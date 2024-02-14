INDIA

Music maestro and Andhadhun actor Franco Vaz passes away at 69

February 7, 2024

Veteran drummer and rhythm wizard Franco Vaz passed away today. He was 69 years old. The musician fell unconscious after a fall at his residence and passed away. In his illustrious career spanning five decades, Franco Vaz started off with Kasme Vaade (1978) and worked closely with RD Burman as his main drummer.

No cause of death reported.

Anjathe film actor died due to sudden suffocation

February 10, 2024

Sridhar, who has been suffering from a cough for the past one week, died due to suffocation today at 1.30 am. Sridhar's death has left the tamil film fraternity feeling sad. It is said that Sridhar, who has acted in films so far, is working on directing a new film.

No age or cause of death reported.

Namasthe Telangana photographer dies of heart attack

February 10, 2024

Hyderabad - Narre Rajeshwar, a senior photographer with the Namasthe Telangana newspaper, passed away on Saturday, after suffering a heart attack. He was 45. Rajeshwar complained of chest pain on Friday night and was admitted to a private hospital in Malakpet for treatment, where he breathed his last.

Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri's wife dies of heart attack

February 9, 2024

In a heartbreaking development, Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri's wife, Simi Agnihotri, on Friday night passed away at the age of 53. Simi Agnihotri's death announcement was made by Himachal Pradesh Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri on social media. As per reports, Simi Agnihotri died due to heart attack. Apart from being the wife of Himachal Pradesh's Deputy CM, Simi Agnihotri was also a Professor in the Law Department of Himachal Pradesh University.

Two former ministers “died suddenly”:

Sikkim - Fmr minister and senior SDF leader SB Subedi dies at 66

February 9, 2024

Three times MLA from Geyzing Constituency, West Sikkim, and a former minister, SB Subedi breathed his last at about 8.30 this morning at his residence. He was battling cancer.

Ex-communications minister Abul Hossain passes away

February 7, 2024

Former Communications Minister and lawmaker of Madaripur-3 constituency Syed Abul Hossain has passed away. He was 72. He died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at United Hospital in the capital. His nephew Syed Sakhawat Hossain confirmed the matter.

A judge “died suddenly”:

42-year-old MP judge was playing badminton, suddenly had a heart attack , died

February 8, 2024

There is shocking news from Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh. Additional Sessions Judge SC Patel, posted in the court of Jatara tehsil of the district, died of a heart attack. He was 42 years old. He had a heart attack while playing badminton.

Death Due To Heart attack in Surat: 2 more youth die due to heart attack in Surat, Gujarat, panic in the city

February 7, 2024

Death Due to Heart Attack in Surat: Two more youth have lost their lives due to heart attack in Surat, Gujarat. The name of one of them is Yogesh Ahir, the son of a policeman. He was exercising in a municipal garden on Wednesday. While exercising, he suddenly felt severe chest pain, and fell on the ground in the gym, after which he was taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead. Initial reports suggest a heart attack. However, the postmortem report of the deceased is yet to come.



The other youth, a 23-year-old designer working online, has died. His name is Jai Chambhai Savasiya. It is being told that he died in his sleep on Wednesday morning. The family took to Unity Hospital in Surat, where the doctors declared him dead. Would like to inform that just a day after, four other youths lost their lives due to sudden unconsciousness in Surat, two youths have passed away.

Four teenagers “died suddenly”:

Siddipet: Class 8 student dies; heart attack suspected

February 8, 2024

A 13-year-old girl died, reportedly of a heart attack, at Thadkapally village of Siddipet Urban Mandal on Wednesday. Ambati Lakshanya, a Class 8 student in a private school, was suffering from fever on Tuesday when she took a tablet prescribed by a doctor. She fell unconscious in the bathroom on Wednesday, after which her parents rushed her to a doctor who said she had died of a heart attack. The incident left the village in shock as the girl was said to have died of a heart attack at such a young age.

Plus-One student collapse s, dies during Mass in Kanjirappally church

February 11, 2024

Kottayam - A Plus-One student collapsed and died during Mass at a church in Kanjirappally here on Sunday. The incident happened around 7 am during Sunday Mass at St Antony's Church in Anakkal. The deceased is Milan Paul (16), son of Adv Paul Joseph. He was an altar boy in the parish. Milan, who suddenly collapsed during Mass, was seen foaming at the mouth when people nearby came rushing to his aid. Though he was rushed to the hospital, he could not be saved. The cause of death is unclear. Milan was a student of St Antony's Public School in Kanjirappally.

No cause of death reported.

17-year-old teenager suddenly fell while running in the playground, died

February 5, 2024

Ratlam - A 17-year-old boy suddenly collapsed and died while running in the playground of the local Arts and Science College. The cause of his death has not been known. It is believed that he may have died due to an attack. According to the information, 17-year-old Ashutosh Kumawat was running at around 6 in the morning. Then suddenly, he fell down. Other people who came running to the ground immediately took him to the district hospital. Where the doctor declared him dead. On receiving the news, the father and others reached the hospital, and everyone was shocked by the sudden death of his son. No one understood why he died.

No cause of death reported.

Uttar Pradesh shocker: 18-year-old college student dies of heart attack in Patiyali; was on her way to college for practical exams

February 7, 2024

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old student from Uttar Pradesh, who was on her way to college, died allegedly of heart attack on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Priyanshi, a class 12 student at Shri Bhagwat National Inter College. On Wednesday morning, Priyanshi left her home to appear for a practical exam. Riding her bicycle, her health took a sudden turn for the worse, causing her to fall from her bicycle. Her fellow female students, who were accompanying her, rushed to her aid. Priyanshi said that she was experiencing severe chest pain, and soon after, her pulse began to weaken. She was admitted to Patiyali Community Health Centre. Unfortunately, there she was declared dead by the doctors.

JAPAN

Can vocalist Damo Suzuki, dead at 74

February 10, 2024

Damo Suzuki, who was vocalist for krautrock icons Can from 1970 – 1973, has died. He was 74. While no cause of death was reported, he had been battling colon cancer for a decade. He was part of the group for much of Can’s most acclaimed work, with his improvised, impassioned vocal style an intrinsic part of albums Tago Mago, Future Days and Ege Bamyası. He left Can in 1973 and left music for a decade, before starting to perform again in the ’80s and continued to his death, playing shows as Damo Suzuki’s Network where he would perform improvised shows with local musicians.

AUSTRALIA

TikTok influencer Veruca Salt's infant passed away suddenly in his sleep — what happened?

February 6, 2024

Veruca’s son, Cash Harrison Stirling, was born in December 2023. Since his birth, she’s shared videos of their life together and her life as a new mother. But sadly, that’s come to an end after Cash’s sudden death. Born Dec. 19, 2023, Cash was just six weeks old when he died in his sleep. Veruca’s last post before his death was on Feb. 4, in which she shared that she was taking him to the hospital because he hadn’t pooped in seven days. On Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024, Veruca announced that her baby had died in an Instagram story. “It is with a heavy heart that I’m writing this,” she began. “My baby died in his sleep on Monday morning.” “I don’t know what happened,” she continued. “He is having an autopsy this week, but it is unlikely that I’ll ever have an answer.”

No cause of death reported.

Heartbreak after mum-of-four's sudden death

February 7, 2024

Yanchep - A family is in mourning after the unexpected and sudden death of their mother late last year. 45-year-old Nicole Scanes died in her sleep in November last year, leaving behind four children. While the cause of her death is still under coronial investigation, the reality of losing her has been devastating for her sister, Jenna Woods, and Scane’s four children Karinda, 29, Leighton, 23, Elijah, 14, and Xavier, 12, who find talking about their grief too difficult.

Police investigate unexplained death of Adelaide woman

February 8, 2024

Police are at the scene of an "unexplained sudden death" of a woman in Adelaide's north-east. Police were ﻿called to the Somerset Avenue home at Redwood Park, after a woman was found unconscious just before 8am. The 26-year-old couldn't be revived.

No cause of death reported.

Judi Young, 62

February 10, 2024

Brisbane, Queensland - Passed away suddenly in her home in Brisbane, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Christopher Michael Sekula

February 10, 2024

Melbourne, Victoria - Died peacefully but unexpectedly in Penang on 5 February 2024. Rest in peace.

No age or cause of death reported.

NEW ZEALAND

Wellington teenager Otis Hill dies after two-year cancer fight

February 13, 2024

Wellington - Otis Hill, the Wellington teen who battled a terminal cancer diagnosis for two years, died in hospice care yesterday. Seventeen-year-old Hill died surrounded by his family, after being sedated on Saturday afternoon, and will return to his family home in Maungaraki tomorrow. Hill was diagnosed with desmoplastic small round cell tumour (DSRCT) in 2022 after a routine GP appointment. Initially, it was thought he had lymphoma - but when the real diagnosis was revealed the family was told to go home and make him comfortable as he only had months to live. Hill defied all odds and survived two years with the cancer.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr Jonathan Charles (Dr Jon) Nelson, 67

February 9, 2024

Remuera, Auckland - Passed away after a short illness on 5 February 2024, aged 67. "Gone to the best fishing rivers". The family thank the staff of Ward 64 Auckland City Hospital for the wonderful care and attention given to Jon.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” after their cancers returned:

Samuel James Purdon, 33

February 13, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On February 10, 2024, at home with his loving family at his side; aged 33 years. Sam was a golf mate, rugby mate, and a friend to everyone. "He is immensely loved and will be sadly missed."

Tessa Amy Hawes, 25

February 10, 2024

Mangere, Auckland - Born July 21, 1998. Passed away on February 08, 2024. Our darling Tessa left us after a short but intense battle with the cancer she has previously beaten. Special mention to her Whanau at Papatoetoe High School, special friend to James, and her honorary brother Jack. Our thanks go to the incredible teams at Auckland Hospital Haematology day stay, Motutapu Ward and the Super Human team at Auckland Hospital ICU, who fought to keep our baby with us. Tessa was only with us for a short time, but will leave a big hole in our hearts.

Link

Three killed in “vaxxidents”:

Man killed in logging truck crash on State Highway 15

February 13, 2024

Whangarei - A 54-year-old man died after the logging truck he was driving crashed into a tree-laden bank in Whangārei. Police were called to Mangakahia Road in Tītoki on Monday at 12.20pm, where the truck had blocked both lanes. Serious crash unit analyst Jeff Cramp said the driver died at the scene from critical injuries received when the truck crashed head-on into trees. He said police were still determining what went wrong, but understood the logging truck had crossed the centre line and road before crashing into the bank. The cab had been completely destroyed.

Link

One person dead in serious single-vehicle crash on Bluff Highway, Southland

February 12, 2024

Greenhills, Southland - One person has died following a serious crash on the Bluff Highway at Greenhills, Southland this afternoon. The single-vehicle crash was reported to Police around 12.30pm, and initial indications suggested one person had received critical injuries. In an update shortly before 7pm, police advised the person had died.

No age or cause of death reported.

Napier: One dead after car hits fence opposite Marewa shops, Kennedy Rd

February 11, 2024

Napier - One person has died after a car crashed into a fence opposite the Marewa shopping centre in Napier. Emergency services rushed to the scene of the single-car crash on Kennedy Rd about 6.55 am on Sunday.

No age or cause of death reported.

Body found north of Raglan, Waikato

February 9, 2024

Raglan, Waikato - A body has been found by police in Waikato. Police confirmed they recovered a body from Te Akau, north of Raglan, late yesterday evening. Formal identification of the person, and a post-mortem, will be carried out today.

No age reported.

Kenneth Robert Romeril

February 10, 2024

Wellington - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and loved ones, on 8 February 2024. Much-loved father of Joanna, Kate, Callum, Alice and Lily. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ken's memory to multiplemyeloma.org.nz. Thanks to Bowen Icon Cancer Centre, and Mary Potter Hospice.

No age or cause of death reported.

Reuben Joel, 33

February 10, 2024

Northland - Left us suddenly, on 6 February 2024, in Northland, at 33 years old. Rest in peace, beautiful boy.

No cause of death reported.

Anthony Frost

February 8, 2024

Invercargill, Southland - On Sunday, February 4, 2024, Tony passed surrounded by family after a short illness. In lieu of flowers, donations to the St John's Ambulance would be much appreciated. Fa'amolemole taōfi le mālo.

No age or cause of death reported.

Laura Anne Dominey, 37

February 8, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - On February 5, 2024, after a short but courageous battle with cancer, aged 37 years old. Precious and loved friend, and very proud cat mum.

Chelsea Anne Jenkins, 35

February 7, 2024

Timaru, Canterbury - On February 2, 2024, after a courageous battle. Our beautiful girl, forever 35. Deeply loved by all her family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sweet Louise Organisation (support for incurable breast cancer) would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Ronan Ian Taylor, 23

February 6, 2024

Hawera, Taranaki - It is with heavy hearts that we share the sudden passing of our courageous hero and legend, on Saturday 3rd February 2024, at Lower Hutt Hospital. Special nephew to all his aunties and uncles, and one of a kind amongst the cousins, a great mate to many.

No cause of death reported.

Trevor Murray Kotlowski, 72

February 13, 2024

Hokianga, Northland - Born August 19, 1952. Passed away on February 10, 2024, after a brief illness. Trevor was well-known and respected by many in the community and his presence will be deeply missed. Special thanks to Rawene Hospital and his many friends.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Graham Lawton, 64

February 13, 2024

Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui - On Saturday 10th February 2024, peacefully, at Arohanui Hospice. Aged 64. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Manawatu Cancer Society at cancer.org.nz.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Ann McVicar, 66

February 13, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Peacefully, at Taranaki Base Hospital, on Sunday, February 11, 2024, with family at her side, aged 66 years. In lieu of flowers, any donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Jeffrey Peter (Jeff) Hagan

February 13, 2024

Northcote, Auckland - With family by his side, on February 9th, at North Shore Hospital, Jeff sadly passed away after a short illness. Words cannot express how much we miss you. We will love you forever for we are persuaded that God is able to keep that which we have committed to him against that day.

No age or cause of death reported.

Pauline Roberts

February 13, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Peacefully at Summerset Mountain View, on Friday February 9, 2024. In preference to flowers please consider a donation to Hospice Taranaki or Taranaki Cancer Society.

No age or cause of death reported.

David Malcolm (Dave) McLeod, 55

February 12, 2024

Mount Eden, Auckland - Born October 15, 1969. Passed away suddenly on February 7, 2024. We are all very thankful for David's life. He had a generous heart and was a loving friend to many. He will be greatly missed by us all.

No cause of death reported.

Stanley Jer, 70

February 12, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Stan on February 8, 2024, at Nurse Maude Hospital, aged 70 years. His life was cut short by cancer, far too early. Thank you to the many, many people who provided care and support to Stan and his family during his illness.

Robert James Dodd, 68

February 11, 2024

Hawera, Taranaki - Passed away peacefully at home after a short illness. A true battler - right to the very end. Even got one last race in on Sunday.

No cause of death reported.

Sherryn Goulden, 45

February 10, 2024

Kensington, Whangarei - Peacefully, following a courageous battle, surrounded by her loving family on 8 February 2024; aged 45 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jacquline Louise (Jackie) (nee Sharp) McConnell, 72

February 10, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Passed away suddenly on 6 February 2024, aged 72 years.

No cause of death reported.

Gary Ronald Assid McIntosh, 62

February 10, 2024

Henderson, Auckland - Born 27th August 1961, Passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday the 5th of February, after a short illness. He is now at peace in the presence of God.

No cause of death reported.

Melinda Karen (nee Ellerm) Randall, 47

February 10, 2024

Napier, Hawke's Bay - Peacefully at Cranford Hospice, Hastings, in the arms of her family, aged 47 years. A loyal and dedicated friend to so many.

No cause of death reported.

Garry George Steel, 68

February 10, 2024

Browns Bay, Auckland - Passed away suddenly at home on January 31st 2024, aged 68 years. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Arthritis Society. May he rest in peace.

No cause of death reported.

Zoe Elizabeth Ellen Fitzsimons, 27

February 10, 2024

Whangarei, Northland - Sending you on your next adventure, with so much love. Goodbye our princess, we will always love you bigger than a whale. Mum, Hannah, Teddy, Nanny, Grampa, Aunty Lucy, and everyone who ever got to see your smile.

No cause of death reported.

Brennan Tate, 62

February 10, 2024

Porirua, Wellington - Died suddenly at his home on 28 January 2024, aged 62 years. Donations to Wellington Free Ambulance in lieu of flowers would be appreciated, and can be made online at www.wfa.org.nz.

No cause of death reported.

Marie Hartley, 53

February 10, 2024

Lower Hutt, Wellington - On February 8, 2024, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice, Lower Hutt, with her family at her side, aged 53 years. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service.

No cause of death reported.

Peter Stuart Austin, 65

February 10, 2024

Alexandra, Otago - Unexpectedly, at Dunstan Hospital, on Sunday, February 4, 2024, aged 65 years.

No cause of death reported.

Andrew Down, 57

February 10, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On February 3, 2024, after a short illness, aged 57 years. The sudden loss of Andrew is deeply felt by his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

John Campbell Greenless, 73

February 10, 2024

Manawatu - 12 May 1950 – 5 February 2024. Sadly passed away suddenly on Monday, aged 73. A unique man with the ability to make people laugh, and touch many lives.

No cause of death reported.

Dawn Sharron Hinton, 64

February 10, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - Passed away suddenly at Christchurch Hospital, with her loving sister at her side, on Friday, January 26, 2024. In her 64th year. Special thanks to the medical team and staff of Ward A3 and ICU, Christchurch Hospital, for their devotion and care. Treasured memories forever.

No cause of death reported.

William Patrick Le Feuvre, 67

February 10, 2024

Ohura, Taranaki - Passed away 7th February 2024, aged 67. He left us suddenly, doing what he loved, mustering goats with all his dogs. He was a living legend, and he has left a hole in many hearts.

No cause of death reported.

Rosemary Mabel Whale, 71

February 10, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Rosie passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family after a short illness, in her 71st year, on February 7th, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Wynne (Steve) Mason

February 10, 2024

Tauranga, Bay of Plenty - On February 7, 2024, at Tauranga Hospital, after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Nicholas George Wearne

February 10, 2024

Rotorua, Bay of Plenty - Passed away suddenly at home on 7th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Irwin Paul

February 10, 2024

Christchurch, Canterbury - On February 3, 2024, at Mayfair Village, Riccarton. Friend of many. Life member of Ellesmere Motor Racing Club. Special thanks to the staff at Mayfair Village for the care they gave Irwin. Thanks to Dr Blake Hsu, the haemotology team, and the Medical Day Unit at Christchurch Hospital . . . No flowers by request, but donations for the Leukaemia and Blood Foundation in Irwin's name.

No age or cause of death reported.

Margaret Lyle Dobson, 66

February 9, 2024

Havelock North, Hawke's Bay - Our dearest Marg, Mum & Nanni, passed on Wednesday, 7 February 2024, at the Hastings Hospital, with her family by her side. Aged 66 years. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Metavivors NZ would be appreciated - breastcancer.org.nz/metavivors-nz

No cause of death reported.

Shane Ronald Eichler

February 9, 2024

Te Awamutu, Waikato - Passed away unexpectedly, 6th February 2024.

No age or cause of death reported.

Patricia Jean Fredrickson, 67

February 8, 2024

Dargaville, Northland - Passed away peacefully on the 5th February 2024, surrounded by family, in her 67th year. The family would like to thank the staff at Dargaville Hospital and Hospice for their care and compassion towards mum throughout her journey. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the Cancer Society of NZ.

No cause of death reported.

Shane William Douglas Wilson, 55

February 8, 2024

New Plymouth, Taranaki - Passed away suddenly, on Sunday 4th February 2024, aged 55. 'Gone Biking!'?

No cause of death reported.

Linda Mary Murray-Campbell, 68

February 8, 2024

Feilding, Manawatu-Wanganui - Passed away suddenly, but peacefully, on Thursday, 1 February 2024, aged 68 years.

No cause of death reported.

Errol Wayne Farrington

February 8, 2024

Manukau, Auckland - Passed away Sunday 04/02/2024, after a courageous journey with cancer. Our thanks to the Liver Research Team at Auckland Hospital, Antony Falkov Oncologist, staff at Harbour Hospice, and Tracey Dunn and nursing staff at Bert Sutcliffe Village for everyone's care and support. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Liver Research Team at Auckland Hospital, or Harbour Hospice, North Shore.

No age reported.

Miladin (Mil) Boskovic

February 8, 2024

North Harbour, Auckland - On 6th February 2024, peacefully after a short illness at Auckland City Hospital.

No age or cause of death reported.

Trudie Patricia (Bennett) Watt

February 7, 2024

Hamilton, Waikato - Passed away suddenly at home. Special thanks to Waikato Hospital Acute Care, OCR and Haemotology Ward MS for all their care for Mum.

No age or cause of death reported.

George Tse

February 7, 2024

Kilbirnie, Wellington - On 31st January 2024, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, after a short illness. The family would like to thank Wellington Hospital and Wellington Free Ambulance staff for their care.

No age or cause of death reported.

William Eric (Bill) Herbert, 62

February 6, 2024

Katikati, Bay of Plenty - Passed away on February 01, 2024. With great sadness we announce the loss of Bill Herbert of Katikati, who passed away suddenly, aged 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Valerie Bernadette Furness

February 6, 2024

Blenheim, Marlborough - Passed away on Sunday, January 28, 2024, after a short battle with Motor Neuron Disease.

No age reported.

Gail Lavinia De Malmanche, 54

February 5, 2024

Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui - Of Palmerston North. On Thursday 18th January 2024, Gail unexpectantly passed away at her home. Aged 54 years. A much-loved Daughter, Sister, Mother, and Friend. She will be dearly missed.

No cause of death reported.

