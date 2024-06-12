FRANCE

Reporters Without Borders: Secretary general Christophe Deloire passed away

June 8, 2024

The long-time secretary general of Reporters Without Borders, Christophe Deloire, died on Saturday at the age of 53, after a cancer illness, according to the organization. "Christophe Deloire was a tireless defender of the freedom, independence and plurality of the press on every continent, in a context of information chaos," Reporters Without Borders (RSF) paid tribute to the deceased.

From our researcher: Reporters Without Borders turned a blind eye to actual censorship and harassment in the West during Covid and in the fight against "disinformation".

In La Flèche, a 69-year-old man dies in the middle of the market after feeling unwell

June 5, 2024

A 69-year-old man, originally from the town of Crosmières in the south of Sarthe, died following a malaise, this Wednesday, June 5, 2024, in the middle of the market on Place de la Libération. On the spot, passers-by intervened to try to resuscitate the victim before the arrival of the paramedics and the firefighters, unfortunately to no avail.

No cause of death reported.

Dead ly discomfort at the EuroAirport

June 3, 2024

This Sunday, June 2nd in the late afternoon, a man became mortally ill in the EuroAirport boarding area in Mulhouse. [Paywall]

No age or cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

A 64-year-old man succumbs to discomfort at the wheel this Wednesday morning in Brias, near Saint-Pol

June 5, 2024

Unfortunately, the efforts of the emergency services did not make it possible to resuscitate the driver. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

BELGIUM

Popular café owner (50) died suddenly

June 4, 2024

Jean-Marc Rousseau (50) died suddenly on Tuesday afternoon. The popular café owner of Bierhuis De Mythe in Wevelgem died of heart failure. He was just about to leave on a trip with his partner Lies. Wevelgem loses one of its faces.

Nadja Vanlerberghe, 44

June 8, 2024

Born in Roeselare, September 23, 1979, died unexpectedly at home in Ingelmunster, June 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Annick Ogier, 60

June 8, 2024

Born in Geraardsbergen, July 27, 1963, died unexpectedly at home in Galmaarden, June 6, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Brendan Timothé Tshibangu, baby

June 8, 2024

From Aalst. Born in Brussels, February 2, 2024, died in Children's Hospital St. Elizabeth Gent on May 31, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sonja Buteneers, 52

June 8, 2024

Born in Bilzen, April 29, 1972, died unexpectedly at Jesse Hospital Hasselt, June 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

John Papeleu, 53

June 8, 2024

Born in Geraardsbergen, July 10, 1976, died unexpectedly in Geraardsbergen, May 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Yves Claes, 50

June 8, 2024

Born in Hasselt, January 16, 1974, and died there on June 1, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

An Caerts, 36

June 8, 2024

From Leopoldsburg. Born in Neerpelt, January 14, 1988, died in Leuven, June 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nathalie Ceuterick, 46

June 7, 2024

Born in Ronse, January 12, 1978, died there on June 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bert Van Doninck, 31

June 7, 2024

From Aalter. Born June 9, 1992, said goodbye to us May 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nathalie Colasse, 47

June 6, 2024

Born in Tournai, December 20, 1976, died in Berismenil, June 5, 2024. The family thanks all those who helped her in these last few months.

No cause of death reported.

Christiane Vandenbulcke, 64

June 6, 2024

Born in Kortrijk, May 4, 1960, left us way too soon in AZ Groeninge, June 3, 2024. Thanks to the oncology department of AZ Groeninge Kortrijk.

No cause of death reported.

Brent Van der Weyden, 26

June 4, 2024

Brent was born in Ostend on August 24, 1997, and died in Boortmeerbeek on June 3, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kathy Flesch, 41

June 3, 2024

Born in Wilrijk, February 13, 1983, died in Sint-Niklaas, May 30, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Hugo Vermeeren, 67

June 3, 2024

The Vermeeren family reports the death of Hugo Vermeeren. He was born in Wetteren on March 12, 1957, and died unexpectedly at home on May 28, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Romana, the partner of singer Rinus, passed away at the age of 51

June 8, 2024

The partner of folk singer Rinus Dijkstra, Debora Siepman, better known as Romana, died unexpectedly on Friday at the age of 51. The couple, who met as pen pals, lived together in Drachten and shared an engagement. Rinus Dijkstra reacted with shock to the sudden loss and thanked his fans for the support.

No cause of death reported.

Kees Vierhouten died suddenly

June 6, 2024

Kees Vierhouten, the owner of Go Ahead Eagles, died suddenly on Wednesday evening. According to the club, it was a heart attack. Vierhouten became a major shareholder in Go Ahead Eagles in 2022, which qualified for the second preliminary round of the Conference League via the play-offs last month. Vierhouten (51) was a multi-millionaire and was in the Quote 500, the list of the richest Dutch people. He had twelve different companies involved in packaging, storage and transport. His fortune was estimated at 285 million euros.

FC Trias trainer Ron Kuyt dies unexpectedly

June 7, 2024

On Wednesday evening, just before our season end, we, FC Trias Saturday 2, received the sad news that our beloved trainer Ron had passed away. Ron was supposed to quit after this season, but the farewell suddenly became very final.

No age or cause of death reported.

Amy De Rijcke dies unexpectedly on holiday in France

June 7, 2024

With sadness and pain we have to report that our colleague and friend Amy De Rijcke died unexpectedly while on holiday in France, from a brain tumor, according to the message from Fruit Freshi. The body will be brought back to the Netherlands to be buried or cremated.

No age reported.

Inge De Boer, 42

June 8, 2024

Volendam, born June 3, 1982, died June 7, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

GERMANY

Tamara Mezger is dead – "You shall be welcomed by the angels with confetti and music"

June 8, 2024

Frankfurt's carnival scene is in great mourning: Tamara Mezger passed away unexpectedly on June 3 and leaves behind her family - husband Erik Mezger and six daughters, aged 16 to 29. The shock is deeply felt by the family, and by friends who express their grief over the sudden death on social networks. Many knew the 53-year-old, who liked to laugh, had a big heart, and was committed to the Frankfurt Carnival on a voluntary basis and with a lot of passion.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Great sadness for family doctor Karl-Heinz Stühmeyer

June 7, 2024

He was highly appreciated and loved by all for his humanity, empathy and competence. The general practitioner Karl-Heinz Stühmeyer, who practiced as a general practitioner in Schnathorst for almost a quarter of a century, has died unexpectedly at the age of only 68 years. [Paywall]

No cause of death reported.

Five politicians “died suddenly”:

A village in shock: Unterammergau Mayor Robert Stumpfecker suddenly passed away

June 5, 2024

Robert Stumpfecker, the mayor of Unterammergau, is dead. The 56-year-old was literally torn out of life. It is not yet known what he died of. The shock in the village, with family, friends, companions and colleagues is correspondingly great. The father of the family, who leaves behind his wife and three grown-up children, lay dead in his hotel room in Bad Reichenhall on Tuesday morning.

Sudden death : Politician Alexander Kocks (45) passed away

June 5, 2024

As the Free Voters Mülheim announced on Wednesday afternoon, their party member and well-known politician Alexander Kocks has died at the young age of 45. The death had come "suddenly and completely unexpectedly". The native of Mülheim was most recently active in banking and had recently published his first novel.

No cause of death reported.

Great sadness for Benno Wahner

June 7, 2024

The ladies and gentlemen of the Sulzfeld Municipal Council mourn the loss of their colleague Benno Wahner, who died unexpectedly on May 18 at the age of 71. He had been a council member since 1984, making him one of the longest-serving local councillors.

No cause of death reported.

Entrepreneur and politician from Luckau dies at only 49 years old

June 5, 2024

Andreas Schulz from Luckau passed away shortly before his 50th birthday. He was a well-known face in Dahme-Spreewald. The grief is great.

No cause of death reported.

Managing director Peter Moritz Iseke is dead

June 6, 2024

The death of Peter Moritz Iseke has triggered deep sadness in the district. The long-time managing director of limestone quarry Kalkwerke Oetelshofen and former CDU local politician passed away on May 29th after a short, serious illness at the age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning for Dorian Seeliger

June 7, 2024

We still can't believe it - last week Dorian Seeliger, head of the EQA operating unit, passed away completely unexpectedly. Our thoughts are with her husband, her seven-year-old son, her relatives, with her closest colleagues in her team … With her open, approachable manner, Dorian Seeliger was more than just a colleague for many at the Hamburg University of Applied Sciences – we miss her very much.

No age or cause of death reported.

A big "lion heart" has stopped beating forever

June 6, 2024

There is great sadness for Anton Haghofer in Freistadt and Bad Leonfelden: The academic insurance salesman and independent insurance broker died unexpectedly on June 4, 2024. He turned 55 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Schleupen mourns for Andreas Lied

June 5, 2024

The Schleupen company is mourning the loss of Dr. Andreas Lied. The chairman of the Supervisory Board of the IT service provider passed away on the first weekend in June. He turned 62 years old. Death came suddenly and unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning for Stephan Tolkmitt

June 5, 2024

It is with great sadness that we say goodbye to our colleague Stephan Tolkmitt. He passed away unexpectedly last week. Stephan Tolkmitt has been working at the DELIWA Vocational Training Center since 1994. His death leaves a huge gap.

No age or cause of death reported.

Rescue operation in the middle of Cuxhaven: man dies on the sidewalk

June 4, 2024

Tragic scenes in the middle of Cuxhaven: A medical emergency occurred in the city center on Tuesday, as a result of which a man died in the open street. The resuscitation attempts of the rescue workers were unsuccessful. [Paywall]

No age or cause of death reported.

Lachendorf woman died at 43: family asks for help

June 7, 2024

It is a tragedy that was not expected - the Lachendorf mother Andrea (43) died suddenly in the hospital after medical complications. She had been admitted to an emergency room three weeks ago with a gastrointestinal infection. When connecting to a cardiopulmonary machine, which was supposed to relieve the circulatory system, cardiac arrest occurred. She was resuscitated for an hour. Due to the undersupply of the brain with oxygen, a brain swelling occurred, which led to death the same night.

Link

He dies (German boy) at 16 years old while on a school trip in Torre del Lago: body found in the camping ground

June 6, 2024

Torre Del Lago (Lucca, Italy) - Drama on a school trip from Brema (Germany) to Tuscany in the camping Burlamacco of Torre del Lago on July 3rd. The tragedy: One of the boys, all between 16 and 17, was found dead in the morning of June 6, the day before departure to return to Germany. On the spot the police of the Company of Viareggio and the coroner. For the 118 rescuers who intervened on the spot the causes of death would be natural. The police are listening to all the schoolmates with the help of an interpreter.

No cause of death reported.

Stand-up paddler drowns in lake

June 8, 2024

The 35-year-old was standing on a stand-up paddle when he suddenly fell into the water, only about eight meters from the shore and did not reappear. An acquaintance observed the accident and immediately made the emergency call. The rescue service and the police moved out at about 20.35 on Thursday evening under the alarm "water rescue". The man was discovered, but despite immediately initiated resuscitation measures by an emergency doctor, he could no longer be helped – he died on the spot. It is still unclear the cause of the accident, whether perhaps a medical emergency occurred with the man.

Person found dead near Ramstein Air Base parking garage

June 3, 2024

Ramstein Air Base, Germany — A body was found over the weekend near the Ramstein base passenger terminal, Air Force officials said Monday. The person was found dead at about 8:15 a.m. Saturday near the long-term parking garage. No foul play is suspected at this time, a base official said.

No age or cause of death reported.

Gabriele Inderst, 58

June 6, 2024

Deeply affected, stunned and infinitely sad, we have to say goodbye to our dear brother Gabriel Inderst, who at the age of 58 was suddenly and unexpectedly torn from our midst by heart failure.

Reported on June 1:

Jonas Reichert, 38

June 1, 2024

With great dismay we mourn the far-too-early death of Jonas Reichert (38) who died suddenly and completely unexpectedly. Mr. Reichert has been a valued employee and colleague in the warehouse and logistics, before he started working in the field of worldwide product shipping since last fall.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRIA

Well-known Carinthian entrepreneur died unexpectedly

June 6, 2024

The well-known Carinthian swimmer and entrepreneur, Michael Steindl (50), passed away a few days ago after a short, serious illness, as the family informs. He was Austrian champion as well as multiple local Carinthian champion in swimming. However, after graduating from high school, he exchanged swimming goggles for computers. In 2004, together with two colleagues, he founded the IT company Liland IT, specializing in software development and consulting.

No cause of death reported.

SWITZERLAND

Paul Martin Padrutt has passed away

June 4, 2024

The well-known PR consultant Paul Martin Padrutt died of cancer on Monday morning. His family shares this on Facebook. Padrutt became self-employed in 2002 and, together with his wife Karin, ran the company Padrutt PR, which is based in Zurich and specializes in communication.

No age reported.

Ex-municipal administrator Urs Burkhard from Ehrendingen died unexpectedly at the age of 64

June 5, 2024

Urs Burkhard, a former municipal administrator from Ehrending, passed away on May 23, a few weeks before his retirement. He was in the municipal council for eleven years and led the executive authority from 2018 to 2021. On July 10, he would have celebrated his 65th birthday.

No cause of death reported.

NORWAY

Journalist and presenter Petter Nome has passed away

June 5, 2024

Petter Nome has passed away, aged 69. For almost three decades, Nome was a prominent journalist and presenter at NRK. Among other things, he led "Dagsrevyen" and was presenter of "Melodi Grand Prix". He ended his time at NRK in 2003. He then served as head of communications at the Norwegian Refugee Council from 2003 to 2006. “My beloved husband, our dear dad, grandfather, brother, and friend Petter Nome fell asleep peacefully last night, surrounded by his loved ones, after a long illness with cancer”, Nome's family writes in an email to NTB.

The day Erik Pedersen died : - The world has lost an artist

June 3, 2024

The popular presenter and former cyclist Dag Erik Pedersen (64) was found dead in his home in Helgeroa yesterday. Pedersen's family confirms the death in a statement to NRK: "It is with great sadness that we inform you that our dear and much-loved father and love, Dag Erik Pedersen, passed away on Monday 3 June. He died after feeling unwell at his home in Helgeroa." Dag Erik Pedersen has, among other things, been a top athlete, TV presenter, lecturer, artist and songwriter. Pedersen is known as one of Norway's best cyclists of all time, with a total of 43 professional victories behind him. After his cycling career, he has worked as a sports journalist for NRK, but is also known for having been the presenter of the popular show "Master of Masters" from 2009 to 2021.

No cause of death reported.

DENMARK

Dead person found at sports centre

June 7, 2024

Odense/Dyrup - On Thursday afternoon, the police responded to the FKS-Hallen in Dyrup, where they had found a person who had died. Funen Police have now identified the man. It is a 58-year-old man from the local area, and the next of kin have now been informed. “We still have no reason to believe that a crime has occurred”, says Mads Boel.

No cause of death reported.

Morten Olesen, 43

June 5, 2024

“We have lost a good colleague and employee far too soon. Morten was a very loyal person who could always be counted on, and who achieved great personal development over the years. Our thoughts go out to those left behind.” - The colleagues at Park og Vej Viborg Municipality.

No cause of death reported.

Ole Skovlund, 73

June 9, 2024

My beloved husband and our dear father, Ole Skovlund Wagoner, born 19 August 1950, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness. Kollund, 5 June 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Henning Søndergaard, 41

June 8, 2024

My dear son, our dear brother, brother-in-law, maternal uncle and paternal uncle, Henning Søndergaard, September 11, 1982 - 8 June 2024, has quietly fallen asleep at Dragsbækcentret, Thisted. Instead of flowers, consider donating to the Cancer Society. A big thank you to the entire staff at the Dragsbæk center for exceptional loving care and care. (The Dragsbæk center is a general care center aimed at adults and older citizens who need round-the-clock care and attention.)

No cause of death reported.

Niels Jegind, 46

June 8, 2024

Our beloved son and brother, Niels Jegind, 22 July 1977 - 5 June 2024, has quietly fallen asleep. I go to heaven, there is my home, there is no sorrow or pain, there is my new abode, and there is all my heart.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Samsing Rossen, 44

June 8, 2024

We have lost our beloved husband, father, son, and brother, Thomas Samsing Rossen, October 23, 1979 - June 5, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Henning Christian Fiilsøe Filsøgaard, 56

June 7, 2024

Our dear Skipper, Henning Chr. Fiilsøe Filsøgaard, 20 September 1967 - 1 June 2024, is suddenly taken from us. You will always be in our hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Marit Steen, 71

June 7, 2024

Marit Steen, born 6 January 1953, has left us in Ø. Hurup, 6 June 2024. Instead of flowers, consider a donation to The Norwegian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Kurt Risom Jensen, 55

June 6, 2024

Our dear brother and uncle, Kurt Risom Jensen, December 18, 1968 - June 5, 2024, has died suddenly.

No cause of death reported.

Thomas Søndergaard, 55

June 6, 2024

My beloved son, my dear brother, Thomas Søndergaard, civil engineer, brewmaster, October 12, 1968 - June 1, 2024, is suddenly, and far too soon, taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Tove Jensen, 69

June 6, 2024

My beloved wife, our beloved mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Tove Plejdrup Jensen, born 2 December 1954, is suddenly torn from us on 30 May 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bent Ørskov Nielsen, 55

June 5, 2024

Our beloved father and father-in-law, Bent Ørskov Nielsen, born 27 December 1968, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Birthe Thomsen, 68

June 5, 2024

We have lost our loved one, Birthe Thomsen, June 13, 1956 - June 2, 2024, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Irene Gade Kristensen, 73

June 5, 2024

My beloved wife, our loving mother, mother-in-law and grandmother, Irene Gade Kristensen, January 5, 1951 - 29 May 2024, has been suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Ann Inga-Britt Thomsen, 63

June 5, 2024

Our beloved mother, mother-in-law, and Gråbas, Ann Inga-Britt Thomsen, born November 10, 1960, has passed away suddenly on 28 May 2024. Far up in the sky in the distance there is a warm and loving star, it is sent from our hearts up to you and whispers quietly: “We love you”.

No cause of death reported.

Flemming Poulsen, 72

June 5, 2024

My dear husband, our dear brother, Flemming Poulsen, January 3, 1952 - May 27, 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Hannah Jakobsen, 70

June 5, 2024

Our dear wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother, Hannah Jakobsen, December 5, 1953 - May 23, 2024, has found peace after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Christian Bagger Ibsen Poulsen, 73

June 5, 2024

My dear husband our dear father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and brother-in-law, Christian Bagger Ibsen Poulsen, born 21 June 1950, is suddenly taken from us on May 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Arne Gjødvad Jensen, 69

June 4, 2024

My beloved husband, our beloved father, grandfather, son-in-law, and father-in-law, Arne Gjødvad Jensen, 8 December 1954 - 1 June 2024, is suddenly taken from us.

No cause of death reported.

Eva Ekkelund Pedersen, 69

June 3, 2024

My beloved wife, our beloved mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother, Eva Ekkelund Pedersen, November 10, 1954 - May 30, 2024, has quietly fallen asleep after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

ROMANIA

Somaglia - Trucker found dead in logistics square, crushed by an illness

June 7, 2024

New tragedy along the Mantua [Italy], a 61-year-old truck driver found lifeless in his truck. A Romanian truck driver who had been stationary for several hours inside his truck lost his life. The truck had seemed suspicious to be there for so long, so a security guard approached the truck and found the 61-year-old lying in the cab. The Casalese Cross and medics arrived on site, but for the Romanian citizen there was nothing to do but note the death on the spot, following a sudden illness. The police are proceeding to identify and trace possible relatives.

No cause of death reported.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

Prominent BiH actor Haris Burina passed away

June 5, 2024

Prominent Bosnian actor Haris Burina died at the age of 62. Burina was previously diagnosed with cancer, and he died last night in the Zenica Cantonal Hospital. He was known for his roles in film, television and theater.

