Farewell to Maurizio Bellino, drummer of "Libido"

November 30, 2023

Goodbye to Maurizio Bellino: he lived in Canegrate and was the drummer of the well-known band "Libido". A life entirely dedicated to music, to his great passion. Which he cultivated behind his drums. He, a drummer to the core, passed away suddenly due to an illness this morning, Thursday 30 November 2023, in Canegrate, where he lived. Maurizio Bellino was 55 years old and was very well known throughout the area: he was one of the souls of "Libido", a very famous band that left its mark every time it performed by offering all the hits that made the history of rock music. He, on the drums, was a real engine, tireless, always ready to unleash himself on stage only as he knew how to do: his show was memorable with his sticks and drum lit up while everything around the stage was dark. In recent months Bellino was also the drummer of "VerdErame", another band that was grinding out dates after dates throughout the territory.

No cause of death reported.

A dancer and choreographer “died suddenly”:

Cavriglia - Sudden illness, maestro Antonelli Lanzi has died

November 29, 2023

Drama in Valdarno, Antonello Lanzi, a very well-known figure, dancer and choreographer, has suddenly passed away. A dance institution, capable of bringing numerous people closer to this discipline. According to what was reported by Valdarno24, Lanzi died due to an illness while he was in his home. He also collaborated with the Rai broadcast "La vita in diretta", hosted by Michele Cucuzza. The funeral is scheduled for Friday 1 December at 10 am at Santa Barbara Church.

No age or cause of death reported.

A city councilman “died suddenly”:

Former president of the city council dies: sudden illness

November 29, 2023

Ivan Volpe, 44 years old, former president of the Erchie municipal council at the time of Giuseppe Margheriti's last administration, died suddenly this afternoon. Volpe, a law graduate, was an official of the Ministry of Economic Development and was in Rome when he fell ill and was taken to hospital. Afterwards, he was supposed to leave for a work trip to Grosseto. However, his condition became complicated in hospital. He leaves behind his wife and two young children, a boy and a girl.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly”:

Chiara Molinari, only one suspected in death of friend, dies

November 29, 2023

She was the only person under investigation for the death of Fabio Friggi, the 44-year-old garbage collector who on August 19 was found lifeless in the courtyard of the home of the mother of Chiara Molinari, 25, in Trivolzio in the province of Pavia. Chiara Molinari had fallen ill during the night between Wednesday and Thursday last week at her grandmother's house in Rozzano, in the province of Milan, and died on Monday in the intensive care unit of the San Carlo hospital in Milan. Her organs will be donated. The young woman was the last to see the man alive. Initially it seemed that Friggi had been killed. But then from the autopsy and the reports, carried out by the RIS of Parma, another truth emerged: the 44-year-old had been struck down by an illness in the villa in Trivolzio in via delle Orchidee, where Chiara Molinari lived with her mother, at that time on holiday and then hastily returned.

No cause of death reported.

28-year-old woman 3 months pregnant dies in Lecce: the Prosecutor's Office orders investigations

November 29, 2023

A 28-year-old Nigerian woman, three months pregnant, died on Thursday 23 November in Lecce after feeling suddenly ill while she was at home with her partner. The Lecce Prosecutor's Office has started investigations and ordered an autopsy to clarify the causes of her death. The woman's partner alerted the emergency services but, when the 118 operators arrived, the 28-year-old was already dead. The partner reportedly reported to the police, who arrived on site together with the health workers, that, during the day, the woman had had a serious gastrointestinal problem, so much so that she required the intervention of the family doctor.

No cause of death reported.

Brugherio – 33-year-old man dies in a motel room

November 28, 2023

The 33-year-old boy who felt ill in a motel room in Vimercate on Sunday night did not make it. The emergency call to 118 went out just before two in the morning and the Carabinieri from the Vimercate company, ambulances and emergency vehicles rushed to the scene, with the firefighters also present. The girl who was with the young man asked for help. For the boy, resident in Brugherio, there was nothing that could be done. According to what emerged at the time, the 33-year-old suffered a sudden illness and was unconscious at the time of the emergency services. After the emergency transfer to the Vimercate hospital under code red, he was admitted to the Brianza hospital but his condition immediately appeared very serious and he died on Tuesday afternoon. An autopsy was ordered on the boy's body to shed light on the causes of death and the Carabinieri of the Vimercate company are investigating the episode.

Masserano - Young dad dies suddenly at 34

November 29, 2023

Pain and dismay in the community of Masserano in the Biella area, mourning the sudden death of Giacomo Fornasier. The 34-year-old man died of a heart attack. He leaves behind his parents, wife, grandparents and a young son.

Fabio Torlai, 36

December 4, 2023

Castelnovo Monti - Fabio Torlai died at just 36 years old, overcome by an incurable disease discovered in early summer after some investigations. A mourning for the whole mountain region. He lived in Costa de' Grassi, where together with his parents, Paolo and Patrizia, and his sister Nadia, he worked on the family farm, Sottobosco d'Emilia.

No cause of death reported.

40-year-old woman dies suddenly

November 28, 2023

These are days marked by pain for the community of Tavernole sul Mella, which mourns the death - premature and sudden - of Elena Corsini. The young woman and mother was killed by an illness at just 40 years old. The tragedy occurred over the past weekend, throwing the entire municipality of Valtrompia into despair. Elena was known and loved by everyone for her great availability and, above all, for her contagious cheerfulness: she was an electrician by profession, together with her father Italo she went around the houses of the town (and not only) dispensing jokes and smiles.

No cause of death reported.

44-year-old man dies in the gym

November 28, 2023

The police are investigating the death of a man in the gym Up Level. The man suffered a sudden illness while training, probably from a cardiovascular cause. Lots of people were present and witnessed his illness, the gym is temporary closed for investigation, and police are running inquiries. The body will undergo autopsy before it will be released to the family.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Viterbo mourns pediatrician Eva Goldoni

December 2, 2023

A death that left everyone in shock. Eva Goldoni, a 54-year-old pediatrician, was found lifeless yesterday morning in her home in via Zampi in San Martino, most likely struck down by a sudden illness. The doctor, director of the neonatal intensive care unit at the Belcolle hospital, did not show up at the ward yesterday morning. Not seeing her arrive, her colleagues raised the alarm. The police, the Carabinieri and the scientific team intervened on site for the initial investigations of the case. The woman was still in her bed when the officers entered the house. She was surrounded by her three dogs, watching over her. From the first medical-legal investigations it seems that death occurred due to natural causes. Eva Goldoni was well known, esteemed and loved by patients and colleagues.

No cause of death reported.

Fano mourns Dr. Massimo Cecconi who suddenly passed away at the age of 63

November 29, 2023

The City of Fortune mourns the sudden passing of Dr. Massimo Cecconi, a well-known general practitioner in Fano who passed away suddenly at the age of 63, a cerebral hemorrhage which surprised him on the night between 26 and 27 November. The desperate 118 rush to the hospital immediately began but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for him.

Two nurses “died suddenly”:

Elena Silingardi, passed away prematurely at age 60

December 3, 2023

Carpi - Elena Silingardi, former nursing coordinator at Ramazzini Hospital in Carpi, passed away prematurely at age 60. Beloved and respected, she was a point of reference for patients and colleagues. Elena had retired just under a year ago after being on the front lines during the toughest phases of the pandemic. “An invaluable figure in the Covid period, where she stood out for her availability and flexibility," says a note from the Ausl of Modena.

No cause of death reported.

Nurse dies of an illness while sleeping next to her 4-month-old son

November 28, 2023

What happened during the night in Cassino is a breathtaking tragedy: a young 34-year-old new mother died of a sudden illness while she was sleeping in her bedroom next to her 4-month-old son. It was the child's endless cries that aroused the suspicion of the father who, once he reached his wife, tried to wake her up in vain. The interventions of the healthcare staff were of no avail and they were only able to move the body to the morgue of the "Santa Scolastica" hospital in Cassino where the woman worked as a nurse. The causes of the illness are still to be understood and for this reason the deputy public prosecutor of Cassino, Dr Andrea Corvino, has in fact ordered an autopsy. Fear also for the little one who, accustomed to feeding himself thanks to his mother, did not want to use the bottle. The child was then transferred to the neonatal department and thanks to the help of the doctors he is now well.

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

Four “died suddenly” at work:

He falls ill and drowns in the lake: fisherman from Limbiate dies

November 30, 2023

Perhaps a sudden illness, the fall into the cold waters of the lake and the tragedy. This is how a 65-year-old fisherman from Limbiate died yesterday. The man was found drowned in the Olimpia Oasis in Cascina Casarina, in Cassano d'Adda. The body was recovered around midday, after the fisherman apparently fell ill and ended up in the lake. Some passers-by apparently raised the alarm and immediately called the police. The 118 rescuers arrived on site and recovered the now lifeless body of the Brianza man from the bottom of the lake. Investigations are still underway to determine the exact causes of the accident, but at the moment it seems that it was caused by a sudden illness.

Two truckers “died suddenly”:

Campania - Tragedy in the forecourt of a company: truck driver falls ill and dies

November 29, 2023

A 52-year-old truck driver, originally from Campania, died due to an illness. The man had just parked the heavy vehicle inside a company warehouse in the "Bugiades" district of Licata, when he was struck by a sudden illness. The attempts of the healthcare personnel of an 118 ambulance in service at the "San Giacomo d'Altopasso" hospital were in vain. The firefighters of the Corso Argentina detachment and the police were also on site. The body was transferred to the mortuary.

No cause of death reported.

Terrible mourning strikes Giugliano, Giovanni dies suddenly while he sleeps

November 29, 2023

Lightning-fast heart attack, Giannino Chiocchi dies. Giovanni Ciccarelli, 52 years old last August, passed away due to a heart attack. A truck driver by profession, alias Chiocchió, he is well known in the city because his family managed the historic "California" bar located in the Selcione district of Giugliano for almost 50 years. The late father "Totonno", the mother "Rosettina" Poziello, were always ready to welcome you with a smile while preparing the coffee. “Giannino” had also worked in the bar for years, before deciding to become a professional truck driver, obtaining all his driving licenses. Like every week, he had gone with the truck of the company where he worked to Sicily. This morning he had finished his work shift at 6.00, had parked the truck at a service station in Licata (AG) and had gone to sleep on board the truck, which for a truck driver is like a second home. Unfortunately, however, a heart attack devastated him just as he was resting; The police and firefighters arrived on site, forced the door of the truck and found him in the bed of the truck, unfortunately lifeless. Once the initial tests have been carried out, the intake of any medicine is excluded.

Tragic illness in the Palermo area: Cefalù shepherd dies

December 3, 2023

The technicians of the Sicilian Alpine and Speleological Rescue intervened this morning in Gratteri to recover the body of a 65-year-old shepherd, originally from Cefalù, who died due to an illness while following a herd of cattle on the slopes of Pizzo Purraccia. The alarm was raised by other shepherds who were in the same area and who had seen him collapse on the ground. Once they reached them, they realized that he had died and called the Single Emergency Number 112 which, in turn, alerted the police and 118. Once the soldiers arrived on site, as it was a particularly impervious area, they asked for intervention of the Alpine Rescue. Two teams started from Palermo and Madonie. The technicians reached the site of the accident and, after receiving the green light from the prosecutor on duty, loaded the body onto a stretcher and transported it on foot for over a kilometer to the road, where there was a van waiting to transfer him to the Cefalù cemetery.

No cause of death reported.

Three “died suddenly” while out and about:

Ascoli, woman found dead in the public gardens: alarm from a passerby, the causes are being investigated

December 2, 2023

A woman was found dead this evening around 8 pm in the public gardens of Corso Vittorio Emanuele. The alarm was probably raised by a passerby who saw the woman's lifeless body and notified 118. An ambulance arrived on site with medical personnel on board but, once on site, they could only see the occurrence of death. It will now be up to the flying squad agents who arrived at the public gardens for the ritual investigations to reconstruct the dynamics of what happened. The most accredited hypothesis is that the woman may have been struck by an illness that left her with no escape while she was on a bench in the public gardens of Corso Vittorio Emanuele in Ascoli.

No age or cause of death reported.

Salò: fatal illness while walking down the street

November 30, 2023

Late Thursday morning an elderly man suddenly fell ill in the middle of the street, collapsing in front of the eyes of passers-by. The alarm from Areu (the regional emergency emergency agency) went off around 11.20 am in via Marco Leonesio, right in front of the entrance to the Martiri della Libertà car park. The elderly man, a 79-year-old man resident in Salò, was walking down the street when he suddenly felt ill and fell to the ground. Some people who witnessed the scene tried to help him, trying unsuccessfully to resuscitate him. Shortly afterwards, the paramedics arrived, an ambulance and a medical vehicle sent to the scene by the Nue 112 operations center (Single European Emergency Number). The man was taken to Gavardo Hospital under code red, but unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for him.

No cause of death reported.

Salerno - man dies while walking down the street

November 30, 2023

Tragedy this morning in Piazza Monsignor Bolognini in Salerno, where a man was struck by a sudden illness while crossing the road near the Church of the Madonna del Carmine. The 118 paramedics arrived on site and tried to resuscitate him, but it was all in vain. The man died apparently due to a sudden cardiac arrest. The police are investigating what happened.

No age reported.

One died at home, the other at work:

Luca Gatti and Giuseppe Muscarella: colleagues who died within a few hours

November 30, 2023

A 48-year-old worker died at home in his sleep, after his work shift. And while the dramatic news began to spread in the factory, a colleague was taken ill: rescued, he died in the ambulance while being transported to hospital. It is the double, tragic fatality that occurred within a few hours, Tuesday 28 November, in Castelfidardo (in the province of Ancona). The two - Luca Gatto [48] and Giuseppe Muscarella [54] - were colleagues at the Somacis company, where printed circuits are produced. The two bodies are available to the judicial authorities and an autopsy could be carried out in the next few hours.

No cause of death reported.

Nine “died suddenly” at home:

Casatenovo: nothing to be done for the 40-year-old struck by illness

December 4, 2023

His condition immediately appeared very serious. The man from Casatenovo, born in 1983, died shortly after arriving in hospital at the Mandic in Merate, struck by a sudden illness late on Sunday morning while he was in the house in Casatenovo shared with his parents, a few steps from the cemetery of Via Misericordia. A day that began like many others, illuminated by a beautiful sun to alleviate the excitement a little due to the cold temperatures, but which had a tragic epilogue for the 40-year-old's family. To help him, in addition to the ambulance and nursing staff, the medical team that flew up on board a helicopter from Bresso was also mobilised. The health workers gave him the first desperate treatment needed and so did their colleagues in the Mandic emergency room; for Fabrizio Pirovano however, there was nothing that could be done. Today the Casatese community mourns another life that passed away at a young age. The autopsy exam, scheduled for tomorrow, will provide any further answers to a sudden and unexpected death. Then it will be possible to arrange the funeral of the 40-year-old, who leaves behind a brother in addition to his parents.

No cause of death reported.

Altavilla Irpina - They haven't heard from him for days, they find him dead

December 4, 2023

In Altavilla Irpina, in the province of Avellino, a 55-year-old man was found lifeless in his home in via Vanni by the firefighters who entered the house after forcing the front door. A sudden illness is hypothesized as the cause of death. The death occurred four days ago. The Carabinieri carried out their findings which will be forwarded to the Avellino Prosecutor's Office.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness while having dinner with his girlfriend, Niccolò dies at 22 years old. Mystery about the causes, autopsy today

December 4, 2023

A sudden illness while he was at home with his girlfriend. This is how Niccolò Ginanni, a 22-year-old boy, died last Saturday. The drama took place in Ponte di Serravalle (Pistoia). The two had ordered take-away food when the young man complained of an illness, which was initially classified as a heart attack.

He falls down the stairs and dies in Latina: the Prosecutor's Office opens an investigation

December 4, 2023

The Public Prosecutor's Office of Latina has opened an investigation into the death of Marco Di Pinto, the seventy-two-year-old who died after a fall from the stairs of his house in Strada Torta in Latina on the night between Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd December. It would have been a cardiac arrest that proved fatal, but his children want to see clearly and have reported the incident, asking the investigators to carry out adequate checks to dispel any doubts. When his wife found him unconscious on the ground she raised the alarm, calling the Emergency Number 112 and requesting the urgent intervention of an ambulance. Having received the report, medical personnel intervened on site and attempted to resuscitate him by giving him a cardiovascular massage, unfortunately to no avail.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

“I have a headache”, she comes home from school and dies: an autopsy has been ordered on the body of Roberta Evangelista

December 1, 2023

An autopsy has been ordered on the body of Roberta Evangelista, a 57-year-old physical science teacher at the Cittadella-Hack comprehensive institute in Camerano: after talks with her parents last Wednesday she told her colleagues that she didn't feel well and went home, but the next day she was found dead.

No cause of death reported.

Dario found dead in the bathroom: the Prosecutor's Office investigates, targeting the doctors who performed the knee operation

December 1, 2023

Azzano - The green light for the funeral was granted after the second autopsy was carried out on the body of the young man from Azzano Dario Zaina, aged 36, carried out by doctors from Padua who arrived in Pordenone this week. The inspection was supposed to confirm what was found by the Pordenone experts, who had attributed the young man's sudden death to a pulmonary embolism. The funeral has been set for Saturday 2 December in the parish church of Tiezzo, but a third examination has already been set for 12 December. The second, however, brought to light the causes of the young man's death. Complications occurred in the post-operative period, and stopping the heart of 36-year-old Zaina was caused by pulmonary thromboembolism.

No cause of death reported.

Anagni - The drama in a house in the historic center. For the well-known man, all help was in vain

November 30, 2023

Drama in a house in the historic center of the city. A man in his fifties, a worker in a factory in the area, was found lifeless inside his home. Family members who were unable to contact him raised the alarm. Upon the arrival of the Carabinieri the tragic discovery: for the man all help was in vain. Once investigations have begun to shed light on the causes of death, it cannot be ruled out that it may have been due to an illness as well as a fatal fall, or that the two things may be closely related. Investigations have been started to clarify what happened. The news soon spread throughout the city, where the man was well known and respected, throwing everyone into despair.

No age or cause of death reported.

He died at the age of 50 due to a sudden illness

November 30, 2023

Maddaloni – The situation appeared dramatic. The 118 emergency services were unable to save the fifty-year-old who fell ill this morning in his home in via Marconi, in Maddaloni. The alarm was raised by someone close to the man, who realized the heart attack that was taking him away. The police also intervened on the spot.

Reported on November 26:

Alessandro Gattamelati, 52, passed away suddenly in his sleep

November 26, 2023

Pantano - Struck by an illness in his sleep, 52-year-old Alessandro Gattamelati passed away suddenly last night. The community of Carpineti is incredulous upon learning of his sudden death; the town has tightened in condolences after a completely unexpected mournful event. In Carpineti, his collaboration with his wife Annamaria in agriculture was known to all: he raised black-breed pigs, an endangered species.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Mercogliano - traffic policeman dies suddenly

December 4, 2023

The community of Mercogliano is mourning the sudden passing of Raffaele Valente. A sudden illness took the life of the traffic policeman of the small community at the foot of Mamma Schiavona. Known and well liked by all. “It should have been a day like any other, but the sad news, so sudden of the passing of your brother, dear Pino, has shocked us all and the entire Mercogliano community,” writes the Anlc Salvatore Riggiola Mercogliano.

No age or cause of death reported.

47-year-old dies after a routine procedure

December 3, 2023

A few days ago Stefania underwent routine surgery on the nasal septum in a hospital in Milan. In the late morning of Thursday she had been discharged and with her partner Michele, she had recently started the journey back to San Benedetto. Suddenly the woman was taken ill and her partner made a U-turn and went back to hospital, but there was nothing that could be done. Among the possible causes, but we are in the field of hypotheses, it could have been an embolism.



No cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

Giuseppe Iori, 70

December 3, 2023

A serious bereavement has struck the Reggio Emilia firefighting world. After a period of illness, Giuseppe Iori passed away at the age of 70. The news of his death prompted condolences both in Fellegara, where Iori was a resident, and in the fire department, where Giuseppe Iori worked as a fireman before his retirement.

No cause of death reported.

He collapses while he is in the company: drummer Maurizio Bellino dies

December 2, 2023

The funeral of Maurizio Bellino, 55 years old, who died suddenly in recent days, took place on Saturday afternoon in Gorla Minore (Varese). The man, originally from Olgiate Olona (Varese), worked at the Rigamonti meat center in Parabiago (Milan).

Suddenly, while he was in the company, he collapsed and lost consciousness. The man was immediately helped by colleagues who called 118. But resuscitation attempts proved in vain. A loved and appreciated professional in the workplace, he was also a well-known drummer in the Alto Milanese area.

No cause of death reported.

Piedimonte Matese, Pasquale dies after a sudden illness

December 2, 2023

Another tragedy has shocked the Caserta community in the past few hours. A 60-year-old entrepreneur, Pasquale Forio, was apparently struck by a sudden illness and for this reason he asked his brother to accompany him to the nearby emergency room but the situation worsened at the entrance to the hospital and the man lost consciousness, dying on the spot. The doctors tried everything possible to keep him alive but there was nothing they could do. The body was seized to shed light on the causes of death.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Daniele Calzolari, 41

December 2, 2023

Reggiolo - A 41-year-old man, Daniele Calzolari, lost his life in a fatal accident in Carpi last night around 8 p.m. on Via Lunga in Migliarina. The man, who was behind the wheel of a white Nissan Juke, went off the road all by himself. The vehicle ended up off the roadway and resting on its side. At the moment, in fact, it appears that there was no involvement of other vehicles in the accident. The driver died on impact: to no avail was the intervention of medical personnel who tried to resuscitate him.

An accountant “died suddenly”:

Civitanova – 77-year-old man dies while playing billiards

December 1, 2023

Struck by an illness while playing billiards, one of his passions. Thus Mario Pirro, an appreciated and esteemed accountant from Civitanova, passed away. He was 77 years old and was in the shooting range premises when, probably a heart problem, he was deprived of the affection of his loved ones.

No cause of death reported.

Aversa - Luigi, Gianluca Vacchi's lookalike, dies, struck down by a sudden illness

November 29, 2023

The funeral of Luigi Della Puca, the 62-year-old from Aversa known as Gianluca Vacchi's double, will take place this afternoon at 5 pm in the parish of Santa Maria di Costantinopoli in Aversa. The man - as reported by Edizione Caserta - died of a sudden illness that extinguished his proverbial smile and will to live. Della Puca became famous outside his city after participating in the throne over of the Canale 5 television program "Uomini e Donne", presenting himself as a lookalike of Gianluca Vacchi.

No cause of death reported.

48-year-old worker, after finally finding a roof over his family's head, dies

November 28, 2023

Ancona – A sudden illness struck down Mauro Gentile at the age of just 48, the metalworker of Teramo origins, trade unionist, who in recent months fought to avoid eviction from the apartment where he lived with his son and wife in Piazzale Camerino. A single-income family with a normal salary, rent to pay and a child to support who, with the high cost of living and inflation, has no longer been able to make ends meet. And so Mauro had shouted out the injustice of a situation in which a family, his, similar to many others, found themselves. Just 20 days ago Mauro Gentile, thanks also to the financial support of the Municipality of Ancona, had managed to avoid eviction for himself and his family and find a new apartment, again in the Doric capital, to which he could move next February with his family. But fate did not allow him to get there. The fatal illness occurred on Sunday which the judicial authorities will try to shed light on. Gentile's body is in the morgue of the Torrette regional hospital which could arrange for an autopsy to clarify the causes of Gentile's death who did not suffer from any particular pathologies.

No cause of death reported.

San Miniato – 56-year-old man collapses and dies in front of former convent

December 4, 2023

He was at the door of the former convent of San Francesco, in San Miniato, when he felt ill, collapsed to the ground and died, without the emergency services being able to do anything. The tragedy occurred in the early morning of today, December 4th. In fact, it was 7 am when the man, just 56 years old, guest of the accommodation facility created from the former Franciscan convent, died following a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Nicolò Cannizzaro from Bagheria died suddenly at the age of 73

November 28, 2023

Nicolò Cannizzaro from Bagheria died yesterday following a sudden illness at the age of 73. A retired Telecom employee, he was the father of city councilor Sergio Cannizzaro. "The managers of the provincial and Bagheria section of the DC together with the Bagheria Avanti Tutta group join in the pain of the City Councilor and Coordinator of the College of Bagheria for the DC, Sergio Cannizzaro for the unexpected passing of his father Nicola. May the Lord welcome him in glory his soul and give comfort and strength to the family," reads the condolence statement released by DC.

No cause of death reported.

75-year-old bee keeper dies unexpectedly

November 28, 2023

“Our rock, the pillar of the family." This is how his children remember Giuseppe Diale, who passed away last November 25th at the age of 75. The man, a well-known beekeeper, had fallen ill in the previous weeks. The sudden illness overwhelmed the family "like a bolt from the blue".

No cause of death reported.

Norberto Cattani, 77

November 27, 2023

Bibbiano (Reggio Emilia) - Mourning in the village for the death of Norberto Cattani, who passed away suddenly at the age of 77. He was an employee of the registry office for 30 years and town councilor from '99 to 2004. Cattani leaves behind his wife Elvira, children Fabrizio and Elena, son-in-law Alan and grandson Alessandro.

No cause of death reported.

