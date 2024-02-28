More notable deaths: Mexican finance secretary Carlos Urzúa Macías, 7 from heart attacks; Brazil: reggae singer DJ Nega Glicia, rocker Marcos Sipp (40), 15+ from heart attacks

MEXICO

Seven “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Carlos Urzúa Macías, former Secretary of Finance in the government of AMLO, dies at the age of 68; fulminant heart attack revealed

February 20, 2024

Carlos Urzúa Macías, known for being a former finance secretary in AMLO's government, has died at the age of 68. Now it is known that it was due to a ”fulminant heart attack", after much political speculation. It was initially said that AMLO's former finance secretary died from an accident in which he fell from the stairs. That version is true, but the underlying reason was the aforementioned heart attack.

He dies of a heart attack inside Plaza Solesta

February 25, 2024

Inside the Solesta shopping plaza, a man died after suffering a heart attack and subsequently falling to the floor in such a way that he ended up with a blow to the head. The 55-year-old victim was identified as Javier N, who according to police reports, was walking with his family last night. The man suddenly keeled over and fell to the floor. Paramedics from the Municipal Civil Protection of Puebla confirmed the death of the man due to cardiorespiratory arrest and cranioencephalic trauma resulting from the fall.

Man lost his life in the middle of street

February 22, 2024

An elderly man lost his life in the middle of street in the center of this capital city from a sudden heart attack. Despite the efforts of Municipal Police officers and paramedics, Porfirio A.B., 70, had lost his life due to an apparent cardio-respiratory arrest, said emergency medical technicians, which should be confirmed by expert analysis.

Heart attack surprises passenger

February 21, 2024

A man, still unidentified, lost his life while being transferred in an ambulance to a hospital. The individual, a passenger of a tourist bus, complained of chest pains and begged the driver that he did not want to die and needed medical attention. The driver stopped the vehicle at the “Plan de Ayala" toll booth. An ambulance arrived to take the patient to a private clinic. However, upon reaching the public safety post at kilometer 8 of the road, the ambulance stopped its march, and the paramedic confirmed to the security officers that the patient had died, presumably from a heart attack.

No age reported.

Two killed in “vaxxidents”:

Taxi driver dies after suffering a heart attack and causing a road accident in Los Mochis

February 24, 2024

A taxi driver lost his life in a tragic incident, while performing his work on the streets of downtown Los Mochis. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Diego Alfonso "N", 66, suffered a sudden heart attack while driving along Tenochtitlan Alley. According to reports from the authorities, the taxi driver lost consciousness when he suffered the heart attack, which caused him to crash into a vehicle parked on the side of the alley. The impact triggered a chain of crashes involving two more cars, generating a road accident of proportions.

Woman suffers heart attack while driving, was on her way to the hospital

February 19, 2024

An elderly woman began to feel unwell, so she decided to take her vehicle to go to the hospital, but in the middle of the periphery road she suffered a heart attack, the vehicle advanced uncontrollably until it was on the curb. Upon the arrival of the emergency units, it was confirmed that the woman had suffered a sudden heart attack, she died in the middle of the intersection. The woman was 73 years old. Her relatives came to the place to identify her, they commented that the woman managed to call to say that she was going to the hospital because she was feeling unwell, unfortunately she did not manage to arrive.

Man found dead in Francisco Villa; probable heart attack

February 22, 2024

During the afternoon of this Thursday, police officers were called to Revolution Street in the Francisco Villa neighborhood, where they found a male person on the street, who apparently was aged 55. The officers requested the support of the Red Cross paramedics to immediately attend to the person, however, when checking his condition he no longer had vital signs. It is presumed that the person suffered a heart attack.

Man dies outside a butcher shop in Guadalupe

February 24, 2024

A man lost his life during the afternoon of this Saturday in the center of the municipality of Guadalupe, outside a well-known butcher's shop. According to witnesses, the man, who worked as a car park attendant, began to feel a pain in the chest and subsequently fainted on the public road. Upon the arrival of the rescue bodies, the man identified as 60-year-old Roberto no longer had vital signs.

No cause of death reported.

GUATEMALA

Why have heart attack s in the middle of traffic become a constant phenomenon?

February 9, 2024

In recent years, more people have had heart attacks in the middle of traffic in Guatemala City. A 45-year-old school bus pilot woke up this February morning not knowing he would be arriving at his last stop. It is believed that he began to have a health emergency while driving in the middle of Villa Canales traffic, so he backed into the road. He sat in the stairs of the bus, holding his chest. Volunteer firefighters found him at the scene and tried to revive him, but it was impossible. At the moment, the firefighters attribute it to a heart problem. Stories like these have become common around the world, and Guatemala has been no exception. Heart attacks at the wheel are becoming more and more a possibility that Guatemalans face every day, after crossing an intense sea of vehicles, in order to reach their destination.

She died on the walkway! The strange death of a pedestrian

February 19, 2024

During the afternoon of this Monday, February 19, around 13:00 hours, a 50-year-old woman died of cardiac arrest on the walkway over the Roosevelt Causeway of the capital's zone 7. Despite the efforts of volunteer firefighters, they failed to revive the vital signs of the woman, identified by her relatives as Marta Lidia Sutuj Cosojay. According to witnesses, Marta Lidia was on her way to a well-known shopping center, when she suffered an unexpected and sudden loss of heart function.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Former White Sox, MLB pitcher José DeLeón dies at age 63

February 26, 2024

Santo Domingo — José DeLeón, a major league pitcher for 13 seasons who led the National League in strikeouts for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1989, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 63. Los Leones del Escogido, DeLeón’s team in the Dominican Winter League, said he died Sunday evening at Cedimat hospital in Santo Domingo.

No cause of death reported.

Young man dies of a heart attack after going to vote

February 18, 2024

A 34-year-old man, identified as Carlos Manuel Paulino Núñez, died of a heart attack this Sunday, after going to vote in the municipal elections. According to family members, Carlos Manuel was in good health before going to vote. On the other hand, his relatives detailed that the now deceased had choking attacks, and that Carlos Manuel's father also died as a result of a heart attack.

DOMINICA

A policeman “died suddenly”:

Police mourn sudden death of Acting Police Inspector

February 20, 2024

Portsmouth - The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force (CDPF) is mourning the death of Acting Police Inspector Terry Royer [left] who died suddenly last night. According to reports, Royer, who was stationed at the Portsmouth Police Station, collapsed at work and was immediately taken to the Reginald Fitzroy Armor (RFA) Hospital in Portsmouth where he was pronounced dead by a medical practitioner.

No age or cause of death reported.

JAMAICA

"Peetah" Morgan, lead singer of prominent reggae band Morgan Heritage, dies at age 46

February 25, 2024

Peter Anthony Morgan, lead singer of the popular reggae band Morgan Heritage that he founded with five siblings, died Sunday at age 46, his family announced. The announcement did not share a cause of death. Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that his “heart is heavy” over the news. He called Morgan's death a “colossal loss" for Jamaica and reggae music. Morgan, known as “Peetah,” was a son of renowned Jamaican reggae singer Denroy Morgan. He and his siblings formed Morgan Heritage in 1994, and the band won a Grammy for best reggae album in 2016 for “Strictly Roots.”

COLOMBIA

The journalist and diplomat, Rodrigo Pardo, died at the age of 65

February 20, 2024

Colombian journalism today is in mourning after learning of the death of Rodrigo Pardo, who was deputy director of El Tiempo, director of El Espectador, Cambio Magazine, Noticias RCN and Semana Magazine. Pardo died at the age of 65, after being treated for a malignant brain tumor. Pardo was Minister of Foreign Affairs during the government of Ernesto Samper, and also Colombia's ambassador to Venezuela and France, but those closest to him remember him as a fan of Millonarios.

The cycling world is in mourning after the sad news of the death of Javier Ignacio Montoya

February 25, 2024

The cycling world is in mourning after the sad news of the death of Javier Ignacio Montoya [60], affectionately known as 'Pesicolo'. His departure leaves an immense void in the country's cycling community, but his legacy will live on forever in the memory of those who knew him and those who admired his bravery on two wheels. The former Antioquia cyclist died, a victim of a heart attack while training, on the outskirts of Medellin.

Pensioner died while playing a football match in Valledupar

February 25, 2024

In the middle of a microfootball match on the field of the Villa Castro neighborhood of Valledupar, Manuel Alfonso Lara Arriaga, 54, died in events that occurred last Saturday afternoon. According to the authorities, this citizen was playing football and suddenly collapsed to the ground, so immediately he was transferred to the Médicos clinic, where doctors confirmed that he had been admitted without vital signs. The causes of death are yet to be established; however, it is presumed that it was a cardiac arrest.

BRAZIL

Two musicians “died suddenly”:

DJ Nega Glicia, pioneer of female reggae, dies at 46

February 25, 2024

Glicia Helena Silva Landim, popularly known as "DJ Nega Glicia", died in São Luís do Maranhão this Saturday, 24th, due to complications from a brain aneurysm. Recognized as one of the pioneering figures of female reggae in Maranhão, Nega Glicia was only 46 years old, and was hospitalized at the University Hospital of the Federal University of Maranhão since last Tuesday, 20th.

Marcos Sipp, member of the band Vira Copos, dies

February 20, 2024

Marcos Sipp, 40 years old, died in the early hours of Tuesday, February 20th, at the hospital São Francisco de Concórdia. Marcos was a member of the band Vira Copos. The musician was the son of another local man very connected to music, Lorivaldo Sipp, also a member of the band Vira Copos. He suffered a heart attack.

Two police officers “died suddenly”:

Federal Highway Patrolman dies after suffering heart attack during night shift

February 26, 2024

A federal highway policeman died after suffering a heart attack, this Monday (26th), when he was on duty at an Operational Support Unit on BR-163. The victim is Luis Carlos da Silva, 49. Another agent reported that Luis was in bed, and when colleagues went to wake him, they realized that he was dead. The PRF reported that the policeman died as a result of cardiac arrest.

Criminal Police Officer Marcelo Rezende, 36 years old

February 27, 2024

It is with immense regret and deep sadness that the Criminal Police Union of the state of Minas Gerais communicates the death of the Criminal Police Officer Marcelo Rezende, 36 years old. Marcelo died this Monday, 26/02, as a result of a heart attack.

A doctor “died suddenly”:

Dr. Natan suffers heart attack and dies in Inhuma

February 25, 2024

On the afternoon of this Saturday, February 24th, a sad event caused commotion to the population of Inhuma. José Natan Macedo de Sousa, died after suffering a heart attack. According to reports, he was in his garden when he suffered a heart attack. Dr. Natan, as he was known, worked as a general practitioner in the city of Inhuma, and was an expert of the National Institute of Social Security. He was also a candidate for mayor of Inhuma in 2004.

No age reported.

Child becomes ill at school and dies

February 22, 2024

Tragedy: A 4-year-old student of the Costazul School in Rio das Ostras died after being ill at the end of school hours this Wednesday, the 21st. Even after all the efforts of the staff with the first aid, and the immediate help of the Fire Department, that came in less than 10 minutes, the child could not resist. No opinion has yet been issued by the Forensic Medical Institute on the cause of death.

Notice from the government, 2/22/2024:

The vaccine against Covid-19 enters the National Vaccination calendar and becomes mandatory to receive the Bolsa Família in 2024. The antiviral will have as priority groups children from 6 months to under 5 years, and groups at higher risk of developing the disease in a more severe form. With the news, the millions of families that are part of Bolsa Família must be attentive to comply with the new requirement and not lose the benefit, since to remain in the program it is necessary to be up to date with the national vaccination calendar.

From Wikipedia:

Bolsa Família provides financial aid to millions of poor Brazilian families. Surveys conducted by the Federal Government indicate that 87% of the money is used (by families living in rural areas) to buy food.

From our researcher:

So no jabs = starve to death

5-year old kid dies from heart problems

February 27, 2024

Last Monday, the sad news of the passing of Ananda Emannuele da Silva, affectionately known as ❤️NANDINHA❤️, shook the hearts of everyone who was lucky enough to know her. At just 5 years old, her infectious smile and kindness have left an indelible mark on the lives of those around her. Ananda bravely faced a heart problem, and although she fought bravely, unfortunately, she could not resist after an attempt at surgery. Her death occurred in a hospital in the city of Ribeirão Preto.

Note: Covid jabs are mandatory for kids in Brazil.

The student who suffered sudden illness in Aracruz school has been buried

February 20, 2024

The student Rhyan dos Reis Garcia, of 12 years, died this Sunday (18th) at the children's hospital in Vitória. He suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest at a school in Coqueiral de Aracruz last week. Rescued by a medical helicopter the boy was sent to Vitória, but did not resist. Rhyan attended the eighth grade of elementary school full-time at the Primo Bitti State School. The burial of the boy took place on Monday (19th).

15-year-old teenager dies

February 21, 2024

The community of Lucélia is mourning the untimely loss of 15-year-old Laura Gabryella Fazan Amorim. Last Saturday, Laura succumbed after a battle with suspected dengue fever while under medical care. Necroscopic examinations will be conducted to clarify the exact cause of death and confirm whether dengue fever was involved.

17-year-old student at military academy died after falling ill

February 23, 2024

A 17-year-old student, identified as Ana Júlia Matias, died on Thursday (16th) after falling ill in the classroom of the Colégio Militar De Posse. The student who was studying 3rd year, received first aid on the spot and was taken to the municipal hospital, but unfortunately, she died. The cause of death is being investigated by the Legal Medical Institute. The suspicion is a heart attack.

Lydia Teresa Oliveira da Silva, resident of Cosmópolis, dies at 22

February 19, 2024

Lydia Teresa Oliveira da Silva, a resident of Cosmópolis, died at the age of 22. The death occurred at 7:30 am on Sunday (18th), as a result of a pulmonary embolism. Lydia was a student and leaves relatives and friends. According to family members, she had undergone abdominoplasty surgery on January 27th. According to reports from her partner, Lydia woke up on Sunday morning complaining of pain in her leg, which quickly escalated to shortness of breath. She was taken to the emergency room, but did not resist. The family claims the case was sudden and that Lydia had no health problems.

15 “died suddenly” from heart attacks:

Pilot João Vanderlei died at the age of 58, allegedly as a result of heart problems

February 26, 2024

Plane pilot João Vanderlei da Silva, popularly known "João Piloto", died on the afternoon of Saturday, 24, at the age of 58. According to preliminary information, he allegedly suffered a fulminant heart attack, just when he tried to take off a single-engine aircraft at an airport in the Jari region. The pilot had complained to friends about his health moments before attempting to take off.

Yasodhara Regina De Oliveira do Nascimento, 33 years old

February 27, 2024

The young Yasodhara Regina De Oliveira do Nascimento, 33 years old, is being veiled in Monte Alto, with burial at 13 pm. According to first information, the young woman was the victim of a heart attack this Sunday and could not resist 😔. She was a frequent collaborator of agenda submissions to the newspaper Tempo, she worked for years, always solicitously, in the printing house in which the newspaper printed its editions. She leaves a little son.

Municipal secretary of works dies in Uberlândia of heart attack

February 20, 2024

The Municipal Secretary of works Norberto Nunes died, at the age of 69, in the early morning of Tuesday (20th), after suffering a heart attack. On Monday (19th) he felt stiffening of the jaw and chest pain, being diagnosed with infarction and need for surgery. He underwent an angioplasty to install two stents on Tuesday (20th). He is survived by his wife, three children and four grandchildren.

Aline Marques Faggiani Barbosa dies as a result of a heart attack

February 23, 2024

It is with deep regret that Obra Social São João Bosco announces the death of its worker Aline Marques Faggiani Barbosa, as a result of a heart attack. Aline was a child development assistant at CEI Prof. Darcy Ribeiro and had been with us for years, a competent professional and dear person. To Aline's family and friends, our sincerest condolences!

No age reported.

Videomaker Maicon Almeida died at the age of 34

February 20, 2024

Monday is mourning and sadness in Grêmio Esportivo Brasil. Maicon Almeida, a videomaker who provided service for the club, died at the age of 34. He suffered a heart attack. "In recent years, Maicon has dedicated his brilliant talent in the production of videos with the ability to excite all the fans," the club published in a note on social networks.

Rest in peace brother!

February 23, 2024

A friend of the neighborhood and loved by all! The owner of Mr. Tom Tom Pizzeria on lajinha Street, "Tom Tom", passed away today after a heart attack. Our condolences to family and friends.

No age reported.

A coach “died suddenly”:

Coach dies on the edge of the field, after possibly suffering a heart attack

February 25, 2024

Early last night, Saturday, February 24th, the sports community of Riachão das Neves was shaken by the sad news of the passing of Lucimario Conceição de Almeida, 41 years old, affectionately known as "Madruga". Lucimario was acting as coach of the Neves team and died suddenly on the edge of the field, after possibly suffering a heart attack. Despite the efforts of health professionals who provided immediate care on the spot, unfortunately Lucimario did not resist.

A lawyer “died suddenly”:

46-year-old lawyer dies after suffering sudden illness during basketball game

February 23, 2024

In Sorocaba, a 46-year-old lawyer died after suffering a sudden illness during a basketball match. The case happened in a school in the city, last Tuesday (20th). The victim was identified as Luiz Adolfo Brillinger Walter. A team from the mobile Urgent Care Service (Samu) went to the scene and found the man in cardiorespiratory arrest, receiving cardiac massage by firefighters. According to the city of Sorocaba, "a life support protocol was initiated but, even with all the efforts made, the victim died.”

Two doctors are indicted for the murder of a patient who died during treatment

February 21, 2024

Two doctors were indicted for the death of patient Nycolas Dias, 22, who died inside an emergency care unit (UPA) in Londrina. The death happened in October 2023. At the time, the young man went to UPA Jardim do Sol after experiencing shortness of breath and expelling blood through his mouth, according to the family. Nycolas was attended to and sent home. Later the same day, he returned to UPA, was medicated and was in the observation room when he died. According to the death certificate, the young man died after suffering a sudden acute infarction, seizure, pleural effusion, and sudden dyspnea.

25-year-old woman dies after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest while working in a shopping center

February 23, 2024

A 25-year-old woman dies after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest while working in a shopping center in Brasilia. The Fire Department performed maneuvers for an hour to reverse the situation, but she did not resist. The victim was an employee in a commercial office, had a comorbidity, and texted her mother 10 minutes before falling ill to inform her that her lips were asleep. The main suspicion is that the woman suffered a fulminant heart attack, but the police will wait for the expert report.

Today I lost my great love of my life, my son

February 26, 2024

Today I lost my great love of my life, my son Lucas Henrique, with 26 years only, by a fulminant infarction. Immeasurable is the pain I am feeling.

Woman dies after suffering cardiac arrest at gym

February 23, 2024

A woman initially identified as Marta Dantas, 61 years old, a student at a gym located on Avenida Integração Nacional, died after suffering cardiac arrest on the morning of Friday (23rd). The victim, who was a retired teacher, participated in regular physical exercises at the gym, when she had a cardiac arrest. She received immediate first aid, and was taken to the emergency room of the São Lucas municipal hospital. Medical staff tried various methods of resuscitation, without success, the woman died minutes after being admitted to the hospital.

Luciano Crisóstomo de Queiroz died today of infarction

February 25, 2024

Luciano Crisóstomo de Queiroz died today, February 25th. According to information he was with friends in a place, doing a little party. Suddenly he became ill. The information is that he suffered a heart attack. He was rescued and sent to hospital, but that he unfortunately arrived without vital signs.

No age reported.

33-year old man dies of heart attack

February 21, 2024

The community of Assis is in mourning with the tragic news of the death of Paulo Henrique Leal Ferreira, better known as Pagé, at the age of 33, due to a heart attack.

The young Vitor Bellas died today

February 26, 2024

The young Vitor Bellas died today, after being admitted to the hospital of Ponte Nova. He died with symptoms of possible infarction. Victor leaves a wife and daughter.

No age reported.

7-year-old sees grandmother suffer sudden illness and die on Guaruja Beach

February 25, 2024

A 53-year-old tourist, identified as Marlene Lopes, suffered a sudden illness on Sunday afternoon (25th), and died on Enseada beach, in Guarujá, on the coast of São Paulo. At the time of the accident, she was playing in the sea with her seven-year-old grandson, when she fell ill and fell into the shallow part of the sea. The boy reportedly ran for help, and bathers began resuscitation procedures. The team of the Mobile Emergency Service (Samu) arrived to take Marlene to the Emergency Unit, however, she arrived already lifeless.

No cause of death reported.

Killed in a “vaxxident”:

Driver dies after suffering sudden illness ; victim's car even crashed into a residence fence

February 26, 2024

On the afternoon of Monday, the 26th, the driver of a Toyota Hilux died after suffering a sudden illness. The fatality was registered around 14: 35 pm on Rua Patrícia Soares, in Araranguá and mobilized paramedics, Military Police and the Legal Medical Institute. The police were triggered to attend a traffic accident and, according to eyewitness reports, paramedics were on the scene helping the victim who had a sudden illness, dying. The truck even crashed into the fence of a residence. The victim was identified as João Policastro Jacoby, 48, a resident of the Jardim Ultramar neighborhood.

No cause of death reported.

ARGENTINA

A radio host “died suddenly”:

Grief in San Francisco: who was ”Carlin" Riera, the broadcaster who died at an event?

February 24, 2024

Deep pain in the Cordoba community of San Francisco after the death in the last hours of the renowned broadcaster Carlos Adrian ”Carlin" Riera, after keeling over while being a host at a private event in that city. The 50-year-old communicator, with a long career and recognized for his particular voice, served as an announcer on AM 1050 radio for 25 years. Recently, he was part of the classic morning program on that station. Riera died while conducting an event in a store on Urquiza Avenue in the aforementioned city. Witnesses reported that he keeled over and could not be revived.

No cause of death reported.

A professor “died suddenly”:

Researcher and Professor Glenn Postolski Passes Away

February 25, 2024

The academic and communication field in Argentina is in mourning after the sudden death of Glenn Alvin Postolski, distinguished researcher and teacher. Postolski, born on August 9, 1966 [57] in the United States, adopted Argentine nationality, dedicating much of his life to research on mass media policies and the right to communication. His contribution in the elaboration of the 21 basic points for the right to communication and his fundamental role in the approval of the Audiovisual Communication Services Law in 2009 positioned him as an indisputable reference in the academic and political sphere.

No cause of death reported.

Gustavo Raggio, coach of Estudiantes de Río Cuarto, died

February 20, 2024

In recent hours, sad news has engulfed the entire football environment and especially the Estudiantes de Río Cuarto club. The death of coach Gustavo Raggio, who had taken over as coach of León for the 2024 Primera Nacional season, was confirmed. The 52-year-old Rosario coach had been admitted to intensive care for 15 days on an artificial respirator, as a result of bilateral pneumonia.

CHILE

Horror moment man dies in mid-air during bungee jump tragedy after suffering heart attack on terrifying thrillride

February 22, 2024

A young man has tragically died in mid-air during a bungee jump. The 23-year-old is reported to have suffered a heart attack during his jump over a ravine in Chile. Unfortunately, he fell ill in the process, and a horrific video captured his lifeless body dangling from a crane. Firefighters were rushed in from San José de Maipo to rescue the victim’s body from the bungee cord. Resuscitation maneuvers were performed before the young man was transferred to a healthcare facility. He was later pronounced dead. Deputy commissioner Yahanara Silva, from the South Homicide Brigade, noted his family's remarks that he had no history of any illnesses. An investigation into his death has been launched.

Link