FRANCE

A musician “died suddenly”:

Aire-sur-l'Adour : Bruno Philibert will leave a big void

February 14, 2024

Bruno Philibert, 51, was struck down by a heart attack on Monday, February 12 at his home, and his disappearance is very keenly felt. Born of a family of seven children, he embraced the profession of hairdresser. But Bruno was also a musician: first at the Arsouillos then at the Robert de Niros. You have to listen to his neighbor Laurent Debèze to get to know him better: "We play the way we are, I think we will forever remember the soft, smooth and discreet sound of your tenor saxophone. This sound and this play is so unique, like a sound signature. Natural reflection of your soul, so pure and harmless. That of a generous and delightful being of sincerity, gentleness and benevolence."

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

He feels unwell while driving, a 35-year-old man dies at the wheel of his car

February 13, 2024

A road accident that occurred on the road from Verlhaguet to Monbeton (Tarn-et-Garonne), resulted in the death of a motorist this Monday, February 12, 2024. The firefighters were alerted around 19:30 and discovered an unconscious motorist inside his vehicle. Apparently, he was the victim of discomfort at the wheel, resulting in a collision at low speed with a concrete garbage container. The fire brigade nurse tried to resuscitate him by giving him a cardiorespiratory massage, but unfortunately all attempts were in vain. The 35-year-old man, from Verlhac-Tescou, was pronounced dead by the emergency doctor at about 20:30 p.m.

No cause of death reported.

A septuagenarian succumbs to a malaise in public

February 18, 2024

Despite the intervention of the emergency services and a paramedic team, a heart ailment was fatal on Sunday, February 18, in the early afternoon, not far from the Place du Commerce in Nantes, to a man in his seventies.

BELGIUM

A priest “died suddenly”:

Leuven - priest and teacher dies suddenly

February 15, 2024

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the sudden death of Father Ger-Jan Bruins osa, zone pastor of the pastoral zone Leuven aan de Dijle. Father Ger-Jan did not show up for the Ash Wednesday celebration, which made us fear the worst. He was found in his apartment. He died in his sleep. With a clear voice, he led many celebrations. His homilies spoke to the people. He knew how to translate the message very well to the younger generations, especially children. Gerben Jan, as he was officially called, was 63 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Leon Willems, 69

February 12, 2024

Member of Art Academy August de Boeck, Open Atelier Affligem, founder Shotokan Karate Club. Mr. Leon Willems was born in Asse on August 28, 1954, and died unexpectedly in the O.L.Vrouw Hospital.

No cause of death reported.

Kristof Jacobs died unexpectedly

February 13, 2024

Kristof Jacobs, the man with the great passion for local war history, died unexpectedly in Middelkerke on February 11. He was only 48 years old.

No cause of death reported.

Cedric Bouckaert, 50

February 18, 2024

CEO of Carya, born October 5, 1973, died at home February 14, 2024. Resident of Bottelare.

No cause of death reported.

Carmen Van Werde, 41

February 16, 2024

Roeselare - Carmen Van Werde, Kevin Dejagere's partner, passed away on Wednesday. She was born in Neerpelt and was 41 years old. The farewell celebration takes place in an intimate circle. Born in Neerpelt January 4, 1983, died February 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Marc Nysen, 68

February 17, 2024

Born in Nieuwpoort, July 17, 1955, died unexpectedly in Blankenberge, February 16, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Nathalie Sieuw, 50

February 17, 2024

Born in Tournai, September 30, 1973, died in Froudmont, February 16, 2024. The family gives thanks to the Oncology Service.

No cause of death reported.

Danny Decapmaker, 63

February 16, 2024

Born in Moorslede, March 9, 1960, died unexpectedly at home in Oostrozebeke, February 9, 2024,

No cause of death reported.

Noah Van Endert, 2

February 16, 2024

Born in Brasschaat, April 6, 2021, died in Kalmthout, February 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Bert Vanelslande, 43

February 16, 2024

Born in Ieper, February 12, 1981, died February 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Maurice De Tollenaere, 43

February 16, 2024

Born in Gent, August 29, 1980, died in Gent, February 15, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Viviane Cools, 68

February 16, 2024

Born in Bornem, June 1, 1956, died there February 15, 2024.

Thanks to the nurses and the Oncology Department of Rivierenland Hospital Bornem.

No cause of death reported.

Stan Verrewaere, 21

February 15, 2024

Born on January 24, 2003 in Bruges, died on 13/02/2024.

No cause of death reported.

Marc Gilissen, 60

February 15, 2024

Born in Deurne, September 1, 1963, died unexpectedly at home in Borsbeek, on February 14, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Noël Prové, 63

February 12, 2024

Born in Geraardsbergen on December 24, 1960, and died unexpectedly in Nieuwpoort on February 11, 2024.

No cause of death reported.

Ronny Hugens, 73

February 9, 2024

Ronny Hugens, husband of José Vriens, died unexpectedly at home on February 7, 2024. He was born in Zandvliet on October 14, 1950. His urn will have a nice place at home.

No cause of death reported.

NETHERLANDS

A judge “died suddenly”:

Judge Willem Van Schendel dies unexpectedly

February 13, 2024

Willemstad - Willem van Schendel (73) passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2024. He was a justice at the Supreme Court of the Netherlands and, until his death, an alternate member at the Common Court of Justice.

No cause of death reported.

Dressage Judge and Scribe Vivian Lindemann Passed away

February 13, 2024

Dressage (horse riding) judge and scribe Vivian Lindemann has passed away on Sunday 11 February 2024. She was 53 years old. Horses.nl reported that Vivian suffered from a brain bleed on 2 February as she was driving home from the 2024 KWPN Stallion Licensing. She was immediately taken to the hospital and operated on but could not be saved.

GERMANY

The DJ and producer was a rising star in Berlin's underground community

February 16, 2024

Radical Softness, real name Lea Rose Besson, has died at the age of 28. The DJ and producer was a rising star in Berlin's underground community. No cause of death is known as of yet. A resident at Berlin party Rawmantique and Hamburg's TILT, Besson was a staunch advocate of self-expression, the establishment of safer spaces, and increasing the visibility of marginalized genders in dance music.

Two actors “died suddenly”:

Actress Ruth Wohlschlegel is dead !

February 14, 2024

"It is with deep sadness that we say goodbye to Ruth Wohlschlegel, who gave us unforgettable moments as Lissy Krug (and children's coach) in "Frühling" – with these words the team of the ZDF series "Frühling" says goodbye to an important part of its crew. The actress Ruth Wohlschlegel has been appearing in the series again and again since 2013, and the 68-year-old also had a role in the opening episode of the 13th season. She died after a short and serious illness. Her cause of death is not yet known.

Theater talent Stefan Ofner unexpectedly passed away

February 17, 2024

Actor, author, cabaret artist, director and presenter Stefan Ofner has died unexpectedly at the age of 30. The theatre talent from Villach was only awarded a Bruno Gironcoli Promotion Prize last year and lived for the stage.

No cause of death reported.

A photographer “died suddenly”:

Mourning in Rottweil: Jürgen Reiter dies at the age of only 58

February 13, 2024

Photography and carnival were his passion. Now Jürgen Reiter has died unexpectedly. The news spread like wildfire in Rottweil on Tuesday. The 58-year-old died after a short illness, but still surprisingly, on Monday evening, as his partner Houma Kustermann announced on Tuesday.

No cause of death reported.

Mourning for Jürgen Rückert: "We are deeply sad and speechless"

January 23, 2024

The surprising death of Jürgen Rückert has caused great concern in the city and in the district of Coburg. The 54-year-old was, among other things, district chairman of the Bavarian State Sports Association (BLSV) and chairman of the district Youth Ring Coburg. In 2012, he received the Medal of Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany for his special commitment.

No cause of death reported.

A journalist “died suddenly”:

Mourning for Klaus Peters

February 20, 2024

One whose name will no longer appear here in the future is Klaus Peters, the longtime Potsdam correspondent of the German Press Agency (dpa). He died on Sunday in a Berlin hospital after a short, serious illness. In his daily work, he was a precise, precisely working colleague who not only mastered the fast, short form of the agency, but was also always helpful and approachable in everyday journalistic work. Klaus Peters understood how to live his life – a life that came to an end far too early, now on the verge of retirement, at the age of 64.

No cause of death reported.

SV Wiesbaden mourns the loss of Ralf Huth

February 16, 2024

Shock at the football group league club SV Wiesbaden: Ralf Huth, who has been with the club for almost 30 years, a long-time team supervisor and member of the board, died unexpectedly in the night from Wednesday to Thursday. He was only 57 years old. "There was no sign that Ralf was leaving life so suddenly. We are stunned and quite taken with it,“ said SVW club director Markus Walter.

No cause of death reported.

Bad incident at Bundesliga match: Leipzig fan dies in the stadium

February 18, 2024

During the top match between RB Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach (2:0) on the 22nd matchday of the Bundesliga, an RB fan died in the stadium. In the 18th minute of the match, Sky commentator Wolff-Christoph Fuss had first explained that a Leipzig fan had to be resuscitated. In the final stage of the match, the spectators commemorated the deceased person with a remarkable action. After the 84th minute, many spectators raised their mobile phone lights and sang for minutes.

No age or cause of death reported.

Veit Klaue is dead : director of refugee shelter and choir from Finsterwalde dies at the age of 56

February 16, 2024

Veit Klaue is dead. He was only 56 years old. He was the head of the refugee shelter in Doberlug-Kirchhain, choir director, carnival performer and well-known in Finsterwalde and the surrounding area. Veit Klaue died suddenly and far too soon. He was torn out of his life in the middle and leaves a big gap.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to a cheerful nature: The Südkurier mourns for Gernot Burmeister

February 17, 2024

Suddenly and unexpectedly, the area manager of the distributor Direkt-Kurier Zustell passed away on February 5 at the age of only 55. He ensured a good delivery of newspapers and letters for 23 years.

No cause of death reported.

A teacher “died suddenly”:

Director of Studies Joachim Haas passed away after a serious illness

February 15, 2024

After a serious illness, former Director of Studies Joachim Haas died on February 8th. From August 1991 to February 2022, he was a teacher of English and French at the Ostalb Gymnasium. With great commitment, he supervised generations of young people as a class teacher and successfully led them to graduation with motivating lessons. On February 19, he would have celebrated his 63rd birthday.

No cause of death reported.

Farewell to Master Butcher Manfred Altmeyer

February 15, 2024

The Koblenz Chamber of Crafts is mourning the death of its long-time colleague Manfred Altmeyer, who died unexpectedly shortly before his 62nd birthday. For more than 20 years, he has accompanied and shaped generations of apprentices and masters in the butcher's trade. Manfred Altmeyer was a butcher with heart and soul. He will be remembered for his particularly friendly, helpful, and spirited manner.

No cause of death reported.

Great sadness for Werner Untersteller

February 15, 2024

On February 9, the local politician Werner Untersteller (CDU) died unexpectedly, as a result of heart surgery. He was the predecessor of the Bebelsheim local leader Bertram Nagel, had accompanied the office for 25 years, from August 23, 1994 to August 21, 2019.

No age reported.

Bookseller Christian Brinkmann is dead

February 15, 2024

Christian Brinkmann, a bookseller from Herford, died on 2 February at the age of 60, as a result of a short, serious illness. Christian Brinkmann, born on March 17, 1963, was the owner of the bookstore Wolff in Herford, which in 2023 could look back on a 150-year history. His long-time collaborator Gisela Krüger has confirmed his death. "I am very sad, he is missing at every nook and cranny, and especially for the customers." The cause of death was apparently a rapidly growing tumor.

Crane driver dies at a height of 32 meters - cause of death unclear

February 16, 2024

Rescue workers found a crane driver dead in the driver's cab, in Bremerhaven on Wednesday evening. Height rescuers accordingly tried for an hour to revive the man in the cab, at a height of about 32 meters. However, this was not successful. The cause of death initially remained unclear. "We have no evidence of a crime," a police spokesman said on Thursday.

No age reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

55-year-old cyclist died after an internal emergency

February 19, 2024

A 55-year-old man from Gütersloh rode his bicycle along the walking and cycling path of the street in the direction of Gütersloh. For an unknown reason, he suddenly left the bike path to the right and crashed on the green strip. Witnesses immediately contacted police and rescue workers, including an emergency doctor. Under immediately initiated resuscitation measures, the rescue service took the 55-year-old to a hospital in Gütersloh. The Gütersloh man died there a short time later.

No cause of death reported.

Accident victim dies - autopsy ordered

February 16, 2024

The 68-year-old man who suffered serious injuries in a traffic accident in Bergneustadt-Pernze on February 3, succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on the night of Friday to Saturday. For a previously unknown reason, he had got into oncoming traffic with his car and collided head-on with another car. The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing; an autopsy of the body has been ordered.

AUSTRIA

Kurier music critic Peter Jarolin has passed away

February 19, 2024

Vienna - The Kurier editorial team is mourning the death of its music critic Peter Jarolin (52), who has died unexpectedly. "He was a highly competent, educated, humorous, loyal and insanely dear person, whom we will miss very much. Jarolin is irreplaceable for the cultural editor and for the entire Kurier. There is almost no one in the cultural industry who did not like him a lot,“ said editor-in-chief Martina Salomon.

No cause of death reported.

A firefighter “died suddenly”:

" Unexpectedly deceased": Fire brigade mourns long-time member

February 15, 2024

Prof. Mag. Otto Ernest Gutmann died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at the age of 64. He worked for the volunteer city fire brigade Bruck an der Mur as fire chief of the administration, and commissioner for public relations.

No cause of death reported.

SWITZERLAND

Handball player Tim Altscher from TV Gelnhausen dies at the age of 25

February 20, 2024

Third-division handball club TV Gelnhausen is in shock: on Monday afternoon, the club announced that Tim Altscher had died suddenly and unexpectedly. The player turned only 25 years old. TV Gelnhausen posted the following message on its social media channels: "We are shocked, stunned and devastated. Our player Tim Altscher passed away today on February 19, 2024 after a short serious illness. We are not yet able to understand the whole thing somehow. We are as if paralyzed, time is standing still, and we still need time to compose a message.“

No cause of death reported.

SWEDEN

An American footballer “died suddenly”:

RIP Michael Löhr – 1970-2024

February 17, 2024

Stockholm - It is with deepest regret that we report the passing of 54-year-old former offensive lineman Michael Löhr from Stockholm, Sweden. The longtime member of the Stockholm Mean Machines and the Swedish national team died peacefully in his sleep earlier this week after a brief illness. Micha, together with his twin brother Tompa, was a key member of Team Sweden’s 2005 European championship squad. “Micha is one of the best who ever was. Humble, honest, and fearless.”

No cause of death reported.

POLAND

Rev. Prof. Arkadiusz Baron, former Vice-Rector of the Pontifical University of John Paul II in Krakow, has passed away

February 16, 2024

Krakow - On February 16, Rev. Prof. Arkadiusz Baron [64], theologian and professor of theological sciences, former vice-rector, and dean of the Faculty of Theology of the UPJPII, died suddenly, the Pontifical University of John Paul II in Krakow announced on Friday.

No cause of death reported.

A mayor “died suddenly”:

Sudden death of Mayor Roman Szuberski! He was found in his office. Mourning in Rogoźno

February 14, 2024

Rogozno - Roman Szuberski, the mayor of Rogoźno, died suddenly on Wednesday, February 14. The 62-year-old was also previously associated with the local government in Oborniki, which is why the local district office and the municipality also expressed their condolences after the man's death. Roman Szuberski was also a city councillor and a municipal councillor in Rogoźno, as well as a teacher at the local high school.

No cause of death reported.

CZECH REPUBLIC

The sudden death of a popular politician. Michal Najbrt tragically died at the age of only 49

February 15, 2024

Kolin - At the age of 49, the deputy mayor of Kolín, Michal Najbrt, died today after sudden health complications. The city announced the news on Facebook. Najbrt has been in the city government since 2018, when he was elected as a representative of the Change for Kolín group.

No cause of death reported.

Manager Sinčák died suddenly . He influenced the life of Prague and also managed airlines

February 13, 2024

Prague - Jozef Sinčák, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Technical Administration of Communications in Prague, has died at the age of 54. The announcement was made today on its Facebook profile by TSK. The death was sudden, according to the company.

No cause of death reported.

A cyclist was found dead near Prague, apparently he died suddenly

February 16, 2024

Prague - On Thursday afternoon, emergency services and a helicopter rushed to Květnice near Prague, to a cyclist who was found dead by the side of the road. According to police, he apparently died suddenly, and a medical autopsy was ordered. "He died as a result of a health complication," police spokesman Pavel Truxa said, adding that it was not a traffic accident. A medical autopsy should determine the circumstances of death.

No age reported.

SLOVAKIA

A young Slovak politician died unexpectedly ! He left behind a daughter, and he and his wife were expecting a second child

February 16, 2024

Presov - Great sadness reigned in eastern Slovakia after the sudden and unexpected death of a young politician from the Pirate Party and popular Prešov teacher Benjamín Schlesinger. He left behind a daughter and wife, with whom he was expecting a second child. He passed away forever at the age of 31.

No cause of death reported.

CROATIA

The bodies of two men were found in Zagreb within a few hours, the causes of death are not yet known

February 17, 2024

Two dead bodies were found in Zagreb at the same day, just two-and-a-half hours apart. No traces of violent death were found, the autopsy at the Institute of Forensic Medicine will reveal all the details.

A young woman died suddenly while traveling by bus from Zagreb to Mostar

February 13, 2024

A young woman (36) died while traveling by bus on the Zagreb-Mostar route on Monday, reports say. At one point, the passengers noticed that the woman was not breathing and tried to revive her until the ambulance arrived. The ambulance at the Macola rest area resuscitated the woman for more than half an hour, but it was too late.

No cause of death reported.

A soldier died during an exercise in the barracks in Velika Gorica

February 13, 2024

A member of the Croatian Army died today during a motor skills test at the Colonel Marko Živković barracks in Velika Gorica, the Ministry of Defense announced. This is a non-commissioned officer of the Croatian Air Force. Emergency medical assistance was provided to him at the scene. The Ministry of Defense did not publish additional details about the fallen soldier or the circumstances of his death.

CYPRUS

Sudden death of the "cheerleader of children's hearts": Dancer Hopsík (†47) died !

February 13, 2024

On Monday, February 12, dancer and "cheerleader of children's hearts" David Juřina (47), also known as Hopsík, died suddenly. Juřina focused mainly on children's audiences – he performed at children's parties or discos and also worked as a Zumba Fitness instructor or a certified aerobics instructor. The cause of death is unknown, but apparently the entertainer and child magician died very unexpectedly.

SPAIN

Two councilors “died suddenly”:

IU councilor in Calcena, Jesús Royo, dies of heart attack aged 68

February 12, 2024

Zaragoza - The IU councilor of Calcena, Jesús Royo, died this Sunday as a result of a heart attack at the age of 68, in the Aragonese capital. The late councilor was an official of the Zaragoza City Council until his retirement. The news has caused a great commotion among the population of the town of Aranda, where he was well-known, said the mayor of the town, Mariano Miguel, who was very saddened by the loss. “Apparently he was having dinner with some friends when he suffered the heart attack.”

Shock in Vinaròs over the death of Jordi Català, councilor and former president of the Carnival

February 12, 2024

Consternation in Vinaròs due to the unexpected death at the age of 54 of Jordi Català Estarelles, councilor for PSPV-PSOE in Vinaròs, and former president of the Carnival Organizing Commission (COC).

No cause of death reported.

Anne Hernandez, much-loved founder of the ‘Brexpats in Spain’ network dies – as tributes pour in for the ‘tireless’ campaigner

February 16, 2024

The much-loved founder of the Brexpats in Spain support group, Anne Hernandez, has died. Tributes have poured in for the ‘tireless’ campaigner following her death from a short illness. Brexpats International wrote in a statement: “It is with deepest sadness that I have to tell you that Anne Hernandez, our president, has passed away in hospital after a short illness.

No age or cause of death reported.

Aranda bids farewell to Julio Torres

February 13, 2024

The trainer of great cyclists like Sara Martín and Mario Aparicio was nearing retirement age and died suddenly this Monday.

No age or cause of death reported.

Vice president of Asturian Federation of Philatelics dies

February 9, 2024

The Asturian Federation of Philatelic Societies (stamp collecting) suddenly lost this Wednesday its vice president, Luis Anselmo Suárez Álvarez, who died at the age of 60. The Avilesino Philatelic Group said goodbye "with deep pain and sadness" to a dear colleague.

No cause of death reported.

Five professors “died suddenly”:

Reported on January 28:

Our colleague Professor Agustín León Alonso-Cortes has passed away

January 28, 2024

On January 26, 2024, our colleague, Professor Agustín León Alonso-Cortés, died unexpectedly at the age of 57. Agustín was a Doctor of Agricultural Engineering and has been teaching at our center since the late 90s. Devoted and completely concerned to his teaching staff and his students, in all these years, in subjects in the areas of Food Technology and Food Microbiology, he was a close and kind person, who will be remembered by all his colleagues, and also by his students.

No cause of death reported.

Reported on February 6:

On February 6th of this year, our dear colleague, Professor María Felisa "Feli" Santiago Ibarlucea, passed away

February 6, 2024

Feli (66) was a Doctor in Biology and a University Professor at our School since its inception. She belonged to the Area of Botany, and was a biology teacher and a passionate researcher of lagoons, lakes and wetlands. Devoted to her classes, her students and her field, she was a very dear person to everyone. She left just a few days after the International Wetlands Day.

No cause of death reported.

Rosario Sierra, campus professor and former director of Agrarias, dies [the third in 2 weeks]

February 11, 2024

The Higher Technical School of Agricultural Engineering at the Palencia campus has received another blow this weekend due to the loss of Professor Rosario Sierra de Grado, who died on Saturday at the age of 62 after a serious illness. The school has lost two other teachers in the past two weeks. On February 6, María Felisa Santiago Ibarlucea, a doctor in Biology, died at the age of 66, and the teacher Agustín León Alonso-Cortés died unexpectedly at the age of 57 on January 26.

No cause of death reported.

A priest “died suddenly”:

Vicente Melió, 63

February 12, 2024

Father Vicente Melió Uribe, parish vicar of Stella Maris in Málaga, has died at the age of 63 due to a heart problem. The funeral mass was celebrated in said parish on Tuesday, February 13 at 11 am.

Family tragedy: A man dies and his mother dies days later due to lack of water and food

February 13, 2024

Agents of the National Police have found the corpses of a middle-aged man and his elderly mother in an advanced state of decomposition, but without signs of violence, in a house in the Madrid neighborhood of Aluche. Neighbors called the emergency services, and firefighters forced the door to access the house. Inside they found the bodies of a 54-year-old man and that of his mother whom he was caring for, an 87-year-old woman. The first hypotheses suggest that the son would have died of natural causes or some domestic accident. His body was in the kitchen with a big gap in his head. Thus, the man could have slipped and fallen, and suffered a severe head trauma so he died. The mother died days later due to lack of food and water. And the fact is that the woman was disabled, she barely moved out of bed and needed food and care from her child.

No cause of death reported.

Man dies of sudden heart attack in Artes, Carballo

February 11, 2024

A 60-year-old man, Arturo Loureiro Agrelo, died this Saturday afternoon as a result of a fulminant myocardial infarction. It happened in the Carballa parish of Artes. Specifically, in Baltar's place. Everything indicates that the man was on a relative's farm pruning some trees when he felt seriously ill.

