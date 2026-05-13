A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES (124)

May 5, 2026

Jonathan Tiersten, an actor best known for his role in 1983’s Sleepaway Camp, has died. He was 60. Tiersten died last week at his home in New Jersey, his brother William Tiersten told TMZ. He also said that the medical examiner is investigating the late actor’s cause of death. After making his onscreen debut in a 1981 episode of NBC’s Another World, Tiersten rose to fame with his role as Ricky Thomas in Robert Hiltzik’s iconic slasher film, Sleepaway Camp, in which he played the hot-tempered yet loyal cousin to Angela Baker’s Felissa Rose. Following his death, the late actor’s cousin, Peter Kuperschmid, paid tribute to Tiersten on social media, describing him as “an amazing actor, musician, athlete, father, brother, cousin and friend.” “My amazing cousin Jonathan Tiersten has unexpectedly passed away. He was such a loving, passionate, talented and caring soul that made this world a much better place.” “I am beyond broken and numb,” he continued. “He spent the week of Thanksgiving with me and my family. It was wonderful. We wrote and recorded lots of great music together which I need to finish and release. I LOVE YOU JT Jonny Abs! It will never be the same without you!”

Researcher’s note – Tiersten was working in Hollywood between 2021-2022: Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12, 2023: https://variety.com/2023/biz/news/covid-protocols-end-vaccine-mandate-hollywood-return-to-work-1235569515/

No cause of death reported.

May 8, 2026

Five years ago, we learned that filmmaker/FX artist Robert Green Hall had passed away suddenly at the age of just 47. In 2011, Hall got married to actress Angelina Armani – and now, the sad news has emerged that Armani has also passed away at a much-too-young age. Her sister, who is running a GoFundMe campaign to pay for a proper cremation and funeral service, has confirmed that Armani passed away suddenly at just 38 years old. Armani’s sister Danielle wrote on GoFundMe, “As her big sister, I am heartbroken by this loss. She was a bright and happy kid, and her spirit touched everyone who knew her. Losing her so unexpectedly has been incredibly hard, especially as our mom was recently diagnosed with lung cancer. Having these two pieces of devastating news back to back has made this time even more difficult for our family.”

No cause of death reported.

May 11, 2026

Los Angeles, CA - A renowned composer has been identified as the man who died on a notorious hiking trail in Sierra Madre. Mark Smythe, a 53-year-old New Zealander, who worked on horror movies and concert music, has passed away. On May 9, a rescue team responded to a report of a hiker who had been found unresponsive on the Mount Wilson Trail just north of Rescue Ridge, according to the Sierra Madre Search and Rescue Team. The crew released harrowing details about his friends and family performing CPR on him when he arrived, but he was “determined to be deceased” on the scene.

No cause of death reported.

May 11, 2026

Salt Lake City, Utah - The overseer of the fast-growing missionary efforts for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died Monday from a “traumatic brain injury.” General authority Seventy W. Mark Bassett, the executive director of the Missionary Department, was 59. According to a church news release, Bassett was with his family in St. George when “the incident” occurred. It offered no other details about the injury.

Researcher’s note - The Church of Latter-Day Saints strongly promoted the COVID “vaccine”: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/church-leaders-covid-19-vaccine

No cause of death reported.

May 5, 2026

Baton Rouge, LA - Melinda Jean Eddards Walsh–a creative, soulful, accomplished force of nature in the Capital Region and beyond–left this earthly plane on March 24, 2026, after a sudden, short illness. Her career encompassed radio, national voice talent work, the film industry (both in front of and behind the camera), strategic consulting, civic service, and award-winning marketing. Melinda was a driving force in the establishment of the Baton Rouge Film Commission, which helped the city become a major player in the southern film industry. She was an active member of the Screen Actors Guild and is listed on IMDb for her acting roles. In addition, she was a published author, a keynote speaker, a certified ontological coach, a mentor to many, an ordained minister/officiant, and an avid runner/half-marathoner.

Researcher’s note – SAG-AFTRA and JPC Allow for Mandatory Vaccine [sic] Policies on Production Sets: https://www.dglaw.com/sag-aftra-and-jpc-allow-for-mandatory-vaccine-policies-on-production-sets/

No cause of death reported.

May 11, 2026

Scott Probst, the younger brother of Survivor host and executive producer Jeff Probst, is no longer with us. His passing was confirmed by their brother Brent Probst in an Instagram post earlier today. Scott was a member of the Survivor family, acting as an art assistant on the series from 2006-2008 as well as a cameraman from 2011-2012-according to his IMDb profile.

No age or cause of death reported.

May 5, 2026

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - José “Piculín” Ortiz, a center who played briefly in the NBA but was considered one of the greatest Puerto Rican players of all time, died on Tuesday. He was 62. The Puerto Rico Basketball Federation confirmed that Ortiz died. He had colorectal cancer since late 2023 and died at the Ashford Hospital in San Juan with his wife, Sylvia Ríos, and daughter Neira Ortiz present.

May 7, 2026

Longtime Detroit sports media cornerstone Pat Caputo died Thursday, according to a social media post from his family. Caputo, 67, revealed in January that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The beloved sports columnist, radio host and FOX 2 Sports Works contributor, had admitted the prognosis was daunting, writing it is “Commonly referred to as a ‘death sentence.’” A former award-winning columnist for the Oakland Press where he worked for 37 years before being laid off in 2020, Caputo in recent years wrote for The Ticket’s website - but had not posted since Nov. 7. “This is a day we probably knew was coming after Pat’s diagnosis, and we learned how significant it was. But it’s still difficult,” said FOX 2 Sports Director Dan Miller. “Pat was a member of our family here for at least 25 years, I’ve been here for 29 and Pat was here for most of it on our Sunday night roundtable.”

Researcher’s note – Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster [sic] shots under updated guidelines: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/casts-and-crews-on-productions-will-have-to-show-proof-of-covid-booster-shoots-under-updated-guidelines/

May 6, 2026

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - Our KUTV family and the community of television journalists in Utah are saddened by the loss of a good friend, mentor, and talented journalist. Kurt Smith [59] passed away on May 6, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer. As director of news operations at KUTV, he mentored dozens of photojournalists over the course of his distinguished career. Among the most experienced journalists in the Salt Lake City market, Kurt spent more than 30 years documenting some of the state’s most significant moments through his lens. He began his career at KTVX before dedicating the majority of his time to KUTV.

Researcher’s note – Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster [sic] shots under updated guidelines: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/casts-and-crews-on-productions-will-have-to-show-proof-of-covid-booster-shoots-under-updated-guidelines/

May 7, 2026

Kyle Loftis, a YouTuber who gained millions of followers for his underground street-racing page, has died, his company said. He was 43. “We are in a state of shock,” 1320Video said in an emotional social media post, without detailing exactly how its founder died Tuesday night. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, based just south of Omaha, Nebraska, confirmed to People Magazine that officers responded to a death investigation, also without saying exactly how the YouTuber died. Even as suicide and gunshot reports surfaced, officials said: “On the evening of May 5, 2026, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Gretna Fire Department personnel responded to the home of Kyle Loftis. Loftis was declared deceased; his death is not suspicious. Out of respect for privacy, we will not be releasing further details. Any further inquiry should be directed to the 1320 Video team.”

May 7, 2026

Influencer Grace Nguyen, who is known to her 42,900 followers on Instagram as @gracepuzzles, has announced the death of her husband Zach Nguyen, following his diagnosis with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. “Not a fun puzzle post to share. My husband passed away two weeks ago,” Grace, who is known as “Grace Puzzles” online, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 6. “It still doesn’t feel real. … I am so grateful for the time we had but it’s really hard processing that it is already over. I love you, Zach, and I am so proud of how hard you fought ❤️❤️❤️.” In her post, Grace revealed that Zach passed on April 22, which was the couple’s one-and-a-half-year anniversary. Zach [28] was diagnosed with cancer in October 2024, the same month that the couple got married.

May 6, 2026

Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse stepped away from the team on Tuesday due to the death of his brother, according to multiple reports. The team told the Philadelphia Inquirer that Nurse, 58, would be attending the funeral of his brother Steve Nurse, who died last week in Iowa at the age of 62. Steve died unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 29 in Carroll, Iowa, according to his obituary. The married father of two had worked for his alma mater, the University of Northern Iowa, as its athletic equipment manager for 26 years.

No cause of death reported.

Update to our earlier report:

May 5, 2026

A cause of death for “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actor Nicholas Brendon, who suddenly died at the age of 54 in March, has been revealed. According to the coroner’s report obtained by Fox News Digital, the manner of death was listed as natural. The autopsy results listed atherosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease as Brendon’s cause of death, citing acute pneumonia and a previous myocardial infarction as contributing factors. Putnam County Coroner Todd Zeiner stated that he was dispatched to Brendon’s residence around 9:20 a.m. on March 20. Law enforcement present found no obvious signs of foul play. First responders arrived at the home after receiving a 911 call around 8:21 a.m. from Brendon’s longtime friend, Theresa Fortier - who had been staying with the actor due to his declining health. Fortier, who was sleeping in a separate bedroom, stated that she had last seen Brendon around 5 a.m., when she heard him coughing. She woke around 8 a.m. and found him dead. Fortier said Brendon had been having a persistent cough and had been self-medicating with over-the-counter medications, the report stated. He had been complaining about chest pain, but refused to go to the hospital. In 2023, Brendon shared that he had a heart attack in 2022 and multiple spinal surgeries following it. The actor previously revealed he was diagnosed with cauda equina syndrome, which the Cleveland Clinic describes as “the compression of a collection of nerve roots” found “at the bottom of your spinal cord” that control the ability to “move and feel sensations in your legs and urinary bladder.”

Two infants “died suddenly”:

May 8, 2026

A baby has died after being flown to the hospital after he was found unresponsive and not breathing at a daycare center in Woodstock [IL] Tuesday morning, officials said. The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District and Woodstock Police Department responded around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday to the House of Children, 2521 Harding Lane in Woodstock, for a medical call. Woodstock Fire/Rescue District Public Information Officer Alex Vucha told Lake and McHenry County Scanner that a 911 caller reported an infant was suffering a medical emergency. Emergency radio traffic indicated the child, a 4-month-old, was unconscious and not breathing. Vucha said staff at the business had already begun providing care prior to the arrival of the fire department. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said the young boy died in the hospital on Thursday evening. His identity has not been released.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 30:

April 30, 2026

Saratoga Springs, NY - Luca Anthony Rose, a beloved son, passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2026, at the age of two. Though his time with us was far too short, he filled his days, and the lives of those around him, with a lifetime of love. He was naturally sociable, always eager to greet the world with a cheerful wave and a friendly hello, whether to familiar faces or new ones.

No cause of death reported.

Two children “died suddenly”:

May 7, 2026

Cailen Vela of Fruitport, Michigan, died Tuesday after fighting cancer for three years, his family announced. He was seven years old. “Cancer never defined him; his joy, strength, and light are how he will be remembered. No matter what Cailen was facing, he showed up smiling,” Vela’s obituary said. CNN reported last year on Cailen’s diagnosis of a rare and aggressive form of cancer called embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, including his relapse after initial treatment. The cancer was discovered after a routine visit to the pediatrician, when doctors thought Cailen might have an ear infection. Cailen’s parents, Aly and Cody, shared the anxiety they felt about the Trump administration’s then-proposed cuts to funding distributed by the National Institutes of Health. “If the funding got eliminated or cut that would be devastating, because these kids definitely need help in research,” Aly Vela told CNN at the time. “All the help - because there’s no real answers.” A KFF Health News analysis found that the NIH’s sweeping cuts of grants that fund scientific research have inflicted pain across the country.

May 8, 2026

Gloversville, NY - Viviana Vincenza DellaPorta, also known as “Vivi”, 10, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family. Though her time here was far too short, Vivi filled every moment with a light and spirit that will never be forgotten.

No cause of death reported.

Five teenagers “died suddenly”:

May 6, 2026

Rockford, Michigan - Seventeen-year-old Annika “Anni” Meier died Tuesday afternoon at her home after a long battle with brain cancer complications, surrounded by her parents and two brothers. Anni was first diagnosed with cancer in 2021 at age 11, when doctors found a cancerous tumor on her cerebellum. The cancer treatments led to devastating complications that left her a quadriplegic.

May 10, 2026

Chicago, IL - An 18-year-old Chicago-born man has died battling terminal cancer just a day after reuniting with his parents, who were detained by ICE while trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border to say their final goodbyes, the family confirmed. Kevin Gonzalez passed away on Sunday at a family home in Durango, Mexico. Gonzalez was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer while in Chicago visiting his brother over the holidays. When the terminal diagnosis came, his mother told our sister station in Chicago that she and her husband applied for emergency visas. They were denied because both had been previously deported. His parents, who live in Mexico, attempted to cross the border illegally to be with their son. They were detained by ICE and held in federal custody in Arizona. The family fought to be reunited. Knowing he might just have days left to live and wanting to hold his mother and father one last time, Gonzalez checked himself out of the University of Chicago Medical Center hospital last week and flew to his grandmother’s home in Mexico. He hoped that his parents would be released from custody and deported in time for him to say goodbye. On Thursday, a judge in Arizona ordered the release of Gonzalez’s parents. On Friday, they returned to Mexico.

May 11, 2026

Warsaw, OH - Colton James Dorsey, 18, passed away Friday, May 1, 2026, at his residence. He was a 2025 graduate of River View High School, where he was on the wrestling team. He was an employee of McWane Ductile in Coshocton, known there as a hard worker who loved his job.

No cause of death reported.

May 2, 2026

Milwaukee, WI - Tyler J. Huddleston was taken into God’s hands on May 2, 2026, at the tender age of 18. An honest soul with a heart wide open, Tyler lived and led with quiet strength, never one to follow the pack but always charting his own course. That independent spirit found its truest expression in his lifelong love of automobiles. His dad’s shop became his sanctuary - a place where his creative mind and natural talent flourished together. Beyond the shop, Tyler found joy in the world around him. Summer evenings fishing with friends brought him a particular kind of peace.

No cause of death reported.

May 6, 2026

DUNDALK, Md. - The Baltimore County Public School system is grieving the sudden loss of one of its senior students. Gordon Thorpe, 19, collapsed in front of Stricker Middle School on May 4. He attended Patapsco High School and Center for the Arts and was set to graduate in just a few weeks. The school made students and parents aware of the tragedy in a letter issued on May 5. Details of Thorpe’s passing were not immediately revealed.

No cause of death reported.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

May 7, 2026

Dr. Wayne J. Sebastianelli, 68, of Boalsburg, Pennsylvania, died unexpectedly at home on Monday, May 4, 2026. In 1992, Dr. Sebastianelli was named Director of Athletic Medicine, Penn State Athletics and Assistant Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery and Rehabilitation, College of Medicine at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. He served as the head team physician for Penn State Athletics for over 30 years.

Researcher’s note – Penn State Health to comply with federal vaccine [sic] mandate: https://pennstatehealthnews.org/2021/11/penn-state-health-to-comply-with-federal-vaccine-mandate/

No cause of death reported.

Three nurses “died suddenly”:

May 6, 2026

A Long Island [NY] father of three died suddenly at age 32, and his loved ones have launched an online fundraising campaign for the family. Steve Salcedo, of Freeport, was weeks shy of his 33rd birthday on June 11, according to the GoFundMe, which was started Tuesday, May 5. “Steve was a nurse, someone who chose a life of caring for others,” organizer Valentina Vinasco wrote. “That same heart showed up every single day at home. He was a devoted father who sacrificed everything for his kids. They were his reason, his joy, his proudest accomplishment.”

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

May 6, 2026

Kathryn Sue Marner, 67, of Berlin, Ohio, peacefully went into the arms of Jesus on Friday, May 1, 2026, after a brief battle with Leukemia. Kathy worked as an obstetric nurse and was actively involved with the Lions Club. She also served as a manager and board member of the Harvest Thrift Store.

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

May 5, 2026

Nicholas (Nick) M. Ippolito, 44, of Bayville, NJ, passed away suddenly on May 2, 2026, surrounded by loved ones, after a short battle with a rare autoimmune disease. He worked as a Respiratory Therapist at Community Medical Center, where he was highly knowledgeable, loved and respected by anyone who had the opportunity to work alongside him.

Researcher’s note – RWJBarnabas Health Mandates COVID Vaccination [sic] for All Team Members https://www.rwjbh.org/blog/2021/july/rwjbarnabas-health-mandates-covid-vaccination-fo/

No cause of death reported.

A pharmacist “died suddenly”:

Reported on April 20:

April 20, 2026

Brecksville [Ohio] lost a community voice in March when Dr. Eric Kyle Geyer passed away suddenly at age 40. Geyer, who ran for an at-large seat on Brecksville City Council in 2023, was better known as a prolific public-health advocate. He was tagged online as “The Political Pharmacist,” headlining a two-year podcast by the same name. The run of the series overlapped with the COVID pandemic/lockdown, which become a major component of Geyer’s service to the region. During the worst of COVID, Geyer worked as a pharmacy manager at the 24-hour Walgreens on Detroit Avenue in Lakewood. According to the Ohio Pharmacists Association (OPA), he was also cofounder and administrator of a widely followed COVID Facebook support group that beleaguered pharmacists throughout the U.S. and Canada, turned to during those panic-stricken months of maskings, vaccine rollouts, public skepticism and intolerance. Following Geyer’s sudden passing, Eury and the network dedicated episodes of their flagship program, This Week in Pharmacy, to his memory, honoring the Brecksville resident as a tireless advocate who used his voice to bridge the gap between healthcare practice and public policy. Geyer’s other interests, according to the OPA profile and his 2023 candidate bio, included running marathons, animal welfare and, of course, politics.

Researcher’s note - Geyer, who was awareded the Pharmacist Public Relations Award in 2023, was profoundly influential in increasing COVID “vaccine” uptake: Geyer, who founded the podcast, ‘The Political Pharmacist’, helped launch the ‘Dollars for Doses’ program in Cleveland, which successfully delivered over 3,000 COVID-19 vaccines to areas of the city with the lowest vaccination rates. https://www.scriptype.com/2023/06/18/about-town-brecksville-magazine/?utm_source=copilot.com

No cause of death reported.

Six teachers “died suddenly”:

May 11, 2026

Wichita, KS - When Sabrina Woods Henry Freeman taught water aerobics classes at the Downtown YMCA, she didn’t simply show what moves participants needed to make. She simultaneously put on a performance from her perch alongside the pool. On May 3, at what would unexpectedly be her final class, Woods belted Beyonce’s “Single Ladies,” she crooned to Motown classics and cooled things down by taking everyone to church with a bit of gospel-inspired singing. Many from the class stopped to wish her well, too, but a day later, Woods, 58, died from a suspected heart attack while cooking her husband dinner on their second anniversary. “She doesn’t realize the imprint she has left on people and how much she changed people’s lives,” said Twyla Anderson, Freeman’s sister. Freeman’s death was such a shock, Anderson still talks about her in the present tense.

May 9, 2026

Kimberly Diane Barto, 42, died unexpectedly on May 4, 2026 after a short illness. Kim’s next career move was to work as PR and Marketing Director for Danville Community College. She returned to Martinsville [VA] to work as a video production teacher at Martinsville High School. Kim was active in the community, working with the United Way and its affiliated organizations.

Researcher’s note – Virginia teachers’ union backs vaccine [sic] or testing requirement: https://www.wric.com/news/virginia-teachers-union-backs-vaccine-or-testing-requirement-new-law-changes-process-for-student-mandate/

No cause of death reported.

May 7, 2026

Memphis, TN - Erin Garrigan, a teacher of children, a reader of books and a peaceful soul with an impish smile, died suddenly at her home on Tuesday, April 28. She was 47 years old. In addition to her life’s vocation in teaching, she was a salesperson at Talbot’s since her college days. Erin graduated from Ridgeway High School and Christian Brothers University before teaching at several schools from the Catholic Diocese to Shelby and DeSoto counties. That included her final stop at Walls Elementary where she taught third graders, a testament to her joy in working with young children.

No cause of death reported.

May 5, 2026

Franklin, NJ - Tiffany Maher, age 52, of Stillwater [NJ], passed away suddenly on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at her home. A dedicated follower of Christ, Tiffany worked at the Northwest Christian School as a teacher’s aide and in office administration. She lived to serve and would go out of her way to help anyone in need. Often quoted as saying she was “blessed to be a blessing,” she went above and beyond, even donating a kidney to her sister-in-law, Lisa.

No cause of death reported.

May 3, 2026

Baltimore, MD - Joseph Baker, a longtime Calvert Hall College High School teacher, administrator and coach whose 46-year career shaped generations of students, died Wednesday at the age of 67, the school announced. The cause of death was not disclosed. Baker was a member of the Class of 1976 and spent his entire professional life at the Towson school. He was named a Lasallian Educator of the Year at Calvert Hall in 1996 and received The Daily Record’s Icon Award in 2018. In 2025, he was recognized as one of Maryland’s most influential leaders and honored by the school with the creation of an endowed chair in his name. Earlier this year, he was named an Affiliated Christian Brother, a distinction recognizing his commitment to the Lasallian mission.

Reported on April 19:

April 19, 2026

Kathryn Ann McCarthy, 57, of Nashville, TN, passed away on April 19, 2026, after a battle with cancer. She began her teaching career at Holy Rosary Academy and moved to Nashville Public Schools and spent most of her career at Pennington Elementary in Donelson. She served on leadership teams and was selected as Teacher of the Year by fellow faculty and beloved by students. Kathy loved her church. Her father, Robert “Bob” Crumby was Pastor of Donelson Presbyterian Church for 23 years. She and her family remain dedicated members of DPC. She was an Elder and served on various committees throughout the years.

Researcher’s note: Metro Nashville Public Schools did not mandate COVID “vaccination”, but it was strongly encouraged, and incentivised. Also, Presbyterian Church USA leadership firmly urged everyone to be “vaccinated”, and issued formal guidance saying Presbyterian theology does not support religious exemptions from COVID-19 “vaccine” mandates: https://www.newschannel5.com/news/metro-nashville-public-schools-offers-additional-sick-leave-to-teachers-who-have-been-vaccinated https://pcusa.org/news-storytelling/news/2021/9/27/vaccination-and-faithfulness-time-pandemic

Two immigrants from India “died suddenly”:

May 10, 2026

A sole earning member of an Indian-origin family untimely lost his life to an unprecedented heart attack on May 7, 2026, in the US, according to a GoFundMe donation campaign launched by North America Telugu Society (NATS) for his grieving family. Originally a native of Gadwal, Telangana, Sunil Kumar Gundrai was a “dedicated professional” working with IT company Capgemini in Tampa, Florida, before the unexpected tragedy.

No age reported.

May 8, 2026

A 26-year-old Indian student, Mohammed Kumel Shaik, died of cardiac arrest, a day after celebrating his graduation walk from Golden Gate University in California. His friends started a fundraiser to help send his body back to India for his last rites. “Our dear friend Mohammad Kumel Shaik, just 26 years old, passed away unexpectedly this morning in his sleep due to cardiac arrest. Yesterday, he celebrated one of the biggest moments of his life - his graduation walk from Golden Gate University. None of us imagined that would be our last day with him,” organizer of the fundraiser Ravi Teja Nannapaneni wrote for the fundraiser.

Researcher’s note – California’s public universities to require COVID-19 vaccine [sic]: https://apnews.com/article/us-news-health-education-california-coronavirus-vaccine-28a4729ef178edad794d4362c5f2482a

May 9, 2026

North Texas - Avi Carey is still struggling to come to terms with the deaths of his wife and unborn baby, days after celebrating their baby shower. Tiffany passed away at home just days before her due date, leaving her soulmate with countless questions and overwhelming grief. “On that fateful day, she complained of a bad headache. She was sitting on the couch. She would talk to me, then doze off. She would sleep for around 30 minutes, wake up, talk to me, and then go back to sleep, which was unusual. She became unusually tired and lay down to rest on the couch. Little did I imagine that she wouldn’t wake up. I shook her arm. I said, ‘Tiffany,’ but she didn’t respond. I looked at her face, and her lips were blue. At that moment, I already knew…” Carey said as he broke down. Tiffany died in her sleep alongside her unborn son, leaving behind a grieving family that went from celebrating a baby shower to planning a funeral within a week.

No age or cause of death reported.

May 9, 2026

West Caldwell, NJ - Craig Caracozza [46], a Clifton native who beat cancer in college before building a successful fitness business in Fairfield, died unexpectedly on April 29, leaving behind his wife, Cindy, and their newborn daughter, Sienna, Daily Voice previously reported.

No cause of death reported.

May 10, 2026

Jackson Township, NJ - A fundraiser has been launched to support the family of Ronald Miller Jr. [47], a Jackson Township Building Department employee who died unexpectedly last week following a medical emergency while driving. According to a message posted by family member Christine Miller on GoFundMe, Ronald Miller Jr. passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2026. His death was described as sudden and unexpected.

No age or cause of death reported.

A police officer “died suddenly”:

May 8, 2026

Jersey City, NJ, Police Officer John Mack, known to nearly everyone as “Johnny Boy,” died on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. He was 43 years old, born on October 4, 1982, a lifelong resident of Jersey City who never left the city he served. Away from the job, he hunted, fished, traveled, and poured that same energy into life outside the badge.

No cause of death reported.

A California prison staffer “died suddenly”:

May 7, 2026

Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) in Jamestown is mourning the May 6, 2026, passing of Correctional Officer Michael Maness. Maness began his career with CDCR at California Men’s Colony (CMC) as a Custodian in July 2013. In February 2015, Maness attended the Basic Correctional Officer Academy. After graduating, he returned to CMC as a correctional officer. In May 2018, Maness transferred to SCC. Maness was assigned to SCC’s Integrated Substance Use Disorder Treatment program (ISUDT).

Researcher’s note - All Calif. COs, staff must get COVID-19 vaccine [sic], federal judge rules: https://www.corrections1.com/cdcr/articles/all-calif-cos-staff-must-get-covid-19-vaccine-federal-judge-rules-GNd7Dlp4oWLu5A3i/

No age or cause of death reported.

Five first responders “died suddenly”:

May 11, 2026

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. - Curry Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Richard Meeks is being remembered after his sudden death from apparent meningitis. Meeks, a first responder in Walker County, died suddenly. He was an organ donor, and an honor walk was held Sunday morning at Princeton Hospital. Meeks was a father to five, with twins on the way.

No age reported.

May 5, 2026

SAN ANTONIO, TX - A 911 dispatcher who spent her career helping others in their most critical moments has died after suffering a medical emergency while on duty. Samantha Woodward [38], a civilian call taker with the sheriff’s office, was found unresponsive in a restroom at the dispatch center early Monday morning. She was taken to North Central Baptist Hospital, where officials later confirmed she had no brain activity. According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Woodward is not expected to survive, and the incident was related to a medical condition. In a final act of service, Woodward’s family has chosen to proceed with organ donation.

No cause of death reported.

May 5, 2026

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. - The Lake Valley Fire Protection District announced that Fire Engineer/Paramedic Neil Schnaible [50] died after suffering a line-of-duty medical emergency on April 29. According to a GoFundMe post, Schnaible suffered a heart attack while on duty. Fellow firefighters performed CPR and restored his pulse, but officials said Schnaible fell during the medical emergency and struck his head, causing severe brain bleeding. He was treated at Renown Regional Medical Center.

May 8, 2026

Ryan “Smitty” Smith, 53, of Minerva [OH], passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at Aultman Hospital following a short illness. He was the operator of Buckeye Mechanical and Controls in Minerva. He coached and was involved in Minerva Youth Football for 30 years and recently retired as a captain from the Sandy Creek Joint Fire District, where he was a member for 26 years. Smitty gave a lifetime of service to his community through the fire department and beyond.

No cause of death reported.

May 7, 2026

Paul Alan Wallace, age 52, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home in Gilbert, Arizona, on April 1, 2026. He was self-employed as a car dealer/wholesaler while he pursued completion of educational requirements and training to become a firefighter. He earned an Arizona State Certification as an Emergency Medical Technician and graduated from the 2011 Fire Academy. Following the disastrous Yarnell Hill Fire in 2013, he traveled from Chandler several times a week to volunteer as a firefighter to relieve the understaffed personnel in that community.

No cause of death reported.

May 7, 2026

A marathon runner in the grueling 250-mile Cocodona 250 ultramarathon died on Tuesday, May 5, after experiencing a medical emergency during the race, event organizers have confirmed. “We are deeply saddened to share that a participant experienced a serious medical emergency today during the event and has passed away,” race officials announced via social media on Wednesday, May 6. “The runner’s family and crew have been notified.”

No age or cause of death reported.

May 7, 2026

OTTAWA, OH - The sudden and unexpected death of Putnam County Clerk Kim Redman on Monday is still reverberating through the county courthouse as her professionalism and kindness are being remembered. Redman, 56, of Ottawa, died May 4 at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima. County commissioner John Schlumbohn said Thursday her death came as a shock. “As far as everyone knew, she was a healthy individual,” Schlumbohn said. “We were made aware on Sunday evening that she had been transported to the hospital by (an EMS) squad and were informed Monday afternoon of her death. This is pretty tragic for us.” Redman was appointed to the clerk’s position in January of 2019 following the retirement of former clerk of courts Teresa Lammers.

No cause of death reported.

Two “died suddenly” in or around the waters:

May 11, 2026

Tyler Davis, the 22-year-old University of Oregon student who went missing on April 30, was found deceased at 1 p.m. near Lookout Reservoir east of Lowell, according to a statement from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. As of now, there is no evidence of a crime, according to the statement, but an investigation remains active. Davis’ body was discovered Sunday by Lane County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers from the Eugene Mountain Rescue Team. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office reported May 6 that his vehicle was found parked east of Lowell near Lookout Reservoir. Lane County Sheriff’s Search & Rescue crews are actively searching the area and have logged more than 400 hours since the search began.

Researcher’s note - University of Oregon’s covid “vaccination” policy: While students are still expected to be up to date on COVID-19 vaccines, including booster shots when eligible, the enforcement of this requirement has been relaxed, and weekly testing is no longer mandated for unvaccinated or exempt individuals.

No cause of death reported.

May 5, 2026

ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY - A U.S. Border Patrol agent died in the line of duty while participating in water training Friday in Alexandria Bay. A line of duty announcement from Customs and Border Protection states that Sean M. McDonough, 48, was participating in water training with the marine unit and started to feel chest pain before going into cardiac arrest. Medical teams then attempted CPR on McDonough. McDonough was taken to a hospital, but on Friday, he “succumbed to a medical emergency,” CBP said in a statement. In a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott said that McDonough began his career in 2007, serving most recently at the Wellesley Island Border Patrol Station. He had also served in the Army, Army National Guard and as a military police officer.

Researcher’s note – DOL Issues Vaccine [sic] Mandate Guidance for Federal Contractors: Link.

Four killed in “vaxxidents” (including 2 in hospital parking lots):

May 11, 2026

A tragic incident in Okaloosa County, Florida, has left a 61-year-old man dead after suffering a medical emergency while driving in a hospital parking lot, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on May 9, 2026, around 7:45 p.m. at HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital. Authorities report: A 61-year-old man from Fort Walton Beach was driving a pickup truck in the hospital parking lot. The driver experienced a medical emergency while behind the wheel. The vehicle collided with a truck that was legally parked. The driver was transported into the hospital’s emergency room immediately after the crash. Despite medical intervention, he did not survive.

No cause of death reported.

May 7, 2026

A late-night drive through a hospital parking lot turned tragic in southeast Houston [TX] on Wednesday when a 66-year-old man suffered an apparent medical emergency behind the wheel and later died at the hospital. Houston police said the man was driving through the private parking lot at Memorial Hermann Southeast when he experienced a medical issue and lost control of his SUV, striking several parked cars. He was taken inside the hospital, where staff pronounced him dead.

No cause of death reported.

May 5, 2026

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A deadly five-car pileup near the Westfield Oakridge Mall may have been caused by a driver having a medical emergency, San Jose police said Monday. Killed in the chain-reaction crash was 33-year-old Kimberly Karnes, of San Jose, authorities said. Six others had “varying injuries,” including a man and a juvenile rescued from a burning car. The crash happened Saturday at about 3:54 p.m. at Santa Teresa Boulevard and Blossom Hill Road. Police said it all started after the driver of a 2020 Mercedes-Benz possibly experienced some sort of medical problem, according to police and reports. The driver of the Mercedes, who police believe caused the crash, cooperated with authorities, and alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor.

May 4, 2026

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. - A 73-year-old man from Upland died Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash that authorities believe was caused by a medical emergency prior to impact. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers with Grant County 911 Emergency Dispatch received a call at approximately 10:38 a.m. on May 4 reporting a vehicle that had struck a utility pole near the intersection of 11120 South and 1100 East in rural Grant County. Deputies arrived on scene to find the driver, identified as John M. Walters, unresponsive inside the vehicle. First responders immediately began performing CPR in an effort to save his life. Lifesaving measures continued for several minutes while crews awaited the arrival of an air medical helicopter. Despite those efforts, Walters was pronounced dead at 11:38 a.m. at the scene. Authorities said the vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet, sustained only minimal damage from the collision, and there was no significant damage to the passenger compartment. Based on those findings, investigators believe Walters may have suffered a medical issue prior to the crash, leading to the incident.

No cause of death reported.

May 12, 2026

Jodi Lynn Bentley, 50, of Obsurn, ID, beloved daughter, mother, sister, and dear friend to many, passed away on May 6, 2026, at Kootenai Health after a long and courageous battle with lymphoma. Jodi was athletic and enjoyed volleyball and playing any type of sports. She had a crazy sense of humor that could make anyone laugh and was a social butterfly.

May 11, 2026

Warsaw, OH - Jonathan Carl Atwood, 44, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2026, at his residence. Following River View High School (Class of 2000), he joined the Army, achieving the rank of SFC, and served until his retirement after a 20-year career. Following his military career, Jonathan worked with Ashton Haines at his heavy equipment company for a few years and served recently as a Tiverton Township Trustee. He also volunteered with the Coshocton Co. Joint Veterans Council Honor Guard.

Researcher’s note – VA urging veterans, staff to get latest COVID-19 vaccine [sic] booster: https://www.militarytimes.com/veterans/2023/09/18/va-urging-veterans-staff-to-get-latest-covid-19-vaccine-booster/

No cause of death reported.

May 11, 2026

Kabir Hussain, 47, died suddenly at his home in Vestal, NY, on Friday May 8, 2026. He was born in Pakistan and emigrated to the United States, ultimately settling in Vestal. He was employed as a cab driver for Rehman Taxi Service in Binghamton.

No cause of death reported.

May 11, 2026

William J. “Bill” Frank, 50, of Kendallville, Indiana, died unexpectedly Friday, May 8, 2026, at his residence.

No cause of death reported.

May 10, 2026

Madison, WI - Karen Fileff McCloud entered her eternal rest on Thursday, May 7,2026, after a short and quickly discovered fatal illness. We the family are grateful that she did not suffer long and she really truly went peacefully, sleeping soundly.

No cause of death reported.

May 10, 2026

Nicole Elizabeth Hare, “Niki”, 33, of Hellertown [PA], formerly of Dublin, PA, passed away suddenly on May 6, 2026. She was a graduate of Penn Ridge High School and also Upper Buck Vo-tech, where she majored in graphic design and graduated top of her class.

No cause of death reported.

May 9, 2026

Marcel Keith Bourque, age 35, of Roosevelt, UT, the husband of Raydel Beath Bourque, passed away May 9, 2026, at his home after a battle with cancer.

May 9, 2026

Roger Walter Carl, 41, of Shavertown [PA], passed away suddenly at home. Roger was self-employed as a subcontractor for Damage Control.

No cause of death reported.

May 9, 2026

Glen Springs, SC - William Dixon Bailey, 28, son of Anne and Tim Bailey, passed away May 9, 2026, surrounded by his loving family. Will was raised in Pauline, SC, where he cultivated a great love of the outdoors. He was happiest in the woods or on the water. His fantastic sense of humor was contagious and could be heard from across the room. Will spent 10 years working with Construction Resource Group Inc. and participated in completing several of the largest highway infrastructure projects across the Southeast. He was a member of Glenn Springs Presbyterian Church.

Researcher’s note - The Presbyterian Church strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”, and discouraged allowing religious exemptions: https://pcusa.org/news-storytelling/news/2021/9/27/vaccination-and-faithfulness-time-pandemic

No cause of death reported.

May 9, 2026

William E. “Bill” Cecil, 69, of Lapel, IN, unexpectedly passed away on May 9, 2026. To know Bill was to know kindness, loyalty, and a servant’s heart. Bill was a devoted Christian whose faith was the foundation of his life. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where he found community, purpose, and fellowship throughout the years.

Researcher’s note: The Methodist Church strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”, framing it as a “missional priority”: https://www.umc.org/en/content/covid-19-vaccination-named-missional-priority-gaf

No cause of death reported.

May 9, 2026

John R. Miani passed away unexpectedly in his home on May 3rd, 2026, at the age of 66. It is believed that his cause of death was Sudden Cardiac Syndrome caused by overexertion. He lived in Staten Island, New York, with his family at the time of his passing. John began his career at JJ Kenny in 1981 where he worked for over 20 years. He also worked for Fidelity Investments, The Municipal Bond Rulemaking Board and Etrade.

May 8, 2026

Oak Harbor, WA - Danny Willis Yount passed away peacefully on April 30, 2026, at 1:15 p.m., after a courageous battle with an aggressive brain cancer. Danny was a devoted husband, loving father, loyal friend, and gifted designer whose creativity, humor, and faith touched countless lives. For 38 years, Danny was a steadfast partner who believed deeply in his family and encouraged others to pursue their dreams.

No age reported.

May 8, 2026

Tasha N. Black, 40, of Huntington, IN, passed away at 3:37 am Friday, May 8, 2026, at Parkview Huntington Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer. She enjoyed reading, camping, diamond painting, singing, and cooking her famous lasagna and delicious pumpkin rolls. She also loved animals and medical-themed TV shows, but her favorite was “I Love Lucy”.

May 8, 2026

Reynolds Funeral Home announces with deepest sympathy the passing of Ms. Allisha Chantel Young, 44, of Moulton, Alabama. Ms. Young transitioned May 9, 2026, at the Parkway Campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

May 8, 2026

Elicia B. Canfield died unexpectedly at home on April 13, 2026. She graduated from Gaither High School in 1994, in Tampa, Florida, and worked in the hospitality industry.

No cause of death reported.

May 8, 2026

Lafayette, IN - James Haggerty, 63, of Oxford, passed away suddenly, in his home, on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

May 8, 2026

Monique passed away and joined the church triumphant on April 30, 2026, at the age of 58, after a short illness. After marrying and moving to Boston, Monique worked as a nanny and in after-school care for Hingham Public Schools. During this time, she was chosen to attend Ombudsman training and was command Ombudsman for Naval Reserve Center Quincy for 2 years. After 21 years of service as a Navy Corpsman, Mark retired and they moved to his hometown of Spokane, WA, where Monique continued to work with children in dance and school districts as she completed her occupational therapy degree. Her favorite and most meaningful job was working in early intervention at Joya (then Spokane Guild’s School and Neuromuscular Center).

Researcher’s note – CMS Issues Broad COVID-19 Vaccine [sic] Requirements for Healthcare Employers: https://www.littler.com/news-analysis/asap/cms-issues-broad-covid-19-vaccine-requirements-healthcare-employers

No cause of death reported.

May 8, 2026

Justine N. Bradford – 27 – of Terry St., Hornell [NY], died unexpectedly Tuesday morning at St. James Hospital due to complications stemming from her longtime battle with Crohn’s Disease. Justine grew up in Canisteo where she attended Canisteo Central School until her sophomore year. Transferring to Hornell High School during her junior year, she graduated from HHS in 2017. She later attended Alfred State College (SUNY Alfred).

Researcher’s note – City University of New York (CUNY) and State University of New York (SUNY) colleges will end the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine [sic] mandate [May 23, 2023] for students and staff, the higher education institutions both announced Tuesday: https://www.silive.com/education/2023/04/cuny-suny-colleges-to-drop-coronavirus-vaccine-mandate.html

May 7, 2026

Linda Mitchell, of Meriden [CT], passed away after a short but courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by the love of her family and many friends, leaving behind a legacy of compassion, strength, and unwavering devotion to those she loved most. Linda had a beautiful spirit and an enormous heart.

May 7, 2026

Marilyn Lane Sapp, 71, of Kennesaw, GA, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2026, after a brief battle with cancer. She was a true matriarch to her family and had a wonderful sense of style.

May 7, 2026

Rebecca “Becky” A. Abbott, 53, of Hannibal, NY, passed away after a brief battle with cancer on May 7, 2026. Becky enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting and was well known for singing karaoke.

May 7, 2026

Chaise P. Terruta, 33, of Berger Street, Kunkletown, Towamensing Township, PA, died suddenly on Monday afternoon, May 4, 2026, at his home. A 2010 graduate of the Palmerton High School, he enjoyed auto mechanics, the beach, four wheeling, snowmobiling, and tinkering on almost anything.

No cause of death reported.

May 7, 2026

Joseph “Joe” Joey” F. DiRenna, 63; of Fulton, NY; passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 4, 2026, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

May 7, 2026

Mark Nicholas Ouellette, 50, of Atlanta, Michigan, passed away suddenly on May 1, 2026, at his home.

No cause of death reported.

May 7, 2026

Severn, MD - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Brandon Swallop, a beloved son, brother, and friend, who left us on Tuesday, May 5th, 2026, at the age of 41. A civil engineer by profession, he made significant contributions to his field through his dedication, creativity, and hard work. Outside of his professional life, Michael was a cherished member of the Weimaraner Club of America.

No cause of death reported.

May 7, 2026

Richard Daryl “Rick” Dudley, age 69, of Bon Aqua, TN, died suddenly May 3, 2026. He had many hobbies he enjoyed that many may vividly recall such as coon hunting, camping, and trail riding with his friends and later with his kids, grandkids and family.

No cause of death reported.

May 7, 2026

Brian A. Funk, 42, of Rochester [IN], was surrounded by his loving family and friends when he passed away at Lutheran Hospital of Ft. Wayne on Thursday evening, May 7, 2026. A selfless hero, Brian was an organ donor helping others with a gift of life by donating his kidneys, liver and lungs. Present at the Honor Walk were his family and friends. Brian’s sudden and unexpected passing was a result of a brain bleed. An outdoorsman, Brian enjoyed golf, fishing and frisbee golf.

May 6, 2026

Clifton Park, NY - Marion B. Miller, originally of Utica, New York, passed away peacefully on May 6th, 2026, following a brief but courageous battle with cancer. Marion was a devoted wife, mother, stepmother, and friend whose kindness, warmth, and quiet strength touched the lives of those around her.

May 6, 2026

Safford, AZ - Gerald “Jerry” Patrick Moreno entered into rest suddenly May 1, 2026. Jerry was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, tio, and friend.

No cause of death reported.

May 6, 2026

Dexter and Orneville, Maine - Eric M. Allen, born December 5, 1984, to Deborah Jacobs of Dexter and Thomas Decker of Lagrange, passed away on January 13, 2026, unexpectedly, with his sister, Nichole Field and his nephew, Anthony Allen, by his side at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

No cause of death reported.

May 6, 2026

Our world grew darker on May 2, 2026, when Logan Celeste Keller (Mayo), a beautiful daughter, devoted mother, and loving friend, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with heart disease at the age of 35. Logan was known for her vibrant spirit, infectious laugh, and passion for horseback riding, swimming, music, pets, and gardening. She brought immense joy to people she met and her determination to never give up was an inspiration for everyone.

May 5, 2026

Houston, TX - Steve Boriack, 67, passed away on May 5, 2026, after a short battle with cancer. He worked as an architect for several years before pursuing his passions for art, photography, and music, including becoming co-owner of Heights Guitar Tech. He was also a dedicated patron of the arts, supporting local artists and musicians.

May 5, 2026

Pittsburgh, PA - Anthony passed away suddenly on May 5, 2026, in UPMC St. Margaret Hospital. Tony was a former manager for Bar Louie, a “PROUD” Pittsburgh Steeler fan, enjoyed golfing and taking family vacations to the beach.

No cause of death reported.

May 5, 2026

Grant Curtis Kellogg, 27, passed away suddenly on April 26, 2026, at his home in Orem, UT. Grant spent many hours working on cars alongside his brother Jake, strengthening his mechanical skills. This led to their current employment, where they maintain a fleet of vehicles for an audiovisual company.

No cause of death reported.

May 5, 2026

Isaiah Dante Silvani, formerly of Bordentown, New Jersey, died suddenly on April 22, 2026, at his home in San Jose, CA. He was a self-taught and highly-respected Software Engineer working in his dream job in Sunnyvale.

Researcher’s note – Major Tech Company to Require Vaccines [sic]for Workers on Campus: https://www.govtech.com/news/major-tech-company-to-require-vaccines-for-workers-on-campus

No cause of death reported.

May 5, 2026

Jacob “Jake” Andrew Conklin, 38, passed away suddenly at his home in Surprise, Arizona, on April 27, 2026. He continued his education at Arizona State University and went on to have a successful career as an IT Engineer, working remotely for Cantey Tech in South Carolina for over six years.

No cause of death reported.

May 5, 2026

Kevin Allen Crain, age 21, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Norman, Oklahoma, on May 1st, 2026. A young man of intellect and drive, Kevin graduated from Dewey High School in 2022. His passion for cooking eventually led him to Norman, where he gained employment as a chef at the University of Oklahoma. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kevin’s honor to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Researcher’s note – University of Oklahoma announces employee vaccine [sic] mandate: https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/579150-university-of-oklahoma-announces-employee-vaccine-mandate/

No cause of death reported.

May 5, 2026

Michael (Mike) Shawn Walters, age 57, of Coshocton [OH], passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 23, 2026.

No cause of death reported.

May 5, 2026

Whitesboro, NY - It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Jordan Foley Wood, a brother and best friend to many, who filled every room with his loud, contagious laughter. Jordan was born on May 30, 1985, and died suddenly and unexpectedly on April 27, 2026, from an aortic aneurysm at age 40. Jordan was multitalented and passionate; he was an artist, a writer, a musician, a skier, a golfer, a gardener.

May 5, 2026

Matthew Kennedy Vassallo, our beloved son, brother, father and friend, died suddenly April 26th of an aortic dissection in Plains, Montana. Matt worked for the City of Portland in their Storm Water Division for almost two decades. After living and working in Portland, he moved to Cashmere, Washington. It was his dream to move to Montana and he settled there in 2023.

Researcher’s note – City of Portland Employees Must Be Vaccinated [sic] or Prove Exemption by Mid-October to Keep Their Jobs: https://www.wweek.com/news/city/2021/08/30/city-of-portland-employees-must-be-vaccinated-or-prove-exemption-by-mid-october-to-keep-their-jobs/

May 4, 2026

Brewer, Maine - We are heartbroken to share the sudden passing of our mom, Kathleen “Kat” Jackson. Fall was her season, and she brought it to life by decorating the house, filling it with laughter, and creating traditions we’ll carry with us.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 3:

May 3, 2026

J Elwood Sharpe, Jr., 72, of Roseboro, NC, went home to be with Jesus on, May 3, 2026, at his home after a battle with cancer. J was a member of Mt. Elam Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, Sunday School Officer, and a Fellowship Leader. He was a chef at the church; a great cook and loved to serve others.

Reported on May 2:

May 2, 2026

Pensacola, FL - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jennifer Elaine Beecher, who left this world peacefully on May 2, 2026, after a courageous and short battle with an aggressive cancer. Jennifer was a woman of great faith, actively involved in the First City Church and later at Perdido Bay Methodist Church, where she dedicated her time and talents to the Children’s Ministry. Her commitment to nurturing young minds and spirits was a reflection of her generous heart and unwavering kindness. Her warm smile and quick wit were legendary, and she had an uncanny ability to make everyone feel welcome and valued.

Researcher’s note: The Methodist Church strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”, framing it at a “missional priority.” https://www.umc.org/en/content/covid-19-vaccination-named-missional-priority-gaf

May 2, 2026

Manchester, CT - On Thursday, April 23, 2026, while working beside his wife and soul mate, Steven Francis Pollansky passed away unexpectedly. Our Family and Our World lost the best man, friend, father, son, grandfather and husband that anyone could ever be blessed with. He spent countless hours sharing his love for the outdoors, hunting and taking day-long adventures with his family.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on May 1:

May 1, 2026

Espanola, NM - Our beloved Ashley Marie Manzanares was called to Heaven on May 1st, 2026. She was kind and had a generous heart that made an impact on everyone. Since she was a child Ashley enjoyed the outdoors. She especially loved horseback riding with her Stepdad Jose (who lovingly named her Curly Sue) and her brother Anjelo. She was fearless outdoors, full of adventure and could always be found with a smile outside.

No cause of death reported.

May 1, 2026

David A. Knapp, 54, died suddenly at his home in Horsham, PA, on April 6, 2026. He earned a degree in Psychology from Penn State University and later completed his PharmD at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. A proud Eagle Scout, David carried the values of the Boy Scouts throughout his life.

No cause of death reported.

May 1, 2026

Oconomowoc, WI - Kaleb John Ryan De Vries, age 42, passed away suddenly on April 24, 2026, from an unexpected and undiagnosed cardiac episode. Kaleb was a gifted plumber who took pride in his work and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Reported on April 30:

April 30, 2026

Berea, KY - Allis Nichole Reppert, 47, our beloved daughter, went to her Heavenly home Thursday, April 30, 2026 following a short illness. She had suffered from severe colitis and died of a heart attack as the result. With a bubbling personality, she was friendly, outgoing, always had a smile on her face and attempted to help everyone she met whatever their situation.

Reported on April 29:

April 29, 2026

Neal Cameron Ford, age 41, passed away peacefully on April 23, 2026, at his parents’ home in Lincoln City, Ore., after a five-year battle with colorectal cancer. Neal started his career working with UW Badger Athletics and went on to work in entertainment including Feld Entertainment, Big Apple Circus, Innovation Arts & Entertainment, and Round Room Live. He traveled extensively and had many friends.

Researcher’s note - If Ford was working for an entertainment company in 2021, 2022, or early 2023, he almost surely would have been required to take the COVID “vaccine”.

April 29, 2026

Derek Gary Maul, born March 20, 1977, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on April 29, 2026, in West Bend, Wisconsin. Derek’s life was marked by an unwavering commitment to his craft, a warm and approachable personality, and a profound dedication to his family and community. His academic achievements laid the foundation for a distinguished career in structural engineering, culminating in his ownership and operation of GMA Structural.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 28:

April 28, 2026

Rebecca Ann “Becky” Mullen, 72, of Washington, Illinois, passed away on April 28, 2026, at home with her family after a battle with cancer. She had a lifelong commitment to serving others, especially through her faith. A devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Morton Ward, she served in many callings, including Primary teacher and Primary president, Stake Primary president, and in the Relief Society as both ward and stake president. Becky will be remembered for her kindness, faith, service, and unwavering love for her family. She will be deeply missed and forever cherished.

Researcher’s note - The Church of Latter-Day Saints strongly promoted the COVID “vaccine”: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/church-leaders-covid-19-vaccine

Reported on April 27:

April 27, 2026

Brownville, ME - Brandon A. Hanson, 38, passed away unexpectedly April 27, 2026, at his home. Brandon was a very loving and attentive father to his son, Braydon.

No cause of death reported.

April 27, 2026

Aiken, SC - Daniel Andrew Schmalz, 60, passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on April 27, 2026, at MCG Health Medical Center, Augusta, GA, following a sudden illness. He was kind, easy-going, hard working, funny, with a child-like spirit.

No cause of death reported.

April 27, 2026

Jesse D. Ott, of Black Creek, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 27, 2026. Jesse, age 20, was a son, a brother, and a friend. He loved motorcycles, weight lifting, hiking at High Cliff, and staying active. He enjoyed visiting his friends and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

No cause of death reported.

April 27, 2026

Larry Brevard Blythe, 68, a lifelong resident of Huntersville, NC, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, April 27, 2026. Larry was deeply loved by his family. A lifelong caregiver, he selflessly cared for his elderly family members. He was known for sending cards to family and friends for birthdays and holidays, personally carrying mail to the doors of elderly and disabled customers, and performing numerous other selfless acts—always putting others before himself.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 25:

April 25, 2026

Bridgeport, NY - Paul J. Clark, 53, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 22nd, 2026. Paul was always so proud of his carpentry, and truly lived for his work, where he met many people and acquired many friends. Paul’s family chose for him to be a candidate for Connect Life Tissue donation, giving a gift to others so that they may be able to live fuller lives.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 22:

April 22, 2026

Kory John Peterson, 42, of Meridian, ID, passed away peacefully at home on April 22, 2026, after a courageous fight against an aggressive form of cancer. Kory’s legacy lives on in the family he built, the work of his hands, the adventures he chased, and the love he gave so freely. He will be deeply missed, forever loved, and remembered every time something needs fixing and everyone looks around wishing Kory was there.

Reported on April 21:

April 21, 2026

Sioux City, IA - Luis Fernando Márquez, 60, passed away unexpectedly and tragically on April 21, 2026. He was distinguished by his good heart, his optimism, and his good humor.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on April 7:

April 7, 2026

Kyle L. Smith, 35, of Orlando, FL, and formerly of Janesville, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. Kyle grew up a talented artist, a gift he carried with him throughout his life. He found joy in life’s simple pleasures—fishing and ice fishing, skateboarding, and building Lego sets.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on March 6:

Brandon Michael Minton , 20

March 6, 2026

Brandon Michael Minton, 20, of Pensacola, FL, passed away Friday, March 6, 2026. He had a light that brightened the darkest of nights and made the world a better place. He didn’t preach much about his faith, but his beautiful soul was saved by Jesus Christ years ago and now he is with the family who has gone before him, and he will wait for those he left behind.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 24:

February 24, 2026

Barry Allan Schrier, 59, of Germantown, MD, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday morning, February 24. Curious, thoughtful, and endlessly resourceful, he worked for many years in medical technical support, where his dedication and problem-solving skills helped countless colleagues and clients. Music was Barry’s true passion. He loved many genres - rock, blues, Motown, jazz, and bluegrass - but his heart belonged to the music of the Grateful Dead and any band that “jammed,” as he would say.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 13:

February 13, 2026

Stephen William Freihofer passed away peacefully in his home on February 13th, 2026, after a short battle with cancer, at the age of 74. Steve was well-known for his thankfulness and appreciation of others. He had a great love of all things electrical, medical, and of animals, especially dogs.

Reported on February 5:

February 5, 2026

Michael John Silvestri, 43, passed away on February 5, 2026, at his home in Plainview, New York, after a battle with cancer. Michael was the kind of person people stayed connected to because of who he was. He was a constant presence, steady and dependable.

CANADA (433)

Alberta (68)

May 5, 2026

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing on April 27, 2026, at the age of 31. His passing was sudden and tragic, He was deeply loved by his father, Darryl Groenenboom, who predeceased him on March 3, 2022.

Researcher’s note - Members of 2 generations died suddenly since 2022. Darryl Groenenboom: His life of 56 years was cut short with sudden and tragic illness: http://gonebutnotforgotten.ca/lethbridge/2022/03/08/groenenboom-darryl/

No cause of death reported.

British Columbia (4)

Longtime Langford councillor Lillian Szpak [73] dies suddenly [“No cause of death has been formally announced by the family.”]

Manitoba (2)

New Brunswick (3)

Newfoundland and Labrador (45)

Nova Scotia (6)

Ontario (299)