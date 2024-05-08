NIGERIA

Five “notable Nigerians” “died suddenly”:

Before we all die suddenly

May 1, 2024

Early last month (April), I came across the devastating news of the death of five notable Nigerians. They are Mu’azu Suleiman, a nephew to the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III; Engineer Aminu Umar, Walin Zazzau and district head of Ikara; and Hon. Mohammed Ibrahim Idris, a former House of Representatives member and son to ex-governor Ibrahim Idris of Kogi state. Others are Hajiya Saratu Gidado, a veteran Kennywood thespian popularly known as Daso; and Ahmad Olarewaju Belgore, younger brother to a former Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Alfa Belgore. Olarewaju Belgore, also a retired Justice of the Court of Appeal, reportedly broke his Ramadan fast with some family members on the eve of the Eid el-Fitr festivity and died about two hours later. “He was not sick and even broke his last Ramadan fast with family members on Tuesday night. The whole incident happened in less than two hours. I think his time was up,” a source said. Equally, Mu’azu Suleiman, the sultan’s nephew, was said to be hale and hearty, but died shortly after saying his dawn prayer. Similarly, Hon. Muhammed Ibrahim Idris died in the morning of the recent Eid el-Fitr celebration. He reportedly slumped at his Abuja residence. Aminu Umar died after participating in all the Sallah durbar and other Eid el-Fitr activities, last month … As for Daso, a local radio station in Kano state had announced that the renowned actress died in her sleep.



They died suddenly or, more appropriately, they experienced what medical experts, not this writer, term ‘sudden death’. According to the fifth edition of Cardiovascular Pathology, a medical journal, published in 2022, sudden death is defined as a natural, unexpected fatal event occurring within one hour from the onset of symptoms, in an apparently healthy subject, or in one whose disease was not so severe to predict such an abrupt outcome.

CAMEROON

Francis Ngannou posts heartbreaking plea in tribute after tragic death of 15-month-old son

April 30, 2024

The 15-month-old son of UFC and boxing star Francis Ngannou has died. Following news of the tragic incident emerging from Ngannou’s home country of Cameroon, the 37-year-old posted a heartbreaking response on social media. “What's the purpose of life if what we're fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!?” wrote Ngannou. “Why is life so unfair and merciless?” He later posted a tribute to his son where his anguish was painfully clear. It read: “Too soon to leave but yet he’s gone. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy.”

No cause of death reported.

KENYA

Kenyan Gospel community, fans mourn the death of Florence Roberts

April 30, 2024

Luo gospel music artist Florence Roberts [54] has passed away after a brief illness, reports confirm. The sad news was announced by fellow singer Wuod Fibi on his Facebook account. "A general has rested! This one is so sad. Rest well, my sister Florence Roberts; your songs will forever be a blessing to many generations to come," he wrote.

No cause of death reported.

Man on call collapse s and dies at Ngara market

May 6, 2024

Nairobi - A 49-year-old man collapsed and died as he talked on the phone at a public market in Ngara, Nairobi. Businessman Samuel Muruingi was said to be on a phone call when he suddenly collapsed and died on the spot at the Tsunami area. The cause of the death was not immediately known, police said as they moved the body to the mortuary pending autopsy. The incident happened on Saturday afternoon.

BOTSWANA

Bishop collapse s at Mass - dead

May 6, 2024

The Bishop of Francistown (Botswana), Anthony Pascal Rebello, collapsed at the celebration of Mass and died shortly after. The diocese confirmed on its Facebook page on Saturday the death of the 73-year-old, which had come completely unexpectedly: "He was neither ill, nor had he complained of health problems." Rebello celebrated Mass in a community on Saturday morning, having previously participated in a 20-kilometer rosary walk. The diocese described the closer circumstances of the death: during the sermon, which he had not given himself, the bishop had fainted briefly. After parishioners had given him water and juice, he was initially well again. He was still able to receive communion, but then retired to the rectory. After the mass, Rebello was taken to the hospital, where he passed away. The diocese did not give a cause of death.

SOUTH AFRICA

Ex-boxing champ Thobela, 57, passes on

April 30, 2024

Former boxing world champion and darling of SA sports, Dingaan "Rose of Soweto" Thobela [left], was found dead in his flat in Mayfair, Johannesburg, on Monday evening. Born Dingaan Bongane Thobela 57 years ago, Thobela had been unwell. Thobela held three world titles in two-weight divisions - the first two being the WBO and WBA lightweight belts in the lightweight divisions early in his blossoming career. Thobela died of a heart attack.

Community hero dies after building bridge

May 2, 2024

Northdale resident Rakesh Ramkarin, has been hailed a community hero. He died shortly after helping to repair a bridge on Erna Road. Sanjay Sewrathan, a community leader and cousin of the deceased, said he had spent the day with Ramkarin repairing the bridge that the elderly in the community utilise to get to the shop. He added that pupils in the area also use the bridge to get to and from school. “It is not unusual for Rakesh and I to spend time together as we are more than just relatives; we are also neighbours and close friends. He seemed well and fine to me. His death is an absolute shock to us,” Sewrathan said. Ramkarin died following a heart attack. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

No age reported.

ISRAEL

A doctor “died suddenly” 6 months after her son “died suddenly”:

Dr. Orit Berdichev passed away a few months after the death of her son, Elad

May 6, 2024

Dr. Orit Berdichev, an endocrinology specialist who recently retired from general work, and last October lost her son Elad Berdichev, passed away yesterday (Sunday 5/5/24) at the age of 70. Yes, she is the mother of Elad, one of the founders of Hummus Berdichev in Radicev, who passed away prematurely at the age of 39, last October. Berdichev was even present at the scene when her son suddenly collapsed and lost consciousness. She performed CPR on him, but unfortunately, two weeks after, in which he was hospitalized in the intensive care unit, Elad passed away. Yesterday, as mentioned, about six months after her son's death, Dr. Berdichev passed away.

No cause of death reported.

TURKEY

National karate player Metehan Kabasakal died of a heart attack

April 30, 2024

Former national karate player Metehan Kabasakal (27) suddenly fell ill last night at his brother's shop on an industrial estate. His brother and father, who informed the medical teams about the situation, put Metehan in their vehicle and moved towards the hospital. The family encountered an ambulance on the way and handed the athlete over to the officials. Kabasakal, who was given CPR by paramedics in the ambulance, could not be saved despite the intervention. It was learned that Metehan became a father for the second time about 15 days ago.

Article comments:

*A heart attack at the age of 27, may Allah have mercy, may his place be heaven, it's good that I haven't been vaccinated.



*No one who made vaccine propaganda during the pandemic period, teacher, journalist, etc. speaks out, and stays quiet. The science you worship does not explain these deaths.



*Vaccination.



*Even if he did not die this day from the vaccine, if he died for another reason, may the Lord have mercy, may his place be heaven.



*How many times have we heard about heart attacks in young people suddenly dying while in bed asleep?



*Vaccines are showing their effect.



*Do those who threaten to take away bread [livelihood] and destroy the country have a clear conscience?



*God rest his soul, may his place be heaven. Why have these heart attacks increased, or did vaccines cause it? Why are these heart attack cases not being investigated, why can't a solution be found? Where are these medical scientists saying everything is fate and passing it on? Where are these medical pastors, dozens of people are dying from cancer?

Sports Director Cengiz Sheremet passed away as a result of a heart attack

May 1, 2024

Cengiz Şeremet, the sports director who worked at Elazığ FK 23 for two terms, passed away as a result of a heart attack. A statement said, "We have learned that our former sporting director Cengiz Şeremet has passed away as a result of a heart attack. We wish the mercy of Allah to the deceased Sheremet, condolences to his family and loved ones, and patience. Our condolences," it said.

No age reported.

A tire businessman lost his life

May 5, 2024

Yasin Özer, a delegate of the Brisa Tire Union Factory and an employee of the Mixer and Extruder Production Department of the Izmit Brisa Factory, died as a result of a heart attack.

No age reported.

22-year-old Teoman had a heart attack during 'online training'

May 2, 2024

According to the information obtained, a senior student of the Physics Department of the Eastern Technical University (METU) living in Ankara, became agitated and ill at the age of 22 while studying online with an English teacher on a computer. Upon notification, medical teams were dispatched to the scene. Arslan could not be saved despite the interventions made. The young man, who was stated to have suffered a heart attack, was taken to the Forensic Medicine Institution to determine the exact cause of death.

He was defeated by his heart at a young age

May 6, 2024

Ozan Idris Can, the son of Hasan Can, who lives on Alacamescit Street in Izmit, died due to a heart attack. Idris Can, who said goodbye to life at the age of 30, will be buried at Bağçeşme Cemetery after the funeral prayer that will be held after the afternoon prayer at the Mosque today.

He was defeated by his heart at a young age

May 4, 2024

Yasin Özer, one of the beloved young men of Gölcük, died as a result of a heart attack at a young age. The sudden death of Yasin Özer plunged his relatives and those around him into deep sadness. A funeral prayer will be held for Yasin Özer today at the mosque after the afternoon prayer, and then he will be buried at the village cemetery.

No age reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

A heart attack at the wheel brought death

May 6, 2024

A 59-year-old man who was cruising with his car in Avcılar had a heart attack. While the vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle, the person died in the hospital where he was taken. The incident occurred on Seyisoglu Street at noon. Allegedly, the driver of the vehicle, Mehmet Çelik, fell ill at the wheel.

RUSSIA

Vice-President of the Russian Wrestling Federation dies

May 2, 2024

On Wednesday, May 1, Vice-President of the Russian Wrestling Federation, President of the World Grappling Committee, Honored Coach of Russia Rizvan Bochkaev died suddenly. He was 58 years old. "The Russian Wrestling Federation, athletes and coaches of the Russian national teams in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women's wrestling express their condolences to the family and friends of Rizvan Sultanovich," the organization said in a statement.

No cause of death reported.

In Bashkiria, they said goodbye to the ambassador of hospitality

April 30, 2024

In Ufa, they said goodbye to Ildar Bikkuzin, a public figure, popularizer of tourism, chairman of the Bashtursoyuz, master of hospitality from the Republic of Bashkortostan, head of the Tarkhan tour operator. He died suddenly at the age of 52. Ildar Bikkuzin is survived by his wife, his colleague and business partner Venera Bikkuzina, and an 11-year-old son.

No cause of death reported.

A 32-year-old member of the NWO from Buryatia died suddenly

May 2, 2024

In the village of Kyren, they will say goodbye to a native of the Tunkinsky district of Buryatia, Anton Bykovsky. After the army, he worked in the Tunkinsky National Park, as a driver in the district administration, then worked in IP Kurchenko as a driver-forwarder. In July, he was wounded in the zone of the special operation, and was treated in a Rostov hospital. In November, after rehabilitation, he again went to the NWO. He died suddenly due to illness on April 28.

No cause of death reported.

