He was known to Düsseldorfers especially as a goalkeeper of the Düsseldorf EG (1994 to 2002). Gossmann was also at the side of Yvonne Stegel as Carnival Prince in the session 2017/18. The exact circumstances of his death are still completely unclear. Gossmann leaves behind his wife and three children.

No cause of death reported.

Alfred Zeilberger passed away

January 16, 2024

We have the sad news that our long-standing member and sponsor, Alfred Zeilberger, Senior Director of Elektrotechnik Zeilberger, passed away on January 14, 2024, after a short illness, but quickly and unexpectedly, at the age of almost 68 years. Freddy was a member of our club since 1990 and a constant supporter of our club.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Fuhrmann has died

January 15, 2024

Former Ministerial Conductor Peter Fuhrmann died unexpectedly on November 26, 2023, at the age of 72. After various positions in the Water Management and Soil Protection Administration of the State of Baden-Württemberg, he led the Water and Soil Department at the Ministry of the Environment of Baden-Württemberg for 23 years.

No cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Markus Schwarze died suddenly and unexpectedly yesterday

January 11, 2024

Today we received the sad news that our comrade and head of the fire brigade, Markus Schwarze, died suddenly and unexpectedly yesterday, at the age of only 56 years. It is one of the saddest days in the history of the Burbach fire brigade and leaves us all speechless. With Markus, we are losing an active and always cheerful comrade who was helpful to us in all situations. Our thoughts are with his family, loved ones and friends. Markus, we miss you.

No cause of death reported.

A professor “died suddenly”:

Prof. Dr. Bernd d'Hoedt passed away after a short illness

January 19, 2024

The International Team for Implantology (ITI), section Germany, says goodbye to Prof. Dr. med. dent. Bernd d'Hoedt, who passed away in December 2023 after a short and serious illness. We are grieving not only for an important scientist, clinician and university teacher, but also for an incredibly warm and nice colleague and friend, whom we will miss very much in the ITI family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mourning in Schweighausen for Roland Fischer

January 17, 2024

He helped to build up the family business, the clothes shop Fischerkleidung, and at the same time was as active in club life as few other people from Schweighausen. Roland Fischer died unexpectedly on Monday at the age of only 69. In Schweighausen he was known as a philanthropist, someone who takes on tasks without making a fuss about them, simply because they have to be done.

No cause of death reported.

Interzero Manager Markus Müller-Drexel passed away

January 19, 2024

Interzero CEO Markus Müller-Drexel has died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of only 59. "The news of the death of Markus Müller-Drexel is an incredible shock," said Axel Schweitzer, Chairman and shareholder of the Interzero Group. "With him, we are losing a central head of our company, a pioneer of packaging recycling in Germany, a smart consultant. And most importantly, I'm losing a friend."

No cause of death reported.

Great sadness for René Pfeifer

January 19, 2024

Albaching and Freimehring are mourning René Pfeifer: The 43-year-old family man died suddenly and completely unexpectedly on Tuesday night. Pfeifer is survived by his wife and two young daughters, aged two and seven. It is hard to imagine village life without the deceased. For decades, he was involved in numerous clubs, including the Nasenbach Club and SV Albaching. His sudden death leaves his family, and his many friends and colleagues, perplexed and in immeasurable grief.

No cause of death reported.

Presbytery chairwoman Annett Sinnwell is dead

January 21, 2024

Shock for the Protestant parish of Westheim-Lingenfeld: the presbytery chairwoman Annett Sinnwell has died at the age of 54 after a short serious illness. "She was involved in many areas of our community work with great energy, many constructive ideas and valuable suggestions. She loved the contact with people and was known and loved everywhere.“

No cause of death reported.

Teenager falls from platform onto tracks as train arrives

January 19, 2024

The shock in Allmendingen was great on Friday morning: There was an accident at the train station shortly before half past seven in which a 15-year-old was injured. The teenager fell onto the tracks for health reasons, reports a spokeswoman for the federal police responsible for rail accidents.

"He was in perfect health": The Cologne family is in shock – suddenly Marco (†40) is dead

January 17, 2024

The year 2024 started so hopefully for the Orbach family from Cologne. But the happiness was short-lived - suddenly Yvonne's husband Marco died. He was only 40 years old. After New Year's Eve and New Year, the couple started on a short trip to Disneyland in Paris, a “long-cherished dream”. After the holiday, Marco had a routine appointment with the doctor. "ECG and a complete blood count were made. Everything was completely inconspicuous", recalls Yvonne Orbach. Three days later, Marco was dead. The 40-year-old died on the night of January 8. "It came so suddenly and unexpectedly. He was in perfect health, had no previous illnesses”, Yvonne is still stunned. The couple have been married for 16 years and have two daughters (12, 16). Especially for them, the loss is difficult to understand. Until recently, the cause of death was unclear. Only on Tuesday (January 16, 2024) Yvonne got the result of the autopsy: "He died of a heart muscle inflammation.“ Where it came from so suddenly is not known.

AUSTRIA

A whole community mourns the mayor

January 21, 2024

"There is no party politics for me," Herbert Grießer once said in an interview. Probably, this is exactly what made the long-time mayor of the market town of Mühlen so popular. On Friday, the head of the village died unexpectedly at the age of only 63 years. An entire community and many people beyond are in deep mourning. In the morning, Grießer was still in the municipal office, all of a sudden, he no longer felt well. The doctor and the emergency doctor were still trying to save his life. With the rescue, the mayor was transported to Klagenfurt. However, his life could no longer be saved. His wife and two sons are especially grieving for him.

No cause of death reported.

Radio host Joey Fellner has died unexpectedly at the age of 51

January 17, 2024

The radio host Joey Fellner has died unexpectedly at the age of 51. He leaves great grief among family, friends, colleagues and fans. The good humor in Joey Fellner's entertaining voice made every grumpy morning shine. His channel wrote "Joey was not only an outstanding presenter, but also a warm soul who enriched our team with his positive charisma and enthusiasm. His legacy will always live on in our hearts."

No cause of death reported.

NORWAY

Death of a 60-year-old man in pool

January 16, 2024

A man in his 60s has been confirmed dead after an incident in the swimming pool in Spicheren fitness center in Kristiansand. The man was found in the pool and taken to shore. Life-saving first aid was provided at the scene, but unfortunately his life could not be saved. We have been interviewing witnesses and investigating to find out what happened. It could have been an accident or a medical emergency, he said.

POLAND

Ewa Podleś, an outstanding Polish singer, has died

January 19, 2024

Although Ewa Podleś disappeared from stages and concert stages a few years ago, her voice, recorded around the world in many official and pirated recordings, still fascinates because it is a true phenomenon. Podles was an opera singer and contralto who was known for her powerful three-octave range and performances on stages across the world. With her interpretations, she went against the trend of fashionable historical performance, her characters were seething with emotions, which outraged some and delighted others. She died on January 19, 2024, in Warsaw, Poland, of lung cancer, at the age of 71.

A footballer “died suddenly”:

The young goalkeeper died suddenly , leaving behind a two-year-old daughter. A fundraiser to help his family has been launched

January 21, 2024

Warsaw - Borys Kwiatkowski has died. The goalkeeper was only 24 years old. It turned out that Borys Kwiatkowski passed away during a winter trip to the mountains with his fiancée. The man felt unwell on the first day. He had a high temperature and felt weak. A day later, the situation became much more serious. At night, the man was admitted to the ICU of a hospital in Jelenia Góra. Despite the doctors' struggle, his life could not be saved. He died on the morning of December 31. The reason was septic shock.

A hoopster “died suddenly”:

Former AZS Koszalin basketball player Krzysztof Janicki has passed away

January 19, 2024

At the age of 59, Krzysztof Janicki, an alumnus of AZS Koszalin, with whom he played in the then first basketball league in the 1980s, died suddenly. He played 248 games and scored 2421 points.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning on TVN. A famous film make-up artist has died . She died suddenly at the age of 44

January 16, 2024

The year 2024 began tragically for the Polish film industry. On January 14, Magdalena Dobrowolska, a talented make-up artist, passed away. At the time of her death, the woman was only 44 years old. Her works, which embellished popular Polish films and TV series, were appreciated by the greatest critics. The artist appeared on the Internet under the pseudonym Magdalena Dobra. The works she shared on social media gained immense popularity. She has worked on the sets of films, TV series and music videos, she has also collaborated with the theatre. Her portfolio included such celebrities as actresses Olga Bończyk and Małgorzata Potocka, as well as the well-known musician Adam "Nergal" Darski. Magdalena Dobrowolska died suddenly, leaving behind two daughters.

No cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

A beloved priest is dead , the parishioners are in despair. "He Still Had So Much To Do"

January 16, 2024

Czaje - He was a well-liked priest who still had many years of life ahead of him. Sadly, he died suddenly and left behind a bereaved family and parishioners. Fr. Dariusz Misior from the rectorate in Czaje passed away at the age of only 56. His farewell took place on Monday (15 January) and gathered crowds of people. "We could always count on him," recalled the tear-drenched faithful. Official information about the circumstances of the priest's death has not been given. His parishioners do not hide their great grief. – The priest passed away in the prime of life. He still had so much to do... – they told the journalists of "Fakt".

No cause of death reported.

The 38-year-old died suddenly at the police station. "Resuscitation was unsuccessful"

January 15, 2024

Tarnow - Death in the police station in Tarnów. According to a representative of the local police, it is a man who was detained in connection with reporting damage in the city. It was reported that he was intoxicated. The 38-year-old was in the police detention room at the Tarnów Centrum police station when he collapsed. "Resuscitation was carried out, also with the use of an AED, but unfortunately it did not bring the desired effect, the man died," Klimek reported. An ambulance was also called to the scene.

No cause of death reported.

LATVIA

Pērkons band member Uģis Muzykants died suddenly

January 16, 2024

On January 19, the VEF Palace of Culture will host a concert dedicated to the best songs of the legendary band Pērkons. On it, the musicians will pay tribute to the memory of their second keyboard instrumentalist, Ugis Muzykants, who suddenly passed away today.

No age or cause of death reported.

BELARUS

Former regional hospital chief doctor died suddenly in Hrodna

January 11, 2024

The former Chief Physician of the Hrodna Regional Hospital, Sviataslau Savitski, prematurely died at the age of 61. M. D. Sviataslau was a pulmonologist-allergist of the highest level. He had almost 40 years of career history. M. D. Sviataslau Savitski was a doctor of pulmonologist-allergist of the highest professionalism.

No cause of death reported.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Why did actor Norbert Lichý die suddenly ? The first information has appeared!

January 19, 2024

Ostrava was hit by very sad news on Thursday. Popular theatre, film and television actor Norbert Lichý has died at the age of 59. His death was announced by the Petr Bezruč Theatre in Ostrava, where he worked for a long time. What happened? The funeral announcement did not include any details. According to sources in the Blesk daily from Ostrava, however, Lichý's heart betrayed him. "And it was probably on Tuesday, they didn't find him until the next day," the informant told the newspaper.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

A legend of Czech radiology has died . The eminent physician was only 58 years old

January 10, 2024

Prague - At the weekend, Jiří Novotný, a respected doctor from the Institute for Clinical and Experimental Medicine (IKEM) in Prague, died suddenly, he was 58 years old. He was a top expert, especially in the field of interventional radiology. According to his former colleagues, Novotny has always helped patients regardless of working hours.

No cause of death reported.

Jindřich Novák, 75

January 17, 2024

Pocatky - It is with pain in our hearts that we announce that Mr. Ing. Jindřich Novák has left us. He died after a short serious illness on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at the age of 75.

No cause of death reported.

SERBIA

A journalist from Birna and Cenzolovka died suddenly - He often emphasized the importance of vaccination against COVID

January 21, 2024

Left-wing media journalist Denis Kolundžija died suddenly today in Novi Sad at the age of 52, announced the Independent Association of Journalists of Vojvodina (NDNV). He left behind his wife and son.

No cause of death reported.

The businessman and beloved contestant from "Edina za drug" died suddenly

January 21, 2024

Gančo (Gani) Kolev, a businessman from Dobrich, died suddenly at the age of 45, reports pronewsdobrich.bg.

No cause of death reported.

Another young athlete's life ended: Horror in Užice!

January 19, 2024

Very sad news arrives this afternoon from Užice. Borko Miladinović, a multi-awarded highboard diver and winner of numerous competitions, died at the age of 42, local media reported.

No cause of death reported.

CROATIA

A great sadness in Hvar: Ivica Novak died suddenly

January 22, 2023

At the age of 66, Ivica Novak Longin, longtime director of the city trading company Komunalno Hvar, died suddenly tonight.

No cause of death reported.

Our Zoran Mikelić left us

January 15, 2023

On January 13, 2024, Captain Zoran Mikelić (64) left us. He was longtime lecturer, employee, and associate of our faculty.

No cause of death reported.

GREECE

Renowned Laiko Singer Haris Kostopoulos Sadly Passes Away at 60, Leaving Behind a Musical Legacy

January 21, 2024

In a heartfelt post on Facebook, Haris’s family expressed their profound sadness, and shared the news of his peaceful passing in the early hours of the morning. During his career, Haris Kostopoulos made a significant impact on the popular music scene. Described as authentic, wholesome, charismatic, and talented, Haris was admired for his open-heartedness and modesty. He left an indelible mark on the world of folk music, and his contributions will be cherished for years to come. The family also took a moment to express their gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Metropolitan for their unwavering support throughout Haris’s battle with cancer.

Tragedy at Colomberotto Carni, Greek truck driver found dead in the square

January 19, 2024

It was 9.30 on Friday morning, January 19, when a 62-year-old truck driver of Greek nationality was found lifeless in the passenger compartment of his truck, stopped in via Montegrappa in Moriago della Battaglia [Italy]. From the first reconstructions of the incident, the truck driver, who suffered from diabetes, had recently arrived in the external square of the Moriago company and was about to unload the truck when he was struck down by a sudden illness while he was inside the passenger compartment of the heavy vehicle. The arrival of help on the spot was useless, for the 62-year-old there was nothing left to do.

No cause of death reported.

MALTA

Popular Maltese fashion designer Drew Warhurst dies

January 22, 2024

An icon in the Maltese fashion industry, Warhurst, 49, designed various looks for artists and public figures. He is best known for his designs for Maltese Eurovision contestants, including Emma Muscat, Ira Losco and Destiny Chukunyere. His sister, Sharon Micallef Warhurst, said that Drew passed away days after their mother. “I have no strength to even write this announcement of a huge loss like this," she wrote. "It all happened so quickly, and I haven’t come to terms with all this sadness and heartbreaking episodes. I cannot believe I will never hear your voice and see you again Andrew, always making others happy, full of life, so talented and so heart giving.” Tributes poured in for Warhurst by artists and designers who worked closely with him.

No cause of death reported.

SPAIN

Former Asturian boxer José Antonio 'Gitano' Jiménez dies from coronary problems

January 19, 2024

Former Asturian boxer José Antonio 'Gitano' Jiménez died last morning in Oviedo, at the age of 71. The man from Oviedo had been suffering from coronary problems for a long time that he was finally unable to overcome. 'Gitano' Jiménez was the youngest Spanish European champion in history by obtaining the featherweight title at the age of 20 years and six months on May 12, 1973. He retained the title twice, in Madrid and Zaragoza, until he lost it in Italy to the boxer Elio Cotena. In addition to the three European titles, he was five times Spanish super featherweight champion and once at featherweight. Gitano Jiménez hung up his gloves at the age of 27 and became a coach. "A very good person, he helped you whenever he could,"

Miguel Barroso, 70

January 15, 2024

The former Secretary of State for Communication in the first government of José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, Miguel Barroso, died on Saturday, at the age of 70, of a heart attack. The journalist and writer, who graduated in History from the University of Barcelona and was married to PSC leader Carme Chacón (2007-2016), Minister of Housing and Defense who died in 2017.

Teen who died in Zaratán felt unwell during training and "his life could not be saved" at medical center

January 18, 2024

Born in 2008 and registered in Zaratán in 2021, Sebastián, 15 years old, died this Wednesday afternoon after feeling unwell during soccer training at C.D. Zaratán Sport, where he had been playing for a few months. After feeling discomfort in one arm and difficulty breathing, the young man was taken to the local Medical Center, where there was nothing they could do to save his life. Considering it to be a common illness, the teenager was initially treated by the assistant goalkeeping coach, Manuel Gallego, but due to dizziness, a pain in his sternum, and tingling in the hands, the Soccer 7 coordinator, Juan José Fernández, decided to transfer him to the Medical Center, where he died shortly after.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies in Celanova after feeling unwell

January 18, 2024

This morning, a resident of Bande, aged about 64, died in Celanova. The man was in Praza Maior when he felt unwell. Despite the intervention of medics, they could do nothing to save his life. Sources consulted assure that death occurred naturally, due to a heart attack. The news of the death caused great commotion in the town, which was celebrating a local fair. According to eyewitnesses, the man was preparing to purchase something at a stall when he told the seller "I don't feel well" and then collapsed.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Agriculture official dies on LR-259 near Murillo

January 17, 2024

A 46-year-old resident of Logroño, who worked as a vineyard technician for the General Directorate of Agriculture of the Government of La Rioja, died this Wednesday on the LR-259 highway in the municipality of Murillo del Río Leza. The driver of the vehicle - an SUV from the General Directorate of Agriculture - "began to feel very unwell, with the consequent loss of control of the vehicle" and subsequent departure from the road, according to the testimony of the person who was accompanying him. The death occurred due to "a sudden heart attack", although the autopsy will confirm this.

