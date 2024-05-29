UNITED STATES

Bill Walton dead at 71: NBA Hall of Famer and ESPN legend passes away following brave cancer battle

May 27, 2024

NBA legend Bill Walton has died after a long battle with cancer. The Hall of Famer and two-time NBA champion died at the age of 71. NBA commissioner Adam Silver. released a statement regarding the passing of the iconic player. "Bill Walton was truly one of a kind," the statement read. "As a cherished member of the NBA family for 50 years, Bill will be deeply missed by all those who came to know and love him."

Link

Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, who skewered fast food industry, dies at 53

May 24, 2024

New York, NY - Documentary filmmaker Morgan Spurlock, an Oscar nominee whose most famous works skewered America's food industry and who notably ate only at McDonald’s for a month to illustrate the dangers of a fast-food diet, has died. He was 53. Spurlock died Thursday in New York from complications of cancer, according to a statement issued Friday by his family. Spurlock made a splash in 2004 with his groundbreaking film “Super Size Me,” which was nominated for an Academy Award.

Link

Standup comedian dies of cancer : Diane Ford was 68

May 22, 2024

Popular stand-up comedian Diane Ford has died. Ford, who headlined HBO specials and A&E's An Evening at the Improv , passed away of cancer in Sarasota, Florida, on Tuesday, April 30, her nephew Wes Roberts confirmed, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Ford was 68. Throughout her career, Ford became known for her frequent appearances on Comic Strip Live, Fox's weekly, late-night, hour-long stand-up comedy showcase that aired from 1989 to 1994.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caleb Carr, author of 'The Alienist', dies at 68

May 25, 2024

Caleb Carr, the bestselling author of The Alienist who repeatedly mined the origins of violence in both his fiction and nonfiction works, has died. He was 68 years old. Carr died from cancer at his home in upstate New York on Thursday, according to his publicist, Katharine Myers.

Link

Jake Baker death : Slippery Rock football mourns loss of "terrific" defensive lineman

May 25, 2024

Slippery Rock, Pa. – The Jake Baker death has shaken the college football world. The Slippery Rock University issued a statement after the defensive lineman suddenly passed away on Thursday. Jake Baker started off at Clarion, playing all ten games in the 2021 season.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

SRU bribed students to get “vaccinated” with free parking, tuition and a presidential tattoo:

https://www.sru.edu/news/100521a

Former Pitt basketball player Steve Maslek dies at 58

May 22, 2024

Former Pitt basketball player Steve Maslek has died at the age of 58. Maslek, a Freedom, PA, native, died unexpectedly in his home in Freedom on Monday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two rockers “died suddenly”:

Punk rock legend dies from autoimmune disease: Michael 'Bam-Bam' Sversvold was 57

May 27, 2024

Legendary punk rock drummer Michael "Bam-Bam" Sversvold passed away on Saturday, May 11 at the age of 57. Sversvold suffered from a long-term autoimmune disease, according to a report by AZ Central. He is survived by friends, fans and colleagues who have been singing his praises on social media all month. Sversvold was a pioneer in the skate punk subgenre - particularly in Phoenix, Arizona, where he was a local legend.

Link

Train star Charlie Colin dies at 58 after ‘falling in shower’ as fans pay tribute to band’s founding member

May 22, 2024

Charlie Colin, one of the founding members of the '90s pop rock band Train, has died suddenly at the age of 58. The musician's mother revealed Charlie died after he slipped and fell in the shower. Charlie was house-sitting for a friend in Brussels, Belgium, at the time of the incident, which is currently unknown. The bass player was found nearly five days later when the friends returned home from their trip.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former WRTV anchor dies at age 53

May 25, 2024

Whitestown, Indiana — Former WRTV anchor Tanya Spencer has died after battling an aggressive cancer which started in her colon. She was 53 years old. Tanya Sumner, known as Tanya Spencer during her television reporting career, also served District Three on the Whitestown Town Council. She died at her home on May 24. Tanya spent 10 of her 20 years in television journalism as a reporter and anchor at WRTV.

Link

Ex-CNN staffer Joey Pintauro dies suddenly as Anderson Cooper pays tribute to ‘good friend’ and assistant of 12 years

May 21, 2024

Anderson Cooper announced last night on his show that his former assistant has died. The talk show host said on air in an emotional tribute, that his ex-assistant, Joey Pintauro [right], who left Anderson Cooper 360 in 2019, suddenly died this week. Cooper said during the tribute that Pintauro was a "good friend," and said he and many others at CNN will deeply miss him.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Marshall Allen, who fused reporting with his faith, dies at 52

May 21, 2024

Marshall Allen, a former ProPublica investigative reporter who relentlessly took on the U.S. health care system and fought for the rights of patients facing unfair medical bills, died Sunday at a hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He was 52. The cause was a heart attack, said Sonja Allen, his wife of 29 years. Guided by his Christian faith, Allen approached his stories with the moral conviction that doctors, hospitals, drugmakers and health insurers could be less wasteful and more transparent and humane.

Link

London ISD senior who passed way in April honored in a big way at London high school graduation

May 25, 2024

Corpus Christi, Tx — As we previously reported, London high school senior and early founder of the London barbecue team, Connor Spivey, lost his life on April 25, 2024, due to suddenly arrhythmic death syndrome.

No age reported.

Link

Family kayaking day ‘turned into a tragedy,’ parents say. Son, 20, found dead in lake

May 22, 2024

Brendan Arrington was kayaking on Lake Carl Blackwell near Stillwater on Sunday, May 19, when he went missing, Oklahoma State University Police told KOTV. His father, Joshua Combs, said the family’s kayaking day quickly “turned into a tragedy.” “Our 20-year-old decided to jump in the kayak and take off,” Combs said in a GoFundMe. “We didn’t think nothing of it. Hell, he is 20. A good swimmer. Smart as a whip. He will be fine, we thought. Well that couldn’t have been further from the truth.” Ultimately, Arrington’s body was recovered from the lake on Tuesday, an Oklahoma State University spokesperson told KOCO. “We are still not sure what exactly happened out there,” Combs said in the GoFundMe.

No cause of death reported.

Link

OKStates’ “vaccination” policy for students:

In addition to standard hygiene practices, like handwashing, getting vaccinated is our best way to combat COVID-19.

https://uhs.okstate.edu/disease-prevention/coronavirus/

A judge “died suddenly”:

Judge overseeing federal Ozempic lawsuits dies suddenly

May 21, 2024

The legal community and plaintiffs in the high-profile Ozempic lawsuits are grappling with the unexpected death of Judge Gene E. K. Pratter who passed away suddenly on May 17. Pratter, a U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, was overseeing the multidistrict litigation involving Ozempic when she died. She was 75.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A social worker “died suddenly”:

Reported on May 4:

Jessica Louise Robinson, 32

May 4, 2024

Lenexa, Kansas - Passed away on April 14th, 2024, surrounded by the support of loved ones. She fought hard against her diagnosis of triple negative metastatic breast cancer. Jessica had a career working at KVC in many roles in service of children and parents in foster care, and acted as a trauma and addictions therapist in her very successful private practice, Evergreen Therapy KC.

Link

An educator “died suddenly”:

West Memphis superintendent dies of medical emergency , mayor says

May 21, 2024

West Memphis, Ark. - The superintendent of the West Memphis School District died of a medical emergency Tuesday morning, according to West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon. Dr. Terrence A. Brown was announced as the school district's superintendent in May 2023. He'd been on the job for just less than a year when he died in May 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two teachers “died suddenly”:

Amy Kitchens, 55

May 4, 2024

Memorial services for Amy Kitchens, 55, of Abernathy, Tx, will be held at 12:00 pm Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at Southcrest Baptist Church, Lubbock, Tx. By vocation, Amy was an elementary school teacher and faithfully stewarded young minds at many schools in the greater Panhandle area.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kitchens “died suddenly.” From obituary tributes:

Dearest Amy, how can this be! There are so many fond memories flooding through my mind right now. . . .Your passing is so unexpected and sad.

Tyler Faulkner, 33

May 15, 2024

It is with great sadness that we share the news that a beloved member of our Providence Catholic School Community passed away this week. Our school community gathered in prayer this morning. Mr. Tyler Faulkner was a gift to our entire community. As an army veteran, he loved to teach social studies. He was always there for his students and colleagues, encouraging and guiding others to serve the greater good.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Faulkner “died suddenly.” From GoFundMe:

Recently he had unexpectedly been experiencing problems which became linked to his gall bladder. He had awaited long wait times through the VA hospital but had finally been booked for surgery. It is with a heavy heart that I share he experienced abnormal complications from the surgery and after some time spent in a coma, the decision was made to take him off of life support.

Two coaches “died suddenly”:

Community mourns loss of longtime middle school coach

May 21, 2024

Columbus, Ga. - The community is mourning the loss of a long-time middle school coach, teacher, and friend. Coach Jay Wilson, 59, passed away on May 21 after battling Stage IV pancreatic cancer. Wilson has been a coach and teacher at Veterans Memorial Middle School since its opening in 2007.

No URL

Georgia bribed teachers and state workers to get “vaccinated”:

https://www.griceconnect.com/education/kemp-announces-incentive-for-covid-shots-aid-for-oxygen-supplies-6503515

Reported on May 19:

Steven Joseph Braet, 69

May 19, 2024

Wichita, Kansas - Steven Joseph Braet, known affectionately as Coach Braet to most, and G'Dawg to his grandchildren, passed away on May 2, 2024, in Wichita, Kansas, after a courageous battle with cancer, at his home surrounded by family. Coach Braet dedicated an impressive 42 seasons of his life to coaching football at Butler Community College, with a 2-year coaching stint at Wichita State University (1982 and 1983). His career began humbly in 1979 as an unpaid volunteer assistant and culminated when he served as the Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Line Coach of the Butler Grizzlies until his retirement in 2022.

Link

A paralegal “died suddenly”:

Reported on April 24:

Cheryl Ann (Pelletier) Wenzel, 63

April 24, 2024

Cheryl Ann (Pelletier) Wenzel passed away suddenly on April 20, 2024 at the age of 63. Cheryl was an active part of the San Antonio [Texas] Legal Secretaries Association (SALSA) where she was the longest serving president, and was president of Texas Association of Legal Professionals (TALP) for the year 2012-2013 and served on numerous committees during her membership. Cheryl was voted Legal Professional of the Year in 2018.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Reported on April 4:

Barbara Marie Saygidia "Rea," 49

April 4, 2024

Barbara Marie Saygidia "Rea" Born May 2, 1974, in San Antonio, Texas, went home to be in the arms of the lord on March 29, 2024. As a young mom of 3, she wanted to give them the world. So, she decided to continue her education and went to medical school. She worked during the days and went to school at nights; nothing stopped her in succeeding for her children. She was a hard worker and had a successful career working for UHS and Gonzaba Medical Group.

No cause of death reported.

Link

From Saygidia’s sister’s Facebook:

Never in my lifetime did I ever think this day would come where I'd have to do this. As I sit here with a shattered heart and my brain still in shock, I'm struggling to find the right words to say. On Friday, March 29th, my dear sister Barbara Saygidia left us to begin a new journey with the Lord. Everyone keeps telling me to be strong, to be happy you're at peace. I wasn't ready for this. How am I supposed to do this without you?



https://www.facebook.com/janice.abernathy.54

A dentist “died suddenly”:

Dr. Melanie K. Rasmussen, 38

May 22, 2024

Minocqua, WI - Dr. Melanie K. Rasmussen, age 38, of Minocqua, passed away peacefully at Friendly Village in Rhinelander on May 21, 2024. She received her undergraduate from UW-Madison in 2008 and graduated from dental school at the University of Minnesota in 2014. Melanie loved the outdoors; she enjoyed waterskiing, cross country skiing and volleyball.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Reported on January 31:

Karla Alexandra Ratliff-Britt, 38

January 31, 2024

Karla graduated High School in June 2004. Karla continued her education at Wesley College in Dover, Delaware, where she graduated in 2008 with a Bachelor in Nursing Science degree. After graduation, she started her career at Princeton Medical Center, which she continued throughout her life. Karla was unexpectedly taken on January 29, 2024. She is survived by her husband, her son, her parents and numerous other family members.

No cause of death reported.

Link

An emergency room tech “died suddenly”:

Reported on May 3:

Gerardo (Jerry) Marquez, 47

May 3, 2024

Gerardo very proudly worked at various hospitals as an ER Technician for more than 20 years. Serving is what he loved doing, whether it was serving his family or church. He very proudly ran his first half-marathon in November 2022 and then again in December 2022. He completed many 5Ks with his family as well. Running became a family activity with him pushing the double stroller. Cancer may have kept him from continuing to run, but he eagerly volunteered to help with his last half marathon in November 2023.

Link

Marquez’ wife's Facebook first mentions his stomach cancer on June 15, 2023 :

Jerry was to undergo stomach removal surgery Wednesday at 11 am and by 1 pm the surgeons realized our worst fears. The cancer has spread to his liver, diaphragm, and esophagus so now his oncologist is looking at other treatment options. Those treatments will most likely involve chemotherapy, radiation, or immunology therapy.

https://www.facebook.com/debmarquez08

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

No foul play suspected after Pioneer Village Police Chief DJ Reynolds found dead inside home

May 22, 2024

Louisville, Ky. - No foul play is suspected in the death of Pioneer Village Police Chief DJ Reynolds after he was found dead inside his home Tuesday afternoon. Reynolds was found unresponsive in his home around 1:34 p.m. Tuesday and died before he could be transported to the hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kentucky bribed residents to get “vaccinated”:

https://tinyurl.com/2wypj6vt

Garland police detective Tommy Barnes dies after breast cancer battle

May 22, 2024

Garland, Texas — The Garland Police Department announced on Wednesday the death a detective who had been serving the community for more than 17 years. Detective Tommy Barnes was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer three years ago and lost his battle on May 18, the department said in a Facebook post. He was 52.

Link

Keith Coleman, office technician, passes

May 22, 2024

Keith Coleman, an office technician at California State Prison, Los Angeles County, passed away May 18, 2024. He began his state career at California Highway Patrol in April 2020. The following month, he began working at CSP-Los Angeles County as an office technician, where he remained until his passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

California’s “vaccination” mandate for prison workers:

https://tinyurl.com/bdwvh7y5

Four inmates “died suddenly”:

Bibb County Sheriff's Office says jail inmate dies from medical emergency

May 27, 2024

Macon, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has confirmed an inmate died in their custody Saturday. Bibb County coroner Leon Jones says 41-year-old Stephen Fossett had a medical emergency. The sheriff's office confirms when deputies noticed Fossett having an emergency they took him to the hospital. He died at the hospital around 2:32 p.m. on Saturday. The sheriff's office says there appears to be no foul play.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paulding jail inmate found dead in cell

May 24, 2024

A Paulding County [GA] inmate was found dead inside the jail Tuesday, state officials confirmed. Samuel Frey, 46, was in a cell by himself when he was located during the early evening hours, authorities said. The GBI, which is investigating the death, stated that no foul play is suspected.

No cause of death reported.

Link

2nd inmate dies in 2 months at DeKalb jail, sheriff’s office says

May 21, 2024

Dekalb County, Ga - A DeKalb County jail inmate died after a medical emergency in his cell, the sheriff’s office said Tuesday. Charles Robert Smith, 31, died Monday after emergency responders were called. The jail’s medical team responded shortly after 10 a.m. to Smith’s cell and treated him until paramedics arrived, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. A cause of death has not been determined, the sheriff’s office said. It was the second inmate death at the DeKalb jail in two months, according to the sheriff’s office.

Link

Wanted man collapsed , died while in NCPD custody, officials say

May 21, 2024

North Charleston, S.C. – Authorities are investigating after a wanted person collapsed and later died while in police custody. Officers with the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) were working with Goose Creek officers to serve active arrest warrants on the man around 7:00 p.m. Monday. An incident report from NCPD shows the 54-year-old man was wanted for two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. A spokesman for the agency, Harve Jacobs, said the person was taken into custody without incident; however, he collapsed and appeared to suffer from a medical emergency a short time later. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

13-year veteran of Fernandina Beach Fire Department dies off-duty after medical emergency

May 26, 2024

Fernandina Beach, Fla. — A 13-year veteran of the Fernandina Beach Fire Department has died Friday, the agency confirmed on social media. Lt. James Tucker died unexpectedly Friday evening after a medical emergency while off-duty at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Vehicle found off roadway into tree in South Los Angeles; unresponsive driver declared deceased

May 18, 2024

South Los Angeles - A driver was found unresponsive early Friday morning after a vehicle was located partially up on a curb, with the front end against a tree in the Vermont-Slauson neighborhood within South Los Angeles.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Driver found dead inside vehicle on I-94 ramp; no signs of foul play

May 24, 2024

Van Buren Township, Mich. - An investigation is ongoing after a driver was found dead inside a vehicle on an I-94 exit ramp in Van Buren Township. Van Buren police called Michigan State Police about a Honda Civic stopped on the ramp from westbound I-94 to Haggerty around 2:35 a.m. Friday. A 59-year-old Flint woman was dead inside the car. MSP said there were no signs of foul play, drug use, or a crash, so the woman's cause of death is unknown at this time. An autopsy is being conducted to determine what happened.

Link

Man dies in Death Valley after apparent medical event

May 22, 2024

Death Valley, California - A man has died in Death Valley National Park after what officials say was a medical event. The man died on May 19 and suffered the event while driving. The person, a 70-year-old man who was visiting Death Valley from Holland with his wife, went unconscious while driving on Artist Drive. His wife stopped the car and moved her husband to the back seat. There was no cell service in that area of the park, so she drove to Furnace Creek, where she was able to call 911. Park rangers performed CPR, but the man was pronounced dead on scene.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kathryn "Katey" Howes, 47

May 27, 2024

Kathryn "Katey" Howes died suddenly on Monday, May 20, 2024 at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, PA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Douglas M. Dial, 57

May 25, 2024

Edelstein, Illinois - Doug passed away unexpectedly at 7:24 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Carle Health Methodist Hospital. Doug worked at Comcast for over 20 years and was currently the branch manager at United Rentals. He also worked part time at Bushwacker for over 30 years to support his skiing habit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dylan C. Burn, 37

May 22, 2024

Nicholville, New York - Dylan C. Burn, 37, of Nicholville and formerly of Pierrepont, died unexpectedly on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Lee Moore, Jr., 47

May 22, 2024

Peoria, Illinois - Passed away unexpectedly at his home, Thursday, March 21, 2024. Kenny was a hard worker, and was employed by both Domino’s Pizza, and Jimmy John’s as a delivery driver. His great passions in life included his music. His affinity for music began at a young age, and he played the guitar, keyboard, and bongos.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jude R. Farris, 2 1/2 months

May 22, 2024

San Antonio, Texas - No obit.

Link

Joshua Michael Douglas, 33

May 21, 2024

Kansas City, MO - Joshua Michael Douglas, 33, passed away on May 16, 2024. Born on May 26, 1990, Josh was a loving husband, father, son, brother, uncle, co-worker, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Alan Mccusty, 30

May 21, 2024

30, of Richmond, VA, passed away on May 17, 2024, after a short illness.

Link

Donni Louise Benson, 73

May 20, 2024

Overland Park, KS - Passed unexpectedly on May 10, 2024 aged 73 years. She was a member of the PEO organization and was vocal about women’s rights. She loved animals and nature, especially flowers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on May 17:

Donna Carrie Watkins (Woods), 41

May 17, 2024

Kansas City, Kansas - Died on Friday, May 10, 2024. She was born Tuesday, May 25, 1982 in Smithville, Missouri, daughter of Altaira Dando Jolin.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Baby T. Wolf

May 17, 2024

Kansas City, Missouri - Baby Boy Boyd/T. Wolf died on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center in Overland Park. He was born Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Shawnee Mission, Kansas, the son of Charles Wolf and Brittney Boyd.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on May 16:

John Pettyjohn, 45

May 16, 2024

Raytown, Misouri - John Mark left us for his eternal home May 10th, 2024, in Kansas City, after his battle with cancer at the age of 45. A lover of music, he played trombone and sang in choirs. He had a passion for social justice and voting rights. He loved the Chiefs, Royals, classic cars, science, and animals, especially his cats.

Link

Reported on May 15:

Henry Joseph Tomasic, 23

May 15, 2024

Lenexa, Kansas - Passed away May 11.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on May 14:

Melvin Stanley, 64

May 14, 2024

Kansas City, Missouri - A self-taught mechanic, and a lifelong resident of KCMO passed away suddenly on April 21st, 2024. Bruce was very passionate about his family, racing, fast cars, lawn mowers. He raced until the early 80s and continued to tinker with cars and projects. He had the uncanny ability to fix almost anything with a motor. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, papa, and friend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on May 12:

Jared Eugene Clark, 44

May 12, 2024

Kansas City, Missouri - Jared was born November 16, 1979, and died March 12, 2024 after complications from heart surgery.

Link

Reported on May 10:

Oakleigh Dawn Marie Ebling, 5 months

May 10, 2024

Saint Joseph, Missouri - Oakleigh Dawn Marie Ebling, 5 months, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2024, in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born December 18, 2023, 5-month-old daughter of Jaden Gardner and Kamryn Ebling.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on May 7:

James Michael Hill, 60

May 7, 2024

Overland Park, Kansas - James Michael Hill passed away suddenly, May 2, 2024, while doing something he loved, taking his daily morning run. Jim had a 32-year career with General Motors. He worked hard and was able to retire at 50 years old. He thoroughly enjoyed his 10 years of retirement with more hobbies than time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on May 4:

Timothy Glick, 64

May 4, 2024

My father unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, April 26th, 2024 at 5:20 am in Richmond, Virginia, aged 64 years. Tim graduated from Concordia Lutheran Grade School, and Richwoods High School, in Peoria and attended the University of Iowa, in Iowa City, IA. He worked for Lorillard and Reynolds American in Illinois and Florida for 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reported on May 3:

Jaden Komer, 2 months

May 3, 2024

Saint Joseph, Missouri – 2-month-old son of Aeriana Bonea and Tryston Komer passed away on Monday, April 29, 2024 in St. Joseph, MO.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Deborah Lynn Galvan, 74

May 3, 2024

Overland Park, KS - Passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at Menorah Medical Center after a brief and sudden decline in her health. Debbie worked at the Board of Trade in her early years, and went on to a long career in the telecommunications industry at GTE/United Telecom/Sprint for 40 plus years before retiring.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stacy Lynn Curtis, 58

May 3, 2024

Saint Joseph, Missouri - Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 after a battle with lung cancer and COPD. Stacy's journey through life was marked by her devotion to her family, her passion for caring for others, and her unwavering kindness.

Link

Reported on April 23:

Martha D. Garcia, 58

April 23, 2024

Martha Garcia passed away peacefully on April 15th, 2024 in her home after a short battle with cancer. Martha was born in San Antonio on January 4th, 1966. Martha worked as a File Clerk at the Bexar County Courthouse for 10 years. She leaves behind her two sons.

Link

From Garcia’s obituary:’

Back on June 23rd, 2023 doctors told me I had cancer. I did not expect those words. I told the doctors ‘okay’ to what they were telling me. But my faith kept me strong. Yes, I was scared. Yes, it took some time for me to understand what was going on. Praying was all I could do and I prayed all day and night.



The doctor came back and told me I had stage 4 colon cancer that had metastasized to my bones causing lesions in my neck and spine. I underwent chemo for a short time to buy some extra time. All I could do was pray and read the word of god.

Note: The city of San Antonio had a “vaccination” mandate during covid.

Reported on April 16:

Dominic "Dom" Gerald Monico II, 43

April 16, 2024

Dominic "Dom" Gerald Monico II, 43, of San Antonio, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on April 5, 2024. Dom was an individual that was full of life, love, and happiness. Known as the jokester of the family and among his friends, he treated everyone like family and was always there for them, day or night. His family meant everything to him, and he cherished them deeply.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Monico “died suddenly.” From his GoFundMe, created February 8, 2024:

Hello my name is Dominic. I have Been diagnosed with stage 5 renal kidney failure and on dialysis for the rest of my life until a possible transplant can occur. I’m just raising some funds for future and now medical expenses that are occurring. There piling up and I don’t want to get behind. If you can help thank you so much and if you can’t just a prayer would work as well! God bless!

Reported on February 24:

Connor Glenn Beattie, 29

February 24, 2023

Reno, NV - Our beloved Connor Glenn Beattie, 29, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on February 17, 2023, at his home in Reno. He was currently working for United Airlines and loved his job.

No cause of death reported.

Link

United was the first major carrier to impose a “vaccination” mandate on employees:

Link