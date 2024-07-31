CANADA

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Former Spiritbox bassist Bill Crook has died

July 24, 2024

Spiritbox, (from left) Bill Crook, Courtney LaPlante and Mike Stringer

Bill Crook, the Canadian metal and hardcore bassist who’d previously performed with Spiritbox, has passed away. The sad news was confirmed today (July 24th) in an Instagram post from Kai Turmann, who had previously played with Crook in Vancouver, B.C.-based mathcore group A Textbook Tragedy. Most recently, Crook had been working on new music with producer and Underoath drummer-vocalist Aaron Gillespie, last posting an Instagram video update of their time in the studio on July 7th.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ottawa Senators mourn the passing of former assistant coach Bob Jones

July 26, 2024

Hockey lost one of the good ones on Friday morning. The Ottawa Senators have announced that former assistant coach Bob Jones passed away today at the age of 54 after his battle with ALS. Jones was diagnosed in December 2022 with the disease, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. After a fine career as an OHL defenceman in his hometown in Sault Ste. Marie, Jones played five years of pro hockey before returning home to start a coaching career.

Link

Umpires honour one of their own who died at area tournament

July 24, 2024

A serious car crash in 1999 couldn’t keep Rick Rogers away from the game he loved. The former fastball player had transitioned to men’s league slo-pitch in Stratford, but his playing days ended after suffering two broken legs and a shattered spleen in the collision. Years of surgery helped him walk again, and he took up umpiring 15 years ago. Rogers was in-between games at a provincial women’s fastball tournament in Milverton this past weekend when he died unexpectedly. He was 61.

No cause of death reported.

Link

‘A rare diamond’: Prominent anti-gun advocate Louis March dies after sudden illness

July 22, 2024

Louis March, 68, would show people pictures of unused swing sets and jungle gyms in Toronto. Lutz, who was raised in the Greater Toronto Area, founded his own anti-gun violence initiative, Operation Prefrontal Cortex, to focus on the trauma young people experience from gun violence. March died Saturday after what his family called in a statement a “brief but tenacious” battle with an undisclosed illness. He leaves behind his wife, Wendie, and son Troy, along with two brothers and his mother, “who immigrated to Toronto from Jamaica with Louis in hand,” his family wrote.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Don Cherry's daughter has passed away unexpectedly

July 25, 2024

Cynthia Margaret “Cindy” Cherry, daughter of long-time Hockey Night in Canada host Don, passed away recently at the age of 67. She was Don’s oldest child and lone daughter. An obituary posted to the Turner and Porter Funeral Directors website describes her passing, which happened on July 15, as “unexpected.” Cindy worked with the Kidney Foundation of Canada for more than a decade, per her LinkedIn. Don is one of the most recognizable faces in hockey as the longtime host of Coach’s Corner on Hockey Night in Canada.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Lakeshore Councillor Patrick Byrne passes away

July 25, 2024

The Municipality of Lakeshore is mourning the sudden passing of one of its councillors. Ward 2 Councillor Patrick "Paddy" Byrne died unexpectedly on Thursday, according to the Municipality. He was 71. Byrne had served on council for 12 years, and according to his son, Chris, loved serving the community.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Devastating tributes for ‘incredibly joyful’ Irishwoman after sudden death in Canada as community rally around family

July 29, 2024

Heartbreaking tributes have poured in for an "incredibly joyful" Irishwoman who sadly passed away in Canada last Wednesday. Emma Kate O'Reilly was living and working in Vancouver when she sadly lost her life following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Missing Saint John boater, 75, found dead

July 24, 2024

A 75-year-old man from Saint John [NB] has been found dead a day after he disappeared after being spotted tying up his boat offshore in the Millidgeville area. Brian Lynch's body was found late Tuesday afternoon, and his family has been notified, Saint John police said in a news release. He was reported missing on Monday near the 40 block of Beach Road. A joint rescue team searched the shoreline and waters by boat and helicopter. Lynch was last seen in his boat tying up to a buoy, police said.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two policemen “died suddenly”:

Kazimierz Gerard Edward (kge) "Chuck" Konkel, 73

July 27, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Chuck Konkel, a distinguished author, police officer, and international crime specialist. He continued to fulfill his professional duties with the Toronto Police, even while undergoing major surgery and more than 55 chemotherapy treatments. His commitment to his work and community remained steadfast throughout his illness and the COVID-19 pandemic. He never missed a day of work in the field during COVID, except for attending his chemo treatments.

Link

Nigel Ramcharan, 42

July 27, 2024

Windsor - Nigel passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 42 on July 23, 2024. He was deeply committed to his community and served with dedication as a Constable with Windsor Police for 17 years, where he was cherished by his colleagues.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - The Windsor Ontario police services fervently mandated COVID vaccines. This is a 2022 Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) article "Vaccine mandate for Windsor, Ont., police 'may never be rescinded,' says mayor".

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/windsor-police-vaccine-mandate-1.6490420

A lawyer in Ontario “died suddenly”:

James Michael Deane, 68

July 23, 2024

Surrounded by the love of his family, Michael Deane passed away at his Kitchener home on July 20, 2024, in his 69th year. Michael practiced law for over 37 years. He started his career in London before moving to Kitchener. He practiced the last twenty plus years with the firm Levesque and Deane. In both his personal and professional life, he was a very generous and caring person. He was always offering advice and support to family, friends, and clients. His unique sense of humor and charming personality were unforgettable. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Grand River Hospital Foundation Cancer Centre would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home).

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Ontario, a teacher “died suddenly”:

Michele Cooper, 62

July 23, 2024

Windsor - It is with broken hearts that we announce her passing on July 20, 2024, surrounded by her adoring family. Michèle was a proud teacher of the Windsor Essex Catholic District School Board and has left her mark on all of the students she taught over the last 20 years. She had a passion for math education and was an active member of the Southwestern Ontario Association for Mathematics Education (SWOAME). Michèle was a fierce advocate for children with autism. Donations in memory of Michèle may be made to the Autism Society.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - It is unclear whether the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board actually implemented a full COVID vaccine mandate policy for teachers and students, but there was strong support by the school board to do so.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/windsor/windsor-essex-catholic-board-covid19-vaccines-1.6155458

A firefighter “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Gary Allan Brittain, 37

June 20, 2024

Sadly, the family announced Gary’s passing at the age of 37. Gary, a proud firefighter with the Princeton Fire Department, will be sadly missed by his extended family, community and many friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

189 “ died suddenly ” in Ontario:

Kathryn Amber Kirk, 44

July 29, 2024

Stayner - It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the tragic and sudden passing of our precious Kathryn “Katie” Amber Kirk on Thursday July 25th, 2024 at the age of 44. A life gone far too soon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alton Overton Andrew Doupe, 43

July 29, 2024

Haileybury - With profound and deep sadness the family announces the sudden and unexpected passing of Alton Doupe at the age of 43 years. Alton passed at home on July 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Clayton Abitong, 48

July 29, 2024

Espanola - Eric Clayton Abitong, December 23, 1976 –July 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eva Elaine Arbeau Way, 71

July 29, 2024

Whitby - Passed away at Lakeridge Health Ajax, on Thursday July 25th, 2024 at the age of 71. In memory of Elaine memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

JeanPaul Simon, 71

July 29, 2024

The family announces with sorrow his death in Sturgeon Falls, Tuesday July 23, at the age of 71 years. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the West Nipissing Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bobby LaRush, 58

July 29, 2024

Norwood – Bobby LaRush, affectionately known as “Bucko,” passed away suddenly on July 25th, 2024, at the age of 58 with his family by his side. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Canadian Cancer Society or to the Peterborough Regional Health Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nathan David MacMain, 43

July 29, 2024

Belleville - July 26th, 1981 - July 20th, 2024. Obituary not available.

Link

Vernon Henry Kingdon, 53

July 29, 2024

Oakville - It is with sadness that Vernon's family announces his passing after a long and active life and a long struggle with cancer. If desired, contributions to cancer research in lieu of flowers would be appreciated.

Link

Karen Moffatt, 67

July 29, 2024

Carleton Place - It is with great sadness that the family of Karen Moffatt (Snedden) announce her passing after a long and courageous battle of myelofibrosis on Thursday July 25th, 2024, at the age of 67. Those wishing can make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.



Link

Researcher's note - Primary myelofibrosis (PMF) is a rare bone marrow blood cancer.

Michael Duncan Fleiger, 40

July 28, 2024

Pembroke - It is with sadness that the family of Michael Duncan Fleiger announce his sudden passing on Monday, July 1, 2024. Michael will return home to New Brunswick to his final resting place where he will have a service.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Whitey, 70

July 28, 2024

Port Rowan - Charles Wayne Whitey passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at Norview Lodge, Simcoe. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lucy James Manicardi, 68

July 28, 2024

Amherstburg - Passed away peacefully with family by her side on July 26th at the age of 68. Lucy loved flowers, or you may make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeradson Mariadas, 35

July 28, 2024

Markham - October 10th, 1989 - Friday, July 26th, 2024. Obituary not available.

Link

David Legue, 67

July 28, 2024

Cambridge - David passed away with his family by his side on Friday, July 26th, 2024. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in David's memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mario Bouffard, 68

July 28, 2024

Wawa - Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday July 24, 2024, at the Lady Dunn Health Center, in Wawa, at the age of 68. Memorial donations made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario or to Crohn's and Colitis of Canada would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darko Lukic, 49

July 28, 2024

London - Unexpectedly on Thursday, July 25, 2024, Darko Lukic passed away at Victoria Hospital, London in his 49th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Arvid Maki Jr, 68

July 28, 2024

Newmarket - Passed away peacefully at Margaret Bahen Hospice on July 27, 2024, at 68 years of age. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pedro Rodriguez Macias, 26

July 28, 2024

Leamington - Passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2024, at 26 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joanne Brown, 61

July 28, 2024

Niagara Falls - Joanne passed away unexpectedly at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Wednesday July 24, 2024, at the age of 61. In memory of Joanne, memorial contributions may be made to Heart Niagara, and would be appreciated.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's Note - "Heart Niagara is a non-profit organization providing heart health education, resources, and services throughout Niagara's twelve municipalities".

https://www.heartniagara.com/about/our-mission

Troy Wilson, 47

July 28, 2024

Walkerton - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Troy Wilson, who on a daily basis, fought and challenged his obstacles head on before ultimately losing his short, courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Thomas Bowden, 71

July 28, 2024

Burlington - Passed away at The Carpenter Hospice surrounded by family, on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the age of 71, after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Link

Janice Anita Opferkuch, 70

July 27, 2024

Niagara Falls - It is with great sadness that the family announces the unexpected passing of Janice Opferkuch, age 70, on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lung Association in memory of Janice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aurora Luis, 59

July 27, 2024

Mississauga - It is with a heavy heart that the family announces the sudden passing of Aurora Luis early Wednesday morning, July 24th, 2024, comforted by her husband William.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Andrew Rozycki, 64

July 27, 2024

Stayner - Died suddenly while hiking at Killarney Provincial Park on Thursday July 25, 2024, at the age of 64.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aleksander "Alex" Rabiniak, 64

July 27, 2024

Port Perry - Aleksander (Alex) Rabiniak passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on July 23, 2024. He was 64 years old. In lieu of flowers, please make a charitable donation to a cancer charity of your choice. Rest in peace, Alex.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert Frederick Morningstar, 75

July 27, 2024

Ridgeway - Passed away at home on July 25, 2024, in his 75th year. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or the St. John's Stevensville United Church would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Martha J. Walker

July 27, 2024

London - Martha J. Walker, a beloved mother, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at University Hospital on Friday, July 26, 2024, surrounded by the love of her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Martha's name to the Kidney Foundation of Canada.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bonnie Jones Keuhl, 61

July 27, 2024

Orangeville - Peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness on Friday July 26th, 2024 at the age of 61. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah Longbottom, 38

July 27, 2024

Oshawa - It is with great sadness we report that Sarah Joyce Sylvia Longbottom passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cara Bodnar, 49

July 27, 2024

Niagara Falls - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Cara on July 26, 2024, at the St. Catharines General Hospital at the age of 49. As an expression of sympathy, those who wish may make a memorial donation to Breast Cancer Canada or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Alex Bakota, 47

July 27, 2024

Sutton - Alex Bakota, born on January 12 1977, left the world on July 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clint Vern Ramcharitar

July 27, 2024

Scarborough - It is with saddened hearts we announce that Clint Vern Ramcharitar passed away unexpectedly at home on Wed. July 24 2024. Gone too soon. His memory will be forever held in our hearts.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Nathan McDonald, 34

July 26, 2024

Uxbridge - It is with insurmountable sadness that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of Nate on Sunday July 21, 2024, at the age of 34 years. Our tragedy is not only losing Nathan in the prime of his life; our Nathan was excited to be a father, and unfortunately he leaves behind his unborn child. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Remembering Nathan. Supporting Lucy and their baby on the way would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Krstan Ubiparip, 63

July 26, 2024

Kitchener - Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Robert Rootham, 62

July 26, 2024

Lakefield - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved brother Bill on July 21st following a long, challenging battle with cancer.

Link

Barbara Amond, 59

July 26, 2024

Windsor - Passed away peacefully at home on July 23, 2024 at 59 years of age. Memorial donations to the Windsor Regional Cancer Center would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Felix Pignotti, 70

July 26, 2024

Thorold - Suddenly, at his home in Niagara Falls, with Claudia, his beloved wife of 43 years, by his side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Don Andrews, 57

July 26, 2024

Keswick - Passed away suddenly at Southlake Regional Health Center, on Monday, July 22, 2024, at the age of 57 years. In memory of Don, donations made to COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease] Canada would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Desmond Joseph Andrews, 66

July 26, 2024

Pembroke - In the comfort of his home on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the age of 66, with his loving and dedicated wife Nancy by his side. For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society of the Renfrew County SPCA.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Breanna Aurora Phoenix, 33

July 26, 2024

London - Breanna Aurora Phoenix, a bright light in the lives of those who knew her, passed away suddenly on July 23, 2024, at the age of 33. Breanna was a believer in a higher power, which gives comfort to those she leaves behind.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Francis Faucher Sullivan, 43

July 26, 2024

Windsor - Francis loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. He was an avid learner and wanted to know as much as he could about everything. Francis suffered from schizophrenia, but in spite of his struggles he always retained the kind spirit for which he was known. He would give you the coat off his back if you needed it, without thinking twice. We, his parents, would like to thank the many people who supported Francis as he struggled with his mental health issues.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roch Joseph Gravel, 63

July 26, 2024

Welland - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Roch (Rock) Gravel on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the Greater Niagara General Hospital at the age of 63. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be deeply appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laurie John Reid, 55

July 26, 2024

Thessalon - We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Laurie at his beloved home, at the age of 55. Donations in memory of Laurie can be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Andrews, 60

July 26, 2024

Sudbury - It is with heavy hearts that the family announce the sudden passing of Richard Andrews in Sudbury on Thursday July 18, 2024. Memorial donations can be made to Muscular Dystrophy Canada or Maison McCulloch Hospice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melanie Ann McCutcheon Bye, 69

July 26, 2024

St. Catharines - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Melanie; our dear wife, mother and sister on July 15, 2024, at the Welland County Hospital in her 69th year. If so desired, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or to the charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Manuela Silva Figueiredo, 65

July 26, 2024

London - Manuela Silva Figueiredo passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at the age of 65. Manuela wished for anyone who wanted to make a donation on her on behalf to do so with the Canadian Cancer Society or SickKids Toronto.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Paul Chiodo, 42

July 26, 2024

Maple - God called John Paul Home on July 23rd, 2024, at the age of 42. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John Paul may be made to CAMH.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aidan Anthony Fontana Bonura, 17

July 26, 2024

Burlington - We are devastated to announce the tragic passing of our son Aidan on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at the age of 17. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Muscular Dystrophy Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - This archived Muscular Dystrophy UK web page containing a 2021 press release has been scrubbed from the Internet. Curiously, the UK government changed the calculation of all-cause excess mortality statistics in 2024.

https://web.archive.org/web/20210513195839/ https://tinyurl.com/4zke8p8y

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/how-convenient-uk-develops-new-method-count-excess/

Ottavio Mastroianni, 73

July 26, 2024

Birlington - Surrounded by his family, unexpectedly passed away at Juravinski Hospital, Hamilton on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at the age of 73. If desired, memorial contributions to the Juravinski Cancer Center would be sincerely appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Faye Marlene Westendorp, 72

July 26, 2024

Elgin - Peacefully at Kingston Health Sciences Center on Wednesday July 24, 2024. Memorial donations made to Breast Cancer Canada would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrea Marie Lee Milionis, 45

July 26, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Andrea Marie Lee-Milionis on July 24, 2024, at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Center surrounded by all of her family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joselynn Jane Spina, 21

July 26, 2024

Windsor - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Joselynn on July 23, 2024, at the age of 21.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dwayne DeFrane, 47

July 26, 2024

Windsor - On July 22, 2024, at the age of 47. If you so desire, donations to the Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare WPEP Program (Wellness Program for the prolonged Psychosis) would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William "Bill" Mainville, 38

July 26, 2024

Emo - William (Bill) Richard Mainville began his travel into the spirit world on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. Bill worked many years as an ishkaabewis, taking care of many people that needed healing, helping mainly his father, but others as well.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Victoria “Vicky” Gardiner, 71

July 26, 2024

Markham - Passed away peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital on July 23, 2024, in her 71st year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sriram Srinivasan, 50

July 26, 2024

Markham - March 13th, 1974 - July 25th, 2024. Obituary not available.

Link

Robert Lowe

July 26, 2024

Toronto - On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at Toronto Western Hospital, due to a brain tumor.

No age reported.

Link

Maria Marschall, 74

July 26, 2024

Kitchener - It is with broken hearts and sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Ivancevic Marschall on Monday, July 22, 2024, at the young age of 74. Maria passed away peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones, after a long battle with lymphoma that led to other complications.

Link

Denise Patricia Rose Davis, 54

July 26, 2024

Orillia - It is with great sadness that we announce Denise’s passing in the afternoon of Thursday July 25th, 2024, at the age of 54, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Memorial donations in Denise's memory may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation and would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Link

Irene Evans, 72

July 25, 2024

Southampton - Irene Elizabeth Evans passed away suddenly on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in her 73rd year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Maurice Rose, 74

July 25, 2024

Waterdown - John Maurice Rose of Waterdown passed away suddenly, with his wife and daughters by his side, on July 20, 2024, at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rhonda Thompson, 66

July 25, 2024

Cornwall - Rhonda Thompson, our precious sister, died peacefully from lung cancer at the age of 66 on July 22, 2024.

Link

Perry Ray Bradley, 67

July 25, 2024

Peterborough - Perry passed away suddenly at his residence on Monday, July 22, 2024, at the age of 67. In memory of Perry, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Victor Genrick, 43

July 25, 2024

Lakefield - It is with profound sadness that our family says goodbye to our beloved Peter, who passed away unexpectedly at his home in Peterborough, Ontario, on July 20th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cpl Kenneth Michael Poulton, 61

July 25, 2024

Sault Ste. Marie - Kenneth Micheal Poulton passed away unexpectedly, due to natural causes, at the age of 61, at his home in Blind River on Sunday, July 14, 2024. Ken was a decorated veteran who served in Kostivo and Lahr, Germany, and spent another 27 years in active duty.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donny Chabot, 57

July 25, 2024

Sault Ste. Marie - Passed away suddenly at the Sault Area Hospital, with his family by his side, on Sunday, July 14, 2024, at the age of 57.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chassidy "Chace" Claudette Edna Kakepetum, 17

July 25, 2024

Thunder Bay - Obituary not available.

Link

Sharron Dayle Halvorsen, 72

July 25, 2024

Emo - Sharron lost her battle with COPD on the evening of July 20th, 2024, at the Atikokan General Hospital, with her family by her side.



Link

Researcher's note - This journalist reports 315 adverse events of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) after vaccination for COVID-19 in the US Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database in 2021. Also below is a link to the graphical VAERS mortality reports comparing the COVID vaccines to all the other vaccines for 1990 to 2024. Reporting patient adverse events to VAERS by doctors is voluntary, tedious, and strongly discouraged.

https://sharylattkisson.com/2021/10/exclusive-80-of-the-most-common-adverse-events-reported-after-covid-19-vaccination/

https://openvaers.com/covid-data/mortality

Nicole Mary Gleason Vaillancourt, 56

July 25, 2024

Pembroke - Passed away peacefully at the Ottawa Heart Institute with family by her side on Monday, July 22nd, 2024, in her 56th year. As an expression of sympathy, donations to Ottawa Heart Institute would be appreciated.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - "The University of Ottawa Heart Institute (UOHI) (French: Institut de cardiologie de l'Université d'Ottawa (ICUO)) is Canada's largest cardiovascular health centre. It is located in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada".

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Ottawa_Heart_Institute

Marilyn Anne Card, 44

July 25, 2024

Red Lake - Marilyn will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Jocelyn, dad Allen, sisters Lynn and Shauna, partner James, nephews Jessie, Austin, Dontae, Cameron, Kayden, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Donations in her memory may be made to Memory In Miles through the Red Lake Chapel, Box 237, Red Lake, ON, P0V 2M0.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - Memory In Miles appears to be a fundraising organization: "We create solutions for those impacted by dementia in Calhoun County, Michigan through movement, programming and research". Other prior obituaries from this funeral home have requested donations to this charitable organization.

Link

Kenneth Mole, 63

July 25, 2024

Hepworth - Kenneth Mole suddenly at his residence on Friday, April 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tereasa Pullen, 70

July 25, 2024

Orangeville - Suddenly at South Lake Regional on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024, at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Manuel, 50

July 25, 2024

Orangeville - Suddenly on Monday, July 22nd, 2024, at the age of 50. Memorial donations to a Trust Fund for his daughter Kailyn would be appreciated by the family,

No cause of death reported.

Link

Adrienne Joan Dracup, 45

July 25, 2024

Napanee - Adrienne Joan Dracup passed away suddenly on Saturday July 20th, 2024, at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert "Bob" James Rush, 67

July 25, 2024

Hanover - Robert James “Bob” Rush, of Hanover, passed away after a brief illness at Hanover and District Hospital on Wednesday, July 17, 2024. Memorial donations to the Lung Association would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Noel Jega Bastiampillai, 45

July 25, 2024

Markham - Jega Noel Bastiampillai, 45, passed away suddenly but peacefully in his home; he has now been reunited with his mother Chandra & father Raj.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Correia Gomes, 44

July 25, 2024

Mississauga - In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Sick Kids Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nyaruhanga Nyirazaninka, 44

July 25, 2024

Cornwall - It is with heavy heart and great sadness, that we announce the passing of Nyirazaninka Nyaruhanga on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at the age of 44.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marc Sawyer, 62

July 25, 2024

Kirkland Lake - It is with immense heartbreak that we announce the unexpected passing of Marc R. Sawyer on July 22, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Billy Ross Whyte, 50

July 25, 2024

Barrie - We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Billy Ross Whyte, at his home in Innisfil, on July 22, 2024, at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Edward Laughlin, 60

July 25, 2024

Dundas - Daniel Laughlin, 60, of Waterdown, Ontario, died peacefully July 17th, 2024, at Juravinski Hospital, after a short bout of illness. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to the Watchtower Bible and Tract Society or to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda E. Ball, 70

July 25, 2024

St Thomas - Linda Elizabeth Ball (née Smith), a loving and devoted mother, passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2024, in her hometown of St. Thomas, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cyril Cibulis, 46

July 25, 2024

Niagara Falls - Passed away peacefully at the Greater Niagara General Hospital on Tuesday July 23, 2024, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mario Williamson, 70

July 25, 2024

Barrie - With great sadness and heavy hearts we announce Mario’s passing at home in Barrie, on July 23rd, 2024, concluding his battle with cancer at the age of 69, surrounded by the love and support of his family.

Link

Terry Pierias, 75

July 25, 2024

Stayner - Passed away peacefully with his wife and children by his side on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at the age of 75, after a hard fought and courageous battle against cancer.

Link

Jason Hrick, 39

July 25, 2024

Mount Forest - Our son, brother, and dear friend died following a quiet and courageous battle with cancer in London, Ontario on Monday, July 22, 2024, at the age of 39.

Link

Scott Revington, 63

July 24, 2024

London - It is with great sadness that the Revington Family announces the passing of Andrew Scott Revington, 63 years old, at LHSC University Hospital in London, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, please forward donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation and LHSC Foundation, University Hospital, in memory of Scott.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laura Elizabeth Stapleford, 59

July 24, 2024

Caledonia - Suddenly, at home on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chris Murray Williams, 58

July 24, 2024

Innisfil - Passed away suddenly on July 20th, 2024 in Newmarket.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Laura Anne Guppy Hageman, 58

July 24, 2024

Peterborough - Unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, July 18, 2024, in her 58th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julia Caroline Sarnelli, 25

July 24, 2024

Hamilton - It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Julia (Jules) Caroline Sarnelli in her 25th year after a lengthy illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rick Rogers, 61

July 24, 2024

Stratford - It is with the heaviest of hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Rick Rogers, 61, of Sebringville, Ontario. Rick got his wings after doing what he loved to do, umpiring and inspiring young ball players on the field.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terry Miller, 66

July 24, 2024

Renfrew - Suddenly at Renfrew Victoria Hospital, Terrance “Terry” Miller passed away on July 12, 2024, in his 67th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Julia Brady, 23

July 24, 2024

Ajax - Julia May 2001 – July 2024. Tragically on July 15th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Andrew Frederick, 64

July 24, 2024

Pembroke - Passed away suddenly on July 20th 2024, in his 64th year. As an expression of sympathy, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society and Sunshine Coach Service (Renfrew).

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Arthur Langley, 68

July 24, 2024

Coldwater - Passed away suddenly at the Mariposa House Hospice, Severn, with family at his side on Monday July 22, 2024, in his 68th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert John Piper, 74

July 24, 2024

Lindsay - Passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on July 23, 2024. Donations in memory of Robert may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dane Stewart Colligan, 34

July 24, 2024

Toronto - It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Dane Stewart Colligan on July 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Manuel Da Silva, 60

July 24, 2024

Maple - God called Manuel peacefully on July 22, 2024 at the age of 60. If so desired, donations in memory of Manuel may be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Logan Domenichelli Holloway, infant

July 24, 2024

Maple - Baby Logan peacefully left us on July 18th, 2024, at Sick Kids Hospital, surrounded by his family.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Researcher's note - This is a recent research article, currently in preprint, "Are COVID-19 Vaccines in Pregnancy as Safe and Effective as the U.S. Government, Medical Organizations, and Pharmaceutical Industry Claim? Part I". Its conclusion: "We found unacceptably high breaches in safety signals for 37 AEs after COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant women. An immediate global moratorium on COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy is warranted. The United States government, medical organizations, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies have misled and/or deceived the public regarding the safety of COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy. Promotion of these products must be immediately halted." Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Chief Public Health Officer of Canada "Dr" Theresa Tam, and Health Canada are similarly misleading Canadians.

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202406.2062/v1

Patrick Anthony Colontino, 65

July 24, 2024

Grimsby - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our dear Patrick on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at West Lincoln Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his wife and his children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Theresa O’Donnell, 67

July 24, 2024

Kitchener - With a life of love and joy now complete, Theresa O'Donnell passed away on July 23, 2024, surrounded by family. Our family wishes to thank all those who cared for our mother in her final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Kitchener Waterloo.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anna Maria Griffith, 59

July 24, 2024

Arnprior - With a shattered heart, Noel announces that his beloved wife, Anna Maria, passed away suddenly at the Arnprior and District Memorial Hospital on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Katee Plato, 49

July 24, 2024

Fort Erie - It is with broken hearts, we announce the passing of Katee Plato. No more troubles. No more sorrows. Love – Joy – Peace.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Margie Diana Stanley, 65

July 24, 2024

London - After a courageous battle with cancer, Margie passed away at her home at Middle Terrace in Delaware, Ontario in her 66th year.



Link

Researcher's note - There are a lot of decedents in this week's article between 64 and 75 and the suspected cause of death is cancer , heart issues and stroke. Go to this Statistics Canada web page and look at the weekly death counts for 2021, 2022, 2023 and partial 2024 compared to other years. Also, change the "Age at time of death " parameter to review other age ranges and for all ages.

https://www150.statcan.gc.ca/n1/pub/71-607-x/71-607-x2024004-eng.htm

Shelley Anne Beleutz, 60

July 24, 2024

Windsor - After a year and a half battle with metastatic lung cancer, Shelley passed away peacefully on July 22, 2024, accompanied by close friends and family.

Link

Julie Elizabeth Zuzek, 50

July 24, 2024

Stoney Creek - It is with profound sadness that the family of Julie Elizabeth Zuzek announce her passing on July 20th, 2024 at the age of 50 years, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Alexander Todd, 75

July 24, 2024

Peterborough - Alex passed away peacefully at PRHC following a short battle with cancer.

Link

Trent Anthony Blackbird, 27

July 23, 2024

Dunnville - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved Trent Blackbird, who departed from us on Friday, July 19, at the age of 27.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Robert Dumoulin-White, 48

July 23, 2024

Huntsville - Chris was a devoted family man. He would fiercely defend all he loved. People describe Chris as a dedicated and hard worker who served the Tim Hortons family for the past 30 years.



No cause of death reported.

Link

Everett Dale Hiltz, 67

July 23, 2024

Maynooth - Suddenly, at his home in Coe Hill, on Sunday, July 21, 2024. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society – Relay for Life would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah Jane Ellen Matheson, 28

July 23, 2024

London - Sarah passed away tragically in her sleep 10 days before her 28th birthday due to medical complications.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rosemary Elizabeth Swift, 71

July 23, 2024

London - Suddenly at her residence, on July 20, 2024, Rosemary Swift passed away at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Marsh, 31

July 23, 2024

Timmins - It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of our precious son, Michael Richard Joel Marsh, at the age of 31. Michael was born at 43 weeks with Cerebral Palsy, a neurological condition that affects movement. Although he was 100% physically disabled, he was also 100% sharp, clever and funny.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Gilbert Cowie, 73

July 23, 2024

Windsor - John Gilbert Cowie, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away on July 18, 2024, at the age of 73. The family would like to thank the staff, nurses, and doctors of the 4th floor oncology unit at Windsor Met Hospital and at the Leamington Hospice for all their dedicated care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society in John's memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacob “Jake” Talsma, 63

July 23, 2024

Trenton - It is with sadness that the family of Jacob “Jake” Talsma announce his sudden passing at Kingston Health Science Center on Saturday July 20th, 2024, in his 64th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Catherine “Cathy” Johnston, 72

July 23, 2024

London - Unexpectedly at Victoria Hospital, London, on Saturday, July 20, 2024, Catherine “Cathy” Johnston passed away in her 72nd year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott Joseph Steele, 60

July 23, 2024

Sutton - We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Scott Steele, who passed away at home on Wednesday, July 21, 2024, at the age of 60 after a brief battle with cancer, with family by his side.

Link

Nalini Neomi Almas, 70

July 23, 2024

Huntsville - Nalini Nalini Almas (nee Pant) of Huntsville, Ontario, formerly of Brantford, slipped away from us in her gentle style, peacefully and quietly, the morning of July 21, 2024, at 5:00 am at Cambridge Memorial Hospital. If wished, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society will be gratefully appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey Ferguson, 62

July 23, 2024

Cardinal - Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, July 20, 2024, Jeff Ferguson of Spencerville, age 62.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tara Lynn Devenish, 32

July 23, 2024

Oakville - It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Tara Lynn Devenish, age 32, on July 10th.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Herbert Kramolowsky, 59

July 23, 2024

Dundas - Suddenly on July 19, 2024, Richard passed away in his 59th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lodovico Rocco, 73

July 23, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with profound sadness, the family of Vico Rocco announce his sudden passing at the TBRHSC [Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre] on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anna Marlene Klassen, 66

July 23, 2024

Tillsonburg - Gifted to us by God: Saturday, August 16th 1958. Ascended to Heaven: Monday, July 22nd, 2024. Everyone who knew Anna is invited to share condolences, favorite memories and photos, or contribute memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roman Szubert, 66

July 23, 2024

Stoney Creek - Passed away suddenly, at his home, on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Perry Erwin Harder, 36

July 23, 2024

Passed away peacefully in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Catharines General, surrounded by his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cecil John Rawn, 64

July 23, 2024

Owen Sound - Peacefully, at his home, with family by his side on Friday, March 22, 2024, in his 64th year. Memorial donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia “Trish” Ann Loten, 50

July 23, 2024

Sarnia - It is with broken hearts that the family of Patricia “Trish” Loten announce her sudden passing on Friday, July 19, 2024, at the age of 50. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to Diabetes Society, Sarnia Humane Society or Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Helen Kerr, 75

July 23, 2024

Trenton - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Helen at her home on Friday, July 19th, 2024, in her 75th year. As an expression of sympathy, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chuck Lewis, 55

July 23, 2024

Sault Ste Marie - Suddenly, where he loved to be on Saturday July 20, 2024, at the age of 55.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephanie Dawn Sopher, 45

July 23, 2024

Gravenhurst - It is with great sadness that family of Stephanie Dawn Sopher (nee Nudd) announce her sudden passing on Saturday, July 20, 2024, at the age 45.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Todd Trojek, 68

July 23, 2024

Mississauga - It is with great sadness that we announce that Todd Trojek passed away suddenly at home in Perth on July 13th, 2024. Charities with special meaning to Todd include the Lanark Animal Welfare Society, the Canadian Cancer Society and the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rosemary Helen Johnson Chestnut, 75

July 23, 2024

Brockville - Sadly, the family of Rosemary Helen Johnson announces she has entered into rest at her residence on Sunday, July 20th, 2024 in her 75th year. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society will be gratefully appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Peter Joseph Bowland, 65

July 23, 2024

Bobcaygeon - It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Peter Joseph Bowland on July 18, 2024. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to Cerebral Palsy Association or your charity of choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Debra Margaret Kelly

July 23, 2024

Dunnville - Deb passed away peacefully, at home surrounded by loving family and friends. The battle with ALS claimed her body but not her spirit; she left this earth with quiet dignity. Special thanks to ER Staff at St. Joseph's Hospital and the MAID Coordinator, who helped her navigate this very difficult path.

No age reported.

Link

John Edward Jones, 74

July 23, 2024

Flesherton - After a short battle with cancer, John Edward passed at Chapman House Hospice on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in his 74th year.

Link

Doris Martin, 60

July 23, 2024

Elmira - Doris Martin passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at 60 years of age. A special thanks to all the health care professionals involved in Doris' cancer journey, as well as family and friends for their kind deeds and prayer support.

Link

Frederick Gerald Woodcock, 58

July 23, 2024

Deseronto - Passed away peacefully from his battle with cancer, with Sean and Jaime by his side, on July 20, 2024, at the Lennox & Addington Hospital.

Link

Michelle McAvoy, 45

July 23, 2024

Ottawa - It is with great sorrow and sadness that, after a courageous but short battle with cancer, we announce that Michelle McAvoy passed away on July 15th.

Link

Researcher's note - Those that worked in the Canadian federal public service were subject to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's COVID vaccine mandates in 2021.

https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/federal-vaccine-mandate-1.6201528

Lynn Rose Gauthier, 59

July 23, 2024

Keswick - Passed away peacefully surrounded by love at Margaret Bahen Hospice, Newmarket on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at the age of 59 years, after a short battle with cancer.

Link

Daniela Bitonti-Rochon, 46

July 23, 2024

North Bay - It is with broken hearts the family announces the passing of our beloved Daniela (Bitonti-Rochon). She passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Saturday July 20th, at the age of 46. Daniela never let her diagnosis with breast cancer define her; she battled courageously, demonstrating strength and resilience beyond what was comprehensible.

Link

Ken Baker, 66

July 23, 2024

Lansdowne - Ken passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Friday July 19th, 2024, after a strong and courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Tracey Mitchell, 59

July 23, 2024

Strathroy - It is with heavy hearts to announce on Saturday, July 20th, 2024, Tracey has passed away at the age of 59 years young at home from a battle with pancreatic cancer/stroke.

Link

Christopher Michael Smillie, 51

July 23, 2024

Stoney Creek - After a brief and quietly courageous battle with cancer, Chris passed away peacefully, at St. Catharines Hospital, on Monday, July 22, 2024, at the age of 51.

Link

Robert Norman “Rob” Collins, 63

July 23, 2024

Burlington - On July 20, 2024, Rob Collins, aged 63, passed away peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer.

Link

Kervin Rolle, 45

July 23, 2024

Mississauga - Kervin Rolle died peacefully at Toronto General Hospital on July 21, 2024, at the age of 45, surrounded by his family and friends, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Though no longer with us, his spirit continues to inspire. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation.

Link

Lorri Giannopoulos, 63

July 23, 2024

Niagara Falls - After a courageous battle with cancer, Lorri passed away at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Sunday July 21, 2024, at the age of 63.

Link

Tammy Ayres Snell, 59

July 22, 2024

Port-Hope - Peacefully at Northumberland Hills Hospital, Cobourg, on Saturday July 20, 2024, in her 60th year. If desired, memorial donations to The Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Drema Shelby Lynn Beaver, 21

July 22, 2024

Thunder Bay - It is with profound sadness that the family of Drema Beaver announce her unexpected passing on Wednesday, July 18, 2024, in Thunder Bay at the age of 21.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Giddings, 72

July 22, 2024

Arnprior - With sadness, the family announces that Wayne Maurice Giddings passed away suddenly at the Ottawa Hospital – Civic Campus on Saturday morning, July 20, 2024. Wayne, a long-time resident of Pakenham, was 72 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerard 'Gerry' Thomas Haymes, 74

July 22, 2024

Niagara Falls - Passed away peacefully after a brief illness with his family by his side at the St. Catharines General Hospital on Sunday July 21, 2024, at the age of 74. In memory of Gerry, memorial contributions may be made to the MS Society or Niagara Health Foundation (Walker Family Cancer Centre), and would be appreciated by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Bowden, 71

July 28, 2024

Passed away at the Carpenter Hospice, surrounded by family, on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at the age of 71 after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Link

Jeffrey Harold Stewart, 54

July 27, 2024

It is with heartache and sadness we announce the sudden passing of Jeff on June 20th, while vacationing in Europe. He was 54 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Hardie, 58

July 27, 2024

Karen Hardie died peacefully on July 19, 2024, at the age of 58, at home surrounded by her family, following a courageous battle with periampullary cancer. She effortlessly collected a large and devoted group of friends to whom she was unfalteringly loyal. Their love and support were tireless over her cancer journey, and they provided her with an enormous amount of emotional and spiritual support.

Link

Bill Kershaw, 72

July 27, 2024

Bill Kershaw, 72, passed away peacefully, at Toronto General Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in memory of Bill Kershaw to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.

Link

Ryszard Gancewski, 68

July 26, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father. He lost his battle with cancer, on July 18, 2024, at Freeport Hospital, in Kitchener, ON, at the age of 68.

Link

Linda Elizabeth Ball, 70

July 25, 2024

Linda Elizabeth Ball (née Smith), a loving and devoted mother, passed away unexpectedly on July 20, 2024, in her hometown of St. Thomas, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Krstan Ubiparip, 63

July 25, 2024

Krstan passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener, at the age of 63.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Anthony Girard, 64

July 25, 2024

Suddenly, at his home on June 20th, 2024, Michael Anthony Girard of Melbourne passed away in his 65th year. Mike was the owner and operator of Mike Girard Machinery Moving Limited for many years. He had a great love of music, as do his daughters. Mike was a true blues fan and had a generous heart.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mark MacMillan, 59

July 25, 2024

Mark MacMillan, of Cambridge, formally of Spragues Rd., N. Dumfries, Ontario, passed away at Cambridge Memorial Hospital on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the age of 59 years. The last several years he spent a lot of time taking care of his sick mom. Donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda Darnel Morrison, 67

July 24, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Linda Darnel Morrison on Friday, July 19, 2024, at the age of 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Misty Lynn Walker, 50

July 24, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce Misty Lynn Walker, 50, of St. Thomas, Ontario, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Victoria London Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gail Kathryn Vijuk, 56

July 24, 2024

Gail Kathryn Vijuk, 56, of Oak Park, died on July, 14, 2024, after a short illness. Forever identifying proudly as a Canadian, she was also passionate about hockey and the Montreal Canadiens. She was able to marry her wife, Barbara Uher Vijuk, on their 10th anniversary in Toronto, Ontario, and they celebrated 19 additional years together.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Krista Colleen Fraser, 45

July 24, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dearly beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend. Krista, who transitioned on July 20, 2024 at the age of 45. She worked as a Medical/Administration Assistant for over 18 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tracey Mitchell, 59

July 24, 2024

It is with heavy hearts to announce on Saturday, July 20th, 2024, Tracey has passed away at the age of 59 years young at home from a battle with pancreatic cancer/stroke.

Link

Rob Collins, 63

July 23, 2024

Rob Collins, aged 63, passed away peacefully at home after a short battle with cancer.

Link

Maria Ivancevic Marschall, 74

July 23, 2024

It is with broken hearts and sadness that we announce the passing of Maria Ivancevic Marschall on Monday, July 22, 2024, at the young age of 74. Maria passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with lymphoma that led to other complications. Maria battled as long as she possibly could to be on this Earth with the people she loved.

Link

Jessica Smith, 32

July 22, 2024

Jessica Jane Smith of St. Thomas passed away at her residence on Sunday, July 21st, 2024, at the age of 32. Lovingly remembered by a number of extended family members and friends. Jessica was born in St. Thomas on June 3rd, 1992.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Randall Glen (Randy) Yule, 45

July 22, 2024

Passed away suddenly on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Randy was a loving son and father. He also had many friends and family that loved him. Donations may be made to Wellington County Mental Health.

No cause of death reported.

Link

April Martin, 59

July 22, 2024

April Martin of Palmerston passed away suddenly at the Palmerston Hospital on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in her 60th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geoffrey Paul Clark, 66

July 21, 2024

Passed on July 17, 2024 in Smiths Falls at the age of 66. Please consider memorial donations to Ride for Dad, the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Edward Eiler, 73

July 20, 2024

Passed away suddenly at St. Mary's General Hospital on Wednesday June 12, 2024, at age 73. Edward was employed at Kaufman Rubber Company for 25 years, retiring shortly after. He loved listening to all genres of music.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Larry Lavier, 62

July 19, 2024

Passed peacefully at the Smiths Falls Hospital, July 15, 2024, at the age of 62. In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations may be made to the CHEO Foundation or the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Joseph McDonnell, 60

July 15, 2024

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Thomas Joseph McDonnell, aka Tom, on Friday, July 12th during a less than typical workday, in his 61st year; leaving a legacy in his wife and best friend of 38 years Wendy, and their children Sarah (25 yrs), Malcolm (22 yrs), Evelyn (19 yrs), and Rowan (17 yrs).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth R. Whittaker, 50

July 11, 2024

It is with profound heartbreaking sadness that we announce the sudden and untimely passing of Ken Whittaker on Tuesday July 9th, 2024, at the age of 50. Ken will forever be loved and cherished by Christine, his wife and best friend of 21 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zofia Nowogrodzka, 67

July 10, 2024

Zofia Nowogrodzk, 67, of Montreal, passed away suddenly but peacefully on July 8th, 2024, in Perth, Ontario.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Jane (Janet) Richards, 66

July 8, 2024

Mary Jane (Janet) Richards of Guelph passed away suddenly on Friday, July 5, 2024, in her 67th year.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Amaya Garcia, 32

July 7, 2024

Amaya passed away unexpectedly in Eden Mills, ON, on the evening of July 4th, 2024, at the age of 32. Her departure has left a profound void in the lives of all who knew and loved her. She had many talents. She loved playing soccer, dancing and choreography. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed spending time in the kitchen, baking and crafting delicious meals.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Devon Darren Morgan, 25

July 5, 2024

We are heartbroken to announce Devon left this world early on the morning of July 3, 2024, at the age of 25. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations to the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barry Alan Lee, 73

July 2, 2024

Suddenly, at St. Mary's Hospital, Kitchener, on Saturday, June 22, 2024, of Ayr, in his 74th year. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the SPCA would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bradley James Kinsman, 36

June 28, 2024

It is with wounded hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Bradley James Kinsman, June 26, 2024, at the age of 36. Brad was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers as well as the Blue Jays, and he never gave up on the Maple Leafs. He loved being outdoors in all seasons, enjoying camping and the lake house at East Garafraxa.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret (Margie) Jessica Johnson, 49

June 26, 2024

With heartbreaking sadness, we share the passing of Margie Johnson of Guelph, Ontario, on June 24, 2024, at the age of 49. Diagnosed with ALS in November 2023, Margie faced her illness with grace and strength. A fundraising walk in March 2024 raised over $18,000 for the ALS Society of Canada.

Link

Laurel Margaret Milson, 65

June 25, 2024

Laurel Margaret Milson (nee Seguin) of Guelph, peacefully passed away at Guelph General Hospital with family by her side on Friday, June 21st, 2024, at the age of 65 years. Memorial donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation, and will be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Marie Schaefer, 62

June 25, 2024

Karen Marie Schaefer (Finamore) of Guelph, passed away peacefully at St. Joseph’s Health Centre on June 21, 2024, at the age of 62. Despite her long battle with cancer, Karen displayed a positive attitude with a smile on her face up until the very end.

Link

Jennifer L. Strong, 56

June 13, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Jennifer after a brief illness in her 57th year. Jennifer was an aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt. She will be missed by family in the United Kingdom.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Janice Free, 66

June 12, 2024

Janice Free (nee McQueen) passed away peacefully on June 9, 2024, at Hospice Wellington at the age of 66, after a brave three-year battle with cancer.

Link

In Quebec, 33 “ died suddenly ”:

Stéphane Tremblay, 50

July 27, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share with you the sudden departure of Stéphane Tremblay, on July 17.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jean Leclerc, 64

July 27, 2024

At his home, on July 23, 2024, at the age of 64, Mr. Jean Leclerc, spouse of Mrs. Lucie, died suddenly

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Martel, 50

July 27, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we inform you of Brian's departure, which occurred at the Hôtel Dieu in Quebec, on July 19, 2024 at the age of 50. His fight in recent years has been a source of inspiration for all those who knew him. The family would like to warmly thank all the medical teams who accompanied Brian, particularly the dialysis and palliative care units at the Hôtel-Dieu hospital in Quebec. A special thank you to Dr. Florence Dubé, who provided final care to Brian with gentleness, compassion and respect.

Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the following organizations: REIN, as well as to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Robert “Bobby” Holland, 57

July 27, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Robert “Bobby” Holland on July 14, 2024, at the age of 57, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Ghislain Francoeur, 51

July 26, 2024

At the Maison Aline-Chrétien in Shawinigan, on July 25, 2024, Mr. Ghislain Francoeur died at the age of 51. He lived in Shawinigan.

In his memory, you can make a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Lamoureux, 44

July 26, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Richard Lamoureux (44 years old).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Matthew Law, 46

July 25, 2024

With deep sadness in our hearts, we announce the death of Matthew Law, a gentle soul of 46 years old, past on July 20th 2024, at BMP Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ian Feukeu Agokeng, 19

July 25, 2024

At the CHU Pavillon Hôpital St-Sacrement, on July 10, 2024, at the age of 19, Ian Feukeu Agokeng. The Titans have the great regret to announce the death of Ian Feukeu Agokeng, offensive lineman of the football team. A young man hardworking, authentic and above all very appreciated by all.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Laroche, 59

July 25, 2024

Denis Laroche died suddenly on July 20, 2024, at the age of 59, while practicing the sport that he was most passionate about. A special thought to the Rabaska Canoe Club community as well as all their friends and work colleagues.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stéphane Thibault, 56

July 25, 2024

At the Enfant-Jésus Hospital, on July 22, 2024, at the age of 56, Stéphane Thibault died. Stéphane wanted to leave one last message for everyone: “I fought, fought so hard, I tried everything and I believed in it until the very end, but unfortunately I lost my fight against leukemia (ALL Ph+).” The family would like to thank the entire treatment and care team of the hemato-oncology wing (E-3000) and the palliative care wing of the Enfant-Jésus hospital as well as the team at the Center integrated cancer center (CIC) for the excellent care provided

Link

Élise Binette, 60

July 25, 2024

It is with great emotion that we announce the departure of Élise Binette, which occurred on July 21, 2024, at 11:15 a.m. at the Pallia-Vie center. She passed away peacefully surrounded by love and peace at age 61. Born on October 1, 1963, she passed away leaving behind a legacy of cherished memories and infinite love. Élise is grateful to have been able to benefit from medical assistance in dying, allowing her to leave peacefully and with dignity.

Link

Jennifer Alarie, 38

July 24, 2024

Passed away at the Val-d'Or Hospital on July 22, 2024, at the age of 38, Mrs. Jennifer Alarie.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Lessard, 38

July 24, 2024

In Drummondville, on July 17, 2024, Mr. David Lessard, residing in Valcourt.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bruno Roy, 48

July 24, 2024

At his home, on July 7, 2024, at the age of 48, passed away Mr. Bruno Roy, residing in Rawdon. People who wish to show their sympathy in a more special way can do so by making a donation to the Héma-Québec Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacques Champagne, 74

July 24, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Jacques Champagne on July 21, 2024, in Laval. The family would like to thank the staff of the Integrated Cancer Center of the Cité-de-la-Santé hospital and the CISSS of Laval.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ariane Tremblay Lirette, 25

July 23, 2024

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on July 20, 2024, at the age of 25, passed away Ariane Tremblay Lirette. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Terry Fox Foundation. (cancer).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carleigh Kanahne Bush, 37

July 23, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our dear Carleigh.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eric Baril, 50

July 23, 2024

Mr. Denis Baril and Mrs. Claire Turgeon Baril are sad to announce the death of their son Éric Baril, who died on July 17, 2024, at the age of 50 years and 6 months. He lived in Longueuil.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dany Girard, 72

July 23, 2024

On July 19, 2024, died suddenly at her home at the age of 72 years and 2 months, Mrs. Dany Girard.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sylvie Mailhot, 63

July 23, 2024

At the CIUSSS MCQ-CHAUR in Trois-Rivières, on July 18, 2024, died at the age of 63, Mrs. Sylvie Mailhot. Any mark of sympathy can result in a donation to the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Society of Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michel El-Maalouli, 46

July 23, 2024

It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of Michel El-Maalouli who left us peacefully on July 19, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Zoe Tamara King

July 23, 2024

Suddenly, on Sunday, July 21, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jean-Clément Guillemette, 72

July 23, 2024

At his home, surrounded by the love of his family, on July 19, 2024 at the age of 72, passed away Mr. Jean-Clément Guillemette. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Link

Vanessa Tessier, 35

July 23, 2024

Peacefully, on July 23, 2024, from the consequences of a cerebral hemorrhage, at the age of 35, Vanessa Tessier died.

Link

Diane Simard, 65

July 22, 2024

Suddenly, on July 17, 2024, Diane Simard died, aged 65.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Francis Perron White, 41

July 22, 2024

Died at Amos Hospital on July 19, 2024 at the age of 41, Mr. Francis Perron White. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec (Laval Hospital)

No cause of death reported.

Link

Donovan Paquet, 21

July 22, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce that, on July 14, 2024, Donovan Paquet, son of Jessika Paquet and Sylvain Bilodeau, died at the age of 21.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Claude Bouchard, 67

July 22, 2024

Mr. Claude Bouchard, residing in Roberval, died suddenly at the Chicoutimi Hospital on July 19, 2024, at the age of 67 years and 6 months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roland Beaudoin, 66

July 22, 2024

At CHUS Fleurimont, on July 19, 2024, Roland Beaudoin died at the age of 66. Sincere thanks to the oncology department of CHUS Fleurimont, to Dr Pavic for the good care and a big thank you also to Dr Gilles Bachand for his dedication.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Catherine Wand, 66

July 22, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Catherine Wand (Cathy Sawyer) beloved wife, mother and friend, who left us suddenly on July 13th, 2024 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was 66 years old.

Link

Sylvie Proulx, 65

She was born on January 26, 1959, in Saint-Pie-de-Guire. The family would like to thank the oncology team at the CISSS Montérégie Est Honoré-Mercier.

No cause of death reported.

Link

29 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta

Bentley Jeffrey Turzanski, 63

July 29, 2024

On Thursday, July 25, 2024, Mr. Bentley Turzanski of Wainwright, Alberta passed away suddenly at his home at the age of 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jeffrey Keith May, 45

July 28, 2024

Jeffrey Keith May currently of Calgary Alberta (Water Valley) passed away suddenly on Thursday July 25, 2024, at the age of 45. Jeff leaves behind to mourn his children, Riley and Kaylee as well as their mother Nancy.

Link

Cathy Weigl, 68

July 27, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Cathy Weigl on July 21, 2024, at the age of 68 years old. Her true calling was as an alternative healthcare practitioner, offering support and guidance to everyone she encountered. With her wisdom and compassion, she assisted many friends with a variety of health issues and ailments. Her dedication to her work and her patients was truly inspiring.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wesley Clark Tourangeau-Powder, 47

July 26, 2024

On Sunday, July 21, 2024, Wesley Clark Tourangeau-Powder passed away unexpectedly, at the age of 47 years. Wesley will be lovingly remembered and missed by his spouse, Kimberly and eleven children.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leroy Brian Bluecoat, 44

July 25, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we mournfully announce the unexpected passing of Leroy at 44 years of age. Leroy was born in Inuvik, Northwest Territories and was the pride and joy of his mother.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William (Bill) Stewart Fraser, 68

July 25, 2024

Bill passed unexpectedly on July 22, in his home in Edmonton. He finally got the job of his dreams working for Edmonton Transit in their garage. He made many friendships there before retiring. Bill truly missed his life partner, Deb. He never got over her passing and became a bit of a recluse. His heart finally gave out and he is now reunited with her. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Bill's name to the Diabetes Research Foundation in your areas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Randy Boyd Finkbeiner, 34

July 25, 2024

Randy Boyd Finkbeiner of Redcliff passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the age of 34 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leslie June Winter, 56

July 25, 2024

Leslie June Winter, 56, passed away suddenly on July 20th, 2024. Sadly, she went ‘Walking after Midnight’ (her favorite Patsy Cline song) and passed away in her sleep.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Viccars, 50

July 25, 2024

Michael Viccars, beloved husband of Yuki Viccars (nee Sato) of Calgary, AB, passed away suddenly at home on Sunday, July 21, 2024, at the age of 50 years. Michael was born at the Holy Cross Hospital in Calgary.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Orion Rutley, 40

July 25, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our stellar Orion Rutley, he passed away late Friday, July 19/early Saturday July 20, 2024. He was 40 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Steven Wong, 41

July 25, 2024

Steven Wong, 41, of Edmonton, Alberta, passed away July 19, 2024, at home after an aggressive battle of gastric cancer. Steven attended University of Alberta and Nait. He began working with Prosperitas Management where he maintained most of his career in multifamily, estate, and asset management.

Link

Keith Milton Burgess, 66

July 25, 2024

Keith passed away on 15 July 2024 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.

Link

Mitchell (Mitch) McKernan “Mitch,” 29

July 24, 2024

Mitch had a keen interest in other cultures and was fortunate to have travelled to many places in his young life. These included trips with his father to Australia (his father's home country) and Jordan and trips with his mother and sister to many places including Costa Rica, and Mexico. Mitch developed a love for surfing while attending the University of British Columbia and was able to surf Bondi beach while visiting Australia. Mitch was highly intelligent and had an inquiring mind.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Lindsay Nicholas, 67

July 24, 2024

John passed away suddenly at age 67 on June 18, 2024. John was a dedicated operator (bus driver) with the Edmonton Transit System for just under 43 years and received many Safe Driving Awards.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bryce Mark, 49

July 23, 2024

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dear son, brother, father, uncle, cousin, nephew, and grandfather, Bryce Mark, on Thursday, July 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Benjamin Littleleaf, 35

July 23, 2024

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our beloved family member Benjamin Littleleaf of the Piikani Nation. He passed away the evening of July 16, 2024, in Calgary, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keith Burgess, 66

July 21, 2024

Keith passed away on 15 July 2024 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He has lived all his life in Lethbridge and surrounding area. Keith loved being outdoors and enjoyed camping and water sports. He started in his teens bring on the water, either doing water sports or fishing, and continued it right up until his passing. Camping was his thing, and he enjoyed being in the mountains or at the lake. He was a quiet gentleman, who enjoyed his family and his close friends.

Link

Rennie Lepp, 58

July 20, 2024

Rennie passed away unexpectedly at the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital after a brief illness. Rennie, Dad, was known for his huge heart, his work ethic, his laugh, and his crib game. He was always full of stories, was on the fearless side, and could instantly light up a room with his smile. He hauled many miles in his black Peterbilt 379, and seemed to be just as proud of that truck as he was of his two kids. His family was his pride and joy. Rennie bragged about them every chance he got.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tyler Vincent Bailey, 39

July 18, 2024

It is with sadness we inform you that on July 15, 2024, Tyler Vincent Bailey passed away suddenly at the age of 39. Tyler was a very respectful and thoughtful person; he would always be there for anyone if they needed him. Tyler was very much an outdoors guy. He kept his winters busy by snowboarding and his summers busy camping, fishing and hiking.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lorna Kunyk, 68

July 17, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved wife, mom, and grandma, Lorna Kunyk, who passed away on July 15, 2024, at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pierre-Luc Brassard, 37

July 15, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Pierre-Luc Brassard of Calgary, AB, announce his passing on July 10, 2024, at the age of 37 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darlene Kaye Repka-Smith, 72

July 15, 2024

Darlene Repka-Smith, a longtime resident of Grande Prairie, Alberta, passed away after a short second bout with cancer on July 8, 2024. Darlene lived a life filled with passion, humour and generosity. She had an unwavering commitment to her loved ones, the community of Grande Prairie, real estate and sports.

Link

Lawrence "Stash" Fadden, 72

July 10, 2024



It is with very heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Stash (72) into the waiting embrace of his son. He passed at the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital July 4th, 2024, while visiting with his daughters and grandkids.

No cause of death reported.

Link

George Ross, 71

July 5, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of George Ross. A beloved husband, father and friend. George departed from this world on Monday, July 1, 2024, after battling a sudden fight with cancer, he was surrounded by his loving friends and family up until the end.

Link

Scott Kenneth Mutch, 33

April 14, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved son, brother, and uncle, Scott. Scott was born in Grande Prairie, and lived his whole life here, always staying close to his family home on Flying Shot Lake.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Belinda (Bel) April Merkley, 61

October 22, 2023

We are sad to announce the sudden passing of Belinda April Merkley (Dutchyn) on October 20, 2023, in Grande Prairie, Alberta, at the age of 61. In 2005, Bel moved with her family to Grande Prairie, where she would live for the rest of her life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kelly Wood, 49

July 20, 2024

Kelly Wood, 49 years of age, passed away unexpectedly on December 19th. 2023, in Lloydminster, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In British Columbia, six “died suddenly:

Wayne Walter Spiers, 64

July 23, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Wayne Spiers at 64 years of age. Wayne was born on December 17, 1959 in Pouce Coupe, British Columbia and passed away on July 18, 2024 in Fort St. John, British Columbia. Donations can be made in honor of Wayne to the BC Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cory Richard Tottenham, 54

July 25, 2024

It's with very heavy hearts that our family announces the passing of Cory Richard Tottenham on July 18, 2024. Cory fought a long courageous battle with cancer

Link

James William Juba, 74

July 26, 2024

The world lost a good man on July 24, 2024, as we said goodbye to James William Juba after a 15-month fight with liver cancer.

Link

John Gettings, 73

July 24, 2024

We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of our father, grandfather, brother and friend John Gettings, of West Vancouver, British Columbia, who passed away on July 18, 2024, at the age of 73.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Sheddy, 45

July 24, 2024

Patrick Sheddy was born in Edmonton, Alberta on October 16, 1978, and passed away unexpectedly in Vancouver, British Columbia on July 1, 2024. He had to say goodbye to his mother, Marjo Sheddy, in December 2023, who died after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jose Francisco Hilario, 64

July 23, 2024

On Thursday, July 11, 2024, Jose 'Joe' Hilario of Osoyoos passed away suddenly at the age of 64.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Abigail Louise Moore, 44

July 23, 2024

Abi (Carswell) Moore passed away suddenly on July 17, 2024. She was 44 years old, born March 13, 1980, in Carlisle, UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

15 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Kenneth Joseph James Levasseur, 46

July 28, 2024

Kenneth Joseph James Levasseur passed away on Saturday, July 20, 2024, in Winnipeg, MB, at the age of 46 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian David Poetker, 60

July 27, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing my life partner, dog dad, son, brother, uncle, and friend, Brian David Poetker on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roger Franz Trikojat, 61

July 26, 2024

Unexpectedly, yet peacefully on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Roger Franz Trikojat, age 61, passed away at the Health Sciences Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Josephine Kathleen (Antochow) Macsymach, 72

July 26, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Josephine Kathleen (Antochow) Macsymach on July 16, 2024, at Seven Oaks Hospital at the age of 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harvey “Bud” Joseph Young, 46

July 26, 2024

The family announces the passing of Harvey “Bud” Joseph Young Junior at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard “Rich” Langille, 53

July 26, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Richard Owen Langille on July 22, 2024, after a brave but brief battle with esophageal cancer.

Link

Darren Nicholas Biegun, 63

July 25, 2024

Darren Nicholas Biegun passed away suddenly on July 10, 2024, at the age of 63 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Robert Ferguson, 59

July 25, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of William Robert Ferguson. Robert passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, at the age of 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher Cook, 58

July 24, 2024

Christopher Joseph Cook, 58, of The Pas, Manitoba, passed away suddenly on July 11th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sidney Fryer Woodhouse, 50

July 24, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband, father, brother and friend Sidney Woodhouse on July 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barry Wayne Lawrie, 74

July 23, 2024

Barry Wayne Lawrie passed peacefully on July 18, 2024, at the age of 74 at home after a short struggle with cancer.

Link

Karin Maria Mazowita, 67

July 22, 2024



It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our mother, wife, sister, aunt, and dear friend Karin Maria Mazowita.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lora Lye Lilke, 39

July 22, 2024

It is with great sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of Lora Lye Lilke, a beloved resident of Winnipeg, MB, Canada, who passed away on July 13, 2024, at the age of 39. She was born on July 5, 1985, in Winnipeg, the place she called home throughout her life.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arnold Andrew Jason Shorting Sr, 29

July 23, 2024

Arnold leaves behind his fiancée Doreen, children Anastasia, Cataleya, Lilitah, Andre and Arnold Jr.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William Walter “Bill” Hilash, 69

July 23, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of William (Bill) Hilash on July 19, 2024. A special thank you to CancerCare Manitoba for their exceptional care.

Link

35 “died suddenly” in New Brunswick:

Tyler Hannay, 39

July 29, 2024

Richibucto - It is with profound sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Tyler Hannay 39, of Indian Island on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Hilton Everett Amos, 70

July 28, 2024

Fredericton - With profound sadness, the family of Hilton Everett Amos, husband of Beverly (Hughes) Amos of Fredericton, NB, announce his sudden and unexpected passing on Friday, July 26, 2024. For those who wish, remembrances may be made to Alzheimer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Marie Anderson, 57

July 28, 2024

Jacksonville - It is with broken hearts and much sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Lisa Marie Anderson of Skiff Lake, NB, on Sunday, July 21, 2024, in Southern Utah.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Teresa Cavan, 55

July 26, 2024

Saint John - It is with profound sadness that family of Teresa Cavan announces her unexpected passing on Monday July 22, 2024. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made towards the Canadian Mental Health Association.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Farrah Hickey, 46

July 26, 2024

Riverview - Farrah Hickey (46 years) of Dieppe passed away suddenly at the Moncton Hospital on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jacob Murphy, 30

July 25, 2024

Cap-Pelé - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jacob Murphy, 30, of Grand-Barachois on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Allain Pierre LeBreton, 42

July 24, 2024

Neguac - It is with great sadness that the family informs you of the death of Allain Pierre LeBreton, which occurred in Richmond, BC, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at the age of 42.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah Nolter, 36

July 24, 2024

Moncton - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Sarah Nolter, 36, on Friday, July 19th, 2024, surrounded by her loved ones and family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Curtis Scott King, 24

July 23, 2024

Norton - The family of Curtis Scott King (24) are heartbroken to announce his passing which occurred tragically on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Ann Everett, 66

July 23, 2024

Perth-Andover - Following a brief illness, Margaret Ann Everett of Perth-Andover, NB, passed away peacefully at Percy's Place Hospice in Miramichi, NB, on the morning of July 22, 2024. For those who wish, memorial donations to the Southern Victoria Cancer Assistance Fund would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Onyx Joseph Roger Roy-Lalonde-Dell, infant

July 23, 2024

Sussex - It is with heavy hearts that we honor and say goodbye to our precious baby boy. We had very little time with you, but the time we had we will cherish forever. Onyx Joseph Roger passed away suddenly on July 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jerry Duguay, 48

July 23, 2024

Surrounded by the love of his family, at the Tracadie Hospital, on Sunday July 21, 2024, at the age of 47, Jerry Duguay, beloved husband of Anne Arseneau, died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John “Jack” Flanagan, 75

July 23, 2024

Miramichi - It is with great sorrow that we, the family, announce the passing of John Louis Flanagan on July 9, 2024, after a short and valiant battle with cancer.

Link

Ronald “Ron” Babineau, 65

July 22, 2024

Moncton - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ronald “Ron” Babineau, 64, of Moncton, on Saturday July 20, 2024, at his residence. In memory of Ronald, a contribution to the NB Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Kenneth Douglas Chafe, 70

July 23, 2024

Saint John - It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Douglas Chafe on Monday, July 22, 2024, at the Saint John Regional Hospital. For those who wish, donations in Ken's memory made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported

Link

Jim Buggie, 75

July 23, 2024

Hampton - It is with great sadness that the family of James “Jim” Robert Buggie announce his passing, which occurred on July 20, 2024, at Bobby's Hospice, Saint John, NB. Donations in memory of Jim may be made to Bobby's Hospice, Saint John, or the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported

Link

Micheline Roussel, 73

July 23, 2024

Edmundston - At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on July 21, 2024, at the age of 73 years and 10 months, passed away Ms. Micheline Migneault. Your expressions of sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the Canadian Diabetes Association.

No cause of death reported

Link

Garnet Leonard Shaffer, 66

July 23, 2024

Hopewell Cape - Garnet Leonard Shaffer, 65, of Salisbury and formerly of Germantown passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home.

No cause of death reported

Link

Karen Jane McGowan, 64

July 23, 2024

Dieppe - Karen Jane McGowan (nee Hussey), 64, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. For those who wish, remembrances made to Diabetes Canada would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Josh Mackenzie Crouse, 39

July 23, 2024

Nackawic - Josh M. Crouse of Lower Hainesville, NB, passed away on July 21, 2024. For those who wish to make a donation in memory of Josh, the family has suggested Capital Region Mental Health & Addictions Inc.

No cause of death reported

Link

Jill E. Mahar, 42

July 24, 2024

St. Stephen - After a brave and courageous battle with cancer, it is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jill E. (Jackson) Mahar on Saturday July 20, 2024, at the Charlotte County Hospital, St Stephen, NB, with her devoted husband and mother and best friend at her side.

Link

Jean Claude "Buck" Gallant, 57

July 24, 2024

Moncton - Jean Claude “Buck” Gallant, 57, of St-Philippe, passed away peacefully on Monday July 22, 2024 at the Moncton Hospital. In Buck's memory, a contribution to the NB Heart and Stroke Foundation or to Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported

Link

Marielle Levesque, 64

July 24, 2024

Edmundston - At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on July 23, 2024, at the age of 64 years and 9 months, passed away Mrs. Marielle Martin, residing in Rivière-Verte. Your expressions of sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the support group for women with female cancer.

No cause of death reported

Link

Doug Eagles, 59

July 25, 2024

Hampton - It is with heavy hearts the family of Douglas Wayne Eagles announce his passing at his home on July 23, 2024, at the age of 58. Donations in memory of Doug can be made to Veterans Affairs, the Diabetes Association, or the Heart & Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Link

Joseph "Dan" Daniel Mullins, 70

July 26, 2024

St George - We cannot find words to describe the absolute devastation we are feeling in having to announce the loss of our family's foundation, Joseph Daniel “Dan” Mullins. In Dan's memory, donations to Charlotte County Cancer would be greatly appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Larry Carter, 69

July 26, 2024

Salisbury - Lawrence (Larry) Wayne Carter, 68, of Salisbury passed away at the Dartmouth General Hospital on Wednesday July 24, 2024. If desired, donations made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

No cause of death reported

Link

Larry Edward Mersereau, 67

July 26, 2024

Nackawic - Larry E. Mersereau passed away on July 24, 2024 at his home. For those who wish to make a donation in memory of Larry, the family has suggested Diabetes Canada.

No cause of death reported

Link

Kenneth Fitzsimmons, 63

July 27, 2024

St. Stephen - After a 9-month battle with cancer, Kenneth passed, surrounded by his family at the Charlotte County Hospital on Wednesday July 24th, 2024. In lieu of flowers donations to a charity of the donors choice or to Charlotte County Cancer would be appreciated by the family.

Link

Véronique Cyr, 43

July 27, 2024

Saint Quentin - At the Hôtel-Dieu St-Joseph in Saint-Quentin, on July 24, 2024, at the age of 42 years and 8 months, Mrs. Véronique Cyr passed away. In his memory, donations can be made to the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported

Link

Kelly Scott, 66

July 23, 2024

Kelly Scott of Swan Lake First Nation peacefully passed away at his residence and began his journey to the Spirit World on July 22, 2024, at the age of 66 years with his family by his side. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation can be made to CancerCare Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Landon Ashton Norman Mason-Snowbird, baby

July 23, 2024

Beloved son of Gilbert Jr. Mason and Bonnie Snowbird

I Am Your Angel

I am here in Heaven

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tammy Lynn McKenzie, 49

July 24, 2024

No obit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Garry Allan Rogoski, 73

July 25, 2024

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Garry Rogoski, aged 73, at Deer Lodge Centre on July 17, 2024, with his beloved wife by his side. Garry bravely fought vascular dementia for the last three years, a horrible and devastating disease with no cure that had a tremendous impact on his family and friends.

Link

Maurice Ashley Gott, 40

July 25, 2024

Passed away peacefully at the age of 40 at the Health Sciences Center in Winnipeg, MB.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Karen Anne Butler Williams, 68

July 27, 2024

Karen Anne Williams (nee Butler ) passed away at the Brandon Regional Health Centre, Brandon, MB, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 at 68 years of age. For those so desiring, donations may be made in Karen's memory to the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Newfoundland and Labrador, six “died suddenly”:

Paula Kinsella, 62

July 25, 2024

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Paula Kinsella, who died unexpectedly in her home on July 23rd, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Barry Pittman, 57

July 24, 2024

Barry died suddenly at St.Clares Mercy hospital on Monday July 22, 2024. Special thank you to the staff on unit 6 West/ICU at St. Clares for taking such good care of Barry during his final days. We find great comfort in the fact that Barry still had his sense of humour during his short illness which was made evident by his interaction with the staff on the unit.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tony Kavanagh, 58

July 23, 2024

Tony Kavanagh passed away suddenly and peacefully at his home in Ottawa on September 29, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Clifford Bert Janes, 38

July 23, 2024

It is with heavy hearts the family of Clifford Bert Janes, of Embree, announces his sudden passing on July 22, 2024, at the age of 38 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Scott O'Dell Butland, 63

July 29, 2024

Hopewell Cape - Scott O'Dell Butland, 62, of Hillsborough, passed away on July 27th, 2024, at the Moncton Hospital with his loving family by his side, following a courageous battle with cancer. Donations in his memory to the Pancreatic Cancer Society or charity of the donor's choice would be greatly appreciated.

Link

Dominic John Fewer “DJ”, 50

July 25, 2024

Dominic John Fewer “DJ” passed away peacefully after a gallant battle with ALS on July 25th, 2024, with his family and friends lovingly by his side. DJ was only 50 years of age.

Link

14 “died suddenly” in Nova Scotia:

Gloria Noseworthy Patterson, 74

July 23, 2024

Oxford - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Gloria (Noseworthy) Patterson of Collingwood, NS, in her 74th year. Donations in Gloria's memory maybe made to your local SPCA or to the Multiple System Atrophy Society.



No cause of death reported

Link

Researcher's note - Multiple system atrophy, formerly called Shy-Drager syndrome, is a rare, adult-onset, sporadic, rapidly progressive, multisystem neurodegenerative fatal disease of undetermined etiology, characterized clinically by varying severity of parkinsonian features; cerebellar, autonomic, and urogenital dysfunction; and corticospinal disorders.

Adrian Alexander Gagnon, 47

July 23, 2024

Lower Sackville - Adrian Alexander Rene Gagnon, 47, beloved son, father, brother, and friend, passed away on July 14, 2024, at home in Lower Sackville, NS. In lieu of flowers, we ask you donate in Adrian's name to the Canadian Mental Health Association Nova Scotia Division.

No cause of death reported

Link

Lawrence Kirk Myers, 71

July 24, 2024

Upper Musquodoboit - Myers, Lawrence “Kirk” – Age 71, of Barney's Brook (Lantz), passed away July 20, 2024, in Colchester East Hants Health Centre, Truro following a lengthy battle with cancer and dementia.

Link

Robert Glendon “Bob” McLellan, 63

July 25, 2024

Windsor - Age 63, of Halifax, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at home. Thank you to the Cancer Center, Palliative Care and PCW's Quadri.

No cause of death reported

Link

Karen Lynn Burke, 70

July 25, 2024

Halifax - It is with the greatest sadness My Mommy, my world, Karen Lynn Burke aka “Karen Cain”, born September 12th, 1954, passed away Saturday, July 13th, 2024, at the QEII Halifax Infirmary with family by her side. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported

Link

Tracy Lyn Knight, 44

July 28, 2024

Shubenacadie - Tracy Lyn Knight, age 44, of Indian Brook, passed away after a long heroic battle with illness, on July 25th, 2024, at the QEII Health Sciences Centre, Halifax.

No cause of death reported

Link

Philip Roland Thorne Hurlburt, 61

July 24, 2024

Yarmouth - Philip Roland Thorne Hurlburt, age 61, of Chebogue, passed away at home on July 20, 2024. Memorial donations may be made to the Western Nova Scotia Exhibition or the Gilles Boudreau and Friends Cancer Help Fund.

No cause of death reported

Link

Alyssa Miller, 32

July 27, 2024

Summerville - 32 of Dartmouth, passed away on July 24, 2024, in Dartmouth NS. Donations in memory of Ayssa can be made to the Diabetes Canada Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ronald Nixon Robertson, 68

July 26, 2024

Sydney Mines - It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Ronald Nixon Robertson on July 22, 2024, with his family at his side.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bernadette “Dett” “Babs” Crouse, 60

July 25, 2024

Bridgewater - It is with heartfelt sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Bernadette Robar-Crouse on July 22, 2024, at South Shore Regional Hospital, with her devoted husband by her side. Memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Duncan Roddie Chisholm, 17

July 25, 2024

Whycocomagh - With broken hearts we announce the passing of Duncan Roddie Chisholm, 17, of Melford, NS, on Saturday, July 20 in Mabou, NS. To our community, friends and the communities in the surrounding area, we thank you for the love and support; it is what is giving us the strength to help us through this incredibly sad time.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eli Andrew Stuart Young, 13

July 23, 2024

Kentville - It is with immeasurable sadness the family of Eli Andrew Stuart Young announce his untimely passing from this world on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at the age of 13. Eli had just graduated grade 7 at Wolfville School. He was a member of the Wolfville School boys' basketball team and loved playing sports in general.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph “Joe” Raymond MacLean, 70

July 23, 2024

North Sydney - It is with great sadness and broken hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our son, father, brother, Poppy Joe, loving partner, uncle and friend Joseph Raymond MacLean, on Sunday, July 21, 2024, surrounded by the love of his family, at the age of 69 after a very short, but courageous battle with cancer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Tom Mac Neil Cancer Patient Care Fund.

Link

Gerald Michael “Mike” Howlett, 75

July 22, 2024

Upper Musquodoboit - The family of Michael Howlett, is saddened to announce his sudden passing on July 20th, 2024. Memorial donations to the Nova Scotia Lung Association would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Saskatchewan, 12 “died suddenly”:

Lyndon Downey, 59

July 21, 2024

1965 ~ 2024



It is with heavy hearts Lyndon's family mourn his passing on Friday, July 19, 2024. At Lyndon's request, a private family service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to the Saskatoon Cancer Centre (20 Campus Drive, Saskatoon, SK. S7N 4H4).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Frances Barbara McCormick, 72

July 22, 2024

Those who were a part of Frances' life can take comfort in knowing that her struggle with cancer came to an end peacefully on July 19th.

Link

Wyatt Leeland Christian Kyle Dubois, 28

July 23, 2024

Wyatt Leeland Christian Kyle DuBois (28), made his journey into the spirit world on Thursday July 11, 2024. He achieved his pilots license in 2012. He was an actor. He worked on the job with both parents on many different projects. He also graduated from Vancouver Career College with a diploma in IT Administrator.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James William Juba, 74

July 25, 2024

The world lost a good man on July 24, 2024, as we said goodbye to James William Juba after a 15-month fight with liver cancer. Jim approached his worst days the same way as his best - with unrelenting positivity and a greater concern for the people he loved than for himself.

Link

Della Christine Rowe, 63

July 25, 2024

Passed away following a courageous battle with cancer, Della C. Rowe (Pitcher), at the age of 63.

Link

Allan “Bruce” Dearing, 71

July 25, 2024

Allan “Bruce” Dearing passed away peacefully with his family by his side at Rose Garden Hospice in Prince Albert, on July 10, 2024, at the age of 71. He was a loving husband, devoted father, cherished grandfather, and a friend to many. In early 2024, Bruce was forced to retire as his health declined. Dad spent his remaining days in his home in Weirdale until hospice care was needed.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Darren Bruce Austin, 58

July 26, 2024

We were sorry, but not totally surprised, to get news of my nephew, Darren Austin, passing away on Saturday, July 13, 2024, just a few days short of his 59th birthday. He was dealing with health issues for the past two years after suffering a major stroke.

Link

Amy Pengelly, 40

July 27, 2024

With heavy hearts, we unexpectedly announce the passing of our beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, and friend Amy Pengelly on July 16, 2024, in Ituna, Saskatchewan. She was 40 years old. Amy never wanted to be defined by her addiction and mistakes, she was a beautiful soul who fell into her grip, no matter how many times she tried to get off that path.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel (Dan) Kozun, 59

July 24, 2024

It is with profound sadness that we announce the peaceful and unexpected passing of Daniel (Dan) Kozun on July 18, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dale Cross, 57/58

July 23, 2024

The family of Dale Cross of Yorkton, beloved husband of Desiree and father to Dillon and Devon, sadly announces his sudden passing on July 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joseph Hogan Smith, 59

July 22, 2024

With the utmost of sadness, the family of Joseph announces his sudden passing on July 10, 2024, in Saskatoon.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephanie Ann (nee Hoppe) Dosch, 35

July 21, 2024

It is with very heavy hearts that the family of Stephanie Ann (nee Hoppe) Dosch, 35 years, of Saskatoon, announce her passing on Friday, July 19, 2024. Stephanie will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Kynzlee Dosch.

No cause of death reported.

Link