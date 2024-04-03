MEXICO

Candidate for mayor of Huautla dies of a heart attack

March 29, 2024

A week after starting his election campaign, Mario Reyes Ramos, candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) for the municipal presidency of Huautla, in Hidalgo, died of a heart attack at home while living with his family. According to unofficial versions, the cardiac event was fulminant.

No age reported.

Noah Prieto, renowned drag queen of Veracruz, dies

March 25, 2024

Noah Prieto, recognized as the mother of the drag queen scene in Veracruz, died on Sunday, March 24. Prieto died on March 24 after a months-long battle with cancer. From his social networks, Prieto shared that he could no longer bear the pain that the disease caused him. His last post was made on March 14, where he shared that even crying hurt him. Trained as a communicologist, Prieto had already overcome cancer on one occasion; however, after it returned, he lost his battle against the disease.

No age reported.

11 “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Due to a heart attack , expert of the Prosecutor's Office dies in San Felipe

March 30, 2024

An expert from the Baja California Attorney General's Office died of a heart attack on the beaches of the port of San Felipe, on the Sea of Cortez, 200 kilometers from Mexicali and the border with the United States. During the Easter holidays, the employee identified as Óscar Leonel Félix Mendoza, 29, was swimming and playing in the sea with his nine-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old niece. Minutes after diving, the girls realized that he stopped moving … they called for help and dragged him to the beach. Preliminary information indicated that the young man had died by drowning, but in the end, it was confirmed that it was a heart attack.

He is surprised by death while playing tennis

March 28, 2024

As usual, Francisco Javier [59], set out to play tennis, without knowing that it would be the last time he would do it. Apparently, a heart attack caused him to keel over on the tennis court, so immediately, the club staff requested the support of the Mexican Red Cross paramedics. Unfortunately, they could no longer do anything for Francisco, because he no longer had vital signs.

Two “died suddenly” while on vacation:

This is the cause of death of Roberto Briones, director of civil protection

March 30, 2024

According to the first reports Roberto Briones (54) was enjoying a vacation in Mazatlan with his wife. During the night of Friday, March 29, Briones boarded a Viva Aerobus at the Mazatlan International Airport for his return to Juarez. The plane had to return to the airport so that medical attention could be provided to the public servant, since he began to feel unwell during the first minutes of the flight, where he died from a sudden cardiac infarction.

Young man dies of suspected heart attack during vacation in Playa Miramar

March 31, 2024

A 25-year-old man died while on vacation with his family on Miramar Beach, at the height of the area known as ‘Las Sirenas’. It all happened when the young man, originally from Hidalgo, was using the shower area and suddenly began to feel unwell to the point of fainting. Then he collapsed and fell to the ground, where he lost his life immediately. His relatives immediately called for help, and an ambulance arrived at the scene, however, the paramedics only confirmed the death.

A heart attack killed him

March 27, 2024

The tragic events were recorded on Tuesday afternoon, when the now deceased, identified as Raymundo, 47, a purified water distributor, was traveling in a white Dodge Ram delivery van. After crossing the Blvd. Luis Donaldo Colosio, the man indicated to his co-worker, who was driving, to stop for a few moments, as he felt unwell and could not breathe. Raymundo got out of the truck, and after walking a few meters to the front, he suddenly collapsed and was lying on the ground on his back. Police and an ambulance attended. When the paramedics evaluated him, they realized that he was suffering from a heart attack, so they proceeded to perform CPR maneuvers, but after several minutes they declared him clinically dead.

Six “died suddenly” in the streets:

Pilgrim dies of a heart attack on the Salamanca-Irapuato highway

March 29, 2024

What was intended to be a traditional pilgrimage ended in tragedy for a pilgrim who walked every year motivated by his faith. The pilgrim was going to visit the parish of the Lord of the Hospital in Salamanca.. The man was accompanied by his relatives, but at a certain moment, he began to feel unwell, keeling over to the side of the road. His relatives called the paramedics, who when they arrived could do little, because they confirmed that he had died of a sudden heart attack on the way.

No age reported.

A woman dies in the streets of La GAM; allegedly from a fulminant heart attack

March 28, 2024

A woman died this Thursday morning, halfway down the street in front of the Patera Vallejo Housing Unit, allegedly from a sudden cardiac arrest. Paramedics arrived at the scene and determined that she did not show signs of violence and that she may have died due to illness.

No age reported.

Man dies of heart attack in front of the Juan Escutia Red Cross

March 31, 2024

The incident occurred right in front of the Mexican Red Cross, north of the city. The 60-year-old male collapsed and lost his life at the scene due to an apparent heart attack.

Elderly man dies suddenly on the Maria Bridge in Puebla

March 26, 2024

When walking along the Maria Bridge, in the city of Puebla, a man died of a sudden cardiac arrest on the morning of this Tuesday, March 26. The victim keeled over on the Federal Highway to Tlaxcala, so Civil Protection paramedics attended to provide first aid. However, when the medical assistance arrived, he no longer had vital signs.

No age reported.

He had a heart attack on the esplanade in Puerto Vallarta and died in hospital

March 25, 2024

The B-98 ambulance of the Fire Department, responding to an alert about an unconscious man at the intersection of Morelos and Iturbide streets, encountered a critical scenario. Paramedics discovered an individual, who identified himself as a firefighter but provided no further details, performing chest compressions on a man with no pulse. Upon arriving at the hospital, Dr. César Cerda Acuña took over the treatment and continued with the CPR maneuvers for another 15 minutes. However, the efforts were in vain, and the patient was declared deceased at 19:51 hours.

No age reported.

‘Don Juanito' dies at dawn on a bench in San Miguel; it would have been a heart attack

March 26, 2024

An elderly man lost his life, presumably due to a heart attack, while he was on a park bench in the San Miguel Neighborhood. The events occurred at about 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, in the green space located on Juan José Torres Landa Boulevard in San Miguel. According to witness statements, the victim was known in the community as "don Juanito” and lived in the nearby neighborhood of Coecillo.

No age reported.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Quisqueya Henríquez, 58

March 31, 2024

The Dominican visual artist of Cuban origin, Quisqueya Henríquez, died this Saturday in the city of Santo Domingo at the age of 58, her husband, the senator for the Samaná province, Pedro Catrain, reported this afternoon. "With great pain I want to inform you that my dear wife Quisqueya Henríquez has passed away at 4:00 in the afternoon this Saturday in bed at home, leaving a great void in my heart, in her family, in her friends and in visual art, to which she dedicated her entire life," said Catrain, indicating that the artist had been suffering from stomach cancer for two years.

GRENADA

GASA mourns sudden passing of Grenadian swim parent at Carifta

March 31, 2024

The Grenada Amateur Swimming Association (GASA) has expressed condolences over the sudden passing of Sean Dowden, who died unexpectedly on Saturday evening in The Bahamas, where he travelled to support his daughter National Swimmer, Sarah Dowden. The association in a statement described Sean as a loving and dedicated father, husband, and swim parent. It says his sudden passing has come as a devastating shock to his family, and the entire team.

No age or cause of death reported.

BRAZIL

Musician Isaías de Almeida, member of the group Ragazzi dei Monti, dies

March 30, 2024

The community of Monte Belo do Sul is mourning the loss of musician Isaías de Almeida, known as Ferrugem ["Rust"], guitarist of the Italian music group Ragazzi dei Monti. Rust died on Friday, 29th, after falling ill and being taken to Tacchini Hospital, where he could not resist heart complications. The musician leaves a wife and son, as well as an admirable musical legacy.

No age reported.

Cause of death of influencer Rhayara Morais revealed

March 29, 2024

Rhayara Morais, digital influencer and Brazilian powerlifting champion, died at the age of 34 from a sudden illness while sleeping, as pointed out by Filipe Maia, the athlete's producer. The influencer was found dead in her apartment in Águas Claras, in the Federal District, on Wednesday, 27th. "Rhayara left in her sleep from a sudden illness. I was surprised by the lack of contact since Monday and went to her apartment where the civil police investigated what had happened. She left in peace. Any other news is fake!", said the producer.

No cause of death reported.

Today there will be no live show

March 31, 2024

Good evening everybody!!! My name is Edith and I am the daughter of Edilberto Freitas. Today there will be no live show, unfortunately his voice became silent and now only echoes the sadness in my heart. His departure was on Easter Friday at 11:30 due to a fulminant heart attack, his passage is being very painful, but I believe that over time the sadness will become softer... on behalf of our family I would like to thank you for all the affection you had with him.

No age reported.

Two doctors “died suddenly”:

Toledo doctor dies after suffering sudden illness in Santa Catarina

March 28, 2024

A doctor from Toledo, Rafael Delfes, died on the afternoon of last Wednesday, 27th, in Florianópolis, after suffering a sudden illness. He was a radiologist and specialist in diagnostic imaging.

No age or cause of death reported.

Former Petrolina councilman Pedro Felipe dies after suffering heart attack

March 30, 2024

The doctor, lawyer, and former councilman of Petrolina, in the hinterland of Pernambuco, Pedro Felipe, died on Saturday morning (30th). He was the victim of a fulminant infarction. Pedro Felipe was leaving the gym when he had the sudden illness. According to our information, he was still rescued, but did not resist. Pedro was elected councilor of Petrolina in 2012 and, during his term as councilor, graduated to study medicine.

No age reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

We deeply regret the passing of teacher Simone Correia

March 28, 2024

We deeply regret the passing of teacher Simone Correia, who fell ill today in the queue at the bank and was taken to hospital, where she could not resist an acute myocardial infarction. Simone was 27 years old and worked in the municipal public school system. We leave our condolences to the bereaved family.

Evangelical pastor Victor Hugo Queiroz passed away

April 2, 2024

Evangelical pastor Victor Hugo Queiroz passed away at dawn on Monday, 01/04. He had been hospitalized for several days after falling ill during a service. Since then, he has undergone several medical procedures, but could not resist. Victor Hugo, former deputy mayor of Annapolis, left a wife, three children, and four grandchildren.

No age or cause of death reported.

19-year-old falls ill, dies in hospital

March 28, 2024

A young woman identified as Marcela Amorim, 19, died in the early afternoon of Thursday (28/03). Marcela felt unwell on Wednesday night (27/03), was treated at the Paulistana Hospital and referred to the Justino Luz Regional Hospital, in Picos. The young woman was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where she ended up dying after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest around 12 pm. Marcela's early death shocked the population in the region.

Young university student dies unexpectedly in a hotel

March 25, 2024

The university student Vinícius Yudi Kihara da Silva, 23 years old, died after falling ill in a hotel in the center of São José dos Campos, in the early hours of Sunday (24th). A resident of Toledo, the student was in San José to participate in an engineering competition. The cause of death is still unknown, according to the death certificate. The death occurred around 4:15 a.m. The main suspicion is cardiac arrest. The young man's mother posted: "Yudi my beloved son, I will miss you 💕 … I just wanted to say goodbye, give you a hug, give you a kiss and hear your voice saying... ‘oh Mother!’ I miss you, I miss you 😭 I love you so much my son 💕”

Brazilian dies in California a week before returning to Brazil

March 27, 2024

The story of Aruan Baeta Estrella, a Brazilian who sought opportunities in the United States to support his family in Brazil, was interrupted by an unexpected tragedy. With only 4 months of residence in the country, he planned to return home, but ... On March 19, he woke up with severe pain in his leg, which quickly turned into an alarming picture of thrombosis, developing into a pulmonary embolism. Even with medical attention in a hospital in San Francisco, California, his health condition deteriorated rapidly, leaving him unable to return to Brazil. Aruan leaves behind his wife and two young sons, Arthur, 6, and Antonio, just 11 months old.

No age reported.

Man suffers heart attack and dies during football game in North Natal

March 30, 2024

A 39-year-old man died on Saturday morning (30th) after suffering a heart attack during a football match in the north of Natal. A team of paramedics was triggered, tried to revive the victim for more than an hour, but he did not resist. The victim was identified as Francisco Roberto Barbalho, known as "Beto Show," and was a futsal athlete.

Employee of Energisa dies while performing services in rural area

March 31, 2024

According to our information, the victim, identified only as Matheus Mendes, was performing services on the electrical network at Sítio Pereiros, in the rural area of São João do Rio do Peixe, when he possibly suffered a fulminant heart attack and died on the spot. A SAMU team was called to the scene, but upon arrival found the death of the victim.

No age reported.

Man dies after sudden illness in Barra region

March 31, 2024

A 58-year-old man died after suffering a sudden illness, around 18 pm, this Sunday, 31st. First aid was provided by lifeguards and continued by the garrison of the Mobile Emergency Response Service (Samu). The man underwent resuscitation maneuvers but died shortly after being admitted to the Laguna hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Police sergeant dies after getting sick while driving

March 29, 2024

A military police sergeant, identified as Ezediquias Alves De Sena, died on Friday (29th), after falling ill while driving his vehicle on PI-112, a road that connects Teresina to União. He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall. The sergeant was found by people who called the police. The body will be examined to identify the cause of death. The suspicion is that he had a heart attack.

No age reported.

Motorcyclist suffers sudden illness and dies in Santa Rita

March 31, 2024

A motorcyclist suffered a sudden illness and died, on Wednesday afternoon (30th), in Santa Rita, on Av. Amneres Guedes Santiago. The case was recorded on video by a monitoring camera of a nearby commercial establishment. In the images, it is possible to see the man fall shortly after climbing on his motorcycle. People at the scene tried to help and triggered the Mobile Emergency Response service (SAMU). SAMU was at the scene and could only establish the death.

No age or cause of death reported.

Cyclist suffers sudden illness and dies on Felipe Wandscheer Avenue

March 26, 2024

On the night of Wednesday, March 26, 2024, rescuers were called to travel to Felipe Wandscheer Avenue, near the Consalter market, to assist a victim of a bicycle fall. At the scene it was found that the victim had suffered a sudden illness and was in cardiorespiratory arrest. For approximately 40 minutes, all resuscitation procedures were performed, but the victim, identified as Vonério Luiz De Lima, died.

No age reported.

Passenger suffers sudden illness and dies inside truck in Corguinho

March 26, 2024

José Cícero Viana da Silva, 60, died after suffering a sudden illness, inside a truck, which he was following as a passenger, in the District of Taboco. A team of rescuers from the city was activated, but when they arrived at the scene, it was found that José was already dead.

No cause of death reported.

Man has sudden illness and dies while waiting for bus at Goiânia bus station

March 28, 2024

A man suffered a sudden illness and died while waiting for a travel bus at the Goiânia Bus Station. The victim was 61 years old and traveling alone. The passenger received assistance from the terminal brigade team, followed by assistance from Samu. Despite the efforts, the man could not resist and died.

No cause of death reported.

Was it a massive heart attack ?

March 31, 2024

Was it a massive heart attack? Sad news shook Caicó this Easter Saturday. A public servant of Caixa Econômica Federal was found lifeless. Military Police confirmed the death. The young man was once a military policeman. Manfrinni's death still has an unknown cause.

No age reported.

Heart attack takes life of Yane Marques' sister

March 31, 2024

Kátia Marques, affectionately known as "Kaká", died in Bezerros, 44 years old. According to preliminary information, she was in Bezerros in the house of Yane and her husband, who is from the city. She became ill and was taken to the medical facility of the city, where she already arrived lifeless. Kaká is the sister of pentathlete Yane Marques.

No cause of death reported.

João Nogueira dies

March 31, 2024

João Nogueira died this Friday 29th. Son of former councilman and pastor António Carlos Nogueira and Nercy Dalmazzo Nogueira, João was 40 years old. João leaves two daughters, Kelly and Geovana. Pastor Noguelra, on his social networks, left the following message: "We of the Nogueira family, believing that God has the best for his children, with a saddened heart, communicate the death of our beloved João Nogueira that occurred this night [Friday].”

No cause of death reported.

Mundinho dies

March 31, 2024

A former player of the Itapetinga and Fluminense teams, died this Friday. Mundinho, brother of Geraldão. Heart attack victim. Our condolences!

No age reported.

Our friend Marquinho has left us

March 31, 2024

A few seconds after midnight, we received news that left us stunned: our friend "Marquinho", Marco Antônio Custódio, left us ... Incredulous, I wonder until now, almost two hours later, how ?! Marquinho?! No!!! But it is true, still without knowing details, it seems that a fulminant infarction claimed the life of our friend.

No age reported.

It is with great regret that we report the death of José Márcio de Assis

March 29, 2024

It is with great regret that we report the death of José Márcio de Assis, 37, who died on Thursday (28) after suffering a heart attack.

Ibirubá man dies at the age of 38 after a heart attack

March 25, 2024

Parents Darci José Ferreira and Marilene Fátima de Oliveira Ferreira, wife Lia Mara de Jesus, brothers André (Canja), Carlos Roberto (Fio), nephews and other relatives communicate the death of Eder Oliveira Ferreira, at the age of 38, after a heart attack. He felt chest pain and was taken to the hospital but could not resist.

PARAGUAY

The director of the Paraguayan National Institute of Health is dead

March 28, 2024

The world of Paraguayan medicine is in mourning following the tragic death of one of its referents. This is Dr. Miguel Ángel Velázquez Blanco, a neurosurgeon by profession, who was affectionately nicknamed "Dr. Mime". Relatives of the family pointed out that the doctor died due to a heart attack while he was in the city of Encarnación. Velázquez had recently been working as director of the National Institute of Health and, consequently, general coordinator of the National Commission of Medical Residence.

No age reported.

CHILE

Amateur footballer dies after fainting while playing match in Talca

March 31, 2024

A man died this Sunday while playing an amateur football match in Talca, Maule region. The incident occurred on the Daniel Rebolledo court and the victim corresponds to 47-year-old Sandro Guajardo Guamán, who was unsuccessfully revived by paramedics.

No cause of death reported.

ARGENTINA

The Polish Semenewicz, strength, claw and heart of the Independent cup bearer of the 70s, has died

April 1, 2024

A symbol of the most glorious era of Independiente, the one that earned him the nickname King of Cups, Alejandro Estanislao Semenewicz died this Monday, at the age of 74, while carrying out tasks in the recruitment department of the Avellaneda club. The death occurred on the Villa Dominico property, where Polaco – as everyone knew him – suffered a heart attack from which he could not recover. In this way, a man leaves who, due to his characteristics as a footballer, honored the traditional independence song, the one that speaks of “strength, claw and heart” and who left 10 titles in his showcases.

Shock in golf: The wife of Argentine player Emilio Dominguez died of dengue fever

April 1, 2024

María Victoria De La Mota Claverie, the wife of the player Emilio Puma Domínguez, died at the age of 33 on Saturday, March 30 in San Luis after contracting dengue fever. The golfer had to withdraw while playing the second round of the Totalplay Championship in Guadalajara, Mexico. ”Victoria's health deteriorated so quickly that she passed away while the Puma was making the journey of more than 7,000 kilometers back home," said the report.

A veterinarian “died suddenly”:

Pain and shock. The renowned Cordovan veterinarian Francisco Galera died

April 1, 2024

Pain and shock shakes the Cordoba society of veterinary professionals, after the sudden and surprising death of one of its members, Doctor Francisco Jesús Galera, became known. He was not only recognized among his peers as an eminence but was also very popular in the media for his participation, mainly in the program of Rony Vargas's Cadena 3, Viva la Radio.

No age or cause of death reported.

He was playing squash, he keeled over and died in Bariloche

March 29, 2024

On Tuesday, a well-known squash player was playing a match at the facilities of the El Faldeo Club when he keeled over and lost his life. The unfortunate event occurred in the afternoon and, despite strenuous efforts to revive him, Esteban Sorocinschi died at the age of 45. The man was an active player of this sport and recognized within the environment.

No cause of death reported.

A cleaning worker keeled over and died at the thermoelectric plant in Timbúes

April 1, 2024

Mariela Alejandra C., 44 years old, was working as a cleaning employee and according to the first versions she would have suffered a medical emergency, dying in one of the offices of the establishment. When the authorities arrived, they found her in a dorsal decubitus position, and they could do nothing to revive her.

No cause of death reported.

A woman keeled over on a public road and then died

March 28, 2024

On the afternoon, almost at night, of this Thursday, an elderly woman experienced a medical collapse while she was on a public road, on San Martín Street. Following the alert of the neighbors, an ambulance attended the scene and transferred the woman to the local hospital for urgent medical attention. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of the medical staff, the woman passed away at the health center.

No age or cause of death reported.

