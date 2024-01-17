UNITED KINGDOM

Annie Nightingale: Radio 1’s first female DJ and champion of new music dies aged 83

January 12, 2024

Annie Nightingale, the first female presenter on BBC Radio 1 and the station’s longest-serving DJ, has died aged 83, the BBC has confirmed. Her family said that she died on 11 January at home in London following a short illness. In a statement they described her as a “pioneer, trailblazer and inspiration to many. Her impulse to share that enthusiasm with audiences remained undimmed after six decades of broadcasting on BBC TV and radio globally. Her programme Annie Nightingale Presents featured the famed dance music fan’s “biggest bass bangers”: her most recent show, broadcast on 9 January, featured songs by Deadmau5 and remixes of songs by AJ Tracey and Jorja Smith and US rapper Ice Spice.

No cause of death reported.

Magnum guitarist Tony Clarkin has died aged 77

January 9, 2024

Tony Clarkin, guitarist, songwriter, and co-founder of beloved British rock veterans Magnum has died aged 77. The news was confirmed in a statement written by Clarkin's daughter and shared on Magnum's official social media channels, which revealed that the guitarist died on Sunday following a short illness. "I know that Tony has touched so many people through his music in so many different ways," she wrote. "I don’t have words to express what he meant to me right now as the grief is too fresh”.

A not-surprising update:

Sinéad O'Connor died from natural causes, according to report by London coroner

January 10, 2024

Irish singer-songwriter Sinéad O'Connor died from "natural causes", according to a coroner's report. London's Metropolitan Police had said the singer's death was not considered suspicious after she was found unresponsive at a home in south-east London in July last year. O'Connor was 56. The Southwark Coroner's Court confirmed on Tuesday O'Connor died of natural causes, which means circumstances when an illness or condition is not linked to external forces. O'Connor was public about her mental illness and was hospitalised after her teenage son, Shane, died by suicide in 2022.

An airman “died suddenly”:

RAF Waddington pay tribute after young technician’s sudden death

January 9, 2024

Tributes continue to flood in memory of a popular 29–year-old Air Serviceman (Class 1) Technician from RAF Waddington who sadly died. Matthias Boddy, who served the Royal Air Force proudly for eight years, passed away suddenly on December 6, 2023, and his family said desired donations in his memory should go to Cancer Research UK – donations can be made through funeral directors E.Gill and Sons.

No cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Community mourns Essex firefighter who passed suddenly at age 42

January 10, 2024

The Essex community is mourning the loss of one of its local firefighters. Firefighter Jared Burns, a valued member of the Essex Fire and Rescue team, passed away suddenly on Sunday at the age of 42. Burns worked for Vollmer Inc. in Windsor and was a firefighter at Station 3 in Harrow since 2021. Essex Fire and Rescue Fire Chief, Jason Pillon, tells AM800 News that they are respecting the Burns family's privacy, but can confirm that it was not a line-of-duty death.



No cause of death reported.

Essex Fire and Rescue’s “vaccination” policy:

Essex County staff, paramedics without vaccine set to be laid off

September 3, 2021

https://windsorstar.com/news/local-news/essex-county-staff-paramedics-set-to-be-laid-off-without-vaccine

A fitness instructor “died suddenly”:

Fitness instructor died from pain-induced cardiac arrest after 'missed opportunities' in A&E

January 12, 2024

An "active and fit" fitness instructor died from a pain-induced cardiac arrest hours after being discharged from A&E with hip pain. Winifred Sharon Lamb, known as Sharon, died at her home in Wylam in the early hours of May 19, 2022, aged 63. She had been discharged from Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary (RVI) less than 11 hours before her death, without staff witnessing whether she could walk or put weight on her hip. Paramedics were called back to Sharon's home in the early hours of May 19 where Sharon suffered a pain-induced cardiac arrest. Her time of death was recorded as 4.52 am.

Two rugby players “died suddenly”:

Salford Red Devils confirm passing of former captain Malcolm Alker, aged 45

January 14, 2024

Greater Manchester - Ex-Salford Red Devils captain Malcolm Alker has passed away at the age of 45, his former club have confirmed. The Wigan-born hooker spent his entire playing career with Salford, scoring 75 tries in 360 appearances for the then City Reds between 1996 and 2010. Alker was first named Salford captain in 2000 when he was just 21 before becoming the club’s full-time captain as well as winning international honours with England in 2005.

No cause of death reported.

Tributes paid to Aiden Hoenigmann following tragic death

January 9, 2024

Tranent, Scotland - Aiden Hoenigmann represented Ross High RFC on the rugby field and played for Tranent and Preston Village Cricket Club. Both clubs took to social media yesterday (Monday) to pay tribute to him. The rugby club said: “We are so dreadfully sad to let our members and friends know that our club captain, Aiden Hoenigmann, has passed away at the age of only 27. “An irregular heartbeat starved his brain of oxygen for 45 minutes on Thursday morning and he has been in a coma till this morning. The only positive is that multiple donors will benefit from his young, fit and healthy organs.”

A footballer “died suddenly”:

Cornwall football clubs 'heartbroken' by sudden death of popular player aged 39

January 9, 2024

Cornish football clubs have been coming to terms with the loss of one of its hugely popular players, Ian Grant, who died just before Christmas. Ian, who was 39, and lived in Falmouth, played for several clubs during his career and as well as his present club, Mawnan, also turned out for Falmouth Town, Constantine, Falmouth Athletic and Falmouth Albion. His last match for Mawnan Reserves was as a stand-in goalkeeper just a few weeks earlier against league leaders Probus.

No cause of death reported.

Three dads “died suddenly”:

‘Rangers-daft’ dad dies suddenly at home as heartbreaking tributes paid to ‘beautiful soul’

January 13, 2024

Glasgow, Scotland - Friends and family remembered Thomas Hill, 42, as a "loving father" who "always had a smile on his face". The dad-of-two, who worked for the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH), passed away suddenly at his Scotstoun home on Friday, January 5. "As you all can imagine, when someone passes suddenly it’s hard and at this time I would like to help the family as much as I possibly can and every little helps”.

No cause of death reported.

Burnley dad died 4 days after Christmas from heart problem

January 12, 2024

Lancashire - James Saunders, originally from Loughborough, 53, died after he suffered a cardiac arrest at home on Wednesday, December 29. Post-mortem examinations of James found that he had an underlying genetic health condition named hemopericardium, which the family had not known about. James suffered a heart attack after his daughter had gone to work, and though her boyfriend rang for an ambulance they "knew he was gone due to the way he looked". Emergency responders told them they had to try to get him off the couch to try to resuscitate him, but after the ambulance arrived, there was nothing they could do. Amber said her father was fit and healthy until he died, and the coroner told her there was nothing they could have done.

Tragedy as West Lothian dad dies suddenly on Benidorm holiday as tributes pour in

January 11, 2024

Scotland - Tributes have been pouring in for a West Lothian "gentleman" who tragically died while on holiday in Benidorm. John 'Big Jock' Fraser from Bathgate sadly passed away while he was in Spain with tributes being paid to the much-loved dad. The Daily Record reports that he was a loyal Rangers fan and was the founder member of Bathgate Union Jack Rangers Supporters Club.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two mums “died suddenly”:

Cancer: Mum Erin Corner dies after losing son in fire

January 9, 2024

Wales - A 31-year-old mother who lost her youngest son in a caravan fire has died following a terminal cancer diagnosis. Erin Corner had written birthday and wedding cards for her two surviving sons following the death of three-year-old Zac in 2020. "They've already lost brothers and now they'll lose their mum," Erin, who also lost a son as a baby, said last year. A statement on Erin's TikTok page said she "passed away pain-free and peacefully" on Monday morning. Erin, who married her husband Dan in July, was diagnosed with stage four ampullary cancer in 2023, a rare form of the disease related to the digestive system. She had surgery to remove the tumour but was told the cancer had spread and that she had "months rather than years" left to live.

British mum-of-three, 26, dies days after having Brazilian bum-lift operation in Turkey despite her family's plea not to

January 9, 2024

Demi Agoglia, 26, from Salford, Greater Manchester, is believed to have suffered multiple heart attacks caused by a fat embolism after she underwent a Brazilian bum-lift (BBL) last Thursday. Doctors had told Ms Agoglia the surgery had been successful, but the mum began experiencing chest pains just hours before she was due to fly home to the UK, according to The Sun. A source told the outlet: “The doctors had told her the operation was a success and she was recovering for a few days as you're not allowed to fly home straight away. "She had been due to fly home to her children on Monday. At 4.30 am on Monday, she woke up in a lot of pain, so her partner rang a taxi.” She was in the taxi with her partner on the way back to the clinic when she suffered a heart attack. Her partner, Bradley Jones, desperately performed CPR on her before she was later taken into intensive care. She was pronounced dead on Monday.

Stannah Primary School pupils make poignant guard of honour for much-loved staff member

January 12, 2024

Thornton, Lancashire - Pupils and teachers paid a moving tribute to a much-loved member of staff who died unexpectedly after a short illness at the age of 63. Sharon Wilson was a popular teaching assistant who had worked at Stanah Primary School for more than 30 years. Her death on Thursday December 14 - just days after she was taken ill - shocked and devastated colleagues and pupils who had known her so well. Head teacher Hamish Clough, who has been at the school for 14 years himself, said: "It was a huge shock to us all, it was so unexpected. Sharon had come into work on the Monday (December 11) as usual, and left for the day just like any normal occasion. But she didn't come in on Tuesday and her sister rang to tell staff she was in hospital. Just two days later Sharon died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital”.

No cause of death reported.

71-year-old Bolton fan who suffered medical emergency has sadly died

January 13, 2024

Horwich - The fan who suffered a medical emergency during Bolton’s League One match with Cheltenham which was subsequently abandoned has died. Lifelong fan Iain Purslow suffered a suspected cardiac arrest during the first half of the game. The 71-year-old was given sustained CPR treatment by medical staff and paramedics at the stadium before being taken to hospital where he tragically died. Iain, who lives in Oldham, was at the game supporting the Whites with his son Stuart.

Fundraisers launched in memory of Kingswinford hairdresser

January 12, 2024

Kingswinford - Family and friends of much-loved Kerry Boucker, who had worked as a hairdresser in Kingswinford for 27 years, are raising money for the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity. Kerry, aged 44, passed away two days after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest at her home in Wall Heath on Monday December 11. The Midlands Air Ambulance attended but despite the best efforts of paramedics who rushed to the scene, Kerry never regained consciousness and died from pneumonia and septicaemia on December 13 at Russell's Hall Hospital, Dudley, with loved ones at her side. Since her untimely and unexpected death, friends, family, and colleagues at Blaze Hair in Bromley Lane, where Kerry had worked for 16 years, have been collecting donations for the air ambulance in her memory.

Bolton woman died after cardiac arrest following health battle

January 13, 2024

The husband of a care worker who died after suffering with pain for years has shared his heartbreak and says the GP system "needs to be looked at". Taiwo Aiyeola was aged just 32 when she died at her home at Greenwood Mews in Bolton after suffering a cardiac arrest on May 28 last year. At Bolton Coroners' Court, her husband, Olakunle Ajisebutu, said Taiwo was the "core of the family" and "loved by all" after her sudden death. The care worker from Nigeria had been in agonising pain over the years with excessive bleeding during her menstrual flow. Coroner Peter Sigee heard from 12 doctors who Taiwo had seen at some point before her death. On most occasions, Taiwo had presented with shortness of breath, chest pain, and excessive bleeding in her uterus. But her condition was never diagnosed, although a postmortem investigation carried out by Dr Patrick Waugh found the cause of death to be due to pulmonary embolism and deep-vein thrombosis (DVT).

Tributes to 'beautiful' Worcester pub landlord after sudden death

January 15, 2024

Worcester - A pub landlord in Worcester who died suddenly aged 39 has been described as an "amazing personality" and a "beautiful man". Alex Pope took over the Paul Pry in the city in 2017 and on Sunday a statement was posted on their Facebook page to announce his "sudden passing". A spokesperson for the business said those who worked with him were "beyond devastated." Many spoke of their shock at his death and one post said he was an "amazing personality and such a loss to everyone who knew him". The business asked for privacy and confirmed it would be closed until "further notice".

No cause of death reported.

Tributes to Larne man who has died suddenly on holiday

January 11, 2024

Northern Ireland - Jonathan Thomas Milligan passed away on 9th January 2024. In a Facebook post Gleno Valley YFC said they were deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of past club member and current vice president, Jonny Milligan. The club added: “Jonny was a devoted member, taking up the role of club leader and has continued to greatly support the club throughout the years. Larne UFU group has said the news of the local man’s death is ‘absolutely devastating’.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man in His 60s Succumbs to Medical Emergency on Bournemouth Bus

January 15, 2024

Bournemouth - In a heartrending incident on Sunday, January 14, a man in his 60s succumbed to a medical emergency while aboard a bus in the region of Poole Hill, Bournemouth. The event unfolded around 2 pm, leading to an immediate response from the emergency services which included the Dorset Police lending their assistance to the ambulance service. Despite the immediate response and the unwavering efforts of the responders, the man was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital. Authorities have shared that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies suddenly outside Aberdeen city centre pub

January 13, 2024

Aberdeen, Scotland - A man died suddenly outside a pub in Aberdeen city centre yesterday. Emergency services were called to Hadden Street at around 5pm, where it is understood a man had collapsed outside The Market Arms. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Police called to sudden death of man

January 13, 2024

Portsmouth - Officers attended an address in Portsmouth on Sunday January 7 around 5 pm where a man had died. The death is not being treated as suspicious with no one arrested. A police spokesman said: “We were called to the death of a 37-year-old man at an address in Portsmouth. A file is being prepared for the coroner.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Ryanair flight from Malaga to Manchester diverted after passenger suddenly dies on board

January 12, 2024

Manchester - Ryanair flight was forced to make an emergency landing after a British passenger suddenly died on board whilst the plane was positioned at 38,000 feet in the air. Passengers were left horrified as they watched the man receive CPR before he was pronounced dead. The tragedy took place after the travellers boarded the plane at Malaga, Spain, as they expected to make their way back to Manchester Airport. However, the pilot was forced to divert the plane to Bordeaux, France, on January 7. The disturbing incident is said to have caused one person to faint due to stress, whilst children were said to be "confused and upset". The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) have since confirmed that the passenger who died was a British national and that their family are being supported.

No age or cause of death reported.

Police sent to Shipley flats after sudden death of woman

January 11, 2024

Bradford, West Yorkshire - Police were called to a block of Bradford district flats earlier today following the sudden death of a 41-year-old woman. Officers attended an address on Valley Road in Shipley on Wednesday morning. A woman, 41, was pronounced dead at the scene. West Yorkshire Police say there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Man collapses and dies in front of horrified Asda shoppers as emergency services rush to ‘sudden death’

January 15, 2024

Yorkshire - A man collapsed and died in front of horrified Asda shoppers after reports of a "sudden death". Witnesses say emergency services were on the scene at the supermarket in Handsworth, Sheffield, shortly after 11 am on Sunday January 14. South Yorkshire Police have confirmed it was a "sudden death". There are "not thought to be any suspicious circumstances" surrounding the tragic passing. It is said there were numerous ambulances and specialist paramedics on the scene in the supermarket. Emergency services worked at the scene for more than 40 minutes.

No age or cause of death reported.

‘Unexpected’ death under police investigation after body found in Orpington river

January 9, 2024

Orpington - A police investigation into the death of a man is ongoing after a body was found in a river in Orpington. The discovery was made in the River Cray near Nugent Shopping Park just before 11.30 am yesterday (January 8). Police enquiries are ongoing to confirm the man’s identity and inform his family. His death is being dealt with as unexpected and is currently under investigation by police detectives.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tragedy as woman's body pulled from Lytham estuary after major emergency service presence

January 9, 2024

A body was found in an estuary in Lytham this morning (January 9), sparking a major response from emergency services. At around 6.15 am, crews responded to reports from a member of the public of a woman in the water near Dock Road. It led to many police and fire service vehicles attending the scene. When they arrived, a woman was tragically pulled from the water, and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Lancashire Constabulary said her death is not being treated as suspicious.

No age or cause of death reported.

Katie Jelbert, 30

January 13, 2024

Penzance - On Monday 25th December 2023 peacefully at Treliske Hospital with close family at her side, aged 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Amy Wilson, 28

January 9, 2024

Liverpool - 23rd December 2023 aged 28 years. Deeply missed by her parents Alan and Denise.

No cause of death reported.

Nicholas (Nick) Saunders, 62

January 9, 2024

Bath - Suddenly passed away on 29th December 2023 aged 62.

No cause of death reported.

Anne Evans

January 9, 2024

Pennant - Suddenly on Wednesday 27th of December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Derfel Wyn Jones

January 9, 2024

Pencader - Suddenly on Friday 29th of December 2023 at Doctor Jose Molina Orosa Hospital, Lanzarote.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kathryn Craggs (Soulsby), 44

January 12, 2024

East Stanley - Sadly on the 24th of December 2023 aged 44 years.

No cause of death reported.

Judith Mary Evans, 72

January 12, 2024

Rolleston on Dove - Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 27th December aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Kerri Haynes, 45

January 12, 2024

Ripley - Passed away on 26th December 2023 aged 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Toby Duke Hatherill, 47

January 15, 2024

Hertford - Aged 47 Years. Sadly, passed away on 13 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Alice Lavinia Cornell, 75

January 11, 2024

Ashington - Suddenly on 31st December 2023 aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Des Keane, 60

January 13, 2024

Birmingham - Passed away unexpectedly on 29th November 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert Blair

January 13, 2024

Bonhill - Suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday 29th December 2023, Robert Blair.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul Barrett, 66

January 9, 2024

Wootton - Unexpectedly on Saturday, November 25th 2023, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Neil Christopher Norris (Noggs)

January 11, 2024

Hull - Dearly loved son of Denise and Laurie Hyde, passed away suddenly on 25th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brian Earley

January 11, 2024

Castlederg, Tyrone - Suddenly in Malaga, Spain, 1st January 2024 R.I.P.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert (Bobby) Barnes, 73

January 10, 2024

Huddersfield - On December 16th, 2023, suddenly but peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital surrounded by his loving family, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Tony Cooper, 74

January 10, 2024

Churchdown - Suddenly on 19th December aged 74.

No cause of death reported.

Lesley Graham (née Knowles), 64

January 10, 2024

Stirling - Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly, in Stirling on 23rd December 2023, aged 64.

No cause of death reported.

Gillian Margaret (Gill) Purches, 75

January 9, 2024

Truro - On Friday 5th January 2024 Gill passed away suddenly at Treliske Hospital, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Helen Baird, 66

January 12, 2024

Ayr - Suddenly taken from us on 9th January 2024, Helen, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Robert 'Bob' O'Reilly

January 12, 2024

Liverpool - Bob passed away suddenly in hospital with his partner Mandy and his loving family by his side.

No age or cause of death reported.

James (Moff) Moffat, 66

January 12, 2024

Ashington - Unexpectedly on 30th December 2023 aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Anneliese Paterson, 62

January 11, 2024

Stirling - Passed away peacefully but unexpectedly on Thursday 4th January 2024, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gerald William (Gerry/Gez) Marriott, 57

January 11, 2024

Hull - Passed away suddenly on the 29th of December 2023 aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Robert Kindred, 72

January 11, 2024

Exeter - Passed away suddenly on Thursday 28th December 2023 aged 72. Formerly Senior Scientist and EU Aircraft Liaison Officer at The Met Office.

No cause of death reported.

Louise Holland, 35

January 11, 2024

Forest Hall - Louise sadly passed away on 2nd January 2024, aged 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Christine Richards, 68

January 11, 2024

Rednal - Aged 68 years. Passed away suddenly on Thursday 28th December 2023 at the Q.E. Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Leon Carl Schaer, 71

January 11, 2024

Liverpool - May 1952 - October 2023. I am saddened to announce the sudden passing of my brother Leon (Lee), he will always be in my heart.

No cause of death reported.

Norma Walsh, 70

January 11, 2024

Rochdale - Suddenly but peacefully on the 7th of January 2024, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Watson, 64

January 11, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Passed away suddenly on 23rd December aged 64.

No cause of death reported.

Graham (Fordy) Ford, 53

January 11, 2024

North Seaton - Suddenly on 1st January 2024 aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Bryan Olszowski, 41

January 12, 2024

Middlesbrough - Taken suddenly on 28th December 2023 at the age of 41.

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth Wakefield (Wakeo), 55

January 12, 2024

Chell Heath - Peacefully at rest on Wednesday 20th December 2023, aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret (Mags) Cairns, 60

January 12, 2024

Perth - Suddenly on Sunday 24th December 2023 at Arbroath, Margaret (Mags) aged 60.

No cause of death reported.

Peter John Grenfell Coombs, 43

January 13, 2024

South Molton - Late on the evening of Friday 29th December at the age of 43, he passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Margaret (Cathy) Stevens (nee Buckingham), 75

January 15, 2024

Plymouth - Sadly passed away on 31st December 2023 aged 75 years. Donations for the work of Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Coy, 70

January 15, 2024

Scunthorpe - Suddenly while on his travels in Dover, Kent on the 5th of January 2024, aged 70 years. Donations are thankfully accepted for 'Stroke Association UK'.

No cause of death reported.

Steph Machin, 67

January 12, 2024

Hanley - Suddenly on December 30th, 2023, Steph aged 67 years. Donations, if desired, for the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

John Henry Leon MacCuish, 74

January 9, 2024

Truro - On 1st January 2024 John passed away peacefully surrounded by his loved ones, aged 74 years. Donations in memory of John for British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Blakeman, 71

January 8, 2024

Stroud - It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of Stephen Blakeman, on Tuesday 19th December 2023 aged 71 years. Donations can be made on the day to Mesothelioma UK (cancer research).

No cause of death reported.

George Grice

January 9, 2024

London - Formerly of Arklow, Ireland - passed peacefully on 31st December 2023 in a care home, in London surrounded by his loving family. Donations can be made in memory of George to the Irish Cancer Society or Macmillian Cancer Support (UK).

No age or cause of death reported.

Jackie Winter, 65

January 10, 2024

Selston - Passed away on 24th December 2023, aged 65 years. If desired, donations in memory of Jackie will be divided between Cancer Research UK and Alzheimer's Society.

No cause of death reported.

Sheila Ann Woolridge, 75

January 10, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Sadly passed away whilst at the Royal Stoke University Hospital, surrounded by her loving family on Friday 29th December 2023 aged 75 years. Donations preferred in memory of Sheila to Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Kenneth (Ken) Charlton, 74

January 9, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Sadly on the 27th of December aged 74. Ken passed away peacefully with his wife Sandra and his son Ryan by his side. Donations for the Stroke Society if desired.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Gallimore, 35

January 12, 2024

Deckham - Suddenly in hospital on 5th January, aged 35 years. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Gareth McDonald, 62

January 11, 2024

Consett - Passed away suddenly on 24th December 2023 aged 62 years. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Dave Lee, 75

January 11, 2024

Oldham - Suddenly but peacefully on Saturday 30th December 2023. Aged 75 years. Donations if desired to The Christie (cancer support centre).

No cause of death reported.

Malcolm Jarvie, 72

January 11, 2024

Heaton - Peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday 2nd January 2024, aged 72 years. Donations if so desired to Liver Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Diane Gwendoline Harrison (nee Carter), 74

January 11, 2024

Tamworth - Passed away peacefully on 26.12.2023 aged 74 years. Donations if desired for Breast Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Edward James "Eddie" Dickinson, 55

January 11, 2024

Walker - Passed away peacefully in hospital on 23rd December 2023, aged 55 years, surrounded by his close family. Donations if desired to the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation (cancer charity).

No cause of death reported.

Paul Fraser (Fraser) Midgley, 48

January 11, 2024

Hull - Passed suddenly on 31st January 2023, aged 48. Donations, made in Fraser's name, can be left at the service, or sent to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Parrington (née Dennis), 73

January 11, 2024

Longport - Peacefully at rest on Wednesday 27th December 2023 at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice, aged 73 years. Donations if desired would be gratefully accepted for The Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Ann Patricia Hill, 71

January 12, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Peacefully on Sunday 24th December 2023, aged 71 years. Donations if so desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Sue Pote, 71

January 10, 2024

Callington - Passed away peacefully on 24th December 2023 aged 71 years. Donations if desired in memory of Sue are for Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Steven Jones, 61

January 10, 2024

Gateshead - Peacefully but far too soon, Steven grew his angel wings on 23rd Dec 2023, aged 61 years. All donations will go to Marie Curie Hospice, Newcastle (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Mary Condron (née Woodhouse), 73

January 10, 2024

Liverpool - Sadly, passed away on 30th December 2023, aged 73. Donations if desired to Marie Curie (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Mark Thomas (Bibby)

January 10, 2024

Longframlington - Suddenly on 24th December, aged 54 years. Donations if desired to The British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Dennis Smith, 65

January 11, 2024

Folkestone - Passed away peacefully on the 31st of December 2023 aged 65 years. Donations to Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Philip John Kelly, 70

January 10, 2024

The Rookery - Suddenly, but peacefully on Wednesday the 3rd of January, Philip, aged 70 years. If desired a donation may be made to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Barbara (Barb) Slee, 69

January 10, 2024

Exeter - The family are sad to announce that Barb passed away on January 1st, 2024, aged 69 years. Donations to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Michael John (Mick) Thompson, 69

January 10, 2024

Blackburn - Unexpectedly on 7th January 2024, Mick aged 69 years. Donations if desired for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

David Saralis, 72

January 13, 2024

Cardigan - Aged 72 years. Donations to Cardigan Cancer Care would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine Anne Cairns (nee Gavin), 66

January 11, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away on 31st December 2023, aged 66 years. Donations in favour of Marie Curie (cancer support) would be gratefully received.

No cause of death reported.

Kathleen Joyce Coghlan, 74

January 11, 2024

Stafford - Peacefully at rest on 24th December 2023, aged 74 years. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Jackman Screech, 73

January 13, 2024

Launceston - Passed away at home on 25th December 2023, aged 73 years. Donations may be given if desired, to be divided between 'British Heart Foundation' and 'Kidney Research UK'.

No cause of death reported.

Hazel Sinton, 54

January 13, 2024

Belford - Hazel died peacefully at home on Tuesday 9th January 2024 aged 54 years. Donations if desired to Ovarian Cancer Action UK.

No cause of death reported.

Nigel Hooper

January 12, 2024

Bexhill - It is with great sadness to announce that my husband, best friend & soulmate passed away at home on Christmas Eve, with me by his side after such a brave fight. Donations if wished to Bowel Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Neil Norris

January 12, 2024

Hull - Neil was a loving son, husband, dad, brother, grandad, and friend to those who were blessed enough to know the kind-hearted rock legend that he was. He died suddenly in his home surrounded by his family on Monday 25th December. Donations to British Heart Foundation are welcome.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maggie Beer, 69

January 11, 2024

Exeter - Passed away at home on 20th December 2023 aged 69. Donations if desired to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Jardine, 54

January 11, 2024

Liverpool - Passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on 2nd January, aged 54 years. Donations if desired in memory of Michael to Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Parsons (Tony),74

January 11, 2024

Yeovil - Passed away at home, surrounded by his loved ones, on 2nd January 2024, aged 74 years. Donations in memory of Tony for either St Margaret's Hospice or Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Susan Kent, 71

January 10, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - It is with deep sadness to announce Susan passed away at home on Wednesday 27th December 2023, aged 71 years, surrounded by her family. Donations are welcome towards the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Robert Norman Hedley, 75

January 10, 2024

Gosforth - Peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side on Tuesday 2nd January 2024 aged 75 years. Donations if desired in aid of Cancer Research UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

June Marley (nee Mather), 58

January 12, 2024

Stakeford - Passed away peacefully at home, aged 58 years. Donations of flowers to Macmillan Maggie's (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Lynn Jones

January 13, 2024

Suddenly on Thursday, 4th January 2024, at his home. Donations if so desired, to the British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dennis Williams, 66

January 15, 2024

Stockton-on-Tees - Passed away suddenly at home on 2nd January, aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

John Patrick Lee, 66

January 11, 2024

Barnstaple - Passed away suddenly at home on 31st December 2023, aged 66 years. Donations, if you wish, for Exeter Leukaemia Fund.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Hampton, 64

January 11, 2024

Cheltenham - Passed away unexpectedly at home on the 26th of December 2023, aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Raymond David Madeley, 68

January 10, 2024

Dwyran - December 19th, 2023, passed away suddenly at his home, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Sandra Biggadyke, 72

January 10, 2024

Wyberton - Sandra passed away suddenly at her home on the 16th of December 2023 aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Barry Thompson, 59

January 11, 2024

Springwell - Suddenly at home on the 2nd of January aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gwenan Margaret & Jeremy Norman Davies

January 9, 2024

Llwyngwril - Gwen passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home on Tuesday 26th December 2023. Followed closely by her darling husband of 57 years. Jerry passed away peacefully at their home on Tuesday 2nd January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Erskine

January 9, 2024

Alyth - Suddenly at home on Friday 22nd December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephen Phillip Preston, 73

January 11, 2024

Stanton under Bardon - It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Stephen Preston (Steve) on 8th December 2023, at home, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Johnny Wilson (West End), 55

January 11, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly at home on 2nd January 2024 aged 55 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jean Emily Wood (née Rodgers), 74

January 11, 2024

Hull - Passed away suddenly at home on 7th January 2024 aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Yvonne Brogan (née Carroll), 51

January 11, 2024

Glasgow - Originally from Tipperary, Ireland. Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on the 14th of December 2023 aged 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen (Steve) Dymond, 59

January 11, 2024

Barnstaple - Passed away suddenly at home on 25th December 2023, aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dr Therese Hannon, 45

January 11, 2024

Tantobie - Passed away suddenly at home on 23rd December aged 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Bernard Ian Justin Lye, 68

January 11, 2024

Yeovil - Aged 68 years of Yeovil, formerly of Castle Cary. On 1st January 2024, suddenly but peacefully at his home.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Love, 54

January 12, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly at home on Wednesday 3rd January 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Linda (Poll) Weaver, 73

January 12, 2024

Chesterton - Suddenly on December 27th, 2023, at her home in Chesterton, aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Broughton, 54

January 11, 2024

Brigg - Suddenly at home, on 4th January 2024, aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Monkhouse, 68

January 9, 2024

Whickham - Suddenly at his mams home on 30th December 2023 aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Timothy Brian (Tim) Hughes, 54

January 9, 2024

Cardiff - Suddenly, at home, on 14th December 2023, aged 54 years.

No cause of death reported.

Agnes (Nancy) Cooper, 67

January 9, 2024

Alexandria - Suddenly at home on 4th January 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Gloria Jean Wilson (née Metters), 72

January 10, 2024

Blurton - Suddenly at home on Friday 22nd December 2023, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Anthony Crozier, 60

January 9, 2024

Forest Hall - Died suddenly at home on Wednesday 27th December 2023 aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Trevor Rushton, 59

January 9, 2024

Stafford - Suddenly on December 19th, 2023, at his home, aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Sankey, 71

January 12, 2024

Plymouth - Passed away suddenly at home on the 1st of January 2024 aged 71.

No cause of death reported.

Matthew James McPartland, 28

January 12, 2024

Gellilydan - Gone too soon. Passed away at home on the 5th of January 2024 aged 28 years.

No cause of death reported.

Steven (Squarky) Squires, 61

January 12, 2024

Kenton - Suddenly at home on 7th January, aged 61 years.

No cause of death reported.

Lorraine Elizabeth Davies (née Williams)

January 12, 2024

Swansea - Suddenly at her home on Thursday 28th December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lynne McEwan

January 12, 2024

Dumfries - On 31st December 2023, suddenly but peacefully, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kenneth Fraser

January 15, 2024

Bridge of Allan - Suddenly at home on the 18th of December 2023. Donations kindly received will go to Going Forward Bridge of Allan Stroke Group.

No age or cause of death reported.

Dora Millar (nee Kennedy)

January 15, 2024

Paisley - Suddenly at home on 1st January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gordon (Chewy) Chiu

January 13, 2024

Gateshead - He left us suddenly at home in Gateshead on 13th December 2023 at 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Douglas Ian Dawson, 70

January 13, 2024

St Austell - On Tuesday 26th December 2023 suddenly at home, aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gwynedd (Bimbo) Jones, 68

January 13, 2024

Deiniolen - Suddenly but quietly, after a long ordeal, at his home, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Patrick McGlade, 71

January 10, 2024

Huddersfield - On 1st January 2024 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and after a short illness bravely borne, Tommy aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Denise Davies

January 9, 2024

Derby - Denise sadly passed away peacefully at home after a short illness with her husband Andy and daughter Vicki by her side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Joan Slade

January 12, 2024

Plymouth - Passed away at home after a short illness on 22nd December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Evelyn Higgins, 62

January 10, 2024

Stirling - Unexpectedly but peacefully at home, after a short illness, aged 62 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Andrew Findler, 57

January 15, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Peacefully at rest after a short illness on 23rd December 2023, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Hattersley, 50

January 9, 2024

Hull - Passed away in Hull Royal Infirmary after a short illness on Saturday 9th December 2023, aged 50 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Geoffrey Eyers, 73

January 9, 2024

Middlesbrough - Passed away peacefully in hospital on 25th December 2023 after a short illness aged 73.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Paul (Shaky) Hunt, 64

January 9, 2024

Somerton - Passed away after a short illness on the 7th of January 2024 aged 64 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jason Matthew Collins, 52

January 12, 2024

Plymouth - After a short illness, passed away peacefully on Friday 15th December 2023, aged 52 years.

No cause of death reported.

Margaret Barnaby, 72

January 11, 2024

Scunthorpe - After a short illness Margaret passed away on 23rd December 2023, aged 72 years, at Bridgewater Park Residential Home, Scunthorpe. Donations in memory of Margaret, can be made in aid of Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Vincent Davis, 53

January 11, 2024

Leek - At rest on the 30th of December 2023, following an illness bravely fought, aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Brian Charles Dean, 60

January 11, 2024

Godalming - Brian sadly passed away on 10th December following a short illness. Donations In memory of Brian to Pancreatic Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

George Peter (Peter) Harrison, 70

January 11, 2024

Billingham - We are sad to announce Peter's death, age 70 years, following a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Muriel O'Connell

January 11, 2024

Cheltenham - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on 3rd January 2024, after a short illness. Donations in memory of Muriel will be kindly received for either Cancer Research UK or British Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christine Joy Dowse (Palmer), 66

January 9, 2024

Boston - Passed away peacefully on the 19th of December 2023 aged 66 years, after a short illness. Donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

James Patrick (Pat) Green, 67

January 10, 2024

Silverdale - After a short illness, Pat unexpectedly passed away at the Royal Stoke University Hospital on Sunday 17th December 2023, aged 67 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Malcolm John Palmer

January 10, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - 7th December 2023, peacefully after bravely facing a short illness Malcolm passed away in Autumn House Nursing home. Donations to Cancer Research or Marie Curie Nurses would be appreciated.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nicola Phillips (Gairns)

January 11, 2024

Comrie - Peacefully in Cornhill Perth after a short illness, on Friday 5th January 2024. Much loved daughter of Bruce and Shona. Donations, if desired, may be given at the Church for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

Charles Edwin (Charlie) Sandercock

January 11, 2024

On the 6th of January 2024 Charles (Charlie) Sandercock, passed away after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Lloyd Mark Harrison, 57

January 10, 2024

Ashbourne - After a short illness on 22nd December 2023, aged 57 years.

No cause of death reported.

Lawrence Larkin, 71

January 10, 2024

Southport - Sadly passed away in Southport Hospital following a short illness on the 8th of January 2024, aged 71 Years.

No cause of death reported.

Caroline Walton, 65

January 10, 2024

Ayr - Peacefully after a battle with cancer, Caroline aged 65 years died on Saturday 30th December 2023, at Biggart Hospital, Prestwick. Donations can be made to Cancer Research UK.

Geoffrey (Geoff) Pollard

January 9, 2024

Meir - Our beloved dad Geoffrey Pollard died peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday 31st December 2023 whilst at Golden Park Nursing Home after a short battle with cancer.

Alex Robert Tooes, 72

January 9, 2024

Guildford - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, friend, co-worker Alex Tooes on December 28, 2023, after a brief (40 days) and difficult battle with cancer.

IRELAND

Reported on December 30:

Tributes pour in for tragic ‘shining star’ Cavan teenager who ‘touched the lives of so many’

December 30, 2023

Co. Cavan - Tributes have been paid to a "shining star” Cavan teenager who “touched the lives of so many” following his sudden and unexpected passing on Christmas Eve. Much loved and admired Tyler Jordan Haynes (16) passed away at his home on Sunday, prompting a flood of tributes both online and across the local community. A talented U17 GAA player with Ballinagh, club officials posted a moving tribute in which they told of the “immense sadness” Tyler’s unexpected passing had brought to the town.

No cause of death reported.

Galway GAA tributes to cherished hurling man after 'sudden and untimely death'

January 10, 2024

Co. Galway - A Galway community and the wider GAA world is mourning the loss of a true hurling man as one of the county's most successful clubs organises a Guard of Honour for their cherished member. Six-in-a-row Galway Senior Hurling champions, and one-time All-Ireland winners, St. Thomas' Hurling club shared to its members the news that Michael Smyth has died, and asked their members to attend a Guard of Honour on Wednesday evening at Dignity Funeral Home in Loughrea. The prestigious hurling club shared their sympathy with Micheal's family requested its members assemble at 7:15pm: "St. Thomas' Hurling Sincere sympathy to all the Smyth family on the sad passing of their beloved Michael. Locals say they were "shocked" at Michael's "sudden and untimely death" as tributes poured in. Many remember his "quiet and gentle manner", and they labelled him a "true gent".

No age or cause of death reported.

Reported on December 30:

Talented Wicklow singer Jean Staines remembered for having ‘shared the joy of life and singing’

December 30, 2023

Co. Wicklow - Communities across Wicklow, Carlow and beyond are still reeling after learning of the death of talented Baltinglass singer Jean Staines, who “shared the joy of life and singing” with so many. A loving mother to sons Stephen, Mark and Luke, Jean’s (née Farrell) heartbroken family and huge circle of friends have described her as a wonderful lady” with a gentle smile, soft voice and great sense of humour who will be “remembered by many in the highest esteem”. Blessed with an enchanting singing voice, Jean’s talent led her to perform in numerous choirs, singing and folk groups in Wicklow and Carlow, with her performances leaving a lasting impact on all those lucky enough to sing by her side or hear her melodies in person. A beloved and respected member of the Carlow Cathedral Choir and a fixture in the Tullow-based Wolseley Singers, a spokesperson for the latter paid tribute to Jean, writing: “A wonderful woman and a long-time member of The Wolseley Singers passed away unexpectedly”.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sadness at the death of Co Wexford businessman after short illness

January 9, 2024

Dublin - The passing of familiar Enniscorthy businessman John Murphy of Hillview Court, Oulart and L & M Motors, Island Road, Enniscorthy has saddened communities across Enniscorthy. John, who co-founded L&M Motors 38 years ago, was diagnosed with cancer last summer. He passed away peacefully on Saturday in St Vincent’s Hospital following a short battle with the illness.

No age reported.

Tragic Galway medical incident victim named as well-known loved local lady

January 9, 2024

Co. Galway - The well-known Galway woman who died suddenly after a medical incident early on Monday morning has been named locally as tributes flow for the beloved local. Tributes flowed for Maureen Monaghan, a native of Co Mayo, whose sudden loss on Monday sent shockwaves through the Athenry community. Gardai and emergency services attended the medical incident just after 7 am in east Galway on Monday morning 8 January, but sadly, could not save former healthcare worker Maureen. Locals were shocked at Maureen's sudden death. One told Galway Beo: "Maureen was a lovely woman, full of life. She had a big smile for everyone."

No age or cause of death reported.

Small Jimmy McInerney, infant

January 10, 2024

Portlaoise, Laois - Deeply regretted by his loving and heartbroken parents Michael and Barbara.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alan Stanley

January 14, 2024

Julianstown, Co. Meath - 11th January 2024. Suddenly. Beloved son of Kevin and Mary.

No age or cause of death reported.

Julian Hamish Wyllie

January 13, 2024

Sherkin Island, Cork - On January 2nd, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Derek Higgins

January 12, 2024

Ballybough, Dublin - On January 8th, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Katrin Meier (née Raupach)

January 15, 2024

Carrigaline, Cork - Formerly of Turkey and Germany. On January 12th, 2024, unexpectedly, beloved wife of Jonas and loving mother of Joel and Lina.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony Keaveney

January 12, 2024

Glenamaddy, Galway - Passed away peacefully on January 12th, 2024. Sadly, missed by his loving wife Rachel & son Aaron and his heartbroken mother Mary.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bernard Martin

January 12, 2024

Rochestown, Cork - On 11th January 2024, unexpectedly, but peacefully in the presence of his family and in the wonderful care of the staff at Brookfield Care Home, Leamlara.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rosemary (Daisy) Mulholland (née Traynor)

January 12, 2024

Redhills, Co. Cavan - 12th January 2024, suddenly, at Cavan General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gabriela Khan (née Kaczmarek)

January 11, 2024

Knocknacarra, Galway - Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday 9 January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kerrie O'Connell

January 11, 2024

Kealkill, Cork - On January 9th, 2024, suddenly, but peacefully, in the Cork University Hospital. Cherished daughter of Michael and Rowena.

No age or cause of death reported.

Liam Og O'Brien

January 15, 2024

Robertstown, Co. Kildare - January 14th, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

William Anthony (Bo) O'Sullivan

January 15, 2024

Cork City, Cork - on January 9th, 2024, peacefully but unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ben Treacy

January 15, 2024

Bagenalstown, Carlow - Suddenly on 15th of January.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Goodman

January 11, 2024

Broomfield, Monaghan - Thursday, January 11th, suddenly at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael O'Shea

January 11, 2024

Ennis, Clare - Peacefully and unexpectedly with his devoted wife and best friend by his side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Geoffrey (Geoff) R. Smith

January 11, 2024

Ballinamuck, Longford - Unexpectedly in Hull, North Yorkshire on Wednesday 10th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

George Staunton

January 11, 2024

Darndale, Dublin - Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Stephanie Sweeney

January 11, 2024

Sligo Town, Sligo - Suddenly, on December 22nd 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Niall O'Shea

January 12, 2024

Mahon, Cork - On January 11th, 2024, unexpectedly, the loving son of John.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas (Tommy) Cox

January 11, 2024

Kildare Town, Kildare - Suddenly, at Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Black, 53

January 9, 2024

Ballyjamesduff, Cavan - Suddenly in his 53rd year in Liberia, Africa.

No cause of death reported.

Barry Breen

January 10, 2024

Gorey, Wexford - Unexpectedly. Formerly of Cable and Wireless and St. Vincent's Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Kennelly

January 10, 2024

Craughwell, Galway - Suddenly and unexpectedly, on the 9th of January 2024 at Ogham House.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patrick (Padjo) McSweeney

January 10, 2024

Carrigrohane, Cork - On January 9th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Joe O'Halloran

January 10, 2024

Crusheen, Clare - Suddenly, at the Galway Clinic.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jacqueline (Jackie) Lawless (née Byrne)

January 9, 2024

Ballybrack, Dublin - January 7th, 2024, suddenly and unexpectedly at St. Vincent’s University Hospital. Dearly beloved mother of Lindsey, Michael and John and much-loved daughter of Michael.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maureen Monaghan (née Tarpey)

January 9, 2024

Athenry, Galway - Passed away suddenly on 8th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Damien Murphy

January 9, 2024

Tinahely, Co. Wicklow - 8th January 2024, unexpectedly. Adored son of Breda and cherished brother of Ronan.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gagandeep Singh

January 9, 2024

Dublin - Passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Beaumont Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife, parents, brother and sister, and work colleagues.

No age or cause of death reported.

Damien Wilson

January 9, 2024

Clondalkin, Dublin - 3rd January 2024 - Suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony (Tony) Adderley

January 15, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - January 14th, 2024, suddenly but peacefully at Tallaght Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jay O'Sullivan

January 10, 2024

Bishopstown, Cork - On January 9th, 2024, unexpectedly, at Cork University Hospital, surrounded, by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christopher Rooney

January 12, 2024

Ballyfermot, Dublin - Unexpectedly but peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff in St. James Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert (Robbie) Quigley

January 12, 2024

Cherry Orchard, Dublin - 11th Jan 2024 suddenly in St. James Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ann Briggs (née Wilson)

January 12, 2024

Wexford - Gorey, Co. Wexford. Suddenly in Wexford General Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bernard Caffrey

January 12, 2024

Aston Quay, Dublin - Jan 7, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Barry Collins

January 12, 2024

Courtmacsherry, Cork - January 12th, 2024, peacefully but unexpectedly at Aintree University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kevin McCabe, 67

January 14, 2024

Carrigallen, Leitrim - On the 14th of January 2024, suddenly, at Cavan General Hospital, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dermot Gibney

January 14, 2024

Finglas, Dublin - January 2nd, 2024, suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Liam Bradshaw

January 13, 2024

Clonmel, Tipperary - Passed away unexpectedly, at home, on Thursday afternoon.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nora McNamee (née Boyle)

January 15, 2024

Mullingar, Co. Westmeath - January 14, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully, at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

John McSweeney

January 15, 2024

Blackrock, Cork - On January 14th, 2024, unexpectedly and peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Anthony (Medder) Metcalfe

January 15, 2024

Darndale, Dublin - 14th January 2024, unexpectedly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Abina Murphy (née Hynes)

January 15, 2024

Castlelyons, Cork - Abina passed away suddenly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Murphy

January 15, 2024

Coolea, Cork - Michael passed away suddenly, at home, on the 14th of January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alan Dempsey

January 11, 2024

Artane, Dublin - January 8th, 2024, suddenly and unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Sean (Chick) Sheridan

January 12, 2024

Rathangan, Kildare - January 11th, 2024, passed away unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kazimierz (Kaz) Bojanowski

January 15, 2024

Ballina, Mayo – Suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Marian Mallen (née Colgan)

January 9, 2024

Edenderry, Offaly - Suddenly at her family home, January 6th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Claire Fogarty

January 9, 2024

Nenagh, Tipperary - Suddenly at home on January 8th, 2024. Deeply regretted by her loving mother Angela and her twin sister Hilda.

No age or cause of death reported.

Elizabeth (Betty) Browne

January 9, 2024

Cabinteely, Dublin - January 6th, 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendan Carey

January 15, 2024

Fermoy, Cork - Brendan passed away unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jim Creedon

January 15, 2024

Castlemahon, Limerick - On January 13, 2024, suddenly at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tom Hemp

January 15, 2024

Monkstown, Dublin - January 11th, 2024. Suddenly and unexpectedly at his home with his devoted family.

No age or cause of death reported.

James (Jimmy) Murphy

January 10, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin - 8th January 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Mary Heraty (née Duffy)

January 10, 2024

Castlebar, Mayo - Unexpectedly at her residence on 9th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christine (Tissa) Flynn

January 10, 2024

Glasthule, Co. Dublin - January 8th, 2024. Unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard (Gerry) Keenan

January 11, 2024

Springfield, Dublin - 9th January 2024, unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ian White

January 11, 2024

Corofin, Galway - Suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Vanessa O'Connor

January 10, 2024

Sligo Town, Sligo - Unexpectedly at her home. Dearly loved daughter of Martin and Patricia.

No age or cause of death reported.

Christine O'Donnell

January 10, 2024

Nenagh, Tipperary - Suddenly at home on January 6th, 2024. Always loved and deeply missed by her loving mother and Grandmother.

No age or cause of death reported.

Brendan Maloney

January 12, 2024

Straide, Mayo - Unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Theresa Hession (née Egan)

January 12, 2024

Hollymount, Mayo - Passed away peacefully, but suddenly, at her home and in the company of family, on Friday 12th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Glynn

January 12, 2024

Clarecastle, Co. Clare - 11th January 2024, unexpectedly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Bernard (Boo) Ward

January 12, 2024

Inchicore, Dublin - 10th January 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Robert (Roy) Laffan

January 14, 2024

Ayrfield, Dublin - 3rd January 2024. Suddenly, surrounded by his loving family at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patricia Cole (née McCluskey)

January 14, 2024

Bailieborough Co Cavan - Died on the 13th January 2024 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the Oncology Unit, Cavan and the Palliative Care Team who looked after and cared for Patricia so well in the last few months.

No age or cause of death reported.

(Joseph) Eugene Murphy

January 13, 2024

Tralee, Kerry - Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and supported by the Palliative Care Team from University Hospital Kerry. Donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit University Hospital Kerry and the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Joseph (Joe) Daly

January 12, 2024

Swords, Dublin - January 12th, 2024, peacefully, at home. Donations, if desired, to Bone Marrow for Leukaemia Trust.

No age or cause of death reported.

Tommy Colleton

January 12, 2024

Galmoy, Co. Kilkenny - January 12th, 2024, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, following a short illness bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ella Goddin

January 9, 2024

Dunmanway, Cork - On 8th January 2024 peacefully at her home following a bravely borne illness. Eternally missed and immeasurably loved by her husband, aunt, and mother-in-law.

No age or cause of death reported.

Thomas (Tom) Skelly

January 9, 2024

Killashee, Longford - Peacefully at home, after a short illness bravely borne with dignity.

No age or cause of death reported.

Carmel Ring

January 15, 2024

Carrigaline, Cork - On January 14th, 2024, sadly passed away after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

William Croke, 72

January 14, 2024

Thurles, Co. Tipperary - Suddenly after a short illness bravely borne January 13th, 2024, aged 72 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noreen Quirke (née Ferris)

January 12, 2024

Milltown, Kerry - Noreen passed away peacefully, after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family, on January 11th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Griffin

January 14, 2024

Mountcharles, Donegal - At Donegal Community Hospital, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Ignatius (Nacy) Herron

January 12, 2024

Dunkineely, Donegal - Peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at the Mater Private Hospital, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Fergus Mitchell

January 15, 2024

Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim - Suddenly after a short illness at Galway University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Philip Dunne Snr

January 15, 2024

Kells, Meath - Peacefully following a short illness surrounded by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Durkin

January 9, 2024

Ballinaglera, Leitrim - January 9th, 2024, peacefully in Sligo University Hospital after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Divina Vale (née Marchan)

January 10, 2024

Newcastle, Galway - Passed away peacefully on January 10th, 2024, at Galway University Hospital after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

George Brierley

January 10, 2024

Ringsend, Dublin - Former Dock Master. January 10th, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness at Blackrock Hospice, surrounded by his family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Maurice (Mossie) Geary

January 10, 2024

Patrick's Hill, Cork - On January 10th, 2024, peacefully, surrounded by his family after a short illness at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Martin Griffin

January 11, 2024

Patrickswell, Limerick - Peacefully, after a short illness surrounded by his loving family in University Hospital Limerick.

No age or cause of death reported.

Kathleen Caffrey (née Brown)

January 13, 2024

Kilpatrick, Meath - Peacefully, after a short illness in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

No age or cause of death reported.

Daniel (Dan) Glavin

January 11, 2024

Ballyphehane, Cork - On January 11th, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness, at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Timothy (Timmy) Cosgrave

January 12, 2024

Annacotty, Co. Limerick - 10th January 2024, after a short illness in Tenerife, while on holiday. Sadly, missed but never forgotten by his loving son Andrew, loving partner Rebecca, and heartbroken parents Eamonn and Letty.

No age or cause of death reported.

Freddie McInerney

January 14, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - On January 13th, 2024, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to Irish Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Daniel (Danny) McKevitt

January 14, 2024

Mullingar, Westmeath - Formerly of the Irish Defence Forces, peacefully in the company of his loving family and in the tender care of the staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Noel Hughes

January 13, 2024

Castleblayney, Monaghan - Saturday, January 13th, peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, surrounded by his loving family. Donations, if desired, to Castleblayney Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Paul McGowan

January 13, 2024

Stranorlar, Donegal - Surrounded by his loving family and under the wonderful care of the hospital staff. Donations if so desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

John Scully

January 12, 2024

Caheragh, Cork - On 12th January 2024, peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Marymount Hospice Cork surrounded by his loving family. Donations to Breakthrough Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

William (Billy) Roycroft

January 10, 2024

Ballydehob, Cork - On January 10th, 2024, in the tender care of the staff of Fairfield Nursing Home, Drimoleague. If desired, donations to Cancer Research.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rosemary Valentine (née McDonald)

January 10, 2024

Longford - Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gerard (Gerry) Cahill, 75

January 9, 2024

Clonshaugh, Dublin - January 8th, 2024, peacefully at Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Donations to the Irish Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Bernadette (Bernie) Fitzpatrick

January 9, 2024

Finglas, Dublin - 7th January 2024. Peacefully in Beaumont Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Donations if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Alan Lawless

January 9, 2024

Beaumont, Dublin - January 9, 2024, peacefully at the Bon Secours Hospital; adored and sadly missed by his wife Lisa and his mother Bernadette. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Deborah (Debbie) Kearns (née Moorehouse)

January 15, 2024

Arklow, Wicklow - Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of Wicklow Hospice with her devoted family by her side. Donations if desired, to Arklow Cancer Support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Michael Ryan

January 15, 2024

Shannon, Clare - Peacefully in Croom Hospital Co. Limerick. Donations if desired to Cancer Care Clare.

No age or cause of death reported.

