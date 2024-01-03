More notable deaths: French rugby player Mathieu Khedimi; German drummer Vincent Albert Wager (The Oath); Swiss equestrian Lesley McNaught; Croatian footballer Mario Boljat, rocker Matije Vuice, journo Tomislav Benčić; Bulgarian photog Tsvetan Tomchev

FRANCE

Rugby league: legend of French XIII and Catalan rugby, Mathieu Khedimi, has died

January 1, 2024

The illness against which the former French international was fighting had the last word on this last day of 2023. Mathieu Khedimi (59 years old) died this Sunday, December 31 in Saint-Estève. “Kim” marked the history of his sport forever with his talent and dedication.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Italian chef dies in his restaurant in Camargue, France

December 26, 2023

Pont Canavese and the Soana valley mourn Mario Gigliotti, a 70-year-old chef and restaurateur who died on Saturday, 23 December, 2023, due to a sudden illness while he was in Turin with his loved ones. In the last days of his life, he had come to visit them to spend the Christmas holidays from Saintes Maries de la Mer, in Camargue (France), where for years he had managed the Chez Mario restaurant, which bears his name. In the past Gigliotti had managed the pizzeria-trattoria Lo Chalet in Valprato Soana, which also served typical products from that valley. Before that he had also managed the Piamprato Soana ski facility.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A man dies at the Cannes Casino just before the twelve stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve

January 1, 2024

It was about 22 p.m., this Sunday, December 31, 2023, when the players in the Croisette Casino in Cannes were shocked. A man aged about 65 suddenly collapsed, struck down by a heart attack, in front of the eyes of his wife. Very shocked, she also suffered a malaise, before coming to her senses. The emergency services of the SMUR Cannes quickly went to the site, while the casino staff established a security perimeter using tarps. National and municipal police officers also moved to the scene. Alas, despite all their efforts for more than half an hour, the firefighters were unable to resuscitate the victim, while his relatives ran to the gaming establishment.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

South of Boulogne-sur-Mer, a man riding a scooter falls and dies of a heart attack

December 25, 2023

It was a little over 6:30 a.m. on Monday morning, December 25, when the fire brigade was called to assist a man who had just fallen while riding a scooter. This man was obviously moving on rue Huret Lagache, an artery road located on the territory of the commune of Condette. According to our information, the man aged about forty years was in cardiopulmonary arrest when help arrived. Neither the firefighters nor the members of the SAMU were able to bring the unfortunate man back to life.

Link

A 17-year-old dies of heart discomfort

December 20, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, a little before 21 o'clock, the firefighters were urgently called to the White Road, in Segny. A 17-year-old young man had become unwell in the parking lot of a pizzeria where he was employed. He was unconscious when the fire brigade ambulance arrived. Despite the cardiopulmonary resuscitation performed by the firefighters, a corresponding doctor from the SAMU and the SMUR team, the young man could not be kept alive.

Link

BELGIUM

Pastor Adrien Dhooge died unexpectedly

December 19, 2023

Pastor Adrien Dhooghe (73), passed away on December 18, 2023, in Ghent University Hospital. He had been admitted there a day earlier because he suddenly didn't feel well. Pastor Adrien was born in Ghent on October 1, 1950 and ordained a priest in Ghent on July 7, 1979. He was a teacher at the Sacred Virgin College in Dendermonde (September 1, 1979) and Sunday curate in Sint-Gillis Dendermonde (1981-1990).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Guido Roossens, 62

December 27, 2023

Born in Halle, September 3, 1961, died unexpectedly at home in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw December 25, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Geert Joostens, 61

December 26, 2023

With sadness we have to announce the sudden passing of Geert Joostens. Born in Merchtem, January 9, 1961, died in Opwijk December 23, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michel Darcis, 65

December 26, 2023

We are completely heartbroken by the sudden death of our dearly loved Michel Darcis. Born in Halle, August 28, 1958, died unexpectedly at home, December 24, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Vanessa Vandriessche, 50

December 22, 2023

Born in Oudenaarde, 18 June 1973, died unexpectedly at home in Zottegem, 20 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jo Vinny Putman, 47

December 22, 2023

13/08/1976 - 20/12/2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Troncquo, 64

December 21, 2023

Born in Opbrakel, 11 September 1959, died unexpectedly in ASZ Aalst, 19 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Benoit Van Bogaert, 47

December 29, 2023

Born in Liège on 20/01/1976, died on 29/12/2023, living in Esneux.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kris Van Peer, 48

December 28, 2023

Kris was born in Merksem on October 19, 1975, and died in Brecht, on December 27, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nahid Jabbari, 50

December 28, 2023

Nahid was born in Shiraz on September 6, 1973, and died in Ghent on December 26, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

NETHERLANDS

Deurne musician Peter de Vries (1950-2023) passed away ; 'A social person and a divine bassist'

December 29, 2023

Musician Peter de Vries from Deurne died unexpectedly on Wednesday, at the age of 73. He played as a bassist with the well-known bands Bots from Eindhoven, and CCC Inc from Neerkant. Nowadays, De Vries is part of the Willy DeVille tribute band Bandeville, with which he performed last weekend.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harold van Munster (51) was struck by heart failure on Christmas Day

December 26, 2023

Heesch - Completely unexpectedly, entrepreneur and club member Harold van Munster passed away on Christmas Day. At home in Heesch he suffered heart failure. He died six days before his 52nd birthday.

Link

GERMANY

Egotronic singer Torsun passed away after cancer

December 31, 2023

Thorsten "Torsun" Burkhardt, singer and bassist of the Berlin band "Egotronic", lost his battle with cancer on Saturday. "Torsun, you have fought enough and you more than deserve the peace and tranquility," his wife wrote in an obituary on Instagram. The musician, who was born in 1974, made his incurable esophageal cancer public on social media earlier this year, and cancelled a planned tour. In the last big interview with the "Taz" he reported about his "pretty violent" chemotherapy. "But I'm not in the mood for a long history of suffering". On Saturday afternoon he had died peacefully in his sleep, he had chosen the picture for his farewell post himself.

Link

RIP to original The Oath drummer Vincent Albert Wager

December 29, 2023

With their mutual love for old metal, best friends Vincent and Johanna had co-founded the band in 2012, before anyone else joined. Vincent named the band THE OATH. The rest is history. After very short illness Vincent, originally from Brooklyn, passed away December 26th at the age of 47 in Germany. We will never forget your razor-sharp wit, and very rotten sense of humor.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tuttlingen choir director dies during Christmas Mass

December 30, 2023

The Tuttlingen choir director, organist and music teacher Joachim Brenn is dead. Surprisingly, the 62-year-old died on Christmas Eve, during a Christmas service in Mühlheim, where he himself was sitting at the organ. Shortly after Joachim Brenn had started the Christmas song "Oh you Merry" on the organ, the 62-year-old suddenly collapsed. Despite many first responders and the emergency doctor, the musician could no longer be helped. The service was canceled.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Children's filmmaker Johannes Honsell dies at 45

December 29, 2023

The co-inventor of the children's knowledge format "Checker Tobi", Johannes Honsell, is dead. The journalist and director died on December 27, at the age of only 45, in Munich, from the consequences of a cancer, as relatives have confirmed. Most recently, Honsell was also responsible for the writing and directing of the documentary adventure film "Checker Tobi and the Journey to the Flying Rivers", which was released in October. In the director's first feature film, who has also made documentaries for adults.

Link

"Checker Tobi" in 2021:

Although vaccinations protect us from serious diseases, there are people who are against vaccination. Some people are worried that sometimes they feel a little sick after a vaccination. Very few people get so-called serious side effects from such a vaccination, i.e. really serious health damage that sometimes last a long time. The probability is really low, it is actually more likely to be struck by lightning.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Truck hits pedestrians in Passau: one dead , several injured

December 29, 2023

In Passau, a truck drove into a group of people in the Bahnhofstraße around 9.50 am in the morning. A 37-year-old woman was killed and five other people - including the woman's eleven-year-old daughter and the 63-year-old truck driver - were seriously injured. Rescue helicopters are on duty, the injured have been taken to hospitals. The police have cordoned off the entire area on a large scale. The police are not yet able to provide precise information, but assume an accident rather than an attack, possibly the truck driver had health problems. The truck came to a stop at a wall.

Link

Medical emergency: 57-year-old dies in his car

December 27, 2023

A 57-year-old driver has died in the Vulkaneifel District, due to a medical emergency. He had turned left on the B421 between Hillesheim and Birgel on Wednesday, the police said. The car skidded along the guardrail for about 50 meters and finally stopped. There were therefore no indications of the involvement of third parties.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christina Begale passed away during Christmas

December 26, 2023

Christina Begale was a fighter, always on the offensive. She became known in Düsseldorf around 20 years ago, when she was first an assistant and then the office manager of the mayor Joachim Erwin (CDU). Now the PR specialist has died of cancer at the age of 52. She only received the diagnosis in August. She leaves behind a husband and a daughter.

Link

Father, 43, died unexpectedly on the holidays

December 26, 2023

Hi, I'm Daniel, a good friend and neighbor of the family. On December 19, 23 in the early morning hours, I was awoken by a stormy ringing at the apartment door. It was Niko's son, he said Dad no longer breathes. I immediately go upstairs (we live in the same house). I started with resuscitation measures until the emergency doctor came. Niko was sent to the intensive care unit, there it was found that he had suffered a heart attack. Over the course of the week, however, it turned out that his brain had suffered great damage. Yesterday his wife received a call from the hospital that he was rapidly getting worse, got pneumonia and a fever. This morning, he has now passed away.

Link

An equestrian “died suddenly”:

Completely unexpected : Judge Peter Jürgen Nissen passed away

December 25, 2023

The news caused bewilderment: Peter Jürgen "Jogi" Nissen, international judge in show jumping, who was active in the jumping saddle and even third in the German Championships, passed away completely unexpectedly and suddenly on December 21st. Nissen is known and appreciated for his precision, correct decisions with a sense of proportion and his consistent as well as mediating manner and has been an internationally sought-after judge in show jumping.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

SWITZERLAND

An equestrian “died suddenly”:

Show jumping legend Lesley McNaught has passed away

December 27, 2023

Lesley McNaught (59) had "shaped Swiss equestrian sport like no other amazon" and was considered a "worldwide icon", the Swiss Equestrian Federation paid tribute to the deceased. "During her active time, she was considered the best rider of her generation.” Born in Hinckley (UK) in 1964, and married to a Swiss man, McNaught won Olympic silver with the Swiss jumping team at the 2000 Summer Games in Sydney. She also won a World Championship team medal and 4 European Championship medals. The time of her death and the cause of death were not communicated by the association, out of consideration for the grieving family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Link

SWEDEN

Swedish man, 52, dies from heart attack at Bang Tao

December 30, 2023

Phuket, Thailand - A 52-year-old Swedish man exercising near Bang Tao Beach suffered a heart attack and later died yesterday (Dec 29). The man’s son told police that he and his father had been jogging and swimming in front of Bang Tao Beach. Afterwards, they had breakfast, then lay down and rested for a while at an area near the beach. Later, the son noticed that his father was shaking, and he was unable to wake him. The son called an ambulance, which soon arrived. Nurses began performing CPR while rushing the man to Thalang Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Doctors at Thalang Hospital have confirmed the cause of death as cardiac arrest.

Link

POLAND

Two-year-old Marysia died suddenly on Christmas. "Shock and disbelief." There are preliminary findings of the police

December 28, 2023

Namysłów - The incident took place on Monday, December 25, in one of the apartments in Namysłów (Opole Voivodeship). Around 11 a.m., the authorities were informed about a sudden cardiac arrest in a two-year-old child. The duty officer of the Provincial Police Headquarters in Opole said that the officers initially rejected the hypothesis of the possible involvement of third parties in the girl's death.

Link

Ronald Mehlich is dead

December 27, 2023

The Polish Athletes Association informs with great regret that Ronald Mehlich, the leading hurdler of the 1990s, has died at the age of 54. Born in 1969 in Strzelce Opolskie, Mehlich won the gold medal of the Polish championships at an open stadium three times. Multiple times he represented Poland in international events. His best position in international starts was in 1998, taking eighth place at the European Indoor Championships in Valencia. His personal records reached 7.61 in the hall, and 13.44 in the stadium. Professionally, he was associated with the Academy of Physical Education in Katowice, and author of scientific publications on athletics. He was also involved in training young track and field students in clubs from Katowice and Strzelce Opolskie, where he came from, and where he was actively involved in the development of sports.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The sudden death of a 41-year-old Polish coach. This information is heartbreaking. He died on Christmas Day

December 27, 2023

It was a very sad Christmas for people associated with the Kurpika Kadzidło club. The current coach of the team, and previously an activist and player of this team, Łukasz Pokora, died on the first day of Christmas. The coach was only 41 years old and, according to his friends, he was not ill, and was supposed to return to work normally after Christmas.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wiesław Chrustek, 65

December 27, 2023

Rabka-Zdrój - On Saturday, December 30, the funeral of Wiesław Chrustek will take place in the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Rabka-Zdrój. The teacher and musician died suddenly on December 26, at the age of 65.

No cause of death reported.

Link

CROATIA

The legendary Hajduk football player Mario Boljat died suddenly this morning at the age of 73

January 1, 2024

Mario Boljat was Hajduk's golden reserve, and he is almost the club's most trophy-winning footballer in history. He was born in Split on August 31, 1951. He was a Yugoslav national football team member. He played almost in every position in the team, from right back to left wing. He was the golden reserve of Hajduk's golden generation, which in the seventies of the last century was rampant in Yugoslav football.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Domestic scene in shock! A famous musician died suddenly : No one expected this

December 28, 2023

Jurica Popović (66), Croatian musician died suddenly. Famous musician and life partner of designer and musician Matije Vuice has been playing music professionally since 1981. He is the founder of the groups Trotakt Projekt (1981) and Gracia (1989). He is the author (composer, lyricist, arranger and producer) of several hundred songs performed by these two groups, and also appears as a singer-songwriter under the name DJ Pop, he writes on the pages of the Croatian Society of Composers about the rich career of Jurica Popović. The sad news left the domestic music scene in shock, and Matija is inconsolable, reports Jutarnji list.

No cause of death reported.

Link

The good spirit of Zagreb died suddenly : He was only 51 years old, his friends are devastated

December 29, 2023

The famous Zagreb furrier Tomislav Sumrak died suddenly at the age of 51. He has been at the head of the family business for the last ten years, and inherited the business from his father, who opened the fur farm in 1969. Tomislav was a member of the World Fur Organization, he visited the world's biggest fairs, and in several interviews he pointed out that he adores his job and that he is sorry that the fur trade is slowly dying out.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Our Dear Ben suddenly left us

December 27, 2023

Sports journalist Tomislav Benčić (53) died suddenly. Portal Zagorje.com announced the sad news that their longtime journalist, Tomislav Benčić, has passed away. “Our dear Ben, as we affectionately called him, left us suddenly today, at the age of 53, after he was rushed to the hospital in Vinogradska on Christmas Day, where he unfortunately died today. For many years, from the very foundation of Zagorski list, he was our sports journalist, who followed all sports events in Zagorje, and became known to the wider public especially through his column "Dnevnik Tate Bena", in which he presented events from of their relationship with their children and everyday situations that many parents regularly encounter,” writes Zagorje.com, with expressions of condolences to the family, friends and acquaintances, which we join.

No cause of death reported.

Link

BULGARIA

Photographer Tsvetan Tomchev died on Christmas Day

December 26, 2023

The journalist died suddenly in his sleep. The popular photojournalist Tsvetan Tomchev died on Christmas Day. The sad news was announced by his fellow journalists on Facebook. Tomchev died in his sleep at the age of 63. He has 30 years of experience as a photojournalist in various newspapers and magazines, including "Standard", "Night Work" and "Trud".

No cause of death reported.

Link

PORTUGAL

The family is making a kitty to try to bring the body from Portugal

December 28, 2023

Good afternoon. Maria Lucinda was my countrywoman and had been living in Portugal for one year. She died yesterday of a heart attack, at the age of 37. She comes from a good, hard-working family, people with few financial resources. The family is making a kitty to try to bring the body from Portugal to bury in Conceição de Ipanema, Mato Grosso (Brazil). I thank everyone who can contribute.

Link

Mother and son did not die as a result of food poisoning

December 27, 2023

In the case that was initially suspected of food poisoning, police and judicial authorities continue with the investigation into the death of the mother and 7-year-old son. The autopsy on the child's body indicates, for now, as the cause of death, is myocarditis.

Link

SPAIN

Thais Hernández, singer, flamenco chorister and composer, dies at the age of 35

December 26, 2023

The Catalan singer, flamenco chorister and composer Thais Hernández, 35, died on Tuesday, December 26, due to an illness. Born in Sant Boi de Llobregat, Hernández began her musical career at the age of 20, and performed in places such as the Liceu, the Palau de la Música and the Palau Sant Jordi. She also worked with flamenco guitarist Juan Gómez Chicuelo, and the rumba group Sabor de Gràcia. Finally, she combined her career as an artist with teaching, as she gave singing lessons at the Institut Flamenco de Barcelona.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Director and screenwriter Patricia Ferreira dies at 65

December 27, 2023

The filmmaker Patricia Ferreira died today in Madrid, her hometown, at the age of 65, a victim of a brain tumor. Candidate for the Goya for Best New Direction with Sé Who Are You (2000), the filmmaker also won the Biznaga de Plata at the Málaga Festival for best script for her work alongside Virginia Yagüe in The Wild Children (2012). Her career has probably been less prolific than she would have liked, but her passion for other struggles, such as the founding of CIMA (the association of Spanish women in the audiovisual field), and her commitment to education, have left their mark on Spanish cinema along with some of its titles.

Link

José Ramón Sacristán, hairdresser and makeup artist for Telemadrid, dies at 45

December 21, 2023

José Ramón Sacristán, hairdresser and makeup artist for Telemadrid, died this past Wednesday night in Leganés, Madrid at the age of 45. "Joserra," as he was known among the journalists and collaborators of the regional channel, was in charge of carefully pampering the image of everyone who was in front of the Telemadrid cameras every day. His sudden death occurred at the home of his elderly mother, whom he cared for daily. This past Monday he went back to work at Telemadrid after a few days of vacation and told his colleagues that they had detected a possible lung infection.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two professors “died suddenly”:

Purificación Corchete, researcher and professor at University of Salamanca, dies

December 19, 2023

Salamanca - Purificación Corchete Sánchez, professor at the Faculty of Biology of the University of Salamanca, died this Tuesday. This active researcher from the Department of Plant Physiology developed a great scientific and teaching career at the Salamanca academic institution. The rector of the University of Salamanca, Ricardo Rivero, on behalf of the university community, regretted such a sensitive loss.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Juan José Pazos Arias, professor at the University of Vigo, dies at 59

December 19, 2023

Vigo - This Tuesday, the university community received the sad news of the death of the professor of the Department of Telematics Engineering and vice-rector of Digital Transformation, José Juan Pazos Arias, as he was unable to overcome an illness that kept him away from the classrooms and his work as an administrator for a few months.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cristòfol Mascaró, 61

December 20, 2023

GOB environmental group island coordinator, Cristòfol Mascaró, died during the night of Tuesday due to cardiac arrest. At 61 years old, he leaves a long career in island environmental activism behind him.

Link

Almudena Albiñana, 50

December 24, 2023

The Brotherhood of Rocío de Ceuta is mourning the death of one of its members, Almudena Albiñana Ruiz, who died suddenly after cardiac arrest, at the age of 50.

Link

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

16-year-old teen dies after crashing his motorcycle into a tree in Gandia

December 15, 2023

Gandia - A 16-year-old teen lost his life this Thursday, December 14, in a traffic accident that took place in the beach district. The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. The young man, who belongs to a well-known family from Gandia, was traveling on what is known as Nazaret-Oliva, the CV-605 highway, when the fatal collision occurred. Sources consulted have explained that the boy was traveling along the road when "without knowing why, he collided with a tree on a dividing strip."

Link

Man dies in Boiro after falling into the sea with his vehicle

December 23, 2023

A 32-year-old man died tonight after the car he was driving in the port of Escarabote (Boiro) plunged into the sea. Emergency services in Galicia were alerted by an individual at around 11:15 pm who confirmed that a vehicle had just fallen into the sea. The car was pulled out of the water at dawn by a crane, with the lifeless body of its only occupant inside. The Civil Guard opened an investigation to clarify the facts. Apparently, some witnesses heard a car accelerate, but when they arrived at the scene it had already fallen into the sea. Although several hypotheses are open, initially, according to the mayor, the Civil Guard is investigating the case as an accident, although we will have to wait for the investigations to conclude to clarify how the events occurred.

Link

Villafrechós mourns sudden death of young 21-year-old

December 18, 2023

The residents of the town of Villafrechós have recently experienced pain and sadness with the tragic news of the sudden death this Sunday of young 21-year-old local futsal player Guillermo Torío. Although the cause of death has not been revealed, his funeral services will be held early in the afternoon of Tuesday the 19th.

No cause of death reported.

Link

24-year-old man dies suddenly in Pereiro prison

December 14, 2023

The Judicial Police of the Civil Guard Command of Ourense opened an investigation to determine the causes of the sudden death of a 24-year-old young man in the Pereiro de Aguiar penitentiary center. The inmate died early Thursday morning due to circumstances that are pending the preliminary autopsy, although there was no evidence that he had been ill. A prison officer from module 2 noticed the death during the early morning count yesterday. Not even his cellmate had realized that he had passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman dies while performing in Guareña pavilion

December 20, 2023

A woman of about 35 years died this Wednesday while participating in a dance performance at the Guareña Sports Hall in Badajoz. The woman, with Down syndrome, collapsed to the ground and died in the middle of the dance floor when she was performing with the Down Mérida group.

No cause of death reported.

Link

53-year-old man dies of heart attack in parking lot

December 19, 2023

A 53-year-old resident of Moaña died this morning after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest in a parking lot in the center of Bueu. Despite the efforts of several people, a local police patrol and paramedics sent to the scene could do nothing to save his life.

Link

A man in his 60s dies in the street after suffering a heart attack

December 22, 2023

A man of about 65 years old died this Friday around 2:30 pm after suffering a heart attack on Paseo de Zorrilla, near the Ministry of Health building. A call initially alerted that a man was having difficulty breathing in public.

Link

Truck driver found dead inside his parked vehicle

December 12, 2023

Tudela Municipal Police have discovered the body of a truck driver in the cabin of his truck, which had been parked for days in a field in Tudela. The head of a transport company had reported the man missing until agents located the vehicle and observed that a deceased man was inside. Authorities have not provided further details about the reason for the man's death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link