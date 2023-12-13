More notable deaths: Dutch equestrian Eric van Grunsven; German judo champ Felix Martin; Czech screenwriter Josef Prouza; Croatian footballer Ivan Čeliković (35); Norwegian volleyball coach Tore Aleksandersen (55); Slovakian footballer Ján Ovšianik (39)

FRANCE

A doctor “died suddenly”:

The doctor of Preuilly-sur-Claise found dead in his car

December 8, 2023

This is very sad news for the entire Preuilly-sur-Claise area. This Thursday, December 7, the general practitioner of the municipality was found dead in his car. Doctor Josep Boronat-Hidalgo was making his rounds of patients, in the town of Bossay-sur-Claise. He had just visited one of them, when he felt a heart attack, according to the first elements of the investigation. A resident of the municipality saw the practitioner's car parked on the sidewalk. He had his head bent over the steering wheel. When the local man came out of his house, 45 minutes later, the body had not moved. He then approached the vehicle, recognized the doctor and raised the alarm. Doctor Boronat-Hidalgo, aged 65, was very appreciated.

No cause of death reported.

A nurse “died suddenly”:

We have learned of the death of Mélissa Michel

November 29, 2023

We have learned of the death of Mélissa Michel, which occurred on November 27 in Florange, at the age of 42. Born on April 18, 1981, in Seoul, South Korea, the deceased was domiciled in Distroff, before settling in Florange. She had a son named Mael. Michel was a nurse. Our condolences to the family.

No cause of death reported.

Principal found dead in his college in Calvados: the theory is now no longer murder

December 8, 2023

Could it in the end be a heart ailment? On August 11th, Stéphane Vital, principal of a college in Lisieux (Calvados), was found dead in his establishment, after the anti-intrusion alarm had been triggered. Quickly, the prosecutor's office described the death as "suspicious". His wife has always been convinced that her husband had "been assaulted". This Thursday, the prosecutor reveals that "the natural cause for death" is favored by doctors. "There are no elements that suggest blows," says Joël Garrigue. As a reminder, two teenagers, aged 17 and 19, had admitted to forcing a door of the college while they were drunk. However, they had explained that they had fled before the principal arrived. The analysis of the videos of their mobile phone had made it possible to confirm that they were no longer on the site at the time of the principal's arrival, so they had therefore been exonerated of a robbery. This false lead had led the investigators to that of a medical problem. Especially since the autopsy had revealed that the 48-year-old man suffered from a cardiovascular pathology. The prosecutor adds that other checks will be carried out to "close all leads".

Charleville-Mézières: a worker died on a construction site

December 11, 2023

A worker died this Monday, December 11 in Charleville-Mézières at his workplace. The facts occurred on the construction site of the future student residence, at avenue du général de Gaulle. The firefighters of the municipality intervened at 10:25 a.m. for a 60-year-old man in cardio-respiratory arrest following a malaise. Despite the rescue actions carried out, the man was declared deceased by the SMUR doctor. The national police also visited the site.

BELGIUM

Theater actor Dirk Quadflieg (47) has passed away

November 26, 2023

Zutendaal - Nov 26, 2023. Dirk Quadflieg (47) from Uikhoven (Maasmechelen) died completely unexpectedly on Saturday. The man was part of the theater company 't Bemmelke in Zutendaal, and was the driving force behind the flea circus Babayaro. The theater group is now stopping its performances.

No cause of death reported.

Oostkamp - father and daughter had cancer at the same time. Father died

December 5, 2023

Oostkamp - Ine (35) and her father fought cancer together, but Karel (59) lost the battle: “The thought that I could relapse is now even more on my mind” (paywall)

Pied piper discovers lifeless body in a canal in Adinkerke: male victim not yet identified

December 5, 2023

It was around 2 p.m. when a rat catcher was working in the Smekaertstraat, in Adinkerke, and suddenly saw something on the bank of the water of the Nieuwpoort-Duinkerke canal. The body was impossible for other passers-by to see, including road traffic on the Duinkerkekeiweg towards the border. The Pied Piper suspected that the person was dead and notified the emergency services.

No age or cause of death reported.

Jessica Ketsman, 40

December 8, 2023

Born in Geraardsbergen, 9 March 1983, died in Oostende, 7 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Jo Deckers, 63

December 8, 2023

Born in Wilrijk, 23 August 1960, died in Hasselt, 8 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

In the obit comments:

We were speechless when we heard the news. So sudden and way too early.

Natalia Sercu Bachtina, 46

December 8, 2023

Gatsjina, 19 August 1977 — Beveren, 6 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Laura Spadafora, 35

December 8, 2023

Yesterday, Laura Spadafora, the partner of Michel Lantmeters, passed away. She was 35 years old and from Lommel.

No cause of death reported.

Theo Christiaens, baby

December 8, 2023

Born in Gent, 29 November 2023, and died in our arms, 6 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Wim Gins, 36

December 8, 2023

Born in Wilrijk, 6 January 1987, died in UZA, Edegem 6 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Priscilla Slootmans, 26

December 8, 2023

Born 9 February 1999, died 7 December 2023. Thanks to the doctor and the team Oncology Middelheim Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Brenda Vrancks, 47

December 5, 2023

Born in Vilvoorde, 12 April 1976, softly went away from us at home in Haacht, 4 December 2023. No flowers or wreaths, but donations to cancer foundation.

No cause of death reported.

Thais Jacobs, 44

December 5, 2023

Born in Mechelen, 17 May 1979, died there on 3 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Joyce, 1

December 4, 2023

Born in La Louviere, 21 March 2022, died in Tournai 2 December 2023. Child of Guy-Eloi Lebrun and Maxime Defert (her father and her daddy).

No cause of death reported.

Martine Van Raemdonck, 59

December 4, 2023

Born in Lokeren, 9 March 1964, died unexpectedly in Hoeilaart, 3 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Ilse Joos, 67

December 4, 2023

Born in Berchem, 8 March 1956, died there unexpectedly at home, 1 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Kevin Van Roosenbroek, 46

December 4, 2023

Born on October 1, 1977, Died in Brasschaat on December 1, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Lars Van Renterghem, 3

December 4, 2023

Born 20/06/2020, Torhout, died 30/11/2023, Gent.

No cause of death reported.

Melissa Rottiers, 36

December 4, 2023

Born in Jette, 11 January 1987, died in Antwerp, 2 December 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Joy Ros, 32

December 4, 2023

Joy was born in Antwerp on June 28, 1991, and died in Wilrijk, on December 3, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Siegfried Hofmans, 47

December 4, 2023

Siegfried was born in Uccle on February 2, 1976, and died in Lembeek, on December 2, 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Isabelle Fontaine, 53

December 4, 2023

Born in Louvain, 26 November 1970, and died there at her home on 2 December 2023. Thanks to her doctor and the oncology department of Hospital St-Pierre Ottignies.

No cause of death reported.

Alyssa Van Vlierberghe, 9

November 29, 2023

Sint-Niklaas, 9 May 2014 - Sint-Niklaas, 27 November 2023.

No cause of death reported.

Tim Van Wayenberge, 40

November 27, 2023

Born in Zottegem, 02-08-1983, died unexpectedly in Geraardsbergen, 24-11-2023.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

Anky van Grunsven is devastated by the unexpected death of her brother

December 5, 2023

Anky van Grunsven, the celebrated Dutch dressage rider with an impressive record, including three Olympic gold medals and countless other titles, is known for her passion and dedication to equestrian sports. She is an icon in the world of horse riding and her name is synonymous with success and perseverance. Anky recently shared a heartbreaking message with her followers. Her brother Eric, an important member of her family and closely associated with her love of equestrian sports, has passed away. “Eric, my brother has passed away,” Anky wrote on her social media, accompanied by two photos showing Eric riding a horse. The sudden loss of Eric has a deep impact on Anky and her family. “Our sadness cannot be expressed in words,” Anky said, expressing the depth of her pain and that of her family. The emotional charge of this loss is palpable in her words.

No age or cause of death reported.

MSC pause to mark the death of Frank Steenhuisen, 66

December 9, 2023

Zwolle - MSC (Meppeler Sport Club) paused before the home game against Steenwijk to mark the passing of member and volunteer Frank Steenhuisen. Steenhuisen suddenly became unwell on Saturday, Nov. 18, during an MSC youth game he was refereeing. ''In the Isala hospital in Zwolle, he fought to stay with us. Unfortunately, despite all the good care he received from volunteers and healthcare professionals immediately after the incident, and the uncertain hours, days and weeks afterwards, it was not to be,” the club reports on its website.

No cause of death reported.

Pierre Ronden, holder of a medal of merit from the municipality of Ede, passed away

December 7, 2023

EDE Former Eden resident Pierre Ronden died unexpectedly on Monday. Ronden received the medal of merit from the municipality of Ede in 2020 for his efforts as a restorer and manager for the authentic shop 'Lammert van de Bospoort' in Ede. Ronden died on Monday at the age of 71 and will be commemorated next Monday in Groesbeek in the Sint Anthonius Church.

No cause of death reported.

GERMANY

A judo champ “died suddenly”:

Felix Martin died suddenly

November 11, 2023

Suddenly and incredibly, for the Hessian Judo Association and everyone who knew him, Felix Martin passed away on 10.11.2023. Kata was his great passion. As a student of Klaus Hanelt, he sought to continue his work after his retirement from the active sport of judo. Since 2006, the holder of the 5th Dan has demonstrated his great expertise and exceptional skills with numerous successes at Hessian, national and international Kata championships. He was able to win a total of seven German Champion titles in the Ju-no, Kime-no and Kodokan Goshin-jutsu-no-kata.

No age or cause of death reported.

Konzer Wurzelweg run: Senior runner collapses and dies​

November 6, 2023

A senior runner has died at the oldest popular race in the region. The man collapsed after a little more than half of the ten-kilometer distance. He was a regular at the event. A chaplain instead of award ceremony, the 47th Konzer Wurzelweg run ended in a depressed atmosphere. After more than half of the ten-kilometer distance, an elderly runner collapsed. Subsequent runners and marshals provided first aid and immediately called the paramedics in the ambulance who were ready at the start and finish. [paywall]

No age or cause of death reported.

DJV mourns the loss of Dr. Armin Winter

December 11, 2023

Unexpectedly and suddenly, Dr. Armin Winter passed away at the end of November 2023, at the age of 60. The Presidium of the German Hunting Association (DJV) and the colleagues of the office are mourning the loss of their long-time employee. For more than 25 years, Dr. Winter has been working at the office for the interests of nature, species protection, and biodiversity, as well as for game, hunting, and nature. All those who knew him and were allowed to work with him appreciated his reliability and thoroughness, as well as his calm, modest demeanor.

No cause of death reported.

46-Year-old dies in Ingolstadt indoor pool: autopsy should bring clarity

December 12, 2023

A fatal swimming accident in the Donautherme spa in Ingolstadt: A 46-year-old was found unconscious in the swimming pool by other bathers around 10.30 am. After he was taken out of the water, first aid measures were immediately started, the police reported. The ambulance service took the man to the hospital under ongoing resuscitation, where he died despite intensive efforts. In any case, the police rule out any external fault, they rather assume a tragic accident. The investigators expect the result of the autopsy on Tuesday.

No cause of death reported.

Death in a bus

December 12, 2023

An elderly woman has died on a bus at the Sterkrader railway station. When the rescue service arrived on Monday afternoon, first responders had already tried to revive the woman, the Oberhausen fire brigade told us. But all attempts, including from the emergency doctor, were unsuccessful. It could have been a medical emergency, but the Oberhausen police are not giving any information about it yet, because in the event of a death, the criminal investigation department always has to investigate the case first.

No age or cause of death reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Medical emergency: Truck driver dies in hospital

December 11, 2023

A truck driver has died in hospital after an accident on a federal highway in Upper Bavaria. According to the police, the 54-year-old got off the road on Monday with his truck near Bergkirchen (Dachau district), without the participation of other vehicles. According to previous information from the police, the man suffered a medical emergency while driving. He died a little later in the hospital.

No cause of death reported.

VW collides with tree - driver died in hospital

December 10, 2023

A 35–year-old man has died in hospital after an accident late in the evening near Elsenfeld - his 36-year-old passenger also suffered life-threatening injuries. The two were driving in a VW from Eichelsbach, in the direction of Elsenfeld, when the driver suddenly lost control, veered off the road and hit a tree. The driver was thrown out of the car, the passenger had to be freed from the vehicle by the fire brigade. An expert was called in to reconstruct the accident.

No cause of death reported.

Man collapses and dies on the sidewalk in Hachenburg

December 8, 2023

On Wednesday, the police were informed at about 10 o'clock that a pedestrian had collapsed in Hachenburger Gartenstraße, and was currently being resuscitated. Despite the use of a defibrillator, the emergency doctor called in was only able to determine the death of the 72-year-old man. The death may have occurred due to a previous illness.

No cause of death reported.

AUSTRIA

"SOKO Donau” star Andy Hallwaxx (56) died unexpectedly

December 7, 2023

Great sadness for the actor and director Andy Hallwaxx (56). He died unexpectedly on Wednesday night. He had been a master of comedy and musical entertainment theater and was in the middle of preparations for his production next summer. As an actor, Hallwaxx has been engaged at the Vienna State Opera, the Volkstheater, the Stadttheater Klagenfurt, the Musikverein Wien, and Wiener Konzerthaus. As a film actor, he appeared in episodic roles in such series as “Die Bergretter”, “SOKO Donau”, “Kommissar Rex” and many others.

No cause of death reported.

Dr. Peter Larcher has passed away

December 6, 2023

Our heart wants to hold you, but our mind must let you go, because your strength was at an end. With love and gratitude, we say goodbye to Dr. Peter Larcher, OA Vascular Surgery, Innsbruck. Long-time chairman of the triathlon club Telfs, born 4. 6. 1956 who passed away on Wednesday, 6. 12. 2023, at the age of 67, after a long serious illness.



No cause of death reported.

Larcher pushed the jabs. Some quotes:

18.08.2021 "There will only be an end to the pandemic if all are 3x vaccinated"

30.08.2021 "I don't drive with unvaccinated taxi drivers!"

02.10.2021 "Something is going seriously wrong: only 60% vaccinated!"

09.11.2021 "Everything speaks in favor of vaccinating adolescents from 12-17"

16.02.2022 They may crucify me, but I think we open everything 2-3 weeks too early and I would prescribe masks indoors to the summer. I would be an excellent Minister of Health😎👍🤔

01.04.2023 "Vaccination offers excellent protection against corona infection"

09.04.2023 "3x vaccinated people have such great protection that they only get lightly sick"

19.08.2023 "It is a crime not to vaccinate children"

28.11.2023 "I am seriously ill: massive pneumonia and on top of that corona!"

06.12.2023 deceased

LIECHTENSTEIN

Liechtenstein's Prince Constantin dies ' unexpectedly ' at 51

December 6, 2023

Geneva - Prince Constantin, the youngest son of the reigning Prince of Liechtenstein Hans-Adam II, died suddenly this week, the Princely House said in a statement on Dec 6. He was 51. Constantin was seventh in line to the throne. The statement provided no cause of death. Constantin’s eldest brother, Hereditary Prince Alois, is destined to succeed Hans-Adam II as the reigning Prince of Liechtenstein, a tiny principality nestled between Austria and Switzerland, with nearly 40,000 inhabitants. Constantin leaves behind his wife, Princess Marie of Liechtenstein, and his children Prince Moritz, Princess Georgina and Prince Benedikt. According to the statement, he also served as chairman of the supervisory board of the Liechtenstein Group, the largest royal family-owned private banking and asset management group in the world.

No cause of death reported.

NORWAY

A volleyball coach “died suddenly”:

Norwegian trainer Tore Aleksandersen dies age 55

December 6, 2023

With great gratitude and sadness, Allianz MTV Stuttgart has to say goodbye to its former successful coach Tore Aleksandersen, who died on December 6, 2023, at the age of just 55. “He gave each and every one of us an incredible amount of energy, inspiration and joy, despite and during his illness,” said Kim Oszvald-Renkema, the sports director of Allianz MTV Stuttgart, after receiving the sad news today. The 2023 title was the most emotional of his three titles, after he had been missing from the team for several weeks due to his serious cancer. At the end of the 2022/2023 season, he ended his coaching career.

POLAND

Gabriel Seweryn died as a result of SCA

December 1, 2023

Gabriel Seweryn, a 56-year-old designer known from the TV show "Queens of Life", died on November 28, in a hospital in Głogów. He complained of chest pain and shortness of breath and was admitted to the hospital. He died two hours later. "The patient came to us with his own transport. He had chest pains. Over time, his condition improved, but then he suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. Despite resuscitation, it was not possible to save him," a spokeswoman for the District Hospital in Głogów told Gazeta Wyborcza.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Bingo screenwriter Josef Prouza (66): He left behind tens of millions!

December 4, 2023

On Friday, December 1, editor, presenter, screenwriter, and dramaturg Josef Prouza died suddenly at the age of 66. Prouza was behind the legendary entertainment show Bingo, and he also starred in the musical Jackal Years (1993). In addition, for many years he was in charge of the PR department of Sazka, where he had a truly royal life – he earned over 50 million crowns!

No cause of death reported.

SLOVAKIA

A young Slovak footballer died suddenly today: Just a few days ago he ended up in the hospital, his body could not handle it

December 3, 2023

Vranov Nad Toplou – Sad news from the world of Slovak football. Today (2.12) former league player of 1. FC Košice or MFK Ružomberok Ján Ovšianik suddenly left us forever. He lived to be only 39 years old. According to Footballnet, on Thursday, November 30, he was hospitalized in a Vranov hospital with severe abdominal pain. Doctors diagnosed him with gastritis, which grew into inflammation of the pancreas. Unfortunately, he lost the battle with the disease today.

CROATIA

A sad news: Ivan Čeliković, a famous former HNL football player, died suddenly at the age of 35

December 11, 2023

Ivan Čeliković, a famous former HNL football player, died suddenly at the age of 35. The football player born in Nova Gradiška worked in parallel at the football academy in Konavle, where he played for a local club. He got married in Konavle and had two children. The cause of death is unknown.

Marko Dumančić died suddenly

December 7, 2023

Marko Dumančić (46) died suddenly in his home, supposedly due to a cardiac problem. He was former football player. He left behind his wife and 13-year-old son.

PORTUGAL

54-year-old ex-Big Brother dies of heart attack after suffering discomfort in bar bathroom

December 8, 2023

This Thursday, 7th, the presenter Nuno Graciano died, at the age of 54, after suffering a heart attack in the bathroom of a bar. The former Big Brother rose to fame after taking part in Big Brother Portugal in 2022. He had been hospitalized for three days in Cascais, in the Portuguese country. "He was in a cafe, felt bad, went to the bathroom and took a little longer than usual. When they went to the bathroom, the door was locked and it was difficult to open," reported a friend of the artist.

SPAIN

Goodbye to Itziar Castro, the 'Vis a vis' actress died after a sudden illness at just 46 years old

December 8, 2023

She was mainly known in Italy for the role of Goya in 'Vis a vis', a Netflix TV series. The cause of her death is still partly unknown, but Gabriela Defty, director of her agency, told the press that "everything suggests a cardiac arrest". The tragic episode occurred while Itziar was rehearsing a synchronized show organized by the new club Kallipolis. Around half past one in the morning, the Spanish actress began to feel unwell. Emergency services attempted to resuscitate her but were unable to do so. The autopsy on the 46-year-old's body will ascertain the causes of her death. When the news spread, numerous searches were carried out on the Web to understand if there could be a correlation between the sudden illness and the vaccine.

No cause of death reported.

Castro was “vaccinated.” In January 2021, the actress had volunteered to be a COVID-19 vaccine trial participant:

A coach “died suddenly”:

Óscar Portela, goalkeeper coach of Sherry Atlético de Jerez, dies

December 7, 2023

Jerez football is once again in mourning. This Wednesday, Óscar Portela Izquierdo, goalkeeping coach of FC Sherry Atlético's main team, passed away. A career military man and worker at the Cortijo de Vicos Horse Breeding Center, Portela died this December 6, at the age of 48, after being admitted to the hospital for several weeks.

No cause of death reported.

Granada-Athletic match to resume Monday due to death of a spectator

December 10, 2023

Granada - Although medical assistance was provided for more than an hour, a spectator, Antonio Trujillo Izquierdo, aged 70 from Salobreña, died during the match between Granada and Athletic due to a heart attack, leading to the suspension of the match.

Deputy mayor dies unexpectedly at the age of 53

December 4, 2023

"Today we want to communicate with a sad heart, and with tears in our eyes, the loss of our beloved councilor and deputy mayor, Hermínia Mengual, who was much more than a companion, she was a pillar of our community, a brave voice in the City Council and a generous soul who touched the lives of everyone who knew her." This is the touching start with which all her colleagues from the Benigembla said farewell this Monday to their councilor and deputy mayor, Hermínia Mengual, who died unexpectedly at the age of 53.

No cause of death reported.

The historical researcher Pilar Martínez Olmos has died

December 10, 2023

The historical researcher Pilar Martínez Olmos, a collaborator of this newspaper for years, died today due to a serious and fulminant illness at the age of 67. Martínez Olmos has been writing for almost a decade in the newspaper. Her passion for ancient Valencia led her to delve into the world of historical research of characters, relevant monuments, streets and urban spaces, and significant historical episodes of the city, which she translated in her dense articles published in the newspaper. In fact, in the last 8 years she has published a hundred historical articles in the newspaper.

A policeman “died suddenly”:

A Guardia Civil dies of a heart attack while driving

December 4, 2023

The sergeant of the Guardia Civil, Francisco Fernández Infante, 43, has died in a withering manner after suffering a myocardial infarction while driving. The death occurred suddenly and has caused a strong shock at the Traffic School of the Civil Guard of Mérida, where he had been stationed for years. According to different sources of the Civil Guard, at the time of the incident, the agent was preparing to take a few days off to travel to Andalusia to visit his family.

Cyclist found dead on N-VI in Lugo

December 8, 2023

A 74-year-old cyclist died this afternoon at the exit of the city of Lugo, on the N-VI. Several drivers warned of an unconscious person on the road, and when the emergency services arrived, they could only certify his death. The National Police is trying to clarify whether it was an illness or an accident, although Traffic has no record of any accident, and everything seems to indicate that it was a natural death.

No cause of death reported.

A 23-year-old woman was found dead on El Cid Street in Miranda

December 3, 2023

A twenty-three-year-old girl, a native of Córdoba and settled in Miranda de Ebro for work reasons, was found dead in the central El Cid Street during the early hours of this Sunday, December 3. It was two other young people who raised the alarm after finding her body, lying on the ground and face down, next to a bench located at the confluence with Station Street. Having checked that the girl had no pulse, they rushed to call 112, and while waiting for their arrival, they tried to revive her until the emergency services arrived on the scene. While fighting for her life, and after more than an hour of unsuccessful resuscitation, the doctors were only able to certify her death shortly before 06:30 hours.

No cause of death reported.

Woman dies from massive heart attack at her 13-year-old daughter's soccer game

December 3, 2023

A 45-year-old woman died this afternoon in Córdoba from a massive heart attack during a Salvador Allende women's cadet soccer match in which her 13-year-old daughter was playing. According to sources from the sports club, the event took place this afternoon around 4.30 pm, when the mother of one of the players collapsed.

Isabel Mendaña, 41, died at Alvedro airport

December 9, 2023

Those who knew her say that María Isabel Mendaña Fra was a special woman. Down-to-earth, a sports and music fan, fate willed that she died at Alvedro airport, shortly before taking a flight to Madrid, where she was on her way to see a concert. She was 41 years old, half her life ahead of her, and although she was a native of Xove, she was also closely linked to Viveiro, where she worked in a well-known supermarket.

No cause of death reported.

