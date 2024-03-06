CANADA

Note: Obits from Ontario will appear next week.

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

Stephen Bennett, 64, multi-sport athlete

February 26, 2024

A loving father and partner, Stephen Bennett (Steve) suffered a heart attack while riding his unicycle and later passed away peacefully at Foothills Hospital [Alberta] on 18 February 2024, surrounded by family. Steve was a celebrated athlete and remained active throughout his entire life. Along with running and cross-country skiing, he excelled in speed skating, windsurfing, and swimming. For his 60th birthday, he reached his goal of swimming 6,000 meters using the butterfly stroke (his favorite). During the pandemic he took on the challenge of learning the unicycle, and completed the Goat Creek Trail from Canmore to Banff (~20km) in the summer of 2023.

A teacher and author “died suddenly” in Quebec:

Jean-Marc Forget, 66

February 27, 2024

It is with inexpressible sadness that we announce the death of Jean-Marc Forget in Montreal on January 20, 2024. He is survived by many relatives and friends, including his great childhood friend, Denis LaBarre, and his partner, Josée Beaucage, as well as many colleagues and students from Cégep Édouard-Montpetit. Teaching human evolution was his great passion. He is the co-author, with his colleague and friend Christiane Mignault, of the book, The Human Species (an evolutionary look at our origins). He will have left his mark on more than one generation of students with his great knowledge and charismatic teaching. The family would like to thank all the intensive care staff at Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

40 “ died suddenly ” in Quebec:

Gelinas Martin, 64

March 3, 2024

At CHAUR, on February 19, 2024, Mr. Martin Gélinas, husband of Ginette Bellerive, residing in Maskinongé, died peacefully at the age of 64, surrounded by his loved ones. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Luce Savoie, 60

March 2, 2024

At her home, on January 24, 2024, at the age of 60, Mrs. Luce Savoie, residing in Rawdon, died. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Marc Laurendeau, 62

March 2, 2024

At the University Institute of Cardiology and Pneumology of Quebec, on Wednesday February 28, 2024, died at the age of 62, Mr. Marc Laurendeau.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Dubois, 66

March 2, 2024

We regret to announce the death of Mr. Daniel Dubois, son of the late Roger Dubois and the late Pauline Primeau, which occurred suddenly at the age of 66 on February 29, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Dany Viau, 35

March 2, 2024

No obit.

André St-Amand, 62

March 1, 2024

At the Charles-Le Moyne hospital, on February 24, 2024, at the age of 62, died Mr. André St-Amand, residing in Beloeil. Your expressions of sympathy can be reflected with donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Léger, 66

March 1, 2024

We announce with deep sadness the departure of Richard Léger, born January 1, 1958, died March 1, 2024, in St-Eustache. Donations to Myeloma Canada in his memory would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Manon Dagenais, 46

March 1, 2024

It is with regret that we inform you of the death of Manon Dagenais on February 26, 2024, at the age of 46.

No cause of death reported.

Éric Smith, 46

March 1, 2024

In Longueuil, on February 22, 2024, at the age of 46, Mr. Éric Smith died.

No cause of death reported.

Nicolas Fostier, 35

February 29, 2024

Suddenly, on February 27, 2024, at the age of 35, died Mr. Nicolas Fostier.

No cause of death reported.

Bianca Turpin Lévis, 35

February 29, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we share the departure of our dear Bianca Turpin Lévis, who joined the stars on February 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Martin Boudreau, 33

February 29, 2024

La Sarre - Died at the Multi Center. SSS of La Sarre on February 23, 2024, at the age of 33, Mr. Martin Boudreau.

No cause of death reported.

François Marier, 44

February 29, 2024

In Sainte-Louise, on February 25, 2024, at the age of 44, passed away Mr. François Marier.

No cause of death reported.

Micheline Gagné, 67

February 29, 2024

At the Rimouski Regional Hospital on February 28, 2024, died at the age 67 years and 7 months, Mrs. Micheline Gagné. Thank you from the bottom of heart for your presence and support. A special thank you goes to the oncology staff of the RDC and 3C, as well as the palliative care staff of 3C of the Rimouski Hospital, for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Simon Mike Bérubé, 45

February 28, 2024

Died at the Multi Center. SSS of Senneterre on February 21, 2024, at the age of 45, Simon Mike Bérubé, domiciled in Sherbrooke, originally from Senneterre. The family would like to thank the CLSC of Senneterre and the dialysis team at Fleurimont Hospital for their support and for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Claire Moore, 23

February 28, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Claire Moore on February 19, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Moore “died suddenly.” From the GoFundMe page:

This horrific and extremely devastating tragedy was not foreseen, I am so broken and more lost than I have ever been in my life.

Mathieu Favreau, 37

February 28, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Mathieu Favreau, which occurred on February 25, 2024, at the age of 37.

No cause of death reported.

Manon Burns, 64

February 27, 2024

Manon Burns died in Châteauguay on February 20, 2024, at the age of 64. Any expression of sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Farmer, 60

February 27, 2024

In Anjou, suddenly, on February 25, 2024, at the age of 60, Michel Farmer, husband of Lucie Aspirot, died.

No cause of death reported.

Francis Labelle, 54

February 27, 2024

In Laval, February 22 2024, died suddenly Francis Labelle, aged 54.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Dulude, 64

February 27, 2024

Suddenly, at his home, on February 23, 2024, at the age of 64 years and 7 months, Mr. Richard Dulude, of Sainte-Martine, died.

No cause of death reported.

Yannick Bergeron, 42

February 27, 2024

Malartic - Died on February 21, 2024, at the age of 42, Mr. Yannick Bergeron. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Vasile Bajureanu, 40

February 27, 2024

In Laval, on February 23, 2024, at the age of 40, died Mr. Vasile Bajureanu.

No cause of death reported.

Marc-Antoine Goulet, 31

February 27, 2024

In Ste-Thérèse, on February 20, 2024, at the age of 31, died Mr. Marc-Antoine Goulet. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Quebec Epilepsy Association would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Shown McWhirter, 45

February 27, 2024

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of Shown McWhirter on Monday, February 27, 2023, at the age of 45 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Éric Mailhot, 50

February 27, 2024

At his home in Nicolet, on February 18, 2024, Mr. Éric Mailhot died at age 50 in Deschaillons. The family would like to sincerely thank the organization “Ressource Aide Alimentaire” which was there for Éric for several months. The organization's mission is to help low-income individuals and families through a food counter and a popular table.

No cause of death reported.

Michel Saulnier, 69

February 27, 2024

In Montreal, on February 17, 2024, at the age of 69, passed away Mr. Michel Saulnier. The family would like to thank the members of the MUHC cancer department for their good care and support.

No cause of death reported.

Lina Gagnon, 66

February 27, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mrs. Lina Gagnon, which occurred on February 25, 2024, at the age of 66. The family would like to thank the oncology care team at Maisonneuve Rosemont Hospital for their good care and dedication to Mrs. Gagnon.

No cause of death reported.

Normand Jacob, 73

February 27, 2024

Died at the Maison de la Source Gabriel, on February 21, 2024, at the age of 73, Mr. Normand Jacob, residing in Val-d'Or. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Val-d'Or Hospital Center, particularly those in the oncology department, the pharmacists at Proxim, and the entire team at Source Gabriel for their good care and humanity.

No cause of death reported.

Paul Goyer, 63

February 27, 2024

The family of Paul Goyer regrets to announce his death, which occurred in Saint-Colomban on Saturday February 24, 2024, at the age of 63. The family would like to thank the staff of the Saint-Jérôme Hospital outpatient oncology clinic as well as the staff of the Saint-Jérôme CLSC for their good care.

No cause of death reported.

Pierre Bellefleur, 63

February 26, 2024

From St-Bruno de Montarville, on February 20, 2024, at the age of 63, Mr. Pierre Bellefleur passed away. Instead of flowers, your expression of sympathy can be expressed by a donation to the Maison Victor Gadbois Foundation (a foundation taking care of terminally ill patients with cancer, and offering relief for their families).

No cause of death reported.

Alex Chabot-Brisson, 28

February 26, 2024

At his home, on February 19, 2024, at the age of 28, passed away Mr. Alex Chabot-Brisson. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Brain Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Brigitte Roberge, 60

February 26, 2024

At her home, on February 20, 2024, at the age of 60, passed away Mrs. Brigitte Roberge. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Esaïe Fortuné, 34

February 26, 2024

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Esaïe Fortuné, which occurred on February 14, 2024, at the age of 34.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvain Maltais, 63

February 26, 2024

At La Malbaie Hospital, on February 23, at the age of 63 years and 9 months, died Mr. Sylvain Maltais. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Sandro Cianfaglia, 58

February 26, 2024

It is with regret that we announce the death of Mr. Sandro Cianfaglia, which occurred on Saturday February 24, 2024, at the age of 58. For those who wish, donations in his memory can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Rejeanne Lemay, 66

February 26, 2024

It is with infinite sadness that we announce the death of our beloved little mother Réjeanne, suddenly, on February 21, at the age of 66. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the CERVO Foundation (foundation for patients with mental illness).

No cause of death reported.

Jason-Rock Carbonneau, 28

February 26, 2024

Champneuf - Died on February 4, 2024, at the age of 28, Mr. Jason-Rock Carbonneau. The family would like to thank all the staff at the Amos Hospital Center for the good care provided.

No cause of death reported.

Tyson Guillemette Alarie, 24

February 26, 2024

Val-d'Or - Passed away at the Val-d'Or Hospital on February 22, 2024, at the age of 24, Tyson Guillemette Alarie. The family would like to thank everyone who provided their good care and support. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Resource for Disabled Persons.

No cause of death reported.

Brittany Gasse, 15

February 26, 2024

The family and loved ones are deeply saddened to announce the death of Miss Brittany Gasse, who died at CHU Sainte-Justine on February 22, 2024, at the age of 15. The family would like to offer its most sincere thanks to all the staff at Sainte-Justine Hospital and the CHUL de Québec for the quality of care provided to Brittany during her fight against her illness.

No cause of death reported.

Sylvie Plourde, 72

February 26, 2024

Sylvie Plourde, an inspiring woman who passed away peacefully at the age of 72, following a brief and sudden illness.

No cause of death reported.

Marlène Tremblay, 68

February 26, 2024

Surrounded by the love of her family, at Maison Albatros in Trois-Rivières, on February 21, 2024, passed away at the age of 68, Mrs. Marlène Tremblay. The family would especially like to thank the Quebec Cancer Foundation – Mauricie Regional Center for their support.

No cause of death reported.

One “died suddenly” in Ontario:

David LaSalle, 40

March 2, 2024

Gone to heaven, surrounded by his loving family in hospital, on Friday, March 1, 2024, at the young age of 40, in Ottawa, Ontario. David was a fighter to the very end. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

14 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta

Robert William Galloway, 68

February 28, 2024

We are sad to announce the passing of Robert William Galloway of Wetaskiwin, Alberta, on February 20, 2024, after a valiant battle with cancer.

Roger Steven McClary, 49

March 1, 2024

Roger Steven McClary passed away in Medicine Hat on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, at the age of 49 years. Memorial donations in Roger’s name may be made directly to Alberta Diabetes Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Kloy Parker, 62

March 1, 2024

Kloy Parker passed into the spirit world on Saturday, February 24, 2024, due to a cerebral hemorrhage.

William ‘Mike’ Eager, 54

March 1, 2024

Michael’s family wishes to thank the Drop in Centre, Social Services, the Rockyview Hospital ICU, and his close circle of friends for their kindness and support. Michael passed suddenly from complications of sepsis.

Christ Alex Irakoze, 29

February 29, 2024

Christ Alex Irakoze passed away on February 22, 2024 in Calgary at the age of 29.

No cause of death reported.

Aaron Olfert, 46

February 28, 2024

Aaron’s big ferocious heart that gave so much to everyone and everything around him could no longer hold space. He passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, February 26, 2024, at the age of 46 years. Aaron loved being in the mountains, enjoyed playing hockey, and was a big fan of sporting events. In recent years, he discovered a passion for golf, embracing the challenge and beauty of the game with enthusiasm and dedication. From biking to hiking to paddleboarding, Aaron was up for everything, anytime.

Benjamin James “BJ” Brohman, 50

February 28, 2024

It is with great sadness the family of Benjamin James “BJ” Brohman of Whitecourt, AB, announce his sudden passing on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at the age of 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Angela Forman, 52

February 28, 2024

It is with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of Angela Forman, 52, of Rocky View, Alberta, on February 26, 2024, with her loving husband Troy by her side. She proudly worked as a dedicated director with the Government of Alberta for 20 + years. She will be always remembered & greatly missed. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Transplant Centre at the Tom Baker Cancer Center.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Veronica Alice Ulicki, 49

February 27, 2024

Veronica Alice Ulicki of Toronto, ON, passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the age of 49 years. In living memory of Veronica Ulicki, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area SE, Calgary.

No cause of death reported.

Danette Bergen, 39

February 27, 2024

It is with sadness in our hearts that we announce the passing of Danette Bergen. After a long battle with addictions, coupled with medical complications, Danette passed away in Lethbridge Regional Hospital on Saturday, February 24th, 2024, at 9:09, with her mother and brother Ian at her side.

No cause of death reported.

George Squires, 65

February 27, 2024

At the age of 65, George Squires passed peacefully away, at the Bonavista Health Centre, following a short battle with cancer.

Brian Borle, 66

February 27, 2024

Brian Borle passed away peacefully with family by his side at the Ponoka General Hospital after a short battle with cancer. He was 66.

Robert Parmiter, 37

February 27, 2024

It is with profound sadness we announce the sudden passing of Robert Parmiter after a brief but hard fought battle with cancer. Robbie passed away peacefully on February 23, 2024, surrounded by his loving family.

In British Columbia, 12 “died suddenly”:

Evangeline Farrah Attachie, 33

March 1, 2024

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Evangeline Attachie. Evangeline was born on April 18, 1990 and passed away on February 22, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Beverly Ellen Jones, 70

February 29, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our sister Beverly who died suddenly February 5th, 2024, at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Ross Jensen, 38

February 29, 2024

It is with shattered hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son, Jeffrey Ross Jensen.

No cause of death reported.

Vishaal Vijay Prasad, 36

February 28, 2024

In loving memory of Vishal Vijay Prasad, who gracefully departed from our lives on February 24th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Alexander Smith, 40

February 28, 2024

Christopher Alexander Smith passed away on February 14, 2024, in Maple Ridge. “Zeus” gone too soon – Christopher was born in New Westminster, Royal Columbian Hospital in 1983.

No cause of death reported.

Robert Joseph Griffith, 73

February 28, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Robert Griffith, a longtime resident of Dawson Creek, BC, on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at the age of 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Catherine “Cathy” Ann Daminato Rollefson, 70

February 28, 2024

Catherine (Cathy) Ann Daminato of Osoyoos, British Columbia, passed away on Sunday, February 25th, 2024 at the age of 70 years, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Amanda Faye Berry, 44

February 28, 2024

With the profoundest of sorrow, we sadly announce the passing of our beloved Amanda Faye – mother, wife, daughter, sister, sister-cousin, cousin, auntie, and friend. After living with breast cancer for almost 3 years, Amanda left us peacefully and in comfort on February 5, 2024. She was 44 years old.

Terrence “Terry” Scott McCormick, 65

February 27, 2024

With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of our brother, uncle, and friend on February 2nd, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Kyle Parker Tetreau, 40

February 27, 2024

Kyle Parker Tetreau, 40, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Sunday, February 4, 2024, in his home in Kelowna, BC.

No cause of death reported.

James Stewart Pazder, 28

February 27, 2024

Our beloved James died peacefully at home in Sidney, BC on Friday February 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Sebastien (Seb) Jacques Dulude, 37

February 27, 2024

As many of you may have heard, we are grappling with the sudden and devastating loss of our dear friend, Sebastien Jacques Dulude. His unexpected departure has left us all reeling, and the news of his passing has struck us deeply. Sébastien was only 37 years old when he took his own life. Living in British Columbia for several years, he was immersed in his favorite sport and work, showing outward signs of happiness. This makes the shock and devastation felt by his mother, sister, brother, and father all the more painful.

14 “died suddenly” in Manitoba:

Jake Johnston, 30

March 2, 2024

It's with great sadness we announce the passing of Elvis Jacob “Jake” Johnston on February 18, 2024, at the St. Boniface Hospital at the age of 30 years.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Michael Linklater, 24

March 1, 2024

Joseph Michael Linklater passed away on February 17, 2024 in THE PAS.

No cause of death reported.

Dale David Myerion, 41

February 28, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dale Myerion on February 23, 2024, at the age of 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Chadwick John William Penner, 45

February 28, 2024

Chad Penner of Carman, Manitoba, passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at the St. Boniface Hospital, at the age of 45.

No cause of death reported.

Rui (Roy) Fernandes Pimentel, 46

February 28, 2024

It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved father, husband, son, brother and grandson, Rui (Roy) Fernandes Pimentel, at the age of 46, on Tuesday, February 20, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Manfred Kroeze, 73

February 28, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our dad, opa and brother, Manfred Kroeze, on Saturday, February 24, 2024, at his residence in Kleefeld, MB.

No cause of death reported.

John Henry Brown, 58

February 27, 2024

It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our father, son, and uncle, John Henry Brown, on February 11, 2024, at the age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

Teenie “Tina” Moore, 61

February 27, 2024

Teenie “Tina” Moore passed away peacefully as the sun rose on Wednesday February 21st, 2024. The family would like to say an immense thank you to the staff at the Victoria Hospital Urgent Care and those on 3 East at Riverview Health Center for their outstanding care during Tina’s last days, and also Dr. Brian Sharkey, who went above and beyond for the entire family and made sure Tina was in the best possible hands. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Tina's name to the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Jamie Matthew Chuckry, 53

February 27, 2024

Unexpectedly at the age of 53, Jamie Chuckry passed away February 13, 2024 in Lynn Lake, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Lee Bourelle, 64

February 27, 2024

Karen Lee Bourelle passed away unexpectedly on Sunday February 18, 2024, in Kelowna, BC, at the age of 64, with her children by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Kathrine McGogy-Lindholm, 47

February 27, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kathy McGogy on February 21, 2024, in her home in Ste Anne, Manitoba, with family by her side, after a heroic battle against cancer.

Crystal Lea Gail O'Connor-Langlois, 43

February 26, 2024

After a long and hard fight, Crystal passed peacefully at her home on Matheson Island with her family at her side. Donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or CancerCare Manitoba, Ovarian Cancer.

No cause of death reported.

Shady Martine Leask, 33

February 26, 2024

Shady was a very quiet person who worked all her life. She had no children and never married but she loved and raised all my grandchildren with me. She loved them all. Shady was the second mommy in my home, she cleaned, cooked and kept my home while I worked and when I travelled for the Gospel she was there for me. She wanted to please me to the fullest. I am so sorry my girl I never said thank you or I love you but now you are gone. It is so sad when we don’t know what holds tomorrow.

No cause of death reported.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, two “died suddenly”:

Paula Ann Smith, 42

March 1, 2024

It is with great sadness that the family of Paula Ann Smith announce her passing on February 28th, 2024, at the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL at the age of 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

David Bernard Perry, 66

February 28, 2024

With great sadness and broken hearts, we announce the sudden death of our beloved brother and friend, David Bernard Perry, who passed away peacefully in his sleep.

No cause of death reported.

16 “died suddenly” in Saskatchewan:

Angela Maureen Walters, 65

March 3, 2024

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our loving mother and wife, Angela Walters of Balgonie, SK. Mom passed away peacefully at the age of 65 on February 25, 2024, surrounded by her loving family, following a very brief but courageous battle with brain cancer.

Shari Lynn Hoehn, 50

March 2, 2024

The family of Shari Hoehn of Yorkton, beloved wife of Joel Hoehn, sadly announces her sudden passing on February 20, 2024. Shari was 50 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Jonathan Mark Braun, 37

March 2, 2024

Though Jonathan had a challenging life, at times was in dark places and to the end sometimes struggled, the last few years of his life were changed by the impact of his acceptance of Jesus into his life. He spent most of his time worshipping God, seeking after Him and telling others about how God changed his life. He leaves a huge void in our family, he was loved deeply.

No cause of death reported.

Cory Sean Monsees, 49

February 29, 2024

It is with profound sadness and heartbreak that the family of Cory Sean Monsees announce his peaceful passing on February 23, 2024, at the age of 49, with all his family by his side. We would like to thank the Allan Blair Cancer Center in Regina, the Saskatoon Cancer Center, and the Royal University Hospital Bone Marrow Transplant Ward in Saskatoon for their great care and kindness with Cory.

No cause of death reported.

Natasha Rachelle Fulton, 33

February 28, 2024

With saddened hearts, we announce the passing of Natasha Rachelle Fulton, on February 26, 2024, at the age of 33 years, in Saskatoon, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Aria Irene Littlewolfe, newborn

February 28, 2024

Aria Irene Littlewolfe, February 26, 2024 - February 26, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bernice Valerie Bergstrom, 69

February 28, 2024

Bernice Valerie Bergstrom (née D'Aoust) passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2024, while wintering with her husband in Mesa, Arizona. A beautiful soul, gone too soon. She was 69.

No cause of death reported.

Natasha Paige LaFramboise, 31

February 28, 2024

It's with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Natasha Paige Laframboise on February 21, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Laurie Lynn Ewart, 55

February 28, 2024

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Laurie Ewart, on January 24, 2024, after a short battle with cancer.

Tancy Dawn Stewardson, 43

February 27, 2024

The family of Tancy Stewardson of Yorkton, beloved wife of Michael Langenberger and mother to Scott Stewardson, sadly announce her passing on February 25, 2024. Tancy was 43 years of age.

No cause of death reported.

Jennifer Ochieng, 43

February 27, 2024

With broken hearts the family of Jennifer Ochieng (nee Scherman) announce her sudden passing on Sunday, February 25, 2024, at the age of 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Yari Francois Maki, 35

February 26, 2024

With profound sadness the family of Yari Maki announce his sudden passing on Friday, February 23rd, 2024, at the young age of 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Eric Dwayne Sangwais, 34

February 26, 2024

Eric was called home by the Creator unexpectedly on February 24, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Deanna Desjarlais-Billette, 39

February 26, 2024

It is with heavy hearts the family shares the news of Deanna's passing on February 25, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Jada Gizelle Peigan, 18

February 26, 2024

We announce that Jada Gizelle Peigan (Spring Raining Bird Woman) was called home by the Creator in early February, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Shannon Linda Hido, 60

February 26, 2024

With deep sadness and broken hearts, our family announces the passing of Shannon Linda Hido on February 23, 2024, at the age of 60, with the love of her family by her side. Shannon was diagnosed with a brain tumor and lung cancer in 2022 and has been the strongest soul throughout her journey.

