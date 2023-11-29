CANADA

Note: Reports from Ontario will appear in next week’s compilation.

A note from our lead Canada researcher:

As high as it is—higher even than the toll in Italy, although Canada has a much smaller population—the weekly toll that we have been recording in these compilations is much lower than it ought to be, due to the terseness of obituaries from some of Canada’s highly multicultural populations. The death notices from those communities are less detailed than those from the general population.

There is a similar void of information in our northern regions. It is extremely difficult to find death notices of any kind for those communities, whose rate of “sudden deaths” may well be hidden. What all this means, in short, is that the true rate of “sudden deaths” in Canada is probably much higher–perhaps five times higher–than the quite high rate that we’ve recorded here.

A note on suicides:

Suicides by young people are up 22% during the pandemic in Canada and 17 other countries (and it’s why we’re including suicides in our compilations):

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/youth-suicide-attempts-ideation-increase-1.6774286

In Quebec, a chiropractor “died suddenly”:

Dr. Jean-Denis Marchand, 67

November 22, 2023

Dr. Jean-Denis Marchand, chiropractor, spouse of Mrs. Nathalie Drouin, son of the late Juliette Normandin and the late Bruno Marchand, born February 1, 1956, died on November 21, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his loved ones. He practiced chiropractic from 1981 to 2021 and was also a clinical professor at UQTR from 1993 to 2021. His professional order awarded him an honorary award in 2023 for his entire professional career. The family would like to thank the team from the radiology department as well as Dr. Dauphinais from the palliative care service.

No cause of death reported.

Two doctors “died suddenly” in Alberta:

Dr. Bruce B. Allan, 66

November 24, 2023

Dr. Bruce B. Allan, MSc, PhD, MD, FRCS(C) passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 19, 2023, due to a massive stroke, with his family by his side. Dr. Allan loved his work. People joked that he would never retire, never quit working, which held true to the end. He had deep respect for his staff and nurses who worked alongside him. Patient, kind and generous to a fault, he openly shared his vast knowledge and was a true mentor to many in the medical field.

Dr. Brenda Nemeth, 44 (naturopathic doctor)

November 20, 2023

It is with great sadness we share the sudden passing of Dr. Brenda Nemeth at the age of 44, after a very short but courageous battle with breast cancer.

In Manitoba, a policewoman “died suddenly”:

Cassandra Zaretskik, 41

November 24, 2023

On November 22nd, 2023, after a difficult fight with cancer, Cassie passed away, surrounded by family with her husband at her side. In 2004, Cassie joined her two Police Officer sisters as she began her 18-year career with the Winnipeg Police Service. Cassie graduated from Recruit Class 141. She served in General Patrol, the Vulnerable Persons Unit, Downtown Beat Patrol, the Traffic Division and Training Academy. She applied her degree in social work, showing patience and compassion, during her service with Vulnerable Persons Unit, and also as an investigator in the Traffic Division, which required her to investigate serious and fatal motor vehicle collisions.

A firefighter “died suddenly” in Nova Scotia:

Stephen Ernest Smith, 70

November 27, 2023

LaHave - Stephen passed away peacefully at home, Sunday morning, November 26, 2023, at the age of 70, with family by his side, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Stephen worked for more than 35 years as a driving improvement officer with the Registry of Motor Vehicles, and was an active member of the LaHave & District Fire Department, right up until his illness set in. In addition, he was a member of the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary. Stephen was very involved with his community church, and served as a warden at the St. James Anglican church, in LaHave. Memorial donations in memory of Stephen may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, or Souls Harbour Rescue Mission, Bridgewater.

A social worker “died suddenly” in Ontario:

Claudine Mira Bandi, 58

November 25, 2023

Claudine Mira Bandi was born to Denise (Racine) Ertsinian and Cuno Bandi on March 2, 1965 at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. She passed away peacefully in her Kingsville, Ontario home from an unexpected heart attack on November 19, 2023, at the age of 58. She served as a Personal Physician Assistant at Windsor Hospice and helped create a Special Needs Kitchen during her work placement at University of Windsor. She was a residential support worker with CMHA Safe Beds program. Before leaving CMHA Windsor, she was the Clinical Support Social Worker at the Hôtel-Dieu Grace Hospital.

In Quebec, 45 “ died suddenly ”:

François Gauthier, 37

November 26, 2023

On November 23, 2023, at the age of 37, Mr. François Gauthier died.

No cause of death reported.

James Geraghty, 67

November 26, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Geraghty at the age of 67 years. He enjoyed his work at the Cascapedia River Society and his membership at the Fire Department. Donations can be made in memory of James Geraghty to the Linda-Lemore-Brown Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Gilbert Fournier, 64

November 25, 2023

It is with immense regret that we inform you of the death of Mr. Gilbert (Bert) Fournier, who died on November 23, 2023, at the age of 64. For those who wish, donations to the Quebec Cancer Foundation would be appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

Emilie Ares, 41

November 25, 2023

In Quebec, on November 15, 2023, at the age of 41, passed away Mrs. Émilie Arès, daughter of Huguette Fortin and Michel Arès.

No cause of death reported.

Daniel Blanchette, 66

November 25, 2023

In Trois-Rivières, on November 16, 2023, Mr. Daniel Blanchette, residing in Yamachiche, died suddenly at the age of 66.

No cause of death reported.

Liliane Riendeau, 71

November 25, 2023

In Montreal, on Friday November 24, 2023, at the age of 71, passed away Liliane Riendeau. The family would like to thank the gyneco-oncology team at Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital as well as the Palliative Home Care Society of Greater Montreal for the care provided.

Dave Ayers, 37

November 24, 2023

On November 13, 2023, Dave Ayers, residing in Chicoutimi, died at the age of 37 years and 11 months.

No cause of death reported.

Marc Labrecque, 54

November 24, 2023

At his home, on November 21, 2023, at the age of 54, passed away Mr. Marc Labrecque. A sincere thank you to the palliative care team at the CLSC de la Jacques-Cartier, for their dedication, the quality of care provided and the support provided. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

André Alexandre, 59

November 24, 2023

At his home on November 22, 2023, Mr. André Alexandre, residing in Cacouna, died at the age of 59 years and 6 months. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Suzy El-Azab, 60

November 24, 2023

At the CIUSSS-MCQ-Centre Avellin-Dalcourt, November 20, 2023,

died at the age of 60, Mrs. Suzy El-Azab. You can compensate for sending flowers with a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation or Colorectal Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph Bernard Poucachiche, 50

November 24, 2023

Val-d’Or - Mr. Joseph Bernard Poucachiche died at his home on November 16, 2023, at the age of 50.

No cause of death reported.

Caroline Lambert, 40

November 24, 2023

At the Manoir du Passage, on November 18, 2023, at the age of 40, passed away Mrs. Caroline Lambert. Manoir du Passage is a residence for retirees and disabled persons.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Claude Levesque, 58

November 24, 2023

In Tracadie, on November 15, 2023, Mrs. Marie-Claude Levesque died suddenly at the age of 58.

No cause of death reported.

Yvon Pelletier, 61

November 24, 2023

Suddenly at the Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu Hospital, on November 18, 2023, at the age of 61, Yvon Pelletier, known as Gaga, died.

Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Danny Moses McKenzie, 47

November 24, 2023

Danny passed away on November 21, 2023, in Saskatoon, SK. He was born December 17, 1975.

No cause of death reported.

Gabriel Lamoureux, 29

November 24, 2023

At the Victor-Gadbois house, on November 19, 2023, at the age of 29, Gabriel Lamoureux died. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Coeur en Tete. The Cœur en tête fund supports brain cancer research led by neurosurgeon and neuro-oncologist Dr. David Fortin

Noelie Bilodeau, 4

November 23, 2023

On November 19, 2023, at the age of 4, Noélie Bilodeau died. The family would like to thank the pediatric cardiologists, pediatrician Dr. Julie Laflamme, and the nursing staff of the Soleil Mother-Child Center of the CHUL of Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Sarah-eve Jean, 30

November 23, 2023

In Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, on November 21, 2023, at the age of 30, passed away Miss Sarah-Ève Jean

No cause of death reported.

Yannik Couture Bouthillier, 38

November 23, 2023

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Mr. Yannik Couture Bouthillier, which occurred on November 15, 2023, at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Rejean Dupont, 64

November 23, 2023

At the CHRDL in Joliette, on November 21, 2023, at the age of 64, Mr. Réjean Dupont died. Those who wish can compensate for sending flowers with a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Dennis Dube, 74

November 23, 2023

Suddenly at his home in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, on November 11, 2023, at the age of 74, Mr. Denis Dubé died.

No cause of death reported.

Alexandre Duchesne, 28

November 23, 2023

In Port-Cartier, on November 13, 2023, died at the age of 28, Mr. Alexandre Duchesne, residing in Port-Cartier, son of Nathalie Chrétien and Stéphane Duchesne.

No cause of death reported.

Mélissa Sévigny, 42

November 22, 2023

On November 21, 2023, at the age of 42, Mélissa Sévigny left us.

No cause of death reported.

Dominique Bolduc, 54

November 22, 2023

At the Chaudière-Appalaches Integrated Health and Social Services Center, Beauce sector, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at the age of 54 years and 5 months, passed away Dominique Bolduc. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Relay for Life (Canadian Cancer Society).

No cause of death reported.

Lyndon Parker Sheldon, 44

November 22, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Roberto Manuel Benavis Lazo, 48

November 22, 2023

In Quebec, on Monday, November 20, 2023, at the age of 48, Roberto Manuel Belnavis Lazo died.

No cause of death reported.

Anna Laura Soule, 57

November 22, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Anna Laura Soule announces her death. After a battle with cancer that lasted over a year, she passed away on the night of November 21, 2023, with her family by her side.

Nadia Létourneau, 42

November 21, 2023

At the Matane Accommodation Center, on November 19, 2023, died at the age of 42 years and 11 months, Ms. Nadia Létourneau, spouse of Mr. Martin Lefrançois. She lived in Ste-Félicité.

No cause of death reported.

Gervais Gallant, 60

November 21, 2023

At the Les Escoumins Multiservice Health and Social Services Center, on November 17, 2023, at the age of 60, passed away Mr. Gervais Gallant. Your expressions of sympathy can result in donations to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Marjolaine Dastous, 67

November 21, 2023

At the Sainte-Croix Hospital in Drummondville on November 17, 2023, passed away at the age of 67 years and 10 months Mrs. Marjolaine Dastous, residing in Drummondville, native of Les Boules. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Cancer Association of Eastern Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Marc Lavoie, 60

November 21, 2023

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis, on November 15, 2023, died at the age of 60 years and 2 months Mr. Marc Lavoie. Your condolences can be reflected in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Richard Bildoeau, 71

November 21, 2023

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Lévis, on November 13, 2023, Mr. Richard Bilodeau died suddenly at the age of 71.

No cause of death reported.

Marie-Michele Beaudoin, 37

November 21, 2023

Amos - Passed away at the Amos Hospital Center on November 11, 2023, at the age of 37, Mrs. Marie-Michèle Beaudoin. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to Amos Suicide Prevention Center.

No cause of death reported.

France Allard, 65

November 21, 2023

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on November 19, 2023, at the age of 65, passed away France Allard. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Quebec Cancer Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

France Côté, 57

November 21, 2023

At the Hôtel Dieu Hospital in Lévis, on November 17, 2023, passed away at the age of 57 years and 6 months, Ms. France Côté. Your sympathy can result in a message on the site and/or a donation to the Cancer Research Society.

No cause of death reported.

Isabelle Sauvageau, 49

November 21, 2023

At the Hôtel-Dieu de Québec, on May 21, 2023, at the age of 49, passed away Mrs. Isabelle Sauvageau. Your expressions of sympathy can result in a donation to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada.

No cause of death reported.

Rodney Lamarre, 64

November 21, 2023

Peacefully and with dignity, Rod passed away in the presence of his precious family due to complications related to colorectal cancer.

Carmen Tremblay, 59

November 20, 2023

At her home surrounded by her loved ones, on Friday, November 17, 2023, passed away at the age of 59 years and 2 months, Mrs. Carmen Tremblay. Your expressions of condolence can result in a donation to the Cancer Association of Eastern Quebec.

No cause of death reported.

Sebastien English, 41

November 20, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Sébastien English, which occurred in Longueuil, on November 10, 2023, at the age of 41.

No cause of death reported.

France Trudelle, 64

November 20, 2023

At Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré Hospital, on November 7, 2023, at the age of 64, passed away France Trudelle. May any mark of sympathy result in a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Lorna Philippe, 66

November 20, 2023

It is with broken hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Lorna Philippe on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the age of 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Pascal Levesque, 34

November 20, 2023

At the Edmundston Regional Hospital, on November 12, 2023, at the age of 34 years and 3 months, Mr. Pascal Levesque died.

No cause of death reported.

Roxanne Cormier, 31

November 20, 2023

Grenville - On November 9, 2023, at the age of 31, Roxanne Cormier died.

No cause of death reported.

James Goodwin, 59

November 20, 2023

The Maison Funeraire Leblanc informs you that Mr. James Goodwin passed away at his home on November 18th, 2023, at the age of 59 years. He lived in Grosse-Isle, Magdalen Islands. The family would like to thank the entire team at the oncology department at l’Hôpital de l’Archipel, in particular, Dr Bellemare, and the home care team of the CLSC, especially Dr Serge Barrette and Lancy Cummings, who were present during his final moments.

38 “ died suddenly ” in Alberta:

Delaney Arabella Kirk, 16

November 25, 2023

Delaney Arabella Kirk passed away suddenly at the age of 16, on Monday, November 20th, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Bryson Church, 36

November 24, 2023

Regretfully, and with profound sadness, we announce the passing of Robert Bryson Church on November 13, 2023, at the age of 36 years. Our beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend will be lovingly remembered by his best friend, and wife of 13 years, Amber Dawn Church. He was a great man, an incredible and faithful husband and father. He had the biggest heart. He will be fiercely loved and missed.

No cause of death reported.

John Ramescu, 65

November 24, 2023

John, much loved husband of Linda, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Monday, November 20, 2023, just a few days after returning from a wonderful trip to Africa to celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary and John’s 65th birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Michele Leigh Kercher, 47

November 24, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michele Leigh Kercher (nee Tarnowski). She passed away peacefully on Friday, November 10, 2023 at the Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre at the age of 47 years, surrounded by loved ones and family. The family would like to thank all the doctors and staff who looked after Michele during this difficult time

No cause of death reported.

Barry Raymond Blumenschein, 61

November 24, 2023

Barry Raymond Blumenschein, 61, passed away unexpectedly on November 23rd, 2023. Even though he was taken away from this world too soon, his loving heart left a beacon of light for all of his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, we ask for donations to be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada, 1200-2300 Yonge St, Box 2414 Toronto, ON M4P1E4, in memory of Barry Blumenschein.

Chantal Pleau, 38

November 23, 2023

With heavy hearts the family of Chantal Pleau announces her sudden passing on November 19, 2023, at the age of 38 years. Chantal was a real estate agent.

No cause of death reported.

Korey Bernard, 47

November 23, 2023

Korey was born May 16, 1974 to Hennie and Brian in Fort McMurray, AB, and grew up in Sedgewick, AB, the oldest of 3. By the time he was in his teens he had already found his passion for all things mechanical. Korey enjoyed tinkering on projects, mountain biking, reading, and most of all spending time with his kids and wife. Sadly, he was taken from us far too soon by a cruel disease.

No cause of death reported.

Schyler Siemens, 29

November 22, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Schyler Siemens, on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at the age of 29 years, in Grande Prairie, AB. Though only married six weeks, Schyler will be sadly missed by his wife.

No cause of death reported.

Queen Ugonda Worlu, 38

November 22, 2023

Queen Worlu was very sociable, accommodating, and sacrificial. She was born into an Anglican family and later proceeded to Carpenter Church. Upon her marriage and relocation from her home country, she became a member of the Redeemed Christian Church of Alberta, Canada, where she worshiped till her sudden demise.

No cause of death reported.

Sonya Frances Charlton, 63

November 22, 2023

It is with extremely heavy hearts that the family of Sonya Frances Charlton announce her unexpected passing in Medicine Hat on Monday November 6, 2023, at the age of 63 years.

No cause of death reported.

Ernst Peter Teichgraber, 73

November 22, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce that Ernst Peter Teichgraber, 73, passed away suddenly on November 18, 2023, at Grey Nuns hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Elaine Coia, 47

November 22, 2023

Elaine Coia, born on February 6th, 1976, embraced life with a warmth and kindness that touched the hearts of all who knew her. On November 19th, 2023, in Milk River, Alberta, Elaine passed away at the age of 47, leaving behind a legacy of love and laughter that will forever be cherished.

No cause of death reported.

Leon Molloy, 44

November 22, 2023

It is with broken hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Leon Molloy, aged 44 years, who entered into eternal rest surrounded by love on Sunday, November 19, 2023, at the Northern Lights Regional Health Centre in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Despite facing a challenging battle with a brain tumor, Leon embraced each moment with an unwavering spirit and zest for life.

Jesse Alexander Gramlich, 34

November 21, 2023

The family of Jesse Alexander Gramlich are saddened to announce his sudden passing on Friday, November 17th, 2023, at the young age of 34.

No cause of death reported.

Ricky Dale Wilson, 47

November 21, 2023

It is with sadness that the family of Ricky Dale Wilson announce his passing on October 9, 2023, at the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton, Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Russell McLean, 43

November 21, 2023

On September 30, 2023, Russell passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 43 years.

No cause of death reported.

Nathenial Catcheway, 26

November 21, 2023

Nathenial Catcheway, passed suddenly away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 26 years.

No cause of death reported.

Jon Marrese, 39

November 21, 2023

It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Jon Anthony Marrese of St. Albert, AB, on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the age of 39 years old. After a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer, Jon is now at peace.

Terry Benson, 33

November 20, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic passing of Terry Benson, at the age of 33, residing in Bellevue, originally from Sunnyside.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 19:

Kevin Lambert, 71

November 19, 2023

Passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, November 17, 2023, Kevin Clayton Lambert of Sunnyside, age 71 years.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 18:

Zachariah Stanton Murray, 47

November 18, 2023

On September 24, 2023, Zachariah Stanton Murray of St. Albert passed away suddenly in his sleep at the age of 47 years. He was an avid baseball player and mountain bike rider who loved all types of physical activity and enjoying the great outdoors. He never shied away from hard work and helping his friends and family. He is loved and greatly missed.

No cause of death reported.

Alex Varga, 68

November 18, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Alex who perished unexpectedly at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported.

Braulio “Brau” Yanez Guillen, 18

November 18, 2023

Braulio “Brau” Yanez Guillen, beloved son of Orlando Yanez and Maricela Guillen, and brother of Emiliano and Bruno Yanez Guillen, of Calgary, Alberta, passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at the age of 18 years.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 17:

Michelle Jeannine Laliberte, 40

November 17, 2023

Michelle Jeannine Laliberte of Blackfalds, AB, formerly of Jean Côté, AB, passed away on Monday, November 13, 2023, at the age of 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Tyler Corbyn Hood, 23

November 17, 2023

Tyler Corbyn Hood, 23, of Edmonton, Alberta, passed away November 12, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Lorne Ellard, 66

November 17, 2023

On Sunday November 12, 2023, Mr. Patrick Lorne Ellard passed away suddenly at his home in Vermilion, Alberta, at the age of 66 years.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 16:

Stuart Lyon, 42

November 16, 2023

Stuart Lyon of Camrose, Alberta, passed away on September 22, 2023 at the age of 42 years. Stuart was deeply interested in culture, travel, and history. He traveled with the family as a child, then continued to venture into the world himself, always wanting to see and learn about another corner of the globe. He loved learning about world history, especially war history, and shared his passion with others.

No cause of death reported.

Ms. Mykyla Bonnie Marie Parslow, 24

November 16, 2023

Ms. Mykyla Bonnie Marie Parslow of Rimbey, Alberta, formerly of Banff, Alberta, passed away in Red Deer, Alberta, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at the age of 24 years.

No cause of death reported.

Muhammad Bashir, 39

November 16, 2023

Muhammad Bashir of Calgary, AB, beloved husband of Sumaira (nee Khan), passed away on Monday, November 13, 2023, at the age of 39 years.

No cause of death reported.

Adam Keith Leibel, 32

November 16, 2023

Adam Keith Leibel of Camrose, Alberta, passed away on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the age of 32 years.

No cause of death reported.

Lynn Archuleta, 62

November 16, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved husband and brother, Lynn Archuleta, on Sunday, November 12, 2023, at the age of 62 years.

No cause of death reported.

Angelina Cardinal, 41

November 16, 2023

On November 9, 2023, Mrs. Angelina Cardinal of Saddle Lake passed away at the age of 41 years.

No cause of death reported.

Amandeep Chatha, 44

November 16, 2023

It is with a heavy heart we mark the passing of our beloved Amandeep Chatha.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on November 15:

Nakia Louise Crow Shoe Cardinal,35

November 15, 2023

The Crow Shoe and Cardinal families announce with great sorrow the passing of our beloved Nakia Louise Crow Shoe Cardinal in Edmonton, AB, at the age of 35 years.

No cause of death reported.

Dayton Brown, 22

November 15, 2023

The sun rose on his birthday and set on his passing. On November 10, 2023, Dayton Brown, formerly of Saddle Lake, passed away at the age of 22 years.

No cause of death reported.

Danton Cole Valkenburg, 32

November 15, 2023

Danton Cole Valkenburg of Medicine Hat, beloved son of Todd and Val Valkenburg, passed away on Friday, November 10, 2023, at the age 32 of years.

No cause of death reported.

Donna Bleakney, 60

November 15, 2023

It is with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Donna Bleakney at the age of 60.

No cause of death reported.

Frank Anthony Levstik, 59

November 15, 2023

It is with much love and sadness we announce the passing of Frank Anthony Levstik of Calgary, AB, after a courageous battle with cancer.

12 “died suddenly” in British Columbia:

Duncan John Low, MA, PhD, 67

November 26, 2023

On Saturday, 18 November, Duncan Low, Born in Nottingham, England, died unexpectedly at his home in Oak Bay, BC.

No cause of death reported.

Jeremy Stephen Kurtz, 40

November 25, 2023

Jeremy Kurtz, 40, died unexpectedly on November 17, 2023. He leaves behind a broken-hearted family to mourn him.

No cause of death reported.

Keith Jerczynski, 45

November 25, 2023

It is with a very heavy heart we share the news that Keith passed away peacefully after a brave 16-month battle with cancer, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at 5:15 am, lovingly surrounded by his wife and son. Keith was born on May 21, 1978, in North Vancouver.

Curtis Caley, 30

November 23, 2023

Curtis Daniel Caley passed away on October 25, 2023, in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia.

No cause of death reported.

Curtis Dean Cole, 52

November 23, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our dearest Curtis.

No cause of death reported.

Cody Travis Oker, 39

November 23, 2023

With great sadness we announce the passing of Cody Travis Oker. Cody was born April 11, 1984, and passed away November 17, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

William “Bill” Robert Shreeve, 58

November 22, 2023

In Memory Of William (Bill) Robert Shreeve, 58, who passed away suddenly on November 12th 2023, in the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, BC. Bill was born on May 28, 1965.

No cause of death reported.

Joshua James Bronk, 39

November 22, 2023

Joshua James Bronk was suddenly taken from his family on October 28, 2023. Josh was born in Vernon on March 20, 1984.

No cause of death reported.

Karen Thompson, 63

November 21, 2023

Karen Jane Thompson, age 63, of Oliver, BC, passed away suddenly at her home on November 17, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Michael Burrows, 47

November 21, 2023

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Michael Burrows. Michael passed away peacefully in his sleep in Dawson Creek, BC, at the age of 47. Although born in Ontario, Michael’s heart and home was in Alberta.

No cause of death reported.

Teresa “Tree” Julie Ewert, 41

November 21, 2023

It is with deep regret and broken hearts we announce the passing of Teresa (Tree) Julie Ewert, 41. Tree passed away peacefully, pain free, shortly after 1 pm Saturday Nov 11, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Tree was diagnosed July 3rd 2022, and underwent radiation and a continuous bimonthly treatment of chemotherapy.

Ken Donald, 73

November 20, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Ken Donald announce his peaceful passing, following a short, heroic fight against brain cancer.

In Manitoba, 14 “died suddenly”:

Odete Maria Morais, 70

November 24, 2023

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Odete Maria Morais, nee Soares, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at St. Boniface Hospital at the age of 70.

We would like to sincerely thank the staff at St. Boniface Hospital, paramedics, and firefighters who did everything they could while attending to Odete. Their effort and professionalism was greatly appreciated and acknowledged.

No cause of death reported.

Peter John Nguyen Filip, 27

November 24, 2023

Peter John Nguyen Filip, 27, of Winnipeg, died unexpectedly on November 11, 2023, in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Tony Huskins, 73

November 24, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tony after a short battle with cancer. Tony passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends at Seven Oaks Hospital, on November 23, 2023, at the age of 73.

Adam Meade, 54

November 23, 2023

It is with the utmost sadness and broken hearts that we announce the passing of our baby brother, Adam Meade. Adam passed away unexpectedly in his home in Beausejour on November 20, 2023, at the age of 54.

No cause of death reported.

Paula Mae Daniels, 29

November 23, 2023

With sadness we announce that Paula Daniels “Ozhaawashko Binesi Ikwe” (Blue Thunderbird Woman) began her journey to the Spirit World on November 16, 2023, in Winnipeg, MB, at the age of 29 years.

No cause of death reported.

Joshua Jeremy Mather, 32

November 22, 2023

Joshua Jeremy Mather passed so suddenly on November 12th, 2023, at his home on Brokenhead Ojibway Nation. Joshua Jeremy was born to Ruby Mather and Robert Taylor (predeceased) in Brandon, Manitoba, on July 8th, 1991.

No cause of death reported.

Ebenezer Kebede, 27

November 22, 2023

It is always difficult saying goodbye to someone we love and cherish. Family and friends must say goodbye to their beloved Ebenezer Kebede (Winnipeg, Manitoba), who passed away at the age of 26, on November 16, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Jacob Peter Klassen, 62

November 22, 2023

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Jake, at the age of 62 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Earl Bronson Podoloniuk, 34

November 22, 2023

With profound sadness, family announces the passing of Earl Bronson Podoloniuk in Edmonton, AB on Friday, November 17th, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

James Ryan Beardy, 39

November 21, 2023

James Ryan Beardy passed away on November 11, 2023, in Thompson, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Evelyn Reimer (nee Harder), 66

November 21, 2023

Evelyn Reimer (nee Harder), age 66 years, of the Altona Village passed away on Monday, November 20, 2023 at her residence. Donations in memory of Evelyn may be made to Cancer Care Manitoba Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Myrna Quaal, 49

November 20, 2023

Myrna Quaal passed away on November 7, 2023, in THE PAS, Manitoba.

No cause of death reported.

Darrell MacDonald, 47

November 20, 2023

Suddenly, on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Darrell James Scott MacDonald passed away in Steinbach, MB.

No cause of death reported.

Brent Robert Verheul, 60

November 20, 2023

It is with heavy hearts, after months of battling cancer, Brent Verheul, aged 60 years, passed away on November 15, 2023.

Eight “died suddenly” in Newfoundland and Labrador:

Dion Russell, 55

November 26, 2023

After a long and hard-fought battle with lung cancer, Dion left this world at peace, surrounded by love, faith, and the people he treasured the most.

No cause of death reported.

Craig Harvey Hollett, 44

November 25, 2023

It is with broken hearts we announce that Craig Harvey Hollett, age 44 years, passed peacefully away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, November 24, 2023, at the Health Science Centre, after a lengthy illness.

No cause of death reported.

Walter Hawco, 70

November 25, 2023

Passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, November 23, 2023, at the age of 70.

No cause of death reported.

Chris Sheppard, 53

November 25, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Chris Sheppard announce that he lost his battle to cancer on Friday, November 24, 2023, at the age of 53.

Noel Lundrigan, 47

November 24, 2023

Passed peacefully away at his residence in Calgary, Alberta on Monday, November 20, 2023, at the age of 47 years young.

No cause of death reported.

Ernest Timothy Snow, 42

November 24, 2023

Ernest Timothy Snow passed away peacefully at his home in Winnipeg on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Angel Rice, 33

November 22, 2023

On Sunday, November 19, 2023, our hearts were filled with sadness as our loving daughter, wife, mother, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin and friend, Angel Lee Rice, passed away at Dr. Charles L. LeGrow Health Centre at the age of 33, with her loving family by her side.

No cause of death reported.

Lindsay Tulk, 52

November 20, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Lindsay Beaton Tulk announce his sudden passing on Sunday November 19th, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

19 “died suddenly” in Nova Scotia:

Donald Ralph "Donnie" Laidlaw, (Sgt. Ret.), 63

November 27, 2023

Donald Ralph "Donnie" (Sgt. Ret.) Laidlaw, of Kingston, NS, passed away November 24, 2023, after a brief illness. Don joined the Canadian Armed Forces in the Infantry in 1982, then transitioned to the Air Force in 1989. He retired in 2007 but then decided to teach as a reservist, and that led to three more attempts at retirement before it finally happened in 2016. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to The Valley Hospice Foundation, Kentville, Nova Scotia.

No cause of death reported.

Mark Robert Wilkie, 20

November 27, 2023

Our outgoing, handsome, funny, brave son and brother, Mark Robert Wilkie, was born March 24th, 2003, and left this world all too soon only 20 years later. We all know there are many ways to measure a life, and they aren’t always in years. There were many times we never thought Mark would see his 5th birthday, let alone his 20th. He was Respected. Loyal. Funny. Friendly. Outgoing. A Gatherer. Brave. Resilient. (Yes, I said resilient. He was so damn resilient in so many ways we can’t begin to fathom.) Adventurous. Empathetic. Up for anything. Competitive. Athletic. Thoughtful. Kind.

No cause of death reported.

Kyle Wallace Allen, 29

November 27, 2023

It is with shattered hearts and sorrow we announce the unexpected passing of Kyle Wallace Allen, age 29, of Wallace Bridge. Kyle had a passion for lobster fishing alongside his parents on the Northumberland Strait. His love of fishing also led him to find many friends among different ports throughout the Maritimes. Regardless of how many hours Kyle put in on the water, if another fisherman needed help, he’d be there ready to lend a hand.

No cause of death reported.

Chris Gerald Larkin, 67

November 27, 2023

The family of Chris Gerald Larkin, 67, of New Minas, announce his sudden passing on Thursday, November 23, 2023, in the Valley Regional Hospital, Kentville. Donations in memory may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

David Everett Stevens, 66

November 27, 2023

It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of David, with the love of his life by his side. David spent most of his career in the magazine business in both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. He enjoyed his summers with his camping family at Beechbrook Campground. He and his wife took many memorable trips down south with fantastic friends.

No cause of death reported.

Marion Ethel Jackson, 63

November 24, 2023

It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we, the family of Marion E Jackson, announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother, grandma, sister and friend on Sunday, November 19, 2023. Marion lived in Ontario for 19 years with the father of her children, John Kirkwood. While in Ontario, she worked as a teacher and school bus driver. She moved back to Cape Breton with her children to be closer to her parents. Marion was fortunate to work in many different fields with amazing people. She finished her career at Harbour Stone Enhanced Care in Sydney. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of choice.

No cause of death reported.

Amanda Jean Gabriel, 43

November 24, 2023

It is with shattered hearts we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Amanda Jean Gabriel, age 43, of Springhill, NS.

No cause of death reported.

Terry Wile, 64

November 24, 2023

Terry Wile, age 64, of Truro, passed away unexpectedly on November 22, 2023, at home. Terry was a carpenter by trade, starting at a young age with his father. He enjoyed quiet times at home with his family and friends.

No cause of death reported.

Kendra Lea Stach, 48

November 23, 2023

Middle Sackville - It is with deepest sadness we announce the passing of Kendra on November 19,2023. Kendra was an amazing mother to Mathew and gave him the world. She worked at Tim’s Hortons for over 20 years as a dedicated baker. Donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.

No cause of death reported.

Stephen Jeffery Leslie, 64

November 23, 2023

Stephen lost his battle with pancreatic cancer peacefully, at home on November 22, 2023. Stephen was employed as a cook at the Nova Scotia Hospital for 28 years, followed by 6 years at Eastern Shore Memorial Hospital, before working at his dream job, driving the big trucks for Atlantic Gold Corporation. His one wish when we knew his time was limited was to have one last live music show with all his family and friends. Thank you to Second Helping for making this wish come true.

John Fraser White, 65

November 23, 2023

Fraser was born and raised on Cape Breton Island and was always a proud and loyal “Caper”. After school, Fraser joined the Canadian Armed Forces and served for 20 years, including overseas deployment in the Persian Gulf War (Operation Friction), onboard the HMCS Protecteur stationed in the Persian Gulf, and in Italy, providing support for the United Nations Protection Force in the Balkans. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or PEI Home Care.

No cause of death reported.

Joseph V. Murphy, 70

November 22, 2023

It is with broken hearts we announce the sudden passing of Joseph V Murphy, 70, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, at his home in Newtown, Cape Breton, NS. Joe was a master mariner, and travelled the world prior to meeting his wife, Sara, in Musquodoboit Harbor. Memorial donations may be made to Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

David Martin Cavanagh, 59

November 22, 2023

It is with heavy hearts but gratitude for a life well lived that we announce the passing of David Martin Cavanagh of Forest Hill after a brief and courageous battle with cancer. David was a skilled tradesman, starting out in the family business almost 40 years ago doing fiberglass and sheet metal work. Over the years he expanded into the construction and snow removal industry, operating his own business for many years. A highlight of his career was his involvement in the building of the K.C. Irving Centre.

Richard Webb, 52

November 22, 2023

East Gore: It is with profound sadness that the family of Richard announce his passing on November 20, 2023, due to heart failure, at age 52.

Delores Mae Francis, 70

November 21, 2023

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, kiju and friend, Dolores Mae Francis, age 70, of Pictou Landing First Nations, who began her journey to the spirit world on Saturday 18th 2023. Dolores was a teacher's aide, first working in a pilot project in Shubenacadie school, and later working with youth at East Pictou Rural High School in Sutherlands River, and much later in life at Membertou Elementary School in Membertou First Nations. Dolores was also a bus driver for her father's company Francis Bus Service.

No cause of death reported.

Cecil Everett Whynot, 76

November 21, 2023

Milton Queens County - It is with profound sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Cecil on November 13, 2023, in South Shore Regional Hospital, Bridgewater at the age of 76. No flowers by request, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Mary Alice Reid, 68

November 21, 2023

Mary Alice Reid, age 68, passed away in Yarmouth Regional Hospital surrounded by her family on November 19, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer. Over the years, Mary was employed by Zellers, Tidal View Manor as a PCW and after retirement at the Salvation Army Thrift Store.

Lois Ann LeBlanc, 77

November 21, 2023

It is with deep sadness that we, the family of Lois LeBlanc, announce her passing after a brief battle with cancer. Early in her career, she worked at the Alder Point fish plant and eventually gave that up to lobster fish with her husband and son for 28 years. When she finally retired from the boat, it was to be a caregiver to her mom in the final years of her life.

Kevin Joseph MacDonald, 65

November 21, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Kevin Joseph MacDonald (Hadley), age 65, of Antigonish, announce his passing after a stoic battle with a rare form of acute myeloid leukemia. Going on to work in the forestry industry for over 40 years, mainly with Scott & Stewart Forestry, Kevin was valued for his harvesting supervision and insight. His love of the wilderness never waned. Kevin spent years curating his camp. He is still perched in a glade, overlooking a gentle glen on Keppoch Mountain.

In Ontario, two “died suddenly”:

Timothy M. Foster, 51

November 17, 2023

Niagara Falls - It is with profound sorrow and the heaviest of hearts that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved Tim. Tim faced his battle with brain cancer with courage and strength (and grace, too) and died at home with his loving and caring wife and family at his side. His varied career took him from Niagara to Toronto to Oakville and then back to Niagara, first in financial services, then in human resources, and on into the world of venture capital. Thanks to all the medical support teams over the last couple of years that have helped Tim thrive, flourish, and have good quality of life through his battle, including the Sunnybrook health sciences team in Toronto under the care of Drs. Kumar, Sahgal, and Perry; his palliative team, and the homecare services of Niagara; and Dr. David Dec here in Niagara Falls who helped Tim and Val navigate some difficult waters these last 6 months. Donations to the student scholarship established in Tim’s name in the Masters of Gerontology program.



Tara Piccinatto, 32

July 22, 2023

Tara, age 32, passed away suddenly on July 16, 2023 at her home. Tara had a magical smile and infectious laugh, as well as an award-winning singing voice, that she will always be remembered for. She had a brilliant shine about her and feared nothing. She had unwavering strength, as shown by her determination to go back to school and get a diploma to obtain her dream job.

No cause of death reported.

One “died suddenly” in Prince Edward Island:

Vernon Gerard MacInnis, 69

November 24, 2023

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts, the family of Vernon Gerard MacInnis of New Zealand, PE, announce his passing, which occurred suddenly at the age of 69 at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Charlottetown, on Thursday, November 23, 2023. Vernon’s banking career took him and his family to many different provinces, where he met numerous friends and colleagues along the way. After retirement, Vern spent many hours woodworking, gardening, working around the yard, or sneaking off for an afternoon nap. If so desired, donations in memory of Vernon can be made to the St. Mary’s Cemetery Fund, Diabetes Canada, or the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

No cause of death reported.

In Saskatchewan, 17 “died suddenly”:

Glen Ostapovitch, 53

November 26, 2023

It is with heavy hearts the family of Glen Ostapovitch mourn his passing on November 21, 2023. Glen passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his home at the age of 53.

No cause of death reported.

George Umpherville, 13

November 25, 2023

George Umpherville passed away on November 19, 2023, in Nipawin, Saskatchewan.

No cause of death reported.

Tyrone Elijah Starr Morin, 39

November 24, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Tyrone Elijah Starr Morin announces his passing, on November 22, 2023, in Saskatoon, SK. He was born November 20, 1984 in Prince Albert, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Erick William Buffalo, 47

November 24, 2023

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Erick William Buffalo, of Yorkton, SK, on November 16, 2023. Erick was born on June 19, 1976, in Saskatoon, SK and grew up in Regina, SK, and was a member of Day Star First Nation.

No cause of death reported.

Janet Louise Hoffman, 71

November 24, 2023

It is with great sadness that the family of Janet Hoffman announce her sudden passing from this life into the presence of the Lord on Wednesday, November 15, 2023, at the age of 71, in Regina, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Earl Clyde Wheeler, 62

November 23, 2023

Earl Clyde Wheeler, aged 62, of Moose Jaw and originally of Gull Lake, SK, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 20th, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Jody Heidel, 40

November 23, 2023

With broken hearts the family of Mr. Jody Heidel announce his sudden passing on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at the age of 40 years.

No cause of death reported.

Lorrie Lynn Swistun, 56

November 22, 2023

Lorrie Lynn Swistun was born January 28th, 1967, to Ray and Fern Swistun in Regina Saskatchewan. Lorrie passed away suddenly and unexpectedly, due to health conditions, Saturday, November 18, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Debby Springer Welker, 73

November 22, 2023

Debby Welker, 73, of Kerrobert, passed away on Sunday, November 19, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Maraya Lyn Weise, 32

November 22, 2023

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Maraya Lyn Weise, aged 32 years, of Moose Jaw, SK, on Monday, November 20th, 2023 after a courageous battle with acute leukemia.

Jesse Alex Sarvari, 39

November 22, 2023

In loving memory of Jesse Sarvari, who passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the age of 39. Jesse’s family mourn his loss deeply. Jesse’s compassionate spirit and unwavering generosity defined him; he had a heart that shone with kindness, always ready to help others, even when facing his own battles with addiction. While he bravely fought, the disease ultimately overcame him.

Erick William Buffalo, 47

November 21, 2023

It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Erick William Buffalo, of Yorkton, SK, on November 16, 2023. Erick was born on June 19, 1976, in Saskatoon, SK.

No cause of death reported.

Brianna Aeris Rowlandson, 14

November 21, 2023

The family of Brianna Aeris Rowlandson are immensely saddened to announce her unexpected passing at the young age of 14 years.

No cause of death reported.

Colin Mark Rowlandson, 38

November 21, 2023

It is with profound sadness that the family of Colin Mark Rowlandson announce his sudden passing on October 15, 2023, at the age of 38.

No cause of death reported.

Jesse Alexander Gramlich, 34

November 21, 2023

The family of Jesse Alexander Gramlich are saddened to announce his sudden passing on Friday, November 17th, 2023, at the young age of 34.

No cause of death reported.

Harper Marie Blocka, 10

November 20, 2023

It is with sadness we announce the passing of Harper Marie Blocka.

No cause of death reported.

Patrick Earl Wesaquate, 68

November 20, 2023

The family of Patrick Earl Wesaquate “Pat Racette” are saddened to announce his sudden passing on Thursday, November 16, 2023, at the age of 68.

No cause of death reported.

