ITALY

Casal Palocco, who was the poet and writer who died suddenly on the sidewalk of Acilia?

May 18, 2024

His name was Pierluigi Aristei, the 52-year-old with a passion for poetry and writing who was suddenly struck down by an illness last Wednesday 15 May, after leaving home to go and buy a cell phone. While walking, the man felt a strong contracture in his neck which almost immobilized him, at which point he phoned his mother to come and pick him up but fell to the ground, immediately losing consciousness. A sudden death that threw into consternation and despair not only the mother, who arrived on site when there was nothing left to do, but also the many friends in the Casal Palocco neighborhood where Pierluigi, "Pierlu" to his friends, was very well known, also because he is the author of three novels and several other collections of stories and poems which have been the subject of public presentations.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Photographer Alessandro Gilioli died of an illness at the age of 53

May 15, 2024

Rubiera - Sudden farewell to a kind and loved person, part of a family that has been at the service of the Rubiera people for generations. In the night between Monday and yesterday, Alessandro Gilioli, a 53-year-old photographer, one of the members of the well-known Punto Immagine laboratory, a photographic studio and digital sector company founded together with his brother Marco and other professionals from the border area, died of a sudden illness. For Gilioli, photography has been a reason for life since he was a child. The life path chosen by his sons Marco and Alessandro is the same. The news was greeted with strong collective pain, amplified by the dynamics, a sudden illness that left no escape for a person who, by profession and even more by his human approach, enjoyed widespread esteem.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sassari and Sorso in mourning for the journalist Serena Sias, she was 46 years old

May 14, 2024

She was only 46 years old Serena Sias, a well-known journalist who lived in the area, recently passed away suddenly. News that shocked many people, particularly in Sorso and Sassari, where the woman was known. Serena Sias loved her job very much and carried it out with passion and professionalism. She had created the column “Feminas2”, a space on women's issues.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emilio Bosco, agricultural entrepreneur and creator of "Casale Bosco", has died

May 14, 2024

Emilio Bosco died yesterday due to a sudden serious illness. Emilio was a leading agricultural entrepreneur and the creator of the well-known restaurant "Casale Bosco" built inside his estate very close to the Punta Bianca nature reserve. He spent almost his entire life on this estate, from a very young age with his father Nino Bosco, an unforgettable gentleman and then after his parent's death taking over the management of the land.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two teenagers “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness in the swimming pool: 15-year-old dies

May 16, 2024

Capua/Castel Volturno – A boy originally from Capua died while he was in a swimming pool in Castel Volturno. According to initial hypotheses, it may have been a sudden illness that cut short his young life. The fifteen-year-old was with a group of his peers celebrating a friend's birthday. The tragedy that occurred at the "Fontana Bleu" condominium, in Via Del Marea in Castel Volturno. The paramedics rushed to ascertain the death of the young man.

Link

Catania - He dies of cardiac arrest at just 18 years old

May 15, 2024

A heart attack would have ended his life. The pain of friends and relatives on social media. Tragedy in Catania for an 18-year-old who died of a heart attack. His name is Kevin Fiorentino. The young man was a native of Syracuse. The rescuers tried to give him treatment, but there was nothing they could do for him. Now it will be up to the doctors to decide on the matter.

Link

Pontedera - 36-year-old man dies suddenly

May 20, 2024

His name was Andrea Miotti, he was thirty-six years old. He was in the center with friends, not far from home, it was supposed to be a fun evening, but an illness suddenly took him away while still very young.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A winemaker “died suddenly”:

Hospitalized after a sudden illness, the winemaker dies after two days of agony

May 16, 2024

Diego Perin, 38 years old from Gorgo al Monticano, fell ill last Saturday while he was with some friends and passed away on Monday at Ca' Foncello hospital in Treviso. On Saturday evening he was in Salgareda, with some acquaintances, and was suddenly struck by an illness, probably a heart attack. He was helped by those present, then by the doctor and nurses of Suem 118 who urgently transported him to Ca' Foncello hospital where he was urgently admitted. After two days of agony, on Monday, unfortunately his heart stopped forever. The family, shocked, has not yet communicated the date of the funeral and is waiting to know the causes of death: an autopsy may in fact be required.

Link

A dentist “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness, Vibo dentist dies on holiday

May 14, 2024

The professional who was with his relatives would not have had a chance. Death occurred within a few moments. Doctor Lillo Congestrì, killed by a sudden illness while on holiday with his family. Yet another death without an apparent explanation. News that left friends and relatives of the dentist speechless, who was in a well-known tourist location when he felt the discomfort that later proved fatal. In the next few hours, operations will be started for the return of the body to Italy.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Potenza Picena - 56-year-old nurse dies at home

May 17, 2024

Nurse at Civitanova hospital dies at 56. Luca Beleggia died of a heart attack last night, in his home in Potenza Picena where he lived with his wife and 11-year-old son. He had worked for thirty years at the Civitanova hospital, in the medical department, and was well known for his professional skills but above all for the relationship he knew how to establish with colleagues and patients. Last night it was 11 pm when he went to sleep, and he felt ill, and nothing could be done to save his life. The news of his death reached his friends and colleagues this morning, leaving everyone in shock.

Link

Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy:

Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it.

https://medicolavoro.org/obbligo-vaccinazione-operatori-sanitari/

A priest “died suddenly”:

Diocese mourns the passing of Don Rodolfo

May 17, 2024

Don Rodolfo Melani, parish priest of Santa Maria a Capezzana, has died suddenly. He was 76 years old and died this afternoon in the park of the former Hippodrome, where he often went to walk and do physical activity in the open air. During the walk he fell ill and was found collapsed on the ground by some passers-by. When help arrived on site, the priest was already dead. Don Rodolfo had celebrated his birthday a few days ago, was born in Prato on 13 May 1948, had attended the diocesan seminary and was ordained a priest on 17 June 1976 by Bishop Pietro Fiordelli in the church of the Sacred Heart ai Ciliani.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Farewell to Vincenzi, designer and technician of Forum Mondadori in Mantua

May 20, 2024

The surveyor, with an office in via Maragoni, had worked, among other things, on the former bus station and Palazzo Arrivabene. Dino Vincenzi, aged 70, passed away suddenly, leaving a great void among his family and among the many who knew and respected him. Vincenzi, from his studio in Via Marangoni, which he frequented until the end, had worked on numerous projects.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A sailor “died suddenly”:

Sudden illness strikes Navy sergeant, he dies at 49: "he was very healthy, it's inexplicable"

May 15, 2024

Yet another drama shakes the police and the community of Massa, in Tuscany: the sergeant major of the Navy Davide Ramagini died suddenly yesterday at the age of 49, struck down by a sudden illness. The man lost consciousness at 6 in the morning, next to his wife Stefania Giannini who called 118 still in a state of shock. Once the rescuers arrived on site with the ambulance and medical vehicle, they went up to the second floor of the Raffaello Sanzio gallery in Massa. Resuscitation efforts began inside the house and lasted for some time, but there was nothing that could be done for the man, just confirm his death. “He has never had heart problems, he has never been diagnosed with any heart disease”, says his devastated wife Stefania Giannini, originally from Carrara. “I can't explain it, we're all in disbelief. It was a real bolt from the blue that hit us, from one moment to the next, without any warning."

No cause of death reported.

Link

“Died suddenly” at work:

A sudden illness gave the provincial employee no escape

May 14, 2024

Today 14 May in Camposampiero Luciano Visentin, a roadman, collapsed on the ground while he was in a warehouse to start his shift. The rescue efforts were in vain. When his colleagues saw him collapsed on the floor, they immediately understood that the situation was desperate. The timely intervention of the Suem 118 health workers did not help to save the life of Luciano Visentin, 54 years old, roadman of the Province of Padua. The death, according to initial findings, occurred due to natural causes. The victim does not appear to have suffered from any previous pathologies.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two “died suddenly” while out and about:

Sickness in the street while walking, farewell to 65-year-old Luigi Iacoboni

May 17, 2024

Avezzano - He collapses on the street and dies. It happened in Paterno di Avezzano early this morning, Luigi Iacoboni, 65, had left the house for a walk. The man was struck by a sudden illness. He was immediately helped by passers-by who tried to save him using a defibrillator positioned nearby and alerted the 118 ambulances, but there was nothing that could be done for the 65-year-old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Acilia - man collapses and dies on the sidewalk

May 15, 2024

The sudden illness while walking on the sidewalk and then immediate death. Shock and horror today in Acilia, where around 11 am, a man was struck down by an illness in the street. Anyone who saw him on the ground in agony, or discovered he died instantly, notified 118 but, despite attempts at resuscitation, nothing could be done for the passer-by. The body remained on the pavement for a couple of hours: it was recovered by the men of the Mortuary Police around one o'clock after the completion of the findings and the ritual formalities. A sudden heart attack cannot be ruled out.

Link

Two “died suddenly” on vacation:

Her sudden illness while she sleeps, she is found dead in her room

May 20, 2024

A 73-year-old woman died due to a sudden illness while she was on holiday on Lake Garda. The sad episode happened in the early morning today (Monday 20 May), in a hotel room overlooking the port of San Felice del Benaco. The alarm was raised just before 7 am. The arrival of help was timely: a medical vehicle and an ambulance from Roè Volciano arrived on site in code red, together with the Carabinieri from Salò. The medics tried to resuscitate her several times, but unfortunately there was nothing they could do for the 73-year-old except to declare her death. There would be no doubt about the natural causes at the origin of her death: the 73-year-old would have been struck by an illness while she was sleeping in the hotel room: a cardiac arrest which, unfortunately, left her with no escape.

Link

Tourist taken ill, dies in Dolceacqua

May 19, 2024

A Piedmontese tourist on holiday with his family in Dolceacqua died late yesterday afternoon following a sudden illness. He was 32 years old. The timely attempts to rescue him by the 118 medical staff and a Blue Cross crew were useless: there was nothing that could be done for the young man. The police also intervened on the spot.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A pizza chef “died suddenly”:

Goodbye to Ciello: icon of pizza in Irpinia

May 19, 2024

Serino mourns the passing of a great man, Domenico Santaniello, known to all as Ciello. His gruff smile and his special pizza have made his place, "Pizzeria da Ciello", famous not only in Campania but far beyond the borders of the small Fontanelle di Serino. Ciello, who left this world at 72 due to a sudden illness, was more than a pizza chef: he was a visionary entrepreneur, a friend, a symbol of dedication and passion for his art.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Five “died suddenly” at home:

Sudden illness after his daughter's match, he dies at 56

May 20, 2024

Imola – Mordano mourns the sudden passing of Boris Tesanovic. Born in 1968 [56], husband of the photographer Annalisa Mazzini who has a studio in the village and father of the volleyball players Alexandra and Alice, the man fell ill during the night between Saturday and Sunday. A well-known face in the stands of the Imola and Mordano sports facilities, Tesanovic was also the accompanying manager of the Csi Clai Imola volleyball team who wrote on social media: "We rally around the Tesanovic family due to the sudden passing of Boris".

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lisa Labbrozzi found dead at home due to an illness: she was a manager and exponent of Forza Italia

May 14, 2024

Treviso –This morning Lisa Labbrozzi, 39-years-old, member of the Azzurri provincial board, was found lifeless in her home in Casale. It was her father Carlo Felice who found her: the call to the Suem and the prompt intervention of the health workers were useless. Labbrozzi, a professional manager and also included in Contarina's board of directors, was a leading exponent of the party. The causes of death can be attributed to a sudden illness so unexpected that it sparked a great wave of condolences in the entire Treviso community, also because Friday would have been her 40th birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Death in Sant'Eraclio: 30-year-old Senegalese man found lifeless at home

May 16, 2024

Profound sadness pervaded the community of Sant'Eraclio yesterday following the tragic death of a thirty-year-old of Senegalese origins, who died in his home. The cause of death appears to be natural or resulting from a domestic accident. The young man's colleagues discovered what happened, worried about his absence at work. Not seeing him arrive, his colleagues went to the man's home. Getting no answer at the door, they tried to call him on his cell phone, hearing the phone ringing inside the apartment. At that point, the intervention of the authorities was necessary. Once they entered the apartment, writes Giovanni Camirri in today's Il Messaggero, the officers found the young man lifeless in the bathroom. There were no signs of forced entry, and the door was locked from the inside. No signs of violence were found on the 30-year-old's body, nor are there any elements that suggest the intervention of a third person. We are therefore leaning towards an accidental death, which prematurely ended the life of the young Senegalese, who arrived in Sant'Eraclio in search of work.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cisterna Di Latina - woman found dead in her apartment

May 14, 2024

Woman found lifeless at home: investigations underway, autopsy ordered. It happened in a house in the historic center of Cisterna. The hypothesis is that it was an illness, but the autopsy will provide a clearer picture. She was found lifeless in her home in Cisterna, right in the center. She is a 55-year-old woman of Moldovan nationality, whose death is now under investigation by the police.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Casalbore, 60-year-old found dead in bed at home

May 15, 2024

He had not responded to calls from friends and neighbors for a few days, so the emergency services were alerted. A 60-year-old man from Casalbore was found dead in his bed by the Fire Brigade of the Grottaminarda detachment, who entered the apartment on the third floor. Also on site were the 118 health workers who were only able to note the death and unfortunately also the beginning of the decomposition process of the body and the Carabinieri of the Montecalvo Irpino station to investigate the case. Everything suggests a sudden illness, which caught the man in his sleep, but investigations are underway, coordinated by the Benevento Public Prosecutor's Office.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

37-year-old died on a scooter in Pegognaga: illness cannot be ruled out

May 19, 2024

Pegognaga-Suzzara – New questions arise about Marco Bulgarelli, the unfortunate 37-year-old motorcyclist, who died on Saturday in an accident, aboard his scooter, on the West Provincial Road in Polesine, in Pegognaga. The dynamics of the accident are being studied by the police, but the hypothesis of an illness could emerge. In fact, a witness reported having seen the 37-year-old proceeding with his scooter at a rather moderate speed, only to suddenly skid and fall disastrously to the ground on the asphalt.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragic Mother's Day, Andrea goes to his mother's house for lunch then suddenly falls ill: he dies before the woman's eyes

May 15, 2024

A tragic Mother's Day for mother Franca, last Sunday: her son Andrea Mainino, 58 years old, felt ill while he was at her house for lunch. The man suddenly fell to the ground and there was nothing that could be done for him, despite almost immediate help.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrea Toschi passed away, Toschi day cancelled

May 17, 2024

Following a sudden illness, Andrea Toschi, the last representative of the historic F.lli Toschi armory in Lugo di Romagna (Ra), passed away yesterday at the age of 73. The Toschi day event, scheduled for May 26th, has been cancelled.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two “died suddenly” riding bicycles:

He crashes his bike into a car, then falls ill: it's serious/Sunday update: cyclist has died

May 19, 2024

A cyclist crashed into a car while he was cycling along Via Feniletti in Prevalle. The cyclist then got up, only to collapse back to the ground a few moments later due to a sudden illness. The 67-year-old's heart stopped, thus triggering the request for urgent emergency intervention and resuscitation maneuvers. He was urgently transported to the Civil hospital in Brescia. Unfortunately, the cyclist didn't make it: he died in hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nosate - 66-year-old cyclist suffers heart attack and dies

May 18, 2024

Tragedy late on Saturday morning in Nosate where a cyclist suffered a heart attack and died. The tragedy occurred shortly after 11am along via Tornavento in Nosate. A 66-year-old cyclist, resident in Busto Arsizio, was struck by a sudden illness, triggering the code red alarm. In addition to the Legnano Carabinieri, an ambulance arrived on site: the rescuers tried to do everything possible to save the man's life, but there was nothing they could do. The death was declared on the spot.

Link

Illness during a search, a man dies in Senigallia

May 15, 2024

A sudden illness during a house search: this is the cause of a death that occurred this morning in Senigallia (Ancona). The victim is a 48-year-old man, who suffered cardiorespiratory arrest while he was with the police from the city arrest company in the house for an inspection. Suddenly the 48-year-old fell ill: the presence of the military allowed him to be immediately transported to the emergency room where, however, he arrived in critical condition.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Giovanni Garbarino, 44

May 13, 2024

You left us suddenly, in pain and grief. Giovanni Garbarini, 44 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link