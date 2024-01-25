UNITED KINGDOM

Shropshire's own Tommy Cooper! Tributes to dairy farmer who became county comedy legend

January 16, 2024

Dairy farmer Martin ‘Monologue’ Jones, who has died at the age of 74, spent 40 years presenting comedy shows throughout the county writing crazy comedy songs on subjects including slurry tsunamis, and malevolent milking machines. Mr Jones, of Pontesbury, was fondly remembered far and wide, perhaps best known in Shropshire’s village halls as the manic farmer in the comedy group Three Men in A Bow Tie. He died on Friday at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Goodbye Mr Wimbledon: Legendary Mail Sport tennis correspondent Mike Dickson dies aged 59

January 17, 2024

Mike Dickson, the Daily Mail's legendary tennis correspondent, has tragically died at the age of 59. Dickson was a hugely respected and admired journalist who spent 38 years in the industry - 33 at the Mail having started in 1990 - and his death will be felt deeply by colleagues. He previously worked as the Mail's cricket correspondent before moving over to tennis and covered 30 different sports across nearly 50 countries in total during a rich career.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd dies days after announcing terminal cancer diagnosis

January 17, 2024

Labour MP Sir Tony Lloyd died on Wednesday “surrounded by his family” only days after announcing that he was suffering from an incurable form of leukaemia. The Rochdale MP, who has represented the constituency since 2017 and who was first elected an MP in 1983, had been receiving chemotherapy for a form of blood cancer. He announced on Thursday that the cancer had “transformed into an aggressive and untreatable form of leukaemia” and was leaving hospital to “spend the time I have left with my family”. Sir Tony’s family said he died peacefully on Wednesday morning surrounded by his loved ones. His family said the 73-year-old had been “working until a few days before his death” and that his “passion was helping others”. They continued: “He devoted his life to serving and making a difference to the lives of those he met including his constituents, colleagues, friends, and family.”

Link

Heartbreaking tributes paid to Manchester radio DJ after death aged 54

January 18, 2024

Manchester radio DJ Simon Peel has died aged 54. Heartfelt tributes have been flooding in for the Yorkshire-born presenter after his death on Thursday morning (January 18). Simon, remembered for his 'love for broadcasting and sports', was one of the original members of the team at Gaydio in Manchester when the station was first broadcast back in 2006. He quickly became an 'instrumental' part of Gaydio's technical team when the LGBTQ+ station launched in Manchester and, most recently, was hosting an evening show. His last show was just before Christmas. It is understood that Simon faced ongoing health difficulties after first contracting Covid-19 three years ago. He passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Blackpool nightclub DJ Darrell Carr, aka DJ Devil, dies suddenly after 20 years behind the decks

January 22, 2024

One of Blackpool's best-loved nightclub DJs has died. Tributes are being paid to Darrell Carr - aka DJ Devil - who entertained crowds for more than 20 years at a host of Blackpool night spots including Popworld, Trilogy, Syndicate and Yates. It is believed Darrell died unexpectedly on Friday (January 19). The cause of his death is not known at this stage.

No age reported.

Link

2-year-old boy found lifeless, huddled next to his daddy: the man had suffered a heart attack two weeks earlier

January 20, 2024

A child only 2 years old was found lifeless, curled up next to his daddy. The man had been deceased for about 15 days, following a sudden illness. The 2-year-old boy, after the sudden death of his daddy, found himself at home alone, without food or water. According to the autopsy, he died of hardship within a few days. He lay down next to his daddy, perhaps trying to call him and wondering why he was not waking up. The tragic discovery came after concern from social services, who were waiting to hear from Dad. After opening that door, the scene was devastating. Little Branson Battersby was lifeless, curled up next to his daddy. He was still wearing his jammies. An autopsy revealed that the two-year-old boy died from lack of food and dehydration. The dad, on the other hand, Kenneth Batterby (60) had been deceased for at least 14 days following a heart attack. The man probably had not even had time to seek help.

Link

Roger Bonney - death of former Falmouth mayor announced

January 18, 2024

A minute's silence was held at a meeting of Falmouth Town Council this week after the death was announced of former mayor Roger Bonney following a short illness. Mr Bonney was a prominent politician at all three levels of local government in Cornwall and a well-known businessman. He was 77. epresenting the Boslowick ward, he served two mayoral terms, from 2005-07. He chaired Carrick District Council between 2003 and 2005 and represented Falmouth North Ward for Cornwall County Council.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A soldier “died suddenly”:

Young soldier who was deployed in Afghanistan, 20, found dead at barracks

January 16, 2024

York - Tributes have been paid to a young soldier from the Royal Yorkshire Regiment after he was found dead in his barracks a few days into 2024. Private Kieran Steven Heaney, 20, who served in the 2nd Battalion of the regiment, died at Dale Barracks in Chester on January 4. No further details have been released by the Ministry of Defence over Pte Heaney's death at this time - but heartfelt tributes have been paid by colleagues who knew the 20-year-old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Archie Squire’s parents share gratitude after one-year-old son’s funeral in Margate

January 22, 2024

Margate - The heartbroken parents of a “happy” and “smiling” toddler who died unexpectedly in hospital have expressed their gratitude to funeral-goers. Lauren Parrish and Jake Squire gave thanks to the Margate community after sections of the town were closed to make way for Archie Squire’s procession. They took the little one to the QEQM Hospital on November 21 after he became unwell days after his first birthday. But he died unexpectedly on the morning of November 23. Described as a “happy little lad who was always smiling”, Archie is survived by his younger brother Albie as well as his mum and dad. Ms Parrish, 21, and Mr Squire, 24, are awaiting answers on the circumstances of Archie’s unexplained death on November 23 - two days after he was admitted to hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A nurse “died suddenly”:

Flintshire councillor couple mourning tragic sudden loss of daughter

January 21, 2024

Sarah Healey, daughter of councillors David and Gladys Healey, tragically died after collapsing during a funeral in November, 2023. She was aged just 39 and mum to three children. Councillor Gladys Healey, chair of Flintshire Council, explained how the tragedy happened. “Our family went down to the south of England for the funeral of the father of James which took place in Slough Crematorium. Sarah was one of those who spoke in tribute to the father of James. “However, Sarah suddenly fell to the ground during her eulogy. It seems that Sarah had suffered an attack of arrhythmia or a cardiac arrest. She had no history of any heart trouble and we were all devastated by her sudden death." Sarah Healey was a registered nurse who had worked in the Accident and Emergency Department of Wrexham Maelor Hospital. She was a highly qualified prescriber who had moved on to specialise in oncology and the treatment of cancer patients. She was also developing her own aesthetics business and had a significant clientele at her clinic in Windsor.

Link

Two dads “died suddenly”:

Beloved dad dies on 'holiday of a lifetime' after falling ill on plane enroute to wedding

January 20, 2024

A dad tragically passed away on his 'holiday of a lifetime' to Australia, just days before he was set to marry his long-term partner. Jeff Walker was on a trip with his fiancée, Donna Jones and her 14-year-old son Aaron when he suddenly fell ill. The couple had been engaged for six years and were planning to get married while visiting friends in Australia. They started their journey from Manchester Airport on December 18, spending three days in Dubai before heading to Australia, but Jeff became unwell on the plane. Jeff collapsed near the plane toilets and was quickly taken to Royal Perth Hospital. Just five hours later, the 57-year-old was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). Donna revealed that Jeff had shown no signs or symptoms of leukaemia before the diagnosis. He felt tired while they were in Dubai, but nothing seemed out of the ordinary. Acute leukaemia is fast and aggressive, which means treatment usually needs to start immediately. Donna said he was his usual "chatty" and "very happy" self in the days after being admitted to hospital. But after struggling with a CPAP machine, used to help patients breathe while they sleep, it was decided Jeff would be sedated and put on a ventilator. Sadly, this was the last time Jeff was conscious. He passed away in hospital on Christmas Day.

Link

Healthy dad of three, 27, died after catching the flu

January 17, 2024

Warwickshire - A fit and healthy dad-of-three has died, aged, 27 after contracting the common flu. Quenten Thomas suddenly fell ill and was rushed to the hospital struggling to breathe, reports The Mirror. His father, Robert Thomas, said: "It hurt really bad when he coughed, and he was having trouble catching (his) breath." Despite having no prior medical conditions or illnesses, Quenten's health rapidly deteriorated. Robert said: "He went to the hospital asking for oxygen first." After his initial visit to the hospital, they sent him home advising rest, food, and plenty to drink. But Quenten ended up back in the emergency room, where doctors took his low blood oxygen levels seriously and started treatment. Quenten was put on a ventilator and slipped into a coma. He died on January 6, leaving behind an eight-year-old daughter, an 11-month-old son, and a one-month-old daughter. "It's unbelievable," said Robert, saying his son was a "healthy, hard-working young man," and saying "there was no quit in him". The number of flu patients in England is continuing to climb, with more than 1,500 people in hospital with the virus at the same time as junior doctors began their latest strike action.

Link

Tributes pour in for 'beautiful' daughter of Blackpool Pier boss who passed away suddenly

January 19, 2024

Blackpool - Tributes have poured in following the death of a prominent businesswoman in Blackpool. Gayna Sedgwick, the daughter of Peter Sedgwick who owns Blackpool's Piers, passed away on New Year's Day. In the weeks following her death, tributes have poured in for Gayna who owned several businesses in the town, including pub No13 Bonny Street. On their Facebook page on January 3, the pub wrote: "It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we have to announce that our amazing boss, the landlady Gayna of No13 Bonny Street has sadly passed away after a short illness."

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

A pastor “died suddenly”:

Tributes paid to Evesham street pastor coordinator John Darby

January 17, 2024

Worcestershire - Tributes have been paid to Evesham Street Pastors co-ordinator John Darby who has died following a short illness. Mr Darby was a key figure in helping form the initiative that is led and organised by volunteers from various churches, who patrol Evesham's streets, mainly on weekends, to offer help and support to those who are vulnerable. There are now an estimated 9,000 trained volunteers and over 250 teams across the UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

RNLI Say Fair Winds to Helm Bruce du Preez

January 16, 2024

Portishead - After a short illness the RNLI family in Portishead are saddened to share the news of the passing of 53-year-old RNLI volunteer Helm, Bruce du Preez. Bruce was awarded his RNLI 20-year medal for his voluntary service just before he passed and during that time, he wore many hats. The RNLI charity saves lives at sea.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy as wife-to-be, 38, dies suddenly months before tying knot with beloved fiancé

January 16, 2024

Lancashire - A woman has passed away from sepsis after spending the Christmas period in hospital. Kirsten Martin met her fiancé, Ant Johnston at work. Having been through difficult times in their lives, the two formed a friendship as colleagues before their romance blossomed. Moving in together in Penwortham and getting engaged two months ago, the pair planned on tying the knot in November this year, with an exciting trip to Scotland also in the pipeline. However, in mid-December, 38-year-old Kirsten grew poorly with stomach pains and as there were no signs of improvement, she took herself to the hospital for a check-up. Staying in Royal Preston Hospital throughout the Christmas period, her fiancé Ant explains she had good days and bad days but was put into an induced coma on the evening of Boxing Day. This was the last time her partner and dad, Allan were able to speak to the much-loved daughter before unexpectedly passing away on January 9.

Link

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Tractor driver dies near Birmingham Airport after medical incident

January 19, 2024

Birmingham - A man driving a tractor died on a road near Birmingham Airport after suffering a medical incident at the wheel. It happened in St Peters Lane, Bickenhill, Solihull, shortly after noon on Friday, January 19. Emergency services were seen by plane spotters on the Airport Action YouTube page which was recording take-offs and landings at Birmingham Airport. The cameraman panned around and recorded the air ambulance landing nearby and a fire engine rushing to the scene, with land ambulances also attending the incident. West Midlands Ambulance Service said it sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Air Ambulance Service to the incident after receiving a call to a ‘medical emergency’ in St Peters Lane at 12.18 pm. West Midlands Fire Service also sent two engines after a report of a road traffic crash. West Midlands Fire Service confirmed the tractor had gone into a ditch following the incident. West Midlands Police has been approached for a comment.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brit tourist, 65, suddenly collapse s and dies in front of horrified wife while on holiday at Argentina resort

January 17, 2024

The 65-year-old man from Yorkshire, was staying at a hotel in Argentina when he died of respiratory and heart failure, according to local reports. InfoCanuelas reports that the man collapsed without warning at around 7am on Sunday before he tragically passed away a few minutes later. An official told InfoCanuelas: "What we can say is that it was a natural death. "On Sunday morning he decompensated and died. He was with his wife, who is a nurse, and who took charge of assisting him in the first instance."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Regent Theatre tragedy as man dies in 'medical emergency'

January 18, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - A man has died at the Regent Theatre after paramedics were called out to a 'medical emergency'. Theatre bosses have paid tribute to the doctors and nurses who were at the venue and went to help the man before the emergency services arrived. A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical emergency at the Regent Theatre in Hanley. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. On arrival we discovered one male patient who was in a critical condition. Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Two ambulances called to scene in Sheep Street, Stratford

January 16, 2024

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called to a medical emergency on Sheep Street in Stratford upon Avon just after 10.15 am. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a woman in a critical condition receiving basic life support from bystanders. Ambulance staff immediately took over and began to administer advanced life support before conveying her to hospital via land ambulance but sadly, despite their best efforts, her condition deteriorated en route and she was confirmed dead.”

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man in his 70s dies after collapsing on Streatham street

January 21, 2024

London - Police were called at 9.50 pm last night (Saturday) to reports of a man collapsed on Shrubbery Road in Streatham. Officers attended and the man – believed to be in his 70s – was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed. At this time, the death is being treated as unexpected and unexplained. Police are not treating the death as suspicious. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Baby Rory Noah Bush

January 20, 2024

Liverpool - Rory was born sleeping on 10th January 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Harry John Webber, 25

January 18, 2024

East Huntspill - Passed away suddenly at Southmead Hospital, Bristol on Sunday 31st December 2023 aged 25 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Megan Joyce Erica Angell-Bee, 33

January 18, 2024

Lincoln - On Friday 24th November, Megan passed unexpectedly but peacefully aged 33.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dean Savage, 36

January 18, 2024

Hull - Sadly passed away on Thursday 28th December 2023, aged 36 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ann Collins, 59

January 16, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly on 3rd January. Aged 59 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Daniel, 67

January 16, 2024

Plymouth - Sadly and unexpectedly passed away on the 19th of December 2023, aged 67.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David John Flatman, 64

January 16, 2024

Whickham - Died suddenly in hospital on the 4th of Jan at 64 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Victoria Elizabeth Beeston, 38

January 18, 2024

Knutsford - Tor aged 38 years, unexpectedly passed away in hospital on Thursday 4th January 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sue Grant, 70

January 18, 2024

Painswick - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on 28th December 2023, aged 70 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Stewart, 56

January 18, 2024

Livingston - Unexpectedly, on 3rd January 2024. David, aged 56 years, passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Alan Dixon, 58

January 18, 2024

Cottingham - Passed away suddenly on Sunday 14th January 2024 aged 58 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen (Kath) Hopley, 55

January 17, 2024

Liverpool - 09 January 2024. Aged 55 years. Passed away peacefully and reunited with our mum and dad. Losing you so suddenly is a massive shock to all your family and friends who loved you so dearly. We will always cherish the fond memories we have of you Kath as well as the challenges.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Graham Andrew Gardner, 52

January 16, 2024

Hull - Passed away suddenly on Wednesday 10th January 2024 aged 52, surrounded by his loving family.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Abigail Lennard (Abbie), 32

January 16, 2024

Walkerville - Suddenly on 5th January 2024, aged 32 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David (Tote) Rodger, 72

January 16, 2024

Renton - Suddenly on Monday 25th December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derek John Thackway, 58

January 16, 2024

Plymouth - Suddenly on 8th December 2023, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pat Calver, 72

January 17, 2024

Hull - Passed away suddenly on 8th January 2024, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Derek Malcolm Craig, 45

January 17, 2024

Irvine - Passed peacefully in Crosshouse Hospital on 23rd December 2023 aged 45 years old, surrounded by those who loved him.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kev Blakemore-Wardle

January 19, 2024

Blurton - Suddenly on Friday 5th January 2024 at The Royal Stoke University Hospital. Kevin aged 67 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Hind, 68

January 19, 2024

Kippax - Suddenly in hospital, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Albert Logue

January 19, 2024

Mountsorrel - It is with a broken heart that I announce the very sad loss of my darling husband, unexpectedly.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Robert Frith, 73

January 19, 2024

Ashbourne - Left us suddenly on Wednesday 10th January aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Daniel Mark Gamlin, 32

January 19, 2024

Darlington - On 11th January, Daniel passed away, aged 32 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pat Hedley, 64

January 19, 2024

Dunston - Suddenly in Wallace House on 12th January 2024 aged 64 years Pat.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sheila Mai Green

January 20, 2024

Llandudno - On 16th January 2024. Passed away peacefully at St David’s Hospice surrounded by her family and friends. Precious daughter of Rhian.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lynn Preston, 69

January 20, 2024

Wallsend - Suddenly passed away at Sutherland Court on Monday 8th January 2024 aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James Sherriff, 49

January 20, 2024

Coventry - Passed away on 10th January 2024. Aged 49 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rosa Lesley (Lesley) Barker, 74

January 19, 2024

Derby - Sadly my beloved wife and best pal, Lesley suddenly passed away on the 6th of January 2024, aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Joan Mary Crass, 66

January 17, 2024

Coventry - Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday 10th January 2024 age 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Linda Robina Jaggard (née Lavery), 75

January 17, 2024

Wentworth - Passed away suddenly surrounded by her family at Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge on Friday 29th December 2023 aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Fredrick Rix (Andy), 68

January 17, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly 12th January 2024, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Jan (nee Mitcheson) Robinson, 73

January 17, 2024

Bedlington - Suddenly on 9th January 2024 aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Scott, 50

January 17, 2024

Blyth - Suddenly on 6th January 2024 aged 50 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Helen White, 51

January 17, 2024

Derby - Passed away suddenly at Royal Derby Hospital on Monday 1st January 2024, aged 51 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rev. Nick Pigott

January 17, 2024

Totnes - Passed away suddenly on 5th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ruth (Ruby) McCarthy, 70

January 16, 2024

Liverpool - The family of the much-loved Wife, Mum & Nan Ruth McCarthy are very saddened to announce her sudden passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Laura Templeton

January 16, 2024

Dumfries - On the 30th of December 2023, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Alan Victor Gray, 53

January 22, 2024

Brigg - Suddenly and unexpectedly, on the 7th of January 2024, at Hull Royal Infirmary. Alan aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Christopher (Tom) Kelly, 73

January 22, 2024

Passed away unexpectedly aged 73 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yuk Chan (Chan) Lau, 65

January 22, 2024

Newcastle upon Tyne - Suddenly but peacefully, with family by her side after a life full of friendship, laughter and sharing joy with all who knew and met her, Chan passed away in hospital on the 6th of January 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Philip Thomas, 53

January 22, 2024

Swansea - Passed away suddenly at Morriston Hospital on Thursday 11th January aged 53 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Richard Edward (Dick) Bryant, 72

January 19, 2024

Bristol - Sadly, passed away on Saturday 30th December 2023, aged 72 years. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Prostate Cancer UK.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gillian Matthews (nee Simmonds), 70

January 19, 2024

Cardiff - Suddenly but peacefully in her 70th year on 21st December at Marie Curie Hospice, Penarth.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maurice Dearlove, 70

January 19, 2024

Middlesbrough - Suddenly whilst at home on January 12th, Maurice aged 70 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Raymond Duncan (Mike) Gathercole, 69

January 20, 2024

Goxhill - Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on January 5th, 2024, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Christopher (Brad) Bradbury, 58

January 22, 2024

Longton - Suddenly and unexpectedly on Tuesday 9th January 2024 at his home in Longton. Andrew aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Yvonne Jane Evans,75

January 16, 2024

Stafford - Passed away peacefully at home on 27th December 2023 aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Doreen Howie, 67

January 16, 2024

Sandbach - Anne passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at home, on 1st January 2024, aged 67 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary (Rentariot) Hunter, 69

January 16, 2024

Huddersfield - Suddenly at his home in Crosland Moor aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Brown

January 17, 2024

Castle Douglas - On 13th January 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gareth Ridgway, 42

January 17, 2024

Middlesbrough – Peacefully passed away at home on December 31st Gareth aged 42 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Christine (Chrissy) Brand, 66

January 17, 2024

Liverpool - Suddenly at home aged 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Alan (Mike) Curran, 60

January 17, 2024

Plymouth - Passed away unexpectedly on the 31st of December at home aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Graeme Wynne Williams, 72

January 18, 2024

Halkyn - 5th January 2024 Suddenly but peacefully at home. Aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Mark (Woody) Woodrow, 62

January 18, 2024

Derby - Kevin sadly passed away suddenly at home on 1st January 2024 aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Ritchie, 71

January 18, 2024

Almondbank - Suddenly, at home, on Sunday, 7th January 2024, aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew Broadbent

January 19, 2024

Huddersfield - On 8th January 2024. Suddenly at home aged 69 years.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew (Andy) Johnson, 56

January 19, 2024

Scunthorpe - Suddenly at home, on 13th January 2024, aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Frickleton, 62

January 19, 2024

Stirling - Unexpectedly but peacefully at home on 9th January 2024, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

John Bell, 75

January 20, 2024

Thornaby-on-Tees- Passed away suddenly at home on 17th January, John, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Wendy Sibley, 65

January 16, 2024

Ilfracombe - It is with great sadness to announce that Wendy passed suddenly but peacefully away, at home on 31st December 2023 aged just 65.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tom Callaghan

January 22, 2024

Little Thetford, Cambridgeshire - Formerly of Sligo, Ireland. On 11th January 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully in the presence of his family at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen Mills, 67

January 17, 2024

Cardiff - Sadly surrounded by his family, Stephen passed away on the 23rd December 2023 at home aged 67 years. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, can be made to Marie Curie (cancer support) in memory of Stephen.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Phil Hare, 65

January 18, 2024

Chester - Passed away at home on Thursday 4th January, 2024 aged 65 years. Donations in memory of Phil for Prostate Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ralph Messham, 75

January 20, 2024

Wooler - Passed away peacefully at home on the 10th of January 2024 aged 75. Donations to Marie Curie would be gratefully appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Charles Bloodworth, 72

January 16, 2024

Wookey Hole - Passed away at home on Friday, January 5th, 2024, aged 72 years. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bill Stoker, 73

January 17, 2024

Bedlington - Peacefully at home with his family around him on the 7th of January 2024 aged 73 years. Donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Care (Cancer) Support Team and Bedlingtonshire Medical Group.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carl Ireland, 59

January 19, 2024

Rawtenstall - Aged 59 years, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, January 9 following a courageous battle against brain cancer.

Link

Kevin Taylor, 65

January 18, 2024

Witham - Suddenly passed away at home on the 16th of December 2023 aged 65 years. Donations if desired are being received for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lynsey Joanne (née McCaine) Halliday, 45

January 17, 2024

Washington - Peacefully at home on 12th January 2024 aged 45 years. Donations if desired to The Macmillan Nurses (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tina Louise Tomlinson (Nee Mooney), 52

January 17, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - At rest on the 8th of January 2024 in the loving care of her family at home in Sandyford, Tina aged 52 years. Donations are preferred to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roger Bratt, 67

January 22, 2024

January 5th, 2024 – Passed away peacefully at his home in the presence of his family aged 67 years. Donations if desired in Roger’s memory will be gratefully received towards Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mildred (Mil) Whittle, 75

January 19, 2024

Accrington - It is with great sadness that we announce that Mildred (Mil) Whittle of Great Harwood, lost her bravely fought battle against cancer, at home, on Saturday, December 30, aged 75 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia Kathleen (Trish) Macnay, 68

January 20, 2024

Middlesbrough - Passed away suddenly after a very short illness on Tuesday 16th January 2024. Aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

James McNulty, 74

January 19, 2024

Huddersfield - On 13th January 2024 peacefully at home in Lindley after a short illness with his family at his side aged 74 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cheryl Alison Nicholls (nee Hook), 56

January 19, 2024

Tamworth - Passed away at Good Hope Hospital after a short illness on Saturday 30th December 2023 aged 56 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roylance (Roy) Fearn

January 20, 2024

Leicester - Roy passed away peacefully at the LRI after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Liam Bailey

January 21, 2024

London - Formerly of Cork, Ireland. On Sunday, 31st December 2023, after a sudden illness, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Warriner

January 16, 2024

Hull - Passed away peacefully after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Hobson, 66

January 22, 2024

Grimsby - Peacefully on 14th January 2024 at the Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, after a short illness, bravely borne, surrounded by his loving family, Wayne aged 66 years, sadly passed away.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth Garry (Ken) Eley

January 16, 2024

Burton upon Trent - Passed away after a short illness at Queens Hospital Burton, on 31st December 2023, aged 69 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gary Richardson, 58

January 16, 2024

Basford - Peacefully at rest on Tuesday 9th January 2024 after a short illness, aged 58 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brian (Sam) Hamilton, 67

January 17, 2024

Pontefract - On 30th December 2023, aged 67. Brian passed away after a short illness with MND, with his Wife Jane and Daughter Kennedy by his side at home.

Link

Stephen Baumber, 71

January 16, 2024

Cleethorpes - Passed away in hospital after a short illness on 22 December 2023 aged 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Agnes Campbell (nee Dalziel)

January 17, 2024

Ayr - It is with deep sorrow and regret that the family announce the passing of a beloved mother and grandmother, who passed peacefully in Ayr Hospital on 12th December after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Rebecca Ann ('Becci') Moulds, 60

January 17, 2024

Barton-upon-Humber - After a short illness, with her loving husband by her side, aged 60 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Beverley Anne (Bev) Foster, 62

January 17, 2024

Hinckley - Passed away after a short illness on 9th January 2024 aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leanne Karen Bradley, 46

January 18, 2024

Gloucester - Very sadly passed away peacefully in the Critical Care Unit at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital after a short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerard Vincent Deegan

January 19, 2024

Coventry - Sadly, passed away on 30th December following a short illness.

Link

Gwenda Maureen Cottrell

January 19, 2024

Rhiwbina - Passed away suddenly but peacefully after a short illness on 28th December 2023 at The University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brendan (Big Bren the poet) Higgins

January 19, 2024

Birmingham - Sadly, Brendan died on 4th January after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marcus Batterton, 51

January 19, 2024

Liverpool - Sadly, in hospital, aged 51 years. Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elaine Dorothy (E) Edwards, 73

January 19, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday 9th January 2024, aged 73 years. Donations are preferred for the Coronary Care Unit at the RSUH.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Robert Hexter, 74

January 19, 2024

Plymouth - Passed away peacefully on Monday 1st January 2024 aged 74 years. Donations will be gratefully received for Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

David Kenneth (Dave) Martin, 68

January 19, 2024

Stoke-on-Trent - Peacefully on Sunday 14th January 2024 at the Douglas Macmillan Hospice, aged 68 years. Donations made payable to Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Marie Byrne, 66

January 19, 2024

Manchester - On 1st January 2024, peacefully at Manchester Royal Infirmary. Anne Marie aged 66 years. Donations if so, desired would be appreciated for Macmillan Cancer support.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia Hamilton Barton, 75

January 18, 2024

Leicester - Passed away at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Tuesday 9th January 2024, aged 75 years. Donations, if desired, may be made payable to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Raymond Crace (Ray), 62

January 18, 2024

Brentwood - Sadly passed away on Saturday 16th December 2023, aged 62 years. Donations, if desired, may be made in memory of Ray to 'Melanoma UK' and Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sarah Maria Joel, 55

January 18, 2024

Twitchen - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by friends and family, on December 29th aged 55. Should you wish to donate, we are collecting for Bowel Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Graham Phelps, 75

January 18, 2024

Billingham - Passed away peacefully on 19th December 2023 at Mandale House Care Home, aged 75 years. Donations to support Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Graeme Michael Ritchie, 59

January 18, 2024

Cardiff - It is with great sadness we announce that on the 5th of January 2024 at Llandough Hospital Graeme passed away peacefully with his family by his side. Donations if desired to Velindre Cancer Centre.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kevin Usher, 62

January 18, 2024

Grimsby - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Kevin, aged 62 years on the 2nd of January 2024. Donations may be made payable to the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

William John (John) Wade, 71

January 18, 2024

Worcester - Passed away peacefully at Worcestershire Royal Hospital on 10th January 2024 aged 71 years. Donations to Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emyr Glyn Williams, 57

January 18, 2024

Pentraeth - 17th January 2024, aged 57 years. Peacefully at home in Pentraeth, in the company of his family. Donations are gratefully received in memory of Emyr towards Bowel Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maggie Borthwick, 72

January 17, 2024

Audley - Peacefully on 12th January 2024, Maggie aged 72 years. A donation may be made to the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No cause of death reported.

Link

Keith Hughes, 74

January 17, 2024

Colwyn Bay - Passed away peacefully at Rhoslan Residential Care Home, aged 74. Donations if desired to The Stroke Association in Keith's memory.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tracey Dawn Morroll, 53

January 17, 2024

Derby - Sadly passed away on the 8th of January 2024, aged 53 years. Donations to Dogs Trust, Cancer Research UK or Macmillan Cancer Support.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Desmond (Des/Dessie) O'Hagan, 69

January 17, 2024

Coventry - Sadly, left this world on Saturday 30th December 2023 aged 69 years. Donations if desired in aid of Blood Cancer UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maria (Mimi) Plant, 58

January 17, 2024

Manchester - Passed away peacefully at The Christie on 27th December 2023, aged 58 years. Donations if desired to 'Cancer Research UK'.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lesley Anne Wray, 68

January 17, 2024

Huddersfield - On January 13th, 2024, peacefully at Kirkwood Hospice, Anne aged 68 years of Golcar. Donations if desired, to Yorkshire Cancer Research.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Caroline Walton, 65

January 17, 2024

Prestwick - Peacefully after a battle with cancer, Caroline, aged 65 years, died on Saturday 30th December 2023, at Biggart Hospital, Prestwick. Donations for Cancer Research.

Link

Kevin Ebdale, 67

January 16, 2024

Wideopen - Kevin passed away peacefully on January 7th aged 67 years. Donations if desired to St Oswald's Hospice or the British Heart Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Andrew (Andy) Mountford, 53

January 16, 2024

Tunstall - Died suddenly and unexpectedly on 27th December 2023, aged 53 years. Donations are preferred in memory of Andy for the Douglas Macmillan Hospice (cancer support).

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mark Edward Julius, 61

January 22, 2024

Liverpool - 13th January 2024. Peacefully aged 61 years. Donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.

No cause of death reported.

Link

IRELAND

Henry Wills, news photographer who documented life in the west of Ireland to national acclaim

January 21, 2024

Henry Wills, who died aged 71 after a brief illness, was a skilled, insightful and empathetic photographer whose images during his time with The Western People newspaper reflected the cultural and social life of the west of Ireland across half a century.

Described as a “master of his craft” by former president Mary Robinson, and “Leonardo with a lens” by former taoiseach Enda Kenny, Wills became a photographer by accident. Growing up with his twin sister Mary over a family pub in Garden Street, Ballina, Co Mayo, he had an early sense of the theatrical, and both were keen cinema goers.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Galway area heartbroken to bits after sports star’s brother dies suddenly

January 16, 2024

The Oranmore community is in mourning following news that local man Martin Horgan has died suddenly this week. Martin, brother of well-known sports star Ollie Hogan, has been remembered as having a 'passion for soccer' and having left an 'indelible mark on the lives of so many'. In a heartfelt tribute on social media, Maree Oranmore Football Club expressed their heartbreak and paid tribute to Martin's 'trojan work' with the club.

The post read: "It is with immense shock and sadness that Maree Oranmore FC announce the sudden passing of Hon Club Secretary Martin Horgan. There are not enough words to convey how truly heartbroken we are over his loss. Our thoughts are with Martin's wife, Caroline, his children Kevin, Aisling and Cian, his siblings Mary, Gerard and Ollie as well as the wider Horgan and Finnegan families."

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Prime suspect in French woman’s murder dies of heart attack in Ireland

January 21, 2024

The main suspect in the murder of French TV producer Sophie Toscan du Plantier has died in Cork after suffering a heart attack. Ian Bailey, 66, had a very severe heart condition and had been a candidate for surgery before he died. Ms Toscan du Plantier made headlines after her body was found badly beaten outside her holiday home in Schull, West Cork, in December 1996, when she was 39. Mr Bailey, who also lived in Schull, was convicted of her murder in absentia by a Paris court in May 2019, which imposed a 25-year sentence.

Link

Well known Galway postman dies 'suddenly and unexpectedly' as area 'keeping memory alive'

January 16, 2024

Co. Galway - One Galway community has been left heartbroken after their local postman suddenly passed away. Michael Kennelly had been the much loved postman in Oranhill for many years and people in the area have been devastated to learn of his passing.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tributes flow following death of 'true Tallaght and Thomas Davis legend'

January 16, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - Tributes have poured in following the death of "true Tallaght and Thomas Davis legend" Neil Daveron. The father of two died following a short illness. Thomas Davis GAA has paid tribute to Neil, who represented the club at underage, senior, inter, and most recently a valued member of their junior 1 football team.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paraic Farrelly

January 20, 2024

Crosserlough, Cavan - Suddenly on the 20th of January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Denis Cronin

January 18, 2024

Blarney, Co. Cork - On January 17th, 2024, unexpectedly; Denis, the much loved son of Willie and Sheila.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Emma Tracey

January 19, 2024

Mulhuddart, Dublin 15 - January 17th, 2024, suddenly. Beloved mother of Kyle and the late Baby Jaxson and dear daughter of Olive.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Rachel Sheridan

January 19, 2024

South Circular Road, Limerick - On January 18th, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Orla Millar

January 19, 2024

Cavan Town, Cavan - 19th January 2024, suddenly at Cavan General Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pat Doyle

January 18, 2024

Swinford, Mayo - Unexpectedly but peacefully.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Matt (Matthew) Buckley

January 22, 2024

Pearse House, Dublin - 20th January 2024. Unexpectedly but peacefully.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Lawlor

January 21, 2024

New Ross, Co. Wexford - On 20th January 2024, suddenly and peacefully, in the company of his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Harry Trimble

January 22, 2024

Kilrooskey, Roscommon - Unexpectedly, but peacefully, at Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jackie (John Thomas) Wilkie

January 22, 2024

Stranorlar, Donegal - Suddenly in Letterkenny University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John (Jock) O'Callaghan

January 22, 2024

Ennis, Clare - Unexpectedly but peacefully in the dedicated care of the staff of I.C.U. University Hospital Limerick.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tommy McNabb

January 18, 2024

Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow - Suddenly but peacefully on the 17th of January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Eoin D'Arcy

January 19, 2024

Ballinasloe, Galway - Eoin passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on 17th January 2024. Deeply mourned by his heartbroken parents.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gemma Leeson (née Smyth)

January 19, 2024

Robertstown, Kildare - January 18th, 2024, suddenly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Butterly (née McGee)

January 22, 2024

Rush, Co. Dublin - Jan 20, 2024, unexpectedly.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Robin Ennis

January 22, 2024

Mulhuddart, Dublin - January 19th, 2024, suddenly but peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kieran Gallagher

January 22, 2024

Creeslough, Donegal - The sudden death has taken place of Kieran Gallagher.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia (Patty) Ward (née Sargent)

January 16, 2024

Crumlin, Dublin - 15th January 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of St. James’s Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tom Flannery

January 16, 2024

Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon - Unexpectedly but peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff and management of the intensive care unit of Mayo University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jason (Jay) Hennessy

January 16, 2024

Blanchardstown, Dublin - Suddenly surrounded by his loving family and friends.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Martin Horgan

January 16, 2024

Oranmore, Galway - In the early hours of Monday morning, 15 January 2024, Martin died suddenly at Galway University Hospital following great efforts by the emergency service teams and nurses.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick McCarthy

January 16, 2024

Milltown, Kerry - Patrick passed away unexpectedly on January 14th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Terry Morgan

January 16, 2024

Dundalk, Louth - It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Terry Morgan.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Leonard McStay

January 17, 2024

Rathmines, Dublin - Passed away unexpectedly on 15th January 2024 at St. James's Hospital, in the presence of his loving family. Sadly, ending a year of challenges and treatments.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Dominic Harrington

January 17, 2024

Listowel, Co. Kerry - Unexpectedly on January 16th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marian Quinn (née Power)

January 18, 2024

Lucan, Dublin - 16th Jan 2024, suddenly, in Connolly Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Keatinge

January 18, 2024

Balbriggan, Co. Dublin - January 16th, 2024. Passed suddenly in Spain.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patrick Lannon

January 17, 2024

Ballina, Co. Mayo - Suddenly on the 2nd of December 2023.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael McCarthy

January 17, 2024

Mayfield, Cork - On January 16th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully in the presence of his family at Cork University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Feerick

January 20, 2024

Ballinrobe, Mayo - 19th January 2024. Unexpectedly at Mayo University Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Diarmaid Flynn

January 20, 2024

Athy, Co. Kildare - Passed away suddenly on the 19th of January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bill (Liam) Foley

January 20, 2024

Cork City, Cork - On January 16th, 2024, unexpectedly at home in the presence of his wife.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bryan David Jackson

January 20, 2024

Bekan, Mayo - ex-British army Major. Suddenly, but peacefully, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Albert (Dougie) Douglas

January 19, 2024

Dublin - January 18th, 2024, peacefully surrounded by his family at his daughter's home. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Wayne Flood

January 19, 2024

Drogheda, Co. Louth - 17th January 2024. Unexpectedly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Maureen (Ma) Nason

January 19, 2024

Ballyvolane, Cork - Unexpectedly but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Derek Johnson

January 16, 2024

Clones, Co. Monaghan - Tuesday 16th January 2024, suddenly and unexpectedly, at the family home, in the company of his loving brother David.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Gerard (Ger) Keighery

January 16, 2024

Kilnamanagh, Dublin - 11th January 2024, unexpectedly, at his Galway home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Francis Mccafferty

January 16, 2024

Pettigo, Donegal - Suddenly, at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Di Cioccio (née Connors)

January 16, 2024

Greenhills, Dublin - 15th January 2024, unexpectedly, but peacefully, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Colette O'Connell (née Murphy)

January 17, 2024

Blackrock, Cork - On January 15th, 2024, unexpectedly, but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Oliver Moore

January 17, 2024

Mullingar, Westmeath - January 15, 2024, suddenly, at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ger Ambrose O'Meara

January 17, 2024

Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary - Died 16th January 2024. Suddenly at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Thérèse O'Connor

January 18, 2024

Milford, Cork - Thérèse passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, January 16th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mabs (Mabel) Galbraith

January 18, 2024

Donaghadee, Down - 13th January 2024. Suddenly but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Giedrius Jarmala

January 18, 2024

Ballybofey, Donegal - The sudden death has occurred at his residence. Dearly loved son of Elena.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Padraic McTiernan

January 19, 2024

Mountbellew, Galway - Thursday 18th January 2024, suddenly in his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

David Kelly

January 22, 2024

Portmarnock, Dublin - Suddenly and unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anne Kennedy (née Slattery)

January 22, 2024

Limerick City, Limerick - On January 20th, 2024, suddenly, at her daughter’s residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mamie Keohane

January 22, 2024

Caheragh, Cork - On 20th January 2024, suddenly but peacefully at her home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Geraldine Linnane (née Duignam)

January 22, 2024

Kinvara, Galway - Suddenly, at her home, January 20th, 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Noel O'Driscoll

January 22, 2024

Reenascreena, Cork - On January 20th, 2024, unexpectedly but peacefully at his residence.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Prenter

January 22, 2024

Dun Laoghaire, Dublin - January 20th, 2024, suddenly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marie Sheehy

January 22, 2024

Cork City, Cork - On 18th January 2024, unexpectedly, but peacefully at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Teresa Hand

January 19, 2024

Tallaght, Dublin - 15th January 2024, unexpectedly at home. Adored daughter of Billy and Eileen.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Anthony Flannery

January 21, 2024

Ballina, Co. Mayo - Suddenly, but peacefully, at home on Saturday, 20th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ann O'Riordan (née O'Connell)

January 22, 2024

Old Blackrock Road, Cork City - On January 19th, 2024, suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Anderson

January 22, 2024

Drogheda, Co. Louth - 19th January 2024. Suddenly at his home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sadie Boylan (née Kirwan)

January 22, 2024

Kimmage, Dublin - Suddenly, but peacefully at home with her husband by her side.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Francine Casey

January 22, 2024

Dundalk, Louth - Passed away unexpectedly at her home on Saturday 20th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Patricia (Patsy) Coleman (née Marsh)

January 22, 2024

Glasheen, Cork - On January 19th, 2024, unexpectedly at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Albert Muldoon

January 20, 2024

Castleknock, Dublin - January 19th, 2024, suddenly, at home.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Barbara O’Connell (née Millgate)

January 20, 2024

Ballydehob, Cork - On January 18th, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family and beloved books.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pat Kennedy

January 20, 2024

Ardcroney, Tipperary - Suddenly & peacefully at home on Jan 19th, 2024. Donations if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Noel O'Sullivan

January 16, 2024

Ballinskelligs, Kerry - Passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on the 16th of January 2024. Donations, if desired, to Community Palliative Care and the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Lynch

January 20, 2024

Ennis, Co. Clare - Died peacefully at home following a short illness bravely borne on 19th January 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Christopher (Christy) Rowe

January 20, 2024

Cabra West, Dublin - 19th of January 2024, peacefully after a short illness in the wonderful care of the staff of Our Lady’s Ward in the Mater Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pauline (Polly) Clarke (née Murray)

January 19, 2024

Artane, Dublin - Jan 19, 2024, peacefully, after a short illness bravely born at Beaumont Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen Nugent (née Lee)

January 19, 2024

Carrigkerry, Limerick - 18th January 2024, peacefully after a short illness bravely borne surrounded by her loving family in the loving care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Rita Sweeney (née Mulligan)

January 19, 2024

Stillorgan, Dublin - After a brief illness and surrounded by family at St. John’s House, Merrion Road, Dublin 4.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Margaret Halpin, 66

January 18, 2024

Ardara, Donegal - The death has taken place of Margaret Halpin (66). Peacefully at Donegal Community Hospital surrounded by family. Her family would like to thank the teams at Donegal Town Community Hospital and the Donegal Hospice, Dr Sweeney and Dr Eleanor Cape and all the staff of the Ardara Health Centre, the Home Help Team. Thank you to the wider community for all the messages of care during her short illness.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bernard O'Halloran

January 17, 2024

Corofin, Galway - Peacefully, following a short illness, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Niall O'Shea

January 17, 2024

Crosshaven, Cork - On January 17th, 2024, peacefully after a short illness in the presence of his loving family at Marymount Hospice.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John Phelan

January 17, 2024

Fairview, Dublin - January 16, 2024, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the doctors and nurses at ICU Beaumont Hospital, after a short illness, bravely borne.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Helen O'Halloran

January 16, 2024

Janesboro, Limerick - 15th January 2024, peacefully at Sancta Maria Nursing Home, Cratloe, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Stephen O'Donnell

January 22, 2024

Mullingar, Westmeath - Died on January 19, 2024, peacefully, following a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marjorie O'Kelly (née Daly)

January 22, 2024

Terenure, Dublin - Passed away peacefully after a short illness on the 20th of January 2024 surrounded by her loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Thomas Behan

January 21, 2024

Tullamore, Offaly - Peacefully, after a short illness, at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

James McMahon

January 21, 2024

Roscrea, Tipperary - It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of James McMahon, a true gentleman who faced a short, but brave, battle with illness and passed away surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Jude Madden

January 18, 2024

Turners Cross, Cork - On January 16, 2024, peacefully, at Cork University Hospital, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Micheál Mc Neill

January 18, 2024

Westport, Mayo - January 17th 2024: - Peacefully following a short illness, at Mayo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marcin Przybysz

January 18, 2024

Mallow, Cork - Marcin passed away peacefully after an illness in the Mercy University Hospital, Cork on Thursday, January 11th, 2024. Beloved son of Roman and Jolanta.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Whitehouse

January 21, 2024

Cork City, Cork - On 21st January 2024, peacefully, after a short illness, in the presence of his loving family and the wonderful care of the staff at Marymount University Hospital and Hospice.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Denis (Dinny) Corcoran

January 22, 2024

Lattin, Tipperary - A true gentleman who faced a short but brave battle with illness, passed away unexpectedly on January 21st, 2024, at the Cardiac Care Unit of University Hospital Limerick.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marguerite Hatchett (née Beslin)

January 22, 2024

Athlone, Westmeath - Peacefully after a short illness, in the tender care of South Westmeath Hospice, surrounded by her family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tommy (Thomas) Healy

January 22, 2024

Newbridge, Kildare - Peacefully after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the staff and nurses of Naas Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Betty Finnegan

January 17, 2024

Killarney, Kerry - Suddenly after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Cyril Davey

January 19, 2024

Ballina, Mayo - Peacefully following a short illness at the Galway Clinic surrounded by his loving family.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Mary Byrne (née Mooney)

January 17, 2024

Dunshaughlin, Meath - Peacefully, at the Mater hospital after a short illness. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Helene Commins (née Clancy)

January 19, 2024

Oranmore, Galway - Peacefully surrounded by her loving family after an illness, borne with courage and dignity. Donations if desired to Cancer Care West.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Josephine Henderson (née Byrne)

January 19, 2024

Portlaoise, Laois - Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Thelma McHugh

January 17, 2024

Mountcharles, Donegal - Sadly missed by her husband Eamonn and son Darren. Donations if so desired, to Croí Stroke and Heart Foundation.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kenneth (Ken) Murphy

January 17, 2024

Foxrock, Dublin - Past President of the Rotary Club - January 16, 2024. Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Vincent's Private Hospital. Donations, if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Leo Porter

January 17, 2024

Dublin - Peacefully, at St Vincent’s University Hospital. Beloved son of Niamh and Stephen and loving brother of Greg. Donations to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kathleen (Kay) Cronin (née Doyle)

January 16, 2024

Kilnamanagh, Dublin - Peacefully, at St James’s Hospital. Donations, if desired to The Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

John James (JJ) Higgins

January 22, 2024

Dunmore, Galway - Peacefully after a brave struggle in the kind and gentle care of the staff at the Claddagh Ward, GUH, with his loving partner and a good friend by his side. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Research Charities.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Brian Sweeny

January 22, 2024

Ballinteer, Dublin - January 20th, 2024, at St. James’ Hospital. Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Donna Byrne

January 21, 2024

Blackrock, Dublin - (Poppintree girl, Blackrock lady) After a courageous battle with cancer, passed away on January 20th, 2024.

No age reported.

Link