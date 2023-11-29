ITALY

Anna Kanakis died , the former Miss Italy was 61 years old

November 20, 2023

The actress died yesterday in Rome after an illness that lasted 7 months, confirmed by her husband. She was elected Miss Italy in 1977, she began her experience at the cinema in the 80s, making her writing debut in 2010 - she was 61 years old when she died.

No cause of death reported.

An educator “died suddenly”:

Mourning in the world of schools, Vito Primerano dies

November 23, 2023

Lamezia Terme - The world of education and the Calabrian school community mourn the sudden death of Vito Primerano, technical manager of the USR of Calabria. He suffered a sudden heart attack today while he was at the Uil headquarters in Rome.

No age reported.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness, 40-year-old Lieutenant Colonel GdF dies

November 26, 2023

Sickness at sea, while kitesurfing, for the lieutenant colonel of the Guardia di Finanza, Roberto Russo, commander of the Economic and Financial Police Unit of the provincial command of Rimini. The 40-year-old soldier from Acireale (Catania) died last night in hospital. Around 1 pm yesterday morning Russo was kitesurfing when he was seen lying in the water. A lifeguard (also a surfer) found him at beach 60 in Rimini. The lifeguard then brought him to shore and immediately performed cardio-respiratory maneuvers on him. He was urgently transferred to hospital and died around 9 pm.

No cause of death reported.

Former Fiom trade unionist dies at 62

November 24, 2023

Ottorino Petrin from Covolo died after a life at Sirti di Mareno. The workers' representatives and the daughter are convinced of a link "between microshocks and heart disease". However, so far, the investigations have ruled out an occupational disease

He left at the age of 62, in Covolo di Pederobba, where he lived, due to a sudden illness. He leaves behind his wife Bruna, his daughter Desirèe with Simone, his brother-in-law Babriele and many friends.

No cause of death reported.

19-year-old boy dies of sudden illness

November 23, 2023

Jesi – A dinner with friends, then the sudden illness. Md Fayaj, a Bengali boy, was just 19 years old and died on Tuesday before the eyes of his friends. He had arrived in Italy some time ago, and lived in Jesi, and had decided to join some friends in Montecassiano, in a house near Via del Molino. According to reconstructions, after dinner he stopped to chat with them, but then around 11 pm he felt ill, preceded by some coughing. The request for help was immediately sent to 118, who promptly reached the house, trying to resuscitate the young man for several minutes, unfortunately to no avail. The Carabinieri patrols subsequently arrived, to shed light on the sudden death by interviewing the people present, but without obtaining any useful information. The body was then transported to the morgue of the civil hospital of Macerata: the magistrate on duty, Rita Barbieri, ordered an autopsy to ascertain the causes of death.

No cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” at a party:

The party turns into tragedy in Alà dei Sardi, Giovanni dies at 35 years old

November 26, 2023

Giovanni Bo was 35 years old and was at a party in the countryside of Alà dei Sardi, but suddenly he fell and died. According to an initial reconstruction, the young man was on a bench during the celebrations, and it is not clear whether he had an illness, but he certainly fell and hit his head violently. Attempts to help the emergency medical service were useless and his young life ended with that tragic party. The news turned this Sunday into a tragedy, because the family is known: the father had been a councilor, and the sister works in the municipality.

No cause of death reported.

San Miniato - Edi Gori passed away at 55

November 23, 2023

Tragic mourning in San Miniato: Edi Gori, former president of the CCN, has passed away November 23, 2023. Edi Gori, a trader from San Miniato and former president of the Natural Shopping Centre, one of the best known and most appreciated personalities of the city of Rocca, has suddenly passed away. Gori passed away due to an illness during the night between Wednesday 22nd and Thursday 23rd November, leaving an entire town in tears. Her husband Alessio Guardini, her family, her many clients and friends mourn her. She was only fifty-five years old.

No cause of death reported.

“Died suddenly” in the air:

Luciano Beretta died during a flight to Finland, condolences in Cogliate

November 25, 2023

A man from Cogliate died on a plane during a flight to Finland for a business trip Monday morning. He had left home early to go to the airport with a colleague. According to what has been reconstructed, no one would have noticed the sudden illness that struck Luciano, who was sitting in his seat, with the seat reclined and seemed to be sleeping, until, during the landing phase, the on-board staff of the plane made the tragic discovery. The colleague, who was sitting a few rows away, realized the anomalous situation and approached. A desperate resuscitation maneuver was attempted with the use of a defibrillator, but there was nothing left to be done. Many thoughts from friends who remembered him on social media.

No age or cause of death reported.

Romano Tripolini died , he was 53

November 25, 2023

Romano Trippolini has passed away, he was 53 years old and was the Uil Fpl manager at the Santa Maria della Misercordia hospital in Perugia. He has also given his contribution to the world of associations, in particular to that of his homeland, Fratticiola Selvatica. First as guide of the pro loco and then as president of the local sports club. The sudden illness that struck Romano on the evening of Friday 24 November, as soon as he arrived in a place to which he was strongly attached, the Fratticiola Selvatica sports field, was fatal. He was opening the gates before evening training when he collapsed to the ground and hit his head. Health workers intervened immediately but, unfortunately, there was nothing that could be done.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness, a manager of Coldiretti Toscana dies

November 24, 2023

Grosseto – Mourning in the world of agriculture. Luca Serafini, 52 years old, director of Coldiretti and former president of the Terranostra Toscana association which he had led until October, has died. He was the owner of a farmhouse in Montiano, in the province of Grosseto, and of an agricultural company. A sudden illness that struck him and left him no escape was fatal. Luca Serafini leaves behind a wife and two children, one aged 8 and the other 19 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Vercelli and Costanzana mourn Giuliano Ferro: he was 47 years old

November 24, 2023

Mourning in the world of commerce: Giuliano Ferro, a well-known barman in the city, but above all a cheerful, kind, and kind-hearted man, died at the age of 47. He had been hospitalized in Novara hospital for a few days, after being struck by a sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye to Willy Parisi: the historic Sosat volunteer has died

November 23, 2023

Willy Parisi, former member of the Board of Directors of the Workers' Section of the Tridentine Mountaineering Society (Sosat), passed away due to a sudden illness at the age of 71. “Sosat remembers with deep sorrow Willy Parisi, organizer of many trips and former member of the Board of Directors, who suddenly passed away on Monday,” writes the company on its Facebook page, announcing the cancellation of some scheduled trips, including the Oktoberfest, scheduled for Sunday 26.

No cause of death reported.

Five “died suddenly” at work:

Illness at the end of a surveillance shift on an A6 construction site: 65-year-old worker dies

November 26, 2023

He had just finished his surveillance shift on a construction site on the A6 Turin-Savona near Millesimo when he suddenly fell ill which unfortunately proved fatal. Another worker who came on, found him in his car. Unfortunately, the resuscitation attempts of the 118 doctors were of no avail.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning in Saronno, 52-year-old Lino Castaldo has died

November 23, 2023

Shock and pain in Saronno following the passing of 52-year-old Lino Castaldo who yesterday fell ill while at work just outside Saronno. The alarm went off shortly after one: a sudden illness followed by the immediate mobilization of colleagues who called for help. The situation immediately appeared very serious with the arrival of the air ambulance as well as the medical vehicle and the ambulance. But for Pasqualino, known to all as Lino, there was nothing that could be done. There will be an autopsy today to try to clarify the causes of death.

No cause of death reported.

He fell ill while working on the construction site and died before his son's eyes

November 20, 2023

Riccardo Franzoni, 66 years old from Comezzano Cizzago, died of a sudden illness that struck him while he was working on a construction site in Clusone (BG). The tragedy occurred yesterday morning, Monday 20 November, in via Bonomelli. Franzoni suddenly collapsed while he was working in the attic of a condominium. The alarm was raised around 7.35 by the man's son, who witnessed the tragedy. The call to 112 was immediately made: the medics of an ambulance and a medical car tried to resuscitate him, but unfortunately every effort to save him was in vain. The Carabinieri intervened on site for the ritual investigations. There would be no doubt about the natural causes at the origin of the death.

No cause of death reported.

Illness in the Goccia di Carnia factory: a 52-year-old dies

November 22, 2023

A 52-year-old man lost his life today following a sudden serious illness which was followed by cardiac arrest. It happened in Forni Avoltri, in the spaces of the Goccia di Carnia factory. The man, an employee of the company, was struck by a serious illness and lost consciousness. The intervention of colleagues who called the single emergency number Nue112 of Friuli Venezia Giulia was immediate. Sores nurses sent the crew of an ambulance from Rigolato and the air ambulance to the scene. The carabinieri of the Tolmezzo Company also activated. While the emergency vehicles reached the target, the nurse in the Sores operations room remained on the phone with the colleagues: the employees followed step by step the instructions given by the nurse, therefore immediately starting the CPR maneuvers, until the ambulance and the air ambulance crew arrived. Despite the efforts made by the company's employees, unfortunately there was nothing left to do other than decree the death.

Bisegna - construction worker dies in front of his colleagues

November 26, 2023

Tragedy in Bisegna, where Tiziano Gentile, a 59-year-old from Pescasseroli, fell ill and died on the construction site where he worked, before the incredulous eyes of one of his colleagues. Gentile, who had been working for years in the Edilstrade company in Pescasseroli, had arrived at his workplace like every morning along provincial road 17, the road which the company is working on making safe - suddenly he felt ill and within a few minutes he died. The carabinieri from the Ortona dei Marsi station and the 118 medical staff arrived on site and were unable to do anything except confirm the man's death. Tiziano Gentile was well known both in Pescasseroli, his city of origin, and in the neighboring municipalities, where he often found himself working on construction sites.

No cause of death reported.

Eight “died suddenly” while out and about:

Taken ill during a walk: 63-year-old former driver dies

November 23, 2023

He was walking along a path with a friend when he was struck by a sudden illness that made him collapse to the ground and then slide down the valley for a few meters. Despite the intervention of the air ambulance that took off from Bergamo and a team from the Alpine Rescue Service from the middle Val Seriana, however, there was nothing that could be done for a 63-year-old of Albanian origins residing in Albino. The doctor who arrived on site by helicopter could not help but confirm his death. He was struck by a sudden cardiovascular attack.

Pesaro, feels ill on the A14 motorway during a business trip: rescue efforts are in vain, Luca dies at the age of 45

November 22, 2023

Tragedy on the A14 motorway, near the Cattolica toll booth, between Marche and Romagna, heading north: Luca Casagrande, 45 years old, born in Fano but resident in Pesaro for some time, died after being struck by a sudden illness. Pesaro and Fano in shock: Luca, father of two children, was married to Weruska Marinelli, owner of the Life Zone boutique in the historic center of Pesaro, sister of Simona Marinelli (and wife of Lorenzo Pizza), president of Italservice Calcio a 5, of which he had also been a director. The Casagrande family is also very well known in Fano as his two brothers are the owners of the "Peccati di Gola" pastry bar.

No cause of death reported.

Aquaviva Collacroce – 59-year-old gets ill while driving

November 25, 2023

Illness at the steering wheel, 59-year-old man dies. He was on state road 157; a passing car noticed the stationary car in the middle of the road, knocked on the window but the driver did not move. The police and ambulance were called, but all they could do, was find out the man was already dead.

No cause of death reported.

Castellar - Sudden death for Lorenzo Barale, born in 1958

November 27, 2023

Lorenzo Barale passed away suddenly on Sunday morning. The man, born in 1958 [65], resident in Tetti Meni in Castellar, fell ill near Via Merlat while returning home after being in the town. Well known in the area for his historic activity as a painter, "Renzo" was much appreciated not only for his work, but also for his friendliness and smile. A very concrete and capable man, he collaborated with the Pro Loco of Castellar in organizing the feast of the Assumption. Deeply linked to the territory, Barale has never abandoned the hamlet.

No cause of death reported.

He dies in the car while driving on the Aurelia, pulls over to the right and collapses

November 23, 2023

A 73-year-old man died while he was in his car at kilometer 20 of via Aurelia, in Rome. It is likely that he passed away due to a sudden illness. On site patrols of the XIII Aurelio Group of the local police of Roma Capitale. Intervention of the medical crew was useless.

No cause of death reported.

Francavilla, ill outside school: he dies while waiting for his grandson

November 24, 2023

Tragedy late this morning in via Zullino in Francavilla Fontana: a 57-year-old man was waiting for the bell to ring to collect his grandson from school when he suddenly felt ill, collapsed in his car and died. Around 1 pm, the unconscious body of the motorist, with his head slumped over the steering wheel, was noticed by a passerby, who understood the gravity of the situation and immediately contacted the emergency numbers. The health workers from the 118 service - who arrived promptly from the nearby Dario Camberlingo hospital - carried out numerous resuscitation attempts, but none of them were successful. In the end, the doctor was forced to declare the death of the man from Francaville.

No cause of death reported.

Sickness at the bar, Enrico (Pelo) dies at 59

November 23, 2023

Originally from Ponsacco but resident in Santa Maria a Monte, Enrico Lombardi, known as Pelo, a professional truck driver, died at the age of 59 due to a sudden illness. As reported by Il Tirreno, the man felt a strong pain in his chest after leaving a bar in Perignano: upon returning immediately, he asked the staff to call for help. Despite the timely arrival of an ambulance, there was nothing that could be done for the man: resuscitation attempts were to no avail.

No cause of death reported.

Tragedy in Tortona. Woman dies after sudden illness

November 23, 2023

Tragedy this Wednesday afternoon in Tortona. A woman of around 49 years old fell ill while she was in Corso Leoniero. The woman from Tortona suddenly collapsed to the ground. Some passers-by who were in the street around 4.20 pm immediately alerted the emergency services. Unfortunately, despite the intervention of 118, nothing could be done to save the woman.

No cause of death reported.

Nine “died suddenly” at home:

Lidia Driutti: the former mayor found dead in the house

November 21, 2023

Former mayor found dead at home. Lidia Driutti, former first citizen of Manzano (Udine) and now opposition councilor, was 68 years old. Condolences on social media. Her unexpected disappearance shocked the whole city. She would have turned 69 on December 8th. Unfortunately, however, she died of a sudden illness in the early hours of the morning today, Tuesday 21 November, in her home.

No cause of death reported.

Agricultural world mourns Angelo Stringhini, struck down by a sudden illness

November 23, 2023

Castelleone - The news of the death of Angelo Stringhini spread today in a flash in Castelleone. The entrepreneur was struck down by a sudden illness in his home and unfortunately the emergency services called promptly by his family were in vain. The 118 health workers performed cardiac massage on him and did everything they could to save him from death, but there was nothing they could do, his heart stopped forever.

Stringhini was 71 years old and was a very well-known and esteemed farmer also in Cremona and in the entire territory.

Illness at home while he was with his children, his wife finds him dead

November 26, 2023

A tragedy that struck the community of Limena with the sudden death of Cristian Murru, 40, manager of the Biker Brothers workshop together with his brother Patrick. The dramatic discovery occurred on Friday morning. The kindergarten teacher did not see Cristian bring his 4-year-old child and contacted his wife Alice who was already working in a company in Monselice. The wife, alarmed by the lack of contact with her husband, immediately returned home to find the 40-year-old man lying with his children, 4 and one and a half years old. Despite resuscitation attempts in the emergency room of Padua hospital, nothing could save Cristian's life.

No cause of death reported.

Dario, who died suddenly in the bathroom at 36: the family wants the truth after the operation

November 27, 2023

Tiezzo - What was it that ended the life of a man of just 36 years of age who had undergone routine knee surgery and nothing else? Was it a sudden illness that could not be prevented, therefore a tragedy without culprits, or did something go wrong after the surgery a few weeks earlier? It is still a mystery, the premature death of Dario Zaina, a 36-year-old from Tiezzo who had felt ill in the bathroom of his home on November 11th. And to shed light on what happened today in Mestre, other tests will be carried out on the man's body, after those already carried out in Pordenone by the Western Friuli Health Authority. Dario Zaina's family wants to get to the bottom of things and understand why the 36-year-old suffered such a serious illness that he was unable to escape, despite the help.

No cause of death reported.

Versilia, Killed by illness at the age of 53, farewell to Paola Coluccini

November 22, 2023

A smile, that of Paola Coluccini, which illuminated anyone who had dealt with her. But unfortunately, she passed away suddenly in her home in Capezzano Pianore, the 53-year-old was found lifeless yesterday morning. The hypothesis is that of a heart attack, but the autopsy will shed light on a tragedy that has caused widespread condolences. Her family members raised the alarm, with the prompt intervention of the Pietrasanta Green Cross and a medical vehicle. But for the woman, who leaves behind a 35-year-old daughter, there was nothing left to do. "We had seen her the day before,” says the mayor Alberto Giovannetti, “exchanging a few words, as always."

No cause of death reported.

Drama in Masserano, young father dies at 34

November 27, 2023

Giacomo Fornasier died yesterday, Sunday 26 November, at home due to a probable cardiac arrest. A young 34-year-old man and father from Biella, passed away suddenly last night due to a sudden illness, probable heart failure. The news of the premature loss of their son was given by his father Luigi and his mother Lorella Tempia, whom Giacomo leaves in pain together with his little son Daniel, the child's mother, Cristina, his sister Olga, his brother Giovanni, his grandmother Maria.

Rovigo, financier William Berzuini dies at the age of 49

November 21, 2023

A sudden death in his home in Rovigo in via Sacro Cuore. An illness took away William Berzuini, a 49-year-old soldier from the Guardia di Finanza of Rovigo. A sudden loss that took everyone by surprise, Suem 118 was only able to confirm the death around 1pm on Tuesday 21 November. Raised in Arquà Polesine, where he was well known, he was also a well-known face in the capital where he lived and worked. The funeral has not yet been scheduled, William Berzuini leaves his parents and sister Alessandra.

No cause of death reported.

Arzergrande. Heart attack kills Roberto Bozzato at the age of 55: his colleagues did not see him at work and raised the alarm

November 21, 2023

Roberto Bozzato suffered a fatal heart attack at the age of 55. On Monday 20 November he did not show up at the company for his work shift and his colleagues had his relatives called. And at home the tragedy took shape: for the 55-year-old there was nothing left to do. Bozzato lived alone in Arzergrande and had worked for years at Toffac Ingranaggi in Piove di Sacco. A great worker and great lover of cycling, he is remembered by all those who knew him with great affection.

Sickness in his sleep, 44-year-old father dies

November 27, 2023

Montecassiano – An illness while sleeping cost the life of a 44-year-old father. This is Emanuele Latini, an employee of iGuzzini in Recanati, who died in the night between Saturday and Sunday in his home in Montecassiano. Latini leaves behind his partner and a son.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Ariccia, accident on the new Appia drive, 57-year-old driver dies

November 24, 2023

A terrible accident this afternoon blocked the road of the new Appia way, near Galloro in the community of Ariccia. A 57-year-old man from Genzano suffered a sudden illness while driving and died. This happened around 4 this afternoon. According to the police of Veletri, the man was driving in the direction of Ariccia, when he felt unwell, and was able to drive onto the side of the road and avoid other cars into an accident. People called 118 and the situation immediately proved very serious. The man was transported to the hospital in Castelli, but all intervention was in vain, the man died.

No cause of death reported.

Scafati, a 60-year-old who died after falling ill: "Delays in rescue"

November 27, 2023

A 60-year-old man died after falling ill in Scafati: the investigation was opened after a complaint from his family about alleged medical malpractice due to "delays in rescue". Not seeing help arriving, and worried about the worsening of the man's situation, the family members transported him independently to the hospital. Unfortunately, a vain race because the 60-year-old died shortly after arriving.

No cause of death reported.

Young trader dies suddenly , two communities in shock

November 24, 2023

Santa Maria Capua Vetere/Curti - Two communities are mourning the tragic death of Nicola Sticco, the Sammaritan trader who died at just 48 years old due to a sudden illness. The tragedy materialized on Wednesday when the man, originally from Santa Maria Capua Vetere but also well known in Curti, felt pain. The 48-year-old would have managed to alert the rescuers, but some delays - at least according to his family - would have compromised his chances of survival. Sticco died so suddenly, leaving a great void in many friends and family as evidenced by the dozens of messages on social media. The family is ready to file a complaint to request an autopsy and thus ascertain whether there is any responsibility in the death of their beloved Nicola.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to Raffaele Vulcano: the condolences of institutions and citizens at the funeral home

November 27, 2023

Coming and going of citizens at the funeral home set up in the municipal council of Corigliano Rossano where this morning the body of the 45-year-old municipal councilor Raffaele Vulcano arrived, who died due to a sudden illness. Many have expressed closeness and condolences to the Vulcano family, from the political world to that of social and trade associations.

No cause of death reported.

Ogliano mourns his mother Elena who died at the age of 48 in her holiday home in Caorle

November 26, 2023

Emotion in Ogliano for the sudden death of Elena Mechtcheriakova, who passed away at the age of 48. She was of Russian origin but had put down deep roots in the hilly hamlet of Conegliano, where for many years she had been married to Alessio Martorel, a craftsman, who is the son of the last unforgettable cheesemaker of the town's social dairy, before it was incorporated into the Agricansiglio cooperative. Elena also leaves behind her daughters Nicole, Alice and Maria. The eldest runs a public business in the mountains and she often went to lend her a hand. In the epigraph, her family wrote words of emotion for her passing.

No cause of death reported.

Sudden illness, then a rush to hospital: he dies at 51

November 23, 2023

Enzo Bressan ran a workshop attached to a fuel station in Chions.

Enzo Bressan suffered a sudden illness Thursday morning, 23 November, and has been urgently taken to the Pordenone hospital [paywall].

No cause of death reported.

Serramanna, struck down by a sudden illness at the age of 66: farewell to Antonio Carta

November 21, 2023

Goodbye to Antonio Carta, the 66-year-old struck down yesterday by a sudden illness after gathering some wood in his vineyard. “You have been with us since the first day of our activities, even yesterday we were on duty together” explained the volunteers. Antonio Carta was in the countryside of Villasor yesterday afternoon when, after having loaded his Nissan Qashqai with some wood, and having traveled a few meters on the dirt road, before joining the provincial road that would take him home, he felt bad. He got out of the car and fell to the ground. Health workers and carabinieri from the Sanluri company intervened on site and, unfortunately, were unable to do anything for the man. The body has already been returned to the family members who, incredulous and heartbroken, mourn the premature death of Antonio Carta.

No cause of death reported.

Illness while picking olives: dead at 64

November 21, 2023

The body of 64-year-old Nicola Muschitiello was found lying on his agricultural land in Bitonto. The discovery was made, around 1.45 pm, by a group of cyclists who were enjoying a walk along the Bitonto country roads. Arriving near the Pozzo cupo district, a rural area of the so-called Poligonale, they noticed the man on the ground, next to a small trullo present in the agricultural land. The accident appeared to be a simple fall, however, as they approached the body, they noticed that the 64-year-old showed no signs of life. The desperation over the discovery paved the way for the timely intervention of the emergency services: upon arrival on site the 118 health workers could only confirm the man's death. The first suppositions on what happened, given the absence of signs of violence, indicate a sudden illness as the possible cause of death.

No cause of death reported.

Goodbye to Michela Marinelli, the young mother leaves behind 3 girls: the woman died at 49

November 21, 2023

Osimo - For years she fought against a terrible disease. Mother of three girls, Michela Marinelli was a great fitness enthusiast and had worked for years in a dentist's office in Castelfidardo. Recently the illness had returned but it had not extinguished the mother's smile. Unfortunately, however, in recent days her condition has worsened and on Sunday morning Michela's heart stopped beating.

No cause of death reported.

Bordighera, unidentified man dies after falling from cliff

November 23, 2023

A man apparently aged around 40 lost his life today in the late afternoon after falling from a height of approximately 15 meters onto the cliff below the Forte dell'Annunziata area in Ventimiglia. The causes of the accident are still unclear, it could have been a sudden illness, perhaps an accidental fall. No identification documents were found in the area or in the man's backpack. According to the first investigations by the Carabinieri it could also be a traveler. Investigators believe he may also be homeless. Unfortunately for the man, who suffered a serious head injury in the fall, there was nothing that could be done. Investigations are underway to clarify the dynamics of what happened and to trace the man's name and nationality.

No cause of death reported.

